Vacchiano Article on Mara / QB Decision

LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 9:56 am
Thought this was very interesting and the source may be someone high up in the Giants.

Basically, Mara still LOVES Jones and wants to run it back with him but if Schoen and Daboll both agree/fall in love with a QB he'll let them draft him.

So, seems like chances are we end up going WR unless they can move up for Maye.

https://www.foxsports.com/stories/nfl/how-the-giants-looming-qb-decision-could-shake-the-franchise-to-its-core
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 9:59 am : link
‘The Giants have always liked him better than everyone else.’

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.
I’m sure John loves Jones  
The_Boss : 4/11/2024 10:02 am : link
He can give him any job in the organization and I’m sure he’d be successful at it. Unfortunately that job isn’t QB1.
I am sorry but none of this  
jvm52106 : 4/11/2024 10:02 am : link
means anything. It doesn't matter- Mara has publically stated if they want a QB so be it. They all state they "love" Jones but honestly, that is more the person than player and more just in case we can't get our guy.

What it does say to me though is that we have a GUY or two we would be willing to move to get but others would have to make it to 6 to be considered.

This is basically just stating the same shit over and over again with a slightly different angle. Those that agree will be fine or those that want this to be true to spew hate will be fine but overall it is NADA as far as actual new news.
Mara seems better suited to own and run a family bakery  
bwitz : 4/11/2024 10:04 am : link
rather than a football organization.
Sets the stage for  
JonC : 4/11/2024 10:04 am : link
whichever direction becomes more clear after the #6 pick. Either they get their QB target and the transition away from Jones begins, or their QB target is done, they pick a blue chip WR, and Jones potentially gets 2024 if he beats out Luck. QB gets punted to '25.
The injury clause in Jones' contract also looms large  
JonC : 4/11/2024 10:05 am : link
But, I have a hard time seeing them put him on the bench for '24. They'll let him play, imo.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 10:06 am : link
I actually do think Mara won’t get in the way of Joe and Dabs taking a QB if so inclined.

What fascinates me more is Mara’s love for Jones. It’s really something I would love to one day find out why…what is it based on?
RE: The injury clause in Jones' contract also looms large  
LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 10:09 am : link
In comment 16464570 JonC said:
Quote:
But, I have a hard time seeing them put him on the bench for '24. They'll let him play, imo.


Agreed. I think this article sort of intimates there will be no late QB pick. It's either a QB in top 6 or they punt entirely on the decision.

Also, agree they won't sit Jones because of the injury guarantee. Mara cares way too much about Jones' feelings to do that.
RE: … better suited to own and run a family bakery  
Trainmaster : 4/11/2024 10:09 am : link
Free medium dinner roll for our loyal customers!

:-)
RE: …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/11/2024 10:09 am : link
In comment 16464573 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I actually do think Mara won’t get in the way of Joe and Dabs taking a QB if so inclined.

What fascinates me more is Mara’s love for Jones. It’s really something I would love to one day find out why…what is it based on?


What's more, he had no issues firing Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge, Reese, Gettleman...

But Daniel? Keep your hands off him!

As I've posted before, at least Jones will be able to work with his fourth head coach soon.
RE: Mara seems better suited to own and run a family bakery  
Optimus-NY : 4/11/2024 10:10 am : link
In comment 16464565 bwitz said:
Quote:
rather than a football organization.


Pretty much. Mara Tech in full effect.
The obsession over a mediocre to bad QB  
Greg from LI : 4/11/2024 10:11 am : link
Just because he's "a great kid"
RE: The obsession over a mediocre to bad QB  
bwitz : 4/11/2024 10:16 am : link
In comment 16464589 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Just because he's "a great kid"


This.

