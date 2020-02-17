Connor Hughes: Nabers is Giants top target (outside of QB)

Yup. The draft may actually go like that with the Giants having McCarthy and Odunze on the board. If you believe GoDeep, the Giants may even trade down in such a scenario.
I believe he said we would take McCarthy if he was there.
Yes, that was his "allowed to divulge" take. I still think this was too many beans to spill, but a trade down with one of Maye/JJM and OTs still left will be hard to pass up. In this scenario, all 3 QB needy teams would not have been able to trade into 5/6 and would still need QB.
I mean - trade into 4/5
RE: RE: I just want to state Dallas Turner is personally my first choice
high in the draft when they are so dependent on the QB position. How many games have the Falcons won with Pitts and London on their roster? Yeah, exactly..
All due respect, but these kind of takes are exhausting and lack intelligence. Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota are not DJ. It’s not even close. If the QB they want is gone, Nabers is a great pick.
The only post on this thread that lacks intelligence is yours. You can disagree with it, but it is an opinion, not a statement of fact that is correct or incorrect.
A smarter post by you would have reflected that.
Opinion?! Marcus Mariota and Ridder are career backups. Don’t take my word for it. Ridder was traded this off-season for a box of donuts and Mariota is on his 5th team. Those are the facts.
So is Jones...but we paid him 160 million. I guarantee you that we would get next to nothing in a trade for Jones.
Actually DJ isn’t a career backup until he is. At this very moment, the fact is DJ is our starter and being paid as such for several years now and will START games this year no matter what we do in the draft.
Diva behavior doesn’t matter when you’re good. Toney can’t run an nfl route or absorb the nfl complexities. In other words, he fucking sucked here and sucks in KC. Nabers can recite Shakespeare on the sidelines while dry humping the security guard’s leg on Sundays and while some might care, it won’t matter if he’s nuking nfl defenses. Toney can’t do that, so when he dry humps people get the vapors.
For a team to draft Nabers after the Kadarius Toney / Deandre Baker experience.
Not remotely the same. Not at all.
talent wise obviously, he seems to clearly be the 2nd best non-qb in draft, but whether the charge got dropped or not it was really bad judgement. a 19 year old without a permit carrying a concealed gun on bourbon street, visible enough police noticed it. judgement wise just as bad as some of the gun charges toney had that were also dropped.
SEC country is a little different than the rest of the country when it comes to being able to protect their star football players so you never quite know if whatever you are hearing about publicly is just the tip of the iceberg.
high in the draft when they are so dependent on the QB position. How many games have the Falcons won with Pitts and London on their roster? Yeah, exactly..
All due respect, but these kind of takes are exhausting and lack intelligence. Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota are not DJ. It’s not even close. If the QB they want is gone, Nabers is a great pick.
The only post on this thread that lacks intelligence is yours. You can disagree with it, but it is an opinion, not a statement of fact that is correct or incorrect.
A smarter post by you would have reflected that.
Opinion?! Marcus Mariota and Ridder are career backups. Don’t take my word for it. Ridder was traded this off-season for a box of donuts and Mariota is on his 5th team. Those are the facts.
So is Jones...but we paid him 160 million. I guarantee you that we would get next to nothing in a trade for Jones.
Actually DJ isn’t a career backup until he is. At this very moment, the fact is DJ is our starter and being paid as such for several years now and will START games this year no matter what we do in the draft.
Unless Drew Lock beats him out. I think it's going to be an open QB competition in training camp.
but I still am not sure we see Jones even touch the field again even if the Giants punt this year on QB.
There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.
Sitting a QB because of an injury clause is not what I see as the Giants way of doing business. Probably several other NFL teams would do that but that’s not how I view the Giants. So unless DJ loses a competition with a QB, ie Lock or potential new QB, I think DJ starts the season.
high in the draft when they are so dependent on the QB position. How many games have the Falcons won with Pitts and London on their roster? Yeah, exactly..
All due respect, but these kind of takes are exhausting and lack intelligence. Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota are not DJ. It’s not even close. If the QB they want is gone, Nabers is a great pick.
The only post on this thread that lacks intelligence is yours. You can disagree with it, but it is an opinion, not a statement of fact that is correct or incorrect.
A smarter post by you would have reflected that.
Opinion?! Marcus Mariota and Ridder are career backups. Don’t take my word for it. Ridder was traded this off-season for a box of donuts and Mariota is on his 5th team. Those are the facts.
So is Jones...but we paid him 160 million. I guarantee you that we would get next to nothing in a trade for Jones.
Actually DJ isn’t a career backup until he is. At this very moment, the fact is DJ is our starter and being paid as such for several years now and will START games this year no matter what we do in the draft.
Unless Drew Lock beats him out. I think it's going to be an open QB competition in training camp.
saying the Giants held him out of action long after he felt fully recovered from his neck injury, and that the Giants are ultra-conservative with neck issues as a general rule. Just something I’ve kept in the back of my mind during the Jones saga.
I’m really really curious what our QB grades are. Even more curious who their favorite is outside of the top 6. Pratt and Travis are the most intriguing for me.
Travis suffered a gruesome leg injury last year. And before that, I really liked his game. But that injury might place him in the same box as Penix with us: we don't need another QB who is a potentially high medical risk.
Is everyone who sustains an injury in college a high injury risk guy? This seems more like being spooked than anything based on experience or science.
saying the Giants held him out of action long after he felt fully recovered from his neck injury, and that the Giants are ultra-conservative with neck issues as a general rule. Just something I’ve kept in the back of my mind during the Jones saga.
