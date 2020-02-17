for display only
Prediction: Giants Draft Nabers - Benson, 1-2. What’s Yours?

Jim in Tampa : 9:31 am
As much as I’m hoping that the Giants somehow find a way to land Drake Maye, I’m convinced that the Pats will take Maye and the Vikings will trade up to 4 for McCarthy.

If the Giants are frozen out of the top 3 QBs in RD-1, everybody expects them to take a WR, and the WR most often linked to the Giants is Malik Nabers. So that’s not exactly an “out-on-a-limb” prediction for pick 6.

As for pick 47, despite the Giants’ apparent interest in Trey Benson (Top 30 visit) I haven’t seen any mocks where the Giants select him in RD-2. But that is my prediction.

Getting two offensive skill players considered the best (or near the best) at their respective positions in this draft, will somewhat ease the pain of not addressing QB this year. Obviously it’s not the best-case scenario, but drafting two dynamic offensive players would certainly beat trading picks 6, 47 and more picks next year, to draft the wrong QB.

I also think that the Giants will feel some pressure to draft a "star" RB to replace Barkley and it's highly unlikely that Benson or Brooks make it to RD-3.

What is your prediction for the Giants’ picks in rounds 1 and 2?
1 Odunze, 2 Phillips  
Eric on Li : 10:02 am
mike g had phillips rising up almost to the first round, think he fits what both NYG and TEN seemed to target (Mccreary-ish). not as fast as banks but some similarities (length, explosive jumps, competitiveness in man coverage, battle tested vs quality competition).

RE: RE: Isn’t spending a 2 on a RB just what Schoen is least likely to do  
BillT : 10:02 am
So he “liked” Cook. Did he draft him. My point exactly.
RE: RE: RE: Isn’t spending a 2 on a RB just what Schoen is least likely to do  
Strahan91 : 10:05 am
Odunze and Melton  
Andy in Halifax : 10:10 am
Though I could very easily see DT in round 2 as well. But I will guess we get one of those in round 3 (Maason Smith please).
RE: RE: RE: RE: Isn’t spending a 2 on a RB just what Schoen is least likely to do  
BillT : 10:11 am
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Isn’t spending a 2 on a RB just what Schoen is least likely to do  
Strahan91 : 10:16 am
As much as I don't want to spend a 2nd round pick on Benson...  
Vin_Cuccs : 10:19 am
...I really like him as a player.

If they still had two 2nd round picks, Benson would be a great addition, but I just don't think they have the luxury of drafting a RB in the 2nd round.
1. Malik Nebors  
Ira : 10:19 am
2. Ja’Tavion Sanders
Would suck..  
IchabodGiant : 10:19 am
to lose out on the top 4 QBs. But if that happens, I could live with this result.
1.Odunze 2.Orhorhoro  
Tom in NY : 10:21 am
I believe the Giants want Maye, but the asking price will be too high to move up.

Giants go about the business of building out the roster - BPA in the 1st and best DT available in the 2nd.
RE: Odunze and Melton  
Eric on Li : 10:22 am
Maye  
ajr2456 : 10:23 am
Leggete
Maye in a trade up  
JT039 : 10:29 am
No second round pick
How about this . . .  
3000_MilesToMeadowlands : 10:32 am
If McCarthy is sitting there at 6 . . . they don't take him (better chance a QB makes it to Round2 if McCarthy to Minn at 11). "Just not that into him" and too high.

They take Nabors/Odunze at 6

Work a trade for a QB late 1st early 2nd Nix/Penix
Right now  
Sammo85 : 10:32 am
Maye-QB, Worthy-WR (assumes we trade 2025 #1 to move up).

Also have a feel Theo Johnson is in play somewhere in Round 3-4 at TE - Giants have taken a hard long look at him and Sinnott. I think they're feeling a TE as much as a RB in one of those Rounds 3,4,5.
Odunze at 6  
Dankbeerman : 10:34 am
Trade 47 with Pit for 51 and 119
51 - Rakestraw

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Isn’t spending a 2 on a RB just what Schoen is least likely to do  
BillT : 10:40 am
JJM  
BleedBlue46 : 10:41 am
Melton, happy belated birthday to Max Melton (his bday was yesterday)
Picks  
armstead98 : 10:50 am
1. Rome Odunze
2. Braden Fiske
I think the OP nailed it in his prediction.  
ThomasG : 10:58 am
Nabers-Benson. Schoen can’t reach his QB so he puts WR1 and RB1 on the roster.

