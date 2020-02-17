Raanan: Giants looking to trade up for Maye

Not that this is breaking news considering all we've heard/seen lately, but just another report of looking to trade up for Maye...
The #Giants are at least looking to trade up. The belief is it’s for UNC QB Drake Maye. 👀 Link
The reports were cloudy before we pretty much knew daniels was going 2. now that its been like widely reported, im sure NE is more inclined to move out of 3. hence the more rumors flooding with NE wanting out and teams wanting in.
I'm not expecting trades in the top 5, but if JJM makes it to 6 Denver and Minnesota become very interesting potential trade partners. Especially if Denver is really willing to part with Surtain. Of all he scenarios we've speculated about that is te one that grabs me bc it's a short road to an identity.
I'd certainly be fine with Maye, but of the two I would prefer McCarthy...
Can they get it done? That's not a given.
Pats want JJM
Giants want Maye
Cardinals want an elite WR and compensated to moved dowm.
This also boxes out a team like Minnesota from trading up.\
Now this all is predicated on Pats liking JJM over Maye (which is possible) and the Cardinals turning down a lucrative offer from the Vikings because they know they can't fall back too far knowing Giants and Pats will pick QB's and they will get either MHjr or Nabers.
Can they get it done? That's not a given.
Giants Fans - Like the life of an Irish peasant - a life of constant disappointment and heartbreak.
Can they get it done? That's not a given.
all they can do is try. If NE won't move and wants to draft Maye there is little we can do other than make them an incredible offer that would get it done if they were not set on taking Maye. If they think Maye is their QB of the future, there probably is nothing we can do.
Quote:
and they want McCarthy. You know.. a winner.
I'd certainly be fine with Maye, but of the two I would prefer McCarthy...
I definitely prefer JJM, but there's a lot of smoke behind JJM to NE for there to be no fire. I'd make a move for Maye if no JJM. I wouldn't trade the farm for either of them, but I'd trade a reasonable package to AZ or potentially the 3 team maneuver.
Can they get it done? That's not a given.
I was pretty much in line with if Washington went Daniels then NE would be more amenable to moving back. Daniels was the difference maker to me for Mayo.
Let's get this done..
Quote:
point to Maye being the QB the Giants covet (given that Williams and Daniels will be off the board).
Can they get it done? That's not a given.
all they can do is try. If NE won't move and wants to draft Maye there is little we can do other than make them an incredible offer that would get it done if they were not set on taking Maye. If they think Maye is their QB of the future, there probably is nothing we can do.
If I had to guess, NE does not love Maye…there’s been way too much smoke around them moving the pick. You don’t do that if you believe a franchise QB is going to be on the board (and your starter as of the moment is Brisset).
I don’t want to give up next year’s first, but if it has to be done it should be done. Also if it were for McCarthy, I would not support a trade up. I firmly believe his ceiling isn’t anywhere near as highs.
^^^
The key to the idea of the 3 team trade is Arizona.
They have 13 picks in the draft including 2 first round picks. I have to believe that the want to get quality as well as quantity. If they like Nabers just as much as MHJ then I can see this happening. The Chargers are a massive wild card at this point, which is why NYG would try to create this scenario with NE and AZ.
Gosh I can't wait until Thursday night!
Well, North Carolina has been good to us.
Sounds like he is reading BBI.
Wolf pulling a Ossenfort last year and trading down to 6 and then moving up to 4 to land JJ, might be possible. Of course they can just stay at 3 and draft JJ, but I’m sure they would want another 1st for next year if they would trade down.
Quote:
.
Sounds like he is reading BBI.
100%
We see you Mr. Raanan!
They are taking Daniels. Everything else is a smoke screen.
Giants @3- their new face of franchise QB who checks both Dabolls and ownership boxes for what they look for in a QB
Pats@4 -McCarthy who Kraft wants, picks and possibly extra player what Wolf wants
Cards@6- extra picks while still getting choice of at least 2 of the 3 blue-chip WRs
Names Jordan Raanan has heard for RB’s that the Giants have looked at:
Audric Estime
Marshawn Lloyd
Jaylen Wright
Trey Benson (who came in for a visit)
Ray Davis
Names Jordan Raanan has heard for TE’s that the Giants have looked at:
Ben Sinnott
Jared Wiley
Theo Johnson
Tip Reiman
Jordan Raanan notes that the Giants are looking for a pass catching TE
I like all of those guys, but what about my RB1 Jonathon Brooks!?!
Quote:
still don't know who the Commanders are taking however.
They are taking Daniels. Everything else is a smoke screen.
You can opine all you want. But we don't know.
Quote:
giants, pats, and cards makes a lot of sense for all 3 parties.
Wolf pulling a Ossenfort last year and trading down to 6 and then moving up to 4 to land JJ, might be possible. Of course they can just stay at 3 and draft JJ, but I’m sure they would want another 1st for next year if they would trade down.
I don't think it would be NE moving down. I think it would be either a true 3 team trade at once or we would move up to 4 then to 3.