The Giants have done weird things with necks in recent years. Ezeudu was put back into a game in 2022 with a neck issue, got hurt again, and was lost for the year. Jones played in the Raiders game last year.
for a QB because it's a need especially when you have a higher rated player at a position of need.
The bust rate for 1st round QBs is too high to take that kind of risk. If you cannot get a QB like Maye or Daniels then you take the BPA of MHJ, Nabers or Odunze.
Continue to build the roster.
For a team to draft Nabers after the Kadarius Toney / Deandre Baker experience.
Picking Nabers would remind me more of picking Barkley in 2018.
It’s not even close. One is a premium position, the other is one of the least valued positions. Barkley pick happened at 2, Nabers pick would be at 6…with all of the QB’s likely off the board.
Yeah, stupid comment. It's a passing league. Premium positions are QB, WR, LT, pass rusher, and CB. Yes, colleges are churning out WRs like never before, but that doesn't mean you pass on an all-pro talent like Nabers just because of that fact.
A good measuring stick is to look at the contracts premium WRs and RBs are getting. It is simply no contest.
Just as talented (maybe more so) and appears to come with zero baggage and zero head case/diva. I think he will be the better long term player and as explosive but with more TDs due to his incredible ability to come away with contested passes.
It is becoming clear that the focus at this point is on one of the QBs
and Nabers second. I know the majority consensus is Nabers first but I think Turner could make our defense something really special.
I won't feel bad if we select nabers..just bittersweet if Turner goes to NFC rival.
With Burns and KT already on the roster, wouldn't Turner just be a situational rusher on this team? For the #6 pick?
Agree with this. I think the chances of picking defense in round 1 is significantly close to zero.
Opinion?! Marcus Mariota and Ridder are career backups. Don’t take my word for it. Ridder was traded this off-season for a box of donuts and Mariota is on his 5th team. Those are the facts.
So is Jones...but we paid him 160 million. I guarantee you that we would get next to nothing in a trade for Jones.
Actually DJ isn’t a career backup until he is. At this very moment, the fact is DJ is our starter and being paid as such for several years now and will START games this year no matter what we do in the draft.
There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.
They can try to grab someone like Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) or Bo Nix (Oregon) in the second round.
They probably won't last past #15.
There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.
Glad I wasn't the only one who thought that. Something was off.
Trade 6 for 11 and Patrick Surtain.
Grab a QB at 11 or a RT.
Unless Drew Lock beats him out. I think it's going to be an open QB competition in training camp.
There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.
The injury clause alone is a reason for him not to see the field.
There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.
+1
Picking Nabers would remind me more of picking Barkley in 2018.
There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.
Sitting a QB because of an injury clause is not what I see as the Giants way of doing business. Probably several other NFL teams would do that but that’s not how I view the Giants. So unless DJ loses a competition with a QB, ie Lock or potential new QB, I think DJ starts the season.
With Burns and KT already on the roster, wouldn't Turner just be a situational rusher on this team? For the #6 pick?
AND Ojulari
Unless Drew Lock beats him out. I think it's going to be an open QB competition in training camp.
+1
There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.
If Daniel Jones plays this season something went very wrong with the Giants offseason plans
Like, he knows he won't play and was faking it? Just not looking healthy?
There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.
onder if he chooe to retire fter the draft?
Like, he knows he won't play and was faking it? Just not looking healthy?
There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.
The neck is a non issue at this point.
They can try to grab someone like Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) or Bo Nix (Oregon) in the second round.
Penix and Nix won't make it past the the first half of the first round
The Giants have done weird things with necks in recent years. Ezeudu was put back into a game in 2022 with a neck issue, got hurt again, and was lost for the year. Jones played in the Raiders game last year.
There is the neck... the ACL... and the injury clause. But I'm also going to piss people off and say he didn't look right to me in his last presser. That wasn't normal.
I think there is more going on there.. I agree with you.
agreed.. and as a person with multiple fusions in my neck- not all done at the same time, when you have an issue with one, it5 puts pressure on the others.
That stood out to me as well - more than the press conference. He looked like he wanted to lay down on the floor and take a nap.
Is everyone who sustains an injury in college a high injury risk guy? This seems more like being spooked than anything based on experience or science.
My view here is more what Schoen et al may be thinking because of DJ's medical history.
Personally, I would think selecting a guy like Travis on day three has appeal.
Nabers is the player most likely to save Jones's career. He has Tyreek Hill ability to obliterate a defense.
It's not an outcome I wish for, but it's a very real possibility.
That’s why I want the first 4 picks to be QBs in any trade or whatever.
I think there are two special players in this draft -- MHJr and Nabers.
Nabers is the player most likely to save Jones's career. He has Tyreek Hill ability to obliterate a defense.
It's not an outcome I wish for, but it's a very real possibility.
That’s why I want the first 4 picks to be QBs in any trade or whatever.
Which may be fueling the Giants-Maye talk. We shall see.
The bust rate for 1st round QBs is too high to take that kind of risk. If you cannot get a QB like Maye or Daniels then you take the BPA of MHJ, Nabers or Odunze.
Continue to build the roster.
If the draft plays out where the QB they want is gone, and Nabers is taken by either Arizona or LA, would they take Harrison Jr or is that a situation in which they look to trade down?
I find it odd that there has been very little talk about how they view Harrison one way or the other, is it just assumed that he will be off the board?
remember - Levis last year was invited to the green room and ended up going in the second. 6 QBs in the first half of the first round would surprise me.
And you know that because...?