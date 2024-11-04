What about Joe Milton?

OK, let's assume the Giants can't/won't trade up and the top four QBs are gone. Let's say Michael Penix and Bo Nix are off the board too later in round one or the top of round two.
Rattler is somewhat intriguing, but I can't get past his height.
Milton has the tools, but does he have the rest?
7. Joe Milton – Tennessee – 6’5 / 235
Grade: 75
Sixth-year senior. Two-year starter. Spent three seasons at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee in 2021 where he lost his job to Hendon Hooker (Detroit third round pick in 2023). Milton has rare arm strength combined with a plus-sized frame and easy confidence. The traits are there to create the high-ceiling outlook if he can be properly developed. In order for him to come anywhere near that ceiling, he needs a lot of ducks to line up perfectly. His mechanics, ability to read a defense, and accuracy all need significant upward strides, or the bottom is going to fall out fast. Hit or miss, star or castoff. A team will likely need to keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster for at least a full season because of how far away he is from being ready.
*If NYG is going to punt on quarterback early (which a case can be made for), Milton is a name to keep an eye on for day three. I think coaches will know within a year of working with him whether or not he can be a guy. That Tennessee offense is something else and while some will say it is too simple to project potential NFL success from, it can actually mean Milton has ability between the ears we don’t know about yet. Milton’s tools are as good as it gets. If the processing can catch up and his lower body can get more consistent, he’s 90% there. Some are fully out on Milton, I’m not. The NYG quarterback situation, if they don’t go QB early, is an ideal spot for a guy like Milton if you’re ok with three quarterbacks on the 53 and waving goodbye to Tommy Cutlets.
NFL Comparison: Jeff Driskel / WAS
NFL Ceiling: Carson Wentz / KC
I really like Travis Daniels, but I might be in the minority on that one.
He's toolsy and teachable. Only knock on him is he's not young(already 24) but then again so is Nix and Penix.
I really don't see much of a difference between Milton and Anthony Richardson who ended up being a 1st rounder last year.
Richardson is a better athlete by an order of magnitude. It’s not even close
Daboll is supposed to be the QB guru. He made chicken salad out of chicken shit with DJones in 2022. Imagine you give him a better starting lump of clay to work with and mold. Milton already is healthier(no neck problems) and has a much stronger arm than DJones. If we go WR at #6 and are looking to the later rounds for a QB, why not take a swing for the fences in terms of prospect ceiling?
I don't see the benefit of taking a mid round guy just to bury him on the depth chart when they'll likely be right back in the QB market next year assuming they don't go QB at 6.
You can replace the 2027 next to Jones with 2025.
If you think we're shopping hungry now...
But in all serious, he's another example of how much disagreement there is over the QB rankings. He's Sy's QB7 and Waldmen's QB16. Meanwhile THR has him as QB10 and GBN has him as QB8.
Joe is my sleeper QB pick in this draft. He has the size, athletic talent, and strong-arm arrogance to be a dominating quarterback for the team that selects him. He has the size and strength to break tackles and move the chains if he is asked to do that. He stands strong in the pocket and is very accurate in throwing the ball from the pocket. If teams are looking for the next Josh Allen…Joe is the one. Joe can make plays in the passing game that will make you think that he is an Alien, not born of this world. He can run over and punish defenses as well as, run away from opponents like a Moose looking for a mate, at that time of the season. He has the accuracy and strong arm that goes along with the arrogance of throwing the ball right past 2 safeties 50 yards on a rope, to move the chains on a third and 22. Joe can manipulate the pocket to extend plays and is very accurate when he has to reset and throw the ball. He is a remarkable talent with good football intelligence and the competitiveness that will make him be considered as a potential franchise quarterback.
CONCERNS
Joe has a knee injury that will need to be looked at. He also has that arm arrogance issue that I mentioned, which will lead to interceptions at the next level until he learns otherwise. He must also convince teams of his ability to play quarterback from under center. He will have to show teams he has the mechanics of dropping and setting up from center, and throwing with accuracy and the rhythm needed to play in that style of offense. I think the biggest concern for teams will be that Joe at times, and for his size, has a very low release point that affects his accuracy and that will get his passes knocked down or tipped, at the line of scrimmage.
