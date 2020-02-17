for display only
Would be comfortable tradingPick 6 + 2 2nd rounders for JJM?

JoeyBigBlue : 4/22/2024 2:06 pm
Let’s say the draft goes 1. Williams, 2. Daniels, 3. Maye. The Cardinals are interested in trading back. Would you be comfortable trading Picks 6, 47, and next year’s 2nd for McCarthy? I think this is a real possibility as the Cardinals would still get Harrison or Nabers at 6 and get 2 second rounders. Now are you as the GM of the Giants, comfortable making f this deal?

No  
Anakim : 4/22/2024 2:08 pm : link
I wouldn't
I would stick to 70 and 2025 2nd.  
BleedBlue46 : 4/22/2024 2:09 pm : link
Then flip 47 and a conditional 2025 4th/3rd for Aiyuk.
RE: No  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/22/2024 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16479640 Anakim said:
Quote:
I wouldn't



I wouldn’t either. If it was Maye, 100% yes. I’d risk my job on his ceiling. McCarthy is a nice kid, but his ceiling is not anywhere near as high as I’d like.
If the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 2:10 pm : link
Giants believe in McCarthy, you do that deal.

But stating the obvious, if they have significant doubt, you don't.
No  
Vinny from Danbury : 4/22/2024 2:10 pm : link
No  
Breeze_94 : 4/22/2024 2:11 pm : link
The Giants do not have to trade up. They either get a QB or an elite WR prospect. Both outcomes make the team better and address huge needs. A trade up does not make sense, unless you are getting an elite blue chip type of prospect. While he may end up being a good QB, I don’t think Mcacarthy is that “blue chip” type of passer you trade up for.
RE: I would stick to 70 and 2025 2nd.  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/22/2024 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16479643 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
Then flip 47 and a conditional 2025 4th/3rd for Aiyuk.


2nd round picks are valuable to NFL GMs. No way the Cardinals make that trade.
There's almost no package  
kash94 : 4/22/2024 2:12 pm : link
that's too much for a franchise QB IMO but I don't think JJM is that guy so no
those  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 2:13 pm : link
saying no had better not be proposing giving away next year's #1 to move to take Penix. But that makes even less sense.
RE: If the  
Section331 : 4/22/2024 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16479647 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Giants believe in McCarthy, you do that deal.

But stating the obvious, if they have significant doubt, you don't.


This.
RE: those  
Sean : 4/22/2024 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16479657 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
saying no had better not be proposing giving away next year's #1 to move to take Penix. But that makes even less sense.

The exercise is silly because people have such a bias with QB. That price is pretty cheap if NYG has a conviction on McCarthy.
RE: RE: I would stick to 70 and 2025 2nd.  
BleedBlue46 : 4/22/2024 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16479652 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16479643 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Then flip 47 and a conditional 2025 4th/3rd for Aiyuk.



2nd round picks are valuable to NFL GMs. No way the Cardinals make that trade.


I wouldn't say no way. The most accurate nfl draft prognosticators said pick 107 and 2025 2nd for pick swap with AZ, GoDeep said pick 70 and 2025 2nd. This is assuming Minnesota isn't all in on JJM to get pick 4 for a reasonable cost. If it's Maye at 4, then I would imagine the cost would go up a lot as I think Minnesota is all in on Maye and would trade pick 11, 23 and 2025 1st or more for him.
I am fine moving to get JJM  
jvm52106 : 4/22/2024 2:15 pm : link
if that is who they want to get but if not, then I agree with trading back- snag Nix (or Penix if that is your preference) and other picks..
If they know he's their guy  
bigblue5611 : 4/22/2024 2:15 pm : link
then absolutely.
RE: those  
Brown_Hornet : 4/22/2024 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16479657 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
saying no had better not be proposing giving away next year's #1 to move to take Penix. But that makes even less sense.
Does it.
If they select Rome or Nabers?
I like Penix  
SleepyOwl : 4/22/2024 2:24 pm : link
Better than JJM. It’s really difficult to watch the tape on both guys and argue that JJM is better than Penix there’s just no way.
RE: those  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/22/2024 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16479657 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
saying no had better not be proposing giving away next year's #1 to move to take Penix. But that makes even less sense.



