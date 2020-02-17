Whoa... Schrager says other teams calling him about his mock

Or he has told everyone to say they aren't going JJM in the building while liking him. We have 2 asshats saying we aren't going JJM. Which either means we still have some legit leaks or Schoen is trying to get JJM to slide to 6.
RE: Either Schoen's got the JJM smoke bombs working,
Keep in mind what Belichick said today on McAfee. He said nothing real is leaked until around 10 hours before the draft on draft day,
I'd bet NYG likes McCarthy, but wouldn't take stock in any asshat right now.
We've had multiple GMs and the only constant with leaks of the past is ownership and the family abusing their access and blabbing about who we want. I think Schoen knows there's no ending that so he's combatting it with obfuscation.
There haven't been any legit leaks about us liking JJM to my knowledge? All leaks have said wr don't want JJM besides some reports connecting dots and using info from other teams. We have had 2-3 asshats here say people inside the draft process have said we are not going JJM. Any pundit reports have been without any inside info it sounds like.
As I cover in the podcast, I heard Maye in February. I think they are talking up McCarthy for a reason.
After listening to that I agree. Read the tea leaves: Schrager does his mock based on what he hears from the GM's/coaches he talks to. You'd have to assume Schoen/Daboll know this and would play it close to the vest or throw some shit out to muddy the waters.
I suspect regardless of how it plays out we'll hear it was always Maye. That they liked McCarthy but not in a trade up or at 6. Maye fits their mold. When you hear hoofbeats in Central Park don't think 'zebras'.
If it's Maye, it's a gamble. I don't hate it but it's hard to have a ton of confidence. If these guys can ID and then develop two big, insanely talented but developmental QB prospects they'd be legends.
Why is it hard to hVe confidence in Drake Maye? There are a lot of very smart people in the draft community that are very very high on him. I just saw Bleacher Report rankings today and Maye is their top rated QB ahead of Williams. Look up this person on Twitter. He does a lot of good work on QBs and I believe Maye is his #1 rated QB as well. His username is @QBKlass
Eric - I heard a few months ago that they were trying to trade up for Caleb and once that couldn't get done they were gonna try to trade up for Maye.
Why would asshats be hearing we definitely aren't going JJM then? Wouldn't Schoen want everyone saying we like JJM if that were the situation?
I don't think Schoen or other GMs are factoring in BBI. Just a hunch.
I'd just think Schoen would want everyone on the same page if they were really trying to intentionally hype him up I wouldn't think they would have people leaking that we definitely won't take him. It sure will be interesting. I'm really looking forward to seeing how all 6 of these QBs fare in the NFL.
Q. The mock drafts all seem that the quarterbacks go one, two three; Giants take whichever receiver is left. Is it that simple?
BRIAN DABOLL: I don't know. I think you could go back the last ten years and look at all the mock drafts and see where everything was before the draft and then after the draft. I got a great appreciation for everybody that puts time in, whether they are in the building or outside the building and people that evaluate players. It's time consuming. Those people that put those things together do a great job.
I would say you never really know until you're right in the moment of the day of the draft. Unless a trade happens before the draft. There is a lot of unknowns, a lot of uncertainties. You do the best job to prepare for it, and Joe has done a great job the last two years. He's doing a great job of leading the staff and the meetings they have.
You know, you just have a great appreciation for the work that people put into it, whether it's in our building or outside the building. It's time consuming.
You might see something different than I see. Not that it's wrong, but that's just the way it goes. The mock drafts, I look at them. I definitely look at them because there is probably some people that are communicating with other people and they think this and they think that.
I don't know if a mock draft has ever been 100% in terms of one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, so you trust your work of your evaluation, the people in your building, and then make the best decision for yourself.
When you're talking about the QB position, the stakes are SO much higher. Yes, your first round pick is always a big deal, but when you're talking about a team trying to land their franchise QB, there's so much more at stake. I have to imagine there is hyper sensitivity to all of this stuff right now.
in another thread, I was told a long time ago that the Giants once tried to influence Dallas to take a QB. I don't remember the specific details, but I think it Manziel in the draft where they took Zack Martin. It didn't work. But that doesn't mean teams don't try.
