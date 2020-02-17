Start of NYG Offseason Program - Daboll, Coordinators, etc.

Monday, April 15
Head Coach Brian Daboll Available via Zoom – Approx. 10:30 a.m.
Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka Available via Zoom – Approx. 11:45 a.m.
Special Teams Coordinator Michael Ghobrial Available via Zoom – Approx. 12:00 p.m.
Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen Available via Zoom – Approx. 12:15 p.m.
Players Available via Zoom – Approx. 12:30 p.m.
@art_stapleton
The first phase of NFL's voluntary offseason program runs for two weeks and is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.
For the #NYGiants, this is the first step ushering in the second Aaron Wellman era with Frank Piraino coming aboard as the team's new director of strength and conditioning.
@DDuggan21
·
37s
The biggest development today would be Darren Waller attending, but his recent comments suggest that won’t be the case as he continues to contemplate retirement.
@DDuggan21
Giants offseason program starts today. This stage is voluntary, but the Giants put a heavy emphasis on attendance through workout bonuses. Half the teams don’t really use workout bonuses, but 27 Giants have them, ranging from $20K to $500K. Giants typically require players to attend 84% of the entire offseason program and 100% of OTAs/minicamp to earn the bonuses. Full list of workout bonuses:
Aaron Robinson is in the house. He won a starting job in Wink and Daboll's first year and I'm hoping he does again.
FIRST LOOK: Offseason program begins - ( New Window )
@giantswfan
·
2m
#GIants #Daboll - team starting Phase I today....squad meeting today to talk about expectations for the first two weeks - all about spring preparations and procedures
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Brian Daboll said they had a squad meeting today and laid out expectations for Phase I of the offseason program. He had some of the new players and staff members introduce themselves.
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Brian Daboll said they have "very good turnout" for the start of spring football.
@Dan_Salomone
·
4s
Brian Daboll said Daniel Jones is "making progress" and doing all they need him to do at this point.
@charlottecrrll
·
29s
#Giants Brian Daboll on Daniel Jones rehab progress: "He's doing everything we need him to do. ... He's making strides."
@giantswfan
·
57s
#GIants #Daboll - very pleased with stuff learned from the new coaches on the staff and what they bring to the table in preparing the players
@giantswfan
·
Now
#GIants #Daboll -made a lot of improvements to the weight room ... made some changes and the new staff heading things up in that dept have done a great job
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Brian Daboll said he is going to keep Darren Waller's situation in-house.
@giantswfan
·
1m
#GIants #Daboll -jones has been in meetings and doing his rehab and some stuff.....always want improvement each day
@giantswfan
·
57s
#GIants #Daboll - there are always some changes, whether it's with the staff or the playbook......right now, just trying to get things started for the spring
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Asked Brian Daboll about bringing in Aaron Wellman and reshaping the strength and conditioning/player performance department: changes in weight room layout. Added turf areas to work on movement/agility. Credits ownership for putting resources into room for new approach. #NYGiants
@giantswfan
·
1m
#GIants #Daboll - spent a lot of time getting ready for Phase I....also had to catch up on the roster and the fantastic job done by the scouts....and all the coaches have been out a lot to look at prospects, too
@art_stapleton
·
34s
No true updates on Daniel Jones or Darren Waller from Brian Daboll. Jones making progress. Will keep conversations with Waller private, in-house. #NYGiants
@rydunleavy
·
35s
#Giants head coach Brian Daboll admits he looks at #NFL mock drafts because he knows some insiders are talking to people around the league.
Everyone does. It's just "cool" to pretend you don't.
@rydunleavy
·
46s
Asked #Giants Brian Daboll about Darren Waller's attendance in the voluntary offseason program and if he expects him next month at OTAs. Declines to share any plans, but Waller's recent comments suggest he won't be there for a while, if at all.
@giantswfan
·
2m
#GIants #Daboll - this is an introductory situation for the players with the new staff members.....
@giantswfan
·
1m
#GIants #Daboll -singletary been a durable player...smart, a pro, quickness and vision....consistent production....happy we have him...good leadership traits...good piece to add to the offense
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Brian Daboll said RB Devin Singletary has been a durable player. He's smart. He handles his responsibilities like a pro. He has quickness. He's a consistent person and player with good leadership traits.
