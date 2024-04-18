for display only
PrettyRickey213 on twitter

The Dude : 4/18/2024 10:26 am
Quote:
Three teams in play for Aiyuk. Washington offered pick 35 for Aiyuk. Patriots offered pick 34. Giants are also in play. If Aiyuk is traded, expect it to be to NE, WAS or NYG #FTTB #HTTC #Aiyuk #NYGiants #ForeverNE


Our BBI Rickey back on twitter, for now. Not sure Giants match this unless 2025 picks are involved.



Rickey on Twitter - ( New Window )
#47 and a conditional 2025 pick  
Mike from Ohio : 4/18/2024 10:28 am : link
Funny how every team looking to get Aiyuk is also likely to end up drafting a QB at the top of the first.
If true, we would need a sweetener...  
Capt. Don : 4/18/2024 10:29 am : link
I hope that it isnt Jalin Hyatt
If they want Maye at 3  
Dave on the UWS : 4/18/2024 10:31 am : link
they have to lock down that trade up FIRST.
RE: If true, we would need a sweetener...  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 10:31 am : link
In comment 16473437 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
I hope that it isnt Jalin Hyatt


I've kept feeling like pick 47 and 2025 3rd that would become more would be a sweet spot
NE makes the most sense - they went hard for Ridley in FA  
Eric on Li : 4/18/2024 10:31 am : link
they have a high pick and they will likely have a rookie QB they want to give a weapon to as well.

many of those same things apply for WAS however they already have McLaurin and Dotson, so maybe a little less urgent for them.

is Slayton and #47 better than a pick 10-15 slots higher? Would WAS include Dotson or NE include Douglas to give SF a cheap replacement?

my guess is someone offers more for aiyuk than NYG, and my best guess is that ends up NE.
RE: If they want Maye at 3  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 10:32 am : link
In comment 16473446 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
they have to lock down that trade up FIRST.


I'd imagine they have parameters in place already?
RE: #47 and a conditional 2025 pick  
UberAlias : 4/18/2024 10:32 am : link
In comment 16473430 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Funny how every team looking to get Aiyuk is also likely to end up drafting a QB at the top of the first.
This is true. Probably teams considering how to land their young QB a #1 WR if not in round 1.
RE: If true, we would need a sweetener...  
logman : 4/18/2024 10:33 am : link
In comment 16473437 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
I hope that it isnt Jalin Hyatt


Swap disgruntled WRs, perhaps?
RE: NE makes the most sense - they went hard for Ridley in FA  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 10:33 am : link
In comment 16473449 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
they have a high pick and they will likely have a rookie QB they want to give a weapon to as well.

many of those same things apply for WAS however they already have McLaurin and Dotson, so maybe a little less urgent for them.

is Slayton and #47 better than a pick 10-15 slots higher? Would WAS include Dotson or NE include Douglas to give SF a cheap replacement?

my guess is someone offers more for aiyuk than NYG, and my best guess is that ends up NE.


I bet the Commies end up making the best offer to pair Aiyuk with Jayden Daniels again.
RE: NE makes the most sense - they went hard for Ridley in FA  
robbieballs2003 : 4/18/2024 10:34 am : link
In comment 16473449 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
they have a high pick and they will likely have a rookie QB they want to give a weapon to as well.

many of those same things apply for WAS however they already have McLaurin and Dotson, so maybe a little less urgent for them.

is Slayton and #47 better than a pick 10-15 slots higher? Would WAS include Dotson or NE include Douglas to give SF a cheap replacement?

my guess is someone offers more for aiyuk than NYG, and my best guess is that ends up NE.


I guess this depends on where Aiyuk wants to go. He can say no to an extension with these teams. Yes, they can tag him after this year but I'm not sure a team wants to go through that. It is possible but I'd think an extension would have to be agreed to in principle before any trade.
Give them Slayton too, since he is holding out anyway  
PatersonPlank : 4/18/2024 10:36 am : link
.
I'd wish  
The Dude : 4/18/2024 10:36 am : link
this happens during the draft, NYG moves back from 47 into the 50s to recoup something, anything, 4th rounder...and then do a deal.
If Schoen makes a deal here, I’ll be pretty upset  
The_Boss : 4/18/2024 10:36 am : link
I don’t get the urgency to get BA in here. Save the picks. College pumps out WR’s all the time.
RE: If Schoen makes a deal here, I’ll be pretty upset  
jvm52106 : 4/18/2024 10:39 am : link
In comment 16473465 The_Boss said:
Quote:
I don’t get the urgency to get BA in here. Save the picks. College pumps out WR’s all the time.