To get potential trade competition off the board. Take Minnesota. Part of their sell to NE about trading back might be that McCarthy will be there at 11. With a leak that the Giants are interesting in McCarthy, NE might back off. Or Minnesota gets so concerned that they'l miss out that they use their capital to get in front of the Giants at 4 or 5, blow all of their trade up capital and eliminate them as a player for 3. Or maybe Denver or Seattle are talking to teams in 7-10 about trading up and Schoen wants them to think the Giants will take McCarthy so they won't bother and the Giants can trade with one of those teams.
Who most resembles Josh Allen in this class? Drake. Where were Joe & Dabs in 2018 when the Bills picked Allen? Buffalo. I think Joe is going to do his damn best to move up to 3 if Drake is there, or 4 is NE takes JJM.
To quote Beane when asked years later about Buffalo moving up for Allen:
“I mean, we got criticized a little bit for how much we gave up for Josh. And I’m like, ‘Well, if he doesn’t work out, I’m not going to be here anyway. And if he does work out, nobody’s gonna give a shit.'
As Joe said in last year's draft...'Scared money don't make money.'
Penix will go in 1st round. Raiders and Seahawks are interested.
There are several posters who are deluding themselves into thinking Penix - and Nix will be available top of round 2.
I'm a nobody, but I think there is very little chance either one of them make it past pick 20. I won't say "zero" chance because it;s the draft and weird things happen. But if the expected run happens - QB's go 1-3, possibly 4 thru 6 (with 4 being JJM) - teams will panic and take Penix and Nix way earlier then expected.
My comments are worth the proverbial grains of salt, of course...
is that we have had a combine meeting, 30 visit, private workout with a dinner and an additional meeting with McCarthy. Seems like a lot to deploy that much time and effort for a guy we don't want.
I agree.
But it would be something if this was a smokescreen... very un-Giant like. But I will not discount the possibility.
The Giants must come out of this draft or next year's draft with a QB. So they either trade up, stand pat and hope someone falls to them, maneuver for Penix or Nix, or take a later round shot in the dark. Other than that, we punt.
If you want to maneuver, you want the best deal in a trade down first.
This scenario is one I've been predicting since the combine. It's obvious that Arizona wants a WR and would prefer to move to 6 vs 11 or lower. They are guaranteed their #2 receiver at 6 and have a chance at their #1 receiver at that pick. The giants interest in QBs is also obvious; they've met with all the top qbs multiple times.
Why are they surprised this scenario is possible?
I think Schrager simply connected the same dots. And other teams contacted him to ask if he's actually heard this is in the works. And I'm guessing he told them it's just speculation. But he's not going to admit on the air that it's speculation. Better to let us guess/assume that he has inside info.
Hopefully his report doesn't make it more likely the giants get outbid for #4 (if this is actually their plan)
I wouldn't say this scenario has been predicted as anything other than another possible option.
What has been "predicted" with the Giants? They like Maye. They like McCarthy. They like Nabers.
Almost every mock has had them standing pat while the QBs go before them and they are "settling" for Nabers. (A few say Odunze, but it's mostly Nabers).
This is one of the very few mocks that have the Giants trading up, and it comes from a guy who is known to have Giants connections. Hence the reason why the teams called.
The Giants flying out on Easter weekend to meet with McCarthy for misdirection? I don't see it. Schoen has been pretty forthright in what he's told the media.
I think McCarthy is in play, probably below Maye but in play.
In case some of you need reminders. This is the NYG QB group:
Daniel Jones (recovering from torn ACL)
Drew Lock (1 year, $5M deal)
Tommy DeVito (benched for poor play late in season)
The Giants are looking at QB. You can put out leaks without flying all over the country meeting these guys. They've done a ton of homework on McCarthy.
We shall see. We've got BBI asshats who say McCarthy is not in play with the Giants. That doesn't mean they are right, but we shall see.
Your thinking has changed if I’m not mistaken. I think you were of the thought not to dismiss the QB stuff given all the work they’ve put into the position. Now it seems you’re thinking it’s all a ruse?
RE: So don’t tell me Schrager went to Univ of Mich too?
Exactly, do the work and take the shot. Can’t draft scared.
You should work at increasing the quality of your posts.
