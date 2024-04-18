PrettyRickey213 on twitter

Three teams in play for Aiyuk. Washington offered pick 35 for Aiyuk. Patriots offered pick 34. Giants are also in play. If Aiyuk is traded, expect it to be to NE, WAS or NYG #FTTB #HTTC #Aiyuk #NYGiants #ForeverNE
Our BBI Rickey back on twitter, for now. Not sure Giants match this unless 2025 picks are involved.
they have a high pick and they will likely have a rookie QB they want to give a weapon to as well.
many of those same things apply for WAS however they already have McLaurin and Dotson, so maybe a little less urgent for them.
is Slayton and #47 better than a pick 10-15 slots higher? Would WAS include Dotson or NE include Douglas to give SF a cheap replacement?
my guess is someone offers more for aiyuk than NYG, and my best guess is that ends up NE.
I guess this depends on where Aiyuk wants to go. He can say no to an extension with these teams. Yes, they can tag him after this year but I'm not sure a team wants to go through that. It is possible but I'd think an extension would have to be agreed to in principle before any trade.
Give them Slayton too, since he is holding out anyway
they have a high pick and they will likely have a rookie QB they want to give a weapon to as well.
many of those same things apply for WAS however they already have McLaurin and Dotson, so maybe a little less urgent for them.
is Slayton and #47 better than a pick 10-15 slots higher? Would WAS include Dotson or NE include Douglas to give SF a cheap replacement?
my guess is someone offers more for aiyuk than NYG, and my best guess is that ends up NE.
I guess this depends on where Aiyuk wants to go. He can say no to an extension with these teams. Yes, they can tag him after this year but I'm not sure a team wants to go through that. It is possible but I'd think an extension would have to be agreed to in principle before any trade.
true and a good point, but my guess is he's willing to enthusiastically go to whichever team is willing to pay him the most. usually that team and that team willing to give up the most picks are one in the same (like cle/watson).
I don’t get the ‘Well, you can get WRs in the draft’ mindset. They could be busts. Aiyuk has already shown he can play on this level. I will always take that over the possibility of someone being good.
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.
A situation where they don't have a pick in the first or second round comes to mind.
Or if you don't forsee pick 47 getting you more than a slot threat. Mhj, nabers, odunze, btj, Mitchell, worthy, Pearsall, Franklin, Mcconkey, leggette, and up to 4 or 5 more will likely be taken before our pick 47.
You are giving up a second round pick and paying someone top 7 wr salary? 1) we don’t have that cap flexibility, 2) we have too many holes, and 3) I am not convinced Aiyuk would be worth that even if 1 and 2 weren’t an issue.
You are giving up a second round pick and paying someone top 7 wr salary? 1) we don’t have that cap flexibility, 2) we have too many holes, and 3) I am not convinced Aiyuk would be worth that even if 1 and 2 weren’t an issue.
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.
So you can get a top QB and start him off with a top WR. You kinda have to pay for good players at some point and in this scenario the QB would be cheap so who cares about paying for a WR1 entering their prime.
I don’t get the ‘Well, you can get WRs in the draft’ mindset. They could be busts. Aiyuk has already shown he can play on this level. I will always take that over the possibility of someone being good.
It's a valid point that Aiyuk is a proven asset.
However, Team Aiyuk is big game hunting for a massive deal. Which they should. And that means the contract will likely have an AAV of $30M.
To me, that tips this opportunity to a no-go for team with so many needs and a big TBD at QB. Aiyuk is a situation more aligned for a team looking for a final piece.
Thus, I'd rather risk the upside of college WR prospect, cheaper contract and more future cap flexibility.
Slayton would be a terrible fit for SF. They are rhythm and efficient offense without much down the field action. With Slayton's drops and inconsistency he could not be relied upon in that system to make them want him as any piece of a trade. the whole SF system is catch the ball and get extra yards--not Slayton's obvious strengths.
gets this done - they have several high 2s including theirs and the Bears, plus a couple 3s in back pocket.
Plenty of short term cap space, and adding Aiyuk with McLaurin gives a new young QB some veteran reliability.
Their OL situation is abysmal and likely to stay so short term - even if they add one or two in the 2-4th rounds.
And don't forget, Daniels helped Aiyuk become a 1st rd pick after a great 2019 season at asu
Also - don't forget Peters is GM with WSH - was part of braintrust drafting Aiyuk/Deebo/Kittle tandems.
