The Green Light: What is known so far.

Hello all. I’ve finally been given the OK to post SOME of what has been in the works with the draft around the corner. This post also includes some information regarding the TOP 10. Let’s get started.
- It is fully believed that the 1st two picks will be Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels respectively. Conversations have already been had with Daniels representatives and the Commanders FO. They have told Daniels that he is the pick.
- The Patriots are highest on (Caleb Williams assumed not available) Daniels, followed by Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix. They don’t like the inconsistency they see from Drake Maye and are scared only the lack of volume shown by McCarthy. They want a QB that is mature and tested. Someone they feel comfortable playing Year 1 and can execute at a high level. If Daniels is gone, the Patriots seem keen on trading down. However, they seem to be less likely to trade with the Giants as they value having multiple picks in the 2024 draft rather than future 2025 picks (which would bode well for the Vikings). While they need help at WR, they are likely to pass up one of the top options for more draft capital and one of Penix/Nix.
- If the Patriots trade out with Minnesota, the strong belief now is that Minnesota would go with JJ McCarthy over Drake Maye at 3. Kevin O’ Connell is said to like McCarthy’s ability to efficiently read defenses and properly distribute the ball to the correct read. McCarthy also has the arm strength to challenge all parts of the field. It’s said the Vikings are throwing the smokescreen that they like Maye as a way not to alarm the Giants, who many believe want McCarthy over Maye as well.
- The Giants have seemingly boxed out of #3. But they have a good shot at a trade to #4 as GM Ossenfort doesn’t want to trade out of the top 8. Arizona has a good haul of picks as is, but they would take a slight trade back to #6 if it meant an extra pick or two. (Reportedly it would take #6, #70, and a 2025 2nd)
- The Giants HAVE been throwing QB smokescreens and it’s viewed that they ideally want McCarthy over Maye as well. They have been using the Eli connection and the Josh Allen comps to lead teams to believe they want Maye via trade up, however, they see where Josh Allen was as a prospect and where Drake Maye is a prospect as vastly different. Allen famously didn’t have a QB coach during his time at Wyoming and was strictly succeeding off pure athletic ability. Maye has had coaching and tutelage, yet his fundamentals and processing are notably off compared to others in the class.
The belief that is building around McCarthy is that Harbaugh kind of handcuffed him a bit in Michigan’s offense. “He routinely had to convert 3rd and 5+ when he was called on to throw and he ranks right there with Caleb Williams in those situations.”
- if McCarthy, Nabers, and MHJ are off the board, the Giants would rather trade back and accumulate more picks. They like Rome Odunze, but would rather more picks to fill other areas and taking another option later in the draft at WR.
- In a trade down scenario the Giants strongly favor Quinyon Mitchell and DTs Johnny Newton and Byron Murphy.
- If the Giants can get a QB in the first, they will attempt to flip a pick for a Vet WR (Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins, DeAndre Hopkins)
I should be getting one more check in before the draft.
(PS...I don't sound so crazy about Nix now.).
If the Vikings are coming up to #3, glad to hear it is McCarthy they like. If they don't like Maye, trade back and get more picks, potentially even a Penix or Nix if they like them.
at #6 as well. Pats probably calculate that they can safely trade down past NYG and get him.
I personally would prefer Maye or Penix myself, but if everyone (including our coaches) actually wants McCarthy I'll assume I'm mistaken until JJM proves he's a bust. I will say JJM does not seem like Jones at all in terms of pre-draft hype. In other words, it doesn't seem like the Giants are alone in thinking he's a top 10 pick.
Newton or Mitchell plus draft capital may help this team more than Odunze.
That being said, let's say the NE moves, which is what I was expecting and have been saying for a while. If Minny comes up and gets JJM, that means we are at 6 with Maye being available. The Giants could move back (Denver is still a possibility as is LV). I wouldn't move back and I would take Maye here. Too much is being made about his play last year and not enough about the year before.
If we did move with Denver, then grabbing Patrick Surtain would be a MASSIVE coup.. We could then stay at 12 or move down again, snag some more picks and even use some to acquire an Aiyuk or even Higgins..
I wonder what happens if NE stays put and takes JJM or Maye. If Giants have inside track with Arizona, they could still get their guy.
But the trade down is getting more and more appealing.
A 3 tech is very much a need but there should be several available on day 2.
Agreed, this trade down would be ideal. And they may still be able to take Penix/Nix if they wanted to in such a scenario
And of the love of God, don't say Daniel Jones.
