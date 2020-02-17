Analyzing GoDeep's Greenlight Post

I know most here will say take everything with a grain of salt, but at the same time I believe GoDeep's post has some significance. He obviously isn't going to lay out the entirety of our draft plans, but there is truth amongst probable smoke there.
He said he specifically requests that his source not tell him outright lies. And he said there is more he can't currently share. I'm trying to think of reasons he might have been given the ok to share this info and I'm trying to see what might be true vs smoke.
Here's what I've come up with and I'd like to hear your thoughts on it too. I think the part GoDeep is leaving out is that we have a deal in place with AZ for the reported cost of pick 6, 70 and 2025 2nd. I don't think they have this deal in place for just one QB. I think they are ok with Daniels (highly unlikely) or JJM or Maye for that cost. I think they have JJM and Maye in the same tier, but they prefer Maye slightly which is why the Maye part is pure smoke in hopes of Maye being the one to fall to 4. Now, the whole post could be pure smoke but I believe GoDeep when he says be requests his source not tell him outright lies. GoDeep's post is not based in an outright lie if they like both JJM and Maye and feel like they have a solid deal in place to get one of them, while still having a slight preference for Maye.
This is the only scenario I can see both GoDeep not being told a pure smoke bomb of outright lies and him being given the green light to share this information.
What do you think?
If it's just a trade for Maye and they don't want JJM, then GoDeep's post is basically an outright lie from his source. That could be possible, but I don't see it. That's why after considering every possible scenario based on his post I think the most likely possibility is we have a trade in place to 4 and we like both Maye and JJM with a slight preference for Maye (hence the part about Maye not being liked). That would make his source not telling him an outright lie, more like a smoke-veiled truth the Giants are ok with letting out because they know they're going to get one of them.
I think you are reading into this what you want to have happen
Your predisposed to have JJ a Giant
AZ doesn't need a QB,and if they can come away with Wr1 and extra picks they will e happy
Lotta teams are clamoring for #4
We may not be willing to pay it
Nor should we
If Maye drops to us at 6...yes
In comment 16476745 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
I'm fine if we don't take JJM whether that means we get Maye or Penix later or defense or wr, whatever. I have faith in Schoen for at least the next year or two, he's on a slippery slope though.
So you think that GoDeep's post was based on outright lies and pure smoke then? If we don't like JJM at all and we prefer Maye or WR/trade down, then the post is based on outright lies. Which is fine and perfectly understandable, I just don't feel like that's the situation.
Holding out hope NE was bluffing on their outrageous demands for 3 and we could get Maye at 3 for the limit of what Schoen's willing to offer? That's a good question and this is my only possible answer for that.
At least one proven asshat is going to be flat wrong this draft.
If they have a deal in place with AZ, but they still prefer Maye slightly even though they're in the same tier, then GoDeep's post can't do anything to hurt the Giants draft plans. And it could potentially help if some team got wind of it and believed we really want JJM and don't want Maye while we are fine with either but prefer Maye.
No I didn't miss that part, it wouldn't be an outright lie if they really do like JJM but also like Maye and the WR stuff is true, then it's like a smoke-veiled truth, not an outright lie.
Good call, very true.
We don't know who Schoen really wants badly.
Agreed, if they like JJM and Maye they will 99% get one of them at 4. It's the only way I see GoDeep's post being (1) not an outright lie and (2) able to receive the green light.
It was Maye, not JJ.
gives me the bad feeling that they don't LOVE either of them. They are taking a QB just to take a QB. I hope they focus on one guy and go get him. Don't draft a QB just to fill a spot. Get a QB that they love and believe in.
Schoen doesn't seem like the type to fall full bloom in love with a prospect like Gettleman. This is football, not romance. You have calculated rankings, love is not a factor. They very well could have them ranked in the same tier with a slight preference for Maye. If they didn't have them ranked so similarly, then maybe they would feel the need to pay the king's ransom for 3.
Get a great QB. Not an okay QB.
So you think that GoDeep's post was based on outright lies and pure smoke then?
At least one proven asshat is going to be flat wrong this draft.
Yes indeed, the way GoDeep made his post so in depth leaves him able to not be flat out wrong. The others that said we are definitely not taking JJM in rd1 are the ones who could be flat out wrong. If JJM goes top 3 and we get Maye at 4, then his source could tell him we really did love JJM but we liked Maye too. Sorry, it wasn't an outright lie but it wasn't the complete truth either.