Unless it’s Caleb or Daniels, I’m not comfortable trading next year’s first.
RE: RE: those  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16479681 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 16479657 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


saying no had better not be proposing giving away next year's #1 to move to take Penix. But that makes even less sense.

Does it.
If they select Rome or Nabers?


If I have McCarthy clearly ranked over Penix, then you take the QB who you have more faith in.

Aside from that, does Penix even get in range again (i.e., past the Raiders and Broncos in the first round)?
Yes  
Jay on the Island : 4/22/2024 2:28 pm : link
I would do that without hesitation.
I agree on JJ...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/22/2024 2:35 pm : link
...so I would take him at 6 if he's there.
But, if the Giants really like Penix and have an opportunity to get him after making a different pick at 6, well, it all depends upon how they really feel about the QB.
Absolutely not  
Mike from Ohio : 4/22/2024 2:37 pm : link
Yes  
Rjanyg : 4/22/2024 2:39 pm : link
But as BB46 stated, 6, 70 and 2025 2nd round pick would be ideal.
RE: those  
Mike from Ohio : 4/22/2024 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16479657 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
saying no had better not be proposing giving away next year's #1 to move to take Penix. But that makes even less sense.


Which QB are the Giants saving that 2025 first round pick for? Or are we ok, looking to 2026 draft to grab a QB? Or do you like Dak in free agency?
That would be painful  
ZogZerg : 4/22/2024 2:40 pm : link
But, if the Giants are all in, I'd be OK with it.
No...  
bw in dc : 4/22/2024 2:41 pm : link
but I would hold my nose and accept it because JMac would be the best QB talent on the roster ahead of Lock.

...  
ryanmkeane : 4/22/2024 2:43 pm : link
Honestly  
Amtoft : 4/22/2024 2:45 pm : link
at this point I don't have a choice. It would not be my ideal, but if JJM turns into a top 15 QB it will be worth it.
Yes  
Danny Kanell : 4/22/2024 2:49 pm : link
Not even a question.
RE: Honestly  
bw in dc : 4/22/2024 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16479748 Amtoft said:
Quote:
at this point I don't have a choice. It would not be my ideal, but if JJM turns into a top 15 QB it will be worth it.


If NYG doesn't select a QB in the lottery, the reaction of Team Jones is going to be like Brian Drew's family when Sonny passed on Bo Callahan with the #1 pick.
RE: If the  
Blue21 : 4/22/2024 2:53 pm : link
In comment 16479647 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Giants believe in McCarthy, you do that deal.

But stating the obvious, if they have significant doubt, you don't.
Simple answer but the right answer. You don't let a QB you want slip away over that.
Not even comfortable using #6 on JJM so this hypothetical  
ThomasG : 4/22/2024 2:55 pm : link
is a no way for me.

Would get creative to land one of the other tier 2 guys though just to finally move on from DJ and take a swing.
RE: RE: Honestly  
Mike from Ohio : 4/22/2024 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16479760 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16479748 Amtoft said:


Quote:


at this point I don't have a choice. It would not be my ideal, but if JJM turns into a top 15 QB it will be worth it.



If NYG doesn't select a QB in the lottery, the reaction of Team Jones is going to be like Brian Drew's family when Sonny passed on Bo Callahan with the #1 pick.


Who is Team Jones? Even Jones himself has to know his NFL career as a starter is over. Schoen not getting a QB has nothing to do with having continued, misplaced faith in Jones. It will just signal he hasn't yet identified any way to fix it. A problem that he made demonstrably worse since he got here.
I would be shocked if we traded up at all for a QB.  
carpoon : 4/22/2024 2:57 pm : link
As Phil Simms said, other than Williams, none of the others are worth moving up and giving up draft picks for. I agree. Darnold and Rosen looked a lot better than any of these players.
RE: RE: Honestly  
Amtoft : 4/22/2024 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16479760 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16479748 Amtoft said:


Quote:


at this point I don't have a choice. It would not be my ideal, but if JJM turns into a top 15 QB it will be worth it.



If NYG doesn't select a QB in the lottery, the reaction of Team Jones is going to be like Brian Drew's family when Sonny passed on Bo Callahan with the #1 pick.


