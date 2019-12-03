Dianna Russini: NYG ownership reluctant to move up for QB.

After giving Jones that contract. Just listened to her segment on The Athletic Football Show. Mays just excoriated that thought process…saying-& I’m paraphrasing-‘this is how bad teams stay bad.’
She also thinks it’s very possible we move back because of all the holes on the roster.
‘He (Schoen) had to figure out a way to win with Daniel Jones.’-Russini. She feels that Joe & Dabs need to win now to keep their jobs so could be acting in self preservation instead of long term building.
why, because this person says so???
That being said, the overall state of the roster has not built up any clout for Schoen to say that we should trade already limited capital for a coin flip. Even if it is a QB that the scouts and coaches all think can succeed in the NFL, there are still lots of holes on this team and that is Schoen’s fault.
agreed..
why, because this person says so???
Thursday can't get here fast enough
YEP, my thinking as well. If you are on the edge and ready to kill Giant ownership and management at the drop of the hat then this report is for you. But, this seems HIGHLY guessing and possibly done very specifically (maybe someone's agent, ahem DJ) etc...
lol. No idea. Someone who's being used to muddy the waters.
Former ESPN sideline reporter and semi insider. I believe she's moved onto the Athletic now. I also beloeve she's from NJ so she's provided intel on Jets and Giants.
Ha, I like your summary better than mine.
You see right there?
djm : 4/22/2024 3:09 pm : link : reply
That is when you know the owner is heavily involved in personnel decisions. When do you know? When reporters are literally saying, “the owner is heavily involved in personnel decision-making.” And how would reporters know this? Because owners can’t lie in the shadows quietly pulling strings, that’s why. Ego.
For intellectual consistency, I do hope this same poster will admit know that there is proof that Mara is involved in determining draft strategy.
Russini is a trusted NFL insider, who worked at ESPN and now works at the Athletic. She’s not some random Twitter expert.
Mays slammed this way of thinking as saying it's a reason bad teams stay bad. He outlines a very real scenario:
-NYG drafts Nabers at 6
-The team improves slightly and goes 8-9 in 2024
-Now you enter 2025 with Jones costing $47M against the cap
Drafting a QB here actually gives you a better chance to win in the next 2-3 years since you are resetting the QB clock.
Bad teams stay bad when they don't admit mistakes. As an aside, I don't think Russini has any idea what NYG is thinking.
Rapaport said yesterday NYG was trying to trade up. Sounds like Russini is working with old information.
Link - ( New Window )
Maras are going to let Schoen run the draft. Schoen knows what he's doing. Bit of a gamble on the Jones' contract though and he lost. Doesn't mean Jones is entirely worthless. He's just not the future.
Yep. This story will literally confirm what everyone believes, regardless of what they believe. People who agree with me are proof, people who don't are stupid, and or making stuff up for clicks.
It is 100% correct that the owners would "balk" at moving up after giving a huge contract - that doesn't mean they wouldn't do it. They would actually be stupid to not at least be questioning.
She is one of those insiders who over exaggerates everything..
For example she said Rodgers gave the Jets a list of players that he wanted them to sign, in reality the Jets probably asked him who he likes that is available...
I am guessing she heard Giants Ownership said they dont want to kverpay for a QB because they still have jones and overexaggerated the story to make headlines
The main point is that Schoen and Daboll have to be 200% certain they can make Maye work. They have to have a plan that makes sense and can be executed without certainty. We’ll have to wait and see come Thursday.
The plan would then be to start Drew Lock, until Maye is ready midway through the season.
If ownership thinks we can still win with Jones we are doomed. This report just seems like speculation though.
dear god- you have NO idea who is Elite..
Quite likely, as I doubt they'll outspend the Vikes to trade up.
no offense but she didn't break any of that news- many people were reporting those things. The tea leaves on Barkley were there after the midseason unable to get a deal done and we didn't trade him (2022), thus Jones getting his deal was FAR more likely to happen and a necessity for "ownership" to keep Barkley..
