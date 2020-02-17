for display only
Is WR a Smart Move at 6?

BleedBlue46 : 1:05 pm
I love both Odunze and Nabers as prospects. They are both elite. Nevertheless, I can't help but think it would not be wise taking one of them at 6 when we have needs at QB, CB, DL, TE, S, RB, OL and more. What good does a WR do when we have so many holes on the roster and a big question mark at QB?

We could get Odunze and Melton in the first 2 rounds or we could get Fautanu, Orhorhoro, Melton, and Benson just as an example.

I say if Schoen can't or doesn't get a QB with pick 6 then he needs to tradedown, perhaps multiple times. This is a very strong draft in the top 100. Either get a QB via pick 6 or stack picks in the top 100 and properly build the roster.
I lean toward JJM but what do I know. If we go WR so be it  
Blue21 : 1:54 pm : link
But I can't ignore Sy's grading of JJM and when will we be this close again. Hopefully then go WR in the 2nd . I'd be willing to move up and lose our 3rd . So be it. BPA in the next three rounds(4-5-6). We 're not going to fill all the holes this year no matter how they go about it.
The problem is “severalfold”  
DeVito32 : 1:54 pm : link
I say severalfold because it’s more than 2 or 3 fold lol. The Giants have so many needs for high end starters at multiple positions. QB, WR1, CB2, 3tech DT, TE, OL they can go on n any direction. So normally I’m all for a trade down, accumulate picks and take care of a few of those needs in the first couple of rounds. The only pick at 6 is QB, WR, or OL. The rest are worth a trade down.

But in the NFL 2024, it’s an offensive and passing league. We desperately need a true #1 WR. I know this is a deep WR draft and the last several years good quality WR have been coming out in bunches. But the Giants have lacked a legit #1 WR since OBJ, so when you have a chance to get one of these top 3 WR who are all legit #1s, it’s really hard to pass on them. They can’t afford to get another #2 or a slot WR. We’d have to make do if we take a QB at 6 or a trade up. Taking a QB in the first you sacrifice because it’s so hard to get a franchise QB.

Offense is such a pressing need on this team that CB2, 3t dt, S have to wait. You can sign a vet at those positions for a yr or 2 for now. But outside of QB, they need to take one of these 3 WR. So if it’s a trade down, I hope it’s only a few spots where we can still get Nabers or Odunze.
RE: RE: RE: All the Shanahan  
BleedBlue46 : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16470849 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16470801 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470794 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


Tree guys which is the offense have big time players at WR.
Mike Mcdaniel thought it was important to get Hill, Shanahan has both Deebo, Aiyuk, and Kittle. Ryans just traded for Diggs.



Once again, they all have credible QBs. With our roster currently situated would you rather have 4 good players or a great receiver and a good player? Which would help us more in the long term?



Tua wasn't thought to be anything and Purdy has only played with those guys.


Well then we can pray DJ or Lock is taken to new heights by a rookie WR taken with pick 6? If that doesn't happen, the WR will likely not be a huge difference maker until year 3-4 in their rookie contract.
Bill Walsh  
Giantsbigblue : 1:55 pm : link
Was a great coach but anything he said has no relevance to the current game.
RE: RE: Wide receiver is a premium position  
BleedBlue46 : 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16470859 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16470843 TrueBlue56 said:


Quote:


We have seen the impact odell Beckham Jr had coming in. We have seen the impact A.J Brown had on the eagles and I can go on and on. A true threat #1 wide receiver can impact a team.



Beckham is an interesting case to bring up. He exploded onto the scene his first three seasons:



Those are three highly, highly productive years. Now let's look at the Giants' scoring output and record those three years:

2014: 23.8 PPG, 6-10
2015: 26.3 PPG, 6-10
2016: 19.4 PPG, 11-5

Does that support the idea that WR is a premium position? I'm not sure.