You add a VET WR when you have a YOUNG QB!
Don't Know Why You'd Pay  
clatterbuck : 4/18/2024 10:39 am : link
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.
RE: RE: NE makes the most sense - they went hard for Ridley in FA  
Eric on Li : 4/18/2024 10:40 am : link
In comment 16473460 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473449 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


they have a high pick and they will likely have a rookie QB they want to give a weapon to as well.

many of those same things apply for WAS however they already have McLaurin and Dotson, so maybe a little less urgent for them.

is Slayton and #47 better than a pick 10-15 slots higher? Would WAS include Dotson or NE include Douglas to give SF a cheap replacement?

my guess is someone offers more for aiyuk than NYG, and my best guess is that ends up NE.



I guess this depends on where Aiyuk wants to go. He can say no to an extension with these teams. Yes, they can tag him after this year but I'm not sure a team wants to go through that. It is possible but I'd think an extension would have to be agreed to in principle before any trade.


true and a good point, but my guess is he's willing to enthusiastically go to whichever team is willing to pay him the most. usually that team and that team willing to give up the most picks are one in the same (like cle/watson).
RE: Don't Know Why You'd Pay  
UberAlias : 4/18/2024 10:41 am : link
In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.
A situation where they don't have a pick in the first or second round comes to mind.
RE: Don't Know Why You'd Pay  
Eric on Li : 4/18/2024 10:41 am : link
In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.


there may be a lot of good ones but there arent going to be a lot of all pros (which aiyuk was last year).
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/18/2024 10:45 am : link
I don’t get the ‘Well, you can get WRs in the draft’ mindset. They could be busts. Aiyuk has already shown he can play on this level. I will always take that over the possibility of someone being good.
RE: RE: Don't Know Why You'd Pay  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 10:46 am : link
In comment 16473479 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.

A situation where they don't have a pick in the first or second round comes to mind.


Or if you don't forsee pick 47 getting you more than a slot threat. Mhj, nabers, odunze, btj, Mitchell, worthy, Pearsall, Franklin, Mcconkey, leggette, and up to 4 or 5 more will likely be taken before our pick 47.
I think Washington  
Sammo85 : 4/18/2024 10:46 am : link
gets this done - they have several high 2s including theirs and the Bears, plus a couple 3s in back pocket.

Plenty of short term cap space, and adding Aiyuk with McLaurin gives a new young QB some veteran reliability.

Their OL situation is abysmal and likely to stay so short term - even if they add one or two in the 2-4th rounds.
RE: If Schoen makes a deal here, I’ll be pretty upset  
eric2425ny : 4/18/2024 10:47 am : link
In comment 16473465 The_Boss said:
Quote:
I don’t get the urgency to get BA in here. Save the picks. College pumps out WR’s all the time.


100% agree
I really don’t understand this  
bhill410 : 4/18/2024 10:48 am : link
You are giving up a second round pick and paying someone top 7 wr salary? 1) we don’t have that cap flexibility, 2) we have too many holes, and 3) I am not convinced Aiyuk would be worth that even if 1 and 2 weren’t an issue.
RE: I think Washington  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 10:48 am : link
In comment 16473491 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
gets this done - they have several high 2s including theirs and the Bears, plus a couple 3s in back pocket.

Plenty of short term cap space, and adding Aiyuk with McLaurin gives a new young QB some veteran reliability.

Their OL situation is abysmal and likely to stay so short term - even if they add one or two in the 2-4th rounds.


And don't forget, Daniels helped Aiyuk become a 1st rd pick after a great 2019 season at asu
RE: I really don’t understand this  
Darwinian : 4/18/2024 10:49 am : link
In comment 16473495 bhill410 said:
Quote:
You are giving up a second round pick and paying someone top 7 wr salary? 1) we don’t have that cap flexibility, 2) we have too many holes, and 3) I am not convinced Aiyuk would be worth that even if 1 and 2 weren’t an issue.


Have you watched the Giants lately?
RE: Don't Know Why You'd Pay  
UConn4523 : 4/18/2024 10:50 am : link
In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.


