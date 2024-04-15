for display only
Washington will be selecting Jayden Daniels at #2

Rickey213 : 11:38 am
Will Patriots select Maye at 3 or trade the pick
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:40 am : link
much-awaited return of Rickey213 .
Bah God!  
The Dude : 11:41 am : link
Thats Rickey's music!!!
and you know this  
Pete from Woodstock : 11:41 am : link
HOW?
Could New England make a pick that is not Maye  
Vin_Cuccs : 11:41 am : link
???
RE: and you know this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:42 am : link
In comment 16469303 Pete from Woodstock said:
Quote:
HOW?


How did you miss any of this?
Now we need to know  
auxelectric : 11:42 am : link
were those other Rickey's (talking about NYG agreed upon trade with NE) the real Rickey too? You must tell us!
RE: the  
Scooter185 : 11:42 am : link
In comment 16469300 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
much-awaited return of Rickey213 .


Today is a red letter day!
Do the Giants have a deal  
LW_Giants : 11:42 am : link
in place to move up to the three spot!?
Surely the NFL will pressure you to ban him  
leatherneck570 : 11:43 am : link
Stay strong, Eric!
RE: Now we need to know  
Rickey213 : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16469307 auxelectric said:
Quote:
were those other Rickey's (talking about NYG agreed upon trade with NE) the real Rickey too? You must tell us!


No, those were imposters. I am trying to get back in time for draft time.
Rickey213  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:43 am : link
is public enemy #1 on X.
RE: RE: and you know this  
Mike from Ohio : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16469305 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16469303 Pete from Woodstock said:


Quote:


HOW?



How did you miss any of this?


I feel like I missed all of it too. Backstory?
I am feeling like the plan is in play  
jvm52106 : 11:45 am : link
and all along the Pats and the Giants have had a deal in place contingent upon Washington taking Daniels.

I think we see Gmen at 3 taking Maye...
RE: RE: Now we need to know  
auxelectric : 11:45 am : link
In comment 16469311 Rickey213 said:
Quote:
In comment 16469307 auxelectric said:


Quote:


were those other Rickey's (talking about NYG agreed upon trade with NE) the real Rickey too? You must tell us!



No, those were imposters. I am trying to get back in time for draft time.


Damn, I had hope. Still hoping there is a way they can get up to 3.
RE: RE: RE: and you know this  
leatherneck570 : 11:45 am : link
In comment 16469314 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16469305 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16469303 Pete from Woodstock said:


Quote:


HOW?



How did you miss any of this?



I feel like I missed all of it too. Backstory?


Rickey was an asshat on X that appeared to keep getting his/hers/its account suspended.
All hail PrettyRickey213!  
BleedBlue46 : 11:46 am : link
Blessings buddy, screw the mainstream media pundits. We appreciate you!
Rickey from BBI  
The Dude : 11:46 am : link


Are you the original Rickey from twitter? I mean the original, not the imposters after.

Did the Nfl & Elon put duct tape over your mouth
Now things  
JT039 : 11:46 am : link
Get interesting…
Background  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:46 am : link
...
PrettyRickey212 Morning Post - ( New Window )
RE: Background  
Rickey213 : 11:48 am : link
In comment 16469323 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
... PrettyRickey212 Morning Post - ( New Window )


Wish I saw this earlier. No, that was an imposter.
I'm just glad  
The Dude : 11:48 am : link
Rickey is alive.
RE: Background  
The Dude : 11:49 am : link
In comment 16469323 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
... PrettyRickey212 Morning Post - ( New Window )


Breaking down BBI Rickey, vs Twitter Rickey 213 vs Rickey 212 is a very funny discussion.
RE: RE: Background  
LW_Giants : 11:50 am : link
In comment 16469325 Rickey213 said:
Quote:
In comment 16469323 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


... PrettyRickey212 Morning Post - ( New Window )



Wish I saw this earlier. No, that was an imposter.


