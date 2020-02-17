for display only
Slayton skipping workouts for extension

ajr2456 : 3:55 pm
Per Rannan
ajr2456 : 3:56 pm : link
Slayton - ( New Window )
Good guy  
JoeyBigBlue : 3:56 pm : link
But no. Let him play out his contract and get back to him in the offseason.
Good luck with that  
Rjanyg : 3:56 pm : link
Really like Slayton but the draft is loaded with WR. Hell, he was a 5th round pick that got a 2nd contract. There is a good chance NYG finds another mid round WR.
What leverage does he imagine  
Mike from Ohio : 3:56 pm : link
he has?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:57 pm : link
HE SIGNED THE CONTRACT A YEAR AGO!!!
He may be irrelevant in 8 days  
Eli Wilson : 3:57 pm : link
RE: What leverage does he imagine  
ajr2456 : 3:58 pm : link
In comment 16472543 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
he has?


Probably saw Jones get paid and stink it up he figured it’s worth a shot
We’re all legends … in our own minds.  
Spider56 : 3:58 pm : link
How cute.  
bceagle05 : 3:58 pm : link
Buh  
Spider43 : 4:01 pm : link
Bye.
I love Slayton  
Andy in Halifax : 4:01 pm : link
I hope he gets a fair deal.
LMAO  
mittenedman : 4:01 pm : link
.......  
BrettNYG10 : 4:02 pm : link
Tyreek Hill gets $30 a year, so Slayton is worth at least $40.

-christian
Let him sit out  
Rudy5757 : 4:02 pm : link
He is a career 700 yard WR. He is what he is. I like Slayton but I think his problem is between the ears. He needs to attack the ball. Instead he waits for it. But 6 years in it’s the same old Slayton, he’s not going to become a 1300 yard WR.
OTC valued his 2023 at $10.7 million.  
BrettNYG10 : 4:03 pm : link
He's a much better player than most give him credit for.
He is a good not great  
mfjmfj : 4:04 pm : link
wide receiver. We got him on a pretty cheap deal. He might be worth more, but he is going to have to wait a year.
LOL Good luck with that Slay.  
DeVito32 : 4:05 pm : link
He’s been a team player, a good guy all around but let’s be honest, he’s an average WR at best. He was their #4 WR going into 2022 and only made the team because of injuries. Has he gotten better? Yeah. He’s caught the ball better which was his biggest issue.

But tell me this, how many teams in the NFL is he a #2 WR on? Not many.
He’s easily replaceable in the draft.  
DeVito32 : 4:06 pm : link
If the Giants take a WR at 6  
JT039 : 4:06 pm : link
They should look to trade him during the draft.

RE: Let him sit out  
bceagle05 : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16472563 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
He needs to attack the ball. Instead he waits for it.

Yeah he drives me crazy with this. It’s cost us so many big plays.
RE: Let him sit out  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16472563 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
He is a career 700 yard WR. He is what he is. I like Slayton but I think his problem is between the ears. He needs to attack the ball. Instead he waits for it. But 6 years in it’s the same old Slayton, he’s not going to become a 1300 yard WR.




That 700 yards a year lead the team 4 of the last 5 years!
RE: RE: Let him sit out  
robbieballs2003 : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 16472586 Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) said:
Quote:
In comment 16472563 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


He is a career 700 yard WR. He is what he is. I like Slayton but I think his problem is between the ears. He needs to attack the ball. Instead he waits for it. But 6 years in it’s the same old Slayton, he’s not going to become a 1300 yard WR.





That 700 yards a year lead the team 4 of the last 5 years!


I hope this doesn't turn into a Barkley situation where we defend the player saying he was our best WR so we cannot move on.
I like Slayton more than most I believe, but get real lol  
j_rud : 4:16 pm : link
My guess is he doesn’t want  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 4:19 pm : link
A lame duck year not tons of $$
.  
RE: OTC valued his 2023 at $10.7 million.  
JoeSchoens11 : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16472564 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
He's a much better player than most give him credit for.
I think he’s a solid player. Just doesn’t seem like the caliber of player that can threaten to sit out for an extension.

It’s not like he’s making $2M on a rookie contract and is really worth $15M. He’s making over $8M this year and may be worth an extra couple mil.
RE: My guess is he doesn’t want  
AcidTest : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16472606 Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) said:
Quote:
A lame duck year not tons of $$


Agreed. I also like him more than most here. He was a very good pick by DG. But I don't think he's worth $10.7M a year.
I'm sure  
Torn Tendon : 4:25 pm : link
he'd have no problem catching a pen.
I wonder if New England will give him an extension when we trade him  
BigBlue7 : 4:26 pm : link
there during the draft
I wonder  
santacruzom : 4:29 pm : link
if it's less about him seeking more money from the current contract, or more about him seeking more years.
if they end up drafting a WR early and can trade him  
Eric on Li : 4:30 pm : link
i would do that. i dont think he'd bring back more than a day 3 pick, but if i could get something top 150 i think id do it.
Well here’s the problem Slayton runs into  
JT039 : 4:31 pm : link
He sees the Giants might draft a WR at 6.