They’re acting like, if they move on from him, he’s going to be this little orphan child who will be begging on the streets.
RE: The obsession over a mediocre to bad QB  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 10:16 am : link
In comment 16464589 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Just because he's "a great kid"


Honestly, I think it really boils down to that & him being a hard worker and all that jazz. It really has nothing to do with his on the field performance.
I recall  
nygscott : 4/11/2024 10:16 am : link
Schrager talking about how the only comment Judge gave out the door was about how much he liked Jones. So I don't think the love is just from Mara. The guy probably does all the right things in the building, in preparation and that's admirable, but results are results.
Judge on Jones - ( New Window )
That's swell that everyone likes him  
Greg from LI : 4/11/2024 10:18 am : link
But this is the same kind of sentimental nonsense that saw them keep Shepherd on the roster for an entire season just to be a uniformed cheerleader. You cannot run a professional franchise this way and expect to win.
RE: The injury clause in Jones' contract also looms large  
Thegratefulhead : 4/11/2024 10:19 am : link
In comment 16464570 JonC said:
Quote:
But, I have a hard time seeing them put him on the bench for '24. They'll let him play, imo.
Ithink Jones earned some loyalty from Daboll after 22 together. First year HC success for JOnes combined with first real success for Jones in his NFL career had to get them close. No way Daboll doesn’t give JOnes a shot if he comes back cleared to play. The medicals are a wildcard, anything could happen there. That is why I still feel strongly we come away with a WR and a QB.

Can they be solid on his recovery by draft day is the question Schoen will want answered from a risk management standpoint. IF you cannot guarantee Schoen Jones will be cleared to play, he will be aggressive on draft day for a QB unless their guy falls in their lap at 6.

I don’t think they have a choice, I feel as strongly about this as I did that they would resign Jones. It wasn’t that they should or should not sign Jones, it just felt like a forgone conclusion because of circumstance. This feels similar. How can you gamble on Jones with his injury clause and all the moving parts. Feels like they NEED insurance at QB even if they love Jones.
RE: I recall  
Lambuth_Special : 4/11/2024 10:20 am : link
In comment 16464617 nygscott said:
Quote:
Schrager talking about how the only comment Judge gave out the door was about how much he liked Jones. So I don't think the love is just from Mara. The guy probably does all the right things in the building, in preparation and that's admirable, but results are results. Judge on Jones - ( New Window )


Yeah, the Judge point is so important since he got fired basically due to Jones's lack of durability on top of everything else.

The pattern is pretty clear: Coach/GM comes in, gets won over by Jones, gets fired. This is why he has the coach killer moniker. Not because he's outright bad, but because he's very convincing to everone who works with him.
Can't they make him an Assistant Coach or Assistant GM  
LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 10:21 am : link
or something so he'll still be around for Mara to fawn over but without running the football team into the ground with his shitty play?
RE: The injury clause in Jones' contract also looms large  
UberAlias : 4/11/2024 10:22 am : link
In comment 16464570 JonC said:
Quote:
But, I have a hard time seeing them put him on the bench for '24. They'll let him play, imo.


Yes. But my hope is that if it comes to it, they would play hard and give Jones an ultimatum --if you want to step on the field you need to agree to remove the clause in the contract. Agree to remove it and get chance to compete, or we play Lock.
Sticking With DJ  
MojoEd : 4/11/2024 10:23 am : link
May be what happens. Heard a program host on NFL Radio (Alex Marvez?) this week spouting the DJFC position that the NYG should not be expected to be in market for QB because they gave DJ a $160m contract and he only played 6 games behind an awful offensive line. That take is consistent with insider chatter coming through from other pundits.
RE: RE: The injury clause in Jones' contract also looms large  
LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 10:23 am : link
In comment 16464645 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16464570 JonC said:


Quote:


But, I have a hard time seeing them put him on the bench for '24. They'll let him play, imo.



Yes. But my hope is that if it comes to it, they would play hard and give Jones an ultimatum --if you want to step on the field you need to agree to remove the clause in the contract. Agree to remove it and get chance to compete, or we play Lock.