He had Eli Manning. It's not a pertinent comparison. WR is a premium position with an OL and QB. Otherwise, your looking at wasting a majority of that rookie contract if you ask me.
I mentioned this on another thread a few days ago  
LW_Giants : 1:58 pm : link
but an argument could be made that outside of picking a QB, the smartest pick here would be OT. If you're running it back with Jones, you have to maximize his weakness which is processing the field and pocket presence--so an elite offensive line is absolutely essential. Whether you have elite receivers matters less if the QB can't process where they are on the field.

Also, brining in a rookie QB next year with a strong offensive line is probably easier than doing one with an average line and a great WR.
My concern w WR or anything but QB at 6 is  
Somers24 : 2:00 pm : link
What is the plan to identify/acquire the next QB?

I don't agree with the following ideas:

1) draft a QB next year; kicking the can down the road, not knowing where NYG would pick and knowing its a QB deficient draft in '25.

2) acquire one via trade or FA

3) stick w DJ

There are 4 quality QBs in this draft; 5 if you count Pennix (which I don't bc it reduces the importance of one our two top players; Andrew Thomas). Do what you have to do to get one of the 4.
RE: The problem is “severalfold”  
BleedBlue46 : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 16470861 DeVito32 said:
Quote:
I say severalfold because it’s more than 2 or 3 fold lol. The Giants have so many needs for high end starters at multiple positions. QB, WR1, CB2, 3tech DT, TE, OL they can go on n any direction. So normally I’m all for a trade down, accumulate picks and take care of a few of those needs in the first couple of rounds. The only pick at 6 is QB, WR, or OL. The rest are worth a trade down.

But in the NFL 2024, it’s an offensive and passing league. We desperately need a true #1 WR. I know this is a deep WR draft and the last several years good quality WR have been coming out in bunches. But the Giants have lacked a legit #1 WR since OBJ, so when you have a chance to get one of these top 3 WR who are all legit #1s, it’s really hard to pass on them. They can’t afford to get another #2 or a slot WR. We’d have to make do if we take a QB at 6 or a trade up. Taking a QB in the first you sacrifice because it’s so hard to get a franchise QB.

Offense is such a pressing need on this team that CB2, 3t dt, S have to wait. You can sign a vet at those positions for a yr or 2 for now. But outside of QB, they need to take one of these 3 WR. So if it’s a trade down, I hope it’s only a few spots where we can still get Nabers or Odunze.


I'd argue a franchise QB would do just fine with our current receivers and if Waller is done a TE like Sinnott in rd 2 or 3 plus a trade down from 6 if no QB would be better than Odunze at 6. We don't even know what Slayton, Hyatt and Wandale could be capable of with competent QB play let alone good QB play.
....  
ryanmkeane : 2:02 pm : link
One of the worst arguments in pro sports is comparing Beckham's stats vs the Giants winning games.

Beckham was an exceptional receiver for years on the Giants. The reason the Giants didn't win during his tenure was that the OL was awful and other than 1 season, the defense was largely awful.

Beckham was an excellent draft pick.
RE: Bill Walsh  
BigTymer : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16470863 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Was a great coach but anything he said has no relevance to the current game.

Thank you - game has changed from Bill Walsh era.

2023 had no elite WRs. Maybe 2025 does (maybe not) but maybe we find we need a QB or there are better draft options on defense. In 2024, the strength is WR with no real top-10 options on defensive worth the pick. Pick the WR and while I prefer Nabers I don't care in the least if its any of the 3. More picks does not mean better picks so not interested in a trade down in a draft (that in my view) is top heavy.
RE: I mentioned this on another thread a few days ago  
BleedBlue46 : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16470869 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
but an argument could be made that outside of picking a QB, the smartest pick here would be OT. If you're running it back with Jones, you have to maximize his weakness which is processing the field and pocket presence--so an elite offensive line is absolutely essential. Whether you have elite receivers matters less if the QB can't process where they are on the field.