I like JJM... Is he worth two extra 2nds? I agree if we don't get a top 6 QB it is going to be a mad house here. Will you hear the Team Jones people over just Go Terps alone?
that would be a  
cactus : 4/22/2024 3:05 pm : link
disaster.

either a qb, nabers, and/or mhj will be there at 6. two generational talents at wr or a qb worthy of a top 6 pick. just stay put.
It doesn't much matter what any of us are comfortable with  
logman : 4/22/2024 3:10 pm : link
The price is gonna be whatever it is, if it even happens and there's really only the NYG front office that has to feel comfortable with that price.

Ewwww  
Festina Lente : 4/22/2024 3:11 pm : link
Absolutely not. But we'll have to wait and see
Would be comfortable tradingPick 6 + 2 2nd rounders for JJM?  
M.S. : 4/22/2024 3:20 pm : link

Nope. But I'm not Joe Schoen or Brian Daboll. If they love this guy, they would agree with me.
I think it has been said that if JJM stayed in college he would  
Rjanyg : 4/22/2024 3:26 pm : link
be the projected QB1 in the 2025 draft.

If this is remotely possible, trading 6,47 and a 2025 2nd round pick seems like a fair deal.
what  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 3:34 pm : link
I'm trying to wrap my ahead around is that Giants fans want the QB, but they don't want to realistic pay the price to get one.
RE: what  
Amtoft : 4/22/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16479837 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm trying to wrap my ahead around is that Giants fans want the QB, but they don't want to realistic pay the price to get one.


They don't want to pay the price for the 4th QB... they want one of the top 3 guys. If you asked 6 plus 2 2nd rounders for Maye you would probably have a lot more people wanting it. Daniels you would have people willing to give up a 1st and Caleb some would give up multiple 1sts.
Amtoft  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 3:41 pm : link
No, I see people on this thread who don't want to pay the price saying they would be happy with the 5th and 6th best QBs in this class... which makes little sense to me unless you are convinced that Nix, Penix, and McCarthy are the same.

If you think McCarthy can become one of the six best QBs in your conference, two extra 2nd rounders is nothing.
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 3:43 pm : link
top three QBs are off the board, unless the Patriots are willing to trade down (not likely) and the Giants are willing to part with next year's #1 (questionable).
Of course, if he’s your guy that’s not much  
UConn4523 : 4/22/2024 3:45 pm : link
you do that in a heartbeat.
There's two perspectives  
Go Terps : 4/22/2024 3:46 pm : link
1. From the evaluation perspective I don't think McCarthy is worth that trade. I don't think McCarthy is worth Penix + picks.

2. If that trade is the only way the Giants walk from this draft with a QB I'd rather do that than draft a WR at 6. It's a dumb "full bloom love" method of operating but with this ownership it's become clear we have to hope for good outcomes resulting from shitty inputs.
It's a small price, relative to other QB pick trades,  
j_rud : 4/22/2024 3:48 pm : link
if you believe in the QB. I've watched a ahole lot of football in my life but Im not a talent evaluator. Additionally I think JJM is harder to "grade" for the casual fan bc a lot of his grade is trying to project what he can't do vs what he wasn't asked to do. And I'm very interested in Bobby Skinners take bc he says it wasn't just the O, that McCarthy chose to not pull the trigger on some big throws that were there. That's a concern.

The other side of the coin is the intangibles, which we all know are through the roof. Kid told recruits to go somewhere else if they wanted to party and chase girls, bc his class was gonna restore Michigan football. Then he went 3-0 vs OSU and won a national title. So bet against the kid at your own risk.
I'd  
AcidTest : 4/22/2024 3:48 pm : link
swallow hard and do it in all likelihood.
That's not even  
TinVA : 4/22/2024 3:51 pm : link
funny, it's ridiculous and should never be written or spoken again.
Go Terps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 3:51 pm : link
Conflicting reports on McCarthy and the Giants. They may agree with you about Maye and may be talking him up to get some team to move in front of them. We just don't know. We may never know.
RE: If the  
barens : 4/22/2024 3:53 pm : link
In comment 16479647 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Giants believe in McCarthy, you do that deal.

But stating the obvious, if they have significant doubt, you don't.


