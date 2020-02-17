for display only
Connor Hughes: Nabers is Giants top target (outside of QB)

Vin_Cuccs : 8:08 am
Via Twitter/X:

Quote:
The sources I touched base with believe Malik Nabers is the Giants top target if all quarterbacks on gone.

That's exactly who I have #NYG landing in my final mock draft.
RE: RE: RE: Sean  
stoneman : 9:24 am : link
stoneman : 9:24 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478921 crooza172 said:


Quote:


In comment 16478879 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Yup. The draft may actually go like that with the Giants having McCarthy and Odunze on the board. If you believe GoDeep, the Giants may even trade down in such a scenario.




I believe he said we would take McCarthy if he was there.



Yes, that was his "allowed to divulge" take. I still think this was too many beans to spill, but a trade down with one of Maye/JJM and OTs still left will be hard to pass up. In this scenario, all 3 QB needy teams would not have been able to trade into 5/6 and would still need QB.


I mean - trade into 4/5
RE: RE: I just want to state Dallas Turner is personally my first choice  
crooza172 : 9:24 am : link
crooza172 : 9:24 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478929 Rich_Houston_1971 said:


Quote:


and Nabers second. I know the majority consensus is Nabers first but I think Turner could make our defense something really special.

I won't feel bad if we select nabers..just bittersweet if Turner goes to NFC rival.



With Burns and KT already on the roster, wouldn't Turner just be a situational rusher on this team? For the #6 pick?


Agree with this. I think the chances of picking defense in round 1 is significantly close to zero.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I am not a fan of getting a WR  
Four Aces : 9:24 am : link
Four Aces : 9:24 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478895 Four Aces said:


Quote:


In comment 16478885 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16478878 Four Aces said:


Quote:


In comment 16478835 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


high in the draft when they are so dependent on the QB position. How many games have the Falcons won with Pitts and London on their roster? Yeah, exactly..



All due respect, but these kind of takes are exhausting and lack intelligence. Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota are not DJ. It’s not even close. If the QB they want is gone, Nabers is a great pick.



The only post on this thread that lacks intelligence is yours. You can disagree with it, but it is an opinion, not a statement of fact that is correct or incorrect.

A smarter post by you would have reflected that.



Opinion?! Marcus Mariota and Ridder are career backups. Don’t take my word for it. Ridder was traded this off-season for a box of donuts and Mariota is on his 5th team. Those are the facts.



So is Jones...but we paid him 160 million. I guarantee you that we would get next to nothing in a trade for Jones.


Actually DJ isn’t a career backup until he is. At this very moment, the fact is DJ is our starter and being paid as such for several years now and will START games this year no matter what we do in the draft.
Toney fucking sucks  
djm : 9:25 am : link
Diva behavior doesn’t matter when you’re good. Toney can’t run an nfl route or absorb the nfl complexities. In other words, he fucking sucked here and sucks in KC. Nabers can recite Shakespeare on the sidelines while dry humping the security guard’s leg on Sundays and while some might care, it won’t matter if he’s nuking nfl defenses. Toney can’t do that, so when he dry humps people get the vapors.
I digress… just stick to your opinions  
Four Aces : 9:25 am : link
.
Just a guy feeling  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:28 am : link
but I still am not sure we see Jones even touch the field again even if the Giants punt this year on QB.

There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.
RE: Doug Rush weighs in on Twitter/X as well:  
FStubbs : 9:28 am : link
FStubbs : 9:28 am : link
Quote:
Nabers, multiple sources told SNY, is a player the Giants covet. Most around the league expect him to be New York's pick if they can't get a quarterback (more and more unlikely by the day).

They can try to grab someone like Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) or Bo Nix (Oregon) in the second round.


They probably won't last past #15.
RE: Just a guy feeling  
FStubbs : 9:29 am : link
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:29 am : link
Quote:
but I still am not sure we see Jones even touch the field again even if the Giants punt this year on QB.

There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.


