Raanan: Giants looking to trade up for Maye

bigblue5611 : 11:30 am
Not that this is breaking news considering all we've heard/seen lately, but just another report of looking to trade up for Maye...


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
25m
🚨🚨🚨 The latest Breaking Big Blue:

The #Giants are at least looking to trade up. The belief is it’s for UNC QB Drake Maye. 👀
Link - ( New Window )
Source:  
cosmicj : 11:31 am : link
BBI
Do it  
Rjanyg : 11:31 am : link
It is time!
...  
BleedBlue : 11:33 am : link
its gonna happen....


The reports were cloudy before we pretty much knew daniels was going 2. now that its been like widely reported, im sure NE is more inclined to move out of 3. hence the more rumors flooding with NE wanting out and teams wanting in.
I'm hoping this is a smoke screen  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 11:33 am : link
and they want McCarthy. You know.. a winner.
LOL  
ZogZerg : 11:34 am : link
I'm curious - what will folks tweet out tomorrow?
I think this is generally accepted at this point.  
j_rud : 11:35 am : link
I also tend to think QBs go off the board 1, 2, and 3 and ultimately theres nothing we can do about it. My question is how do they really feel about McCarthy. That's harder to parse out. If he's(JJM) available at 6 its going to be incredibly interesting to see if they pull the trigger or trade down.

I'm not expecting trades in the top 5, but if JJM makes it to 6 Denver and Minnesota become very interesting potential trade partners. Especially if Denver is really willing to part with Surtain. Of all he scenarios we've speculated about that is te one that grabs me bc it's a short road to an identity.
RE: I'm hoping this is a smoke screen  
bigblue5611 : 11:35 am : link
In comment 16481478 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
and they want McCarthy. You know.. a winner.


I'd certainly be fine with Maye, but of the two I would prefer McCarthy...
I thought we weren't supposed to believe  
barens : 11:35 am : link
anything the week of the draft?
all signs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:36 am : link
point to Maye being the QB the Giants covet (given that Williams and Daniels will be off the board).

Can they get it done? That's not a given.
RE: LOL  
Milton : 11:37 am : link
In comment 16481485 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
I'm curious - what will folks tweet out tomorrow?
Giants are at least listening to offers to trade down.
I think this 3-team type trade between  
mphbullet36 : 11:38 am : link
giants, pats, and cards makes a lot of sense for all 3 parties.

Pats want JJM
Giants want Maye
Cardinals want an elite WR and compensated to moved dowm.

This also boxes out a team like Minnesota from trading up.\

Now this all is predicated on Pats liking JJM over Maye (which is possible) and the Cardinals turning down a lucrative offer from the Vikings because they know they can't fall back too far knowing Giants and Pats will pick QB's and they will get either MHjr or Nabers.

RE: all signs  
section125 : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16481491 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
point to Maye being the QB the Giants covet (given that Williams and Daniels will be off the board).

Can they get it done? That's not a given.


Giants Fans - Like the life of an Irish peasant - a life of constant disappointment and heartbreak.
RE: all signs  
Essex : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16481491 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
point to Maye being the QB the Giants covet (given that Williams and Daniels will be off the board).

Can they get it done? That's not a given.

all they can do is try. If NE won't move and wants to draft Maye there is little we can do other than make them an incredible offer that would get it done if they were not set on taking Maye. If they think Maye is their QB of the future, there probably is nothing we can do.
RE: RE: I'm hoping this is a smoke screen  
BleedBlue46 : 11:39 am : link
In comment 16481488 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
In comment 16481478 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


and they want McCarthy. You know.. a winner.



I'd certainly be fine with Maye, but of the two I would prefer McCarthy...


I definitely prefer JJM, but there's a lot of smoke behind JJM to NE for there to be no fire. I'd make a move for Maye if no JJM. I wouldn't trade the farm for either of them, but I'd trade a reasonable package to AZ or potentially the 3 team maneuver.
RE: all signs  
jvm52106 : 11:40 am : link
In comment 16481491 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
point to Maye being the QB the Giants covet (given that Williams and Daniels will be off the board).

Can they get it done? That's not a given.


