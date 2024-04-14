for display only
We stay @ 6 & pick is either Nabers or Rome-who you taking?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/14/2024 7:14 pm
Humor me that our pick is one or the other.

Me, I'm going with Odunze. I see Hakeem in him & Nicks always reminded me of 'The Playmaker'.

Sy had his NFL comp to Larry Fitzgerald, who is a top 5 WR of my lifetime.


Rome  
Blue21 : 4/14/2024 7:15 pm : link
.
Rome.  
BleedBlue46 : 4/14/2024 7:17 pm : link
Impeccable character, red zone, 3rd down, smooth mover with less injury risk, the type ofbody and smoothness and character that I could easily see producing a 12 year career of ring of honor productivity, dedication and drive.
Rome  
Rjanyg : 4/14/2024 7:20 pm : link
Total package. High character. Wants to be better.
Yes!  
section125 : 4/14/2024 7:20 pm : link
I agree with you that he reminds me of Hakeem...I said that in an earlier thread.

But I am split...
In the spirit of humoring you  
Jaenyg : 4/14/2024 7:23 pm : link
Odunze seems like the safer pick and we can’t afford for anymore top ten picks not panning out.

But my preference is trading down. Assuming there are takers. I have to imagine there’s a market to be in position to take a blue chip WR.
Definitely Rome  
TrueBlue56 : 4/14/2024 7:26 pm : link
I really feel that he can be as big of an impact on the offense as Shockey and odell Beckham Jr did without the character issues. I also think his personality will quickly elevate him to a leadership role quickly.
Nabers is a better fit if Jones is the QB  
Go Terps : 4/14/2024 7:29 pm : link
Odunze isn't going to create the separation that Jones needs to see the throws.
Odunze!!  
Pete from Woodstock : 4/14/2024 7:32 pm : link
Rome
Its Rome  
Chris L. : 4/14/2024 7:33 pm : link
has a fantastic all around game. Is a better fit for what we need. Less likely to be a diva and cause problems. Also if Penix drops at all we move back up and pounce. The thought of Penix a great deep ball thrower throwing to Odunze and Hyatt is very enticing.
Nabers clearly wants no part of our QB room  
averagejoe : 4/14/2024 7:34 pm : link
is there a choice ?
Definitely Rome!  
DonnieD89 : 4/14/2024 7:34 pm : link
Rome would be a huge red zone threat, which they really don’t have. He is also the guy that will get you a third and long and move the chains.
Nabers  
Darwinian : 4/14/2024 7:36 pm : link
but Odunze is good too
Does anyone else feel great about how smooth Odunze is?  
BleedBlue46 : 4/14/2024 7:36 pm : link
He plays smart and smooth like he is the kind of receiver who will be productive and healthy for a decade. I know anyone can get injured, but something about watching him makes me feel confident in him having a long, healthy and productive career.
RE: Rome  
Cheech d : 4/14/2024 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16468721 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Total package. High character. Wants to be better.


This is it for me
My favorite player in the draft.
RE: Nabers is a better fit if Jones is the QB  
BleedBlue46 : 4/14/2024 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16468726 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Odunze isn't going to create the separation that Jones needs to see the throws.


We aren't drafting for a fit with DJ. Even if we don't get a QB this year, DJ is not the future.
Rome...  
Capt. Don : 4/14/2024 7:42 pm : link
Play style preferences aside, his intangibles make him seem as can't miss as you get.
Fine with me  
George from PA : 4/14/2024 7:43 pm : link
.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/14/2024 7:45 pm : link
Nabers has some diva/headache on the sidelines type of guy in him. Rome does not.
odunze for me  
Eric on Li : 4/14/2024 7:47 pm : link
clean prospect all the way around.
Rome, hands down.  
jnoble : 4/14/2024 7:51 pm : link
Among other things I’m not crazy that Nabors got in trouble for having an unregistered weapon in college though the charges were ultimately dismissed. Red flag of his judgement and character.
Nabers  
Danny Kanell : 4/14/2024 7:53 pm : link
.
Odunze  
Toth029 : 4/14/2024 7:58 pm : link
Choice for me.
Nabers  
Jim in Tampa : 4/14/2024 7:58 pm : link
But if both are available and the Giants go WR, I'll be fine with whichever one they think will be better in their offense.
Rome  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/14/2024 7:59 pm : link
He’s a better fit with Robinson and Hyatt, and is a high character guy. He’s everything you want in a receiver. He can play outside, in the slot, runs good routes, doesn’t drop many balls, and is a nightmare for opposing DBs on 50/50. Besides Caleb Williams, there isn’t a player I personally like more in this draft.
Nabers all the way. Rome reminds me too much of Golladay  
Ira : 4/14/2024 8:01 pm : link
.
Pretty easy...  
bw in dc : 4/14/2024 8:01 pm : link
Nabers. I think he's going to be a much more versatile WR. I see him playing X or Z.
I like Odunze a lot  
US1 Giants : 4/14/2024 8:04 pm : link
but will be fine with whomever Schoen chooses.
RE: Pretty easy...  
JT039 : 4/14/2024 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16468765 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Nabers. I think he's going to be a much more versatile WR. I see him playing X or Z.