So you can get a top QB and start him off with a top WR. You kinda have to pay for good players at some point and in this scenario the QB would be cheap so who cares about paying for a WR1 entering their prime.
Aiyuk is criminally underrated on here  
BigBlue7 : 4/18/2024 10:50 am : link
Not many WRs in football better than him. Doesn’t get his due because he’s sharing touches with Mccaffrey , Kittle, and Samuel
Aiyuk is criminally underrated on here  
BigBlue7 : 4/18/2024 10:51 am : link
Not many WRs in football better than him. Doesn’t get his due because he’s sharing touches with Mccaffrey , Kittle, and Samuel
RE: RE: I think Washington  
Sammo85 : 4/18/2024 10:52 am : link
In comment 16473497 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473491 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


gets this done - they have several high 2s including theirs and the Bears, plus a couple 3s in back pocket.

Plenty of short term cap space, and adding Aiyuk with McLaurin gives a new young QB some veteran reliability.

Their OL situation is abysmal and likely to stay so short term - even if they add one or two in the 2-4th rounds.



And don't forget, Daniels helped Aiyuk become a 1st rd pick after a great 2019 season at asu



Also - don't forget Peters is GM with WSH - was part of braintrust drafting Aiyuk/Deebo/Kittle tandems.
What is Aiyuks 5-yd slant time  
PatersonPlank : 4/18/2024 10:53 am : link
That seems to be a key part of DJs passing arsenal
RE: …  
bw in dc : 4/18/2024 10:54 am : link
In comment 16473487 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I don’t get the ‘Well, you can get WRs in the draft’ mindset. They could be busts. Aiyuk has already shown he can play on this level. I will always take that over the possibility of someone being good.


It's a valid point that Aiyuk is a proven asset.

However, Team Aiyuk is big game hunting for a massive deal. Which they should. And that means the contract will likely have an AAV of $30M.

To me, that tips this opportunity to a no-go for team with so many needs and a big TBD at QB. Aiyuk is a situation more aligned for a team looking for a final piece.

Thus, I'd rather risk the upside of college WR prospect, cheaper contract and more future cap flexibility.
RE: Don't Know Why You'd Pay  
Big Rick in FL : 4/18/2024 10:54 am : link
In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.


Probably because Aiyuk is most likely a lot better than anything we could get in the 2nd round
bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/18/2024 10:58 am : link
Fair counterpoint in terms of coin he wants.
RE: Give them Slayton too, since he is holding out anyway  
Essex : 4/18/2024 10:58 am : link
In comment 16473462 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.

Slayton would be a terrible fit for SF. They are rhythm and efficient offense without much down the field action. With Slayton's drops and inconsistency he could not be relied upon in that system to make them want him as any piece of a trade. the whole SF system is catch the ball and get extra yards--not Slayton's obvious strengths.
RE: RE: RE: I think Washington  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 10:58 am : link
In comment 16473506 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473497 BleedBlue46 said:


QuoColin.



In comment 16473491 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


gets this done - they have several high 2s including theirs and the Bears, plus a couple 3s in back pocket.

Plenty of short term cap space, and adding Aiyuk with McLaurin gives a new young QB some veteran reliability.

Their OL situation is abysmal and likely to stay so short term - even if they add one or two in the 2-4th rounds.



And don't forget, Daniels helped Aiyuk become a 1st rd pick after a great 2019 season at asu




Also - don't forget Peters is GM with WSH - was part of braintrust drafting Aiyuk/Deebo/Kittle tandems.


Yep, ever since Aiyuk trade possibility was first mentioned I thought they would get him for Daniels. Smart move, sadly. People hear complaining about Aiyuk not making pro Bowls haha.

The sacrifice for them doing this is that they will surely miss out on OL guys that will turn into great players. Not all of them will, but there are a lot of promising options at the beginning of rd2: Kingsley, Morgan, Barton, just to name a few.
What would it take  
Breeze_94 : 4/18/2024 11:00 am : link
To get Aiyuk + trade up for Maye.

Could Giants offer 25’ first to get up to 3? Then trade #47 and 2025 3rd for Aiyuk?

On one hand, that would leave them with no draft capital. On the other hand, they’d have a franchise QB, franchise LT, WR1…and a CB1 + 2 edge rushers, and Dex anchoring the IDL…so they’d have all of the premium positions addressed.