I was pretty much in line with if Washington went Daniels then NE would be more amenable to moving back. Daniels was the difference maker to me for Mayo.

Let's get this done..
RE: RE: all signs  
Breeze_94 : 11:41 am : link
In comment 16481497 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16481491 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


point to Maye being the QB the Giants covet (given that Williams and Daniels will be off the board).

Can they get it done? That's not a given.


all they can do is try. If NE won't move and wants to draft Maye there is little we can do other than make them an incredible offer that would get it done if they were not set on taking Maye. If they think Maye is their QB of the future, there probably is nothing we can do.


If I had to guess, NE does not love Maye…there’s been way too much smoke around them moving the pick. You don’t do that if you believe a franchise QB is going to be on the board (and your starter as of the moment is Brisset).
He should at least give credit  
LW_Giants : 11:42 am : link
to where he got the info.....BBI
I’d be fine moving next years 1  
Breeze_94 : 11:43 am : link
And 70. Steep price, especially considering that next years 1 will likely be in the top half of the draft — but worth it if Maye is as good as I believe he is.
If they believe in Maye  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:43 am : link
I’m all for it. I think he has all the requisite for a franchise QB, size, mobility, and cannon arm. Of course he has flaws, poor footwork and decision making, but I think with proper coaching his upside can be reached.

I don’t want to give up next year’s first, but if it has to be done it should be done. Also if it were for McCarthy, I would not support a trade up. I firmly believe his ceiling isn’t anywhere near as highs.
RE: Source:  
widmerseyebrow : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16481471 cosmicj said:
Quote:
BBI


^^^
RE: I think this 3-team type trade between  
Rjanyg : 11:45 am : link
In comment 16481495 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
giants, pats, and cards makes a lot of sense for all 3 parties.

Pats want JJM
Giants want Maye
Cardinals want an elite WR and compensated to moved dowm.

This also boxes out a team like Minnesota from trading up.\

Now this all is predicated on Pats liking JJM over Maye (which is possible) and the Cardinals turning down a lucrative offer from the Vikings because they know they can't fall back too far knowing Giants and Pats will pick QB's and they will get either MHjr or Nabers.


The key to the idea of the 3 team trade is Arizona.

They have 13 picks in the draft including 2 first round picks. I have to believe that the want to get quality as well as quantity. If they like Nabers just as much as MHJ then I can see this happening. The Chargers are a massive wild card at this point, which is why NYG would try to create this scenario with NE and AZ.

Gosh I can't wait until Thursday night!
we  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:45 am : link
still don't know who the Commanders are taking however.
Another QB from  
eric2425ny : 11:46 am : link
a basketball school. Maybe we got the bad luck out of the way with Dave Brown and Jones? Third times a charm as they say.
RE: Another QB from  
Sean : 11:46 am : link
In comment 16481517 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
a basketball school. Maybe we got the bad luck out of the way with Dave Brown and Jones? Third times a charm as they say.

Well, North Carolina has been good to us.
Raanan also saying ARI doesn't want to go past 6  
Sean : 11:47 am : link
.
RE: Raanan also saying ARI doesn't want to go past 6  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:47 am : link
In comment 16481522 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Sounds like he is reading BBI.
RE: I think this 3-team type trade between  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:49 am : link
In comment 16481495 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
giants, pats, and cards makes a lot of sense for all 3 parties.

Pats want JJM
Giants want Maye
Cardinals want an elite WR and compensated to moved dowm.

This also boxes out a team like Minnesota from trading up.\

Now this all is predicated on Pats liking JJM over Maye (which is possible) and the Cardinals turning down a lucrative offer from the Vikings because they know they can't fall back too far knowing Giants and Pats will pick QB's and they will get either MHjr or Nabers.



Wolf pulling a Ossenfort last year and trading down to 6 and then moving up to 4 to land JJ, might be possible. Of course they can just stay at 3 and draft JJ, but I’m sure they would want another 1st for next year if they would trade down.
.  
winoguy : 11:49 am : link
Any of these four quarterbacks for NYG would be fully endorsed by me, but Maye is the one that scares me the most.
Sy 56
RE: RE: Raanan also saying ARI doesn't want to go past 6  
BleedBlue46 : 11:50 am : link
In comment 16481524 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16481522 Sean said:


Quote:


.