Also, brining in a rookie QB next year with a strong offensive line is probably easier than doing one with an average line and a great WR.


Then trade down slightly and take Fuaga. He's as sure of a pick for RT as you'll find. Much better than converting a LT or any other options. Fuaga plus a 3rd and 2025 2nd? Great.
RE: ....  
BleedBlue46 : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16470874 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
One of the worst arguments in pro sports is comparing Beckham's stats vs the Giants winning games.

Beckham was an exceptional receiver for years on the Giants. The reason the Giants didn't win during his tenure was that the OL was awful and other than 1 season, the defense was largely awful.

Beckham was an excellent draft pick.


And Daniel Jones is no Eli Manning.
RE: RE: I mentioned this on another thread a few days ago  
LW_Giants : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 16470876 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16470869 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


but an argument could be made that outside of picking a QB, the smartest pick here would be OT. If you're running it back with Jones, you have to maximize his weakness which is processing the field and pocket presence--so an elite offensive line is absolutely essential. Whether you have elite receivers matters less if the QB can't process where they are on the field.

Also, brining in a rookie QB next year with a strong offensive line is probably easier than doing one with an average line and a great WR.



Then trade down slightly and take Fuaga. He's as sure of a pick for RT as you'll find. Much better than converting a LT or any other options. Fuaga plus a 3rd and 2025 2nd? Great.


I want a QB this draft, but if that's not possible trading down to get a RT and some 2025 assets when we'll need to look for QB again would be ideal.
RE: ....  
Go Terps : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 16470874 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
One of the worst arguments in pro sports is comparing Beckham's stats vs the Giants winning games.

Beckham was an exceptional receiver for years on the Giants. The reason the Giants didn't win during his tenure was that the OL was awful and other than 1 season, the defense was largely awful.

Beckham was an excellent draft pick.


That's makes my point. Beckham's high level performance didn't make a difference in W/L because more important areas weren't performing.
RE: RE: Bill Walsh  
BleedBlue46 : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16470875 BigTymer said:
Quote:
In comment 16470863 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


Was a great coach but anything he said has no relevance to the current game.


Thank you - game has changed from Bill Walsh era.

2023 had no elite WRs. Maybe 2025 does (maybe not) but maybe we find we need a QB or there are better draft options on defense. In 2024, the strength is WR with no real top-10 options on defensive worth the pick. Pick the WR and while I prefer Nabers I don't care in the least if its any of the 3. More picks does not mean better picks so not interested in a trade down in a draft (that in my view) is top heavy.


Les Snead for the Rams would beg to differ. If Schoen could get 4 Wandale quality guys vs Odunze and a Wandale quality guy I'm taking the 4 wandale quality guys.
RE: RE: Wide receiver is a premium position  
ryanmkeane : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16470859 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16470843 TrueBlue56 said:


Quote:


We have seen the impact odell Beckham Jr had coming in. We have seen the impact A.J Brown had on the eagles and I can go on and on. A true threat #1 wide receiver can impact a team.



Beckham is an interesting case to bring up. He exploded onto the scene his first three seasons:



Those are three highly, highly productive years. Now let's look at the Giants' scoring output and record those three years:

2014: 23.8 PPG, 6-10
2015: 26.3 PPG, 6-10
2016: 19.4 PPG, 11-5

Does that support the idea that WR is a premium position? I'm not sure.

Again, a useless argument.

Giants defense ranked 29th and 30th in the league in 2014 and 2015. That is why they didn't win.

In 2016? They ranked 10th. Which is why they made the playoffs.
RE: RE: ....  
ryanmkeane : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 16470879 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16470874 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


One of the worst arguments in pro sports is comparing Beckham's stats vs the Giants winning games.

Beckham was an exceptional receiver for years on the Giants. The reason the Giants didn't win during his tenure was that the OL was awful and other than 1 season, the defense was largely awful.