That's how it reads.
Are you saying that if Maye is there at #6, they would pass on him?
Yes. They would use him for trade bait
Wow. Are we looking at a Levis-type fall or close to it?
Are you saying that if Maye is there at #6, they would pass on him?
WOW, I truly didn't see that coming but now the Schoen talk about getting trading calls to move back makes more and more sense. Hmmm
So it is either we get JJM (according to what GoDeep has shared) or we move back and if Maye is still there Denver, LV and Seattle (yes, Seattle) become immediate trade partner options- Quarterback wise, Chicago, Jacksonville, New Orleans, and Miami become trade partners for other positions..
But I get a corner. And QM is a GREAT prospect.
In comment 16475745 Eric from BBI said:
Are you saying that if Maye is there at #6, they would pass on him?
I think 4 is if JJM is still available.
Trade down maybe opens up the possibility of Penix/Nix (although sounds like Pats will do whatever it takes to get Nix), but otherwise I guess we truly are riding it back with Jones this year.
Quite the risk Schoen/Daboll are taking.
Agree. Good 3 techs to be had on day 2. I would take Mitchell or even one of the edge rushers.
Check me into rehab.
Are you saying that if Maye is there at #6, they would pass on him?
For pete's sake...
I'll save you a seat.
Trade down maybe opens up the possibility of Penix/Nix (although sounds like Pats will do whatever it takes to get Nix), but otherwise I guess we truly are riding it back with Jones this year.
Quite the risk Schoen/Daboll are taking.
I wouldn't be too sure or concerned about that yet. First off I suspect Luck is here for a reason beyond just being the backup.. If we just needed another QB there were plenty of other options to add a 3rd body..
I think we have plans at QB that are beyond just one or two guys here and I am still sticking with Maye...
if McCarthy is going 3rd, and the Giants don't like Maye, why even discuss the trade up to #4?
I think 4 is if JJM is still available.
Either they get the QB in round one or put the best team they can on the field for 2024 and roll the dice. They have understanding and grace from Mara/Tisch if they go the QB route.
This is completely opposite of what I heard in February that the team was really high on Maye.
I hope they get this right.
I have no problem with the WR at #6 or the trade down (as long as they get a really good package), but passing on Maye would be ballsy as hell.
He doesn't get past Denver or the Raiders.
I REALLY hope that you're wrong, lol. But love that you're sharing!
They would take Nabers at 6 if there so don’t be sad just yet!
Any info on what the Chargers might be looking to do? Would they really take Alt at 5 with Nabers sittint there?
QBs they reportedly would trade up for are Daniels and McCarthy. But as I said earlier, Daniels is gonna be Washington’s pick
I'll save you a seat.
Hey now, I'm the founding member of the "They're going with Jones Club."
In comment 16475787 UberAlias said:
I REALLY hope that you're wrong, lol. But love that you're sharing!
They would take Nabers at 6 if there so don’t be sad just yet!
Any info on what the Chargers might be looking to do? Would they really take Alt at 5 with Nabers sittint there?
interesting that odunze seems to be coming out as a cut below the other 2 in multiple places now.
That said, they have to get their QB at some point.
I wonder has Maye's stock dropped in their eyes or did I get bad info. Regardless, I'm not sure how I feel about this.
I understand not trading up, but if they can get the QB without moving, they had better be right that he isn't the guy.
like a rock?
Right but that to me is him sinking. He’s gone from probable 2 pick to outside the top 10 potentially, when 5 or 6 teams need QB.
I can’t bring myself to believe the Giants don’t like one of those 4 enough to take at 6. I’ll believe it when I see it.
I understand Maye may need work and a year to sit, but that's why Lock is there. Corner is needed but how much? This isn't Wink's system. It's a difficult position to draft and picking a DT would be kind of disappointing.
b/c by then the Giants either get one of the big 3 WR's or trade down with the team who loves Maye if he's there or they take Maye if this is all a smoke screen.
The only thing I will say is if they move McCarthy they should get him. Of course you can't control what you can't control but that type of aggressive action is the kind of confidence I want a GM to have.
look at the wider picture if mayes stock has dropped that he is available at 6 it isnt just the giants opinion of him that changed - it's everyone's.
im not necessarily buying that to be the case but it's possible. last year levis was #3 in mcginn's ranks, ar15 was #4 and that obviously reversed with levis falling hard.
seems like draft starts at #3.
Newton could make our defensive front scary good.
Mitchell gives us one of the best young CB duos.
publicly on an internet website? Is letting the world know they we don't want Maye really useful?
