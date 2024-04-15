Washington will be selecting Jayden Daniels at #2

Wish I saw this earlier. No, that was an imposter.
So the Giants don't have a deal for the third pick?
Not that I know of. I know they have called about the third pick, but I can confirm Daniels will be the pick at 2. It all hinges on whether NE thinks Maye is the guy or wants to build up their draft capital.
I'm pretty confident the giants sit and pick. Nothing but a gut feeling.
Thx buddy, even though I'm absolutely dreading the idea of faxing JD 2x per year for the next decade. He's been my dream QB for NYG since October. Brutal
He'd hardly be the first QB to get passed on (while the team had no real starter in place) that found success in the league
If they trade the pick, it's because they think they can get a QB they like as much or more still most likely JJM. The logistics of securing JJM after trading down might be too complicated (either NYG going to 4 then 3 or NE going to 6 then 4). So, it's more likely NE just takes JJM at 3 if they like him.
No it's not. It's a sign that the Patriots (not ALL NFL teams) think that Maye is not worth the 3rd overall pick.
It's certainly not uncommon for different teams to have different evaluations/grades/boards.
1. Try to trade up for Maye at 3 without doing something insane
2. Let the draft come to them at 6, take BPA which would be their pick of likely 2 of the top 3 receivers
3. Trade back in the 10-14 range for an absolute haul if someone comes calling, while making sure a few targets would still be there at their pick
That does seem like the plan. I think the JJM stuff was a bit of misdirection. I don't think they'll take him if he's there at 6.
I hope he doesn't terrorize the Giants like Chase did
Daniels going 2nd isn't a surprise. He's arguably the best QB in the draft.
Yeah I thought this was known. Especially after the Brian Kelley pretty much confirmed it during an interview
Was never known, most thought Kelley was just talking and it was widely speculated but not known. Maye vs Daniels would be fun to watch in the NFCE--even though I like JJM more and don't want to trade the farm for Maye--JD vs Maye would be a great NFCE storyline.
His head coach was “just talking”…okay.
I didn't say I thought that. That's what most people said here if you look back at the post.
Can I add 4.Trade back into the 25-32 range for even more of a haul?
I've played around with multiple tradedowns in simulators and this draft with a great top 100 is a fun one to do that with. In some of the trade downs we could dump our 6th and 7th round picks to end up with like 7-8 top 100 and a 2025 1st or 2nd. You can potentially end up with a lot of solid prospects.
I got Penix, Benson, Franklin, Orhorho, Sinnott, Michael Hall jr, Andru Phillips, and Mohamed Kamara in one
I've played around with multiple tradedowns in simulators and this draft with a great top 100 is a fun one to do that with. In some of the trade downs we could dump our 6th and 7th round picks to end up with like 7-8 top 100 and a 2025 1st or 2nd. You can potentially end up with a lot of solid prospects.
I got Penix, Benson, Franklin, Orhorho, Sinnott, Michael Hall jr, Andru Phillips, and Mohamed Kamara in one
Precisely...and you know our FO is doing the same thing
Disagree. One they snagged Brisset to get them by. Two they have a horrible roster and building up picks would be the way to go..
That does seem like the plan. I think the JJM stuff was a bit of misdirection. I don't think they'll take him if he's there at 6.
+2. I would likely take JJM if he fell to #6, but agree that it doesn't seem like the Giants would. But if he is available, it will be interesting if they trade the pick to someone who offers a haul to move up to #6 to get him.
This is all the Giants fans can ask for a shot at a top 3 QB...
I think they would try and trade up to #3, #4, or #5 to get Maye, but will almost certainly be competing with Minnesota.
That does seem like the plan. I think the JJM stuff was a bit of misdirection. I don't think they'll take him if he's there at 6.
+2. I would likely take JJM if he fell to #6, but agree that it doesn't seem like the Giants would. But if he is available, it will be interesting if they trade the pick to someone who offers a haul to move up to #6 to get him.
GiantGrit said we will not take him at 6. That could be misdirection too though. I think Schoen has done a great job keeping everyone guessing. No one knows what Schoen's thinking other than the effort to trade up for Maye. I'm prepared to be surprised, starting to think trading down (maybe more than once) is the best move to get a bunch of extra picks plus Penix.
GiantGrit said we will not take him at 6. That could be misdirection too though. I think Schoen has done a great job keeping everyone guessing. No one knows what Schoen's thinking other than the effort to trade up for Maye. I'm prepared to be surprised, starting to think trading down (maybe more than once) is the best move to get a bunch of extra picks plus Penix.
While in this in no way, shape or form is an insult to GiantGrit or any other asshat here, I agree that I don't think anyone really knows what Schoen wants to do for sure except Schoen himself. A lot of stuff seems to be intentionally leaking to create confusion on what they'll do. So far haven't they been rumored to like all four of the top QB's along with the WR's? Rumors of trading up, possibly trading down, standing pat, etc. The draft can't come soon enough...