Yep, ever since Aiyuk trade possibility was first mentioned I thought they would get him for Daniels. Smart move, sadly. People hear complaining about Aiyuk not making pro Bowls haha.
The sacrifice for them doing this is that they will surely miss out on OL guys that will turn into great players. Not all of them will, but there are a lot of promising options at the beginning of rd2: Kingsley, Morgan, Barton, just to name a few.
Could Giants offer 25’ first to get up to 3? Then trade #47 and 2025 3rd for Aiyuk?
On one hand, that would leave them with no draft capital. On the other hand, they’d have a franchise QB, franchise LT, WR1…and a CB1 + 2 edge rushers, and Dex anchoring the IDL…so they’d have all of the premium positions addressed.
I think I feel better about Maye + Aiyuk than I do about Nabers + 2025 first + pick 47 + Jones.. Nabers might have more upside, but Aiyuk is a proven commodity and Maye is IMO an elite QB prospect.
I don’t get the ‘Well, you can get WRs in the draft’ mindset. They could be busts. Aiyuk has already shown he can play on this level. I will always take that over the possibility of someone being good.
It's a valid point that Aiyuk is a proven asset.
However, Team Aiyuk is big game hunting for a massive deal. Which they should. And that means the contract will likely have an AAV of $30M.
To me, that tips this opportunity to a no-go for team with so many needs and a big TBD at QB. Aiyuk is a situation more aligned for a team looking for a final piece.
Thus, I'd rather risk the upside of college WR prospect, cheaper contract and more future cap flexibility.
Enjoy playing against the ASU buddies Aiyuk and Jayden Daniels twice a year then. Sure will be fun! :)
Could Giants offer 25’ first to get up to 3? Then trade #47 and 2025 3rd for Aiyuk?
On one hand, that would leave them with no draft capital. On the other hand, they’d have a franchise QB, franchise LT, WR1…and a CB1 + 2 edge rushers, and Dex anchoring the IDL…so they’d have all of the premium positions addressed.
I think I feel better about Maye + Aiyuk than I do about Nabers + 2025 first + pick 47 + Jones.. Nabers might have more upside, but Aiyuk is a proven commodity and Maye is IMO an elite QB prospect.
A promising top qb prospect, not a franchise QB until he proves to be one. I get your point though.
We could get Maye and Aiyuk for pick 6, 47, 2025 1st, 2nd and 3rd or so. Maybe sub KT for one of the picks in trade up for Maye.
but while I think he is the author of most of his own struggles, it is true that the Giants did him few favors with what they put around him (aside from Barkley).
If you bring in a top QB prospect, what better way is there to help him succeed other than two things - build him a decent line and get him a proven weapon at receiver?
College is pumping out a ton of cost controlled WRs, but it will take a you a couple of year to determine if they are the goods or not. Take the money you save on the QB and give him what he needs to succeed by paying extra to remove the uncertainty a rookie WR introduces.
I don’t get the ‘Well, you can get WRs in the draft’ mindset. They could be busts. Aiyuk has already shown he can play on this level. I will always take that over the possibility of someone being good.
Reminds me of people complaining about the Knicks trading picks to clear cap space for Brunson
Slayton would be a terrible fit for SF. They are rhythm and efficient offense without much down the field action. With Slayton's drops and inconsistency he could not be relied upon in that system to make them want him as any piece of a trade. the whole SF system is catch the ball and get extra yards--not Slayton's obvious strengths.
2023
Player A: catch% 66.3, drop% 3.8, YAC/R 6
Player B: catch% 71.4, drop% 1.9, YAC/R 5.1
You are giving up a second round pick and paying someone top 7 wr salary? 1) we don’t have that cap flexibility, 2) we have too many holes, and 3) I am not convinced Aiyuk would be worth that even if 1 and 2 weren’t an issue.
Why don't you think an ascending player be worth that? He's gotten better every year he's been in the league. He was already a 2nd team All-Pro last year. Which would mean he's currently a top 5-6 WR in the NFL.
and it'd be cheaper to move up in the second to grab an even better one. Aiyuk is a good player but you'd have to pay him right away. It'd be another weird "win now" move for a team with so many needs.
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
35m
The Giants' biggest concern for getting who they want (signs point to Maye) is Patriots take him at 3 or another team trades up to 4 or 5 in front of them. Vikings have had productive talks with Cardinals about trading picks.
