Who is the surprise first round pick at 6?

Sy'56 : 4/16/2024 6:47 pm
All the chatter about a QB. Or a WR. Back and forth that is all that is talked about.

Choose a player who could be the surprise first rounder nobody is talking about. Not necessarily who you want - the just a guy that is valuable enough but not getting enough pub.

Mine:

Brock Bowers - TE/Georgia
Joe Alt  
Sean : 4/16/2024 6:49 pm : link
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/16/2024 6:50 pm : link
I would venture Bowers or Alt, with the former making Manny in CA lose his shit.
Arnold best CB  
Carl in CT : 4/16/2024 6:51 pm : link
In the draft. A position of need and a potential pro bowl CB.
Olumuyiwa Fashanu  
section125 : 4/16/2024 6:51 pm : link
I'll go with your highest rated OT.

Bowers  
pjcas18 : 4/16/2024 6:52 pm : link
may wind up being a great player, but if the Giants take him at 6 Schoen likely isn't making the top 5 pick next year, the new GM is.

My surprise pick at 6 is Joe Alt.
Terrion  
upnyg : 4/16/2024 6:53 pm : link
Arnold
Alt or Fashanu  
Go Terps : 4/16/2024 7:01 pm : link
Which of these guys makes more sense as a RT?
Alt or Turner  
The Mike : 4/16/2024 7:01 pm : link
Love Bowers, but I can't imagine they would pick Bowers at six after finally moving on from an over drafted running back....
Does Penix count?  
BleedBlue46 : 4/16/2024 7:03 pm : link
Outside of Terps, no one mentions him at 6?
Anybody on defense is a surprise at #6  
ThomasG : 4/16/2024 7:04 pm : link
In fact, the Falcons may be the only team going defense in the Top 10.
Bowers makes sense...  
bw in dc : 4/16/2024 7:04 pm : link
but he hasn't been a top 30 visit, which has been a tell.

Regardless, if we do go OL, which works for me if no QB, I would love Taliese Fuaga...
How’s about a running back?  
Fast Eddie : 4/16/2024 7:06 pm : link
Ducks and runs for cover 😆
Alt  
Rave7 : 4/16/2024 7:06 pm : link
and Penix.
I imagine it'll be the same reaction I had when Daniel Jones was picked. hahaha
I think there’s a chance that they are high on Quinyon Mitchell the  
Mike in NJ : 4/16/2024 7:07 pm : link
Corner out of Toledo. Apparently they were high on Sauce two years ago, and Mitchell has similar size/speed profile.
If it's not a Qb, WR or a trade down  
dd in Mass : 4/16/2024 7:08 pm : link
then DE Turner or T Alt
RE: Alt  
SirLoinOfBeef : 4/16/2024 7:10 pm : link
In comment 16471189 Rave7 said:
Quote:
and Penix.
I imagine it'll be the same reaction I had when Daniel Jones was picked. hahaha



Penix is much better than Jones.

Nix and Rattler as well IMO.


RE: I think there’s a chance that they are high on Quinyon Mitchell the  
BleedBlue46 : 4/16/2024 7:12 pm : link
In comment 16471191 Mike in NJ said:
Quote:
Corner out of Toledo. Apparently they were high on Sauce two years ago, and Mitchell has similar size/speed profile.


I was thinking Quinyon too. Penix would be a bigger surprise to me at 6 than any of the players mentioned so far though.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/16/2024 7:12 pm : link
What about Brian Thomas?
Talise Fuaga  
GoDeep13 : 4/16/2024 7:23 pm : link
All-Pro potential at OT or OG
Bowers ....  
Manny in CA : 4/16/2024 7:24 pm : link
Has Future ALL PRO stamped all-over him.
Joe Alt or Dallas Turner  
Rjanyg : 4/16/2024 7:25 pm : link
RE: Talise Fuaga  
BleedBlue46 : 4/16/2024 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16471210 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
All-Pro potential at OT or OG


I love the idea of Fuaga after a trade down with Chicago. And if we took him at 6 then so be it, I agree he has stud written all over him.
RE: Bowers ....  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/16/2024 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16471211 Manny in CA said:
Quote:
Has Future ALL PRO stamped all-over him.


You might be right. I knew sy’s take would make you happy, Haha.
If no QB or WR  
Chris684 : 4/16/2024 7:27 pm : link
I think the answer would have to be Alt or Bowers.

