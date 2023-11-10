Daniel Jones says neck is fully healthy (it was a stinger)

but a stinger is not a "normal" thing when you have had a previous neck injury. That becomes far more relevant and potentially serious and considering how different the two neck injuries were (one was a head on, head down collision, the other was getting hit in the back) it says to me the internal structure of his cervical spine (something I am very aware of after two different fusion surgeries covering three levels) is susceptible to injury more easily than before. This isn't a nothing deal..
However, his knee could be our excuse to not put him on the field this year at least early on..
No reason not to expect that given his salary and an all-pro level left tackle.
Thats probably what it takes for Giants to keep him. And I m one that wanted to give him every chance but if I had a choice we d move on. But if it turns out he s our best option I ll cheer my ass off for him.
Absolutely, nothing but good can come from him playing well. And for the record, if it were up to me I would take JJM or Penix or Maye and cut DJ as soon as possible. Nevertheless, I can see building the team up and rolling with DJ/Lock as a real possibility. I'd rather prepare myself as a fan for that, knowing none of this is in my control, rather than irrationally freaking out over something I can't control. We are all just fans and it's just a game, afterall.
+1. A stinger is more normal when you are the hitter, not the hittee
With their first round pick, the NY Football Giants select a non-QB.
With their second round pick, the NY Football Giants select a non-QB.
With the rest of their picks, the NY Football Giants select more non-QBs.
The Daniel Jones Experience continues...
Assuming this happens (which is certainly likely), I wish one of our beats or someone in the National media would follow up the expected quote "We have full confidence in Daniel." with one simple question.
This thread is going to turn sideways as they always do.
But the bottom line is - Sy compared Odunze to Larry Fitzgerald. There's a chance we could draft that guy instead of a QB and that decision might ultimately be a good one.
Giants will try like hell to get their top QB target. But it might not happen.
I think everyone knows this is a very real possibility. But let's assume Daniel Jones' first five years are a good approximation of his sixth year. At what point do you realize nothing is going to improve until you replace the guy who touches the ball every play?
Is this a bad day for you? Do you want his career to be over and are you so sure that Lock is better? I don't think him being healthy changes what the Giants are going to do one bit. If they want a QB and can get one they'll do that wether he's hurt or healthy. If they get one you're likely going to have to hold your nose for at least a few weeks cause Jones will likely start the season. If they don't get a rookie you may have to hold your nose all year. There still the Giants though and the team of the vast majority of this board so each Sunday we root for a W no matter who wears the jersey, yes?
I think we’ll take a QB in the draft. But if we don’t, at least there has to be a QB competition between Jones and Lock. Daniel shouldn’t just be handed the job.
Imagine JJM and Penix turn into legit franchise QBs and we could have had either with no tradeups. DJ is mediocre (15-20tds with half as many ints, shy of 200ypg) enough to have us in the 12-20 pick range.
Sounds weird to say but I never thought the neck stuff was a long term issue
I agree. I think fans over complicate injuries and always look at worst case scenario. Very few players have career ending neck injuries, yet many play with them. Peyton’s seemed way worse and he came back. I don’t think it’s the risk that many claim it to be.
All that being said, we need to move on from Jones.
Why are people mad that he says his neck is healthy
If we draft a QB, these kids are the type that should sit a year anyway. If we draft a WR everyone can either see him succeed or fail. The debate will be over. He will have his WR most likely and an improved OL.
I personally think the Giants best option is to draft a WR. If DJ is as bad as people expect we can get a rookie QB next season and have a better supporting cast in place. Just like its hard to get a great QB, its equally as hard to get a great WR. We could use both, take the better option at 6. Maybe we can also do a slight trade down and still get the player we want.
Are you an orthopedic surgeon?
Not sure what you are trying to imply, the point I am making is we can use recovering from a knee injury as an excuse to have him on the PUP for a bit and then to keep him on the bench. That seems pretty like a pretty standard option...
I'd argue it is much easier to get a great WR than a great QB. In fact I would argue that is virtually a universal truth the last few years.
