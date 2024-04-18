for display only
Stapleton believes Schoen & Daboll have job security

Sean : 4/18/2024 4:43 pm
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Because of what has happened in succession to the regimes that followed Coughlin, the Giants created this reality where everyone expects firings every two years.
That's not the case with this current regime. They are going to be given the chance to let their process play out and start to see results.
John Mara's fire burns, but he is not motivated to burn it down again. They believe in this pairing. We should all stop using this as a reason to expect certain actions because they are on the hot seat. I don't believe that's the case internally.
that's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:45 pm : link
likely true, but not if the Giants are 3-14. I don't expect that to happen, but Schoen and Daboll (with or without pressure from Mara) really screwed up the 2023 offseason. It set the team back an entire season.
also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:45 pm : link
the coaching staff did some really stupid things in the summer and the team wasn't ready to play.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/18/2024 4:47 pm : link
They do, until they don’t.
LIke I said 10 times now  
djm : 4/18/2024 4:47 pm : link
both guys aren't going anywhere, especially Schoen. It would take an absolute brutal 2024 season for Daboll to be fired and Schoen would survive even that kind of season here.

Right or wrong, Mara doesn't want to fire another HC anytime soon. Can't say I blame him. Let the guy fail --let him grow into the position. You hired him for a reason...ride it out.
RE: …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:48 pm : link
In comment 16474254 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
They do, until they don’t.


This.
If the stadium  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 4:49 pm : link
is empty in November, things would look different to Mr. Mara.
I do too  
UberAlias : 4/18/2024 4:50 pm : link
Look, DG got 4 years. And yes, we have cycled through head coaches, but I think that makes it LESS likely that Mara will pull the trigger than more at this point. He didn't want to fire Judge. It just got too ugly and his hand was forced.
I'm sure bot Daboll and Schoen sleep well at night knowing  
robbieballs2003 : 4/18/2024 4:53 pm : link
that Art thinks they're safe.
Schoen  
Spider43 : 4/18/2024 4:56 pm : link
Si. Dabes, not so much. He's got a shorter leash.
They probably would have said the same thing  
LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 4:59 pm : link
about Joe Judge the year before his meltdown. If the Giants win 0-3 games, I very much doubt Mara is going to make zero changes. Especially if they aren't even competitive and Jones is a mess again.
That's exactly how you build a high performance culture  
Mike from Ohio : 4/18/2024 4:59 pm : link
you tell everyone that there jobs are secure and that poor results won't lead to changes.
I don't agree  
jvm52106 : 4/18/2024 5:01 pm : link
About Dabs bring in trouble at all. In fact, a few different bounces last year- Jets, Bills and Rams and this team is a 9 flawed win team like the season before. What we found out last year is Jones isn't the guy (results with Devito showed that to be true) and our oline still needed to be fixed.

With a slightly better Oline we can win a few more games. This year is about getting wins and foundations together (7-9) for a 25 big jump if we have or get our QB.
The stadium is half empty in November  
Mike from Ohio : 4/18/2024 5:02 pm : link
The Giants are 3-12. The Giants are down 35-10 to the Eagles and Barkley just scored his third TD on the day. Jones has been in IR since week 5. Drew Lock is doing Drew Lock things. Malik Nabers is pouting on the sidelines. Daboll is losing his mind on the sideline.

Sure, patience is what we should expect.
RE: The stadium is half empty in November  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 5:03 pm : link
In comment 16474281 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
The Giants are 3-12. The Giants are down 35-10 to the Eagles and Barkley just scored his third TD on the day. Jones has been in IR since week 5. Drew Lock is doing Drew Lock things. Malik Nabers is pouting on the sidelines. Daboll is losing his mind on the sideline.

Sure, patience is what we should expect.


What's been my motto for the past 5 years? It can always get worse.
Means nothing  
TyreeHelmet : 4/18/2024 5:04 pm : link
This could change incredibly quickly. Especially with the coaches available and honestly as it should be. These guys haven’t proven anything yet.
RE: RE: The stadium is half empty in November  
Mike from Ohio : 4/18/2024 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16474282 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16474281 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The Giants are 3-12. The Giants are down 35-10 to the Eagles and Barkley just scored his third TD on the day. Jones has been in IR since week 5. Drew Lock is doing Drew Lock things. Malik Nabers is pouting on the sidelines. Daboll is losing his mind on the sideline.

