Giants talking to the Niners about Aiyuk

Rickey213 : 10:47 am
Expect he gets traded soon, not sure to who though. Other teams interested as well.
Nice !  
uther99 : 10:48 am : link
.
Steelers have to be at the top of the list  
ZogZerg : 10:48 am : link
New England could use a WR as well.
it  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:49 am : link
will be interesting to see if Rickey213 enters the BBI asshat Hall of Fame along with gloveone.
RE: it  
UConn4523 : 10:50 am : link
In comment 16471928 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
will be interesting to see if Rickey213 enters the BBI asshat Hall of Fame along with gloveone.


I missed most of that threat, what was his take on Aiyuk?
Hey Rickey...  
KingBlue : 10:50 am : link
For what? 2024 draft picks?
I love Aiyuks game  
UConn4523 : 10:51 am : link
no idea what I’d trade for him, would depend on whether we draft a QB high or not.
Schoen and Daboll realizing they have no experienced marque Talent  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 10:52 am : link
at any skill positions. Aiyuk would easily be WR1 on our team. It would be goiod to acquire Aiyuk and draft one of the receivers at 1. However, this may indicte giants might go Dallas Turner at 6.
If the Giants can’t draft a true#1,  
Simms11 : 10:53 am : link
I think he will be in the conversation, perhaps even on draft day. Problem is salary though.
I would pass  
superspynyg : 10:53 am : link
I doubt the 49ers take anything less than a 1st. I am not giving the 6th pick for him. Especially since we would have to pay him 25-30 mil a year.

Stay at 6 take either Nabers or Odunze and we get them for 5 years on a rookie deal.
I'd trade for Aiyuk with 2025 draft capital if it meant we  
GFAN52 : 10:54 am : link
have high confidence in drafting a QB this year.
It only makes sense to acquire Aiyuk if they plan to  
Strahan91 : 10:54 am : link
have their QB on a rookie contract after this season
RE: it  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 10:54 am : link
In comment 16471928 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
will be interesting to see if Rickey213 enters the BBI asshat Hall of Fame along with gloveone.


Did he delete his handle? thought maybe i missed something and was going to look it up.
RE: I love Aiyuks game  
ajr2456 : 10:54 am : link
In comment 16471936 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
no idea what I’d trade for him, would depend on whether we draft a QB high or not.


I feel like a trade for Aiyuk means they got one or know one will be there at 6
RE: RE: it  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 10:55 am : link
In comment 16471950 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:
Quote:
In comment 16471928 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


will be interesting to see if Rickey213 enters the BBI asshat Hall of Fame along with gloveone.



Did he delete his handle? thought maybe i missed something and was going to look it up.


disregard, user error
RE: If the Giants can’t draft a true#1,  
KennyHill48 : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16471943 Simms11 said:
Quote:
I think he will be in the conversation, perhaps even on draft day. Problem is salary though.


Yeah I think this is the contingency plan if they take a QB early. In terms of salary, they have a ton of cap space in future years, so what I think they'd do is sign Ayiuk to an extension that minimizes his cap hit this year.
Not sure I believe this but...  
DaveInTampa : 10:57 am : link
How crazy would it be if we have Maye throwing to Aiyuk this season?
Have To Talk  
MojoEd : 10:57 am : link
But how could the NYG afford under the cap the contract he is going to want to be happy. That aside, I recall that Shanahan had issues with Aiyuk’s professionalism early in his career and while that appears to have been resolved, if it was an issue, how will he respond after being given generational level wealth?
Prefer to draft a WR  
JonC : 10:57 am : link
.
RE: RE: I love Aiyuks game  
Big Rick in FL : 10:57 am : link
In comment 16471951 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16471936 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


no idea what I’d trade for him, would depend on whether we draft a QB high or not.



I feel like a trade for Aiyuk means they got one or know one will be there at 6


I was just coming to post this same thing. If they are willing to trade for a vet WR I feel like they know they will be selecting a QB.

Between Aiyuk & a QB we probably won't have a pick in the first 3 rounds for 2024 & 2025, but if you come away with a franchise QB and #1 WR nobody will give a shit.
RE: RE: I love Aiyuks game  
BleedBlue46 : 10:58 am : link
In comment 16471951 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16471936 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


no idea what I’d trade for him, would depend on whether we draft a QB high or not.



I feel like a trade for Aiyuk means they got one or know one will be there at 6


100%
Would need a QB in first round if this is the case  
Sean : 10:58 am : link
.
RE: RE: I love Aiyuks game  
Lambuth_Special : 10:58 am : link
In comment 16471951 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16471936 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


no idea what I’d trade for him, would depend on whether we draft a QB high or not.



I feel like a trade for Aiyuk means they got one or know one will be there at 6


It also means that Jones is 100 percent done since the 49ers talked all that trash about his contract after the game last year.
RE: Not sure I believe this but...  
GFAN52 : 10:59 am : link
In comment 16471956 DaveInTampa said:
Quote:
How crazy would it be if we have Maye throwing to Aiyuk this season?


Even if they draft Maye I doubt you seeing him throw passes until 2025.
RE: RE: I love Aiyuks game  
UConn4523 : 10:59 am : link
In comment 16471951 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16471936 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


no idea what I’d trade for him, would depend on whether we draft a QB high or not.



I feel like a trade for Aiyuk means they got one or know one will be there at 6


Yup, that’s both exciting and scary, lol.
I wonder is Rickey is Pugh  
Rjanyg : 10:59 am : link
Pugh mentioned how the Giants should rework a bunch of contracts and trade for Aiyuk.

Ironically I mentioned if we passed on drafting a WR and went QB in round 1 that I could see the Giants looking into Aiyuk.

I’d be comfortable giving up a 2025  
ajr2456 : 11:00 am : link
First if they got a QB this year. Aiyuk would be a number 1 on a lot of teams. I think he’s in the Evans/Lamb tier and just doesn’t get the touches
RE: Have To Talk  
BleedBlue46 : 11:00 am : link
In comment 16471957 MojoEd said:
Quote:
But how could the NYG afford under the cap the contract he is going to want to be happy. That aside, I recall that Shanahan had issues with Aiyuk’s professionalism early in his career and while that appears to have been resolved, if it was an issue, how will he respond after being given generational level wealth?


No DJ on the cap, + rookie qb contract = lots of cap space in 2026 and beyond

If they know this is going to happen, they can structure the deal around that. Very little cap hit this year, a bit higher next year, then larger chunks starting in 2026.
Keep in mind  
Chris684 : 11:01 am : link
If we're calling this a 6 QB draft, one will be there at 6.
RE: I wonder is Rickey is Pugh  
ajr2456 : 11:01 am : link
In comment 16471968 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Pugh mentioned how the Giants should rework a bunch of contracts and trade for Aiyuk.

Ironically I mentioned if we passed on drafting a WR and went QB in round 1 that I could see the Giants looking into Aiyuk.


This appears to be the same account he posted about the Burns trade before anyone else had it. Eric can confirm
This is interesting and I really like the player.  
j_rud : 11:02 am : link
Agree with those saying it would indicate indicate know something about the QBs
RE: Keep in mind  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:02 am : link
In comment 16471971 Chris684 said:
Quote:
If we're calling this a 6 QB draft, one will be there at 6.


I would not discount this.
...  
christian : 11:03 am : link
If the Giants come away with a high ceiling QB and Aiyuk with 6, 47, and the 2025 1st round picks -- I'm buying drinks!
RE: RE: I wonder is Rickey is Pugh  
Rjanyg : 11:03 am : link
In comment 16471972 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16471968 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


Pugh mentioned how the Giants should rework a bunch of contracts and trade for Aiyuk.

Ironically I mentioned if we passed on drafting a WR and went QB in round 1 that I could see the Giants looking into Aiyuk.




