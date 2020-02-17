for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

The Green Light: What is known so far.

GoDeep13 : 5:17 pm
Hello all. I’ve finally been given the OK to post SOME of what has been in the works with the draft around the corner. This post also includes some information regarding the TOP 10. Let’s get started.

- It is fully believed that the 1st two picks will be Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels respectively. Conversations have already been had with Daniels representatives and the Commanders FO. They have told Daniels that he is the pick.

- The Patriots are highest on (Caleb Williams assumed not available) Daniels, followed by Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix. They don’t like the inconsistency they see from Drake Maye and are scared only the lack of volume shown by McCarthy. They want a QB that is mature and tested. Someone they feel comfortable playing Year 1 and can execute at a high level. If Daniels is gone, the Patriots seem keen on trading down. However, they seem to be less likely to trade with the Giants as they value having multiple picks in the 2024 draft rather than future 2025 picks (which would bode well for the Vikings). While they need help at WR, they are likely to pass up one of the top options for more draft capital and one of Penix/Nix.

- If the Patriots trade out with Minnesota, the strong belief now is that Minnesota would go with JJ McCarthy over Drake Maye at 3. Kevin O’ Connell is said to like McCarthy’s ability to efficiently read defenses and properly distribute the ball to the correct read. McCarthy also has the arm strength to challenge all parts of the field. It’s said the Vikings are throwing the smokescreen that they like Maye as a way not to alarm the Giants, who many believe want McCarthy over Maye as well.

- The Giants have seemingly boxed out of #3. But they have a good shot at a trade to #4 as GM Ossenfort doesn’t want to trade out of the top 8. Arizona has a good haul of picks as is, but they would take a slight trade back to #6 if it meant an extra pick or two. (Reportedly it would take #6, #70, and a 2025 2nd)

- The Giants HAVE been throwing QB smokescreens and it’s viewed that they ideally want McCarthy over Maye as well. They have been using the Eli connection and the Josh Allen comps to lead teams to believe they want Maye via trade up, however, they see where Josh Allen was as a prospect and where Drake Maye is a prospect as vastly different. Allen famously didn’t have a QB coach during his time at Wyoming and was strictly succeeding off pure athletic ability. Maye has had coaching and tutelage, yet his fundamentals and processing are notably off compared to others in the class.

The belief that is building around McCarthy is that Harbaugh kind of handcuffed him a bit in Michigan’s offense. “He routinely had to convert 3rd and 5+ when he was called on to throw and he ranks right there with Caleb Williams in those situations.”

- if McCarthy, Nabers, and MHJ are off the board, the Giants would rather trade back and accumulate more picks. They like Rome Odunze, but would rather more picks to fill other areas and taking another option later in the draft at WR.

- In a trade down scenario the Giants strongly favor Quinyon Mitchell and DTs Johnny Newton and Byron Murphy.

- If the Giants can get a QB in the first, they will attempt to flip a pick for a Vet WR (Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins, DeAndre Hopkins)

I should be getting one more check in before the draft.
GoDeep13  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:20 pm : link
"We're not worthy... we're not worthy!"


(PS...I don't sound so crazy about Nix now.).
Sounds like Schoen would be well served putting out smoke for Penix  
widmerseyebrow : 5:22 pm : link
at #6 as well. Pats probably calculate that they can safely trade down past NYG and get him.
That was awesome!  
Mike from Ohio : 5:24 pm : link
Thank you, GoDeep!
RE: Sounds like Schoen would be well served putting out smoke for Penix  
Mike from Ohio : 5:25 pm : link
In comment 16475723 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
at #6 as well. Pats probably calculate that they can safely trade down past NYG and get him.


If the Vikings are coming up to #3, glad to hear it is McCarthy they like. If they don't like Maye, trade back and get more picks, potentially even a Penix or Nix if they like them.
Man, trading down and going DT  
widmerseyebrow : 5:26 pm : link
Schoen and Daboll would really have to feel good about their job security with the 2024 season looming. I get that it's a need, but wow.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:27 pm : link
Interesting. Thanks.
I  
AZ Blue : 5:28 pm : link
don’t care for trading a pick for Hopkins. At least Higgins and Aiyuk are in their “primes”
Remember  
BigBlueCane : 5:29 pm : link
Maye's coaching and tutelage at UNC left for Wisconsin before this past year. This was a new offense to learn and break in.

My DT plug  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:29 pm : link
is in there too!
RE: RE: Sounds like Schoen would be well served putting out smoke for Penix  
widmerseyebrow : 5:29 pm : link
In comment 16475726 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16475723 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


at #6 as well. Pats probably calculate that they can safely trade down past NYG and get him.



If the Vikings are coming up to #3, glad to hear it is McCarthy they like. If they don't like Maye, trade back and get more picks, potentially even a Penix or Nix if they like them.


I personally would prefer Maye or Penix myself, but if everyone (including our coaches) actually wants McCarthy I'll assume I'm mistaken until JJM proves he's a bust. I will say JJM does not seem like Jones at all in terms of pre-draft hype. In other words, it doesn't seem like the Giants are alone in thinking he's a top 10 pick.
I've been waiting for this!  
UberAlias : 5:31 pm : link
.
Very interesting stuff....  
Simms11 : 5:31 pm : link
thanks for the info.
I am glad they feel that way about Maye  
sb from NYT Forum : 5:31 pm : link
...but would rather they take Odunze than trade back.
Or is GoDeep13  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:31 pm : link
part of the psych op to allow us to get Maye!

(Putting this in there in case non-friendly eyes are reading!)
RE: I am glad they feel that way about Maye  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:33 pm : link
In comment 16475739 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...but would rather they take Odunze than trade back.


Newton or Mitchell plus draft capital may help this team more than Odunze.
Weird how things have changed  
jvm52106 : 5:33 pm : link
in one post but I won't waver off my interest in Maye- not that kind of person but, my second choice has been JJM.

That being said, let's say the NE moves, which is what I was expecting and have been saying for a while. If Minny comes up and gets JJM, that means we are at 6 with Maye being available. The Giants could move back (Denver is still a possibility as is LV). I wouldn't move back and I would take Maye here. Too much is being made about his play last year and not enough about the year before.

If we did move with Denver, then grabbing Patrick Surtain would be a MASSIVE coup.. We could then stay at 12 or move down again, snag some more picks and even use some to acquire an Aiyuk or even Higgins..
the added benefit  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:34 pm : link
of trading down is Rich_Houston_1971 will be dragging the Eagle with pride at going defense.
Best thread...  
Brown_Hornet : 5:34 pm : link
...this Spring.
GoDeep13  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:35 pm : link
Are you saying that if Maye is there at #6, they would pass on him?
Very interesting!  
LW_Giants : 5:35 pm : link
Sounds like Nabers could be the guy if the Vikings trade up. Not sure I see Chargers taking WR, but it's possible.

I wonder what happens if NE stays put and takes JJM or Maye. If Giants have inside track with Arizona, they could still get their guy.

But the trade down is getting more and more appealing.
I am curious though  
jvm52106 : 5:36 pm : link
most here are talking about a number of things EXCEPT the fact that we are hearing the Giants prefer JJM.. Sounds like he is their #2 after Williams..
Also, Bill Simmons is going to be  
LW_Giants : 5:36 pm : link
inconsolable if Pats move down to 11 with Vikings. I can't wait!
Thank you GoDeep!  
Capt. Don : 5:37 pm : link
If we trade back and we look defense, I really hope that it is Mitchell. I'd also be all in on another EDGE.

A 3 tech is very much a need but there should be several available on day 2.
RE: Weird how things have changed  
LW_Giants : 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16475742 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
in one post but I won't waver off my interest in Maye- not that kind of person but, my second choice has been JJM.

That being said, let's say the NE moves, which is what I was expecting and have been saying for a while. If Minny comes up and gets JJM, that means we are at 6 with Maye being available. The Giants could move back (Denver is still a possibility as is LV). I wouldn't move back and I would take Maye here. Too much is being made about his play last year and not enough about the year before.

If we did move with Denver, then grabbing Patrick Surtain would be a MASSIVE coup.. We could then stay at 12 or move down again, snag some more picks and even use some to acquire an Aiyuk or even Higgins..


Agreed, this trade down would be ideal. And they may still be able to take Penix/Nix if they wanted to in such a scenario
RE: GoDeep13  
GoDeep13 : 5:39 pm : link
In comment 16475745 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Are you saying that if Maye is there at #6, they would pass on him?
Yes. They would use him for trade bait
I'm a bit confused here  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:39 pm : link
if McCarthy is going 3rd, and the Giants don't like Maye, why even discuss the trade up to #4?
and that begs the question  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:40 pm : link
where is our QB?

And of the love of God, don't say Daniel Jones.
RE: GoDeep13  
bw in dc : 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16475745 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Are you saying that if Maye is there at #6, they would pass on him?


