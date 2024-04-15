for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Peter Schrager Mock draft 1.0

Rave7 : 4/15/2024 9:58 pm
Peter Schrager has many connections throughout the NFL and especially in the New York market. He is well-informed and knowledgeable.
This is the first mock draft revealed in his podcast.

1. Chi Caleb William
2. Wash Jayden Daniels
3. NE Drake Maye
4. NYG JJ Mccarthy (Trade with Ari #4 pick for #6, #70, and 2025 2nd round pick)
5. LAC Marvin Harrison jr
6. Ari Rome Odunze

What you guys think?


Sign me up  
bigblue5611 : 4/15/2024 10:01 pm : link
.
How much NYG likes McCarthy is the big question  
Sean : 4/15/2024 10:02 pm : link
I'm confident they make a move for Maye. Would they also for McCarthy? Idk.
Please do not trade up.  
solarmike : 4/15/2024 10:03 pm : link
!
I saw the subject my first thought  
Chris684 : 4/15/2024 10:08 pm : link
Is that Schrager is one to pay attention to. I think this bodes well for the people who want a QB.

I think Maye and McCarthy could both be in play depending on how things break.
I could live with that  
blueblood : 4/15/2024 10:09 pm : link
as that looks to be fair trade value
Yes  
Scooter185 : 4/15/2024 10:13 pm : link
Please
Giant  
AcidTest : 4/15/2024 10:15 pm : link
Grit and other asshats said that the Giants wouldn't event take JJM at #6. My guess is they are more likely to be correct than Schrager.
RE: Giant  
Sammo85 : 4/15/2024 10:19 pm : link
In comment 16470229 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Grit and other asshats said that the Giants wouldn't event take JJM at #6. My guess is they are more likely to be correct than Schrager.


My guess is you’re wrong.
They’d have to give up more than that  
jeff57 : 4/15/2024 10:20 pm : link
At least a two this year and next. Possibly next year’s 1.
RE: Giant  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/15/2024 10:22 pm : link
In comment 16470229 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Grit and other asshats said that the Giants wouldn't event take JJM at #6. My guess is they are more likely to be correct than Schrager.


Schrager is one guy I tend to pay attention to with the Giants.
I'd prefer McCarthy to Maye  
Go Terps : 4/15/2024 10:28 pm : link
But again I have to ask, how are Maye and McCarthy at trade up cost better than Penix (or Nix) at 6 with no trade up cost? I just don't see it.
RE: They’d have to give up more than that  
bw in dc : 4/15/2024 10:37 pm : link
In comment 16470233 jeff57 said:
Quote:
At least a two this year and next. Possibly next year’s 1.


I agree that that feels less expensive than expected.

RE: They’d have to give up more than that  
GFAN52 : 4/15/2024 10:45 pm : link
In comment 16470233 jeff57 said:
Quote:
At least a two this year and next. Possibly next year’s 1.


Maybe for #3 they would. Depends how AZ views the WRs.
Today’s flavor JJ McCarthy  
BillT : 4/15/2024 10:50 pm : link
I just get the impression the Giants are feeding a different story to every other guy. Now we have this one as opposed to the other half dozen scenarios we’ve seen. Maybe he’s right. Someone has to be.
This only happens if AZ has the top 2-3 receivers closely rated.  
BigBlueNH : 4/15/2024 10:50 pm : link
Otherwise, it makes little sense for them.
Not saying it won't happen but,  
short lease : 4/15/2024 10:56 pm : link

I would be surprised if the Giants didn't stay at 6.
RE: They’d have to give up more than that  
BleedBlue46 : 4/15/2024 10:58 pm : link
In comment 16470233 jeff57 said:
Quote:
At least a two this year and next. Possibly next year’s 1.


Not according to these guys who have nailed previous first round trade ups for QBs:


This is actually more than they predict, they say 2025 2nd and pick 107 - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Giant  
BleedBlue46 : 4/15/2024 11:00 pm : link
In comment 16470235 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16470229 AcidTest said:


Quote:


Grit and other asshats said that the Giants wouldn't event take JJM at #6. My guess is they are more likely to be correct than Schrager.



Schrager is one guy I tend to pay attention to with the Giants.


Interesting, even GiantGrit said they're doing a great job keeping everyone guessing and that some info is good some is bad.
I would love that trade  
ElitoCanton : 4/15/2024 11:02 pm : link
and getting McCarthy. Perfect move in my book.
Hate it  
Frbuff : 4/15/2024 11:08 pm : link
Would buy an extra remote controller in case first one didn’t break the set!
RE: I'd prefer McCarthy to Maye  
Sean : 4/15/2024 11:09 pm : link
In comment 16470239 Go Terps said:
Quote:
But again I have to ask, how are Maye and McCarthy at trade up cost better than Penix (or Nix) at 6 with no trade up cost? I just don't see it.

Any of the top 6 QBs and I'll be thrilled. Take a swing. Try.
RE: RE: They’d have to give up more than that  
Darwinian : 4/15/2024 11:10 pm : link
In comment 16470279 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16470233 jeff57 said:


Quote:


At least a two this year and next. Possibly next year’s 1.



Not according to these guys who have nailed previous first round trade ups for QBs:
This is actually more than they predict, they say 2025 2nd and pick 107 - ( New Window )


Yes. This doesn’t feel like an underpay to me. Could it be a bit more? Possibly. But let's face it. It's moving up two spots to get the 4th QB in the draft. The Vikings want Maye. I don't get the sense they are opening the war chest for McCarthy. The Cardinals only serious dance partner might be the Giants.
The cost could be somewhat discounted  
Jaenyg : 4/15/2024 11:10 pm : link
Because Arizona doesn’t have to be convinced to drop to 6. They may actually be in favor of it and won’t demand the moon.
Why trade when you can get the same guy  
LauderdaleMatty : 4/15/2024 11:34 pm : link
Most likely a no trade? AZ isn't missing out on one of the 3 top WRs by trading w Minny.
RE: Why trade when you can get the same guy  
BleedBlue46 : 4/15/2024 11:36 pm : link
In comment 16470309 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
Most likely a no trade? AZ isn't missing out on one of the 3 top WRs by trading w Minny.


The Chargers would be the concern, if you really like the guy you make this move.
Don't love it  
4xchamps : 4/15/2024 11:36 pm : link
Take one of the big 3 receivers, continue to tweak the OL and roll one more year with DJ.

JJM with this current group of receivers has fail written all over it....
Schrager  
Frbuff : 4/15/2024 11:38 pm : link
Just to note last year he only had 3 predictions correct in first round… also had a handful of predictions of players not even selected in the first round and as far as our choice he had us selecting Jaymhr Gibbs running back.. and with the value Schoen has at running back position it made no sense.. so much for knowledge about the Giants... maybe under gettlemen not with this regime!
RE: Don't love it  
BleedBlue46 : 4/15/2024 11:42 pm : link
In comment 16470314 4xchamps said:
Quote:
Take one of the big 3 receivers, continue to tweak the OL and roll one more year with DJ.

