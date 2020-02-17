Start of NYG Offseason Program - Daboll, Coordinators, etc. Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:55 am : 7:55 am



Monday, April 15



Head Coach Brian Daboll Available via Zoom – Approx. 10:30 a.m.



Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka Available via Zoom – Approx. 11:45 a.m.



Special Teams Coordinator Michael Ghobrial Available via Zoom – Approx. 12:00 p.m.



Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen Available via Zoom – Approx. 12:15 p.m.



Players Available via Zoom – Approx. 12:30 p.m.