So the Giants don't have a deal for the third pick?
Thanks, Rickey. Please keep it coming  
Ira : 11:52 am : link
!
RE: RE: RE: Background  
Rickey213 : 11:52 am : link
In comment 16469330 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16469325 Rickey213 said:


Quote:


In comment 16469323 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


... PrettyRickey212 Morning Post - ( New Window )



Wish I saw this earlier. No, that was an imposter.



So the Giants don't have a deal for the third pick?


Not that I know of. I know they have called about the third pick, but I can confirm Daniels will be the pick at 2. It all hinges on whether NE thinks Maye is the guy or wants to build up their draft capital.
RE: RE: RE: and you know this  
BleedBlue46 : 11:52 am : link
In comment 16469314 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16469305 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16469303 Pete from Woodstock said:


Quote:


HOW?



How did you miss any of this?



I feel like I missed all of it too. Backstory?


He had asshat inside scoops on several moves in free agency, plus the Burns trade too.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Background  
crooza172 : 11:53 am : link
In comment 16469339 Rickey213 said:
Quote:
In comment 16469330 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


In comment 16469325 Rickey213 said:


Quote:


In comment 16469323 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


... PrettyRickey212 Morning Post - ( New Window )



Wish I saw this earlier. No, that was an imposter.



So the Giants don't have a deal for the third pick?



Not that I know of. I know they have called about the third pick, but I can confirm Daniels will be the pick at 2. It all hinges on whether NE thinks Maye is the guy or wants to build up their draft capital.


I'm pretty confident the giants sit and pick. Nothing but a gut feeling.
You tell US, Rickey!  
bceagle05 : 11:53 am : link
Will NE trade the pick?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Background  
BleedBlue46 : 11:54 am : link
In comment 16469339 Rickey213 said:
Quote:
In comment 16469330 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


In comment 16469325 Rickey213 said:


Quote:


In comment 16469323 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


... PrettyRickey212 Morning Post - ( New Window )



Wish I saw this earlier. No, that was an imposter.



So the Giants don't have a deal for the third pick?



Not that I know of. I know they have called about the third pick, but I can confirm Daniels will be the pick at 2. It all hinges on whether NE thinks Maye is the guy or wants to build up their draft capital.


Thx buddy, even though I'm absolutely dreading the idea of faxing JD 2x per year for the next decade. He's been my dream QB for NYG since October. Brutal
 
christian : 11:54 am : link
Daniels going 2nd isn't a surprise. He's arguably the best QB in the draft.
Plan  
Hilary : 11:54 am : link
No such thing as a deal in place. Pats will take
offers until their time is up. Pats had the worst QB play
in the league last year. They traded Jones for a 7th round
pick. If they pass on Maye it is a buyer be ware sign.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:54 am : link
Hopefully the NFL league offices aren’t aware of BBI.
RE: Plan  
The Dude : 11:56 am : link
In comment 16469349 Hilary said:
Quote:
No such thing as a deal in place. Pats will take
offers until their time is up. Pats had the worst QB play
in the league last year. They traded Jones for a 7th round
pick. If they pass on Maye it is a buyer be ware sign.


He'd hardly be the first QB to get passed on (while the team had no real starter in place) that found success in the league
Pats aren't passing on Maye  
ZogZerg : 12:00 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Plan  
BleedBlue46 : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16469356 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 16469349 Hilary said:


Quote:


No such thing as a deal in place. Pats will take
offers until their time is up. Pats had the worst QB play
in the league last year. They traded Jones for a 7th round
pick. If they pass on Maye it is a buyer be ware sign.



He'd hardly be the first QB to get passed on (while the team had no real starter in place) that found success in the league


If they trade the pick, it's because they think they can get a QB they like as much or more still most likely JJM. The logistics of securing JJM after trading down might be too complicated (either NYG going to 4 then 3 or NE going to 6 then 4). So, it's more likely NE just takes JJM at 3 if they like him.
RE: Pats aren't passing on Maye  
LW_Giants : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 16469365 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
.