This appears to be the same account he posted about the Burns trade before anyone else had it. Eric can confirm


Yes, what I mean is, Is Justin Pugh Rickey? He might be connected with an agent or 2?
RE: RE: I wonder is Rickey is Pugh  
Big Rick in FL : 11:04 am : link
In comment 16471972 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16471968 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


Pugh mentioned how the Giants should rework a bunch of contracts and trade for Aiyuk.

Ironically I mentioned if we passed on drafting a WR and went QB in round 1 that I could see the Giants looking into Aiyuk.




This appears to be the same account he posted about the Burns trade before anyone else had it. Eric can confirm


I think the Burns traded was posted by PrettyRickey213, but I could be wrong on that. I'm assuming Eric has confirmed it's the same person though.
RE: RE: Keep in mind  
JonC : 11:04 am : link
In comment 16471974 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16471971 Chris684 said:


Quote:


If we're calling this a 6 QB draft, one will be there at 6.



I would not discount this.


I hope they know what they're doing wrt QB 4-6.
RE: I’d be comfortable giving up a 2025  
BleedBlue46 : 11:04 am : link
In comment 16471969 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
First if they got a QB this year. Aiyuk would be a number 1 on a lot of teams. I think he’s in the Evans/Lamb tier and just doesn’t get the touches


Say they got the trade done with NE for pick 6, 2025 1st and pick 70. Trade for aiyuk with pick 47 and a contingent pick on 2025 3rd that could become 2nd with reasonable escalators. It would likely become pick 47 and 2025 2nd for Aiyuk. What do you think? Reasonable? Possible? I don't see how we could get Maye without the 2025 1st.
RE: RE: RE: I wonder is Rickey is Pugh  
ajr2456 : 11:05 am : link
In comment 16471983 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16471972 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16471968 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


Pugh mentioned how the Giants should rework a bunch of contracts and trade for Aiyuk.

Ironically I mentioned if we passed on drafting a WR and went QB in round 1 that I could see the Giants looking into Aiyuk.




This appears to be the same account he posted about the Burns trade before anyone else had it. Eric can confirm



I think the Burns traded was posted by PrettyRickey213, but I could be wrong on that. I'm assuming Eric has confirmed it's the same person though.


Pretty Rickey was the twitter account I believe, this has the same March 2024 sign up date
what would we have to give up for Aiyuk.  
Essex : 11:06 am : link
This is not AJ Brown or Stefon Diggs
Rickey, do you see this happening before the draft begins  
Strahan91 : 11:06 am : link
? If so it's hard to see the Giants pulling the trigger unless there's a deal in place to potentially move up to 3 or 4
Pugh stated this on his draft video  
Rudy5757 : 11:06 am : link
Give up 6 and 70 for Aiyuk. But he wanted to stay with DJ.

Not sure it makes sense to trade for Aiyuk if we trade our #1. Players get traded for much less these days. If we get him for our 3rd that would be great, other than that trading away more picks and paying the high salary is not a good long term plan
"Other teams interested as well."  
GFAN52 : 11:06 am : link
I wonder if this could include teams above the Giants like AZ or LA where we could trade into their slot?
RE: what would we have to give up for Aiyuk.  
Strahan91 : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16471991 Essex said:
Quote:
This is not AJ Brown or Stefon Diggs

I can't imagine it costs less than a 1st or 2 2nd's. Probably the former
RE: ...  
Sean : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16471976 christian said:
Quote:
If the Giants come away with a high ceiling QB and Aiyuk with 6, 47, and the 2025 1st round picks -- I'm buying drinks!

Add in Burns for 39.
You have to assume it foreshadows a QB  
UberAlias : 11:07 am : link
But at this point who the hell knows. Joe Alt at 6, Aiyuk (in a deal where we give 47), and Rattler at 70. Yes, this draft season's been going on WAY too long... my head is spinning at this point, LOL.
This is why NYG haven't had mid 2nd round WR in for visits maybe?  
Rjanyg : 11:07 am : link
Go QB in round 1

Trade for Vet WR with 2nd round pick.

This is smart football moves if you ask me.
RE: Pugh stated this on his draft video  
Essex : 11:08 am : link
In comment 16471993 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
Give up 6 and 70 for Aiyuk. But he wanted to stay with DJ.

Not sure it makes sense to trade for Aiyuk if we trade our #1. Players get traded for much less these days. If we get him for our 3rd that would be great, other than that trading away more picks and paying the high salary is not a good long term plan


That would be absolute GM malpractice to give up 6 for Aiyuk. That could be one of the worst trades of all time.
They must believe  
TinVA : 11:09 am : link
they have a shot of one of the top QBs so they are getting their receiver via trade.
Howie will land him in Philly  
The_Boss : 11:09 am : link
For some day 2 late round picks…
Pick 47 and conditional 2025 3rd/2nd would get it done I think.  
BleedBlue46 : 11:10 am : link
Look at the Tyreek Hill trade:

Quote:
Hill was traded to Miami for five draft picks — 2022 first-, second-, and fourth-round picks as well as 2023 fourth- and sixth-round picks


47 and 2025 2nd would do the trick I think and that would leave pick 6, 2025 1st and pick 70 for QB tradeup.

I see little chance they'd be inquiring about this if they weren't confident on QB in round1, unless it's just simple inquiry. Talking to them about aiyuk sounds a bit more serious than a simple inquiry though.
RE: Howie will land him in Philly  
Strahan91 : 11:10 am : link
In comment 16472004 The_Boss said:
Quote:
For some day 2 late round picks…

Then extend him with a massive contract and still be $30M under the cap next year
RE: This is why NYG haven't had mid 2nd round WR in for visits maybe?  
BleedBlue46 : 11:11 am : link
In comment 16472000 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Go QB in round 1

Trade for Vet WR with 2nd round pick.

This is smart football moves if you ask me.


Pick 47 and conditional 2025 pick, I'm guessing they would want 2 2nds or a 2nd and 3rd at least.
I think compensation could  
jvm52106 : 11:14 am : link
Be less this year and more next year, making this even better for us..
RE: RE: Pugh stated this on his draft video  
gersh : 11:14 am : link
In comment 16472001 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16471993 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Give up 6 and 70 for Aiyuk. But he wanted to stay with DJ.

Not sure it makes sense to trade for Aiyuk if we trade our #1. Players get traded for much less these days. If we get him for our 3rd that would be great, other than that trading away more picks and paying the high salary is not a good long term plan



That would be absolute GM malpractice to give up 6 for Aiyuk. That could be one of the worst trades of all time.

+1
Can't be
RE: RE: Not sure I believe this but...  
DaveInTampa : 11:15 am : link
In comment 16471964 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16471956 DaveInTampa said:


Quote:


How crazy would it be if we have Maye throwing to Aiyuk this season?



Even if they draft Maye I doubt you seeing him throw passes until 2025.


If DJ and/or Lock are playing poorly and the team gets off to a 2-5 start, and people are calling for Daboll's head, hard to see how Maye (or any other qb they draft) stays on the bench all season
This is our same Rickey  
Matt in SGS : 11:15 am : link
who broke the Burns trade here. So Eric is right, Rickey, you are on the cusp of Asshat Hall of Fame stuff here!
Seems like some people on this thread are really underrating  
Strahan91 : 11:16 am : link
Aiyuk. He's elite. 2nd highest PFF grade amongst WR's last year (behind only Tyreek Hill), 7th in receiving yards in 16 games on far fewer targets than the guys above him, only 2 drops on catchable targets, highest yards per target in the NFL of receivers with a minimum of 50 targets.
RE: I think compensation could  
Strahan91 : 11:17 am : link
In comment 16472011 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Be less this year and more next year, making this even better for us..

Agreed. I would think the main piece to a deal would be the 2025 1st
reeks of a '70s era Giants panic move.  
Victor in CT : 11:17 am : link
they don't have enough players, so trade picks for and expensive WR who will be leaving a great team to come to a shit team.

Will be fun though to predict who will be the Randy White to Aiyuk's Craig Morton ;-)
RE: This is our same Rickey  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:18 am : link
In comment 16472015 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
who broke the Burns trade here. So Eric is right, Rickey, you are on the cusp of Asshat Hall of Fame stuff here!