I won’t say you or right or wrong. I will even potentially undercut myself by saying I have been told what I CAN say and what I CAN’T say.
Wink, wink, nod, nod.
That along with the Head Coach being hired specifically to get the most out of QB's.
I really like Mitchell's chances to be superb.
I like Arnold better than Mitchell too. I think he's this year's Witherspoon.
I'd still bet a lot more on them adding a QB than trading down though.
That’d be one rational and calm thread.
I think the assumption in GoDeep's scenario is Harrison goes at #4.
The Cardinals would take MHJ..
Whoops... confused the two... I thought you were referring to Newton.
if Denver or Vegas wants up, i think you are probably looking at next year's 1 and an extra day 2 this year.
I think that's a reasonable return if you dont have an elite player left on the board (in this scenario i'll assume the 5 picks were the 3 qbs they like plus nabers/mhj and those were their blue chips).
if they pass on QB this year it will definitely make it easier to justify by having 2 firsts next year. if this regime tanks a new regime comes in and gets to replay 2022.
Oh okay. I'm curious to hear what our WR rankings are
If'm I trading down, I want A LOT.
if Denver or Vegas wants up, i think you are probably looking at next year's 1 and an extra day 2 this year.
Or Patrick Surtain II and then we'd draft Byron Murphy II
I hope you gave the hamster extra steroids
And I am okay with that strategy versus reaching for QB4, but you had better be right. And you still have to find a QB next year so it's not like the pressure is off.
Good luck Joey Schoen...everybody is watching.
Don't F' it up.
Get the hamster in tip top shape.
This draft, I have no clue what they'll do, and that's a credit to them for playing the gam well this time around.
How far will Maye drop?
Thank you Deep.
I am happy not to put any emotional investment on draft choices....
I am happy that it does not look like the Giants will be trading up and giving up the farm.
I am a believer with so many holes trading back makes sense
We're getting into smokescreen territory now.
GoDeep said he's been told what he can say.
I still suspect Maye could be the target for both teams.
So it would be Bears - Caleb; Commanders - Daniels; Vikings - McCarthy.
Why would we trade up to 4 then? Or are you saying that that's an option in the first three picks are Caleb, Daniels, Maye (to the Vikings)? I guess Schoen wouldn't want to get cute and get leapfrogged by the Broncos, Seahawks or Raiders and so he would trade up to #4 for McCarthy?
Ooh, another asshat! Come one, come all!
Great point. I still want him and want Daboll to have a chance to work with him.
JFC
I have no problem with a trade back but hopefully not too far where they still can get Odunze because QB/McCarthy aside, WR1 is by far their biggest need.
Oh, I see it. Thanks
I really get the idea of building a team identity around a kick-ass, pound your ass defense -- complementing Burns, Dex, Thibs, Okereke with another piece like a really good 3-techique DT.
What concerns me about not addressing QB is the uproar and turmoil that would ensue about Mara calling the shots, protecting DJ, especially if they pass on Maye who is perceived by many to be in the QB top tier. Fwiw, I am really tired of that narrative.
And if the belief in DJ is real, how can you not provide him a legitimate WR #1 in a WR-rich draft class?
Could've been scouting Cedric Gray or Tez Walker? *shrugs*
I really get the idea of building a team identity around a kick-ass, pound your ass defense -- complementing Burns, Dex, Thibs, Okereke with another piece like a really good 3-techique DT.
What concerns me about not addressing QB is the uproar and turmoil that would ensue about Mara calling the shots, protecting DJ, especially if they pass on Maye who is perceived by many to be in the QB top tier. Fwiw, I am really tired of that narrative.
And if the belief in DJ is real, how can you not provide him a legitimate WR #1 in a WR-rich draft class?
I guess because they are building a “team”
Tons of holes on this roster and it’s not going to be filled overnight
Get the hamster in tip top shape.
We gonna need a back up hamster.. maybe even an upgrade to a guinea pig.
if VIKINGS trade up for McCarthy with NE, we stay at 6 and see who falls. If Nabers or MHJ are there. They are the pick. if Maye or Odunze are what’s left, expect the phones to be worked.
thanks for sharing this - fun thread.
Thanks GoDeep. Any idea if we prefer MHJ or Nabers?
You are wrong on the Vikings, however. They are ALL IN on Maye. And if they trade up, it will be for him.
They like Maye. I’ve just been told they seem more in on McCarthy and like his ability to properly distribute with guys like Addison, Jefferson, and Hockenson.