If you don't want to "force" a QB pick this year that is fine, but why are you ok doing it in 2025? And if you aren't, are you ok going 3,4 or even 5 years until the stars align to get a QB?
the neck was never a factor as much as BBI may have believed or insisted upon. The dude played football games AFTER the neck injury. If it was structural damage or potential he would have been shut down right away. If the injury resurfaced or manifested into something serious these last 3-4 months you would have known about it. And no, reading whispers online from some schmuck doesn't count.
Like it or not, the neck isn't a factor and never was a factor. You would have known about it if so. For real, not rumor.
I don't think anyone is mad he's healthy or said he's healthy. There is concern for a potential underlying PR agenda here in which the franchise might be preparing everyone for a future many have feared.
It's not equally as hard to get a great receiver as a great QB. That's simply not true.
The big fear is that Daniel Jones could play just good enough to be mediocre fringe playoff contenders (only because half the league makes the playoffs now). That leaves us with little to no ability to get a QB of the future. That's more realistic than us getting the #1 pick.
Signing KG was supposed to end the excuses for Jones
But I'm sure this time drafting a WR and watching Jones suck will end the excuses
that has haunted him for six seasons, DJ has a blind spot in seeing and throwing to wide open receivers, instead he panics and throws to well covered check downs for either one yard or no yards gained. He and his 31 ranked offense have got to be in the “passed”.
Asked at the bye press conference:
Quote:
Q: Why do you still believe in Daniel? How would you answer that?
A: I mean, I’ve seen it. You guys all saw last season. The guy won 10 games. He won a road playoff game for the Giants. You guys saw the preseason. I just think we got punched in the nose early on and we dug ourselves a hole and we weren’t able to get out of it. We’re trying to right now, but we still believe in Daniel and the person.
"You guys saw the preseason". DJ played one series of downs against the worst team in the league. Speaking of digging, that's digging pretty deep.
Legit asshats have said there is serious concern about his neck still, no? Bob Papa the Mara shill himself put out a report about how DJ's injury history is really concerning. I don't think it's just one schmuck. And DJ saying this means nothing, he wouldn't say anything different if his neck wasn't fine. I hope he's fine, but it's silly to totally disregard the potential for him to have deeper injury concerns than meet the surface just because he said what anyone would expect him to say.
I'm not sure why you are attacking the asshats on this board that have said this. Two things can be true at once: the neck can be find right now and healed, but there is longer term concern given the number of neck injuries that it may not hold up to the wear and tear of a season.
Jones in 2024 and Maye in 2025 would be ideal. Maye could use the time.
And if DJ has a season ending injury, we are likely on the hook for 41.6 million in 2025. That would be a great way to build around a rookie QB with no 1st (and potentially no 2nd) in 2025 draft. We will need all the cap room we can get if we make that trade for Maye.
Let go of the fucking pearls and pull the sticks out of your asses. They are going to draft a QB and that QB is going to have to win the job over the guy that knows the offense and has earned the respect of those in the building. Jones will get a chance to play and prove it. If they land him a true number 1 at 6 Jones might play very well.
I think Jones gets injured in 2024 and it ends his career. Just another dumb opinion. I know that.
If Jones playing well scares you.
You care far too much about your opinion than your opinion deserves.
You might as well tattoo asshole on your forehead, it would save everyone time.
‘It feels different. It's not the same injury," Jones said.
He added: "[The MRI] wasn't negative necessarily.
That was from Ranaan on 10/11/23.
What does that mean, not negative? FYI for those who have not had MRIs before - they aren’t negative or positive results. You have to read the whole report and go through all kinds of abnormalities etc.
So he said it was different. But he also had a neck surgery which he said was unrelated as well
‘Jones, 25, was adamant the procedure was not related to the neck problem that sidelined him for the final six games of last season.
"I had a non-football-related procedure done on my neck,' Jones said. "I saw there was something about it. It was completely unrelated, but I feel good.”
Jones suffered a neck injury in Week 12 of last season. The Giants eventually placed him on injured reserve, and he didn't play again because of what sources said was a "disc injury."
This is from Ranaan in Aug 2022
There have been 3 neck things with Jones and all he says unrelated.
