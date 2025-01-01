Possible draft day info

Came into some information recently and will try and share it exactly how it was disseminated.
Was at a very large get together up in North Jersey and a guy I met is apparently a blood relative of someone high up in the front office. Multiple people at the party attested to this fact.
A few drinks in a bunch of us were talking Giants . We went inside and after a few shots he pulled me and my friend aside as we were talking Giants and the draft with him the most knowledgably and intently.
Here's how he layed it out as best I remember: Parameters between Cards, Giants and Pats have been agreed to for a while if draft goes chalk in top 2.
Though front office opinions on Maye vary quite a bit... Enough teams feel Maye is either a top 2 or top 3 QB in this draft and would be QB1 in most others.
Pats boxed out on the guys they have the highest grade on. Lukewarm on Maye do like McCarthy quite a bit . I asked about all the recent rumors saying they favor Maye and he replied if they truly loved Maye you wouldn't hear all this open for business proclamations from the organization period. Are Chicago and Washington doing this?
Went on to say its very true that both Minny and Giants have been negotiating with Pats most heavily and target is Maye. All other media stuff just white noise. Both teams have Maye as significantly higher than any other QB not named Daniels or Williams.
Giants have the high hand though once it became clear that they can deliver what Pats want most and that would also entail getting the Cards involved. Cards want the blue chip WR and Pats want McCarthy most. Pats get some jingle and McCarthy is how he put it. Also said Pats didn't throw their hat in the ring for a near 9 digit deal with Ridley to pair him with Brisset.
Said Cards are loaded but recognize they can get essentially free picks and still end up with the blue chip after the QB slots thin out.
Oh yeah said Burns deal way back was consummated clearly knowing what Pats wanted most and was explained as when QB is a need for your team it takes precedence over everything including pass rusher.
Ultimately said they have parameters as a 3 way trade as well as double trade up. Not sure which way they go as each permutation is slightly different. Might be a surprise player included going to the Patriots.
Chargers and Dolphins got to just sit pat.
I’d still prefer Nabers but have no qualms with JS having convictions as they know more than me! Thanks for sharing.
Minnesota could trade with LAC then AZ or direct with AZ. If they love Maye then this would be the way to secure him, unfortunately.
According to GoDeep they really want to keep 47 and 2025 1st is off the table completely.
This guy is saying a surprise NYG player could be involved.
I have a coworker like that. Get a few drinks in him and he starts telling state secrets. Every single time. If you tell that dude anything in confidence, you’re a freakin moron, lol
KT? Hyatt? Slayton? Neal? If we traded KT we could potentially do this all for pick 6, 70 2025 2nd and KT. 6, 70 and 2025 2nd to AZ
, then KT to NE. We could then make a move for Aiyuk with 47 and conditional 4th/3rd 2025 pick.
Sounds like Woodstock might have not be disagreeing with this.
This handle is 04/24 so could be more disinformation or nothing at all. I'm enjoying it either way.
So this isn't far fetched to you then, Woody?
This handle is 04/24 so could be more disinformation or nothing at all. I'm enjoying it either way.
I dont think Woodstock wouldn't have posted like he did if it was disinformation..
No, because it's the only way to box out the Vikings and guarantee Maye. This makes sense although don't love someone slamming down shots and having loose lips.
No, because it's the only way to box out the Vikings and guarantee Maye. This makes sense although don't love someone slamming down shots and having loose lips.
It's the brother of an executive, what can you do? I guess not tell your brother.
Pick 47 to NE? I wonder how Schoen could get this done without 2025 1st. No way to avoid trading 47 and 2025 1st.
According to GoDeep they really want to keep 47 and 2025 1st is off the table completely.
This guy is saying a surprise NYG player could be involved.
Yeah, would have to be someone worth a 2nd round pick I think. That reduces it to just KT or maybe Hyatt.
Maybe AZ complies for pick 107 and 2025 2nd, then NE takes Hyatt and gets the guy Kraft wants. Would be sad to see Hyatt or KT go, but saving that pick 47 could help us net Aiyuk which would help a lot for any rookie QB to have a vet security blanket like that.
If Kayvon was involved, NYG could potentially get this done for just 2025 2nd and pick 70 or 107 to AZ then KT to NE (who would be getting the guy they would take at 3 anyways plus Kayvon for their trouble).
NYG - Maye
NE - McCarthy (plus picks)
ARI - Harrison/Nabers (plus picks)
It will be the most expensive for NYG.
Pick 47 to NE? I wonder how Schoen could get this done without 2025 1st. No way to avoid trading 47 and 2025 1st.
According to GoDeep they really want to keep 47 and 2025 1st is off the table completely.
This guy is saying a surprise NYG player could be involved.
I really hope it isn't Hyatt. I like Slayton but that would be fine by me.
NYG - Maye
NE - McCarthy (plus picks)
ARI - Harrison/Nabers (plus picks)
It will be the most expensive for NYG.
True dd in Mass said he knows some Pats family people and said the same thing about a deal with NYG, AZ and NE that was held up by AZ's demands.
MIN and ARI could just have a conditional deal in place in case Maye gets to #4. Every deal has to be conditional until Williams and Daniels picks are official.
Pick 47 to NE? I wonder how Schoen could get this done without 2025 1st. No way to avoid trading 47 and 2025 1st.
According to GoDeep they really want to keep 47 and 2025 1st is off the table completely.
This guy is saying a surprise NYG player could be involved.
I really hope it isn't Hyatt. I like Slayton but that would be fine by me.
Slayton wouldn't carry much value, maybe a 6th. Hyatt could be seen as a 2025 2nd in value potentially. Kayvon would be like a 2025 1st in value. It would have to be Kayvon or Hyatt if you ask me, no one else I could think of with enough value.
I’ve wondered about this too recently. If the Pats were completely locked into whichever of the top three QBs drops, why would any of the “open for business” talk be happening? It makes no sense, although I expect the Pats to eventually take whichever one of those guys is left.
If there’s a scenario in which there’s a trade to be made with the Cardinals, I’m not sure how the Giants would be outbid. The sixth pick has real value with Nabers and Odunze possibly available.
Technically this could be done as just trading up twice, not really a 3 way trade. I've mentioned this as a likely scenario for a while now, but everytime I was told 0 chance it doesn't happen period end of story.
is no more plausible or implausible than everything else we've heard. A three-way deal was always possible, but we've also heard from several asshats that the Giants don't want to give up their #1 next year in any trade. But they can't get to #3 without doing so. PrettyRickey213, who was all over the Burns trade, has also said that the Vikings and Cardinals have had "productive talks." Why would that be happening if this three-way deal was already in place? So which is it? We'll find out in a few days.
If Kayvon was involved, NYG could potentially get this done for just 2025 2nd and pick 70 or 107 to AZ then KT to NE (who would be getting the guy they would take at 3 anyways plus Kayvon for their trouble).
I'd be stunned and pretty pissed if we traded KT. With Burns we now have a plausible pass rush, something that was basically nonexistent last year. Trading him would be idiotic. But I'm fine trading Neal and Ojulari.
Ending with the Giants at 4, Cards at 5, and Chargers at 6?
I think we were the only ones saying this could be a likely scenario and everyone told us no chance lol. I wouldn't love this as it would be costly, but if they love Maye this much then you'd have to be enthusiastic about their conviction.
what number would Maye be wearing in big blue?
Arizona draft MHJ
And we get Maye.
Schoen will be a fool if he gives up premium picks.
Arizona draft MHJ
And we get Maye.
Schoen will be a fool if he gives up premium picks.
You're hoping then that Minnesota or someone else doesn't trade up with Arizona or LAC and take Maye.
Evan Neal? Hyatt?
Arizona draft MHJ
And we get Maye.
Schoen will be a fool if he gives up premium picks.
Because Minnesota would likely figure out a way to get Maye at 4 or 5 or via their own double trade up. I don't love it, but it makes sense and is what dd in Mass had been saying plus Woodstock seemed like he might be on a similar page too.
So does Ourlads. Sy, what do you know?
Lonk - ( New Window )
Cuz they're mongos.
Wonder who…maybe Azeez? Seems to be almost logical. Second guess would be Slayton but I’m not sure that helps NE as they have a bunch of #2/#3 types.
KT? Hyatt? Slayton? Neal? If we traded KT we could potentially do this all for pick 6, 70 2025 2nd and KT. 6, 70 and 2025 2nd to AZ
, then KT to NE. We could then make a move for Aiyuk with 47 and conditional 4th/3rd 2025 pick.
Jones?
is no more plausible or implausible than everything else we've heard. A three-way deal was always possible, but we've also heard from several asshats that the Giants don't want to give up their #1 next year in any trade. But they can't get to #3 without doing so. PrettyRickey213, who was all over the Burns trade, has also said that the Vikings and Cardinals have had "productive talks." Why would that be happening if this three-way deal was already in place? So which is it? We'll find out in a few days.
If Kayvon was involved, NYG could potentially get this done for just 2025 2nd and pick 70 or 107 to AZ then KT to NE (who would be getting the guy they would take at 3 anyways plus Kayvon for their trouble).
I'd be stunned and pretty pissed if we traded KT. With Burns we now have a plausible pass rush, something that was basically nonexistent last year. Trading him would be idiotic. But I'm fine trading Neal and Ojulari.
