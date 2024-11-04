Vacchiano Article on Mara / QB Decision

Thought this was very interesting and the source may be someone high up in the Giants.
Basically, Mara still LOVES Jones and wants to run it back with him but if Schoen and Daboll both agree/fall in love with a QB he'll let them draft him.
So, seems like chances are we end up going WR unless they can move up for Maye.
https://www.foxsports.com/stories/nfl/how-the-giants-looming-qb-decision-could-shake-the-franchise-to-its-core
I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.
What it does say to me though is that we have a GUY or two we would be willing to move to get but others would have to make it to 6 to be considered.
This is basically just stating the same shit over and over again with a slightly different angle. Those that agree will be fine or those that want this to be true to spew hate will be fine but overall it is NADA as far as actual new news.
What fascinates me more is Mara’s love for Jones. It’s really something I would love to one day find out why…what is it based on?
Agreed. I think this article sort of intimates there will be no late QB pick. It's either a QB in top 6 or they punt entirely on the decision.
Also, agree they won't sit Jones because of the injury guarantee. Mara cares way too much about Jones' feelings to do that.
They’re acting like, if they move on from him, he’s going to be this little orphan child who will be begging on the streets.
Honestly, I think it really boils down to that & him being a hard worker and all that jazz. It really has nothing to do with his on the field performance.
Judge on Jones - ( New Window )
Can they be solid on his recovery by draft day is the question Schoen will want answered from a risk management standpoint. IF you cannot guarantee Schoen Jones will be cleared to play, he will be aggressive on draft day for a QB unless their guy falls in their lap at 6.
I don’t think they have a choice, I feel as strongly about this as I did that they would resign Jones. It wasn’t that they should or should not sign Jones, it just felt like a forgone conclusion because of circumstance. This feels similar. How can you gamble on Jones with his injury clause and all the moving parts. Feels like they NEED insurance at QB even if they love Jones.
Yeah, the Judge point is so important since he got fired basically due to Jones's lack of durability on top of everything else.
The pattern is pretty clear: Coach/GM comes in, gets won over by Jones, gets fired. This is why he has the coach killer moniker. Not because he's outright bad, but because he's very convincing to everone who works with him.
Yes. But my hope is that if it comes to it, they would play hard and give Jones an ultimatum --if you want to step on the field you need to agree to remove the clause in the contract. Agree to remove it and get chance to compete, or we play Lock.
But, I have a hard time seeing them put him on the bench for '24. They'll let him play, imo.
Yes. But my hope is that if it comes to it, they would play hard and give Jones an ultimatum --if you want to step on the field you need to agree to remove the clause in the contract. Agree to remove it and get chance to compete, or we play Lock.
That's a lawsuit/grievance waiting to happen. Better to just not play him without the threat. The team is allowed to choose who to play regardless of contract, what they probably can't do is this type of quid pro quo
BUT, Mara would need Schoen/Daboll to be in love with a QB to sign off on taking him at 6 or trade up. Mara won't support drafting a QB for the sake of drafting a QB. So, enter Drake Maye. Schoen & Daboll reportedly love his potential and tools to work with.
It takes two to tango, but I'm confident in thinking that NYG eyes the third pick in the draft.
But, I have a hard time seeing them put him on the bench for '24. They'll let him play, imo.
Yes. But my hope is that if it comes to it, they would play hard and give Jones an ultimatum --if you want to step on the field you need to agree to remove the clause in the contract. Agree to remove it and get chance to compete, or we play Lock.
That’s exactly what happened with Russell Wilson in Denver last year and in my opinion they made the correct move by sitting him
The other, more unlikely option, would be we see him healthy early and he plays ok to a little better than OK (but we have a rookie on hand) and a team in contention suffers a QB (or two) injury and we move Jones in a trade.. (again, unlikely)..
Ralph usually has a good read on things. I am not liking all the patience stuff being mentioned with Mara though.
I still think if the QB they want is available they go that route at either pick 6 or by moving up if that is in play.
There have been two pretty significant things saying otherwise to the Jones love affair:
1. The Rich Eisen report at the combine. He has no reason to make anything up. He doesn't report things for clicks. He heard NYG was done with Jones.
2. Drew Lock was told by NYG he could compete for a starting job. John Schneider has zero reason to lie about that, he wanted Lock back. Of course NYG had Lock walk that back because they never thought another GM would air that out. However, there is no reason not to believe it.
3. They have been traveling all over visiting these QB prospects. This is more than due diligence.
You can either believe it or not, but these are the actions.
Schrager talking about how the only comment Judge gave out the door was about how much he liked Jones. So I don't think the love is just from Mara. The guy probably does all the right things in the building, in preparation and that's admirable, but results are results. Judge on Jones - ( New Window )
Yeah, the Judge point is so important since he got fired basically due to Jones's lack of durability on top of everything else.
Jones is great for 165 hours out of the week. It's the 3 hours when it matters that he's not.
In other words, the "real" Daniel Jones is the one who plays well against bad defenses. The guy who shits the bed otherwise is an imposter.