That's how it reads.
I wonder if the Denver trade up rumors are true...  
Capt. Don : 5:40 pm : link
If Maye is available at 6 (assuming we don't want him) I'd be all in on Denver's rumored offer.
I keep thinking, if I were a NE fan  
LW_Giants : 5:41 pm : link
and I knew my team was trading down, would I prefer the 6th pick and a first next year or 11 and 23 this year. I think I'd prefer the former. But maybe Vikings will throw in even more, which would put them over.

It seems like there's more value in the Giants' 2025 1st than 23, but I guess not.
RE: RE: GoDeep13  
widmerseyebrow : 5:42 pm : link
In comment 16475754 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475745 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Are you saying that if Maye is there at #6, they would pass on him?

Yes. They would use him for trade bait


Wow. Are we looking at a Levis-type fall or close to it?
bw in dc  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:43 pm : link
If you end up being correct about Daniel Jones, I'm going on a bender with you.
RE: I keep thinking, if I were a NE fan  
GoDeep13 : 5:43 pm : link
In comment 16475762 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
and I knew my team was trading down, would I prefer the 6th pick and a first next year or 11 and 23 this year. I think I'd prefer the former. But maybe Vikings will throw in even more, which would put them over.

It seems like there's more value in the Giants' 2025 1st than 23, but I guess not.
Its more to do with the amount of talent in this draft. Pats need help at OL, WR, and Defense. This draft has a lot of talent in those areas. It’s also one of the “Deepest” QB groups in recent memory.
RE: RE: GoDeep13  
jvm52106 : 5:44 pm : link
In comment 16475754 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475745 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Are you saying that if Maye is there at #6, they would pass on him?

Yes. They would use him for trade bait


WOW, I truly didn't see that coming but now the Schoen talk about getting trading calls to move back makes more and more sense. Hmmm


So it is either we get JJM (according to what GoDeep has shared) or we move back and if Maye is still there Denver, LV and Seattle (yes, Seattle) become immediate trade partner options- Quarterback wise, Chicago, Jacksonville, New Orleans, and Miami become trade partners for other positions..
Taking a DT on day one...  
bw in dc : 5:44 pm : link
is baffling.

But I get a corner. And QM is a GREAT prospect.
RE: GoDeep13  
DavidinBMNY : 5:45 pm : link
In comment 16475718 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
"We're not worthy... we're not worthy!"


(PS...I don't sound so crazy about Nix now.).
great post! A lot of insight here.
RE: RE: RE: GoDeep13  
GoDeep13 : 5:45 pm : link
In comment 16475764 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 16475754 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


In comment 16475745 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Are you saying that if Maye is there at #6, they would pass on him?

Yes. They would use him for trade bait



Wow. Are we looking at a Levis-type fall or close to it?
he won’t pass top 10. One of the teams 11-16 will jump up for him in the top 10
RE: I'm a bit confused here  
jvm52106 : 5:45 pm : link
In comment 16475756 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
if McCarthy is going 3rd, and the Giants don't like Maye, why even discuss the trade up to #4?


I think 4 is if JJM is still available.
I share the concern though of others that  
LW_Giants : 5:46 pm : link
if JJM is there guy, and there's no chance of getting him....what's the plan at QB lol.

Trade down maybe opens up the possibility of Penix/Nix (although sounds like Pats will do whatever it takes to get Nix), but otherwise I guess we truly are riding it back with Jones this year.

Quite the risk Schoen/Daboll are taking.
RE: Taking a DT on day one...  
Capt. Don : 5:46 pm : link
In comment 16475769 bw in dc said:
Quote:
is baffling.

But I get a corner. And QM is a GREAT prospect.


Agree. Good 3 techs to be had on day 2. I would take Mitchell or even one of the edge rushers.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:47 pm : link
Passing on Maye and watching him become a stud QB…

Check me into rehab.
RE: RE: GoDeep13  
Toth029 : 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16475754 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475745 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Are you saying that if Maye is there at #6, they would pass on him?

Yes. They would use him for trade bait


For pete's sake...
RE: bw in dc  
bw in dc : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 16475765 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
If you end up being correct about Daniel Jones, I'm going on a bender with you.


I'll save you a seat.
RE: I share the concern though of others that  
jvm52106 : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 16475775 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
if JJM is there guy, and there's no chance of getting him....what's the plan at QB lol.

Trade down maybe opens up the possibility of Penix/Nix (although sounds like Pats will do whatever it takes to get Nix), but otherwise I guess we truly are riding it back with Jones this year.

Quite the risk Schoen/Daboll are taking.


I wouldn't be too sure or concerned about that yet. First off I suspect Luck is here for a reason beyond just being the backup.. If we just needed another QB there were plenty of other options to add a 3rd body..

I think we have plans at QB that are beyond just one or two guys here and I am still sticking with Maye...
RE: RE: I'm a bit confused here  
GoDeep13 : 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16475773 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475756 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


if McCarthy is going 3rd, and the Giants don't like Maye, why even discuss the trade up to #4?



I think 4 is if JJM is still available.
Correct. It’s 1st round or Punt all together on QB.

Either they get the QB in round one or put the best team they can on the field for 2024 and roll the dice. They have understanding and grace from Mara/Tisch if they go the QB route.
And the  
GoDeep13 : 5:52 pm : link
QBs they reportedly would trade up for are Daniels and McCarthy. But as I said earlier, Daniels is gonna be Washington’s pick
With Maye and Nabers as my top choices  
UberAlias : 5:54 pm : link
I REALLY hope that you're wrong, lol. But love that you're sharing!
RE: And the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:54 pm : link
In comment 16475785 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
QBs they reportedly would trade up for are Daniels and McCarthy. But as I said earlier, Daniels is gonna be Washington’s pick


This is completely opposite of what I heard in February that the team was really high on Maye.

I hope they get this right.

I have no problem with the WR at #6 or the trade down (as long as they get a really good package), but passing on Maye would be ballsy as hell.
So Maye may end up being the guy to drop  
UConn4523 : 5:54 pm : link
like a rock?
RE: With Maye and Nabers as my top choices  
GoDeep13 : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16475787 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I REALLY hope that you're wrong, lol. But love that you're sharing!
They would take Nabers at 6 if there so don’t be sad just yet!
RE: So Maye may end up being the guy to drop  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16475789 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
like a rock?


He doesn't get past Denver or the Raiders.
I’m not buying the Maye thing  
Breeze_94 : 5:56 pm : link
Giants aren’t passing on him…
Appreciate the Info, BUT  
clatterbuck : 5:56 pm : link
if Maye is there at 6, I still think the Giants take him. Or maybe it's just that I hope that's what happens.
RE: RE: With Maye and Nabers as my top choices  
kelsto811 : 5:56 pm : link
In comment 16475790 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475787 UberAlias said:


Quote:


I REALLY hope that you're wrong, lol. But love that you're sharing!

They would take Nabers at 6 if there so don’t be sad just yet!


Any info on what the Chargers might be looking to do? Would they really take Alt at 5 with Nabers sittint there?
RE: RE: And the  
GoDeep13 : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16475788 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16475785 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


QBs they reportedly would trade up for are Daniels and McCarthy. But as I said earlier, Daniels is gonna be Washington’s pick



This is completely opposite of what I heard in February that the team was really high on Maye.

I hope they get this right.

I have no problem with the WR at #6 or the trade down (as long as they get a really good package), but passing on Maye would be ballsy as hell.
They’ve fallen in love with McCarthy. His personality is infectious and he’s been top notch on the board.
RE: RE: bw in dc  
christian : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 16475779 bw in dc said:
Quote:
If you end up being correct about Daniel Jones, I'm going on a bender with you.

I'll save you a seat.


Hey now, I'm the founding member of the "They're going with Jones Club."
RE: RE: RE: With Maye and Nabers as my top choices  
GoDeep13 : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 16475796 kelsto811 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475790 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


In comment 16475787 UberAlias said:


Quote:


I REALLY hope that you're wrong, lol. But love that you're sharing!

They would take Nabers at 6 if there so don’t be sad just yet!



Any info on what the Chargers might be looking to do? Would they really take Alt at 5 with Nabers sittint there?
Joe Alt or a slight trade back for JC Latham.
good stuff GD13  
Eric on Li : 5:59 pm : link
love draft season. if 1 of the 4 slides it does seem like maye could be the guy.

interesting that odunze seems to be coming out as a cut below the other 2 in multiple places now.
GoDeep13  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:00 pm : link
at the Combine, it was widely reported that McCarthy impressed the hell out of one team on the board and I suspected immediately it was the Giants.

That said, they have to get their QB at some point.

I wonder has Maye's stock dropped in their eyes or did I get bad info. Regardless, I'm not sure how I feel about this.