Sounds like he is reading BBI.


100%

We see you Mr. Raanan!
RE: we  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:50 am : link
In comment 16481515 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
still don't know who the Commanders are taking however.


They are taking Daniels. Everything else is a smoke screen.
This is exciting  
Stars_and_stripes : 11:50 am : link
Maye coming into focus. Cards Pats Giants. Could be 3 team, could be double trade up. Whatever the way they execute it Giants at 3, Pats 4 and Cards 6 maximizes what each team wants most while minimizes interference from other teams in between each pick.

Giants @3- their new face of franchise QB who checks both Dabolls and ownership boxes for what they look for in a QB
Pats@4 -McCarthy who Kraft wants, picks and possibly extra player what Wolf wants
Cards@6- extra picks while still getting choice of at least 2 of the 3 blue-chip WRs
.  
Anakim : 11:51 am : link
Jimmy T
@slimjimisfunny
·
7m
Names Jordan Raanan has heard for RB’s that the Giants have looked at:

Audric Estime
Marshawn Lloyd
Jaylen Wright
Trey Benson (who came in for a visit)
Ray Davis

Names Jordan Raanan has heard for TE’s that the Giants have looked at:

Ben Sinnott
Jared Wiley
Theo Johnson
Tip Reiman

Jordan Raanan notes that the Giants are looking for a pass catching TE





I like all of those guys, but what about my RB1 Jonathon Brooks!?!




Couldf all these recent reports of the Giants  
M.S. : 11:52 am : link
looking to trade up a Joe Schoen smoke screen? In which case, maybe he is trying to bait Minnesota (or Denver? or Las Vegas?) to trade up for a QB to ensure two of the three top-end WRs are sitting there for the Giants at 6.
RE: RE: we  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:54 am : link
In comment 16481532 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16481515 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


still don't know who the Commanders are taking however.



They are taking Daniels. Everything else is a smoke screen.


You can opine all you want. But we don't know.
RE: RE: I think this 3-team type trade between  
BleedBlue46 : 11:54 am : link
In comment 16481528 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16481495 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


giants, pats, and cards makes a lot of sense for all 3 parties.

Pats want JJM
Giants want Maye
Cardinals want an elite WR and compensated to moved dowm.

This also boxes out a team like Minnesota from trading up.\

Now this all is predicated on Pats liking JJM over Maye (which is possible) and the Cardinals turning down a lucrative offer from the Vikings because they know they can't fall back too far knowing Giants and Pats will pick QB's and they will get either MHjr or Nabers.





Wolf pulling a Ossenfort last year and trading down to 6 and then moving up to 4 to land JJ, might be possible. Of course they can just stay at 3 and draft JJ, but I’m sure they would want another 1st for next year if they would trade down.


I don't think it would be NE moving down. I think it would be either a true 3 team trade at once or we would move up to 4 then to 3.
haha  
Sy'56 : 11:54 am : link
.
RE: haha  
bigblue5611 : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16481549 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
.

?
RE: RE: I think this 3-team type trade between  
mphbullet36 : 11:58 am : link
In comment 16481528 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16481495 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


giants, pats, and cards makes a lot of sense for all 3 parties.

Pats want JJM
Giants want Maye
Cardinals want an elite WR and compensated to moved dowm.

This also boxes out a team like Minnesota from trading up.\

Now this all is predicated on Pats liking JJM over Maye (which is possible) and the Cardinals turning down a lucrative offer from the Vikings because they know they can't fall back too far knowing Giants and Pats will pick QB's and they will get either MHjr or Nabers.





Wolf pulling a Ossenfort last year and trading down to 6 and then moving up to 4 to land JJ, might be possible. Of course they can just stay at 3 and draft JJ, but I’m sure they would want another 1st for next year if they would trade down.



I don't think at this point its a surprise on who the teams want or at least what they are trying to do...if the Giants are having convos with Pats they obviously are talking about iterations about who they will pick.

If Giants know pats like JJM more and pats know Giants like Drake Maye more they obviously can execute a trade.

