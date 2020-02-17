Giants talking to the Niners about Aiyuk

I think he will be in the conversation, perhaps even on draft day. Problem is salary though.
Yeah I think this is the contingency plan if they take a QB early. In terms of salary, they have a ton of cap space in future years, so what I think they'd do is sign Ayiuk to an extension that minimizes his cap hit this year.
But how could the NYG afford under the cap the contract he is going to want to be happy. That aside, I recall that Shanahan had issues with Aiyuk’s professionalism early in his career and while that appears to have been resolved, if it was an issue, how will he respond after being given generational level wealth?
No DJ on the cap, + rookie qb contract = lots of cap space in 2026 and beyond
If they know this is going to happen, they can structure the deal around that. Very little cap hit this year, a bit higher next year, then larger chunks starting in 2026.
First if they got a QB this year. Aiyuk would be a number 1 on a lot of teams. I think he’s in the Evans/Lamb tier and just doesn’t get the touches
Say they got the trade done with NE for pick 6, 2025 1st and pick 70. Trade for aiyuk with pick 47 and a contingent pick on 2025 3rd that could become 2nd with reasonable escalators. It would likely become pick 47 and 2025 2nd for Aiyuk. What do you think? Reasonable? Possible? I don't see how we could get Maye without the 2025 1st.
But at this point who the hell knows. Joe Alt at 6, Aiyuk (in a deal where we give 47), and Rattler at 70. Yes, this draft season's been going on WAY too long... my head is spinning at this point, LOL.
This is why NYG haven't had mid 2nd round WR in for visits maybe?
That would be absolute GM malpractice to give up 6 for Aiyuk. That could be one of the worst trades of all time.
Hill was traded to Miami for five draft picks — 2022 first-, second-, and fourth-round picks as well as 2023 fourth- and sixth-round picks
47 and 2025 2nd would do the trick I think and that would leave pick 6, 2025 1st and pick 70 for QB tradeup.
I see little chance they'd be inquiring about this if they weren't confident on QB in round1, unless it's just simple inquiry. Talking to them about aiyuk sounds a bit more serious than a simple inquiry though.
Aiyuk. He's elite. 2nd highest PFF grade amongst WR's last year (behind only Tyreek Hill), 7th in receiving yards in 16 games on far fewer targets than the guys above him, only 2 drops on catchable targets, highest yards per target in the NFL of receivers with a minimum of 50 targets.
Aiyuk. He's elite. 2nd highest PFF grade amongst WR's last year (behind only Tyreek Hill), 7th in receiving yards in 16 games on far fewer targets than the guys above him, only 2 drops on catchable targets, highest yards per target in the NFL of receivers with a minimum of 50 targets.
Totally, Aiyuk is a legit #1 and dangerous with every route ran. Also, his injury history is nice. He seems to stay pretty healthy and the way he moves is good to avoid lower body injuries. He has a great attitude too. Maye or JJM rd 1, Aiyuk for pick 70 and 2025 2nd or pick 47 and 2025 3rd that could escalate to 2nd? Sign me up!
If we trade a first for him and draft a QB at six then net/net we save money by having the ability to cut Jones next year as he makes more than Aiyuk will be making. Whether we draft a QB or WR at six they’ll be playing on a rookie contract for 4 years. I wouldn’t mind this though it can’t be decided in a vacuum. I’m for it if one of the top 4 QBs are available. Not a fan of Pennix or Nix.
why would the Giants trade their 6th pick this year
Pugh has no clue, we would not trade 6 for aiyuk lol
to give up in any deal. We better win some games next year if we do it. I’d hate to deliver San Fran a top 10 pick - they have enough talent.
Look at the Tyreek Hill trade. The 2025 1st would be in the trade for Maye. No chance it would be for Aiyuk.
Hill was traded to Miami for five draft picks — 2022 first-, second-, and fourth-round picks as well as 2023 fourth- and sixth-round picks —
Strongly disagree. I don't see a world where Aiyuk is traded for a package that doesn't include a 1st round pick. Hill, AJ Brown, Davante Adams, original Diggs trade, and even Marquise Brown all had a 1st in the deal
Rickey213 said he was not posting on Twitter, that it was someone else.
Pretty sure that was one of the Rickey copycat accounts (was Rickey212 or Rickey214) he was referring to when someone asked him if it was him that reported the Giants and NE having a deal in place for 3
if we get a QB in the 1st round, we can trade for Ayuk.
A rookie QB contract with a high salary ED and WR makes sense. (Even if we pay DJ a lot this year.)
I guess this is contingency plan just in case we don't get a QB in the 1st rd. I'm still curious why the Giants didn't do 30 visits with 2nd-tier WR. Maybe they want to pair a rookie QB with a veteran WR.
Makes me think they either have their QB trade worked out. The rumors were New England might look to trade down if Daniels wasn’t on the clock. It now seems like Daniel’s goes 2.
If that’s the case I can see the move to try and get aiyuk. Aiyuk is very good. Make the environment as friendly as possible for the young qb.
But with that being said I don’t know if I love the idea of trading for aiyuk. I just don’t think this team is a contender with or without aiyuk. I’d prefer to try and draft one and use my cap money elsewhere
One- People always overestimate the trade cost for a guy a team is willing to trade because of contract demands. Just look at Burns- the Panthers got a second and had to like it. The 49er will not get a 1st rounder for him unless its a very bottom of the 1st pick. Most likely he gets dealt for a 2nd rounder and a pick next year.
Two- if the Giants traded their second round pick, we have to consider the possibility that this would mean that they plan to trade down from #6. They might have something lined up where they know they can move down and get several picks for #6 to offset the loss of the second rounder. I suspect that the Giants would be unwilling to make a deal and go into the draft with only 5 picks, and 4 of them in the 3rd round and after.
Three- I would note that pretty rickey is saying they are talking, not that a deal is imminent. However, if the Giants DO make the deal, taken together with the lack of top 30 visits by WR, the Giants might be signaling no WR picks. if that's the case, a move down from 6 looks wise. I suspect that if the Giants signal they are willing to move down, hypothetically Atlanta or the Jets might want to get ahead of Tenn. to get a shot at Alt.
That could allow the Giants to maximize the value of that pick and then move down again to the high teens. For example, if Penix is on the board, would the Raiders or Denver move up to 8 or 10 to get him?
but I think he's got a ceiling. He's good, not great. We need him so I would love a move to get him, but I think the cost should be relatively fair or in line with what he is, a good outside WR but not a great one.