I think I feel better about Maye + Aiyuk than I do about Nabers + 2025 first + pick 47 + Jones.. Nabers might have more upside, but Aiyuk is a proven commodity and Maye is IMO an elite QB prospect.
RE: RE: …  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 11:01 am : link
In comment 16473510 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16473487 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I don’t get the ‘Well, you can get WRs in the draft’ mindset. They could be busts. Aiyuk has already shown he can play on this level. I will always take that over the possibility of someone being good.



It's a valid point that Aiyuk is a proven asset.

However, Team Aiyuk is big game hunting for a massive deal. Which they should. And that means the contract will likely have an AAV of $30M.

To me, that tips this opportunity to a no-go for team with so many needs and a big TBD at QB. Aiyuk is a situation more aligned for a team looking for a final piece.

Thus, I'd rather risk the upside of college WR prospect, cheaper contract and more future cap flexibility.


Enjoy playing against the ASU buddies Aiyuk and Jayden Daniels twice a year then. Sure will be fun! :)
RE: What would it take  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 11:03 am : link
In comment 16473522 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
To get Aiyuk + trade up for Maye.

Could Giants offer 25’ first to get up to 3? Then trade #47 and 2025 3rd for Aiyuk?

On one hand, that would leave them with no draft capital. On the other hand, they’d have a franchise QB, franchise LT, WR1…and a CB1 + 2 edge rushers, and Dex anchoring the IDL…so they’d have all of the premium positions addressed.

I think I feel better about Maye + Aiyuk than I do about Nabers + 2025 first + pick 47 + Jones.. Nabers might have more upside, but Aiyuk is a proven commodity and Maye is IMO an elite QB prospect.


A promising top qb prospect, not a franchise QB until he proves to be one. I get your point though.

We could get Maye and Aiyuk for pick 6, 47, 2025 1st, 2nd and 3rd or so. Maybe sub KT for one of the picks in trade up for Maye.
I am no Daniel Jones apologist  
Mike from Ohio : 4/18/2024 11:03 am : link
but while I think he is the author of most of his own struggles, it is true that the Giants did him few favors with what they put around him (aside from Barkley).

If you bring in a top QB prospect, what better way is there to help him succeed other than two things - build him a decent line and get him a proven weapon at receiver?

College is pumping out a ton of cost controlled WRs, but it will take a you a couple of year to determine if they are the goods or not. Take the money you save on the QB and give him what he needs to succeed by paying extra to remove the uncertainty a rookie WR introduces.
Don’t love this. High priced WR.  
BillT : 4/18/2024 11:05 am : link
But have to see the results of Schoen’s whole plan to really know if it’s a smart move.
RE: Don't Know Why You'd Pay  
Optimus-NY : 4/18/2024 11:06 am : link
In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.


Exactly
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 4/18/2024 11:07 am : link
In comment 16473487 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I don’t get the ‘Well, you can get WRs in the draft’ mindset. They could be busts. Aiyuk has already shown he can play on this level. I will always take that over the possibility of someone being good.


Reminds me of people complaining about the Knicks trading picks to clear cap space for Brunson
I dont see them beating the Wash or Pats deals  
blueblood : 4/18/2024 11:07 am : link
they should inquire obviously.
RE: RE: Don't Know Why You'd Pay  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 11:08 am : link
In comment 16473532 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.



Exactly


At pick 47 we are unlikely to have any outside threat receiver options. 10-15 will be gone before out pick. Plus, they are rookies and wouldn't provide the security blanket for a rookie qb.
Can BBI Rickey  
Saos1n : 4/18/2024 11:30 am : link
Confirm or deny the Twitter Rickey?

I know he debunked a number of the alt twitter accounts yesterday
RE: NE makes the most sense - they went hard for Ridley in FA  
OBJ_AllDay : 4/18/2024 11:32 am : link
In comment 16473449 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
they have a high pick and they will likely have a rookie QB they want to give a weapon to as well.

many of those same things apply for WAS however they already have McLaurin and Dotson, so maybe a little less urgent for them.

is Slayton and #47 better than a pick 10-15 slots higher? Would WAS include Dotson or NE include Douglas to give SF a cheap replacement?

my guess is someone offers more for aiyuk than NYG, and my best guess is that ends up NE.


Dotson stinks.
This would be madness for us  
Festina Lente : 4/18/2024 11:38 am : link
Draft the young cost controlled wide reciever at a position that is consistently high quality every year in the draft.
RE: Can BBI Rickey  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 11:39 am : link
In comment 16473588 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Confirm or deny the Twitter Rickey?