JJM with this current group of receivers has fail written all over it....


JJM has never had special receivers. Solid yes, but never special.
RE: RE: I'd prefer McCarthy to Maye  
Go Terps : 12:24 am : link
In comment 16470291 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16470239 Go Terps said:


Quote:


But again I have to ask, how are Maye and McCarthy at trade up cost better than Penix (or Nix) at 6 with no trade up cost? I just don't see it.


Any of the top 6 QBs and I'll be thrilled. Take a swing. Try.


Definitely. I'll take a trade for a QB over any WR.
RE: I'd prefer McCarthy to Maye  
Brown_Hornet : 12:39 am : link
In comment 16470239 Go Terps said:
Quote:
But again I have to ask, how are Maye and McCarthy at trade up cost better than Penix (or Nix) at 6 with no trade up cost? I just don't see it.
This is what I'm thinking. Sit tight, I think one will be available.
Sign me up  
LW_Giants : 12:49 am : link
I don't think this is prohibitively expensive.
Two things:  
Optimus-NY : 1:30 am : link
Firstly, I don't think Arizona is gonna give up a chance to draft MHJr---the best overall player in the draft. Secondly, I don't think NE prefers Maye to JJM. If the Pats stay put at 3, they're either taking MHJr or JJM. My guess would be JJM.
RE: Two things:  
Darwinian : 1:43 am : link
In comment 16470338 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Firstly, I don't think Arizona is gonna give up a chance to draft MHJr---the best overall player in the draft. Secondly, I don't think NE prefers Maye to JJM. If the Pats stay put at 3, they're either taking MHJr or JJM. My guess would be JJM.


It's not even clear MHJ is the best player at his position in this draft never mind best player. He's not the best player. Teams in line to draft him are looking to trade down. And those teams desperately need wide receivers. That's not what teams do when facing the prospect of drafting the best player. You know what teams do when they have the best player in front of them? They don't waver and pick him.
The best player is Caleb Williams who has been the presumptive first pick for almost a year and a half. If Caleb Williams turns out to be merely good, and MHJ is the second coming of Julio Jones, Caleb Williams will *only* be twice as valuable as MHJ. If Williams turns out to be a star, he'll be at least 3x as valuable as MHJ. That's how much more important a QB is than a WR.
RE: Giant  
jvm52106 : 4:05 am : link
In comment 16470229 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Grit and other asshats said that the Giants wouldn't event take JJM at #6. My guess is they are more likely to be correct than Schrager.


Umm, Schrager is definitely an insider in the NFL- do not discount him..
RE: I'd prefer McCarthy to Maye  
jvm52106 : 4:07 am : link
In comment 16470239 Go Terps said:
Quote:
But again I have to ask, how are Maye and McCarthy at trade up cost better than Penix (or Nix) at 6 with no trade up cost? I just don't see it.


Again, your personal preference is Penix regardless of the red flags. I still say JJM would be viewed much more highly had he played in Washington's system with those WR's but I doubt the same would be said if Penix played at Michigan..
Not happening  
UberAlias : 4:10 am : link
Not for McCarthy. You trade into the top 5 for a QB with traits to be special. JJM will be a fine QB in somewhere like MN. If there are the pieces around him sure. He’s not going to carry you.
Fine. Any top 6 QB will do  
Formerly TD : 6:49 am : link
.
He has contacts  
Dave on the UWS : 7:28 am : link
throughout the league.
Him and Glazer are the two to pay attention to.
RE: They’d have to give up more than that  
BMac : 7:52 am : link
In comment 16470233 jeff57 said:
Quote:
At least a two this year and next. Possibly next year’s 1.


Shows why you'll never be an NFL GM.
Fuck that  
Sec 103 : 7:53 am : link
we got more holes than lil boy blue can cover and giving up picks?
STUPID!!!
I Want Maye, Not McCarthy...  
Jim in Tampa : 7:57 am : link
and if Maye was gone I'd prefer Nabers.

But if Schoen and Daboll like JJ enough to take him, I would trust their judgement.
RE: Fuck that  
GiantSteps : 7:59 am : link
In comment 16470380 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
we got more holes than lil boy blue can cover and giving up picks?
STUPID!!!


I second that emotion
RE: I'd prefer McCarthy to Maye  
Jeffrey : 8:05 am : link
In comment 16470239 Go Terps said:
Quote:
But again I have to ask, how are Maye and McCarthy at trade up cost better than Penix (or Nix) at 6 with no trade up cost? I just don't see it.


Agree completely. A team with this many holes should not waste draft picks to get a developmental QB.
....  
ryanmkeane : 8:07 am : link
That's not that much to give up, but I'd rather stay at 6 and let it come to them, or even trade back, if Maye is gone.
RE: Don't love it  
Heisenberg : 8:07 am : link
In comment 16470314 4xchamps said:
Quote:
Take one of the big 3 receivers, continue to tweak the OL and roll one more year with DJ.

JJM with this current group of receivers has fail written all over it....


If you pick a QB, you pick him for his potential over the next dozen years, not what his potential is with Hodgson, lol. How many different receivers did Eli play with?
....  
ryanmkeane : 8:11 am : link
Penix was a great college QB. He isn't a great pro prospect.
I want them to draft a QB  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:17 am : link
and if they are moving up it is even more critical they pick the right one.

If it is McCarthy, I hope BD/MK follow the Michigan blueprint of building a very good running game with mostly the RB's.
I don't believe this ' Top Tier ' QB nonsense  
averagejoe : 8:25 am : link
And I don't think any are worth trading up for. It's all hype.
There are maybe six or seven good prospects to choose from and none really stand out. So many on this site have the top 4 QB's in Canton already. Maye and McCarthy are getting better by the day based on nothing they did on the field . Keep our picks and take Penix at six . His arm talent alone is enough for me .
RE: I don't believe this ' Top Tier ' QB nonsense  
Sean : 8:26 am : link
In comment 16470401 averagejoe said:
Quote:
And I don't think any are worth trading up for. It's all hype.
There are maybe six or seven good prospects to choose from and none really stand out. So many on this site have the top 4 QB's in Canton already. Maye and McCarthy are getting better by the day based on nothing they did on the field . Keep our picks and take Penix at six . His arm talent alone is enough for me .

I can get behind this.
RE: Please Do Not Trade Up  
Trainmaster : 8:30 am : link
Fixed:

1. Chi Caleb William
2. Wash Jayden Daniels
3. NE Drake Maye
4. Minn JJ Mccarthy (Trade with Ari #4 pick)
5. LAC Marvin Harrison jr
6. NYG Rome Odunze

 
christian : 8:39 am : link
Schrager's comp projection to move up is much closer than some of the packages thrown around in my view.

The Cardinals have so many picks this year, I expect them to be looking for picks next year.

I still think it takes the 2025 number one, but I'd draw the line at that.
RE: RE: I don't believe this ' Top Tier ' QB nonsense  
Chris684 : 8:45 am : link
In comment 16470404 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16470401 averagejoe said:


Quote:


And I don't think any are worth trading up for. It's all hype.
There are maybe six or seven good prospects to choose from and none really stand out. So many on this site have the top 4 QB's in Canton already. Maye and McCarthy are getting better by the day based on nothing they did on the field . Keep our picks and take Penix at six . His arm talent alone is enough for me .