Hopefully you're wrong.
Kraft loves JJM  
dd in Mass : 12:04 pm : link
he's been like a kid in a candy store telling anyone who'll listen that JJM is the next TB12.

For the last 20 years, Belicheck ran a tight ship, not much ever got out. This is Kraft's chance to show how smart a football guy he is.

Now whether the football ops people listen to him is another story.
Well  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:04 pm : link
the Giants are going to have to deal with Jayden Daniels for the foreseeable future.
RE: Plan  
Jim in Tampa : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16469349 Hilary said:
Quote:
No such thing as a deal in place. Pats will take
offers until their time is up. Pats had the worst QB play
in the league last year. They traded Jones for a 7th round
pick. If they pass on Maye it is a buyer beware sign.

No it's not. It's a sign that the Patriots (not ALL NFL teams) think that Maye is not worth the 3rd overall pick.

It's certainly not uncommon for different teams to have different evaluations/grades/boards.
RE: Well  
BleedBlue46 : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16469372 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the Giants are going to have to deal with Jayden Daniels for the foreseeable future.


A bit of a nightmare for bw, many others and I. At least it's just football, but this definitely stings for a long time.

 
ryanmkeane : 12:06 pm : link
Fairly obvious that this is the plan:

1. Try to trade up for Maye at 3 without doing something insane
2. Let the draft come to them at 6, take BPA which would be their pick of likely 2 of the top 3 receivers
3. Trade back in the 10-14 range for an absolute haul if someone comes calling, while making sure a few targets would still be there at their pick
RE: …  
LW_Giants : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16469376 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Fairly obvious that this is the plan:

1. Try to trade up for Maye at 3 without doing something insane
2. Let the draft come to them at 6, take BPA which would be their pick of likely 2 of the top 3 receivers
3. Trade back in the 10-14 range for an absolute haul if someone comes calling, while making sure a few targets would still be there at their pick


That does seem like the plan. I think the JJM stuff was a bit of misdirection. I don't think they'll take him if he's there at 6.
I hope he doesn't terrorize the Giants like Chase did  
ZogZerg : 12:08 pm : link
...
RE: …  
leatherneck570 : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16469348 christian said:
Quote:
Daniels going 2nd isn't a surprise. He's arguably the best QB in the draft.


Yeah I thought this was known. Especially after the Brian Kelley pretty much confirmed it during an interview
RE: …  
BleedBlue46 : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16469376 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Fairly obvious that this is the plan:

1. Try to trade up for Maye at 3 or 4 without doing something insane
2. Let the draft come to them at 6, take BPA which would be their pick of likely 2 of the top 3 receivers
3. Trade back in the 10-14 range for an absolute haul if someone comes calling, while making sure a few targets would still be there at their pick


Edited for you
Nice!  
UberAlias : 12:09 pm : link
.
RE: RE: …  
BleedBlue46 : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16469380 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
In comment 16469348 christian said:


Quote:


Daniels going 2nd isn't a surprise. He's arguably the best QB in the draft.



Yeah I thought this was known. Especially after the Brian Kelley pretty much confirmed it during an interview


Was never known, most thought Kelley was just talking and it was widely speculated but not known. Maye vs Daniels would be fun to watch in the NFCE--even though I like JJM more and don't want to trade the farm for Maye--JD vs Maye would be a great NFCE storyline.
Question:  
Anakim : 12:15 pm : link
How pretty is Rickey?
RE: I hope he doesn't terrorize the Giants like Chase did  
Jim in Tampa : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16469378 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
...

+1.

Or like RG3 did for 2 1/2 years with his 1-4 lifetime record against the Giants :>)
RE: RE: RE: …  
leatherneck570 : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16469390 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16469380 leatherneck570 said:


Quote:


In comment 16469348 christian said:


Quote:


Daniels going 2nd isn't a surprise. He's arguably the best QB in the draft.



Yeah I thought this was known. Especially after the Brian Kelley pretty much confirmed it during an interview



Was never known, most thought Kelley was just talking and it was widely speculated but not known. Maye vs Daniels would be fun to watch in the NFCE--even though I like JJM more and don't want to trade the farm for Maye--JD vs Maye would be a great NFCE storyline.


