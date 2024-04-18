Stapleton believes Schoen & Daboll have job security

Art Stapleton

Because of what has happened in succession to the regimes that followed Coughlin, the Giants created this reality where everyone expects firings every two years.

That's not the case with this current regime. They are going to be given the chance to let their process play out and start to see results.

John Mara's fire burns, but he is not motivated to burn it down again. They believe in this pairing. We should all stop using this as a reason to expect certain actions because they are on the hot seat. I don't believe that's the case internally.