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#GIants #Daboll on 3rd yr - always self-assess in many areas, including framework of procedures.....you're really looking at every aspect in every dept.
@art_stapleton
·
44s
#NYGiants expect to have Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas and Bobby Okereke available on video calls today.
@DDuggan21
·
37s
The biggest development today would be Darren Waller attending, but his recent comments suggest that won’t be the case as he continues to contemplate retirement.
So if he retires can the NYG recoup some funds?
Same cap hit if they cut him or he retires.
@art_stapleton
New #NYGiants DC Shane Bowen had his first defensive meeting today, per Daboll.
New STC Michael Ghobrial will have his first special teams meeting tomorrow, with Daboll saying Ghobrial wanted to have the entire team present.
Same cap hit if they cut him or he retires.
CUT him... I suspect he is waiting on Gmen and what they do at QB.. Honestly, let him go.. We are eating the cost no matter what. I have zero interest in keeping him..
You think he wants to play with a Rookie?
Or, do you think he retires if he they draft a QB?
I don't think this has anything to do with it.
He is always hurt. I don't think his heart is into it anymore.
Of course.
But, he would rather play with an unknown rookie?
I don't think that's it.
@Dan_Salomone
·
4m
Mike Kafka said it's "certainly an honor" having assistant head coach added to his title. He doesn't take it lightly.
@rydunleavy
·
4m
Mike Kafka says he's excited about his role but dodges 2 questions about whether he will be calling the plays. #Giants
@giantswfan
·
4m
#Giants #Kafka on his new title - an honor and doesn't take it lightly.....now more a part of the staff interview process and how the off-season was built....re - play calling: still being evaluated
@giantswfan
·
3m
#Giants #Kafka on jones' injury history - he's a tough player.....see him daily working thru his rehab....off. staff has really dug into the playbook and it's an ongoing process...will keep communication open with him and we'll put together a plan
#Giants #Kafka - wishing barkley nothing but the best......but now trying to create trust and energy in this offense and starting to build things
#Giants #Kafka - there were a lot of improvements that needed to be made from last season......we've grown from it and are starting on this year now
@rydunleavy
·
1m
OC Mike Kafka was asked about having play-calling taken away last year.
"Last year was last year." A lot of things to learn from. #Giants
@giantswfan
·
49s
#Giants #Kafka on goals for this season - got to protect QB better, create more explosive plays, run the ball better, clean up some techniques, etc.......
#Giants #Kafka -loves working with and for coach daboll....you go thru ups and downs of a season, but we're all competitive and that's what you love about him
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1m
Mike Kafka on his relationship with Brian Daboll: “I love working with Dabes, I love working for Dabes.”
@giantswfan
·
1m
#Giants #Kafka on bracillo - going to keep building that room....he comes from a similar system so some of the terminology can be brought over....he brings a lot to the room
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
47s
Mike Kafka said he's excited for the OL room. He spent all morning in there. There was a lot of energy led by OL coach Carmen Bricillo.
@giantswfan
·
2s
#Giants #Kafka on this QB class -- all a little bit different...likes them and and they are really sharp with a lot of ability......every year, you look at all positions to make your team better....have done the QB evals and given it to the GM and coach
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
29s
Asked #Giants OC Mike Kafka why he thought #Seahawks thought he would be interested in their OC job and making a lateral move after interviewing him for head coach, he quipped "I must've done a good job."
He says he was not looking for a lateral move. "I'm here."
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Mike Kafka said he looks for the "it" factor when evaluating quarterbacks. He wants to see leadership and the ability to control a room and huddle. "Some guys just have that."
@giantswfan
·
1m
#Giants #Kafka on QB evals - look for leadership, control the room and huddle.....how do they tick and what causes issues so you can plan ....you want him to make the others better - we already have that in our QB room with jones/lock/devito. those are guys you want to be around
#Giants #Kafka -most proud of how the team responded over the second half of last season....with all the things that happened, the guys dug down team and pulled out some wins
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Mike Kafka followed Daboll’s lead with a vague, uncertain answer about the play-caller for next season. Kafka declined to discuss reportedly having play-calling taken away at times last season: “Last year is last year.”
