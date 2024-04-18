Stapleton believes Schoen & Daboll have job security

|
|Quote:
|Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Because of what has happened in succession to the regimes that followed Coughlin, the Giants created this reality where everyone expects firings every two years.
That's not the case with this current regime. They are going to be given the chance to let their process play out and start to see results.
John Mara's fire burns, but he is not motivated to burn it down again. They believe in this pairing. We should all stop using this as a reason to expect certain actions because they are on the hot seat. I don't believe that's the case internally.
Right or wrong, Mara doesn't want to fire another HC anytime soon. Can't say I blame him. Let the guy fail --let him grow into the position. You hired him for a reason...ride it out.
This.
With a slightly better Oline we can win a few more games. This year is about getting wins and foundations together (7-9) for a 25 big jump if we have or get our QB.
Sure, patience is what we should expect.
What's been my motto for the past 5 years? It can always get worse.
Quote:
The Giants are 3-12. The Giants are down 35-10 to the Eagles and Barkley just scored his third TD on the day. Jones has been in IR since week 5. Drew Lock is doing Drew Lock things. Malik Nabers is pouting on the sidelines. Daboll is losing his mind on the sideline.
This is not an armageddon scenario either. This may very well happen.
I meant to ask you about that,you've mentioned the empty stadium before
I haven't been to a game in years.
Is it really empty?
Are folks buying tickets and not going?
Seems hard to imagine
Quote:
is empty in November, things would look different to Mr. Mara.
?
The stadium has been half empty for much of the past decade late in the season. Even Eli's final game. You don't have to be there to see it.
Add to that if Jones is injured and has kicked in his salary guarantee for the following year. Ooof, things are gonna be really really bad.
Especially if JJM/Penix/Nix or whoever was there when they picked and are lighting up the league.
McVay, Shanahan, and Reid are the only people with job security. Maybe one or two others. Everyone else does not.
If you want to see a revolt, let that scenario play out (in which we'd also still not have the #1 overall pick because the Panthers are quite possibly going winless) and then Mara "cleans house" but Abrams and his nephew are still in the front office.
And ... it could easily happen, this team is terrible and won't have a +12 turnover ratio next year.
Quote:
I went to a game vs the Cowboys a few years ago..of course it was packed
How would I know ..they don't show empty seats on tv...
You also see it on Twitter.
I find it kind of astounding that you don't know that empty seats have been an issue before they have fired each of their last three head coaches.
So you're saying that as long as the team doesn't get worse, they are safe?
Schoen and Daboll got their first big decision right on not picking up Jones' 5th year option. They got the second one very wrong by giving him an extension.
They signed Okereke as a free agent that was very good. The drafted Evan Neal and that wasn't. They started the season last year like they thought the Dallas game was still preseason. Daboll had his sideshow with Wink last year. The Oline is still very much a huge question mark, partially because they probably stuck with the wrong Oline coach too long.
There is plenty of reason to question whether they hired the right people for this job. Hopefully there is a lot more positive evidence this year than 2023 provided.
Someone gets fired.
You paid Daniel. You got weapons for Daniel. The plan was to win with Daniel. Go do it.
I think the FO is behind these guys and remember how we overachieved in 22.
You don't admit publicly that your team has holes on O and D,if you don't have some sense that your job is safe.
As for Twitter..never been on it
This site is really my first entry into the blog world..congratulations
You paid Daniel. You got weapons for Daniel. The plan was to win with Daniel. Go do it.
Imagine a 9-7-1 season with a wildcard win against Minnesota : )
Imagine a 9-7-1 season with a wildcard win against Minnesota : )
And then the season ends. No games are played after that.
Imagine a 9-7-1 season with a wildcard win against Minnesota : )
And then the season ends. No games are played after that.
The win is so impressive they call off the rest of the season, all agreeing it was magical and further playoffs would blemish its majesty?
You paid Daniel. You got weapons for Daniel. The plan was to win with Daniel. Go do it.
You keep saying that and that is not true. It just probably means(notice I left myself plausible deniability) the QB they wanted was not there when the drafted and what was there was not worth drafting as there were better players.
You have convinced yourself, and believe yourself, that Jones is still their guy. I doubt it. He shit the bed last year given every chance. Taylor and DeVito were able to move the team when Jones couldn't. Schoen is not stupid. Daboll blew a gasket with the pick six vs Seattle when the game was still winnable. No, Mr. Jones shot his wad and lost his opportunity.
You keep saying that and that is not true. It just probably means(notice I left myself plausible deniability) the QB they wanted was not there when the drafted and what was there was not worth drafting as there were better players.
You have convinced yourself, and believe yourself, that Jones is still their guy. I doubt it. He shit the bed last year given every chance. Taylor and DeVito were able to move the team when Jones couldn't. Schoen is not stupid. Daboll blew a gasket with the pick six vs Seattle when the game was still winnable. No, Mr. Jones shot his wad and lost his opportunity.
You don't have to convince me that Jones sucks. Believe me, I know it.
Actions speak loudest. Schoen's had 3 FA periods and 3 drafts, and his only major QB action in that time was to give Jones a 4 year, 160M contract. What other conclusion is there to reach?