Would be nice to get that guy in here assuming they are going big QB hunting or even edge/TE/Tackle hunting in round 1.
A 2025 1st is likely to be to be a top 5 pick
Trading this years second to get and pay Burns - ok?
Next year's 1st to pay Aiyuk? No, please no.
What if it’s not though? What if they got Maye and Aiyuk and had a season like the Texans?
Makes little sense giving up a first for Aiyuk under any circumstances. Giving how deep this WR class is and the quality of WR coming into the league these days, the Giants may be able to get an Aiyuk caliber player in the second or third round.
They may end up using a first round pick on a WR who might end up being as good as Aiyuk. What’s the difference trading a first round pick for Aiyuk?
What do you think makes him good but not great?
Comparing him to the very best, he's not Hill or Adams (at his peak) or AJ Brown. He's in that next tier which is fine, we need that, but he's not a super star super elite WR and never will be. Just watch him play and looking at his stats is pretty clear indicator of what he is. Again, we need him, i'd love to get him, but no one should be parting with a shit load of value to get him.
If you can get him for a couple mid round picks maybe even a 2025 2nd, fine by me. Then sign him long term.
I think a lot of people are severely underestimating
His first two years he was under 1000 yards, but he was catching balls from CJ Beathard, Trey Lance, Nick Mullens and some Jimmy G.
Since SF has put a decent QB on the field two years ago he's averaging 1200 yards and 7.5 TDs a season. That's with CMC, Deebo & Kittle taking touches away from him.
He's got good numbers on a lot less targets than the other top WRs in the NFL. Here are the number of targets for the top WRs in the NFL over the last two years. What would his numbers look like with those extra 100 targets? He's also missing out on a ton of RZ targets due to CMC.
Tyreek - 341 (Missed 1 game)
Lamb - 337
Jefferson - 284 (Missed 7 games in 2023)
St. Brown - 310 (Missed 2 games)
AJ Brown - 303
Aiyuk - 219
I can't imagine we'd be giving up a 1st rounder for him though.
to give up in any deal. We better win some games next year if we do it. I’d hate to deliver San Fran a top 10 pick - they have enough talent.
Look at the Tyreek Hill trade. The 2025 1st would be in the trade for Maye. No chance it would be for Aiyuk.
Hill was traded to Miami for five draft picks — 2022 first-, second-, and fourth-round picks as well as 2023 fourth- and sixth-round picks —
Strongly disagree. I don't see a world where Aiyuk is traded for a package that doesn't include a 1st round pick. Hill, AJ Brown, Davante Adams, original Diggs trade, and even Marquise Brown all had a 1st in the deal
They were all from playoff competing teams. Pick 47 and 2025 2nd would get it done I bet. 49ers know they can't pay him, before the draft is their chance.
In a WR rich draft, Schoen pivots, trades for, and signs a good - not great - WR that eats up a significant part of the cap because Aiyuk will demand elite $s.
Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?
I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.
Exactly. Not the right way to build a team IMO. Burns deal I like because edge rushers are more hit and miss. WRs are coming in right away and making immediate contributions. 2nd round pick or so? I can get behind that, especially if they draft a rookie QB and have him on the rookie deal. But talk of this year's 1st or next years? Insanity.
and draft Nabers. That would very much help Daniel Jones. Pick up Benson at 70. Your skill positions are set for years. Cruz, Nicks and Manningham got us SB trophy, Nabers, Aiyuk, and Robinson/Hyatt would be ridiculous explosiveness.
The Bills were a better team. I dont like the process of continually trading away picks for players and having to pay a high salary.
I like Aiyuk, he's not 1st round pick material especially when our picks have mostly been top 10. Plus we also have limited cap money, Thomas is really the only player left to squeeze money unless they cut Waller who we traded for and signed to a high contract.
Aiyuk's trajectory is on the rise, but he's also surrounded by other top 10 talent at WR, TE and RB. I'm not sure he's the alpha that can take us to the next level and 2023 may have been his career year.
because of the contract that would come along with him.
if they can get a QB at #6 and then trade for Aiyuk, I think that's a great draft outcome. Aiyuk is an excellent, excellent player.
#47 + next years 1 or 2 feels like an overpay to me with the contract he will need and given the market. I think the compensation for Diggs sets the price here since he too was coming along essentially without a contract.
What do you think makes him good but not great?
Comparing him to the very best, he's not Hill or Adams (at his peak) or AJ Brown. He's in that next tier which is fine, we need that, but he's not a super star super elite WR and never will be. Just watch him play and looking at his stats is pretty clear indicator of what he is. Again, we need him, i'd love to get him, but no one should be parting with a shit load of value to get him.
If you can get him for a couple mid round picks maybe even a 2025 2nd, fine by me. Then sign him long term.
I'd probably compare him to a peak level Amani Toomer. Not the same player but at his peak Toomer flirted with pro bowl caliber (he should have made it in 2002)--I think Aiyuk can flirt with pro bowls too. He's a fine player he's just not HOF level good. I'd take him, gladly.
In a WR rich draft, Schoen pivots, trades for, and signs a good - not great - WR that eats up a significant part of the cap because Aiyuk will demand elite $s.
Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?
I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.
Exactly. Not the right way to build a team IMO. Burns deal I like because edge rushers are more hit and miss. WRs are coming in right away and making immediate contributions. 2nd round pick or so? I can get behind that, especially if they draft a rookie QB and have him on the rookie deal. But talk of this year's 1st or next years? Insanity.
0 chance for 1st. I really think comp would be in the range of pick 47 and a 3rd that could become a 2nd in 2025. 6, 2025 1st and pick 70 for Maye or something like that.
you don't have to be a top 5 WR to be a solid or good #1 in this league. Toomer from 99-2003 was a legit #1 on a decent or even dangerous passing team.
If you want an elite #1, you need to go bigger but you can win with a solid #1 like Aiyuk.
Also, this move wouldn't preclude NYG from adding more WR talent to the team. How on earth someone can say this doesn't make sense I will never know. It doesn't make sense to ignore Aiyuk or ignore adding this kind of player.
*** That's with CMC, Deebo & Kittle taking touches away from him.
He might have had more targets if SF didn’t have those stars, but did they also have a beneficial impact on his performance? Did CMC, Deebo and Kittle limit the double teams he faced and limited ability of D coordinators to scheme against him? While he seems better than the typical #2 WR, doesn’t he face the risk of failure other #2s faced when they changed teams and attempted a solo act? Not saying he can’t have as great or greater success on another team, but is it a sure thing?
