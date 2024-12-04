for display only
Do You Think Daboll is Championship-Level Coach?

christian : 4/12/2024 9:48 am
Apparently this is a sensibility offending position, as I've been called a moron for saying I think he can win a championship here.

But I do think he is. Two things I've been really impressed with.

1) He's squeezed every ounce out of three really flawed quarterbacks. If the Giants bring in a talented rookie I think the sky is the limit.

2) I was a little nervous with how the Wink thing was developing, but I ended up really impressed it appears he wasn't worried about Wink going to a division opponent. I liked how he handled that ultimately. By all accounts he confronted the staff, then fired the rats, and then didn't cower to Wink.

What do y'all think?
TBD.....I like his offensive mind and player development  
George from PA : 4/12/2024 9:54 am : link
Not sure why the Wink issue developed....it seems it worked out.

Was not impressed how unprepared the team was to play.

Season was over by the time the team turned the corner.

He should be embarrassed by the OL he put out....we can blame the OL coach....buts it's on hime....under his watch.
Who knows?  
Metnut : 4/12/2024 9:56 am : link
I do think it says something that they were able to win some games down the stretch last year with Tommy Devito at QB, no WRs, an awful OL, and a defensive coordinator actively trying to sabotage him.

Hard to say this team underachieved roster wise over his first 2 years. We really need to get to the point where the Giants don't have one of the worst rosters in the NFL.
...  
christian : 4/12/2024 9:57 am : link
In comment 16466086 George from PA said:
Quote:
He should be embarrassed by the OL he put out....we can blame the OL coach....buts it's on hime....under his watch.


If Daboll has a strong offensive mind, and excels at player development, who do you think is more likely to be at fault for the line they put out -- the GM or head coach?
I agree that he can be a championship coach.  
DonnieD89 : 4/12/2024 9:59 am : link
Your two reasons are valid. He knows how to squeeze the most out of his team and he handles the staff well in my opinion.

I really think we are lucky to have him. Whhat bothers me are the people that complain about the “meaningless wins”. If he went 2-15 or 3-14, he may have been out of a job. Coach is very important. We just need to get him the ball players, particularly the right quarterback.
that it's 2 years in the answer isn't a resounding no is a good sign  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 9:59 am : link
i agree the fact that he won games against playoff 2 teams with 2 different qbs is a very good sign. people may not want to realize it now but the tommy cutlets era could have been every bit as embarassing as the fromm era and it was the exact opposite. also remember he almost won the last game of the year vs philly with davis webb, which would have been 3 backup qbs winning games vs playoff teams.

the fact that he kept the lockerroom together in a terrible year is a good sign.

we saw 3 other coaches since coughlin fail similar tests which is why they only lasted 2 years.

a lot is riding on him having corrected his 2 biggest mistakes and gotten this OL coach and DC right though.
No - I do not  
Sammo85 : 4/12/2024 10:01 am : link
Certainly not at the moment. Coaches have to become and sustain into championship level.


 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/12/2024 10:01 am : link
High bar, but I’m more impressed with Dabs than I am Joe thus far.
yep...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/12/2024 10:04 am : link
...
I think he has shown signs  
Dave on the UWS : 4/12/2024 10:06 am : link
I personally feel, like he was a good hire, not only for how he commands respect, but how he works with the GM, they have different opinions, but they work to find a common ground.
He actually DOES value player improvement, understands that players are not ready made, and developing them, putting them in positions to be successful is paramount in order to win.
He doesn't "accept" losing, and that creates the right environment around his players.

Last year's OL atrocity is more on Schoen. He ALSO learned from that, as indicated by the change of plan for this year.
Mara wants stability.
If he can hold his water, these two will eventually be successful.
RE: …  
christian : 4/12/2024 10:06 am : link
In comment 16466100 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
High bar, but I’m more impressed with Dabs than I am Joe thus far.


I 100% agree. Given we don't know how much influence Daboll has on roster decisions, what we do know is they are making some bad decisions.
Well...  
Johnny5 : 4/12/2024 10:09 am : link
I mean... who knows? I think the guy can coach. I think he is better than Judge and Shurmur (low bar, I know). I don't think it was any small feat to take that 2022 team to the playoffs, let alone win a playoff game.

That said, the lack of preparation for last season and the head scratching roster management definitely soured me on him last year. I can only hope he learned some hard lessons from last year that make him better.

Also, the temperament... it seems like Wink was more in the wrong but who knows? The whispers of tension between he and Kafka, coupled with the Colt McCoy nonsense from the past...

It does all make me wonder. I hope he has done some self scouting and correction on that stuff because I do think he is a good coach. He needs to be better.
RE: RE: …  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 10:10 am : link
In comment 16466110 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16466100 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


High bar, but I’m more impressed with Dabs than I am Joe thus far.



I 100% agree. Given we don't know how much influence Daboll has on roster decisions, what we do know is they are making some bad decisions.


a high % of the bad personnel decisions have been OL (glowinski, neal, ezeudu in theory should be + starters right now and if they were we'd have probably saved most of the $17m spent on runyan and eluemenor).

if wink was the elite DC he was paid to be, the defense wouldnt have regressed and he'd still be in the nfl.

those 2 hires are probably going to determine if he sinks or swims more than whoever plays QB this year because as we have seen, he has proven he can get competitive play out of a QB more than he has OL or DEF.
Obviously too soon to tell,  
mfjmfj : 4/12/2024 10:13 am : link
but I am optimistic. Biggest positives - 2022, keeping team focused in 2023.

Biggest negatives - never seen a team less ready to play than opening game 2023. The DJ signing is mostly on him. He had to make the decision as to whether DJ could take the next step and it appears he was wrong.
I am not sure  
uther99 : 4/12/2024 10:13 am : link
but wouldn't rule it out. He made the most out of 2022 and 2023, given the QBs.

The Wink situation is noise. Wink is out of the NFL and was probably a head case, seeing the Ravens let him walk too.
RE: I think he has shown signs  
Johnny5 : 4/12/2024 10:14 am : link
In comment 16466109 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:

Last year's OL atrocity is more on Schoen.