Quote:
I think we're learning the players don't have confidence in our current QB situation.
Of course.
But, he would rather play with an unknown rookie?
I don't think that's it.
You saw last year right? Houston did fine with a rookie QB..
Quote:
In comment 16469281 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I think we're learning the players don't have confidence in our current QB situation.
Of course.
But, he would rather play with an unknown rookie?
I don't think that's it.
You saw last year right? Houston did fine with a rookie QB..
How did Carolina do?
@giantswfan
·
4m
#Giants ST coord #Gobrial on new KOR - game is ever evolving...you try to stay ahead of the changes and this is new territory.....exciting to game plan for it and find the nuances....every ST play requires a level of effort/technique/violence...will will figure it out
#Giants ST coord #Gobrial-it's exciting because the KOR rule is so different and you have so many questions about what might be effective
@Dan_Salomone
·
4m
Special Teams Coordinator Michael Ghobrial said the new kickoff rule will bring back a play that was "almost dissolving." They'll find the nuances in how to attack it. "It's exciting."
@giantswfan
·
2m
#Giants ST coord #Gobrial- always trying to find who are the best 11 fits to make up each unit.....and you keep evaluating as you go along
@rydunleavy
·
1m
#Giants STC Michael Ghobrial sees returners as "the baddest dudes, the most dangerous guys with the ball in their hands."
@giantswfan
·
4m
#Giants ST coord #Gobrial on KO returner - those are usually "the badest dudes back there, the most dangerous guys with the ball in their hands"....your scheme has to feature those guys, however they do it - with speed, etc
#Giants ST coord #Gobrial- studied the XFL kickoffs, but this rule is a little different.....so you take your own experience in with that and then you practice it and see how it's going
#Giants ST coord #Gobrial-his dad was a teacher and his sister is a teacher.....says coaching is a synonym for teaching....what is the best way to relay info to your players?
#Giants ST coord #Gobrial-excited to work with gano and gillan.....gano with all of his experience and gillan coming off a career year
#Giants ST coord #Gobrial - was a coordinator in college and wanted to do it in the NFL.....focused on being best he could be as an asst with the jets .... been cool getting to know daboll and the staff and will be fun to work with them
@giantswfan
·
4m
#Giants ST coord #Gobrial - seeks instincts, toughness and football IQ on his unit.....got to ID who the guys are and then get them coached up on the new techniques
#Giants ST coord #Ghobrial- at this point, you have meetings and teach schemes and techniques.....runs very interactive meetings - wants to know how the players see the play.....a lot of him learning what they see, etc
@giantswfan
·
6m
#Giants #Bowen - flying around, speed and great effort..attack the line of scrimmage, fundamentally sounds, make sure we are lined up, don't beat ourselves
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
5m
#Giants #Bowen - got to put your players in the best situation.....you have your scheme, but also have to be able to adjust - great staffs always do......dont put the players in positions they might struggle with
#Giants #Bowen -there are some similarities with the terminology compared to the previous system here
@art_stapleton
·
4m
#NYGiants DC Shane Bowen: "Ultimately we're gonna do what we need to do to win."
@Dan_Salomone
·
5m
Shane Bowen said it's a "clean slate" for a lot of guys on defense and great coaches have to adjust to the players they have. "Ultimately we're going to do what we need to win."
@giantswfan
·
5m
#Giants #Bowen key elements of defense - defend deep part of the field, play man, and can tackle
@giantswfan
·
4m
#Giants #Bowen - expecting big things from the front seven....have some players there and will have high standards for that group
@Dan_Salomone
·
4m
Shane Bowen is "really excited" to have Brian Burns. Bowen hopes the front seven is a strength for the team. They're expecting big things from them. "I'm going to have high standards for that group."
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Shane Bowen on retaining #NYGiants defensive coaches was big. Says it is a relationship thing, and believes the returning coaches can be huge in that regard. "These players don't care what you know until they know how much you care."