RE: Aiyuk went to the super bowl with San Francisco
Money, as usual. This might as well just be deemed FA move, just like Burns. IT comes with a draft pick cost, but that's life when you want to add a young player ahead of FA. You want him? Get him. Even if we added Nabers or a WR at 6, we could still use another player. Slayton is a place holder or a #3. Robinson is a slot / gadget guy. Hyatt who the hell knows. The position needs a jolt or two.
suddenly that's yet another position with more answers than questions. You'd be looking at DE, QB and safety and corner as positions you'd like to upgrade and questions at RT and Center but both are filled with young talent. And safety and Corner aren't exactly barren. Could be worse.
Yep, I just meant the copycat accounts.
Were you (the original twitter account) kicked off twitter? I loved the conspiracies...
Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.
If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.
Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.
I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall Link - ( New Window )
A 2025 1st is likely to be to be a top 5 pick
Trading this years second to get and pay Burns - ok?
Next year's 1st to pay Aiyuk? No, please no.
What if it’s not though? What if they got Maye and Aiyuk and had a season like the Texans?
Makes little sense giving up a first for Aiyuk under any circumstances. Giving how deep this WR class is and the quality of WR coming into the league these days, the Giants may be able to get an Aiyuk caliber player in the second or third round.
Agreed. Unless this is a future 2nder we can do better cap wise. A premium this year and the extension for him, we just did that with Burns (which took us out of a true power position to trade up for a QB if need be). I like Jones but another QB option is needed and should be added if that requires a trade up the 47th pick is going to be moved. Aiyuk will require the 47th. A 3rd and a future 2nder is the only other viable option on the "cheap". That takes away even more ability to be flexible @ 6, unless Browser is the dark horse pick at 6 and Waller has retired officially in-house only.
The Burns trade really took away a lot of draft flexibility but it was a good move. Moving the other 2nd just seems unwise, maybe it would look better on draft day.
Thoughts to share about Aiyuk for those wondering how talented he is..
He was SF's #1 selection, 25th overall from Arizona State in 2020. Currently 26 years old, and he clocks in about 6'0, 200 lbs.
He is coming off of multiple 1,000-yard seasons, and his 1,342 yards last year were 7th highest in the league. Keep in mind that total was on just 75 receptions (and 105 targets). Most wideouts with similar numbers (Mike Evans, DJ Moore, AJ Brown) had significantly more looks.
Aiyuk finished with 61 receptions for first downs, and absolutely punished cornerbacks and safeties with in-cuts down the seam. He finished second in the league with 28 receptions of 20 yards, only behind Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb, who had one more each.
He has only missed one game the last three seasons, and makes good decisions downfield about not absorbing unnecessary contact.
For those saying "Well, his numbers are inflated due to the weapons that San Francisco had". Somewhat true, but keep in mind that Aiyuk outperformed Samuel last year, and most defenses treated him as their WR1.
Justin Pugh currently outlined a deal that had the Giants giving SF our 6th selection, in exchange for their 31st overall pick, and a 3rd round pick this year. I'd do that deal in a HEARTBEAT. The team would still have the capital to move back up should they wish (with a remaining first and round round selection), or be patient to go with Bo Nix as a high 2nd round swap.
Either way, if Big Blue were able to pry away Aiyuk, I think fans would be very, very happy with the player. I've long been a fan of his skillset.
+1
Can't be
NFW.
RE: RE: I think a lot of people are severely underestimating
He might have had more targets if SF didn’t have those stars, but did they also have a beneficial impact on his performance? Did CMC, Deebo and Kittle limit the double teams he faced and limited ability of D coordinators to scheme against him? While he seems better than the typical #2 WR, doesn’t he face the risk of failure other #2s faced when they changed teams and attempted a solo act? Not saying he can’t have as great or greater success on another team, but is it a sure thing?
He had 31 receptions for 390 yards in the 4 games Debo missed last year...
Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.
If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.
Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.
I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall Link - ( New Window )
It's not just him. Betting sites have his over/under set at 32.5. If he had a chance of going top 10 they wouldn't just be handing out free money like that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Anthony Richardson went #4 last year
Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.
If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.
Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.
I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall Link - ( New Window )
It's not just him. Betting sites have his over/under set at 32.5. If he had a chance of going top 10 they wouldn't just be handing out free money like that.
Ian Rapoport is on record saying that he thinks it's very likely Penix is not only a first round pick, but is picked in the top half of the round. Unlike most of these reporters, he doesn't say things like that unless he's pretty confident in it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Anthony Richardson went #4 last year
Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.
If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.
Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.
I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall Link - ( New Window )
It's not just him. Betting sites have his over/under set at 32.5. If he had a chance of going top 10 they wouldn't just be handing out free money like that.
Allbright is a clown with zero sources and zero credibility. He was fuming mad at me when I was tweeting scoops. Guy is unhinged.
Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.
If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.
Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.
I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall Link - ( New Window )
It's not just him. Betting sites have his over/under set at 32.5. If he had a chance of going top 10 they wouldn't just be handing out free money like that.
Ian Rapoport is on record saying that he thinks it's very likely Penix is not only a first round pick, but is picked in the top half of the round. Unlike most of these reporters, he doesn't say things like that unless he's pretty confident in it.
That's not what Rapoport said. He said Penix is likely to go in the 1st round and could go in the top half. That's a lot different than saying he's very likely to go in the top half of the round.
It definitely could happen. It only takes 1 team. IMO him in the top 15 would be an absolutely terrible pick. Taking him at 6 is just as bad if not worse than Daniel Jones at 6 and I was on the Washington hype train before just about anybody. He just has so many red flags as an NFL prospect.
So do we! Jon, gotta lol at this and wonder if they're as fractured internally as BBI, according to which any of the QBs' potential elite NFL genes
is 1/unknowable, 2/ will be available @ 6 or via trade, or 3/ (via Terps) is a dead certainty to roll with.
Hope all good.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Anthony Richardson went #4 last year
That's not what Rapoport said. He said Penix is likely to go in the 1st round and could go in the top half. That's a lot different than saying he's very likely to go in the top half of the round.
It definitely could happen. It only takes 1 team. IMO him in the top 15 would be an absolutely terrible pick. Taking him at 6 is just as bad if not worse than Daniel Jones at 6 and I was on the Washington hype train before just about anybody. He just has so many red flags as an NFL prospect.