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
49ers have been open to offers for Aiyuk and Deebo. I expect one of them to be traded before the draft. Best offer for Deebo so far has been a 4th rounder #FTTB #GoNiners #49ers
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Giants are being very mum on who they like and are picking. However they've done a ton of work on all the QBs and I expect them to take a QB in the first two rounds. They've done extensive homework and expect them to walk away from the draft with a new QB
Funny how every team looking to get Aiyuk is also likely to end up drafting a QB at the top of the first.
.
Although I don't think Aiyuk is a true No. 1 receiver, I don't know if the Niners would go for a 'conditional pick' in 2025. The Giants might have to do a little more there. I am a little conflicted about whether Giants should make this kind of move?
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Giants are being very mum on who they like and are picking. However they've done a ton of work on all the QBs and I expect them to take a QB in the first two rounds. They've done extensive homework and expect them to walk away from the draft with a new QB
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.
This! The Patriots have to come away with Maye or McCarthy, and the only risk free way is to stick and pick at 3. In the end I believe they’ll decide on Maye.
I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.
You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).
The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…
Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.
I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.
I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.
You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).
The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…
Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.
I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.
Highly unlikely they trade away KT after just acquiring Burns with the thought of both playing under the new DC.
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.
I wonder if we see a situation play out similar to when the Giants for Eli. Patriots take our guy, Maye, at 3 but then the trade doesn't happen until later.
Potentially they come to an agreement with New England that is contingent on McCarthy still being there at 6 when the Giants pick.
I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.
You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).
The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…
Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.
I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.
Highly unlikely they trade away KT after just acquiring Burns with the thought of both playing under the new DC.
I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.
You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).
The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…
Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.
I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.
Highly unlikely they trade away KT after just acquiring Burns with the thought of both playing under the new DC.
I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.
You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).
The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…
Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.
I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.
Highly unlikely they trade away KT after just acquiring Burns with the thought of both playing under the new DC.
I'm sure they would do it for Maye.
I don’t.
I prefer JJM, but if they have conviction in Maye trading KT would not get in the way if it came down to that. Guaranteed. I wouldn't want to myself, hell I don't like the idea of trading a king's ransom for anyone besides cw and jd.
The most ridiculous rumor/scenario is the Pats wanting a QB (more McCarthy than Maye) then trade back to the Giants so we can select Maye at 3 and the Pats go back to 6 and risk the Vikings jumping ahead of them so the Pats trade up to for or 5 to get him.
It’s the most idiotic scenario I’ve ever heard. You don’t get with a QB. Especially when it’s just a few draft slot difference. If they want McCarthy, take him at 3. If they want Maye take him at 3. If they don’t want a QB, trade down and get a haul.
that a team wanting and needing a QB at the top of the draft had the one they most covet in their laps and decided to trade down a few spots and have the risk of losing him? Or even more ridiculous trade down then trade back up to a few spots behind their original pick to take them?
This isn’t the movie Draft Day. Some of you watched it too many times.
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
24m
Patriots will be walking away from the draft with either Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy. Despite what Wolf said today, I don't expect them to move from the third pick. The first three picks of the drafts will be QBs. #NEPatriots #ForeverNE #Patriots
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
22m
I think the Drake Maye "mechanics" stuff is BS and smoke. But he's not a certain top 3 pick. Giants and Vikings love him and would be thrilled to trade up to 4 to get him.
From this I'd believe the Giants will do what they can to get Maye/JJM
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
24m
Patriots will be walking away from the draft with either Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy. Despite what Wolf said today, I don't expect them to move from the third pick. The first three picks of the drafts will be QBs. #NEPatriots #ForeverNE #Patriots
Why miss out on their 3rd QB choice for more draft picks, makes no sense. They most likely stick and pick and I’d be surprised if it’s not Maye.
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1m
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1m
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1m
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.
They didn’t meet with Russell Wilson and Drew Lock didn’t sign without a good chance to compete for a starting job looks like that won’t be necessary.
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.
Ask the Chargers how they feel about Quentin Johnson.
He was drafted 21, not a top 10 WR like MHjr, Nabers and Odunze.
I think the assumption here is Giants going QB in round 1 and getting WR in another round. Obviously the top 3 WR in this class are the safest bet, but there's obviously an argument that having a proven Aiyuk, while costly, is better than drafting an unproven WR later in draft.