That is the one blame I will squarely lay at Mara's feet, he wanted Barkley to stay no matter what and the only way they could (Schoen and Dabs) could do that was get Jones signed (bigger numbers but left themselves an out) and tag Barkley.. I hate it but that is what it is...
That is the sane approach. Unfortunately this story hits right on the paranoia that Mara is only giving lip service to finding a DJ replacement and wants to give him another season. Ugh
she was told what she said.
Quite likely, as I doubt they'll outspend the Vikes to trade up.
Vikings and their three #1s are probably too rich for the Giants to top.
We Need Chad Powers!!
Next we are bringing Eli out of retirement.
We Need Chad Powers!!
“Think fast, run fast. Fast Chad!”
And clearly some who haven't watched the NFL since 1981.
Russini is a trusted NFL insider, who worked at ESPN and now works at the Athletic. She’s not some random Twitter expert.
Who never gets it right
The Giants aren’t desperate for a QB? They should be.
Huh?
she was told what she said.
Quite likely, as I doubt they'll outspend the Vikes to trade up.
Vikings and their three #1s are probably too rich for the Giants to top.
I keep hearing this and it is bullshit. 100% bullshit. The Patriots won't move down to 11 and 23 from 3- that is a huge drop down from where they are. That is why the Giants with AZ involved makes sense.
New England wants a QB and it sounds like JJM. They know the Giants want Maye (clearly its been discussed between them). Arizona isn't interested in a QB, they want a stud WR for their QB. New England can fill extra holes in this scenario by simply moving back 1 spot (AZ's) and AZ is still guaranteed of getting 1 of the top TWO WR's (if they want WR here). Keep in mind, AZ has another 1st pick already this year.
Minneosta COULD beat the Giants with one piece and one piece only0 sending JJ to AZ for the 4th pick (probably have to include pick 23 as well). That gives Vikings their QB and still leaves them with another pick in rd 1 to add another receiver if they want. I DOUBT THEY DO THIS but the option is there if they wanted..
Without that I can't see NE or AZ switching with Minnesota because it doesn't benefit either of them as much.
Are you trying to tank your own sites traffic!?!?!?
When they make desperate moves. We see it all the time with teams trading the farm to draft a QB. The Giants aren’t desperate for a QB, and they shouldn’t be
The Giants aren’t desperate for a QB? They should be.
There are a handful of posters on this site that would be fine sticking with Jones at QB after he announced his retirement.
+1 ^ And admittedly only going just by what I read, I don't see any elite QB prospects available.
Drafting a FRANCHISE QB guarantees you will be at elast competitive.
A frachise QB on a rookie deal isby far the greatest value in all of sports.
If you are 100% convinced there is a franchise QB available, you give up whatever it takes. If they bust, you are effed, unless you are the Niners.
If youa re convinced, you move up. If youa ren't convinced, you don't force it and either take the BPA or trade down if you see multiple BPA's on your board.
How can anyone say things in absolute terms without knowing what the scouts feel about each player? As much as we think we do, we don't know more than them.
Russini definitely gets info on certain teams. Can't remember any correct NYG info she's had.
If this report is accurate, it’s smart to stay put or trade back to continue building this team and hopefully add some weapons.
but would not pay a premium to draft a good QB prospect. Happy to see that the Giants ownership is reluctant to trade up.
+1 ^ And admittedly only going just by what I read, I don't see any elite QB prospects available.
+2.
*It's been 6 games since they gave him the big contract.
*They've still never given him a good OL
*They've still never given him a WR1.
*If his knee & neck are medically cleared, he's cleared.
The Giants just made a major strategic & financial commitment to him and then watched everything around him fall to pieces. If you listen to the people in charge, it seems like the "theme" is - last year was a comedy of errors (everything that could've went wrong, did, and quickly). Almost like they're taking a mulligan.