I know he debunked a number of the alt twitter accounts yesterday


He already did. He started a thread this morning on it.
RE: RE: Can BBI Rickey  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 11:43 am : link
In comment 16473605 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16473588 Saos1n said:


Quote:


Confirm or deny the Twitter Rickey?

I know he debunked a number of the alt twitter accounts yesterday



He already did. He started a thread this morning on it.


The one from yesterday? Or is there one from this morning that I'm not seeing?
If a QB falls to 3  
Biteymax22 : 4/18/2024 11:43 am : link
I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.

You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).

The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…
RE: If a QB falls to 3  
Biteymax22 : 4/18/2024 11:43 am : link
In comment 16473615 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.

You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).

The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…




Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.
bigblue5611  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 11:44 am : link
It was deleted.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 11:45 am : link
Quote:
NFT: PrettyRickey213 Twitter is back
Rickey213 : 9:27 am
Twitter deleted my old account. But I am back if you want to follow. Appreciate it!
...  
christian : 4/18/2024 11:45 am : link
In comment 16473516 Essex said:
Quote:
Slayton would be a terrible fit for SF. They are rhythm and efficient offense without much down the field action. With Slayton's drops and inconsistency he could not be relied upon in that system to make them want him as any piece of a trade. the whole SF system is catch the ball and get extra yards--not Slayton's obvious strengths.


2023

Player A: catch% 66.3, drop% 3.8, YAC/R 6
Player B: catch% 71.4, drop% 1.9, YAC/R 5.1

Any guesses on who is who?
RE: RE: Can BBI Rickey  
logman : 4/18/2024 11:46 am : link
In comment 16473605 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16473588 Saos1n said:


Quote:


Confirm or deny the Twitter Rickey?

I know he debunked a number of the alt twitter accounts yesterday



He already did. He started a thread this morning on it.


He was in a Twitter Spaces earlier and everyone in it agreed he's the same guy as before.

Take that FWIW
logman  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 11:47 am : link
Again, he already confirmed it on BBI.
RE: I really don’t understand this  
Big Rick in FL : 4/18/2024 11:47 am : link
In comment 16473495 bhill410 said:
Quote:
You are giving up a second round pick and paying someone top 7 wr salary? 1) we don’t have that cap flexibility, 2) we have too many holes, and 3) I am not convinced Aiyuk would be worth that even if 1 and 2 weren’t an issue.


Why don't you think an ascending player be worth that? He's gotten better every year he's been in the league. He was already a 2nd team All-Pro last year. Which would mean he's currently a top 5-6 WR in the NFL.
RE: logman  
logman : 4/18/2024 11:49 am : link
In comment 16473625 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Again, he already confirmed it on BBI.


I'm aware. This would be further confirmation, independent of that.
There will probably be a good receiver at 47  
widmerseyebrow : 4/18/2024 11:50 am : link
and it'd be cheaper to move up in the second to grab an even better one. Aiyuk is a good player but you'd have to pay him right away. It'd be another weird "win now" move for a team with so many needs.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 11:50 am : link
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
35m
The Giants' biggest concern for getting who they want (signs point to Maye) is Patriots take him at 3 or another team trades up to 4 or 5 in front of them. Vikings have had productive talks with Cardinals about trading picks.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 11:50 am : link
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
15m
The Dolphins have an agreement done with Odell Beckham Jr. but the team is waiting to finalize until after the draft #FinsUp #OBJ
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 11:51 am : link
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 11:52 am : link
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
49ers have been open to offers for Aiyuk and Deebo. I expect one of them to be traded before the draft. Best offer for Deebo so far has been a 4th rounder #FTTB #GoNiners #49ers
I would steer clear of this deal  
Chris684 : 4/18/2024 11:54 am : link
Just my opinion.

I'd like to see Schoen draft a new nucleus on offense this year. He should be able to come away with a QB, RB and WR.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 11:55 am : link
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Giants are being very mum on who they like and are picking. However they've done a ton of work on all the QBs and I expect them to take a QB in the first two rounds. They've done extensive homework and expect them to walk away from the draft with a new QB
RE: #47 and a conditional 2025 pick  
Carson53 : 4/18/2024 11:57 am : link
In comment 16473430 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Funny how every team looking to get Aiyuk is also likely to end up drafting a QB at the top of the first.
.