Mara is a dope.
The Maras "love" everybody who plays for the Giants. The team has always been their extended family. It's one of the things fans like about the Giants, but it creates potential problems. Until recently they have always preferred to hire former Giants. Gettleman was the latest example.
This.
And even the bakery would fail eventually because John insists on putting his favorite pastries in the case, but doesn't give two shits about what his customers want. The death knell of any business is not listening to the customer.
Soup kitchen, Olive Garden, bakery. Use whatever you want, but the guy doesn't seem to know how to run much of anything, let alone the major sports organization he inherited.
until the Giants....draft.....?
All that lines up. But 1925 Giants Way is not a normal football universe.
You can't rule it out that Schoen has made good on his post-season goal of addressing the QB issue by signing Lock. So, they are now locked and loaded in the QB room and just waiting for Jones to get the green light to start.
Further, it's not out of the realistic possibilities that Schoen is simply doing due diligence on these QBs because that's what GMs do. This could GM-subterfuge-101 or they like where Jones is in the healing process and the draft will be designed to bring in more infantry for Jones.
Schoen is the wildcard here. While we can all think Mara will ultimately swing the gavel on these decisions based on his meddling past, I think it's just as plausible that Schoen actually likes Jones just as much. Why that doesn't get enough consideration strikes me as strange.
As stated way too often, I want to be completely wrong on this.
This is a very interesting article by RV with some rich quotes. Perhaps it's another trial balloon giving the base a heads up that Jones is still very much in this picture. So buckle in.
rather than a football organization.
This.
And even the bakery would fail eventually because John insists on putting his favorite pastries in the case, but doesn't give two shits about what his customers want. The death knell of any business is not listening to the customer.
Soup kitchen, Olive Garden, bakery. Use whatever you want, but the guy doesn't seem to know how to run much of anything, let alone the major sports organization he inherited.
Mara would run any small business into bankruptcy. The modern NFL prints money with the tv/streaming contracts, revenue sharing, etc so he's in no danger of losing money. In the real world running a business like he runs the Giants is a recipe for failure
I don't know if he really believed Jones was going to be a star and his franchise ruined him, so he feels responsible and is trying to help or something weird like that. Either way, as others have said here, its very clear Mara LOVES the kid and there really isn't good a reason why.
I feel very much like this franchise won't make real progress as long as he's on this roster.
The reason we don't want to believe Schoen loves Jones is because we all want to think he can't be that insane. But alas, we don't know.
I don't know if he really believed Jones was going to be a star and his franchise ruined him, so he feels responsible and is trying to help or something weird like that. Either way, as others have said here, its very clear Mara LOVES the kid and there really isn't good a reason why.
I feel very much like this franchise won't make real progress as long as he's on this roster.
Sad but true, they need a clean break with him for there to be real change.
What is the compromise and the hedges? Bring in some competition with Lock who is a better passer but may not be a better qb (but not too much competition), draft a star WR cuz "weapons", sign some FA linemen because "fix the o-line", get a second tier qb.
And he plays poorly because he is behind a terrible no good OL
Ummm doesn’t that seem like a recipe for getting him reinjured???
I understand we signed Runyan & Elumeanor but with all due respect to these guys they aren’t considered Orlando Pace’s where you feel 100% confident that they have solved this OL problem. Neal and JMS are still here and will have to get a lot better and that’s all on faith. Let alone the backups…
They are doing an awful job of showing it. The actions don't line up.
All that lines up. But 1925 Giants Way is not a normal football universe.
You can't rule it out that Schoen has made good on his post-season goal of addressing the QB issue by signing Lock. So, they are now locked and loaded in the QB room and just waiting for Jones to get the green light to start.
Further, it's not out of the realistic possibilities that Schoen is simply doing due diligence on these QBs because that's what GMs do. This could GM-subterfuge-101 or they like where Jones is in the healing process and the draft will be designed to bring in more infantry for Jones.
Schoen is the wildcard here. While we can all think Mara will ultimately swing the gavel on these decisions based on his meddling past, I think it's just as plausible that Schoen actually likes Jones just as much. Why that doesn't get enough consideration strikes me as strange.
As stated way too often, I want to be completely wrong on this.
This is a very interesting article by RV with some rich quotes. Perhaps it's another trial balloon giving the base a heads up that Jones is still very much in this picture. So buckle in.
I think it's a trial balloon, both in content and whom NYG chose to deliver it. It plays effectively to both sides of the decision aisle.
They’ll either say the cost was too high to move up or they loved the WR they pick and still believe in Jones.
I’m so sick of hearing how great of a “kid” he is and how hard he works. And Schoen’s quotes about him being the first in the building. I want a QB that can play at a high level and produce touchdowns. He can’t- the rest of the stuff doesn’t matter.
Schoen/Daboll will have to part with next years number one plus this years one and other compensation to get their guy. If that what it takes to get their quarterback they should do it. So getting the young potential franchise quarterback should garner them some more time to build the roster regardless of the cost. Or will Mara hold a grudge because they ignored his wishes. I hope that this not the case. My best case scenario is that they stay at six and one of Maye or McCarthy falls into their laps. One can only wish that this happens.