His head coach was “just talking”…okay.
RE: Question:  
leatherneck570 : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16469397 Anakim said:
Quote:
How pretty is Rickey?


Great question.
RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
BleedBlue46 : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16469401 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
In comment 16469390 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16469380 leatherneck570 said:


Quote:


In comment 16469348 christian said:


Quote:


Daniels going 2nd isn't a surprise. He's arguably the best QB in the draft.



Yeah I thought this was known. Especially after the Brian Kelley pretty much confirmed it during an interview



Was never known, most thought Kelley was just talking and it was widely speculated but not known. Maye vs Daniels would be fun to watch in the NFCE--even though I like JJM more and don't want to trade the farm for Maye--JD vs Maye would be a great NFCE storyline.



His head coach was “just talking”…okay.


I didn't say I thought that. That's what most people said here if you look back at the post.
Ryan/BB46  
AROCK1000 : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16469381 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16469376 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Fairly obvious that this is the plan:

1. Try to trade up for Maye at 3 or 4 without doing something insane
2. Let the draft come to them at 6, take BPA which would be their pick of likely 2 of the top 3 receivers
3. Trade back in the 10-14 range for an absolute haul if someone comes calling, while making sure a few targets would still be there at their pick



Edited for you

Can I add 4.Trade back into the 25-32 range for even more of a haul?
RE: RE: Question:  
Mattman : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16469404 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
In comment 16469397 Anakim said:


Quote:


How pretty is Rickey?



Great question.


He’s so fine it will blow your mind
Thanks  
Toth029 : 12:20 pm : link
For the info re: Maye.
Rickey thanks for the info  
Chris684 : 12:21 pm : link
Is there any tie in here of this news to NYG? Wondering if there is connection of this info to NYG since you posted it here.

Most educated guesses had Daniels to Washington. Have you heard anything on NYG draft?
RE: Ryan/BB46  
BleedBlue46 : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16469406 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16469381 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16469376 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Fairly obvious that this is the plan:

1. Try to trade up for Maye at 3 or 4 without doing something insane
2. Let the draft come to them at 6, take BPA which would be their pick of likely 2 of the top 3 receivers
3. Trade back in the 10-14 range for an absolute haul if someone comes calling, while making sure a few targets would still be there at their pick



Edited for you


Can I add 4.Trade back into the 25-32 range for even more of a haul?


I've played around with multiple tradedowns in simulators and this draft with a great top 100 is a fun one to do that with. In some of the trade downs we could dump our 6th and 7th round picks to end up with like 7-8 top 100 and a 2025 1st or 2nd. You can potentially end up with a lot of solid prospects.

I got Penix, Benson, Franklin, Orhorho, Sinnott, Michael Hall jr, Andru Phillips, and Mohamed Kamara in one
This is why it has been mostly a  
JT039 : 12:22 pm : link
Maye v McCarthy discussion here. It has been assumed for quite some time that Williams and Daniels were going 1-2.
RE: RE: Ryan/BB46  
AROCK1000 : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16469412 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16469406 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


In comment 16469381 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16469376 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Fairly obvious that this is the plan:

1. Try to trade up for Maye at 3 or 4 without doing something insane
2. Let the draft come to them at 6, take BPA which would be their pick of likely 2 of the top 3 receivers
3. Trade back in the 10-14 range for an absolute haul if someone comes calling, while making sure a few targets would still be there at their pick



Edited for you


Can I add 4.Trade back into the 25-32 range for even more of a haul?



I've played around with multiple tradedowns in simulators and this draft with a great top 100 is a fun one to do that with. In some of the trade downs we could dump our 6th and 7th round picks to end up with like 7-8 top 100 and a 2025 1st or 2nd. You can potentially end up with a lot of solid prospects.

