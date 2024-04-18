for display only
If Prettyrickey213 is to be believed

LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 4:31 pm
It sounds like one or both of Vikings/Broncos will be jumping the Giants for quarterbacks. Haven't seen it mentioned, but maybe we could make a deal with one of them if NE (or one of Vikings/Broncos) takes Maye and JJM is there at 6?

I'd prefer to take JJM if he's there, but I could see Schoen wanting to trade down in that scenario.

Not sure what to believe right now (kudos to Schoen), but it does seem like indications are that the Giants will stay put and take a receiver or trade down. The rumors of them moving up seem to have died down.

Who is your ideal team for a trade down? And what would you want?
ryanmkeane : 4/18/2024 4:33 pm : link
If Patriots take Maye, I believe the Giants will be in a pretty advantageous position.

Sit tight and take the next Larry Fitzgerald, or get an absolute haul of picks.
LW_Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:34 pm : link
You are asking questions that can't be answered by fans on a fan website.

You listen to the offers and react.

If the offer is underwhelming, you stand pat and take the WR.

If they offer you a tremendous deal, you trade down, and possibly maneuver for Penix or Nix.

Or you acquire draft capital to move up in 2025.
RE: LW_Giants  
LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16474217 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You are asking questions that can't be answered by fans on a fan website.

You listen to the offers and react.

If the offer is underwhelming, you stand pat and take the WR.

If they offer you a tremendous deal, you trade down, and possibly maneuver for Penix or Nix.

Or you acquire draft capital to move up in 2025.


Well, yes, you are correct that fans can't decide that lol. I was just trying to spur a discussion. I'll delete if you don't think it's one worth having.
for example  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:37 pm : link
say McCarthy is there at #6 and the Giants are not sold on him.

If the Broncos did offer the Giants #12, next year's #1, and Surtain, you take that offer.
Clearly  
OBJ_AllDay : 4/18/2024 4:38 pm : link
the Giants attempted to position themselves for a qb but did not value any of the prospects in a mortgage the entire draft or next years draft extent. In that case I'm cool with staying put. I would however be disappointed in them in a trade down scenario when you have pretty much sure things at wr staring you in your face
if that pans out  
santacruzom : 4/18/2024 4:39 pm : link
I suppose the Giants would take one of the top tier receivers who'd be available and then try to address QB later, either in round 2 or via an attempt to trade up into round 1. If that doesn't happen they can always take a QB next year with their likely-to-be-top-5 pick.
I think every team from 9 to 14 will want to trade up  
robbieballs2003 : 4/18/2024 4:39 pm : link
and not necessarily for a QB. The Bears want to get a top e WR to pair with Williams. The Jets may want to get ahead of Tennessee for an OL. You have the 4 other teams that needs a QB.
I get the Vikings, they’ve got good draft assets,  
Section331 : 4/18/2024 4:40 pm : link
but how the hell are the Broncos jumping the Giants? I don’t see any scenario where they could accumulate the draft assets to make that big a move.
Based on today's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:41 pm : link
press conference, I'm more convinced Schoen is strongly considering trading down.
I really don't see Denver moving up to the top 5. Going from 12  
Strahan91 : 4/18/2024 4:41 pm : link
to 3-5 without a 2nd round pick will be very difficult and I don't see them trying with one of the weakest rosters in the league right now. I think they'll sit at 12 and be very happy to select Nix.
RE: for example  
Mike from Ohio : 4/18/2024 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16474225 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
say McCarthy is there at #6 and the Giants are not sold on him.

If the Broncos did offer the Giants #12, next year's #1, and Surtain, you take that offer.


If that deal from the Broncos were real you take that in a heartbeat.
RE: Based on today's  
Strahan91 : 4/18/2024 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16474234 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
press conference, I'm more convinced Schoen is strongly considering trading down.

You also have to keep in mind though, it's entirely possible that is exactly what he wants other teams trying to jump the Giants to think
I suspect that Schoen & Co  
logman : 4/18/2024 4:42 pm : link
will have gamed out dozens of plausible scenarios before they have to make a move.

If you listen to Schoen today  
UberAlias : 4/18/2024 4:42 pm : link
And I honestly don't think he's lying here, but I think all three options are on the table, pending how things play out. We could trade up, we could stay put, or we could move back. He admitted to being surprised in a few teams behind us calling him. But like he said, I don't think in most cases teams tell you the specific player. You lose leverage that way. I'm sure it happens in situations, but probably rare.
RE: for example  
RHPeel : 4/18/2024 4:43 pm : link
In comment 16474225 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
say McCarthy is there at #6 and the Giants are not sold on him.

If the Broncos did offer the Giants #12, next year's #1, and Surtain, you take that offer.


100% this. If you don't absolutely love McCarthy and that's the offer, take it and don't look back. (Then I would try to swing back up and snag Odunze at 8, but that's just me.)
RE: Based on today's  
robbieballs2003 : 4/18/2024 4:43 pm : link
In comment 16474234 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
press conference, I'm more convinced Schoen is strongly considering trading down.


I agree. One, if he is telling the truth then he gave a lot of details into that and he isn't just saying it to say it. Two, if he isn't telling the truth then he's trying to create a market for the pick.
They can't  
Pete in MD : 4/18/2024 4:43 pm : link
reach for a QB again.
RE: Based on today's  
LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16474234 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
press conference, I'm more convinced Schoen is strongly considering trading down.


I've been saying for awhile that if they can't move up, they should move down. This is a pretty deep draft and taking a WR in our current state doesn't make a ton of sense. Collect assets for next year when we'll need to make a move for a QB and continue building the lines in the meantime.
RE: They can't  
BigBlueShock : 4/18/2024 4:46 pm : link
In comment 16474246 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
reach for a QB again.