He’s a plant from Giants org. He puts out good info early in the off-season (Burns trade) to build his credibility as an asshat. Little do we know that there was a handshake agreement prior to the start of the new year, and that Burns trade had already been agreed to. So “Rickey” releasing this info does no harm to NYG but builds his credibility
Fast forward to draft week- Rickey is dishing out all sorts of takes. And we are believing them because he’s the guy who has been on the money.l already this off-season. Jones is finished, Aiyuk is a target.
All of this is to smokescreen the Giants true intention, drafting one of their top 2 WR on their board at #6.
He’s a plant from Giants org. He puts out good info early in the off-season (Burns trade) to build his credibility as an asshat. Little do we know that there was a handshake agreement prior to the start of the new year, and that Burns trade had already been agreed to. So “Rickey” releasing this info does no harm to NYG but builds his credibility
Fast forward to draft week- Rickey is dishing out all sorts of takes. And we are believing them because he’s the guy who has been on the money.l already this off-season. Jones is finished, Aiyuk is a target.
All of this is to smokescreen the Giants true intention, drafting one of their top 2 WR on their board at #6.
This would be very dumb since they don't have to hide their intentions if they want one of the three top receivers. At least two of them will be there at six.
He’s a plant from Giants org. He puts out good info early in the off-season (Burns trade) to build his credibility as an asshat. Little do we know that there was a handshake agreement prior to the start of the new year, and that Burns trade had already been agreed to. So “Rickey” releasing this info does no harm to NYG but builds his credibility
Fast forward to draft week- Rickey is dishing out all sorts of takes. And we are believing them because he’s the guy who has been on the money.l already this off-season. Jones is finished, Aiyuk is a target.
All of this is to smokescreen the Giants true intention, drafting one of their top 2 WR on their board at #6.
I don't think that's the case because he's been giving info on other signings across the league. We love you Rickey, but my guess is you are plugged in with a large agency, either directly or thru a friend, that is well sourced.
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1m
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.
This! The Patriots have to come away with Maye or McCarthy, and the only risk free way is to stick and pick at 3. In the end I believe they’ll decide on Maye.
They don't have to come away with Maye or JJ... they did a ton of homework on Penix. They could always move to 6 and see if JJ falls or take Penix at 6
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.
This! The Patriots have to come away with Maye or McCarthy, and the only risk free way is to stick and pick at 3. In the end I believe they’ll decide on Maye.
They don't have to come away with Maye or JJ... they did a ton of homework on Penix. They could always move to 6 and see if JJ falls or take Penix at 6
They could also trade down with us with a deal in place to go right back up to 4 for JJM (whom they like more in this scenario). They then net the QB they like plus our 2025 1st after trading up with AZ. AZ did the same thing last year. They traded down to 12 with the Texans with a deal in place to go right back up to 6 for Paris Johnson Jr.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I've kept feeling like pick 47 and 2025 3rd that would become more would be a sweet spot
many of those same things apply for WAS however they already have McLaurin and Dotson, so maybe a little less urgent for them.
is Slayton and #47 better than a pick 10-15 slots higher? Would WAS include Dotson or NE include Douglas to give SF a cheap replacement?
my guess is someone offers more for aiyuk than NYG, and my best guess is that ends up NE.
I'd imagine they have parameters in place already?
Swap disgruntled WRs, perhaps?
many of those same things apply for WAS however they already have McLaurin and Dotson, so maybe a little less urgent for them.
is Slayton and #47 better than a pick 10-15 slots higher? Would WAS include Dotson or NE include Douglas to give SF a cheap replacement?
my guess is someone offers more for aiyuk than NYG, and my best guess is that ends up NE.
I bet the Commies end up making the best offer to pair Aiyuk with Jayden Daniels again.
many of those same things apply for WAS however they already have McLaurin and Dotson, so maybe a little less urgent for them.
is Slayton and #47 better than a pick 10-15 slots higher? Would WAS include Dotson or NE include Douglas to give SF a cheap replacement?
my guess is someone offers more for aiyuk than NYG, and my best guess is that ends up NE.
I guess this depends on where Aiyuk wants to go. He can say no to an extension with these teams. Yes, they can tag him after this year but I'm not sure a team wants to go through that. It is possible but I'd think an extension would have to be agreed to in principle before any trade.
You add a VET WR when you have a YOUNG QB!