Glad I wasn't the only one who thought that. Something was off.
RE: RE: It's a risky strategy  
Eric on Li : 9:29 am : link
Eric on Li : 9:29 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478848 English Alaister said:


Quote:


For a team to draft Nabers after the Kadarius Toney / Deandre Baker experience.



Not remotely the same. Not at all.


talent wise obviously, he seems to clearly be the 2nd best non-qb in draft, but whether the charge got dropped or not it was really bad judgement. a 19 year old without a permit carrying a concealed gun on bourbon street, visible enough police noticed it. judgement wise just as bad as some of the gun charges toney had that were also dropped.

SEC country is a little different than the rest of the country when it comes to being able to protect their star football players so you never quite know if whatever you are hearing about publicly is just the tip of the iceberg.
If we can't get the QB we want at 6 or trade up,  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:30 am : link
I'd take the rumored Broncos trade.

Trade 6 for 11 and Patrick Surtain.

Grab a QB at 11 or a RT.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I am not a fan of getting a WR  
FStubbs : 9:30 am : link
FStubbs : 9:30 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478925 crooza172 said:


Quote:


In comment 16478895 Four Aces said:


Quote:


In comment 16478885 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16478878 Four Aces said:


Quote:


In comment 16478835 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


high in the draft when they are so dependent on the QB position. How many games have the Falcons won with Pitts and London on their roster? Yeah, exactly..



All due respect, but these kind of takes are exhausting and lack intelligence. Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota are not DJ. It’s not even close. If the QB they want is gone, Nabers is a great pick.



The only post on this thread that lacks intelligence is yours. You can disagree with it, but it is an opinion, not a statement of fact that is correct or incorrect.

A smarter post by you would have reflected that.



Opinion?! Marcus Mariota and Ridder are career backups. Don’t take my word for it. Ridder was traded this off-season for a box of donuts and Mariota is on his 5th team. Those are the facts.



So is Jones...but we paid him 160 million. I guarantee you that we would get next to nothing in a trade for Jones.



Actually DJ isn’t a career backup until he is. At this very moment, the fact is DJ is our starter and being paid as such for several years now and will START games this year no matter what we do in the draft.


Unless Drew Lock beats him out. I think it's going to be an open QB competition in training camp.
Nabers  
Sammo85 : 9:30 am : link
is as unlikely to be there at 6 as one of the QBs.
RE: Just a guy feeling  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:31 am : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:31 am : link
Quote:
but I still am not sure we see Jones even touch the field again even if the Giants punt this year on QB.

There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.


The injury clause alone is a reason for him not to see the field.
RE: Just a guy feeling  
BigBlueinDE : 9:31 am : link
BigBlueinDE : 9:31 am : link
Quote:
but I still am not sure we see Jones even touch the field again even if the Giants punt this year on QB.

There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.


+1
RE: It's a risky strategy  
Go Terps : 9:35 am : link
Go Terps : 9:35 am : link
Quote:
For a team to draft Nabers after the Kadarius Toney / Deandre Baker experience.


Picking Nabers would remind me more of picking Barkley in 2018.
RE: Just a guy feeling  
Four Aces : 9:36 am : link
Four Aces : 9:36 am : link
Quote:
but I still am not sure we see Jones even touch the field again even if the Giants punt this year on QB.

There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.


Sitting a QB because of an injury clause is not what I see as the Giants way of doing business. Probably several other NFL teams would do that but that’s not how I view the Giants. So unless DJ loses a competition with a QB, ie Lock or potential new QB, I think DJ starts the season.
The biggest unknown at the top of the draft  
LW_Giants : 9:37 am : link
right now seems to be what teams actually think of JJM. Until we get clarity on that, everything else is a bit in flux. I do think Nabers will be there at 6 if the Giants want him.
RE: RE: I just want to state Dallas Turner is personally my first choice  
blueblood : 9:37 am : link
blueblood : 9:37 am : link
Quote:






With Burns and KT already on the roster, wouldn't Turner just be a situational rusher on this team? For the #6 pick?