Beckham was an excellent draft pick.



That's makes my point. Beckham's high level performance didn't make a difference in W/L because more important areas weren't performing.

No, that doesn't make your point. Your point is not valid because Beckham was an exceptional player. If the Giants had better coaches and players on defense, they likely make the playoffs a lot more times during his tenure here.
ryan, see my 2:04  
Go Terps : 2:07 pm : link
.
RE: ryan, see my 2:04  
ryanmkeane : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16470883 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.

OK, i get it.

But that is not a reason to not draft an exceptional, all pro type player. You are drafting the player, not position.

If Rome Odunze becomes Larry Fitzgerald, nobody is going to care about positional value.

WR is a premium position and gets paid as such. To draft a stud #1 weapon and get a 5th year option for that player, is invaluable.

That of course, if they can't get Maye.
RE: RE: RE: ....  
BleedBlue46 : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16470882 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16470879 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16470874 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


One of the worst arguments in pro sports is comparing Beckham's stats vs the Giants winning games.

Beckham was an exceptional receiver for years on the Giants. The reason the Giants didn't win during his tenure was that the OL was awful and other than 1 season, the defense was largely awful.

Beckham was an excellent draft pick.



That's makes my point. Beckham's high level performance didn't make a difference in W/L because more important areas weren't performing.


No, that doesn't make your point. Your point is not valid because Beckham was an exceptional player. If the Giants had better coaches and players on defense, they likely make the playoffs a lot more times during his tenure here.


Once again, we had Eli Manning playing some of the best football of his career then. The comparison is moot.
RE: RE: ryan, see my 2:04  
BleedBlue46 : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16470886 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16470883 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.


OK, i get it.

But that is not a reason to not draft an exceptional, all pro type player. You are drafting the player, not position.

If Rome Odunze becomes Larry Fitzgerald, nobody is going to care about positional value.

WR is a premium position and gets paid as such. To draft a stud #1 weapon and get a 5th year option for that player, is invaluable.

That of course, if they can't get Maye.


If we only get 2 years at the most of Odunze reaching his potential, how is that invaluable? If we take Odunze and don't get a better option at QB, then even if we get a good option in 2025 he won't be productive until 2026-27.
RE: RE: ryan, see my 2:04  
Go Terps : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16470886 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16470883 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.


OK, i get it.

But that is not a reason to not draft an exceptional, all pro type player. You are drafting the player, not position.

If Rome Odunze becomes Larry Fitzgerald, nobody is going to care about positional value.

WR is a premium position and gets paid as such. To draft a stud #1 weapon and get a 5th year option for that player, is invaluable.

That of course, if they can't get Maye.


It wasn't invaluable to the Guests in 2014.
I would trade with Bears  
section125 : 2:12 pm : link
Vikings for some picks and then take Penix at 9 or 11...
*Giants  
Go Terps : 2:12 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ....  
Giantsbigblue : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16470888 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16470882 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16470879 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16470874 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


One of the worst arguments in pro sports is comparing Beckham's stats vs the Giants winning games.

Beckham was an exceptional receiver for years on the Giants. The reason the Giants didn't win during his tenure was that the OL was awful and other than 1 season, the defense was largely awful.

Beckham was an excellent draft pick.



That's makes my point. Beckham's high level performance didn't make a difference in W/L because more important areas weren't performing.


No, that doesn't make your point. Your point is not valid because Beckham was an exceptional player. If the Giants had better coaches and players on defense, they likely make the playoffs a lot more times during his tenure here.



Once again, we had Eli Manning playing some of the best football of his career then. The comparison is moot.


So if Eli was still playing great ball then drafting a QB is useless too.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ....  
BleedBlue46 : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16470897 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16470888 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470882 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16470879 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16470874 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


One of the worst arguments in pro sports is comparing Beckham's stats vs the Giants winning games.

