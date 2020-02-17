Did Schoen make a mistake trading #39 in Burns deal?

I have to assume that Schoen knew what the parameters would be for a trade up to 3/4 when making the Burns trade. But, he probably didn't anticipate the Vikings acquiring another first round pick when he made the deal.
If NYG does like McCarthy, they'd be in a much better situation with the 39th and 47th pick to offer NE/ARI in a trade up. Having #39 right now would put Schoen in a much more advantageous position.
Do you still make the trade knowing the Vikings would acquire an additional first?
A mistake would be trading up for a QB this year
Hey Bill, do you still live in the Knoxville area?
There are 22 positions on the football field and the Giants had exactly 1 edge rusher who was any good. All they had to give up to trade and sign a top 10 edge player in the league was the 39th pick in the draft?
You can’t just sacrifice everything for a chance at a QB. Your team won’t be any good if you don’t build it with talented players.
I get it. Burns is a nice player. And we got him at solid value. But the QB and the offense has to be the top priority. And Burns isn't good enough to derail the rebuilding of this offense. He's good but he's not LT. And with the salary we have to pay him, he's not some fantastic bargain. We're talking about an 8 sack guy who doesn't show up to every game. We already have a guy like that -- KT. Again, I think Burns can be part of a good defense, but he's not worth failing to get Drake Maye.
In the lottery? NFW. Not this crop of Edge prospects.
QB would still be the hot topic. If we moved down, then Edge prospects would come more in focus.
The Burns acquisition is still an interesting topic. I don't think forking over the second rounder was a bad idea as much as the contract. Burns is now higher paid than much more accomplished players like Watt, Garrett, Hunter, etc. In other words, he's being paid to be an elite player.
Are you sure he is? I'm not...
I get it. Burns is a nice player. And we got him at solid value. But the QB and the offense has to be the top priority. And Burns isn't good enough to derail the rebuilding of this offense. He's good but he's not LT. And with the salary we have to pay him, he's not some fantastic bargain. We're talking about an 8 sack guy who doesn't show up to every game. We already have a guy like that -- KT. Again, I think Burns can be part of a good defense, but he's not worth failing to get Drake Maye.
You make that trade and don't look back. How do we know the Pats don't take him or they simply like another team's offer better?
Quote:
If not having #39 gets in the way of moving up to #3 and obtaining the QB we want, then I will regret the move.
I get it. Burns is a nice player. And we got him at solid value. But the QB and the offense has to be the top priority. And Burns isn't good enough to derail the rebuilding of this offense. He's good but he's not LT. And with the salary we have to pay him, he's not some fantastic bargain. We're talking about an 8 sack guy who doesn't show up to every game. We already have a guy like that -- KT. Again, I think Burns can be part of a good defense, but he's not worth failing to get Drake Maye.
You make that trade and don't look back. How do we know the Pats don't take him or they simply like another team's offer better?
You can do a lot with #39 in this draft. It can be a piece that lets you trade into the first round to grab Penix/Nix, after selecting Nabers. I would rather have Nabers-Penix than Burns.
Quote:
In comment 16477533 Darwinian said:
Quote:
If not having #39 gets in the way of moving up to #3 and obtaining the QB we want, then I will regret the move.
I get it. Burns is a nice player. And we got him at solid value. But the QB and the offense has to be the top priority. And Burns isn't good enough to derail the rebuilding of this offense. He's good but he's not LT. And with the salary we have to pay him, he's not some fantastic bargain. We're talking about an 8 sack guy who doesn't show up to every game. We already have a guy like that -- KT. Again, I think Burns can be part of a good defense, but he's not worth failing to get Drake Maye.
You make that trade and don't look back. How do we know the Pats don't take him or they simply like another team's offer better?
You can do a lot with #39 in this draft. It can be a piece that lets you trade into the first round to grab Penix/Nix, after selecting Nabers. I would rather have Nabers-Penix than Burns.
Why not all 3?
Quote:
we'd be talking about taking an edge in the first round.
In the lottery? NFW. Not this crop of Edge prospects.
QB would still be the hot topic. If we moved down, then Edge prospects would come more in focus.
The Burns acquisition is still an interesting topic. I don't think forking over the second rounder was a bad idea as much as the contract. Burns is now higher paid than much more accomplished players like Watt, Garrett, Hunter, etc. In other words, he's being paid to be an elite player.
Are you sure he is? I'm not...
I guarantee you we would have a bunch of fans saying edge at #6 or trading down slightly to take an edge.
It wasn't.
It was terrible. 27th in the NFL.
Quote:
we'd be talking about taking an edge in the first round.
In the lottery? NFW. Not this crop of Edge prospects.
QB would still be the hot topic. If we moved down, then Edge prospects would come more in focus.
The Burns acquisition is still an interesting topic. I don't think forking over the second rounder was a bad idea as much as the contract. Burns is now higher paid than much more accomplished players like Watt, Garrett, Hunter, etc. In other words, he's being paid to be an elite player.
Are you sure he is? I'm not...
I don't often agree with you BW, but on the Burns trade we're in lockstep!
Quote:
In comment 16477533 Darwinian said:
Quote:
If not having #39 gets in the way of moving up to #3 and obtaining the QB we want, then I will regret the move.