JJ would be fantastic in Minnesota.
My hope is if they want a QB, make the push. The Giants hired a coach who was billed as the man who developed Josh Allen. Only way this team can take a step forward.
Maye, too me, is a bit of a strange one - I don't know why. Just not a fan.
I for one, would prefer a trade back for more picks if their QB is not there. Building a kickass defense would fit the Giants as I think the Defense is closest to being competitive/strong.
Great, more turmoil!
This is an offensive league with an offensive minded coach with the worst offense and worst offensive skill positions in the NFL. They took Banks last year, KT the year before, traded a 2 & 5 for Burns. They can’t use a first rd pick on defense again.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m a defensive minded guy. I always loved defense more than offense. But to use another pick on defense when you finally have a chance to get the offense a legit WR1 playmaker that we’ve lacked since OBJ to me is beyond idiotic. The defense should at worst be decent. Possibly top half of league. Having an offense now without Barkley, and having DJ or Lock at QB which will Beas bad or worse than last year. Which puts more stress on the defense with more time in the field with 3 n outs. Just having a better offense should make the defense better regardless.
Less than #6 overall this year.
$47 million reasons+
If no QB then Harrison or Nabers at 6. If they are gone a trade down.
My guess is if they trade down and go defense in the 1st, they have sold Mara on a semi tank. Let Jones have one more season and again give him no weapons and look to get a QB in 2025. This team ain’t scoring points with the weapons we have with any QB.
Thanks GoDeep13 that’s me reading between the lines of you and others who post inside info.
he has an injury clause - pretty easy to get injured in pre-season
In comment 16475900 stoneman said:
he has an injury clause - pretty easy to get injured in pre-season
That would be the Giants reason for sitting or trading him, not the Jones camp.
In comment 16475907 section125 said:
That would be the Giants reason for sitting or trading him, not the Jones camp.
taking a QB will really really hurt - just say'in - no way Jones takes a snap
This makes the rumor of us getting Brandon Aiyuk more plausible if we have the rookie QB.. Keep in mind we have two WR's who are in year 3 and year 2, you don't want an all young WR group with a rookie QB on board.
I appreciate the Godeep info...i think the other asshats that come from loud mouth family ownership convey their info in a quieter fashion..no knock, just an observation.
So what, they sit out in protest? Giving up about $3 mill per week?
I am not sure what you are saying. I cannot see Jones pouting.
Ha! Great point!!!
That only makes sense if it works out that way BUT we have heard Schrager and others say Giants like JJM..
Williams.
Daniels.
McCarthy.
MHJ/Nabers.
Alt.
It would be stunning if the Giants passed on Maye. As Eric said, it would take some brass balls to do so. But I agree he would be great trade bait, and I would be very happy with Mitchell in a trade down.
Hell, if it was up to me, I'd cut him the second he'd pass a physical & just wash our hands clean.
Especially if our trade is with Denver... Get 12 and Surtain and then draft Newton/Murphy.... That Def is looking amazing.
I appreciate the Godeep info...i think the other asshats that come from loud mouth family ownership convey their info in a quieter fashion..no knock, just an observation.
I agree - the NYGs made their bed with Jones, they will not be selecting QB this year, maybe next year or the year after, but not this year - IMO
Hell, if it was up to me, I'd cut him the second he'd pass a physical & just wash our hands clean.
I agree. Unless there is a team that would want him for a 7th rounder, I would let him go.
A Surtain acquisition changes everything, now you could trade down again and still get a bigtime defender and then load up on 2nd and 3rd picks..
Do not discount Jared Verse who could be a monster in the NFL..
The football ops people from the Pats wanted the draft picks. But Kraft wants a QB, I am assuming he gets his way. So how this works out is anyone's guess at this point.
I appreciate the Godeep info...i think the other asshats that come from loud mouth family ownership convey their info in a quieter fashion..no knock, just an observation.
There are definitely conflicting asshat reports on the QB.
There are also conflicting asshat reports on the WRs.
Long story short, we really don't know what is going on this year.
Joe Schoen should never work again in the NFL. He'd be that fucking stupid.
This is like a slow moving disaster that I fear is going to happen.
[quote] Kraft wants a QB, was told they were high on JJM. The Giants wanted the #3 spot to grab Maye. They were willing to give up the #6, 2025 #1 and the 2025 #3.
The football ops people from the Pats wanted the draft picks. But Kraft wants a QB, I am assuming he gets his way. So how this works out is anyone's guess at this point. [/quote
If true, move up to 4 & take Drake.
