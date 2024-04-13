for display only
Last time you thought a QB in the draft was a "sure thing"

56goat : 4/13/2024 9:26 am
A lot of angst about the top 3, 4 or even 6 QBs and how many will be successful. QBs in the draft are typically a risk anyway, so when was the last time you thought a QB in the draft was a sure thing?

I certainly don't think any of the QBs in this year's draft are a sure thing, even Williams, so I am OK taking a shot with one of the top QBs. I know many compare their grades back to Andrew Luck, but I never thought he was a sure thing and while he had a good NFL career, not great and not a HOF'er. Lamar, Stroud, Burrow, Hebert, etc all had risks.

Last QB I thought was a sure thing was Peyton in the '98 draft, partly because of the bloodline. Eli I thought had a good chance, but wasn't a sure thing to me.

Who did you think were sure things?
I've seen too many QBs get ruined by mishandling  
UberAlias : 4/13/2024 9:29 am : link
To believe any QB is a "sure thing".
John Elway  
George from PA : 4/13/2024 9:30 am : link
.
Sure thing  
Cheech d : 4/13/2024 9:34 am : link
Most recently, I thought Trevor Lawrence was a sure thing.
I figured him to be Pro Bowl quality as a pro.
So far he’s been worse than I expected but it’s still early.
Andrew Luck  
jvm52106 : 4/13/2024 9:35 am : link
Was the last sure thi g for me though Trevor Lawrence was up there.

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/13/2024 9:37 am : link
While there's no such thing as a 'sure thing', I thought Luck was going to be terrific in the pros.
Ben Roethlisberger  
pjcas18 : 4/13/2024 9:37 am : link
was the last QB I felt like wow this kid can't miss.

Back then I was watching a lot of college football and he just seemed like the perfect mix of size, speed, strength, mobility and I really hoped the Giants wound up drafting him.

Now, I only watch college football occasionally, so I almost never have opinions on QB's that I have strong convictions about.
Agreeing With Andrew Luck, With Trevor Lawrence  
Trainmaster : 4/13/2024 9:38 am : link
As an honorable mention.

Andrew Luck  
ThomasG : 4/13/2024 9:40 am : link
Peyton Manning
Jeff George
John Elway

All guys I thought were can't misses over last few decades.
Andrew Luck was a sure thing  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 4/13/2024 9:46 am : link
Lawrence was a consensus but not regarded at the same level as Luck.
Herbert for me.  
robbieballs2003 : 4/13/2024 9:49 am : link
I know he had a down year his last year college. I know this sounds stupid but I loved watching him throw at the combine. He was strictly in the gun in college. When he was at the combine, he was taking snaps from under center and looked beyond natural doing it. His footwork was great. The ball exploded out of his hands. I think if he was in a traditional offense that focused on playaction that he could really thrive.
Not a single time  
Mike from Ohio : 4/13/2024 9:50 am : link
There are guys I would have been surprised if they busted, but there is no such thing as a sure thing in any draft. These are people, not robots. 1,000 things can derail a career.
I thought Lawrence  
Matt M. : 4/13/2024 9:51 am : link
And he hasn't been bad, but he hasn't been the talent we thought he was. And oddly, as the team got better, his play didn't.

In 2004, I thought both Eli and Roethlisberger were can't miss. This is why I would have drafted Ben and stuck with him once SD took Manning. But, as soon as the trade was announced, I did feel like we got the best guy in the draft and was 100% behind him the rest of the way.
Last year, after seeing Stroud a few times and at the combine  
Rudy5757 : 4/13/2024 9:51 am : link
I did a deeper dive and thought he was as sure a thing as theer could be. I usually only look at prospects that the Giants could get but he jumped out.

Other than that I dont do a lot on QBs unless the Giants are taking one. I didnt look at Jones in 2019, I iddnt think we were going QB that early.

QB success is also about getting in the right situation with the right coach. QBs need to be in an offense and a system that suits their skills and has a supporting cast. I look at Purdy and I dont think he is a good QB, but he is good in the pocket and smart. I don't think he is a plug and play QB on most teams. He is not the guy thats wins games, he just usually doesnt lose them.
RE: I've seen too many QBs get ruined by mishandling  
SirLoinOfBeef : 4/13/2024 9:52 am : link
In comment 16467284 UberAlias said:
Quote:
To believe any QB is a "sure thing".