Quote:
they have a high pick and they will likely have a rookie QB they want to give a weapon to as well.
many of those same things apply for WAS however they already have McLaurin and Dotson, so maybe a little less urgent for them.
is Slayton and #47 better than a pick 10-15 slots higher? Would WAS include Dotson or NE include Douglas to give SF a cheap replacement?
my guess is someone offers more for aiyuk than NYG, and my best guess is that ends up NE.
I guess this depends on where Aiyuk wants to go. He can say no to an extension with these teams. Yes, they can tag him after this year but I'm not sure a team wants to go through that. It is possible but I'd think an extension would have to be agreed to in principle before any trade.
true and a good point, but my guess is he's willing to enthusiastically go to whichever team is willing to pay him the most. usually that team and that team willing to give up the most picks are one in the same (like cle/watson).
there may be a lot of good ones but there arent going to be a lot of all pros (which aiyuk was last year).
Quote:
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.
A situation where they don't have a pick in the first or second round comes to mind.
Or if you don't forsee pick 47 getting you more than a slot threat. Mhj, nabers, odunze, btj, Mitchell, worthy, Pearsall, Franklin, Mcconkey, leggette, and up to 4 or 5 more will likely be taken before our pick 47.
Plenty of short term cap space, and adding Aiyuk with McLaurin gives a new young QB some veteran reliability.
Their OL situation is abysmal and likely to stay so short term - even if they add one or two in the 2-4th rounds.
100% agree
Plenty of short term cap space, and adding Aiyuk with McLaurin gives a new young QB some veteran reliability.
Their OL situation is abysmal and likely to stay so short term - even if they add one or two in the 2-4th rounds.
And don't forget, Daniels helped Aiyuk become a 1st rd pick after a great 2019 season at asu
Have you watched the Giants lately?
So you can get a top QB and start him off with a top WR. You kinda have to pay for good players at some point and in this scenario the QB would be cheap so who cares about paying for a WR1 entering their prime.
Quote:
gets this done - they have several high 2s including theirs and the Bears, plus a couple 3s in back pocket.
Plenty of short term cap space, and adding Aiyuk with McLaurin gives a new young QB some veteran reliability.
Their OL situation is abysmal and likely to stay so short term - even if they add one or two in the 2-4th rounds.
And don't forget, Daniels helped Aiyuk become a 1st rd pick after a great 2019 season at asu
Also - don't forget Peters is GM with WSH - was part of braintrust drafting Aiyuk/Deebo/Kittle tandems.
It's a valid point that Aiyuk is a proven asset.
However, Team Aiyuk is big game hunting for a massive deal. Which they should. And that means the contract will likely have an AAV of $30M.
To me, that tips this opportunity to a no-go for team with so many needs and a big TBD at QB. Aiyuk is a situation more aligned for a team looking for a final piece.
Thus, I'd rather risk the upside of college WR prospect, cheaper contract and more future cap flexibility.
Probably because Aiyuk is most likely a lot better than anything we could get in the 2nd round
Slayton would be a terrible fit for SF. They are rhythm and efficient offense without much down the field action. With Slayton's drops and inconsistency he could not be relied upon in that system to make them want him as any piece of a trade. the whole SF system is catch the ball and get extra yards--not Slayton's obvious strengths.
QuoColin.
In comment 16473491 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
gets this done - they have several high 2s including theirs and the Bears, plus a couple 3s in back pocket.
Plenty of short term cap space, and adding Aiyuk with McLaurin gives a new young QB some veteran reliability.
Their OL situation is abysmal and likely to stay so short term - even if they add one or two in the 2-4th rounds.
And don't forget, Daniels helped Aiyuk become a 1st rd pick after a great 2019 season at asu
Also - don't forget Peters is GM with WSH - was part of braintrust drafting Aiyuk/Deebo/Kittle tandems.
Yep, ever since Aiyuk trade possibility was first mentioned I thought they would get him for Daniels. Smart move, sadly. People hear complaining about Aiyuk not making pro Bowls haha.
The sacrifice for them doing this is that they will surely miss out on OL guys that will turn into great players. Not all of them will, but there are a lot of promising options at the beginning of rd2: Kingsley, Morgan, Barton, just to name a few.
Could Giants offer 25’ first to get up to 3? Then trade #47 and 2025 3rd for Aiyuk?
On one hand, that would leave them with no draft capital. On the other hand, they’d have a franchise QB, franchise LT, WR1…and a CB1 + 2 edge rushers, and Dex anchoring the IDL…so they’d have all of the premium positions addressed.