I suppose they could go Edge but I’d doubt it after the Burns move.
Joe Alt  
j_rud : 4/16/2024 7:29 pm : link
Gonna be ironic as all get out if the pick that finally..finally...MFing FINALLY solidifies the OL is a guy, who make no mistake, will be booed by Giants fans expecting a QB or WR.
We trade 6 to Harbaugh  
averagejoe : 4/16/2024 7:30 pm : link
for Herbert so he can draft JJM.....lol
Btw  
j_rud : 4/16/2024 7:30 pm : link
An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.
RE: Btw  
Mbavaro : 4/16/2024 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16471223 j_rud said:
Quote:
An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.


At this point….Neal has value on the open market?

Really?
RE: I think there’s a chance that they are high on Quinyon Mitchell the  
bw in dc : 4/16/2024 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16471191 Mike in NJ said:
Quote:
Corner out of Toledo. Apparently they were high on Sauce two years ago, and Mitchell has similar size/speed profile.


He was my second choice. Kid has the skills and the mindset to be a high level shut down corner.
RE: RE: Btw  
ThomasG : 4/16/2024 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16471225 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16471223 j_rud said:


Quote:


An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.



At this point….Neal has value on the open market?

Really?


What do you think his value is?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/16/2024 7:37 pm : link
Neal has trade value?
RE: RE: Btw  
j_rud : 4/16/2024 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16471225 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16471223 j_rud said:


Quote:


An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.



At this point….Neal has value on the open market?

Really?


As part of a package, sure.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/16/2024 7:40 pm : link
The thing that cracks me up is...we deal Neal to whoever. Said team inserts him @ guard & he becomes a stud for the next decade @ that position. It'd be so Giants like, Haha.
I love the Penix zealots  
knowledgetimmons : 4/16/2024 7:43 pm : link
They will love Neal protecting his blindside. Sub 100 IQ crew.

Darkhorse: Kool Aid Mckinstry.
My read is  
Pepe LePugh : 4/16/2024 7:44 pm : link
Giants want either QB or playmaker at the top of the draft. The wideouts conspicuously meet that criteria. No RB fits here, but Bowers does.
So it wouldn’t surprise me if Bowers is the surprise pick.
I would go with Bowers too  
gameday555 : 4/16/2024 7:45 pm : link
All the other reasonable names have been mentioned. But the one guy who I have a gut feeling they're higher on than any of us realize....Nate Wiggins.
Not necessarily at 6 but after a trade back...  
Capt. Don : 4/16/2024 7:45 pm : link
Bowers.
RE: I love the Penix zealots  
j_rud : 4/16/2024 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16471234 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
They will love Neal protecting his blindside. Sub 100 IQ crew.

Darkhorse: Kool Aid Mckinstry.


One guy asked if he counts and you're busting his balls lol. Who exactly are these zealots?
...  
christian : 4/16/2024 7:47 pm : link
Manny sits in CA smiling
Joe  
AcidTest : 4/16/2024 7:56 pm : link
Alt.
Bowers, and Schoen and Daboll try to sell it to the fans  
FranknWeezer : 4/16/2024 8:00 pm : link
as both adding a dynamic pass catching weapon that teams have to gameplan against, as well as a stud in-line blocker to add to our league-worst blocking, all wrapped up in one pick.
MBavaro  
ThomasG : 4/16/2024 8:10 pm : link
In comment 16471229 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16471225 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16471223 j_rud said:


Quote:


An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.



At this point….Neal has value on the open market?

Really?



What do you think his value is?


Mbavaro, what do you think his value is in terms of a pick or whatever? Give an opinion versus your normal disdain posts to anyone that questions the front office or coaches.

We’re waiting
RE: RE: I love the Penix zealots  
knowledgetimmons : 4/16/2024 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16471241 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16471234 knowledgetimmons said:


Quote:


They will love Neal protecting his blindside. Sub 100 IQ crew.

Darkhorse: Kool Aid Mckinstry.



One guy asked if he counts and you're busting his balls lol. Who exactly are these zealots?


They’re around Homie, pay attention.
Would be a terrible pick  
bwitz : 4/16/2024 8:22 pm : link
and proof this franchise is continuing to go in the wrong direction. Done give two fucks what his scouting report says.
RE: I love the Penix zealots  
BleedBlue46 : 4/16/2024 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16471234 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
They will love Neal protecting his blindside. Sub 100 IQ crew.

Darkhorse: Kool Aid Mckinstry.