Sure, patience is what we should expect.



What's been my motto for the past 5 years? It can always get worse.


This is not an armageddon scenario either. This may very well happen.
Mike  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 5:07 pm : link
The armageddon would be that plus whomever the Giants passed on at #6 lighting up the league.
Eric  
AROCK1000 : 4/18/2024 5:11 pm : link
In comment 16474258 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is empty in November, things would look different to Mr. Mara.

I meant to ask you about that,you've mentioned the empty stadium before
I haven't been to a game in years.
Is it really empty?
Are folks buying tickets and not going?
Seems hard to imagine
 
christian : 4/18/2024 5:12 pm : link
If the Giants lose double digit games, and they don't have a viable replacement for Jones, the fans will revolt.
I just can't see Mara  
Mike from Ohio : 4/18/2024 5:14 pm : link
standing at the podium at the end of a 3-14 season and explaining why he believes they have the right team in place and they are not making any changes.
RE: Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 5:15 pm : link
In comment 16474293 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474258 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is empty in November, things would look different to Mr. Mara.


I meant to ask you about that,you've mentioned the empty stadium before
I haven't been to a game in years.
Is it really empty?
Are folks buying tickets and not going?
Seems hard to imagine


?

The stadium has been half empty for much of the past decade late in the season. Even Eli's final game. You don't have to be there to see it.
RE: Mike  
LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16474288 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The armageddon would be that plus whomever the Giants passed on at #6 lighting up the league.


Add to that if Jones is injured and has kicked in his salary guarantee for the following year. Ooof, things are gonna be really really bad.
RE: …  
LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 5:21 pm : link
In comment 16474294 christian said:
Quote:
If the Giants lose double digit games, and they don't have a viable replacement for Jones, the fans will revolt.


Especially if JJM/Penix/Nix or whoever was there when they picked and are lighting up the league.
...  
BrettNYG10 : 4/18/2024 5:22 pm : link
The fact beats need to speculate they have job security means they don't have job security.

McVay, Shanahan, and Reid are the only people with job security. Maybe one or two others. Everyone else does not.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 4/18/2024 5:23 pm : link
That's not to say it's likely either get fired. I think the odds are decent they're both back in 2025. But there are pretty obvious scenarios where one or both have to go.
RE: I just can't see Mara  
FStubbs : 4/18/2024 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16474295 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
standing at the podium at the end of a 3-14 season and explaining why he believes they have the right team in place and they are not making any changes.


If you want to see a revolt, let that scenario play out (in which we'd also still not have the #1 overall pick because the Panthers are quite possibly going winless) and then Mara "cleans house" but Abrams and his nephew are still in the front office.

And ... it could easily happen, this team is terrible and won't have a +12 turnover ratio next year.
RE: RE: Eric  
AROCK1000 : 4/18/2024 5:25 pm : link
In comment 16474297 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16474293 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


In comment 16474258 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is empty in November, things would look different to Mr. Mara.


I meant to ask you about that,you've mentioned the empty stadium before
I haven't been to a game in years.
Is it really empty?
Are folks buying tickets and not going?
Seems hard to imagine



?

The stadium has been half empty for much of the past decade late in the season. Even Eli's final game. You don't have to be there to see it.

I went to a game vs the Cowboys a few years ago..of course it was packed
How would I know ..they don't show empty seats on tv...
As to the op  
AROCK1000 : 4/18/2024 5:26 pm : link
As long as the team doesn't devolve, they will both have their Job security
AROCK1000  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 5:29 pm : link
You can only partially try to hide empty seats (which the networks do for the NFL), but you can't really do it. If you actually are watching games, you see the empty upper decks.

You also see it on Twitter.

I find it kind of astounding that you don't know that empty seats have been an issue before they have fired each of their last three head coaches.
RE: As to the op  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 5:30 pm : link
In comment 16474315 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
As long as the team doesn't devolve, they will both have their Job security


So you're saying that as long as the team doesn't get worse, they are safe?
I certainly hope they are both here long term  
Mike from Ohio : 4/18/2024 5:31 pm : link
firing coaches and GMs every few years is not good for anyone. But you always have to be open to the possibility that you hired the wrong people.

Schoen and Daboll got their first big decision right on not picking up Jones' 5th year option. They got the second one very wrong by giving him an extension.