That's what it is. I know how much we love the draft, but in the grand scheme os things, if the Giants think he's the guy, and they hit, are we going to be sad about 2 second rounders?
If Schoen does the trade  
US1 Giants : 4/22/2024 4:02 pm : link
I could support it. Will always measure the trade against what Nabers becomes.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 4:04 pm : link
I heard from another asshat who is respected around here that Daniels and Maye are the QB the Giants like.
I'd Do It  
BlueVinnie : 4/22/2024 4:07 pm : link
No question about it. If I think McCarthy is my guy, it's a pretty small price to pay. I retain my 2025 1st and I'm getting a prospect who may be better than any QB entering the 2025 draft.
This idea that JJM in a tarde up  
jvm52106 : 4/22/2024 4:07 pm : link
is a bad thing but staying at 6 and taking Penix is a good thing is bullshit. That is biased thinking.

Penix isn't being drafted at 6 by anyone- us otherwise.

I don't want the WR but we might be running out of options. I would prefer to trade back then so we can get a few more picks this year..

Picks next year don't mean much to me because we have ZERO idea who will be coming out and as I have said MANY times this team is more talented overall than the 2022 team and our shitty 2023 team still had a shot at 8-9 wins last year.. Counting on being a top 10 pick is just wrong.. Could we be, sure but just as likely we end up with 7-9 wins as we do 3-4 wins and maybe even more so.

long story short  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 4:07 pm : link
the Giants have done a wonderful job this year of confusing a situation that should be pretty clear.
sorry folks..  
retiredmz : 4/22/2024 4:09 pm : link
I know I am in the minority here...but no way. just stay at 6 or trade back, no matter what happens, do not trade up. Too many needs The one guy you do not pass on is Harrison. I am not taking a QB if I have to trade up for it. some people are just too desperate for a QB this year. Trade back and take Nix or Penix if you must, unless Harrison is there.
No  
Spider43 : 4/22/2024 4:10 pm : link
I'd only 'consider' him at 47.
RE: long story short  
jvm52106 : 4/22/2024 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16479917 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the Giants have done a wonderful job this year of confusing a situation that should be pretty clear.


let's say the top three guys at QB go (Williams, Daniels and Maye (ugh) ), the JJM is now the quarterback available in picks 4, 5 and then us at 6. Sounds like your asshat report is saying even if JJM is there we were interested in just the two guys (Daniels and Maye), at least in RD 1. Is that reading what you posted correctly?
RE: what  
ThomasG : 4/22/2024 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16479837 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm trying to wrap my ahead around is that Giants fans want the QB, but they don't want to realistic pay the price to get one.


You are reading posts from fans that don't want to really draft JJM at all. So why would they pay a price for him, even if a realistic price of someone that was okay/good with him.

There  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 4:14 pm : link
are two legit asshats (doesn't mean they are right about this) telling me no on McCarthy.

We have another asshat (GoDeep) telling us no on Maye, but in such a way that it makes you wonder if he's simply serving a purpose.
If I were a betting man...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 4:17 pm : link
(and I'm not)

I don't bet on this. ha

(I'll just throw this out there... starting back months ago, my Twitter feed was filled with a Bills fan who was full on in live with Nabers. So daily I was getting Nabers highlights... it got to the point where I wondered if someone was trying to tell me something).
The word "conviction" is exactly the same as "full bloom love"  
The Mike : 4/22/2024 4:19 pm : link
You don't reach for quarterbacks, let alone trade up for them. JJM is not worth a top ten pick. If the Giants were to do this, surprise surprise, Harbaugh ends up with MHJ! How convenient! Good for Harbaugh if he pulls it off.

But please let some other sucker GM fall for this bullshit.
RE: The word  
Sean : 4/22/2024 4:22 pm : link
In comment 16479934 The Mike said:
Quote:
You don't reach for quarterbacks, let alone trade up for them. JJM is not worth a top ten pick. If the Giants were to do this, surprise surprise, Harbaugh ends up with MHJ! How convenient! Good for Harbaugh if he pulls it off.

But please let some other sucker GM fall for this bullshit.

The key is drafting a QB when you don't need one.

Chiefs - Mahomes
Packers - Love
Eagles - Hurts

Just a few examples. That's the issue. NYG is desperate now.
Sean  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 4:23 pm : link
Waldman would argue that if you want a rookie QB who will start, go with Penix or Nix.

