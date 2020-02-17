Nix & Rattler visited the Giants this week

|
|Quote:
|The #Giants’ pre-#NFLDraft work on QBs included #Oregon’s Bo Nix and #SouthCarolina’s Spencer Rattler making visits to East Rutherford this week, sources tell me and @RapSheet. So the team has done deep dives on passers who will be available at different levels of the draft.
@MikeGarafolo
·
5m
The #Giants’ pre-#NFLDraft work on QBs included #Oregon’s Bo Nix and #SouthCarolina’s Spencer Rattler making visits to East Rutherford this week, sources tell me and @RapSheet. So the team has done deep dives on passers who will be available at different levels of the draft.
I think Nix is being unfairly pigeon holed by many fans. He has the arm.
His yards per attempt dramatically increased since he left auburn. In 2023 he threw downfield a lot more and his completion % went up. I’m completely fine with him in the 2nd.
1. No WR outside of the top 3 guys.
2. A strong group of day 2 prospects (meaning no trade up)
3. QB’s at all levels of the draft
With that, I think they plan on going QB later, WR at 6.
Yeah definitely an unpopular take. I think Rattler is a flat out below average QB, but is still getting hype off the fact that he was a highly ranked recruit.
He had one good season in college and flat out sucked the following season at Oklahoma
His first year at South Carolina he had a terrible season. Had 2 good games all year against Vandy/Tennessee. Half of his TDs came in 2 games. The other 11 games he went for 9 TDs and 12 INTs.
Giants sat him down and said were most likely gonna add a QB in the draft either early or later on.
Maybe I'm fishing....
Quote:
I'd rather have Rattler than Nix. Nix was the king of the screen passes at Oregon. I think he's the ultimate game manager.
I think Nix is being unfairly pigeon holed by many fans. He has the arm.
Agree. His time at Oregon makes it tougher on scouts because it is more of a projection but just because the Oregon offense didnt ask him to make a lot of pro throws, doesnt mean he cant.
The same applies to JJM. He was not asked to do as much as other QBs in this draft because of the running game Michigan had which opened up the passing game. Can he beat a good defense that is not selling out to stop the run? Maybe, he was just never asked to do it so it is a projection.
Quote:
I'd rather have Rattler than Nix. Nix was the king of the screen passes at Oregon. I think he's the ultimate game manager.
I think Nix is being unfairly pigeon holed by many fans. He has the arm.
@art_stapleton
·
13m
Two more QBs to add to the 30 visit list. Giants met with them at Senior Bowl, too.
Not sure I’ve ever seen a scenario where there is a group of the first 4 and it would require a trade up in round 1.
And then there is a group of 2 more and they would also require a trade up from round 2.
Quote:
I'd rather have Rattler than Nix. Nix was the king of the screen passes at Oregon. I think he's the ultimate game manager.
I think Nix is being unfairly pigeon holed by many fans. He has the arm.
I like everything about Nix. If you want to nit pick one thing maybe his age but That won't mean shit if he plays for 12-15 years in the league.
I have seen quite a few interviews with the guy and he seems grounded and smart. Mentally tough.
Quote:
I'd rather have Rattler than Nix. Nix was the king of the screen passes at Oregon. I think he's the ultimate game manager.
Yeah definitely an unpopular take. I think Rattler is a flat out below average QB, but is still getting hype off the fact that he was a highly ranked recruit.
He had one good season in college and flat out sucked the following season at Oklahoma
His first year at South Carolina he had a terrible season. Had 2 good games all year against Vandy/Tennessee. Half of his TDs came in 2 games. The other 11 games he went for 9 TDs and 12 INTs.
I am not a fan of Rattler. Besides his performance, don't think his personality type would be a good fit for the Big Apple myself.
Not sure I’ve ever seen a scenario where there is a group of the first 4 and it would require a trade up in round 1.
And then there is a group of 2 more and they would also require a trade up from round 2.
It's nuts. Like you asked, has it ever happened before? There was the great 1983 draft.
Not sure I’ve ever seen a scenario where there is a group of the first 4 and it would require a trade up in round 1.
And then there is a group of 2 more and they would also require a trade up from round 2.
That's why I'd rather trade down. Get a QB a little later in the 1st round and a WR in the 2nd.
Quote:
is the now seemingly unavailability of Penix or Nix at 47.