AND Ojulari
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I am not a fan of getting a WR  
Four Aces : 9:37 am : link
Four Aces : 9:37 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478943 Four Aces said:


Quote:


In comment 16478925 crooza172 said:


Quote:


In comment 16478895 Four Aces said:


Quote:


In comment 16478885 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16478878 Four Aces said:


Quote:


In comment 16478835 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


high in the draft when they are so dependent on the QB position. How many games have the Falcons won with Pitts and London on their roster? Yeah, exactly..



All due respect, but these kind of takes are exhausting and lack intelligence. Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota are not DJ. It’s not even close. If the QB they want is gone, Nabers is a great pick.



The only post on this thread that lacks intelligence is yours. You can disagree with it, but it is an opinion, not a statement of fact that is correct or incorrect.

A smarter post by you would have reflected that.



Opinion?! Marcus Mariota and Ridder are career backups. Don’t take my word for it. Ridder was traded this off-season for a box of donuts and Mariota is on his 5th team. Those are the facts.



So is Jones...but we paid him 160 million. I guarantee you that we would get next to nothing in a trade for Jones.



Actually DJ isn’t a career backup until he is. At this very moment, the fact is DJ is our starter and being paid as such for several years now and will START games this year no matter what we do in the draft.



Unless Drew Lock beats him out. I think it's going to be an open QB competition in training camp.


+1
RE: Just a guy feeling  
Woodstock : 9:47 am : link
Woodstock : 9:47 am : link
Quote:
but I still am not sure we see Jones even touch the field again even if the Giants punt this year on QB.

There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.


If Daniel Jones plays this season something went very wrong with the Giants offseason plans
I don't have the patience to watch pressers  
Kevin_in_Pgh : 9:53 am : link
What do you mean by "..he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal."

Like, he knows he won't play and was faking it? Just not looking healthy?
RE: Just a guy feeling  
Shecky : 9:53 am : link
Shecky : 9:53 am : link
Quote:
but I still am not sure we see Jones even touch the field again even if the Giants punt this year on QB.

There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.


onder if he chooe to retire fter the draft?
RE: I don't have the patience to watch pressers  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:55 am : link
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:55 am : link
Quote:
What do you mean by "..he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal."

Like, he knows he won't play and was faking it? Just not looking healthy?


RE: Just a guy feeling  
ryanmkeane : 9:56 am : link
ryanmkeane : 9:56 am : link
Quote:
but I still am not sure we see Jones even touch the field again even if the Giants punt this year on QB.

There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.

The neck is a non issue at this point.
RE: RE: Just a guy feeling  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:57 am : link
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:57 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478951 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


but I still am not sure we see Jones even touch the field again even if the Giants punt this year on QB.

There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.


The neck is a non issue at this point.


I've heard otherwise.
RE: RE: Just a guy feeling  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:57 am : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:57 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478951 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


but I still am not sure we see Jones even touch the field again even if the Giants punt this year on QB.

There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.


The neck is a non issue at this point.


& you know this how?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:59 am : link
While that is an odd look from him, I was more perturbed by him slouching and seemingly-to these untrained eyes-checked out in Dabs’ team meeting.
Woodstock +1  
JonC : 10:00 am : link
And, injured necks tend to remain an issue, I know firsthand. Two stingers tends to portend more stingers too.
I always remember Mathias Kiwanuka  
bceagle05 : 10:01 am : link
saying the Giants held him out of action long after he felt fully recovered from his neck injury, and that the Giants are ultra-conservative with neck issues as a general rule. Just something I’ve kept in the back of my mind during the Jones saga.
If  
g56blue10 : 10:04 am : link
We didn’t go QB or WR than o am thinking CB. Maybe a trade down and some combination of CB, WR DT
RE: Doug Rush weighs in on Twitter/X as well:  
Optimus-NY : 10:06 am : link
Optimus-NY : 10:06 am : link
Quote:
Nabers, multiple sources told SNY, is a player the Giants covet. Most around the league expect him to be New York's pick if they can't get a quarterback (more and more unlikely by the day).