I would be too, but who besides Deonte Banks (not moving), Hyatt, Wandale, and KT have value equal to a 2nd at least?
So it I get the pick set up- Gmen to 3, NE to 4 and AZ to 6..
One thing to keep in Mind, New England has the most cap space in 2024 and projected in 2025.. They can take on salary..
So it I get the pick set up- Gmen to 3, NE to 4 and AZ to 6..
One thing to keep in Mind, New England has the most cap space in 2024 and projected in 2025.. They can take on salary..
Daniel Jones type salary?
I kid.
So it I get the pick set up- Gmen to 3, NE to 4 and AZ to 6..
One thing to keep in Mind, New England has the most cap space in 2024 and projected in 2025.. They can take on salary..
No one is taking dj lol
Could be, but I'd be surprised if he moved the needle at all.
I suspect Evan Neal and maybe even Waller (to AZ) could be part of a deal..
Arizona draft MHJ
And we get Maye.
Schoen will be a fool if he gives up premium picks.
Not at all. You don't sit around and wait, you go get the QB. The Vikings are aggressively trying to move up.
Patriots draft JLL
Arizona draft MHJ
And we get Maye.
Schoen will be a fool if he gives up premium picks.
You're hoping then that Minnesota or someone else doesn't trade up with Arizona or LAC and take Maye.
I think the assumption is that AZ doesn't want to trade with MN because they would lost out on all of the "big three" WRs. They also already have a ton of draft capital.
I think they move the 2025-1 if they need to.
* Jayden Daniels, Commanders
* Drake Maye, Giants (boxed out Vikings because of #6)
* J.J. McCarthy, Patriots (took Giants trade because they still get their QB)
* Chargers
* Cardinals (took trade because guaranteed one MHJ/Nabers/Odunze)
Agreed, unless it's because they feel that doing this deal can net them JJM and extra draft picks. That IMO is too risky when they deal involves a QB, but GMs are often stupid.
* Jayden Daniels, Commanders
* Drake Maye, Giants (boxed out Vikings because of #6)
* J.J. McCarthy, Patriots (took Giants trade because they still get their QB)
* Chargers
* Cardinals (took trade because guaranteed one MHJ/Nabers/Odunze)
Yep. It makes sense. All would be contingent on Daniels to WSH.
I'm envisioning it as a trade up with AZ first for pick 70 or 107 plus 2025 2nd, then flipping a player to NE to move up one spot. I don't see Neal having enough value, only players that could make sense to me would be Hyatt or Thibs.
And I know people would wonder, why trade up with NE after getting to pick 4? All I can think of is honoring your word and maybe Wolf telling Schoen he really wants Maye, but Kraft wants JJM so at least he can get a good player to hedge Kraft's bet?
Because the Giants and Vikings are fighting over the QB they don't want and offering big price tags.
would be involved at all in this scenario? If they want JJM, just take him 3rd, and the Giants and Cards can work out their own deal.
Agreed, unless it's because they feel that doing this deal can net them JJM and extra draft picks. That IMO is too risky when they deal involves a QB, but GMs are often stupid.
It wouldn't be risky if we traded up with AZ first, then NE.
Because they very well might get an additional first next year.
My thought exactly.
would be involved at all in this scenario? If they want JJM, just take him 3rd, and the Giants and Cards can work out their own deal.
Because they very well might get an additional first next year.
Or Kayvon or at minimum Hyatt. I still think Schoen could get this done without trading 2025 1st or pick 47, but you're going to lose a promising young player.
I'd be stunned and pretty pissed if we traded KT. With Burns we now have a plausible pass rush, something that was basically nonexistent last year. Trading him would be idiotic. But I'm fine trading Neal and Ojulari.
Everyone not named Andrew Thomas should be expendable and available to trade.
KT is not LT.
It makes too much sense. Several people said wouldn’t happen because 3 way trades don’t happen. But again, it makes perfect sense for the three teams. It’s a win win win.
Ending with the Giants at 4, Cards at 5, and Chargers at 6?
i'd imagine it's something like 1 day 2 pick to each team, maybe 2 to ARI?
2 contributed by NYG (1x to each),
1 contributed by NE (to ARI).
Is he or is he trying to force his way out of NY.
I thought the same
I also agree with the poster above…if true, way too many loose lips in this org
Chargers and Dolphins got to just sit pat.
What sucks is that this kind of information is disseminated after a few drinks from some wahoo in the Giants organization. I don't want to know anything until they pick at 6. It just pisses me off that this information is getting out.
Is we couldn’t pull any of this shit in 2020 when we picked 4th.
Chargers and Dolphins got to just sit pat.
What sucks is that this kind of information is disseminated after a few drinks from some wahoo in the Giants organization. I don't want to know anything until they pick at 6. It just pisses me off that this information is getting out.
It's supposedly some wahoo brother of an executive lol, not the executive himself.
NYG - Maye
NE - McCarthy (plus picks)
ARI - Harrison/Nabers (plus picks)
It will be the most expensive for NYG.
Makes sense.
would be involved at all in this scenario? If they want JJM, just take him 3rd, and the Giants and Cards can work out their own deal.
Because they very well might get an additional first next year.
Or Kayvon or at minimum Hyatt. I still think Schoen could get this done without trading 2025 1st or pick 47, but you're going to lose a promising young player.
If you don't want to trade #47 or our #1 next year, we'd have to trade KT, Neal, Hyatt, and at least our #2 next year. I guess if we traded that many players, we'd be very attractive to UDFAs after the draft.
would be involved at all in this scenario? If they want JJM, just take him 3rd, and the Giants and Cards can work out their own deal.
Because they very well might get an additional first next year.
Or Kayvon or at minimum Hyatt. I still think Schoen could get this done without trading 2025 1st or pick 47, but you're going to lose a promising young player.
If you don't want to trade #47 or our #1 next year, we'd have to trade KT, Neal, Hyatt, and at least our #2 next year. I guess if we traded that many players, we'd be very attractive to UDFAs after the draft.
I think we could give AZ pick 70 or 107 and 2035 2nd, then NE Kayvon for their trouble. It's basically a free cheap quality edge rusher for 2-3 years and they get the same QB Kraft would have had them draft anyways.
We don't have to trade up with NE first, we could just trade up twice: once to 4 then to 3.
in which case @ least the hamster will be able to rest after a busy Thursday night.
If we include players maybe not.. This trade would move NE and AZ back one pick each, Gmen jump up 2..
I am willing to give up what I need to for Maye..
This could theoretically be done for pick 6, 70, 2025 2nd and Kayvon.
Then factor in that GoDeep admits he was authorized.
My gut is telling me it's been Maye all along.
I'm sure they have happened, but I can't recall the last time one has.
Technically this could be done as just trading up twice, not really a 3 way trade. I've mentioned this as a likely scenario for a while now, but everytime I was told 0 chance it doesn't happen period end of story.
Since the Patriots need the Cardinals involved it is still one trade up. So the Patriots would end up with Giants draft picks and the Cardinals would end up with Patriot draft picks. Patriots are going down then back up, they're the ones moving twice.
I wouldn't love it, but if they want Maye and maybe Aiyuk for Maye plus their 2025 1st. Then they gotta do what they gotta do.
I hope Hyatt and Kayvon are both off the table. I'd like to see Hyatt with a competent QB and Kayvon with Burns.
I'm sure they have happened, but I can't recall the last time one has.
Technically this could be done as just trading up twice, not really a 3 way trade. I've mentioned this as a likely scenario for a while now, but everytime I was told 0 chance it doesn't happen period end of story.
Since the Patriots need the Cardinals involved it is still one trade up. So the Patriots would end up with Giants draft picks and the Cardinals would end up with Patriot draft picks. Patriots are going down then back up, they're the ones moving twice.
That's the 3 way trade route, I was suggesting the double trade up.
3 way trade could look like this:
NYG receives pick 3
NE receives pick 4 and Evan Neal/Slayton (really I think it would have to be Kayvon or Neal and Hyatt)
AZ receives pick 6, 70 and 2025 2nd from NYG
It'll be worth it if they fins their franchise QB and the NYG get out of QB Hell---which is where thy are now.
Hyatt is untapped and has a lot of room to improve. I don't know why Daboll would be willing to lose him so quickly.
Just gotta think, Thibs is a 1st value in return, Hyatt can be a 2nd and Neal is the big one who can be great but has struggled to live up to his draft status. I don't see Thibs being included if they're throwing other high picks in.
Hyatt is untapped and has a lot of room to improve. I don't know why Daboll would be willing to lose him so quickly.
Just gotta think, Thibs is a 1st value in return, Hyatt can be a 2nd and Neal is the big one who can be great but has struggled to live up to his draft status. I don't see Thibs being included if they're throwing other high picks in.
3 way trade could look like this:
NYG receives pick 3
NE receives pick 4 and Evan Neal/Slayton (really I think it would have to be Kayvon or Neal and Hyatt)
AZ receives pick 6, 70 and 2025 2nd from NYG
Is we couldn’t pull any of this shit in 2020 when we picked 4th.
Chargers and Dolphins got to just sit pat.
What sucks is that this kind of information is disseminated after a few drinks from some wahoo in the Giants organization. I don't want to know anything until they pick at 6. It just pisses me off that this information is getting out.
It's supposedly some wahoo brother of an executive lol, not the executive himself.
Agree but if it is true and this is already agreed to, who cares who knows. No one can do anything about. It’s a checkmate.