Whatever. The spin and the rumors feed the themselves around GM circles. The manner in which Getts was duped into using his first pick in Rd 1 on Jones in 2019 is testament to that. Don’t need to feed or confirm it with a Schrager mock of all things.
I don't know what this response means. I've just noticed recently that you seem more interested in being combative than interacting.
I personally dislike Schrager who comes across as a buffoonish clown every time I have seen him. How about he's just making shit up. Really multiple teams called him a guy who it hardly seems like would have any connections of import in the league. And if he did how about maybe its a plant from Arizona that wants Minnesota to think maybe the Cards have other offers out there so if they want #4 they better sweeten the pot.
RE: Either Schoen's got the JJM smoke bombs working,
Do you actually believe a player will fall because of what the media says??? You think I GM likes a player and then passes because the media said something about him? Seriously?
is already fighting for his job so he may in fact swing for the fences. If he succeeds he will be here, if he fails he will be fired and wont have to worry about what he gave up. But with Jones being an owner fav and Mara probably wanting Jones to have one more fighting chance I would bet that the Giants have to stick at 6 and only take a QB if he is there and most likely get a stud WR to help DJ.
My guess is Maye is the guy if available at 6. He didnt have a great season but if he was in last years draft he would have a higher grade imo based on potential. I think McCarthy is the smart player, knows the game but doesnt have the wow factor. Basically his ceiling is a low end top 10 QB but most likely a middle of the pack guy.
still think NE picks a QB at #3. If they pick JJM, then the Giants and the Vikings will likely get in a bidding war for Maye at #4. I have repeatedly said that I think bidding wars are a terrible draft strategy, but teams do it almost every year for QBs. Schoen would have to at least offer #6, #47, and our #1 next year because Minnesota would likely offer #11, #23, and their #1 and #3 next year. Both offers are competitive, but we should have the edge because Arizona would only be dropping to #6 and already has a lot of draft capital this year. All of this assumes that Arizona even wants to trade.
If Maye somehow slips to #5, then the Vikings have the edge IMO since I can't believe Schoen would make the same offer to move up one spot.
If NE picks Maye, then there is really no reason to trade up to #4 or #5. Minnesota is unlikely to make the same offer for JJM, preferring instead to stay at #11 and take Penix. And no other team would likely be able to move to #4 or #5.
I would take JJM if he gets to #6. But if he does and the Giants don't want him, then they will likely have several suitors who want to move up to #6. At least one of those offers could entice them to trade down, even though by doing so they would almost certainly miss out on all of the "big three" WRs. I could see Minnesota offering #11 and #23 for #6. It would be very ironic if instead of competing with the Vikings, they became our trade partner.
...that JJ is not worthy.
Had he thrown 10 more passes per game and his %#s were the same, would you feel differently?
More volume could help standing and solidifying a day 2 pick. But still would fall short of seeing a dynamic passer at the college level to go high rd 1 with him.
Jan 15th he was a day 2 guy...didnt play any games after that did he...
what changed?
This has been answered, you just refuse to accept the answer
Yup
Not on my team thanks
I got us getting Maye (via some asshats here) and then trading for Aiyuk (Rickey with an interesting bomb this AM).
Although in both situations, best to remember that things change on a dime and NYG isn't the only team trying to move position or players.
Why would asshats be hearing we definitely aren't going JJM then? Wouldn't Schoen want everyone saying we like JJM if that were the situation?
There haven't been any legit leaks about us liking JJM to my knowledge? All leaks have said wr don't want JJM besides some reports connecting dots and using info from other teams. We have had 2-3 asshats here say people inside the draft process have said we are not going JJM. Any pundit reports have been without any inside info it sounds like.
After listening to that I agree. Read the tea leaves: Schrager does his mock based on what he hears from the GM's/coaches he talks to. You'd have to assume Schoen/Daboll know this and would play it close to the vest or throw some shit out to muddy the waters.
I suspect regardless of how it plays out we'll hear it was always Maye. That they liked McCarthy but not in a trade up or at 6. Maye fits their mold. When you hear hoofbeats in Central Park don't think 'zebras'.
If it's Maye, it's a gamble. I don't hate it but it's hard to have a ton of confidence. If these guys can ID and then develop two big, insanely talented but developmental QB prospects they'd be legends.