They can try to grab someone like Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) or Bo Nix (Oregon) in the second round.


Penix and Nix won't make it past the the first half of the first round
RE: RE: RE: RE: Works for me  
Mike from Ohio : 10:06 am : link
Mike from Ohio : 10:06 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478844 UConn4523 said:


Quote:



I’m really really curious what our QB grades are. Even more curious who their favorite is outside of the top 6. Pratt and Travis are the most intriguing for me.



Travis suffered a gruesome leg injury last year. And before that, I really liked his game. But that injury might place him in the same box as Penix with us: we don't need another QB who is a potentially high medical risk.


Is everyone who sustains an injury in college a high injury risk guy? This seems more like being spooked than anything based on experience or science.
RE: I always remember Mathias Kiwanuka  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:07 am : link
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:07 am : link
Quote:
saying the Giants held him out of action long after he felt fully recovered from his neck injury, and that the Giants are ultra-conservative with neck issues as a general rule. Just something I’ve kept in the back of my mind during the Jones saga.


The Giants have done weird things with necks in recent years. Ezeudu was put back into a game in 2022 with a neck issue, got hurt again, and was lost for the year. Jones played in the Raiders game last year.
RE: Just a guy feeling  
jvm52106 : 10:08 am : link
jvm52106 : 10:08 am : link
Quote:
but I still am not sure we see Jones even touch the field again even if the Giants punt this year on QB.

There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.


I think there is more going on there.. I agree with you.
RE: RE: It's a risky strategy  
jvm52106 : 10:09 am : link
jvm52106 : 10:09 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478848 English Alaister said:


Quote:


For a team to draft Nabers after the Kadarius Toney / Deandre Baker experience.



Picking Nabers would remind me more of picking Barkley in 2018.


YES!!!
RE: Woodstock +1  
jvm52106 : 10:10 am : link
jvm52106 : 10:10 am : link
Quote:
And, injured necks tend to remain an issue, I know firsthand. Two stingers tends to portend more stingers too.


agreed.. and as a person with multiple fusions in my neck- not all done at the same time, when you have an issue with one, it5 puts pressure on the others.
RE: …  
Mike from Ohio : 10:11 am : link
Mike from Ohio : 10:11 am : link
Quote:
While that is an odd look from him, I was more perturbed by him slouching and seemingly-to these untrained eyes-checked out in Dabs’ team meeting.


That stood out to me as well - more than the press conference. He looked like he wanted to lay down on the floor and take a nap.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Works for me  
bw in dc : 10:14 am : link
bw in dc : 10:14 am : link
Quote:

Is everyone who sustains an injury in college a high injury risk guy? This seems more like being spooked than anything based on experience or science.


My view here is more what Schoen et al may be thinking because of DJ's medical history.

Personally, I would think selecting a guy like Travis on day three has appeal.
RE: …  
Carl in CT : 10:15 am : link
Carl in CT : 10:15 am : link
Quote:
I think there are two special players in this draft -- MHJr and Nabers.

Nabers is the player most likely to save Jones's career. He has Tyreek Hill ability to obliterate a defense.

It's not an outcome I wish for, but it's a very real possibility.


That’s why I want the first 4 picks to be QBs in any trade or whatever.
RE: RE: It's a risky strategy  
Breeze_94 : 10:18 am : link
Breeze_94 : 10:18 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478848 English Alaister said:


Quote:


For a team to draft Nabers after the Kadarius Toney / Deandre Baker experience.



Picking Nabers would remind me more of picking Barkley in 2018.


It’s not even close. One is a premium position, the other is one of the least valued positions. Barkley pick happened at 2, Nabers pick would be at 6…with all of the QB’s likely off the board.
RE: RE: …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:20 am : link
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:20 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478932 christian said:


Quote:


I think there are two special players in this draft -- MHJr and Nabers.

