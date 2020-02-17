Slayton skipping workouts for extension

He is a career 700 yard WR. He is what he is. I like Slayton but I think his problem is between the ears. He needs to attack the ball. Instead he waits for it. But 6 years in it’s the same old Slayton, he’s not going to become a 1300 yard WR.
He's been a team player, a good guy all around but let's be honest, he's an average WR at best. He was their #4 WR going into 2022 and only made the team because of injuries. Has he gotten better? Yeah. He's caught the ball better which was his biggest issue.
But tell me this, how many teams in the NFL is he a #2 WR on? Not many.
That 700 yards a year lead the team 4 of the last 5 years!
I hope this doesn't turn into a Barkley situation where we defend the player saying he was our best WR so we cannot move on.
I like Slayton more than most I believe, but get real lol
If he can get NYG to bite on an extension it is guaranteed to be far more than he could get on the open market. Sterling Shepherd had a long, big pay for little production NYG career, so he has a precedent.
I hope this doesn't turn into a Barkley situation where we defend the player saying he was our best WR so we cannot move on.
This just silly. People here are weird about this kid. He's pretty much worth what he was paid. TBH Hyatt is most likely going to take targets from him this year. I like the kid but he's. It getting a new deal or extension
WRs are almost as fungible as RBs. They just don't break down physically. Maybe they can re-do some of his incentives but I wouldn't do a cent more guaranteed.
... would ever ask for a penny more than he or she actually thought they were worth. Why bother, right? And, of course, it's a well-known fact that veterans don't skip camps just to, well, say, just to spare their body, or let some workouts go for any other noncompensation reason.
I don't think this is going to turn out in Slayton's favor
Probably saw Jones get paid and stink it up he figured it's worth a shot
-christian
-christian
But tell me this, how many teams in the NFL is he a #2 WR on? Not many.
Yeah he drives me crazy with this. It’s cost us so many big plays.
I hope this doesn't turn into a Barkley situation where we defend the player saying he was our best WR so we cannot move on.
It’s not like he’s making $2M on a rookie contract and is really worth $15M. He’s making over $8M this year and may be worth an extra couple mil.
Agreed. I also like him more than most here. He was a very good pick by DG. But I don't think he's worth $10.7M a year.
So that instantly makes the rookie the new number 1. He also sees Hyatt emerging along with Robinson.
It’s not hard to imagine his numbers dipping (especially with our QB play) and is probably trying to strike while his value is at his highest.
probably both.
ill say this, i think slayton in buffalo would have been better than gabe davis, and somehow that guy got 23m guaranteed.
the same was true of MVS and he had gotten about the same a few years ago.
slayton also as good or better than lazard probably.
i dont know why his market was so cool last year, MVS makes even more mistakes than Slayton ever made, but i think if he had hit FA this year he'd have gotten more than 10m guaranteed.
id be willing to trade him but if he's reasonable id also be willing to negotiate an extension.
im not sure he's reasonable, and he may see writing on wall that in a walk year there may not be so many balls for him if nyg end up with a top WR (along with hyatt/robinson, waller who knows).
So that instantly makes the rookie the new number 1. He also sees Hyatt emerging along with Robinson.
It’s not hard to imagine his numbers dipping (especially with our QB play) and is probably trying to strike while his value is at his highest.
bingo. said it better than i did.
christian needs to get here asap.
Trust me, nobody mistakes him for Ceedee, but he would upgrade KC in a picosecond.
He'll ultimately show up to camp. Even if NYG takes a WR1 at #6, a WR room with Nabers, Robinson, Slayton, Hyatt, Hodgkins and whoever is better with him on the team.
Too big of a body catcher and has had problems with drops in his career. You don't pay these guys big dollars. You keep drafting WR's.
christian needs to get here asap.
I have already filed the missing persons report.
I can also appreciate a guy like him realizing he probably only gets one more shot at a contract.
But he’s not elite, and probably not long for the team if he’s going to push this too long.
Would love to see him with someone like Penix at QB. Could be a solid 2/3 for us.
I like Hyatt’s potential but he’s still a projection at this point.
Robinson’s a pure slot guy.
Slayton is right to be looking for a long-term deal. His deal was short-term and he’s in his prime now. After the draft, we’ll have to either fish or cut bait with him.
So that instantly makes the rookie the new number 1. He also sees Hyatt emerging along with Robinson.
It’s not hard to imagine his numbers dipping (especially with our QB play) and is probably trying to strike while his value is at his highest.
The problem he has is no leverage. He's the 'best' Giants WR 200 yards ahead of a guy with one good hamstring who might retire and missed 5 games.
Does he really move the needle offensively if he never plays another down for NYG? I am going with no. He's better off asking for a trade if he wants a new deal.
I hope this doesn't turn into a Barkley situation where we defend the player saying he was our best WR so we cannot move on.
This just silly. People here are weird about this kid. He's pretty much worth what he was paid. TBH Hyatt is most likely going to take targets from him this year. I like the kid but he's. It getting a new deal or extension
WRs are almost as fungible as RBs. They just don't break down physically. Maybe they can re-do some of his incentives but I wouldn't do a cent more guaranteed.
It's quite stupid for anyone to try and defend his move. But given the people who are defending it, I'm not surprised. Buh-bye, Darius! NYG can find MUCH better in the draft. Even in round 2 or >