That's a lawsuit/grievance waiting to happen. Better to just not play him without the threat. The team is allowed to choose who to play regardless of contract, what they probably can't do is this type of quid pro quo
This lines up with what Lombardi said  
Sean : 4/11/2024 10:23 am : link
Mara loves Jones. As SFGF says, great guy to have your daughter bring home.

BUT, Mara would need Schoen/Daboll to be in love with a QB to sign off on taking him at 6 or trade up. Mara won't support drafting a QB for the sake of drafting a QB. So, enter Drake Maye. Schoen & Daboll reportedly love his potential and tools to work with.

It takes two to tango, but I'm confident in thinking that NYG eyes the third pick in the draft.
RE: RE: The injury clause in Jones' contract also looms large  
Mbavaro : 4/11/2024 10:25 am : link
In comment 16464645 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16464570 JonC said:


Quote:


But, I have a hard time seeing them put him on the bench for '24. They'll let him play, imo.



Yes. But my hope is that if it comes to it, they would play hard and give Jones an ultimatum --if you want to step on the field you need to agree to remove the clause in the contract. Agree to remove it and get chance to compete, or we play Lock.


That’s exactly what happened with Russell Wilson in Denver last year and in my opinion they made the correct move by sitting him
I think people will be surprised  
jvm52106 : 4/11/2024 10:30 am : link
at where things go with Jones, whether we draft a QB or not. I could see him on the PUP (neck/knee) to start the season- that buys us 6 weeks and Lock or the Rookie starting. He comes off the PUP at some point and under the guise of best for the team he becomes QB3 for the rest of the season.

The other, more unlikely option, would be we see him healthy early and he plays ok to a little better than OK (but we have a rookie on hand) and a team in contention suffers a QB (or two) injury and we move Jones in a trade.. (again, unlikely)..

Agree LW  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/11/2024 10:36 am : link
about the injury clause. Schoen should honor it or cut him when cleared (post June 1st). Trade seems unlikely.

Ralph usually has a good read on things. I am not liking all the patience stuff being mentioned with Mara though.

I still think if the QB they want is available they go that route at either pick 6 or by moving up if that is in play.
If NYG still loves Jones  
Sean : 4/11/2024 10:38 am : link
They are doing an awful job of showing it. The actions don't line up.

There have been two pretty significant things saying otherwise to the Jones love affair:

1. The Rich Eisen report at the combine. He has no reason to make anything up. He doesn't report things for clicks. He heard NYG was done with Jones.

2. Drew Lock was told by NYG he could compete for a starting job. John Schneider has zero reason to lie about that, he wanted Lock back. Of course NYG had Lock walk that back because they never thought another GM would air that out. However, there is no reason not to believe it.

3. They have been traveling all over visiting these QB prospects. This is more than due diligence.

You can either believe it or not, but these are the actions.
So much  
Spider43 : 4/11/2024 10:38 am : link
For the camp who fantasized about DJ not ever playing another down for us. About as silly as it gets. Have you guys been in a cave regarding Johnny Mara all these years?!
RE: RE: I recall  
Scooter185 : 4/11/2024 10:38 am : link
In comment 16464639 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 16464617 nygscott said:


Quote:


Schrager talking about how the only comment Judge gave out the door was about how much he liked Jones. So I don't think the love is just from Mara. The guy probably does all the right things in the building, in preparation and that's admirable, but results are results. Judge on Jones - ( New Window )



Yeah, the Judge point is so important since he got fired basically due to Jones's lack of durability on top of everything else.

The pattern is pretty clear: Coach/GM comes in, gets won over by Jones, gets fired. This is why he has the coach killer moniker. Not because he's outright bad, but because he's very convincing to everone who works with him.