Quote:
giants, pats, and cards makes a lot of sense for all 3 parties.
Wolf pulling a Ossenfort last year and trading down to 6 and then moving up to 4 to land JJ, might be possible. Of course they can just stay at 3 and draft JJ, but I’m sure they would want another 1st for next year if they would trade down.
I don't think at this point its a surprise on who the teams want or at least what they are trying to do...if the Giants are having convos with Pats they obviously are talking about iterations about who they will pick.
If Giants know pats like JJM more and pats know Giants like Drake Maye more they obviously can execute a trade.
Also if the Giants and Pats know the Cardinals want to secure one of the top WR's...that means they really can't trade much past #6...
so basically by divulging all this info to each other pats and cards get the players they want and get extra draft capital to do it. Giants get there QB...and they box out the Vikings from trading up.
That the Giants have been trying to move up for Maye has been known for weeks.
Quote:
In comment 16481495 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
giants, pats, and cards makes a lot of sense for all 3 parties.
Wolf pulling a Ossenfort last year and trading down to 6 and then moving up to 4 to land JJ, might be possible. Of course they can just stay at 3 and draft JJ, but I’m sure they would want another 1st for next year if they would trade down.
I don't think it would be NE moving down. I think it would be either a true 3 team trade at once or we would move up to 4 then to 3.
Yeah I think all 3 teams (after the first two picks go - pretty much locked to be Williams and Daniels).
Once that happens the wheels can start turning. I don't think Pats agree to a trade down without basically guaranteeing they get JJM. The only way that woudl happen is if they knew they could only move down to #4 with Cardinals out of fear Vikings or DEN could trade up with Cardinals...
So all 3 teams would have to agree on the deal and the Giants basically have to tell pats they won't pick JJM.
Having a hard time believing Evan Neal and Azzez Ojulari represent much of an enticement.
Can they get it done? That's not a given.
It's weird that GoDeep got fed false info, if so.
I don’t want to give up next year’s first, but if it has to be done it should be done. Also if it were for McCarthy, I would not support a trade up. I firmly believe his ceiling isn’t anywhere near as highs.
Going from 6 to 3 isn't "quite" the same as going from 4 to 1, but it does require hopping over 3 slots and it does involve a QB at 3, so essentially it's pretty damn close to what NYG did for Eli. And we you all know we paid the future first.
NO way in hell should we give up 24 second rounder AND a future first, that's over the line in my view. One or the other, and mid round picks and let's go to work. If NE was smart they'd probably take the 2025 first.
Quote:
Sounds like he is reading BBI.
Exactly
I assume this is to the people who think all signs point to Maye?
I think the cost could be cheaper if you make the move as a 3 team trade or first go up to pick 4 then to pick 3.
Quote:
I assume this is to the people who think all signs point to Maye?
My guess is he's just laughing at Raanan reporting obvious stuff and potentially using BBI as his source lol
i think the trade up stuff is also genuine because in order to trade up you have to contact people outside your circle of trust who will leak things for there interest or because they simply do not care to keep your intentions secret for whatever reasons they have.
Then NE won't move and just take McCarthy. Or they will trade down with the Vikings and take Penix.
Where did Phil Simms play? Shit, where did Patrick Mahomes play? Stop the helmet scouting nonsense.
These three clubs have aligned interests. giants will have to pay the most though.
Quote:
point to Maye being the QB the Giants covet (given that Williams and Daniels will be off the board).
Can they get it done? That's not a given.
It's weird that GoDeep got fed false info, if so.
What did GoDeep actually say? Because if you read all of his comments on that thread, it really isn't clear at all.
Daniels. Prettyrickey213 confirmed it!!
You may see one player go but the Pats don't want average players making money, guys like Slayton won't do shit for them. They want cheap and / or draft picks. Neal, I guess maybe but he isn't moving the needle.
Next year's first and mid rounder along with this year's 3rd rounder and 6 overall. Same as 04 for Eli. Swap out a mid rounder for a guy like NEal or Ojulari, maybe...
I hope reality will not come and smack me in the head Thursday evening.
Quote:
and they want McCarthy. You know.. a winner.
I'd certainly be fine with Maye, but of the two I would prefer McCarthy...
I have no strong opinion on Maye, but Mahomes wasn't all that much of a winner at Texas Tech.
Quote:
the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.
I think the cost could be cheaper if you make the move as a 3 team trade or first go up to pick 4 then to pick 3.
Maybe, but the extra moving parts from adding a second team would concern me. I'd also like to limit the total number of picks given up. Our #1 next year might well be a top 10 pick.
Quote:
In comment 16481563 AcidTest said:
Quote:
the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.
I think the cost could be cheaper if you make the move as a 3 team trade or first go up to pick 4 then to pick 3.
Maybe, but the extra moving parts from adding a second team would concern me. I'd also like to limit the total number of picks given up. Our #1 next year might well be a top 10 pick.
