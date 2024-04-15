Nabers and his recent interviews. Does it concern you?

Maybe it’s PTSD from our last SEC first round receiver, but I am concerned. When Toney was drafted and I listened to his first couple interviews and presser, I immediately wondered if he’d have the mental makeup to be successful, especially in NY. I’ve heard Nabers is a good kid and hard worker, but honestly if my job was on the line and it was between him and Odunze ( with everything that’s been said about his character and work-ethic , etc) there’d probably be a lean towards the character of Odunze.
Anyone else have similar hesitation?
If we proactively look for reasons to eliminate great talent becaise of perceived *character issues*, we will wind up with a team of Daniel Joneses. Nice guys, vanilla, boring, milquetoast, and likely bad at football.
It is hard enough to have a chance to select game changing talent. Players who are truly franchise-altering. If you also insist they are without any perceived blemishes, you'll always fail.
Malik Nabers and Toney are not in the same stratosphere in terms of talent.
So one should be wary of drafting explosive players because they might get hurt?
HUH?
So post them and state facts.
Link - ( New Window )
Until we have a competent offensive line we will have more of the same.
Bowling alleys? No thanks. Cesspools filled with thugs and fat uncles. Not on my team, comrade.
Quote:
Stay away. Link - ( New Window )
Bowling alleys? No thanks. Cesspools filled with thugs and fat uncles. Not on my team, comrade.
🤣
Also, his DJ comments were taken out of context, and even if they weren't, so what? He's just saying what we all already know and see with our own eyes. About time someone said it out loud for the Giants brass to hear.
link - ( New Window )
This is what I Giants fan in 2024 is like. Every single thing concerns me. Now pass me the Tums, Tylenol, Xanax and a Scotch …
Quote:
Stay away. Link - ( New Window )
Dios mio man...
What did he say that bothered you?
Quote:
There’s been other interviews and pressers recently.
What did he say that bothered you?
I keep asking in all these threada but have yet to hear anything substantial.
Quote:
Stay away. Link - ( New Window )
Bowling alleys? No thanks. Cesspools filled with thugs and fat uncles. Not on my team, comrade.
and guys named "pal"
i'd also be fine picking the best OT or best pass rusher in the class. anything that raises the level of talent on this team.
it may be nothing (there were some concerns with kayvon) or it may be something. we dont know the answer but it can still be something that's concerning.
Also, his DJ comments were taken out of context, and even if they weren't, so what? He's just saying what we all already know and see with our own eyes. About time someone said it out loud for the Giants brass to hear.
This is the biggest problem this organization has.
Dumbest thing I've ever heard.
I've watched everything I can find on Nabers and I haven't seen anything on video that would lead me to believe he has character concerns.
I'd love to see the interview in question.
This is what's so ridiculous about stooges like Pauline spreading rumors about young people on the Internet.
He's the most explosive. Harrison has the highest floor but maybe the lowest ceiling of the 3. Odunze has the height and dominant WR traits. I think all 3 are studs and I'd be happy with either but I think Nabers will be the best of the 3 and the biggest Diva.
Also, his DJ comments were taken out of context, and even if they weren't, so what? He's just saying what we all already know and see with our own eyes. About time someone said it out loud for the Giants brass to hear.
Having the energy to make the argument but not support it seems endemic around draft time. But I have the time today so I watched the pro day presser, which I've linked below. Right out the gate I know we had a problem when Nabers admitted he'd been up since 5am because it was going to be a special day. And it's only downhill from there. Lowlights include discussing the chip on his shoulder, complimenting his teammates, appearing to genuinely like Brian Daboll, and talking about trying to keep his teammates engaged and pumped.
Just put down the shovel buddy. You sound silly.
NSFW: bold young athlete speaking confidently - ( New Window )
Quote:
Them for your satisfaction, robbie. Go watch a few if you haven’t. For me, especially where we are as a team, if two players are closely rated i would take the one without a single red flag. It seems like people love to put their flag in the sand without being able to substantiate why this could possibly be a concern taking a top pick. Go no watch some of his interviews recently. Go watch his presser after the pro day and tell me you see a humble, hard worker. Or tell me if you see a kid that struggles articulating points, made comments that were far from humble, including the DJ comment ( which just wasn’t smart regardless of it being true). It all remains to be seen what any of these players become, but considering the history of this franchise and WRs in this league of late, I think it worth considering as a dynamic.