I understand not trading up, but if they can get the QB without moving, they had better be right that he isn't the guy.
RE: RE: So Maye may end up being the guy to drop  
UConn4523 : 6:02 pm : link
In comment 16475791 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16475789 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


like a rock?



He doesn't get past Denver or the Raiders.


Right but that to me is him sinking. He’s gone from probable 2 pick to outside the top 10 potentially, when 5 or 6 teams need QB.

I can’t bring myself to believe the Giants don’t like one of those 4 enough to take at 6. I’ll believe it when I see it.
I find it interesting that they are letting GoDeep13 publish this  
PatersonPlank : 6:03 pm : link
publicly on an internet website? Is letting the world know they we don't want Maye really useful?
Appreciate  
Toth029 : 6:03 pm : link
The information. Just some concerns about trading assets for an old WR like Hopkins when they need young guys all over the roster. I assume he would require a day 2 pick. I'd rather have the other two if any. Hell throw in Slayton to ease up the return.

I understand Maye may need work and a year to sit, but that's why Lock is there. Corner is needed but how much? This isn't Wink's system. It's a difficult position to draft and picking a DT would be kind of disappointing.
UConn4523  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:03 pm : link
I respect the hell out of GoDeep, but I have a hard time with passing at Maye at #6 given the state of the QB room.
So the Cardinals  
pjcas18 : 6:04 pm : link
Chargers "Shenanigans" is probably irrelevant....if the draft goes Williams, Daniels, McCarthy (either to NE or MIN) and the Giants truly don't like Maye.

b/c by then the Giants either get one of the big 3 WR's or trade down with the team who loves Maye if he's there or they take Maye if this is all a smoke screen.

The only thing I will say is if they move McCarthy they should get him. Of course you can't control what you can't control but that type of aggressive action is the kind of confidence I want a GM to have.

RE: I find it interesting that they are letting GoDeep13 publish this  
GoDeep13 : 6:05 pm : link
In comment 16475807 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
publicly on an internet website? Is letting the world know they we don't want Maye really useful?
I won’t say you or right or wrong. I will even potentially undercut myself by saying I have been told what I CAN say and what I CAN’T say.
Only thing that makes sense  
UConn4523 : 6:05 pm : link
is that they like the QB6-8 range enough to where it’s somewhat close. I don’t believe that either but that would atleast make some sense to me.
RE: GoDeep13  
Eric on Li : 6:05 pm : link
In comment 16475803 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
at the Combine, it was widely reported that McCarthy impressed the hell out of one team on the board and I suspected immediately it was the Giants.

That said, they have to get their QB at some point.

I wonder has Maye's stock dropped in their eyes or did I get bad info. Regardless, I'm not sure how I feel about this.

I understand not trading up, but if they can get the QB without moving, they had better be right that he isn't the guy.


look at the wider picture if mayes stock has dropped that he is available at 6 it isnt just the giants opinion of him that changed - it's everyone's.

im not necessarily buying that to be the case but it's possible. last year levis was #3 in mcginn's ranks, ar15 was #4 and that obviously reversed with levis falling hard.

seems like draft starts at #3.
I will say this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:05 pm : link
and this isn't in hindsight as I said it on the podcast pinned above. Trading down and taking Mitchell or Newton is very attractive.

Newton could make our defensive front scary good.

Mitchell gives us one of the best young CB duos.
Great info, thanks.  
bceagle05 : 6:05 pm : link
Freakin Tommy Cutlets, man.
Sticking with Maye  
jvm52106 : 6:05 pm : link
And JJM as my second but trading back is starting to appeal to me..
RE: RE: I find it interesting that they are letting GoDeep13 publish this  
GoDeep13 : 6:06 pm : link
In comment 16475811 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475807 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


publicly on an internet website? Is letting the world know they we don't want Maye really useful?

I won’t say you or right or wrong. I will even potentially undercut myself by saying I have been told what I CAN say and what I CAN’T say.
But I do ask that my source not flat out lie to me.
RE: RE: I find it interesting that they are letting GoDeep13 publish this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:07 pm : link
In comment 16475811 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475807 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


publicly on an internet website? Is letting the world know they we don't want Maye really useful?

I won’t say you or right or wrong. I will even potentially undercut myself by saying I have been told what I CAN say and what I CAN’T say.


Wink, wink, nod, nod.

Very surprising abou Maye  
Anakim : 6:07 pm : link
GoDeep, do you know in what order we have the WRs in?
RE: UConn4523  
Toth029 : 6:07 pm : link
In comment 16475809 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I respect the hell out of GoDeep, but I have a hard time with passing at Maye at #6 given the state of the QB room.


That along with the Head Coach being hired specifically to get the most out of QB's.
RE: I will say this  
bw in dc : 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16475814 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and this isn't in hindsight as I said it on the podcast pinned above. Trading down and taking Mitchell or Newton is very attractive.

Newton could make our defensive front scary good.

Mitchell gives us one of the best young CB duos.


I really like Mitchell's chances to be superb.
RE: I will say this  
Eric on Li : 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16475814 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and this isn't in hindsight as I said it on the podcast pinned above. Trading down and taking Mitchell or Newton is very attractive.

Newton could make our defensive front scary good.

Mitchell gives us one of the best young CB duos.


I like Arnold better than Mitchell too. I think he's this year's Witherspoon.

I'd still bet a lot more on them adding a QB than trading down though.
bw in dc  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:08 pm : link
Imagine him next to Dexter with Burns and KT off the edge.
Eric on Li  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:09 pm : link
If'm I trading down, I want A LOT.
I'd rather just take Marvin Harrison Jr. at 6 than trade down  
Anakim : 6:10 pm : link
.
RE: UConn4523  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:11 pm : link
In comment 16475809 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I respect the hell out of GoDeep, but I have a hard time with passing at Maye at #6 given the state of the QB room.


That’d be one rational and calm thread.
RE: I'd rather just take Marvin Harrison Jr. at 6 than trade down  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:11 pm : link
In comment 16475827 Anakim said:
Quote:
.


I think the assumption in GoDeep's scenario is Harrison goes at #4.
RE: I'd rather just take Marvin Harrison Jr. at 6 than trade down  
kelsto811 : 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16475827 Anakim said:
Quote:
.


The Cardinals would take MHJ..
TBH, I would be very upset if we passed on Maye  
Anakim : 6:12 pm : link
And I'd be just as upset if we traded up for McCarthy
RE: bw in dc  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16475823 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Imagine him next to Dexter with Burns and KT off the edge.


Whoops... confused the two... I thought you were referring to Newton.
RE: Eric on Li  
Eric on Li : 6:13 pm : link
In comment 16475824 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
If'm I trading down, I want A LOT.


if Denver or Vegas wants up, i think you are probably looking at next year's 1 and an extra day 2 this year.

I think that's a reasonable return if you dont have an elite player left on the board (in this scenario i'll assume the 5 picks were the 3 qbs they like plus nabers/mhj and those were their blue chips).

if they pass on QB this year it will definitely make it easier to justify by having 2 firsts next year. if this regime tanks a new regime comes in and gets to replay 2022.
RE: RE: I'd rather just take Marvin Harrison Jr. at 6 than trade down  
Anakim : 6:14 pm : link
In comment 16475829 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16475827 Anakim said:


Quote:


.



I think the assumption in GoDeep's scenario is Harrison goes at #4.


Oh okay. I'm curious to hear what our WR rankings are
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:14 pm : link
is obviously going to be one of the more insane drafts for the Giants in some time. I can't imagine what the Forum is going to be like on Thursday.
RE: RE: Eric on Li  
Anakim : 6:15 pm : link
In comment 16475833 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16475824 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


If'm I trading down, I want A LOT.



if Denver or Vegas wants up, i think you are probably looking at next year's 1 and an extra day 2 this year.


Or Patrick Surtain II and then we'd draft Byron Murphy II
RE: this  
Anakim : 6:15 pm : link
In comment 16475835 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is obviously going to be one of the more insane drafts for the Giants in some time. I can't imagine what the Forum is going to be like on Thursday.


I hope you gave the hamster extra steroids
Trading down with all these QBs sucking up early picks had better  
ThomasG : 6:15 pm : link
convert into a fortune for Schoen/Giants.

And I am okay with that strategy versus reaching for QB4, but you had better be right. And you still have to find a QB next year so it's not like the pressure is off.

Good luck Joey Schoen...everybody is watching.

Don't F' it up.

Eric on Li  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:15 pm : link
Good points... maybe more even.
RE: this  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:15 pm : link
In comment 16475835 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is obviously going to be one of the more insane drafts for the Giants in some time. I can't imagine what the Forum is going to be like on Thursday.


Get the hamster in tip top shape.
The past two drafts under Schoen  
logman : 6:17 pm : link
I've had a reasonable idea of what they were planning on doing. Most people were right or close enough.