Although I don't think Aiyuk is a true No. 1 receiver, I don't know if the Niners would go for a 'conditional pick' in 2025. The Giants might have to do a little more there. I am a little conflicted about whether Giants should make this kind of move?
RE: Can BBI Rickey  
Rickey213 : 4/18/2024 11:59 am : link
In comment 16473588 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Confirm or deny the Twitter Rickey?

I know he debunked a number of the alt twitter accounts yesterday


It's me.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 4/18/2024 11:59 am : link
In comment 16473647 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Giants are being very mum on who they like and are picking. However they've done a ton of work on all the QBs and I expect them to take a QB in the first two rounds. They've done extensive homework and expect them to walk away from the draft with a new QB


Let's hope this guy is Joe Schoen himself.
RE: ...  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16473621 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


Quote:


NFT: PrettyRickey213 Twitter is back
Rickey213 : 9:27 am
Twitter deleted my old account. But I am back if you want to follow. Appreciate it!


Gotcha, thanks.
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/18/2024 12:03 pm : link
Rickey - any info on whether Giants like Maye more than McCarthy, or vice versa?
RE: ...  
GFAN52 : 4/18/2024 12:04 pm : link
In comment 16473638 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.


This! The Patriots have to come away with Maye or McCarthy, and the only risk free way is to stick and pick at 3. In the end I believe they’ll decide on Maye.
RE: RE: If a QB falls to 3  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16473617 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473615 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.

You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).

The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…





Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.


I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.
RE: RE: RE: If a QB falls to 3  
GFAN52 : 4/18/2024 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16473680 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473617 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


In comment 16473615 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.

You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).

The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…





Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.



I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.


Highly unlikely they trade away KT after just acquiring Burns with the thought of both playing under the new DC.
RE: ...  
Mike in NJ : 4/18/2024 12:14 pm : link
In comment 16473638 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.


I wonder if we see a situation play out similar to when the Giants for Eli. Patriots take our guy, Maye, at 3 but then the trade doesn't happen until later.

Potentially they come to an agreement with New England that is contingent on McCarthy still being there at 6 when the Giants pick.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If a QB falls to 3  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16473706 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473680 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16473617 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


In comment 16473615 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.

You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).

The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…





Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.



I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.



Highly unlikely they trade away KT after just acquiring Burns with the thought of both playing under the new DC.


I'm sure they would do it for Maye.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If a QB falls to 3  
GFAN52 : 4/18/2024 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16473718 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473706 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 16473680 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16473617 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


In comment 16473615 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.

You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).

The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…





Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.



I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.



Highly unlikely they trade away KT after just acquiring Burns with the thought of both playing under the new DC.



I'm sure they would do it for Maye.


I don’t.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If a QB falls to 3  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16473725 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473718 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16473706 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 16473680 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16473617 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


In comment 16473615 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


I’d give our 2nd and 3rd for Aiyuk with this logic.

You’d turn 2 2nds and a 3rd into Burns/Aiyuk, and wash the salary via having a QB on a rookie contract (Jones gets cut next year).

The reality is you’re not getting Aiyuk/Burns level players out of 2 2nds and a 3rd. And I’m someone that LOVES hanging on to picks…





Falls to 6…. Don’t know why I typed 3.



I would love that, it sounds like it's Maye or bust for us. 2 asshat leaks have both said we would not take JJM even if he made it to 6. Maybe Penix after trade down? I'm feeling like Schoen might be willing to pay what it takes to get Maye, if that's the case then you gotta love the conviction. I wonder how the Patriots or Cardinals would value KT in a trade? They both need a pass rusher. I would hope he could be worth a 2025 1st coming off a 12.5 sack season with 2 years left on rookie deal plus fifth year option.



Highly unlikely they trade away KT after just acquiring Burns with the thought of both playing under the new DC.



I'm sure they would do it for Maye.



I don’t.


I prefer JJM, but if they have conviction in Maye trading KT would not get in the way if it came down to that. Guaranteed. I wouldn't want to myself, hell I don't like the idea of trading a king's ransom for anyone besides cw and jd.
I'm pretty sure it's Maye  
JonC : 4/18/2024 12:35 pm : link
not JJ.
I’ve said it 1000 times already.  
DeVito32 : 4/18/2024 12:35 pm : link
The most ridiculous rumor/scenario is the Pats wanting a QB (more McCarthy than Maye) then trade back to the Giants so we can select Maye at 3 and the Pats go back to 6 and risk the Vikings jumping ahead of them so the Pats trade up to for or 5 to get him.