Having the energy to make the argument but not support it seems endemic around draft time. But I have the time today so I watched the pro day presser, which I've linked below. Right out the gate I know we had a problem when Nabers admitted he'd been up since 5am because it was going to be a special day. And it's only downhill from there. Lowlights include discussing the chip on his shoulder, complimenting his teammates, appearing to genuinely like Brian Daboll, and talking about trying to keep his teammates engaged and pumped.
Just put down the shovel buddy. You sound silly. NSFW: bold young athlete speaking confidently - ( New Window )
Bold young athlete…
Been a lot of those that have destroyed their franchises in recent memory, buddy. But we forget all that trying to make a point versus having a discussion of personality or intelligence traits that might not translate. This is why this board get insufferable. Can’t have a discussion without attacking.
Quote:
In comment 16469759 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
Them for your satisfaction, robbie. Go watch a few if you haven’t. For me, especially where we are as a team, if two players are closely rated i would take the one without a single red flag. It seems like people love to put their flag in the sand without being able to substantiate why this could possibly be a concern taking a top pick. Go no watch some of his interviews recently. Go watch his presser after the pro day and tell me you see a humble, hard worker. Or tell me if you see a kid that struggles articulating points, made comments that were far from humble, including the DJ comment ( which just wasn’t smart regardless of it being true). It all remains to be seen what any of these players become, but considering the history of this franchise and WRs in this league of late, I think it worth considering as a dynamic.
Having the energy to make the argument but not support it seems endemic around draft time. But I have the time today so I watched the pro day presser, which I've linked below. Right out the gate I know we had a problem when Nabers admitted he'd been up since 5am because it was going to be a special day. And it's only downhill from there. Lowlights include discussing the chip on his shoulder, complimenting his teammates, appearing to genuinely like Brian Daboll, and talking about trying to keep his teammates engaged and pumped.
Just put down the shovel buddy. You sound silly. NSFW: bold young athlete speaking confidently - ( New Window )
Bold young athlete…
Been a lot of those that have destroyed their franchises in recent memory, buddy. But we forget all that trying to make a point versus having a discussion of personality or intelligence traits that might not translate. This is why this board get insufferable. Can’t have a discussion without attacking.
What are you talking about lol? You said you don't like his attitude in interviews. You were asked which interviews. You said you were too tired to link them (you must be EXHAUSTED), but encouraged we watch the pro day presser.
So I did. And it includes nothing you've talked about. Then you whine about being attacked. What are you talking about?
Watch the 7 minute presser. The one you told us to watch that you CLEARLY didn't. Then te us what the issue is. Please. Pretty please. With sugar on top. No attacks. Just hugs and kisses.
I didn't start the thread, you did. We're trying to understand what you're talking about but the mob mentality seems to be taking over.
Quote:
may not be perfect choir boys for Mara. Toney was a bad pick beyond just his personality questions. This isn't the same thing.
Also, his DJ comments were taken out of context, and even if they weren't, so what? He's just saying what we all already know and see with our own eyes. About time someone said it out loud for the Giants brass to hear.
Agreed.
+2. As a matter fact, I'd appreciate if more players expressed concern about our QB situation and actually motivated the team to stop being so passive about it.
You don't like him which, whatever, you do you. But don't pull a reason out of your ass and then tap dance when called on it.
150 bowler??? He isn't on my board anymore. Not even UDFA.
Bowling is his love. Football is just his job. Stay clear.
You don't like him which, whatever, you do you. But don't pull a reason out of your ass and then tap dance when called on it.
I already stated my reasons. How are you blindly neglecting the history of this organization with guys that have not been smart humans, and come in a fall apart here????
First we heard that we shouldn’t take a QB until we get the OL fixed, now we shouldn’t take ANY skill position player until we get the lines fixed? I’m glad you’re not the GM.