Do we know what the plan is at QB if they pick a WR at 6?
Do we know what the plan is at QB if they pick a WR at 6?
Godeep said Rd 1 QB or punt to next year.
Do we know what the plan is at QB if they pick a WR at 6?
Your worst nightmare. I already asked it. You, bw in dc, christian, and I are headed for a bar.
I didn't see it answered in the OP but I apologize if it's been answered elsewhere in the thread:
Do we know what the plan is at QB if they pick a WR at 6?
Your worst nightmare. I already asked it. You, bw in dc, christian, and I are headed for a bar.
So fucking dumb.
In comment 16475823 Eric from BBI said:
How much will Surtain cost to re-sign? Cannot be cheap.
Maye has to be the guy..Too much is leaking about JJM and that seems pretty intentional.
@prettyrickey213
Patriots are 100% taking a QB and walking away from this draft with either Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy. If they trade down they need to be assured they'll get one of those two guys (assuming it would be JJMC since the Vikings and Broncos are so high on Maye)
It's kind of odd around the time ESPN reporting gambling odds you recently get green-lighted to post. And what you are posting couldn't be more opposite than where the money is trending. In addition, as they were quoting on ESPN that the Agent wasn’t very happy with Washington after the meeting.
With that said, I can see it - but would we all agree that if teh Giants pass of Maye, Penix, and Nix, and just oen of the 3 show to be very good next year, that we might have a staff that is just over-their-heads? I say "might" because it's possible they get a lot and the Giants get some amazing Suprises with their picks.
Building through the trenches is a pretty good strategy but you better be right with basically ignoring the QB spot. I'll say again- could have maybe had Fields.
And I don’t understand if GoDeep is suggesting that the Giants are still interested in Penix or Nix if they don’t get JJM and after Maye gets taken (assuming by Raiders or Denver).
In comment 16475931 Amtoft said:
Very true, but if you are going to invest big $$$$ a lockdown CB is a good place to do it….
Hopefully…we will have a QB on a rookie contract where we would be able to do it
.@AlbertBreer says the #Patriots “have prepared themselves for the possibility that they trade down,” but it’s not likely they do so.
“If you trade down, you lose the certainty that you’re gonna get the quarterback you want and I do think ownership wants a quarterback here.”
Uh oh!!!
Battle of asshat supremacy!
Good Lord.
According to GoDeep, Penix and Nix are not in the picture for the Giants.
Do we know what the plan is at QB if they pick a WR at 6?
Your worst nightmare. I already asked it. You, bw in dc, christian, and I are headed for a bar.
I might go right for the moonshine to try and forget.
I appreciate the Godeep info...i think the other asshats that come from loud mouth family ownership convey their info in a quieter fashion..no knock, just an observation.
I tend to agree. I love GoDeep13 and he’s nailed a bunch of stuff in the past but just the way this thread is laid out gives me pause. And that’s nothing against him, I love this shit. But the fact he lined out that this is the stuff he was allowed to put out there in an earlier post should let us all know that everything mentioned could be a smokescreen. The Giants aren’t going to give him the go ahead to blast off a bunch of info a week before the draft. If they are allowing it, there is a reason. And secondly, starting a new thread to highlight what the team is thinking could also have a motive behind it
emerged out of no where (to me atleast), Woodstock, who claimed NYG is not taking JJM. Think Grit did too.
This is true and things are always fluid.
I'd love a one-sheet review of all asshatery on Wednesday lol
This further highlights what the gambling odds are implying that Maye has more value that what is being mentioed here. Granted gambling odds don't mean much - but the timing is sort of funny.
Good Lord.
I read it as the Giants want a QB, but only the one they've fallen in full bloom love with.
If they think they're shopping hungry now they will find out for real next year when they're asking themselves if it's worth trading away picks to move up for Quinn Ewers. Or paying Jared Goff $55M a year.
Good Lord.
Everybody on the Daniel Jones train - get on board with Milton and myself - LOL future GOAT
They could trade down to 6 then back up to 5 with LAC so the Vikings do not leap frog them.
If you have the conviction to trade that much, you aren't getting played by the Giants.
So much for that trade down fantasy.
Good Lord.
Not what he said at all, or maybe it is or maybe...but the way this is all going I guess I should never say never..😔
This organization is so fucking stupid if this shit is to believed that the plan is roll with Jones this fall. I sometimes wonder if I could do a better job with the QB position after spending 6 hours at a bar.
emerged out of no where (to me atleast), Woodstock, who claimed NYG is not taking JJM. Think Grit did too.