I think I feel better about Maye + Aiyuk than I do about Nabers + 2025 first + pick 47 + Jones.. Nabers might have more upside, but Aiyuk is a proven commodity and Maye is IMO an elite QB prospect.
Quote:
I don’t get the ‘Well, you can get WRs in the draft’ mindset. They could be busts. Aiyuk has already shown he can play on this level. I will always take that over the possibility of someone being good.
It's a valid point that Aiyuk is a proven asset.
However, Team Aiyuk is big game hunting for a massive deal. Which they should. And that means the contract will likely have an AAV of $30M.
To me, that tips this opportunity to a no-go for team with so many needs and a big TBD at QB. Aiyuk is a situation more aligned for a team looking for a final piece.
Thus, I'd rather risk the upside of college WR prospect, cheaper contract and more future cap flexibility.
Enjoy playing against the ASU buddies Aiyuk and Jayden Daniels twice a year then. Sure will be fun! :)
Could Giants offer 25’ first to get up to 3? Then trade #47 and 2025 3rd for Aiyuk?
On one hand, that would leave them with no draft capital. On the other hand, they’d have a franchise QB, franchise LT, WR1…and a CB1 + 2 edge rushers, and Dex anchoring the IDL…so they’d have all of the premium positions addressed.
I think I feel better about Maye + Aiyuk than I do about Nabers + 2025 first + pick 47 + Jones.. Nabers might have more upside, but Aiyuk is a proven commodity and Maye is IMO an elite QB prospect.
A promising top qb prospect, not a franchise QB until he proves to be one. I get your point though.
We could get Maye and Aiyuk for pick 6, 47, 2025 1st, 2nd and 3rd or so. Maybe sub KT for one of the picks in trade up for Maye.
If you bring in a top QB prospect, what better way is there to help him succeed other than two things - build him a decent line and get him a proven weapon at receiver?
College is pumping out a ton of cost controlled WRs, but it will take a you a couple of year to determine if they are the goods or not. Take the money you save on the QB and give him what he needs to succeed by paying extra to remove the uncertainty a rookie WR introduces.
Exactly
Reminds me of people complaining about the Knicks trading picks to clear cap space for Brunson
Quote:
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.
Exactly
At pick 47 we are unlikely to have any outside threat receiver options. 10-15 will be gone before out pick. Plus, they are rookies and wouldn't provide the security blanket for a rookie qb.
I know he debunked a number of the alt twitter accounts yesterday
many of those same things apply for WAS however they already have McLaurin and Dotson, so maybe a little less urgent for them.
is Slayton and #47 better than a pick 10-15 slots higher? Would WAS include Dotson or NE include Douglas to give SF a cheap replacement?
my guess is someone offers more for aiyuk than NYG, and my best guess is that ends up NE.
Dotson stinks.
I know he debunked a number of the alt twitter accounts yesterday
He already did. He started a thread this morning on it.
Quote:
Confirm or deny the Twitter Rickey?
I know he debunked a number of the alt twitter accounts yesterday
He already did. He started a thread this morning on it.
The one from yesterday? Or is there one from this morning that I'm not seeing?
You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).
The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…
You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).
The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…
Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.
Rickey213 : 9:27 am
Twitter deleted my old account. But I am back if you want to follow. Appreciate it!
2023
Player A: catch% 66.3, drop% 3.8, YAC/R 6
Player B: catch% 71.4, drop% 1.9, YAC/R 5.1
Any guesses on who is who?
Quote:
Confirm or deny the Twitter Rickey?
I know he debunked a number of the alt twitter accounts yesterday
He already did. He started a thread this morning on it.
He was in a Twitter Spaces earlier and everyone in it agreed he's the same guy as before.
Take that FWIW
Why don't you think an ascending player be worth that? He's gotten better every year he's been in the league. He was already a 2nd team All-Pro last year. Which would mean he's currently a top 5-6 WR in the NFL.
I'm aware. This would be further confirmation, independent of that.
@prettyrickey213
·
35m
The Giants' biggest concern for getting who they want (signs point to Maye) is Patriots take him at 3 or another team trades up to 4 or 5 in front of them. Vikings have had productive talks with Cardinals about trading picks.
