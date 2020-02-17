Tom Rock embraces the Go Terp's QB approach Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/20/2024 11:33 am : 4/20/2024 11:33 am

The days of setting the franchise back a decade with a whiff at a first-round QB are over. Miss badly? Big whoop. Try again in 2-3 years. Keep swinging until you hit. Embrace the inexact nature of the evaluation process and maximize your chances.



49ers, Eagles have done just fine after big misses. Bears and Jets trying to do same. Can’t win in NFL without elite QB play, so why waste time with good but not elite quarterbacks?



If I had an NFL franchise I would never sign a quarterback to a second contract without a SB appearance in the first four years. Once you find that guy hold on to him for dear life. But if you don’t have that guy… Next!