You're forgetting we don't know which QB goes at 3.
Correct
In comment 16476773 US1 Giants said:
gives me the bad feeling that they don't LOVE either of them. They are taking a QB just to take a QB. I hope they focus on one guy and go get him. Don't draft a QB just to fill a spot. Get a QB that they love and believe in.
Schoen doesn't seem like the type to fall full bloom in love with a prospect like Gettleman. This is football, not romance. You have calculated rankings, love is not a factor. They very well could have them ranked in the same tier with a slight preference for Maye. If they didn't have them ranked so similarly, then maybe they would feel the need to pay the king's ransom for 3.
Get a great QB. Not an okay QB.
If they trade pick 6, 70 and 2025 2nd then they have a great ranking on the QB. Just because they like both doesn't mean they think each of them are just good enough. That's not how draft board tiers and rankings work.
Obviously asshats do give us good nuggets to think about but again they can’t just come out and say what exactly the Giants are going to do that’s utterly stupid. But this year you have a few well known and respected asshats with conflicting information. Even the media members who are well respected and would be the closest to having any real insight have conflicting reports on what they want or what they’re going to do.
Obviously asshats do give us good nuggets to think about but again they can’t just come out and say what exactly the Giants are going to do that’s utterly stupid. But this year you have a few well known and respected asshats with conflicting information. Even the media members who are well respected and would be the closest to having any real insight have conflicting reports on what they want or what they’re going to do.
I think this would be the best move for the team. I also think this is the only way GoDeep's post is (1) not an outright lie and (2) able to receive the green light. I get what you're saying, but I'm trying to analyze the post itself. That thread got cluttered and degenerated with Daniel Jones talk.
The part about Minnesota wanting JJM is just predictions from other teams without inside info. We have one guy here who has a friend inside the Vikings' building that has been adamant Minnesota is all in on Maye.
Yes. Good point.
My gut tells me Maye has NYG written all over him and would be the team's primary target if they could make it happen without getting raped. That said, if we take what GoDeep says, Washington is likely to take Daniels and MN deals up to 3 and takes JJM. NYG has the means to get to 4, but the QB they want is already gone. If Az doesn't want to move back far, they are a virtual lock to sit where they are and draft MHJ if NYG doesn't trade with them. Could there be a deal where Denver uses NYG as a proxy to land Maye? NYG deals with Chargers who move back one spot, gain a free pick and lose nothing. NYG drafts Maye who they will trade to Denver for a haul of picks.
GoDeep has been verified and proven to have inside info related to NYG. The inside info is portrayed only as it relates to NYG. The parts about other teams are portrayed as beliefs. GoDeep is not just a guy reading Twitter and feigning as a person with inside info. Let's get that straight.
Absolutely, the part about GoDeep specifically requesting to not be told outright lies by his source makes me believe the post isn't an outright lie and that's why I made the post. How could it not be an outright lie while also being greenlighted to post?
I love seeing the info. So this isn't a knock on him at all. I believe he's stated his connection is to an agent, but all this should be taken with a grain of salt. If I remember correctly last year a week before the draft he said something sorta negative on Stroud & said Wilson/Levis was going #2 overall. In the previous year he said Hutchinson was going #1 overall. He said if Kyle Pitts/Devonta were off the board we were going Edge rusher. Like I said this isn't a knock on him at all. I believe he's being told this info. Does the person telling him give him false info? Maybe not on purpose, but that person could be fed false info.
GD13 if you read this it's not a knock on you at all! I absolutely love reading your posts. You're one of the handful of users I look up everyday on here.
+1
I'd be stunned if NYG passes on Maye.
Post this info? Honest question. This AZ trade makes sense but not as a justification for leaking his post.
I love seeing the info. So this isn't a knock on him at all. I believe he's stated his connection is to an agent, but all this should be taken with a grain of salt. If I remember correctly last year a week before the draft he said something sorta negative on Stroud & said Wilson/Levis was going #2 overall. In the previous year he said Hutchinson was going #1 overall. He said if Kyle Pitts/Devonta were off the board we were going Edge rusher. Like I said this isn't a knock on him at all. I believe he's being told this info. Does the person telling him give him false info? Maybe not on purpose, but that person could be fed false info.
GD13 if you read this it's not a knock on you at all! I absolutely love reading your posts. You're one of the handful of users I look up everyday on here.