Although I agree with you, my guess is the Giants are all but certain they’ll be getting their QB in round 1 and believe Aiyuk is a better option than any of the WRs that may be available in round two.
+1
I don't agree with this take on Aiyuk, he's the equivalent WR to what Burns is as a DE, and he's on an upward trajectory with a playstyle that avoids injury and ages well. If we are trading out 2025 1st to get Maye, then I want us to do everything we possibly can to have that 2025 1st not be too high and have Maye with the best possible situation possible. If this trade could be done for pick 47 and 2025 3rd more or less, and we secure one of the top QBs. Then it's a no Brainer. There's going to be a run on WRs and we will likely have slim pickings at 47. Follow the Buffalo model, trade up for Maye get him a legit receiver with lots of receptions as a security blanket along with solid defense. That's a great way to build. If you're trading massive draft capital for Maye, you need to give him the absolute best situation possible. We've seen how important proper coaching and roster assembly is for a talented young QB.
BUT, if Schoen knows that after he puts together a package for his QB (with NE), he will not have the capital to get a legit top notch receiver.
If he can get this guy for mid rd picks (preferably next year) to pair with a drafted QB, then it makes sense.
If this is NOT the case, he shouldn't consider this guy. It blows a lot of cap space, where he can draft a more talented guy who will be on a rookie deal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Anthony Richardson went #4 last year
That's not what Rapoport said. He said Penix is likely to go in the 1st round and could go in the top half. That's a lot different than saying he's very likely to go in the top half of the round.
It definitely could happen. It only takes 1 team. IMO him in the top 15 would be an absolutely terrible pick. Taking him at 6 is just as bad if not worse than Daniel Jones at 6 and I was on the Washington hype train before just about anybody. He just has so many red flags as an NFL prospect.
Nope. He said "likely in the first half of the first round" Link - ( New Window )
He actually said both. He said likely in the 1st half and then likely in the 1st half.
Like I said it's a definite possibility. Crazy shit happens in the draft all the time.
Although I agree with you, my guess is the Giants are all but certain they’ll be getting their QB in round 1 and believe Aiyuk is a better option than any of the WRs that may be available in round two.
Yeah, and like I said there is going to be a run on receivers with up to 15 going before our pick 47. There might be a reason they haven't brought in any of those prospects for a top 30 visit.
Also, what better way to utilize a rookie qb contract than with a DE and WR being paid with the benefit of a rookie qb contract. 4-5 years for all of them, it doesn't cripple our cap if DJ is gone.
His first two years he was under 1000 yards, but he was catching balls from CJ Beathard, Trey Lance, Nick Mullens and some Jimmy G.
Since SF has put a decent QB on the field two years ago he's averaging 1200 yards and 7.5 TDs a season. That's with CMC, Deebo & Kittle taking touches away from him.
He's got good numbers on a lot less targets than the other top WRs in the NFL. Here are the number of targets for the top WRs in the NFL over the last two years. What would his numbers look like with those extra 100 targets? He's also missing out on a ton of RZ targets due to CMC.
Tyreek - 341 (Missed 1 game)
Lamb - 337
Jefferson - 284 (Missed 7 games in 2023)
St. Brown - 310 (Missed 2 games)
AJ Brown - 303
Aiyuk - 219
I can't imagine we'd be giving up a 1st rounder for him though.
Fair points, but he’s also had CMC, Deebo and Kittle taking defensive attention away from him too. How will he handle being the top dog and a focus of opposing D’s?
I like Aiyuk, but I hate giving up a high pick for him, given that he will need to be paid. As others have noted, he’s had maturity issues in the past, how will he handle a big payday?
I’d rather use a high pick to move up to grab a WR and a QB in the draft.
I missed most of that threat, what was his take on Aiyuk?
Stay at 6 take either Nabers or Odunze and we get them for 5 years on a rookie deal.
Did he delete his handle? thought maybe i missed something and was going to look it up.
I feel like a trade for Aiyuk means they got one or know one will be there at 6
will be interesting to see if Rickey213 enters the BBI asshat Hall of Fame along with gloveone.
Did he delete his handle? thought maybe i missed something and was going to look it up.
disregard, user error
Yeah I think this is the contingency plan if they take a QB early. In terms of salary, they have a ton of cap space in future years, so what I think they'd do is sign Ayiuk to an extension that minimizes his cap hit this year.
no idea what I’d trade for him, would depend on whether we draft a QB high or not.
I feel like a trade for Aiyuk means they got one or know one will be there at 6
I was just coming to post this same thing. If they are willing to trade for a vet WR I feel like they know they will be selecting a QB.
Between Aiyuk & a QB we probably won't have a pick in the first 3 rounds for 2024 & 2025, but if you come away with a franchise QB and #1 WR nobody will give a shit.
no idea what I’d trade for him, would depend on whether we draft a QB high or not.
I feel like a trade for Aiyuk means they got one or know one will be there at 6
100%
no idea what I’d trade for him, would depend on whether we draft a QB high or not.
I feel like a trade for Aiyuk means they got one or know one will be there at 6
It also means that Jones is 100 percent done since the 49ers talked all that trash about his contract after the game last year.
Even if they draft Maye I doubt you seeing him throw passes until 2025.
no idea what I’d trade for him, would depend on whether we draft a QB high or not.
I feel like a trade for Aiyuk means they got one or know one will be there at 6
Yup, that’s both exciting and scary, lol.
Ironically I mentioned if we passed on drafting a WR and went QB in round 1 that I could see the Giants looking into Aiyuk.
No DJ on the cap, + rookie qb contract = lots of cap space in 2026 and beyond
If they know this is going to happen, they can structure the deal around that. Very little cap hit this year, a bit higher next year, then larger chunks starting in 2026.
Ironically I mentioned if we passed on drafting a WR and went QB in round 1 that I could see the Giants looking into Aiyuk.
This appears to be the same account he posted about the Burns trade before anyone else had it. Eric can confirm
I would not discount this.
Pugh mentioned how the Giants should rework a bunch of contracts and trade for Aiyuk.
Ironically I mentioned if we passed on drafting a WR and went QB in round 1 that I could see the Giants looking into Aiyuk.
This appears to be the same account he posted about the Burns trade before anyone else had it. Eric can confirm
Yes, what I mean is, Is Justin Pugh Rickey? He might be connected with an agent or 2?
Quote:
Pugh mentioned how the Giants should rework a bunch of contracts and trade for Aiyuk.
Ironically I mentioned if we passed on drafting a WR and went QB in round 1 that I could see the Giants looking into Aiyuk.
