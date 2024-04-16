Who is the surprise first round pick at 6?

All the chatter about a QB. Or a WR. Back and forth that is all that is talked about.
Choose a player who could be the surprise first rounder nobody is talking about. Not necessarily who you want - the just a guy that is valuable enough but not getting enough pub.
Mine:
Brock Bowers - TE/Georgia
My surprise pick at 6 is Joe Alt.
Regardless, if we do go OL, which works for me if no QB, I would love Taliese Fuaga...
I imagine it'll be the same reaction I had when Daniel Jones was picked. hahaha
Penix is much better than Jones.
Nix and Rattler as well IMO.
I was thinking Quinyon too. Penix would be a bigger surprise to me at 6 than any of the players mentioned so far though.
I love the idea of Fuaga after a trade down with Chicago. And if we took him at 6 then so be it, I agree he has stud written all over him.
You might be right. I knew sy’s take would make you happy, Haha.
I suppose they could go Edge but I’d doubt it after the Burns move.
At this point….Neal has value on the open market?
He was my second choice. Kid has the skills and the mindset to be a high level shut down corner.
Quote:
An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.
What do you think his value is?
Quote:
An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.
As part of a package, sure.
Darkhorse: Kool Aid Mckinstry.
So it wouldn’t surprise me if Bowers is the surprise pick.
One guy asked if he counts and you're busting his balls lol. Who exactly are these zealots?
Quote:
In comment 16471223 j_rud said:
Quote:
An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.
At this point….Neal has value on the open market?
Really?
What do you think his value is?
Mbavaro, what do you think his value is in terms of a pick or whatever? Give an opinion versus your normal disdain posts to anyone that questions the front office or coaches.
We’re waiting
Quote:
They will love Neal protecting his blindside. Sub 100 IQ crew.
One guy asked if he counts and you're busting his balls lol. Who exactly are these zealots?
They’re around Homie, pay attention.
Penix at 6 would surprise me more than any other pick for many reasons. And no I'm not a Penix zealot lol
Neal would go to guard.
I mean I'm not a zealot for any prospect but same, he's got an incredible arm.
picking a QB based on who the OT is makes you a genius ?? Hmmmm....ok.....
Should have read it through.:)
Alt.
Quote:
An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.
Neal would go to guard.
Well sure, most likely. But it's a speculating thread so Ima be speculating.
Quote:
In comment 16471225 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16471223 j_rud said:
Quote:
An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.
At this point….Neal has value on the open market?
Really?
What do you think his value is?
Mbavaro, what do you think his value is in terms of a pick or whatever? Give an opinion versus your normal disdain posts to anyone that questions the front office or coaches.
We’re waiting
Isn’t it obvious which is why I asked a question?
At this point and time I feel he has little if no value at all based on his performance the last 2 years
That’s why I asked…and the poster responded
So be it
I all seriousness this creepy narrative you continue to drive by literally following me around is not normal behavior
For a guy who apparently reappears with new handles you’re spending way too much time literally caring what I say….is sad
I suggest you not respond to my posts moving forward as I shall not engage with you moving forward
I want whatever the hell you're smoking.
If we don't go QB or WR I think we legit go OT or Edge- Turner would be a possibility.
Why would a team be willing to acquire Neal when we are looking to unload and replace him because he has been so bad?
Quote:
An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.
Why would a team be willing to acquire Neal when we are looking to unload and replace him because he has been so bad?
You might get someone that really liked him out of college and clings to their scouting report. I think it makes sense to move him now; you could argue his value depreciates with every snap.
Quote:
In comment 16471223 j_rud said:
Quote:
An Alt selection frees up Neal to be included in a trade package to come back into the first round.
Why would a team be willing to acquire Neal when we are looking to unload and replace him because he has been so bad?
You might get someone that really liked him out of college and clings to their scouting report. I think it makes sense to move him now; you could argue his value depreciates with every snap.
Yeah but depreciates from what? I can’t imagine he draws anything other than a Day 3 pick.
Yeah but depreciates from what? I can’t imagine he draws anything other than a Day 3 pick.
You're probably right, but it might be better to have the day 3 pick at this point.
my only knock is that cornerbacks have kind of become surprisingly a little less premium in recent offseasons by the contracts they've been getting, but arnold is a really good looking prospect. guy on the left was a pretty good 5th overall pick last year.
I'm not saying "trade Neal for a 2nd round pick". I'm not even saying "trade Neal". I'm saying, in a hypothetical about unexpected picks at 6, selecting an OT kinda removes any need for him to be on the roster. So just move on, and if he can help you angle for a draft pick great.
Spot on. It's the perfect time to move Neal while there might be a front office that thinks he's still green and young enough to fix. And I don't care what the return brings, either. Just get something.
We tried for two years, but Neal has regressed since Alabama, and he's hurt too often. So, move on and look for another solution.
I’m another low IQ guy that would be happy with Penix but prefer a slight trade back to get more assets and Penix later in the first.
So did Kyle Pitts lol. He’ll be just another TE.
Or Alt
Good combo. I was thinking along the same lines.
I am not at all opposed to moving him as part of a package. I just think that it is completely unrealistic.
Nope nobody mentions him at 6 nor should they. There's quite a few who don't think he goes in the 1st round and are essentially guaranteeing he doesn't go top 20. There's a reason the betting sites have the over/under on his draft spot set at 32.5.
Agreed on Verse, who can also play the run.
And if he doesn't show improvement, he will go to guard and Eluemunor returns to RT.
Show me one tight end, ever in history drafted in the top 6 that proved to be a good pick. The closest I come is Mike Ditka in 1961 at #5 and that's going off reputation I never saw him play.
One. Heck, even expand to top 10 and give me the examples? .
Give me one example TE that proved worth it in the top 10 since 1961. over 60 years of drafts. Is there one time it was done and worked out? There are more years when no TE was taken in the 1st round at all than there are years a TE was taken top 6. There is a reason for that.
You know why you can't give me examples? Because of positional value - and drafting a TE at #6 is ridiculous.
This isn't even a "draft is a crap shoot" or "players bust all the time" thing - there is zero track record of success for what some of you are saying you either want to happen or would be ok with happening.
So, sure, surprise yes, but like I said in my post, if Schoen picks Bowers at #6, a different GM will very likely be making the picks next year.
And Bowers may got to a lot of pro-bowls and it changes nothing.
Tight End Draft History - ( New Window )
I don't believe Neal will ever be able to keep up with pure speed rushers at the RT spot.
Hard pass on any lefty in this draft at QB.
I don't believe Neal will ever be able to keep up with pure speed rushers at the RT spot.
Silly position to take eliminating a QB because of concerns at RT.
Almost as silly as not taking a WR because you don't like the QB....
Suppose Eluemunor takes the RT spot? It is not like they didn't at least take Neal's concerns seriously...
I don't believe Neal will ever be able to keep up with pure speed rushers at the RT spot.
Hard pass on any lefty in this draft at QB.
You don't base a decision at QB on your right tackle. If the RT is the problem, you replace the RT.
Jackson Powers-Johnson / Oregon
I'm not saying Penix should be written off entirely, but I just don't see it at 6 whatsoever. Trade back, pick a Penix and a day 1 Tackle...sure. I'd totally understand that.