@giantswfan
·
2m
#Giants #Bowen - excited to work with dexter lawrence.....great leadership and to see what he brings day in and day out on field is exciting
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
3m
On retaining position coaches, Shane Bowen said the relationship factor with players was a big reason for it. It's going to be a benefit for him early on but also moving forward.
@giantswfan
·
2m
#Giants #Bowen - biggest adjustment for the players to relate what they know to what he wants to call now.,..it's in the terminology
@Dan_Salomone
·
41s
Shane Bowen was excited to get Isaiah Simmons back. "He's a unique skillset." The versatility to play man coverage and blitz is an asset. They're going to find the best spot for him.
@GiantInsider
·
25s
Bowen says the main thing that stood out when studying the roster was depth.
@rydunleavy
·
14s
#Giants DC Shane Bowen said that when he evaluated the roster what stood out to him is the "depth."
He's looking forward to some guys competing in bigger roles than they've had in the past.
@rydunleavy
·
2m
#Giants DC Shane Bowen doesn't want players "overthinking." Read and react.
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Shane Bowen said the last thing he wants to do is have so much scheme that it paralyzes the defense and takes away from their style. He wants them ready when the center first touches the ball.
@rydunleavy
·
1s
#Giants DC Shane Bowen on pressuring QB ...
"My history has been, 'We've got 4 guys that rush, we're going to let them go rush.'"
@rydunleavy
·
1m
#Giants DC Shane Bowen on pressuring QB ...
"My history has been, 'We've got 4 guys that can go rush, we're going to let them go rush.'"
Expecting less blitzing
@Dan_Salomone
·
18s
Asked about blitz rates, Shane Bowen said he's going to do whatever they need to do to affect the quarterback and make sure the ball doesn't get over the back of the defense.
@rydunleavy
·
2m
#Giants DC Shane Bowen doesn't want players "overthinking." Read and react.
Rod Rust would approve.
@rydunleavy
I see #Giants as needing a CB2. Here's what Shane Bowen wants in CBs (Good answer).
"I want guys that can defend the deep part of the field, play man coverage and guys that are willing to tackle. Measurables are great, but if they are able to get the job done with being a little bit less in some of those measurables, I'm OK with that."
@rydunleavy
I see #Giants as needing a CB2. Here's what Shane Bowen wants in CBs (Good answer).
"I want guys that can defend the deep part of the field, play man coverage and guys that are willing to tackle. Measurables are great, but if they are able to get the job done with being a little bit less in some of those measurables, I'm OK with that."
This may cause some personnel changes... as I figured, he wants guys who can tackle.
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
2m
#Giants DC Shane Bowen doesn't want players "overthinking." Read and react.
Rod Rust would approve.
Dunleavy is too young to understand what that phrase means with Giants fans. That's not how he is using it. He means, "see it and go." Bowens' defenses are not two-gap.
@DDuggan21
New Giants DC Shane Bowen said he prioritizes three things at cornerback: Defend the deep part of the field, play man coverage and be a willing tackler. He said he’s OK if players don’t meet prototype measurables if they can do those three things. A bit of a departure from the CB scouting under Wink, where size/length was a pre-requisite.
@GiantInsider
·
59s
Let's not get into the notion that Shane Bowen never blitzes. Watch Tennessee and you see different blitz looks, he just doesn't do it as much as Wink. But, like everything else, personnel dictates how you scheme. AND, game-time adjustments dictate how you attack.
******
IMO, not a great take. Bowens blitzes, but he uses simulated blitzes meaning he still rushes four, just not the four you think.
@art_stapleton
When the Giants traded for Isaiah Simmons, it was mentioned that Wink had a plan for him.
With Simmons re-signing, Shane Bowen praised his skill set, but was also candid in saying that he did not know yet what role he would play. I took it as, he doesn't want to pigeon-hole him. Wants to get the players on the field, see where everyone fits and go from there.
@art_stapleton
·
3m
Shane Bowen on his ideal profile for corners: defend the deep part of the field, be able to play man coverage and a willingness to tackle.