Not sure I’ve ever seen a scenario where there is a group of the first 4 and it would require a trade up in round 1.
And then there is a group of 2 more and they would also require a trade up from round 2.
That's why I'd rather trade down. Get a QB a little later in the 1st round and a WR in the 2nd.
I would hope they ONLY trade down if they are acquiring 2025 draft capital.
Quote:
In comment 16471814 Anakim said:
Quote:
I'd rather have Rattler than Nix. Nix was the king of the screen passes at Oregon. I think he's the ultimate game manager.
Yeah definitely an unpopular take. I think Rattler is a flat out below average QB, but is still getting hype off the fact that he was a highly ranked recruit.
He had one good season in college and flat out sucked the following season at Oklahoma
His first year at South Carolina he had a terrible season. Had 2 good games all year against Vandy/Tennessee. Half of his TDs came in 2 games. The other 11 games he went for 9 TDs and 12 INTs.
.
I am not a fan of Rattler. Besides his performance, don't think his personality type would be a good fit for the Big Apple myself.
I would hope it's gotten better in college, but he was on that QB1 show on Netflix and he was one of the most unlikable humans I have ever seen. He was never wrong. He never messed up. Never made a bad throw. Everything was someone else's fault.
Quote:
I'd rather have Rattler than Nix. Nix was the king of the screen passes at Oregon. I think he's the ultimate game manager.
I think Nix is being unfairly pigeon holed by many fans. He has the arm.
The only plan that would suck shit would the Mara/Schmelk/Dottino plan, which is do everything in the hopes that Jones 1. Turns into a top-15 passer, and 2. Stays healthy.
Whatever they do I'm ok with as long as Jones doesn't guide their decision, and I say this as someone who doesn't necessarily rule out him playing well this season (though I find it highly unlikely).
Quote:
is the now seemingly unavailability of Penix or Nix at 47.
Not sure I’ve ever seen a scenario where there is a group of the first 4 and it would require a trade up in round 1.
And then there is a group of 2 more and they would also require a trade up from round 2.
It's nuts. Like you asked, has it ever happened before? There was the great 1983 draft.
The 1999 draft was somewhat similar with Couch, McNabb, Akili Smith, Duante Culpepper and Cade McNown later in the 1st. Shaun King went in the 2nd round.
That draft was a cautionary tale about over rating the 3rd - 5th QBs in a draft...if not all of them.
Yeah definitely an unpopular take. I think Rattler is a flat out below average QB, but is still getting hype off the fact that he was a highly ranked recruit.
He had one good season in college and flat out sucked the following season at Oklahoma
His first year at South Carolina he had a terrible season. Had 2 good games all year against Vandy/Tennessee. Half of his TDs came in 2 games. The other 11 games he went for 9 TDs and 12 INTs.
Rattler went completely sideways dealing with the weight of the Heisman pressure his sophomore year in Norman. He was awful. And then when Caleb took over, you could tell he was mentally done. Big red flag.
While I still don't think the is the same player coming out of high school, Elite 11, and freshman year in Norman, I give Rattler some credit for rebuilding some of what he lost.
But I wouldn't touch him either until day three. And late.
You are correct.
27.6% of his passes were thrown behind the LOS and he completed 95.5% of those passes.
39.4% of his passes were thrown between 0-9 yards and he completed 82.8% of those passes
33% of his passes were thrown 10+ yards, but I can't find the completion percentage on those. He had 26 TDs and 2 INTs on these passes.
I liked McNabb quite a bit (yes, SU homer here) but really didn't like any of the others, specifically McNown. CM looked like he had a pop gun arm and limited athleticism.
It's a feeding frenzy mentality with QBs that drives up the draft position of true later round talents....that's the scary part of trading up when it may not warrant it.
Good point.
I haven't heard that name in a long time.
Except NFL teams are talking about shifting Milton to tight end.
Quote:
IF the Giants miss out on a QB in round 1 I hope they target Joe Milton in round 3 or 4.
Except NFL teams are talking about shifting Milton to tight end.
I love Joe Milton as a person. Awesome dude. No thanks on him playing QB though.
Now him playing in a Jordan Reed type TE role could workout very very well. I bet he could be a Pro Bowl caliber TE in the right OC/Offense.