Beckham was an exceptional receiver for years on the Giants. The reason the Giants didn't win during his tenure was that the OL was awful and other than 1 season, the defense was largely awful.

Beckham was an excellent draft pick.



That's makes my point. Beckham's high level performance didn't make a difference in W/L because more important areas weren't performing.


No, that doesn't make your point. Your point is not valid because Beckham was an exceptional player. If the Giants had better coaches and players on defense, they likely make the playoffs a lot more times during his tenure here.



Once again, we had Eli Manning playing some of the best football of his career then. The comparison is moot.



So if Eli was still playing great ball then drafting a QB is useless too.


We don't have Eli Manning now. Whats your point?

Aaron Donald or Zach Martin would have been better picks.
Andrew Thomas is our only offensive player that’s a lock to start  
DeVito32 : 2:15 pm : link
On a contending team. Maybe one of our OL since everyone can use OL. Our other WR would be role players/ WR 3.

On defense, Dex, Burns, Thibs, Okereke, Banks would be locks. Outside of Barkley, not one other player on our offense since OBJ remotely scares an opponent. The Giants are so desperately lacking offensive weapons it’s scary.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ....  
Giantsbigblue : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16470902 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16470897 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16470888 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470882 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16470879 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16470874 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


One of the worst arguments in pro sports is comparing Beckham's stats vs the Giants winning games.

Beckham was an exceptional receiver for years on the Giants. The reason the Giants didn't win during his tenure was that the OL was awful and other than 1 season, the defense was largely awful.

Beckham was an excellent draft pick.



That's makes my point. Beckham's high level performance didn't make a difference in W/L because more important areas weren't performing.


No, that doesn't make your point. Your point is not valid because Beckham was an exceptional player. If the Giants had better coaches and players on defense, they likely make the playoffs a lot more times during his tenure here.



Once again, we had Eli Manning playing some of the best football of his career then. The comparison is moot.



So if Eli was still playing great ball then drafting a QB is useless too.



We don't have Eli Manning now. Whats your point?

Aaron Donald or Zach Martin would have been better picks.


Why did you post a thread as a question if you don't want to see anyone else's view?

...  
christian : 2:25 pm : link
In Jones's "big" 2022, he had the 2nd fewest attempts over 20 yards by any starting QB. He had the 2nd fewest air yards per attempt among starters as well.

If the Giants go with Jones and pick a WR, they'll need someone to create the yards. Nabers had the higest YAC/R among the big 3 receivers and the highest avoided tackle rate.

If the Giants are looking for an OBJ impact, Nabers is the pick.
Oh, short answer, "yes" with an "if"...  
Gmaniac1 : 2:28 pm : link
... Long answer, "no" with a "but.

RE: Draft Is Not for 2024 - Its About Long Team Roster Building  
bw in dc : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16470771 BigTymer said:
Quote:
True WR1s are not available in every draft. And when they are, there is no guarantee the team is in position to take one.


So, are you saying these WRs - the "top three" - are sure things? If so, how do you know that?

Each draft is definitely independent of prior draft outcomes, but it's hard to ignore that the majority of the best WRs in the NFL right now are not day one picks.

Namely: Hill, both Browns, Aiyuk, Adams, Nacua, Kupp, Diggs...and on and on and one.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ....  
BleedBlue46 : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16470908 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16470902 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470897 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16470888 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470882 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16470879 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16470874 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


One of the worst arguments in pro sports is comparing Beckham's stats vs the Giants winning games.

Beckham was an exceptional receiver for years on the Giants. The reason the Giants didn't win during his tenure was that the OL was awful and other than 1 season, the defense was largely awful.

Beckham was an excellent draft pick.



That's makes my point. Beckham's high level performance didn't make a difference in W/L because more important areas weren't performing.


No, that doesn't make your point. Your point is not valid because Beckham was an exceptional player. If the Giants had better coaches and players on defense, they likely make the playoffs a lot more times during his tenure here.