It’s the most idiotic scenario I’ve ever heard. You don’t get with a QB. Especially when it’s just a few draft slot difference. If they want McCarthy, take him at 3. If they want Maye take him at 3. If they don’t want a QB, trade down and get a haul.

Has there ever been a time in NFL history  
DeVito32 : 4/18/2024 12:37 pm : link
that a team wanting and needing a QB at the top of the draft had the one they most covet in their laps and decided to trade down a few spots and have the risk of losing him? Or even more ridiculous trade down then trade back up to a few spots behind their original pick to take them?

This isn’t the movie Draft Day. Some of you watched it too many times.
RE: I'm pretty sure it's Maye  
GFAN52 : 4/18/2024 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16473782 JonC said:
Quote:
not JJ.


Yes and they have to hope the Patriots aren’t as well.
RE: I'm pretty sure it's Maye  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16473782 JonC said:
Quote:
not JJ.


That the Pats prefer?
.  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 12:45 pm : link

Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
24m
Patriots will be walking away from the draft with either Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy. Despite what Wolf said today, I don't expect them to move from the third pick. The first three picks of the drafts will be QBs. #NEPatriots #ForeverNE #Patriots
Also  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 12:46 pm : link
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
22m
I think the Drake Maye "mechanics" stuff is BS and smoke. But he's not a certain top 3 pick. Giants and Vikings love him and would be thrilled to trade up to 4 to get him.
From this I'd believe the Giants will do what they can to get Maye/JJM  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 12:47 pm : link
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
5m
Giants have done an insane amount of due diligence on this year's QB class. Would be absolutely shocked if the 2024 QB room doesn't include a rookie QB.
RE: .  
GFAN52 : 4/18/2024 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16473814 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:

Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
24m
Patriots will be walking away from the draft with either Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy. Despite what Wolf said today, I don't expect them to move from the third pick. The first three picks of the drafts will be QBs. #NEPatriots #ForeverNE #Patriots


Why miss out on their 3rd QB choice for more draft picks, makes no sense. They most likely stick and pick and I’d be surprised if it’s not Maye.
.  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 1:13 pm : link
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1m
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.
..  
Sean : 4/18/2024 1:17 pm : link
Quote:
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.
RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/18/2024 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16473865 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1m
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.


I pray that this is true.
RE: .  
GFAN52 : 4/18/2024 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16473865 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1m
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.


They didn’t meet with Russell Wilson and Drew Lock didn’t sign without a good chance to compete for a starting job looks like that won’t be necessary.
RE: Don't Know Why You'd Pay  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/18/2024 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.


Ask the Chargers how they feel about Quentin Johnson.
RE: RE: Don't Know Why You'd Pay  
rich in DC : 4/18/2024 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16473952 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.



Ask the Chargers how they feel about Quentin Johnson.


Kadarius Toney says hi
RE: RE: Don't Know Why You'd Pay  
GFAN52 : 4/18/2024 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16473952 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.



Ask the Chargers how they feel about Quentin Johnson.


He was drafted 21, not a top 10 WR like MHjr, Nabers and Odunze.
RE: RE: RE: Don't Know Why You'd Pay  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16474023 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473952 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.



Ask the Chargers how they feel about Quentin Johnson.



He was drafted 21, not a top 10 WR like MHjr, Nabers and Odunze.


I think the assumption here is Giants going QB in round 1 and getting WR in another round. Obviously the top 3 WR in this class are the safest bet, but there's obviously an argument that having a proven Aiyuk, while costly, is better than drafting an unproven WR later in draft.
RE: RE: RE: Don't Know Why You'd Pay  
Optimus-NY : 4/18/2024 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16473537 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473532 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.



Exactly



At pick 47 we are unlikely to have any outside threat receiver options. 10-15 will be gone before out pick. Plus, they are rookies and wouldn't provide the security blanket for a rookie qb.


This is a draft deep in WRs and OTs. Draft your WR, don't trade for him. Save money and gain years.
My Rickey theory  
Breeze_94 : 4/18/2024 3:22 pm : link
No offense Rickey, of course

He’s a plant from Giants org. He puts out good info early in the off-season (Burns trade) to build his credibility as an asshat. Little do we know that there was a handshake agreement prior to the start of the new year, and that Burns trade had already been agreed to. So “Rickey” releasing this info does no harm to NYG but builds his credibility

Fast forward to draft week- Rickey is dishing out all sorts of takes. And we are believing them because he’s the guy who has been on the money.l already this off-season. Jones is finished, Aiyuk is a target.