I get it. Burns is a nice player. And we got him at solid value. But the QB and the offense has to be the top priority. And Burns isn't good enough to derail the rebuilding of this offense. He's good but he's not LT. And with the salary we have to pay him, he's not some fantastic bargain. We're talking about an 8 sack guy who doesn't show up to every game. We already have a guy like that -- KT. Again, I think Burns can be part of a good defense, but he's not worth failing to get Drake Maye.
You make that trade and don't look back. How do we know the Pats don't take him or they simply like another team's offer better?
You can do a lot with #39 in this draft. It can be a piece that lets you trade into the first round to grab Penix/Nix, after selecting Nabers. I would rather have Nabers-Penix than Burns.
They can always trade 2025 picks if they are really intent to trade back into the 1st.
Who they like of the non top 4 QBs will be interesting.
Plus, look at Sy's evals of edge rushers in the draft. Not great. To me it seems like we acquired a talent that was not available in the draft this year.
And yeah, before the deal there were threads before the combine discussing the various top ER available in the draft. Verse vs Dallas Turner vs Latu vs Chop Robinson.
As was mentioned, the defense was awful last year and the glaring hole opposite K. Thibs was something that needed to be addressed.
And I didn’t love the trade at the time. But, with the benefit of time to think about it and without the benefit of hindsight two years from now - it was a good move.
It wasn't.
It was terrible. 27th in the NFL.
Yep, and it's down one of its best players.
So, no. Getting an elite edge rusher for pick 39 and 2025 5th was a great move.
It wasn't.
It was terrible. 27th in the NFL.
I, for one, am happy to have a new DC and to have a legit pass rusher (who can also do the other things a OLB does) opposite KT. The addition of Burns, in my opinion, paves the way for at least one of him, KT, and Lawrence having an absolutel monster year.
We got him for a second round pick and it is an area of need. Why is this even a question?
This was why I was never that opposed when they had signed Vernon who was 25 at the time
A pass rush can make things difficult for the best QBs while lack of a pass rush almost guarantees you defense is on the field way too long
What did Tepper do? He got rid of his best player and his cap headache so he could get weapons for his galactic mistake at quarterback. How do you think the locker room in Carolina feels about this right about now? Oh yes of course. The same way the Giants locker room felt last year when Schoen bet the ranch on our galactic mistake at quarterback.
It will be interesting if he can take his game to that next level like DJ Moore did when he left. Burns has never played next to someone like Dexter Lawrence. He's young, talented, next to the best player he's ever played with, and a good fit for the new defense.
In terms of losing the immediate draft chip I think you don't hesitate when you are getting good value - like was mentioned, one pick needed to go to edge one way or another. If they really need to move up from #6 they can use 2025 picks too.
You seem like a pleasant person.
That said Burns fills a clear need and is better then Any edge who would have been available day 2 and probably the entire draft.
The question is how does the giants use the capital they have, which we find out this week
What did Tepper do? He got rid of his best player and his cap headache so he could get weapons for his galactic mistake at quarterback. How do you think the locker room in Carolina feels about this right about now? Oh yes of course. The same way the Giants locker room felt last year when Schoen bet the ranch on our galactic mistake at quarterback.
Allen is considered to be very good against the run and had 17.5 sacks last year. I hope you are looking into your crystal ball and seeing that Burns "will" become the same player as Josh Allen because right now he isn't and it's not even close.
A mistake would be trading up for a QB this year
+1.
+1 x a very big number x that number again.
Quote:
of the Carolina Panthers by Joe Schoen. You don't give up on talent. Burns is the same player as Josh Allen, but a year younger. The right move there, as the Jags demonstrated by resigning Allen, was to sign Burns.
What did Tepper do? He got rid of his best player and his cap headache so he could get weapons for his galactic mistake at quarterback. How do you think the locker room in Carolina feels about this right about now? Oh yes of course. The same way the Giants locker room felt last year when Schoen bet the ranch on our galactic mistake at quarterback.
Allen is considered to be very good against the run and had 17.5 sacks last year. I hope you are looking into your crystal ball and seeing that Burns "will" become the same player as Josh Allen because right now he isn't and it's not even close.
Josh Allen wasn't available and the cost would have been a lot more. The giants needed to add to the pass rush. Burns fit that need. Burns is a known, whereas the draft didn't offer elite talent to consider especially when you want to address other needs.
If we only had one 2nd round pick, then maybe there would be hesitation, but the luxury of two 2nd round picks gave us flexibility to address the pass rush with a young highly productive player that will benefit from others playing alongside him in Dexter and Thibs.
The real issue with Burns is that if he turns out to be Golladay then you have the horrible contract plus the loss of picks. If he turns out to be Leonard Williams you basically break even. For it to be a really good deal, he has to outplay his contract.
But let's see if a team makes a move up to draft a quarterback and what they pay.
Quote:
In comment 16477680 The Mike said:
Quote:
of the Carolina Panthers by Joe Schoen. You don't give up on talent. Burns is the same player as Josh Allen, but a year younger. The right move there, as the Jags demonstrated by resigning Allen, was to sign Burns.