I can get behind this.


I endorse this thought process. I would like a QB and I see no reason we can't stay at 6 and see who of Maye, McCarthy + Penix and Nix are there.

My personal options are staying at 6 and weighing all available QB and WR options there.

Entertaining trade down offers for additional picks.

People are so fed up with Jones there is this QB or die temperature right now, but Schoen has to keep a more level head than that. Mostly all of us want a new a QB and some hope, we just can't be stupid about it.
I hate it....smh  
gpat1031 : 9:23 am : link
This better not go down like this.
RE: RE: I'd prefer McCarthy to Maye  
56goat : 9:25 am : link
In comment 16470332 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 16470239 Go Terps said:


Quote:


But again I have to ask, how are Maye and McCarthy at trade up cost better than Penix (or Nix) at 6 with no trade up cost? I just don't see it.

This is what I'm thinking. Sit tight, I think one will be available.


That only works if you view all the QBs as similar - unlikely to me. If JS has conviction about one of them and can make a reasonable move to get him, make the move and eliminate the risk of someone else trading in front of you.
I will be happy if they get the QB they love  
Mike from Ohio : 9:28 am : link
And while I don't like McCarthy, I will simply hope I was wrong about him. Like Terps, I would rather keep those picks and get Penix at #6. He passes the eye test and I trust Waldman's analysis.
RE: I don't believe this ' Top Tier ' QB nonsense  
56goat : 9:31 am : link
In comment 16470401 averagejoe said:
Quote:
And I don't think any are worth trading up for. It's all hype.
There are maybe six or seven good prospects to choose from and none really stand out. So many on this site have the top 4 QB's in Canton already. Maye and McCarthy are getting better by the day based on nothing they did on the field . Keep our picks and take Penix at six . His arm talent alone is enough for me .


None out of 6 or 7 QB prospects stand out? Unlikely, more likely that teams have them graded in some kind of tiers and would prefer 1 or maybe a couple if they dropped to them. Doesn't mean that JS isn't willing to see where things stand after the first 2 picks, but I can't believe he doesn't have a preference.
RE: ....  
section125 : 9:34 am : link
In comment 16470394 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Penix was a great college QB. He isn't a great pro prospect.


Why?

Drake Maye is?
RE: RE: ....  
ryanmkeane : 9:37 am : link
In comment 16470472 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16470394 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Penix was a great college QB. He isn't a great pro prospect.



Why?

Drake Maye is?

Yes. Maye is a far superior pro prospect than Penix.
Still amazes me that some folks don't see JJM  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:38 am : link
as a much better QB prospect than Jones.

Jones was a walk-on at Duke. Was a one-read QB.

Only Gettleman, Snyder and maybe Elway were interested in him. That's not good FO company.

JJM has a much better pedigree.





RE: RE: ....  
bw in dc : 9:42 am : link
In comment 16470472 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16470394 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Penix was a great college QB. He isn't a great pro prospect.



Why?

Drake Maye is?


It's a tool box game. You know that.

And Maye has more plus tools than Penix. So, if you project off that, which I do (plus production, etc), Maye is the better prospect right now.

That's not to say that he'll ultimately be better than Penix, but there is more there to develop.
I think LA is more of a trade down candidate  
Section331 : 9:53 am : link
than AZ (although it wouldn’t shock me to see them move). I think Harbaugh wants an OT, and figures he can get one, even if it’s not Joe Alt, a little later. I also think most teams see so little daylight between the top 3 WR’s that they’re not sweating which one they get (although Nabers is almost too perfect a fit for AZ).

I’d be all for this trade. I’m not entirely convinced that JJM is the guy, but if Schoen and Daboll are, I’m on board.
RE: Still amazes me that some folks don't see JJM  
Section331 : 9:54 am : link
In comment 16470482 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
as a much better QB prospect than Jones.

Jones was a walk-on at Duke. Was a one-read QB.

Only Gettleman, Snyder and maybe Elway were interested in him. That's not good FO company.

JJM has a much better pedigree.



I think most agree that JJM is a better prospect than Jones, it’s just that some aren’t convinced he’s a difference maker.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:59 am : link
Schrager is pretty plugged in so I wouldn’t dismiss this mock.
RE: Still amazes me that some folks don't see JJM  
Mike from Ohio : 10:04 am : link
In comment 16470482 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
as a much better QB prospect than Jones.

Jones was a walk-on at Duke. Was a one-read QB.

Only Gettleman, Snyder and maybe Elway were interested in him. That's not good FO company.

JJM has a much better pedigree.






So I have been critical of JJM, but he is absolutely a better prospect than Jones. The question is whether or not he is a franchise QB or a guy you are constantly going to be hoping to take that next step and never does. To me, he is more of a projection than most of the other top tier QBs in this class.
RE: RE: Still amazes me that some folks don't see JJM  
section125 : 10:09 am : link
In comment 16470519 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16470482 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


as a much better QB prospect than Jones.

Jones was a walk-on at Duke. Was a one-read QB.

Only Gettleman, Snyder and maybe Elway were interested in him. That's not good FO company.

JJM has a much better pedigree.








So I have been critical of JJM, but he is absolutely a better prospect than Jones. The question is whether or not he is a franchise QB or a guy you are constantly going to be hoping to take that next step and never does. To me, he is more of a projection than most of the other top tier QBs in this class.


I would sat Maye is a bigger project.
JJM is a slightly better prospect than DJ  
The Mike : 10:31 am : link
Only because of his championship pedigree. Talent wise, he is essentially the same guy. A middling talent with a limited ceiling. Selecting him at six would be essentially repeating the same mistake as 2019, eerily on the same day (April 25) and at the same draft position (6), but made worse simply because it will have revealed that the organization had learned nothing from the 2019 mistake. Which, after listening to yesterday's laughable DJ press conference, may very well be the case.

Trading up for JJM though would be an epic fail of galactic proportions. This has to be a ploy by Schrager, maybe to get the Vikings to trade up? They can't be that stupid, but who knows, maybe they can...
McCarthy  
JT039 : 10:35 am : link
throws better than Jones
Is faster than Jones
Can make all the throws unlike Jones
Reads defenses better than Jones

They are not alike at all and any comparison made between them is just lazy or just not understanding the position.

McCarthy is still QB 4 in this draft behind Williams, Daniels, and Maye - but he is a much much better prospect than Jones ever was.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:40 am : link
You don't have to be a fan of JJM, but he's a much better prospect coming out of college than Jones was in '19.
RE: ...  
The Mike : 10:47 am : link
In comment 16470563 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
You don't have to be a fan of JJM, but he's a much better prospect coming out of college than Jones was in '19.