They signed Okereke as a free agent that was very good. The drafted Evan Neal and that wasn't. They started the season last year like they thought the Dallas game was still preseason. Daboll had his sideshow with Wink last year. The Oline is still very much a huge question mark, partially because they probably stuck with the wrong Oline coach too long.

There is plenty of reason to question whether they hired the right people for this job. Hopefully there is a lot more positive evidence this year than 2023 provided.
 
christian : 4/18/2024 5:37 pm : link
Imagine the not too unimaginable scenario where they draft a receiver at 6, they lose 11 games, and they stick with Jones who hurts his neck in January.

Someone gets fired.
.  
Go Terps : 4/18/2024 5:42 pm : link
If they draft Nabers or Odunze and enter the season with a Jones/Lock/DeVito QB room that signals to me that Jones is their guy. Anything less than a big year from Jones and 10 wins is a fireable offense for both.

You paid Daniel. You got weapons for Daniel. The plan was to win with Daniel. Go do it.
RE: RE: As to the op  
AROCK1000 : 4/18/2024 5:43 pm : link
In comment 16474322 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16474315 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


As long as the team doesn't devolve, they will both have their Job security



So you're saying that as long as the team doesn't get worse, they are safe?

I think the FO is behind these guys and remember how we overachieved in 22.
You don't admit publicly that your team has holes on O and D,if you don't have some sense that your job is safe.
As for Twitter..never been on it
This site is really my first entry into the blog world..congratulations
...  
christian : 4/18/2024 5:46 pm : link
In comment 16474335 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If they draft Nabers or Odunze and enter the season with a Jones/Lock/DeVito QB room that signals to me that Jones is their guy. Anything less than a big year from Jones and 10 wins is a fireable offense for both.

You paid Daniel. You got weapons for Daniel. The plan was to win with Daniel. Go do it.


Imagine a 9-7-1 season with a wildcard win against Minnesota : )
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 4/18/2024 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16474342 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16474335 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If they draft Nabers or Odunze and enter the season with a Jones/Lock/DeVito QB room that signals to me that Jones is their guy. Anything less than a big year from Jones and 10 wins is a fireable offense for both.

You paid Daniel. You got weapons for Daniel. The plan was to win with Daniel. Go do it.



Imagine a 9-7-1 season with a wildcard win against Minnesota : )


And then the season ends. No games are played after that.
 
christian : 4/18/2024 5:49 pm : link
Daniel Jones extension baby!
RE: RE: ...  
Mike from Ohio : 4/18/2024 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16474343 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16474342 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 16474335 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If they draft Nabers or Odunze and enter the season with a Jones/Lock/DeVito QB room that signals to me that Jones is their guy. Anything less than a big year from Jones and 10 wins is a fireable offense for both.

You paid Daniel. You got weapons for Daniel. The plan was to win with Daniel. Go do it.



Imagine a 9-7-1 season with a wildcard win against Minnesota : )



And then the season ends. No games are played after that.


The win is so impressive they call off the rest of the season, all agreeing it was magical and further playoffs would blemish its majesty?
RE: .  
section125 : 4/18/2024 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16474335 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If they draft Nabers or Odunze and enter the season with a Jones/Lock/DeVito QB room that signals to me that Jones is their guy. Anything less than a big year from Jones and 10 wins is a fireable offense for both.

You paid Daniel. You got weapons for Daniel. The plan was to win with Daniel. Go do it.


You keep saying that and that is not true. It just probably means(notice I left myself plausible deniability) the QB they wanted was not there when the drafted and what was there was not worth drafting as there were better players.

You have convinced yourself, and believe yourself, that Jones is still their guy. I doubt it. He shit the bed last year given every chance. Taylor and DeVito were able to move the team when Jones couldn't. Schoen is not stupid. Daboll blew a gasket with the pick six vs Seattle when the game was still winnable. No, Mr. Jones shot his wad and lost his opportunity.
I believe JS & BD both have job security  
56goat : 4/18/2024 5:52 pm : link
I also believe in Santa Clause, the Easter Bunny, "this won't hurt a bit", and as SF would say, Jessica Alba is waiting at home for me with a cold bottle and a hot...
I'm drinking the Kool aid  
AROCK1000 : 4/18/2024 5:59 pm : link
.
I guess if they have a 3-win season, BD and/or JS  
Section331 : 4/18/2024 5:59 pm : link
could be in trouble, bu I think Mara wants to give them more rope. I’m sure I’ll get some shit for saying this, but I think Daboll did a pretty remarkable job getting 6 wins out of this roster, especially given all of the injuries. I just don’t see him allowing a 3-win season.
If they have another year  
ajr2456 : 4/18/2024 6:04 pm : link
Like last year, one or both are gone
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/18/2024 6:09 pm : link
I do seriously wonder if the people in the organization realize how out this fan base is on Jones. I’m not kidding when I say the boo birds might be in full force after the first 3 and out at home.
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 4/18/2024 6:09 pm : link
In comment 16474348 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16474335 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If they draft Nabers or Odunze and enter the season with a Jones/Lock/DeVito QB room that signals to me that Jones is their guy. Anything less than a big year from Jones and 10 wins is a fireable offense for both.