Your idea of a “reach” is possibly not remotely close to what the Giants may or may not consider a reach. You have less than zero idea of how the Giants feel about the QBs and where they think they should go
RE: RE: Based on today's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:47 pm : link
In comment 16474237 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474234 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


press conference, I'm more convinced Schoen is strongly considering trading down.


You also have to keep in mind though, it's entirely possible that is exactly what he wants other teams trying to jump the Giants to think


I've taken that into account (see my post in the pinned thread above about the presser).
RE: Based on today's  
UberAlias : 4/18/2024 4:47 pm : link
In comment 16474234 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
press conference, I'm more convinced Schoen is strongly considering trading down.


I agree, me too. It's that, but it's also the desperation of teams behind us. I get the sense they are in throw the charts out the window mode to get their hands on one of these guys.
Just take  
Spider43 : 4/18/2024 4:47 pm : link
Odunze at #6. There's no way he lasts past da Bears at 9, or, GASP, the Jets at 10. I see a Jerry Rice-type career for him, with us.
RE: Just take  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:50 pm : link
In comment 16474256 Spider43 said:
Quote:
Odunze at #6. There's no way he lasts past da Bears at 9, or, GASP, the Jets at 10. I see a Jerry Rice-type career for him, with us.


Joe Schoen:
“We’re not one or two players away.”
RE: RE: Based on today's  
Optimus-NY : 4/18/2024 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16474237 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474234 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


press conference, I'm more convinced Schoen is strongly considering trading down.


You also have to keep in mind though, it's entirely possible that is exactly what he wants other teams trying to jump the Giants to think


+1
RE: Based on today's  
jvm52106 : 4/18/2024 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16474234 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
press conference, I'm more convinced Schoen is strongly considering trading down.


I was thinking the sane thing. In fact, one reason to mention all the action at 6 already is to drive up the cost- create competition..

I still think we are locked in on Maye but no way of knowing if he will bevthere for them.
Main reason I don't think a trade down is likely is that  
Strahan91 : 4/18/2024 4:55 pm : link
if you look at their top 30 visits there aren't many guys projected to go mid to late 1st round
RE: Main reason I don't think a trade down is likely is that  
robbieballs2003 : 4/18/2024 4:58 pm : link
In comment 16474268 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
if you look at their top 30 visits there aren't many guys projected to go mid to late 1st round


I disagree. There are a bunch.

Penix
Nix
Sinnot
Turner
Robinson
McKinstry
And more
RE: Main reason I don't think a trade down is likely is that  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16474268 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
if you look at their top 30 visits there aren't many guys projected to go mid to late 1st round


Actually, Sy'56 e-mailed me a couple of days ago saying that he felt the team was looking at a bunch of players with their 30 visits that are currently in the no-man's land between our two picks.
RE: Just take  
Darwinian : 4/18/2024 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16474256 Spider43 said:
Quote:
Odunze at #6. There's no way he lasts past da Bears at 9, or, GASP, the Jets at 10. I see a Jerry Rice-type career for him, with us.


If we pair Odunze with Daniel Jones his career will look more like Laquan Treadwill than Jerry Rice. This team needs a quarterback.
RE: RE: Main reason I don't think a trade down is likely is that  
LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 5:17 pm : link
In comment 16474278 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16474268 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


if you look at their top 30 visits there aren't many guys projected to go mid to late 1st round



Actually, Sy'56 e-mailed me a couple of days ago saying that he felt the team was looking at a bunch of players with their 30 visits that are currently in the no-man's land between our two picks.


I've noticed this as well. They've had a ton of visits with guys that will go in the first round but not top 10.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 5:17 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
TAKEAWAY: Overvalued self-assessments have been a problem for #Giants for a decade.

Joe Schoen sounded today like he sees the roster for what it is. That's a good thing.

"I think we're not one player away or two players"
+
"We’ve gotten a lot of (trade) calls from people behind us"
=
could be laying groundwork to trade down and fill more holes if the desired QB is not available.

I didn't think #nygiants would pass on a WR at 6 until recently. Now I wonder if a 3-for-1 package that produces a starting WR, starting DB and Bo Nix could be tempting.

Remember, Schoen admitted that he sped up the rebuild last year after signing Daniel Jones to the $160M extension.
Draft WR  
Paulie Walnuts : 4/18/2024 5:27 pm : link
And roll with Tommy Cutlets!
RE: Just take  
giantstock : 4/18/2024 5:31 pm : link
In comment 16474256 Spider43 said:
Quote:
Odunze at #6. There's no way he lasts past da Bears at 9, or, GASP, the Jets at 10. I see a Jerry Rice-type career for him, with us.


Jerry Rice career With Lock and Jones as QB's. Yeah right.
RE: RE: Just take  
RHPeel : 4/18/2024 5:33 pm : link
In comment 16474280 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16474256 Spider43 said:


Quote:


Odunze at #6. There's no way he lasts past da Bears at 9, or, GASP, the Jets at 10. I see a Jerry Rice-type career for him, with us.



If we pair Odunze with Daniel Jones his career will look more like Laquan Treadwill than Jerry Rice. This team needs a quarterback.


Odunze is a *much* better athlete than Treadwell, and there's a pretty small chance at this point that Jones is the QB in 2025. This can take more than one year to solve.
Zero  
Saquon'sQuadz : 4/18/2024 5:40 pm : link
Chance QBs go 1-5
RE: Based on today's  
section125 : 4/18/2024 5:42 pm : link
In comment 16474234 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
press conference, I'm more convinced Schoen is strongly considering trading down.


