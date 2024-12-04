QB Daniel Jones on First Downs in 2023 Anakim : 4/12/2024 11:21 am

"Warren Sharp

@SharpFootball

this is wild



the easiest time to pass the ball is on 1st down



Daniel Jones ranked #48 of 48 QBs on 1st down efficiency (min 100 att in 2023)



just 30% of att were successful



NFL avg is 46%



a lot of it was sacks... ok...



BUT EVEN IF YOU REMOVE SACKS



he ranked #47 of 48 QBs



gross



even removing sacks, he was pressured a a high rate... ok...



BUT EVEN IF YOU REMOVE ATTEMPTS UNDER PRESSURE



he ranked #47 of 48 QBs



only Bailey Zappe was worse"