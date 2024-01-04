Just how big of a "need" is QB? Vin_Cuccs : 8:10 am

I had a thought this morning...



It seems like a portion of the fanbase/media don't believe that QB is a need because the trio of Jones, Lock, and DeVito are on the roster this year...despite the inconsistencies in their play.



Let's say Jones has another middling to sub-par season next year or suffers another injury and the team wants to cut him when his cap number is much more manageable in 2025.



Lock is only on a one-year deal and could easily sign elsewhere next year as an unrestricted free agent in 2025.



DeVito is set to become an exclusive rights free agent in 2025. So while he is not an unrestricted free agent, he is still not technically under contract in 2025.



I guess my point is are we underestimating the need of QB? Is there a chance that the team views QB as a much more pressing need than originally anticipated by fans due to the contract status of the 3 QB's on the roster?



Having a rookie, cost-controlled QB on the roster for 4 or 5 years seems like it might be a necessity.