Beat reporter quotes some source about something negative or they don't like: "I tell you what, these reporters LIE LIE LIE. No one ever believes them. These guys all suck, journalism is dead."
Another reporter, who is on an even bigger platform, says something else: "Well, well, well, where there's smoke there's fire! You gotta believe this guy, he admits he talks to GMs!"
Maybe, just maybe....Schrager has an inflated ego and wants people to tune into to watch his FINAL THIS IS THE BEST ONE I PROMISE mock draft? Just maybe?
Why is it hard to hVe confidence in Drake Maye? There are a lot of very smart people in the draft community that are very very high on him. I just saw Bleacher Report rankings today and Maye is their top rated QB ahead of Williams. Look up this person on Twitter. He does a lot of good work on QBs and I believe Maye is his #1 rated QB as well. His username is @QBKlass
Eric - I heard a few months ago that they were trying to trade up for Caleb and once that couldn't get done they were gonna try to trade up for Maye.
I get putting out false info or misleading info but what do they get out of putting out real info to him.
It probably is Giants like Maye, not so much on McCarthy while the Pats are reversed.
And then you have the Vikings who really want one or the other.
and Cowherd has been saying Penix was not going to get by the Seahawks for awhile.
Why would asshats be hearing we definitely aren't going JJM then? Wouldn't Schoen want everyone saying we like JJM if that were the situation?
I don't think Schoen or other GMs are factoring in BBI. Just a hunch.
Why would asshats be hearing we definitely aren't going JJM then? Wouldn't Schoen want everyone saying we like JJM if that were the situation?
I'd just think Schoen would want everyone on the same page if they were really trying to intentionally hype him up I wouldn't think they would have people leaking that we definitely won't take him. It sure will be interesting. I'm really looking forward to seeing how all 6 of these QBs fare in the NFL.
They can't. As we found out with Burns.
They can't. As we found out with Burns.
Wasn't that just like a BBI/Twitter thing? Perhaps I missed it, but I don't recall a beat even writing an article about that possibility.
Definitely a possibility, and perhaps the most likely possibility.
Beat reporter quotes some source about something negative or they don't like: "I tell you what, these reporters LIE LIE LIE. No one ever believes them. These guys all suck, journalism is dead."
Another reporter, who is on an even bigger platform, says something else: "Well, well, well, where there's smoke there's fire! You gotta believe this guy, he admits he talks to GMs!"
Maybe, just maybe....Schrager has an inflated ego and wants people to tune into to watch his FINAL THIS IS THE BEST ONE I PROMISE mock draft? Just maybe?
This.
Schrager has long been connected with the Giants and revealed inside stuff. That's not speculation. That's reality.
So of course teams are paying attention.
Daboll just said he pays attention to mock drafts.
Connect the dots with Schrager here.
BRIAN DABOLL: I don't know. I think you could go back the last ten years and look at all the mock drafts and see where everything was before the draft and then after the draft. I got a great appreciation for everybody that puts time in, whether they are in the building or outside the building and people that evaluate players. It's time consuming. Those people that put those things together do a great job.
I would say you never really know until you're right in the moment of the day of the draft. Unless a trade happens before the draft. There is a lot of unknowns, a lot of uncertainties. You do the best job to prepare for it, and Joe has done a great job the last two years. He's doing a great job of leading the staff and the meetings they have.
You know, you just have a great appreciation for the work that people put into it, whether it's in our building or outside the building. It's time consuming.
You might see something different than I see. Not that it's wrong, but that's just the way it goes. The mock drafts, I look at them. I definitely look at them because there is probably some people that are communicating with other people and they think this and they think that.
I don't know if a mock draft has ever been 100% in terms of one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, so you trust your work of your evaluation, the people in your building, and then make the best decision for yourself.
Haha. I suspect the entire NYG organization knows of BBI, but I doubt they're having meetings about 'How can we stop these leaks on BBI?'
& if they are, oh boy. Haha. No offense to you Eric, but I hope they got bigger fish to fry.
he's specifically referencing why the Giants are not controlling leaks on BBI.
Haha. I suspect the entire NYG organization knows of BBI, but I doubt they're having meetings about 'How can we stop these leaks on BBI?'
& if they are, oh boy. Haha. No offense to you Eric, but I hope they got bigger fish to fry.
That was the point of my response.