I disagree with that. Davoli brought in Bobby Johnson. He also under-prepared a new group of OL in the pre-season. And terrible roster management with the worst of it letting Tyre Phillips go in favor of Peart as the swing, and then starting Ezeudu at RT in place of Andrew Thomas. It doomed the season.
kind of a half full/half empty feeling with Daboll  
Greg from LI : 4/12/2024 10:18 am : link
I like him. He's gotten more wins out of a pretty bad team than I would have thought possible. A huge part of being the HC, though, is building an excellent staff supporting him, and so far he's had a bunch of misfires there. I hope the changes made this offseason provide better returns than the likes of Wink and Bobby Johnson did. It's also undeniable that his handling of preseason was strange and likely was the root cause of the team looking completely unprepared to start the season.
Do I Think?  
Jim in NH : 4/12/2024 10:21 am : link
How can anyone possibly assess whether or not this guy is a "championship-level coach" after a couple of years with the worst roster in the NFL?
the team was completely unprepared at the start of the season  
markky : 4/12/2024 10:23 am : link
some questionable roster moves. and he seemed to regress with in-game decisions and game management. i hope he fixes all of these things this year.

and maybe he should eat a salad once in a while. i don't like a HC that looks like he might die on the sideline. if he can't manage his own well being why should i trust him to manage a complex enterprise?
...  
christian : 4/12/2024 10:23 am : link
In comment 16466116 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
those 2 hires are probably going to determine if he sinks or swims more than whoever plays QB this year because as we have seen, he has proven he can get competitive play out of a QB more than he has OL or DEF.


I don't agree. Although I believe the defense and offensive line will play big parts, the quarterback play will ultimately determine whether the Giants have a sub-17 PPG offensive.
2023 was extremely damaging to his standing for me  
JonC : 4/12/2024 10:25 am : link
You simply cannot put a team on the field so unprepared to play football. Soft, no response to being punched in the mouth, historically terrible OL, there's no excuse.

Make no mistake, the 2023 NYG put some historically ugly play out there for all the world to see. Perennial loser franchise level ugly, and it must be stripped away. It all starts and ends with Davoli. First, let's see 2024 resemble 2022.
Dabs is learning on the job, just like any of us who were promoted  
PatersonPlank : 4/12/2024 10:28 am : link
Got some early success, then hit the problem times. Who knows if he is championship level or not. How he moves forward from here will tell us. The guys who are (in any job) will learn from their mistakes, adjust, and continue to improve. The others are called Joe Judge
I like Daboll  
Sean : 4/12/2024 10:29 am : link
But, I know with Belichick looming he needs a big year. I think BBI tends to overrate Vrabel a bit, his last two seasons were poor (Daboll has a better record).

What we do know, there is a big coaching storage in the NFL. Daboll salvaged last year a bit going 4-5 after the 2-8 start with Taylor & DeVito. But, the start of the year was very bad. Losing 40-0 on national TV against Dallas at home. Brutal. Took all the air out of the season.

All said, I think Daboll is a good coach.
People  
Sammo85 : 4/12/2024 10:29 am : link
are giving Daboll way too much credit for "expectations" on Tyrod and Devito and ignoring the OL and other elements of run/pass game that were completely figured out by defenses last year.

It wasn't just the OL - the whole offense stunk sans maybe 3-4 games of "average". Thats on Daboll, not Schoen.
*shortage  
Sean : 4/12/2024 10:30 am : link
.
Wonder what folks were saying about Andy Reid for the first few years  
FranknWeezer : 4/12/2024 10:30 am : link
of his head coaching career?
Two things I want to see on the Giants this coming season  
Ira : 4/12/2024 10:31 am : link
1) They need to do much better at stopping the run.
2) On passing downs, there needs to be a pocket that the qb can step into.
I don't think Belichick is looming  
JonC : 4/12/2024 10:33 am : link
He'll be 73 by the '25 season opener, and would need to surrender a great deal of control in order to coach NYG.

I think that ship sailed about ten years ago.
The Eagles win at the end  
SleepyOwl : 4/12/2024 10:33 am : link
Of the year confirmed it for me. This roster is hot garbage and he kept us from being an embarrassment. Remember Joe Judge anyone? Take a knee on your own 9 yard line.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 10:34 am : link
In comment 16466137 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16466116 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


those 2 hires are probably going to determine if he sinks or swims more than whoever plays QB this year because as we have seen, he has proven he can get competitive play out of a QB more than he has OL or DEF.



I don't agree. Although I believe the defense and offensive line will play big parts, the quarterback play will ultimately determine whether the Giants have a sub-17 PPG offensive.


if my math is right with tommy devito and tyrod taylor they scored 20 ppg from jones' acl injury week 9 on. with daniel jones healthy in 2022 they scored 21 ppg.

he has proven he can get the team to a reasonable ppg total with an assortment of qbs more than he has proven he can find a competent OL coach or competent OL players (hasnt) or field a better than below average defense (hasn't).

in sean mcdermott year 3/josh allen year 2 buffalo won 10 games scoring 19 ppg. allen completed 59% with 20 tds, 9 ints. the ghost of frank gore and devin singletary each started 8 games at rb. pre-diggs, john brown led them in receiving.
If he doesn't get a QB in draft  
averagejoe : 4/12/2024 10:34 am : link
he is gonna be an unemployed ex-coach
christian  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/12/2024 10:34 am : link
the odd thing about the Giants is they have a history of coaches started off well and went in both directions...

Reeves... first year with Giants "Coach of the Year"

Fassel... first year with Giants "Coach of the Year."

Coughlin... went 11-5 in second season but many were writing his obituary after his third season.

McAdoo... went 11-5 and made playoffs in first year

Daboll... first year with Giants "Coach of the Year."


Then there is Parcells... team almost fired him after his first season.
 
christian : 4/12/2024 10:34 am : link
No doubt the Giants got punched in the mouth to start the year. I also think Daboll went to battle with a pretty weak roster.

Again, who knows how much of that is on him. He might not be a great talent evaluator.
Schoen's batting average so far isn't helping a great deal  
JonC : 4/12/2024 10:37 am : link
but I think now they've gotten alot of the rot out of the building, and need to improve the drafting, get their QB in place, etc.