I'm sure they have happened, but I can't recall the last time one has.
Technically this could be done as just trading up twice, not really a 3 way trade. I've mentioned this as a likely scenario for a while now, but everytime I was told 0 chance it doesn't happen period end of story.
Since the Patriots need the Cardinals involved it is still one trade up. So the Patriots would end up with Giants draft picks and the Cardinals would end up with Patriot draft picks. Patriots are going down then back up, they're the ones moving twice.
That's the 3 way trade route, I was suggesting the double trade up.
3 way trade could look like this:
NYG receives pick 3
NE receives pick 4 and Evan Neal/Slayton (really I think it would have to be Kayvon or Neal and Hyatt)
AZ receives pick 6, 70 and 2025 2nd from NYG
By us keeping 47, we can actually move back off 47 to get a few extra picks (say bottom 2 or top 3 and a 4th rd pick).
All-Pro at what? Flippin cheese burgers?
Umm we don't say that..
Sorry, Sweating Rocks..
Pretty sure it's shitting bricks and sweating bullets. Also, I think the guy said upstate (meaning upstate NY). And if some wahoo brother gets wind of his brothers professional workings so be it, it was presented as a done deal so who cares anyways. No harm, no foul.
Also, this lines up with what dd in Mass said and Woodstock chimed in making it sound like this wasn't some made up story.
If Arizona wants one of the top 2 WRs....where are they going? They can go down any further than 8 and that would be risky.
If this is true....our GM is blinking....the Giants must draft smart...not scared.
Now it does sound like his mentor....no one will care if Maye hits and he will be fired if he doesn't hit.
If Arizona wants one of the top 2 WRs....where are they going? They can go down any further than 8 and that would be risky.
If this is true....our GM is blinking....the Giants must draft smart...not scared.
Now it does sound like his mentor....no one will care if Maye hits and he will be fired if he doesn't hit.
They have no way of knowing if Minnesota could jump to 5 then 4 or direct to 4 then AZ jumps back up for WR. If you believe in the qb, you don't want to leave anything up to chance.
If Arizona wants one of the top 2 WRs....where are they going? They can go down any further than 8 and that would be risky.
If this is true....our GM is blinking....the Giants must draft smart...not scared.
Now it does sound like his mentor....no one will care if Maye hits and he will be fired if he doesn't hit.
Easy for you to say. You seem to be content with Jones and building the team. I wouldn't risk losing Maye/McCarthy because LAC traded down with the Vikings.
It makes too much sense. Several people said wouldn’t happen because 3 way trades don’t happen. But again, it makes perfect sense for the three teams. It’s a win win win.
I think we were the only ones saying this could be a likely scenario and everyone told us no chance lol. I wouldn't love this as it would be costly, but if they love Maye this much then you'd have to be enthusiastic about their conviction.
And his potential is top caliber.
Hyatt is untapped and has a lot of room to improve. I don't know why Daboll would be willing to lose him so quickly.
Just gotta think, Thibs is a 1st value in return, Hyatt can be a 2nd and Neal is the big one who can be great but has struggled to live up to his draft status. I don't see Thibs being included if they're throwing other high picks in.
3 way trade could look like this:
NYG receives pick 3
NE receives pick 4 and Evan Neal/Slayton (really I think it would have to be Kayvon or Neal and Hyatt)
AZ receives pick 6, 70 and 2025 2nd from NYG
Spent quite a bit of time scheming up plausible scenarios based on what he told me above:
One guess....
Cards trade 4 for 6 and a 2025 1st. They already are loaded for bear for this draft and a 1 sets them up nicely next year if they consider moving on from Kyler.
Pats trade us 3 for 4 , 70 , 2025 3rd and Neal
Or kinda vice versa
Cards trade 4 for 6, 70 and 2025 3rd
Pats trade 3 for 4 , for 2025 1st and Neal
*NYG tries to keep 47 for the WR drafted or via trade or for CB2
It certainly won't be cheap in draft capital but if they somehow finished this offseason with Edge1 , QB1 and WR1 or CB2, that would be a master class by Joe Schoen.
Of course. It's basically whatever cost it would have taken you to get to 3, except allocated to 2 teams instead of 1. Our #6 and 2nd rounder this year, and our 1 next year. Maybe some smaller picks as sweeteners, something like that.
The other thing is that virtually everyone agrees Maye needs to sit. So there is is a ton of downside. But if the vision is that Daboll sees the next Herbert in Maye after getting his hands on him, you do that in a second.
Josh Allen wasn't wholly Josh Allen until year 3, if you remember. But they are legitimate contenders every year at this point. That's what this is about.
I suspect Evan Neal and maybe even Waller (to AZ) could be part of a deal..
And his potential is top caliber.
Hyatt is untapped and has a lot of room to improve. I don't know why Daboll would be willing to lose him so quickly.
Just gotta think, Thibs is a 1st value in return, Hyatt can be a 2nd and Neal is the big one who can be great but has struggled to live up to his draft status. I don't see Thibs being included if they're throwing other high picks in.
3 way trade could look like this:
NYG receives pick 3
NE receives pick 4 and Evan Neal/Slayton (really I think it would have to be Kayvon or Neal and Hyatt)
AZ receives pick 6, 70 and 2025 2nd from NYG
Spent quite a bit of time scheming up plausible scenarios based on what he told me above:
One guess....
Cards trade 4 for 6 and a 2025 1st. They already are loaded for bear for this draft and a 1 sets them up nicely next year if they consider moving on from Kyler.
Pats trade us 3 for 4 , 70 , 2025 3rd and Neal
Or kinda vice versa
Cards trade 4 for 6, 70 and 2025 3rd
Pats trade 3 for 4 , for 2025 1st and Neal
*NYG tries to keep 47 for the WR drafted or via trade or for CB2
It certainly won't be cheap in draft capital but if they somehow finished this offseason with Edge1 , QB1 and WR1 or CB2, that would be a master class by Joe Schoen.
We are not trading from 6 to 4 with a 2025 #1 - it is basically our #3 this year. And Schoen said the are not trading 2025 #1.
Probably our #3 and maybe 2025 #3 or #2.
Of that deal especially if we are paying a good portion of his money but, Pats have cap space.. Jones backing up Brisset for one year let's Pats fill multiple holes..
I suspect Evan Neal and maybe even Waller (to AZ) could be part of a deal..
Didnt someone on BBI mention Waller playing the retirement game to force a trade to a West coast team.? Don't want to mention who it was because I could be wrong. But Waller to Cards? Would also explain why Giants aren't acting like they are in a rush for an answer from him.
They have Trey McBride. They are set at TE
If NE wants JJM....where are they going? They can't trade with the Vikings.
If Arizona wants one of the top 2 WRs....where are they going? They can go down any further than 8 and that would be risky.
If this is true....our GM is blinking....the Giants must draft smart...not scared.
Now it does sound like his mentor....no one will care if Maye hits and he will be fired if he doesn't hit.
They have no way of knowing if Minnesota could jump to 5 then 4 or direct to 4 then AZ jumps back up for WR. If you believe in the qb, you don't want to leave anything up to chance.
Minny certainly seems to be the main reason the price is higher. NYG needs to box Minny out of the equation. This path may have been the only way for checkmate. Seems like they are all in and willing to pay big for Maye.
And his potential is top caliber.
Hyatt is untapped and has a lot of room to improve. I don't know why Daboll would be willing to lose him so quickly.
Just gotta think, Thibs is a 1st value in return, Hyatt can be a 2nd and Neal is the big one who can be great but has struggled to live up to his draft status. I don't see Thibs being included if they're throwing other high picks in.
3 way trade could look like this:
NYG receives pick 3
NE receives pick 4 and Evan Neal/Slayton (really I think it would have to be Kayvon or Neal and Hyatt)
AZ receives pick 6, 70 and 2025 2nd from NYG
Spent quite a bit of time scheming up plausible scenarios based on what he told me above:
One guess....
Cards trade 4 for 6 and a 2025 1st. They already are loaded for bear for this draft and a 1 sets them up nicely next year if they consider moving on from Kyler.
Pats trade us 3 for 4 , 70 , 2025 3rd and Neal
Or kinda vice versa
Cards trade 4 for 6, 70 and 2025 3rd
Pats trade 3 for 4 , for 2025 1st and Neal
*NYG tries to keep 47 for the WR drafted or via trade or for CB2
It certainly won't be cheap in draft capital but if they somehow finished this offseason with Edge1 , QB1 and WR1 or CB2, that would be a master class by Joe Schoen.
Giants do have some leverage here being at #6 and a double trade up kills them - it is all about the Patriots and Cards getting free picks and best outcome for all three. The Patriots don't want to trade with the Vikings, that means no QB, they would more likely just stay put and then they get no extra picks at all.
By trading directly with the Giants they get free picks and their QB. Same goes for the Cards, they get free Patriots picks by doing it this way. So it all hinges on the Patriots being willing to take lesser value than what they get from the Vikings but still getting their QB, not fleecing the Giants because the Giants could stay there and then it means someone would miss out on their pick trading with the Vikings for more capital or neither gets anything.
The Giants basically just have to give the Patriots more than what they have to give the Cardinals who want enough to justify possibly settling for their second choice.
KT? I don't see that. Even EA wouldn't include Osi in the Eli trade & Thibs has shown much more than Osi had @ that juncture.