I think this is extremely viable. I think Penix is on the table in a trade back. Get and additional 2nd or 3rd this year and next years 1 or 2 from some team. Pick up Penix and a WR or DT in the 2nd. They need quality players from day 2 and as light trade back would help.
A trade back to 12 that gets Penix is great  
Go Terps : 4/18/2024 5:46 pm : link
My question would be if you can draft Penix at 12, why can't you draft him at 6?
RE: Based on today's  
bluefin : 4/18/2024 5:48 pm : link
In comment 16474234 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
press conference, I'm more convinced Schoen is strongly considering trading down.

same here, and I hope so
RE: A trade back to 12 that gets Penix is great  
LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 5:51 pm : link
In comment 16474341 Go Terps said:
Quote:
My question would be if you can draft Penix at 12, why can't you draft him at 6?


Because maybe at 12 you also get another second round pick or a second round pick in next years draft.
RE: LW_Giants  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16474217 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You are asking questions that can't be answered by fans on a fan website.

You listen to the offers and react.

If the offer is underwhelming, you stand pat and take the WR.

If they offer you a tremendous deal, you trade down, and possibly maneuver for Penix or Nix.

Or you acquire draft capital to move up in 2025.


That's my preference eight now, for Penix not Nix.
RE: A trade back to 12 that gets Penix is great  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16474341 Go Terps said:
Quote:
My question would be if you can draft Penix at 12, why can't you draft him at 6?


Because if you can get him at 12, why do you take him at six?

Medicals.
RE: RE: A trade back to 12 that gets Penix is great  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16474349 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16474341 Go Terps said:


Quote:


My question would be if you can draft Penix at 12, why can't you draft him at 6?



Because maybe at 12 you also get another second round pick or a second round pick in next years draft.


If they are trading up for JJM you could get a 2025 1st and a day 2 pick, the Broncos have a 2nd this year though. Just 76.
RE: RE: A trade back to 12 that gets Penix is great  
Mike from Ohio : 4/18/2024 6:00 pm : link
In comment 16474349 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16474341 Go Terps said:


Quote:


My question would be if you can draft Penix at 12, why can't you draft him at 6?



Because maybe at 12 you also get another second round pick or a second round pick in next years draft.


So you don't want Penix to be the Giants QB, unless we get an additional second round pick next year. Then you do?

Do you imagine his success as the Giants QB hinges on that 2025 second round pick?
and I wouldn't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 6:01 pm : link
discount Penix at six.

But I have some difficulty seeing the Giants replacing an injury-prone QB with another one.

If Penix didn't have the medicals, he would go before McCarthy.
the evaluation  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 6:03 pm : link
of Penix is largely contingent about what medical people say at this point. We don't have that info.
RE: RE: RE: A trade back to 12 that gets Penix is great  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 6:04 pm : link
In comment 16474366 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16474349 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


In comment 16474341 Go Terps said:


Quote:


My question would be if you can draft Penix at 12, why can't you draft him at 6?



Because maybe at 12 you also get another second round pick or a second round pick in next years draft.



So you don't want Penix to be the Giants QB, unless we get an additional second round pick next year. Then you do?

Do you imagine his success as the Giants QB hinges on that 2025 second round pick?


It would be a 2025 1st from a team that will most likely be top 5 or top 10 worst in the league next year
I think the comment about medicals today  
Chris684 : 4/18/2024 6:08 pm : link
Would exclude Penix. That’s just my opinion.
RE: I think the comment about medicals today  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 6:09 pm : link
In comment 16474373 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Would exclude Penix. That’s just my opinion.


I thought that too, but then I thought, if he likes Penix, he wants other teams to think that.
RE: I think the comment about medicals today  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 6:11 pm : link
In comment 16474373 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Would exclude Penix. That’s just my opinion.


He said they eliminated very few players and how player plays after injuries is very important to them. I would not exclude Penix based on his comments. At this point, if we could trade down and get Penix I'm all for it.
I struggle with the same thing Eric, I can’t see  
LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 6:19 pm : link
Them going from one injury prone qb to another, especially when the narrative they’ve agreed on with Daniel seems like it will be that he had the talent but his body wouldn’t hold up and it’s too big of a risk.

As for trading down to take Penix, the idea is given his medical you hedge your bet by getting additional assets in case it doesn’t work out. You don’t get those assets if you take him at 6.
Penix just played every game for two years  
Go Terps : 4/18/2024 6:22 pm : link
He threw more passes than anyone else in that time. He's a pocket passer and excels at getting the ball out quickly and decisively.

Who's more likely to get hurt? Penix, or say Jayden Daniels who runs like he's looking for a truck to collide with?
RE: A trade back to 12 that gets Penix is great  
section125 : 4/18/2024 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16474341 Go Terps said:
Quote:
My question would be if you can draft Penix at 12, why can't you draft him at 6?


Easy, he is not worth the #6 pick. He has too many issues. He is, in reality a day 2 pick. If Bo Nix is able to be drafted at 47, why not draft him at #6? Same thing.
We can go round and round on semantics all day long. But you very well know Penix is not a top 6 talent in this draft. I like Penix, but why would you draft him at 6 when you can trade back to #12(for example) and get him along with a #2 and next year #2 or maybe even a #1? That is how yo leverage a draft and fill the roster.

Easier - Should Brock Purdy have been drafted in the 1st or 2nd round? His play says he should have been. But his rating was late day 3 or UDFA.
RE: Penix just played every game for two years  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16474392 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He threw more passes than anyone else in that time. He's a pocket passer and excels at getting the ball out quickly and decisively.

Who's more likely to get hurt? Penix, or say Jayden Daniels who runs like he's looking for a truck to collide with?


I hear what you are saying. And it has merit. But the guy has had two ACLs and two shoulder injuries that ended four seasons.
RE: RE: A trade back to 12 that gets Penix is great  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16474395 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474341 Go Terps said:


Quote:


My question would be if you can draft Penix at 12, why can't you draft him at 6?



