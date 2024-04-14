We stay @ 6 & pick is either Nabers or Rome-who you taking? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/14/2024 7:14 pm

Humor me that our pick is one or the other.



Me, I'm going with Odunze. I see Hakeem in him & Nicks always reminded me of 'The Playmaker'.



Sy had his NFL comp to Larry Fitzgerald, who is a top 5 WR of my lifetime.