Also if the Giants and Pats know the Cardinals want to secure one of the top WR's...that means they really can't trade much past #6...

so basically by divulging all this info to each other pats and cards get the players they want and get extra draft capital to do it. Giants get there QB...and they box out the Vikings from trading up.
In  
AcidTest : 11:58 am : link
other news, water is wet.

That the Giants have been trying to move up for Maye has been known for weeks.
RE: RE: RE: I think this 3-team type trade between  
mphbullet36 : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16481547 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16481528 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 16481495 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


giants, pats, and cards makes a lot of sense for all 3 parties.

Pats want JJM
Giants want Maye
Cardinals want an elite WR and compensated to moved dowm.

This also boxes out a team like Minnesota from trading up.\

Now this all is predicated on Pats liking JJM over Maye (which is possible) and the Cardinals turning down a lucrative offer from the Vikings because they know they can't fall back too far knowing Giants and Pats will pick QB's and they will get either MHjr or Nabers.





Wolf pulling a Ossenfort last year and trading down to 6 and then moving up to 4 to land JJ, might be possible. Of course they can just stay at 3 and draft JJ, but I’m sure they would want another 1st for next year if they would trade down.



I don't think it would be NE moving down. I think it would be either a true 3 team trade at once or we would move up to 4 then to 3.


Yeah I think all 3 teams (after the first two picks go - pretty much locked to be Williams and Daniels).

Once that happens the wheels can start turning. I don't think Pats agree to a trade down without basically guaranteeing they get JJM. The only way that woudl happen is if they knew they could only move down to #4 with Cardinals out of fear Vikings or DEN could trade up with Cardinals...

So all 3 teams would have to agree on the deal and the Giants basically have to tell pats they won't pick JJM.

If  
AcidTest : 12:01 pm : link
the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.
RE: If  
M.S. : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16481563 AcidTest said:
Quote:
the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.

Having a hard time believing Evan Neal and Azzez Ojulari represent much of an enticement.
once you see all these outlets saying a team is trying to trade up  
djm : 12:08 pm : link
I think it means it's 100% truth. Whether it's for Maye remains to be seen, I could still see teams not being forthright about the player they want, nor do I see teams even disclosing the player they may want, but a trade up in the works? You can't really hide those intensions. I do believe NYG are trying to move up. And it's obviously for a QB.
Two more days  
jeff57 : 12:10 pm : link
.
RE: all signs  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16481491 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
point to Maye being the QB the Giants covet (given that Williams and Daniels will be off the board).

Can they get it done? That's not a given.


It's weird that GoDeep got fed false info, if so.
RE: If they believe in Maye  
djm : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16481509 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
I’m all for it. I think he has all the requisite for a franchise QB, size, mobility, and cannon arm. Of course he has flaws, poor footwork and decision making, but I think with proper coaching his upside can be reached.

I don’t want to give up next year’s first, but if it has to be done it should be done. Also if it were for McCarthy, I would not support a trade up. I firmly believe his ceiling isn’t anywhere near as highs.


Going from 6 to 3 isn't "quite" the same as going from 4 to 1, but it does require hopping over 3 slots and it does involve a QB at 3, so essentially it's pretty damn close to what NYG did for Eli. And we you all know we paid the future first.

NO way in hell should we give up 24 second rounder AND a future first, that's over the line in my view. One or the other, and mid round picks and let's go to work. If NE was smart they'd probably take the 2025 first.
RE: RE: Raanan also saying ARI doesn't want to go past 6  
GFAN52 : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16481524 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16481522 Sean said:


Quote:


.



Sounds like he is reading BBI.


Exactly
RE: haha  
barens : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16481549 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
.


I assume this is to the people who think all signs point to Maye?
RE: If  
BleedBlue46 : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16481563 AcidTest said:
Quote:
the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.


I think the cost could be cheaper if you make the move as a 3 team trade or first go up to pick 4 then to pick 3.
RE: RE: haha  
BleedBlue46 : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 16481585 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16481549 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


.



I assume this is to the people who think all signs point to Maye?