Easy, he is not worth the #6 pick. He has too many issues. He is, in reality a day 2 pick. If Bo Nix is able to be drafted at 47, why not draft him at #6? Same thing.
We can go round and round on semantics all day long. But you very well know Penix is not a top 6 talent in this draft. I like Penix, but why would you draft him at 6 when you can trade back to #12(for example) and get him along with a #2 and next year #2 or maybe even a #1? That is how yo leverage a draft and fill the roster.

Easier - Should Brock Purdy have been drafted in the 1st or 2nd round? His play says he should have been. But his rating was late day 3 or UDFA.


If they really want JJM it would be Surtain and a 2025 1st. They don't have a 2nd this year
RE: RE: Penix just played every game for two years  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 6:25 pm : link
In comment 16474396 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16474392 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He threw more passes than anyone else in that time. He's a pocket passer and excels at getting the ball out quickly and decisively.

Who's more likely to get hurt? Penix, or say Jayden Daniels who runs like he's looking for a truck to collide with?



I hear what you are saying. And it has merit. But the guy has had two ACLs and two shoulder injuries that ended four seasons.


Yeah, I don't see us taking him at 6. That's why it was my pick for the surprise pick at 6. It would shock me and excite me at the same time.
RE: RE: RE: A trade back to 12 that gets Penix is great  
section125 : 4/18/2024 6:32 pm : link
In comment 16474366 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16474349 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


In comment 16474341 Go Terps said:


Quote:


My question would be if you can draft Penix at 12, why can't you draft him at 6?



Because maybe at 12 you also get another second round pick or a second round pick in next years draft.



So you don't want Penix to be the Giants QB, unless we get an additional second round pick next year. Then you do?

Do you imagine his success as the Giants QB hinges on that 2025 second round pick?


It is not his success, but the future success of the team. If you can get him at 12 for an additional #2 or #3 this year and next years #2 or possibly #1, that definitely increases the chances of future success. More premium picks increases the chance of getting better players and improving the roster.
Does anyone have  
Joey in VA : 4/18/2024 6:35 pm : link
a 9 day sleeping pill? I can't take it anymore!
Who is this QB in 2025 that I keep seeing mentioned?  
HardTruth : 4/18/2024 6:37 pm : link
And at what draft pick can we get this mystery player?
RE: Does anyone have  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16474408 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
a 9 day sleeping pill? I can't take it anymore!


7 days, bud.
RE: Who is this QB in 2025 that I keep seeing mentioned?  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 6:39 pm : link
In comment 16474409 HardTruth said:
Quote:
And at what draft pick can we get this mystery player?


I like Jaxon Dart and Cam Ward personally. Idk where they will go, but they are my two favorites currently.
I don’t understand not wanting Penix at 6  
UConn4523 : 4/18/2024 6:39 pm : link
but endorsing it at 12, while also ignoring the risk of him potentially being gone at 12.
RE: I don’t understand not wanting Penix at 6  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16474412 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but endorsing it at 12, while also ignoring the risk of him potentially being gone at 12.


If a team trades up in front of us we could still beat their offer and come away with extra draft capital vs taking him at 6.
RE: RE: I don’t understand not wanting Penix at 6  
UConn4523 : 4/18/2024 6:45 pm : link
In comment 16474415 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474412 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


but endorsing it at 12, while also ignoring the risk of him potentially being gone at 12.



If a team trades up in front of us we could still beat their offer and come away with extra draft capital vs taking him at 6.


That argument hinges on all things working out in our favor with no mistakes made. There is no way a GM looking for a top QB prospect is going to punt a sure thing for a maybe.
RE: I don’t understand not wanting Penix at 6  
HardTruth : 4/18/2024 6:51 pm : link
In comment 16474412 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but endorsing it at 12, while also ignoring the risk of him potentially being gone at 12.


No matter where you draft a QB, all that matters is the results

Its like the people who think the Giants should have drafted Jones at 17 but not 6. Would you somehow be happier with his 22 wins in 5 seasons because we got him a few picks later?
I seriously doubt they bet their careers on Penix  
George from CT : 4/18/2024 6:54 pm : link
As good as he is, Read that he wears a brace and intends to keep doing so.
He’s going to need a solid line on the right side and if he suffers a career ending injury, The owners and most of the fan base will want them gone, especially if DJ has a halfway decent career as a game manager type qb.
That's nonsensical  
ThomasG : 4/18/2024 6:54 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: I don’t understand not wanting Penix at 6  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16474420 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474415 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16474412 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


but endorsing it at 12, while also ignoring the risk of him potentially being gone at 12.



If a team trades up in front of us we could still beat their offer and come away with extra draft capital vs taking him at 6.



That argument hinges on all things working out in our favor with no mistakes made. There is no way a GM looking for a top QB prospect is going to punt a sure thing for a maybe.


This situation is based on them not being able to get their guy and liking Penix but not seeing him as a sure thing due to injury history. Without the injury history he would be a top 3 pick. I want a QB so bad that I would take Penix AT 6, but I don't think Schoen would.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don’t understand not wanting Penix at 6  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16474432 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474420 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16474415 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16474412 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


but endorsing it at 12, while also ignoring the risk of him potentially being gone at 12.



If a team trades up in front of us we could still beat their offer and come away with extra draft capital vs taking him at 6.



That argument hinges on all things working out in our favor with no mistakes made. There is no way a GM looking for a top QB prospect is going to punt a sure thing for a maybe.



This situation is based on them not being able to get their guy and liking Penix but not seeing him as a sure thing due to injury history. Without the injury history he would be a top 3 pick. I want a QB so bad that I would probably take Penix AT 6, but I don't think Schoen would.
RE: I don’t understand not wanting Penix at 6  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 7:03 pm : link
In comment 16474412 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but endorsing it at 12, while also ignoring the risk of him potentially being gone at 12.


It's a great point.

But we all know the problem with Penix. I just watched Fowler say he could go anywhere from the teens to day two.

I could see him go as high a 6.

However, if you trade down, and acquire more draft capital, it would take the sting out of him tearing his ACL the third time.