Is this a bad day for you? Do you want his career to be over and are you so sure that Lock is better? I don't think him being healthy changes what the Giants are going to do one bit. If they want a QB and can get one they'll do that wether he's hurt or healthy. If they get one you're likely going to have to hold your nose for at least a few weeks cause Jones will likely start the season. If they don't get a rookie you may have to hold your nose all year. There still the Giants though and the team of the vast majority of this board so each Sunday we root for a W no matter who wears the jersey, yes?
If Jones indeed is the starter - for a 6th time - it should be a bad day for the entire fan base.
I don't know if Lock is better, but I'd like to find out. And, yes, I want Jones cut as a post-June 1st casualty.
However, I have said a number of times this off-season that I am not convinced Schoen is moving on from Jones. If we read/listen to Schoen's words carefully, he said they need to address the QB situation. Very vague.
So, that could mean anything. And by adding Lock as a back-up (since TT left), you could make the case that Schoen has satisfied the QB situation already. Now it's just how fast Jones can be ready for 2024.
While I cede the point there has been a lot of exploration on these QB draft prospects, that could just easily be viewed as GM-due-diligence-101/subterfuge and the real goal is to bring in more pieces for Jones.
I want to be 100% wrong on this and moving on from Jones is coming.
But until it actually happens, I am standing firm that Jones is still the odds-on favorite to be the QB of the future. Unfortunately.
all of that time spent with the QBs was subterfuge. They are actively scouting QBs because they are in play at the top of the draft. That doesn't meant they will take one, but the interest is absolutely genuine...or these guys have a ton of free time that should be better put to use.
all of that time spent with the QBs was subterfuge. They are actively scouting QBs because they are in play at the top of the draft. That doesn't meant they will take one, but the interest is absolutely genuine...or these guys have a ton of free time that should be better put to use.
Lombardi recently said what many of us have been saying. You don't take quarterbacks out to dinner and have private workouts with them unless you have serious interest. Same with bringing in Russell Wilson.
This is aside from the 30 Visits, Combine meetings, Pro Day attendance in force, etc.
Mara probably got fed up reading the threads on BBI
he's a total dunce about his neck injury.
A "stinger" is a compression around a nerve which causes, short AND potentially long term injury to the nerve.
Its the SECOND neck injury (involving a nerve), he's had.
If he had a clue (which apparently he doesn't), he should retire NOW. The area is weakened, will never be 100%- despite the stupid comment he made today, and the possibility of hurting it again, MUCH more seriously, will be ever present.
Schoen and his staff have not been putting all this work into another QB for nothing.
If they don't draft a QB, its not for lack of trying.
I'm not sure why you are attacking the asshats on this board that have said this. Two things can be true at once: the neck can be find right now and healed, but there is longer term concern given the number of neck injuries that it may not hold up to the wear and tear of a season.
I am not attacking anyone? WTF are you talking about. I said know the difference between rumor and what is actually real.
Selfie of Terps, SF, Scooter, MikefrOh, Producer, ThomasG, etc. any time there is evidence of the slightest positive news, positive BBI discussion (or even the SLIGHTEST inkling of him potentially playing in 2024) of Daniel Jones:
I’m sick and fucking tired of watching subpar QB play from him. It’s now six fucking years.
I get it, I'm just breaking balls. I just put it as much or more on the supporting cast. At the end of the day I don't give a shit who is taking snaps from center I want them to win and I root for every Giants player to succeed.
And you have to admit, that img is pretty phucquing funny lol
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1s
If healthy, does Daniel Jones believe he’s the best starting quarterback option for the Giants in 2024? “Yes, I do,” he said firmly and then smiled.
@rydunleavy
You can read too much into things sometimes...
But credit to Daniel Jones for speaking to media today. And #Giants for making him available. He could've not while injured/rehabbing.
Knew there would be questions about #Giants drafting his replacement.
No Saquon here now. Face-of-the-franchise move.
Hard to process when you have 1.5 seconds. I know this was a concern out of college for him, but he deserves a 6th chance to play with a proper line and better receivers.
No reason outside of:
He averages 12 TD passes a year
Has thrown a grand total of 9 TD passes against the Cowboys and Eagles in his career
Has thrown 38 of his 62 TD passes in the red zone and 32 of those were inside the 10 yard line.
But yeah, 30 TDs should be the expectation based on salary.