Penix at 6 would surprise me more than any other pick for many reasons. And no I'm not a Penix zealot lol
Channeling Dave G  
56goat : 4/16/2024 8:38 pm : link
Trey Benson would make EVERYONE lose their minds...
I guess  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/16/2024 8:40 pm : link
I have a sub 100 IQ.
Selecting a tackle at 6, a RT more specifically,  
j_rud : 4/16/2024 8:40 pm : link
2 years after taking a RT at 7, would be difficult to swallow. I mean if it fixes the line so be it. But the opportunity cost would be significant.
Bowers or Alt  
jeff57 : 4/16/2024 8:42 pm : link
RE: Btw  
jeff57 : 4/16/2024 8:44 pm : link
In comment 16471223 j_rud said:
Quote:
An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.


Neal would go to guard.
RE: I guess  
j_rud : 4/16/2024 8:46 pm : link
In comment 16471299 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I have a sub 100 IQ.


I mean I'm not a zealot for any prospect but same, he's got an incredible arm.
RE: I love the Penix zealots  
averagejoe : 4/16/2024 8:50 pm : link
In comment 16471234 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
They will love Neal protecting his blindside. Sub 100 IQ crew.

Darkhorse: Kool Aid Mckinstry.


picking a QB based on who the OT is makes you a genius ?? Hmmmm....ok.....
I'd be surprised  
Harvest Blend : 4/16/2024 8:52 pm : link
if Maye were available so I'll say him.
I'd say Alt or Verse  
JonC : 4/16/2024 8:52 pm : link
Interesting the Athletic mentioned Bowers in one of their recent NYG fit articles.
RE: I'd be surprised  
Harvest Blend : 4/16/2024 8:55 pm : link
In comment 16471319 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
if Maye were available so I'll say him.


Should have read it through.:)

Alt.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/16/2024 8:56 pm : link
Bowers
RE: RE: Btw  
j_rud : 4/16/2024 8:57 pm : link
In comment 16471305 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 16471223 j_rud said:


Quote:


An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.



Neal would go to guard.


Well sure, most likely. But it's a speculating thread so Ima be speculating.
RE: MBavaro  
Mbavaro : 4/16/2024 9:01 pm : link
In comment 16471267 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16471229 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16471225 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16471223 j_rud said:


Quote:


An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.



At this point….Neal has value on the open market?

Really?



What do you think his value is?



Mbavaro, what do you think his value is in terms of a pick or whatever? Give an opinion versus your normal disdain posts to anyone that questions the front office or coaches.

We’re waiting


Isn’t it obvious which is why I asked a question?

At this point and time I feel he has little if no value at all based on his performance the last 2 years

That’s why I asked…and the poster responded

So be it

I all seriousness this creepy narrative you continue to drive by literally following me around is not normal behavior

For a guy who apparently reappears with new handles you’re spending way too much time literally caring what I say….is sad

I suggest you not respond to my posts moving forward as I shall not engage with you moving forward
Dallas  
mittenedman : 4/16/2024 9:03 pm : link
Turner
RE: Btw  
bLiTz 2k : 4/16/2024 9:10 pm : link
In comment 16471223 j_rud said:
Quote:
An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.


I want whatever the hell you're smoking.
Surprise  
jvm52106 : 4/16/2024 9:15 pm : link
Bo Nix..

If we don't go QB or WR I think we legit go OT or Edge- Turner would be a possibility.
RE: Btw  
Mike from Ohio : 4/16/2024 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16471223 j_rud said:
Quote:
An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.


Why would a team be willing to acquire Neal when we are looking to unload and replace him because he has been so bad?
RE: RE: Btw  
Go Terps : 4/16/2024 9:18 pm : link
In comment 16471346 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16471223 j_rud said:


Quote:


An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.



Why would a team be willing to acquire Neal when we are looking to unload and replace him because he has been so bad?


You might get someone that really liked him out of college and clings to their scouting report. I think it makes sense to move him now; you could argue his value depreciates with every snap.
If nabers and Harrison are gone  
djm : 4/16/2024 9:18 pm : link
And no qb left to tempt NYG, and they don’t love Odunze, the pick at six likely will surprise many. No matter who it is. I think at that point I’d be surprised if the Giants didn’t trade down or at least try to. so if they couldn’t train down, I’d say the surprise pick there would be one of the corners or Bowers. I just don’t see them taking the OT.
RE: RE: RE: Btw  
Mike from Ohio : 4/16/2024 9:21 pm : link
In comment 16471351 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16471346 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16471223 j_rud said:


Quote:


An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.