I am simply saying his rightful draft position is late first, early second round, just like DJ should have been. Time will tell. I am definitely in the Greg Cosell camp on this one. And I definitely don't think he should be in play as a top ten pick. Would much rather have Penix - even at six.
RE: JJM is a slightly better prospect than DJ  
Big Rick in FL : 10:53 am : link
In comment 16470549 The Mike said:
Quote:
Only because of his championship pedigree. Talent wise, he is essentially the same guy. A middling talent with a limited ceiling. Selecting him at six would be essentially repeating the same mistake as 2019, eerily on the same day (April 25) and at the same draft position (6), but made worse simply because it will have revealed that the organization had learned nothing from the 2019 mistake. Which, after listening to yesterday's laughable DJ press conference, may very well be the case.

Trading up for JJM though would be an epic fail of galactic proportions. This has to be a ploy by Schrager, maybe to get the Vikings to trade up? They can't be that stupid, but who knows, maybe they can...


JJM is a much better prospect than DJ. He's also much more talented. JJM is more accurate, has a bigger arm, better processor, better off platform, better navigating the pocket than DJ was coming out of college.
Plus McCarthy was highly regarded  
JT039 : 10:54 am : link
coming out of high school.

I cant think of a single thing other that they are white mobile QBs that makes them comparable.
RE: JJM is a slightly better prospect than DJ  
bw in dc : 11:29 am : link
In comment 16470549 The Mike said:
Quote:
Only because of his championship pedigree. Talent wise, he is essentially the same guy. A middling talent with a limited ceiling. Selecting him at six would be essentially repeating the same mistake as 2019, eerily on the same day (April 25) and at the same draft position (6), but made worse simply because it will have revealed that the organization had learned nothing from the 2019 mistake. Which, after listening to yesterday's laughable DJ press conference, may very well be the case.


I agree that if we draft McCarthy at #6 or > it's another over-draft like Jones.

But McCarthy is a better prospect than Jones. Better arm, better off-script, better pedigree, better athlete.

So, if we go that route, at least Daboll will have a more talented prospect to develop and mold.
bw, I agree  
Sean : 11:30 am : link
And there are plenty of people who like JJM (Sy included).
RE: JJM is a slightly better prospect than DJ  
Chris684 : 11:34 am : link
In comment 16470549 The Mike said:
Quote:
Only because of his championship pedigree. Talent wise, he is essentially the same guy. A middling talent with a limited ceiling. Selecting him at six would be essentially repeating the same mistake as 2019, eerily on the same day (April 25) and at the same draft position (6), but made worse simply because it will have revealed that the organization had learned nothing from the 2019 mistake. Which, after listening to yesterday's laughable DJ press conference, may very well be the case.

Trading up for JJM though would be an epic fail of galactic proportions. This has to be a ploy by Schrager, maybe to get the Vikings to trade up? They can't be that stupid, but who knows, maybe they can...


This is really just your opinion stated as fact with lots of hyperbole mixed in.
.Anything is possible, but....  
Rod in St Cloud : 11:42 am : link
With only 6 picks, it is more likely the Giants stay put or trade down to gain more picks. Of course, you have to have a willing trade partner. Currently, the Giants pick #6 is worth 1600 pts. In this draft, the Giants would love to gain another 1st or 2nd round pick. Otherwise, they stay at #6 and pick QB4 or WR(1-3).

Tennessee at pick 7 is worth (1500) and pick 38 (520), and they need a tackle, so unless they want to trade up to keep someone like maybe the Jets from jumping them, it's not likely worth it to them. But it would make sense for the Giants. It makes more sense for Tennessee to trade down with the Jets, who will be looking to grab a top WR for Rogers. So, this is unlikely.

At pick #8, Atlanta is likely to stay pat and take a top edge.

At pick #9, Chicago is looking for an OL to protect their new QB or one of the top WRs. Assuming Ariz and LAC go for WRs, they would be interested in trading with the Giants for last of the top 3 WRs or a top OL. Unfortunately, they only have picks 9, 75, and 122 in this year's draft. That's 1615 pts, and not enough to lose out on a top WR, unless they throw in next year's draft slot. So, this is probably unlikely.

At pick #10, the Jets would be willing to go for one of the top WRs, but they only have 1660 pts in this year's draft, positions 10, 72, 111, 132, 185, 256, and 257. They would need to throw in something from next year's draft, too. Unlikely, but possible.

At pick #11 (1270), Minnesota can offer up pick #23 (760) for a total of 2030 pts and secure QB4. That prevents other QB needy teams from jumping them. It's overkill for Minny, but it's what the Giants would want to keep from losing out on their top 3 WRs. The Giants could still go TE, OL, CB, DL, or QB.

At pick 12, Denver would love to get a QB, but they only have 1584 in this year's draft. They don't have the ammunition, unless they include next year's as well. So they are unlikely.

At pick 13, the Raiders are a viable trade down partner if the Giants are willing to drop that far. 13(1150), 44(460), 77(205), and 112(70).
RE: RE: JJM is a slightly better prospect than DJ  
The Mike : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16470620 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16470549 The Mike said:


Quote:


Only because of his championship pedigree. Talent wise, he is essentially the same guy. A middling talent with a limited ceiling. Selecting him at six would be essentially repeating the same mistake as 2019, eerily on the same day (April 25) and at the same draft position (6), but made worse simply because it will have revealed that the organization had learned nothing from the 2019 mistake. Which, after listening to yesterday's laughable DJ press conference, may very well be the case.




I agree that if we draft McCarthy at #6 or > it's another over-draft like Jones.

But McCarthy is a better prospect than Jones. Better arm, better off-script, better pedigree, better athlete.

So, if we go that route, at least Daboll will have a more talented prospect to develop and mold.


Fair enough. But who isn't a better prospect than DJ knowing what we now know? The idea though that we are even contemplating "over drafting" a quarterback again could not be more nauseating...
RE: RE: JJM is a slightly better prospect than DJ  
Rjanyg : 11:46 am : link
In comment 16470579 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16470549 The Mike said:


Quote:


Only because of his championship pedigree. Talent wise, he is essentially the same guy. A middling talent with a limited ceiling. Selecting him at six would be essentially repeating the same mistake as 2019, eerily on the same day (April 25) and at the same draft position (6), but made worse simply because it will have revealed that the organization had learned nothing from the 2019 mistake. Which, after listening to yesterday's laughable DJ press conference, may very well be the case.

Trading up for JJM though would be an epic fail of galactic proportions. This has to be a ploy by Schrager, maybe to get the Vikings to trade up? They can't be that stupid, but who knows, maybe they can...



JJM is a much better prospect than DJ. He's also much more talented. JJM is more accurate, has a bigger arm, better processor, better off platform, better navigating the pocket than DJ was coming out of college.


100%
RE: bw, I agree  
The Mike : 11:56 am : link
In comment 16470624 Sean said:
Quote:
And there are plenty of people who like JJM (Sy included).


Count me out on drafting JJ at six - and utterly disgusted if they even contemplate trading up for him. I have no problem trading back up into the first round for him if he is still available after we either take Maye/Daniels or one of the WRs at six. But let's be clear - JJ is a definitive reach at six.
RE: RE: bw, I agree  
BleedBlue46 : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16470665 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16470624 Sean said:


Quote:


And there are plenty of people who like JJM (Sy included).



