Malik Nabers seems to be out of favor here, but he shouldn't Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/20/2024 7:44 pm : 4/20/2024 7:44 pm

I've seen a ton of posts that say if we go WR, it should be Odunze. I'm on record as saying I am a big fan of his style of play and personality.



However, Nabers' skillset probably translates to a higher upside in the NFL. Some have him actually rated over Harrison.



I know there are plenty of fans out there who feel that if we don't get a QB this year that the draft will be a failure. However, I can't be upset with the pick of Nabers at #6. The guy is a stud and would immediately transform the WR room. Hyatt and Robinson become much different players when teamed with Nabers.