This appears to be the same account he posted about the Burns trade before anyone else had it. Eric can confirm
I think the Burns traded was posted by PrettyRickey213, but I could be wrong on that. I'm assuming Eric has confirmed it's the same person though.
If we're calling this a 6 QB draft, one will be there at 6.
I would not discount this.
I hope they know what they're doing wrt QB 4-6.
Say they got the trade done with NE for pick 6, 2025 1st and pick 70. Trade for aiyuk with pick 47 and a contingent pick on 2025 3rd that could become 2nd with reasonable escalators. It would likely become pick 47 and 2025 2nd for Aiyuk. What do you think? Reasonable? Possible? I don't see how we could get Maye without the 2025 1st.
I think the Burns traded was posted by PrettyRickey213, but I could be wrong on that. I'm assuming Eric has confirmed it's the same person though.
Pretty Rickey was the twitter account I believe, this has the same March 2024 sign up date
Not sure it makes sense to trade for Aiyuk if we trade our #1. Players get traded for much less these days. If we get him for our 3rd that would be great, other than that trading away more picks and paying the high salary is not a good long term plan
I can't imagine it costs less than a 1st or 2 2nd's. Probably the former
Add in Burns for 39.
Trade for Vet WR with 2nd round pick.
This is smart football moves if you ask me.
Not sure it makes sense to trade for Aiyuk if we trade our #1. Players get traded for much less these days. If we get him for our 3rd that would be great, other than that trading away more picks and paying the high salary is not a good long term plan
That would be absolute GM malpractice to give up 6 for Aiyuk. That could be one of the worst trades of all time.
47 and 2025 2nd would do the trick I think and that would leave pick 6, 2025 1st and pick 70 for QB tradeup.
I see little chance they'd be inquiring about this if they weren't confident on QB in round1, unless it's just simple inquiry. Talking to them about aiyuk sounds a bit more serious than a simple inquiry though.
Then extend him with a massive contract and still be $30M under the cap next year
Trade for Vet WR with 2nd round pick.
This is smart football moves if you ask me.
Pick 47 and conditional 2025 pick, I'm guessing they would want 2 2nds or a 2nd and 3rd at least.
+1
Can't be
How crazy would it be if we have Maye throwing to Aiyuk this season?
Even if they draft Maye I doubt you seeing him throw passes until 2025.
If DJ and/or Lock are playing poorly and the team gets off to a 2-5 start, and people are calling for Daboll's head, hard to see how Maye (or any other qb they draft) stays on the bench all season
Agreed. I would think the main piece to a deal would be the 2025 1st
Will be fun though to predict who will be the Randy White to Aiyuk's Craig Morton ;-)
Same poster.
However, I was also told of the Burns trade by another BBI behind the scenes days earlier.
Totally, Aiyuk is a legit #1 and dangerous with every route ran. Also, his injury history is nice. He seems to stay pretty healthy and the way he moves is good to avoid lower body injuries. He has a great attitude too. Maye or JJM rd 1, Aiyuk for pick 70 and 2025 2nd or pick 47 and 2025 3rd that could escalate to 2nd? Sign me up!
who broke the Burns trade here. So Eric is right, Rickey, you are on the cusp of Asshat Hall of Fame stuff here!
Same poster.
However, I was also told of the Burns trade by another BBI behind the scenes days earlier.
On twitter Rickey broke some other news during FA before anyone else including the Calvin Ridley deal which seemed to come out of nowhere
Agreed, I was going to say that. He would be a perfect #1 to pair with them.
who broke the Burns trade here. So Eric is right, Rickey, you are on the cusp of Asshat Hall of Fame stuff here!
Same poster.
However, I was also told of the Burns trade by another BBI behind the scenes days earlier.
Eric is a legend. When everyone called me a troll in that thread, he backed me up and said he heard the same thing. Re2pect.
acquiring Aiyuk is not going to be leaps and bounds more expensive then acquiring Burns. Especially with you have to pay Aiyuk top dollar.
If someone was offering a 2nd and a 1st rounder Aiyuk would have been traded months ago.
He would get an extension and if we got him his 2024 contract would be low. Money would begin to hit in 2025 and big hits would begin 2026 with DJ completely off the books.
He's on his 5th option at ~14M. The Giants would obviously extend and restructure.
Pugh has no clue, we would not trade 6 for aiyuk lol
Look at the Tyreek Hill trade. The 2025 1st would be in the trade for Maye. No chance it would be for Aiyuk.
It would be, but it's an aggressive build.
QB at 6
Burns for 39
Aiyuk for a 2025 first
A 2025 1st is likely to be to be a top 5 pick
Trading this years second to get and pay Burns - ok?
Next year's 1st to pay Aiyuk? No, please no.
I don't like it one bit either if that's the scope, holy overpay.
Strongly disagree. I don't see a world where Aiyuk is traded for a package that doesn't include a 1st round pick. Hill, AJ Brown, Davante Adams, original Diggs trade, and even Marquise Brown all had a 1st in the deal
If by questionable - you mean insane, I agree.
Pretty sure that was one of the Rickey copycat accounts (was Rickey212 or Rickey214) he was referring to when someone asked him if it was him that reported the Giants and NE having a deal in place for 3
Ultra aggressive and win-now focused. Aiyuk's not consistently shown to be that caliber of player or personality.
Aiyuk, MHJ, Nabers or Rome?
Now add in the salary.
Who would ever choose Aiyuk?
this guy likes attention
Made lots of calls
But hope he’s right about Aiyuk
What if it’s not though? What if they got Maye and Aiyuk and had a season like the Texans?
A rookie QB contract with a high salary ED and WR makes sense. (Even if we pay DJ a lot this year.)
I guess this is contingency plan just in case we don't get a QB in the 1st rd. I'm still curious why the Giants didn't do 30 visits with 2nd-tier WR. Maybe they want to pair a rookie QB with a veteran WR.
If that’s the case I can see the move to try and get aiyuk. Aiyuk is very good. Make the environment as friendly as possible for the young qb.
But with that being said I don’t know if I love the idea of trading for aiyuk. I just don’t think this team is a contender with or without aiyuk. I’d prefer to try and draft one and use my cap money elsewhere
The idea would almost certainly be that they plan to use 6 to get a QB, not trade 6 for Aiyuk
Two- if the Giants traded their second round pick, we have to consider the possibility that this would mean that they plan to trade down from #6. They might have something lined up where they know they can move down and get several picks for #6 to offset the loss of the second rounder. I suspect that the Giants would be unwilling to make a deal and go into the draft with only 5 picks, and 4 of them in the 3rd round and after.