This really gets overlooked. 1983 draft alone:

Elway/Reeves
Kelly/Levy
Marino/Shula

Not saying these QBs would have failed in the NFL, but having great HCs means a lot IMO.

RE: RE: I've seen too many QBs get ruined by mishandling  
56goat : 4/13/2024 10:02 am : link
In comment 16467316 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 16467284 UberAlias said:


Quote:


To believe any QB is a "sure thing".



This really gets overlooked. 1983 draft alone:

Elway/Reeves
Kelly/Levy
Marino/Shula

Not saying these QBs would have failed in the NFL, but having great HCs means a lot IMO.


Great point. Elway & Marino in '83 I thought were sure things, Kelly I wasn't sure about and I never heard of Ken O'Brien.
Never...  
bw in dc : 4/13/2024 10:12 am : link
I'm not sure how anyone can answer this.

Can you let me know where you purchased your crystal balls?
Trevor Lawrence,  
barens : 4/13/2024 10:16 am : link
thought he'd be a no-brainer in the mold of Andrew Luck, the Mannings and so on.
Never  
Go Terps : 4/13/2024 10:18 am : link
They don't exist.
3x Bryce Young, Deshaun Watson, Andrew Luck  
Eric on Li : 4/13/2024 10:27 am : link
those were my only 3, so roughly once every 4 years i like someone a lot. Luck is cheating because everyone felt that way and the other 2 i wouldnt say i was confident that they'd be mahomes, but that they'd be good winning qbs = or better than what Russell Wilson was in Seattle. Watson's early #'s in Houston were better than I expected.

the only quality that gives me confidence projecting CFB qbs is that they show all the winning traits for NFL against high level CFB competition repeatedly as bryce young did vs UGA and watson did in his NCG games vs bama. I dont like 1 year wonders, i dont like super seniors, i dont like players who dont get better over time (darnold), and i dont normally like toolsy but raw prospects (josh allen, ar15, etc). more and more mobility/off script has become important which had me luke warm on guys like rosen, haskins, and now penix.

i was wrongly off on burrow and herbert for some of the reasons above. also allen. didnt really have a strong take on mahomes when he came out.
Trevor Lawrence  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/13/2024 10:30 am : link
The guy who was the best player on the field in the National Championship Game as a true freshman.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/13/2024 10:34 am : link
Somewhat amusing story, but I remember being @ a '99 draft party in college & telling anyone who would listen that Akili Smith was going to be a stud in the pros because I watched a lot of Ducks that season & he was UFB.

Great call by me there, Haha.
RE: Trevor Lawrence  
bw in dc : 4/13/2024 10:39 am : link
In comment 16467358 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
The guy who was the best player on the field in the National Championship Game as a true freshman.


He was awesome that season/game.

Lawrence, btw, is one of those athletes who was so precocious - physically/skill wise - I think if high schoolers were draft eligible, he would have gone top ten in the 2018 draft.
RE: Trevor Lawrence  
Section331 : 4/13/2024 10:43 am : link
In comment 16467358 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
The guy who was the best player on the field in the National Championship Game as a true freshman.


Agreed, Lawrence was as much a can’t miss prospect as I’d seen in a number of years (probably since Andrew Luck). Now, whether he truly lives up to that hype remains to be seen, but at he very least, he’s a solid NFL starter. I still think his best days are ahead of him.
As to the OP  
AROCK1000 : 4/13/2024 10:50 am : link
Lawrence...
But the question itself begs the ponderance of why the hell is everyone promoting trading up for this crop of QBs...
RE: Sure thing  
Blue21 : 4/13/2024 10:51 am : link
In comment 16467289 Cheech d said:
Quote:
Most recently, I thought Trevor Lawrence was a sure thing.
I figured him to be Pro Bowl quality as a pro.
So far he’s been worse than I expected but it’s still early.
Yep. Trevor. We see signs but not quite there year. But I wouldn't mind if we had him.
Luck was a sure thing!  
Blue1956 : 4/13/2024 10:55 am : link
In comment 16467297 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
While there's no such thing as a 'sure thing', I thought Luck was going to be terrific in the pros.
His demise was being stuck behind shitty O lines! Sound familiar?
Extremely  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/13/2024 11:04 am : link
high on both Allen and Young (I still am). Started watching a lot more college football around 2008 and Luck stood out enjoyed that Stanford offense. Some other QB's made good impressions but none that I was in full bloom love with.