GiantGrit said we will not take him at 6. That could be misdirection too though. I think Schoen has done a great job keeping everyone guessing. No one knows what Schoen's thinking other than the effort to trade up for Maye. I'm prepared to be surprised, starting to think trading down (maybe more than once) is the best move to get a bunch of extra picks plus Penix.
While in this in no way, shape or form is an insult to GiantGrit or any other asshat here, I agree that I don't think anyone really knows what Schoen wants to do for sure except Schoen himself. A lot of stuff seems to be intentionally leaking to create confusion on what they'll do. So far haven't they been rumored to like all four of the top QB's along with the WR's? Rumors of trading up, possibly trading down, standing pat, etc. The draft can't come soon enough...
Yes I agree. Schoen has done a great job with that and I think there are intentional misdirection leaks in the building right now. This is very refreshing and properly done by Schoen.
2024 picks 6 & 70
2025 picks 1st and 4th round. similar to the Eli trade.
Then you get Maye, keep 47 and 104.
NE probably goes QB ( JJM, Nix or Penix ) at 6, gets their guy and a bunch of other picks.
That would not be a favorable trade for the Giants. When we did the trade for Eli the team was pretty much a playoff caliber roster or close. We probably would have made the playoffs if they stuck with Warner the whole season. This team is very far off and giving away next years #1 that most likely will be top 10 or even top 5 is way too much. Carolina is feeling it this year. I'd hate to be in that situation.
he's been like a kid in a candy store telling anyone who'll listen that JJM is the next TB12.
For the last 20 years, Belicheck ran a tight ship, not much ever got out. This is Kraft's chance to show how smart a football guy he is.
Now whether the football ops people listen to him is another story.
It makes sense for them that they just stay at 3 and take JJM.
How did you miss any of this?
Today is a red letter day!
No, those were imposters. I am trying to get back in time for draft time.
HOW?
How did you miss any of this?
I feel like I missed all of it too. Backstory?
I think we see Gmen at 3 taking Maye...
were those other Rickey's (talking about NYG agreed upon trade with NE) the real Rickey too? You must tell us!
No, those were imposters. I am trying to get back in time for draft time.
Damn, I had hope. Still hoping there is a way they can get up to 3.
HOW?
How did you miss any of this?
I feel like I missed all of it too. Backstory?
Rickey was an asshat on X that appeared to keep getting his/hers/its account suspended.
Are you the original Rickey from twitter? I mean the original, not the imposters after.
Did the Nfl & Elon put duct tape over your mouth
PrettyRickey212 Morning Post - ( New Window )
Wish I saw this earlier. No, that was an imposter.
Breaking down BBI Rickey, vs Twitter Rickey 213 vs Rickey 212 is a very funny discussion.
... PrettyRickey212 Morning Post - ( New Window )
Wish I saw this earlier. No, that was an imposter.
So the Giants don't have a deal for the third pick?
So the Giants don't have a deal for the third pick?
Not that I know of. I know they have called about the third pick, but I can confirm Daniels will be the pick at 2. It all hinges on whether NE thinks Maye is the guy or wants to build up their draft capital.
I feel like I missed all of it too. Backstory?
He had asshat inside scoops on several moves in free agency, plus the Burns trade too.
Wish I saw this earlier. No, that was an imposter.
So the Giants don't have a deal for the third pick?
Not that I know of. I know they have called about the third pick, but I can confirm Daniels will be the pick at 2. It all hinges on whether NE thinks Maye is the guy or wants to build up their draft capital.
I'm pretty confident the giants sit and pick. Nothing but a gut feeling.
So the Giants don't have a deal for the third pick?
Not that I know of. I know they have called about the third pick, but I can confirm Daniels will be the pick at 2. It all hinges on whether NE thinks Maye is the guy or wants to build up their draft capital.
Thx buddy, even though I'm absolutely dreading the idea of faxing JD 2x per year for the next decade. He's been my dream QB for NYG since October. Brutal
He'd hardly be the first QB to get passed on (while the team had no real starter in place) that found success in the league
He'd hardly be the first QB to get passed on (while the team had no real starter in place) that found success in the league
If they trade the pick, it's because they think they can get a QB they like as much or more still most likely JJM. The logistics of securing JJM after trading down might be too complicated (either NYG going to 4 then 3 or NE going to 6 then 4). So, it's more likely NE just takes JJM at 3 if they like him.
Hopefully you're wrong.
For the last 20 years, Belicheck ran a tight ship, not much ever got out. This is Kraft's chance to show how smart a football guy he is.
Now whether the football ops people listen to him is another story.
No it's not. It's a sign that the Patriots (not ALL NFL teams) think that Maye is not worth the 3rd overall pick.
It's certainly not uncommon for different teams to have different evaluations/grades/boards.