Three- I would note that pretty rickey is saying they are talking, not that a deal is imminent. However, if the Giants DO make the deal, taken together with the lack of top 30 visits by WR, the Giants might be signaling no WR picks. if that's the case, a move down from 6 looks wise. I suspect that if the Giants signal they are willing to move down, hypothetically Atlanta or the Jets might want to get ahead of Tenn. to get a shot at Alt.
That could allow the Giants to maximize the value of that pick and then move down again to the high teens. For example, if Penix is on the board, would the Raiders or Denver move up to 8 or 10 to get him?
The idea would almost certainly be that they plan to use 6 to get a QB, not trade 6 for Aiyuk
Agreed
But its a safe bet that next year's 1st is going to be a similar spot. Paying top dollar for a player and also lose a top of the draft pick? No thank you.
Trade for Aiyuk, sign him for 5 years
Trade up to 3 for Maye Giants have control for 5 years.
Jones is gone after this year.
Thomas, Dex signed long term.
This is not as crazy an idea as some here think.
It will cost some draft picks which can flame out. Acquiring viable NFL talent is sometimes the safest way to go.
Yep, I just meant the copycat accounts.
Would be nice to get that guy in here assuming they are going big QB hunting or even edge/TE/Tackle hunting in round 1.
What if it’s not though? What if they got Maye and Aiyuk and had a season like the Texans?
Makes little sense giving up a first for Aiyuk under any circumstances. Giving how deep this WR class is and the quality of WR coming into the league these days, the Giants may be able to get an Aiyuk caliber player in the second or third round.
Glad you aren't the GM. That is nuts.
Would be nice to get that guy in here assuming they are going big QB hunting or even edge/TE/Tackle hunting in round 1.
What do you think makes him good but not great?
What if it’s not though? What if they got Maye and Aiyuk and had a season like the Texans?
Makes little sense giving up a first for Aiyuk under any circumstances. Giving how deep this WR class is and the quality of WR coming into the league these days, the Giants may be able to get an Aiyuk caliber player in the second or third round.
They may end up using a first round pick on a WR who might end up being as good as Aiyuk. What’s the difference trading a first round pick for Aiyuk?
Who would ever choose Aiyuk?
Well, if the Giants go QB at 6, none of those guys will be an option. And if the Giants have to give up #47 to move up for QB, none of the second tier WR prospects will be an option either
Same poster.
However, I was also told of the Burns trade by another BBI behind the scenes days earlier.
Eric is a legend. When everyone called me a troll in that thread, he backed me up and said he heard the same thing. Re2pect.
Glad to have you back dropping nuggs! Would be open to letting the Legend know what sort(s) of parameters are on the table?
Sy, where do you think Aiyuk ranks amongst the upper echelon top receivers in the NFL?
Love it!
Who would ever choose Aiyuk?
No one in their right mind is advocating to trade 6th overall for Aiuyk.
So, in four years he throws a fit here and we trade him for a lot less than we gave up for him?
What do you think makes him good but not great?
Comparing him to the very best, he's not Hill or Adams (at his peak) or AJ Brown. He's in that next tier which is fine, we need that, but he's not a super star super elite WR and never will be. Just watch him play and looking at his stats is pretty clear indicator of what he is. Again, we need him, i'd love to get him, but no one should be parting with a shit load of value to get him.
If you can get him for a couple mid round picks maybe even a 2025 2nd, fine by me. Then sign him long term.
His first two years he was under 1000 yards, but he was catching balls from CJ Beathard, Trey Lance, Nick Mullens and some Jimmy G.
Since SF has put a decent QB on the field two years ago he's averaging 1200 yards and 7.5 TDs a season. That's with CMC, Deebo & Kittle taking touches away from him.
He's got good numbers on a lot less targets than the other top WRs in the NFL. Here are the number of targets for the top WRs in the NFL over the last two years. What would his numbers look like with those extra 100 targets? He's also missing out on a ton of RZ targets due to CMC.
Tyreek - 341 (Missed 1 game)
Lamb - 337
Jefferson - 284 (Missed 7 games in 2023)
St. Brown - 310 (Missed 2 games)
AJ Brown - 303
Aiyuk - 219
I can't imagine we'd be giving up a 1st rounder for him though.
Build through the draft as much as possible.
If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
I would not trade anything form 24 for him and would avoid using a 1st from 25.
Strongly disagree. I don't see a world where Aiyuk is traded for a package that doesn't include a 1st round pick. Hill, AJ Brown, Davante Adams, original Diggs trade, and even Marquise Brown all had a 1st in the deal
They were all from playoff competing teams. Pick 47 and 2025 2nd would get it done I bet. 49ers know they can't pay him, before the draft is their chance.
Sy, where do you think Aiyuk ranks amongst the upper echelon top receivers in the NFL?
Estimate in the 15-20 range
Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?
I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.
Made this trade on his YouTube show.
If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
I’d much prefer Penix and Aiyuk than Nabers/Odunze and maybe figuring out QB next year
Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?
I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.
Exactly. Not the right way to build a team IMO. Burns deal I like because edge rushers are more hit and miss. WRs are coming in right away and making immediate contributions. 2nd round pick or so? I can get behind that, especially if they draft a rookie QB and have him on the rookie deal. But talk of this year's 1st or next years? Insanity.
The Bills were a better team. I dont like the process of continually trading away picks for players and having to pay a high salary.
I like Aiyuk, he's not 1st round pick material especially when our picks have mostly been top 10. Plus we also have limited cap money, Thomas is really the only player left to squeeze money unless they cut Waller who we traded for and signed to a high contract.
Aiyuk's trajectory is on the rise, but he's also surrounded by other top 10 talent at WR, TE and RB. I'm not sure he's the alpha that can take us to the next level and 2023 may have been his career year.
Lets do it!
Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?
I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.
I'd be excited to have him but I'm with bw on this. I think it will take 47 + a sweetener...not to mention the cap capital.
With the way colleges are churning out receivers, I'd rather go that route.
if they can get a QB at #6 and then trade for Aiyuk, I think that's a great draft outcome. Aiyuk is an excellent, excellent player.
#47 + next years 1 or 2 feels like an overpay to me with the contract he will need and given the market. I think the compensation for Diggs sets the price here since he too was coming along essentially without a contract.