Nabers is the player most likely to save Jones's career. He has Tyreek Hill ability to obliterate a defense.

It's not an outcome I wish for, but it's a very real possibility.



That’s why I want the first 4 picks to be QBs in any trade or whatever.


Which may be fueling the Giants-Maye talk. We shall see.
I will continue to say, absolutely donot reach  
gpat1031 : 10:27 am : link
for a QB because it's a need especially when you have a higher rated player at a position of need.
The bust rate for 1st round QBs is too high to take that kind of risk. If you cannot get a QB like Maye or Daniels then you take the BPA of MHJ, Nabers or Odunze.
Continue to build the roster.
RE: RE: It's a risky strategy  
bw in dc : 10:31 am : link
bw in dc : 10:31 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478848 English Alaister said:


Quote:


For a team to draft Nabers after the Kadarius Toney / Deandre Baker experience.



Picking Nabers would remind me more of picking Barkley in 2018.


I don't think WR has been that commoditized to make this claim. But I get your angle if you are assuming Schoen is bringing in more help for Jones.
RE: RE: RE: It's a risky strategy  
KDavies : 10:36 am : link
KDavies : 10:36 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478974 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16478848 English Alaister said:


Quote:


For a team to draft Nabers after the Kadarius Toney / Deandre Baker experience.



Picking Nabers would remind me more of picking Barkley in 2018.



It’s not even close. One is a premium position, the other is one of the least valued positions. Barkley pick happened at 2, Nabers pick would be at 6…with all of the QB’s likely off the board.


Yeah, stupid comment. It's a passing league. Premium positions are QB, WR, LT, pass rusher, and CB. Yes, colleges are churning out WRs like never before, but that doesn't mean you pass on an all-pro talent like Nabers just because of that fact.

A good measuring stick is to look at the contracts premium WRs and RBs are getting. It is simply no contest.
I wish it were Odunze  
SomeFan : 10:59 am : link
Just as talented (maybe more so) and appears to come with zero baggage and zero head case/diva. I think he will be the better long term player and as explosive but with more TDs due to his incredible ability to come away with contested passes.
It is becoming clear that the focus at this point is on one of the QBs  
Mike in NJ : 11:07 am : link
either Maye or JJ (conflicting reports around which one) or Nabers. I haven't really seen much reported on how they view Harrison.

If the draft plays out where the QB they want is gone, and Nabers is taken by either Arizona or LA, would they take Harrison Jr or is that a situation in which they look to trade down?

I find it odd that there has been very little talk about how they view Harrison one way or the other, is it just assumed that he will be off the board?
RE: RE: Doug Rush weighs in on Twitter/X as well:  
JB_in_DC : 11:11 am : link
JB_in_DC : 11:11 am : link
Quote:
In comment 16478814 Vin_Cuccs said:


Quote:


Nabers, multiple sources told SNY, is a player the Giants covet. Most around the league expect him to be New York's pick if they can't get a quarterback (more and more unlikely by the day).

They can try to grab someone like Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) or Bo Nix (Oregon) in the second round.



Penix and Nix won't make it past the the first half of the first round


remember - Levis last year was invited to the green room and ended up going in the second. 6 QBs in the first half of the first round would surprise me.
Penix and Nix. Anyone Have Any Clue  
clatterbuck : 11:27 am : link
how the Giants rate these guys? If they don't believe either is a real QB 1 candidate, I'd rather they build the roster elsewhere than draft one just for the sake of drafting a QB.
RE: RE: It's a risky strategy  
Sky King : 12:50 pm : link
Sky King : 12:50 pm : link
Quote:
In comment 16478848 English Alaister said:


Quote:


For a team to draft Nabers after the Kadarius Toney / Deandre Baker experience.



Not remotely the same. Not at all.


And you know that because...?
do they like Nabers  
bc4life : 1:53 pm : link
over Harrison or because they think Harrison will be gone?
