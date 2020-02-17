Would be comfortable tradingPick 6 + 2 2nd rounders for JJM?  

Let’s say the draft goes 1. Williams, 2. Daniels, 3. Maye. The Cardinals are interested in trading back. Would you be comfortable trading Picks 6, 47, and next year’s 2nd for McCarthy? I think this is a real possibility as the Cardinals would still get Harrison or Nabers at 6 and get 2 second rounders. Now are you as the GM of the Giants, comfortable making f this deal?
I wouldn’t either. If it was Maye, 100% yes. I’d risk my job on his ceiling. McCarthy is a nice kid, but his ceiling is not anywhere near as high as I’d like.
But stating the obvious, if they have significant doubt, you don't.
2nd round picks are valuable to NFL GMs. No way the Cardinals make that trade.
The exercise is silly because people have such a bias with QB. That price is pretty cheap if NYG has a conviction on McCarthy.
Then flip 47 and a conditional 2025 4th/3rd for Aiyuk.
I wouldn't say no way. The most accurate nfl draft prognosticators said pick 107 and 2025 2nd for pick swap with AZ, GoDeep said pick 70 and 2025 2nd. This is assuming Minnesota isn't all in on JJM to get pick 4 for a reasonable cost. If it's Maye at 4, then I would imagine the cost would go up a lot as I think Minnesota is all in on Maye and would trade pick 11, 23 and 2025 1st or more for him.
If they select Rome or Nabers?
Unless it’s Caleb or Daniels, I’m not comfortable trading next year’s first.
saying no had better not be proposing giving away next year's #1 to move to take Penix. But that makes even less sense.
If they select Rome or Nabers?
If I have McCarthy clearly ranked over Penix, then you take the QB who you have more faith in.
Aside from that, does Penix even get in range again (i.e., past the Raiders and Broncos in the first round)?
But, if the Giants really like Penix and have an opportunity to get him after making a different pick at 6, well, it all depends upon how they really feel about the QB.
Which QB are the Giants saving that 2025 first round pick for? Or are we ok, looking to 2026 draft to grab a QB? Or do you like Dak in free agency?
If NYG doesn't select a QB in the lottery, the reaction of Team Jones is going to be like Brian Drew's family when Sonny passed on Bo Callahan with the #1 pick.
Would get creative to land one of the other tier 2 guys though just to finally move on from DJ and take a swing.
at this point I don't have a choice. It would not be my ideal, but if JJM turns into a top 15 QB it will be worth it.
Who is Team Jones? Even Jones himself has to know his NFL career as a starter is over. Schoen not getting a QB has nothing to do with having continued, misplaced faith in Jones. It will just signal he hasn't yet identified any way to fix it. A problem that he made demonstrably worse since he got here.
at this point I don't have a choice. It would not be my ideal, but if JJM turns into a top 15 QB it will be worth it.
I like JJM... Is he worth two extra 2nds? I agree if we don't get a top 6 QB it is going to be a mad house here. Will you hear the Team Jones people over just Go Terps alone?
either a qb, nabers, and/or mhj will be there at 6. two generational talents at wr or a qb worthy of a top 6 pick. just stay put.
Nope. But I'm not Joe Schoen or Brian Daboll. If they love this guy, they would agree with me.
If this is remotely possible, trading 6,47 and a 2025 2nd round pick seems like a fair deal.
They don't want to pay the price for the 4th QB... they want one of the top 3 guys. If you asked 6 plus 2 2nd rounders for Maye you would probably have a lot more people wanting it. Daniels you would have people willing to give up a 1st and Caleb some would give up multiple 1sts.
If you think McCarthy can become one of the six best QBs in your conference, two extra 2nd rounders is nothing.
2. If that trade is the only way the Giants walk from this draft with a QB I'd rather do that than draft a WR at 6. It's a dumb "full bloom love" method of operating but with this ownership it's become clear we have to hope for good outcomes resulting from shitty inputs.
The other side of the coin is the intangibles, which we all know are through the roof. Kid told recruits to go somewhere else if they wanted to party and chase girls, bc his class was gonna restore Michigan football. Then he went 3-0 vs OSU and won a national title. So bet against the kid at your own risk.
That's what it is. I know how much we love the draft, but in the grand scheme os things, if the Giants think he's the guy, and they hit, are we going to be sad about 2 second rounders?
Penix isn't being drafted at 6 by anyone- us otherwise.