My guess is he's just laughing at Raanan reporting obvious stuff and potentially using BBI as his source lol
RE: once you see all these outlets saying a team is trying to trade up  
Essex : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 16481572 djm said:
Quote:
I think it means it's 100% truth. Whether it's for Maye remains to be seen, I could still see teams not being forthright about the player they want, nor do I see teams even disclosing the player they may want, but a trade up in the works? You can't really hide those intensions. I do believe NYG are trying to move up. And it's obviously for a QB.


i think the trade up stuff is also genuine because in order to trade up you have to contact people outside your circle of trust who will leak things for there interest or because they simply do not care to keep your intentions secret for whatever reasons they have.
RE: If  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16481563 AcidTest said:
Quote:
the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.


Then NE won't move and just take McCarthy. Or they will trade down with the Vikings and take Penix.
RE: Another QB from  
cokeduplt : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16481517 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
a basketball school. Maybe we got the bad luck out of the way with Dave Brown and Jones? Third times a charm as they say.


Where did Phil Simms play? Shit, where did Patrick Mahomes play? Stop the helmet scouting nonsense.
RE: I think this 3-team type trade between  
Optimus-NY : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16481495 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
giants, pats, and cards makes a lot of sense for all 3 parties.

Pats want JJM
Giants want Maye
Cardinals want an elite WR and compensated to moved dowm.

This also boxes out a team like Minnesota from trading up.\

Now this all is predicated on Pats liking JJM over Maye (which is possible) and the Cardinals turning down a lucrative offer from the Vikings because they know they can't fall back too far knowing Giants and Pats will pick QB's and they will get either MHjr or Nabers.



These three clubs have aligned interests. giants will have to pay the most though.
RE: RE: all signs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16481580 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16481491 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


point to Maye being the QB the Giants covet (given that Williams and Daniels will be off the board).

Can they get it done? That's not a given.



It's weird that GoDeep got fed false info, if so.


What did GoDeep actually say? Because if you read all of his comments on that thread, it really isn't clear at all.
RE: we  
Optimus-NY : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16481515 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
still don't know who the Commanders are taking however.


Daniels. Prettyrickey213 confirmed it!!
RE: If  
djm : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16481563 AcidTest said:
Quote:
the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.


You may see one player go but the Pats don't want average players making money, guys like Slayton won't do shit for them. They want cheap and / or draft picks. Neal, I guess maybe but he isn't moving the needle.

Next year's first and mid rounder along with this year's 3rd rounder and 6 overall. Same as 04 for Eli. Swap out a mid rounder for a guy like NEal or Ojulari, maybe...
I'm having a serious case of confirmation bias here.  
Tom in NY : 12:22 pm : link
Have wanted Maye since the season ended....so through that prism this seems to be the truth.

I hope reality will not come and smack me in the head Thursday evening.
RE: RE: I'm hoping this is a smoke screen  
JohnG in Albany : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16481488 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
In comment 16481478 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


and they want McCarthy. You know.. a winner.



I'd certainly be fine with Maye, but of the two I would prefer McCarthy...


I have no strong opinion on Maye, but Mahomes wasn't all that much of a winner at Texas Tech.
RE: RE: If  
AcidTest : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16481586 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16481563 AcidTest said:


Quote:


the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.



I think the cost could be cheaper if you make the move as a 3 team trade or first go up to pick 4 then to pick 3.


Maybe, but the extra moving parts from adding a second team would concern me. I'd also like to limit the total number of picks given up. Our #1 next year might well be a top 10 pick.
Trying to keep myself  
IchabodGiant : 12:26 pm : link
from getting too excited, especially since things are so fluid. But the thought Maye could be in Giants blue Thursday night, ending the long national nightmare of Daniel Jones, is awfully exciting.
RE: RE: RE: If  
GFAN52 : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16481608 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16481586 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16481563 AcidTest said:


Quote:


the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.



I think the cost could be cheaper if you make the move as a 3 team trade or first go up to pick 4 then to pick 3.



Maybe, but the extra moving parts from adding a second team would concern me. I'd also like to limit the total number of picks given up. Our #1 next year might well be a top 10 pick.


