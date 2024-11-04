What about Joe Milton? Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/11/2024 7:33 pm : 4/11/2024 7:33 pm

OK, let's assume the Giants can't/won't trade up and the top four QBs are gone. Let's say Michael Penix and Bo Nix are off the board too later in round one or the top of round two.



Rattler is somewhat intriguing, but I can't get past his height.



Milton has the tools, but does he have the rest?



7. Joe Milton – Tennessee – 6’5 / 235



Grade: 75



Sixth-year senior. Two-year starter. Spent three seasons at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee in 2021 where he lost his job to Hendon Hooker (Detroit third round pick in 2023). Milton has rare arm strength combined with a plus-sized frame and easy confidence. The traits are there to create the high-ceiling outlook if he can be properly developed. In order for him to come anywhere near that ceiling, he needs a lot of ducks to line up perfectly. His mechanics, ability to read a defense, and accuracy all need significant upward strides, or the bottom is going to fall out fast. Hit or miss, star or castoff. A team will likely need to keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster for at least a full season because of how far away he is from being ready.



*If NYG is going to punt on quarterback early (which a case can be made for), Milton is a name to keep an eye on for day three. I think coaches will know within a year of working with him whether or not he can be a guy. That Tennessee offense is something else and while some will say it is too simple to project potential NFL success from, it can actually mean Milton has ability between the ears we don’t know about yet. Milton’s tools are as good as it gets. If the processing can catch up and his lower body can get more consistent, he’s 90% there. Some are fully out on Milton, I’m not. The NYG quarterback situation, if they don’t go QB early, is an ideal spot for a guy like Milton if you’re ok with three quarterbacks on the 53 and waving goodbye to Tommy Cutlets.



NFL Comparison: Jeff Driskel / WAS

NFL Ceiling: Carson Wentz / KC