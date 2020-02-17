Do you expect the Commanders to move past Giants?

the Giants in one off-season necessarily, but if they do get their QB (if it is in fact Daniels) and he turns out to be "the guy" they will be farther ahead in their rebuild than the Giants if the Giants don't get their QB.
And Washington is in MUCH better cap space than the Giants for 2025 (and beyond).
But...I do think the gap was pretty big. As bad as the Giants were I don't think there was any position except maybe WR that WAS was better.
That NYG would hang with the Eagles, play the Rams close, and beat the Eagles to finish the season, I would at least guess there would be at least some small bit of optimism for the team. I think the Wink drama took away from seeing that they played some good games down the stretch.
to hire Adam Peters. But he's on his maiden voyage as an NFL GM. So, it's hard to have any firm idea how he's going to operate and perform. I think Quinn is a very good DC, but when last spotted as a HC, he was average to above average at best.
All stirred up, I see a big question mark in Washington. So, I'm not giving them any benefit of the doubt to be better.
So far, they have a better net gain/loss in free agency. They have far more cap space. They have far more draft resources.
The only reason they wouldn’t pass us is if our new unproven coaches are better than their new unproven coaches.
I’m not betting on that.
Commanders didn't win a game in the second half of the year. They also traded away good players who were there for wins but no longer around. NYG had rough year with injuries. Record doesn't tell the whole story.
This regime would be through 3 seasons and have not figured out the QB.
MS, your suggestion of picking first is outrageous. It sounds like you don't want QB in the draft, Schoen & Daboll would be picking in the top 3 as you suggest after their THIRD season without any long term resolution at QB. That would be immediate grounds for firing imo.
Not sure how much time some of you think they have. The Burns trade and OL signings indicate they expect to be competitive. 1st pick? Big yikes if that's what happens. That's another reset.
I will wait until I see complete roster, but my feeling is no per se
if they hit a on QB maybe, but other than that they are pretty far behind as a roster - which is why they have so much cap space and signed so many free agents.
kingsbury has the kyler murray experience and they have the 2nd overall pick, this new regimes first year will in most ways come down to how that goes. they did spend a decent chunk of $ on defense so maybe quinn can get that unit going.
Currently, Giants have one plus player on offense, Andrew Thomas. That is all. Team will be in it for real for the #1 pick next year.
This feels very over dramatic. Then why did Schoen spend so much in free agency? If the Giants are picking first, welcome in a new regime.
He spent big on Burns and a good amount on Runyan so he’s clearly trying to improve the quality of the roster.
But IMO, he’s got the worst offense in the NFL right now (save for maybe Carolina), and a terrible offense almost always undermines a team’s defense. There are NO serious kick-ass weapons. I’m afraid I see a bad moon a-risin’ and this team will struggle mightily in 2024.
As an aside, assuming he drafts a QB Thursday Night, it is vital that he is not subjected to a pounding so he should do a good deal of his apprenticeship on the sideline.
They have too many holes on the team. 2025 and beyond? Very possible and most likely since they get a legit QB in Daniels at 2 and have a ton of cap space. It also depends if the Giants get a QB Maye or JJM. As bad as the Giants have been with their team the past decade, Wash has been worse so they can pull a Wash and ruin the team in a few years as well with questionable decisions.
I’m not sure you have that quite right. I am entirely neutral about whether or not the Giants go QB on Thursday. If they do, my preference is to get one at 6. As for the Giants draft position next season, the Giants were good enough this season to compete with Carolina for the #1 spot. I think the Giants have improved a little since then. But not that much. Time will tell if Joe Schoen lasts any longer than Dave Gettleman. Same goes for Bryan Daboll.
Even with DJ behind center, the Giants were dominant. And while they may improve, the Giants have also improved already where it matters: the OL. Add to that a potential new +QB or +WR1 and I think the Giants not only remain dominant against the redskins but can also start climbing past Dallas and the Eagles. Mind you (before someone's head explodes) I am not saying we'll actually BE number one or 2 in the division. Just saying we will be a lot more competitive with the additions at OL and Burns plus whoever our shiny new toy is Thursday night.