If it is indeed an agent connection, then draft info is very unlikely to be valid. I thought him being connected to an agency was a theory, not something he said himself. If he said that, then it all goes out the window while still being appreciated.
There is undoubtedly smoke there, the question is the QB part pure smoke or smoke-veiled truth?
This.
In addition, the way it was worded gives GoDeep13 (who I respect) cover given different outcomes.
It's fun. Should be considered as such.
^^^
The Giants want a QB. If one is there who they like, they will take him.
If not, they will take a WR unless some team blows them away with a trade offer.
It's just hard to believe anybody when it comes to draft stuff. My buddy works for an NFL team. I'm the Godfather to his kid and I am not sure I trust a lot of what he passes on to me. I don't think he's intentionally lying to me, but Idk if the person that told him is spreading false info.
the green light to post, the assumption should be that all or part is misinformation.
This is essentially what I was trying to say but you said it a lot better than me. Exactly this. Love the posts GD13. Please keep them coming.
The Giants want a QB. If one is there who they like, they will take him.
If not, they will take a WR unless some team blows them away with a trade offer.
Agreed, like you said it's just fun ultimately. I'm having fun analyzing the potential relevancy of the post. You succinctly put it: we want a QB, if we can't get the QB(s?), then we go WR or trade down. That's about as much as far as we realistically can go and that's part of the fun.
Nevertheless, it's fun to analyze what parts of GoDeep's post could be smoke vs what parts could be true if any of it is true.
In comment 16476880 Chris in Philly said:
the green light to post, the assumption should be that all or part is misinformation.
100% agreed. The anticipation and discussion in anticipation of the draft is as fun or more fun than the post-draft discussion. Thank you GoDeep and others!
If true (which I could see), then praying it's at 4. Such a big difference in potential roster construction between a trade up to 3 vs 4.
@RobiWittmore
BREAKING: just told that #Pats have framework for 2 deals in place if their QB is not avail at 3. One of these deals is believed to be w/ #NYG and other w/ #Minn. Still unclear who their guy is. Also talk that #Pats are high on JJ and may maneuver slightly down for him. #nfldraft
I don't doubt that the parameters of a deal are in place, but how would this work? Which deal would NE take?
I'm not sure about that. I still think he goes at #3, but it would be to the Pats, Vikes, or Giants. However, McCarthy could go here too to one of those teams.
If the Pats take one of the QBs, then it us vs the Vikings. And it becomes dicey.
If the Vikes trade up to #3, then I think we're in better position to get a QB, provided we like both (we may or may not).
The variables here are this: do we like both QBs? Or just one?
If both, then Vikes trade up could help us.
If we like one and the Vikes take him, we're shit out of luck.
If the Vikes don't trade up to #3 but do at #4, we're shit out of luck.
Need to trade up to NE while NE trades back up to 4.
NYG - Maye
NE - JJ
LAC - Harrison/Nabers/Alt
ARI - Harrison/Nabers/Alt
Minnesota can either take Penix/Nix or go in another direction.
If NE takes JJ at 3, I think Arizona will prefer a slight drop down to 6.
Based on previous comments GD made about having information that he couldn't share until draft week (or within a week of the draft), this was a planned release of information
Word is Jon Kraft is driving the bus now and if old man tries to intercede he will get run over.
Robinson L. Wittmore
Well then NE would be smart to make the move with us otherwise they might have a hard time getting JJM with AZ wanting one of the top 2 receivers. They could move down with us, then back up with AZ and still net a 2025 1st from us after trading pick 70 and 2025 2nd for the move back up to pick 4.
Robinson L. Wittmore
Need to trade up to NE while NE trades back up to 4.
NYG - Maye
NE - JJ
LAC - Harrison/Nabers/Alt
ARI - Harrison/Nabers/Alt
Minnesota can either take Penix/Nix or go in another direction.
Agreed and I could see this happening, but if they want JJM they would need assurances we are taking Maye at 3. Also, Schoen could just be bold and call their bluff, believing he can get Maye at 4. Then again, that risks losing Maye to Minnesota if they trade up with LAC first then overpay Arizona for pick 4 from 5. New England would be risking the same, unless they feel confident with their Intel that Minnesota wants Maye not JJM. Then they would feel safe moving down with us then back up to 4.
If NE takes JJ at 3, I think Arizona will prefer a slight drop down to 6.