Same poster.

However, I was also told of the Burns trade by another BBI behind the scenes days earlier.

 
christian : 11:18 am : link
I'd trade 47 and 2025 1st round for him.
What his CAP number for this season?  
US1 Giants : 11:19 am : link
.
I’ve always had a gut feeling he’d end up here.  
bceagle05 : 11:19 am : link
Perfect complement to Wan’dale, Slayton and Hyatt too.
RE: Seems like some people on this thread are really underrating  
BleedBlue46 : 11:20 am : link
In comment 16472017 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
Aiyuk. He's elite. 2nd highest PFF grade amongst WR's last year (behind only Tyreek Hill), 7th in receiving yards in 16 games on far fewer targets than the guys above him, only 2 drops on catchable targets, highest yards per target in the NFL of receivers with a minimum of 50 targets.


Totally, Aiyuk is a legit #1 and dangerous with every route ran. Also, his injury history is nice. He seems to stay pretty healthy and the way he moves is good to avoid lower body injuries. He has a great attitude too. Maye or JJM rd 1, Aiyuk for pick 70 and 2025 2nd or pick 47 and 2025 3rd that could escalate to 2nd? Sign me up!
RE: RE: This is our same Rickey  
Strahan91 : 11:20 am : link
In comment 16472020 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16472015 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


who broke the Burns trade here. So Eric is right, Rickey, you are on the cusp of Asshat Hall of Fame stuff here!



Same poster.

However, I was also told of the Burns trade by another BBI behind the scenes days earlier.

On twitter Rickey broke some other news during FA before anyone else including the Calvin Ridley deal which seemed to come out of nowhere
RE: I’ve always had a gut feeling he’d end up here.  
BleedBlue46 : 11:21 am : link
In comment 16472024 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Perfect complement to Wan’dale, Slayton and Hyatt too.


Agreed, I was going to say that. He would be a perfect #1 to pair with them.
RE: RE: This is our same Rickey  
Rickey213 : 11:21 am : link
In comment 16472020 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16472015 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


who broke the Burns trade here. So Eric is right, Rickey, you are on the cusp of Asshat Hall of Fame stuff here!



Same poster.

However, I was also told of the Burns trade by another BBI behind the scenes days earlier.


Eric is a legend. When everyone called me a troll in that thread, he backed me up and said he heard the same thing. Re2pect.
RE: …  
mphbullet36 : 11:21 am : link
In comment 16472022 christian said:
Quote:
I'd trade 47 and 2025 1st round for him.


acquiring Aiyuk is not going to be leaps and bounds more expensive then acquiring Burns. Especially with you have to pay Aiyuk top dollar.

If someone was offering a 2nd and a 1st rounder Aiyuk would have been traded months ago.

Looking past 2024  
Dang Man : 11:21 am : link
If we trade a first for him and draft a QB at six then net/net we save money by having the ability to cut Jones next year as he makes more than Aiyuk will be making. Whether we draft a QB or WR at six they’ll be playing on a rookie contract for 4 years. I wouldn’t mind this though it can’t be decided in a vacuum. I’m for it if one of the top 4 QBs are available. Not a fan of Pennix or Nix.

why would the Giants trade their 6th pick this year  
Essex : 11:22 am : link
for Aiyuk. If you want a receiver, just draft a cost contained one for four years. If you want to draft a QB, you are not giving up that 6th pick for Aiyuk. There is no way, the 6th pick can be on the table.
RE: What his CAP number for this season?  
BleedBlue46 : 11:22 am : link
In comment 16472023 US1 Giants said:
[quote] . [/quote

He would get an extension and if we got him his 2024 contract would be low. Money would begin to hit in 2025 and big hits would begin 2026 with DJ completely off the books.
A 2025 first rounder would be painful  
bceagle05 : 11:23 am : link
to give up in any deal. We better win some games next year if we do it. I’d hate to deliver San Fran a top 10 pick - they have enough talent.
RE: What his CAP number for this season?  
christian : 11:23 am : link
In comment 16472023 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
.


He's on his 5th option at ~14M. The Giants would obviously extend and restructure.
RE: why would the Giants trade their 6th pick this year  
BleedBlue46 : 11:23 am : link
In comment 16472036 Essex said:
Quote:
for Aiyuk. If you want a receiver, just draft a cost contained one for four years. If you want to draft a QB, you are not giving up that 6th pick for Aiyuk. There is no way, the 6th pick can be on the table.


Pugh has no clue, we would not trade 6 for aiyuk lol
RE: A 2025 first rounder would be painful  
BleedBlue46 : 11:24 am : link
In comment 16472038 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
to give up in any deal. We better win some games next year if we do it. I’d hate to deliver San Fran a top 10 pick - they have enough talent.


Look at the Tyreek Hill trade. The 2025 1st would be in the trade for Maye. No chance it would be for Aiyuk.

Quote:
Hill was traded to Miami for five draft picks — 2022 first-, second-, and fourth-round picks as well as 2023 fourth- and sixth-round picks —
RE: A 2025 first rounder would be painful  
Sean : 11:24 am : link
In comment 16472038 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
to give up in any deal. We better win some games next year if we do it. I’d hate to deliver San Fran a top 10 pick - they have enough talent.

It would be, but it's an aggressive build.

QB at 6
Burns for 39
Aiyuk for a 2025 first
RE: …  
gersh : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16472022 christian said:
Quote:
I'd trade 47 and 2025 1st round for him.

A 2025 1st is likely to be to be a top 5 pick
Trading this years second to get and pay Burns - ok?
Next year's 1st to pay Aiyuk? No, please no.
I believe  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:27 am : link
Rickey213 said he was not posting on Twitter, that it was someone else.
RE: RE: …  
JonC : 11:27 am : link
In comment 16472046 gersh said:
Quote:
In comment 16472022 christian said:


Quote:


I'd trade 47 and 2025 1st round for him.


A 2025 1st is likely to be to be a top 5 pick
Trading this years second to get and pay Burns - ok?
Next year's 1st to pay Aiyuk? No, please no.


I don't like it one bit either if that's the scope, holy overpay.
RE: RE: A 2025 first rounder would be painful  
Strahan91 : 11:27 am : link
In comment 16472043 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472038 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


to give up in any deal. We better win some games next year if we do it. I’d hate to deliver San Fran a top 10 pick - they have enough talent.



Look at the Tyreek Hill trade. The 2025 1st would be in the trade for Maye. No chance it would be for Aiyuk.



Quote:


Hill was traded to Miami for five draft picks — 2022 first-, second-, and fourth-round picks as well as 2023 fourth- and sixth-round picks —

Strongly disagree. I don't see a world where Aiyuk is traded for a package that doesn't include a 1st round pick. Hill, AJ Brown, Davante Adams, original Diggs trade, and even Marquise Brown all had a 1st in the deal
any  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:28 am : link
#1 pick for Aiyuk given the state of this team seems questionable.
What makes Aiyuk  
compton : 11:28 am : link
worth a first round pick? Is it potential or past performances? My opinion, at this time he is not worth a top 20 first round pick.
RE: any  
gersh : 11:29 am : link
In comment 16472051 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
#1 pick for Aiyuk given the state of this team seems questionable.

If by questionable - you mean insane, I agree.
RE: I believe  
Strahan91 : 11:29 am : link
In comment 16472048 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Rickey213 said he was not posting on Twitter, that it was someone else.

Pretty sure that was one of the Rickey copycat accounts (was Rickey212 or Rickey214) he was referring to when someone asked him if it was him that reported the Giants and NE having a deal in place for 3
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:29 am : link
would also throw into question about Schoen's repeated statements about the commitment to build this team through the draft.
RE: any  
JonC : 11:29 am : link
In comment 16472051 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
#1 pick for Aiyuk given the state of this team seems questionable.


