Stapleton: Gut feeling that the Giants like Odunze

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 2:06 pm
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
I believe #NYGiants - like many others - were enamored with the skill players on the field for Washington last year. Would not surprise me if the Malik Nabers predictions for them turns out to be misdirection and they have Rome Odunze closer to top of their board just behind Marvin Harrison Jr.
A gut feeling, if you will (Dusty Rhodes voice)
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/18/2024 2:07 pm : link
If not a QB, the dude I want if we stick at 6 & he’s there.
Is there anyone in the top 8 or so projected picks  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 2:09 pm : link
that people have not linked or liked the Giants to select?
RE: …  
Ned In Atlanta : 4/18/2024 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16473965 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
[quote] If not a QB, the dude I want if we stick at 6 & he’s there. [/quote

Agreed, I loved this kid. Would much rather take him at 6 then give up a boatload for JJ McCarthy.
RE: Is there anyone in the top 8 or so projected picks  
HBart : 4/18/2024 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16473969 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
that people have not linked or liked the Giants to select?

Exactly.

Good work by Schoen.
RE: …  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/18/2024 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16473965 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If not a QB, the dude I want if we stick at 6 & he’s there.


I agree, drafting the next Larry Fitzgerald (skill and character) would not be bad at all!

DO IT  
JonC : 4/18/2024 2:12 pm : link
RE: DO IT  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16473981 JonC said:
Quote:
DO IT


Doing this without the Ben Stiller gif is just bad form
^Arnold Predator gif is also acceptable here  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 2:14 pm : link
RE: Is there anyone in the top 8 or so projected picks  
BillT : 4/18/2024 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16473969 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
that people have not linked or liked the Giants to select?

Think that’s an accident. I think the smoke is thick.
wouldn't hate it  
jvm52106 : 4/18/2024 2:15 pm : link
but I want Maye or JJM first..
RE: RE: Is there anyone in the top 8 or so projected picks  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16473984 BillT said:
Quote:
Think that’s an accident. I think the smoke is thick.
Yup, I think it's all just dart throws right now, don't believe anyone outside of Schoen, Daboll and John boy himself (due to needing to sign off on QB probably) that has a good idea/know which way this will go.
RE: wouldn't hate it  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16473985 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
but I want Maye or JJM first..


Agreed, JJM would be my 1A and Maye 1B for round 1.
RE: Is there anyone in the top 8 or so projected picks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16473969 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
that people have not linked or liked the Giants to select?


Actually, it's been a pretty small list. Maye, McCarthy, Nabers, Odunze.
Washington  
upnyg : 4/18/2024 2:24 pm : link
Penix and Odunze would be a nice tandem.
Is Penix coming with him?  
Go Terps : 4/18/2024 2:25 pm : link
Because if he isn't, I think our current QBs are going to make Odunze look like Kenny Golladay.
Man, Giants have EVERYONE Guessing  
ZogZerg : 4/18/2024 2:25 pm : link
This is great.

Now, how many times does he change his mind between now and next Thursday?
RE: RE: Is there anyone in the top 8 or so projected picks  
ZogZerg : 4/18/2024 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16473998 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16473969 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


that people have not linked or liked the Giants to select?



Actually, it's been a pretty small list. Maye, McCarthy, Nabers, Odunze.


That's only because Williams, Daniels, and Harrison will be gone by 6, with the 2 QBs going in top 2, out of reach.
RE: RE: Is there anyone in the top 8 or so projected picks  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16473998 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Actually, it's been a pretty small list. Maye, McCarthy, Nabers, Odunze.


Really? Haven't they been said to have liked Williams but know he'll be off the board? Same thing with Daniels (knowing it's unlikely he'll drop). MHJ was another one I could have sworn on too.
ZogZerg  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 2:31 pm : link
Don't care what the reasons are. Everyone has pretty much only connected those four players with the Giants.

And the mock drafts are obsessed with Nabers being our pick.
bigblue5611  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 2:32 pm : link
Really.

IF we stay at 6 and the QB doesn't fall  
Rjanyg : 4/18/2024 2:33 pm : link
I would be very happy with Odunze.

Might be the safest pick in the draft right after MHJ.