He needs to be careful reaching on a QB, and he's light on draft picks in 2024 due to a mixed bag of trades with too much emphasis on trying to win now, imv.
RE: christian  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 10:39 am : link
In comment 16466159 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the odd thing about the Giants is they have a history of coaches started off well and went in both directions...

Reeves... first year with Giants "Coach of the Year"

Fassel... first year with Giants "Coach of the Year."

Coughlin... went 11-5 in second season but many were writing his obituary after his third season.

McAdoo... went 11-5 and made playoffs in first year

Daboll... first year with Giants "Coach of the Year."


Then there is Parcells... team almost fired him after his first season.


i dont remember all the ins/outs of scheduling in the 90's, but bad teams who start years with low expectations and easy schedules are 2 checked boxes on a high % of the COY winners.

even coughlins first year looked like it might exceed expectations at 5-2 until warner went into the fetal position from that bears game on (they had 14-0 lead in that one too, so easily could have moved to 6-2).
Daboll’s fine  
Ron Johnson : 4/12/2024 10:41 am : link
Without the tantrums.
...  
christian : 4/12/2024 10:44 am : link
In comment 16466157 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
I don't agree. Although I believe the defense and offensive line will play big parts, the quarterback play will ultimately determine whether the Giants have a sub-17 PPG offensive.

if my math is right with tommy devito and tyrod taylor they scored 20 ppg from jones' acl injury week 9 on. with daniel jones healthy in 2022 they scored 21 ppg.


In 2022 with a healthy Jones and Barkley they scored 21 points per game. In 2023 all things considered, they scored sub-17.

I am comfortable predicting the Giants are closer to 17 than 21 if the composite quarterback play is 17 games of a recovering Jones + Lock + DeVito this year.
Eric on Li  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/12/2024 10:47 am : link
I hear what you are saying but only one coach can earn "coach of the year"... statistically speaking, it's an interesting trend with the Giants and first year coaches.
...  
christian : 4/12/2024 10:48 am : link
In comment 16466165 JonC said:
Quote:
He needs to be careful reaching on a QB, and he's light on draft picks in 2024 due to a mixed bag of trades with too much emphasis on trying to win now, imv.


I think the volume of picks required is the key. Because I think in the equation Daboll + (Maye, JJM, Nix, Penix) = good quarterback play.

Now if that takes 6 overall ++ to achieve, that's dangerous.
When you win...  
bw in dc : 4/12/2024 10:48 am : link
a playoff game on the road with Jones that's an encouraging sign to feel good about your HC being championship material.

Some of that gets thrown back in doubt by the way the first half of last season started. In my mind, that was a perfect storm of poor preparation, untimely key injuries, and dealing with poor roster moves by the GM.

But Daboll did steady the ship and he squeezed out wins with nothing at stake with one of the worst set of QBs in the league.

In my conclusion, there are more positive signs than negatives with Daboll that indicate he might have the goods to compete for big prizes with a better roster, especially QB.
Better questions  
4xchamps : 4/12/2024 10:50 am : link
Was Bruce Arians?
Was Doug Pederson?
Gary Kubiak?
RE: Better questions  
christian : 4/12/2024 10:51 am : link
In comment 16466186 4xchamps said:
Quote:
Was Bruce Arians?
Was Doug Pederson?
Gary Kubiak?.


Run along little fella. The grown ups are talking.
RE: When you win...  
Darwinian : 4/12/2024 10:52 am : link
In comment 16466184 bw in dc said:
Quote:
a playoff game on the road with Jones that's an encouraging sign to feel good about your HC being championship material.

Some of that gets thrown back in doubt by the way the first half of last season started. In my mind, that was a perfect storm of poor preparation, untimely key injuries, and dealing with poor roster moves by the GM.

But Daboll did steady the ship and he squeezed out wins with nothing at stake with one of the worst set of QBs in the league.

In my conclusion, there are more positive signs than negatives with Daboll that indicate he might have the goods to compete for big prizes with a better roster, especially QB.


Agree. He shows a lot of potential. But lack of preparation heading into 2023 was mystifying as was the apparent failure to properly evaluate Jones after '22, which led to the terrible contract.
I'm not sure why they seemed so "unprepared"  
Dave on the UWS : 4/12/2024 10:53 am : link
to start the season. Over reaction to injuries from 22 maybe?
As an OC, his offenses didn't get off to historically bad starts.
They came out firing in 2022. So why last year?? There's got to be something that we are all missing that contributed to it.
Now, once AT got hurt, and the Cowboy game spiraled away from them, it was all downhill from there.
The fact that he eventually steadied the ship and they were basically competitive the last half of the season, made some points with me.
We will all have a better read on him, after this season.
 
christian : 4/12/2024 10:53 am : link
Reeves and McAdoo both benefited from excellent defenses their first year, that for different reasons couldn't maintain their dominance.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 10:56 am : link
In comment 16466174 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16466157 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


I don't agree. Although I believe the defense and offensive line will play big parts, the quarterback play will ultimately determine whether the Giants have a sub-17 PPG offensive.

if my math is right with tommy devito and tyrod taylor they scored 20 ppg from jones' acl injury week 9 on. with daniel jones healthy in 2022 they scored 21 ppg.



In 2022 with a healthy Jones and Barkley they scored 21 points per game. In 2023 all things considered, they scored sub-17.

I am comfortable predicting the Giants are closer to 17 than 21 if the composite quarterback play is 17 games of a recovering Jones + Lock + DeVito this year.


this isnt complicated, if "all things considered" what was most different from 2022 to 2023? hint: it was historically different.

RE: Eric on Li  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 10:59 am : link
In comment 16466180 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I hear what you are saying but only one coach can earn "coach of the year"... statistically speaking, it's an interesting trend with the Giants and first year coaches.


honestlty i think there is some ny bias in there. if you put doug pederson in ny in 2022 and dabs in jax but gave them their same teams, i bet pederson wins. pederson went 9-8 with a team that had the 1st overall pick. beat herbert in playoffs.
You are what your record is …  
Spider56 : 4/12/2024 11:06 am : link
Schabs together after 2 years are 15-18-1 … Parcells was 12-19-1 and Bill Belichick was 13-19 in Cleveland. The great Bill Walsh was 8-24 after his first 2 years but then won 13 games in his 3rd year.