A bit of a nightmare for bw, many others and I. At least it's just football, but this definitely stings for a long time.
That does seem like the plan. I think the JJM stuff was a bit of misdirection. I don't think they'll take him if he's there at 6.
Yeah I thought this was known. Especially after the Brian Kelley pretty much confirmed it during an interview
Edited for you
Was never known, most thought Kelley was just talking and it was widely speculated but not known. Maye vs Daniels would be fun to watch in the NFCE--even though I like JJM more and don't want to trade the farm for Maye--JD vs Maye would be a great NFCE storyline.
+1.
Or like RG3 did for 2 1/2 years with his 1-4 lifetime record against the Giants :>)
Was never known, most thought Kelley was just talking and it was widely speculated but not known. Maye vs Daniels would be fun to watch in the NFCE--even though I like JJM more and don't want to trade the farm for Maye--JD vs Maye would be a great NFCE storyline.
His head coach was “just talking”…okay.
Great question.
His head coach was “just talking”…okay.
I didn't say I thought that. That's what most people said here if you look back at the post.
Edited for you
Can I add 4.Trade back into the 25-32 range for even more of a haul?
How pretty is Rickey?
Great question.
He’s so fine it will blow your mind
Most educated guesses had Daniels to Washington. Have you heard anything on NYG draft?
Can I add 4.Trade back into the 25-32 range for even more of a haul?
I've played around with multiple tradedowns in simulators and this draft with a great top 100 is a fun one to do that with. In some of the trade downs we could dump our 6th and 7th round picks to end up with like 7-8 top 100 and a 2025 1st or 2nd. You can potentially end up with a lot of solid prospects.
I got Penix, Benson, Franklin, Orhorho, Sinnott, Michael Hall jr, Andru Phillips, and Mohamed Kamara in one
I've played around with multiple tradedowns in simulators and this draft with a great top 100 is a fun one to do that with. In some of the trade downs we could dump our 6th and 7th round picks to end up with like 7-8 top 100 and a 2025 1st or 2nd. You can potentially end up with a lot of solid prospects.
I got Penix, Benson, Franklin, Orhorho, Sinnott, Michael Hall jr, Andru Phillips, and Mohamed Kamara in one
Precisely...and you know our FO is doing the same thing
Disagree. One they snagged Brisset to get them by. Two they have a horrible roster and building up picks would be the way to go..
Been assumed, yes, but as of today, it is a 100% lock.
Been assumed, yes, but as of today, it is a 100% lock.
You the man. Thanks! And of course - keep em' coming!
That does seem like the plan. I think the JJM stuff was a bit of misdirection. I don't think they'll take him if he's there at 6.
+2. I would likely take JJM if he fell to #6, but agree that it doesn't seem like the Giants would. But if he is available, it will be interesting if they trade the pick to someone who offers a haul to move up to #6 to get him.
I think they would try and trade up to #3, #4, or #5 to get Maye, but will almost certainly be competing with Minnesota.
+2. I would likely take JJM if he fell to #6, but agree that it doesn't seem like the Giants would. But if he is available, it will be interesting if they trade the pick to someone who offers a haul to move up to #6 to get him.
GiantGrit said we will not take him at 6. That could be misdirection too though. I think Schoen has done a great job keeping everyone guessing. No one knows what Schoen's thinking other than the effort to trade up for Maye. I'm prepared to be surprised, starting to think trading down (maybe more than once) is the best move to get a bunch of extra picks plus Penix.
While in this in no way, shape or form is an insult to GiantGrit or any other asshat here, I agree that I don't think anyone really knows what Schoen wants to do for sure except Schoen himself. A lot of stuff seems to be intentionally leaking to create confusion on what they'll do. So far haven't they been rumored to like all four of the top QB's along with the WR's? Rumors of trading up, possibly trading down, standing pat, etc. The draft can't come soon enough...
Yes I agree. Schoen has done a great job with that and I think there are intentional misdirection leaks in the building right now. This is very refreshing and properly done by Schoen.
Monte @MONTECRI5TO ELON IS TRYING TO TAKE DOWN THE GREATEST NFL INSIDER THIS APP HAS EVER SEEN IN HIS PRIME! Justice for @PrettyRickey213 !!! #ThePeoplesInsider - ( New Window )
I think we see Gmen at 3 taking Maye...
My Spidey sense has been tingling for a while now regarding this situation. I think the Giants nab Maye at 3.
That would not be a favorable trade for the Giants. When we did the trade for Eli the team was pretty much a playoff caliber roster or close. We probably would have made the playoffs if they stuck with Warner the whole season. This team is very far off and giving away next years #1 that most likely will be top 10 or even top 5 is way too much. Carolina is feeling it this year. I'd hate to be in that situation.
Agreed.
The hiring of Mayo for HC screams of "This is my team now" from Kraft IMO.
It makes sense for them that they just stay at 3 and take JJM.