Quote:
I agree. It does make you fearful that you could end up with another Toney. Or the fact the Giants are going WR again in the 1st? You really have to make sure you’re getting the safest pick here. Especially in the condition the Giants are currently in. Plus, extremely explosive players tend to get injured more often. Look at the trend. Odell, Toney, and even Wan’Dale.
First we heard that we shouldn’t take a QB until we get the OL fixed, now we shouldn’t take ANY skill position player until we get the lines fixed? I’m glad you’re not the GM.
You keep drafting nothing but Olinemen until you have a season where they allow no sacks. Then you are free to build out the rest of the roster.
Quote:
If you don't like someone, if he rubs you the wrong way, just say that. There's nothing in the pro day presser, and likely not elsewhere, where he exhibits poor "intelligence and personality traits".
You don't like him which, whatever, you do you. But don't pull a reason out of your ass and then tap dance when called on it.
I already stated my reasons. How are you blindly neglecting the history of this organization with guys that have not been smart humans, and come in a fall apart here????
You actually haven’t. You’ve made incomplete statements and haven’t given us any reasons for your statements. He is not smart?! Why do you EXACTLY think that?
MY concern is putting a kid in the bright lights of NYC.
We need a leader in the WR room. He's not ready for that at this point, but his talent is off the charts.
He fits what Daboll wants to do perfectly.
You put him on one side of the field, Hyatt on the other and Wan'dale in the slot. The safeties HAVE to play deep, which will make it a ton easier to run the ball.
MY concern is putting a kid in the bright lights of NYC.
We need a leader in the WR room. He's not ready for that at this point, but his talent is off the charts.
He fits what Daboll wants to do perfectly.
You put him on one side of the field, Hyatt on the other and Wan'dale in the slot. The safeties HAVE to play deep, which will make it a ton easier to run the ball.
Not sure how you can say he isn't a leader. When his request to transfer was denied in HS and he lost his senior year, he still showed up tp practice every day and helped out his teammates. That is leadership to me.
If we proactively look for reasons to eliminate great talent becaise of perceived *character issues*, we will wind up with a team of Daniel Joneses. Nice guys, vanilla, boring, milquetoast, and likely bad at football.
It is hard enough to have a chance to select game changing talent. Players who are truly franchise-altering. If you also insist they are without any perceived blemishes, you'll always fail.
I don’t know anything about Nabers, but the the kind of excuse-making I heard about everything OBJ did until he eventually wore out his welcome.
If grammar gets you in a twist, you might want to brush up on apostrophes and capital letters my friend.
Even better, watch the interview HE mentions specifically and the kid comes across great. There's *nothing* that can be misconstrued or misinterpreted. I link it for him (hes too tired. Very labor intensive, this linking of interweb pages), and he refuses to respond with specifics.
The most obvious takeaways to me are that he genuinely likes the Giants staff ("I felt I could really be myself around those guys") and that he hates being doubted, like most competitive young athletes.
But back to blueathrt, who's taking a beating at this point, and honestly who's someone I've never had a disagreement with here before. There is a larger issue at hand here, and you do sorta get to the heart of it when you mention the Giants "getting burned" by Toney. And this is the point where this can get very complicated.
Yes BLUE, you are correct in stating the Giants need to avoid headcases and guys who are bad for the culture. 100%. That is a reasonable perspective. But we need to be really careful when we're looking at these guys and making our little judgments. It shouldn't be careless. If we say someone has character concerns and highlight his recent interviews, come with specifics. And don't backpedal when challenged. It's important.
Why? Because while I believe there's no malice in your opinion, the history of the draft is awash with stereotypes (coded words like "articulate", associating traits with ethnicities), and we (big picture We, not you or I) have a history of being picky about who gets the benefit of the doubt. So it matters.
Bottom line is no one wants another Toney. I promise you Schoen and Daboll can say that more vehemently than anyone here. Their draft decision is quite literally tied to where their children go to school. But if you watch his interviews he's clearly not a guy like Toney.
Want a better QB situation but he's probably my favorite player in the draft at this point.
An actual technical point.
I wonder why that guy knows?