What did Tepper do? He got rid of his best player and his cap headache so he could get weapons for his galactic mistake at quarterback. How do you think the locker room in Carolina feels about this right about now? Oh yes of course. The same way the Giants locker room felt last year when Schoen bet the ranch on our galactic mistake at quarterback.
Allen is considered to be very good against the run and had 17.5 sacks last year. I hope you are looking into your crystal ball and seeing that Burns "will" become the same player as Josh Allen because right now he isn't and it's not even close.
Josh Allen wasn't available and the cost would have been a lot more. The giants needed to add to the pass rush. Burns fit that need. Burns is a known, whereas the draft didn't offer elite talent to consider especially when you want to address other needs.
If we only had one 2nd round pick, then maybe there would be hesitation, but the luxury of two 2nd round picks gave us flexibility to address the pass rush with a young highly productive player that will benefit from others playing alongside him in Dexter and Thibs.
My statement about Allen was in response to The Mike saying Burns is the same player as Allen. I get why the did it and I hope he takes a real step up and elevates the guys around him. I watched a bunch of Panthers games as I had him and Luvu as IDP on my fantasy team and I saw a good edge nothing more. I'm not unhappy he's on the team I just think the draft capital and the massive contract were too much!
The real issue with Burns is that if he turns out to be Golladay then you have the horrible contract plus the loss of picks. If he turns out to be Leonard Williams you basically break even. For it to be a really good deal, he has to outplay his contract.
Well when your drafting is terrible for years and years, you have to selectively add talent in other ways. You wanna wait another 10 years to try and get competitive?
He’s also not good against the run which we were awful defending last year. Blame Wink all you want but he’s had good-to-great run defenses throughout his career and Burns will be replacing snaps from guys who were primarily run-defenders on a line that lost AR and LW.
Are we a more talented team this year because of the trade? Yes. But losing a high-value draft pick and $30M in cap space will have an impact filling holes on a rebuild. He’s too good to call the deal a ‘mistake’ but it’s not unreasonable to have reservations.
Burns will be 26 years old at the start of the 2024 season. He has 46 career sacks in 5 years.
It's a no brainer trade considering this isn't considered a strong EDGE class. Pairing a talented EDGE with Thibodeaux on the other side and Lawrence in the middle is extremely exciting to look forward to watching and see how good they can become.
If we were to keep it and make the pick, the odds extremely slim the player would be anywhere near as productive as Burns.
Burns is not an all-pro. He's a pro bowl player.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
Quote:
not a mistake. if the Giants want to move up bad enough, they can move to wherever they want to and not having pick #39 is not preventing them from maneuvering even a little.
.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
They can use 2025 picks should they target someone they really want in a trade up.
Quote:
In comment 16477541 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
not a mistake. if the Giants want to move up bad enough, they can move to wherever they want to and not having pick #39 is not preventing them from maneuvering even a little.
.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
They can use 2025 picks should they target someone they really want in a trade up.
Without a 2024 pick as well? Probably not.
Quote:
not a mistake. if the Giants want to move up bad enough, they can move to wherever they want to and not having pick #39 is not preventing them from maneuvering even a little.
.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
this is not just factually incorrect, it is also a bad opinion.
The Panthers just did this last year, but up to #1 (from #9).
The 49ers did it in 2021 but up to #3 (from 12)
the Giants can go to any spot there is a willing trade partner. They have more than enough draft picks to do it even if it involves future years. Simply having 10 picks is beyond irrelevant, especially if many of the 10 picks are outside the first two rounds where the value markedly drops off.
Quote:
In comment 16477541 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
not a mistake. if the Giants want to move up bad enough, they can move to wherever they want to and not having pick #39 is not preventing them from maneuvering even a little.
.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
They can use 2025 picks should they target someone they really want in a trade up.
This is a good draft. That's why people think the Vikings can jump The Giants, they have 2 first rounders to offer in this draft.
Quote:
In comment 16477768 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477541 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
not a mistake. if the Giants want to move up bad enough, they can move to wherever they want to and not having pick #39 is not preventing them from maneuvering even a little.
.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
They can use 2025 picks should they target someone they really want in a trade up.
.
Without a 2024 pick as well? Probably not.
They could ADD 2025 picks to their #6 and #47 if they wanted to.
Quote:
In comment 16477771 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477768 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477541 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
not a mistake. if the Giants want to move up bad enough, they can move to wherever they want to and not having pick #39 is not preventing them from maneuvering even a little.
.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
They can use 2025 picks should they target someone they really want in a trade up.
.
Without a 2024 pick as well? Probably not.
They could ADD 2025 picks to their #6 and #47 if they wanted to.
It will be hard to top #23 in this draft, at least one of Verse, Latu, Turner or Murphy will drop to 23.
Quote:
In comment 16477773 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477771 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477768 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477541 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
not a mistake. if the Giants want to move up bad enough, they can move to wherever they want to and not having pick #39 is not preventing them from maneuvering even a little.
.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
They can use 2025 picks should they target someone they really want in a trade up.
.
Without a 2024 pick as well? Probably not.
They could ADD 2025 picks to their #6 and #47 if they wanted to.
It will be hard to top #23 in this draft, at least one of Verse, Latu, Turner or Murphy will drop to 23.
