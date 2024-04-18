If Prettyrickey213 is to be believed LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 4:31 pm

It sounds like one or both of Vikings/Broncos will be jumping the Giants for quarterbacks. Haven't seen it mentioned, but maybe we could make a deal with one of them if NE (or one of Vikings/Broncos) takes Maye and JJM is there at 6?



I'd prefer to take JJM if he's there, but I could see Schoen wanting to trade down in that scenario.



Not sure what to believe right now (kudos to Schoen), but it does seem like indications are that the Giants will stay put and take a receiver or trade down. The rumors of them moving up seem to have died down.



Who is your ideal team for a trade down? And what would you want?