I still can't get over the fact that we're in a situation where four quarterbacks are going to go 1-2-3-4. And we just had a draft where we had the #5 and #7 picks with no QBs.
We have the worst freaking luck.
🙏🙏🙏.
@RobiWittmore
Not necessarily true if they are confident Minnesota doesn't want JJM. Then it's as simple as trading with us and then having a deal with AZ to move back up to 4. They would net JJM plus our 2025 1st.
Good post. I think NYG has the advantage in a trade up to 4. Not sure they have the advantage in a trade up to 3. However, if NE likes JJ then NYG should have the advantage.
I still can't get over the fact that we're in a situation where four quarterbacks are going to go 1-2-3-4. And we just had a draft where we had the #5 and #7 picks with no QBs.
We have the worst freaking luck.
I never thought the football gods would be so harsh after the promises I made on that final Pats drive in XLVI.
Good post. I think NYG has the advantage in a trade up to 4. Not sure they have the advantage in a trade up to 3. However, if NE likes JJ then NYG should have the advantage.
+ 1,000
If you want to analyze the post, analyze what parts of it are clearly misinformation and why.
If this is true, then it's Giants versus Vikings for the #4 pick. If it's too rich, Giants will likely draft Harrison or Nabers.
Well, the Daniel Jones contract is self-inflicted.
As a first time GM, he's gotten everything thrown at him. This is as hard as it gets the poker game he's playing right now.
Well, the Daniel Jones contract is self-inflicted.
The most realistic way I see Minnesota beating us to 4 is by trading 11 and 23 for 5 and then 2025 1st to AZ for 4 which would be bonkers but I wouldn't put it past them.
I suspect the earlier report that while the league loves Odunze too, there is a gap between him and the other two WRs.
Good post. I think NYG has the advantage in a trade up to 4. Not sure they have the advantage in a trade up to 3. However, if NE likes JJ then NYG should have the advantage.
This is why you just can’t wait til next year. There are 6 QBs here. Take one
It appears we are trying to trade up for one of the other two. One will likely go to the Patriots at #3. The other will likely go at #4 with a trade up by us or the Vikings.
Long story short, they are trying to do what you want them to do. It may not work out.
Robinson L. Wittmore
100% yes It’s absolutely true because there’s absolutely no way to know if the Vikings want or don’t want JJM. Especially since there’s so many rumors that the Vikings love JJM and Maye. That’s the entire point. You’re not risking the chance to take a franchise QB at the top of the draft. It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.
It appears we are trying to trade up for one of the other two. One will likely go to the Patriots at #3. The other will likely go at #4 with a trade up by us or the Vikings.
Long story short, they are trying to do what you want them to do. It may not work out.
Yell it for the people in the back! Can you just take your quote and pin it to the top of the page or have it automatically post as the first comment in every thread? It’s literally as simple as you stated it, yet people are going insane with their theories and will blame Mara or someone if it doesn’t go the way they want.
I don't see LAC trading a chance at a franchise qb with a division rival, but maybe with a massive overpay
Robinson L. Wittmore
It's not a risk if they have a deal with AZ done beforehand.
Yawn, need some new material bud.
Good post. I think NYG has the advantage in a trade up to 4. Not sure they have the advantage in a trade up to 3. However, if NE likes JJ then NYG should have the advantage.
So it's all your fault?!
So what I'm saying is that this draft will boil down to what the Chargers do at #5. No one knows. They can go best WR, best OT, trade down for picks. They are the wildcard. NE at least you know wants a QB. Arizona you know wants a WR. Giants need to go up to at least #4 to control their destiny a little bit. I can see the draft playing out:
1. Chi-Caleb
2. WSH-Daniels
3. NE-ultimately not messing around and taking JJM(especially if Kraft wants another Mich QB to carry the torch)
4. NYG-Maye via trade. Arizona entertains offers and ultimately taking NYG's offer with the caveat that we don't go WR
5. LAC-whomever
6. Ari-best WR available with either MHJr or Nabers on the board after trading down. And if the Chargers don't go MHJr, then Arizona's GM will look like a genius. Dropping down to #6 and still getting arguably the best prospect in the draft.
This is very likely.
This is likely to me. New England controls the first domino to start the draft. If New England goes Maye i think things could look drastically (relatively) different.
Why would AZ make that trade now? They could get into a bidding war if the right guy drops, there is no advantage for them to make the trade now.
