Would be comfortable tradingPick 6 + 2 2nd rounders for JJM? JoeyBigBlue : 4/22/2024 2:06 pm

Let’s say the draft goes 1. Williams, 2. Daniels, 3. Maye. The Cardinals are interested in trading back. Would you be comfortable trading Picks 6, 47, and next year’s 2nd for McCarthy? I think this is a real possibility as the Cardinals would still get Harrison or Nabers at 6 and get 2 second rounders. Now are you as the GM of the Giants, comfortable making f this deal?



