Stapleton: Gut feeling that the Giants like Odunze

Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
I believe #NYGiants - like many others - were enamored with the skill players on the field for Washington last year. Would not surprise me if the Malik Nabers predictions for them turns out to be misdirection and they have Rome Odunze closer to top of their board just behind Marvin Harrison Jr.
A gut feeling, if you will (Dusty Rhodes voice)
[quote] If not a QB, the dude I want if we stick at 6 & he’s there. [/quote
Agreed, I loved this kid. Would much rather take him at 6 then give up a boatload for JJ McCarthy.
Exactly.
Good work by Schoen.
I agree, drafting the next Larry Fitzgerald (skill and character) would not be bad at all!
Doing this without the Ben Stiller gif is just bad form
Think that’s an accident. I think the smoke is thick.
Agreed, JJM would be my 1A and Maye 1B for round 1.
Actually, it's been a pretty small list. Maye, McCarthy, Nabers, Odunze.
Now, how many times does he change his mind between now and next Thursday?
Quote:
that people have not linked or liked the Giants to select?
Actually, it's been a pretty small list. Maye, McCarthy, Nabers, Odunze.
That's only because Williams, Daniels, and Harrison will be gone by 6, with the 2 QBs going in top 2, out of reach.
Really? Haven't they been said to have liked Williams but know he'll be off the board? Same thing with Daniels (knowing it's unlikely he'll drop). MHJ was another one I could have sworn on too.
And the mock drafts are obsessed with Nabers being our pick.
Might be the safest pick in the draft right after MHJ.
You also don't have to give up any picks. It is a safe selection and great value and fills a major need.
And the mock drafts are obsessed with Nabers being our pick.
Eric - It's not difficult. The Giants have a huge need QB and WR receiver. There are 3 studd receivers and 4 potential QB, with 2 being out of reach.
We have also heard people say that the Giants like Williams.
But, that hasn't gained traction since he is going to the Bears. Also, some Mocks have had Giants go OT.
Waiting for draft to be done is most likely why they’re not doing anything with Slayton…maybe trade chip.?
Alt has been barely been mentioned.
The only players who have consistently been mentioned with the Giants at #6 are Nabers and Odunze.
Maye and McCarthy have been mentioned with a trade up, but most pundits don't think the Giants will be able to do that. Only in the last few days have we seen some pundits say Giants will beat out Vikings.
It's pretty much been Nabers (overwhelmingly), Odunze, Maye (most have said he will be gone), and McCarthy (most have said Vikings will get him).
So the list of names has not been large at all.
Quote:
Really.
lol, alright. I was just stating that whether they've been mocked/linked to Giants that I was pretty positive I've read reports on them being high on Williams, Daniels and MHJ. But if I'm wrong then I'm wrong...
The "report" you read about the Giants being high on Williams came from me saying an asshat said so.
Which mirrors where all the Vegas betting services have settled on, Nabers, Odunze and McCarthy at 6 in that order, although the odds between Nabers and Odunze are close.
Just rewatched him, so smooth, and his athleticism is really sneaky, he’s never really going 100%, and wins like that. He has more in his body, and at 6’3 tracks the ball like few I’ve seen coming out. Thrilled to get him if he was the pick. All these guys will help.
Again, I don't care what the reasons are.
There have only been four players linked to the Giants. Only two if they stay at #6.
That was my point. It's not a large list.
ME THREE!!
High level release, body control, ability to track the ball, ability to contest the defender, he's got all the innate skills you wish a WR had.
Who are some of the best players in this draft? QBs and WRs.
Is there a consensus 2-5? Nope - lots of different opinions on who will fall in those picks.
Fans here: "Giants have everyone guessing! It could be a QB or a WR! No one really knows, lots of smoke."
You know who else doesn't know? The GM and staff. They don't know what's going to happen with picks 2-5. Lots of scenarios COULD happen, but no one has a magic 8 ball, Joe Schoen included.
I do think the Giants like Nix more than most are saying, and I could see them trading down a few spots and taking him or Penix. I could also see the Giants trading down a few spots and taking an offensive lineman, although that seems less likely than the other scenarios.
I am interested to see how he did against top-level competition.
As for that, I think Nabers has an edge. There are very good CBs in the SEC.
Weird input on this thread. What's the connection?
Quote:
would be a weapon for Jones ? Yeah - good times !
