Analyzing GoDeep's Greenlight Post BleedBlue46 : 4/20/2024 1:14 pm

I know most here will say take everything with a grain of salt, but at the same time I believe GoDeep's post has some significance. He obviously isn't going to lay out the entirety of our draft plans, but there is truth amongst probable smoke there.



He said he specifically requests that his source not tell him outright lies. And he said there is more he can't currently share. I'm trying to think of reasons he might have been given the ok to share this info and I'm trying to see what might be true vs smoke.



Here's what I've come up with and I'd like to hear your thoughts on it too. I think the part GoDeep is leaving out is that we have a deal in place with AZ for the reported cost of pick 6, 70 and 2025 2nd. I don't think they have this deal in place for just one QB. I think they are ok with Daniels (highly unlikely) or JJM or Maye for that cost. I think they have JJM and Maye in the same tier, but they prefer Maye slightly which is why the Maye part is pure smoke in hopes of Maye being the one to fall to 4. Now, the whole post could be pure smoke but I believe GoDeep when he says be requests his source not tell him outright lies. GoDeep's post is not based in an outright lie if they like both JJM and Maye and feel like they have a solid deal in place to get one of them, while still having a slight preference for Maye.



This is the only scenario I can see both GoDeep not being told a pure smoke bomb of outright lies and him being given the green light to share this information.



What do you think?