Patriots are in the drivers seat, if they ask for a 2025 1st as requirement to trade and teams like the Vikings are fine with it, you either match it not.
RE: RE: RE: I'm hoping this is a smoke screen  
bigblue5611 : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16481606 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
I have no strong opinion on Maye, but Mahomes wasn't all that much of a winner at Texas Tech.


I'm not pretending to be any type of expert, but the winning percentage isn't the reason, I like what JJ has done under pressure, outside the pocket, on 3rd down, etc. I'd still be happy with either one, but just have a preference for JJM.
GFAN  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:31 pm : link
If Kraft really wants McCarthy, he can only be assured of getting him at #3 or #4.
The funniest part is 4 days ago he talked on his podcast  
BleedBlue46 : 12:31 pm : link
About how the NYG were all about JJM. Now it's they are trying to move up for Maye. He's gotta be reading BBI.
Let’s hope Minny and Denver move up  
dannyman3131 : 12:32 pm : link
We basically have Drake Maye on the roster already. Athletic QB from a basketball school who will be a mid-level NFL starter at best. If they trade up for him they will be wasting valuable picks and will not be able to surround him with any talent for at least two years. I believe this is pre-draft smoke and trust Schoen has better plans up his sleeve.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If  
PatersonPlank : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16481621 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16481608 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16481586 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16481563 AcidTest said:


Quote:


the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.



I think the cost could be cheaper if you make the move as a 3 team trade or first go up to pick 4 then to pick 3.



Maybe, but the extra moving parts from adding a second team would concern me. I'd also like to limit the total number of picks given up. Our #1 next year might well be a top 10 pick.



Patriots are in the drivers seat, if they ask for a 2025 1st as requirement to trade and teams like the Vikings are fine with it, you either match it not.


Pats want JJM or someone near the top. Dropping to 11 isn't going to work for them.
RE: RE: Raanan also saying ARI doesn't want to go past 6  
Mbavaro : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16481524 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16481522 Sean said:


Quote:


.



Sounds like he is reading BBI.


Wouldn’t be a he first time😁
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If  
GFAN52 : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16481627 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16481621 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 16481608 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16481586 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16481563 AcidTest said:


Quote:


the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.



I think the cost could be cheaper if you make the move as a 3 team trade or first go up to pick 4 then to pick 3.



Maybe, but the extra moving parts from adding a second team would concern me. I'd also like to limit the total number of picks given up. Our #1 next year might well be a top 10 pick.



Patriots are in the drivers seat, if they ask for a 2025 1st as requirement to trade and teams like the Vikings are fine with it, you either match it not.



Pats want JJM or someone near the top. Dropping to 11 isn't going to work for them.


Unless they have a deal with say the Chargers to move back up.
RE: RE: RE: all signs  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16481596 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16481580 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


In comment 16481491 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


point to Maye being the QB the Giants covet (given that Williams and Daniels will be off the board).

Can they get it done? That's not a given.



It's weird that GoDeep got fed false info, if so.



What did GoDeep actually say? Because if you read all of his comments on that thread, it really isn't clear at all.


That the Giants prefer McCarthy to Maye and wouldn't pick Maye even if he fell to #6.

Quote:
RE: GoDeep13
GoDeep13 : 4/19/2024 5:39 pm : link : reply
In comment 16475745 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Are you saying that if Maye is there at #6, they would pass on him?
Yes. They would use him for trade bait
RE: RE: haha  
Dr. D : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16481549 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16481549 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


.


?

I think this pre draft stuff is going to make me coo coo for cocoa puffs.
If we have to offer our 25 #1  
Simms11 : 12:51 pm : link
to move up, it will most likely will be a high pick and probably more valuable then anyone else looking to move up. Value is key especially to a team that has the #3 or 4 pick!
Do it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:02 pm : link
.
sb from NYT Forum  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:06 pm : link
You didn't read the whole thread or you are leaving out the important side comment. Paraphrasing "I'm only posting what I'm being allowed to post."
RE: sb from NYT Forum  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 16481703 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You didn't read the whole thread or you are leaving out the important side comment. Paraphrasing "I'm only posting what I'm being allowed to post."


Right, but he also said he told his source not to tell him lies.