Not as much emphasis on measurables (height/length) as Wink if a player can check those previous three boxes. #NYGiants
Same here... it's why Duneavy doesn't even realize what he just did.
BTW, we had a family member of Rod Rust post on this site. He used to e-mail me quite a bit and tell me fans don't understand the meaning behind it.
@rydunleavy
·
4m
#Giants Daniel Jones said he has progressed in rehab to throwing on the move and dropping in the pocket. "That feels good."
"The plan is to be ready to go for training camp."
@art_stapleton
·
5m
Daniel Jones says he has been throwing for a bit now.
"The plan is to be ready to go by training camp." Says he hasn't had any setbacks to this point. #NYGiants
@rydunleavy
·
3m
#Giants Daniel Jones: "My neck is 100 percent healthy. That was a stinger-type injury, which is common in football."
That's significant.
@Dan_Salomone
·
4m
Daniel Jones said rehab is going well and he's "making good progress." Jones said he has been throwing for a while now. He started off from a stationary position and has since added movement to it.
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Daniel Jones: "My neck's 100 percent healthy." Says his injury last spring was a stinger, or something similar. Adds that it's common. #NYGiants
@TomRock_Newsday
·
3m
Daniel Jones says he is now able to throw while doing some QB movements coming off his torn ACL. He expects to participate in some drills in spring within his rehab. Goal is to be fully cleared for start of camp in July.
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Daniel Jones on prospects of #NYGiants looking at quarterbacks: Says it's the nature of the business, it's a competitive league and that what he can control is to be healthy and ready to play good football.
@art_stapleton
·
3m
Daniel Jones on prospects of #NYGiants looking at quarterbacks: Says it's the nature of the business, it's a competitive league and that what he can control is to be healthy and ready to play good football.
@rydunleavy
·
3m
#Giants Daniel Jones said the best way he can make sure the QB job is still his is to play good football.
"You can get in trouble when your antenna" is too in-tune to that draft talk.
@art_stapleton
·
3m
If he's healthy, does Daniel Jones believe he is the best quarterback for the #NYGiants? "I do. Yes."
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1s
If healthy, does Daniel Jones believe he’s the best starting quarterback option for the Giants in 2024? “Yes, I do,” he said firmly and then smiled.
@art_stapleton
·
3m
If he's healthy, does Daniel Jones believe he is the best quarterback for the #NYGiants? "I do. Yes."
The equivalent of being the most sober dude after 5 hours on Bourbon Street for a bachelor party.
@rydunleavy
You can read too much into things sometimes...
But credit to Daniel Jones for speaking to media today. And #Giants for making him available. He could've not while injured/rehabbing.
Knew there would be questions about #Giants drafting his replacement.
No Saquon here now. Face-of-the-franchise move.
@Dan_Salomone
·
31s
Bobby Okereke said Brian Burns is a dynamic pass-rusher. He saw him today for the first time in person. He's only going to bring up the play of Kayvon and Azeez.
@art_stapleton
Bobby Okereke with one of the best answers I've heard about blending scheme vs. simplifying units. Says it is "fitball vs. football" - some coaches want to rely on all 11 with gap discipline, their fits. Others want to play downhill + physical, instinctive over scheme.
"It's a dance." Says Giants need to find a happy medium.
@Dan_Salomone
·
3m
Bobby Okereke said Shane Bowen's emphasis is on style and the defense will be simplified. They have potential to be a physical, violent, fast front.
@Dan_Salomone
·
2m
Andrew Thomas said new OL coach Carmen Bricillo is "energetic." The first thing he said in meetings today is he wants tough players and they'll figure out the rest.
@Dan_Salomone
·
2m
Andrew Thomas said new OL coach Carmen Bricillo is "energetic." The first thing he said in meetings today is he wants tough players and they'll figure out the rest.
How good is Andrew Thomas? How many coaches has he already gone through?
Are you a doctor?
Same cap hit if they cut him or he retires.
Pretty sure you can recoup some of the bonuses paid out in advance. Will the Giants do that to free up more cap is the question. The fact they aren't cutting him to me says they might.
No list.
But yes he is there.