You also don't have to give up any picks. It is a safe selection and great value and fills a major need.
RE: ZogZerg  
ZogZerg : 4/18/2024 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16474021 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Don't care what the reasons are. Everyone has pretty much only connected those four players with the Giants.

And the mock drafts are obsessed with Nabers being our pick.


Eric - It's not difficult. The Giants have a huge need QB and WR receiver. There are 3 studd receivers and 4 potential QB, with 2 being out of reach.

We have also heard people say that the Giants like Williams.
But, that hasn't gained traction since he is going to the Bears. Also, some Mocks have had Giants go OT.
RE: bigblue5611  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16474022 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Really.
lol, alright. I was just stating that whether they've been mocked/linked to Giants that I was pretty positive I've read reports on them being high on Williams, Daniels and MHJ. But if I'm wrong then I'm wrong...
RE: RE: …  
Adirondack GMen : 4/18/2024 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16473973 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 16473965 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
[quote] If not a QB, the dude I want if we stick at 6 & he’s there. [/quote

Agreed, I loved this kid. Would much rather take him at 6 then give up a boatload for JJ McCarthy.

Waiting for draft to be done is most likely why they’re not doing anything with Slayton…maybe trade chip.?
ZogZerg  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 2:38 pm : link
No one is connecting the Giants with Williams except the asshats because everyone knows Williams isn't even in the picture. He hasn't been discussed at all nationally with the Giants.

Alt has been barely been mentioned.

The only players who have consistently been mentioned with the Giants at #6 are Nabers and Odunze.

Maye and McCarthy have been mentioned with a trade up, but most pundits don't think the Giants will be able to do that. Only in the last few days have we seen some pundits say Giants will beat out Vikings.

It's pretty much been Nabers (overwhelmingly), Odunze, Maye (most have said he will be gone), and McCarthy (most have said Vikings will get him).

So the list of names has not been large at all.
RE: RE: bigblue5611  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16474032 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474022 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Really.


lol, alright. I was just stating that whether they've been mocked/linked to Giants that I was pretty positive I've read reports on them being high on Williams, Daniels and MHJ. But if I'm wrong then I'm wrong...


The "report" you read about the Giants being high on Williams came from me saying an asshat said so.
Why would the Giants do anything with Slayton?  
ZogZerg : 4/18/2024 2:39 pm : link
He will show up at some point and be fine.
RE: ZogZerg  
GFAN52 : 4/18/2024 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16474039 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
No one is connecting the Giants with Williams except the asshats because everyone knows Williams isn't even in the picture. He hasn't been discussed at all nationally with the Giants.

Alt has been barely been mentioned.

The only players who have consistently been mentioned with the Giants at #6 are Nabers and Odunze.

Maye and McCarthy have been mentioned with a trade up, but most pundits don't think the Giants will be able to do that. Only in the last few days have we seen some pundits say Giants will beat out Vikings.

It's pretty much been Nabers (overwhelmingly), Odunze, Maye (most have said he will be gone), and McCarthy (most have said Vikings will get him).

So the list of names has not been large at all.


Which mirrors where all the Vegas betting services have settled on, Nabers, Odunze and McCarthy at 6 in that order, although the odds between Nabers and Odunze are close.
RE: RE: RE: bigblue5611  
bigblue5611 : 4/18/2024 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16474041 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The "report" you read about the Giants being high on Williams came from me saying an asshat said so.
Fair enough, thought I saw something on it outside of BBI as well, but as I said, if I'm wrong, I'm wrong, no arguing here. I still like the fact that no one seems to truly know what they're ultimately going to do though...
Eric  
ZogZerg : 4/18/2024 2:42 pm : link
The list hasn't been large because there aren't other realistic options at 6. It's not because the "Beats" have real info and have narrowed it down.
Rome  
RAIN : 4/18/2024 2:43 pm : link
Would be a great fit. Nabers is a great fit. Ok with both.

Just rewatched him, so smooth, and his athleticism is really sneaky, he’s never really going 100%, and wins like that. He has more in his body, and at 6’3 tracks the ball like few I’ve seen coming out. Thrilled to get him if he was the pick. All these guys will help.
RE: Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16474052 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
The list hasn't been large because there aren't other realistic options at 6. It's not because the "Beats" have real info and have narrowed it down.


Again, I don't care what the reasons are.

There have only been four players linked to the Giants. Only two if they stay at #6.