I got Penix, Benson, Franklin, Orhorho, Sinnott, Michael Hall jr, Andru Phillips, and Mohamed Kamara in one

Precisely...and you know our FO is doing the same thing
RE: Plan  
jvm52106 : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16469349 Hilary said:
Quote:
No such thing as a deal in place. Pats will take
offers until their time is up. Pats had the worst QB play
in the league last year. They traded Jones for a 7th round
pick. If they pass on Maye it is a buyer be ware sign.


Disagree. One they snagged Brisset to get them by. Two they have a horrible roster and building up picks would be the way to go..
RE: This is why it has been mostly a  
Rickey213 : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16469413 JT039 said:
Quote:
Maye v McCarthy discussion here. It has been assumed for quite some time that Williams and Daniels were going 1-2.


Been assumed, yes, but as of today, it is a 100% lock.
RE: RE: This is why it has been mostly a  
JT039 : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16469426 Rickey213 said:
Quote:
In comment 16469413 JT039 said:


Quote:


Maye v McCarthy discussion here. It has been assumed for quite some time that Williams and Daniels were going 1-2.



Been assumed, yes, but as of today, it is a 100% lock.


You the man. Thanks! And of course - keep em' coming!
RE: RE: …  
AcidTest : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 16469377 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16469376 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Fairly obvious that this is the plan:

1. Try to trade up for Maye at 3 without doing something insane
2. Let the draft come to them at 6, take BPA which would be their pick of likely 2 of the top 3 receivers
3. Trade back in the 10-14 range for an absolute haul if someone comes calling, while making sure a few targets would still be there at their pick



That does seem like the plan. I think the JJM stuff was a bit of misdirection. I don't think they'll take him if he's there at 6.


+2. I would likely take JJM if he fell to #6, but agree that it doesn't seem like the Giants would. But if he is available, it will be interesting if they trade the pick to someone who offers a haul to move up to #6 to get him.
This is all the Giants fans can ask for a shot at a top 3 QB...  
fish3321 : 12:48 pm : link
how much is Maye worth to management thats the question!

RE: RE: …  
AcidTest : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16469381 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16469376 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Fairly obvious that this is the plan:

1. Try to trade up for Maye at 3 or 4 without doing something insane
2. Let the draft come to them at 6, take BPA which would be their pick of likely 2 of the top 3 receivers
3. Trade back in the 10-14 range for an absolute haul if someone comes calling, while making sure a few targets would still be there at their pick



Edited for you


I think they would try and trade up to #3, #4, or #5 to get Maye, but will almost certainly be competing with Minnesota.
RE: RE: RE: …  
BleedBlue46 : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16469459 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16469377 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


In comment 16469376 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Fairly obvious that this is the plan:

1. Try to trade up for Maye at 3 without doing something insane
2. Let the draft come to them at 6, take BPA which would be their pick of likely 2 of the top 3 receivers
3. Trade back in the 10-14 range for an absolute haul if someone comes calling, while making sure a few targets would still be there at their pick



That does seem like the plan. I think the JJM stuff was a bit of misdirection. I don't think they'll take him if he's there at 6.



+2. I would likely take JJM if he fell to #6, but agree that it doesn't seem like the Giants would. But if he is available, it will be interesting if they trade the pick to someone who offers a haul to move up to #6 to get him.


GiantGrit said we will not take him at 6. That could be misdirection too though. I think Schoen has done a great job keeping everyone guessing. No one knows what Schoen's thinking other than the effort to trade up for Maye. I'm prepared to be surprised, starting to think trading down (maybe more than once) is the best move to get a bunch of extra picks plus Penix.
RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
bigblue5611 : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16469465 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
GiantGrit said we will not take him at 6. That could be misdirection too though. I think Schoen has done a great job keeping everyone guessing. No one knows what Schoen's thinking other than the effort to trade up for Maye. I'm prepared to be surprised, starting to think trading down (maybe more than once) is the best move to get a bunch of extra picks plus Penix.