I think JS/BD or at least one of them is in big trouble if we see little progress if any with play at the LoS.
I wonder the same thing. Mara seems to live in his own idealistic world until the shit truly hits the fan, as I suspect it will this season with Jones at the helm. The look on Jones’ face yesterday tells me he may suspect the same.
Here's how the Maras would counter that: "Remember when Giants fans were out on Eli after he threw five picks against Minnesota?"
‘Hahaha. Come on SFGF! You’re out to lunch on this.’
Perhaps, but body language can be telling.
It's not that black and white.
They obviously want a QB. It may simply not work out of them. You like Penix but the medicals may be a real issue.
They know they need a QB.
This should reset expectations for Schoen and Daboll as they would have the QB they drafted versus inherited, despite the enormous mistake Schoen made re-signing Jones.
I am still dumbfounded when posters write that Schoen has a longer leash, btw, than Daboll. How the hell do you get there? Daboll got Gettleman's team to the playoffs in 2022 and won a playoff game on the road with Daniel Jones. That team barely had Schoen's fingerprints on it.
I suspect there was enormous pressure to keep the core of Jones and Barkley intact. We know the affinity he has for those guys, and I bet any plan moving forward that didn't include running it back was seen as a step backwards. I feel l8ke its not even speculation. Mara declared "We're back!" after the wild card round, how do you think he'd have responded to being told the way forward didn't include the QB he already loved and now believed had been vindicated? The 2023 season to me reads like a victim of 2022's success.
I'm not saying the GM and coach weren't responsible for the team, and the level of unpreparedness was shocking after 2022. I just think they were in a tough spot, so I have no problem with a longer leash. I believe they can build something.
It also means, their measures to overhaul the scouting department and personnel evaluations are still incredibly bad.
& I'm really-REALLY FUCKING WORRIED-that we're going to put him on the field this fall, he gets injured, & he isn't able to pass a physical next March & we're on the hook for-I believe-$25 million in dead cap $ in '25. I honestly feel like this point isn't driven home enough: we're taking a massive-MASSIVE-gamble suiting him this season.
Year 7 of Daniel just needs more weapons!!?
It also means, their measures to overhaul the scouting department and personnel evaluations are still incredibly bad.
What does not being able to complete a trade with an unwilling partner have to do with scouting and evaluation?
This should reset expectations for Schoen and Daboll as they would have the QB they drafted versus inherited, despite the enormous mistake Schoen made re-signing Jones.
I am still dumbfounded when posters write that Schoen has a longer leash, btw, than Daboll. How the hell do you get there? Daboll got Gettleman's team to the playoffs in 2022 and won a playoff game on the road with Daniel Jones. That team barely had Schoen's fingerprints on it.
I agree with this. Schoen is of greater risk to me than Daboll. It may be unorthodox to fire a GM and not the coach he hired, but if Schoen has a dud of a draft and the talent on this team is a disaster in 2024, I would put the accountability for a lost season to a much greater degree on Schoen than Daboll.
When the Giants go bad.....the seat do not go empty.....just filled with opposing team fans.
I know.....as I have delt with it for years....
Seats get empty early....if they get blown out....See Dallaa 40-0.
You don't get the "rebuild" excuse when you pay Jones $160M.
Draft a QB. Cut Jones. Go with the rookie & Lock. That's at least a direction. And for everyone who says they might not be able to get a QB, why not Penix at 6? He's likely going in the first anyway. The QB room is garbage, you can't tell me Penix won't improve it.
If the team is competing and staying in the games that would be progress. If they are getting blown out or kicked around the field by Dallas and Philly that will not be good.
Schoen ahs not had great drafts. Daboll did not have the team ready to play and made a lot of questionable in game decisions.
Hard to believe three years into their regime that quarterback is so unsettled, and I don't see an easy solution to that problem. In fact I'm not sure I see a solution to that problem this year.
I mean would anyone consider Jones, Lock, Devito to even be good back up quarterbacks?
Go back and look at Eli's last game.
Go back and look at Eli's last game.
But wait... Once a Giant always a Giant only a Giant...
I can't remember the last five years of Eli's career, let alone the last game.
That's the irony in the whole thing. They thought they were doing right by him but all that happened was they damaged his career and his legacy.
There's too much with this organization that is not about the quality of the football on the field, and turning over every stone because the football is the paramount concern.
I've had the misfortune of attending some dog days of winter games in December over the last decade. It's been pretty empty.
It's not that black and white.
They obviously want a QB. It may simply not work out of them. You like Penix but the medicals may be a real issue.
They know they need a QB.
Medicals (excluding neck) are overblown when it comes to draft prospects, IMO.
We see healthy prospects get hurt in the pros and never be the same again. It'd be nice if there was some correlation to a guys injury list in college to the NFL.
Let's also not forget that Penix has been been healthy for two straight years.
Unless Mara screwed the 2023 off-season up..
He's underwhelming.
Yet, style sells around here and within the base because Schoen has been so slick and slippery about what the Giants will do. Schoen is heralded as this great "4D chess" player.
Meanwhile, nobody knows what Washington, New England, LAC, etc are going to do, either.
Strange times...