They can't. As we found out with Burns.
True, I'm overestimating Schoen's godfather status.
If JJM is intentional smoke, it's likely for a team to trade up and drop down either Harrison or Nabers. Or, they legit like McCarthy which would not surprise me either.
This is the most likely.
If they want to use McCarthy as trade down bait, then they would want him to make it to #6.
That said, if a team really wants Alt or one of the WRs, then the trade value of our pick goes up too.
The pie in the sky shit is to somehow get Kraft to think McCarthy is Brady 2.0.
This tells me they like WR at 6, unless they can trade up for Maye.
This tells me they like WR at 6, unless they can trade up for Maye.
I talked about on the podcast how Schoen was pissed off about the 30 visit leaks. He may be using them for his advantage this year.
This tells me they like WR at 6, unless they can trade up for Maye.
I talked about on the podcast how Schoen was pissed off about the 30 visit leaks. He may be using them for his advantage this year.
When and where can we listen to that?
There are several posters who are deluding themselves into thinking Penix - and Nix will be available top of round 2.
I'm a nobody, but I think there is very little chance either one of them make it past pick 20. I won't say "zero" chance because it;s the draft and weird things happen. But if the expected run happens - QB's go 1-3, possibly 4 thru 6 (with 4 being JJM) - teams will panic and take Penix and Nix way earlier then expected.
My comments are worth the proverbial grains of salt, of course...
I agree.
But it would be something if this was a smokescreen... very un-Giant like. But I will not discount the possibility.
The Giants must come out of this draft or next year's draft with a QB. So they either trade up, stand pat and hope someone falls to them, maneuver for Penix or Nix, or take a later round shot in the dark. Other than that, we punt.
If you want to maneuver, you want the best deal in a trade down first.
Three teams are interested in McCarthy enough to call Schrager and ask him if his prediction was based on inside info.
Why are they surprised this scenario is possible?
I think Schrager simply connected the same dots. And other teams contacted him to ask if he's actually heard this is in the works. And I'm guessing he told them it's just speculation. But he's not going to admit on the air that it's speculation. Better to let us guess/assume that he has inside info.
Hopefully his report doesn't make it more likely the giants get outbid for #4 (if this is actually their plan)
I think McCarthy is in play, probably below Maye but in play.
In case some of you need reminders. This is the NYG QB group:
Daniel Jones (recovering from torn ACL)
Drew Lock (1 year, $5M deal)
Tommy DeVito (benched for poor play late in season)
The Giants are looking at QB. You can put out leaks without flying all over the country meeting these guys. They've done a ton of homework on McCarthy.
Why are they surprised this scenario is possible?
I think Schrager simply connected the same dots. And other teams contacted him to ask if he's actually heard this is in the works. And I'm guessing he told them it's just speculation. But he's not going to admit on the air that it's speculation. Better to let us guess/assume that he has inside info.
Hopefully his report doesn't make it more likely the giants get outbid for #4 (if this is actually their plan)
I wouldn't say this scenario has been predicted as anything other than another possible option.
What has been "predicted" with the Giants? They like Maye. They like McCarthy. They like Nabers.
Almost every mock has had them standing pat while the QBs go before them and they are "settling" for Nabers. (A few say Odunze, but it's mostly Nabers).
This is one of the very few mocks that have the Giants trading up, and it comes from a guy who is known to have Giants connections. Hence the reason why the teams called.
We shall see. We've got BBI asshats who say McCarthy is not in play with the Giants. That doesn't mean they are right, but we shall see.
Three teams are interested in McCarthy enough to call Schrager and ask him if his prediction was based on inside info.
Three teams are interested in McCarthy enough to call Schrager and ask him if his prediction was based on inside info.
Minn den lv
Three teams are interested in McCarthy enough to call Schrager and ask him if his prediction was based on inside info.
Minn den lv
I stand corrected
I think McCarthy is in play, probably below Maye but in play.
We shall see. We've got BBI asshats who say McCarthy is not in play with the Giants. That doesn't mean they are right, but we shall see.
Your thinking has changed if I’m not mistaken. I think you were of the thought not to dismiss the QB stuff given all the work they’ve put into the position. Now it seems you’re thinking it’s all a ruse?