So that instantly makes the rookie the new number 1. He also sees Hyatt emerging along with Robinson.

It’s not hard to imagine his numbers dipping (especially with our QB play) and is probably trying to strike while his value is at his highest.
RE: I wonder  
Eric on Li : 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16472626 santacruzom said:
Quote:
if it's less about him seeking more money from the current contract, or more about him seeking more years.


probably both.

ill say this, i think slayton in buffalo would have been better than gabe davis, and somehow that guy got 23m guaranteed.

the same was true of MVS and he had gotten about the same a few years ago.

slayton also as good or better than lazard probably.

i dont know why his market was so cool last year, MVS makes even more mistakes than Slayton ever made, but i think if he had hit FA this year he'd have gotten more than 10m guaranteed.

id be willing to trade him but if he's reasonable id also be willing to negotiate an extension.

im not sure he's reasonable, and he may see writing on wall that in a walk year there may not be so many balls for him if nyg end up with a top WR (along with hyatt/robinson, waller who knows).
RE: Well here’s the problem Slayton runs into  
Eric on Li : 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16472631 JT039 said:
Quote:
He sees the Giants might draft a WR at 6.

So that instantly makes the rookie the new number 1. He also sees Hyatt emerging along with Robinson.

It’s not hard to imagine his numbers dipping (especially with our QB play) and is probably trying to strike while his value is at his highest.


bingo. said it better than i did.
More likely staying away...so they do not ask him for a pay cut  
George from PA : 4:33 pm : link
Where is the titular head...  
bw in dc : 4:36 pm : link
of the DSFC?

christian needs to get here asap.
He has more leverage...  
knowledgetimmons : 4:36 pm : link
than most seem to be giving him here. He's been a relatively healthy, and tough through injuries player. Considering our offense, I think he's making a very calculated move here.

Trust me, nobody mistakes him for Ceedee, but he would upgrade KC in a picosecond.
His contract provides some surplus value to the Giants  
Metnut : 4:38 pm : link
and NYG could probably trade him for an early day 3 pick. But, he just signed the contract a year ago and you usually don't see players of his caliber hold out.

He'll ultimately show up to camp. Even if NYG takes a WR1 at #6, a WR room with Nabers, Robinson, Slayton, Hyatt, Hodgkins and whoever is better with him on the team.
Good guy, good player  
Toth029 : 4:39 pm : link
But he isn't irreplaceable.

Too big of a body catcher and has had problems with drops in his career. You don't pay these guys big dollars. You keep drafting WR's.
No one has  
Amtoft : 4:40 pm : link
been harder on Slayton than me. I can't stand all his drops especially on deep TD passes. However I have to say last year he really caught the ball well. If he can do that again it would be nice.
Bad  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:41 pm : link
timing for Slayton given who might be drafted.
Schoen should work on this and make it happen  
cosmicj : 4:48 pm : link
depending on Slayton’s ask. This could free up some cap space and keep Darius here.
Well then  
Jay on the Island : 4:48 pm : link
Include him in a deal to move up for a QB.
Trade him  
JonC : 4:49 pm : link
bye
RE: Where is the titular head...  
BrettNYG10 : 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16472640 bw in dc said:
Quote:
of the DSFC?

christian needs to get here asap.


I have already filed the missing persons report.
I’ve always been a fan, he seems like a hard worker  
mfsd : 4:54 pm : link
who’s outperformed his draft slot, unlike most Giants picks of the past 12 years

I can also appreciate a guy like him realizing he probably only gets one more shot at a contract.

But he’s not elite, and probably not long for the team if he’s going to push this too long.
It's voluntary  
UberAlias : 4:54 pm : link
so there's that...
If we don’t draft a WR @ 6  
Formerly TD : 5:00 pm : link
He should get an extension. He’s been our best WR with trash at QB the past few years.

Would love to see him with someone like Penix at QB. Could be a solid 2/3 for us.

I like Hyatt’s potential but he’s still a projection at this point.

Robinson’s a pure slot guy.

Slayton is right to be looking for a long-term deal. His deal was short-term and he’s in his prime now. After the draft, we’ll have to either fish or cut bait with him.
RE: Well here’s the problem Slayton runs into  
BH28 : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16472631 JT039 said:
Quote:
He sees the Giants might draft a WR at 6.

So that instantly makes the rookie the new number 1. He also sees Hyatt emerging along with Robinson.

It’s not hard to imagine his numbers dipping (especially with our QB play) and is probably trying to strike while his value is at his highest.


The problem he has is no leverage. He's the 'best' Giants WR 200 yards ahead of a guy with one good hamstring who might retire and missed 5 games.