You paid Daniel. You got weapons for Daniel. The plan was to win with Daniel. Go do it.



You keep saying that and that is not true. It just probably means(notice I left myself plausible deniability) the QB they wanted was not there when the drafted and what was there was not worth drafting as there were better players.

You have convinced yourself, and believe yourself, that Jones is still their guy. I doubt it. He shit the bed last year given every chance. Taylor and DeVito were able to move the team when Jones couldn't. Schoen is not stupid. Daboll blew a gasket with the pick six vs Seattle when the game was still winnable. No, Mr. Jones shot his wad and lost his opportunity.


You don't have to convince me that Jones sucks. Believe me, I know it.

Actions speak loudest. Schoen's had 3 FA periods and 3 drafts, and his only major QB action in that time was to give Jones a 4 year, 160M contract. What other conclusion is there to reach?

I don't like the idea  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/18/2024 6:11 pm : link
of going into a season having already made decisions about 2025. We should see significant progress and that is not just measured with wins and losses imv.

I think JS/BD or at least one of them is in big trouble if we see little progress if any with play at the LoS.
RE: …  
LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 6:14 pm : link
In comment 16474374 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I do seriously wonder if the people in the organization realize how out this fan base is on Jones. I’m not kidding when I say the boo birds might be in full force after the first 3 and out at home.


I wonder the same thing. Mara seems to live in his own idealistic world until the shit truly hits the fan, as I suspect it will this season with Jones at the helm. The look on Jones’ face yesterday tells me he may suspect the same.
RE: …  
Go Terps : 4/18/2024 6:18 pm : link
In comment 16474374 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I do seriously wonder if the people in the organization realize how out this fan base is on Jones. I’m not kidding when I say the boo birds might be in full force after the first 3 and out at home.


Here's how the Maras would counter that: "Remember when Giants fans were out on Eli after he threw five picks against Minnesota?"
LW.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/18/2024 6:20 pm : link
I thought him slouching in the team meeting was eye interesting. Slouching-as I can attest having done so-usually means indifference and apathy. And maybe I’m making too much of it, but it doesn’t seem he was that engaged, especially considering his current status on the team and the coin he’s making.

‘Hahaha. Come on SFGF! You’re out to lunch on this.’

Perhaps, but body language can be telling.
Go Terps.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/18/2024 6:22 pm : link
The Giants need to stop looking at everything through the Eli lens. But again, per that Ralph V article last week, John still apparently thinks Jones can be Eli with more weapons. I think that’s insanity, but that’s what John allegedly thinks.
RE: .  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 6:22 pm : link
In comment 16474335 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If they draft Nabers or Odunze and enter the season with a Jones/Lock/DeVito QB room that signals to me that Jones is their guy. Anything less than a big year from Jones and 10 wins is a fireable offense for both.

You paid Daniel. You got weapons for Daniel. The plan was to win with Daniel. Go do it.


It's not that black and white.

They obviously want a QB. It may simply not work out of them. You like Penix but the medicals may be a real issue.

They know they need a QB.
The best outcome...  
bw in dc : 4/18/2024 6:26 pm : link
for Schoen and Daboll is to draft a QB in lottery and cut Jones as soon as possible.

This should reset expectations for Schoen and Daboll as they would have the QB they drafted versus inherited, despite the enormous mistake Schoen made re-signing Jones.

I am still dumbfounded when posters write that Schoen has a longer leash, btw, than Daboll. How the hell do you get there? Daboll got Gettleman's team to the playoffs in 2022 and won a playoff game on the road with Daniel Jones. That team barely had Schoen's fingerprints on it.