He's the #1 for SF, not Debo.
The odds for daniels going 2 have gone up - maybe even word among front offices is its all but done so giants know they are moving up to 3 to maye and are now pivoting to get a WR...
tell me that story doesnt make a ton of sense...
What do you think makes him good but not great?
Comparing him to the very best, he's not Hill or Adams (at his peak) or AJ Brown. He's in that next tier which is fine, we need that, but he's not a super star super elite WR and never will be. Just watch him play and looking at his stats is pretty clear indicator of what he is. Again, we need him, i'd love to get him, but no one should be parting with a shit load of value to get him.
If you can get him for a couple mid round picks maybe even a 2025 2nd, fine by me. Then sign him long term.
I'd probably compare him to a peak level Amani Toomer. Not the same player but at his peak Toomer flirted with pro bowl caliber (he should have made it in 2002)--I think Aiyuk can flirt with pro bowls too. He's a fine player he's just not HOF level good. I'd take him, gladly.
Same poster.
However, I was also told of the Burns trade by another BBI behind the scenes days earlier.
any noise on this outside of Rickey?
Exactly. Not the right way to build a team IMO. Burns deal I like because edge rushers are more hit and miss. WRs are coming in right away and making immediate contributions. 2nd round pick or so? I can get behind that, especially if they draft a rookie QB and have him on the rookie deal. But talk of this year's 1st or next years? Insanity.
0 chance for 1st. I really think comp would be in the range of pick 47 and a 3rd that could become a 2nd in 2025. 6, 2025 1st and pick 70 for Maye or something like that.
I really like Aiyuk but college receivers are entering the league much more prepared now than they used to be.
He's the #1 for SF, not Debo.
San Francisco has two really good No.2 receivers. There’s only about 10-12 legit No. 1 receivers in the NFL.
If you want an elite #1, you need to go bigger but you can win with a solid #1 like Aiyuk.
Also, this move wouldn't preclude NYG from adding more WR talent to the team. How on earth someone can say this doesn't make sense I will never know. It doesn't make sense to ignore Aiyuk or ignore adding this kind of player.
He wants to get paid and San Francisco is already paying Deebo.
***
He might have had more targets if SF didn’t have those stars, but did they also have a beneficial impact on his performance? Did CMC, Deebo and Kittle limit the double teams he faced and limited ability of D coordinators to scheme against him? While he seems better than the typical #2 WR, doesn’t he face the risk of failure other #2s faced when they changed teams and attempted a solo act? Not saying he can’t have as great or greater success on another team, but is it a sure thing?
Money, as usual. This might as well just be deemed FA move, just like Burns. IT comes with a draft pick cost, but that's life when you want to add a young player ahead of FA. You want him? Get him. Even if we added Nabers or a WR at 6, we could still use another player. Slayton is a place holder or a #3. Robinson is a slot / gadget guy. Hyatt who the hell knows. The position needs a jolt or two.
If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.
Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.
Mara’s same statement about doing everything they can to ruin DJ applies today - nothing’s changed.
Pretty sure that was one of the Rickey copycat accounts (was Rickey212 or Rickey214) he was referring to when someone asked him if it was him that reported the Giants and NE having a deal in place for 3
Yep, I just meant the copycat accounts.
Were you (the original twitter account) kicked off twitter? I loved the conspiracies...
Quote:
Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.
If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.
Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.
I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall
Link - ( New Window )
In no order
Tyreek Hill
Justin Jefferson
Jamarr Chase
Davante Adams
Ceedee Lamb
AJ Brown
Mike Evans
Puka Nacua
Then you have really good receivers that aren’t in that top group
Amon’Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
Amari Cooper
Cooper Kupp (Injuries have slowed him down)
DK Metcalf
Brandon Aiyuk
Deebo Samuel
Dovante Smith
What if it’s not though? What if they got Maye and Aiyuk and had a season like the Texans?
Makes little sense giving up a first for Aiyuk under any circumstances. Giving how deep this WR class is and the quality of WR coming into the league these days, the Giants may be able to get an Aiyuk caliber player in the second or third round.
Agreed. Unless this is a future 2nder we can do better cap wise. A premium this year and the extension for him, we just did that with Burns (which took us out of a true power position to trade up for a QB if need be). I like Jones but another QB option is needed and should be added if that requires a trade up the 47th pick is going to be moved. Aiyuk will require the 47th. A 3rd and a future 2nder is the only other viable option on the "cheap". That takes away even more ability to be flexible @ 6, unless Browser is the dark horse pick at 6 and Waller has retired officially in-house only.
The Burns trade really took away a lot of draft flexibility but it was a good move. Moving the other 2nd just seems unwise, maybe it would look better on draft day.
He is coming off of multiple 1,000-yard seasons, and his 1,342 yards last year were 7th highest in the league. Keep in mind that total was on just 75 receptions (and 105 targets). Most wideouts with similar numbers (Mike Evans, DJ Moore, AJ Brown) had significantly more looks.
Aiyuk finished with 61 receptions for first downs, and absolutely punished cornerbacks and safeties with in-cuts down the seam. He finished second in the league with 28 receptions of 20 yards, only behind Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb, who had one more each.
He has only missed one game the last three seasons, and makes good decisions downfield about not absorbing unnecessary contact.
For those saying "Well, his numbers are inflated due to the weapons that San Francisco had". Somewhat true, but keep in mind that Aiyuk outperformed Samuel last year, and most defenses treated him as their WR1.
Justin Pugh currently outlined a deal that had the Giants giving SF our 6th selection, in exchange for their 31st overall pick, and a 3rd round pick this year. I'd do that deal in a HEARTBEAT. The team would still have the capital to move back up should they wish (with a remaining first and round round selection), or be patient to go with Bo Nix as a high 2nd round swap.
Either way, if Big Blue were able to pry away Aiyuk, I think fans would be very, very happy with the player. I've long been a fan of his skillset.
That would be absolute GM malpractice to give up 6 for Aiyuk. That could be one of the worst trades of all time.
+1
Can't be
NFW.
He might have had more targets if SF didn’t have those stars, but did they also have a beneficial impact on his performance? Did CMC, Deebo and Kittle limit the double teams he faced and limited ability of D coordinators to scheme against him? While he seems better than the typical #2 WR, doesn’t he face the risk of failure other #2s faced when they changed teams and attempted a solo act? Not saying he can’t have as great or greater success on another team, but is it a sure thing?
He had 31 receptions for 390 yards in the 4 games Debo missed last year...