I don't want the WR but we might be running out of options. I would prefer to trade back then so we can get a few more picks this year..
Picks next year don't mean much to me because we have ZERO idea who will be coming out and as I have said MANY times this team is more talented overall than the 2022 team and our shitty 2023 team still had a shot at 8-9 wins last year.. Counting on being a top 10 pick is just wrong.. Could we be, sure but just as likely we end up with 7-9 wins as we do 3-4 wins and maybe even more so.
let's say the top three guys at QB go (Williams, Daniels and Maye (ugh) ), the JJM is now the quarterback available in picks 4, 5 and then us at 6. Sounds like your asshat report is saying even if JJM is there we were interested in just the two guys (Daniels and Maye), at least in RD 1. Is that reading what you posted correctly?
You are reading posts from fans that don't want to really draft JJM at all. So why would they pay a price for him, even if a realistic price of someone that was okay/good with him.
We have another asshat (GoDeep) telling us no on Maye, but in such a way that it makes you wonder if he's simply serving a purpose.
I don't bet on this. ha
(I'll just throw this out there... starting back months ago, my Twitter feed was filled with a Bills fan who was full on in live with Nabers. So daily I was getting Nabers highlights... it got to the point where I wondered if someone was trying to tell me something).
But please let some other sucker GM fall for this bullshit.
The key is drafting a QB when you don't need one.
Chiefs - Mahomes
Packers - Love
Eagles - Hurts
Just a few examples. That's the issue. NYG is desperate now.
He said Maye and McCarthy need to sit.
We have another asshat (GoDeep) telling us no on Maye, but in such a way that it makes you wonder if he's simply serving a purpose.
Are really any of them truly legit when it comes to Schoen & Draft? There's only been two drafts...did they nail the early picks before with Schoen as GM or just other non-draft roster additions/changes?
You don't reach for quarterbacks, let alone trade up for them. JJM is not worth a top ten pick. If the Giants were to do this, surprise surprise, Harbaugh ends up with MHJ! How convenient! Good for Harbaugh if he pulls it off.
So true. But the Giants never wanted to challenge Jones. They get too invested. Afraid to hurt his feelings.
He said Maye and McCarthy need to sit.
That's fine with me. That's on Schoen to maneuver the draft in a way that acquires them.
Ok, but that's not the Draft and maybe Schoen can't keep non-draft roster news as tight as he would like for whatever reason.
Do we have an asshat that has risen up with reliable draft news since Schoen has been doing it? And did they hit on some things in both years?
Well, I was told about the Burns trade before anyone else (before Rickey too).
Ok, but that's not the Draft and maybe Schoen can't keep non-draft roster news as tight as he would like for whatever reason.
Do we have an asshat that has risen up with reliable draft news since Schoen has been doing it? And did they hit on some things in both years?
Honestly, I don't remember. I doubt last year because the Giants were picking so late. So we're talking 2022.
You don't reach for quarterbacks, let alone trade up for them. JJM is not worth a top ten pick. If the Giants were to do this, surprise surprise, Harbaugh ends up with MHJ! How convenient! Good for Harbaugh if he pulls it off.
The key is drafting a QB when you don't need one.
Chiefs - Mahomes
Packers - Love
Eagles - Hurts
Just a few examples. That's the issue. NYG is desperate now.
No argument. But yet here we are, so hopefully Schoen can find success anyway with a QB.
And if he does, we can grab another QB in next year's first round too :-)
My point here is that don't assume leaks come from people hired by ownership.
My point here is that don't assume leaks come from people hired by ownership.
David Wilson
In comment 16479943 Eric from BBI said:
Well, I was told about the Burns trade before anyone else (before Rickey too).
Ok, but that's not the Draft and maybe Schoen can't keep non-draft roster news as tight as he would like for whatever reason.
Do we have an asshat that has risen up with reliable draft news since Schoen has been doing it? And did they hit on some things in both years?
Honestly, I don't remember. I doubt last year because the Giants were picking so late. So we're talking 2022.
I know we got Banks fairly late in 2022 but still.
Banks wasn't some throw at several on a dartboard. Corner was absolutely a priority because of what was going on with Bradberry and everyone predicted a lot of WRs going to teams before us so Schoen would have had to move up to get one but he had other ideas. I even recall a video of Banks himself saying (draft day or day before?) the Giants were going to pick him. Also was a 30 visit too I think.
You can make of that what you want.