Count me out on drafting JJ at six - and utterly disgusted if they even contemplate trading up for him. I have no problem trading back up into the first round for him if he is still available after we either take Maye/Daniels or one of the WRs at six. But let's be clear - JJ is a definitive reach at six.


To you he is, but many respected pros don't think so. He's Randy Mueller's 6th ranked overall prospect. He's higher rated for Sy than several previous #1 picks. Next year he would very likely be the #1 pick.

I get that is your opinion, but you speak so authoratively about something that many actual pros don't agree, it's hilarious.
RE: RE: RE: JJM is a slightly better prospect than DJ  
bw in dc : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16470645 The Mike said:
Quote:

Fair enough. But who isn't a better prospect than DJ knowing what we now know? The idea though that we are even contemplating "over drafting" a quarterback again could not be more nauseating...


Like I suggested, I wouldn't feel great about McCarthy at #6, either. I just want a more talented player at QB than Jones.

The more interesting angle for me is trusting Schoen to make the next QB decision. After the way he managed the Jones contract/outcome, that should make everyone concerned to some level.
RE: ....  
aimrocky : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16470394 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Penix was a great college QB. He isn't a great pro prospect.


Definitive statements like this are foolish.

On a site full of know it all's, you take the cake.
Would rather pick Penix @ 6 but ok with trading up  
Formerly TD : 12:14 pm : link
This trade in the OP is pretty fair. 3rd round picks are a 50/50 proposition to even become starters at some point, and this trade amounts to trading two of them for mgmt’s choice of QBs (next year’s 2 has a value similar to this year’s 3 in terms of trade value).
 
ryanmkeane : 12:14 pm : link
I’d be careful in saying McCarthy can make all the throws. Just from watching highlights and reading scouting reports, he struggles with the sideline perimeter throws.

He obviously has a strong arm but it is pretty clear that his “arm talent” is not nearly as high as Maye or Williams.
So many posters here speaking like they are pros,  
BleedBlue46 : 12:14 pm : link
When several well respected pros completely disagree with them on JJM. It's really funny.

I'm not big on Maye, but I still see his potential and understand the proponents of his that believe in him. I see both sides. Maye has plenty of pros that don't like him much at all (Mueller, Chris Simms, etc.). The same posters that speak like authoritative figures about JJM love Maye yet you don't see anyone battling against them acting like their perspectives are definitive expert facts.

I think a lot of these anti-JJM guys just can't get the idea out of their heads that JJM isn't similar to DJ at all other than them both being white. And it really triggers them.

I greatly look forward to seeing how all these QBs pan out, hopefully we get a good one because if Schoen doesn't take a swing I guarantee he will miss out on a franchise QB or two.
RE: RE: ....  
ryanmkeane : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16470679 aimrocky said:
Quote:
In comment 16470394 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Penix was a great college QB. He isn't a great pro prospect.



Definitive statements like this are foolish.

On a site full of know it all's, you take the cake.

Ok, so basically you disagreeing with every scouting report. Penix is viewed as 2nd round prospect by the majority of draft experts.

Why is my opinion on him somehow different?
...  
christian : 12:18 pm : link
If the Giants could some how pull off Penix and Nabers, they'd have such an exciting offense.
RE: Still amazes me that some folks don't see JJM  
ThomasG : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16470482 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
as a much better QB prospect than Jones.


Not sure anybody outside of that Jack Stroud poster thinks this.

JJM is a better prospect but still looks likes a mistake at #6 overall. He’s a dog with different fleas as Gekko would say.
RE: RE: RE: ....  
BleedBlue46 : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16470486 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16470472 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470394 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Penix was a great college QB. He isn't a great pro prospect.



Why?

Drake Maye is?



It's a tool box game. You know that.

And Maye has more plus tools than Penix. So, if you project off that, which I do (plus production, etc), Maye is the better prospect right now.

That's not to say that he'll ultimately be better than Penix, but there is more there to develop.


It's not just a toolbox game, the distinguishing factor amongst all the best QBs vs the rest is how their minds operate.

So many QBs can sling the ball and are big and strong and athletic enough. They don't make it. Why? Because it's not just about their arm and physical attributes.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:23 pm : link
Based on "rankings" I think that McCarthy at 6 would be a pretty significant reach. Lots of posters feel that way.

Schoen doesn't seem like a reach at 6 kind of GM.
RE: RE: RE: ....  
aimrocky : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16470686 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16470679 aimrocky said:


Quote:


In comment 16470394 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Penix was a great college QB. He isn't a great pro prospect.



Definitive statements like this are foolish.

On a site full of know it all's, you take the cake.


Ok, so basically you disagreeing with every scouting report. Penix is viewed as 2nd round prospect by the majority of draft experts.

Why is my opinion on him somehow different?


"Every scouting report" is a broad generalization, and have you personally scouted Penix? Meaning, watched more than a few YouTube highlights? Have you talked to his coaches? I would guess not. That's why a definitive take like yours is foolish.

I watched at least 4 full Washington games on TV this year (2 playoff and 2 regular season) and came away impressed, but I'm not a professional at this so what do I know about how his future prospects are. Would I be happy if they drafted Penix, yes. Would I be upset if they passed on him, no.

My point being is, this site has a lot of posters who state their opinions as fact, your statement falls into this bucket.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ....  
BleedBlue46 : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 16470703 aimrocky said:
Quote:
In comment 16470686 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16470679 aimrocky said:


Quote:


In comment 16470394 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Penix was a great college QB. He isn't a great pro prospect.



Definitive statements like this are foolish.

On a site full of know it all's, you take the cake.


Ok, so basically you disagreeing with every scouting report. Penix is viewed as 2nd round prospect by the majority of draft experts.

Why is my opinion on him somehow different?



"Every scouting report" is a broad generalization, and have you personally scouted Penix? Meaning, watched more than a few YouTube highlights? Have you talked to his coaches? I would guess not. That's why a definitive take like yours is foolish.

I watched at least 4 full Washington games on TV this year (2 playoff and 2 regular season) and came away impressed, but I'm not a professional at this so what do I know about how his future prospects are. Would I be happy if they drafted Penix, yes. Would I be upset if they passed on him, no.

My point being is, this site has a lot of posters who state their opinions as fact, your statement falls into this bucket.


Penix is #3 qb definitively without the injury history. I think (and hope) he can be had for pick 47 or trade up to somewhere between the end of rd1 to pick 47. If we take Odunze at 6. Which is likely, then I will he praying we get Penix somewhere in that range.
RE: ...  
JT039 : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16470701 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Based on "rankings" I think that McCarthy at 6 would be a pretty significant reach. Lots of posters feel that way.

Schoen doesn't seem like a reach at 6 kind of GM.


Well a lot of posters here aren’t professional scouts. There are many professional scouts who view him as top 10 and they know a helluva lot more football than the majority of posters here.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:30 pm : link
aimrocky, not sure why you are taking my opinion of Penix so personally.