@prettyrickey213
·
15m
The Dolphins have an agreement done with Odell Beckham Jr. but the team is waiting to finalize until after the draft #FinsUp #OBJ
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
49ers have been open to offers for Aiyuk and Deebo. I expect one of them to be traded before the draft. Best offer for Deebo so far has been a 4th rounder #FTTB #GoNiners #49ers
I'd like to see Schoen draft a new nucleus on offense this year. He should be able to come away with a QB, RB and WR.
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Giants are being very mum on who they like and are picking. However they've done a ton of work on all the QBs and I expect them to take a QB in the first two rounds. They've done extensive homework and expect them to walk away from the draft with a new QB
Although I don't think Aiyuk is a true No. 1 receiver, I don't know if the Niners would go for a 'conditional pick' in 2025. The Giants might have to do a little more there. I am a little conflicted about whether Giants should make this kind of move?
I know he debunked a number of the alt twitter accounts yesterday
It's me.
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Giants are being very mum on who they like and are picking. However they've done a ton of work on all the QBs and I expect them to take a QB in the first two rounds. They've done extensive homework and expect them to walk away from the draft with a new QB
Let's hope this guy is Joe Schoen himself.
Quote:
NFT: PrettyRickey213 Twitter is back
Rickey213 : 9:27 am
Twitter deleted my old account. But I am back if you want to follow. Appreciate it!
Gotcha, thanks.
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.
This! The Patriots have to come away with Maye or McCarthy, and the only risk free way is to stick and pick at 3. In the end I believe they’ll decide on Maye.
Quote:
I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.
You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).
The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…
Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.
I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.
Quote:
In comment 16473615 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.
You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).
The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…
Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.
I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.
Highly unlikely they trade away KT after just acquiring Burns with the thought of both playing under the new DC.
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.
I wonder if we see a situation play out similar to when the Giants for Eli. Patriots take our guy, Maye, at 3 but then the trade doesn't happen until later.
Potentially they come to an agreement with New England that is contingent on McCarthy still being there at 6 when the Giants pick.
Quote:
In comment 16473617 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473615 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.
You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).
The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…
Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.
I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.
Highly unlikely they trade away KT after just acquiring Burns with the thought of both playing under the new DC.
I'm sure they would do it for Maye.
Quote:
In comment 16473680 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473617 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473615 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.
You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).
The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…
Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.
I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.
Highly unlikely they trade away KT after just acquiring Burns with the thought of both playing under the new DC.
I'm sure they would do it for Maye.
I don’t.
Quote:
In comment 16473706 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473680 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473617 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473615 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.
You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).
The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…
Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.
I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.
Highly unlikely they trade away KT after just acquiring Burns with the thought of both playing under the new DC.
I'm sure they would do it for Maye.
I don’t.
I prefer JJM, but if they have conviction in Maye trading KT would not get in the way if it came down to that. Guaranteed. I wouldn't want to myself, hell I don't like the idea of trading a king's ransom for anyone besides cw and jd.
It’s the most idiotic scenario I’ve ever heard. You don’t get with a QB. Especially when it’s just a few draft slot difference. If they want McCarthy, take him at 3. If they want Maye take him at 3. If they don’t want a QB, trade down and get a haul.
This isn’t the movie Draft Day. Some of you watched it too many times.
Yes and they have to hope the Patriots aren’t as well.
That the Pats prefer?
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
24m
Patriots will be walking away from the draft with either Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy. Despite what Wolf said today, I don't expect them to move from the third pick. The first three picks of the drafts will be QBs. #NEPatriots #ForeverNE #Patriots
@prettyrickey213
·
22m
I think the Drake Maye "mechanics" stuff is BS and smoke. But he's not a certain top 3 pick. Giants and Vikings love him and would be thrilled to trade up to 4 to get him.
@prettyrickey213
·
5m
Giants have done an insane amount of due diligence on this year's QB class. Would be absolutely shocked if the 2024 QB room doesn't include a rookie QB.
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
24m
Patriots will be walking away from the draft with either Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy. Despite what Wolf said today, I don't expect them to move from the third pick. The first three picks of the drafts will be QBs. #NEPatriots #ForeverNE #Patriots
Why miss out on their 3rd QB choice for more draft picks, makes no sense. They most likely stick and pick and I’d be surprised if it’s not Maye.
@prettyrickey213
·
1m
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.
@prettyrickey213
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.
@prettyrickey213
·
1m
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.
I pray that this is true.
@prettyrickey213
·
1m
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.
They didn’t meet with Russell Wilson and Drew Lock didn’t sign without a good chance to compete for a starting job looks like that won’t be necessary.