This draft, I have no clue what they'll do, and that's a credit to them for playing the gam well this time around.
Does GoDeep's scoop match PrettyRickey's? Rico's? HitDog?  
Anakim : 6:17 pm : link
And all the other asshats?
Wow...JJM seems to be the winner.....still confused  
George from PA : 6:17 pm : link
Why would Giants move up to 4?

How far will Maye drop?

Thank you Deep.

I am happy not to put any emotional investment on draft choices....

I am happy that it does not look like the Giants will be trading up and giving up the farm.

I am a believer with so many holes trading back makes sense
Can’t New England just trade down twice?  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 6:18 pm : link
Once to us so we grab McCarthy. And then again to the Vikings so they can grab Maye?
Thanks for the info!  
Sean : 6:18 pm : link
It's hard for me to believe everyone is wrong on Maye. He's projected to go 3rd, some places 2nd and now he's falling out of the top 6? I think it's smoke.
Thanks for the info GoDeep13!  
Sky King : 6:21 pm : link
You are wrong on the Vikings, however. They are ALL IN on Maye. And if they trade up, it will be for him.
Someone has been reading NFL twitter  
Skittlebish : 6:23 pm : link
Speculation season can't end soon enough
RE: Thanks for the info GoDeep13!  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16475850 Sky King said:
Quote:
You are wrong on the Vikings, however. They are ALL IN on Maye. And if they trade up, it will be for him.


We're getting into smokescreen territory now.

GoDeep said he's been told what he can say.

I still suspect Maye could be the target for both teams.
.  
Anakim : 6:23 pm : link
"- If the Patriots trade out with Minnesota, the strong belief now is that Minnesota would go with JJ McCarthy over Drake Maye at 3. Kevin O’ Connell is said to like McCarthy’s ability to efficiently read defenses and properly distribute the ball to the correct read. McCarthy also has the arm strength to challenge all parts of the field. It’s said the Vikings are throwing the smokescreen that they like Maye as a way not to alarm the Giants, who many believe want McCarthy over Maye as well.

- The Giants have seemingly boxed out of #3. But they have a good shot at a trade to #4 as GM Ossenfort doesn’t want to trade out of the top 8. Arizona has a good haul of picks as is, but they would take a slight trade back to #6 if it meant an extra pick or two. (Reportedly it would take #6, #70, and a 2025 2nd)"


So it would be Bears - Caleb; Commanders - Daniels; Vikings - McCarthy.

Why would we trade up to 4 then? Or are you saying that that's an option in the first three picks are Caleb, Daniels, Maye (to the Vikings)? I guess Schoen wouldn't want to get cute and get leapfrogged by the Broncos, Seahawks or Raiders and so he would trade up to #4 for McCarthy?
RE: Thanks for the info GoDeep13!  
Anakim : 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16475850 Sky King said:
Quote:
You are wrong on the Vikings, however. They are ALL IN on Maye. And if they trade up, it will be for him.



Ooh, another asshat! Come one, come all!
RE: Remember  
Optimus-NY : 6:25 pm : link
In comment 16475731 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
Maye's coaching and tutelage at UNC left for Wisconsin before this past year. This was a new offense to learn and break in.


Great point. I still want him and want Daboll to have a chance to work with him.
Anak  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:27 pm : link
I already asked that question and he answered it.
RE: RE: With Maye and Nabers as my top choices  
UberAlias : 6:27 pm : link
In comment 16475790 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475787 UberAlias said:


Quote:


I REALLY hope that you're wrong, lol. But love that you're sharing!

They would take Nabers at 6 if there so don’t be sad just yet!
I’ll take it!
I've spent  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:28 pm : link
all God damn day on the site and need a break but can't look away.

JFC
So from this, Maye is completely off their board.  
DeVito32 : 6:28 pm : link
Wow.

I have no problem with a trade back but hopefully not too far where they still can get Odunze because QB/McCarthy aside, WR1 is by far their biggest need.
RE: Anak  
Anakim : 6:28 pm : link
In comment 16475860 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I already asked that question and he answered it.


Oh, I see it. Thanks
I nominate  
JT039 : 6:29 pm : link
Any GoDeep, Rickey, Rico, or Peppers threads be pinned immediately.
Re...And that Begs the Question  
clatterbuck : 6:31 pm : link
After a trade down are there reasonable scenarios in which Giants have a shot at Maye, Penix, or Nix? Would they take it or try and trade back up for a QB?

I really get the idea of building a team identity around a kick-ass, pound your ass defense -- complementing Burns, Dex, Thibs, Okereke with another piece like a really good 3-techique DT.

What concerns me about not addressing QB is the uproar and turmoil that would ensue about Mara calling the shots, protecting DJ, especially if they pass on Maye who is perceived by many to be in the QB top tier. Fwiw, I am really tired of that narrative.

And if the belief in DJ is real, how can you not provide him a legitimate WR #1 in a WR-rich draft class?




 
ryanmkeane : 6:32 pm : link
Giants will be drafting Drake Maye if the Patriots don’t want him.
 
ryanmkeane : 6:32 pm : link
They didn’t attend 6 UNC games in 2023 for the weather.
RE: …  
Anakim : 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16475873 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
They didn’t attend 6 UNC games in 2023 for the weather.


Could've been scouting Cedric Gray or Tez Walker? *shrugs*
RE: Re...And that Begs the Question  
Mbavaro : 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16475869 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
After a trade down are there reasonable scenarios in which Giants have a shot at Maye, Penix, or Nix? Would they take it or try and trade back up for a QB?

I really get the idea of building a team identity around a kick-ass, pound your ass defense -- complementing Burns, Dex, Thibs, Okereke with another piece like a really good 3-techique DT.

What concerns me about not addressing QB is the uproar and turmoil that would ensue about Mara calling the shots, protecting DJ, especially if they pass on Maye who is perceived by many to be in the QB top tier. Fwiw, I am really tired of that narrative.

And if the belief in DJ is real, how can you not provide him a legitimate WR #1 in a WR-rich draft class?






I guess because they are building a “team”

Tons of holes on this roster and it’s not going to be filled overnight
RE: .  
GoDeep13 : 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16475856 Anakim said:
Quote:
"- If the Patriots trade out with Minnesota, the strong belief now is that Minnesota would go with JJ McCarthy over Drake Maye at 3. Kevin O’ Connell is said to like McCarthy’s ability to efficiently read defenses and properly distribute the ball to the correct read. McCarthy also has the arm strength to challenge all parts of the field. It’s said the Vikings are throwing the smokescreen that they like Maye as a way not to alarm the Giants, who many believe want McCarthy over Maye as well.

- The Giants have seemingly boxed out of #3. But they have a good shot at a trade to #4 as GM Ossenfort doesn’t want to trade out of the top 8. Arizona has a good haul of picks as is, but they would take a slight trade back to #6 if it meant an extra pick or two. (Reportedly it would take #6, #70, and a 2025 2nd)"


So it would be Bears - Caleb; Commanders - Daniels; Vikings - McCarthy.

Why would we trade up to 4 then? Or are you saying that that's an option in the first three picks are Caleb, Daniels, Maye (to the Vikings)? I guess Schoen wouldn't want to get cute and get leapfrogged by the Broncos, Seahawks or Raiders and so he would trade up to #4 for McCarthy?
if Patriots trade up for McCarthy with NE, we stay at 6 and see who falls. If Nabers or MHJ are there. They are the pick. if Maye or Odunze are what’s left, expect the phones to be worked.
Haven't read through the thread  
darren in pdx : 6:35 pm : link
but a scenario where the Giants get any combination QB/WR (two rookies or rookie QB + vet WR) would be a slam dunk for me.
RE: Thanks for the info GoDeep13!  
GoDeep13 : 6:36 pm : link
In comment 16475850 Sky King said:
Quote:
You are wrong on the Vikings, however. They are ALL IN on Maye. And if they trade up, it will be for him.
They like Maye. I’ve just been told they seem more in on McCarthy and like his ability to properly distribute with guys like Addison, Jefferson, and Hockenson.
RE: RE: this  
blueblood : 6:36 pm : link
In comment 16475841 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:


Get the hamster in tip top shape.



We gonna need a back up hamster.. maybe even an upgrade to a guinea pig.
RE: RE: .  
GoDeep13 : 6:37 pm : link
In comment 16475876 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475856 Anakim said:


Quote:


"- If the Patriots trade out with Minnesota, the strong belief now is that Minnesota would go with JJ McCarthy over Drake Maye at 3. Kevin O’ Connell is said to like McCarthy’s ability to efficiently read defenses and properly distribute the ball to the correct read. McCarthy also has the arm strength to challenge all parts of the field. It’s said the Vikings are throwing the smokescreen that they like Maye as a way not to alarm the Giants, who many believe want McCarthy over Maye as well.