This is not the make or break year for Schabs but they have to solve the QB problem or they’ll both soon be history.
RE: RE: Better questions  
4xchamps : 4/12/2024 11:10 am : link
In comment 16466189 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16466186 4xchamps said:


Quote:


Was Bruce Arians?
Was Doug Pederson?
Gary Kubiak?.



Run along little fella. The grown ups are talking.

Go fuck yourself asshat
RE: You are what your record is …  
Johnny5 : 4/12/2024 11:13 am : link
In comment 16466221 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Schabs together after 2 years are 15-18-1 … Parcells was 12-19-1 and Bill Belichick was 13-19 in Cleveland. The great Bill Walsh was 8-24 after his first 2 years but then won 13 games in his 3rd year.

This is not the make or break year for Schabs but they have to solve the QB problem or they’ll both soon be history.

Geezus with the focus on one G*d*mn position on the team. If the team - THE WHOLE TEAM - comes out as unprepared as last season and the OL and WHOLE OFFENSE doesn't improve that is what will kill this regime.
No one is a championship-level anything  
DC Gmen Fan : 4/12/2024 11:15 am : link
until they are.
...  
christian : 4/12/2024 11:18 am : link
In comment 16466230 4xchamps said:
Quote:

Was Bruce Arians?
Was Doug Pederson?
Gary Kubiak?.

Run along little fella. The grown ups are talking.

Go fuck yourself asshat

Fabulous contribution to the community per usual, I applaud you.
Wait  
Johnny5 : 4/12/2024 11:21 am : link
Christian is an Asshat? Since when?

lol
I think Daboll's in a bit of trouble  
Go Terps : 4/12/2024 11:29 am : link
If they don't reset the QB clock now I can see him being the scapegoat for a bad season. His demeanor isn't helping him either.

I don't believe Belichick or Vrabel will be in play. The Maras' history has been to hire first time head coaches with little or no cache. I think the names to watch are Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik.
...  
christian : 4/12/2024 11:31 am : link
In comment 16466201 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In 2022 with a healthy Jones and Barkley they scored 21 points per game. In 2023 all things considered, they scored sub-17.

I am comfortable predicting the Giants are closer to 17 than 21 if the composite quarterback play is 17 games of a recovering Jones + Lock + DeVito this year.

this isnt complicated, if "all things considered" what was most different from 2022 to 2023? hint: it was historically different.


It's not complicated, but it's certainly more complex than just the pass pro being worse YoY. The Giants also rushed for ~650 fewer yards YoY.

If you take a post-ACL Jones/Lock/DeVito, subtract Barkley, and put them behind the 2022 line my guess is that group scores closer to 17 than 21 PPG.

To approach 21 PPG with the current QB and skill group, the 2024 line will need to be an order of magnitude better than 2022.
RE: Wait  
christian : 4/12/2024 11:37 am : link
In comment 16466253 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
Christian is an Asshat? Since when?


I can give you some unassailable information about that moron.
As stated previously, TBD  
JohnG in Albany : 4/12/2024 11:43 am : link
But that being said, how many people here thought Parcells was a championship coach after 1983's 3-21-1, and choosing Brunner over Simms to start (I was so pissed about that at the time)?

Overall, I'd say Daboll has shown more positives than negatives.
RE: RE: You are what your record is …  
Spider56 : 4/12/2024 11:57 am : link
In comment 16466239 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16466221 Spider56 said:


Quote:


Schabs together after 2 years are 15-18-1 … Parcells was 12-19-1 and Bill Belichick was 13-19 in Cleveland. The great Bill Walsh was 8-24 after his first 2 years but then won 13 games in his 3rd year.

This is not the make or break year for Schabs but they have to solve the QB problem or they’ll both soon be history.


Geezus with the focus on one G*d*mn position on the team. If the team - THE WHOLE TEAM - comes out as unprepared as last season and the OL and WHOLE OFFENSE doesn't improve that is what will kill this regime.


I’m not one of those folks saying they have to pick a QB first this year, but even if they fix the rest of the roster, Schabs can’t survive long term and win a championship if they don’t solve the QB problem.
RE: RE: RE: You are what your record is …  
Johnny5 : 4/12/2024 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16466333 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16466239 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 16466221 Spider56 said:


Quote:


Schabs together after 2 years are 15-18-1 … Parcells was 12-19-1 and Bill Belichick was 13-19 in Cleveland. The great Bill Walsh was 8-24 after his first 2 years but then won 13 games in his 3rd year.

This is not the make or break year for Schabs but they have to solve the QB problem or they’ll both soon be history.


Geezus with the focus on one G*d*mn position on the team. If the team - THE WHOLE TEAM - comes out as unprepared as last season and the OL and WHOLE OFFENSE doesn't improve that is what will kill this regime.



I’m not one of those folks saying they have to pick a QB first this year, but even if they fix the rest of the roster, Schabs can’t survive long term and win a championship if they don’t solve the QB problem.

Well, I can't argue with that.
What you actually  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/12/2024 12:18 pm : link
said was, "Daboll will win a SB" prior to last season. I called you a moron because it deemphasizes the value of the team concept. Teams win SB's.

To your actual question, I would say unlikely. Little too pass happy and I am not sure he really values building a top running game with the RB's. Schoen hasn't done enough getting him the right players but BD has made plenty of his own mistakes. He did say he looked at his scheme so perhaps we see some changes this season. They did add two TE's.

It is very clear that time is not on your side as a NFL HC. I think this is a critical year for him.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16466277 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16466201 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In 2022 with a healthy Jones and Barkley they scored 21 points per game. In 2023 all things considered, they scored sub-17.

I am comfortable predicting the Giants are closer to 17 than 21 if the composite quarterback play is 17 games of a recovering Jones + Lock + DeVito this year.

this isnt complicated, if "all things considered" what was most different from 2022 to 2023? hint: it was historically different.




It's not complicated, but it's certainly more complex than just the pass pro being worse YoY. The Giants also rushed for ~650 fewer yards YoY.

If you take a post-ACL Jones/Lock/DeVito, subtract Barkley, and put them behind the 2022 line my guess is that group scores closer to 17 than 21 PPG.