Conversely, the 11th pick won't allow them a chance at Nabers, Odunze or even possibly Alt.
Quote:
In comment 16477788 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477773 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477771 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477768 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477541 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
not a mistake. if the Giants want to move up bad enough, they can move to wherever they want to and not having pick #39 is not preventing them from maneuvering even a little.
.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
They can use 2025 picks should they target someone they really want in a trade up.
.
Without a 2024 pick as well? Probably not.
They could ADD 2025 picks to their #6 and #47 if they wanted to.
It will be hard to top #23 in this draft, at least one of Verse, Latu, Turner or Murphy will drop to 23.
Conversely, the 11th pick won't allow them a chance at Nabers, Odunze or even possibly Alt.
True. But it might get them Bowers or top corner plus one of those linemen. They can remake their defense.
He’s also not good against the run which we were awful defending last year. Blame Wink all you want but he’s had good-to-great run defenses throughout his career and Burns will be replacing snaps from guys who were primarily run-defenders on a line that lost AR and LW.
Are we a more talented team this year because of the trade? Yes. But losing a high-value draft pick and $30M in cap space will have an impact filling holes on a rebuild. He’s too good to call the deal a ‘mistake’ but it’s not unreasonable to have reservations.
Why did Carolina trade him? I’m not sure if you’ve been hiding under a rock but just to clue you in, Carolina is a completely inept franchise right now. They’ve made one poor decision after another the past few seasons
We don't just have an offensive problem. Take away the turnovers (which come and go) and we might have been selecting Caleb Williams on Thursday.
That said, we don’t know if the Giants approached Hunter, and he turned them down.
Quote:
In comment 16477773 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477771 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477768 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477541 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
not a mistake. if the Giants want to move up bad enough, they can move to wherever they want to and not having pick #39 is not preventing them from maneuvering even a little.
.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
They can use 2025 picks should they target someone they really want in a trade up.
.
Without a 2024 pick as well? Probably not.
They could ADD 2025 picks to their #6 and #47 if they wanted to.
It will be hard to top #23 in this draft, at least one of Verse, Latu, Turner or Murphy will drop to 23.
Hard to top the #23? How about taking next year's 1st round pick and by the sound of that, they may be getting a top 10 pick plus and they get one of the top rated wide receivers in the draft.
Put it in reverse, we are the giants in the Cardinals situation. I would want a slight trade down, and still get a top player plus position myself next year with potentially a top 10 draft pick versus a #23. Its not hard to sell or top.
Quote:
In comment 16477541 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
not a mistake. if the Giants want to move up bad enough, they can move to wherever they want to and not having pick #39 is not preventing them from maneuvering even a little.
.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
this is not just factually incorrect, it is also a bad opinion.
The Panthers just did this last year, but up to #1 (from #9).
The 49ers did it in 2021 but up to #3 (from 12)
the Giants can go to any spot there is a willing trade partner. They have more than enough draft picks to do it even if it involves future years. Simply having 10 picks is beyond irrelevant, especially if many of the 10 picks are outside the first two rounds where the value markedly drops off.
"this is not just factually incorrect, it is also a bad opinion."
'And this is a bad opinion and factually incorrect' because YOU say so, that's good stuff. Now tell me how many draft picks did the Panthers have last year? Or the 49ers in 2021? Do you even know how many?
That's just one hypothetical.
That makes zero sense.
There comes a point where the QB doesn't matter because there is no team around him to support him (including defense) and you end up with a wrecked prospect.
If Daniel Jones was on another team, he's probably a much different player.
Agreed. It's a reasonable question. If this team can't score points Burns won't matter. It will be like the Mendenhall/Van Pelt Giants.
So, no, in my opinion trading for Burns wasn't a mistake. A mistake would be not adding another weapon to the defensive arsenal relatively early in the upcoming draft. While I'd prefer a 3-Tech DT to pair with Dexter Lawrence, I could see the Giants opting for a CB depending on how things shake out.
Quote:
In comment 16477768 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477541 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
not a mistake. if the Giants want to move up bad enough, they can move to wherever they want to and not having pick #39 is not preventing them from maneuvering even a little.
.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
this is not just factually incorrect, it is also a bad opinion.
The Panthers just did this last year, but up to #1 (from #9).
The 49ers did it in 2021 but up to #3 (from 12)
the Giants can go to any spot there is a willing trade partner. They have more than enough draft picks to do it even if it involves future years. Simply having 10 picks is beyond irrelevant, especially if many of the 10 picks are outside the first two rounds where the value markedly drops off.
.
"this is not just factually incorrect, it is also a bad opinion."
'And this is a bad opinion and factually incorrect' because YOU say so, that's good stuff. Now tell me how many draft picks did the Panthers have last year? Or the 49ers in 2021? Do you even know how many?
You are asking the wrong question. It's not factually incorrect because I said it is, it's factually incorrect because you're wrong.
the 49ers traded 1 pick in the 2021 draft in the trade up for Lance (plus 3 picks from other drafts). 1 in the current draft. So, why does it matter how many they had to "maneuver the draft board"? it's a completely irrelevant question.
they moved up from pick 12 to pick 1 in the 2021 draft, it cost them 4 picks. One of those picks was from the 2021 draft.
that's it.
