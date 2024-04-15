Peter Schrager Mock draft 1.0 Rave7 : 4/15/2024 9:58 pm

Peter Schrager has many connections throughout the NFL and especially in the New York market. He is well-informed and knowledgeable.

This is the first mock draft revealed in his podcast.



1. Chi Caleb William

2. Wash Jayden Daniels

3. NE Drake Maye

4. NYG JJ Mccarthy (Trade with Ari #4 pick for #6, #70, and 2025 2nd round pick)

5. LAC Marvin Harrison jr

6. Ari Rome Odunze



What you guys think?