Once again, we had Eli Manning playing some of the best football of his career then. The comparison is moot.



So if Eli was still playing great ball then drafting a QB is useless too.



We don't have Eli Manning now. Whats your point?

Aaron Donald or Zach Martin would have been better picks.



Why did you post a thread as a question if you don't want to see anyone else's view?


I want to see the light, but comparing OBJ with Eli to Odunze with DJ/Lock isn't doing it for me.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ....  
Giantsbigblue : 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16470930 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16470908 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16470902 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470897 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16470888 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470882 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16470879 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16470874 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


One of the worst arguments in pro sports is comparing Beckham's stats vs the Giants winning games.

Beckham was an exceptional receiver for years on the Giants. The reason the Giants didn't win during his tenure was that the OL was awful and other than 1 season, the defense was largely awful.

Beckham was an excellent draft pick.



That's makes my point. Beckham's high level performance didn't make a difference in W/L because more important areas weren't performing.


No, that doesn't make your point. Your point is not valid because Beckham was an exceptional player. If the Giants had better coaches and players on defense, they likely make the playoffs a lot more times during his tenure here.



Once again, we had Eli Manning playing some of the best football of his career then. The comparison is moot.



So if Eli was still playing great ball then drafting a QB is useless too.



We don't have Eli Manning now. Whats your point?

Aaron Donald or Zach Martin would have been better picks.



Why did you post a thread as a question if you don't want to see anyone else's view?




I want to see the light, but comparing OBJ with Eli to Odunze with DJ/Lock isn't doing it for me.


I did neither. I was just pointing out that having a good QB at the time made no difference when the team and Defense was garbage.

If you want to draft a QB at 6, just say it. I won't poo poo that opinion. I just think an alpha WR is very important and could improve an offense.
BB46  
AROCK1000 : 2:50 pm : link
Your OP is an excellent question....
any of the 3 WR we could wind up with has a 90+ rating from SY
However,due to our QB/Ol situation...it may be a wasted pick.
If we go WR I am ok,but I would prefer trading back....for the exact reasons your question is even asked in the first place.
RE: Andrew Thomas is our only offensive player that’s a lock to start  
BleedBlue46 : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16470904 DeVito32 said:
Quote:
On a contending team. Maybe one of our OL since everyone can use OL. Our other WR would be role players/ WR 3.

On defense, Dex, Burns, Thibs, Okereke, Banks would be locks. Outside of Barkley, not one other player on our offense since OBJ remotely scares an opponent. The Giants are so desperately lacking offensive weapons it’s scary.


All 3 of our receivers would be WR3/role players on the Chiefs, Browns, Ravens, Bills?
The draft is such a crap shoot  
Rjanyg : 2:57 pm : link
You should draft the safest, blue chip player and that may be Odunze.

Every team has a different board. Every team has different priorities.

Every team falls in love with players and as you know from the top 30 visits, we tend to draft quite a few from that list.

WR is a smart move if you have a deep conviction on the player and the person. Culture matters as does elite talent.

Imagine if OBJ wasn't a diva WR and still had all that talent. He was drafted at pick 12. Odunze is a high quality player, person, teammate. Off the charts work ethic.

A very clean player. If we select a WR at 6 I hope it is him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ....  
BleedBlue46 : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16470932 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16470930 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470908 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16470902 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470897 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16470888 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16470882 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16470879 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16470874 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


One of the worst arguments in pro sports is comparing Beckham's stats vs the Giants winning games.

Beckham was an exceptional receiver for years on the Giants. The reason the Giants didn't win during his tenure was that the OL was awful and other than 1 season, the defense was largely awful.

Beckham was an excellent draft pick.



That's makes my point. Beckham's high level performance didn't make a difference in W/L because more important areas weren't performing.


No, that doesn't make your point. Your point is not valid because Beckham was an exceptional player. If the Giants had better coaches and players on defense, they likely make the playoffs a lot more times during his tenure here.