I don't know where most of the asshats get their info from. I don't want to know. But info has trickled into this site for 25 years. This beyond the famous "gloveone" and Eli Manning. We've been the first to find out free agent visits, draft picks etc. For example, I was told the Giants were going to draft Eric Wilson in the first round in 2012.
My point here is that don't assume leaks come from people hired by ownership.
David Wilson
Yeah, no trouble with any of all that. I don't care where they get their info either.
All I was asking is if anyone has risen up in the last two drafts (and drafts alone) with info that they reliably hit on with regards to the NYG.
Eric, I was at the Giants Draft Day Party at the Stadium in 2004. When the trade for Eli Manning announced people cheered but when the trade cost was announced, people went wild against it. I mean booing, screaming, I observed people ripping off their jerseys and throwing them away.
They announced Eli would be coming to the Stadium to address the fans and receive his jersey and most people out of the thousands cleared out.
Eli came in and was interviewed by Sid Rosenberg on the field and given his jersey and hat. Only under a 100 or so were there to see it including myself.
People dont like trading up unless its “cheap” and especially for QBs who are considered “risky “
I agree that JMac would be a reach at #6. At the same time, however, I believe he's much more talented than Jones.
And therein lies the dilemma because we definitely need to upgrade the most critical position.
So, here are your choices heading into 2024.
1. Stomaching another year with Jones playing QB and kicking the QB problem down the road.
2. Hoping Schoen doesn't let Jones play because of the injury risk, and we roll with Lock. Hoping Daboll can really fix a talented player. Which is probably another version of kicking the can down the road.
3. Gambling by over-drafting JMac, and trusting Daboll to mold and craft him into his potential.
4. Drafting a long-shot candidate like Pratt and hoping Daboll can slowly mold him into a starting NFL QB. And this can be viewed as another version of kicking the can down the road.
Not the greatest choices, right?
I would hold my nose and choose door #3. Get JMac ready to play ASAP and hopefully conclude by the end of 2025 whether he is the long-term solution.
And Schoen would be sitting pretty right now.
I think a lot of people are focusing on winning the draft. The talk centers on value, blue chip/red chip, conviction, player grades, and so on. But that's not the same conversation as team building and roster management.
If the Giants enter opening day with Jones/Lock/DeVito, and the questions about the 2025 QB situation start to be asked (pay Dak? Trade up for Ewers)...the positive vibes from draft day 2024 are going to feel like a distant memory. No one is going to give a shit that we got a WR with a 90 score or that we didn't have to trade up.
People compare this situation to 2019 and reaching at QB, but to me this is 2018. Will we draft a shiny toy again?
Not for nothing, but it's got to be easier to get trade info regarding current players because agents are involved. Getting info on draft boards, gotta be a completely different ballgame.
#5. If JJM is still there at #6 then try and fleece another team and trade down. Goal would be to either got enough collateral to grab a Tier 2 QB this year and/or another round 1 or round 2 pick in 2025 in case we have to run this process again in the next draft and having the extra dry powder will help.
And Schoen would be sitting pretty right now.
The failure to trade Saquon was truly moronic, but par for the course at this point.
If you think McCarthy can become one of the six best QBs in your conference, two extra 2nd rounders is nothing.
Those people are crazy. Unless NE does something stupid like draft Nix then sure the 5th QB taken would be JJM/Drake Maye.
I'm trying to wrap my ahead around is that Giants fans want the QB, but they don't want to realistic pay the price to get one.
I think a lot of people are focusing on winning the draft. The talk centers on value, blue chip/red chip, conviction, player grades, and so on. But that's not the same conversation as team building and roster management.
If the Giants enter opening day with Jones/Lock/DeVito, and the questions about the 2025 QB situation start to be asked (pay Dak? Trade up for Ewers)...the positive vibes from draft day 2024 are going to feel like a distant memory. No one is going to give a shit that we got a WR with a 90 score or that we didn't have to trade up.
People compare this situation to 2019 and reaching at QB, but to me this is 2018. Will we draft a shiny toy again?
BINGO. Its 2018
Unfortunately Most are happy we didn’t draft QB that year. They should have. 4 QBs were on board - Darnold, Rosen, Allen & Jackson. 50/50 shot at a HoF QB and we choose to not take a swing
But to say he’s QB 4 is an opinion - not fact. All I know is if the Giants are convinced any of the 4 are franchise QBs - you make the deal in a second.