Happened to catch Ben on a ESPN Thursday night game and really liked him at MU. Wanted the Giants to draft him.
RE: Luck was a sure thing!  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/13/2024 11:07 am : link
In comment 16467392 Blue1956 said:
Quote:
In comment 16467297 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


While there's no such thing as a 'sure thing', I thought Luck was going to be terrific in the pros.

His demise was being stuck behind shitty O lines! Sound familiar?


Please let's not go that road that I think you're alluding to in terms of QBs.
RE: Andrew Luck  
Sam Huff : 4/13/2024 11:10 am : link
In comment 16467303 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Peyton Manning
Jeff George
John Elway

All guys I thought were can't misses over last few decades.


That's uncanny. Can you give me your Powerball numbers?
Andrew Luck  
GoDeep13 : 4/13/2024 11:11 am : link
Cam Newton
Jameis Winston
Josh Allen

Only QBs I ever REALLY stumped for
There's  
Rave7 : 4/13/2024 11:22 am : link
no real sure thing, but I was confident these 2 QBs would be near the top in the NFL after watching their college seasons. Andrew Luck and Joe Burrow after his senior season.
Trevor Lawrence, I thought he was a lock after his freshman season, but he faded after his sophomore and junior years.
2024  
Darwinian : 4/13/2024 11:26 am : link
Caleb Williams
Andrew luck  
Bleedblue10 : 4/13/2024 11:27 am : link
Micheal Vick
No draftee is ever a sure thing.  
Red Dog : 4/13/2024 11:33 am : link
EVER.
Dwayne Haskins, I am embarrased to say  
Angus : 4/13/2024 11:35 am : link
Which is why I should not get too wrapped up in Qb recommendations.
RE: I thought Lawrence  
nochance : 4/13/2024 11:36 am : link
In comment 16467314 Matt M. said:
Quote:
And he hasn't been bad, but he hasn't been the talent we thought he was. And oddly, as the team got better, his play didn't.

In 2004, I thought both Eli and Roethlisberger were can't miss. This is why I would have drafted Ben and stuck with him once SD took Manning. But, as soon as the trade was announced, I did feel like we got the best guy in the draft and was 100% behind him the rest of the way.



He was turning great but then he got injured and came back too soon
What QB anyone thinks is a sure thing...  
Jim in Tampa : 4/13/2024 11:37 am : link
whether that person is a GM, HC, scout or just a fan is completely meaningless, since there's no such thing as a "sure thing" when it comes to an NFL prospect.
Trevor Lawrence is the most recent  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/13/2024 11:44 am : link
...but TBH, he has just been OK so far in the NFL.
I never think a QB is a sure thing,  
BleedBlue46 : 4/13/2024 11:49 am : link
But Stroud looked like a really good bet to me.
I believe Caleb Willaims is near a sure thing - to be at least "Good"  
giantstock : 4/13/2024 12:21 pm : link
No such thing as being 100% certain.
Trevor  
AcidTest : 4/13/2024 12:34 pm : link
Lawrence.
RE: Trevor  
bw in dc : 4/13/2024 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16467490 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Lawrence.


But you probably wouldn't trade up for him, right? ;)
Luck for sure  
UConn4523 : 4/13/2024 12:42 pm : link
Lawrence was close too but I liked Luck more.
Peyton, Eli, Luck, & Elway.  
DeVito32 : 4/13/2024 1:34 pm : link
I thought Eli because of Peyton obviously. And I remember hearing when he was in high school and a freshman is college that there was another Manning who was a better athlete and could be better.

Not on the same level but I really thought Akili Smith and Ryan Leaf were going to be great too. Not locks though.
This thread sort of proves the point  
Mike from Ohio : 4/13/2024 2:34 pm : link
Nobody is a guarantee. You have to pick a guy with the right physical tools and mental make up, and then coach him up right. And even if you do those things, an injury or a personal issue may make it all moot anyway.

Draft a guy with the tools you need, let Daboll develop him, and hope for good fortune.
RE: This thread sort of proves the point  
Go Terps : 4/13/2024 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16467636 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Nobody is a guarantee. You have to pick a guy with the right physical tools and mental make up, and then coach him up right. And even if you do those things, an injury or a personal issue may make it all moot anyway.

Draft a guy with the tools you need, let Daboll develop him, and hope for good fortune.