Mara's said before, as had Schoen, it was the GM's decision to re-sign Jones. And as such, you can see why the owner would be reluctant to change course so quickly. Yes, asses are on the line, but large corporations turn like aircraft carriers. The decision-makers made their bed when they committed to Jones, and there may be no turning back.
I just searched for his latest report. He talks about 'reluctance' of ownership yet they still moved on from Kerry 20 years ago when a new regime wanted their own QB.
https://www.foxsports.com/stories/nfl/how-the-giants-looming-qb-decision-could-shake-the-franchise-to-its-core
If this report is accurate, it’s smart to stay put or trade back to continue building this team and hopefully add some weapons.
They aren't worth trading up for according to who?
She's a lovely lady, and she reports what she is given. But her "sources" aren't particularly inspiring and never have been.
In this case, you’re not getting Caleb Williams or Daniels so it’s just a bad decision to trade up. JJM and Maye are not worth the cost to move up especially since they can get Penix or Nix later in the first. Also, if you did move up and spend the draft capital, who is the rookie QB throwing too??
If this report is accurate, it’s smart to stay put or trade back to continue building this team and hopefully add some weapons.
They aren't worth trading up for according to who?
I think it's according to his opinion ... as are most posts on this thread.
If this report is accurate, it’s smart to stay put or trade back to continue building this team and hopefully add some weapons.
See, you started out with 100% your opinion but framed in like that is the general consensus. How would you even know?
Sorry but I think Williams is the top QB (though I have major concerns with him) but for me it has been Maye 1, Williams 2 all along. *Doesn't make me right- yet but it is what I have felt and have said all along. So, what makes you think there are some GM's, teams etc that think the same thing??
This idea at Daniels is Elite but Maye isn't is a joke. But again, we won't know what is right or true until these guys actually play in the league.
2. The Giants should be reluctant to give up assets to move up and better have conviction on the player they do it for.
In this case, you’re not getting Caleb Williams or Daniels so it’s just a bad decision to trade up. JJM and Maye are not worth the cost to move up especially since they can get Penix or Nix later in the first. Also, if you did move up and spend the draft capital, who is the rookie QB throwing too??
If this report is accurate, it’s smart to stay put or trade back to continue building this team and hopefully add some weapons.
See, you started out with 100% your opinion but framed in like that is the general consensus. How would you even know?
Sorry but I think Williams is the top QB (though I have major concerns with him) but for me it has been Maye 1, Williams 2 all along. *Doesn't make me right- yet but it is what I have felt and have said all along. So, what makes you think there are some GM's, teams etc that think the same thing??
This idea at Daniels is Elite but Maye isn't is a joke. But again, we won't know what is right or true until these guys actually play in the league.
Of course, it’s all opinion but that’s what this forum.
I’ve seen a ton of Michigan games and do not believe he’s a top tier QB. I haven’t seen Maye as much but last year he was not great and the analysis I’ve seen regarding his accuracy and missing far too many open targets is a huge red flag. In my opinion, Penix is just as good or better than both.
she was told what she said.
Quite likely, as I doubt they'll outspend the Vikes to trade up.
Like that famous quote about lawyers, Mara acting as a GM has an idiot for a GM.
She also presented this as more of her opinions than anything she was definitively told. She prefaced it with "I'm getting the sense by talking to people around the organization". Around the organization can mean a lot of different things.
I don't think her statements warrant the reaction they're getting.
These are good observations on Schoen's job performance thus far as GM. He isn't meeting expectations as far as I'm concerned. I have said numerous times that Daboll coached the 2022 team to the playoffs largely composed of the players Gettleman selected.
But we diverge on precluding Schoen from making an aggressive move for a QB by selling draft capital. That's silly. GMs can make mistakes (like the Jones contract), but they need to be given the freedom to correct them, especially at the QB position. You can't take the bat out of his hands on this...
When they make desperate moves. We see it all the time with teams trading the farm to draft a QB. The Giants aren’t desperate for a QB, and they shouldn’t be
The Giants aren’t desperate for a QB? They should be.