Ultra aggressive and win-now focused. Aiyuk's not consistently shown to be that caliber of player or personality.
RE: What makes Aiyuk  
gersh : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16472053 compton said:
Quote:
worth a first round pick? Is it potential or past performances? My opinion, at this time he is not worth a top 20 first round pick.

Aiyuk, MHJ, Nabers or Rome?
Now add in the salary.
Who would ever choose Aiyuk?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:30 am : link
Giving up a 1 for him would be idiotic, thus I fully expect us to do it.
gersh  
JonC : 11:30 am : link
Exactly.
Just remember  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:30 am : link
from Bono to Bozo can happen in just a snap

this guy likes attention
Ricky is an asshat  
leatherneck570 : 11:31 am : link
he posts without rebuke
Made lots of calls
But hope he’s right about Aiyuk
This doesn't make sense for the Giants  
ZogZerg : 11:31 am : link
Highly doubt this happens.
RE: RE: …  
ajr2456 : 11:32 am : link
In comment 16472046 gersh said:
Quote:
In comment 16472022 christian said:


Quote:


I'd trade 47 and 2025 1st round for him.


A 2025 1st is likely to be to be a top 5 pick
Trading this years second to get and pay Burns - ok?
Next year's 1st to pay Aiyuk? No, please no.


What if it’s not though? What if they got Maye and Aiyuk and had a season like the Texans?
I'm all for it  
Rave7 : 11:32 am : link
if we get a QB in the 1st round, we can trade for Ayuk.
A rookie QB contract with a high salary ED and WR makes sense. (Even if we pay DJ a lot this year.)
I guess this is contingency plan just in case we don't get a QB in the 1st rd. I'm still curious why the Giants didn't do 30 visits with 2nd-tier WR. Maybe they want to pair a rookie QB with a veteran WR.
Couple thoughts  
GiantsFan84 : 11:33 am : link
Makes me think they either have their QB trade worked out. The rumors were New England might look to trade down if Daniels wasn’t on the clock. It now seems like Daniel’s goes 2.

If that’s the case I can see the move to try and get aiyuk. Aiyuk is very good. Make the environment as friendly as possible for the young qb.

But with that being said I don’t know if I love the idea of trading for aiyuk. I just don’t think this team is a contender with or without aiyuk. I’d prefer to try and draft one and use my cap money elsewhere
RE: RE: What makes Aiyuk  
Strahan91 : 11:33 am : link
In comment 16472058 gersh said:
Quote:
In comment 16472053 compton said:


Quote:


worth a first round pick? Is it potential or past performances? My opinion, at this time he is not worth a top 20 first round pick.


Aiyuk, MHJ, Nabers or Rome?
Now add in the salary.
Who would ever choose Aiyuk?

The idea would almost certainly be that they plan to use 6 to get a QB, not trade 6 for Aiyuk
What’s he worth?  
armstead98 : 11:35 am : link
A 3rd or 4th?
Trade up for Maye  
JonC : 11:36 am : link
get the WR later.
Several thoughts  
rich in DC : 11:37 am : link
One- People always overestimate the trade cost for a guy a team is willing to trade because of contract demands. Just look at Burns- the Panthers got a second and had to like it. The 49er will not get a 1st rounder for him unless its a very bottom of the 1st pick. Most likely he gets dealt for a 2nd rounder and a pick next year.

Two- if the Giants traded their second round pick, we have to consider the possibility that this would mean that they plan to trade down from #6. They might have something lined up where they know they can move down and get several picks for #6 to offset the loss of the second rounder. I suspect that the Giants would be unwilling to make a deal and go into the draft with only 5 picks, and 4 of them in the 3rd round and after.

Three- I would note that pretty rickey is saying they are talking, not that a deal is imminent. However, if the Giants DO make the deal, taken together with the lack of top 30 visits by WR, the Giants might be signaling no WR picks. if that's the case, a move down from 6 looks wise. I suspect that if the Giants signal they are willing to move down, hypothetically Atlanta or the Jets might want to get ahead of Tenn. to get a shot at Alt.

That could allow the Giants to maximize the value of that pick and then move down again to the high teens. For example, if Penix is on the board, would the Raiders or Denver move up to 8 or 10 to get him?


RE: RE: RE: What makes Aiyuk  
gersh : 11:37 am : link
In comment 16472070 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472058 gersh said:


Quote:


In comment 16472053 compton said:


Quote:


worth a first round pick? Is it potential or past performances? My opinion, at this time he is not worth a top 20 first round pick.


Aiyuk, MHJ, Nabers or Rome?
Now add in the salary.
Who would ever choose Aiyuk?


The idea would almost certainly be that they plan to use 6 to get a QB, not trade 6 for Aiyuk

Agreed
But its a safe bet that next year's 1st is going to be a similar spot. Paying top dollar for a player and also lose a top of the draft pick? No thank you.
Thinking in terms of 5 year windows  
Rjanyg : 11:38 am : link
Burns locked up for 5 years
Trade for Aiyuk, sign him for 5 years
Trade up to 3 for Maye Giants have control for 5 years.

Jones is gone after this year.

Thomas, Dex signed long term.

This is not as crazy an idea as some here think.

It will cost some draft picks which can flame out. Acquiring viable NFL talent is sometimes the safest way to go.
RE: RE: I believe  
Rickey213 : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16472055 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472048 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Rickey213 said he was not posting on Twitter, that it was someone else.


Pretty sure that was one of the Rickey copycat accounts (was Rickey212 or Rickey214) he was referring to when someone asked him if it was him that reported the Giants and NE having a deal in place for 3


Yep, I just meant the copycat accounts.
I like Aiyuk( who doesn't)  
djm : 11:40 am : link
but I think he's got a ceiling. He's good, not great. We need him so I would love a move to get him, but I think the cost should be relatively fair or in line with what he is, a good outside WR but not a great one.

Would be nice to get that guy in here assuming they are going big QB hunting or even edge/TE/Tackle hunting in round 1.
RE: RE: RE: …  
compton : 11:41 am : link
In comment 16472067 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472046 gersh said:


Quote:


In comment 16472022 christian said:


Quote:


I'd trade 47 and 2025 1st round for him.


A 2025 1st is likely to be to be a top 5 pick
Trading this years second to get and pay Burns - ok?
Next year's 1st to pay Aiyuk? No, please no.



What if it’s not though? What if they got Maye and Aiyuk and had a season like the Texans?


Makes little sense giving up a first for Aiyuk under any circumstances. Giving how deep this WR class is and the quality of WR coming into the league these days, the Giants may be able to get an Aiyuk caliber player in the second or third round.
It makes sense to me  
UberAlias : 11:42 am : link
If we give 6 and 47 in a deal to get our QB. You don't want to put too much on a young QB and the team wants our QB to have his #1 wideout.
RE: …  
KDavies : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16472022 christian said:
Quote:
I'd trade 47 and 2025 1st round for him.


Glad you aren't the GM. That is nuts.
It makes sense if you're going QB in the first round  
Sean : 11:45 am : link
The top 5 pick next year doesn't compute. The moves Schoen is making isn't aligning with a top 5 pick in 2025.
RE: I like Aiyuk( who doesn't)  
Strahan91 : 11:47 am : link
In comment 16472082 djm said:
Quote:
but I think he's got a ceiling. He's good, not great. We need him so I would love a move to get him, but I think the cost should be relatively fair or in line with what he is, a good outside WR but not a great one.

Would be nice to get that guy in here assuming they are going big QB hunting or even edge/TE/Tackle hunting in round 1.

What do you think makes him good but not great?
RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
ajr2456 : 11:48 am : link
In comment 16472083 compton said:
Quote:
In comment 16472067 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16472046 gersh said:


Quote:


In comment 16472022 christian said:


Quote:


I'd trade 47 and 2025 1st round for him.


A 2025 1st is likely to be to be a top 5 pick
Trading this years second to get and pay Burns - ok?
Next year's 1st to pay Aiyuk? No, please no.