Quote:
Akili Smith is the reason I don't pound the table for specific QB prospects anymore.
I haven't heard that name in a long time.
It makes me wonder which of the 6 top rated QBs from this year's class will be busts like the '99 class.
Quote:
In comment 16471814 Anakim said:
Quote:
I'd rather have Rattler than Nix. Nix was the king of the screen passes at Oregon. I think he's the ultimate game manager.
I think Nix is being unfairly pigeon holed by many fans. He has the arm.
Agree. His time at Oregon makes it tougher on scouts because it is more of a projection but just because the Oregon offense didnt ask him to make a lot of pro throws, doesnt mean he cant.
Its funny- but some posters just like to ignore the fact that he played in the SEC too and set up the PAC 10 strawman. Sure, he wasn't great at Auburn, but there was a lot going on there that made life tough on him there- His worst years were during COVID and the coaching change there.
Is he a first round QB- it probably depends what Denver thinks of him. To the Giants, unless they trade down into the teens or 20s, probably not.
Is he going to be a star in the league. I think people dismiss him too quickly. He's an accurate passer and reads defenses well. Brock Purdy got dismissed because of an alleged lack of arm strength and typical measurements. He might not be Mahomes- but who is?
I believe Nix will likely be a successful NFL QB because he gets the ball quickly into the hands of his receivers and makes good decisions based on his pre and post snap reads. Jones shows the difference a decisive QB makes.
Let's just play out the scenario that the Giants trade down several times and end up between 15-25. Denver and LV pass on Nix. Should the Giants take him at that point? I would say yes.
People sometimes think in terms of production being fungible- but the offense really dictates the results. Daboll's offense is predicated on getting the receiver the ball quickly and in the open field. That's the strength of Nix.
Sure, Daboll calls for a deep ball when its there, but Nix can do that too- just not as well as some of the other QBs- but he's not a noodle arm either.
Quote:
.
You are correct.
27.6% of his passes were thrown behind the LOS and he completed 95.5% of those passes.
39.4% of his passes were thrown between 0-9 yards and he completed 82.8% of those passes
33% of his passes were thrown 10+ yards, but I can't find the completion percentage on those. He had 26 TDs and 2 INTs on these passes.
He executed that offense at a very high level, including taking some shots downfield. He was very good when under pressure. His floor, for a QB, is pretty high because you're not projecting - he's shown a lot because he's played a lot.
Quote:
In comment 16471822 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16471814 Anakim said:
Quote:
I'd rather have Rattler than Nix. Nix was the king of the screen passes at Oregon. I think he's the ultimate game manager.
I think Nix is being unfairly pigeon holed by many fans. He has the arm.
Agree. His time at Oregon makes it tougher on scouts because it is more of a projection but just because the Oregon offense didnt ask him to make a lot of pro throws, doesnt mean he cant.
Its funny- but some posters just like to ignore the fact that he played in the SEC too and set up the PAC 10 strawman. Sure, he wasn't great at Auburn, but there was a lot going on there that made life tough on him there- His worst years were during COVID and the coaching change there.
Is he a first round QB- it probably depends what Denver thinks of him. To the Giants, unless they trade down into the teens or 20s, probably not.
Is he going to be a star in the league. I think people dismiss him too quickly. He's an accurate passer and reads defenses well. Brock Purdy got dismissed because of an alleged lack of arm strength and typical measurements. He might not be Mahomes- but who is?
I believe Nix will likely be a successful NFL QB because he gets the ball quickly into the hands of his receivers and makes good decisions based on his pre and post snap reads. Jones shows the difference a decisive QB makes.
Let's just play out the scenario that the Giants trade down several times and end up between 15-25. Denver and LV pass on Nix. Should the Giants take him at that point? I would say yes.
People sometimes think in terms of production being fungible- but the offense really dictates the results. Daboll's offense is predicated on getting the receiver the ball quickly and in the open field. That's the strength of Nix.
Sure, Daboll calls for a deep ball when its there, but Nix can do that too- just not as well as some of the other QBs- but he's not a noodle arm either.
Nix reminds me of Drew Brees/Chad Pennington. Neither were huge deep ball guys. Both were extremely accurate. Both got the ball to the right receiver on time and didn't make a ton of mistakes. I could 100% see Nix be that type of guy that connects on 27-33 passes week in and week out. Essentially all of the completions on 0-15 yard passes.