There are a handful of posters on this site that would be fine sticking with Jones at QB after he announced his retirement.
The Giants should draft a QB because we cannot trust Jones to stay healthy.
Who on this site has a problem with that?
ANYONE?
HELLO?
Is there anyone here that would be UPSET if the Giants draft a QB in the first round?
Can we stop making up disagreements at least?
The real argument on this site is could Jones win with a top half of the league roster.
Many believe he could and many do not.
There is room for disagreement there.
Jones actually won a playoff game and has also been often injured and played poorly at times.
who is Dianna Russini?
Exactly my thoughts. She knows this how?
lol exactly. This is all just draft noise. And predictably this sends people into cliff jumping mode... lol
don't think Maye or JJM are worth trading a ton of draft capital and players to move up and get, but I would be more comfortable doing so if the roster was otherwise in better shape. But it isn't, and that's on Schoen. After two full offseasons, he really hasn't improved it much. I'm willing to give him more time, but the simple truth is that many of his player personnel decisions have so far not worked out well. And that includes being at least partially responsible for giving Jones that idiotic contract. He therefore hasn't earned the right to give up a lot of draft capital and players to move up for anyone. His track record simply isn't good enough right now.
These are good observations on Schoen's job performance thus far as GM. He isn't meeting expectations as far as I'm concerned. I have said numerous times that Daboll coached the 2022 team to the playoffs largely composed of the players Gettleman selected.
But we diverge on precluding Schoen from making an aggressive move for a QB by selling draft capital. That's silly. GMs can make mistakes (like the Jones contract), but they need to be given the freedom to correct them, especially at the QB position. You can't take the bat out of his hands on this...
I would definitely "take the bat out of his hands" and not allow him to make a major move up for Maye or JJM. Partly because most of these massive move ups for QBs fail. Partly because I don't think either QB is good enough to justify giving up a ton of draft capital and possibly players to move up to get. And yes partly because his player personnel record isn't nearly good enough to trust his judgment that Maye or JJM will be a franchise QB and therefore justify the cost to move up to get either one of them. But given that QBs are quintessentially important, and that he is the GM, I would absolutely let him take either at #6, or maybe with a small move up that only cost #70. In fact, I would encourage him to do so, even if Nabers was also still available. That seems to be a good compromise between trading a ton of draft capital and players to move up to get one of them and doing nothing.
If the team does not trade up for a QB, so be it.
But that decision should come from the general manager, the assistant general manager, the scouting department, and the coaching staff....NOT OWNERSHIP!
I am not naive...I understand that bosses get what bosses want, but I honestly believe that if this is true, the process is still flawed.
You're omitting a major piece of info, which is that Mara likely pushed to retain the core of Barkley and Jones.
don't think Maye or JJM are worth trading a ton of draft capital and players to move up and get, but I would be more comfortable doing so if the roster was otherwise in better shape. But it isn't, and that's on Schoen. After two full offseasons, he really hasn't improved it much. I'm willing to give him more time, but the simple truth is that many of his player personnel decisions have so far not worked out well. And that includes being at least partially responsible for giving Jones that idiotic contract. He therefore hasn't earned the right to give up a lot of draft capital and players to move up for anyone. His track record simply isn't good enough right now.
These are good observations on Schoen's job performance thus far as GM. He isn't meeting expectations as far as I'm concerned. I have said numerous times that Daboll coached the 2022 team to the playoffs largely composed of the players Gettleman selected.
But we diverge on precluding Schoen from making an aggressive move for a QB by selling draft capital. That's silly. GMs can make mistakes (like the Jones contract), but they need to be given the freedom to correct them, especially at the QB position. You can't take the bat out of his hands on this...