What if it’s not though? What if they got Maye and Aiyuk and had a season like the Texans?



Makes little sense giving up a first for Aiyuk under any circumstances. Giving how deep this WR class is and the quality of WR coming into the league these days, the Giants may be able to get an Aiyuk caliber player in the second or third round.


They may end up using a first round pick on a WR who might end up being as good as Aiyuk. What’s the difference trading a first round pick for Aiyuk?
RE: RE: What makes Aiyuk  
DaveInTampa : 11:49 am : link
In comment 16472058 gersh said:
Quote:
In comment 16472053 compton said:


Quote:


worth a first round pick? Is it potential or past performances? My opinion, at this time he is not worth a top 20 first round pick.


Aiyuk, MHJ, Nabers or Rome?
Now add in the salary.
Who would ever choose Aiyuk?


Well, if the Giants go QB at 6, none of those guys will be an option. And if the Giants have to give up #47 to move up for QB, none of the second tier WR prospects will be an option either
RE: RE: RE: This is our same Rickey  
FranknWeezer : 11:49 am : link
In comment 16472031 Rickey213 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472020 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16472015 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


who broke the Burns trade here. So Eric is right, Rickey, you are on the cusp of Asshat Hall of Fame stuff here!



Same poster.

However, I was also told of the Burns trade by another BBI behind the scenes days earlier.




Eric is a legend. When everyone called me a troll in that thread, he backed me up and said he heard the same thing. Re2pect.


Glad to have you back dropping nuggs! Would be open to letting the Legend know what sort(s) of parameters are on the table?
Remember - Buffalo Bills template  
Sy'56 : 11:49 am : link
adding an established #1 WR for a young QB...
There has to be folks in the league...  
UberAlias : 11:50 am : link
who have an idea who you are, Rickey213? Keep it up though --long live the people's insider!
RE: Remember - Buffalo Bills template  
Strahan91 : 11:51 am : link
In comment 16472103 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
adding an established #1 WR for a young QB...

Sy, where do you think Aiyuk ranks amongst the upper echelon top receivers in the NFL?
RE: Remember - Buffalo Bills template  
IchabodGiant : 11:51 am : link
In comment 16472103 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
adding an established #1 WR for a young QB...


Love it!
RE: RE: What makes Aiyuk  
djm : 11:52 am : link
In comment 16472058 gersh said:
Quote:
In comment 16472053 compton said:


Quote:


worth a first round pick? Is it potential or past performances? My opinion, at this time he is not worth a top 20 first round pick.


Aiyuk, MHJ, Nabers or Rome?
Now add in the salary.
Who would ever choose Aiyuk?


No one in their right mind is advocating to trade 6th overall for Aiuyk.
RE: Remember - Buffalo Bills template  
KDavies : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16472103 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
adding an established #1 WR for a young QB...


So, in four years he throws a fit here and we trade him for a lot less than we gave up for him?
RE: RE: I like Aiyuk( who doesn't)  
djm : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16472095 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472082 djm said:


Quote:


but I think he's got a ceiling. He's good, not great. We need him so I would love a move to get him, but I think the cost should be relatively fair or in line with what he is, a good outside WR but not a great one.

Would be nice to get that guy in here assuming they are going big QB hunting or even edge/TE/Tackle hunting in round 1.


What do you think makes him good but not great?


Comparing him to the very best, he's not Hill or Adams (at his peak) or AJ Brown. He's in that next tier which is fine, we need that, but he's not a super star super elite WR and never will be. Just watch him play and looking at his stats is pretty clear indicator of what he is. Again, we need him, i'd love to get him, but no one should be parting with a shit load of value to get him.

If you can get him for a couple mid round picks maybe even a 2025 2nd, fine by me. Then sign him long term.
I think a lot of people are severely underestimating  
Big Rick in FL : 11:56 am : link
Brandon Aiyuk here.

His first two years he was under 1000 yards, but he was catching balls from CJ Beathard, Trey Lance, Nick Mullens and some Jimmy G.

Since SF has put a decent QB on the field two years ago he's averaging 1200 yards and 7.5 TDs a season. That's with CMC, Deebo & Kittle taking touches away from him.

He's got good numbers on a lot less targets than the other top WRs in the NFL. Here are the number of targets for the top WRs in the NFL over the last two years. What would his numbers look like with those extra 100 targets? He's also missing out on a ton of RZ targets due to CMC.

Tyreek - 341 (Missed 1 game)
Lamb - 337
Jefferson - 284 (Missed 7 games in 2023)
St. Brown - 310 (Missed 2 games)
AJ Brown - 303
Aiyuk - 219

I can't imagine we'd be giving up a 1st rounder for him though.
Not a huge Aiyuk fan  
eric2425ny : 11:56 am : link
I don’t view him as a true #1 and not thrilled about the idea of paying him like one. Especially when they just traded a high second rounder for the privilege to sign Burns to a massive contract.

Build through the draft as much as possible.
Anthony Richardson went #4 last year  
RCPhoenix : 11:57 am : link
Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.

If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.
He wants to get paid  
Dankbeerman : 11:57 am : link
That's the reason he is asking for the trade. His floor will be Devonta Smiths contract, 3/75 50+ Guaranteed. But Lamb and Jefferson contracts could reset the ceiling.

I would not trade anything form 24 for him and would avoid using a 1st from 25.
RE: RE: RE: A 2025 first rounder would be painful  
BleedBlue46 : 11:57 am : link
In comment 16472050 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472043 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16472038 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


to give up in any deal. We better win some games next year if we do it. I’d hate to deliver San Fran a top 10 pick - they have enough talent.



Look at the Tyreek Hill trade. The 2025 1st would be in the trade for Maye. No chance it would be for Aiyuk.



Quote:


Hill was traded to Miami for five draft picks — 2022 first-, second-, and fourth-round picks as well as 2023 fourth- and sixth-round picks —




Strongly disagree. I don't see a world where Aiyuk is traded for a package that doesn't include a 1st round pick. Hill, AJ Brown, Davante Adams, original Diggs trade, and even Marquise Brown all had a 1st in the deal


They were all from playoff competing teams. Pick 47 and 2025 2nd would get it done I bet. 49ers know they can't pay him, before the draft is their chance.
RE: RE: Remember - Buffalo Bills template  
Sy'56 : 11:58 am : link
In comment 16472109 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472103 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


adding an established #1 WR for a young QB...


Sy, where do you think Aiyuk ranks amongst the upper echelon top receivers in the NFL?


Estimate in the 15-20 range
This doesn't seem like a bright idea...  
bw in dc : 11:58 am : link
In a WR rich draft, Schoen pivots, trades for, and signs a good - not great - WR that eats up a significant part of the cap because Aiyuk will demand elite $s.

Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?

I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.



Justin Pugh  
M.S. : 11:59 am : link

Made this trade on his YouTube show.
This will all but assure a rookie QB is coming  
George from PA : 11:59 am : link
.
Aiyuk is a great No. 2 Receiver  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:02 pm : link
I don’t see him as a No. 1 guy. I hope the Giants are not wasting resources (draft picks and salary cap) on a guy that is a good but not great player that teams have to game plan around.
RE: Anthony Richardson went #4 last year  
ajr2456 : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16472121 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.

If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.


I’d much prefer Penix and Aiyuk than Nabers/Odunze and maybe figuring out QB next year
They  
mdthedream : 12:03 pm : link
are not going to get a 1st for him he has done nothing to deserve that kind of comp.That is crazy talk.
RE: This doesn't seem like a bright idea...  
KDavies : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 16472127 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In a WR rich draft, Schoen pivots, trades for, and signs a good - not great - WR that eats up a significant part of the cap because Aiyuk will demand elite $s.

Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?

I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.