Yeah, obviously I am not a professional scout. Who gives a fuck. This is a message board and I'm stating my opinion that he won't be a great NFL QB.

To me he's in the Andy Dalton camp. Pretty solid quarterback.
I'd be happy to move on from Jones  
Darwinian : 12:36 pm : link
with either Maye or JJM, I'd prefer Maye, but would be happy with any of the top 5 or 6.

But let's be realistic about what we're getting. Both Maye and JJM are developmental guys, but for different reasons. Maye can be erratic and needs to fix mechanical issues. JJM needs to hit the gym and add body mass and work on deep ball and sideline delivery.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ....  
bw in dc : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16470696 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:

It's not just a toolbox game, the distinguishing factor amongst all the best QBs vs the rest is how their minds operate.

So many QBs can sling the ball and are big and strong and athletic enough. They don't make it. Why? Because it's not just about their arm and physical attributes.


I agree to an extent. A quick minded QB might see the big opportunity down the field, but he might not have the arm talent to execute the play at a high rate of success. Chad Pennington had a terrific football mind, but he had an arm that should have landed him a endorsement deal with Ramen Noodle.

But as I have mentioned many times, good luck figuring cerebral part out. That's the art part of the evaluator's job. I don't think anyone knows until it's gametime for a regular season game.
RE: RE: RE: ....  
Mike from Ohio : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16470686 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16470679 aimrocky said:


Quote:


In comment 16470394 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Penix was a great college QB. He isn't a great pro prospect.



Definitive statements like this are foolish.

On a site full of know it all's, you take the cake.


Ok, so basically you disagreeing with every scouting report. Penix is viewed as 2nd round prospect by the majority of draft experts.

Why is my opinion on him somehow different?


Waldman has him as QB2 in this class. The Giants also don’t seem to be scouting him like a guy the like if he slides to 47.
Penix is my favorite QB in this class,  
Go Terps : 12:44 pm : link
but I would be absolutely blown away if the Giants drafted him at 6 or even 47.
RE: RE: ...  
Scooter185 : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16470712 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16470701 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Based on "rankings" I think that McCarthy at 6 would be a pretty significant reach. Lots of posters feel that way.

Schoen doesn't seem like a reach at 6 kind of GM.



Well a lot of posters here aren’t professional scouts. There are many professional scouts who view him as top 10 and they know a helluva lot more football than the majority of posters here.


When you point out a professional option that's the opposite of Ryan's he just says "yeah well they've been wrong before" and then screams Josh Rosen
RE: ...  
aimrocky : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16470716 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
aimrocky, not sure why you are taking my opinion of Penix so personally.

Yeah, obviously I am not a professional scout. Who gives a fuck. This is a message board and I'm stating my opinion that he won't be a great NFL QB.

To me he's in the Andy Dalton camp. Pretty solid quarterback.


You stated your opinion as fact. Having an opinion on a prospect is fine, but preface it as such. The only reason I called you out is that you have track record of doing this. Don't ask me to "prove it" because I know that is coming. I don't have the time and frankly don't care enough, but you post enough on this board to have this trend noticed.

It's fine if you don't like Penix, but don't tell others who do like him that he is "not a pro prospect". Your take holds the same water as anyone elses.
RE: ...  
Chris684 : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16470701 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Based on "rankings" I think that McCarthy at 6 would be a pretty significant reach. Lots of posters feel that way.

Schoen doesn't seem like a reach at 6 kind of GM.


Who gives a shit if lots of "posters" on a fan message board feel that way? Is that validation?

The NFL scouting/executive community is obviously higher on him than the "posters", so not sure what your argument is.

He may pan out or he may not, but the pick wouldn't be a reach.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ....  
BleedBlue46 : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16470728 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16470696 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:



It's not just a toolbox game, the distinguishing factor amongst all the best QBs vs the rest is how their minds operate.

So many QBs can sling the ball and are big and strong and athletic enough. They don't make it. Why? Because it's not just about their arm and physical attributes.



I agree to an extent. A quick minded QB might see the big opportunity down the field, but he might not have the arm talent to execute the play at a high rate of success. Chad Pennington had a terrific football mind, but he had an arm that should have landed him a endorsement deal with Ramen Noodle.

But as I have mentioned many times, good luck figuring cerebral part out. That's the art part of the evaluator's job. I don't think anyone knows until it's gametime for a regular season game.


JJM doesn't have a noodle arm at all though. He has an issue that is correctable just likr Josh Allen did. They had a very similar issue and when Josh Allen corrected that he became an elite QB. Obviously JJM isn't as heavy or tall as Allen, but ultimately they both shared a similar issue with their touch and accuracy on throws 25yards or more in the air. And let's not pretend JJM was awful at this or anything as he was 20/40 for 7 tds and 1int on these throws.

There's a reason many well respected scouts and pros rank JJM ahead of Maye. Im not definitively saying what will happen for Maye. They both are legit prospects. I think Maye has a lower floor and there is a reason NE might not pick Maye and trade with us. There are a lot of question marks there. Nevertheless, I keep an open mind to his positives and his potential and I'm not sure why many here can't do the same for JJM.

I'll put it this way. Would you like JJM if he was able to evolve his throwing motion the way Josh Allen did thus improving his release, arm strength, touch and accuracy on intermediate to deep throws? It's the same thing Josh Allen did. So, if JJM made that evolution in the pros like JA did, would you like him then?
RE: RE: RE: ....  
Section331 : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16470686 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16470679 aimrocky said:


Quote:


In comment 16470394 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Penix was a great college QB. He isn't a great pro prospect.



Definitive statements like this are foolish.

On a site full of know it all's, you take the cake.


Ok, so basically you disagreeing with every scouting report. Penix is viewed as 2nd round prospect by the majority of draft experts.

Why is my opinion on him somehow different?


Majority of draft experts? I’m calling BS on that one. Most have Penix in the 1st round.
RE: RE: ...  
The Mike : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 16470750 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16470701 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Based on "rankings" I think that McCarthy at 6 would be a pretty significant reach. Lots of posters feel that way.

Schoen doesn't seem like a reach at 6 kind of GM.



Who gives a shit if lots of "posters" on a fan message board feel that way? Is that validation?

The NFL scouting/executive community is obviously higher on him than the "posters", so not sure what your argument is.

He may pan out or he may not, but the pick wouldn't be a reach.


You are right Ryan, Chris is clearly stating opinion as fact here.

The NFL scouting community is definitively undecided re JJM. Cosell thinks little of him and Kiper says he is a reach as a top ten quarterback. And until recently, the consensus on JJM was that he had a late second round grade by a vast majority of NFL scouts. My guess is he is being bantered about as subterfuge to entice a foolish GM to make the mistake of over drafting him. Let's hope that Schoen is the one who has been creating the subterfuge and not the one playing the fool next week.
RE: I don't believe this ' Top Tier ' QB nonsense  
ColHowPepper : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16470401 averagejoe said:
Quote:
And I don't think any are worth trading up for. It's all hype.
There are maybe six or seven good prospects to choose from and none really stand out. So many on this site have the top 4 QB's in Canton already. Maye and McCarthy are getting better by the day based on nothing they did on the field . Keep our picks and take Penix at six . His arm talent alone is enough for me .