While in this in no way, shape or form is an insult to GiantGrit or any other asshat here, I agree that I don't think anyone really knows what Schoen wants to do for sure except Schoen himself. A lot of stuff seems to be intentionally leaking to create confusion on what they'll do. So far haven't they been rumored to like all four of the top QB's along with the WR's? Rumors of trading up, possibly trading down, standing pat, etc. The draft can't come soon enough...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
BleedBlue46 : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16469487 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
In comment 16469465 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


GiantGrit said we will not take him at 6. That could be misdirection too though. I think Schoen has done a great job keeping everyone guessing. No one knows what Schoen's thinking other than the effort to trade up for Maye. I'm prepared to be surprised, starting to think trading down (maybe more than once) is the best move to get a bunch of extra picks plus Penix.



While in this in no way, shape or form is an insult to GiantGrit or any other asshat here, I agree that I don't think anyone really knows what Schoen wants to do for sure except Schoen himself. A lot of stuff seems to be intentionally leaking to create confusion on what they'll do. So far haven't they been rumored to like all four of the top QB's along with the WR's? Rumors of trading up, possibly trading down, standing pat, etc. The draft can't come soon enough...


Yes I agree. Schoen has done a great job with that and I think there are intentional misdirection leaks in the building right now. This is very refreshing and properly done by Schoen.
Long live #ThePeoplesInsider!  
Optimus-NY : 1:15 pm : link
Viva la revolution!!




Monte @MONTECRI5TO ELON IS TRYING TO TAKE DOWN THE GREATEST NFL INSIDER THIS APP HAS EVER SEEN IN HIS PRIME! Justice for @PrettyRickey213 !!! #ThePeoplesInsider - ( New Window )
RE: I am feeling like the plan is in play  
Optimus-NY : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16469316 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
and all along the Pats and the Giants have had a deal in place contingent upon Washington taking Daniels.

I think we see Gmen at 3 taking Maye...


My Spidey sense has been tingling for a while now regarding this situation. I think the Giants nab Maye at 3.
RE: the  
Optimus-NY : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16469300 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
much-awaited return of Rickey213 .


I am thinking it will take the following to get to 3 for Maye  
Rjanyg : 1:58 pm : link
2024 picks 6 & 70
2025 picks 1st and 4th round. similar to the Eli trade.

Then you get Maye, keep 47 and 104.

NE probably goes QB ( JJM, Nix or Penix ) at 6, gets their guy and a bunch of other picks.
Glad to have you back!!!  
Biteymax22 : 2:17 pm : link
And would be happy to get kicked off Twitter dropping any inside info on your behalf if you're still not let back on.
RE: I am thinking it will take the following to get to 3 for Maye  
Rudy5757 : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16469628 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
2024 picks 6 & 70
2025 picks 1st and 4th round. similar to the Eli trade.

Then you get Maye, keep 47 and 104.

NE probably goes QB ( JJM, Nix or Penix ) at 6, gets their guy and a bunch of other picks.


That would not be a favorable trade for the Giants. When we did the trade for Eli the team was pretty much a playoff caliber roster or close. We probably would have made the playoffs if they stuck with Warner the whole season. This team is very far off and giving away next years #1 that most likely will be top 10 or even top 5 is way too much. Carolina is feeling it this year. I'd hate to be in that situation.
RE: Kraft loves JJM  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16469371 dd
Quote:
he's been like a kid in a candy store telling anyone who'll listen that JJM is the next TB12.

For the last 20 years, Belicheck ran a tight ship, not much ever got out. This is Kraft's chance to show how smart a football guy he is.

Now whether the football ops people listen to him is another story.


Agreed.

The hiring of Mayo for HC screams of "This is my team now" from Kraft IMO.

RE: Kraft loves JJM  
Optimus-NY : 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16469371 dd in Mass said:
Quote:
he's been like a kid in a candy store telling anyone who'll listen that JJM is the next TB12.

For the last 20 years, Belicheck ran a tight ship, not much ever got out. This is Kraft's chance to show how smart a football guy he is.

Now whether the football ops people listen to him is another story.


It makes sense for them that they just stay at 3 and take JJM.