Jones is great for 165 hours out of the week. It's the 3 hours when it matters that he's not.
Oh cool...  
rsjem1979 : 4/11/2024 10:42 am : link
Quote:
"I still have every confidence in the world in Daniel. Let's put a better team around him. Hopefully, he'll get healthy, and I think the real Daniel Jones is the one that played in 2022, particularly down the stretch in the playoffs."


In other words, the "real" Daniel Jones is the one who plays well against bad defenses. The guy who shits the bed otherwise is an imposter.

Mara is a dope.
Love Jones or hate Jones, doesn't matter  
Beer Man : 4/11/2024 10:50 am : link
no one can argue that his injuries are of major concerns and risk to the team. The longer the team waits to address it, the bigger the risk will be.
RE: …  
k2tampa : 4/11/2024 10:51 am : link
In comment 16464573 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I actually do think Mara won’t get in the way of Joe and Dabs taking a QB if so inclined.

What fascinates me more is Mara’s love for Jones. It’s really something I would love to one day find out why…what is it based on?


The Maras "love" everybody who plays for the Giants. The team has always been their extended family. It's one of the things fans like about the Giants, but it creates potential problems. Until recently they have always preferred to hire former Giants. Gettleman was the latest example.
RE: If NYG still loves Jones  
Blue21 : 4/11/2024 10:53 am : link
In comment 16464683 Sean said:
Quote:
They are doing an awful job of showing it. The actions don't line up.

There have been two pretty significant things saying otherwise to the Jones love affair:

1. The Rich Eisen report at the combine. He has no reason to make anything up. He doesn't report things for clicks. He heard NYG was done with Jones.

2. Drew Lock was told by NYG he could compete for a starting job. John Schneider has zero reason to lie about that, he wanted Lock back. Of course NYG had Lock walk that back because they never thought another GM would air that out. However, there is no reason not to believe it.

3. They have been traveling all over visiting these QB prospects. This is more than due diligence.

You can either believe it or not, but these are the actions.
I agree Sean
2 weeks  
Chris684 : 4/11/2024 10:53 am : link
..
RE: Mara seems better suited to own and run a family bakery  
GiantTuff1 : 4/11/2024 11:17 am : link
In comment 16464565 bwitz said:
Quote:
rather than a football organization.

This.

And even the bakery would fail eventually because John insists on putting his favorite pastries in the case, but doesn't give two shits about what his customers want. The death knell of any business is not listening to the customer.

Soup kitchen, Olive Garden, bakery. Use whatever you want, but the guy doesn't seem to know how to run much of anything, let alone the major sports organization he inherited.
We're stuck  
Darwinian : 4/11/2024 11:17 am : link
We have an owner who treats the franchise like a delicate family heirloom. It must be great to be a fan of the Cowboys and Eagles and compete against two nitwit owners.
RE: 2 weeks  
Rjanyg : 4/11/2024 11:19 am : link
In comment 16464735 Chris684 said:
Quote:
..


until the Giants....draft.....?
Jones has had two injuries since signing the contract  
UberAlias : 4/11/2024 11:38 am : link
Including another neck. It is not out of bounds by any stretch to advise him he's too great a risk to start with the clause in there.
RE: …  
HomerJones45 : 4/11/2024 11:44 am : link
In comment 16464573 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I actually do think Mara won’t get in the way of Joe and Dabs taking a QB if so inclined.

What fascinates me more is Mara’s love for Jones. It’s really something I would love to one day find out why…what is it based on?
Hope someday that you find someone who loves you as much as Mara loves Jones.
RE: If NYG still loves Jones  
bw in dc : 4/11/2024 11:44 am : link
In comment 16464683 Sean said:
Quote:
They are doing an awful job of showing it. The actions don't line up.

There have been two pretty significant things saying otherwise to the Jones love affair:

1. The Rich Eisen report at the combine. He has no reason to make anything up. He doesn't report things for clicks. He heard NYG was done with Jones.