- The Giants have seemingly boxed out of #3. But they have a good shot at a trade to #4 as GM Ossenfort doesn’t want to trade out of the top 8. Arizona has a good haul of picks as is, but they would take a slight trade back to #6 if it meant an extra pick or two. (Reportedly it would take #6, #70, and a 2025 2nd)"


So it would be Bears - Caleb; Commanders - Daniels; Vikings - McCarthy.

Why would we trade up to 4 then? Or are you saying that that's an option in the first three picks are Caleb, Daniels, Maye (to the Vikings)? I guess Schoen wouldn't want to get cute and get leapfrogged by the Broncos, Seahawks or Raiders and so he would trade up to #4 for McCarthy?

if VIKINGS trade up for McCarthy with NE, we stay at 6 and see who falls. If Nabers or MHJ are there. They are the pick. if Maye or Odunze are what’s left, expect the phones to be worked.
We knew what you mean  
pjcas18 : 6:38 pm : link
The Patriots cannot trade up with New England. It's not allowed.

lol.

thanks for sharing this - fun thread.
RE: RE: .  
Anakim : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 16475876 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475856 Anakim said:


Quote:


"- If the Patriots trade out with Minnesota, the strong belief now is that Minnesota would go with JJ McCarthy over Drake Maye at 3. Kevin O’ Connell is said to like McCarthy’s ability to efficiently read defenses and properly distribute the ball to the correct read. McCarthy also has the arm strength to challenge all parts of the field. It’s said the Vikings are throwing the smokescreen that they like Maye as a way not to alarm the Giants, who many believe want McCarthy over Maye as well.

- The Giants have seemingly boxed out of #3. But they have a good shot at a trade to #4 as GM Ossenfort doesn’t want to trade out of the top 8. Arizona has a good haul of picks as is, but they would take a slight trade back to #6 if it meant an extra pick or two. (Reportedly it would take #6, #70, and a 2025 2nd)"


So it would be Bears - Caleb; Commanders - Daniels; Vikings - McCarthy.

Why would we trade up to 4 then? Or are you saying that that's an option in the first three picks are Caleb, Daniels, Maye (to the Vikings)? I guess Schoen wouldn't want to get cute and get leapfrogged by the Broncos, Seahawks or Raiders and so he would trade up to #4 for McCarthy?

if Patriots trade up for McCarthy with NE, we stay at 6 and see who falls. If Nabers or MHJ are there. They are the pick. if Maye or Odunze are what’s left, expect the phones to be worked.



Thanks GoDeep. Any idea if we prefer MHJ or Nabers?
RE: RE: Thanks for the info GoDeep13!  
Toth029 : 6:41 pm : link
In comment 16475884 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475850 Sky King said:


Quote:


You are wrong on the Vikings, however. They are ALL IN on Maye. And if they trade up, it will be for him.

They like Maye. I’ve just been told they seem more in on McCarthy and like his ability to properly distribute with guys like Addison, Jefferson, and Hockenson.


JJ would be fantastic in Minnesota.

My hope is if they want a QB, make the push. The Giants hired a coach who was billed as the man who developed Josh Allen. Only way this team can take a step forward.
RE: …  
GoDeep13 : 6:41 pm : link
In comment 16475873 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
They didn’t attend 6 UNC games in 2023 for the weather.
Correct. Another thing that could be said is that JJ McCarthy has come as a surprise to many that initially wrote him off due to what they perceived Michigan’s offense to be. One of the most consistent things this off season has been evaluators changing their tunes on JJM.
Thanks GoDeep13  
section125 : 6:43 pm : link
This is great, now BBI is in total confusion and there will be wailing and gnashing of teeth all week!

Maye, too me, is a bit of a strange one - I don't know why. Just not a fan.

I for one, would prefer a trade back for more picks if their QB is not there. Building a kickass defense would fit the Giants as I think the Defense is closest to being competitive/strong.

Great, more turmoil!

Asshattery  
Sammo85 : 6:44 pm : link
on BBI has had a very poor hit rate or return the past few years. People should keep that in mind.
How much is NYG willing to give up for McCarthy?  
Sy'56 : 6:44 pm : link
.
RE: I will say this  
DeVito32 : 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16475814 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and this isn't in hindsight as I said it on the podcast pinned above. Trading down and taking Mitchell or Newton is very attractive.

Newton could make our defensive front scary good.

Mitchell gives us one of the best young CB duos.


This is an offensive league with an offensive minded coach with the worst offense and worst offensive skill positions in the NFL. They took Banks last year, KT the year before, traded a 2 & 5 for Burns. They can’t use a first rd pick on defense again.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a defensive minded guy. I always loved defense more than offense. But to use another pick on defense when you finally have a chance to get the offense a legit WR1 playmaker that we’ve lacked since OBJ to me is beyond idiotic. The defense should at worst be decent. Possibly top half of league. Having an offense now without Barkley, and having DJ or Lock at QB which will Beas bad or worse than last year. Which puts more stress on the defense with more time in the field with 3 n outs. Just having a better offense should make the defense better regardless.

I think I need a drink  
LW_Giants : 6:45 pm : link
I can’t recall a draft in recent history where so much was in flux at the top
Wanna add offensive weapons but must admit  
j_rud : 6:45 pm : link
A trade down looks really nice if we can include a player in return, like this rumor of Denver dealing Surtain. Mentioned it on the Dallas Turner thread but adding Surtain via trade and one of the top defenders in the draft, along with other moves, gives this team an identity.
if you are right and they soemhow get JJM  
stoneman : 6:46 pm : link
they would have to either trade Jones for peanuts or just let Jones go post June 1. Why would Jones camp take a snap knowing JJM is the heir apparent and he could get injured.
Very exciting stuff, whether it's true or "planted".  
ZogZerg : 6:46 pm : link
Thanks for making draft week exciting.
RE: How much is NYG willing to give up for McCarthy?  
GoDeep13 : 6:47 pm : link
In comment 16475896 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
.
They aren’t touching next year’s 1st. If Arizona or NE think they can add that to the deal, conversations will end. They strongly want to keep 47. They will part with 70 and a day 2 pick in 2025/potential player trade (Azeez for example)
DJ would do better with pass protection and at least some running.  
Reese's Pieces : 6:48 pm : link
Especially if he doesn't run like he did before the torn ligament and if he's not the best at getting passes off when the heat is on him.
RE: How much is NYG willing to give up for McCarthy?  
ThomasG : 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16475896 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
.


Less than #6 overall this year.
RE: if you are right and they soemhow get JJM  
section125 : 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16475900 stoneman said:
Quote:
they would have to either trade Jones for peanuts or just let Jones go post June 1. Why would Jones camp take a snap knowing JJM is the heir apparent and he could get injured.


$47 million reasons+
I’m pretty confident that if Maye is there at 6  
Rudy5757 : 6:49 pm : link
They are taking him. I do appreciate the info. I think they are pushing the McCarthy info so Minnesota jumps up. They get Maye at 6.

If no QB then Harrison or Nabers at 6. If they are gone a trade down.

My guess is if they trade down and go defense in the 1st, they have sold Mara on a semi tank. Let Jones have one more season and again give him no weapons and look to get a QB in 2025. This team ain’t scoring points with the weapons we have with any QB.

Thanks GoDeep13 that’s me reading between the lines of you and others who post inside info.
I can live with a 3 this year  
jeff57 : 6:49 pm : link
And a 2 next year to move from 6 to 4. But I would prefer a trade down and get more picks.
RE: RE: if you are right and they soemhow get JJM  
stoneman : 6:49 pm : link
In comment 16475907 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475900 stoneman said:


Quote:


they would have to either trade Jones for peanuts or just let Jones go post June 1. Why would Jones camp take a snap knowing JJM is the heir apparent and he could get injured.



$47 million reasons+


he has an injury clause - pretty easy to get injured in pre-season
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:51 pm : link
BTW, did anyone else connect 'The Green Light' to the ending of 'The Great Gatsby'? Haha. Anyone?
RE: RE: RE: if you are right and they soemhow get JJM  
section125 : 6:51 pm : link
In comment 16475911 stoneman said:
Quote:
In comment 16475907 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16475900 stoneman said:


Quote:


they would have to either trade Jones for peanuts or just let Jones go post June 1. Why would Jones camp take a snap knowing JJM is the heir apparent and he could get injured.



$47 million reasons+



he has an injury clause - pretty easy to get injured in pre-season


That would be the Giants reason for sitting or trading him, not the Jones camp.
RE: RE: RE: RE: if you are right and they soemhow get JJM  
stoneman : 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16475913 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475911 stoneman said:


Quote:


In comment 16475907 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16475900 stoneman said:


Quote:


they would have to either trade Jones for peanuts or just let Jones go post June 1. Why would Jones camp take a snap knowing JJM is the heir apparent and he could get injured.