I wouldn't love it, but if they want Maye and maybe Aiyuk for Maye plus their 2025 1st. Then they gotta do what they gotta do.
Can't give up KT. Red line.
If NE wants JJM....where are they going? They can't trade with the Vikings.
If Arizona wants one of the top 2 WRs....where are they going? They can go down any further than 8 and that would be risky.
If this is true....our GM is blinking....the Giants must draft smart...not scared.
Now it does sound like his mentor....no one will care if Maye hits and he will be fired if he doesn't hit.
They have no way of knowing if Minnesota could jump to 5 then 4 or direct to 4 then AZ jumps back up for WR. If you believe in the qb, you don't want to leave anything up to chance.
Minny certainly seems to be the main reason the price is higher. NYG needs to box Minny out of the equation. This path may have been the only way for checkmate. Seems like they are all in and willing to pay big for Maye.
They're all in to pay big for Maye, until they aren't. There is a plan B for MN but they aren't going to turn their heads until they've exhausted all avenues to get their guy. IMO, the price to secure one of the original top 3 QBs was always going to be huge. JJM opens some doors that may not have existed early in the process, but at a price. These men aren't fools. They understand that teams don't look at it as some fans do --hey, there are 6 round 1 QBs, let's settle for one of them. That's not how teams are going to look at this. Their evaluations draw some very significant distinctions.
KT? I don't see that. Even EA wouldn't include Osi in the Eli trade & Thibs has shown much more than Osi had @ that juncture.
I wouldn't love it, but if they want Maye and maybe Aiyuk for Maye plus their 2025 1st. Then they gotta do what they gotta do.
Can't give up KT. Red line.
Exactly. Teams don't stray off their vision unless zero choice. The defense kept us in so many games last year. They invested heavily in Burns in FA to further compliment the assets and build a foundation on that side of the ball --consistent with how this regime views things in terms of positional value. That's why they didn't man up and pay McKinney. This isn't DG running things here. There is a plan and it's not very difficult to follow. KT is a non-starter. He facots heavily into the vision.
I'm sure they have happened, but I can't recall the last time one has.
Technically this could be done as just trading up twice, not really a 3 way trade. I've mentioned this as a likely scenario for a while now, but everytime I was told 0 chance it doesn't happen period end of story.
Since the Patriots need the Cardinals involved it is still one trade up. So the Patriots would end up with Giants draft picks and the Cardinals would end up with Patriot draft picks. Patriots are going down then back up, they're the ones moving twice.
That's the 3 way trade route, I was suggesting the double trade up.
3 way trade could look like this:
NYG receives pick 3
NE receives pick 4 and Evan Neal/Slayton (really I think it would have to be Kayvon or Neal and Hyatt)
AZ receives pick 6, 70 and 2025 2nd from NYG
By us keeping 47, we can actually move back off 47 to get a few extra picks (say bottom 2 or top 3 and a 4th rd pick).
He didnt hint at any players involved but the players that stick out maybe
Waller is leveraging retirement and wants trade to West Coast team
Neal change of scenery and maybe Pats still think he has high end potential as OT or OG. Schoen signed 5 OL this offseason.
Hyatt posted some cryptic tweets a while back and had a 100 yard game vs Pats last year. We know they are after WRs as they tried to sign Ridley.
Slayton is holding out
DJ is 33 mil on cap with 14 mil salary cap savings if traded
Doubt they trade KT
Just my two cents
If NE wants JJM....where are they going? They can't trade with the Vikings.
If Arizona wants one of the top 2 WRs....where are they going? They can go down any further than 8 and that would be risky.
If this is true....our GM is blinking....the Giants must draft smart...not scared.
Now it does sound like his mentor....no one will care if Maye hits and he will be fired if he doesn't hit.
They have no way of knowing if Minnesota could jump to 5 then 4 or direct to 4 then AZ jumps back up for WR. If you believe in the qb, you don't want to leave anything up to chance.
Minny certainly seems to be the main reason the price is higher. NYG needs to box Minny out of the equation. This path may have been the only way for checkmate. Seems like they are all in and willing to pay big for Maye.
+1 Makes sense.
And his potential is top caliber.
Hyatt is untapped and has a lot of room to improve. I don't know why Daboll would be willing to lose him so quickly.
Just gotta think, Thibs is a 1st value in return, Hyatt can be a 2nd and Neal is the big one who can be great but has struggled to live up to his draft status. I don't see Thibs being included if they're throwing other high picks in.
3 way trade could look like this:
NYG receives pick 3
NE receives pick 4 and Evan Neal/Slayton (really I think it would have to be Kayvon or Neal and Hyatt)
AZ receives pick 6, 70 and 2025 2nd from NYG
Spent quite a bit of time scheming up plausible scenarios based on what he told me above:
One guess....
Cards trade 4 for 6 and a 2025 1st. They already are loaded for bear for this draft and a 1 sets them up nicely next year if they consider moving on from Kyler.
Pats trade us 3 for 4 , 70 , 2025 3rd and Neal
Or kinda vice versa
Cards trade 4 for 6, 70 and 2025 3rd
Pats trade 3 for 4 , for 2025 1st and Neal
*NYG tries to keep 47 for the WR drafted or via trade or for CB2
It certainly won't be cheap in draft capital but if they somehow finished this offseason with Edge1 , QB1 and WR1 or CB2, that would be a master class by Joe Schoen.
So we would basically be trading #6, #70, our #1 and #3 next year, and Neal for Maye, a guy who had a subpar last season, and who everyone agrees needs to "sit a year."
I still have to wonder why the Patriots would pass on Maye by just staying at #3. I just don't see the risk in missing out on him for just a few more assets.
Schmeelk had a guy on his show today who had Maye ranked above Caleb Williams.
I still have to wonder why the Patriots would pass on Maye by just staying at #3. I just don't see the risk in missing out on him for just a few more assets.
The only reason the Patriots would pass on Maye is if they don't think as highly about him as the Giants. It's that simple.
Happens all of the time in the NFL.
Really, if this trade were true, this is pretty creative on the part of the Giants.
This. I can see Neal though.
I was joking about the Jones draft year.....as I wanted Josh Allen and Dex and Drew Lock in 2nd....and now have a "Josh Allen like" in Burns with DeX and Lock.
I also fine.....giving up what is needed to give up.
But not fine giving up picks if not needed....
Why include NE? If they want JJM....
Trade with Arizona...not both...if they are concern about the Chargers
I was joking about the Jones draft year.....as I wanted Josh Allen and Dex and Drew Lock in 2nd....and now have a "Josh Allen like" in Burns with DeX and Lock.
I also fine.....giving up what is needed to give up.
But not fine giving up picks if not needed....
Why include NE? If they want JJM....
Trade with Arizona...not both...if they are concern about the Chargers
Because they are trying to box out the Vikings. The Vikings otherwise could screw the Giants.
Really, if this trade were true, this is pretty creative on the part of the Giants.
dare the pats to go down to 11 and miss out on JJM and all teh WRs....
dont give up a first or neal/thibs.
they can have slayton.
as many 2nd/3rds they want.
Really, if this trade were true, this is pretty creative on the part of the Giants.
I feel the same.
I was joking about the Jones draft year.....as I wanted Josh Allen and Dex and Drew Lock in 2nd....and now have a "Josh Allen like" in Burns with DeX and Lock.
I also fine.....giving up what is needed to give up.
In your scenario, the Vikings could trade up with NE and then NE trades back up with Arizona. Now NYG is boxed out. Schoen won't risk that scenario imo.
But not fine giving up picks if not needed....
Why include NE? If they want JJM....
Trade with Arizona...not both...if they are concern about the Chargers
If NE wants JJM....where are they going? They can't trade with the Vikings.
If Arizona wants one of the top 2 WRs....where are they going? They can go down any further than 8 and that would be risky.
If this is true....our GM is blinking....the Giants must draft smart...not scared.
Now it does sound like his mentor....no one will care if Maye hits and he will be fired if he doesn't hit.
They have no way of knowing if Minnesota could jump to 5 then 4 or direct to 4 then AZ jumps back up for WR. If you believe in the qb, you don't want to leave anything up to chance.
Minny certainly seems to be the main reason the price is higher. NYG needs to box Minny out of the equation. This path may have been the only way for checkmate. Seems like they are all in and willing to pay big for Maye.
They're all in to pay big for Maye, until they aren't. There is a plan B for MN but they aren't going to turn their heads until they've exhausted all avenues to get their guy. IMO, the price to secure one of the original top 3 QBs was always going to be huge. JJM opens some doors that may not have existed early in the process, but at a price. These men aren't fools. They understand that teams don't look at it as some fans do --hey, there are 6 round 1 QBs, let's settle for one of them. That's not how teams are going to look at this. Their evaluations draw some very significant distinctions.
He mentioned there were a couple permutations. Even though he didn't directly mention a Pats trade down then trade back up to 4. I figure though that must have been discussed and could be possible. However it sure seemed like the deal isn't happening without Pats knowing they get McCarthy one way or another.
Schmeelk had a guy on his show today who had Maye ranked above Caleb Williams.
I still have to wonder why the Patriots would pass on Maye by just staying at #3. I just don't see the risk in missing out on him for just a few more assets.