GoDeep (and his source) is usually pretty reliable, just saying it's weird that he got fed false info.
This deal is not happening unless we are willing to get fleeced  
gpat1031 : 1:58 pm : link
Skins are trading and certainly not with us, NEED a QB.
Pats also NEED a QB so why would either trade back?
RE: RE: If  
AcidTest : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16481591 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16481563 AcidTest said:


Quote:


the Giants really want to do this, then they should only deal directly with NE. I would offer Neal, Ojulari, and our #1 next year. Might throw in Slayton.



Then NE won't move and just take McCarthy. Or they will trade down with the Vikings and take Penix.


Fine with me. Then we can deal with AZ as a fall back option, which would be a lot cheaper anyway.
There was a part of the conversation  
Stars_and_stripes : 2:49 pm : link
where the guy I met mentioned Chargers but I was in and out due to the misses pulling me aside grrrrrr.

There was a lot going on and many other things to process, so I didn't circle back to it unfortunately. As I think about it now though, I believe he was mentioning it as part of what Minny was angling to do as Chargers with new GM/Coach may be more amenable to the trade down than Cards to build their team.

He didn't give parameters but Minny angle could have been something like 11/23 to Chargers for 5 and then 2025 1st to Pats for 3. He did say they were extremely aggressive in their offers.

I would guess the reason NYG offer trumps theirs is they would also give Pats our 2025 1st which has a chance to be better and they would get the 4 pick instead of the 5 pick eliminating even a remote chance of Cards doing something crazy.

RE: There was a part of the conversation  
Rjanyg : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16481920 Stars_and_stripes said:
Quote:
where the guy I met mentioned Chargers but I was in and out due to the misses pulling me aside grrrrrr.

There was a lot going on and many other things to process, so I didn't circle back to it unfortunately. As I think about it now though, I believe he was mentioning it as part of what Minny was angling to do as Chargers with new GM/Coach may be more amenable to the trade down than Cards to build their team.

He didn't give parameters but Minny angle could have been something like 11/23 to Chargers for 5 and then 2025 1st to Pats for 3. He did say they were extremely aggressive in their offers.

I would guess the reason NYG offer trumps theirs is they would also give Pats our 2025 1st which has a chance to be better and they would get the 4 pick instead of the 5 pick eliminating even a remote chance of Cards doing something crazy.


Did you hear anything about what the comphensation would be to AZ and NE besides maybe a player? Which draft picks?
Not sure if posted  
nygscott : 4:00 pm : link
but Breer said Ari told people they're not trading their pick until they're on the clock. Puts some cold water on the 3 team trade stuff if accurate.
Breer - ( New Window )
RE: Not sure if posted  
GFAN52 : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16482009 nygscott said:
Quote:
but Breer said Ari told people they're not trading their pick until they're on the clock. Puts some cold water on the 3 team trade stuff if accurate. Breer - ( New Window )


Makes sense.
RE: RE: There was a part of the conversation  
Stars_and_stripes : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 16482002 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16481920 Stars_and_stripes said:


Quote:


where the guy I met mentioned Chargers but I was in and out due to the misses pulling me aside grrrrrr.

There was a lot going on and many other things to process, so I didn't circle back to it unfortunately. As I think about it now though, I believe he was mentioning it as part of what Minny was angling to do as Chargers with new GM/Coach may be more amenable to the trade down than Cards to build their team.

He didn't give parameters but Minny angle could have been something like 11/23 to Chargers for 5 and then 2025 1st to Pats for 3. He did say they were extremely aggressive in their offers.

I would guess the reason NYG offer trumps theirs is they would also give Pats our 2025 1st which has a chance to be better and they would get the 4 pick instead of the 5 pick eliminating even a remote chance of Cards doing something crazy.




Did you hear anything about what the comphensation would be to AZ and NE besides maybe a player? Which draft picks?


No compensation discussed except that a player may be involved.
RE: RE: Raanan also saying ARI doesn't want to go past 6  
OBJRoyal : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 16481524 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16481522 Sean said:


Quote:


.



Sounds like he is reading BBI.


Had a good morning to catch up and then put the tweet out