He said Maye and McCarthy need to sit.
RE: There  
ThomasG : 4/22/2024 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16479931 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are two legit asshats (doesn't mean they are right about this) telling me no on McCarthy.

We have another asshat (GoDeep) telling us no on Maye, but in such a way that it makes you wonder if he's simply serving a purpose.


Are really any of them truly legit when it comes to Schoen & Draft? There's only been two drafts...did they nail the early picks before with Schoen as GM or just other non-draft roster additions/changes?
ThomasG  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 4:26 pm : link
Well, I was told about the Burns trade before anyone else (before Rickey too).
Absolutely NOT  
Section227 : 4/22/2024 4:26 pm : link
Besides the fact we have so many holes and not much depth, trading away picks for a guy who can't move and has BUST written all over him is a big mistake.
RE: RE: The word  
Darwinian : 4/22/2024 4:27 pm : link
In comment 16479936 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16479934 The Mike said:


Quote:


You don't reach for quarterbacks, let alone trade up for them. JJM is not worth a top ten pick. If the Giants were to do this, surprise surprise, Harbaugh ends up with MHJ! How convenient! Good for Harbaugh if he pulls it off.

But please let some other sucker GM fall for this bullshit.


The key is drafting a QB when you don't need one.

Chiefs - Mahomes
Packers - Love
Eagles - Hurts

Just a few examples. That's the issue. NYG is desperate now.


So true. But the Giants never wanted to challenge Jones. They get too invested. Afraid to hurt his feelings.
RE: Sean  
Sean : 4/22/2024 4:29 pm : link
In comment 16479938 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Waldman would argue that if you want a rookie QB who will start, go with Penix or Nix.

He said Maye and McCarthy need to sit.

That's fine with me. That's on Schoen to maneuver the draft in a way that acquires them.
RE: ThomasG  
ThomasG : 4/22/2024 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16479943 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Well, I was told about the Burns trade before anyone else (before Rickey too).


Ok, but that's not the Draft and maybe Schoen can't keep non-draft roster news as tight as he would like for whatever reason.

Do we have an asshat that has risen up with reliable draft news since Schoen has been doing it? And did they hit on some things in both years?

RE: RE: ThomasG  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16479953 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16479943 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Well, I was told about the Burns trade before anyone else (before Rickey too).



Ok, but that's not the Draft and maybe Schoen can't keep non-draft roster news as tight as he would like for whatever reason.

Do we have an asshat that has risen up with reliable draft news since Schoen has been doing it? And did they hit on some things in both years?


Honestly, I don't remember. I doubt last year because the Giants were picking so late. So we're talking 2022.
RE: RE: The word  
ThomasG : 4/22/2024 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16479936 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16479934 The Mike said:


Quote:


You don't reach for quarterbacks, let alone trade up for them. JJM is not worth a top ten pick. If the Giants were to do this, surprise surprise, Harbaugh ends up with MHJ! How convenient! Good for Harbaugh if he pulls it off.

But please let some other sucker GM fall for this bullshit.


The key is drafting a QB when you don't need one.

Chiefs - Mahomes
Packers - Love
Eagles - Hurts

Just a few examples. That's the issue. NYG is desperate now.


No argument. But yet here we are, so hopefully Schoen can find success anyway with a QB.

And if he does, we can grab another QB in next year's first round too :-)
ThomasG  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 4:36 pm : link
I don't know where most of the asshats get their info from. I don't want to know. But info has trickled into this site for 25 years. This beyond the famous "gloveone" and Eli Manning. We've been the first to find out free agent visits, draft picks etc. For example, I was told the Giants were going to draft Eric Wilson in the first round in 2012.

My point here is that don't assume leaks come from people hired by ownership.
RE: ThomasG  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16479961 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't know where most of the asshats get their info from. I don't want to know. But info has trickled into this site for 25 years. This beyond the famous "gloveone" and Eli Manning. We've been the first to find out free agent visits, draft picks etc. For example, I was told the Giants were going to draft Eric Wilson in the first round in 2012.

My point here is that don't assume leaks come from people hired by ownership.


David Wilson
RE: RE: RE: ThomasG  
ThomasG : 4/22/2024 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16479954 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16479953 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16479943 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Well, I was told about the Burns trade before anyone else (before Rickey too).