Say what!?! Robinson, Hyatt, Singletary, Slayton (with some time afforded to complete a damn route with potential OL improvement)... Unless you base your designation of "plus" on bs like stats or pro bowl status. If you saw what Hyatt and Robinson where able to do when their numbers were called, you'd understand that those kids are special.
I define plus players as follows: Take a starter and compare him to all other starters at his position. Then distribute them on a scale of 1-to-5, with 5 being the best starters and 1 the worst. I consider the 4s and 5s to be plus players. I like all the Giants WRs you mentioned but none of them are 4s or 5s IMO. At least not yet. Only Andrew Thomas fits my definition and maybe, perhaps Jon Runyan could be squeezed in? Singletary is a solid 3 IMO.
How do you feel about the regime currently? They're entering year 3.
Compared to Dave Gettleman, Joe Schoen is a breath of fresh air! And he has done a much better job in drafting players later in the Draft, but his early picks so far are nothing to get too excited about. As for Brian Daboll, I don’t know what the Giants really have in him? I loved what he did in Year One and was shocked beyond all belief how ill-prepared his team seemed to be at the start of Year 2. In terms of team injuries, the entire organization continues to pull down a solid F-.
The giants as currently constructed are terrible. Like really really terrible
I expect the Commanders to win less than 6 games in 2024.
Excellent chance.
I'm still wondering if Bobby Johnson's offensive line is as bad as it was here.
Put it this way, we have beaten with a shitty QB and many holes and overall they haven't done much to add to their team this off season.
The defense has issues in the secondary.
Long season ahead.
The Giants have an easier schedule with an extra home game.
I think that the defense will be really good and the offense good enough to win.
It will come down to how the Giants play against the NFC East.
I think that the Eagles are coming back to the pack, Washington will be experiencing growing pains, and I wonder about Dallas's defense without Quinn.
we are both whatever in terms of talent but i dont think they are 100% as we sit here today better than us...
As mentioned, they will go through growing pains with a new QB and new HC/Coordinators.
The OL must get better.....not sure it could be much worse...
But any true Giants fan....knows, they run through the defense...and Thibs, Burns and Dex could be the beginning of a very impressive defense.
kingsbury has the kyler murray experience and they have the 2nd overall pick, this new regimes first year will in most ways come down to how that goes. they did spend a decent chunk of $ on defense so maybe quinn can get that unit going.
No TEs, terrible defensive backfield, no Edges, and terrible LBs.
And there is a good chance that whomever they draft at QB will struggle because that's generally what rookie QBs do. Everyone is banking on a Stroud rookie season when that is an extreme outlier.
So no.
Let's see how Peters does, but they have an awfully good opportunity to take a massive leap starting this year. Daniels is a baller too, gonna be sad seeing him on the Commies.
MS, your suggestion of picking first is outrageous. It sounds like you don't want QB in the draft, Schoen & Daboll would be picking in the top 3 as you suggest after their THIRD season without any long term resolution at QB. That would be immediate grounds for firing imo.
Not sure how much time some of you think they have. The Burns trade and OL signings indicate they expect to be competitive. 1st pick? Big yikes if that's what happens. That's another reset.
I’m not sure you have that quite right. I am entirely neutral about whether or not the Giants go QB on Thursday. If they do, my preference is to get one at 6. As for the Giants draft position next season, the Giants were good enough this season to compete with Carolina for the #1 spot. I think the Giants have improved a little since then. But not that much. Time will tell if Joe Schoen lasts any longer than Dave Gettleman. Same goes for Bryan Daboll.
Ask this same question this time next year and the answer may be yes, depending on if the Giants have still not addressed the QB position.
Go Be a 49er fan then you negative nanny
What matters in 2025 and beyond. The team that gets the QB position right will then contend for the division.