Exactly. Not the right way to build a team IMO. Burns deal I like because edge rushers are more hit and miss. WRs are coming in right away and making immediate contributions. 2nd round pick or so? I can get behind that, especially if they draft a rookie QB and have him on the rookie deal. But talk of this year's 1st or next years? Insanity.
trade for Aiyuk  
CMicks3110 : 12:04 pm : link
and draft Nabers. That would very much help Daniel Jones. Pick up Benson at 70. Your skill positions are set for years. Cruz, Nicks and Manningham got us SB trophy, Nabers, Aiyuk, and Robinson/Hyatt would be ridiculous explosiveness.
Steelers have been sited  
UberAlias : 12:05 pm : link
as a team who's been looking into possible deal for Aiyuk.
RE: Remember - Buffalo Bills template  
Rudy5757 : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16472103 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
adding an established #1 WR for a young QB...


The Bills were a better team. I dont like the process of continually trading away picks for players and having to pay a high salary.

I like Aiyuk, he's not 1st round pick material especially when our picks have mostly been top 10. Plus we also have limited cap money, Thomas is really the only player left to squeeze money unless they cut Waller who we traded for and signed to a high contract.

Aiyuk's trajectory is on the rise, but he's also surrounded by other top 10 talent at WR, TE and RB. I'm not sure he's the alpha that can take us to the next level and 2023 may have been his career year.
I am a believer in Rickey (Both BBI & Twitter)  
The Dude : 12:06 pm : link


Lets do it!
RE: This doesn't seem like a bright idea...  
Capt. Don : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16472127 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In a WR rich draft, Schoen pivots, trades for, and signs a good - not great - WR that eats up a significant part of the cap because Aiyuk will demand elite $s.

Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?

I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.




I'd be excited to have him but I'm with bw on this. I think it will take 47 + a sweetener...not to mention the cap capital.

With the way colleges are churning out receivers, I'd rather go that route.
i love aiyuk but i have to think any deal would be mostly pick #47  
Eric on Li : 12:06 pm : link
because of the contract that would come along with him.

if they can get a QB at #6 and then trade for Aiyuk, I think that's a great draft outcome. Aiyuk is an excellent, excellent player.

#47 + next years 1 or 2 feels like an overpay to me with the contract he will need and given the market. I think the compensation for Diggs sets the price here since he too was coming along essentially without a contract.
RE: Aiyuk is a great No. 2 Receiver  
BleedBlue46 : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16472135 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
I don’t see him as a No. 1 guy. I hope the Giants are not wasting resources (draft picks and salary cap) on a guy that is a good but not great player that teams have to game plan around.


He's the #1 for SF, not Debo.
bw +1  
JonC : 12:08 pm : link
.
This means ONE thing to me  
BleedBlue : 12:09 pm : link
The giants have a deal in place with NE if daniels goes 2...

The odds for daniels going 2 have gone up - maybe even word among front offices is its all but done so giants know they are moving up to 3 to maye and are now pivoting to get a WR...

tell me that story doesnt make a ton of sense...
RE: RE: RE: I like Aiyuk( who doesn't)  
djm : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16472117 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16472095 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 16472082 djm said:


Quote:


but I think he's got a ceiling. He's good, not great. We need him so I would love a move to get him, but I think the cost should be relatively fair or in line with what he is, a good outside WR but not a great one.

Would be nice to get that guy in here assuming they are going big QB hunting or even edge/TE/Tackle hunting in round 1.


What do you think makes him good but not great?



Comparing him to the very best, he's not Hill or Adams (at his peak) or AJ Brown. He's in that next tier which is fine, we need that, but he's not a super star super elite WR and never will be. Just watch him play and looking at his stats is pretty clear indicator of what he is. Again, we need him, i'd love to get him, but no one should be parting with a shit load of value to get him.

If you can get him for a couple mid round picks maybe even a 2025 2nd, fine by me. Then sign him long term.


I'd probably compare him to a peak level Amani Toomer. Not the same player but at his peak Toomer flirted with pro bowl caliber (he should have made it in 2002)--I think Aiyuk can flirt with pro bowls too. He's a fine player he's just not HOF level good. I'd take him, gladly.
RE: RE: This is our same Rickey  
The Dude : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16472020 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16472015 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


who broke the Burns trade here. So Eric is right, Rickey, you are on the cusp of Asshat Hall of Fame stuff here!



Same poster.

However, I was also told of the Burns trade by another BBI behind the scenes days earlier.


any noise on this outside of Rickey?
RE: RE: This doesn't seem like a bright idea...  
BleedBlue46 : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16472139 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16472127 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In a WR rich draft, Schoen pivots, trades for, and signs a good - not great - WR that eats up a significant part of the cap because Aiyuk will demand elite $s.

Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?

I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.






Exactly. Not the right way to build a team IMO. Burns deal I like because edge rushers are more hit and miss. WRs are coming in right away and making immediate contributions. 2nd round pick or so? I can get behind that, especially if they draft a rookie QB and have him on the rookie deal. But talk of this year's 1st or next years? Insanity.


0 chance for 1st. I really think comp would be in the range of pick 47 and a 3rd that could become a 2nd in 2025. 6, 2025 1st and pick 70 for Maye or something like that.
Id rather use that trade capital  
Capt. Don : 12:15 pm : link
to move ahead of the Bills and take AD Mitchell if he gets there.

I really like Aiyuk but college receivers are entering the league much more prepared now than they used to be.
RE: RE: Aiyuk is a great No. 2 Receiver  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16472147 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472135 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


I don’t see him as a No. 1 guy. I hope the Giants are not wasting resources (draft picks and salary cap) on a guy that is a good but not great player that teams have to game plan around.



He's the #1 for SF, not Debo.



San Francisco has two really good No.2 receivers. There’s only about 10-12 legit No. 1 receivers in the NFL.
Aiyuk went to the super bowl with San Francisco  
Adam G in Big D : 12:15 pm : link
but he wants out? What's the problem?
he's definitely a #1  
djm : 12:16 pm : link
you don't have to be a top 5 WR to be a solid or good #1 in this league. Toomer from 99-2003 was a legit #1 on a decent or even dangerous passing team.

If you want an elite #1, you need to go bigger but you can win with a solid #1 like Aiyuk.

Also, this move wouldn't preclude NYG from adding more WR talent to the team. How on earth someone can say this doesn't make sense I will never know. It doesn't make sense to ignore Aiyuk or ignore adding this kind of player.
Is it silly to think  
The Dude : 12:16 pm : link
Thibs could be included to conserve draft picks?
RE: Aiyuk went to the super bowl with San Francisco  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16472160 Adam G in Big D said:
Quote:
but he wants out? What's the problem?



He wants to get paid and San Francisco is already paying Deebo.
RE: I think a lot of people are severely underestimating  
MojoEd : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16472118 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
*** That's with CMC, Deebo & Kittle taking touches away from him.

***

He might have had more targets if SF didn’t have those stars, but did they also have a beneficial impact on his performance? Did CMC, Deebo and Kittle limit the double teams he faced and limited ability of D coordinators to scheme against him? While he seems better than the typical #2 WR, doesn’t he face the risk of failure other #2s faced when they changed teams and attempted a solo act? Not saying he can’t have as great or greater success on another team, but is it a sure thing?


RE: Aiyuk went to the super bowl with San Francisco  
djm : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16472160 Adam G in Big D said:
Quote:
but he wants out? What's the problem?


Money, as usual. This might as well just be deemed FA move, just like Burns. IT comes with a draft pick cost, but that's life when you want to add a young player ahead of FA. You want him? Get him. Even if we added Nabers or a WR at 6, we could still use another player. Slayton is a place holder or a #3. Robinson is a slot / gadget guy. Hyatt who the hell knows. The position needs a jolt or two.
RE: Anthony Richardson went #4 last year  
Big Rick in FL : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16472121 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.

If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.


Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.

Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.
if you add Aiyuk  
djm : 12:22 pm : link
suddenly that's yet another position with more answers than questions. You'd be looking at DE, QB and safety and corner as positions you'd like to upgrade and questions at RT and Center but both are filled with young talent. And safety and Corner aren't exactly barren. Could be worse.
The Giants know  
mittenedman : 12:24 pm : link
they don’t have a good support system for a rookie QB.