Patriots are in the drivers seat, if they ask for a 2025 1st as requirement to trade and teams like the Vikings are fine with it, you either match it not.
I'm not pretending to be any type of expert, but the winning percentage isn't the reason, I like what JJ has done under pressure, outside the pocket, on 3rd down, etc. I'd still be happy with either one, but just have a preference for JJM.
Quote:
In comment 16481586 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16481563 AcidTest said:
Quote:
the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.
I think the cost could be cheaper if you make the move as a 3 team trade or first go up to pick 4 then to pick 3.
Maybe, but the extra moving parts from adding a second team would concern me. I'd also like to limit the total number of picks given up. Our #1 next year might well be a top 10 pick.
Patriots are in the drivers seat, if they ask for a 2025 1st as requirement to trade and teams like the Vikings are fine with it, you either match it not.
Pats want JJM or someone near the top. Dropping to 11 isn't going to work for them.
Quote:
Sounds like he is reading BBI.
Wouldn’t be a he first time😁
Quote:
In comment 16481608 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16481586 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16481563 AcidTest said:
Quote:
the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.
I think the cost could be cheaper if you make the move as a 3 team trade or first go up to pick 4 then to pick 3.
Maybe, but the extra moving parts from adding a second team would concern me. I'd also like to limit the total number of picks given up. Our #1 next year might well be a top 10 pick.
Patriots are in the drivers seat, if they ask for a 2025 1st as requirement to trade and teams like the Vikings are fine with it, you either match it not.
Pats want JJM or someone near the top. Dropping to 11 isn't going to work for them.
Unless they have a deal with say the Chargers to move back up.
Quote:
In comment 16481491 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
point to Maye being the QB the Giants covet (given that Williams and Daniels will be off the board).
Can they get it done? That's not a given.
It's weird that GoDeep got fed false info, if so.
What did GoDeep actually say? Because if you read all of his comments on that thread, it really isn't clear at all.
That the Giants prefer McCarthy to Maye and wouldn't pick Maye even if he fell to #6.
GoDeep13 : 4/19/2024 5:39 pm : link : reply
In comment 16475745 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Are you saying that if Maye is there at #6, they would pass on him?
Yes. They would use him for trade bait
Quote:
?
I think this pre draft stuff is going to make me coo coo for cocoa puffs.
Right, but he also said he told his source not to tell him lies.
GoDeep (and his source) is usually pretty reliable, just saying it's weird that he got fed false info.
Pats also NEED a QB so why would either trade back?
Quote:
the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.
Then NE won't move and just take McCarthy. Or they will trade down with the Vikings and take Penix.
Fine with me. Then we can deal with AZ as a fall back option, which would be a lot cheaper anyway.
There was a lot going on and many other things to process, so I didn't circle back to it unfortunately. As I think about it now though, I believe he was mentioning it as part of what Minny was angling to do as Chargers with new GM/Coach may be more amenable to the trade down than Cards to build their team.
He didn't give parameters but Minny angle could have been something like 11/23 to Chargers for 5 and then 2025 1st to Pats for 3. He did say they were extremely aggressive in their offers.
I would guess the reason NYG offer trumps theirs is they would also give Pats our 2025 1st which has a chance to be better and they would get the 4 pick instead of the 5 pick eliminating even a remote chance of Cards doing something crazy.
There was a lot going on and many other things to process, so I didn't circle back to it unfortunately. As I think about it now though, I believe he was mentioning it as part of what Minny was angling to do as Chargers with new GM/Coach may be more amenable to the trade down than Cards to build their team.
He didn't give parameters but Minny angle could have been something like 11/23 to Chargers for 5 and then 2025 1st to Pats for 3. He did say they were extremely aggressive in their offers.
I would guess the reason NYG offer trumps theirs is they would also give Pats our 2025 1st which has a chance to be better and they would get the 4 pick instead of the 5 pick eliminating even a remote chance of Cards doing something crazy.
Did you hear anything about what the comphensation would be to AZ and NE besides maybe a player? Which draft picks?
Breer - ( New Window )
Makes sense.
Quote:
where the guy I met mentioned Chargers but I was in and out due to the misses pulling me aside grrrrrr.
There was a lot going on and many other things to process, so I didn't circle back to it unfortunately. As I think about it now though, I believe he was mentioning it as part of what Minny was angling to do as Chargers with new GM/Coach may be more amenable to the trade down than Cards to build their team.
He didn't give parameters but Minny angle could have been something like 11/23 to Chargers for 5 and then 2025 1st to Pats for 3. He did say they were extremely aggressive in their offers.
I would guess the reason NYG offer trumps theirs is they would also give Pats our 2025 1st which has a chance to be better and they would get the 4 pick instead of the 5 pick eliminating even a remote chance of Cards doing something crazy.
Did you hear anything about what the comphensation would be to AZ and NE besides maybe a player? Which draft picks?
No compensation discussed except that a player may be involved.
Quote:
.
Sounds like he is reading BBI.
Had a good morning to catch up and then put the tweet out