Once again, we had Eli Manning playing some of the best football of his career then. The comparison is moot.



So if Eli was still playing great ball then drafting a QB is useless too.



We don't have Eli Manning now. Whats your point?

Aaron Donald or Zach Martin would have been better picks.



Why did you post a thread as a question if you don't want to see anyone else's view?




I want to see the light, but comparing OBJ with Eli to Odunze with DJ/Lock isn't doing it for me.



I did neither. I was just pointing out that having a good QB at the time made no difference when the team and Defense was garbage.

If you want to draft a QB at 6, just say it. I won't poo poo that opinion. I just think an alpha WR is very important and could improve an offense.


It could, but the question is it wise given our OL and QB situation recently?
RE: The draft is such a crap shoot  
BleedBlue46 : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16470944 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
You should draft the safest, blue chip player and that may be Odunze.

Every team has a different board. Every team has different priorities.

Every team falls in love with players and as you know from the top 30 visits, we tend to draft quite a few from that list.

WR is a smart move if you have a deep conviction on the player and the person. Culture matters as does elite talent.

Imagine if OBJ wasn't a diva WR and still had all that talent. He was drafted at pick 12. Odunze is a high quality player, person, teammate. Off the charts work ethic.

A very clean player. If we select a WR at 6 I hope it is him.


Everyone keeps bringing up OBJ, but we had Eli Manning ballin then. We have Lock and DJ now.

Plus, the draft is more like poker than a crapshoot. Good GMs get good players in the top 100 like the 49ers and Rams and others.
QB must not be a premium position  
fkap : 3:16 pm : link
Eli, the borderline HOF QB, was at the helm during the OBJ era.

So, a very good QB and a very good WR didn't lead to wins.

We should cross QB and WR off the chart at 6.
A fundamental truth about the draft  
Mike from Ohio : 3:44 pm : link
Is that there is not always talent where you want it. Saying that we have so many holes we just need more picks assumes that there is talent everywhere we need help. The fact of the matter is, once you are into the 3rd round you have no idea if that guy is going to play 5 years in the NFL. Each round after that it drops more.

In addition to QB we certainly need WR, Edge, OL, CB to name a few. But there is no guarantee that guys at those positions with those grades are there. We can identify for example that CB is a pressing need, but there may not be a CB sitting there in the second. More second round picks doesn’t help address that.

If you trust your scouts and your coaches you draft talent where ever it presents itself because that is the surest way to not end up with a bunch of JAGs you need to replace every 2-3 years.
Years ago  
BigBlueCane : 3:54 pm : link
I said that with colleges shifting towards the Spread offense, it would be harder to find OL and easier to find WR.

Guess what, that's happened.

Don't buy into the BS that WR1's are hard to find, they aren't. The Giants are just, really really bad at evaluating and identifying them.
Depends on the alternative  
Mike in NY : 3:56 pm : link
If we have a QB on the board who carries a first round grade according to our scouting staff (keep in mind the number of players with 1st round grades by our scouting staff will be closer to 20 than 32) then it would be idiotic to take a WR.

If none of the QB's referenced above are available at 6 (and we could not work out a trade to get one) and there is an offer on the table that represents solid value for the pick while still keeping us in the "1st round talent" area of our board then it would be idiotic to take a WR.

If neither of the scenarios referenced above exist then drafting a WR may ending up netting us the best player. With an OL at 7 you better be getting a Quentin Nelson not a DJ Fluker, Evan Neal, Ereck Flowers, etc. That is easier said than done with how many young OL have struggled throughout the NFL.
Using a singular example like OBJ  
JT039 : 3:58 pm : link
Is very short sighted. He was all world his first three years and IF we had a better defense and some other talent around him - he would have been a MAJOR reason why we were so good - maybe even the single most reason. His play and the teams success have nothing to do with each other.