2. Drew Lock was told by NYG he could compete for a starting job. John Schneider has zero reason to lie about that, he wanted Lock back. Of course NYG had Lock walk that back because they never thought another GM would air that out. However, there is no reason not to believe it.

3. They have been traveling all over visiting these QB prospects. This is more than due diligence.

You can either believe it or not, but these are the actions.


All that lines up. But 1925 Giants Way is not a normal football universe.

You can't rule it out that Schoen has made good on his post-season goal of addressing the QB issue by signing Lock. So, they are now locked and loaded in the QB room and just waiting for Jones to get the green light to start.

Further, it's not out of the realistic possibilities that Schoen is simply doing due diligence on these QBs because that's what GMs do. This could GM-subterfuge-101 or they like where Jones is in the healing process and the draft will be designed to bring in more infantry for Jones.

Schoen is the wildcard here. While we can all think Mara will ultimately swing the gavel on these decisions based on his meddling past, I think it's just as plausible that Schoen actually likes Jones just as much. Why that doesn't get enough consideration strikes me as strange.

As stated way too often, I want to be completely wrong on this.

This is a very interesting article by RV with some rich quotes. Perhaps it's another trial balloon giving the base a heads up that Jones is still very much in this picture. So buckle in.


RE: RE: Mara seems better suited to own and run a family bakery  
Scooter185 : 4/11/2024 11:50 am : link
In comment 16464805 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16464565 bwitz said:


Quote:


rather than a football organization.


This.

And even the bakery would fail eventually because John insists on putting his favorite pastries in the case, but doesn't give two shits about what his customers want. The death knell of any business is not listening to the customer.

Soup kitchen, Olive Garden, bakery. Use whatever you want, but the guy doesn't seem to know how to run much of anything, let alone the major sports organization he inherited.


Mara would run any small business into bankruptcy. The modern NFL prints money with the tv/streaming contracts, revenue sharing, etc so he's in no danger of losing money. In the real world running a business like he runs the Giants is a recipe for failure
My takeaway is that Wash, NE and AZ are asking for way too much  
cosmicj : 4/11/2024 11:51 am : link
to trade #1 picks and Schoen is balking. He may be entirely justified in this.
Have you ever  
Biteymax22 : 4/11/2024 11:51 am : link
known a parent who has a kid with a ton of problems, yet they keep spoiling them, giving them what they want etc... thinking that one day the kid is just magically going to turn it around and be a good person? This is what it feels like with Mara and Jones.

I don't know if he really believed Jones was going to be a star and his franchise ruined him, so he feels responsible and is trying to help or something weird like that. Either way, as others have said here, its very clear Mara LOVES the kid and there really isn't good a reason why.

I feel very much like this franchise won't make real progress as long as he's on this roster.
Bw that was my take as well  
LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 11:52 am : link
I think this was sort of the Giants trying to prepare the fanbase for another season of Jones. Saying "we'll try to get a QB if the one we like can be had, but since that's unlikely we'll probably go with Jones again who we still LOVE"

The reason we don't want to believe Schoen loves Jones is because we all want to think he can't be that insane. But alas, we don't know.
RE: Have you ever  
LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 11:53 am : link
In comment 16464896 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
known a parent who has a kid with a ton of problems, yet they keep spoiling them, giving them what they want etc... thinking that one day the kid is just magically going to turn it around and be a good person? This is what it feels like with Mara and Jones.

I don't know if he really believed Jones was going to be a star and his franchise ruined him, so he feels responsible and is trying to help or something weird like that. Either way, as others have said here, its very clear Mara LOVES the kid and there really isn't good a reason why.

I feel very much like this franchise won't make real progress as long as he's on this roster.


Sad but true, they need a clean break with him for there to be real change.
Two factions boys and girls  
HomerJones45 : 4/11/2024 11:53 am : link
there are two factions within that organization concerning Jones and neither side is giving in. You can debate about who is on what side and why.