Yup. I'll add one thing: be honest I'm evaluating whether or not the player is working out. That's been a huge problem for this organization, and I expect that to continue with the next QB.
RE: This thread sort of proves the point  
Milton : 4/13/2024 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16467636 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Nobody is a guarantee. You have to pick a guy with the right physical tools and mental make up, and then coach him up right. And even if you do those things, an injury or a personal issue may make it all moot anyway.

Draft a guy with the tools you need, let Daboll develop him, and hope for good fortune.
It doesn't mean you do it with the 6th overall pick. Just because no prospect is perfect doesn't make the best of what's available worthy of selection when you're on the clock.
RE: Dwayne Haskins, I am embarrased to say  
JoeSchoens11 : 4/13/2024 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16467430 Angus said:
Quote:
Which is why I should not get too wrapped up in Qb recommendations.
Luckily Lawrence came around otherwise my most recent would’ve been Rosen
RE: This thread sort of proves the point  
bw in dc : 4/13/2024 3:39 pm : link
In comment 16467636 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Nobody is a guarantee. You have to pick a guy with the right physical tools and mental make up, and then coach him up right.


I'm with you on the physical tools. Those are tangible. And trusting Daboll to mold from there.

The mental side/intangibles are THE hardest pieces to know and count on. That is the art of the scouting profession...

RE: Luck was a sure thing!  
Section331 : 4/13/2024 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16467392 Blue1956 said:
Quote:
In comment 16467297 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


While there's no such thing as a 'sure thing', I thought Luck was going to be terrific in the pros.

His demise was being stuck behind shitty O lines! Sound familiar?


Luck wasn’t terrific? WTF? Luck was incredible, averaged 275 ypg, threw for 181 TD’s in only 86 starts. Keep trying to tie yourself into a pretzel by comparing Jones’s situation to Luck. Jones has never come near any season Luck played.
RE: I thought Lawrence  
Amtoft : 4/13/2024 6:05 pm : link
In comment 16467314 Matt M. said:
Quote:
And he hasn't been bad, but he hasn't been the talent we thought he was. And oddly, as the team got better, his play didn't.

In 2004, I thought both Eli and Roethlisberger were can't miss. This is why I would have drafted Ben and stuck with him once SD took Manning. But, as soon as the trade was announced, I did feel like we got the best guy in the draft and was 100% behind him the rest of the way.


Anyone who doesn’t say Lawrence is lying. Everyone thought he was a sure thing. In fact since 1998 I have only felt 3 sure things … Peyton ManNing, Andrew Luck, and Trevor Lawrence. Doesn’t mean I haven’t felt good about QBs but those 3 I thought were locks for greatness. I don’t include Caleb in that group because he has fumble issues and holds the ball a little two long. He is about as close as I can get without saying he is a lock though.
Andrew Luck  
Thegratefulhead : 4/13/2024 6:34 pm : link
Marino, Elway, Peyton, Luck, and George were and remain the only college playing IQBs thought when watching play in college were already better than most in the NFL. George’s head got in the way but I stand by his all time arm talent. I see nothing like that in this draft.
RE: RE: Luck was a sure thing!  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/13/2024 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16467736 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 16467392 Blue1956 said:


Quote:


In comment 16467297 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


While there's no such thing as a 'sure thing', I thought Luck was going to be terrific in the pros.

His demise was being stuck behind shitty O lines! Sound familiar?



Luck wasn’t terrific? WTF? Luck was incredible, averaged 275 ypg, threw for 181 TD’s in only 86 starts. Keep trying to tie yourself into a pretzel by comparing Jones’s situation to Luck. Jones has never come near any season Luck played.


I saw his response & knew where he was going with that. Comparing Luck to you know who is an insult to the former.
RE: RE: I thought Lawrence  
Darwinian : 4/13/2024 6:46 pm : link
In comment 16467792 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16467314 Matt M. said:


Quote:


And he hasn't been bad, but he hasn't been the talent we thought he was. And oddly, as the team got better, his play didn't.

In 2004, I thought both Eli and Roethlisberger were can't miss. This is why I would have drafted Ben and stuck with him once SD took Manning. But, as soon as the trade was announced, I did feel like we got the best guy in the draft and was 100% behind him the rest of the way.



