Nabers and his recent interviews. Does it concern you? BLUATHRT : 4/15/2024 2:44 pm

Maybe it’s PTSD from our last SEC first round receiver, but I am concerned. When Toney was drafted and I listened to his first couple interviews and presser, I immediately wondered if he’d have the mental makeup to be successful, especially in NY. I’ve heard Nabers is a good kid and hard worker, but honestly if my job was on the line and it was between him and Odunze ( with everything that’s been said about his character and work-ethic , etc) there’d probably be a lean towards the character of Odunze.



Anyone else have similar hesitation?