What is the compromise and the hedges? Bring in some competition with Lock who is a better passer but may not be a better qb (but not too much competition), draft a star WR cuz "weapons", sign some FA linemen because "fix the o-line", get a second tier qb.
So let’s see if I got this straight  
HardTruth : 4/11/2024 12:10 pm : link
We have a QB who is injured riddled and that’s the concern

And he plays poorly because he is behind a terrible no good OL


Ummm doesn’t that seem like a recipe for getting him reinjured???

I understand we signed Runyan & Elumeanor but with all due respect to these guys they aren’t considered Orlando Pace’s where you feel 100% confident that they have solved this OL problem. Neal and JMS are still here and will have to get a lot better and that’s all on faith. Let alone the backups…
RE: RE: If NYG still loves Jones  
JonC : 4/11/2024 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16464870 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16464683 Sean said:


Quote:


They are doing an awful job of showing it. The actions don't line up.

There have been two pretty significant things saying otherwise to the Jones love affair:

1. The Rich Eisen report at the combine. He has no reason to make anything up. He doesn't report things for clicks. He heard NYG was done with Jones.

2. Drew Lock was told by NYG he could compete for a starting job. John Schneider has zero reason to lie about that, he wanted Lock back. Of course NYG had Lock walk that back because they never thought another GM would air that out. However, there is no reason not to believe it.

3. They have been traveling all over visiting these QB prospects. This is more than due diligence.

You can either believe it or not, but these are the actions.



All that lines up. But 1925 Giants Way is not a normal football universe.

You can't rule it out that Schoen has made good on his post-season goal of addressing the QB issue by signing Lock. So, they are now locked and loaded in the QB room and just waiting for Jones to get the green light to start.

Further, it's not out of the realistic possibilities that Schoen is simply doing due diligence on these QBs because that's what GMs do. This could GM-subterfuge-101 or they like where Jones is in the healing process and the draft will be designed to bring in more infantry for Jones.

Schoen is the wildcard here. While we can all think Mara will ultimately swing the gavel on these decisions based on his meddling past, I think it's just as plausible that Schoen actually likes Jones just as much. Why that doesn't get enough consideration strikes me as strange.

As stated way too often, I want to be completely wrong on this.

This is a very interesting article by RV with some rich quotes. Perhaps it's another trial balloon giving the base a heads up that Jones is still very much in this picture. So buckle in.



I think it's a trial balloon, both in content and whom NYG chose to deliver it. It plays effectively to both sides of the decision aisle.
Further illustrating why  
56goat : 4/11/2024 12:49 pm : link
No one with Mara as the last name should ever be allowed to make a personnel decision. Mix it up John, get one right every now and then.
Jones  
TyreeHelmet : 4/11/2024 12:49 pm : link
I”m pretty convinced he’s getting another year now with a WR picked at 6. Sadly I don’t think it’s outrageous they figure out a way to give him a 7th season in 2025 with “more weapons”.

They’ll either say the cost was too high to move up or they loved the WR they pick and still believe in Jones.

I’m so sick of hearing how great of a “kid” he is and how hard he works. And Schoen’s quotes about him being the first in the building. I want a QB that can play at a high level and produce touchdowns. He can’t- the rest of the stuff doesn’t matter.
Eric believes that John Mara has an obsessive loyalty to DJ  
Maijay : 4/11/2024 12:50 pm : link
Then Eric is intimating that Schoen/Daboll are unwilling to do what it takes to secure the qb they love because they don't want to upset Mara. There are two big assumptions fear of Mara and the GM and Head Coach covet one or more of the top four quarterbacks.
Schoen/Daboll will have to part with next years number one plus this years one and other compensation to get their guy. If that what it takes to get their quarterback they should do it. So getting the young potential franchise quarterback should garner them some more time to build the roster regardless of the cost. Or will Mara hold a grudge because they ignored his wishes. I hope that this not the case. My best case scenario is that they stay at six and one of Maye or McCarthy falls into their laps. One can only wish that this happens.
When  
AcidTest : 4/11/2024 12:50 pm : link
you reach the apex of the business world in any industry you need to be Gordon Gekko: "You do it right, or you get eliminated." There is no "survival of the unfittest," which is what has plagued Giants ownership for years.
RE: Mara seems better suited to own and run a family bakery  
clatterbuck : 4/11/2024 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16464565 bwitz said:
Quote:
rather than a football organization.