Joe, can't it be argued that your take is just a different path to overvaluing a QB, i.e., a lesser QB but @ 6 with no other picks foregone? Weren't most of us, and many of the 'experts', thinking Penix could be had in 2nd or maybe trade back into late 1st? That is to say, getting better by the day.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
BleedBlue46 : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 16470777 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16470750 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470701 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Based on "rankings" I think that McCarthy at 6 would be a pretty significant reach. Lots of posters feel that way.

Schoen doesn't seem like a reach at 6 kind of GM.



Who gives a shit if lots of "posters" on a fan message board feel that way? Is that validation?

The NFL scouting/executive community is obviously higher on him than the "posters", so not sure what your argument is.

He may pan out or he may not, but the pick wouldn't be a reach.



You are right Ryan, Chris is clearly stating opinion as fact here.

The NFL scouting community is definitively undecided re JJM. Cosell thinks little of him and Kiper says he is a reach as a top ten quarterback. And until recently, the consensus on JJM was that he had a late second round grade by a vast majority of NFL scouts. My guess is he is being bantered about as subterfuge to entice a foolish GM to make the mistake of over drafting him. Let's hope that Schoen is the one who has been creating the subterfuge and not the one playing the fool next week.


Yeah Chris Simms. Randy Mueller and Sy are all just fools yet you are smart enough to see through all this "subterfuge". Lol
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
The Mike : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16470838 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16470777 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16470750 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470701 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Based on "rankings" I think that McCarthy at 6 would be a pretty significant reach. Lots of posters feel that way.

Schoen doesn't seem like a reach at 6 kind of GM.



Who gives a shit if lots of "posters" on a fan message board feel that way? Is that validation?

The NFL scouting/executive community is obviously higher on him than the "posters", so not sure what your argument is.

He may pan out or he may not, but the pick wouldn't be a reach.



You are right Ryan, Chris is clearly stating opinion as fact here.

The NFL scouting community is definitively undecided re JJM. Cosell thinks little of him and Kiper says he is a reach as a top ten quarterback. And until recently, the consensus on JJM was that he had a late second round grade by a vast majority of NFL scouts. My guess is he is being bantered about as subterfuge to entice a foolish GM to make the mistake of over drafting him. Let's hope that Schoen is the one who has been creating the subterfuge and not the one playing the fool next week.



Yeah Chris Simms. Randy Mueller and Sy are all just fools yet you are smart enough to see through all this "subterfuge". Lol


Or they are creating the subterfuge and you are the fool...
I like JJM a lot, but he's very unpolished  
LW_Giants : 1:50 pm : link
He really needs to sit for a full year and work on repeating his delivery, footwork and outside throws. All stuff that's correctable.

However, anyone saying he's not a better prospect than Jones was is flat out wrong. He's won at every level he's played, has a stronger arm, is more mobile in the pocket, and is more athletic.

My preference after Caleb and Daniels is Maye, but I would not be disappointed with JJM at all.
no one knows whay NYG will do  
djm : 1:56 pm : link
except NYG. He's plugged in but that doesn't mean he knows who the pick might be let alone will be.

We aren't trading up for McCarthy. Just a guess. Which is what PS just did.
lol  
djm : 1:57 pm : link
these people have crafted close to a dozen mocks, each one different from the last one.

I look forward to the posts that say someone knew it all along. No they didn't. They just got lucky.

...  
ryanmkeane : 1:59 pm : link
Schrager isn't as plugged into the Giants as we are led to believe.

Garafolo would be the guy to pay attention to.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
BleedBlue46 : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16470853 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16470838 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470777 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16470750 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470701 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Based on "rankings" I think that McCarthy at 6 would be a pretty significant reach. Lots of posters feel that way.

Schoen doesn't seem like a reach at 6 kind of GM.



Who gives a shit if lots of "posters" on a fan message board feel that way? Is that validation?

The NFL scouting/executive community is obviously higher on him than the "posters", so not sure what your argument is.

He may pan out or he may not, but the pick wouldn't be a reach.



You are right Ryan, Chris is clearly stating opinion as fact here.

The NFL scouting community is definitively undecided re JJM. Cosell thinks little of him and Kiper says he is a reach as a top ten quarterback. And until recently, the consensus on JJM was that he had a late second round grade by a vast majority of NFL scouts. My guess is he is being bantered about as subterfuge to entice a foolish GM to make the mistake of over drafting him. Let's hope that Schoen is the one who has been creating the subterfuge and not the one playing the fool next week.



Yeah Chris Simms. Randy Mueller and Sy are all just fools yet you are smart enough to see through all this "subterfuge". Lol



Or they are creating the subterfuge and you are the fool...


I don't even follow the analysts until I do my own research. I like JJM for the same reasons Sy does. I studied him thoroughly, if I'm wrong it's not because I'm parroting the media and some "subterfuge". I didn't like him when following college football as a casual fan. I liked him after studying him deeply as a prospect.
Boooo  
Festina Lente : 2:10 pm : link
Not what i want
I implore each and every one here  
djm : 3:02 pm : link
to read the draft article in the athletic.

Quote:
Teams overestimate their abilities to delineate between stars and flops, and because of that they overvalue the “right to choose” in the draft.

And what were the findings after examining every draft pick and trade from 1988 to 2004?

Teams massively overestimate their abilities to delineate between stars and flops, and because of that they heavily overvalue the “right to choose” in the draft.


More for the fans here that insist each player they love is going to cure all our woes. Especially QB. You're probably wrong. And that's fine, but the arrogance of some is just tough to take.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: lol  
JT039 : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16470868 djm said:
Quote:
these people have crafted close to a dozen mocks, each one different from the last one.

I look forward to the posts that say someone knew it all along. No they didn't. They just got lucky.


Bingo!

Does anyone really give a shit about some medias guy mock draft? They are literally useless.
this line right here  
djm : 3:04 pm : link
I said the same thing years or even months ago:

Quote:
More than a decade ago, one NFL team commissioned a study into whether certain GMs were better than others at the draft. Though some posted better track records than others, specifically Baltimore’s Ozzie Newsome, the answer was mostly not.

This is not to say all of the league’s top personnel people are poor evaluators. In fact, there is a line of thinking that the smaller the variation in skill among competitors, the more ripe the situation is for randomness to sway the results.


RANDOMNESS.

In other words, LUCK.

The draft is not a science. It's a fucking crapshoot.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
The Mike : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16470885 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16470853 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16470838 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470777 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16470750 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470701 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Based on "rankings" I think that McCarthy at 6 would be a pretty significant reach. Lots of posters feel that way.

Schoen doesn't seem like a reach at 6 kind of GM.



Who gives a shit if lots of "posters" on a fan message board feel that way? Is that validation?

The NFL scouting/executive community is obviously higher on him than the "posters", so not sure what your argument is.

He may pan out or he may not, but the pick wouldn't be a reach.