Anyone who doesn’t say Lawrence is lying. Everyone thought he was a sure thing. In fact since 1998 I have only felt 3 sure things … Peyton ManNing, Andrew Luck, and Trevor Lawrence. Doesn’t mean I haven’t felt good about QBs but those 3 I thought were locks for greatness. I don’t include Caleb in that group because he has fumble issues and holds the ball a little two long. He is about as close as I can get without saying he is a lock though.


I am not going to say I didn't think Lawrence would be great. In fact, I really like Lawrence today and would love to have him on the Giants. But I did think at the time he was a bit overblown. There were many who touted him over Burrow and I never saw that. But big kid, athletic, strong arm, effective. He was an excellent prospect. But I think Caleb Williams is a better prospect than Lawrence. Just as I thought Burrow was better than Lawrence.
Probably Peyton Manning  
steve in ky : 4/13/2024 6:49 pm : link
.
Joe Burrow  
Mr. Nickels : 4/13/2024 6:50 pm : link
4 years ago
RE: RE: I thought Lawrence  
pjcas18 : 4/13/2024 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16467792 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16467314 Matt M. said:


Quote:


And he hasn't been bad, but he hasn't been the talent we thought he was. And oddly, as the team got better, his play didn't.

In 2004, I thought both Eli and Roethlisberger were can't miss. This is why I would have drafted Ben and stuck with him once SD took Manning. But, as soon as the trade was announced, I did feel like we got the best guy in the draft and was 100% behind him the rest of the way.



Anyone who doesn’t say Lawrence is lying. Everyone thought he was a sure thing. In fact since 1998 I have only felt 3 sure things … Peyton ManNing, Andrew Luck, and Trevor Lawrence. Doesn’t mean I haven’t felt good about QBs but those 3 I thought were locks for greatness. I don’t include Caleb in that group because he has fumble issues and holds the ball a little two long. He is about as close as I can get without saying he is a lock though.


Who the fuck are you to say who is lying?

I didn't watch a lot of Lawrence, since as mentioned in my post, I didn't watch a lot of college football by then.

Weird comment to make.
RE: RE: RE: I thought Lawrence  
Amtoft : 4/13/2024 7:02 pm : link
In comment 16467826 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16467792 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16467314 Matt M. said:


Quote:


And he hasn't been bad, but he hasn't been the talent we thought he was. And oddly, as the team got better, his play didn't.

In 2004, I thought both Eli and Roethlisberger were can't miss. This is why I would have drafted Ben and stuck with him once SD took Manning. But, as soon as the trade was announced, I did feel like we got the best guy in the draft and was 100% behind him the rest of the way.



Anyone who doesn’t say Lawrence is lying. Everyone thought he was a sure thing. In fact since 1998 I have only felt 3 sure things … Peyton ManNing, Andrew Luck, and Trevor Lawrence. Doesn’t mean I haven’t felt good about QBs but those 3 I thought were locks for greatness. I don’t include Caleb in that group because he has fumble issues and holds the ball a little two long. He is about as close as I can get without saying he is a lock though.



Who the fuck are you to say who is lying?

I didn't watch a lot of Lawrence, since as mentioned in my post, I didn't watch a lot of college football by then.

Weird comment to make.


I mean if you don’t watch the best college football QBs what makes you think you are qualified to have an opinion on this thread? Probably should have stayed off if you aren’t educated on the subject.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I thought Lawrence  
pjcas18 : 4/13/2024 7:11 pm : link
In comment 16467828 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16467826 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


In comment 16467792 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16467314 Matt M. said:


Quote:


And he hasn't been bad, but he hasn't been the talent we thought he was. And oddly, as the team got better, his play didn't.

In 2004, I thought both Eli and Roethlisberger were can't miss. This is why I would have drafted Ben and stuck with him once SD took Manning. But, as soon as the trade was announced, I did feel like we got the best guy in the draft and was 100% behind him the rest of the way.



Anyone who doesn’t say Lawrence is lying. Everyone thought he was a sure thing. In fact since 1998 I have only felt 3 sure things … Peyton ManNing, Andrew Luck, and Trevor Lawrence. Doesn’t mean I haven’t felt good about QBs but those 3 I thought were locks for greatness. I don’t include Caleb in that group because he has fumble issues and holds the ball a little two long. He is about as close as I can get without saying he is a lock though.



Who the fuck are you to say who is lying?

I didn't watch a lot of Lawrence, since as mentioned in my post, I didn't watch a lot of college football by then.

