Prediction: Giants Draft Nabers - Benson, 1-2. What’s Yours?

As much as I’m hoping that the Giants somehow find a way to land Drake Maye, I’m convinced that the Pats will take Maye and the Vikings will trade up to 4 for McCarthy.
If the Giants are frozen out of the top 3 QBs in RD-1, everybody expects them to take a WR, and the WR most often linked to the Giants is Malik Nabers. So that’s not exactly an “out-on-a-limb” prediction for pick 6.
As for pick 47, despite the Giants’ apparent interest in Trey Benson (Top 30 visit) I haven’t seen any mocks where the Giants select him in RD-2. But that is my prediction.
Getting two offensive skill players considered the best (or near the best) at their respective positions in this draft, will somewhat ease the pain of not addressing QB this year. Obviously it’s not the best-case scenario, but drafting two dynamic offensive players would certainly beat trading picks 6, 47 and more picks next year, to draft the wrong QB.
I also think that the Giants will feel some pressure to draft a "star" RB to replace Barkley and it's highly unlikely that Benson or Brooks make it to RD-3.
What is your prediction for the Giants’ picks in rounds 1 and 2?
And just what we criticize DG for do
Using the 2nd overall pick and using a 2nd round pick are not even close to the same. We know they really liked James Cook two years ago and considered him in the 2nd even with Barkley still on the team and they clearly value the position to some degree hence trying to extend Barkley previously and tagging him. There's also a big difference between a 21 year old RB without much tread on his tires on a rookie contract and a 27 year old on one of the biggest RB contracts who's had trouble staying on the field.
So he “liked” Cook. Did he draft him. My point exactly.
The point is that they had Saquon on the team at the time and still considered it. They clearly value the position, I don't know what makes you think they don't
And what they did this offseason doesn’t give you any hints?
Your entire argument is that they let Barkley walk ignoring the fact that they've tried to extend him numerous times and franchise tagged him a year ago despite an extensive injury history at the precipice of the age running backs start to decline.
If they still had two 2nd round picks, Benson would be a great addition, but I just don't think they have the luxury of drafting a RB in the 2nd round.
Giants go about the business of building out the roster - BPA in the 1st and best DT available in the 2nd.
pretty much exactly how i see it. swap in dorlus/jenkins/hall/etc in the day 2 mix.
could see the right RB OL or TE in day 2 also, but probably not at 47.
They take Nabors/Odunze at 6
Work a trade for a QB late 1st early 2nd Nix/Penix
Also have a feel Theo Johnson is in play somewhere in Round 3-4 at TE - Giants have taken a hard long look at him and Sinnott. I think they're feeling a TE as much as a RB in one of those Rounds 3,4,5.
51 - Rakestraw
And we all know that wasn’t really Schoen’s preference. He played hardball with him on the contract last offseason. And when he got free rein Barkley was gone, I believe, without a counteroffer.
2. Braden Fiske
Jim in Tampa is a wise man.
That's my dream.
Would prefer to see a QB in there and a WR...but I think that would be a decent backup, or a trade back to pick up a #1 or #2 for 2025.
Benson at 47
Trade back 2x in the first would be my favorite move.
Load up on top 50 talent in the first 2 or 3 rounds
If they take the WR, and then take no QB at all, and we find out later they unsuccessfully tried to trade up, how would you feel about that?
Plan B:
quarterback is not there, and the price for moving up is too prohibitive.
Then they take Odunze or Nabers, I don't think they lose sleep over which one is still available at #6.
Plan C:
Schoen trades down if for some strange reason none of the top three wide receivers are there at #6 and the quarterback(s) they like have gone.
I would be disappointed, but it would not be catastrophic. This team is years away from competing for a championship and even if they get a quarterback this year, 5-7 wins is probably the ceiling for this team in 2024. Let's face it, it has taken the Bills and Bengals six and five years just to be in a position to compete for championships and they have had two of the top five NFL franchise quarterbacks throughout!
Cutting DJ as soon as he is healthy and getting a developmental guy like Milton later in the draft would be fine for me. I think Daboll can work his magic with Lock - look at what he did with Allen and DJ! Cutlets and Milton would be an ok quarterback room for this year. And then get your quarterback next year. But you can't force picks or reach for need. Then you end up with a DJ and another five year colossal waste of time just to end up right back where we are now.
Trade back 2x in the first would be my favorite move.
Load up on top 50 talent in the first 2 or 3 rounds
It's your prediction, not your wishes. I messed that up too.
I guess my prediction would be Odunze and Melton or Maye and Melton (maybe just Maye with no pick 47 due to tradeup).
2. Coleman at 47
NYG trades 6, 70 and 2025 2nd round pick to AZ.
I think Kraft will push for JJ McCarthy at 3. Maye will be sitting there and NYG makes to move. I believe Maye is the desired pick. I like JJ but I prefer Maye and this makes me very happy!!
Coleman is getting overlooked because of his slow 40 time at the combine but I think he is a freak and the perfect X. We also need that red zone target. Great value at 47.
JS doesn't care what we think, thankfully.
I could easily be wrong but Nix seems like a wasted pick, with zero chance of becoming a star NFL QB, but who knows?
Actually, Joe Burrow took the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his 2nd season. Not that a Giants' QB would do the same. Just saying.
2nd Benson
3rd Rattler
And just how did you come to that conclusion?
Yes, they have been in a position to "compete for championships" which is what I said. The inference was that they haven't won.
You said, "it has taken the Bills and Bengals six and five years just to be in a position to compete for championships and they have had two of the top five NFL franchise quarterbacks throughout!"
You didn't say those two teams HAVE been in position to compete for championships for the last 5/6 years. You said that it took six and five years just to do so, even though they had top 5 QBs.
Again, the Bengals went to the Super Bowl in Burrow's 2nd season. Not sure how that can be construed as taking 5 years "just to compete for championships" given that super bowl participants are, by definition, competing for a championship.
A big CB in round 2. T.J. Tampa