The Panthers moved up from 9 to 1 in 2023 and used only 2 picks in the current draft to do so, a 1st and a 2nd. they added two picks from future drafts to the trade. So again, why does it matter how many picks they had in the current draft?
So, now do you see how factually incorrect you are and even espousing a bad opinion?
No offense.
Quote:
My point is if NYG lose out in a trade up for Maye to the Vikings because of a lack of draft capital, it's fair to question the deal imo.
Agreed. It's a reasonable question. If this team can't score points Burns won't matter. It will be like the Mendenhall/Van Pelt Giants.
If the team can't stop the other team, the QB won't matter.
The Giants have PLENTY of “draft capital”. That 2nd round pick isn’t moving the needle in a trade up nearly as much as you think. If the Vikings are willing to give up 3 1’s, the Giants would absolutely have to add their 1st in ‘25. You’re making far too much out of a 2nd round pick when the Giants still have a 2nd round pick anyways. The Pats aren’t going to care about that pick. They are going to want the 1st next season
Quote:
In comment 16477782 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477768 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477541 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
not a mistake. if the Giants want to move up bad enough, they can move to wherever they want to and not having pick #39 is not preventing them from maneuvering even a little.
.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
this is not just factually incorrect, it is also a bad opinion.
The Panthers just did this last year, but up to #1 (from #9).
The 49ers did it in 2021 but up to #3 (from 12)
the Giants can go to any spot there is a willing trade partner. They have more than enough draft picks to do it even if it involves future years. Simply having 10 picks is beyond irrelevant, especially if many of the 10 picks are outside the first two rounds where the value markedly drops off.
.
"this is not just factually incorrect, it is also a bad opinion."
'And this is a bad opinion and factually incorrect' because YOU say so, that's good stuff. Now tell me how many draft picks did the Panthers have last year? Or the 49ers in 2021? Do you even know how many?
You are asking the wrong question. It's not factually incorrect because I said it is, it's factually incorrect because you're wrong.
the 49ers traded 1 pick in the 2021 draft in the trade up for Lance (plus 3 picks from other drafts). 1 in the current draft. So, why does it matter how many they had to "maneuver the draft board"? it's a completely irrelevant question.
they moved up from pick 12 to pick 1 in the 2021 draft, it cost them 4 picks. One of those picks was from the 2021 draft.
that's it.
The Panthers moved up from 9 to 1 in 2023 and used only 2 picks in the current draft to do so, a 1st and a 2nd. they added two picks from future drafts to the trade. So again, why does it matter how many picks they had in the current draft?
So, now do you see how factually incorrect you are and even espousing a bad opinion?
No offense.
You still evaded the actual question, how many picks did each team have for that draft year? It's much easier to maneuver if you enough draft capital, which you seem not to grasp or choose to ignore.
I don't espouse bad opinions very often, just to be clear.
I'm done here, if you choose to ignore it, on you.
Quote:
In comment 16477782 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477768 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477541 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
not a mistake. if the Giants want to move up bad enough, they can move to wherever they want to and not having pick #39 is not preventing them from maneuvering even a little.
.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
this is not just factually incorrect, it is also a bad opinion.
The Panthers just did this last year, but up to #1 (from #9).
The 49ers did it in 2021 but up to #3 (from 12)
the Giants can go to any spot there is a willing trade partner. They have more than enough draft picks to do it even if it involves future years. Simply having 10 picks is beyond irrelevant, especially if many of the 10 picks are outside the first two rounds where the value markedly drops off.
.
"this is not just factually incorrect, it is also a bad opinion."
'And this is a bad opinion and factually incorrect' because YOU say so, that's good stuff. Now tell me how many draft picks did the Panthers have last year? Or the 49ers in 2021? Do you even know how many?
You are asking the wrong question. It's not factually incorrect because I said it is, it's factually incorrect because you're wrong.
the 49ers traded 1 pick in the 2021 draft in the trade up for Lance (plus 3 picks from other drafts). 1 in the current draft. So, why does it matter how many they had to "maneuver the draft board"? it's a completely irrelevant question.
they moved up from pick 12 to pick 1 in the 2021 draft, it cost them 4 picks. One of those picks was from the 2021 draft.
that's it.
The Panthers moved up from 9 to 1 in 2023 and used only 2 picks in the current draft to do so, a 1st and a 2nd. they added two picks from future drafts to the trade. So again, why does it matter how many picks they had in the current draft?
So, now do you see how factually incorrect you are and even espousing a bad opinion?
No offense.
Sorry, my apologies, to be factually correct SF moved up to pick 3 from pick 12, not up to pick 1 to take Lance.
2022: 25th
2023: 27th
Want me to keep going?
Quote:
My point is if NYG lose out in a trade up for Maye to the Vikings because of a lack of draft capital, it's fair to question the deal imo.
The Giants have PLENTY of “draft capital”. That 2nd round pick isn’t moving the needle in a trade up nearly as much as you think. If the Vikings are willing to give up 3 1’s, the Giants would absolutely have to add their 1st in ‘25. You’re making far too much out of a 2nd round pick when the Giants still have a 2nd round pick anyways. The Pats aren’t going to care about that pick. They are going to want the 1st next season
No they don't have plenty of draft capital, you should partner with the other poster here then...
