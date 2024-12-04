Do You Think Daboll is Championship-Level Coach? christian : 4/12/2024 9:48 am

Apparently this is a sensibility offending position, as I've been called a moron for saying I think he can win a championship here.



But I do think he is. Two things I've been really impressed with.



1) He's squeezed every ounce out of three really flawed quarterbacks. If the Giants bring in a talented rookie I think the sky is the limit.



2) I was a little nervous with how the Wink thing was developing, but I ended up really impressed it appears he wasn't worried about Wink going to a division opponent. I liked how he handled that ultimately. By all accounts he confronted the staff, then fired the rats, and then didn't cower to Wink.



What do y'all think?