RE: that's  
j_rud : 4/18/2024 6:30 pm : link
In comment 16474249 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
likely true, but not if the Giants are 3-14. I don't expect that to happen, but Schoen and Daboll (with or without pressure from Mara) really screwed up the 2023 offseason. It set the team back an entire season.


I suspect there was enormous pressure to keep the core of Jones and Barkley intact. We know the affinity he has for those guys, and I bet any plan moving forward that didn't include running it back was seen as a step backwards. I feel l8ke its not even speculation. Mara declared "We're back!" after the wild card round, how do you think he'd have responded to being told the way forward didn't include the QB he already loved and now believed had been vindicated? The 2023 season to me reads like a victim of 2022's success.

I'm not saying the GM and coach weren't responsible for the team, and the level of unpreparedness was shocking after 2022. I just think they were in a tough spot, so I have no problem with a longer leash. I believe they can build something.
if they can't get a QB  
BigBlueCane : 4/18/2024 6:48 pm : link
via draft or trade, then they've failed.

It also means, their measures to overhaul the scouting department and personnel evaluations are still incredibly bad.


bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/18/2024 6:50 pm : link
If I was Joe, I'd cut Jones the second he can pass a physical.

& I'm really-REALLY FUCKING WORRIED-that we're going to put him on the field this fall, he gets injured, & he isn't able to pass a physical next March & we're on the hook for-I believe-$25 million in dead cap $ in '25. I honestly feel like this point isn't driven home enough: we're taking a massive-MASSIVE-gamble suiting him this season.
RE: bw in dc.  
LW_Giants : 4/18/2024 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16474425 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If I was Joe, I'd cut Jones the second he can pass a physical.

& I'm really-REALLY FUCKING WORRIED-that we're going to put him on the field this fall, he gets injured, & he isn't able to pass a physical next March & we're on the hook for-I believe-$25 million in dead cap $ in '25. I honestly feel like this point isn't driven home enough: we're taking a massive-MASSIVE-gamble suiting him this season.


Year 7 of Daniel just needs more weapons!!?
RE: if they can't get a QB  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/18/2024 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16474423 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
via draft or trade, then they've failed.

It also means, their measures to overhaul the scouting department and personnel evaluations are still incredibly bad.


What does not being able to complete a trade with an unwilling partner have to do with scouting and evaluation?
 
christian : 4/18/2024 7:27 pm : link
Schoen doesn't control the draft, but he certainly controls whether they let Jones back on the field with that injury guarantee.
RE: The best outcome...  
The Mike : 4/18/2024 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16474401 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for Schoen and Daboll is to draft a QB in lottery and cut Jones as soon as possible.

This should reset expectations for Schoen and Daboll as they would have the QB they drafted versus inherited, despite the enormous mistake Schoen made re-signing Jones.

I am still dumbfounded when posters write that Schoen has a longer leash, btw, than Daboll. How the hell do you get there? Daboll got Gettleman's team to the playoffs in 2022 and won a playoff game on the road with Daniel Jones. That team barely had Schoen's fingerprints on it.


I agree with this. Schoen is of greater risk to me than Daboll. It may be unorthodox to fire a GM and not the coach he hired, but if Schoen has a dud of a draft and the talent on this team is a disaster in 2024, I would put the accountability for a lost season to a much greater degree on Schoen than Daboll.
The NY area won't allow empty seats.....  
George from PA : 4/18/2024 7:57 pm : link
The NY market has more than enough fans of every team.....

When the Giants go bad.....the seat do not go empty.....just filled with opposing team fans.

I know.....as I have delt with it for years....

Seats get empty early....if they get blown out....See Dallaa 40-0.
I agree with christian  
Sean : 4/18/2024 8:09 pm : link
If NYG goes 6-11 again with a Jones-Lock-DeVito QB room it will be worse than ugly. There will be apathy. I think Schoen knows this.

You don't get the "rebuild" excuse when you pay Jones $160M.

Draft a QB. Cut Jones. Go with the rookie & Lock. That's at least a direction. And for everyone who says they might not be able to get a QB, why not Penix at 6? He's likely going in the first anyway. The QB room is garbage, you can't tell me Penix won't improve it.
FO  
TyreeHelmet : 4/18/2024 8:41 pm : link
I still have hope but to me Daboll has shown a lot more than Schoen has. If he has a bad offseason, he should 100% be on the hot seat. He needs to prove his chops to get another offseason and a seemingly high pick. So far he has more misses than hits.
Both Schoen and Daboll need to show improvement  
kelly : 4/18/2024 9:02 pm : link
and they do that by fielding a competitive team.