$47 million reasons+



he has an injury clause - pretty easy to get injured in pre-season



That would be the Giants reason for sitting or trading him, not the Jones camp.


taking a QB will really really hurt - just say'in - no way Jones takes a snap
I am sticking with  
jvm52106 : 6:55 pm : link
Maye as our guy but JJM as #2 is fine..

This makes the rumor of us getting Brandon Aiyuk more plausible if we have the rookie QB.. Keep in mind we have two WR's who are in year 3 and year 2, you don't want an all young WR group with a rookie QB on board.
What if the Giants are suddenly  
LW_Giants : 6:57 pm : link
Spreading that they love JJM because he’s the one they think they can get and they don’t want people thinking he was their second choice after Maye
RE: How much is NYG willing to give up for McCarthy?  
AROCK1000 : 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16475896 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
.

Grrrrrrr
Lol
An asshat  
The Dude : 6:58 pm : link
emerged out of no where (to me atleast), Woodstock, who claimed NYG is not taking JJM. Think Grit did too.

I appreciate the Godeep info...i think the other asshats that come from loud mouth family ownership convey their info in a quieter fashion..no knock, just an observation.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: if you are right and they soemhow get JJM  
section125 : 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16475918 stoneman said:
Quote:

That would be the Giants reason for sitting or trading him, not the Jones camp.



taking a QB will really really hurt - just say'in - no way Jones takes a snap


So what, they sit out in protest? Giving up about $3 mill per week?
I am not sure what you are saying. I cannot see Jones pouting.
RE: the added benefit  
sb from NYT Forum : 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16475743 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of trading down is Rich_Houston_1971 will be dragging the Eagle with pride at going defense.


Ha! Great point!!!
RE: What if the Giants are suddenly  
jvm52106 : 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16475922 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
Spreading that they love JJM because he’s the one they think they can get and they don’t want people thinking he was their second choice after Maye


That only makes sense if it works out that way BUT we have heard Schrager and others say Giants like JJM..
Would  
AcidTest : 7:00 pm : link
the Giants trade down if Maye and one of MHJ/Nabers are on the board, or just make the pick instead? An example would be if the draft went like this:

Williams.
Daniels.
McCarthy.
MHJ/Nabers.
Alt.

It would be stunning if the Giants passed on Maye. As Eric said, it would take some brass balls to do so. But I agree he would be great trade bait, and I would be very happy with Mitchell in a trade down.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:00 pm : link
I'll die on this hill & will be banging the drum until the sun explodes: considering his injury history & the dead cap-$23 million-in 2025 if he gets injured this fall & can't pass a March 2025 physical...Daniel Jones should never-NEVER-see the field again as a Giant. It is too risky. Play Lock, play DeVito, play someone tailgating before Week 1...Daniel Jones shouldn't see a snap this year.

Hell, if it was up to me, I'd cut him the second he'd pass a physical & just wash our hands clean.
RE: bw in dc  
Amtoft : 7:01 pm : link
In comment 16475823 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Imagine him next to Dexter with Burns and KT off the edge.


Especially if our trade is with Denver... Get 12 and Surtain and then draft Newton/Murphy.... That Def is looking amazing.
RE: An asshat  
stoneman : 7:02 pm : link
In comment 16475925 The Dude said:
Quote:
emerged out of no where (to me atleast), Woodstock, who claimed NYG is not taking JJM. Think Grit did too.

I appreciate the Godeep info...i think the other asshats that come from loud mouth family ownership convey their info in a quieter fashion..no knock, just an observation.


I agree - the NYGs made their bed with Jones, they will not be selecting QB this year, maybe next year or the year after, but not this year - IMO
RE: ...  
section125 : 7:02 pm : link
In comment 16475930 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'll die on this hill & will be banging the drum until the sun explodes: considering his injury history & the dead cap-$23 million-in 2025 if he gets injured this fall & can't pass a March 2025 physical...Daniel Jones should never-NEVER-see the field again as a Giant. It is too risky. Play Lock, play DeVito, play someone tailgating before Week 1...Daniel Jones shouldn't see a snap this year.

Hell, if it was up to me, I'd cut him the second he'd pass a physical & just wash our hands clean.


I agree. Unless there is a team that would want him for a 7th rounder, I would let him go.
RE: RE: bw in dc  
jvm52106 : 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16475931 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16475823 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Imagine him next to Dexter with Burns and KT off the edge.



Especially if our trade is with Denver... Get 12 and Surtain and then draft Newton/Murphy.... That Def is looking amazing.


A Surtain acquisition changes everything, now you could trade down again and still get a bigtime defender and then load up on 2nd and 3rd picks..

Do not discount Jared Verse who could be a monster in the NFL..
having some sources in and around the Pats organization  
dd in Mass : 7:05 pm : link
Kraft wants a QB, was told they were high on JJM. The Giants wanted the #3 spot to grab Maye. They were willing to give up the #6, 2025 #1 and the 2025 #3.

The football ops people from the Pats wanted the draft picks. But Kraft wants a QB, I am assuming he gets his way. So how this works out is anyone's guess at this point.
RE: An asshat  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16475925 The Dude said:
Quote:
emerged out of no where (to me atleast), Woodstock, who claimed NYG is not taking JJM. Think Grit did too.

I appreciate the Godeep info...i think the other asshats that come from loud mouth family ownership convey their info in a quieter fashion..no knock, just an observation.


There are definitely conflicting asshat reports on the QB.

There are also conflicting asshat reports on the WRs.

Long story short, we really don't know what is going on this year.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:05 pm : link
If the Giants roll with Jones, are stupid enough to play him this year, & he then gets injured/injury clause kicks in...

Joe Schoen should never work again in the NFL. He'd be that fucking stupid.

This is like a slow moving disaster that I fear is going to happen.
RE: having some sources in and around the Pats organization  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16475936 dd in Mass said:
[quote] Kraft wants a QB, was told they were high on JJM. The Giants wanted the #3 spot to grab Maye. They were willing to give up the #6, 2025 #1 and the 2025 #3.

The football ops people from the Pats wanted the draft picks. But Kraft wants a QB, I am assuming he gets his way. So how this works out is anyone's guess at this point. [/quote

If true, move up to 4 & take Drake.
.  
Go Terps : 7:07 pm : link
I didn't see it answered in the OP but I apologize if it's been answered elsewhere in the thread:

Do we know what the plan is at QB if they pick a WR at 6?
RE: .  
jvm52106 : 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16475940 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I didn't see it answered in the OP but I apologize if it's been answered elsewhere in the thread:

Do we know what the plan is at QB if they pick a WR at 6?


Godeep said Rd 1 QB or punt to next year.
RE: .  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16475940 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I didn't see it answered in the OP but I apologize if it's been answered elsewhere in the thread:

Do we know what the plan is at QB if they pick a WR at 6?


Your worst nightmare. I already asked it. You, bw in dc, christian, and I are headed for a bar.
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 7:09 pm : link
In comment 16475942 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16475940 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I didn't see it answered in the OP but I apologize if it's been answered elsewhere in the thread:

Do we know what the plan is at QB if they pick a WR at 6?



Your worst nightmare. I already asked it. You, bw in dc, christian, and I are headed for a bar.


So fucking dumb.
RE: RE: RE: bw in dc  
section125 : 7:09 pm : link
In comment 16475935 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475931 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16475823 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Imagine him next to Dexter with Burns and KT off the edge.



Especially if our trade is with Denver... Get 12 and Surtain and then draft Newton/Murphy.... That Def is looking amazing.



A Surtain acquisition changes everything, now you could trade down again and still get a bigtime defender and then load up on 2nd and 3rd picks..

Do not discount Jared Verse who could be a monster in the NFL..


How much will Surtain cost to re-sign? Cannot be cheap.
RE: RE: having some sources in and around the Pats organization  
jvm52106 : 7:10 pm : link
In comment 16475939 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16475936 dd in Mass said:
[quote] Kraft wants a QB, was told they were high on JJM. The Giants wanted the #3 spot to grab Maye. They were willing to give up the #6, 2025 #1 and the 2025 #3.

The football ops people from the Pats wanted the draft picks. But Kraft wants a QB, I am assuming he gets his way. So how this works out is anyone's guess at this point. [/quote

If true, move up to 4 & take Drake.


