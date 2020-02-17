Did Schoen make a mistake trading #39 in Burns deal? Sean : 4/20/2024 9:47 pm

I have to assume that Schoen knew what the parameters would be for a trade up to 3/4 when making the Burns trade. But, he probably didn't anticipate the Vikings acquiring another first round pick when he made the deal.



If NYG does like McCarthy, they'd be in a much better situation with the 39th and 47th pick to offer NE/ARI in a trade up. Having #39 right now would put Schoen in a much more advantageous position.



Do you still make the trade knowing the Vikings would acquire an additional first?