Think you’re right. Seems like he’s a Daboll type WR.
RE: Pretty easy...  
BleedBlue46 : 4/14/2024 8:12 pm : link
In comment 16468765 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Nabers. I think he's going to be a much more versatile WR. I see him playing X or Z.


Nabers is a classic Z, Odunze is a classic X. They both could play from all over, but in the traditional sense Nabers is a classic Z and Odunze is a classic X, no?

I believe something like 90% of Nabers production was when moved out of the slot? Odunze moved all over the place, but was predominantly out wide. I don't think Nabers would fit the role of a classic Z or at least he didn't do that in college with the vast majority of his production when moved in from the outside.

I know this is hard to really project, but something about the way Nabers plays makes me really worried about wear & tear, injuries and longevity. Odunze is the opposite for me. He is so smooth and smart with his movements I feel very comfortable with him staying healthy and productive for a long time.

Then GiantGrit mentioned that he was told about the gun incident as one red flag and that there were other legitimate character concerns brought up to him as well. Odunze and MHJ seem like the two most surefire picks in the draft to me.
RE: RE: Pretty easy...  
bw in dc : 4/14/2024 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16468767 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16468765 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Nabers. I think he's going to be a much more versatile WR. I see him playing X or Z.



Think you’re right. Seems like he’s a Daboll type WR.


I can't my arms around Odunze. There is a one-trick pony element to his game right now. He is great at it, but I think he needs a lot more refining.

He needs to me with one of the QBs who will throw him open.
RE: RE: RE: Pretty easy...  
BleedBlue46 : 4/14/2024 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16468777 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16468767 JT039 said:


Quote:


In comment 16468765 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Nabers. I think he's going to be a much more versatile WR. I see him playing X or Z.



Think you’re right. Seems like he’s a Daboll type WR.



I can't my arms around Odunze. There is a one-trick pony element to his game right now. He is great at it, but I think he needs a lot more refining.

He needs to me with one of the QBs who will throw him open.


He doesn't just make contested catches. He finds holes in zone coverage very well, his route running is very good, he does a great job smoothly changing gears with deceptive speed to gain separation, his ball tracking is elite, his RAC ability is solid, he's a good blocker. Are you saying he is only good at making contested catches?
RE: …  
robbieballs2003 : 4/14/2024 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16468747 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Nabers has some diva/headache on the sidelines type of guy in him. Rome does not.


Where does this come from? Why do we make stuff up to support opinions?
Odunze  
Bernie : 4/14/2024 8:25 pm : link
I like his size and production over multiple years.
RE: RE: …  
ryanmkeane : 4/14/2024 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16468781 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16468747 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Nabers has some diva/headache on the sidelines type of guy in him. Rome does not.



Where does this come from? Why do we make stuff up to support opinions?

I’m making it up? Ok.
RE: RE: …  
BleedBlue46 : 4/14/2024 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16468781 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16468747 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Nabers has some diva/headache on the sidelines type of guy in him. Rome does not.



Where does this come from? Why do we make stuff up to support opinions?


Well I haven't heard about diva/headcase on the sidelimes. GiantGrit did say we prefer Odunze for multiple reasons and he has heard about the Gun incident being a red flag and other undisclosed legit character issues.
RE: RE: RE: …  
robbieballs2003 : 4/14/2024 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16468788 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16468781 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16468747 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Nabers has some diva/headache on the sidelines type of guy in him. Rome does not.



Where does this come from? Why do we make stuff up to support opinions?


I’m making it up? Ok.


Yeah, show me where he is a diva and a headache on the sideline? I'll wait.
RE: RE: RE: …  
robbieballs2003 : 4/14/2024 8:38 pm : link
In comment 16468792 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16468781 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16468747 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Nabers has some diva/headache on the sidelines type of guy in him. Rome does not.