Why would a team be willing to acquire Neal when we are looking to unload and replace him because he has been so bad?



You might get someone that really liked him out of college and clings to their scouting report. I think it makes sense to move him now; you could argue his value depreciates with every snap.


Yeah but depreciates from what? I can’t imagine he draws anything other than a Day 3 pick.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Btw  
Go Terps : 4/16/2024 9:24 pm : link
In comment 16471362 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:

Yeah but depreciates from what? I can’t imagine he draws anything other than a Day 3 pick.


You're probably right, but it might be better to have the day 3 pick at this point.
Giving our #6 away to have another team  
AROCK1000 : 4/16/2024 9:25 pm : link
Take DJ off of our hands....
i agree with the terrion arnold suggestions  
Eric on Li : 4/16/2024 9:25 pm : link
he seems like a very clean high quality CB prospect. corner with ball skills, tested against the SEC, who can tackle? what's not to like? only just turned 21.

my only knock is that cornerbacks have kind of become surprisingly a little less premium in recent offseasons by the contracts they've been getting, but arnold is a really good looking prospect. guy on the left was a pretty good 5th overall pick last year.

Re: trading Neal  
j_rud : 4/16/2024 9:26 pm : link
People are assuming I think he'll get a nice.return. I'm not. I don't really care about the return. It's more about moving on. Combine Neal and your 3rd to move up in the 2nd if someone slips a little.

I'm not saying "trade Neal for a 2nd round pick". I'm not even saying "trade Neal". I'm saying, in a hypothetical about unexpected picks at 6, selecting an OT kinda removes any need for him to be on the roster. So just move on, and if he can help you angle for a draft pick great.
RE: Re: trading Neal  
bw in dc : 4/16/2024 9:30 pm : link
In comment 16471373 j_rud said:
Quote:
People are assuming I think he'll get a nice.return. I'm not. I don't really care about the return. It's more about moving on. Combine Neal and your 3rd to move up in the 2nd if someone slips a little.


Spot on. It's the perfect time to move Neal while there might be a front office that thinks he's still green and young enough to fix. And I don't care what the return brings, either. Just get something.

We tried for two years, but Neal has regressed since Alabama, and he's hurt too often. So, move on and look for another solution.
I'll say Jayden Daniels. It would be a huge surprise if he were  
Ira : 4/16/2024 9:37 pm : link
available, but not that we picked him. Let's say Wash likes Maye at 2, NE loves JJ at 3, Zona picks MHJ at 4. I don't know what to say about 5 - there's no explanation for him getting by there. But if, by some miracle he does, Daniels would be ours. I can dream!
 
christian : 4/16/2024 9:42 pm : link
I love Bowers in a trade down.
Surprise first round candidates for pick six  
gary_from_chester : 4/16/2024 9:45 pm : link
Bowers, Alt, Penix seem most likely high value surprise picks, but don’t think it’s any of them at six realistically.

I’m another low IQ guy that would be happy with Penix but prefer a slight trade back to get more assets and Penix later in the first.
RE: Bowers ....  
Doubledeuce22 : 4/16/2024 9:48 pm : link
In comment 16471211 Manny in CA said:
Quote:
Has Future ALL PRO stamped all-over him.


So did Kyle Pitts lol. He’ll be just another TE.
Fuaga or Quinyon Mitchell  
Mike in NY : 4/16/2024 10:27 pm : link
I Agree With  
Trainmaster : 4/16/2024 10:29 pm : link
Brock Bowers - TE/Georgia

Or Alt
RE: Fuaga or Quinyon Mitchell  
MojoEd : 4/16/2024 10:44 pm : link
In comment 16471451 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
.

Good combo. I was thinking along the same lines.
If a team is acquiring Neal  
Mike from Ohio : 4/16/2024 10:49 pm : link
They are inquiring about him. You don’t usually make a trade by saying “hey, you want our RT?” So the question is, what team is out there thinking “when we talk with the Giants see if they would be willing to part with Evan Neal.”

I am not at all opposed to moving him as part of a package. I just think that it is completely unrealistic.
I’d rather see Verse than Turner  
Greg from LI : 4/16/2024 11:03 pm : link
Verse does it all and Bama defenders don’t have a great track record of living up to the hype.
Joe Alt or Dallas Turner  
UberAlias : 3:51 am : link
Keep building out the trenches.
Both were 30 visits guys  
UberAlias : 3:53 am : link
RE: Does Penix count?  
Big Rick in FL : 5:17 am : link
In comment 16471183 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
Outside of Terps, no one mentions him at 6?