Quote:
Rome.
Want a better QB situation but he's probably my favorite player in the draft at this point.
If no QB to be had, I'd pick Rome. No second tier QB eg JJ, Penix, etc.
If the concern is because in an interview he said he wanted to be number one, that's a different world than the one I live in.
The gun is a completely different thing that he should be grilled about, for sure. But diva talk can be subjective, and is obviously different from complete buffoonery. I personally think I have a low tolerance for it myself but I haven't seen anything from Nabers that made me roll my eyes.
Quote:
In comment 16469968 JonC said:
Quote:
Rome.
Want a better QB situation but he's probably my favorite player in the draft at this point.
If no QB to be had, I'd pick Rome. No second tier QB eg JJ, Penix, etc.
Any chance/interest in landing a second tier guy later, basically what they should've done with Josh Allen and Jones?
LOL!
Not the same situation this draft.
Boy were they idiots...
Quote:
Rome.
Yes. You could give Odunze a second contract and believe he would earn it.
Unless Odunze turns into Mike Williams in the NFL, a possible comp for him, and Na ers turns into Tyreek Hill. Then Schoen gets fired.
Quote:
In comment 16469759 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
Them for your satisfaction, robbie. Go watch a few if you haven’t. For me, especially where we are as a team, if two players are closely rated i would take the one without a single red flag. It seems like people love to put their flag in the sand without being able to substantiate why this could possibly be a concern taking a top pick. Go no watch some of his interviews recently. Go watch his presser after the pro day and tell me you see a humble, hard worker. Or tell me if you see a kid that struggles articulating points, made comments that were far from humble, including the DJ comment ( which just wasn’t smart regardless of it being true). It all remains to be seen what any of these players become, but considering the history of this franchise and WRs in this league of late, I think it worth considering as a dynamic.
Having the energy to make the argument but not support it seems endemic around draft time. But I have the time today so I watched the pro day presser, which I've linked below. Right out the gate I know we had a problem when Nabers admitted he'd been up since 5am because it was going to be a special day. And it's only downhill from there. Lowlights include discussing the chip on his shoulder, complimenting his teammates, appearing to genuinely like Brian Daboll, and talking about trying to keep his teammates engaged and pumped.
Just put down the shovel buddy. You sound silly. NSFW: bold young athlete speaking confidently - ( New Window )
Bold young athlete…
Been a lot of those that have destroyed their franchises in recent memory, buddy. But we forget all that trying to make a point versus having a discussion of personality or intelligence traits that might not translate. This is why this board get insufferable. Can’t have a discussion without attacking.
I don't need a humble WR1 on my team.
I want a dog who wants the ball in big moments.
And if his QB sucks, well, let someone know.
Not the same situation this draft.
Boy were they idiots...
Supposedly Gettleman wanted Parsons, then after trade down he wanted Darrisaw. Judge pounded the table for Toney though.
Look back at the franchise history. How far back do you need to go to find a hall of fame WR? This is not the place where a top receiver is going to be happy with his opportunity.
Quote:
The comments after his 40 on his pro day. The stuff with the gun. Not completing a sentence with any form of grammar. It’s a picture of a prospect that if im close in value, im taking the kid that has zero questions, ran the same, is 3 inches taller and by all accounts outworks everyone and has a drive unlike anyone else. Thats my point. You cannot disregard history. You cannot disregard the current state of the league. Thats my take and my questions on him. If I’m wrong, so be it.
If grammar gets you in a twist, you might want to brush up on apostrophes and capital letters my friend.
I’m not writing a book here, you fucking moron.
If the concern is because in an interview he said he wanted to be number one, that's a different world than the one I live in.
A stupid ass in a pile of assholes who see things in isolation. Don’t look at the big picture of the prospect for your franchise. It’s cool. It’s fun to be a part of the hit mob versus doing some thinking. When Nabers comes back as a problem, Robbie, j_rud and Christian, you can all eat shit for your expertise. If he’s a model citizen and great player, I’ll eat it all day, tough guys. Can’t have a discussion on real topics on this page. It has to be shit, internet tough guys that destroy discussion. The three of you have consistently been garbage contributors, with little value to this page. Add some content of value and shut TFU.