I just don't feel terribly comfortable taking him at #6.
RE: and I wouldn't  
jvm52106 : 4/18/2024 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16474368 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
discount Penix at six.

But I have some difficulty seeing the Giants replacing an injury-prone QB with another one.

If Penix didn't have the medicals, he would go before McCarthy.


That is a stretch..
Then he wouldn’t take him at 12 either  
UConn4523 : 4/18/2024 7:06 pm : link
IMO
RE: RE: and I wouldn't  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16474452 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474368 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


discount Penix at six.

But I have some difficulty seeing the Giants replacing an injury-prone QB with another one.

If Penix didn't have the medicals, he would go before McCarthy.



That is a stretch..


I'm a big JJM fan, and I can say without a doubt without the medicals Penix would be ahead of JJM and probably a top 3 pick. That's why he could be worth the risk. He's as a legit of a passer as you'll find in the draft.
RE: RE: and I wouldn't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16474452 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474368 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


discount Penix at six.

But I have some difficulty seeing the Giants replacing an injury-prone QB with another one.

If Penix didn't have the medicals, he would go before McCarthy.



That is a stretch..


A stretch? Take away the medicals and Penix blows away what McCarthy has done in terms of passing the ball, arm strength, and productivity.
RE: I seriously doubt they bet their careers on Penix  
section125 : 4/18/2024 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16474430 George from CT said:
Quote:
As good as he is, Read that he wears a brace and intends to keep doing so.
He’s going to need a solid line on the right side and if he suffers a career ending injury, The owners and most of the fan base will want them gone, especially if DJ has a halfway decent career as a game manager type qb.


Why is his wearing a knee brace an issue? Actually it is smart. Why not take additional protection?

DJ is not going to have a decent career with the Giants.
RE: Then he wouldn’t take him at 12 either  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16474453 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
IMO


So you don't see a scenario where Joe Schoen would take Penix later in the draft?

We'll agree to disagree.
RE: Then he wouldn’t take him at 12 either  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16474453 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
IMO


That's valid, but there's a big difference between Penix at 6 and Penix plus the Broncos 2025 1st and maybe Surtain or 2025 2nd.
Seems like there’s a scenario in which  
M.S. : 4/18/2024 7:11 pm : link
Joe Schoen first trades down and uses the extra draft capital to then trade back up. Who he selects in the trade down is anyone’s guess. And mayb he gets a QB with his trade back up?
RE: Penix just played every game for two years  
PatersonPlank : 4/18/2024 7:12 pm : link
In comment 16474392 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He threw more passes than anyone else in that time. He's a pocket passer and excels at getting the ball out quickly and decisively.

Who's more likely to get hurt? Penix, or say Jayden Daniels who runs like he's looking for a truck to collide with?


Yep, he is going to be 4 years removed from his knee injuries when camp starts. There has to be a point where it is not an issue any more.
PattersonPlank  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 7:16 pm : link
That's true.

But what scares teams is what Fowler just said on Eisen's show. He said some teams feel the injuries won't be a huge problem but he will have to be "managed" because of them. So in other words, some of these past injuries still may even impact how he practices.
RE: RE: RE: Main reason I don't think a trade down is likely is that  
AcidTest : 4/18/2024 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16474299 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16474278 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16474268 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


if you look at their top 30 visits there aren't many guys projected to go mid to late 1st round



Actually, Sy'56 e-mailed me a couple of days ago saying that he felt the team was looking at a bunch of players with their 30 visits that are currently in the no-man's land between our two picks.



I've noticed this as well. They've had a ton of visits with guys that will go in the first round but not top 10.


Agreed.
RE: RE: Then he wouldn’t take him at 12 either  
UConn4523 : 4/18/2024 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16474462 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16474453 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


IMO



So you don't see a scenario where Joe Schoen would take Penix later in the draft?

We'll agree to disagree.


Yes, in the 2nd or via trade up back into the first if he falls. I don’t see a scenario where he doesn’t like him at 6 and trades down thinking he can pick up an extra pick and sneak in his new QB at 12.

Can that happen? I guess. But that’s a hell of a gamble if you actually like the player and have a 1st round grade on him with a few QB needy teams picking between 6-11 or right after within striking distance of a trade up.
RE: RE: I seriously doubt they bet their careers on Penix  
George from CT : 4/18/2024 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16474461 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474430 George from CT said:


Quote:


As good as he is, Read that he wears a brace and intends to keep doing so.
He’s going to need a solid line on the right side and if he suffers a career ending injury, The owners and most of the fan base will want them gone, especially if DJ has a halfway decent career as a game manager type qb.



Why is his wearing a knee brace an issue? Actually it is smart. Why not take additional protection?

DJ is not going to have a decent career with the Giants.


To me, I just feel it will somewhat limit his movement.
I do agree that DJ won’t have a decent year here. However I think if he ends up with a team that doesn’t ask him to do much he might be ok.

My preferences are
1) Drake Maye

2) Trade down to a team that wants JJM, hopefully a trade where we can potentially get a top 5 2025 pick, broncos rumor sounds good and get a project qb later in the draft

3) one of the top wr’s minus Nabers,
RE: RE: Penix just played every game for two years  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16474469 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16474392 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He threw more passes than anyone else in that time. He's a pocket passer and excels at getting the ball out quickly and decisively.

Who's more likely to get hurt? Penix, or say Jayden Daniels who runs like he's looking for a truck to collide with?



Yep, he is going to be 4 years removed from his knee injuries when camp starts. There has to be a point where it is not an issue any more.