To approach 21 PPG with the current QB and skill group, the 2024 line will need to be an order of magnitude better than 2022.


of course rushing was down, they lost like

they approached 21ppg in the 2nd half of the season when the order of magnitude better went from "among the worst of all time" to just "among the worst in the league".

even the 2022 line was an order of magnitude better than 2023 and that line was below average. an average OL to slightly above like vegas last year is multiple orders of magnitude different.
not sure why the first sentence got cut off but should say  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 12:21 pm : link
"they lost 12 more man games from their 2 leading rushers from 2022"
I don't know  
arniefez : 4/12/2024 12:25 pm : link
I hope so. I like him and I'm rooting for him. I think this is a make or break year for him. If things go south quickly in 2024 I think he's in trouble. I think he needs a successful Mara season to be the Giants HC in 2025. A Mara successful season = playoff contention in December.
RE: What you actually  
christian : 4/12/2024 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16466369 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
said was, "Daboll will win a SB" prior to last season. I called you a moron because it deemphasizes the value of the team concept. Teams win SB's.


Wait, this whole time you thought I meant Daboll would win a Super Bowl on his own? That would be weird. Like he'd playing all the positions and stuff?

Man, you're a lot less sharp than I thought you were. Sorry for the confusion!
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 4/12/2024 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16466372 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
even the 2022 line was an order of magnitude better than 2023 and that line was below average. an average OL to slightly above like vegas last year is multiple orders of magnitude different.


Eric, let's try and isolate the variables. Do you think the 2023 team would have averaged 21 PPG if the offensive line played to the 2022 level?
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16466397 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16466372 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


even the 2022 line was an order of magnitude better than 2023 and that line was below average. an average OL to slightly above like vegas last year is multiple orders of magnitude different.



Eric, let's try and isolate the variables. Do you think the 2023 team would have averaged 21 PPG if the offensive line played to the 2022 level?


yes if the ol played to the 2022 level i think the offense would have scored around the 2022 level. i think that's basically what happened in the 2nd half of the year w/ tyrod + devito. both of their qbrs were lower than jones from 2022 so i think even with some normal level of qb regression they could have maintained 21 ppg with a functional OL. jones numbers werent just worse than 2022 they were worse than his numbers with judge (int rate and sack rates both doubled his career avgs). i think the non-functional OL broke him mentally and then physically.
Too soon to tell  
gary_from_chester : 4/12/2024 12:56 pm : link
Excellent results year one, poor results and dysfunction in year two.

Important year, will have lots of ‘their players’ on the roster now with the turnover and FA acquisitions. Has to show cohesiveness across the coaching staff, and efficiency in game management and planning. Some significant rule changes for KO, need to see Daboll use that to his teams advantage. How he handles QB and the offense this year will be very telling to whether he can be ‘championship level’.

Lots to prove this year, it is a pivotal one for Daboll and this regime. Need to hit big on the draft picks and Daboll has to maximize each players strength; ultimately, we need to establish an identity as a team. More than perhaps anything else, that will tell me if Daboll has ‘it’. Right now our identity is - soft and sloppy…not where we want to be.
I am a fan of Daboll  
The Mike : 4/12/2024 1:02 pm : link
What he did in 2022 with DJ is nothing short of a miracle. Achieving what he did with a remedial offense was one of the best head coaching performances that I can ever recall for this franchise. 2023 was indeed a disaster, but I put more blame on the collective belief that he could take the training wheels off an inferior quarterback. Nobody in that locker room believed this for a nano second.

So I give the benefit of the doubt to Daboll at this point. I am fairly certain that 2024 will be a washout year as it will hopefully be year zero of the "post DJ Era" rebuild. My expectations are thus very low, but it would be nice to see the roster begin to take shape with a strong 2024 draft class and Daboll's imprint on a much more robust full throttle vertical passing offense. Whether that is with the cannon of Lock, or that of a rookie with elite arm talent, it will be interesting to see what a Daboll offense can look like when it is not by impeded by the talent limitations of its quarterback.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Johnny5 : 4/12/2024 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16466410 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16466397 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 16466372 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


even the 2022 line was an order of magnitude better than 2023 and that line was below average. an average OL to slightly above like vegas last year is multiple orders of magnitude different.



Eric, let's try and isolate the variables. Do you think the 2023 team would have averaged 21 PPG if the offensive line played to the 2022 level?



yes if the ol played to the 2022 level i think the offense would have scored around the 2022 level. i think that's basically what happened in the 2nd half of the year w/ tyrod + devito. both of their qbrs were lower than jones from 2022 so i think even with some normal level of qb regression they could have maintained 21 ppg with a functional OL. jones numbers werent just worse than 2022 they were worse than his numbers with judge (int rate and sack rates both doubled his career avgs). i think the non-functional OL broke him mentally and then physically.

I agree Eric.
...  
christian : 4/12/2024 1:30 pm : link
I agree to an extent, if a big variable like pass pro was equal, the seasons would have resembled each other more. But the other critical differences were a healthy Jones and healthy Barkley.

I am not sure where the line is drawn from offensive line was abysmal to just sucks -- but in the games Jones didn't start the team scored 18 PPG.

Given the quarterback group is post-ACL Jones, Lock, and DeVito (and no Barkley) -- is it likely the offensive is good enough to buoy them from 18 to 21 PPG? I'd wager no.

I'll frame it this way, given where the roster is today, if I could upgrade one position to increase my odds of equalling 21 PPG, it would be quarterback.
I have no idea if he is or he isn't  
Essex : 4/12/2024 1:38 pm : link
what I do know is he has a bottom five roster on offense and that this year, absent some drastic improvements via the draft, it is going to stay that way. Will he even get a year 4 if the wheels fall off this year? So, like most coaches, they are a victim (or like with Sirianni a beneficiary) of circumstance.
This is heinous.  
Ron Johnson : 4/12/2024 2:02 pm : link
How did we win any games at all? We're barely even on the chart
Christian  
Johnny5 : 4/12/2024 2:19 pm : link
As you already know, I think OL was and remains the biggest issue.

We could not compete with Dallas or Philly in 2022 because of the OL. We had a decent series to start against Dallas, and then Thomas went down. So the OL play went from barely functional in 2022, to somewhat unknown in 2023, especially with a rookie center, with a team that was clearly underprepared for the season... to an absolute disaster after Thomas went down in the first series.