Quote:
In comment 16477833 Sean said:
Quote:
My point is if NYG lose out in a trade up for Maye to the Vikings because of a lack of draft capital, it's fair to question the deal imo.
The Giants have PLENTY of “draft capital”. That 2nd round pick isn’t moving the needle in a trade up nearly as much as you think. If the Vikings are willing to give up 3 1’s, the Giants would absolutely have to add their 1st in ‘25. You’re making far too much out of a 2nd round pick when the Giants still have a 2nd round pick anyways. The Pats aren’t going to care about that pick. They are going to want the 1st next season
.
No they don't have plenty of draft capital, you should partner with the other poster here then...
You’re out of your damn mind. The Giants could trade up if they wanted to. The question is, do they? YOU not wanting to give up the picks it would take is your problem and has nothing to do with the Giants not having enough to make the move. Go back to bed
Quote:
In comment 16477841 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16477833 Sean said:
Quote:
My point is if NYG lose out in a trade up for Maye to the Vikings because of a lack of draft capital, it's fair to question the deal imo.
The Giants have PLENTY of “draft capital”. That 2nd round pick isn’t moving the needle in a trade up nearly as much as you think. If the Vikings are willing to give up 3 1’s, the Giants would absolutely have to add their 1st in ‘25. You’re making far too much out of a 2nd round pick when the Giants still have a 2nd round pick anyways. The Pats aren’t going to care about that pick. They are going to want the 1st next season
.
No they don't have plenty of draft capital, you should partner with the other poster here then...
You’re out of your damn mind. The Giants could trade up if they wanted to. The question is, do they? YOU not wanting to give up the picks it would take is your problem and has nothing to do with the Giants not having enough to make the move. Go back to bed
Let's have the Giants trade picks this year AND next year with a roster already devoid of plenty of talent...to move up for a QB this year. Hey, there is no Elway or Marino coming out this year, I'm just telling you. Have a cup of java, maybe you will wake up...
2022: 25th
2023: 27th
Want me to keep going?
Wink was so overrated. Good riddance.
Quote:
In comment 16477813 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477782 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477768 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477541 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
not a mistake. if the Giants want to move up bad enough, they can move to wherever they want to and not having pick #39 is not preventing them from maneuvering even a little.
.
They don't have the draft capital to really move up with only 6 picks. I recall a few years ago they had 10 picks, that's when you can maneuver.
this is not just factually incorrect, it is also a bad opinion.
The Panthers just did this last year, but up to #1 (from #9).
The 49ers did it in 2021 but up to #3 (from 12)
the Giants can go to any spot there is a willing trade partner. They have more than enough draft picks to do it even if it involves future years. Simply having 10 picks is beyond irrelevant, especially if many of the 10 picks are outside the first two rounds where the value markedly drops off.
.
"this is not just factually incorrect, it is also a bad opinion."
'And this is a bad opinion and factually incorrect' because YOU say so, that's good stuff. Now tell me how many draft picks did the Panthers have last year? Or the 49ers in 2021? Do you even know how many?
You are asking the wrong question. It's not factually incorrect because I said it is, it's factually incorrect because you're wrong.
the 49ers traded 1 pick in the 2021 draft in the trade up for Lance (plus 3 picks from other drafts). 1 in the current draft. So, why does it matter how many they had to "maneuver the draft board"? it's a completely irrelevant question.
they moved up from pick 12 to pick 1 in the 2021 draft, it cost them 4 picks. One of those picks was from the 2021 draft.
that's it.
The Panthers moved up from 9 to 1 in 2023 and used only 2 picks in the current draft to do so, a 1st and a 2nd. they added two picks from future drafts to the trade. So again, why does it matter how many picks they had in the current draft?
So, now do you see how factually incorrect you are and even espousing a bad opinion?
No offense.
You still evaded the actual question, how many picks did each team have for that draft year? It's much easier to maneuver if you enough draft capital, which you seem not to grasp or choose to ignore.
I don't espouse bad opinions very often, just to be clear.
I'm done here, if you choose to ignore it, on you.
lol, there is willful ignorance and then there is something worse - whatever this is.
This is what SF had in draft picks prior to trading up from 12 to 1.
What is the real difference maker here that allowed the 49ers to adeptly "maneuver" the draft board like Itzhak Perlman on his Stradivarius.
The Giants currently have a better 1st, similar 2nd, better 3rd, better 4th. Is that those two 5th round comp picks? that's it - in your mind that's how they pulled off this feat? Is it the missing 7th round pick? that's the one?
dude, when you're in a hole, stop digging.
1st round, No. 12 overall
2nd round, No. 43 overall
3rd round, No. 102 overall
4th round, No. 117 overall
5th round, No. 155 overall
5th round, No. 172 overall
5th round, No. 180 overall (from NO)
6th round, No. 194 overall
7th round, No. 230 overall (from NYJ)
Quote:
In comment 16477854 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477841 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16477833 Sean said:
Quote:
My point is if NYG lose out in a trade up for Maye to the Vikings because of a lack of draft capital, it's fair to question the deal imo.