Absolutely, nothing but good can come from him playing well. And for the record, if it were up to me I would take JJM or Penix or Maye and cut DJ as soon as possible. Nevertheless, I can see building the team up and rolling with DJ/Lock as a real possibility. I'd rather prepare myself as a fan for that, knowing none of this is in my control, rather than irrationally freaking out over something I can't control. We are all just fans and it's just a game, afterall.
+1. A stinger is more normal when you are the hitter, not the hittee
Big day for the DJFC.
Ricky Gervais telling a pissed off Hollywood all abouts itself is actually a solid analog for your presence here...
I get this is what he should be producing, and if he is given a shot . . . what if you get 80% of this per se. It's not QB hell, but it's like that old ESPN commercial:
The elevator opens, the person waiting says going up, the NJ Devil on the elevator shakes his head no, the gut waiting just backs away . . . it's very close to hell.
Great question, Paul. What is he going to say? "I really like Tommy. The offense looked better when he was playing. I should probably be backing him up."
Big day for the DJFC.
Jayden Daniels to DC, Daniel Jones for NYG
Ricky Gervais telling a pissed off Hollywood all abouts itself is actually a solid analog for your presence here... [/quote]
I can't believe we're still getting this face of the franchise horseshit.
"Face of the franchise" is like "Once a Giant, Always a Giant"...it's a lame branding attempt to distract from the sad reality of the football on the field.
Enough already.
At least he's a really good guy who the franchise has done everything possible to screw up, he really deserves it.
But the bottom line is - Sy compared Odunze to Larry Fitzgerald. There's a chance we could draft that guy instead of a QB and that decision might ultimately be a good one.
Giants will try like hell to get their top QB target. But it might not happen.
Also, the neck can be totally fine now, but can he take a hit without crumbling because of it? We don't know, but will find out.
But the bottom line is - Sy compared Odunze to Larry Fitzgerald. There's a chance we could draft that guy instead of a QB and that decision might ultimately be a good one.
Giants will try like hell to get their top QB target. But it might not happen.
I think everyone knows this is a very real possibility. But let's assume Daniel Jones' first five years are a good approximation of his sixth year. At what point do you realize nothing is going to improve until you replace the guy who touches the ball every play?
Big day for the DJFC.
Is this a bad day for you? Do you want his career to be over and are you so sure that Lock is better? I don't think him being healthy changes what the Giants are going to do one bit. If they want a QB and can get one they'll do that wether he's hurt or healthy. If they get one you're likely going to have to hold your nose for at least a few weeks cause Jones will likely start the season. If they don't get a rookie you may have to hold your nose all year. There still the Giants though and the team of the vast majority of this board so each Sunday we root for a W no matter who wears the jersey, yes?
Imagine JJM and Penix turn into legit franchise QBs and we could have had either with no tradeups. DJ is mediocre (15-20tds with half as many ints, shy of 200ypg) enough to have us in the 12-20 pick range.
I agree. I think fans over complicate injuries and always look at worst case scenario. Very few players have career ending neck injuries, yet many play with them. Peyton’s seemed way worse and he came back. I don’t think it’s the risk that many claim it to be.
All that being said, we need to move on from Jones.
I personally think the Giants best option is to draft a WR. If DJ is as bad as people expect we can get a rookie QB next season and have a better supporting cast in place. Just like its hard to get a great QB, its equally as hard to get a great WR. We could use both, take the better option at 6. Maybe we can also do a slight trade down and still get the player we want.
Not sure what you are trying to imply, the point I am making is we can use recovering from a knee injury as an excuse to have him on the PUP for a bit and then to keep him on the bench. That seems pretty like a pretty standard option...
I personally think the Giants best option is to draft a WR. If DJ is as bad as people expect we can get a rookie QB next season and have a better supporting cast in place. Just like its hard to get a great QB, its equally as hard to get a great WR. We could use both, take the better option at 6. Maybe we can also do a slight trade down and still get the player we want.
I'd argue it is much easier to get a great WR than a great QB. In fact I would argue that is virtually a universal truth the last few years.
If you don't want to "force" a QB pick this year that is fine, but why are you ok doing it in 2025? And if you aren't, are you ok going 3,4 or even 5 years until the stars align to get a QB?