If the team is competing and staying in the games that would be progress. If they are getting blown out or kicked around the field by Dallas and Philly that will not be good.

Schoen ahs not had great drafts. Daboll did not have the team ready to play and made a lot of questionable in game decisions.

Hard to believe three years into their regime that quarterback is so unsettled, and I don't see an easy solution to that problem. In fact I'm not sure I see a solution to that problem this year.

I mean would anyone consider Jones, Lock, Devito to even be good back up quarterbacks?
RE: The NY area won't allow empty seats.....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 9:20 pm : link
In comment 16474507 George from PA said:
Quote:
The NY market has more than enough fans of every team.....

When the Giants go bad.....the seat do not go empty.....just filled with opposing team fans.

I know.....as I have delt with it for years....

Seats get empty early....if they get blown out....See Dallaa 40-0.


Go back and look at Eli's last game.
I don't believe Mara would keep DJ off the field  
56goat : 4/18/2024 9:31 pm : link
so I am counting that $25 million in 2025 as sunk cost already. Don't see DJ holding up thru another season.
RE: RE: The NY area won't allow empty seats.....  
Go Terps : 4/18/2024 9:59 pm : link
In comment 16474602 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16474507 George from PA said:


Quote:


The NY market has more than enough fans of every team.....

When the Giants go bad.....the seat do not go empty.....just filled with opposing team fans.

I know.....as I have delt with it for years....

Seats get empty early....if they get blown out....See Dallaa 40-0.



Go back and look at Eli's last game.


But wait... Once a Giant always a Giant only a Giant...



I can't remember the last five years of Eli's career, let alone the last game.
Go Terps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2024 10:01 pm : link
It's very memorable because a half-empty stadium was there to say good-bye. It was sad.
RE: Go Terps  
Go Terps : 4/18/2024 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16474671 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
It's very memorable because a half-empty stadium was there to say good-bye. It was sad.


That's the irony in the whole thing. They thought they were doing right by him but all that happened was they damaged his career and his legacy.

There's too much with this organization that is not about the quality of the football on the field, and turning over every stone because the football is the paramount concern.
 
christian : 4/18/2024 10:09 pm : link
If the Giants are playing a premium team, opposing fans pick up the secondary market tickets. If the Giants are playing a bad team, the stadium stays pretty empty.

I've had the misfortune of attending some dog days of winter games in December over the last decade. It's been pretty empty.
RE: RE: .  
BH28 : 4/18/2024 10:16 pm : link
In comment 16474394 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16474335 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If they draft Nabers or Odunze and enter the season with a Jones/Lock/DeVito QB room that signals to me that Jones is their guy. Anything less than a big year from Jones and 10 wins is a fireable offense for both.

You paid Daniel. You got weapons for Daniel. The plan was to win with Daniel. Go do it.



It's not that black and white.

They obviously want a QB. It may simply not work out of them. You like Penix but the medicals may be a real issue.

They know they need a QB.


Medicals (excluding neck) are overblown when it comes to draft prospects, IMO.

We see healthy prospects get hurt in the pros and never be the same again. It'd be nice if there was some correlation to a guys injury list in college to the NFL.

Let's also not forget that Penix has been been healthy for two straight years.
RE: that's  
Bourne ‘86 : 8:26 am : link
In comment 16474249 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
likely true, but not if the Giants are 3-14. I don't expect that to happen, but Schoen and Daboll (with or without pressure from Mara) really screwed up the 2023 offseason. It set the team back an entire season.

Unless Mara screwed the 2023 off-season up..
Very OK with Daboll  
Harvest Blend : 9:07 am : link
Schoen stinks.
I don't know what they've done to have any kind of  
KDavies : 9:30 am : link
job security, but ok. They have to start winning a bit....
RE: Very OK with Daboll  
bw in dc : 9:41 am : link
In comment 16474947 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
Schoen stinks.


He's underwhelming.

Yet, style sells around here and within the base because Schoen has been so slick and slippery about what the Giants will do. Schoen is heralded as this great "4D chess" player.

Meanwhile, nobody knows what Washington, New England, LAC, etc are going to do, either.

Strange times...