10+ years ago it would be a real issue, surgeries have exponentially evolved so much that it's different nowadays. Even after 2 acl surgeries and individual could potentially have a stronger acl than they did before their first acl tear.
I've  
AcidTest : 4/18/2024 7:41 pm : link
gone from not wanting to draft Penix at all to being OK taking him in the middle of the first round after his pro day workout. Without his injury history, he'd be the #2 QB in this draft IMO. But I think my original position was correct. It's just too risky to try and replace one injury-riddled QB with another, especially if his injuries have to be "managed."
RE: RE: RE: Penix just played every game for two years  
GFAN52 : 4/18/2024 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16474488 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474469 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 16474392 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He threw more passes than anyone else in that time. He's a pocket passer and excels at getting the ball out quickly and decisively.

Who's more likely to get hurt? Penix, or say Jayden Daniels who runs like he's looking for a truck to collide with?



Yep, he is going to be 4 years removed from his knee injuries when camp starts. There has to be a point where it is not an issue any more.



10+ years ago it would be a real issue, surgeries have exponentially evolved so much that it's different nowadays. Even after 2 acl surgeries and individual could potentially have a stronger acl than they did before their first acl tear.


He is at a 20% greater risk of having another ACL on that same right knee then if he hadn't already had two grade 3 ACL's on his right knee. You can't undo his prior injuries even if he's been lucky in the last 4 college seasons. Now you are talking about the NFL, with bigger, faster and stronger defensive players against a Giant OL that has been far below average over the last few years. No way do I take that risk with the 6th pick.
RE: I don’t understand not wanting Penix at 6  
widmerseyebrow : 4/18/2024 8:02 pm : link
In comment 16474412 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but endorsing it at 12, while also ignoring the risk of him potentially being gone at 12.


I think we'd have to draft JJM (presumably who Denver wants at 6) and wait to see if Penix is still available when Denver picks. And even that's risky because you could get "stuck" with JJM.
We invested in Daniel Jones  
SleepyOwl : 4/18/2024 8:14 pm : link
For two years. Giving away draft capital to move up for a QB a year later is; build around Jones. Trade back and bring in a bunch of guys to compete.
RE: RE: A trade back to 12 that gets Penix is great  
nochance : 4/18/2024 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16474349 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16474341 Go Terps said:


Quote:


My question would be if you can draft Penix at 12, why can't you draft him at 6?



Because maybe at 12 you also get another second round pick or a second round pick in next years draft.



If 6 to 12 you better be getting a lot more than a 2nd round pick
RE: RE: RE: RE: Penix just played every game for two years  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16474508 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474488 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16474469 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 16474392 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He threw more passes than anyone else in that time. He's a pocket passer and excels at getting the ball out quickly and decisively.

Who's more likely to get hurt? Penix, or say Jayden Daniels who runs like he's looking for a truck to collide with?



Yep, he is going to be 4 years removed from his knee injuries when camp starts. There has to be a point where it is not an issue any more.



10+ years ago it would be a real issue, surgeries have exponentially evolved so much that it's different nowadays. Even after 2 acl surgeries and individual could potentially have a stronger acl than they did before their first acl tear.



He is at a 20% greater risk of having another ACL on that same right knee then if he hadn't already had two grade 3 ACL's on his right knee. You can't undo his prior injuries even if he's been lucky in the last 4 college seasons. Now you are talking about the NFL, with bigger, faster and stronger defensive players against a Giant OL that has been far below average over the last few years. No way do I take that risk with the 6th pick.


93.2% of stats are made up.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Penix just played every game for two years  
j_rud : 4/18/2024 8:38 pm : link
In comment 16474540 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474508 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 16474488 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16474469 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 16474392 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He threw more passes than anyone else in that time. He's a pocket passer and excels at getting the ball out quickly and decisively.

Who's more likely to get hurt? Penix, or say Jayden Daniels who runs like he's looking for a truck to collide with?



Yep, he is going to be 4 years removed from his knee injuries when camp starts. There has to be a point where it is not an issue any more.



10+ years ago it would be a real issue, surgeries have exponentially evolved so much that it's different nowadays. Even after 2 acl surgeries and individual could potentially have a stronger acl than they did before their first acl tear.



He is at a 20% greater risk of having another ACL on that same right knee then if he hadn't already had two grade 3 ACL's on his right knee. You can't undo his prior injuries even if he's been lucky in the last 4 college seasons. Now you are talking about the NFL, with bigger, faster and stronger defensive players against a Giant OL that has been far below average over the last few years. No way do I take that risk with the 6th pick.



93.2% of stats are made up.


He's also implying the size and speed of defenders plays a part in ACL injuries when most are non-contact.
Penix concerns go  
Dankbeerman : 4/18/2024 8:42 pm : link
further then re-injury. Compare his ta0e from 2019 to thatof 23. He doesnt move the eeight onto his front leg. He stays back and throws all arm. He can get away with it in college he may not in the NFL. But it shows he himself either feels something or doesnt trust his knee.

He has too much risk for where he will be drafted. But we have the same risks already sticking with Jones so maybe you can look past it.

Prefer to draft the stud WR and then work for a QB later, if it ends up Penix we better be readyt to do this again in 2 year.


RE: RE: RE: A trade back to 12 that gets Penix is great  
section125 : 4/18/2024 8:47 pm : link
In comment 16474537 nochance said:
Quote:
In comment 16474349 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


In comment 16474341 Go Terps said:


Quote:


My question would be if you can draft Penix at 12, why can't you draft him at 6?



Because maybe at 12 you also get another second round pick or a second round pick in next years draft.




If 6 to 12 you better be getting a lot more than a 2nd round pick


According to the charts, 6 to 12 is almost exactly a 2nd round pick - about 400 points.

So a 2nd and next years 2nd is a good deal.
I don't understand the concern with mechanics  
Go Terps : 4/18/2024 8:48 pm : link
If you cover up the QB and just watch the ball come out it's clear who the best thrower is in this class. It's Penix, clearly. I don't care if he's punting the ball - it comes out better from his hand than it does everyone else's.