What did he say other than he's OK letting the GM make the decision he thinks is best?
rather than a football organization.
What did he say other than he's OK letting the GM make the decision he thinks is best?
He should say it without then putting his thumb on the scale by praising Jones at every opportunity.
In the time John Mara has been the boss he has 2 Lombardis and the Cows and Eagles combined have 1. At present, he's winning.
It's the same narrative they've been trying to sell since the season ended. They just run it out every few weeks with a new messenger.
Nothing will change until the stadium is half empty and the fans are boo'ing mercilessly. It's the only thing Mara responds to.
People on BBI get way too worked up about Mara and his influence on personnel decisions.
I actually do think Mara won’t get in the way of Joe and Dabs taking a QB if so inclined.
What fascinates me more is Mara’s love for Jones. It’s really something I would love to one day find out why…what is it based on?
What's more, he had no issues firing Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge, Reese, Gettleman...
But Daniel? Keep your hands off him!
As I've posted before, at least Jones will be able to work with his fourth head coach soon.
I wouldn't say he had no issues firing Coughlin and Reese.
He would have preferred keeping Coughlin, but I think he saw three bad seasons (and four years of missed playoffs) and figured that he had to make a move at head coach after that.
He definitely kept Reese on longer than he should have.
For that matter, he never fired Gettleman...he let him ride off into the sunset after scorching the earth beneath the franchise.
I definitely don't get why he would fall in love with Jones so hard, though. I get that he's a good guy and a hard worker, but there's no reason to believe that he's going to pull a Simms and suddenly turn into a top-tier quarterback.
People on BBI get way too worked up about Mara and his influence on personnel decisions.
.....after not trading him at the deadline because he felt he "owed him". Not sure this is proving the point you think it is.
Was a big mistake, I don't go back and say if we had just lost more games, I hate that shit. Nevertheless, if we traded Barkley for whatever we could get at the deadline, you could reasonably presume we would be picking 3rd or 5th right now instead of 6th. Oh well
Like John, wake the fuck up. The season was over by October 1st. & stop with your emotional attachment to dudes who don't deserve it. We see the same fucking thing with Jones. Both Jones & Saquon didn't win shit here. Yeah, they're probably both good guys & hard workers, but so are a lot of other dudes on the roster who John has no emotional attachment to & wouldn't blink if they were cut tomorrow. This isn't Eli & Brandon Jacobs, dudes with pelts on the wall.
John is WAY too emotionally invested in guys who don't deserve it for on the field performance. This is a fucking business, not a charity.
It does have that rhythm to it for sure.
You can almost predict the aftermath of the draft, too. On April 28th, the beats are told Schoen tried everything possible to secure a QB, but the costs were too steep. And they really didn't want to force it because there is recent news that Jones is rapidly improving and looks great throwing.
Or words to this effect...
trying to sell the fans on the narrative that they tried to get the one qb they liked (likely Maye) but couldn't do it and so they're going to give Jones another shot with more weapons.
It does have that rhythm to it for sure.
You can almost predict the aftermath of the draft, too. On April 28th, the beats are told Schoen tried everything possible to secure a QB, but the costs were too steep. And they really didn't want to force it because there is recent news that Jones is rapidly improving and looks great throwing.
Or words to this effect...
This is one of those things that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.
It's entirely possible the Giants LOVE a QB right now and can't muster a trade for that guy.
But depending on your point of view, if that happens, it becomes "They never wanted a QB, it was all smoke" which is nonsense. They've spent thousands of hours of expensive salaried labor and travel expenses and *time* scouting these quarterbacks. It isn't a smokescreen.
trying to sell the fans on the narrative that they tried to get the one qb they liked (likely Maye) but couldn't do it and so they're going to give Jones another shot with more weapons.
It does have that rhythm to it for sure.
You can almost predict the aftermath of the draft, too. On April 28th, the beats are told Schoen tried everything possible to secure a QB, but the costs were too steep. And they really didn't want to force it because there is recent news that Jones is rapidly improving and looks great throwing.
Or words to this effect...
Yep, if only this wasn’t a very deep qb draft and a team could like more than one guy they know they likely won’t be able to get. SMDH
Like John, wake the fuck up. The season was over by October 1st. & stop with your emotional attachment to dudes who don't deserve it. We see the same fucking thing with Jones. Both Jones & Saquon didn't win shit here. Yeah, they're probably both good guys & hard workers, but so are a lot of other dudes on the roster who John has no emotional attachment to & wouldn't blink if they were cut tomorrow. This isn't Eli & Brandon Jacobs, dudes with pelts on the wall.
John is WAY too emotionally invested in guys who don't deserve it for on the field performance. This is a fucking business, not a charity.
Yeah, those comments were extremely worrisome. He basically said he had a big say in it. That decision alone, moreso than any give and take losses vs wins, caused us to be picking 6th vs 3rd or 5th. We likely are picking 3rd if we traded Saquon.