My read is that Kraft demands a QB while the FO recognizes their roster is a disaster, and prioritizes adding picks. If they don't love Maye, and they wouldn't be the only team to feel that way, they have a great opportunity to land their QB and acquire picks, giving everyone what they want.
Neither Az nor Chargers are looking to trade up, and both are open to trading back. Best bet for NE to acquire picks AND get their QB is to deal with NYG, but the risk is someone else trading up to 4 or 5. So NE has a few choices 1) take your QB at 3, which is a big FU to the FO, 2) trade back to 6 or further, which risks pissing off the owner if they miss out on their QB, or 3) something like what's being proposed here or similar trade back and trade up deal that lands them picks and guaratees them their QB.
The only option that satisfies all NE's considerations in #3. They are fully motivated to consider a deal such as this, or a trade back and then trade back up with Az. But...
If they trade back and then up again with Az -- the question becomes --why would Az take that deal over this one? Anything else might take them out of contention for one of the top 3 WRs.
You would wonder if Schoen would give up next years 1?
I hope the package is no more than:
6, 70, Slayton and 2025 2nd round picks. Worst case sub 47 and keep 70.
Maybe get a 5th in return?
I sure hope the Giants are giving up a reasonable ransom.
Someone mentioned it on this Thread....Miami and the Chargers didn't blink....and got their QBs.
They can't trade Daniel Jones....if Neal is rebelling about not playing tackle...could be addition by subtraction.
Giants get their QB.
Pats get extra pick they wouldn't have gotten.
Cards get extra pick, but could lose out on Harrison (they have most to lose... that's why I'm not sure this happens... it would make sense for them if they have two WRs equal on their board).
I sure hope the Giants are giving up a reasonable ransom.
Someone mentioned it on this Thread....Miami and the Chargers didn't blink....and got their QBs.
They can't trade Daniel Jones....if Neal is rebelling about not playing tackle...could be addition by subtraction.
No George, you're not following this.
The Giants would have the 3rd pick.
That definitely could be the part that makes this whole scenario fall part. AZ is loaded with picks already, and if MHjr is a tier above Nabers/Odunze as some draft analysts have reported, then they could view this as not work the extra draft capital.
Actually the OP heard it from NE folks, so thats where the leak is not the NYG
--NYG - Drake Maye
--Kraft - A QB (Presumably JJM)
--NE FO - Extra picks to help build their pathetic roster
--Az - A stud WR (Guaranteed top 2 on their board, including a chance at their #1, MHJ) plus additional picks.
fly in the ointment is the Cards not wanting to lose Harrison to the Chargers (or them telling the Giants that is the problem).
That definitely could be the part that makes this whole scenario fall part. AZ is loaded with picks already, and if MHjr is a tier above Nabers/Odunze as some draft analysts have reported, then they could view this as not work the extra draft capital.
Agreed.
--NYG - Drake Maye
--Kraft - A QB (Presumably JJM)
--NE FO - Extra picks to help build their pathetic roster
--Az - A stud WR (Guaranteed top 2 on their board, including a chance at their #1, MHJ) plus additional picks.
And in this scenario, I do not want the Giants giving up their #1... because with Maye and few picks, this team isn't getting much better in 2024. That #1 pick in 2025 might be pretty high.
However, if Maye is what he can become, it's worth it. In a normal draft, he could go #1.
As NE can't trade with the Viking.....
as they would need to get back down to 4 or 5....as the Giants are willing to trade back with Denver....who wants JJM.
Arizona won't trade back too far as they want top WRs.
So only the Chargers are the only one who can screw them.....
A deal with Arizona would be good enough....if they include NE keeps everyone happy.....and close any loop fine.
Just do not overpay.....as NE is risking nothing and Arizona very little
As NE can't trade with the Viking.....
as they would need to get back down to 4 or 5....as the Giants are willing to trade back with Denver....who wants JJM.
Arizona won't trade back too far as they want top WRs.
So only the Chargers are the only one who can screw them.....
A deal with Arizona would be good enough....if they include NE keeps everyone happy.....and close any loop fine.
Just do not overpay.....as NE is risking nothing and Arizona very little
The Vikings can steal Maye from the Giants very easily if the Pats take McCarthy.
This arrangement is what makes the most sense.
--NYG - Drake Maye
--Kraft - A QB (Presumably JJM)
--NE FO - Extra picks to help build their pathetic roster
--Az - A stud WR (Guaranteed top 2 on their board, including a chance at their #1, MHJ) plus additional picks.
And in this scenario, I do not want the Giants giving up their #1... because with Maye and few picks, this team isn't getting much better in 2024. That #1 pick in 2025 might be pretty high.
However, if Maye is what he can become, it's worth it. In a normal draft, he could go #1.
I totally agree. Though the logic makes sense, the details are in the compensation.
Though it's nice to see a more favorable response than I received when I proposed this 2-3 weeks ago and the majority of posters said couldn't happen because 3-way deals don't happen in the NFL. Who knows is this is legit, but I don't buy that response. We know NYG has had talks with NE about trading up. That's hard to refute at this point. We know Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort have a past relationship. Is it that hard to believe Schoen could suggested they get on the phone and at least talk it over if this were the path to get the QB they covet?
Sure, but Maye needs a team around him. I'm just not sure the Giants have to give up their 2025 #1 to make this work.
The thing is, that high 2025 draft pick is a lock to towards a QB if not addressed this year. Ultimately, you're evaluating Maye against next years QB prospects.
Sure, but Maye needs a team around him. I'm just not sure the Giants have to give up their 2025 #1 to make this work.
NE gets a pick they otherwise would not have gotten if they take JMS at #3.
The problem is the Cardinals. But do you need to give them a #1 pick to have them accept Nabers instead?
When you have top notch WRs, OLs, etc., who have say, an 85-90% chance of being a force from Day One waiting for us at pick 6, I have real problems with giving up a starting player as well as draft choices for a QB who has say, only a 50% chance of being a great QB and a 50% chance of laying waste to the team's future, because of what it cost us to get him.
I also don't understand what benefit a team can get from telling the TRUTH about what it wants to do in the draft. Therefore, I believe that we only get false
information from the team, and even if were true, it is subject to change without notice.
If a team leaks its plans because of negligence or stupidity, what hope is there that a team with stupid or negligent leadership will do well.
The only team not showing cards are the Chargers....
And NE drafted JJM.
What am saying is
The 3 way trade shouldn't cost the Giants a fortune.
As Arizona is only one risking anything....and minor at that.
Exactly. And if the FO wants extra draft picks, the only way they can get that without pissing Kraft off is dealing to 4. But Az isn't isn't looking to trade up, and they don't want to move too far back and risk missing out on one of the big 3 wideouts, so...
wants JMS, the only way he is sure to get him is at #3 or #4.
Exactly. And if the FO wants extra draft picks, the only way they can get that without pissing Kraft off is dealing to 4. But Az isn't isn't looking to trade up, and they don't want to move too far back and risk missing out on one of the big 3 wideouts, so...
It really is a creative proposal. And it screws the Vikings.
But again, will the Cardinals bite? And this assumes Kraft really wants McCarthy.
The problem is the Chargers. This is why they can't just wait until 6.
The problem is the Chargers. This is why they can't just wait until 6.
This is a good point. The whole thing depends on the Pats and McCarthy. But even if they take him at #3, the Giants could steal try to work out a deal with the Cardinals.
The only team not showing cards are the Chargers....
And NE drafted JJM.
What am saying is
The 3 way trade shouldn't cost the Giants a fortune.
As Arizona is only one risking anything....and minor at that.
Depends on Arizona's view of MHjr compared to Nabers/Odunze. We may view it as minor, but to them????
The only team not showing cards are the Chargers....
And NE drafted JJM.
What am saying is
The 3 way trade shouldn't cost the Giants a fortune.
As Arizona is only one risking anything....and minor at that.
Yes. I think Schoen is getting creative in trying to keep 47 and 2025 1st while still getting the qb they like.
I've been toeing both sides of this line. But to this remark specifically I will say --dealing a future #1 for a QB you anticipate will be your franchise QB happens all the time. We may not want it, but it's far from out of bounds when you are talking about dealing into the top 3 picks in the draft.
If NE can somehow get their guy and an extra pick ( 70? ) just to move back one spot? No brainer.
Key is AZ. Would have to love MHJ and Nabers the same.
Then there's no telling the Pats don't work something out with the Vikings similar to this. This would be the way to truly box out Minnesota.
if the Patriots are not considering that, then the Giants could just watch them take McCarthy and then deal just directly with the Cardinals.
If you are in Schoen's shoes, do you call their bluff or risk losing Maye?
If NE can somehow get their guy and an extra pick ( 70? ) just to move back one spot? No brainer.
Key is AZ. Would have to love MHJ and Nabers the same.
Or at least in the same tier.
is that what you were getting at... just deal directly with the Cardinals? If so, then yes, that's a good question. Unless there is a real debate going on in New England still about which QB... is that possible? That would seem odd.
Then there's no telling the Pats don't work something out with the Vikings similar to this. This would be the way to truly box out Minnesota.
Yes, but they could lose McCarthy (including to the Giants).
If NE can somehow get their guy and an extra pick ( 70? ) just to move back one spot? No brainer.
Key is AZ. Would have to love MHJ and Nabers the same.
I'm not sure they do.
if the Patriots are not considering that, then the Giants could just watch them take McCarthy and then deal just directly with the Cardinals.
