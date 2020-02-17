Prediction: Giants Draft Nabers - Benson, 1-2. What’s Yours?

As much as I’m hoping that the Giants somehow find a way to land Drake Maye, I’m convinced that the Pats will take Maye and the Vikings will trade up to 4 for McCarthy.



If the Giants are frozen out of the top 3 QBs in RD-1, everybody expects them to take a WR, and the WR most often linked to the Giants is Malik Nabers. So that’s not exactly an “out-on-a-limb” prediction for pick 6.



As for pick 47, despite the Giants’ apparent interest in Trey Benson (Top 30 visit) I haven’t seen any mocks where the Giants select him in RD-2. But that is my prediction.



Getting two offensive skill players considered the best (or near the best) at their respective positions in this draft, will somewhat ease the pain of not addressing QB this year. Obviously it’s not the best-case scenario, but drafting two dynamic offensive players would certainly beat trading picks 6, 47 and more picks next year, to draft the wrong QB.



I also think that the Giants will feel some pressure to draft a "star" RB to replace Barkley and it's highly unlikely that Benson or Brooks make it to RD-3.



What is your prediction for the Giants’ picks in rounds 1 and 2?