I think the first 1/2 of the season without Thomas cannot be overstated, and in fact I feel like it is something that not enough BBI'ers give enough credence to on the effect it had on the Giants last year. And the defense those first few games... oopha. The lack of preparation I guess, but it's baffling how bad our defense was the 1st half of the year. The tackling was absurdly atrocious. It's on Wink but it has to all of that fall back onto the head coach ultimately. Again, Last year really soured me on Daboll... I think he can learn from the scars and resurrect, but it's a big ? no doubt.
......  
BrettNYG10 : 4/12/2024 2:23 pm : link
There are three broad (but related) categories I think about when judging coaches:

1. Systems/system fit/overall strategy.
-Are the systems modern and up-to-date? Are there innovative concepts? Or are you Jason Garrett running curl routes non-stop?
-Are you maximizing the resources available? Is the system properly toggled to the players you have? For example, you can't coach Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow the same way. Are you playing Dexter Lawrence at defensive end or nose tackle? That type of stuff. I'd point to Belichick as a guy who excelled at this: the 2001, 2007, 2011, and 2015 (etc.) Patriot offenses were entirely different based on personnel.
2. Game management.
-Use of challenges/timeouts.
-Going for two and on fourth when appropriate.
-Are you rushing more against teams bad against the run and passing more against pass weak defenses? This is related to strategy above, but I'd differentiate it between overall strategy vs. week to week tactics.
3. Player selection/development. I actually think this is most important. Reid kind of sucks ass with in-game management and is one of the greatest coaches of all time.

My view is Daboll has done a great job of 1 and 2. The systems look good and getting that dogshit roster to the playoffs in 2022 was an incredible feat. Winning games with DeVito in 2023 was another example of Daboll maximizing some underwhelming resources.

However, I think he's been weak in player selection/development as NYG HC, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Neal is ass (so far), JMS is underwhelming (but too early). I like guys like Robinson and Hyatt, but it's hard to be confident that those guys are studs. So it's TBD. But this part is also the hardest to judge in the short-term and is also driven by luck.

The guys who have taken big steps and are the most promising under Daboll have been on the defensive side of the ball. Dex, Thibs, Banks, etc. How much credit do we give an offensive minded coach for that?

But to answer the question, I say yes, I think so. But that's not a high conviction yes--and I'm REALLY not confident that happens with NYG.
Yes  
Thegratefulhead : 4/12/2024 2:27 pm : link
I don’t know enough.

I believe the players in the building love him

I do not believe yelling in public is appropriate or as productive as it used to be. This kind of delivery requires winning in my opinion. It could get old and the roster is less than ideal.

When hiring a first time HC he needs to be able to fail so he can succeed.

Watching.

I like Brian a lot.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16466496 christian said:
Quote:
I agree to an extent, if a big variable like pass pro was equal, the seasons would have resembled each other more. But the other critical differences were a healthy Jones and healthy Barkley.

I am not sure where the line is drawn from offensive line was abysmal to just sucks -- but in the games Jones didn't start the team scored 18 PPG.

Given the quarterback group is post-ACL Jones, Lock, and DeVito (and no Barkley) -- is it likely the offensive is good enough to buoy them from 18 to 21 PPG? I'd wager no.

I'll frame it this way, given where the roster is today, if I could upgrade one position to increase my odds of equalling 21 PPG, it would be quarterback.


there is no button anyone can press to find a better QB or else everyone would press it. including any rookies no matter how highly selected (look at bryce last year).

jones, lock, devito are what they are so i would expect something approximating the of level qb play we saw in 2022 + back half 2023 even if they draft a rookie and that rookie starts.

the job of the head coach is to make the team functional with whatever players they have - as they were in 2022 with jones, as they were back half of 2023 with 2 backups, as the bills were in 2019 with pre-breakout josh allen and in 2018 when tyrod was bad enough they benched him for rookie nathan peterman.

with any reasonable expectation of a rookie QB, the path to improvement is with Bricillo getting solid OL play and Bowen coordinating an above average defense led by 2 multiple time pro bowlers on big contracts (lawrence, burns), 2 recent firsts that have worked out (thibs, burns), okereke + depth pieces. obviously hope to also add the next stroud or herbert but i dont think either of them alone would white knight anything any more than bryce was able to elevate carolina's dumpster fire bc it's a team sport. qb or OL/Defense is chicken or the egg.
RE: ......  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16466629 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
There are three broad (but related) categories I think about when judging coaches:

1. Systems/system fit/overall strategy.
-Are the systems modern and up-to-date? Are there innovative concepts? Or are you Jason Garrett running curl routes non-stop?
-Are you maximizing the resources available? Is the system properly toggled to the players you have? For example, you can't coach Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow the same way. Are you playing Dexter Lawrence at defensive end or nose tackle? That type of stuff. I'd point to Belichick as a guy who excelled at this: the 2001, 2007, 2011, and 2015 (etc.) Patriot offenses were entirely different based on personnel.
2. Game management.
-Use of challenges/timeouts.
-Going for two and on fourth when appropriate.
-Are you rushing more against teams bad against the run and passing more against pass weak defenses? This is related to strategy above, but I'd differentiate it between overall strategy vs. week to week tactics.
3. Player selection/development. I actually think this is most important. Reid kind of sucks ass with in-game management and is one of the greatest coaches of all time.

My view is Daboll has done a great job of 1 and 2. The systems look good and getting that dogshit roster to the playoffs in 2022 was an incredible feat. Winning games with DeVito in 2023 was another example of Daboll maximizing some underwhelming resources.

However, I think he's been weak in player selection/development as NYG HC, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Neal is ass (so far), JMS is underwhelming (but too early). I like guys like Robinson and Hyatt, but it's hard to be confident that those guys are studs. So it's TBD. But this part is also the hardest to judge in the short-term and is also driven by luck.

The guys who have taken big steps and are the most promising under Daboll have been on the defensive side of the ball. Dex, Thibs, Banks, etc. How much credit do we give an offensive minded coach for that?