I would definitely "take the bat out of his hands" and not allow him to make a major move up for Maye or JJM. Partly because most of these massive move ups for QBs fail. Partly because I don't think either QB is good enough to justify giving up a ton of draft capital and possibly players to move up to get. And yes partly because his player personnel record isn't nearly good enough to trust his judgment that Maye or JJM will be a franchise QB and therefore justify the cost to move up to get either one of them. But given that QBs are quintessentially important, and that he is the GM, I would absolutely let him take either at #6, or maybe with a small move up that only cost #70. In fact, I would encourage him to do so, even if Nabers was also still available. That seems to be a good compromise between trading a ton of draft capital and players to move up to get one of them and doing nothing.
This doesn't make much sense. IF you trust him enough to pick a QB at 6, you have to trust him enough to identify who of the QB's after 1-2 will be good and do what it takes to get that person.
don't think Maye or JJM are worth trading a ton of draft capital and players to move up and get, but I would be more comfortable doing so if the roster was otherwise in better shape. But it isn't, and that's on Schoen. After two full offseasons, he really hasn't improved it much. I'm willing to give him more time, but the simple truth is that many of his player personnel decisions have so far not worked out well. And that includes being at least partially responsible for giving Jones that idiotic contract. He therefore hasn't earned the right to give up a lot of draft capital and players to move up for anyone. His track record simply isn't good enough right now.
These are good observations on Schoen's job performance thus far as GM. He isn't meeting expectations as far as I'm concerned. I have said numerous times that Daboll coached the 2022 team to the playoffs largely composed of the players Gettleman selected.
But we diverge on precluding Schoen from making an aggressive move for a QB by selling draft capital. That's silly. GMs can make mistakes (like the Jones contract), but they need to be given the freedom to correct them, especially at the QB position. You can't take the bat out of his hands on this...
I would definitely "take the bat out of his hands" and not allow him to make a major move up for Maye or JJM. Partly because most of these massive move ups for QBs fail. Partly because I don't think either QB is good enough to justify giving up a ton of draft capital and possibly players to move up to get. And yes partly because his player personnel record isn't nearly good enough to trust his judgment that Maye or JJM will be a franchise QB and therefore justify the cost to move up to get either one of them. But given that QBs are quintessentially important, and that he is the GM, I would absolutely let him take either at #6, or maybe with a small move up that only cost #70. In fact, I would encourage him to do so, even if Nabers was also still available. That seems to be a good compromise between trading a ton of draft capital and players to move up to get one of them and doing nothing.
This doesn't make much sense. IF you trust him enough to pick a QB at 6, you have to trust him enough to identify who of the QB's after 1-2 will be good and do what it takes to get that person.
Why doesn't it make sense? The damage is a lot less if he picks the wrong QB at #6 than if he does so after spending a ton of draft capital and possibly players to move up to get that same player.
which may or may not match reality, or the actual execution on Thursday night. Info can be right, wrong, outdated, and it can and will change on a dime. This is what a chunk of BBI often misses. Info is fluid and changing, until it's not at approx 9pm Thurs night.
Or she's been leaked something the teams wants to be out there. This close to Chicago being on the clock, we should be cautions about what we hear.
It could be, perhaps NYG is trying to tip the scales and get NE or AZ to accept an offer.
I think it's obvious NYG is looking for a QB. The issue is they might get boxed out of pulling it off.
These are good observations on Schoen's job performance thus far as GM. He isn't meeting expectations as far as I'm concerned. I have said numerous times that Daboll coached the 2022 team to the playoffs largely composed of the players Gettleman selected.
But we diverge on precluding Schoen from making an aggressive move for a QB by selling draft capital. That's silly. GMs can make mistakes (like the Jones contract), but they need to be given the freedom to correct them, especially at the QB position. You can't take the bat out of his hands on this...
I would definitely "take the bat out of his hands" and not allow him to make a major move up for Maye or JJM. Partly because most of these massive move ups for QBs fail. Partly because I don't think either QB is good enough to justify giving up a ton of draft capital and possibly players to move up to get. And yes partly because his player personnel record isn't nearly good enough to trust his judgment that Maye or JJM will be a franchise QB and therefore justify the cost to move up to get either one of them. But given that QBs are quintessentially important, and that he is the GM, I would absolutely let him take either at #6, or maybe with a small move up that only cost #70. In fact, I would encourage him to do so, even if Nabers was also still available. That seems to be a good compromise between trading a ton of draft capital and players to move up to get one of them and doing nothing.