I think Rattler will be lucky to ever be more than a backup in the NFL. He's small. He's not athletic. Doesn't throw with great velocity. Isn't a good deep ball passer. Isn't good off platform. Throws off his back foot a lot. Holds the ball too long which leads to bad decisions. I wouldn't consider him before the 5th round.
That said, the Giants do have a history of drafting Senior Bowl QB / MVP's.
You never can tell, but I would be disappointed.
There are a lot of ways for Schoen to play this, and I'm betting he's looked at EVERY one of them a dozen times over.
Quote:
I'd rather have Rattler than Nix. Nix was the king of the screen passes at Oregon. I think he's the ultimate game manager.
His yards per attempt dramatically increased since he left auburn. In 2023 he threw downfield a lot more and his completion % went up. I’m completely fine with him in the 2nd.
His average depth of target was under 7 YPA, which was 3rd from last in all of FBS. 65% of his attempts were screens. If that’s an increase from what he did at Auburn, that says more about Auburn than it does about Nix.
Quote:
In comment 16471814 Anakim said:
Quote:
I'd rather have Rattler than Nix. Nix was the king of the screen passes at Oregon. I think he's the ultimate game manager.
His yards per attempt dramatically increased since he left auburn. In 2023 he threw downfield a lot more and his completion % went up. I’m completely fine with him in the 2nd.
His average depth of target was under 7 YPA, which was 3rd from last in all of FBS. 65% of his attempts were screens. If that’s an increase from what he did at Auburn, that says more about Auburn than it does about Nix.
I meant to add that in 2022, he was DEAD LAST in FBS in average depth of target, at 6.3 YPA. He may be good, but his tape at Oregon makes that hard to determine.
Exhibit A- Daniel Jones
I just don't want the deer in the headlights under center again.
Very few successful QBs in the NFL at his height, no thanks.
Quote:
I'd rather take a chance on Rattler than Nix. Way more upside.
Very few successful QBs in the NFL at his height, no thanks.
The guy going #1 overall and who is seen as a generational player is the same size as Rattler.
Oh, so he is the next Tom Brady.
Quote:
I'd rather have Rattler than Nix. Nix was the king of the screen passes at Oregon. I think he's the ultimate game manager.
______________
Oh, so he is the next Tom Brady.
I've been saying Rattler in the 2nd the past couple of months. He's a hell of a playmaker behind a Terrible online. Don't want the Giants to even think about Nix.
And it better be the one who makes it, because likely three of them will be busts as per NFL QB round one draft averages...
Quote:
In comment 16471814 Anakim said:
Quote:
I'd rather have Rattler than Nix. Nix was the king of the screen passes at Oregon. I think he's the ultimate game manager.
I think Nix is being unfairly pigeon holed by many fans. He has the arm.
Agree. His time at Oregon makes it tougher on scouts because it is more of a projection but just because the Oregon offense didnt ask him to make a lot of pro throws, doesnt mean he cant.
Agreed.
Nix looks like he has a pretty high floor, but is unlikely to have elite qualities. I think his troubles at Auburn are overrated. He beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl as a freshman and was SEC Freshman of the Year. 2020 was COVID, and he had a season-ending ankle injury in 2021. He had three head coaches at Auburn. I wouldn't take him at #6, but would be fine with him at #47, or maybe the late first after a trade down. The problem of course is that he likely won't last that long.
🤣🤣🤣
Based on what? He sucks.
Quote:
In comment 16471814 Anakim said:
Quote:
I'd rather have Rattler than Nix. Nix was the king of the screen passes at Oregon. I think he's the ultimate game manager.
______________
Oh, so he is the next Tom Brady.
I've been saying Rattler in the 2nd the past couple of months. He's a hell of a playmaker behind a Terrible online. Don't want the Giants to even think about Nix.
LMAO. I dont where the hell some of you are pulling this Rattler info from.
He’s simply not a good QB who is riding off the coattails of being a high recruit. A recruit who busted. And then went to South Carolina and was completely pedestrian, at best.
Quote:
Maye, McCarthy, Penix, Nix.
And it better be the one who makes it, because likely three of them will be busts as per NFL QB round one draft averages...
Do you mind lending your crystal ball so the Giants can pick the right one.