for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Do you expect the Commanders to move past Giants?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:17 pm
This season?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:18 pm : link
Yes. I think we’re going to finish dead last in the division.
Yes, Eric.  
FranknWeezer : 4:19 pm : link
And you should probably go ahead and move while the getting's good. ;-)
No  
4xchamps : 4:19 pm : link
I expect the Giants to have an improved OL and much better wide receivers. I expect the defense to improve.

I expect the Commanders to win less than 6 games in 2024.
Yes  
US1 Giants : 4:19 pm : link
Giants Rebuilding. It is not all bad. Giants will get a better draft choice and a 4th place schedule for 2025.
I do  
The_Boss : 4:19 pm : link
They’ll have an immediate advantage at the most important position as early as 8:30pm Thursday night.
If Tommy Cutlets is the QB when we play them  
GFAN52 : 4:20 pm : link
I see a sweep by the Giants.
No  
UberAlias : 4:22 pm : link
Maybe close the gap, but not leap us.
Commanders traded away a lot of talent  
UberAlias : 4:23 pm : link
And were flat out horrible to end the season.
If the Josh Harris Sixers Model Happens  
Lambuth_Special : 4:24 pm : link
Jayden Daniels will be fantastic but oft-injured and will fail in increasingly spectacular ways every playoff season. So, better than us currently but far from a Superbowl.
….  
ryanmkeane : 4:27 pm : link
They couldn’t beat us with Tommy DeVito and Tyrod. No. They suck.
They're going to get a QB upgrade  
JonC : 4:29 pm : link
and Quinn should be an upgrade over Rivera. Two big pieces, but there figures to be some roster shuffling and more pieces needed.
Yes  
M.S. : 4:31 pm : link

Excellent chance.

Currently, Giants have one plus player on offense, Andrew Thomas. That is all. Team will be in it for real for the #1 pick next year.
We'll split with them  
Biteymax22 : 4:33 pm : link
But they may have a better record based on an easier schedule.

I'm still wondering if Bobby Johnson's offensive line is as bad as it was here.
I don't think they will leap  
pjcas18 : 4:34 pm : link
the Giants in one off-season necessarily, but if they do get their QB (if it is in fact Daniels) and he turns out to be "the guy" they will be farther ahead in their rebuild than the Giants if the Giants don't get their QB.

And Washington is in MUCH better cap space than the Giants for 2025 (and beyond).

But...I do think the gap was pretty big. As bad as the Giants were I don't think there was any position except maybe WR that WAS was better.
NO  
jvm52106 : 4:34 pm : link
Washington has a LOT of holes to fill and I do not see that changing much just because of Daniels.
Let’s see how Thursday goes,  
Section331 : 4:35 pm : link
but with Daniels running a Kingsbury offense, I think they could be a little frisky.
RE: NO  
jvm52106 : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16482054 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Washington has a LOT of holes to fill and I do not see that changing much just because of Daniels.


Put it this way, we have beaten with a shitty QB and many holes and overall they haven't done much to add to their team this off season.
If you were to tell me  
UberAlias : 4:38 pm : link
That NYG would hang with the Eagles, play the Rams close, and beat the Eagles to finish the season, I would at least guess there would be at least some small bit of optimism for the team. I think the Wink drama took away from seeing that they played some good games down the stretch.
I wanted NYG...  
bw in dc : 4:39 pm : link
to hire Adam Peters. But he's on his maiden voyage as an NFL GM. So, it's hard to have any firm idea how he's going to operate and perform. I think Quinn is a very good DC, but when last spotted as a HC, he was average to above average at best.

All stirred up, I see a big question mark in Washington. So, I'm not giving them any benefit of the doubt to be better.

Yet...
25 years of Washington being a doormat  
Ben in Tampa : 4:40 pm : link
Are over. It was a good run.

RE: Yes  
Sean : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 16482048 M.S. said:
Quote:

Excellent chance.

Currently, Giants have one plus player on offense, Andrew Thomas. That is all. Team will be in it for real for the #1 pick next year.