Maye has to be the guy..Too much is leaking about JJM and that seems pretty intentional.
I just prey Nabers is still on the board  
stoneman : 7:11 pm : link
I cannot see both JJM and Maye not off the board by 6. Pats will pick a QB (they will) and hopefully one of the QB hungry teams moves up to 5 or 6. Don't really like the trad down scenario, but I could see it happening if a QB does not go 5 or 6.
If Jones is the starting QB this year  
JT039 : 7:11 pm : link
I’ll be saving my yard work for the second half of their games this year.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:12 pm : link
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
Patriots are 100% taking a QB and walking away from this draft with either Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy. If they trade down they need to be assured they'll get one of those two guys (assuming it would be JJMC since the Vikings and Broncos are so high on Maye)
Thank you GoDeep  
giantstock : 7:13 pm : link
I have to say I'm a bit skeptical of the Daniels/Maye comments. Just watching ESPN and they said over last few days the gambling odds for Maye being taken 2nd has gone through the roof so much that now the odds are even as to who will be taken Maye vs Daniels. Daniels was a slam dunk at 2.

It's kind of odd around the time ESPN reporting gambling odds you recently get green-lighted to post. And what you are posting couldn't be more opposite than where the money is trending. In addition, as they were quoting on ESPN that the Agent wasn’t very happy with Washington after the meeting.

With that said, I can see it - but would we all agree that if teh Giants pass of Maye, Penix, and Nix, and just oen of the 3 show to be very good next year, that we might have a staff that is just over-their-heads? I say "might" because it's possible they get a lot and the Giants get some amazing Suprises with their picks.

Building through the trenches is a pretty good strategy but you better be right with basically ignoring the QB spot. I'll say again- could have maybe had Fields.

And I don’t understand if GoDeep is suggesting that the Giants are still interested in Penix or Nix if they don’t get JJM and after Maye gets taken (assuming by Raiders or Denver).

RE: RE: RE: RE: bw in dc  
Mbavaro : 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16475945 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16475935 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16475931 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16475823 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Imagine him next to Dexter with Burns and KT off the edge.



Especially if our trade is with Denver... Get 12 and Surtain and then draft Newton/Murphy.... That Def is looking amazing.



A Surtain acquisition changes everything, now you could trade down again and still get a bigtime defender and then load up on 2nd and 3rd picks..

Do not discount Jared Verse who could be a monster in the NFL..



How much will Surtain cost to re-sign? Cannot be cheap.


Very true, but if you are going to invest big $$$$ a lockdown CB is a good place to do it….

Hopefully…we will have a QB on a rookie contract where we would be able to do it
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:13 pm : link
Carlos Talks Pats @LosTalksPats

.@AlbertBreer says the #Patriots “have prepared themselves for the possibility that they trade down,” but it’s not likely they do so.

“If you trade down, you lose the certainty that you’re gonna get the quarterback you want and I do think ownership wants a quarterback here.”
RE: ...  
JT039 : 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16475949 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
Patriots are 100% taking a QB and walking away from this draft with either Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy. If they trade down they need to be assured they'll get one of those two guys (assuming it would be JJMC since the Vikings and Broncos are so high on Maye)


Uh oh!!!

Battle of asshat supremacy!
Thanks, GoDeep. This helps to level out the confusion  
Ira : 7:14 pm : link
.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:14 pm : link
So, in essence, what GoDeep13 is hinting @...another year hoping Jones takes the leap?

Good Lord.
RE: Thank you GoDeep  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16475950 giantstock said:
Quote:
I have to say I'm a bit skeptical of the Daniels/Maye comments. Just watching ESPN and they said over last few days the gambling odds for Maye being taken 2nd has gone through the roof so much that now the odds are even as to who will be taken Maye vs Daniels. Daniels was a slam dunk at 2.

It's kind of odd around the time ESPN reporting gambling odds you recently get green-lighted to post. And what you are posting couldn't be more opposite than where the money is trending. In addition, as they were quoting on ESPN that the Agent wasn’t very happy with Washington after the meeting.

With that said, I can see it - but would we all agree that if teh Giants pass of Maye, Penix, and Nix, and just oen of the 3 show to be very good next year, that we might have a staff that is just over-their-heads? I say "might" because it's possible they get a lot and the Giants get some amazing Suprises with their picks.

Building through the trenches is a pretty good strategy but you better be right with basically ignoring the QB spot. I'll say again- could have maybe had Fields.

And I don’t understand if GoDeep is suggesting that the Giants are still interested in Penix or Nix if they don’t get JJM and after Maye gets taken (assuming by Raiders or Denver).


According to GoDeep, Penix and Nix are not in the picture for the Giants.
...  
christian : 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16475942 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I didn't see it answered in the OP but I apologize if it's been answered elsewhere in the thread:

Do we know what the plan is at QB if they pick a WR at 6?

Your worst nightmare. I already asked it. You, bw in dc, christian, and I are headed for a bar.


I might go right for the moonshine to try and forget.
RE: An asshat  
BigBlueShock : 7:16 pm : link
In comment 16475925 The Dude said:
Quote:
emerged out of no where (to me atleast), Woodstock, who claimed NYG is not taking JJM. Think Grit did too.

I appreciate the Godeep info...i think the other asshats that come from loud mouth family ownership convey their info in a quieter fashion..no knock, just an observation.

I tend to agree. I love GoDeep13 and he’s nailed a bunch of stuff in the past but just the way this thread is laid out gives me pause. And that’s nothing against him, I love this shit. But the fact he lined out that this is the stuff he was allowed to put out there in an earlier post should let us all know that everything mentioned could be a smokescreen. The Giants aren’t going to give him the go ahead to blast off a bunch of info a week before the draft. If they are allowing it, there is a reason. And secondly, starting a new thread to highlight what the team is thinking could also have a motive behind it
RE: RE: An asshat  
The Dude : 7:16 pm : link
In comment 16475937 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16475925 The Dude said:


Quote:


emerged out of no where (to me atleast), Woodstock, who claimed NYG is not taking JJM. Think Grit did too.

I appreciate the Godeep info...i think the other asshats that come from loud mouth family ownership convey their info in a quieter fashion..no knock, just an observation.



There are definitely conflicting asshat reports on the QB.

There are also conflicting asshat reports on the WRs.

Long story short, we really don't know what is going on this year.


This is true and things are always fluid.

I'd love a one-sheet review of all asshatery on Wednesday lol

RE: ...  
giantstock : 7:16 pm : link
In comment 16475949 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
Patriots are 100% taking a QB and walking away from this draft with either Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy. If they trade down they need to be assured they'll get one of those two guys (assuming it would be JJMC since the Vikings and Broncos are so high on Maye)


This further highlights what the gambling odds are implying that Maye has more value that what is being mentioed here. Granted gambling odds don't mean much - but the timing is sort of funny.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 16475955 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
So, in essence, what GoDeep13 is hinting @...another year hoping Jones takes the leap?

Good Lord.


I read it as the Giants want a QB, but only the one they've fallen in full bloom love with.

If they think they're shopping hungry now they will find out for real next year when they're asking themselves if it's worth trading away picks to move up for Quinn Ewers. Or paying Jared Goff $55M a year.
RE: ...  
stoneman : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16475955 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
So, in essence, what GoDeep13 is hinting @...another year hoping Jones takes the leap?

Good Lord.


Everybody on the Daniel Jones train - get on board with Milton and myself - LOL future GOAT
RE: ...  
Toth029 : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16475952 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Carlos Talks Pats @LosTalksPats

.@AlbertBreer says the #Patriots “have prepared themselves for the possibility that they trade down,” but it’s not likely they do so.

“If you trade down, you lose the certainty that you’re gonna get the quarterback you want and I do think ownership wants a quarterback here.”


They could trade down to 6 then back up to 5 with LAC so the Vikings do not leap frog them.
 
christian : 7:18 pm : link
The one thing I think is certain -- whether Minnesota believes the Giants want JJM or Maye -- they will do everything in their power to jump NY.

If you have the conviction to trade that much, you aren't getting played by the Giants.
RE: RE: Thank you GoDeep  
widmerseyebrow : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16475957 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
According to GoDeep, Penix and Nix are not in the picture for the Giants.


So much for that trade down fantasy.
RE: ...  
section125 : 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16475955 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
So, in essence, what GoDeep13 is hinting @...another year hoping Jones takes the leap?

Good Lord.


Not what he said at all, or maybe it is or maybe...but the way this is all going I guess I should never say never..😔
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:23 pm : link
I'd put $ on a 3/1/25 thread titled: 'Jones fails physical. Giants on hook for $23 million in dead cap.'

This organization is so fucking stupid if this shit is to believed that the plan is roll with Jones this fall. I sometimes wonder if I could do a better job with the QB position after spending 6 hours at a bar.
RE: RE: An asshat  
The Dude : 7:23 pm : link
In comment 16475959 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16475925 The Dude said:


Quote:


emerged out of no where (to me atleast), Woodstock, who claimed NYG is not taking JJM. Think Grit did too.

I appreciate the Godeep info...i think the other asshats that come from loud mouth family ownership convey their info in a quieter fashion..no knock, just an observation.