If you are in Schoen's shoes, do you call their bluff or risk losing Maye?
It's not just calling their bluff though, because the Vikings could offer the same godfather package to AZ and AZ could trade back up for one of the receivers or pivot.
This deal is the only way to control your destiny.
The Giants may be trying to tip the scales.
is are the Patriots really considering the Vikings deal (two #1s this year, 2025 #1)? If so, this deal makes sense from the Giants perspective.
if the Patriots are not considering that, then the Giants could just watch them take McCarthy and then deal just directly with the Cardinals.
If you are in Schoen's shoes, do you call their bluff or risk losing Maye?
It's not just calling their bluff though, because the Vikings could offer the same godfather package to AZ and AZ could trade back up for one of the receivers or pivot.
This deal is the only way to control your destiny.
Yes, and I've raised the possibility of the Cardinals trading up again.
is that what you were getting at... just deal directly with the Cardinals? If so, then yes, that's a good question. Unless there is a real debate going on in New England still about which QB... is that possible? That would seem odd.
Then there's no telling the Pats don't work something out with the Vikings similar to this. This would be the way to truly box out Minnesota.
Yes, but they could lose McCarthy (including to the Giants).
By similar to this with the Vikings I mean a similar 2 step or 3 team trade with Minnesota and LAC. This is the only way to be certain you're getting the QB you want. Which if I was Schoen and I felt conviction about Maye, I would do everything possible to eliminate the potential of losing him. This is the only path to doing that and leave Minnesota no chance to spoil your plans.
TBD.
Giants get their QB.
Pats get extra pick they wouldn't have gotten.
Cards get extra pick, but could lose out on Harrison (they have most to lose... that's why I'm not sure this happens... it would make sense for them if they have two WRs equal on their board).
If the three teams work together it's pretty unlikely Cards lose out unless they have one WR head and shoulders over the next.. I don't see MHJ being selected by Harbaugh at 5..
The last major 3 way deal I can remember in the NFL was the 1987 Eric Dickerson trade.
Colts- Get Dickerson
Rams- Get a bunch of picks from Indy & Buffalo (#1s & #2) & RBs Greg Bell (who became a Pro Bowler) & Owen Gill
Bills- Get Cornelius Bennett from Colts
That trade had established players, this one would be funky for picks, if it would happen.
I look at this is this...
Giants get their QB.
Pats get extra pick they wouldn't have gotten.
Cards get extra pick, but could lose out on Harrison (they have most to lose... that's why I'm not sure this happens... it would make sense for them if they have two WRs equal on their board).
If the three teams work together it's pretty unlikely Cards lose out unless they have one WR head and shoulders over the next.. I don't see MHJ being selected by Harbaugh at 5..
Unless they trade out to someone who does want him.
To me, this largely depends on the Cardinals' evaluation of the WRs.
TBD.
If Arizona desire is one of the top 2 WR.....can not drop further than 6th
Schoen was talking to both of them in his news conference....
I have a ton of trading down partners....."for your QB NE" . We would love on of the top WRs...."that you covet Arizona".
I understand the Chargers can screw thing up....
so sitting at 6 is a risk. A risk I would take but
I can understand why the Giants wouldn't...so they need to deal with Arizona...and can include NE to completely close loop....with Arizona possibly risking their 1st choice.
It shouldn't be too costly
2) I don't think Chargers would go MHJ, I think it would be Nabers- a complete opposite of Quentin Johnson.
3) I am OK if we give up next year's first rd pick aa long as we keep 47 and 70 this year.
4) Players who could be traded- Slayton (unlikely), Ojulari (very likely) and Neal (quite possibly) and Jones (Pats have cap space).
5) I doubt we would include Thibs in any trade offers.
There are many ways to get creative here and Giants need to sell out to get their guy, which is Maye..
dd in Mass has been mentioning this same trade for a while now. He says he knows some Pats family people. And Woodstock didn't really refute this it seemed.
Has been feeding the gossip...sending out opposing tidbits...
Trading up....trading down....QB ...no QB....etc etc.
You almost need to read between the lines.
If Arizona desire is one of the top 2 WR.....can not drop further than 6th
Schoen was talking to both of them in his news conference....
I have a ton of trading down partners....."for your QB NE" . We would love on of the top WRs...."that you covet Arizona".
I understand the Chargers can screw thing up....
so sitting at 6 is a risk. A risk I would take but
I can understand why the Giants wouldn't...so they need to deal with Arizona...and can include NE to completely close loop....with Arizona possibly risking their 1st choice.
It shouldn't be too costly
Yep, this is really the only way Schoen could secure Maye if he really wants him. And it could cost a lot less than any bidding war with the Vikings. Very creative thinking. I'm a JJM guy, but I've always said I'd be happy with Maye at the right price. This seems like it could be done for a fair price.
I'm not sure how much credibility we should give to any of these "asshat" reports given that they tend to contradict instead of reinforce each other. Most of the other reports have also consistently said that the Patriots want an "unprecedented" amount of draft capital to move out of #3. Nothing being discussed here as possibly being offered by the Giants meets that criteria. Certainly not any offer that doesn't involve the Giants parting with their #1 next year. And there have been multiple reports that the Giants will not give up that pick as part of any trade. Most of the Patriots beat reporters also seem convinced that NE will pick a QB at #3. Something like this three team trade could happen, but I still think the most likely outcome for the Giants to get Maye is trading directly with Arizona. And I think the most likely outcome overall is that the Giants take Nabers at #6.
dd in Mass has been mentioning this same trade for a while now. He says he knows some Pats family people. And Woodstock didn't really refute this it seemed.
I didn't say there were no "asshat" reports supporting this proposed three-team deal or some other deal that results in the Giants getting Maye. I said that there are many reports from other "asshats" as well as Patriots and national beat reporters saying the exact opposite. In 2019, all the "asshats" here said we were absolutely not taking a QB at #6. They were all wrong.
I think posters are simply assigning undue credibility to any "asshat" report that supports their personal interest for what they want they Giants to do. Those who support trading for Maye at any cost support "asshat" reports that reinforce that possibility, and vice versa. I may admittedly be guilty of that myself. But I have at least acknowledged that the Giants may well "trade the farm" for Maye, even though I absolutely do not want them to do so.
Nobody knows what is going to happen. I have never been more uncertain about what the Giants would do this close to a draft.
Agree with this as well.
Let me know if a poster has stepped up and hit on something worthwhile in either of the last two drafts, in the meanwhile, your best bet may be to just monitor the top 30 visits and guess.
It’s to prevent the Vikings stealing Maye with the patriots. Patriots can still trade down and get their guy. This is genius if true.
If the Pats truly like McCarthy but don't love any QB enough to bypass a mother load deal from Minny, then this deal makes a ton of sense.
Pats at outset of the league meetings said something like 'We'd have to really really love a QB to take him at 3.'
Reading the tea leaves, that probably applies to Caleb and Jayden and then a drop off. At that point the value of a godfather offer from Minny becomes to good too pass up . So Giants path to outbid Vikes was to guarantee Pats get their next highest rated QB (and one whom Kraft supposedly likes a lot) while also providing enough additional draft capital in the process.
In this scenario, Wolf gets his picks as he and Mayo made statements repeatedly about building and winning by acquiring extra picks and Kraft gets his QB.
Again, he didn't give up really any of the ins and outs of the exact terms of the offers by any team involved so some of this is interpolation but he was clear that Minny was a big factor in this driving the price up.
I would gather what has been out there in rumor land that 11,23 2025 1st and potentially more might be involved.
McCown was hired this year as the QB coach and just happens to be Maye's high school coach. I would think that's more than mere coincidence.
Pats move down to 6...
Then Pats trade picks to Arizona back UP to 4 and take McCarthy ??
Is that how this plays out.. that seems to make little sense to me.
Arizona draft MHJ
And we get Maye.
Schoen will be a fool if he gives up premium picks.
BC if the Giants don't do it, the Vikings will move 11 and 23 plus to move to 3 or 4. For example, Pats definitely know AZ would move off of 4. So they collect Minny's picks, use that capital to move back up to 4 for JJM, with Bikes taking Maye at 3.
AZ could then easily make a good offer to get to 5, 6, or 7 and still land one of MHJ, Nabers, or Odunze. I have little doubt that Harbaigh would be willing to trade out of 5 with a good offer. Hell, of Giants miss on both JJM and Maye, with a nice enough offer, they could easily move down to 11. Maybe go Brian Thomas, or non-WR and still have enough assets.
I'm not saying moving up is the best strategy. Indeed, I prefer to call everyone's bluff. Knowing NE prefers JJM, force their hand to make a trade and maneuver back into position for JJM. And if they do...fine. Take Nabers or Odunze or trade down. I think no matter what the Giants will be not very good next year. If Odunze, for example, is the consolation prize, and we go for the QB next year, I'm good with it. Go for broke on the QB next year.
But then your painted into a corner. It's high stakes gambling. Because careers are on the line, I think it leans more heavily into OP's scenario...just get your guy this year and pay what is needed to do so, figure everything else out later.
Pats move down to 6...
Then Pats trade picks to Arizona back UP to 4 and take McCarthy ??
Is that how this plays out.. that seems to make little sense to me.
It actually makes perfect sense.
Pats are willing to trade down if they are guaranteed JJM. The only way that happens is if Giants agree they want Maye and will pick him.