Where does this come from? Why do we make stuff up to support opinions?



Well I haven't heard about diva/headcase on the sidelimes. GiantGrit did say we prefer Odunze for multiple reasons and he has heard about the Gun incident being a red flag and other undisclosed legit character issues.


I'm fine with any of the top 3. Odunze is great. Imo, so is Nabers. If a person likes Odunze more then that is great but let's base it on facts and not made up shit.
RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
BleedBlue46 : 4/14/2024 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16468797 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16468792 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16468781 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16468747 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Nabers has some diva/headache on the sidelines type of guy in him. Rome does not.



Where does this come from? Why do we make stuff up to support opinions?



Well I haven't heard about diva/headcase on the sidelimes. GiantGrit did say we prefer Odunze for multiple reasons and he has heard about the Gun incident being a red flag and other undisclosed legit character issues.



I'm fine with any of the top 3. Odunze is great. Imo, so is Nabers. If a person likes Odunze more then that is great but let's base it on facts and not made up shit.


That fair, I wonder what the other legit character issues are that were mentioned to GiantGrit. Sounds like Schoen did a lot of homework on Nabers. Daboll also sounds like he dgaf ha. Either way, the combination of Odunze's character and smoothness make me feel confident he will have a much healthier, longer and ultimately productive career.
A diva cloud creeps around Nabers  
Bill in TN : 4/14/2024 8:54 pm : link
IMO, in Game 5 or 6 when he is not getting his targets, because of our QB ineptitude, he will slide into pout regime and lose interest. That possibility is what we need to avoid.
RE: A diva cloud creeps around Nabers  
robbieballs2003 : 4/14/2024 8:55 pm : link
In comment 16468813 Bill in TN said:
Quote:
IMO, in Game 5 or 6 when he is not getting his targets, because of our QB ineptitude, he will slide into pout regime and lose interest. That possibility is what we need to avoid.


Here we go again.
BTW, I don't care if Daboll prefers Nabers  
Bill in TN : 4/14/2024 8:56 pm : link
His fat ass may not be around after this year.
Nabers  
UberAlias : 4/14/2024 9:10 pm : link
For me.
I can't speak to their character, but in terms of their talent....  
Milton : 4/14/2024 9:14 pm : link
I prefer Nabers. It's possible if I were privy to all the intel that Schoen has on their character/maturity/etc, I might prefer Odunze; but I'm not, so I don't.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Pretty easy...  
bw in dc : 4/14/2024 9:31 pm : link
In comment 16468779 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:

He doesn't just make contested catches. He finds holes in zone coverage very well, his route running is very good, he does a great job smoothly changing gears with deceptive speed to gain separation, his ball tracking is elite, his RAC ability is solid, he's a good blocker. Are you saying he is only good at making contested catches?


RO was terrific getting downfield and making big plays. In fact, he was great at it. And he had a QB who could throw strikes to him when he got down the field. When the ball arrived, he showed great prowess catching it.

Beyond that? I don't know. I don't know if RO's route running is very good or how well he reads coverages. The PAC-12 defenses did not play a lot of sophisticated coverages and the offenses were always way, way ahead.



Odunze for his size and speed  
GFAN52 : 4/14/2024 9:37 pm : link
they already have a good group of smaller WRs.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Pretty easy...  
BleedBlue46 : 4/14/2024 9:45 pm : link
In comment 16468842 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16468779 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:



He doesn't just make contested catches. He finds holes in zone coverage very well, his route running is very good, he does a great job smoothly changing gears with deceptive speed to gain separation, his ball tracking is elite, his RAC ability is solid, he's a good blocker. Are you saying he is only good at making contested catches?



RO was terrific getting downfield and making big plays. In fact, he was great at it. And he had a QB who could throw strikes to him when he got down the field. When the ball arrived, he showed great prowess catching it.

Beyond that? I don't know. I don't know if RO's route running is very good or how well he reads coverages. The PAC-12 defenses did not play a lot of sophisticated coverages and the offenses were always way, way ahead.




I'll have to rewatch, but I remember him being dominant in the Natty, but Penix just missed him several times. He had 5 for 87, but could have been a lot more if I remember correctly.

