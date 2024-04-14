We stay @ 6 & pick is either Nabers or Rome-who you taking?

Impeccable character, red zone, 3rd down, smooth mover with less injury risk, the type ofbody and smoothness and character that I could easily see producing a 12 year career of ring of honor productivity, dedication and drive.
I really feel that he can be as big of an impact on the offense as Shockey and odell Beckham Jr did without the character issues. I also think his personality will quickly elevate him to a leadership role quickly.
has a fantastic all around game. Is a better fit for what we need. Less likely to be a diva and cause problems. Also if Penix drops at all we move back up and pounce. The thought of Penix a great deep ball thrower throwing to Odunze and Hyatt is very enticing.
He plays smart and smooth like he is the kind of receiver who will be productive and healthy for a decade. I know anyone can get injured, but something about watching him makes me feel confident in him having a long, healthy and productive career.
He’s a better fit with Robinson and Hyatt, and is a high character guy. He’s everything you want in a receiver. He can play outside, in the slot, runs good routes, doesn’t drop many balls, and is a nightmare for opposing DBs on 50/50. Besides Caleb Williams, there isn’t a player I personally like more in this draft.
Nabers all the way. Rome reminds me too much of Golladay
Nabers. I think he's going to be a much more versatile WR. I see him playing X or Z.
I believe something like 90% of Nabers production was when moved out of the slot? Odunze moved all over the place, but was predominantly out wide. I don't think Nabers would fit the role of a classic Z or at least he didn't do that in college with the vast majority of his production when moved in from the outside.
I know this is hard to really project, but something about the way Nabers plays makes me really worried about wear & tear, injuries and longevity. Odunze is the opposite for me. He is so smooth and smart with his movements I feel very comfortable with him staying healthy and productive for a long time.
Then GiantGrit mentioned that he was told about the gun incident as one red flag and that there were other legitimate character concerns brought up to him as well. Odunze and MHJ seem like the two most surefire picks in the draft to me.
Think you’re right. Seems like he’s a Daboll type WR.
I can't my arms around Odunze. There is a one-trick pony element to his game right now. He is great at it, but I think he needs a lot more refining.
He needs to me with one of the QBs who will throw him open.
He doesn't just make contested catches. He finds holes in zone coverage very well, his route running is very good, he does a great job smoothly changing gears with deceptive speed to gain separation, his ball tracking is elite, his RAC ability is solid, he's a good blocker. Are you saying he is only good at making contested catches?
Nabers has some diva/headache on the sidelines type of guy in him. Rome does not.
I'm fine with any of the top 3. Odunze is great. Imo, so is Nabers. If a person likes Odunze more then that is great but let's base it on facts and not made up shit.
That fair, I wonder what the other legit character issues are that were mentioned to GiantGrit. Sounds like Schoen did a lot of homework on Nabers. Daboll also sounds like he dgaf ha. Either way, the combination of Odunze's character and smoothness make me feel confident he will have a much healthier, longer and ultimately productive career.
I'll have to rewatch, but I remember him being dominant in the Natty, but Penix just missed him several times. He had 5 for 87, but could have been a lot more if I remember correctly.
The strength of completion thing is a fair point though. He was pretty good against Khyree Jackson of Oregon, but outside of Michigan and Jackson for Oregon he didn't have a lot of big matchups. Travis Hunter shut him down in 2022, only 17 yards in that game. That's a fair point you bring up.
But I can't believe its this skewed towards a guy who barely gets open against lower level competetion. Vs Nabers who is younger, more explosive and gets open deep, short and everywhere on the field.. He played in the SEC against better defenses and is a year younger.. I see 4-5 years of absolute stardom from this kid.. after that he is on the second contract and the draft pick has already paid off..
That's a good point, if I was going off sheer ability I would take Nabers. I like the way he catches the ball, moves, his moves before and after the catch are elite and he torched 1st round picks in this draft. I see why Daboll supposedly loves him. Then there are the character concerns GiantGrit mentions hearing from insiders, so I think many here are thinking the Giants might not take Nabers at 6 so we better love Odunze. Not to say Odunze isn't an elite prospect, but I think that's part of it.
They are both fantastic prospects and it basically comes down to what type of WR you want and the character concerns (some stuff beyond the gun incident that we don't know about it sounds like).
all day, every day. He checks the boxes when I comes to measurables and production. Sy comparing him to Fitz is the icing on the cake. I get Odell vibes from the Nabers. The bad vibes that is. All the production in the world but we pray morning, noon and night that he does say or do something that winds up on ESPN and the back of the Daily News. Been there. Done that. Don't want it again
While I love Odunze's mental makeup, work ethic, etc.
But I am split...
But my preference is trading down. Assuming there are takers. I have to imagine there’s a market to be in position to take a blue chip WR.
This is it for me
My favorite player in the draft.
We aren't drafting for a fit with DJ. Even if we don't get a QB this year, DJ is not the future.
Here we go again.
Did you watch the video? If so, you'd know this is all twisted but lets keep going with that story.
Link - ( New Window )
That's a good point, if I was going off sheer ability I would take Nabers. I like the way he catches the ball, moves, his moves before and after the catch are elite and he torched 1st round picks in this draft. I see why Daboll supposedly loves him. Then there are the character concerns GiantGrit mentions hearing from insiders, so I think many here are thinking the Giants might not take Nabers at 6 so we better love Odunze. Not to say Odunze isn't an elite prospect, but I think that's part of it.
They are both fantastic prospects and it basically comes down to what type of WR you want and the character concerns (some stuff beyond the gun incident that we don't know about it sounds like).
With this in mind, I think I take Nabers. But I would be more than happy with Odunze too, and even more happy with Odunze in a trade down.
Thanks for posting that video. I had sensed that the story of Nabers ragging on Jones and the Giants' "QB situation" was blown-out-of-proportion B.S. and now I know the truth.
Leave it to BBI to take a nothing quote and blow it up into a blatant criticism of the Giants.
Agree