Bruce Feldman (Athletic) just on with Schmeelk Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/12/2024 1:22 pm : 4/12/2024 1:22 pm

I'm sure the video will be posted soon.



A couple of things:



He covers college football for The Athletic so comes into this process with that perspective. He talks to a lot of college coaches so he had a lot of quotes similar to what Bob McGinn used to do.



Regarding Maye, he said one college defensive coordinator said you can rattle him... seemed similar to a comment Sy'56 made on a podcast questioning Maye's toughness. Any regular NC fans out there care to comment?



Feldman also said the two surest bets in the draft are Harrison Jr. and Odunze.



Personally, Odunze is my favorite prospect in this draft.