Ok, but that's not the Draft and maybe Schoen can't keep non-draft roster news as tight as he would like for whatever reason.

Do we have an asshat that has risen up with reliable draft news since Schoen has been doing it? And did they hit on some things in both years?




Honestly, I don't remember. I doubt last year because the Giants were picking so late. So we're talking 2022.


I know we got Banks fairly late in 2022 but still.

Banks wasn't some throw at several on a dartboard. Corner was absolutely a priority because of what was going on with Bradberry and everyone predicted a lot of WRs going to teams before us so Schoen would have had to move up to get one but he had other ideas. I even recall a video of Banks himself saying (draft day or day before?) the Giants were going to pick him. Also was a 30 visit too I think.
ThomasG  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2024 4:44 pm : link
All I can tell you is the people who have passed along info in the past are still passing along info.

You can make of that what you want.
RE: RE: ThomasG  
ThomasG : 4/22/2024 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16479962 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16479961 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I don't know where most of the asshats get their info from. I don't want to know. But info has trickled into this site for 25 years. This beyond the famous "gloveone" and Eli Manning. We've been the first to find out free agent visits, draft picks etc. For example, I was told the Giants were going to draft Eric Wilson in the first round in 2012.

My point here is that don't assume leaks come from people hired by ownership.



David Wilson


Yeah, no trouble with any of all that. I don't care where they get their info either.

All I was asking is if anyone has risen up in the last two drafts (and drafts alone) with info that they reliably hit on with regards to the NYG.
RE: what  
HardTruth : 4/22/2024 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16479837 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm trying to wrap my ahead around is that Giants fans want the QB, but they don't want to realistic pay the price to get one.


Eric, I was at the Giants Draft Day Party at the Stadium in 2004. When the trade for Eli Manning announced people cheered but when the trade cost was announced, people went wild against it. I mean booing, screaming, I observed people ripping off their jerseys and throwing them away.

They announced Eli would be coming to the Stadium to address the fans and receive his jersey and most people out of the thousands cleared out.

Eli came in and was interviewed by Sid Rosenberg on the field and given his jersey and hat. Only under a 100 or so were there to see it including myself.

People dont like trading up unless its “cheap” and especially for QBs who are considered “risky “
RE: The word  
bw in dc : 4/22/2024 5:06 pm : link
In comment 16479934 The Mike said:
Quote:
You don't reach for quarterbacks, let alone trade up for them. JJM is not worth a top ten pick. If the Giants were to do this, surprise surprise, Harbaugh ends up with MHJ! How convenient! Good for Harbaugh if he pulls it off.

But please let some other sucker GM fall for this bullshit.


I agree that JMac would be a reach at #6. At the same time, however, I believe he's much more talented than Jones.

And therein lies the dilemma because we definitely need to upgrade the most critical position.

So, here are your choices heading into 2024.

1. Stomaching another year with Jones playing QB and kicking the QB problem down the road.

2. Hoping Schoen doesn't let Jones play because of the injury risk, and we roll with Lock. Hoping Daboll can really fix a talented player. Which is probably another version of kicking the can down the road.

3. Gambling by over-drafting JMac, and trusting Daboll to mold and craft him into his potential.

4. Drafting a long-shot candidate like Pratt and hoping Daboll can slowly mold him into a starting NFL QB. And this can be viewed as another version of kicking the can down the road.

Not the greatest choices, right?

I would hold my nose and choose door #3. Get JMac ready to play ASAP and hopefully conclude by the end of 2025 whether he is the long-term solution.

All of those choices just annoy me Bw in dc.  
ThomasG : 4/22/2024 5:13 pm : link
Why couldn't we have just traded Saquon during the lost season and kept DeVito playing? Lose a few more but with effort and honor.

And Schoen would be sitting pretty right now.

RE: what  
Go Terps : 4/22/2024 5:14 pm : link
In comment 16479837 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm trying to wrap my ahead around is that Giants fans want the QB, but they don't want to realistic pay the price to get one.


I think a lot of people are focusing on winning the draft. The talk centers on value, blue chip/red chip, conviction, player grades, and so on. But that's not the same conversation as team building and roster management.

