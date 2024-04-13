Last time you thought a QB in the draft was a "sure thing" 56goat : 4/13/2024 9:26 am

A lot of angst about the top 3, 4 or even 6 QBs and how many will be successful. QBs in the draft are typically a risk anyway, so when was the last time you thought a QB in the draft was a sure thing?



I certainly don't think any of the QBs in this year's draft are a sure thing, even Williams, so I am OK taking a shot with one of the top QBs. I know many compare their grades back to Andrew Luck, but I never thought he was a sure thing and while he had a good NFL career, not great and not a HOF'er. Lamar, Stroud, Burrow, Hebert, etc all had risks.



Last QB I thought was a sure thing was Peyton in the '98 draft, partly because of the bloodline. Eli I thought had a good chance, but wasn't a sure thing to me.



Who did you think were sure things?