You are right Ryan, Chris is clearly stating opinion as fact here.

The NFL scouting community is definitively undecided re JJM. Cosell thinks little of him and Kiper says he is a reach as a top ten quarterback. And until recently, the consensus on JJM was that he had a late second round grade by a vast majority of NFL scouts. My guess is he is being bantered about as subterfuge to entice a foolish GM to make the mistake of over drafting him. Let's hope that Schoen is the one who has been creating the subterfuge and not the one playing the fool next week.



Yeah Chris Simms. Randy Mueller and Sy are all just fools yet you are smart enough to see through all this "subterfuge". Lol



Or they are creating the subterfuge and you are the fool...



I don't even follow the analysts until I do my own research. I like JJM for the same reasons Sy does. I studied him thoroughly, if I'm wrong it's not because I'm parroting the media and some "subterfuge". I didn't like him when following college football as a casual fan. I liked him after studying him deeply as a prospect.


Fair enough. But it is still an opinion, no better and no worse than anyone else's opinion. Yes, you may have made yourself informed, but even Sy gives JJM the same grade he gave Justin Fields. And I would argue JJM's ceiling is nowhere near as high as Fields - even after witnessing three terrible years in the NFL for Fields.
Cowherd made an interesting point re: QBs who hit  
Sean : 3:55 pm : link
In the last ten years, the QBs who hit in the NFL either:

1. Produced at a very high level.
or
2. Carried their team with a weaker supporting cast.

I get the McCarthy concerns when you look at it from those angles.
Schrager doesn't know $hit  
Optimus-NY : 4:01 pm : link
.
RE: Cowherd made an interesting point re: QBs who hit  
JT039 : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16471011 Sean said:
Quote:
In the last ten years, the QBs who hit in the NFL either:

1. Produced at a very high level.
or
2. Carried their team with a weaker supporting cast.

I get the McCarthy concerns when you look at it from those angles.


Cowherd sucks. Not pointing you out - but why people listen to him mystifies me. He’s on the same level as Skip Bayless and Steven A. Smith.
RE: Cowherd made an interesting point re: QBs who hit  
BleedBlue46 : 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16471011 Sean said:
Quote:
In the last ten years, the QBs who hit in the NFL either:

1. Produced at a very high level.
or
2. Carried their team with a weaker supporting cast.

I get the McCarthy concerns when you look at it from those angles.


Matt Ryan doesn't fall into that, he had 46 tds and 19 ints with 6.5ypa in his Jr and Sr years combined. JJM in his sophomore and jr years had 44 tds and 9 ints with close to 9 ypa.
RE: RE: Cowherd made an interesting point re: QBs who hit  
BleedBlue46 : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 16471020 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16471011 Sean said:


Quote:


In the last ten years, the QBs who hit in the NFL either:

1. Produced at a very high level.
or
2. Carried their team with a weaker supporting cast.

I get the McCarthy concerns when you look at it from those angles.



Cowherd sucks. Not pointing you out - but why people listen to him mystifies me. He’s on the same level as Skip Bayless and Steven A. Smith.


Another besides Matt Ryan is Matthew Stafford whom had 44 tds with 20 ints and about 8.1ypa compared to JJMs 44 tds 9 ints and close to 9 ypa.
RE: RE: Cowherd made an interesting point re: QBs who hit  
Darwinian : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 16471020 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16471011 Sean said:


Quote:


In the last ten years, the QBs who hit in the NFL either:

1. Produced at a very high level.
or
2. Carried their team with a weaker supporting cast.

I get the McCarthy concerns when you look at it from those angles.



Cowherd sucks. Not pointing you out - but why people listen to him mystifies me. He’s on the same level as Skip Bayless and Steven A. Smith.


Cowherd's observations tend to be better than those other guys.
RE: RE: Cowherd made an interesting point re: QBs who hit  
BleedBlue46 : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 16471020 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16471011 Sean said:


Quote:


In the last ten years, the QBs who hit in the NFL either:

1. Produced at a very high level.
or
2. Carried their team with a weaker supporting cast.

I get the McCarthy concerns when you look at it from those angles.



Cowherd sucks. Not pointing you out - but why people listen to him mystifies me. He’s on the same level as Skip Bayless and Steven A. Smith.


Jalen Hurts in his sophomore and senior years (at Alabama and Oklahoma in air raid) had 49 tds with 9ints and about 10ypa.
RE: RE: RE: Cowherd made an interesting point re: QBs who hit  
BleedBlue46 : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16471063 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16471020 JT039 said:


Quote:


In comment 16471011 Sean said:


Quote:


In the last ten years, the QBs who hit in the NFL either:

1. Produced at a very high level.
or
2. Carried their team with a weaker supporting cast.

I get the McCarthy concerns when you look at it from those angles.



Cowherd sucks. Not pointing you out - but why people listen to him mystifies me. He’s on the same level as Skip Bayless and Steven A. Smith.



Cowherd's observations tend to be better than those other guys.


Josh Allen had 44 tds with 21 ints and about 7.7 ypa in the mountain west conference his sophomore and junior years.
RE: Cowherd made an interesting point re: QBs who hit  
BleedBlue46 : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16471011 Sean said:
Quote:
In the last ten years, the QBs who hit in the NFL either:

1. Produced at a very high level.
or
2. Carried their team with a weaker supporting cast.

I get the McCarthy concerns when you look at it from those angles.


Carson Palmer had 46 tds and 22 ints with about 7.5 ypa his junior and senior years, much worse if you do sophomore and junior years (29 tds 30ints with 6.2ypa).
RE: Cowherd made an interesting point re: QBs who hit  
BleedBlue46 : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 16471011 Sean said:
Quote:
In the last ten years, the QBs who hit in the NFL either:

1. Produced at a very high level.
or
2. Carried their team with a weaker supporting cast.

I get the McCarthy concerns when you look at it from those angles.


Eli Manning had 50 tds 25 ints and 7.5ypa in his junior and senior years
RE: RE: Cowherd made an interesting point re: QBs who hit  
Optimus-NY : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16471020 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16471011 Sean said:


Quote:


In the last ten years, the QBs who hit in the NFL either:

1. Produced at a very high level.
or
2. Carried their team with a weaker supporting cast.

I get the McCarthy concerns when you look at it from those angles.



Cowherd sucks. Not pointing you out - but why people listen to him mystifies me. He’s on the same level as Skip Bayless and Steven A. Smith.


+1
RE: I'd prefer McCarthy to Maye  
Thegratefulhead : 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16470239 Go Terps said:
Quote:
But again I have to ask, how are Maye and McCarthy at trade up cost better than Penix (or Nix) at 6 with no trade up cost? I just don't see it.
I prefer McCarthy to Maye but don’t want to trade up unless the cost is low. At the beginning of this, I wanted to trade up at all cost. I have fallen for all 3 WRs. I would rather give Lock a shot(i like him more than most here) than blow all our draft capital moving up. Secure the WR first and THEN I would give ALOT for Penix too. If I can get Penix and a WR this year.


Yeah, that’s the ticket.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 