Like it or not, the neck isn't a factor and never was a factor. You would have known about it if so. For real, not rumor.
I personally think the Giants best option is to draft a WR. If DJ is as bad as people expect we can get a rookie QB next season and have a better supporting cast in place. Just like its hard to get a great QB, its equally as hard to get a great WR. We could use both, take the better option at 6. Maybe we can also do a slight trade down and still get the player we want.
I don't think anyone is mad he's healthy or said he's healthy. There is concern for a potential underlying PR agenda here in which the franchise might be preparing everyone for a future many have feared.
It's not equally as hard to get a great receiver as a great QB. That's simply not true.
The big fear is that Daniel Jones could play just good enough to be mediocre fringe playoff contenders (only because half the league makes the playoffs now). That leaves us with little to no ability to get a QB of the future. That's more realistic than us getting the #1 pick.
I personally think the Giants best option is to draft a WR. If DJ is as bad as people expect we can get a rookie QB next season and have a better supporting cast in place. Just like its hard to get a great QB, its equally as hard to get a great WR. We could use both, take the better option at 6. Maybe we can also do a slight trade down and still get the player we want.
Signing KG was supposed to end the excuses for Jones
But I'm sure this time drafting a WR and watching Jones suck will end the excuses
(It won't)
No reason not to expect that given his salary and an all-pro level left tackle.
And if he totals 20-25 total TDs and the playoffs, guess what, we will take it.
STATS!
8-9 makes the playoffs with half the league getting in now, so that's not shooting for the moon by any means.
If you don't want to "force" a QB pick this year that is fine, but why are you ok doing it in 2025? And if you aren't, are you ok going 3,4 or even 5 years until the stars align to get a QB?
I've read more than once that you can't shop hungry. I agree, which is why I've advocated for the Giants to draft a QB every year for several years now.
Now the hunger is here, and it's only going to get worse the longer they wait.
Great.
Asked at the bye press conference:
A: I mean, I’ve seen it. You guys all saw last season. The guy won 10 games. He won a road playoff game for the Giants. You guys saw the preseason. I just think we got punched in the nose early on and we dug ourselves a hole and we weren’t able to get out of it. We’re trying to right now, but we still believe in Daniel and the person.
"You guys saw the preseason". DJ played one series of downs against the worst team in the league. Speaking of digging, that's digging pretty deep.
bbi front page
Legit asshats have said there is serious concern about his neck still, no? Bob Papa the Mara shill himself put out a report about how DJ's injury history is really concerning. I don't think it's just one schmuck. And DJ saying this means nothing, he wouldn't say anything different if his neck wasn't fine. I hope he's fine, but it's silly to totally disregard the potential for him to have deeper injury concerns than meet the surface just because he said what anyone would expect him to say.
I honestly hope he doesn’t truly believe that shit.
I'm not sure why you are attacking the asshats on this board that have said this. Two things can be true at once: the neck can be find right now and healed, but there is longer term concern given the number of neck injuries that it may not hold up to the wear and tear of a season.
I honestly hope he doesn’t truly believe that shit.
That is beyond embarrassing.
Now, Jones had no doubt he would be 100% for the seaon on both fronts.....neck and knee. He never wavered.....and like usual.....works very hard and is very driven to succeed.
You can complain about his play.....but if you are fan of egg the Giants....you should all be proud of his grit.
And if DJ has a season ending injury, we are likely on the hook for 41.6 million in 2025. That would be a great way to build around a rookie QB with no 1st (and potentially no 2nd) in 2025 draft. We will need all the cap room we can get if we make that trade for Maye.
I think Jones gets injured in 2024 and it ends his career. Just another dumb opinion. I know that.
If Jones playing well scares you.
You care far too much about your opinion than your opinion deserves.
You might as well tattoo asshole on your forehead, it would save everyone time.
Agreed, both Maye/JJM could use a year learning.
WTF? Who the fuck cares? Maybe we should try the novel concept of starting the best QB for a change.
Because the draft is less than two weeks away.
Exactly. He is trying to influence our draft pick. And please remember this kind of stuff when he everyone sings his praises on how making he is.
He is acting in his own self interest.
‘It feels different. It's not the same injury," Jones said.