I just can't get there with you. The GM can't be handcuffed like that. Otherwise, he's a lame duck and needs to be fired.
If Schoen feels a conviction on one of these QBs and we have to spend future capital, he needs to be given that freedom.
don't think Maye or JJM are worth trading a ton of draft capital and players to move up and get, but I would be more comfortable doing so if the roster was otherwise in better shape. But it isn't, and that's on Schoen. After two full offseasons, he really hasn't improved it much. I'm willing to give him more time, but the simple truth is that many of his player personnel decisions have so far not worked out well. And that includes being at least partially responsible for giving Jones that idiotic contract. He therefore hasn't earned the right to give up a lot of draft capital and players to move up for anyone. His track record simply isn't good enough right now.
These are good observations on Schoen's job performance thus far as GM. He isn't meeting expectations as far as I'm concerned. I have said numerous times that Daboll coached the 2022 team to the playoffs largely composed of the players Gettleman selected.
But we diverge on precluding Schoen from making an aggressive move for a QB by selling draft capital. That's silly. GMs can make mistakes (like the Jones contract), but they need to be given the freedom to correct them, especially at the QB position. You can't take the bat out of his hands on this...
I would definitely "take the bat out of his hands" and not allow him to make a major move up for Maye or JJM. Partly because most of these massive move ups for QBs fail. Partly because I don't think either QB is good enough to justify giving up a ton of draft capital and possibly players to move up to get. And yes partly because his player personnel record isn't nearly good enough to trust his judgment that Maye or JJM will be a franchise QB and therefore justify the cost to move up to get either one of them. But given that QBs are quintessentially important, and that he is the GM, I would absolutely let him take either at #6, or maybe with a small move up that only cost #70. In fact, I would encourage him to do so, even if Nabers was also still available. That seems to be a good compromise between trading a ton of draft capital and players to move up to get one of them and doing nothing.
I just can't get there with you. The GM can't be handcuffed like that. Otherwise, he's a lame duck and needs to be fired.
If Schoen feels a conviction on one of these QBs and we have to spend future capital, he needs to be given that freedom.
I agree with you, the idea that Schoen can't do what he thinks is best is just wrong and he shouldn't be here then.
I think it more has to do with the info being told to her vs her making things up which I don’t think she’s doing. I don’t think anyone thinks that either. What she hears isn’t necessarily legit, if you think it is you have to ask yourself why we’d tell her.
She’s just doing her job, and fans are getting want they want. It’s on us if we flip out about it and take it with a grain of salt.
which may or may not match reality, or the actual execution on Thursday night. Info can be right, wrong, outdated, and it can and will change on a dime. This is what a chunk of BBI often misses. Info is fluid and changing, until it's not at approx 9pm Thurs night.
Or she's been leaked something the teams wants to be out there. This close to Chicago being on the clock, we should be cautions about what we hear.
It could be, perhaps NYG is trying to tip the scales and get NE or AZ to accept an offer.
I think it's obvious NYG is looking for a QB. The issue is they might get boxed out of pulling it off.
You don’t spend as much time on QBs both during the NCAAF season and the draft process as the giants have unless you are looking to upgrade. Period. Where we’re all collectively holding our breaths is will ownership meddle? It’s possible the pats simply won’t move off of 3. Fans can’t seem to understand that. But if the Vikings move into that spot, all of the beats and insiders need to start prying into the org to uncover why exactly the giants didn’t beat the offer. If it was in any way shape or form tied to ownership, this will be ugly.
I don’t think ownership realizes how precarious the situation is. The energy of this fanbase is draining. You can feel it.
He speaks!
who is Dianna Russini?
Exactly my thoughts. She knows this how?
She has sources.now whether those sources are telling her the truth is another story, but she’s not making this up.