Their legacy is stupidity? I’m confused?
I think you'd benefit from an afternoon out with Malik Nabers. Maybe he can take you bowling. It might be relaxing.
Quote:
If the legacy of WRs is a big factor in motivating draft picks to play well, I'm sure Burress, Toomer, Smith, Manningham, Nicks and Cruz would be happy to show them some gold.
Their legacy is stupidity? I’m confused?
Sorry, the sequence of responses are out of order. That was in response to Defense's comment about draftees not wanting to come to NY.
Odunze also said be is the number 1 WR in the draft and I am sure MHJ feels the same. Hell, I am sure Brian Thomas feels the same too.
Quote:
If the concern is with his judgement, based on the gun incident, that makes sense.
If the concern is because in an interview he said he wanted to be number one, that's a different world than the one I live in.
A stupid ass in a pile of assholes who see things in isolation. Don’t look at the big picture of the prospect for your franchise. It’s cool. It’s fun to be a part of the hit mob versus doing some thinking. When Nabers comes back as a problem, Robbie, j_rud and Christian, you can all eat shit for your expertise. If he’s a model citizen and great player, I’ll eat it all day, tough guys. Can’t have a discussion on real topics on this page. It has to be shit, internet tough guys that destroy discussion. The three of you have consistently been garbage contributors, with little value to this page. Add some content of value and shut TFU.
Didn't you get upset about "personal attacks" earlier when none were actually made? Unless you consider a request to support your argument an attack.
I ask you to pause and consider the irony of a man losing his shit and complaining about people "destroying conversation" when we are, in fact, engaging you in conversation and asking you to support your position. Because all you have at this point is emotional reasoning. Unfortunately something isn't true just because you feel that way. I'm really sorry, an adult should've explained that at some point when you were younger.
Rather than support your position, you're having a temper tantrum. Which again, someone should've got in your ear about awhile back.
Quote:
If the concern is with his judgement, based on the gun incident, that makes sense.
If the concern is because in an interview he said he wanted to be number one, that's a different world than the one I live in.
A stupid ass in a pile of assholes who see things in isolation. Don’t look at the big picture of the prospect for your franchise. It’s cool. It’s fun to be a part of the hit mob versus doing some thinking. When Nabers comes back as a problem, Robbie, j_rud and Christian, you can all eat shit for your expertise. If he’s a model citizen and great player, I’ll eat it all day, tough guys. Can’t have a discussion on real topics on this page. It has to be shit, internet tough guys that destroy discussion. The three of you have consistently been garbage contributors, with little value to this page. Add some content of value and shut TFU.
Haha. You did this to yourself, not us. I never said anything about who I want at 6. All I am asking is for facts to back up statements. Nabers' name is getting dragged through the mud on all speculation but hey I will eat shit. Got it. It's been a pleasure conversing with you.
Link - ( New Window )
I absolutely hate this bullshit, no substance attack on a person's character. "He doesn't seem intelligent" What the Fu(k does that mean? If he spoke more "white" would he seem "more intelligent?" Exactly what are you saying?
The way I remember obj is dropping perfect passes when Eli played amazing and the receivers choked (especially odell) in the 2016 playoff game.
Seriously. I don't get the "intelligence" comparison being made to Toney by the OP.
Watching that press conference linked in this thread, Nabers sounds like a Rhodes Scholar compared to Toney.
Quote:
In comment 16469940 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
The comments after his 40 on his pro day. The stuff with the gun. Not completing a sentence with any form of grammar. It’s a picture of a prospect that if im close in value, im taking the kid that has zero questions, ran the same, is 3 inches taller and by all accounts outworks everyone and has a drive unlike anyone else. Thats my point. You cannot disregard history. You cannot disregard the current state of the league. Thats my take and my questions on him. If I’m wrong, so be it.
If grammar gets you in a twist, you might want to brush up on apostrophes and capital letters my friend.
I’m not writing a book here, you fucking moron.
And no offense, but Nabers wasn't trying out for the debate team during his football interviews.
[/s] (I think, lol)