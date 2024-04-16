Who is the surprise first round pick at 6? Sy'56 : 4/16/2024 6:47 pm

All the chatter about a QB. Or a WR. Back and forth that is all that is talked about.



Choose a player who could be the surprise first rounder nobody is talking about. Not necessarily who you want - the just a guy that is valuable enough but not getting enough pub.



Mine:



Brock Bowers - TE/Georgia