The strength of completion thing is a fair point though. He was pretty good against Khyree Jackson of Oregon, but outside of Michigan and Jackson for Oregon he didn't have a lot of big matchups. Travis Hunter shut him down in 2022, only 17 yards in that game. That's a fair point you bring up.
Nabers  
SleepyOwl : 4/14/2024 10:12 pm : link
When asked about coming to the Giants basically poo pooed on the QB sitch. Not saying he was wrong but gave Beckham vibes.
RE: Nabers  
robbieballs2003 : 4/14/2024 10:19 pm : link
In comment 16468856 SleepyOwl said:
Quote:
When asked about coming to the Giants basically poo pooed on the QB sitch. Not saying he was wrong but gave Beckham vibes.


Did you watch the video? If so, you'd know this is all twisted but lets keep going with that story.
What a diva.  
robbieballs2003 : 4/14/2024 10:23 pm : link
Josina is a shit stirrer and specifically asked about the Giants pretty much not having a QB so he said they'll figure it out. Holy shit. What a fuckin nightmare.
Link - ( New Window )
Nabers  
ColHowPepper : 4/14/2024 10:32 pm : link
his thick build gives me Hakeem vibes does all the route tree
I don't mind either  
chuckydee9 : 4/14/2024 10:47 pm : link
But I can't believe its this skewed towards a guy who barely gets open against lower level competetion. Vs Nabers who is younger, more explosive and gets open deep, short and everywhere on the field.. He played in the SEC against better defenses and is a year younger.. I see 4-5 years of absolute stardom from this kid.. after that he is on the second contract and the draft pick has already paid off..
Rome  
blueblood : 4/14/2024 10:50 pm : link
easily the pick for me
RE: I don't mind either  
BleedBlue46 : 4/14/2024 11:27 pm : link
In comment 16468872 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
But I can't believe its this skewed towards a guy who barely gets open against lower level competetion. Vs Nabers who is younger, more explosive and gets open deep, short and everywhere on the field.. He played in the SEC against better defenses and is a year younger.. I see 4-5 years of absolute stardom from this kid.. after that he is on the second contract and the draft pick has already paid off..


That's a good point, if I was going off sheer ability I would take Nabers. I like the way he catches the ball, moves, his moves before and after the catch are elite and he torched 1st round picks in this draft. I see why Daboll supposedly loves him. Then there are the character concerns GiantGrit mentions hearing from insiders, so I think many here are thinking the Giants might not take Nabers at 6 so we better love Odunze. Not to say Odunze isn't an elite prospect, but I think that's part of it.

They are both fantastic prospects and it basically comes down to what type of WR you want and the character concerns (some stuff beyond the gun incident that we don't know about it sounds like).
I think  
Carl in CT : 4/14/2024 11:40 pm : link
The big three qbs go, MHJR, then the LSU receiver. I’m not taking JJ or RO. I’m taking Arnold who I feel is the best player in the draft and a premium position, and a position of need.
Rome  
Joey in VA : 4/14/2024 11:41 pm : link
Because his name is way more bad ass.
Why are people so interested  
Carl in CT : 4/14/2024 11:55 pm : link
In giving our second rounder + next years #1 which could be atop 5 pick to move up. No way. When the jets went from # 6 to #3 it was for 3 seconds.
Rome  
DG_89 : 3:08 am : link
all day, every day. He checks the boxes when I comes to measurables and production. Sy comparing him to Fitz is the icing on the cake. I get Odell vibes from the Nabers. The bad vibes that is. All the production in the world but we pray morning, noon and night that he does say or do something that winds up on ESPN and the back of the Daily News. Been there. Done that. Don't want it again
While I love Odunze's mental makeup, work ethic, etc.  
Vin_Cuccs : 7:18 am : link
I can't help but think that Nabers is just slightly more talented, despite the concerns.

With this in mind, I think I take Nabers. But I would be more than happy with Odunze too, and even more happy with Odunze in a trade down.
RE: RE: Nabers  
Jim in Tampa : 7:34 am : link
In comment 16468857 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16468856 SleepyOwl said:


Quote:


When asked about coming to the Giants basically poo pooed on the QB sitch. Not saying he was wrong but gave Beckham vibes.



Did you watch the video? If so, you'd know this is all twisted but lets keep going with that story.

Thanks for posting that video. I had sensed that the story of Nabers ragging on Jones and the Giants' "QB situation" was blown-out-of-proportion B.S. and now I know the truth.

Leave it to BBI to take a nothing quote and blow it up into a blatant criticism of the Giants.
RE: BTW, I don't care if Daboll prefers Nabers  
Sec 103 : 8:26 am : link
In comment 16468819 Bill in TN said:
Quote:
His fat ass may not be around after this year.


Agree