This feels very over dramatic. Then why did Schoen spend so much in free agency? If the Giants are picking first, welcome in a new regime.
1st Pick  
Pete44 : 4:43 pm : link
Giants are among the favorites for the 1st pick in next year's draft if they don't trade it. The offense could be historically bad with a rookie QB, this WR group and offensive line issues.

The defense has issues in the secondary.

Long season ahead.
Commanders  
Archer : 4:43 pm : link
Perhaps I am an optimist but I think that the Giants will surprise next year and the results will be similar to 2022.

The Giants have an easier schedule with an extra home game.

I think that the defense will be really good and the offense good enough to win.

It will come down to how the Giants play against the NFC East.

I think that the Eagles are coming back to the pack, Washington will be experiencing growing pains, and I wonder about Dallas's defense without Quinn.

.  
bigblue5611 : 4:45 pm : link
[image]https://media1.giphy.com/media/v1.Y2lkPTc5MGI3NjExYWNzN3N6am41OHhoY3B2cW0wbmk4aDIyeG9ibzc1Z21laml3YTU5MCZlcD12MV9pbnRlcm5hbF9naWZfYnlfaWQmY3Q9Zw/pD7YIQoUwgb9cnX3FJ/giphy.gif[/image]
damn, forgot it's "img"  
bigblue5611 : 4:45 pm : link
...  
BleedBlue : 4:46 pm : link
no. commanders arent good. our defense is vastly improved. we are both going to have rookie QBs...who is to say theirs will be better?

we are both whatever in terms of talent but i dont think they are 100% as we sit here today better than us...
We were better by 2 games last year.  
Pepe LePugh : 4:46 pm : link
So far, they have a better net gain/loss in free agency. They have far more cap space. They have far more draft resources.
The only reason they wouldn’t pass us is if our new unproven coaches are better than their new unproven coaches.
I’m not betting on that.
They have  
Joe Beckwith : 4:49 pm : link
What I estimate possibly 4 more opportunities to a win than the Giants.
That said, I expect at best a tie.
As mentioned, they will go through growing pains with a new QB and new HC/Coordinators.
RE: We were better by 2 games last year.  
UberAlias : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 16482075 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
So far, they have a better net gain/loss in free agency. They have far more cap space. They have far more draft resources.
The only reason they wouldn’t pass us is if our new unproven coaches are better than their new unproven coaches.
I’m not betting on that.
Commanders didn't win a game in the second half of the year. They also traded away good players who were there for wins but no longer around. NYG had rough year with injuries. Record doesn't tell the whole story.
Think about this  
Sean : 4:50 pm : link
This regime would be through 3 seasons and have not figured out the QB.

MS, your suggestion of picking first is outrageous. It sounds like you don't want QB in the draft, Schoen & Daboll would be picking in the top 3 as you suggest after their THIRD season without any long term resolution at QB. That would be immediate grounds for firing imo.

Not sure how much time some of you think they have. The Burns trade and OL signings indicate they expect to be competitive. 1st pick? Big yikes if that's what happens. That's another reset.
I will wait until I see complete roster, but my feeling is no per se  
George from PA : 4:52 pm : link
I feel the entire division has gotten tighter....so the Commander are getting better....Dallas cracks are being seen....and the Eagles are acting like their window is closing

The OL must get better.....not sure it could be much worse...

But any true Giants fan....knows, they run through the defense...and Thibs, Burns and Dex could be the beginning of a very impressive defense.
they shouldnt their new regime hasnt made a single draft pick yet  
Eric on Li : 4:57 pm : link
if they hit a on QB maybe, but other than that they are pretty far behind as a roster - which is why they have so much cap space and signed so many free agents.

kingsbury has the kyler murray experience and they have the 2nd overall pick, this new regimes first year will in most ways come down to how that goes. they did spend a decent chunk of $ on defense so maybe quinn can get that unit going.
We'll see how their draft goes  
Now Mike in MD : 4:59 pm : link
But their OL was terrible last year and they lost Leno, who was probably their best OL.