All of this is to smokescreen the Giants true intention, drafting one of their top 2 WR on their board at #6.

RE: My Rickey theory  
LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16474119 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
No offense Rickey, of course

He’s a plant from Giants org. He puts out good info early in the off-season (Burns trade) to build his credibility as an asshat. Little do we know that there was a handshake agreement prior to the start of the new year, and that Burns trade had already been agreed to. So “Rickey” releasing this info does no harm to NYG but builds his credibility

Fast forward to draft week- Rickey is dishing out all sorts of takes. And we are believing them because he’s the guy who has been on the money.l already this off-season. Jones is finished, Aiyuk is a target.

All of this is to smokescreen the Giants true intention, drafting one of their top 2 WR on their board at #6.


This would be very dumb since they don't have to hide their intentions if they want one of the three top receivers. At least two of them will be there at six.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Don't Know Why You'd Pay  
Amtoft : 4/18/2024 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16474053 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16473537 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16473532 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16473474 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


Aiyuk instead of drafting a cost-controlled receiver. We all know there a lot of good ones in this draft.



Exactly



At pick 47 we are unlikely to have any outside threat receiver options. 10-15 will be gone before out pick. Plus, they are rookies and wouldn't provide the security blanket for a rookie qb.



This is a draft deep in WRs and OTs. Draft your WR, don't trade for him. Save money and gain years.


WR only lasts into late second early 3rd... after that you are just adding a body.
RE: My Rickey theory  
Matt in SGS : 4/18/2024 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16474119 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
No offense Rickey, of course

He’s a plant from Giants org. He puts out good info early in the off-season (Burns trade) to build his credibility as an asshat. Little do we know that there was a handshake agreement prior to the start of the new year, and that Burns trade had already been agreed to. So “Rickey” releasing this info does no harm to NYG but builds his credibility

Fast forward to draft week- Rickey is dishing out all sorts of takes. And we are believing them because he’s the guy who has been on the money.l already this off-season. Jones is finished, Aiyuk is a target.

All of this is to smokescreen the Giants true intention, drafting one of their top 2 WR on their board at #6.


I don't think that's the case because he's been giving info on other signings across the league. We love you Rickey, but my guess is you are plugged in with a large agency, either directly or thru a friend, that is well sourced.
I believe it's Athletes First  
Sean : 4/18/2024 3:35 pm : link
.
RE: .  
GiantTuff1 : 4/18/2024 6:00 pm : link
In comment 16473865 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1m
Before Goodell and Schefter conspired to get my account deleted, I said that Daniel Jones is not part of the Giants future plans. Ownership bought into this as well. They're hoping he holds a clipboard all season. I believe he's essentially done as a Giant.


Just got an orgasm.
RE: RE: ...  
TommyWiseau : 4/18/2024 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16473675 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16473638 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.



This! The Patriots have to come away with Maye or McCarthy, and the only risk free way is to stick and pick at 3. In the end I believe they’ll decide on Maye.


They don't have to come away with Maye or JJ... they did a ton of homework on Penix. They could always move to 6 and see if JJ falls or take Penix at 6
Why would we need a smokescreen to draft  
UConn4523 : 4/18/2024 8:24 pm : link
A WR?
RE: Why would we need a smokescreen to draft  
Breeze_94 : 4/18/2024 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16474536 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
A WR?


I was being facetious
RE: RE: RE: ...  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 8:55 pm : link
In comment 16474528 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 16473675 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 16473638 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
1h
Expect the Pats to walk away from the draft with either Maye or McCarthy. Dream scenario for me would be trading up for 3 to get Maye. Giants love him. Pats then get JJ. Only concern is Vikings or Broncos taking JJ before 6.



This! The Patriots have to come away with Maye or McCarthy, and the only risk free way is to stick and pick at 3. In the end I believe they’ll decide on Maye.



They don't have to come away with Maye or JJ... they did a ton of homework on Penix. They could always move to 6 and see if JJ falls or take Penix at 6


They could also trade down with us with a deal in place to go right back up to 4 for JJM (whom they like more in this scenario). They then net the QB they like plus our 2025 1st after trading up with AZ. AZ did the same thing last year. They traded down to 12 with the Texans with a deal in place to go right back up to 6 for Paris Johnson Jr.