This is like criticizing Reggie Miller's shooting form.
RE: RE: RE: RE: A trade back to 12 that gets Penix is great  
BleedBlue46 : 4/18/2024 8:51 pm : link
In comment 16474562 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474537 nochance said:


Quote:


In comment 16474349 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


In comment 16474341 Go Terps said:


Quote:


My question would be if you can draft Penix at 12, why can't you draft him at 6?



Because maybe at 12 you also get another second round pick or a second round pick in next years draft.




If 6 to 12 you better be getting a lot more than a 2nd round pick



According to the charts, 6 to 12 is almost exactly a 2nd round pick - about 400 points.

So a 2nd and next years 2nd is a good deal.


Those charts are useless for 1st rd picks, especially when a qb is involved. According to that logic, we could get pick 4 for pick 70 and 6 and that would even be overpaying or we could get pick 3 for pick 6, 47 and 70 (and that would be an overpay too).
RE: for example  
TyreeHelmet : 4/18/2024 9:20 pm : link
In comment 16474225 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
say McCarthy is there at #6 and the Giants are not sold on him.

If the Broncos did offer the Giants #12, next year's #1, and Surtain, you take that offer.


That’s a no brainer for the Giants but I’m also not a fan of McCarthy at all.

But even if the giants had 2 high 1sts next year, nothing is guaranteed in terms of being able to trade up for a QB. Look at this years top 3- the teams have to be willing to trade down. It’s not always what you can offer.
I agree  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 9:22 pm : link
with Go Terps in that if you like McCarthy, it seems odd that you wouldn't like Penix (again, as long as the medicals are OK...which is a big if).

And there isn't a great comeback for saying if you are going to take him at 12, why don't you take him at 6?

That's why I do think there is a possibility he could be in play at 6.

Again, it depends on the medicals.
Penix  
JT039 : 4/18/2024 9:29 pm : link
Has way more flaws tha. McCarthy.

Inconsistent over the middle
Poor footwork
Not mobile.
Struggles to throw on the run.

These things are imperative in todays games.
RE: I agree  
Eric on Li : 4/18/2024 9:30 pm : link
In comment 16474606 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
with Go Terps in that if you like McCarthy, it seems odd that you wouldn't like Penix (again, as long as the medicals are OK...which is a big if).

And there isn't a great comeback for saying if you are going to take him at 12, why don't you take him at 6?

That's why I do think there is a possibility he could be in play at 6.

Again, it depends on the medicals.


medical when major injuries concerned always a big if and the lack of mobility is a significant differentiator.

any QB who doesn't run is playing a significantly harder game than any qb who can run. even herbert/stroud run a little (200ish yards, a few carries per game, 1 first down per game, 4+ ypc). penix has been a total non-runner the last 4 years around or under 2 ypc.
RE: RE: I don’t understand not wanting Penix at 6  
Ned In Atlanta : 4/18/2024 9:31 pm : link
In comment 16474448 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16474412 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


but endorsing it at 12, while also ignoring the risk of him potentially being gone at 12.



It's a great point.

But we all know the problem with Penix. I just watched Fowler say he could go anywhere from the teens to day two.

I could see him go as high a 6.

However, if you trade down, and acquire more draft capital, it would take the sting out of him tearing his ACL the third time.

I just don't feel terribly comfortable taking him at #6.



The penix at 6 takes are going to age like milk come next Sunday
RE: We invested in Daniel Jones  
56goat : 4/18/2024 9:41 pm : link
In comment 16474526 SleepyOwl said:
Quote:
For two years. Giving away draft capital to move up for a QB a year later is; build around Jones. Trade back and bring in a bunch of guys to compete.


I'll have what he's having.
McCarthy has arm strength  
HardTruth : 4/18/2024 9:42 pm : link
He consistently threw it 60-65 yards in air at Combine and hit 61 mph

Maybe Penix has more arm strength but McCarthys is plenty strong enough
RE: McCarthy has arm strength  
widmerseyebrow : 4/18/2024 11:26 pm : link
In comment 16474640 HardTruth said:
Quote:
He consistently threw it 60-65 yards in air at Combine and hit 61 mph

Maybe Penix has more arm strength but McCarthys is plenty strong enough


There's plenty of guys that can throw a football hard or far. Kyle Boller's "kneel at the 50" stunt comes to mind. Give me the guy that has done it accurately in games time and again.
Throwing it far isn't a great measure of arm strength  
Go Terps : 4/18/2024 11:50 pm : link
The guys that throw the out patterns accurately and on time - that's arm strength. And at the Combine Penix was ahead of everybody. Milton included.
RE: Throwing it far isn't a great measure of arm strength  
BleedBlue46 : 12:01 am : link
In comment 16474755 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The guys that throw the out patterns accurately and on time - that's arm strength. And at the Combine Penix was ahead of everybody. Milton included.


Penix slings it no doubt, McCarthy has plenty of arm strength. He does need to adjust his throwing motion though. It's his biggest area to work on I think.
RE: RE: Throwing it far isn't a great measure of arm strength  
Go Terps : 12:09 am : link
In comment 16474761 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474755 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The guys that throw the out patterns accurately and on time - that's arm strength. And at the Combine Penix was ahead of everybody. Milton included.



Penix slings it no doubt, McCarthy has plenty of arm strength. He does need to adjust his throwing motion though. It's his biggest area to work on I think.


I thought McCarthy looked the best, after Penix. One thing about McCarthy is his deep ball isn't great.
RE: RE: RE: Throwing it far isn't a great measure of arm strength  
BleedBlue46 : 12:15 am : link
In comment 16474767 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16474761 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16474755 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The guys that throw the out patterns accurately and on time - that's arm strength. And at the Combine Penix was ahead of everybody. Milton included.



Penix slings it no doubt, McCarthy has plenty of arm strength. He does need to adjust his throwing motion though. It's his biggest area to work on I think.