If Mrs. Eric is right about the Giants and a QB then she’d be doubly right about the Pats and a QB. They are going to have the choice of Maye and JJM and they’re taking neither. That’s BS.
Good post
GoDeep13’s post now has its own reaction post…
I think this may be happening with the Giants, where one side loves Maye, and the other loves JJM. New England may be another situation, with Kraft loving JJM, and the Front Office wanting picks.
Asshats information can change on a dime, even hour to hour before the draft. While it's great we get info on BBI, I think in the majority of cases, teams are using sites like BBI (where you have a LOT of media who reads and follows the site) to pass along subtle hints and mis-direction.
So don't get mad at the Asshats if their information (given days or hours before) isn't correct at the time of the draft, though it could have been a few days before. As Eric says, this is all fun and great for discussion!
I do think that despite what GoDeep's source says, Washinton isn't 100% on Daniels, and may switch to Maye at the last minute. There's always a first round shocker, and I think that's the one for this year.
In that case, things would fall in our favor (Daniels to NE, and the Giants trading with Arizona for JJM). We'll see.
When I asked who the preference between JJM and Maye is, the source said they honestly do not know. They have been hearing conflicting things
When I asked who the preference between JJM and Maye is, the source said they honestly do not know. They have been hearing conflicting things
Interesting, thanks for the info. This sounds right on the money with a balance between what all the asshats have said and it's what I lean toward being true too.
I think this may be happening with the Giants, where one side loves Maye, and the other loves JJM. New England may be another situation, with Kraft loving JJM, and the Front Office wanting picks.
Asshats information can change on a dime, even hour to hour before the draft. While it's great we get info on BBI, I think in the majority of cases, teams are using sites like BBI (where you have a LOT of media who reads and follows the site) to pass along subtle hints and mis-direction.
So don't get mad at the Asshats if their information (given days or hours before) isn't correct at the time of the draft, though it could have been a few days before. As Eric says, this is all fun and great for discussion!
I do think that despite what GoDeep's source says, Washinton isn't 100% on Daniels, and may switch to Maye at the last minute. There's always a first round shocker, and I think that's the one for this year.
In that case, things would fall in our favor (Daniels to NE, and the Giants trading with Arizona for JJM). We'll see.
Agreed about any asshat involvement being fun and never cause for negativity no matter what.
And that's a good point about potential in house differences for both the Patriots and Giants perhaps based on ownership vs front office. If
That's what dd in Mass says: Kraft is in full bloom love with JJ and telling people he's the next TB12.
This is what I am hoping for. Along with keeping 47 and 2025 1st round pick.
If NE is definitely not getting their #1 QB choice(Daniels) and are staring at either Maye or JJM, then they have a choice to make. Take the picks in a trade down w/ Minn(better package in NE's eyes) or NYG(#6+). Trading all the way down to #11 drops them into the 2nd tier of QB which Kraft doesn't want to do and it's a gamble to drop to #6 for JJM because what if a QB needy team jumps to #5?
This is what I am hoping for. Along with keeping 47 and 2025 1st round pick.
In this scenario which I think is the most probable based on reading the tea leaves-- while admittedly being my preference so I may be bias--we could potentially get Maye/JJM, Aiyuk and Burns for pick 6, 47, 70, 2025 2nd, 5th and conditional 4th/3rd. I'd call that winning.
Minny already has a deal in place as go deep says we are frozen out. Minn is taking Maye.
NYG doesnt really like JJM but are acting like they do so they can raise the price for a trade down. Rumors of parameters of a deal with Denver might have credibility.
Minny already has a deal in place as go deep says we are frozen out. Minn is taking Maye.
NYG doesnt really like JJM but are acting like they do so they can raise the price for a trade down. Rumors of parameters of a deal with Denver might have credibility.
So the QB stuff in GoDeep's post is pure smoke to you and dd in Mass saying Kraft loves JJM is disregarded. Interesting take and definitely plausible.
Just reread original post, Godeep is saying NE is out on JJM. So im ignoring what supposedly Kraft has said. The Minny asshat has said they are 100% picking Maye so I'm using that info.
If Daniels is gone at 3 NE is trading out.
Totally, I'm picking up what you're putting down which would make the NYG QB stuff in GoDeep's post pure smoke (we want Maye, don't want JJM which is opposite of what he said and thus pure smoke/spin). I could totally see that and it's very plausible.