Nope nobody mentions him at 6 nor should they. There's quite a few who don't think he goes in the 1st round and are essentially guaranteeing he doesn't go top 20. There's a reason the betting sites have the over/under on his draft spot set at 32.5.
RE: I’d rather see Verse than Turner  
section125 : 7:18 am : link
In comment 16471476 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Verse does it all and Bama defenders don’t have a great track record of living up to the hype.


Agreed on Verse, who can also play the run.
Re: Neal  
section125 : 7:29 am : link
I doubt they dump Neal before Bricillo gets to work with him. Bobby Johnson was fired specifically because of Neal's lack of development as well as any lack of any development of any Olineman.

And if he doesn't show improvement, he will go to guard and Eluemunor returns to RT.
For the people saying Bowers  
pjcas18 : 7:52 am : link
and thinking it would be a good or even an ok thing and disagree with me that it would be almost instant coach/GM killer.....this link below lists every single TE drafted every year all the way back to 1953. It is unclear to me if there were no TE's before 1953 or this site only goes to 1953, but it could be every TE drafted in history.

Show me one tight end, ever in history drafted in the top 6 that proved to be a good pick. The closest I come is Mike Ditka in 1961 at #5 and that's going off reputation I never saw him play.

One. Heck, even expand to top 10 and give me the examples? .

Give me one example TE that proved worth it in the top 10 since 1961. over 60 years of drafts. Is there one time it was done and worked out? There are more years when no TE was taken in the 1st round at all than there are years a TE was taken top 6. There is a reason for that.

You know why you can't give me examples? Because of positional value - and drafting a TE at #6 is ridiculous.

This isn't even a "draft is a crap shoot" or "players bust all the time" thing - there is zero track record of success for what some of you are saying you either want to happen or would be ok with happening.

So, sure, surprise yes, but like I said in my post, if Schoen picks Bowers at #6, a different GM will very likely be making the picks next year.

And Bowers may got to a lot of pro-bowls and it changes nothing.

Tight End Draft History - ( New Window )
...  
ryanmkeane : 7:59 am : link
I also think trading back would be considered a surprise.
Penix...  
knowledgetimmons : 8:24 am : link
Sorry to be so hyperbolic, re: sub 100 iq. One blindside crack and it's possible we're back in the QB hell of current if Penix is thrown into action early. Also, assuming Evan Neal doesn't improve.

I don't believe Neal will ever be able to keep up with pure speed rushers at the RT spot.

Hard pass on any lefty in this draft at QB.
RE: Penix...  
section125 : 8:28 am : link
In comment 16471561 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
Sorry to be so hyperbolic, re: sub 100 iq. One blindside crack and it's possible we're back in the QB hell of current if Penix is thrown into action early. Also, assuming Evan Neal doesn't improve.

I don't believe Neal will ever be able to keep up with pure speed rushers at the RT spot.

Hard pass on any lefty in this draft at QB.


Silly position to take eliminating a QB because of concerns at RT.
Almost as silly as not taking a WR because you don't like the QB....
Suppose Eluemunor takes the RT spot? It is not like they didn't at least take Neal's concerns seriously...
RE: Penix...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:49 am : link
In comment 16471561 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
Sorry to be so hyperbolic, re: sub 100 iq. One blindside crack and it's possible we're back in the QB hell of current if Penix is thrown into action early. Also, assuming Evan Neal doesn't improve.

I don't believe Neal will ever be able to keep up with pure speed rushers at the RT spot.

Hard pass on any lefty in this draft at QB.


You don't base a decision at QB on your right tackle. If the RT is the problem, you replace the RT.
Pj  
cosmicj : 8:54 am : link
Really interesting post.
I don't think there will be a surprise at 6...  
KingBlue : 8:55 am : link
It will be QB or WR. However in a trade down scenario...11 or lower... I could get behind...

Jackson Powers-Johnson / Oregon
IMO  
knowledgetimmons : 9:20 am : link
If they were taking the RT position with grave concern, they didn't appear to do it so far this off season. I get the idea that Eleumenor can be a swing T, but that's a pretty small bandaid for a major problem in 22 and 23.

I'm not saying Penix should be written off entirely, but I just don't see it at 6 whatsoever. Trade back, pick a Penix and a day 1 Tackle...sure. I'd totally understand that.