Does he really move the needle offensively if he never plays another down for NYG? I am going with no. He's better off asking for a trade if he wants a new deal.
Better player than given credit for  
Biteymax22 : 5:04 pm : link
But being team first and not pulling crap like this is a big part of his value
The WR market did go insanely high this off season  
ZogZerg : 5:13 pm : link
I can see is POV. But,yeah, he's not getting an extension.
We can’t  
steviej : 5:17 pm : link
Trade him He’s the only wr Jones throws to !!
Lol  
GiantsFan84 : 5:18 pm : link
Good luck w that
Can’t Blame Him  
MojoEd : 5:19 pm : link
If he can get NYG to bite on an extension it is guaranteed to be far more than he could get on the open market. Sterling Shepherd had a long, big pay for little production NYG career, so he has a precedent.
I like Slayton  
gidiefor : Mod : 5:21 pm : link
but this is not a well-calculated move - The Giants hold the cards here
Here you go  
Dirt1 : 5:25 pm : link
Slayton.Here's your extension.
RE: RE: RE: Let him sit out  
LauderdaleMatty : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16472592 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16472586 Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) said:


Quote:


In comment 16472563 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


He is a career 700 yard WR. He is what he is. I like Slayton but I think his problem is between the ears. He needs to attack the ball. Instead he waits for it. But 6 years in it’s the same old Slayton, he’s not going to become a 1300 yard WR.





That 700 yards a year lead the team 4 of the last 5 years!



I hope this doesn't turn into a Barkley situation where we defend the player saying he was our best WR so we cannot move on.


This just silly. People here are weird about this kid. He's pretty much worth what he was paid. TBH Hyatt is most likely going to take targets from him this year. I like the kid but he's. It getting a new deal or extension

WRs are almost as fungible as RBs. They just don't break down physically. Maybe they can re-do some of his incentives but I wouldn't do a cent more guaranteed.
He’s been a good teammate and solid player  
UConn4523 : 5:43 pm : link
extremely replaceable. Weird request coming from a WR 3/4. Good luck to him, hope the extension isn’t ours to give.
WR is not fungible  
UConn4523 : 5:46 pm : link
Atleast not the good ones. WR3 is definitely more fungible and I’d equate that to an RB2. Premier players at any position aren’t fungible.
I got called out for saying his cap hit was excessive  
eric2425ny : 5:54 pm : link
at $8M for 2024. Now he wants even more lol.
With the Rashee Rice situation in KC that might be a trade partner  
Go Terps : 5:55 pm : link
I doubt anyone in this conversation ...  
BronxBob : 5:56 pm : link
... would ever ask for a penny more than he or she actually thought they were worth. Why bother, right? And, of course, it's a well-known fact that veterans don't skip camps just to, well, say, just to spare their body, or let some workouts go for any other noncompensation reason.
I don't think this is going to turn out in Slayton's favor  
Hammer : 5:58 pm : link
Schoen might very well make an example of him.
The Giants save 6 million by cutting him.  
JoeyBigBlue : 6:01 pm : link
If they pick a receiver at 6, it might just happen.
I don’t blame Slayton  
ajr2456 : 6:10 pm : link
Him and Jeudy are similar players and he saw Jeudy get 3 years $19 million
Robinson came back strong from acl tear  
bc4life : 6:10 pm : link
Hyatt....just figuring out what he can do. Even if they do not grab a wr in R1, they will draft one. Probably not the best timing for him
Hope he gets something  
TJ : 6:44 pm : link
Skipping the voluntary in an attempt to get some more money and another season or two is really a non issue. I expect we'll see him for camp either way.
Dumb move  
Matt M. : 7:59 pm : link
The Giants can get a much better WR in either of the first 2 rounds. If they do, he goes from #1 to #4 or lower immediately, in my book. With a true #1, Robinson, and Hyatt he becomes an afterthought.
Slayton is a definition of a JAG  
speedywheels : 8:18 pm : link
Just because Jeudy got a bigger contract doesn't mean NYG should give him more.

It's quite stupid for anyone to try and defend his move. But given the people who are defending it, I'm not surprised. Buh-bye, Darius! NYG can find MUCH better in the draft. Even in round 2 or >
After losing the traitor....  
Fishmanjim57 : 8:53 pm : link
Slayton is another good player seeking a decent extension. I hope he gets it, I like to see how Darius Slayton would do with a legitimate QB throwing the ball.
There are probable 100 other "Slaytons" out there  
PatersonPlank : 9:11 pm : link
RE: With the Rashee Rice situation in KC that might be a trade partner  
JoeSchoens11 : 9:21 pm : link
In comment 16472773 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Getting our wrs is definitely a part of their MO
DS is a guy you only sign  
56goat : 9:27 pm : link
When he fills a need and the terms are in your favor. If he starts holding out or making demands, see ya.
Oh really?  
Johnny5 : 9:31 pm : link
Well...