He added: "[The MRI] wasn't negative necessarily.
That was from Ranaan on 10/11/23.
What does that mean, not negative? FYI for those who have not had MRIs before - they aren’t negative or positive results. You have to read the whole report and go through all kinds of abnormalities etc.
So he said it was different. But he also had a neck surgery which he said was unrelated as well
‘Jones, 25, was adamant the procedure was not related to the neck problem that sidelined him for the final six games of last season.
"I had a non-football-related procedure done on my neck,' Jones said. "I saw there was something about it. It was completely unrelated, but I feel good.”
Jones suffered a neck injury in Week 12 of last season. The Giants eventually placed him on injured reserve, and he didn't play again because of what sources said was a "disc injury."
This is from Ranaan in Aug 2022
There have been 3 neck things with Jones and all he says unrelated.
That was not what I was suggesting. I was suggesting the Giants had him say it to lessen the perception that he won't be able to play this week, thus making them even more desperate to pick a QB.
Big day for the DJFC.
Is this a bad day for you? Do you want his career to be over and are you so sure that Lock is better? I don't think him being healthy changes what the Giants are going to do one bit. If they want a QB and can get one they'll do that wether he's hurt or healthy. If they get one you're likely going to have to hold your nose for at least a few weeks cause Jones will likely start the season. If they don't get a rookie you may have to hold your nose all year. There still the Giants though and the team of the vast majority of this board so each Sunday we root for a W no matter who wears the jersey, yes?
If Jones indeed is the starter - for a 6th time - it should be a bad day for the entire fan base.
I don't know if Lock is better, but I'd like to find out. And, yes, I want Jones cut as a post-June 1st casualty.
However, I have said a number of times this off-season that I am not convinced Schoen is moving on from Jones. If we read/listen to Schoen's words carefully, he said they need to address the QB situation. Very vague.
So, that could mean anything. And by adding Lock as a back-up (since TT left), you could make the case that Schoen has satisfied the QB situation already. Now it's just how fast Jones can be ready for 2024.
While I cede the point there has been a lot of exploration on these QB draft prospects, that could just easily be viewed as GM-due-diligence-101/subterfuge and the real goal is to bring in more pieces for Jones.
I want to be 100% wrong on this and moving on from Jones is coming.
But until it actually happens, I am standing firm that Jones is still the odds-on favorite to be the QB of the future. Unfortunately.
It’s the elephant in the room that needs to be discussed more.
Lombardi recently said what many of us have been saying. You don't take quarterbacks out to dinner and have private workouts with them unless you have serious interest. Same with bringing in Russell Wilson.
This is aside from the 30 Visits, Combine meetings, Pro Day attendance in force, etc.
LOL, that's why it's surprising you want to move on from Jones, he's a cash cow for the site!
Oh...shit.
A "stinger" is a compression around a nerve which causes, short AND potentially long term injury to the nerve.
Its the SECOND neck injury (involving a nerve), he's had.
If he had a clue (which apparently he doesn't), he should retire NOW. The area is weakened, will never be 100%- despite the stupid comment he made today, and the possibility of hurting it again, MUCH more seriously, will be ever present.
Schoen and his staff have not been putting all this work into another QB for nothing.
If they don't draft a QB, its not for lack of trying.
If and when he gets hurt and the Giants are on the hook for the injury guarantee, they deserve all the criticism they get.
It’s the elephant in the room that needs to be discussed more.
lol. It does not need to be discussed more. But feel free.
Selfie of Terps, SF, Scooter, MikefrOh, Producer, ThomasG, etc. any time there is evidence of the slightest positive news, positive BBI discussion (or even the SLIGHTEST inkling of him potentially playing in 2024) of Daniel Jones:
https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1779954157467615723 - ( New Window )
That has been clear since 2020. Posters like Johnny5, djm, ryanmkeane, grateful, and the like have either been too stupid or too willfully ignorant to accept it.
Enough already. No one cares that you bought his jersey. The guy stinks. It's done. It's over.
I get it, I'm just breaking balls. I just put it as much or more on the supporting cast. At the end of the day I don't give a shit who is taking snaps from center I want them to win and I root for every Giants player to succeed.
And you have to admit, that img is pretty phucquing funny lol