But to answer the question, I say yes, I think so. But that's not a high conviction yes--and I'm REALLY not confident that happens with NYG.


good post, agree with pretty much everything.

i feel pretty confident in dabolls offensive scheme and ability to get what he has out of the QB position.

not nearly as confident in the overall player development or ability to hire a great staff.

the only saving grace on player dev is that so many of the misses are OL so it's possible there was 1 really rotten apple. but until we see it fixed i agree, impossible to confidently trust it.
...  
christian : 4/12/2024 3:10 pm : link
There are no magic buttons to press for any position, quarterback and offensive line included, or else four former coaches would have pushed them.

I don't think we can understate how important the read option and dynamics with Barkley were to Jones's efficiency in 2022.

Post-ACL/No Barkley Jones is a different beast, I think a far less dangerous one (if you can describe 2022 Jones as dangerous).

My guess is the quarterback play of Jones/Lock/DeVito over 17 games would be comfortably in the 18 PPG range today.

The Giants get to vote in a few weeks. They'll likely have a shot at the top offensive lineman, one of the top three WRs, or the 3rd/4th/5th QB. I hope they vote QB.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 3:53 pm : link
In comment 16466701 christian said:
Quote:
There are no magic buttons to press for any position, quarterback and offensive line included, or else four former coaches would have pushed them.

I don't think we can understate how important the read option and dynamics with Barkley were to Jones's efficiency in 2022.

Post-ACL/No Barkley Jones is a different beast, I think a far less dangerous one (if you can describe 2022 Jones as dangerous).

My guess is the quarterback play of Jones/Lock/DeVito over 17 games would be comfortably in the 18 PPG range today.

The Giants get to vote in a few weeks. They'll likely have a shot at the top offensive lineman, one of the top three WRs, or the 3rd/4th/5th QB. I hope they vote QB.


the closest you can get to a magic button is better coaching. they moved lawrence from the b gap to the a gap and he turned into an all pro. so a new defensive coordinator and a new OL coach is new hope in 2 spots that underperformed last year.

id also vote QB, im just saying it's not the magic elixir that solves or doesnt solve their problems. scoring 20 ppg isn't some unobtainable benchmark if they dont find the next cj stroud. as a matter of fact the colts averaged more points (23.3 ppg) than cj stroud's texans (22.2 ppg) last year despite a rookie coach, rawer rookie qb who was qb3 in the draft who got hurt a month in, their best player skipping camp and holding out for the first month, and a journeyman backup qb starting most of the year. team game, head coach is responsible for improving the whole team. certainly by year 3.
RE: ...  
Bourne ‘86 : 4/12/2024 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16466701 christian said:
Quote:
There are no magic buttons to press for any position, quarterback and offensive line included, or else four former coaches would have pushed them.

I don't think we can understate how important the read option and dynamics with Barkley were to Jones's efficiency in 2022.

Post-ACL/No Barkley Jones is a different beast, I think a far less dangerous one (if you can describe 2022 Jones as dangerous).

My guess is the quarterback play of Jones/Lock/DeVito over 17 games would be comfortably in the 18 PPG range today.

The Giants get to vote in a few weeks. They'll likely have a shot at the top offensive lineman, one of the top three WRs, or the 3rd/4th/5th QB. I hope they vote QB.

Not to get into a Barkley conversation, but I think the same can be same regarding Barkley’s 2018 season. Eli could audible in and out of good/bad situations for Barkely. Jones’ lack of reading a defense hindered Barkley’s effectiveness.

Anyway, yes. I still think Daboll can be a championship coach. Players like seem to like him.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 4/12/2024 4:01 pm : link
I think teams like the 2022 Giants and 2023 Colts--teams that punch above their talent levels--will mean revert quickly if the talent doesn't improve. The type of smart coaching that propelled the Giants to an average offense gets competed away quickly. It's sort of a short lived advantage, which is why I value player development/strategy so highly.

Also, Patrick Graham sucks for totally misusing Dex.
RE: ....  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16466762 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I think teams like the 2022 Giants and 2023 Colts--teams that punch above their talent levels--will mean revert quickly if the talent doesn't improve. The type of smart coaching that propelled the Giants to an average offense gets competed away quickly. It's sort of a short lived advantage, which is why I value player development/strategy so highly.


re the first comment that's why houston was so aggressive for diggs despite the risks. that was their waller move, though diggs consistency/production is obviously on another planet.

re the bold, i think development is the thing people arent talking about but is actually the key to this regime winning/surviving. neal, jms, hyatt, wandale, thibs, riley, davidson, belton, flott, mcfadden, banks, mccloud, pinnock, hawkins, bellinger, etc. they obviously wont all make it but there need to be a few quality starters out of that group who make it to 2nd contracts here.

remember up until their 3rd season (2007) this draft class was a bust.



jacobs had 500 yards in 2 years backing up tiki, tuck had 1 career sack, webster was a total bust buried on bench. all 3 ended up core players on 2nd contracts.
this one is actually funny too  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16466762 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:


Also, Patrick Graham sucks for totally misusing Dex.


obviously with dex it's 100% true, but in 2022 vegas blew some leads and i thought we had ended up with a big upgrade, this year wink tanks and graham's D was actually really good (9th in ppg) despite being a generally crappy team.

just a very year to year league. most teams are playing at the same general talent level on the field.
not sure yet  
djm : 4/12/2024 4:25 pm : link
but I am not convinced he isn't. I think Daboll knows what he's doing which is good enough for now. Let him grow into the position and better yet, give the guy more outs. By outs I mean the poker terminology. He can't go into these seasons holding 6-10 off suit. Give him an ace in the hole.
I do agree with George in PA first post  
djm : 4/12/2024 4:26 pm : link
Daboll had a really bad September.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 4/12/2024 5:04 pm : link
Eric, totally agreed. We need a 2018 Ravens draft or 2004/2005 NYG draft to catapult us to contender status. And I can easily see Schoen and Daboll getting canned if we don't have some plus players to point to by year's end.

Also, I remain higher on Wink than others but think him and Graham are roughly in the same category: acceptable but flawed DC's. Certainly not elite but not Bill Sheridan either. Both were wildly overhyped after their first years (remember the article calling Graham the black Picasso, lol?). But the Dex mishap by Graham is a whopper.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 4/12/2024 5:05 pm : link
And I haven't given up on Neal yet. I think his injuries are really unfortunate and hampered his development. I'm still holding out hope on him.
RE: .....  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 5:14 pm : link
In comment 16466854 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Eric, totally agreed. We need a 2018 Ravens draft or 2004/2005 NYG draft to catapult us to contender status. And I can easily see Schoen and Daboll getting canned if we don't have some plus players to point to by year's end.