Cardinals get involved because Pats can't swap 3 to 6 and guarantee JJM. Because Minny can trade up to 4 or 5.
So its basically a 3-team deal. Cards get involved because they now know 4 Qb's going 1-2-3-4 in the draft...so they are locked into MHjr or Nabers and get big time draft capital.
Remember that two things very relevant here:
Giants hired a new DC in Shane Bowen, who has a lot of zone coverage in his scheme. Banks' strength is man coverage. If Bowen feels that Banks isn't the best fit, he could be moved.
Second fact is that this draft is heavy in draftable corner talent. Particularly the middle rounds.
Banks could be a guy you put in play.
This would likely be cheaper on draft capital than just trading up to 3, if Schoen pulls this off I'll really respect the creativity.
Remember that two things very relevant here:
Giants hired a new DC in Shane Bowen, who has a lot of zone coverage in his scheme. Banks' strength is man coverage. If Bowen feels that Banks isn't the best fit, he could be moved.
Second fact is that this draft is heavy in draftable corner talent. Particularly the middle rounds.
Banks could be a guy you put in play.
Yes, that's true. I'd hate to see that because he might be one of Schoen's best picks, but you're right. I did mention him being one of the potential guys to move earlier in the thread actually.
Huge surprise seeing how thin they are at QB. If that happens, Banks should be valued at greater than a #1 pick because of the bust rate for first round picks is around 50% and Banks is a hit with 4 more years under team’s control. I can’t see them using that chip but who knows.
"3. New York Giants (via NE) - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
How about this? The New York Giants have been rumored to be interested in a QB during the 2024 NFL Draft, but there’s also reports out there saying they aren’t interested in one this early. Well, what if Patriots de-facto GM Eliot Wolf is interested in moving down a bit? If so, the Giants could offer a strong enough package to move up to the third overall spot to take Drake Maye.
4. New England Patriots (via ARI) - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
So, the Patriots moved down to six initially, but they decided they wanted to try and trade up a couple of picks with the Arizona Cardinals. The Pats moved down and moved back up, and they did this to net a QB they are high on and to net some draft picks. JJ McCarthy is the fourth QB off the board.
5. Chargers - MHJ
6. Arizona Cardinals (via NE) - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Arizona Cardinals moved down two slots from their original first-round pick and are still able to land Malik Nabers, arguably the best WR in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cardinals get Kyler Murray a true WR1 on the outside."
The next one is based on Sky King 'our Vikings asshat' saying the Vikings are only interested in Maye and next would be Penix. If the Vikings lose Maye to us, then there's less chance of someone jumping over the Patriots for JJM. Then it would be like this.
NFL draft lounge Brian Lambs 4/22/24 mock draft
"3. **Trade** New York Giants (Via Patriots) – Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
I have my first trade in this 2024 NFL Draft, and I think it’s a little unconventional. If the New England Patriots aren’t sold on Drake Maye, or perhaps they’re in love with JJ McCarthy, then moving a couple of spots down the board would be a smart decision.
4. Arizona Cardinals – Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
If they don’t trade out of this position, then I believe that the Arizona Cardinals would be more than happy to get the best wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft class. In this case, that’s Marvin Harrison Jr.
5. Chargers -Joe Alt
6. New England Patriots (Via Giants) – JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
In this mock draft, the New England Patriots move back three spots, but are still able to get one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class. JJ McCarthy’s draft stock skyrocketed this season, which was capped off with the National Championship. I don’t know if he can make it into the top three, but he has the tools and makeup to play like one."
So it's unconventional but doable and creative I guess. Sorry for the long post, but it's not just us at BBI thinking about it.
Period. Don't delude yourself into thinking this is a redline. Nor compare this with the Eli situation. The Giants roster at that point in time, was far superior to what we have currently.
It would be a 60 million plus cap hit.
Exactly, all of his prorated bonus would accelerate to the current year blowing a big hole in the 2024 salary cap.
The reason he wont be traded is his 35 mil salary that goss with him
It would be a 60 million plus cap hit.
Exactly, all of his prorated bonus would accelerate to the current year blowing a big hole in the 2024 salary cap.
He is carrying a 47 mil cap number right now, its not that big a imp to trade him.
The reason he wont be traded is his 35 mil salary that goss with him
Not right now, no, but don't kid yourself that it couldn't happen before the trade deadline if a playoff team loses its QB to an injury for the season. Remember Jones contract is basically voidable after this year.
out of 4/5
the Giants pay a kings ransom to NE/AZ for the same outcome as if they stay at 6 and pick their guys. This just garantees MINN stays out of 5/6. This bites.
out of 4/5
If he's "the guy" boxing out MINN will be inconsequential. Big if of course, but worth noting.
the Giants pay a kings ransom to NE/AZ for the same outcome as if they stay at 6 and pick their guys. This just garantees MINN stays out of 5/6. This bites.
out of 4/5
If he's "the guy" boxing out MINN will be inconsequential. Big if of course, but worth noting.
So NE and NYG make a picking swear deals to pick certain QBs - once the trade is consumated, NYG can pick anybody they want - or trade it to MINN for 3 #1s.
the Giants pay a kings ransom to NE/AZ for the same outcome as if they stay at 6 and pick their guys. This just garantees MINN stays out of 5/6. This bites.
out of 4/5
If he's "the guy" boxing out MINN will be inconsequential. Big if of course, but worth noting.
So NE and NYG make a picking swear deals to pick certain QBs - once the trade is consumated, NYG can pick anybody they want - or trade it to MINN for 3 #1s.
pinkey swear
The Pats would have no guarantee they would get the guy they want by trading down with anyone. They aren't stupid, which this story suggests.
Let me know if a poster has stepped up and hit on something worthwhile in either of the last two drafts, in the meanwhile, your best bet may be to just monitor the top 30 visits and guess.
And yet you continue to read these threads.
The Pats would have no guarantee they would get the guy they want by trading down with anyone. They aren't stupid, which this story suggests.
Agreed - there would be no guarantees for NE.
The Pats aren't trading back 1 or 2 spots and picking "their" QB. If they have a QB they are staying at 3 picking him unless it's Pennix or Nix, where they can safely trade down.
The Pats would have no guarantee they would get the guy they want by trading down with anyone. They aren't stupid, which this story suggests.
Agreed - there would be no guarantees for NE.
So this is some sort of devious plan by the Giants to land McCarthy instead of Maye? LOL
The Pats would have no guarantee they would get the guy they want by trading down with anyone. They aren't stupid, which this story suggests.
If Schoen snaked the Pats on a deal like this, word would get out, and no one would every deal with him again. He'd effectively kill his ability to be a GM
The Pats aren't trading back 1 or 2 spots and picking "their" QB. If they have a QB they are staying at 3 picking him unless it's Pennix or Nix, where they can safely trade down.
The Pats would have no guarantee they would get the guy they want by trading down with anyone. They aren't stupid, which this story suggests.
Agreed - there would be no guarantees for NE.
So this is some sort of devious plan by the Giants to land McCarthy instead of Maye? LOL
No. This is a thread on BBI. Didn't we just have one the other day saying the Giants wanted JJ? The Pats can't be 100% sure who the Giants will take. You have even said that yourself. LOL
The Pats aren't trading back 1 or 2 spots and picking "their" QB. If they have a QB they are staying at 3 picking him unless it's Pennix or Nix, where they can safely trade down.
The Pats would have no guarantee they would get the guy they want by trading down with anyone. They aren't stupid, which this story suggests.
If Schoen snaked the Pats on a deal like this, word would get out, and no one would every deal with him again. He'd effectively kill his ability to be a GM
Schoen has NOT told the Pats who the Giants want. Come on folks, you can't actually believe that he has.
Eric - They aren't telling them a week before the draft. Numerous GMs have stated this over the years on how trades work.
Schoen has NOT told the Pats who the Giants want. Come on folks, you can't actually believe that he has.
We have video of him assuring JAX that he was not going offense when they dealt for Banks.
I actually believe these teams know almost exactly who each other wants, it’s just the fans and media mostly in the dark. Why else would it be that for years these teams jump one another at the exact point in the draft even after the 1st round.
Why does New England Need to be involved in a trade at all????? That makes ZERO sense. NE is not trading to Minny. Let them pick their QB.
Any trade would only need to include the Giants and Arizona, and that would only happen if Arizona was willing to lose out on the best player in the draft.
Why does New England Need to be involved in a trade at all?????
To ensure NE doesn't trade to MIN
Why does New England Need to be involved in a trade at all?????
To ensure NE doesn't trade to MIN
They are not trading to Minny. Stop with the BS. They need a QB and apparently everyone on this thread know who it is. Trade to Minny and they lose out on that player. Not happening.
All three teams are not hiding secrets here. Every team knows what the other team wants. That's why they would do it.
Why does New England Need to be involved in a trade at all????? That makes ZERO sense. NE is not trading to Minny. Let them pick their QB.
Any trade would only need to include the Giants and Arizona, and that would only happen if Arizona was willing to lose out on the best player in the draft.
Already discussed why above.
Why does New England Need to be involved in a trade at all?????
To ensure NE doesn't trade to MIN
They are not trading to Minny. Stop with the BS. They need a QB and apparently everyone on this thread know who it is. Trade to Minny and they lose out on that player. Not happening.
