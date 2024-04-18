Stapleton: Gut feeling that the Giants like Odunze Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 2:06 pm : 4/18/2024 2:06 pm

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

I believe #NYGiants - like many others - were enamored with the skill players on the field for Washington last year. Would not surprise me if the Malik Nabers predictions for them turns out to be misdirection and they have Rome Odunze closer to top of their board just behind Marvin Harrison Jr.

A gut feeling, if you will (Dusty Rhodes voice)