Weird input on this thread. What's the connection?
Jones won't throw to Odunze either like a previous poster mentioned
Quote:
that people have not linked or liked the Giants to select?
Actually, it's been a pretty small list. Maye, McCarthy, Nabers, Odunze.
One of the beats said Alt. Another Bowers. 6 of 8.
You're really reaching here.
Again, this is simply a response to the assertion that "a bunch of names are tied to the Giants."
That's simply not true.
Quote:
would be a weapon for Jones ? Yeah - good times !
Weird input on this thread. What's the connection?
Odunze is really good contested catch guy. We don't have a QB on the roster (unless there's something about Lock I don't know) accurate enough or quick-minded enough to get him the ball. If you go back and watch Odunze at UW a lot of his plays are made with someone draped all over him. That happened because Penix could throw with anticipation and leverage.
Our QBs...not so much. They need people getting separation. I'm that sense Nabers is probably a better fit.
But Daniel Jones isn't going to be the QB here.
Just in time for new Head coach Bill Belicheck to cut him.
But Daniel Jones isn't going to be the QB here.
That's true and you don't draft for this year. Although I'm not sure what the plan is for QB other than hope something falls into our laps this year or next.
Just in time for new Head coach Bill Belicheck to cut him.
I'm not sure Jones ever takes another snap for the Giants, even if the team didn't draft a QB.
Quote:
For a guy like Odunze, I don't think you need a very talented passer in order for him to succeed individually (team is a different story). His catch radius is massive and he plucks the ball out of the air so it doesn't need to be perfectly placed. Similar to Hopkins in his prime when he was putting up big numbers with Tom Savage, Ryan Mallet, and Brock Osweiler playing QB.
In 2022 he had the fewest attempts over 20 yards of any regular starter in the NFL. When he did, he had the highest completion percentage of any starter on those throws.
If he's the QB (and I agree with Eric there's an argument he won't be), I predict the story is frustration and underutilizing the weapons.
Quote:
Bingo !
In 2022 he had the fewest attempts over 20 yards of any regular starter in the NFL. When he did, he had the highest completion percentage of any starter on those throws.
If he's the QB (and I agree with Eric there's an argument he won't be), I predict the story is frustration and underutilizing the weapons.
Yeah, I talked about that on the podcast too. I said Lock and DeVito would throw the 50/50 ball to Odunze, but Daniel wouldn't. I then said Nabers would probably be a better fit for Jones.
Rd 3 Sinnott or Benson
Not that I think the gun charge is a huge deal and he was never prosecuted, when you have 2 very evenly graded players, something like that can likely wind up being the decision maker.
When you’re picking this high you hope for “face of the franchise” guys who can turn around your culture, that sounds more like Odunze to me.
Golladay produced early in 2021 with Jones.
Problem is the man was washed and his hip problems were too far gone. He's out of the league for that reason.
Odunze would be the Giants best X since Hakeem Nicks. However, I do agree I would prefer the QB shot here rather than wide receiver. The pass catchers are simply more easy to find than a potential franchise QB. Sort of like the OL and RB obstacle. Great back? Give me the great line who will make a mediocre guy put up just as similar production.
Not that I think the gun charge is a huge deal and he was never prosecuted, when you have 2 very evenly graded players, something like that can likely wind up being the decision maker.
When you’re picking this high you hope for “face of the franchise” guys who can turn around your culture, that sounds more like Odunze to me.
GiantGrit mentioned this too, I guess there are other legit character issues in addition to the gun incident. One thing I feel confident about on this draft (maybe one of the only things), is that we have Odunze rated above Nabers for better or worse.
Rd 3 Sinnott or Benson
Realistically, if Penix somehow makes it past the Seahawks, we would have to trade up for him into rd1 I think. That would be a dream.
Quote:
Rd 2 (Pe)Nix
Rd 3 Sinnott or Benson
Realistically, if Penix somehow makes it past the Seahawks, we would have to trade up for him into rd1 I think. That would be a dream.
A late round trade up, say to 32nd, would involve the 2nd, 3rd and a high pick next year. I just feel if they're moving so many key draft capital it has to be for a guy worth it and worth the complete value. Penix and his injury history doesn't come to mind for that.
Pick 47 and a 2025 2nd should get it done add in maybe 2025 4th. I'd do it all day and twice on Sunday.