Since you have that crystal ball out, might as well share the Powerball and Mega Millions numbers, too.
You don't know what they will or will not do any more than anyone else.
No angry at all. This is what I read:
Giants have the high hand though once it became clear that they can deliver what Pats want most and that would also entail getting the Cards involved. Cards want the blue chip WR and Pats want McCarthy most.
So Pats giving up McCarthy to trade with Minny?
While some things they have done with the roster, outside of his two drafts, has gotten leaked out, not certain anybody has stepped up with credible draft-related inside information during Schoen’s reign. The disaggregation of rumors this year aligns with that same theme too.
Let me know if a poster has stepped up and hit on something worthwhile in either of the last two drafts, in the meanwhile, your best bet may be to just monitor the top 30 visits and guess.
And yet you continue to read these threads.
Sure, it's still NYG football talk anyway. And maybe there is a current day draft-insider or two that shows up with something and slides it in to the discussions.
And for the Pats, they don't want to drop below 4 if they want McCarthy. The Cards don't want to drop below 6 if they want a WR.
It's actually pretty damn clever.
GM's tell other teams all of the time what they intend to do with the pick. We know this because teams have started releasing footage of these negotiations after the draft.
I actually believe these teams know almost exactly who each other wants, it’s just the fans and media mostly in the dark. Why else would it be that for years these teams jump one another at the exact point in the draft even after the 1st round.
There was a lot of video coverage last year on Schoen and he was talking to himself/guessing along regarding what the teams were doing in front of us just like any other educated fan.
Giants trade to 3. Giants draft Maye
NE trades to 4. NE draft McCarthy
AZ grabs one of MHJ or Nabers
It all comes down to compensation.
Very interesting.
Yeah, this sounds like a deal that a Giants fan came up with. Don't think Kraft will think it's worth it. It would be wild move by the Pats if they could pull it off. Risking your preferred "franchise QB" for a couple of draft picks.
It also may pacify some in the Pats organization who supposedly are at odds with taking McCarthy and not trading down (we don't know if the rumors are true or not however).
Not bitching. I only asked if we had a current poster aligned with a recent Schoen draft since he is a fairly new at his role.
However, if the Giants really want Maye, the Patriots really want McCarthy, and the Cardinals are happy with any of two WRs, it's an elegant solution.
If this is a fabricated story, I hope the Giants are reading this and taking it as a great idea to offer.
It also may pacify some in the Pats organization who supposedly are at odds with taking McCarthy and not trading down (we don't know if the rumors are true or not however).
Agree. If Pats top brass are split to some extent and not all on board with Maye/McCarthy then that's the concern for the Giants with Minny. If JJ is preferred slighlty more than say Pennix (or whomever is next) then that would be the reason Pats do this.
Williams
Daniels
Maye
Harrison
Alt
What do you think the Giants do? JJ, Nabers, or trade back?
Apologies if you answered this already..
Williams
Daniels
Maye
Harrison
Alt
What do you think the Giants do? JJ, Nabers, or trade back?
Apologies if you answered this already..
I don't have a a clue. I'm tending to believe McCarthy is smoke at this point with the Giants.
This is exciting yet nerve wracking at the same time.
Three #1s, which includes their 2025 1st, yes I would consider that.
I think possible outcomes:
1. Maye in a trade up
2. Stay at 6 for Nabers
3. If outcomes one and two are gone....trade back, but needs a 2025 1x included. (Den, Minn, LV?, Saints)
Not an asshat, just my gut.
If Maye is our guy of the first tier QBs and we lose out, I'm most intrigued by the Denver noise and their love of JJM. I would personally just take JJM myself at 6, but if they don't want to do that, give me 12 and Surtain Jr. I would then be looking at Nix/Penix at 12.
Giants trade to 3. Giants draft Maye
NE trades to 4. NE draft McCarthy
AZ grabs one of MHJ or Nabers
It all comes down to compensation.
Very interesting.
I bet all these teams involved know exactly what each other wants most or have a strong clue. They know each other's tendencies. They have gotten intel. They have studied each others moves.
It sure seems like Minnesota is ready to give up the farm for Maye. Pats are leveraging that as much as they can to get their cake and eat it too. Is it true they want Minny's godfather offer if they don't end up with McCarthy along with some level of additional compensation? High stakes poker game. If they really do and Giants thought they were bluffing, they'd likely lose out on Maye.
However, if the Giants really want Maye, the Patriots really want McCarthy, and the Cardinals are happy with any of two WRs, it's an elegant solution.
If this is a fabricated story, I hope the Giants are reading this and taking it as a great idea to offer.
How would it be executed though? Giants trade up to 4 with Arizona late on draft day or between picks 1 and 2 overall (to give Minnesota little time to react) and then trade up to 3 with the Pats once the Pats are on the clock?
all be BS...
However, if the Giants really want Maye, the Patriots really want McCarthy, and the Cardinals are happy with any of two WRs, it's an elegant solution.
If this is a fabricated story, I hope the Giants are reading this and taking it as a great idea to offer.
How would it be executed though? Giants trade up to 4 with Arizona late on draft day or between picks 1 and 2 overall (to give Minnesota little time to react) and then trade up to 3 with the Pats once the Pats are on the clock?
I'd imagine it would all happen with NE on the clock as it depends on CW and JD going 1-2
New England still wants JJM and won't get him at 12. They would be looking to trade up for JJM using some of their newly acquired assets.
Giants trade pick 6 to NE for three 1s. NE gets their guy and a #2. Giants get 3 1s.
I'd imagine it would all happen with NE on the clock as it depends on CW and JD going 1-2
This. If X and Y happen that triggers the trades. It is all in place if this is real.
the point of the three-way trade from the perspective of the Giants is to box out the Vikings. The perspective of the trade from the Patriots and Cardinals is to receive "free" draft assets when taking players they would have taken anyways. IMO, the problem here could be the Cardinals unless they have Harrison and one of the other WRs ranked closely.
Yeah, this sounds like a deal that a Giants fan came up with. Don't think Kraft will think it's worth it. It would be wild move by the Pats if they could pull it off. Risking your preferred "franchise QB" for a couple of draft picks.
NE wouldn't be risking losing JJM in this scenario, they would go straight to pick 4 knowing we were taking Maye at 3.
Why does New England Need to be involved in a trade at all?????
To ensure NE doesn't trade to MIN
They are not trading to Minny. Stop with the BS. They need a QB and apparently everyone on this thread know who it is. Trade to Minny and they lose out on that player. Not happening.
Whats stopping them from potentially taking the haul from Min then moving back up to get JJM theoretically?
Why does New England Need to be involved in a trade at all?????
To ensure NE doesn't trade to MIN
They are not trading to Minny. Stop with the BS. They need a QB and apparently everyone on this thread know who it is. Trade to Minny and they lose out on that player. Not happening.
Whats stopping them from potentially taking the haul from Min then moving back up to get JJM theoretically?
Eliminating the possibility of NOT being able to move back up is my thought. I think this is a strong W for all three teams involved. Everyone gets what they want with no additional stress.
Why does New England Need to be involved in a trade at all?????
To ensure NE doesn't trade to MIN
They are not trading to Minny. Stop with the BS. They need a QB and apparently everyone on this thread know who it is. Trade to Minny and they lose out on that player. Not happening.
Whats stopping them from potentially taking the haul from Min then moving back up to get JJM theoretically?
A big enough offer from the Giants to compensate as well as Cards being in position to draft their blue-chip WR.
if they're confident they can get him at 4, while adding another pick, why not?
NE: gets JJM and some additional assets to just move down one spot
NYG: Get their guy in Maye
Arizona: Gets additional assets and one of top 2 receivers.
I'm not sure I believe this since the OP has no history here, and it's very complicated. But I certainly hope it's true.
Question is how much do vikings keep adding to the deal to get either Arizona or NE to say "actually we need you to add more Giants"
Sounds like there's a lot of palace intrigue going on in Foxboro (i.e., coaching staff vs. front office vs. ownership).
NE: gets JJM and some additional assets to just move down one spot
NYG: Get their guy in Maye
Arizona: Gets additional assets and one of top 2 receivers.
I'm not sure I believe this since the OP has no history here, and it's very complicated. But I certainly hope it's true.
Question is how much do vikings keep adding to the deal to get either Arizona or NE to say "actually we need you to add more Giants"
That's a great point about the Vikings. They haven't hidden their desperation for getting a QB in this draft.
would be involved at all in this scenario? If they want JJM, just take him 3rd, and the Giants and Cards can work out their own deal.
Sounds like there's a lot of palace intrigue going on in Foxboro (i.e., coaching staff vs. front office vs. ownership).
Because they can get an additional pick, probably relatively high, with zero risk and still get JJM
would be involved at all in this scenario? If they want JJM, just take him 3rd, and the Giants and Cards can work out their own deal.
Sounds like there's a lot of palace intrigue going on in Foxboro (i.e., coaching staff vs. front office vs. ownership).
Because they can get an additional pick, probably relatively high, with zero risk and still get JJM
Agreed with this and everything I am seeing/hearing today seems to corroborate with this three way trade.
New England seems to like JJM over Maye. They don't want to move back to spot that doesn't guarantee them JJM.
Giants are trying to trade up for Maye.
Cardinals are open to moving back, but no lower than 6.
I'm not going to get my hopes up here but this is starting to look more and more like it may happen and just makes way to much sense.