If the Giants enter opening day with Jones/Lock/DeVito, and the questions about the 2025 QB situation start to be asked (pay Dak? Trade up for Ewers)...the positive vibes from draft day 2024 are going to feel like a distant memory. No one is going to give a shit that we got a WR with a 90 score or that we didn't have to trade up.

People compare this situation to 2019 and reaching at QB, but to me this is 2018. Will we draft a shiny toy again?
RE: ThomasG  
barens : 4/22/2024 5:19 pm : link
In comment 16479943 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Well, I was told about the Burns trade before anyone else (before Rickey too).


Not for nothing, but it's got to be easier to get trade info regarding current players because agents are involved. Getting info on draft boards, gotta be a completely different ballgame.
RE: RE: The word  
ThomasG : 4/22/2024 5:21 pm : link
In comment 16480003 bw in dc said:
Quote:


So, here are your choices heading into 2024.

1. Stomaching another year with Jones playing QB and kicking the QB problem down the road.

2. Hoping Schoen doesn't let Jones play because of the injury risk, and we roll with Lock. Hoping Daboll can really fix a talented player. Which is probably another version of kicking the can down the road.

3. Gambling by over-drafting JMac, and trusting Daboll to mold and craft him into his potential.

4. Drafting a long-shot candidate like Pratt and hoping Daboll can slowly mold him into a starting NFL QB. And this can be viewed as another version of kicking the can down the road.

Not the greatest choices, right?

I would hold my nose and choose door #3. Get JMac ready to play ASAP and hopefully conclude by the end of 2025 whether he is the long-term solution.


#5. If JJM is still there at #6 then try and fleece another team and trade down. Goal would be to either got enough collateral to grab a Tier 2 QB this year and/or another round 1 or round 2 pick in 2025 in case we have to run this process again in the next draft and having the extra dry powder will help.
RE: All of those choices just annoy me Bw in dc.  
BleedBlue46 : 4/22/2024 5:23 pm : link
In comment 16480015 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Why couldn't we have just traded Saquon during the lost season and kept DeVito playing? Lose a few more but with effort and honor.

And Schoen would be sitting pretty right now.


The failure to trade Saquon was truly moronic, but par for the course at this point.
RE: Amtoft  
Amtoft : 4/22/2024 5:52 pm : link
In comment 16479857 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
No, I see people on this thread who don't want to pay the price saying they would be happy with the 5th and 6th best QBs in this class... which makes little sense to me unless you are convinced that Nix, Penix, and McCarthy are the same.

If you think McCarthy can become one of the six best QBs in your conference, two extra 2nd rounders is nothing.


Those people are crazy. Unless NE does something stupid like draft Nix then sure the 5th QB taken would be JJM/Drake Maye.
RE: RE: what  
HardTruth : 10:31 am : link
In comment 16480016 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16479837 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I'm trying to wrap my ahead around is that Giants fans want the QB, but they don't want to realistic pay the price to get one.



I think a lot of people are focusing on winning the draft. The talk centers on value, blue chip/red chip, conviction, player grades, and so on. But that's not the same conversation as team building and roster management.

If the Giants enter opening day with Jones/Lock/DeVito, and the questions about the 2025 QB situation start to be asked (pay Dak? Trade up for Ewers)...the positive vibes from draft day 2024 are going to feel like a distant memory. No one is going to give a shit that we got a WR with a 90 score or that we didn't have to trade up.

People compare this situation to 2019 and reaching at QB, but to me this is 2018. Will we draft a shiny toy again?


BINGO. Its 2018

Unfortunately Most are happy we didn’t draft QB that year. They should have. 4 QBs were on board - Darnold, Rosen, Allen & Jackson. 50/50 shot at a HoF QB and we choose to not take a swing
What we don’t know  
JT039 : 10:40 am : link
Is where the Giants rank McCarthy. Some of the asshats have said he’s a smokescreen. Maybe he’s number 2 on the Giants list. Who knows.

But to say he’s QB 4 is an opinion - not fact. All I know is if the Giants are convinced any of the 4 are franchise QBs - you make the deal in a second.
Me personally? No  
illmatic : 12:17 pm : link
I’d stand pat, take the WR and see if I can get a QB later in the draft or next year. If the Giants did that and they were convinced he’s their franchise QB, I wouldn’t get pissed about it.