That was my point. It's not a large list.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/18/2024 2:47 pm : link
Why would anyone be connecting Williams to NYG? I guess that was possible-probably a pipe dream even then-before Chicago traded Fields. But Caleb is going one.
RE: …  
Pete from Woodstock : 4/18/2024 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16473965 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If not a QB, the dude I want if we stick at 6 & he’s there.


ME THREE!!
RE: Rome  
JonC : 4/18/2024 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16474055 RAIN said:
Quote:
Would be a great fit. Nabers is a great fit. Ok with both.

Just rewatched him, so smooth, and his athleticism is really sneaky, he’s never really going 100%, and wins like that. He has more in his body, and at 6’3 tracks the ball like few I’ve seen coming out. Thrilled to get him if he was the pick. All these guys will help.


High level release, body control, ability to track the ball, ability to contest the defender, he's got all the innate skills you wish a WR had.
BBI continues to make me chuckle  
ThreePoints : 4/18/2024 2:48 pm : link
Giants have a few major needs, including QB and WR.

Who are some of the best players in this draft? QBs and WRs.

Is there a consensus 2-5? Nope - lots of different opinions on who will fall in those picks.

Fans here: "Giants have everyone guessing! It could be a QB or a WR! No one really knows, lots of smoke."

You know who else doesn't know? The GM and staff. They don't know what's going to happen with picks 2-5. Lots of scenarios COULD happen, but no one has a magic 8 ball, Joe Schoen included.
Boy, draft day/night is going to be stressful.  
aimrocky : 4/18/2024 2:49 pm : link
Knicks game 3 is on at 7:30 and I have a “must attend” meeting from 5-6. My typical draft day is spent refreshing BBI. This sucks.
He is the player I want  
Giantimistic : 4/18/2024 2:51 pm : link
The media has been pretty consistent that the Giants  
LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 2:51 pm : link
will likely be taking Nabers or Odunze, with an outside chance of Maye or McCarthy if one of them falls. Very few drafts contemplate them moving up or down. Who knows if they'll be right, but it's rare there is so much agreement.

I do think the Giants like Nix more than most are saying, and I could see them trading down a few spots and taking him or Penix. I could also see the Giants trading down a few spots and taking an offensive lineman, although that seems less likely than the other scenarios.
Did he go 1 on 1 with Khyree Jackson of Oregon  
SirLoinOfBeef : 4/18/2024 3:21 pm : link
?

I am interested to see how he did against top-level competition.

As for that, I think Nabers has an edge. There are very good CBs in the SEC.
This is my top choice  
Costy16 : 4/18/2024 3:29 pm : link
Very polished WR who can battle for balls.
The WR  
Giantsince80 : 4/18/2024 3:56 pm : link
I would take first.

I think  
darren in pdx : 4/18/2024 4:05 pm : link
EVERYONE likes Odunze. If they can pull off getting a WR and a QB they like I'm all for it, but I think QB takes importance if they really like them enough.
Remember when Giants paid 72M so Golladay  
averagejoe : 4/18/2024 4:17 pm : link
would be a weapon for Jones ? Yeah - good times !
RE: Remember when Giants paid 72M so Golladay  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16474181 averagejoe said:
Quote:
would be a weapon for Jones ? Yeah - good times !


Weird input on this thread. What's the connection?
RE: RE: Remember when Giants paid 72M so Golladay  
averagejoe : 4/18/2024 4:22 pm : link
In comment 16474185 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16474181 averagejoe said:


Quote:


would be a weapon for Jones ? Yeah - good times !



Weird input on this thread. What's the connection?


Jones won't throw to Odunze either like a previous poster mentioned
RE: RE: Is there anyone in the top 8 or so projected picks  
HBart : 4/18/2024 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16473998 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16473969 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


that people have not linked or liked the Giants to select?



Actually, it's been a pretty small list. Maye, McCarthy, Nabers, Odunze.

One of the beats said Alt. Another Bowers. 6 of 8.
averagejoe  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:23 pm : link
Kenny Golladay sucks and is out of the NFL. Odunze is considered one of the top talents in the draft.

You're really reaching here.
HBart  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:26 pm : link
No one is seriously tying the Giants with Alt or Bowers. That doesn't mean it can't happen, but those are not the names being discussed. Overwhelmingly it is Nabers and Oduzne.