I thought McCarthy looked the best, after Penix. One thing about McCarthy is his deep ball isn't great.


Yeah, I think his issues can all be alleviated with an improved throwing motion like how Josh Allen did. He had similar issues with touch and accuracy on the intermediate to deep throws. I think this is something teams see with JJM, some teams think he could take exponential strides with a rehoned throwing motion. Sounds like we don't want him anyways, so it won't matter for us. I'd much rather get Penix than trade a haul for Maye.
RE: Penix  
bw in dc : 12:19 am : link
In comment 16474611 JT039 said:
Quote:
Has way more flaws tha. McCarthy.

Inconsistent over the middle
Poor footwork
Not mobile.
Struggles to throw on the run.

These things are imperative in todays games.


I don't feel great about McCarthy, but he has more dimensions than Penix. He's much more athletic and accomplished off-script.

And while I wouldn't touch McCarthy in the lottery and probably not round one, I definitely wouldn't touch Penix in the first round.

He can hum it, but that one dimension isn't worth a big investment in today's game where a dual-threat is much more valuable.
RE: I don’t understand not wanting Penix at 6  
JonC : 9:48 am : link
In comment 16474412 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but endorsing it at 12, while also ignoring the risk of him potentially being gone at 12.


It's about value, and weighing against the risk of his medicals. If you work out the scenarios and felt Penix will be there at #12, walking away with Surtain Jr and Penix (if he's a target and you're ok with his medicals) is a no-brainer. Obviously, there's scenarios where it could be too cute, but that's the rationale. Value and impact.
GoTerps and Eric are spot on about Penix  
aimrocky : 10:23 am : link
which is why Ryan's statement earlier this week about him not being a pro prospect were so baffling. If you use your eyes and actually watch him, you would see he's a great thrower. It's the rest of the ingredients that are iffy (medicals and his accuracy on underneath throws).

I'd be happy if we ended up with Penix, although my only caveat is that the perceived value is 6 is too high. I'd hope they could drop down, add picks and still get him.
RE: Throwing it far isn't a great measure of arm strength  
ChrisRick : 10:26 am : link
In comment 16474755 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The guys that throw the out patterns accurately and on time - that's arm strength. And at the Combine Penix was ahead of everybody. Milton included.


Didn’t Chad Pennington throw accurate out-routes that were on-time?
In this scenario I would be really tempted to trade down  
PatersonPlank : 10:28 am : link
with someone who wants JJM (LV, Denver, etc), get a few more picks, and then grab Nix or Penix plus a top WR. I don't really have a strong feeling who of the 5 after Williams are better than the others, so IMO Penix and Nix have just as much potential to make it as JJM and Maye.
RE: RE: Throwing it far isn't a great measure of arm strength  
Go Terps : 10:34 am : link
In comment 16475071 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 16474755 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The guys that throw the out patterns accurately and on time - that's arm strength. And at the Combine Penix was ahead of everybody. Milton included.



Didn’t Chad Pennington throw accurate out-routes that were on-time?


Not in my memory. If he did, he has to throw them really early. A 10 yard out, if the QB is 5 yards behind the LOS between the hashes, requires a 30 yard throw. Not an easy throw on a line.
RE: RE: RE: Throwing it far isn't a great measure of arm strength  
ChrisRick : 10:44 am : link
In comment 16475085 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16475071 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


In comment 16474755 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The guys that throw the out patterns accurately and on time - that's arm strength. And at the Combine Penix was ahead of everybody. Milton included.



Didn’t Chad Pennington throw accurate out-routes that were on-time?



Not in my memory. If he did, he has to throw them really early. A 10 yard out, if the QB is 5 yards behind the LOS between the hashes, requires a 30 yard throw. Not an easy throw on a line.


gotcha, I don't remember it being a detriment to his game (not a strength). I am not trying to nit-pick. To me, arm strength is made up of velocity and the distance a player can throw accurately. Arm talent on the other hand in my view describes a player that uses both their mind and arm to accurately deliver passes that are also on-time. Players like Kerry Collins had very good arm strength, but his anticipation was not the best in my view which lead to passes arriving with a high velocity or at a great distance, but perhaps late and somewhat inaccurate.

Pennington was very good anticipating the defense and his wide receivers which helped make up for his lack of velocity and throwing distance. Anyway, not important. Just a different view.
Rickey saying Daniels wants to play for Pierce in LV  
Sean : 11:29 am : link
.
RE: RE: Throwing it far isn't a great measure of arm strength  
PatersonPlank : 11:35 am : link
In comment 16475071 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 16474755 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The guys that throw the out patterns accurately and on time - that's arm strength. And at the Combine Penix was ahead of everybody. Milton included.



Didn’t Chad Pennington throw accurate out-routes that were on-time?


He was a noodle arm, at least as compared to NFL QBs
RE: Rickey saying Daniels wants to play for Pierce in LV  
The Dude : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16475160 Sean said:
Quote:
.


The odds have come back towards even from at one point, -300
..  
Sean : 11:37 am : link
Quote:
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
BREAKING: Hearing from reputable sources that Jayden Daniels is actively trying to tank his draft stock because he wants to play for Antonio Pierce in LV. I still believe he ends up in Washington but think this is why the betting markets are acting kooky. #HTTC #RaiderNation
RE: ..  
BleedBlue46 : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 16475176 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Rickey
@prettyrickey213
BREAKING: Hearing from reputable sources that Jayden Daniels is actively trying to tank his draft stock because he wants to play for Antonio Pierce in LV. I still believe he ends up in Washington but think this is why the betting markets are acting kooky. #HTTC #RaiderNation


I love Rickey, but is this a fallback for him if JD doesn't go 3 he can use this to explain why his guarantee was wrong? I'm not seeing how JD is tanking his draft stock?