Mara’s same statement about doing everything they can to ruin DJ applies today - nothing’s changed.

RE: RE: RE: I believe  
The Dude : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16472080 Rickey213 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472055 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 16472048 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Rickey213 said he was not posting on Twitter, that it was someone else.


Pretty sure that was one of the Rickey copycat accounts (was Rickey212 or Rickey214) he was referring to when someone asked him if it was him that reported the Giants and NE having a deal in place for 3



Yep, I just meant the copycat accounts.


Were you (the original twitter account) kicked off twitter? I loved the conspiracies...
RE: RE: Anthony Richardson went #4 last year  
Strahan91 : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 16472168 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16472121 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.

If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.



Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.

Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.

I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall
Link - ( New Window )
Legit #1 Receivers in the NFL  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:28 pm : link
These are guys that teams have to game plan around

In no order

Tyreek Hill
Justin Jefferson
Jamarr Chase
Davante Adams
Ceedee Lamb
AJ Brown
Mike Evans
Puka Nacua


Then you have really good receivers that aren’t in that top group

Amon’Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
Amari Cooper
Cooper Kupp (Injuries have slowed him down)
DK Metcalf
Brandon Aiyuk
Deebo Samuel
Dovante Smith







RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
MotownGIANTS : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16472083 compton said:
Quote:
In comment 16472067 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16472046 gersh said:


Quote:


In comment 16472022 christian said:


Quote:


I'd trade 47 and 2025 1st round for him.


A 2025 1st is likely to be to be a top 5 pick
Trading this years second to get and pay Burns - ok?
Next year's 1st to pay Aiyuk? No, please no.



What if it’s not though? What if they got Maye and Aiyuk and had a season like the Texans?



Makes little sense giving up a first for Aiyuk under any circumstances. Giving how deep this WR class is and the quality of WR coming into the league these days, the Giants may be able to get an Aiyuk caliber player in the second or third round.


Agreed. Unless this is a future 2nder we can do better cap wise. A premium this year and the extension for him, we just did that with Burns (which took us out of a true power position to trade up for a QB if need be). I like Jones but another QB option is needed and should be added if that requires a trade up the 47th pick is going to be moved. Aiyuk will require the 47th. A 3rd and a future 2nder is the only other viable option on the "cheap". That takes away even more ability to be flexible @ 6, unless Browser is the dark horse pick at 6 and Waller has retired officially in-house only.

The Burns trade really took away a lot of draft flexibility but it was a good move. Moving the other 2nd just seems unwise, maybe it would look better on draft day.
Thoughts to share about Aiyuk for those wondering how talented he is..  
Roto_Wizard : 12:29 pm : link
He was SF's #1 selection, 25th overall from Arizona State in 2020. Currently 26 years old, and he clocks in about 6'0, 200 lbs.

He is coming off of multiple 1,000-yard seasons, and his 1,342 yards last year were 7th highest in the league. Keep in mind that total was on just 75 receptions (and 105 targets). Most wideouts with similar numbers (Mike Evans, DJ Moore, AJ Brown) had significantly more looks.

Aiyuk finished with 61 receptions for first downs, and absolutely punished cornerbacks and safeties with in-cuts down the seam. He finished second in the league with 28 receptions of 20 yards, only behind Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb, who had one more each.

He has only missed one game the last three seasons, and makes good decisions downfield about not absorbing unnecessary contact.

For those saying "Well, his numbers are inflated due to the weapons that San Francisco had". Somewhat true, but keep in mind that Aiyuk outperformed Samuel last year, and most defenses treated him as their WR1.

Justin Pugh currently outlined a deal that had the Giants giving SF our 6th selection, in exchange for their 31st overall pick, and a 3rd round pick this year. I'd do that deal in a HEARTBEAT. The team would still have the capital to move back up should they wish (with a remaining first and round round selection), or be patient to go with Bo Nix as a high 2nd round swap.

Either way, if Big Blue were able to pry away Aiyuk, I think fans would be very, very happy with the player. I've long been a fan of his skillset.
RE: RE: RE: Pugh stated this on his draft video  
56goat : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16472012 gersh said:
Quote:
In comment 16472001 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 16471993 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Give up 6 and 70 for Aiyuk. But he wanted to stay with DJ.

Not sure it makes sense to trade for Aiyuk if we trade our #1. Players get traded for much less these days. If we get him for our 3rd that would be great, other than that trading away more picks and paying the high salary is not a good long term plan



That would be absolute GM malpractice to give up 6 for Aiyuk. That could be one of the worst trades of all time.


+1
Can't be


NFW.
RE: RE: I think a lot of people are severely underestimating  
BleedBlue46 : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16472164 MojoEd said:
Quote:
In comment 16472118 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


*** That's with CMC, Deebo & Kittle taking touches away from him.

***


He might have had more targets if SF didn’t have those stars, but did they also have a beneficial impact on his performance? Did CMC, Deebo and Kittle limit the double teams he faced and limited ability of D coordinators to scheme against him? While he seems better than the typical #2 WR, doesn’t he face the risk of failure other #2s faced when they changed teams and attempted a solo act? Not saying he can’t have as great or greater success on another team, but is it a sure thing?


He had 31 receptions for 390 yards in the 4 games Debo missed last year...
RE: RE: RE: Anthony Richardson went #4 last year  
Big Rick in FL : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16472181 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472168 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16472121 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.

If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.



Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.

Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.


I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall Link - ( New Window )


It's not just him. Betting sites have his over/under set at 32.5. If he had a chance of going top 10 they wouldn't just be handing out free money like that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Anthony Richardson went #4 last year  
Strahan91 : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16472188 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16472181 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 16472168 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16472121 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.

If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.



Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.

Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.


I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall Link - ( New Window )



It's not just him. Betting sites have his over/under set at 32.5. If he had a chance of going top 10 they wouldn't just be handing out free money like that.

Ian Rapoport is on record saying that he thinks it's very likely Penix is not only a first round pick, but is picked in the top half of the round. Unlike most of these reporters, he doesn't say things like that unless he's pretty confident in it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Anthony Richardson went #4 last year  
Rickey213 : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16472188 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16472181 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 16472168 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16472121 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.

If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.



Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.

Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.


I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall Link - ( New Window )



It's not just him. Betting sites have his over/under set at 32.5. If he had a chance of going top 10 they wouldn't just be handing out free money like that.


Allbright is a clown with zero sources and zero credibility. He was fuming mad at me when I was tweeting scoops. Guy is unhinged.
RE: …  
56goat : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16472060 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Giving up a 1 for him would be idiotic, thus I fully expect us to do it.


Lower picks yes, a 1st - NFW.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:36 pm : link
If Giants were to do this, it would signal they are pretty confident in landing a QB with their first pick, whether in a trade up or at 6.
RE: RE: RE: I wonder is Rickey is Pugh  
j_rud : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16471980 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16471972 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16471968 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


Pugh mentioned how the Giants should rework a bunch of contracts and trade for Aiyuk.

Ironically I mentioned if we passed on drafting a WR and went QB in round 1 that I could see the Giants looking into Aiyuk.




This appears to be the same account he posted about the Burns trade before anyone else had it. Eric can confirm



Yes, what I mean is, Is Justin Pugh Rickey? He might be connected with an agent or 2?


I immediately was dismissive of this but knowing Pugh has lurked on BBI, that hes trying to start a youtube channel, and that he's a talker...it does make me wonder...
If this happens  
blueblood : 12:41 pm : link
for reasonable draft compensation..

No more talk about Schoen getting fired next season..
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Anthony Richardson went #4 last year  
Big Rick in FL : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16472191 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472188 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16472181 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 16472168 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16472121 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.

If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.



Anthony Richardson and Penix is a terrible comparison IMO. I would say there is less than a 0.01% chance that Penix goes in the top 6. Maybe like a 10% chance he goes in the top 15.

Ben Allbright has said recently there's no chance that Penix goes in the top 15.


