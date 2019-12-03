Dianna Russini: NYG ownership reluctant to move up for QB. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:32 am

After giving Jones that contract. Just listened to her segment on The Athletic Football Show. Mays just excoriated that thought process…saying-& I’m paraphrasing-‘this is how bad teams stay bad.’



She also thinks it’s very possible we move back because of all the holes on the roster.



‘He (Schoen) had to figure out a way to win with Daniel Jones.’-Russini. She feels that Joe & Dabs need to win now to keep their jobs so could be acting in self preservation instead of long term building.