Weird comment to make.



I mean if you don’t watch the best college football QBs what makes you think you are qualified to have an opinion on this thread? Probably should have stayed off if you aren’t educated on the subject.


I answered what I was qualified to answer, which is what my post said. If you read it you may understand it, you may not. But I did not say Lawrence and I'm not lying.

and there is no reason for you to be a dick on an innocuous opinion thread like this one.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I thought Lawrence  
Amtoft : 4/13/2024 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16467834 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16467828 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16467826 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


In comment 16467792 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16467314 Matt M. said:


Quote:


And he hasn't been bad, but he hasn't been the talent we thought he was. And oddly, as the team got better, his play didn't.

In 2004, I thought both Eli and Roethlisberger were can't miss. This is why I would have drafted Ben and stuck with him once SD took Manning. But, as soon as the trade was announced, I did feel like we got the best guy in the draft and was 100% behind him the rest of the way.



Anyone who doesn’t say Lawrence is lying. Everyone thought he was a sure thing. In fact since 1998 I have only felt 3 sure things … Peyton ManNing, Andrew Luck, and Trevor Lawrence. Doesn’t mean I haven’t felt good about QBs but those 3 I thought were locks for greatness. I don’t include Caleb in that group because he has fumble issues and holds the ball a little two long. He is about as close as I can get without saying he is a lock though.



Who the fuck are you to say who is lying?

I didn't watch a lot of Lawrence, since as mentioned in my post, I didn't watch a lot of college football by then.

Weird comment to make.



I mean if you don’t watch the best college football QBs what makes you think you are qualified to have an opinion on this thread? Probably should have stayed off if you aren’t educated on the subject.



I answered what I was qualified to answer, which is what my post said. If you read it you may understand it, you may not. But I did not say Lawrence and I'm not lying.

and there is no reason for you to be a dick on an innocuous opinion thread like this one.



Ok first I didn’t even read your post. I find it funny you assumed I was talking to just you. As for saying “there is no reason for you to be a dick”… you replied to me from a post where I quoted someone else to be exactly that … a dick. Sorry if my response offended you but I stand by what I said.
Peyton, Luck, Lawrence  
Matt G : 4/13/2024 9:05 pm : link
...
Andrew Luck.  
Fifty Six : 5:38 am : link
I dont like any of them. Give me OL and DL, and I'm good.
Andrew Luck and Dan Marino  
The Mike : 6:26 am : link
And that is it. To this day, I have never understood how Dan Marino fell in the 1983 draft. Having watched a lot of Pitt football back then, I thought it was certain he was going first or second overall. I could understand the Elway love because of his cannon and pedigree, but the other three quarterbacks to me weren't even comparable to Marino. Todd Blackledge? Jim Kelly? Ken O'Brien? Seriously? 26 GMs missed this completely. Including George Young who drafted a nice player in Terry Kinard, but the Giants could have won at least 1-2 more super bowls had Young drafted Marino in 1983. But he drafted for need rather than talent, forgetting the very lesson he himself had demonstrated to the league by drafting Lawrence Taylor in 1981.

As for Peyton Manning, there was virtually no consensus as to whether he or Ryan Leaf would be the better pro. Hard to believe but true. Many thought the Colts had made the wrong choice at the time. But it took about a day of practice to recognize the elite talent of Manning and the pure folly of Leaf.

So let these then be the lessons as we go into the 2024 NFL draft. First, it is virtually impossible to know who will succeed at NFL speed and size under the NFL spotlight. Second, the vaunted GMs who "know talent" are truthfully little better than the average informed fan when it comes to making these determinations. See Bryce Young. Or Zach Wilson. Or Trey Lance. Or Daniel Jones.

Stick with selecting best player available and let the draft come to you Joe Schoen.
Lamar Jackson  
armstead98 : 6:34 am : link
I didn’t think he was a sure thing but he was the last guy who made me think he was going to be amazing when watching his highlights and when he tested. He just jumped off the screen.

Otherwise I don’t really recall thinking anyone looks amazing, QB is hard to evaluate.
RE: Sure thing  
81_Great_Dane : 9:36 am : link
In comment 16467289 Cheech d said:
Quote:
Most recently, I thought Trevor Lawrence was a sure thing.
I figured him to be Pro Bowl quality as a pro.
So far he’s been worse than I expected but it’s still early.
+1