No TEs, terrible defensive backfield, no Edges, and terrible LBs.

And there is a good chance that whomever they draft at QB will struggle because that's generally what rookie QBs do. Everyone is banking on a Stroud rookie season when that is an extreme outlier.

So no.
No  
Boatie Warrant : 5:00 pm : link
Nope
Not sure  
Kevin in Annapolis : 5:04 pm : link
I like the GM hire, not crazy about the coaches they brought in, and think there FA was miserable. A lot remains to be seen here.
I don't see why Washington would be improved - so no  
PatersonPlank : 5:06 pm : link
They are rebuilding too, and our defense should be pretty good
RE: RE: Yes  
M.S. : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 16482063 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16482048 M.S. said:


Quote:



Excellent chance.

Currently, Giants have one plus player on offense, Andrew Thomas. That is all. Team will be in it for real for the #1 pick next year.


This feels very over dramatic. Then why did Schoen spend so much in free agency? If the Giants are picking first, welcome in a new regime.

He spent big on Burns and a good amount on Runyan so he’s clearly trying to improve the quality of the roster.

But IMO, he’s got the worst offense in the NFL right now (save for maybe Carolina), and a terrible offense almost always undermines a team’s defense. There are NO serious kick-ass weapons. I’m afraid I see a bad moon a-risin’ and this team will struggle mightily in 2024.

As an aside, assuming he drafts a QB Thursday Night, it is vital that he is not subjected to a pounding so he should do a good deal of his apprenticeship on the sideline.
presently no  
bc4life : 5:08 pm : link
OL should be better incl. 2 blocking TEs, and Banks, Hyatt & Robinson will have a year under their belts. We also added Burns
I doubt it. Their roster isn't better than ours currently  
Strahan91 : 5:11 pm : link
and I think Daboll is a better coach than Quinn
They have 6, count em 6 picks in a great top 100:  
BleedBlue46 : 5:11 pm : link
Round 1: No. 2 overall
Round 2: No. 36 overall
Round 2: No. 40 overall (via CHI)
Round 3: No. 67 overall
Round 3: No. 78 overall (via SEA)
Round 3: No. 100 overall (via SF)

Let's see how Peters does, but they have an awfully good opportunity to take a massive leap starting this year. Daniels is a baller too, gonna be sad seeing him on the Commies.
Next year? No chance.  
DeVito32 : 5:18 pm : link
They have too many holes on the team. 2025 and beyond? Very possible and most likely since they get a legit QB in Daniels at 2 and have a ton of cap space. It also depends if the Giants get a QB Maye or JJM. As bad as the Giants have been with their team the past decade, Wash has been worse so they can pull a Wash and ruin the team in a few years as well with questionable decisions.
MS  
Sean : 5:21 pm : link
How do you feel about the regime currently? They're entering year 3.
RE: Think about this  
M.S. : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 16482082 Sean said:
Quote:
This regime would be through 3 seasons and have not figured out the QB.

MS, your suggestion of picking first is outrageous. It sounds like you don't want QB in the draft, Schoen & Daboll would be picking in the top 3 as you suggest after their THIRD season without any long term resolution at QB. That would be immediate grounds for firing imo.

Not sure how much time some of you think they have. The Burns trade and OL signings indicate they expect to be competitive. 1st pick? Big yikes if that's what happens. That's another reset.

I’m not sure you have that quite right. I am entirely neutral about whether or not the Giants go QB on Thursday. If they do, my preference is to get one at 6. As for the Giants draft position next season, the Giants were good enough this season to compete with Carolina for the #1 spot. I think the Giants have improved a little since then. But not that much. Time will tell if Joe Schoen lasts any longer than Dave Gettleman. Same goes for Bryan Daboll.
Yup,  
darren in pdx : 5:24 pm : link
if they hit this draft and Daniels works out I don't foresee the Commanders being two wins on the Giants schedule anymore.
This season  
nyjuggernaut2 : 5:44 pm : link
no. They’ll be starting a rookie QB, and history shows rookie QBs that start right away more often than not don’t win much the first season.