No, bad teams stay bad when they refuse to acknowledge mistakes. Those teams are helped by fans who prefer to stick their heads in the sand and say, “year 6 will be different, I know it will!”
And there it is
Ayyyyye Ricoooooooo. Thanks!!!
Now I take notice. We are about 55 hours out!
I think she has a show on WFAN at 2am on weekends every other week. But only if the regular host calls in sick.
/sarcasm
There are a handful of posters on this site that would be fine sticking with Jones at QB after he announced his retirement.
Strawman and hyperbole.
Well no shit that was hyperbole. Are you daft, son?
"If the Giants go in this direction, they had better be prepared for the maelstrom that follows."
"There is nothing more distracting to a team than having two quarterbacks for one job. Wait until Jones looks rusty in a training camp practice or he misses an open receiver in the season opener, or — heaven forbid — throws the ball up for grabs for an interception. From the moment the Giants are off the clock after taking a quarterback at No. 6, Jones’ ownership of the starting job is on the clock. It is almost always an irrevocable decree: Your time is nearing an end."
Link - ( New Window )
"If the Giants go in this direction, they had better be prepared for the maelstrom that follows."
"There is nothing more distracting to a team than having two quarterbacks for one job. Wait until Jones looks rusty in a training camp practice or he misses an open receiver in the season opener, or — heaven forbid — throws the ball up for grabs for an interception. From the moment the Giants are off the clock after taking a quarterback at No. 6, Jones’ ownership of the starting job is on the clock. It is almost always an irrevocable decree: Your time is nearing an end." Link - ( New Window )
What a bizarre take. "Wait until Jones looks rusty in a training camp practice or he misses an open receiver in the season opener, or — heaven forbid — throws the ball up for grabs for an interception."
Uhhhh wait until he consistently does all of those things, as he will, and you have no viable long term competition on the field with him. Surely that won't cause any drama, media attention or fan anger, either.
"If the Giants go in this direction, they had better be prepared for the maelstrom that follows."
"There is nothing more distracting to a team than having two quarterbacks for one job. Wait until Jones looks rusty in a training camp practice or he misses an open receiver in the season opener, or — heaven forbid — throws the ball up for grabs for an interception. From the moment the Giants are off the clock after taking a quarterback at No. 6, Jones’ ownership of the starting job is on the clock. It is almost always an irrevocable decree: Your time is nearing an end." Link - ( New Window )
Reading something like this make me wonder if I'm living in an alternate universe where Daniel Jones is Joe Montana and worthy of feeling like his job is secure.
from Paul Schwatz -- Giants would be inviting chaos if they use a high draft pick on a QB
"If the Giants go in this direction, they had better be prepared for the maelstrom that follows."
"There is nothing more distracting to a team than having two quarterbacks for one job. Wait until Jones looks rusty in a training camp practice or he misses an open receiver in the season opener, or — heaven forbid — throws the ball up for grabs for an interception. From the moment the Giants are off the clock after taking a quarterback at No. 6, Jones’ ownership of the starting job is on the clock. It is almost always an irrevocable decree: Your time is nearing an end." Link - ( New Window )
Reading something like this make me wonder if I'm living in an alternate universe where Daniel Jones is Joe Montana and worthy of feeling like his job is secure.
If you read that whole Schwartz article, it's as if he's advocating never draft a QB with a #1 draft pick, very bizarre.
"If the Giants go in this direction, they had better be prepared for the maelstrom that follows."
"There is nothing more distracting to a team than having two quarterbacks for one job. Wait until Jones looks rusty in a training camp practice or he misses an open receiver in the season opener, or — heaven forbid — throws the ball up for grabs for an interception. From the moment the Giants are off the clock after taking a quarterback at No. 6, Jones’ ownership of the starting job is on the clock. It is almost always an irrevocable decree: Your time is nearing an end." Link - ( New Window )
Someone tell Paul that's what we want
from Paul Schwatz -- Giants would be inviting chaos if they use a high draft pick on a QB
"If the Giants go in this direction, they had better be prepared for the maelstrom that follows."
