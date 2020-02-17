Garafolo's best guess as to the Giants thoughts Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:09 pm : 12:09 pm

He said he thinks Maye is the QB they want. However, he thinks the only way they land him is if Maye lasts to #4 and then the Giants trade up.



Barring that scenario, he thinks they stand pat at #6 and "let the draft come to them."



Does think it is possible they trade back up into the first round to take Penix or Nix.