The Giants have PLENTY of “draft capital”. That 2nd round pick isn’t moving the needle in a trade up nearly as much as you think. If the Vikings are willing to give up 3 1’s, the Giants would absolutely have to add their 1st in ‘25. You’re making far too much out of a 2nd round pick when the Giants still have a 2nd round pick anyways. The Pats aren’t going to care about that pick. They are going to want the 1st next season
.
No they don't have plenty of draft capital, you should partner with the other poster here then...
You’re out of your damn mind. The Giants could trade up if they wanted to. The question is, do they? YOU not wanting to give up the picks it would take is your problem and has nothing to do with the Giants not having enough to make the move. Go back to bed
.
Let's have the Giants trade picks this year AND next year with a roster already devoid of plenty of talent...to move up for a QB this year. Hey, there is no Elway or Marino coming out this year, I'm just telling you. Have a cup of java, maybe you will wake up...
You don’t seem very bright. I clearly said they have the draft capital to move up if they want to. You clearly keep getting that confused with your own opinion on whether they should. This shouldn’t be this difficult. Your opinion has absolutely NOTHING to do with whether or not they can make the move. Pull your shit together
2022: 25th
2023: 27th
Want me to keep going?
Quote:
In comment 16477857 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16477854 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16477841 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16477833 Sean said:
Quote:
My point is if NYG lose out in a trade up for Maye to the Vikings because of a lack of draft capital, it's fair to question the deal imo.
The Giants have PLENTY of “draft capital”. That 2nd round pick isn’t moving the needle in a trade up nearly as much as you think. If the Vikings are willing to give up 3 1’s, the Giants would absolutely have to add their 1st in ‘25. You’re making far too much out of a 2nd round pick when the Giants still have a 2nd round pick anyways. The Pats aren’t going to care about that pick. They are going to want the 1st next season
.
No they don't have plenty of draft capital, you should partner with the other poster here then...
You’re out of your damn mind. The Giants could trade up if they wanted to. The question is, do they? YOU not wanting to give up the picks it would take is your problem and has nothing to do with the Giants not having enough to make the move. Go back to bed
.
Let's have the Giants trade picks this year AND next year with a roster already devoid of plenty of talent...to move up for a QB this year. Hey, there is no Elway or Marino coming out this year, I'm just telling you. Have a cup of java, maybe you will wake up...
You don’t seem very bright. I clearly said they have the draft capital to move up if they want to. You clearly keep getting that confused with your own opinion on whether they should. This shouldn’t be this difficult. Your opinion has absolutely NOTHING to do with whether or not they can make the move. Pull your shit together
Also, a trade up to 4 wouldn't be too much. We're talking pick 6, 70, 2025 2nd at the most. That is absolutely worth it. I wouldn't trade up to 3 for anyone but Daniels though, that's where it gets really expensive.
The example I used was the Giants had 10 picks a few years ago
So who is digging out of anything?
I don't know why I engage with an argumentative person who likes to insult along the way. Somehow, Eric and the others who run this site, don't seem to mind. That wouldn't fly on other sites, that I can assure you.
'Pull my shit together', everybody is a comedian it seems.
Quote:
2021: 21st
2022: 25th
2023: 27th
Want me to keep going?
Wink was so overrated. Good riddance.
I'll admit I wasn't really sold on Wink in the first place. His boasting of being able to scheme pass-rush gave me flashbacks to Dave Gettleman and his emphasis of pressure over sacks reminded me of Patrick Graham. In the latter case pressures felt like making excuses or trying not to sack the quarterback. And then there was the two-lineman front Wink liked to use on a regular basis; judging by what Bowen's liked to do with Tennessee, will he keep using that and let the off-tackle lanes get gashed?
The example I used was the Giants had 10 picks a few years ago
So who is digging out of anything?
I don't know why I engage with an argumentative person who likes to insult along the way. Somehow, Eric and the others who run this site, don't seem to mind. That wouldn't fly on other sites, that I can assure you.
'Pull my shit together', everybody is a comedian it seems.
I said "no offense" at the end of my post. That automatically allows me to be truthful in my comments and indicate while the truth may be hurtful I didn't mean it to offend you. It basically allows me to say anything.
your whole premise is flawed b/c you think number of picks matter. If there is ever a time to use the phrase draft capital because somebody doesn't understand picks in different locations have different value this is it. I did not believe such a person existed.
Because you believe that having 10, 12, 14 who knows the upper limit you have picks allows a team more draft maneuverability when it has almost zero bearing on their ability to move up and down (especially near the top of the draft). High picks are all that are really relevant.
I wish you a good day, and hope you can overcome your ignorance. Again, no offense and I will add with all due respect, so I'm covered on all bases.
burns is a 2x pro bowler. what 2x+ pro bowler would you expect to get at pick #39.
any analyst worth a damn talks about the need to build a roster in addition to finding the QB. both need to be done at the same time. check out the 4 defenses in the championship games last year. and note the only one of those QBs who was a top 5 pick was Goff, who was originally considered a bust and secondly considered way overpaid. his 3rd life is positive, and likely only because of the really quality roster campbell assembled around him.
That makes zero sense.
Hunter signed for 2/$49M, I don’t see that as a mega-deal. He’d fill a need until they find someone younger to fill the position.