Again, this is simply a response to the assertion that "a bunch of names are tied to the Giants."

That's simply not true.
RE: RE: Remember when Giants paid 72M so Golladay  
Go Terps : 4/18/2024 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16474185 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16474181 averagejoe said:


Quote:


would be a weapon for Jones ? Yeah - good times !



Weird input on this thread. What's the connection?


Odunze is really good contested catch guy. We don't have a QB on the roster (unless there's something about Lock I don't know) accurate enough or quick-minded enough to get him the ball. If you go back and watch Odunze at UW a lot of his plays are made with someone draped all over him. That happened because Penix could throw with anticipation and leverage.

Our QBs...not so much. They need people getting separation. I'm that sense Nabers is probably a better fit.
 
christian : 4/18/2024 4:28 pm : link
File under need to get Daniel more weapons.
*In that sense  
Go Terps : 4/18/2024 4:28 pm : link
Go Terps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:30 pm : link
As I said on the podcast, Nabers is probably a better fit for Daniel Jones.

But Daniel Jones isn't going to be the QB here.
if they draft Odunze  
BigBlueCane : 4/18/2024 4:34 pm : link
Jones will be the QB here for awhile longer. Probably beyond this year if his health holds up.

Just in time for new Head coach Bill Belicheck to cut him.
RE: Go Terps  
LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16474211 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
As I said on the podcast, Nabers is probably a better fit for Daniel Jones.

But Daniel Jones isn't going to be the QB here.


That's true and you don't draft for this year. Although I'm not sure what the plan is for QB other than hope something falls into our laps this year or next.
RE: if they draft Odunze  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16474219 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
Jones will be the QB here for awhile longer. Probably beyond this year if his health holds up.

Just in time for new Head coach Bill Belicheck to cut him.


I'm not sure Jones ever takes another snap for the Giants, even if the team didn't draft a QB.
RE: RE: RE: Remember when Giants paid 72M so Golladay  
Strahan91 : 4/18/2024 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16474201 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16474185 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16474181 averagejoe said:


Quote:


would be a weapon for Jones ? Yeah - good times !



Weird input on this thread. What's the connection?



Odunze is really good contested catch guy. We don't have a QB on the roster (unless there's something about Lock I don't know) accurate enough or quick-minded enough to get him the ball. If you go back and watch Odunze at UW a lot of his plays are made with someone draped all over him. That happened because Penix could throw with anticipation and leverage.

Our QBs...not so much. They need people getting separation. I'm that sense Nabers is probably a better fit.

For a guy like Odunze, I don't think you need a very talented passer in order for him to succeed individually (team is a different story). His catch radius is massive and he plucks the ball out of the air so it doesn't need to be perfectly placed. Similar to Hopkins in his prime when he was putting up big numbers with Tom Savage, Ryan Mallet, and Brock Osweiler playing QB.
 
christian : 4/18/2024 4:40 pm : link
The problem with Jones isn't accuracy, it's that he doesn't pull the trigger.

In 2022 he had the fewest attempts over 20 yards of any regular starter in the NFL. When he did, he had the highest completion percentage of any starter on those throws.

If he's the QB (and I agree with Eric there's an argument he won't be), I predict the story is frustration and underutilizing the weapons.
RE: RE: RE: Remember when Giants paid 72M so Golladay  
averagejoe : 4/18/2024 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16474201 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16474185 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16474181 averagejoe said:


Quote:


would be a weapon for Jones ? Yeah - good times !



Weird input on this thread. What's the connection?



Odunze is really good contested catch guy. We don't have a QB on the roster (unless there's something about Lock I don't know) accurate enough or quick-minded enough to get him the ball. If you go back and watch Odunze at UW a lot of his plays are made with someone draped all over him. That happened because Penix could throw with anticipation and leverage.

Our QBs...not so much. They need people getting separation. I'm that sense Nabers is probably a better fit.


Bingo !
RE: …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:43 pm : link
In comment 16474232 christian said:
Quote:
The problem with Jones isn't accuracy, it's that he doesn't pull the trigger.

In 2022 he had the fewest attempts over 20 yards of any regular starter in the NFL. When he did, he had the highest completion percentage of any starter on those throws.

If he's the QB (and I agree with Eric there's an argument he won't be), I predict the story is frustration and underutilizing the weapons.