Jim in Tampa is a wise man.
I have no clue who they ll pick. But it wouldn't surprise me if  
Blue21 : 11:15 am
Jim is right. They want to boost this offense and can't get the QB they want then maybe they get two of the best playmakers at their position who can boost this offense day 1 and have new franchise players and faces.
Nabers or Odunze  
The Mike : 11:17 am
I am truthfully indifferent to the top three WRs - would trust Schoen/Daboll on their preference. And then Penix in a trade up (would likely lose 47, 70 and a mid-round 2025 pick).
McCarthy-Benson-Best WR available  
Chris684 : 11:22 am
Defense day 3.

That's my dream.
OK  
upnyg : 11:24 am
I'd be fine with that.
Would prefer to see a QB in there and a WR...but I think that would be a decent backup, or a trade back to pick up a #1 or #2 for 2025.
JJM at 8  
Jaenyg : 11:25 am
Melton at 43
Benson at 47
anyone but JJ,BPA  
AROCK1000 : 11:25 am
Schoen needs to let this draft come to him.
Trade back 2x in the first would be my favorite move.
Load up on top 50 talent in the first 2 or 3 rounds
RE: Nabers or Odunze  
Jaenyg : 11:29 am
Nabers at pick 6  
ZogZerg : 11:31 am
.
Williams, Daniels and Maye  
Biteymax22 : 11:35 am
Go 1/2/3 MaCarthy falls to 6. We take him and an OL who falls in the 2nd. Going with Morgan who we had for a visit.
Plan A:  
Gruber : 11:36 am
A quarterback at #6, namely Drake Maye. I don't know if they're sold on JJ McCarthy or not. Maye has a powerful arm, but he also makes some dumb throws.

Plan B:
quarterback is not there, and the price for moving up is too prohibitive.
Then they take Odunze or Nabers, I don't think they lose sleep over which one is still available at #6.

Plan C:
Schoen trades down if for some strange reason none of the top three wide receivers are there at #6 and the quarterback(s) they like have gone.
JJ...  
Brown_Hornet : 11:38 am
...Ruke
Odunze and Nix  
PatersonPlank : 11:41 am
I'd settle for Penix though
RE: RE: Nabers or Odunze  
The Mike : 11:51 am
RE: anyone but JJ,BPA  
BleedBlue46 : 11:52 am
Penix  
Milton : 11:53 am
Don't know how, don't know when, but my wish, I mean my prediction is that the Giants draft Penix at some point.
I think its QB in round 1 and WR in round 2  
Rjanyg : 11:56 am
1. Maye with a move up to 4
2. Coleman at 47

NYG trades 6, 70 and 2025 2nd round pick to AZ.

I think Kraft will push for JJ McCarthy at 3. Maye will be sitting there and NYG makes to move. I believe Maye is the desired pick. I like JJ but I prefer Maye and this makes me very happy!!

Coleman is getting overlooked because of his slow 40 time at the combine but I think he is a freak and the perfect X. We also need that red zone target. Great value at 47.
I'd  
AcidTest : 12:01 pm
probably take Odunze and Orhorhoro, but think it will be Maye with a trade up to #4 and Benson.
RE: Rome Odunze...  
bluefin : 12:02 pm
Agree and love Jim's prediction,  
barens : 12:15 pm
though I'd be just as happy with Odunze. I think drafting one of the top RB's in round 2 is an underrated idea, and one that has my full support.
RE: Maye  
56goat : 12:53 pm
RE: Isn’t spending a 2 on a RB just what Schoen is least likely to do  
4xchamps : 1:00 pm
Caleb Williams  
GrMtWoods : 1:03 pm
And Marvin Harrison. Sometimes the ball just bounces your way.
RE: Odunze and Nix  
4xchamps : 1:03 pm
RE: RE: RE: Nabers or Odunze  
Jim in Tampa : 1:19 pm
WR1  
viggie : 1:23 pm
Odunze
2nd Benson
3rd Rattler
RE: RE: Odunze and Nix  
section125 : 1:28 pm
RE: RE: RE: RE: Nabers or Odunze  
The Mike : 1:37 pm
The Mike  
Jim in Tampa : 1:50 pm
Not that it's a big deal, but that's not what you said in your previous post.

You said, "it has taken the Bills and Bengals six and five years just to be in a position to compete for championships and they have had two of the top five NFL franchise quarterbacks throughout!"

You didn't say those two teams HAVE been in position to compete for championships for the last 5/6 years. You said that it took six and five years just to do so, even though they had top 5 QBs.

Again, the Bengals went to the Super Bowl in Burrow's 2nd season. Not sure how that can be construed as taking 5 years "just to compete for championships" given that super bowl participants are, by definition, competing for a championship.
I’m not really into Pratt, the QB from Tulane.  
cosmicj : 1:51 pm
He really, really reminds me of DJ. But if he’s there in the 4th, they should pick him. The physical ability is there. Who knows? He might be great.
My guess  
US1 Giants : 1:56 pm
Odunze or Nabers in round 1. I'll guess Nabers.

A big CB in round 2. T.J. Tampa