"There is nothing more distracting to a team than having two quarterbacks for one job. Wait until Jones looks rusty in a training camp practice or he misses an open receiver in the season opener, or — heaven forbid — throws the ball up for grabs for an interception. From the moment the Giants are off the clock after taking a quarterback at No. 6, Jones’ ownership of the starting job is on the clock. It is almost always an irrevocable decree: Your time is nearing an end." Link - ( New Window )
Reading something like this make me wonder if I'm living in an alternate universe where Daniel Jones is Joe Montana and worthy of feeling like his job is secure.
Sounds like Jones' agent wrote it.
"If the Giants go in this direction, they had better be prepared for the maelstrom that follows."
"There is nothing more distracting to a team than having two quarterbacks for one job. Wait until Jones looks rusty in a training camp practice or he misses an open receiver in the season opener, or — heaven forbid — throws the ball up for grabs for an interception. From the moment the Giants are off the clock after taking a quarterback at No. 6, Jones’ ownership of the starting job is on the clock. It is almost always an irrevocable decree: Your time is nearing an end." Link - ( New Window )
Jones’ ownership of the starting job was on the clock the moment he got injured last season. If not the first time, definitely the second.
If you read that whole Schwartz article, it's as if he's advocating never draft a QB with a #1 draft pick, very bizarre.
He sounds like a large chunk of BBI.
who is Dianna Russini?
Yes, very, very, very easy on the eyes.
If you read that whole Schwartz article, it's as if he's advocating never draft a QB with a #1 draft pick, very bizarre.
His thesis doesn't even make sense. Drafting a QB #6 (or trading up for one) ends the drama completely for everyone except Daniel Jones a legion of true believers.
If it's written by Jones' camp, it could be a proactive move against sitting him due to the injury clause.
If NYG doesn't draft a QB, I fully expect Jones to play in 2024.
I guarantee you if he were making even 30 million a year there would be a lot less pressure on everyone in the building, including him. He invited it and didn't live up to it.
Can't remember who said, maybe Terps? But the Giants run their business like the Olive Garden. "When you're here, you're family."
Lmao. Love it.
Nah, let be hysterical and overreact to conjecture
Maybe you’re right. 0r maybe, we’re not on the team and don’t understand what it’s like to go through rehab several times and show dedication to your team and your teammates. we don’t understand that rewarding that type of behavior instead of keeping some other 6th wide receiver is beneficial to team culture and team Building.
If it's written by Jones' camp, it could be a proactive move against sitting him due to the injury clause.
If NYG doesn't draft a QB, I fully expect Jones to play in 2024.
Might be wishful thinking, but I think this is coming more from Jones' agent. Last week Ralph V had an article with a similar slant. I know Ralph is often viewed/used as Mara's mouthpiece, but Ralph's article more or less calls Mara's statement about having a rookie and Jones compete to be naive. Maybe I am wrong, but I don't think a Mara driven article would include that kind of shot at Mara.
Link - ( New Window )
The attempt to get Shepard a TD the entire second half was an embarrassment and fiasco
I wonder how Saquon felt as he fell 1 TD shy of his bonus that he needed to negotiate for because he was tagged?
It was Terps. And he ain’t wrong. Way too much sentimentality for players who don’t deserve it. I know people still think I’m a dick for criticizing that Shepard send off in the season finale, but there’s a guy who shouldn’t have even made the ‘23 roster.
Maybe you’re right. 0r maybe, we’re not on the team and don’t understand what it’s like to go through rehab several times and show dedication to your team and your teammates. we don’t understand that rewarding that type of behavior instead of keeping some other 6th wide receiver is beneficial to team culture and team Building.
Yeah the results of the season showed the fruit of all that culture and team building
No he wouldn't. Zach Wilson is significantly worse than Daniel Jones.
DJ had more passing TDs in his rookie year than Zach Wilson has combined in his 3 years in the NFL.