I would put zero stock in anything Allbright says that isn't Denver-related. His final mock a day before the draft last year had just about every single pick wrong which included Levis going #4 overall Link - ( New Window )



It's not just him. Betting sites have his over/under set at 32.5. If he had a chance of going top 10 they wouldn't just be handing out free money like that.


Ian Rapoport is on record saying that he thinks it's very likely Penix is not only a first round pick, but is picked in the top half of the round. Unlike most of these reporters, he doesn't say things like that unless he's pretty confident in it.


That's not what Rapoport said. He said Penix is likely to go in the 1st round and could go in the top half. That's a lot different than saying he's very likely to go in the top half of the round.

It definitely could happen. It only takes 1 team. IMO him in the top 15 would be an absolutely terrible pick. Taking him at 6 is just as bad if not worse than Daniel Jones at 6 and I was on the Washington hype train before just about anybody. He just has so many red flags as an NFL prospect.
RE: This doesn't seem like a bright idea...  
Danny Kanell : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16472127 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In a WR rich draft, Schoen pivots, trades for, and signs a good - not great - WR that eats up a significant part of the cap because Aiyuk will demand elite $s.

Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?

I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.




+1
If there's legs to this,  
logman : 12:44 pm : link
I wouldn't expect to see anything happen until next Thurs night.

Remember, Schoen had multiple contingent trade possibilities lined up last year, so there's no reason to suspect he wouldn't be doing the same again.

This may not be Plan A or B, but just another option to have at the ready so he doesn't get caught with his dick in his hand like some other GMs of the past.
RE: Keep in mind  
ColHowPepper : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16471984 JonC said:
Quote:
I hope they know what they're doing wrt QB 4-6.
So do we! Jon, gotta lol at this and wonder if they're as fractured internally as BBI, according to which any of the QBs' potential elite NFL genes
is 1/unknowable, 2/ will be available @ 6 or via trade, or 3/ (via Terps) is a dead certainty to roll with.
Hope all good.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Anthony Richardson went #4 last year  
Strahan91 : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16472209 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:


That's not what Rapoport said. He said Penix is likely to go in the 1st round and could go in the top half. That's a lot different than saying he's very likely to go in the top half of the round.

It definitely could happen. It only takes 1 team. IMO him in the top 15 would be an absolutely terrible pick. Taking him at 6 is just as bad if not worse than Daniel Jones at 6 and I was on the Washington hype train before just about anybody. He just has so many red flags as an NFL prospect.

Nope. He said "likely in the first half of the first round"
Link - ( New Window )
RE: This doesn't seem like a bright idea...  
nyjuggernaut2 : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16472127 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In a WR rich draft, Schoen pivots, trades for, and signs a good - not great - WR that eats up a significant part of the cap because Aiyuk will demand elite $s.

Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?

I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.




Although I agree with you, my guess is the Giants are all but certain they’ll be getting their QB in round 1 and believe Aiyuk is a better option than any of the WRs that may be available in round two.
RE: RE: This doesn't seem like a bright idea...  
BleedBlue46 : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 16472210 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 16472127 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In a WR rich draft, Schoen pivots, trades for, and signs a good - not great - WR that eats up a significant part of the cap because Aiyuk will demand elite $s.

Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?

I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.






+1


I don't agree with this take on Aiyuk, he's the equivalent WR to what Burns is as a DE, and he's on an upward trajectory with a playstyle that avoids injury and ages well. If we are trading out 2025 1st to get Maye, then I want us to do everything we possibly can to have that 2025 1st not be too high and have Maye with the best possible situation possible. If this trade could be done for pick 47 and 2025 3rd more or less, and we secure one of the top QBs. Then it's a no Brainer. There's going to be a run on WRs and we will likely have slim pickings at 47. Follow the Buffalo model, trade up for Maye get him a legit receiver with lots of receptions as a security blanket along with solid defense. That's a great way to build. If you're trading massive draft capital for Maye, you need to give him the absolute best situation possible. We've seen how important proper coaching and roster assembly is for a talented young QB.
RE: RE: Anthony Richardson went #4 last year  
RCPhoenix : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16472137 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472121 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Penix being the pick at #6 is a possibility, even if others discount it b/c ‘that’s too high for him’.

If the Giants have similar grades on JJM and Penix, then they can almost certainly get one of them at #6, and definitely at #5 in a trade with the Chargers.



I’d much prefer Penix and Aiyuk than Nabers/Odunze and maybe figuring out QB next year


Me too.
agree with BW,  
Dave on the UWS : 12:48 pm : link
BUT, if Schoen knows that after he puts together a package for his QB (with NE), he will not have the capital to get a legit top notch receiver.
If he can get this guy for mid rd picks (preferably next year) to pair with a drafted QB, then it makes sense.

If this is NOT the case, he shouldn't consider this guy. It blows a lot of cap space, where he can draft a more talented guy who will be on a rookie deal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Anthony Richardson went #4 last year  
Big Rick in FL : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16472215 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472209 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:




That's not what Rapoport said. He said Penix is likely to go in the 1st round and could go in the top half. That's a lot different than saying he's very likely to go in the top half of the round.

It definitely could happen. It only takes 1 team. IMO him in the top 15 would be an absolutely terrible pick. Taking him at 6 is just as bad if not worse than Daniel Jones at 6 and I was on the Washington hype train before just about anybody. He just has so many red flags as an NFL prospect.


Nope. He said "likely in the first half of the first round" Link - ( New Window )


He actually said both. He said likely in the 1st half and then likely in the 1st half.

Like I said it's a definite possibility. Crazy shit happens in the draft all the time.
RE: RE: This doesn't seem like a bright idea...  
BleedBlue46 : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16472216 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472127 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In a WR rich draft, Schoen pivots, trades for, and signs a good - not great - WR that eats up a significant part of the cap because Aiyuk will demand elite $s.

Why not add another young WR to the current stable of young, talented WRs we have and grow the team organically?

I really hope this "talking" leads to nothing material.






Although I agree with you, my guess is the Giants are all but certain they’ll be getting their QB in round 1 and believe Aiyuk is a better option than any of the WRs that may be available in round two.


Yeah, and like I said there is going to be a run on receivers with up to 15 going before our pick 47. There might be a reason they haven't brought in any of those prospects for a top 30 visit.

Also, what better way to utilize a rookie qb contract than with a DE and WR being paid with the benefit of a rookie qb contract. 4-5 years for all of them, it doesn't cripple our cap if DJ is gone.
This may be contingent on landing Maye  
Jaenyg : 12:49 pm : link
If they have to blow 47 to get to Maye and they want a legit #1 to pair with him, they may be willing to blow 2025 #1 to get the guy now.
RE: I think a lot of people are severely underestimating  
Section331 : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16472118 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Brandon Aiyuk here.

His first two years he was under 1000 yards, but he was catching balls from CJ Beathard, Trey Lance, Nick Mullens and some Jimmy G.

Since SF has put a decent QB on the field two years ago he's averaging 1200 yards and 7.5 TDs a season. That's with CMC, Deebo & Kittle taking touches away from him.

He's got good numbers on a lot less targets than the other top WRs in the NFL. Here are the number of targets for the top WRs in the NFL over the last two years. What would his numbers look like with those extra 100 targets? He's also missing out on a ton of RZ targets due to CMC.

Tyreek - 341 (Missed 1 game)
Lamb - 337
Jefferson - 284 (Missed 7 games in 2023)
St. Brown - 310 (Missed 2 games)
AJ Brown - 303
Aiyuk - 219

I can't imagine we'd be giving up a 1st rounder for him though.


Fair points, but he’s also had CMC, Deebo and Kittle taking defensive attention away from him too. How will he handle being the top dog and a focus of opposing D’s?

I like Aiyuk, but I hate giving up a high pick for him, given that he will need to be paid. As others have noted, he’s had maturity issues in the past, how will he handle a big payday?

I’d rather use a high pick to move up to grab a WR and a QB in the draft.