How about we do this exercise with BBIs favorite non-giant - Justin Herbert. No playoff wins. Top 5 pick this year. Maybe the chargers should look to get rid of him too? Since his success has not led to any team success whatsoever.

Maybe Jacksonville should get rid of Lawrence too. Hell guys like Prescott, Cousins, Mayfield, Watson should never gotten deals either since they have proven they can’t win in the playoffs. And of course there’s the whole Ravens situation where their franchise QBs chokes year after year in the playoffs with the leagues top defense nearly every year and a HOF coach.

Maybe they should move on from their QBs too.
RE: QB must not be a premium position  
BleedBlue46 : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16470973 fkap said:
Quote:
Eli, the borderline HOF QB, was at the helm during the OBJ era.

So, a very good QB and a very good WR didn't lead to wins.

We should cross QB and WR off the chart at 6.


They were effective together, but a good ER without a good QB could just waste most of the rookie wr contract. I'd rather stack 2nd round rounds picks and 2025 draft capital personally and I haven't seen anyone make me feel good about WR at 6 in this thread yet. This is coming from someone who was on board with WR at 6 if no qb before. After further contemplation, I don't think that would be wise.
And I forgot to add  
JT039 : 4:01 pm : link
In the NFL - talent wins. A stud WR goes a long way helping teams win. Yes you need the QB too. The ultimate goal is to find both as quickly as possible.

And if people want to use the Mahomes example of not having great WRs and still wins..
1) players like Mahomes rarely come around if ever.
2) he still has the best TE in the game who has dominated the NFL in the pass game.
Yes……  
Simms11 : 4:26 pm : link
Need playmakers on offense and we’ve got maybe one right now in WanDale. Odunze is a great receiver and has great intangibles and Nabers can take a slant to the house, ala OBJ. Either would be a great pick in Round 1. If we wait till Round #2, we can still get a pretty good receiver, but not a game changer, which we desperately need.
I don’t have a problem trading down  
jeff57 : 4:43 pm : link
The more day 1 and 2 picks the better.
For the record,  
BleedBlue46 : 5:08 pm : link
I won't be throwing anything if we take WR at 6. It's not like taking a RB or S or TE at 6. I just question if it's the best approach to take with our roster. That's all.
I started with the bias that WR  
KraZee : 5:10 pm : link
at 6 was not the best use of the pick if we dont have a QB currently that can take advantage of the new wideout. And then I read along on this thread throughout the day thinking that the argument makes less and less sense to me. The top VALUE positions to draft are the same ones that are the top VALUE positions for salaries in the game. And WR is one of the top earning positions in football PERIOD. We all agree QB is the most important and highest salaried position followed in some order that I don't profess to know of OT, Edge, WR, CB with IDL, IOL, LB, TE, RB and S all less valued. But you would not overlook taking a CB high in the draft with a 90 rating because you don't have a quality pass rusher. And you would not condition getting a great OT because you have lousy QB and RB on the current team. Drafting is about securing the most talented players you can throughout the draft and building your team for the future...not just the next year. With that in mind, I'd vote for taking the 90 plus rated WR at 6 rather than a low 80 ranked QB who might project to be awesome but might not. If you have roughly equal rated QB and WR available at 6, take the QB by all means. But if the gulf is big, then take the surer thing and plan to keep on the lookout for the next QB. I want a complete team...and to get there...we need lots of players who are better than what we currently have and we need difference makers on both sides of the ball. We do have some already IMV 2 good Edges, 1 great IDL, 1 promising CB, 1 very good ILB (okereke), we have almost none on the offensive side of the ball outside of 1 OT. That is where we need to start finding talent. More OL talent plus difference makers at WR, TE and RB
If we could somehow get Odunze then  
BleedBlue46 : 5:11 pm : link
Penix somewhere between the end of rd1 and pick 47. I would be ecstatic. It's risky, but it would be one of the best uses of our top 2 picks possible in my mind.