Ask this same question this time next year and the answer may be yes, depending on if the Giants have still not addressed the QB position.
No.  
ZoneXDOA : 5:52 pm : link
Even with DJ behind center, the Giants were dominant. And while they may improve, the Giants have also improved already where it matters: the OL. Add to that a potential new +QB or +WR1 and I think the Giants not only remain dominant against the redskins but can also start climbing past Dallas and the Eagles. Mind you (before someone's head explodes) I am not saying we'll actually BE number one or 2 in the division. Just saying we will be a lot more competitive with the additions at OL and Burns plus whoever our shiny new toy is Thursday night.
RE: Yes  
ZoneXDOA : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16482048 M.S. said:
Quote:

Excellent chance.

Currently, Giants have one plus player on offense, Andrew Thomas. That is all. Team will be in it for real for the #1 pick next year.
Say what!?! Robinson, Hyatt, Singletary, Slayton (with some time afforded to complete a damn route with potential OL improvement)... Unless you base your designation of "plus" on bs like stats or pro bowl status. If you saw what Hyatt and Robinson where able to do when their numbers were called, you'd understand that those kids are special.
IMHO, both teams will be  
section125 : 6:00 pm : link
really bad. I predict that Washington will suck more...
Until the Giants  
ajr2456 : 6:30 pm : link
Get a QB, yes
RE: …  
uconngiant : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 16482028 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yes. I think we’re going to finish dead last in the division.



Go Be a 49er fan then you negative nanny
RE: RE: Yes  
M.S. : 6:41 pm : link
In comment 16482156 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 16482048 M.S. said:


Quote:



Excellent chance.

Currently, Giants have one plus player on offense, Andrew Thomas. That is all. Team will be in it for real for the #1 pick next year.

Say what!?! Robinson, Hyatt, Singletary, Slayton (with some time afforded to complete a damn route with potential OL improvement)... Unless you base your designation of "plus" on bs like stats or pro bowl status. If you saw what Hyatt and Robinson where able to do when their numbers were called, you'd understand that those kids are special.

I define plus players as follows: Take a starter and compare him to all other starters at his position. Then distribute them on a scale of 1-to-5, with 5 being the best starters and 1 the worst. I consider the 4s and 5s to be plus players. I like all the Giants WRs you mentioned but none of them are 4s or 5s IMO. At least not yet. Only Andrew Thomas fits my definition and maybe, perhaps Jon Runyan could be squeezed in? Singletary is a solid 3 IMO.
RE: MS  
M.S. : 6:51 pm : link
In comment 16482121 Sean said:
Quote:
How do you feel about the regime currently? They're entering year 3.

Compared to Dave Gettleman, Joe Schoen is a breath of fresh air! And he has done a much better job in drafting players later in the Draft, but his early picks so far are nothing to get too excited about. As for Brian Daboll, I don’t know what the Giants really have in him? I loved what he did in Year One and was shocked beyond all belief how ill-prepared his team seemed to be at the start of Year 2. In terms of team injuries, the entire organization continues to pull down a solid F-.
My  
AcidTest : 6:59 pm : link
guess is yes. At a minimum, they will be very competitive. As someone said they have six picks in the top 100 and will get Daniels at #2. They also likely have an extremely competent GM.
Doesn't Matter...  
Jim in Tampa : 7:14 pm : link
which team finishes 3rd and which one finishes 4th, since I don't expect either team to be competitive in 2024.

What matters in 2025 and beyond. The team that gets the QB position right will then contend for the division.
Too soon for me to make a guess  
arniefez : 7:20 pm : link
I need to see the training camp rosters. Plus if Daboll runs training camp like last year I'm going to say yes now.
Yes  
GiantsFan84 : 7:49 pm : link
The giants as currently constructed are terrible. Like really really terrible
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 