[quote] In comment 16477879 Carson53 said:
Quote:
had what seems like 9 draft picks in that draft year, okay.
The example I used was the Giants had 10 picks a few years ago
So who is digging out of anything?
I don't know why I engage with an argumentative person who likes to insult along the way. Somehow, Eric and the others who run this site, don't seem to mind. That wouldn't fly on other sites, that I can assure you.
'Pull my shit together', everybody is a comedian it seems.
I said "no offense" at the end of my post. That automatically allows me to be truthful in my comments and indicate while the truth may be hurtful I didn't mean it to offend you. It basically allows me to say anything.
your whole premise is flawed b/c you think number of picks matter. If there is ever a time to use the phrase draft capital because somebody doesn't understand picks in different locations have different value this is it. I did not believe such a person existed.
Because you believe that having 10, 12, 14 who knows the upper limit you have picks allows a team more draft maneuverability when it has almost zero bearing on their ability to move up and down (especially near the top of the draft). High picks are all that are really relevant.
I wish you a good day, and hope you can overcome your ignorance. Again, no offense and I will add with all due respect, so I'm covered on all bases.
You hope I can overcome my 'ignorance', you think you're so cute sometimes. You actually are pretty good at being evasive...with the younger crowd.
The Jon Stewart of BBI. If you weren't 'ignorant', you would have realized the previous post wasn't even directed at you.
Am I covered too?
Quote:
of the Carolina Panthers by Joe Schoen. You don't give up on talent. Burns is the same player as Josh Allen, but a year younger. The right move there, as the Jags demonstrated by resigning Allen, was to sign Burns.
What did Tepper do? He got rid of his best player and his cap headache so he could get weapons for his galactic mistake at quarterback. How do you think the locker room in Carolina feels about this right about now? Oh yes of course. The same way the Giants locker room felt last year when Schoen bet the ranch on our galactic mistake at quarterback.
Allen is considered to be very good against the run and had 17.5 sacks last year. I hope you are looking into your crystal ball and seeing that Burns "will" become the same player as Josh Allen because right now he isn't and it's not even close.
They are virtually identical in size, speed and athleticism. They are both 6'5", Allen is slightly bigger at 260 v Burns at 250, Burns is faster with a 4.5 40 time v Allen's 4.6 40 time and Burns has longer reach and bigger hands. So naturally given his larger weight, Allen is going to be slightly more effective at the point of attack against the rush. But given his superior speed and reach, Burns is the better equipped of the two as a pure pass rusher from the edge.
In terms of on field performance, they were both first round draft picks in 2019, but Burns has played in six more games, has one more sack, six more TFLs, one fewer FR and one fewer forced fumble. Both have been selected to two pro bowls. If there were two virtual clones playing edge in the NFL, these two would be it.
Quote:
In comment 16477680 The Mike said:
Quote:
of the Carolina Panthers by Joe Schoen. You don't give up on talent. Burns is the same player as Josh Allen, but a year younger. The right move there, as the Jags demonstrated by resigning Allen, was to sign Burns.
What did Tepper do? He got rid of his best player and his cap headache so he could get weapons for his galactic mistake at quarterback. How do you think the locker room in Carolina feels about this right about now? Oh yes of course. The same way the Giants locker room felt last year when Schoen bet the ranch on our galactic mistake at quarterback.
Allen is considered to be very good against the run and had 17.5 sacks last year. I hope you are looking into your crystal ball and seeing that Burns "will" become the same player as Josh Allen because right now he isn't and it's not even close.
They are virtually identical in size, speed and athleticism. They are both 6'5", Allen is slightly bigger at 260 v Burns at 250, Burns is faster with a 4.5 40 time v Allen's 4.6 40 time and Burns has longer reach and bigger hands. So naturally given his larger weight, Allen is going to be slightly more effective at the point of attack against the rush. But given his superior speed and reach, Burns is the better equipped of the two as a pure pass rusher from the edge.
In terms of on field performance, they were both first round draft picks in 2019, but Burns has played in six more games, has one more sack, six more TFLs, one fewer FR and one fewer forced fumble. Both have been selected to two pro bowls. If there were two virtual clones playing edge in the NFL, these two would be it.
Mike,. I get the physical similarities, but one is considered a very good run defender and his high sack total is 17.5. The other is considered an average at best run defender and his high in sacks is 12.5. I think that Burns is a good player, but in all the games that I have watched him play(20 at least) I don't see a game breaker or true impact player and I think the trade and the contract are a big overpay.
I think poor teams pay good players like great ones. The Giants need an almost entirely new offense and have some big holes on D. Burns will make them better, I'm not arguing that, but I am worried that the $ and picks could have been used better elsewhere. That being said I hope he is fantastic this year and for years after and I worried for nothing.
2022: 25th
2023: 27th
Want me to keep going?
Funny enough if you keep going is the last good scoring defense the Giants have had. For all the flack Graham got, the 2020 team was top 10 in scoring.
I have no love lost for Gettleman, but that was a strong front 7.
A lot of those meltdowns were last second field goals where they couldn't close the door.
But he's put together top 10 scoring defenses in two out of the last four years, which is a fantasy compared to what Martindale did in New York.