What I don't know is if they truly like McCarthy or not. They may be one of the teams who have learned to love him.
But they also may be using him to fulfill another desired outcome too.
I will note that some trustworthy asshats have said no on McCarthy. But that doesn't mean they are right either.
Exactly, do the work and take the shot. Can’t draft scared.
Could be trying to show NE they have other options and aren't deaperate?
In fact, I am amazed that most people don’t see this.
Could be trying to show NE they have other options and aren't deaperate?
Maybe, but NE could just take Maye or McCarthy at 3.
To move up to three, you have to give up next year's #1 and other picks. Next year's #1 has a good chance to be a top ten pick. And you don't really want Maye thrown to the wolves as a rookie.
If Maye turns out to be stud, it's well worth it.
But if he doesn't, the team won't recover for five years.
Not saying don't do it, but you have to understand the true stakes here.
You should work at increasing the quality of your posts.
Whatever. The spin and the rumors feed the themselves around GM circles. The manner in which Getts was duped into using his first pick in Rd 1 on Jones in 2019 is testament to that. Don’t need to feed or confirm it with a Schrager mock of all things.
Had he thrown 10 more passes per game and his %#s were the same, would you feel differently?
Could be trying to show NE they have other options and aren't deaperate?
Maybe, but NE could just take Maye or McCarthy at 3.
Agreed, they likely only make this move if they have a deal in place to go right back up to pick 4 with AZ.
You should work at increasing the quality of your posts.
Whatever. The spin and the rumors feed the themselves around GM circles. The manner in which Getts was duped into using his first pick in Rd 1 on Jones in 2019 is testament to that. Don’t need to feed or confirm it with a Schrager mock of all things.
I don't know what this response means. I've just noticed recently that you seem more interested in being combative than interacting.
To move up to three, you have to give up next year's #1 and other picks. Next year's #1 has a good chance to be a top ten pick. And you don't really want Maye thrown to the wolves as a rookie.
If Maye turns out to be stud, it's well worth it.
But if he doesn't, the team won't recover for five years.
Not saying don't do it, but you have to understand the true stakes here.
‘That’s how you become great man. Hang your balls out there.’
Then keep it to yourself.
Had he thrown 10 more passes per game and his %#s were the same, would you feel differently?
More volume could help standing and solidifying a day 2 pick. But still would fall short of seeing a dynamic passer at the college level to go high rd 1 with him.
Jan 15th he was a day 2 guy...didnt play any games after that did he...
what changed?
Hrs definitely doing a great job this year, I love it.
Do you actually believe a player will fall because of what the media says??? You think I GM likes a player and then passes because the media said something about him? Seriously?
My guess is Maye is the guy if available at 6. He didnt have a great season but if he was in last years draft he would have a higher grade imo based on potential. I think McCarthy is the smart player, knows the game but doesnt have the wow factor. Basically his ceiling is a low end top 10 QB but most likely a middle of the pack guy.
Jan 15th he was a day 2 guy...didnt play any games after that did he...
what changed?
Scouting changes a lot. Interviews, combine, pro days.
You might want to try another site. You don't seem happy here.
If Maye somehow slips to #5, then the Vikings have the edge IMO since I can't believe Schoen would make the same offer to move up one spot.
If NE picks Maye, then there is really no reason to trade up to #4 or #5. Minnesota is unlikely to make the same offer for JJM, preferring instead to stay at #11 and take Penix. And no other team would likely be able to move to #4 or #5.
I would take JJM if he gets to #6. But if he does and the Giants don't want him, then they will likely have several suitors who want to move up to #6. At least one of those offers could entice them to trade down, even though by doing so they would almost certainly miss out on all of the "big three" WRs. I could see Minnesota offering #11 and #23 for #6. It would be very ironic if instead of competing with the Vikings, they became our trade partner.
Jan 15th he was a day 2 guy...didnt play any games after that did he...
what changed?
This has been answered, you just refuse to accept the answer
Schoen and Daboll were worried Schmitz would not be available at #57. When he was, Schoen made the remark as a joke to alleviate the tension. Nobody wanted to trade down and risk losing Schmitz.
Jan 15th he was a day 2 guy...didnt play any games after that did he...
what changed?
This has been answered, you just refuse to accept the answer
Yup
Not on my team thanks