I tend to agree. I love GoDeep13 and he’s nailed a bunch of stuff in the past but just the way this thread is laid out gives me pause. And that’s nothing against him, I love this shit. But the fact he lined out that this is the stuff he was allowed to put out there in an earlier post should let us all know that everything mentioned could be a smokescreen. The Giants aren’t going to give him the go ahead to blast off a bunch of info a week before the draft. If they are allowing it, there is a reason. And secondly, starting a new thread to highlight what the team is thinking could also have a motive behind it


Additionally, GoDeeps mole is agency related i believe? It's led to hits in the past. I think the best "source" for the draft will come from the loud family members of the NYG org. But even then....could be smoke/fluid
RE: RE: ...  
stoneman : 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16475965 stoneman said:
Quote:
In comment 16475955 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


So, in essence, what GoDeep13 is hinting @...another year hoping Jones takes the leap?

Good Lord.



Everybody on the Daniel Jones train - get on board with Milton and myself - LOL future GOAT


I mean really - why would GoDeep's sources allow him to spill these beans - really too many beans - NABERS - NABERS
Them  
g56blue10 : 7:24 pm : link
Falling in love with JJ makes since. I remember where Joe was talking about really having to talk to QB prospects. You couldn’t just draft them based on the tape
The QB with nine lives...  
bw in dc : 7:26 pm : link
will rise again! Mr. Minnesota

RE: ...  
Amtoft : 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16475952 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Carlos Talks Pats @LosTalksPats

.@AlbertBreer says the #Patriots “have prepared themselves for the possibility that they trade down,” but it’s not likely they do so.

“If you trade down, you lose the certainty that you’re gonna get the quarterback you want and I do think ownership wants a quarterback here.”


Can you imagine if NE loves Nix and doesn't want to risk moving down. It would change the whole first round.
RE: The QB with nine lives...  
Go Terps : 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16475980 bw in dc said:
Quote:
will rise again! Mr. Minnesota


Despite years of experience to the contrary I'm going to try to stay positive and tell myself the Giants couldn't possibly be that stupid.
RE: The QB with nine lives...  
stoneman : 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16475980 bw in dc said:
Quote:
will rise again! Mr. Minnesota


Now we're talking - LOL - maybe this GoDeep misdirection means ODUNZE - ODUNZE
RE: RE: The QB with nine lives...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16475984 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16475980 bw in dc said:


Quote:


will rise again! Mr. Minnesota





Despite years of experience to the contrary I'm going to try to stay positive and tell myself the Giants couldn't possibly be that stupid.


If they are, I'm going to have my daughter do regular artwork for the front page.
RE: RE: RE: The QB with nine lives...  
stoneman : 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16475987 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16475984 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16475980 bw in dc said:


Quote:


will rise again! Mr. Minnesota





Despite years of experience to the contrary I'm going to try to stay positive and tell myself the Giants couldn't possibly be that stupid.



If they are, I'm going to have my daughter do regular artwork for the front page.


How we soon forget - has everybody forgotten Minnesota - Milton, a little help
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:33 pm : link
No. I think the Giants are this stupid. And if true, F all that ‘Mara isn’t dictating shit’ talk.

This reeks of John.
RE: having some sources in and around the Pats organization  
KennyHill48 : 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16475936 dd in Mass said:
Quote:
Kraft wants a QB, was told they were high on JJM. The Giants wanted the #3 spot to grab Maye. They were willing to give up the #6, 2025 #1 and the 2025 #3.

The football ops people from the Pats wanted the draft picks. But Kraft wants a QB, I am assuming he gets his way. So how this works out is anyone's guess at this point.


I put a lot of stock in this. If anyone watched the Dynasty, Kraft is obsessed with having a QB that he can consider a son. He talked about how Bledsoe was like a son and the Brady was like a son. The reports are that BB wanted to move on from Mac after his 2nd year but Kraft nixed it because he loved Mac. Also, Kraft has been taking a lot of hits from the NE fans between the way the Dynasty (which his production company produced) trashed and minimized Belichick and the latest ESPN story. I 100% think that he could see taking a QB who could be another son as a way to get the fans off his back. Or, put another way, he wants to avoid further negative backlash if they trade away a chance to get another franchise QB.
RE: RE: RE: The QB with nine lives...  
Go Terps : 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16475987 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16475984 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16475980 bw in dc said:


Quote:


will rise again! Mr. Minnesota





Despite years of experience to the contrary I'm going to try to stay positive and tell myself the Giants couldn't possibly be that stupid.



If they are, I'm going to have my daughter do regular artwork for the front page.


👍

It would be SO disheartening.
RE: How much is NYG willing to give up for McCarthy?  
g56blue10 : 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16475896 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
.


If he is truly the gu, would any price be to high ? A top 10 QB in the league is worth a lot. Not saying he is that
There  
AcidTest : 7:36 pm : link
are definitely conflicting reports from the various asshats about which QB the Patriots, Giants, and Vikings want, and what the Giants and Vikings are willing to pay to move up for their preferred choice.

I'd also be surprised if the Giants didn't take a QB somewhere in this draft, especially if they acquired extra picks by trading down. But Schoen may have been telling the truth when he said that he was comfortable with the current QB room. Wow.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:37 pm : link
As the Ralph V article last week said, John is still a huge believer in Jones, that he can be Eli with more weapons.

If true, I, uh, just can't. John Mara seems like a good person, but if so he's 1) delusional or 2) so taken with Jones for reasons I'll never understand. Perhaps if Jones sticks around long enough, he'll wed a Mara & John can have someone he can hang around with at family functions. I don't know. The priority obviously isn't winning.
RE: RE: The QB with nine lives...  
AcidTest : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16475984 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16475980 bw in dc said:


Quote:


will rise again! Mr. Minnesota





Despite years of experience to the contrary I'm going to try to stay positive and tell myself the Giants couldn't possibly be that stupid.


"Stupid is as stupid does."

Forrest Gump.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The QB with nine lives...  
section125 : 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16475994 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16475987 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16475984 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16475980 bw in dc said:


Quote:


will rise again! Mr. Minnesota





Despite years of experience to the contrary I'm going to try to stay positive and tell myself the Giants couldn't possibly be that stupid.



If they are, I'm going to have my daughter do regular artwork for the front page.



👍

It would be SO disheartening.


Got to get some popcorn and nachos ready for Thursday night. Just a matter of which mind numbing elixir I will consume watching the site burn down.
Gonna by an interesting week watching people work themselves into a frenzy!
RE: …  
Optimus-NY : 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16475777 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Passing on Maye and watching him become a stud QB…

Check me into rehab.


Same, lol
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:40 pm : link
Let's face facts: the Giants are a stupid AF organization. Since 2014-the last 10 seasons-the Giants have lost double digit games eight times. EIGHT! You almost have to try to be that bad in a league made for parity.
RE: ...  
section125 : 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16476002 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
As the Ralph V article last week said, John is still a huge believer in Jones, that he can be Eli with more weapons.

If true, I, uh, just can't. John Mara seems like a good person, but if so he's 1) delusional or 2) so taken with Jones for reasons I'll never understand. Perhaps if Jones sticks around long enough, he'll wed a Mara & John can have someone he can hang around with at family functions. I don't know. The priority obviously isn't winning.


Mara is not directing this. Please stop. We have already learned that Schoen can do what he wants at QB. Yes he may like Jones, but the Giants are his passion. So I believe the team vastly outpaces the player.
Great thread!  
The Mike : 7:45 pm : link
Thanks GoDeep! This is what makes BBI the absolute best NFL site on the web. And continued kudos to Eric for maintaining such an amazing forum despite the Giants doing everything they can year after year to deflate the enthusiasm of even the most ardent fans of this franchise.

I have to believe that much of this simply has to be subterfuge. There is no way this team is passing on Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels if either is there at six and choosing instead to run it back with DJ! Can you imagine??? That would be without question the most catastrophic draft day mistake this franchise will have ever made. And with draft day disasters like Cedric Jones, Rocky Thompson, Thomas Lewis and DJ himself, that is truly saying something.

I simply have to believe that the JJM narrative is the ultimate smoke screen on every level to either enhance the trade value of teams wanting to trade back, or to get other teams off the Daniels/Maye trail. I am just not sure what GM is dumb enough to buy any of it though. If it turns out to be Schoen, BW will indeed be proven right on every level about him!
I believe 100% McCarthy is our guy  
Chris684 : 7:48 pm : link
Not sure we wouldn’t go with Maye as a fallback but with both GoDeep and Peppers posting about McCarthy being the one. I believe it.
RE: ...  
Chris684 : 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16476007 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Let's face facts: the Giants are a stupid AF organization. Since 2014-the last 10 seasons-the Giants have lost double digit games eight times. EIGHT! You almost have to try to be that bad in a league made for parity.


Can we at least wait until the actual draft results before the whining? Come on.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 