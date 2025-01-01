Possible draft day info Stars_and_stripes : 4/22/2024 5:46 pm

Came into some information recently and will try and share it exactly how it was disseminated.



Was at a very large get together up in North Jersey and a guy I met is apparently a blood relative of someone high up in the front office. Multiple people at the party attested to this fact.



A few drinks in a bunch of us were talking Giants . We went inside and after a few shots he pulled me and my friend aside as we were talking Giants and the draft with him the most knowledgably and intently.



Here's how he layed it out as best I remember: Parameters between Cards, Giants and Pats have been agreed to for a while if draft goes chalk in top 2.



Though front office opinions on Maye vary quite a bit... Enough teams feel Maye is either a top 2 or top 3 QB in this draft and would be QB1 in most others.



Pats boxed out on the guys they have the highest grade on. Lukewarm on Maye do like McCarthy quite a bit . I asked about all the recent rumors saying they favor Maye and he replied if they truly loved Maye you wouldn't hear all this open for business proclamations from the organization period. Are Chicago and Washington doing this?



Went on to say its very true that both Minny and Giants have been negotiating with Pats most heavily and target is Maye. All other media stuff just white noise. Both teams have Maye as significantly higher than any other QB not named Daniels or Williams.



Giants have the high hand though once it became clear that they can deliver what Pats want most and that would also entail getting the Cards involved. Cards want the blue chip WR and Pats want McCarthy most. Pats get some jingle and McCarthy is how he put it. Also said Pats didn't throw their hat in the ring for a near 9 digit deal with Ridley to pair him with Brisset.



Said Cards are loaded but recognize they can get essentially free picks and still end up with the blue chip after the QB slots thin out.



Oh yeah said Burns deal way back was consummated clearly knowing what Pats wanted most and was explained as when QB is a need for your team it takes precedence over everything including pass rusher.



Ultimately said they have parameters as a 3 way trade as well as double trade up. Not sure which way they go as each permutation is slightly different. Might be a surprise player included going to the Patriots.