What did he say other than he's OK letting the GM make the decision he thinks is best?
RE: RE: Mara seems better suited to own and run a family bakery  
rsjem1979 : 4/11/2024 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16465241 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 16464565 bwitz said:


Quote:


rather than a football organization.



What did he say other than he's OK letting the GM make the decision he thinks is best?


He should say it without then putting his thumb on the scale by praising Jones at every opportunity.
RE: We're stuck  
Ron Johnson : 4/11/2024 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16464806 Darwinian said:
Quote:
We have an owner who treats the franchise like a delicate family heirloom. It must be great to be a fan of the Cowboys and Eagles and compete against two nitwit owners.



In the time John Mara has been the boss he has 2 Lombardis and the Cows and Eagles combined have 1. At present, he's winning.
This was almost certainly a trial balloon  
LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 4:25 pm : link
trying to sell the fans on the narrative that they tried to get the one qb they liked (likely Maye) but couldn't do it and so they're going to give Jones another shot with more weapons.

It's the same narrative they've been trying to sell since the season ended. They just run it out every few weeks with a new messenger.

Nothing will change until the stadium is half empty and the fans are boo'ing mercilessly. It's the only thing Mara responds to.
Mara loved Barkley too  
RCPhoenix : 4/11/2024 4:34 pm : link
And he’s now a Philadelphia Eagle.

People on BBI get way too worked up about Mara and his influence on personnel decisions.
RE: RE: …  
an_idol_mind : 4/11/2024 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16464584 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16464573 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I actually do think Mara won’t get in the way of Joe and Dabs taking a QB if so inclined.

What fascinates me more is Mara’s love for Jones. It’s really something I would love to one day find out why…what is it based on?



What's more, he had no issues firing Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge, Reese, Gettleman...

But Daniel? Keep your hands off him!

As I've posted before, at least Jones will be able to work with his fourth head coach soon.


I wouldn't say he had no issues firing Coughlin and Reese.

He would have preferred keeping Coughlin, but I think he saw three bad seasons (and four years of missed playoffs) and figured that he had to make a move at head coach after that.

He definitely kept Reese on longer than he should have.

For that matter, he never fired Gettleman...he let him ride off into the sunset after scorching the earth beneath the franchise.

I definitely don't get why he would fall in love with Jones so hard, though. I get that he's a good guy and a hard worker, but there's no reason to believe that he's going to pull a Simms and suddenly turn into a top-tier quarterback.
RE: Mara loved Barkley too  
LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 4:48 pm : link
In comment 16465481 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
And he’s now a Philadelphia Eagle.

People on BBI get way too worked up about Mara and his influence on personnel decisions.


.....after not trading him at the deadline because he felt he "owed him". Not sure this is proving the point you think it is.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 6:58 pm : link
Yeah, just read Mara's most recent comments after Saquon signed with the Eagles. It was cringeworthy.
RE: ...  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 7:00 pm : link
In comment 16465669 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yeah, just read Mara's most recent comments after Saquon signed with the Eagles. It was cringeworthy.


Was a big mistake, I don't go back and say if we had just lost more games, I hate that shit. Nevertheless, if we traded Barkley for whatever we could get at the deadline, you could reasonably presume we would be picking 3rd or 5th right now instead of 6th. Oh well
Bleedblue.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 7:06 pm : link
What's Mara's most recent comments bothered me the most was this, in short: We didn't want to give up on the season. And we wanted to do right by Saquon.