Also, I remain higher on Wink than others but think him and Graham are roughly in the same category: acceptable but flawed DC's. Certainly not elite but not Bill Sheridan either. Both were wildly overhyped after their first years (remember the article calling Graham the black Picasso, lol?). But the Dex mishap by Graham is a whopper.


totally agree. i have no idea which category bowen is in, there is room for him to be an upgrade or a downgrade. or the same. there is just enough in his background to be cautiously hopeful but id feel better with a fangio or schwartz.

i think people read this as a cop out but end of day a head coach survives by making good decisions, and the coordinators are big ones. with what this franchise has gone through the last 10 years the OL coach was a big one. i think the DC hire and OL coach hire will end up impacting daboll's survival more than whoever they pick at #6.
RE: 2023 was extremely damaging to his standing for me  
djm : 4/12/2024 5:19 pm : link
In comment 16466141 JonC said:
Quote:
You simply cannot put a team on the field so unprepared to play football. Soft, no response to being punched in the mouth, historically terrible OL, there's no excuse.

Make no mistake, the 2023 NYG put some historically ugly play out there for all the world to see. Perennial loser franchise level ugly, and it must be stripped away. It all starts and ends with Davoli. First, let's see 2024 resemble 2022.



Yep. Painfully true but the first 7-8 weeks were way too similar to Mcadoo/Judge type play. Can't happen again in 24. It just can't. A bad month is one thing and even then it can't be that bad.
RE: TBD.....I like his offensive mind and player development  
JFIB : 4/12/2024 5:54 pm : link
In comment 16466086 George from PA said:
Quote:
Not sure why the Wink issue developed....it seems it worked out.

Was not impressed how unprepared the team was to play.

Season was over by the time the team turned the corner.

He should be embarrassed by the OL he put out....we can blame the OL coach....buts it's on hime....under his watch.


I share the concern about the lack of preparedness to start the season last year. Additionally, you have to figure Dabs had a part to play in the mis-evaluation of our O-Line depth last season, not to mention the shit show kick returner turned out to be. That said, I agree he got alot out of our QB's and I think he's got a great offensive mind. I think this next season will show us if he's made any adjustment to his evaluation and management style.
...  
christian : 4/12/2024 6:09 pm : link
Moving Lawrence certainly unlocked more productivity in him, but in the aggregate Martindale didn't press many magic buttons.

Over two years with Graham the Giants averaged 23.4 points against, in the two years with Martindale the Giants averaged 22.9.

Magic is something closer to averaging +5 more points YoY like the Texans did. Is that all attributable to Stroud? Of course not. And we'll see if it's sustainable.

Quarterback is a disproportionate contributor both to the success and perceived success of a head coach. If the 2024 resembles the 2023 season at QB, I think that's the most likely way Daboll loses his job.
We need to see Daboll coach a young QB before we consider a change  
Darwinian : 4/12/2024 6:17 pm : link
That is his calling card. He adapts offense to the strengths of his favorite QBs and gets them to perform. Give him a QB he likes that he can mold. And he doesn't have to hit a home run with that QB, as long as the team steadily becomes more competitive. Then if we make advancements and have an opportunity to upgrade the position, as KC did when they went from Smith to Mahomes, as McVay did when he went from Goff to Stafford, you do it.
I don't know  
pjcas18 : 4/12/2024 6:26 pm : link
this is answerable other than opinion so I will offer mine (which i think you asked for). I see some dumb attention to detail things the Giants are just not good at (clock management, strategy, down and distance kind of thing - not just play calling, stuff I would expect the head coach to own). Often the traits of championship winning coaches start with their attention to detail. You will hear players say a lot after a title "coaches had us practice that play".

it's not just on Daboll though, there is a shitload of coaches on an NFL team, but credit and blame starts with the HC.

I do think though that for me, no coach is "championship-level" until they are if you know what I mean.

And example of what I mean for QB's could be Peyton Manning. not sure how popular it was on here, I don't remember, especially the early days, but during his career there was rampant Brady vs Peyton debates in Boston.

Peyton had all the stats, Brady had all the rings (especially through the mid 2000's).

So it was:
- Peyton can't win outside the dome
- Peyton can't win in the playoffs
- Peyton can't win outside in the playoffs
- Peyton can't win a championship

and all those things were true, until they weren't.

So, for me with coaches I guess the same is true. Can Daboll win a championship? Sure, anyone is capable if everything breaks right, but is Daboll a "championship-level coach" - for me, no, not until he is a champion.
When Daboll wins something he will be considered  
joe48 : 4/12/2024 6:44 pm : link
The only place I read about Daboll being a QB guru is on BBI. Josh Allen had natural talent and got a lot better when he got Diggs. Everyone praised Daboll and Schoen after 2022. We will find out shortly whether hiring inexperienced guys was the best choice. Roster is still full of holes and I don’t see us being competitive for a few years. Good news is Cowboys and Eagles have their own QB contract issues. I don’t want to draft the 3rd best QB in the draft unless he turns out to be the best. Nobody has that answer.
 
christian : 4/12/2024 7:23 pm : link
PJ - I hear you.

Maybe the other way is easier to look at it. At no time did I think Ben McAdoo or Pat Shurmur was a threat to win a championship.
RE: …  
pjcas18 : 4/12/2024 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16466951 christian said:
Quote:
PJ - I hear you.

Maybe the other way is easier to look at it. At no time did I think Ben McAdoo or Pat Shurmur was a threat to win a championship.


Or Joe Judge. lol.
 
christian : 4/12/2024 7:42 pm : link
Damn, I completely forgot about that guy.
RE: …  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2024 7:51 pm : link
In comment 16466951 christian said:
Quote:
PJ - I hear you.

Maybe the other way is easier to look at it. At no time did I think Ben McAdoo or Pat Shurmur was a threat to win a championship.


this is the way to look at it. after 2 years we arent sure he isn't the answer. that is actually significant progress.
