The case for Joe Milton at #107 (4th round) Mike from Ohio : 11:22 am

Let me preface this by saying if the Giants can come away with the QB they want at #6 (or via trade up in the first round) then obviously this is off the table. But if moving up is not possible and there is not a QB they like at #6, take the best WR left and then address QB later.



I think Penix and Nix will be gone when #47 comes, and a trade up back into Round 1 will be too costly. Why not use #47 and #70 to address needs elsewhere such as CB, DT, OL and then get a developmental guy in the 4th where the impact of missing is not particularly severe.



Milton has a world of physical talent, but will need time to grow into the job. Give him a year working with Daboll, Kafka and Tierney who should be able to both (a) get the most out of him; and (b) realistically evaluate after the first year if he has the potential to be the guy. If you are not loving what you see, the 4th round investment is not preventing you from going QB anywhere in the 2025 draft.



Daboll is here largely for what he did with another physical talent who was seen as raw and needed development. I would love to give him another shot this year to see what he can make of Milton.



Tl:dr - This is what Sy suggested as a possibility at the end of his write up for Milton.