Quote:
Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.
If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.
Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.
I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall Link - ( New Window )
It's not just him. Betting sites have his over/under set at 32.5. If he had a chance of going top 10 they wouldn't just be handing out free money like that.
Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.
If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.
Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.
I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall Link - ( New Window )
It's not just him. Betting sites have his over/under set at 32.5. If he had a chance of going top 10 they wouldn't just be handing out free money like that.
Ian Rapoport is on record saying that he thinks it's very likely Penix is not only a first round pick, but is picked in the top half of the round. Unlike most of these reporters, he doesn't say things like that unless he's pretty confident in it.
Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.
If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.
Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.
I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall Link - ( New Window )
It's not just him. Betting sites have his over/under set at 32.5. If he had a chance of going top 10 they wouldn't just be handing out free money like that.
Allbright is a clown with zero sources and zero credibility. He was fuming mad at me when I was tweeting scoops. Guy is unhinged.
Lower picks yes, a 1st - NFW.
Pugh mentioned how the Giants should rework a bunch of contracts and trade for Aiyuk.
Ironically I mentioned if we passed on drafting a WR and went QB in round 1 that I could see the Giants looking into Aiyuk.
This appears to be the same account he posted about the Burns trade before anyone else had it. Eric can confirm
Yes, what I mean is, Is Justin Pugh Rickey? He might be connected with an agent or 2?
I immediately was dismissive of this but knowing Pugh has lurked on BBI, that hes trying to start a youtube channel, and that he's a talker...it does make me wonder...
No more talk about Schoen getting fired next season..
Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.
If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.
Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.
I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall Link - ( New Window )
It's not just him. Betting sites have his over/under set at 32.5. If he had a chance of going top 10 they wouldn't just be handing out free money like that.
Ian Rapoport is on record saying that he thinks it's very likely Penix is not only a first round pick, but is picked in the top half of the round. Unlike most of these reporters, he doesn't say things like that unless he's pretty confident in it.
That's not what Rapoport said. He said Penix is likely to go in the 1st round and could go in the top half. That's a lot different than saying he's very likely to go in the top half of the round.
It definitely could happen. It only takes 1 team. IMO him in the top 15 would be an absolutely terrible pick. Taking him at 6 is just as bad if not worse than Daniel Jones at 6 and I was on the Washington hype train before just about anybody. He just has so many red flags as an NFL prospect.
Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?
I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.
+1
Remember, Schoen had multiple contingent trade possibilities lined up last year, so there's no reason to suspect he wouldn't be doing the same again.
This may not be Plan A or B, but just another option to have at the ready so he doesn't get caught with his dick in his hand like some other GMs of the past.
is 1/unknowable, 2/ will be available @ 6 or via trade, or 3/ (via Terps) is a dead certainty to roll with.
Hope all good.
That's not what Rapoport said. He said Penix is likely to go in the 1st round and could go in the top half. That's a lot different than saying he's very likely to go in the top half of the round.
It definitely could happen. It only takes 1 team. IMO him in the top 15 would be an absolutely terrible pick. Taking him at 6 is just as bad if not worse than Daniel Jones at 6 and I was on the Washington hype train before just about anybody. He just has so many red flags as an NFL prospect.
Nope. He said "likely in the first half of the first round"
Link - ( New Window )
Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?
I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.
Although I agree with you, my guess is the Giants are all but certain they’ll be getting their QB in round 1 and believe Aiyuk is a better option than any of the WRs that may be available in round two.
+1
I don't agree with this take on Aiyuk, he's the equivalent WR to what Burns is as a DE, and he's on an upward trajectory with a playstyle that avoids injury and ages well. If we are trading out 2025 1st to get Maye, then I want us to do everything we possibly can to have that 2025 1st not be too high and have Maye with the best possible situation possible. If this trade could be done for pick 47 and 2025 3rd more or less, and we secure one of the top QBs. Then it's a no Brainer. There's going to be a run on WRs and we will likely have slim pickings at 47. Follow the Buffalo model, trade up for Maye get him a legit receiver with lots of receptions as a security blanket along with solid defense. That's a great way to build. If you're trading massive draft capital for Maye, you need to give him the absolute best situation possible. We've seen how important proper coaching and roster assembly is for a talented young QB.
Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.
If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
I’d much prefer Penix and Aiyuk than Nabers/Odunze and maybe figuring out QB next year
Me too.
If he can get this guy for mid rd picks (preferably next year) to pair with a drafted QB, then it makes sense.
If this is NOT the case, he shouldn't consider this guy. It blows a lot of cap space, where he can draft a more talented guy who will be on a rookie deal.
Nope. He said "likely in the first half of the first round" Link - ( New Window )
He actually said both. He said likely in the 1st half and then likely in the 1st half.
Like I said it's a definite possibility. Crazy shit happens in the draft all the time.
Although I agree with you, my guess is the Giants are all but certain they’ll be getting their QB in round 1 and believe Aiyuk is a better option than any of the WRs that may be available in round two.
Yeah, and like I said there is going to be a run on receivers with up to 15 going before our pick 47. There might be a reason they haven't brought in any of those prospects for a top 30 visit.
Also, what better way to utilize a rookie qb contract than with a DE and WR being paid with the benefit of a rookie qb contract. 4-5 years for all of them, it doesn't cripple our cap if DJ is gone.
His first two years he was under 1000 yards, but he was catching balls from CJ Beathard, Trey Lance, Nick Mullens and some Jimmy G.
Since SF has put a decent QB on the field two years ago he's averaging 1200 yards and 7.5 TDs a season. That's with CMC, Deebo & Kittle taking touches away from him.
He's got good numbers on a lot less targets than the other top WRs in the NFL. Here are the number of targets for the top WRs in the NFL over the last two years. What would his numbers look like with those extra 100 targets? He's also missing out on a ton of RZ targets due to CMC.
Tyreek - 341 (Missed 1 game)
Lamb - 337
Jefferson - 284 (Missed 7 games in 2023)
St. Brown - 310 (Missed 2 games)
AJ Brown - 303
Aiyuk - 219
I can't imagine we'd be giving up a 1st rounder for him though.
Fair points, but he’s also had CMC, Deebo and Kittle taking defensive attention away from him too. How will he handle being the top dog and a focus of opposing D’s?
I like Aiyuk, but I hate giving up a high pick for him, given that he will need to be paid. As others have noted, he’s had maturity issues in the past, how will he handle a big payday?
I’d rather use a high pick to move up to grab a WR and a QB in the draft.