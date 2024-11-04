Vacchiano Article on Mara / QB Decision LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 9:56 am

Thought this was very interesting and the source may be someone high up in the Giants.



Basically, Mara still LOVES Jones and wants to run it back with him but if Schoen and Daboll both agree/fall in love with a QB he'll let them draft him.



So, seems like chances are we end up going WR unless they can move up for Maye.



https://www.foxsports.com/stories/nfl/how-the-giants-looming-qb-decision-could-shake-the-franchise-to-its-core