BOTTOM LINE: 1.50
How long will it take for teams to feel that Joe can get on the field, and be productive is one of the keys to where teams will select him in this draft. His knee injury, his football IQ, and the Senior Bowl should answer all of these concerns. If you look at his film you will see a quarterback who plays with the style and talent as the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen. I saw Joe play before he got injured and I could not believe no one was talking about him at all with the top quarterbacks in this draft, hopefully after the Senior Bowl that will change for him. I know if I’m looking for a franchise quarterback, he would be a top-ten pick for sure. But that’s just me, and I won’t lose my job if I’m wrong so right now, Joe is a watch and see what happens to him type of player. But I’ll bet after the Senior Bowl and workouts he will become an “I told you so” …type of player.
Has no touch
Doesn’t process defenses
Average runner at best
Looks like Tarzan and plays like Jane
In 2022, Richardson played in 12 games. He went 176 for 327 good for 53.8 completion %, 2,549 passing yards. 17:9 TD:INT.
Richardson rushed for 656 yards and 9 TDs.
In 2023, Milton played in 12 games. He went 229 for 354 good for 64.7 completion %, 2813 passing yards. 20:5 TD:INT.
Milton rushed for 299 yards and 7 TDs.
If there was really good processing by AR, I guess it didn't translate into stats too well. I mean yeah he ran with the ball for more yards but the Milton was more efficient throwing the ball. And age is a knock for a number of prospects both this year and last(I do recall a number of people calling for us to take Hendon Hooker).
He has a cannon for an arm but doesn’t do really anything else well.
Quarterback position? Hard pass... There is a very good reason that he only started 1 of 6 collegiate seasons... Despite being a massive recruit, he was benched for Cade McNamara...
Don't let the massive arm fool you... He can't hit the broad side of the barn on most throws... He is not a good QB
He was at Michigan as a backup for his first two years. Was the starter in year 3 but COVID happened. He transferred to Tenn and was named starter. Got hurt in his second game and was Wally Pipp'd by Hendon Hooker. Hooker was the man in 2022 until he tore his ACL. Milton finished out the season as starter and won the Orange Bowl vs #7 Clemson (251 yards passing, 3 TDs). Named Orange Bowl MVP. He then finally got his shot this past year and put up the stats I referenced above. Respectable and solid.
The 6 years in college is true but it doesn't tell the whole tale.
Look, I'm not delusional. Milton is a middle round prospect. I'm not advocating for him at #6. But to dismiss him outright for some of the reasons others have mentioned when it would only cost a 3rd-4th rounder. It's perplexing. Like Sy's profile write-up is literally in Eric's OP saying he's his 7th best QB prospect and there are still those who think he sucks.
If the Giants do not go QB with their first pick then they should wait until next year.
The question is do you take a flier on him because if you can mold him, he has the tools you dream about for an NFL QB?
As Sy said, definition of boom or bust.
Playing connect the dots here.
Joe Schoen saved last month the real value at QB was in the middle of this years draft.
Milton on Kay Adam’s recently says to Joe something like , you throw your first NFL touchdown to Hyatt, does Daboll let you do the backflip?
I don't see the benefit of taking a mid round guy just to bury him on the depth chart when they'll likely be right back in the QB market next year assuming they don't go QB at 6.
If we don’t get someone in RD1 I’ve been eyeing him RD3, provided they move on quick next season if they don’t see it.
I could get behind this. The more interesting project to me, however, is Pratt.
He's the possible Brock Purdy of this draft, not Daniel Jones, V2, which is just a lazy comp.
Pratt has been a much more accomplished QB than Jones was in college.
I agree. Either have the conviction to go full throttle and take one in the first round, or punt on the decision until next year. We don't have enough draft picks to take a flier on a guy like Milton in the 3rd round.
Boylhart would agree with you that Travis is a talent. Refers to him as a Mahommes/Doug Flutie clone, high football IQ and 1st round talent. Dang! Sign me up for Travis over Milton for big swing!
Boylhart -Jordan Travis Sleeper QB - ( New Window )
Quote:
Milton was in college for 6 years though. He really never improved.
COVID had nothing to do with Joe Milton getting benched for Cade McNamara... He was benched because he made poor decisions and couldn't lead the offense... Put Joe Milton on the '21 Michigan and they aren't doing what they did behind McNamara...