Yeah, I talked about that on the podcast too. I said Lock and DeVito would throw the 50/50 ball to Odunze, but Daniel wouldn't. I then said Nabers would probably be a better fit for Jones.
Rd 1 Odunze  
Breeze_94 : 4/18/2024 4:50 pm : link
Rd 2 (Pe)Nix
Rd 3 Sinnott or Benson

As I’ve said repeatedly, I’ll be thrilled with  
Section331 : 4/18/2024 4:55 pm : link
any of the top 3 WR’s, but I really want Odunze. He’s the perfect scheme fit, but even more than that, I love his work ethic and attitude. Barring injury, he’s as much a can’t miss candidate as anyone in the draft.
I agree with Art 100%  
Biteymax22 : 4/18/2024 4:56 pm : link
A top 6 pick coming to NY, Schoen (and Mara, not Daboll) are likely going to want the squeaky clean Odunze who interviewed terrifically at the combine over Nabers who does have a gun charge in his past.

Not that I think the gun charge is a huge deal and he was never prosecuted, when you have 2 very evenly graded players, something like that can likely wind up being the decision maker.

When you’re picking this high you hope for “face of the franchise” guys who can turn around your culture, that sounds more like Odunze to me.
RE: Is Penix coming with him?  
Toth029 : 4/18/2024 5:17 pm : link
In comment 16474003 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Because if he isn't, I think our current QBs are going to make Odunze look like Kenny Golladay.


Golladay produced early in 2021 with Jones.

Problem is the man was washed and his hip problems were too far gone. He's out of the league for that reason.

Odunze would be the Giants best X since Hakeem Nicks. However, I do agree I would prefer the QB shot here rather than wide receiver. The pass catchers are simply more easy to find than a potential franchise QB. Sort of like the OL and RB obstacle. Great back? Give me the great line who will make a mediocre guy put up just as similar production.
RE: I agree with Art 100%  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16474271 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
A top 6 pick coming to NY, Schoen (and Mara, not Daboll) are likely going to want the squeaky clean Odunze who interviewed terrifically at the combine over Nabers who does have a gun charge in his past.

Not that I think the gun charge is a huge deal and he was never prosecuted, when you have 2 very evenly graded players, something like that can likely wind up being the decision maker.

When you’re picking this high you hope for “face of the franchise” guys who can turn around your culture, that sounds more like Odunze to me.


GiantGrit mentioned this too, I guess there are other legit character issues in addition to the gun incident. One thing I feel confident about on this draft (maybe one of the only things), is that we have Odunze rated above Nabers for better or worse.
RE: Rd 1 Odunze  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16474259 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Rd 2 (Pe)Nix
Rd 3 Sinnott or Benson


Realistically, if Penix somehow makes it past the Seahawks, we would have to trade up for him into rd1 I think. That would be a dream.
RE: RE: Rd 1 Odunze  
Toth029 : 4/18/2024 8:05 pm : link
In comment 16474451 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474259 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


Rd 2 (Pe)Nix
Rd 3 Sinnott or Benson




Realistically, if Penix somehow makes it past the Seahawks, we would have to trade up for him into rd1 I think. That would be a dream.


A late round trade up, say to 32nd, would involve the 2nd, 3rd and a high pick next year. I just feel if they're moving so many key draft capital it has to be for a guy worth it and worth the complete value. Penix and his injury history doesn't come to mind for that.
gut feeling - very few teams don't like odunze  
Eric on Li : 4/18/2024 8:59 pm : link
he is possibly the cleanest prospect in the class depending on how much gps data you have on mhj.
RE: RE: RE: Rd 1 Odunze  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 9:02 pm : link
In comment 16474513 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474451 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16474259 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


Rd 2 (Pe)Nix
Rd 3 Sinnott or Benson




Realistically, if Penix somehow makes it past the Seahawks, we would have to trade up for him into rd1 I think. That would be a dream.



A late round trade up, say to 32nd, would involve the 2nd, 3rd and a high pick next year. I just feel if they're moving so many key draft capital it has to be for a guy worth it and worth the complete value. Penix and his injury history doesn't come to mind for that.


Pick 47 and a 2025 2nd should get it done add in maybe 2025 4th. I'd do it all day and twice on Sunday.