Ask the Chargers how they feel about Quentin Johnson.
Quote:
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.
Ask the Chargers how they feel about Quentin Johnson.
Kadarius Toney says hi
Quote:
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.
Ask the Chargers how they feel about Quentin Johnson.
He was drafted 21, not a top 10 WR like MHjr, Nabers and Odunze.
Quote:
In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.
Ask the Chargers how they feel about Quentin Johnson.
He was drafted 21, not a top 10 WR like MHjr, Nabers and Odunze.
I think the assumption here is Giants going QB in round 1 and getting WR in another round. Obviously the top 3 WR in this class are the safest bet, but there's obviously an argument that having a proven Aiyuk, while costly, is better than drafting an unproven WR later in draft.
Quote:
In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.
Exactly
At pick 47 we are unlikely to have any outside threat receiver options. 10-15 will be gone before out pick. Plus, they are rookies and wouldn't provide the security blanket for a rookie qb.
This is a draft deep in WRs and OTs. Draft your WR, don't trade for him. Save money and gain years.
He’s a plant from Giants org. He puts out good info early in the off-season (Burns trade) to build his credibility as an asshat. Little do we know that there was a handshake agreement prior to the start of the new year, and that Burns trade had already been agreed to. So “Rickey” releasing this info does no harm to NYG but builds his credibility
Fast forward to draft week- Rickey is dishing out all sorts of takes. And we are believing them because he’s the guy who has been on the money.l already this off-season. Jones is finished, Aiyuk is a target.
All of this is to smokescreen the Giants true intention, drafting one of their top 2 WR on their board at #6.
He’s a plant from Giants org. He puts out good info early in the off-season (Burns trade) to build his credibility as an asshat. Little do we know that there was a handshake agreement prior to the start of the new year, and that Burns trade had already been agreed to. So “Rickey” releasing this info does no harm to NYG but builds his credibility
Fast forward to draft week- Rickey is dishing out all sorts of takes. And we are believing them because he’s the guy who has been on the money.l already this off-season. Jones is finished, Aiyuk is a target.
All of this is to smokescreen the Giants true intention, drafting one of their top 2 WR on their board at #6.
This would be very dumb since they don't have to hide their intentions if they want one of the three top receivers. At least two of them will be there at six.
Quote:
In comment 16473532 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.
Exactly
At pick 47 we are unlikely to have any outside threat receiver options. 10-15 will be gone before out pick. Plus, they are rookies and wouldn't provide the security blanket for a rookie qb.
This is a draft deep in WRs and OTs. Draft your WR, don't trade for him. Save money and gain years.
WR only lasts into late second early 3rd... after that you are just adding a body.
He’s a plant from Giants org. He puts out good info early in the off-season (Burns trade) to build his credibility as an asshat. Little do we know that there was a handshake agreement prior to the start of the new year, and that Burns trade had already been agreed to. So “Rickey” releasing this info does no harm to NYG but builds his credibility
Fast forward to draft week- Rickey is dishing out all sorts of takes. And we are believing them because he’s the guy who has been on the money.l already this off-season. Jones is finished, Aiyuk is a target.
All of this is to smokescreen the Giants true intention, drafting one of their top 2 WR on their board at #6.
I don't think that's the case because he's been giving info on other signings across the league. We love you Rickey, but my guess is you are plugged in with a large agency, either directly or thru a friend, that is well sourced.
@prettyrickey213
·
1m
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.
Just got an orgasm.
Quote:
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.
This! The Patriots have to come away with Maye or McCarthy, and the only risk free way is to stick and pick at 3. In the end I believe they’ll decide on Maye.
They don't have to come away with Maye or JJ... they did a ton of homework on Penix. They could always move to 6 and see if JJ falls or take Penix at 6
I was being facetious
Quote:
In comment 16473638 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.
This! The Patriots have to come away with Maye or McCarthy, and the only risk free way is to stick and pick at 3. In the end I believe they’ll decide on Maye.
They don't have to come away with Maye or JJ... they did a ton of homework on Penix. They could always move to 6 and see if JJ falls or take Penix at 6
They could also trade down with us with a deal in place to go right back up to 4 for JJM (whom they like more in this scenario). They then net the QB they like plus our 2025 1st after trading up with AZ. AZ did the same thing last year. They traded down to 12 with the Texans with a deal in place to go right back up to 6 for Paris Johnson Jr.