Additionally, GoDeeps mole is agency related i believe? It's led to hits in the past. I think the best "source" for the draft will come from the loud family members of the NYG org. But even then....could be smoke/fluid
So, in essence, what GoDeep13 is hinting @...another year hoping Jones takes the leap?
Good Lord.
Everybody on the Daniel Jones train - get on board with Milton and myself - LOL future GOAT
I mean really - why would GoDeep's sources allow him to spill these beans - really too many beans - NABERS - NABERS
Can you imagine if NE loves Nix and doesn't want to risk moving down. It would change the whole first round.
Despite years of experience to the contrary I'm going to try to stay positive and tell myself the Giants couldn't possibly be that stupid.
Now we're talking - LOL - maybe this GoDeep misdirection means ODUNZE - ODUNZE
will rise again! Mr. Minnesota
Despite years of experience to the contrary I'm going to try to stay positive and tell myself the Giants couldn't possibly be that stupid.
If they are, I'm going to have my daughter do regular artwork for the front page.
Despite years of experience to the contrary I'm going to try to stay positive and tell myself the Giants couldn't possibly be that stupid.
If they are, I'm going to have my daughter do regular artwork for the front page.
How we soon forget - has everybody forgotten Minnesota - Milton, a little help
This reeks of John.
The football ops people from the Pats wanted the draft picks. But Kraft wants a QB, I am assuming he gets his way. So how this works out is anyone's guess at this point.
I put a lot of stock in this. If anyone watched the Dynasty, Kraft is obsessed with having a QB that he can consider a son. He talked about how Bledsoe was like a son and the Brady was like a son. The reports are that BB wanted to move on from Mac after his 2nd year but Kraft nixed it because he loved Mac. Also, Kraft has been taking a lot of hits from the NE fans between the way the Dynasty (which his production company produced) trashed and minimized Belichick and the latest ESPN story. I 100% think that he could see taking a QB who could be another son as a way to get the fans off his back. Or, put another way, he wants to avoid further negative backlash if they trade away a chance to get another franchise QB.
Despite years of experience to the contrary I'm going to try to stay positive and tell myself the Giants couldn't possibly be that stupid.
If they are, I'm going to have my daughter do regular artwork for the front page.
👍
It would be SO disheartening.
If he is truly the gu, would any price be to high ? A top 10 QB in the league is worth a lot. Not saying he is that
I'd also be surprised if the Giants didn't take a QB somewhere in this draft, especially if they acquired extra picks by trading down. But Schoen may have been telling the truth when he said that he was comfortable with the current QB room. Wow.
If true, I, uh, just can't. John Mara seems like a good person, but if so he's 1) delusional or 2) so taken with Jones for reasons I'll never understand. Perhaps if Jones sticks around long enough, he'll wed a Mara & John can have someone he can hang around with at family functions. I don't know. The priority obviously isn't winning.
"Stupid is as stupid does."
Forrest Gump.
It would be SO disheartening.
Got to get some popcorn and nachos ready for Thursday night. Just a matter of which mind numbing elixir I will consume watching the site burn down.
Gonna by an interesting week watching people work themselves into a frenzy!
Check me into rehab.
Same, lol
If true, I, uh, just can't. John Mara seems like a good person, but if so he's 1) delusional or 2) so taken with Jones for reasons I'll never understand. Perhaps if Jones sticks around long enough, he'll wed a Mara & John can have someone he can hang around with at family functions. I don't know. The priority obviously isn't winning.
Mara is not directing this. Please stop. We have already learned that Schoen can do what he wants at QB. Yes he may like Jones, but the Giants are his passion. So I believe the team vastly outpaces the player.
I have to believe that much of this simply has to be subterfuge. There is no way this team is passing on Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels if either is there at six and choosing instead to run it back with DJ! Can you imagine??? That would be without question the most catastrophic draft day mistake this franchise will have ever made. And with draft day disasters like Cedric Jones, Rocky Thompson, Thomas Lewis and DJ himself, that is truly saying something.
I simply have to believe that the JJM narrative is the ultimate smoke screen on every level to either enhance the trade value of teams wanting to trade back, or to get other teams off the Daniels/Maye trail. I am just not sure what GM is dumb enough to buy any of it though. If it turns out to be Schoen, BW will indeed be proven right on every level about him!
Can we at least wait until the actual draft results before the whining? Come on.