And it's not terribly surprising that Tennessee had a fantastic season behind Hendon Hooker in '22, but couldn't beat a ranked opponent in '23 behind Milton and played their best game of the year by far behind true freshman QB, Nico Iamaleava...
Joe Milton is more fool's gold than he is a "boom or bust" prospect... Someone will draft him and think they can get out of him what Harbaugh and Heupel could not... But wasting a RD3 or RD4 on him would be truly foolish...
for a later round QB.
Boylhart would agree with you that Travis is a talent. Refers to him as a Mahommes/Doug Flutie clone, high football IQ and 1st round talent. Dang! Sign me up for Travis over Milton for big swing! Boylhart -Jordan Travis Sleeper QB - ( New Window )
i know stats are not everything but they do tell a piece of the story. since 2000 here are the college quarterbacks that had a career
Completion Pct 60%
Passing TDs 50
Td:int ratio 3
Int % < 2.1
Passer Rate 150
Rushing Avg 4.5 yds/att
pass y/a 8.4
Jayden Daniels
Jordan Travis
Jalen Hurts
Marcus Mariota
Andrew Luck
The question is do you take a flier on him because if you can mold him, he has the tools you dream about for an NFL QB?
As Sy said, definition of boom or bust.
He's no youngster, it's not like he hasn't had the time to be molded. I personally think he just lacks the timing you need to be an NFL QB. He was at Michigan under Harbough, and he got benched, ultimately transferring to Tennessee. Also, I don't know how much stock you would put into this, but he was essentially passed over at Tennessee for the Bowl Game for a freshman.
I’m not a huge fan of Rattler, but at least he can play.
WTF kind of metaphor is that.
And when he doesn’t pan out, he’ll be added to the long list of bad draft choices by the Giants, and Eric you’ll be saying things like “good teams don’t waste draft resource on projects and then fire their head coach.”
IF Milton 'busts', is he still viable at backup, or do you save the pick for someone with a higher floor, but lower ceiling?
Again, assume Penix and Nix are caught in the no-man's land between the 1st and 2nd round picks (too far and expensive again for the Giants to trade up from 2 back into the 1st round and question if they are even worth it... do you want to give up next year's #1 for Nix for example?)
So that leaves you with doing nothing or taking a shot with a later pick. An argument can be made for both. Giants don't really have the luxury to throw away any of their picks right now, but at the same time, taking a QB later sometimes can pay off.
The only reason I mentioned Milton is the toolset to work with.
WTF kind of metaphor is that.
A reaching one. Like when a child reaches for the toy they can’t get to on a high countertop.
Rather take a chance on Pratt than Milton.
Spencer Rattler is all floor, no ceiling. Head case who thinks he’s better than he really is.
WTF kind of metaphor is that.
An entertaining one, although I'll admit, I found your reaction to be even more entertaining. ;>)
Pick 47 and 2025 2nd could get us into rd1 with the right trade partner. Look at the Vikings trade for pick 23. If Penix slid into the 25-32 range we could get him for a reasonable price.
Quote:
Again, assume the top 4 guys are out of reach.
Pick 47 and 2025 2nd could get us into rd1 with the right trade partner. Look at the Vikings trade for pick 23. If Penix slid into the 25-32 range we could get him for a reasonable price.
Assuming they want to draft a next tier QB this year at all.
Milton needs the right situation with a team to be successful. He really didn't get that chance at Tennesse
Quote:
My biggest question is one that echoes something that Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan had said about him, with all of his experience why hasn't he been able to put it together yet? He is like the pitcher who throws 100+ MPH but can't locate it and it is as straight as an arrow. Even if Sy does not think they have as high of an upside, would someone like Michael Pratt or Spencer Rattler be more likely to hit whatever ceiling they do have?
Milton needs the right situation with a team to be successful. He really didn't get that chance at Tennesse
But he also did not have that at Michigan as well? At what point is it the person and not the situation around him?
Quote:
for a later round QB.
Boylhart would agree with you that Travis is a talent. Refers to him as a Mahommes/Doug Flutie clone, high football IQ and 1st round talent. Dang! Sign me up for Travis over Milton for big swing! Boylhart -Jordan Travis Sleeper QB - ( New Window )
That's quite a write-up.