Like John, wake the fuck up. The season was over by October 1st. & stop with your emotional attachment to dudes who don't deserve it. We see the same fucking thing with Jones. Both Jones & Saquon didn't win shit here. Yeah, they're probably both good guys & hard workers, but so are a lot of other dudes on the roster who John has no emotional attachment to & wouldn't blink if they were cut tomorrow. This isn't Eli & Brandon Jacobs, dudes with pelts on the wall.

John is WAY too emotionally invested in guys who don't deserve it for on the field performance. This is a fucking business, not a charity.
RE: This was almost certainly a trial balloon  
bw in dc : 4/11/2024 7:17 pm : link
In comment 16465456 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
trying to sell the fans on the narrative that they tried to get the one qb they liked (likely Maye) but couldn't do it and so they're going to give Jones another shot with more weapons.



It does have that rhythm to it for sure.

You can almost predict the aftermath of the draft, too. On April 28th, the beats are told Schoen tried everything possible to secure a QB, but the costs were too steep. And they really didn't want to force it because there is recent news that Jones is rapidly improving and looks great throwing.

Or words to this effect...
bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 7:20 pm : link
You might be right. But I have a hunch we're going to move up for a QB. In my dream scenario, Caleb goes 1 to Chicago, WFT takes Drake, & we move up to 3 for Jayden.
RE: RE: This was almost certainly a trial balloon  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/11/2024 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16465685 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16465456 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


trying to sell the fans on the narrative that they tried to get the one qb they liked (likely Maye) but couldn't do it and so they're going to give Jones another shot with more weapons.





It does have that rhythm to it for sure.

You can almost predict the aftermath of the draft, too. On April 28th, the beats are told Schoen tried everything possible to secure a QB, but the costs were too steep. And they really didn't want to force it because there is recent news that Jones is rapidly improving and looks great throwing.

Or words to this effect...


This is one of those things that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

It's entirely possible the Giants LOVE a QB right now and can't muster a trade for that guy.

But depending on your point of view, if that happens, it becomes "They never wanted a QB, it was all smoke" which is nonsense. They've spent thousands of hours of expensive salaried labor and travel expenses and *time* scouting these quarterbacks. It isn't a smokescreen.
RE: RE: This was almost certainly a trial balloon  
LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 7:59 pm : link
In comment 16465685 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16465456 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


trying to sell the fans on the narrative that they tried to get the one qb they liked (likely Maye) but couldn't do it and so they're going to give Jones another shot with more weapons.





It does have that rhythm to it for sure.

You can almost predict the aftermath of the draft, too. On April 28th, the beats are told Schoen tried everything possible to secure a QB, but the costs were too steep. And they really didn't want to force it because there is recent news that Jones is rapidly improving and looks great throwing.

Or words to this effect...


Yep, if only this wasn’t a very deep qb draft and a team could like more than one guy they know they likely won’t be able to get. SMDH
RE: Bleedblue.  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 8:10 pm : link
In comment 16465677 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
What's Mara's most recent comments bothered me the most was this, in short: We didn't want to give up on the season. And we wanted to do right by Saquon.

Like John, wake the fuck up. The season was over by October 1st. & stop with your emotional attachment to dudes who don't deserve it. We see the same fucking thing with Jones. Both Jones & Saquon didn't win shit here. Yeah, they're probably both good guys & hard workers, but so are a lot of other dudes on the roster who John has no emotional attachment to & wouldn't blink if they were cut tomorrow. This isn't Eli & Brandon Jacobs, dudes with pelts on the wall.

John is WAY too emotionally invested in guys who don't deserve it for on the field performance. This is a fucking business, not a charity.


Yeah, those comments were extremely worrisome. He basically said he had a big say in it. That decision alone, moreso than any give and take losses vs wins, caused us to be picking 6th vs 3rd or 5th. We likely are picking 3rd if we traded Saquon.
