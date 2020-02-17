for display only
It feels like all the JJ McCarthy talk stopped

Sean : 4/23/2024 8:22 pm
It's interesting, last week we heard JJM with Schrager's mock and GoDeep's post. In the last 48 hours or so, it feels like all the talk is a trade up for Maye, draft WR or trade down.

It's starting to feel like it's Maye or bust for QB, but maybe that's just smoke too.
The talk of the Patriots...  
bw in dc : 4/23/2024 8:26 pm : link
targeting JMac, I believe, is legit. And that is creating this ripple effect...
And StarsandStrioes post last night  
Blue21 : 4/23/2024 8:28 pm : link
.
To my thinking  
UberAlias : 4/23/2024 8:30 pm : link
Maye's been the target all along.
I am hopeful the 3 team trade is legit  
Rjanyg : 4/23/2024 8:38 pm : link
First, it would mean we get Maye.
Second, it was be an insane start to the draft.

RE: The talk of the Patriots...  
Blue Dog : 4/23/2024 8:42 pm : link
In comment 16482331 bw in dc said:
Quote:
targeting JMac, I believe, is legit. And that is creating this ripple effect...


I think this is the big one. It is like when everyone wanted Jayden Daniels early and then when it was all but confirmed to Commanders wanted him that all the talk about him stopped and shifted to someone else. Then it came out the Patriots supposedly didn't like Maye but did like McCarthy, so naturally he is now the one the Giants should target.
RE: I am hopeful the 3 team trade is legit  
GFAN52 : 4/23/2024 8:47 pm : link
In comment 16482344 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
First, it would mean we get Maye.
Second, it was be an insane start to the draft.


Be great if we got Maye, but I personally don't see that 3 team deal working out in the end.
It's not really a 3 team trade  
Sean : 4/23/2024 8:53 pm : link
The Pats are on the clock at 3 and you see that Patriots logo in the bottom left of the screen change to a lowercase 'ny' indicating NYG is on the clock.

Arizona is then on the clock at 4 and NE trades up and takes JJM.

It's essentially a 3 team trade but it will be executed as two separate deals.
I think crunch time is  
JonC : 4/23/2024 8:55 pm : link
netting out truth from rumor.
I really hope we’ve heard a lot of misinformation  
Chris684 : 4/23/2024 8:58 pm : link
and McCarthy is the guy. Not only do I prefer McCarthy, but the cost of acquiring him could be significantly less. Let’s say the Vikes gave the Pats the bag to move up for Maye at 3, we can pretty much assume the Bolts are not going to make a deal with Denver to give Payton his preferred QB, which would ultimately mean we’d have to monitor what Arizona might do at 4 and potentially move 2 spots, but if not, you can pretty easily see how JJM will be sitting there at 6.
i just dont see this " three team trade "  
blueblood : 4/23/2024 9:00 pm : link
coming together..
RE: It's not really a 3 team trade  
Blue Dog : 4/23/2024 9:07 pm : link
In comment 16482358 Sean said:
Quote:
The Pats are on the clock at 3 and you see that Patriots logo in the bottom left of the screen change to a lowercase 'ny' indicating NYG is on the clock.

Arizona is then on the clock at 4 and NE trades up and takes JJM.

It's essentially a 3 team trade but it will be executed as two separate deals.


It would be considered a three team trade since the Patriots won't agree to our deal unless the Cardinals agree to their deal, so it would need to be executed together. Patriots can't risk trading back and the Cardinals backing out or taking another offer at the last second.
A lot of people chiming in that NYG is NOT interested in JJM  
Sean : 4/23/2024 9:08 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
This is easier to read  
Sean : 4/23/2024 9:10 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
Maye scares the shit out of me  
Go Terps : 4/23/2024 9:11 pm : link
But I'll take that over the current state of affairs. Gotta try.
RE: This is easier to read  
gameday555 : 4/23/2024 9:15 pm : link
In comment 16482375 Sean said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )


Three separate insiders backing each other up. That's about as definitive as you can get. This is starting to feel real.
JJM is the great unknown  
Skittlebish : 4/23/2024 9:16 pm : link
which makes him appealing, you can project whatever you want on him...but its all projection, which is gonna scare some teams away
RE: RE: This is easier to read  
Sean : 4/23/2024 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16482380 gameday555 said:
Quote:
In comment 16482375 Sean said:


Quote:


. Link - ( New Window )



Three separate insiders backing each other up. That's about as definitive as you can get. This is starting to feel real.

Or they are leaking it because they want him.
JJ  
Thegratefulhead : 4/23/2024 9:21 pm : link
Is their guy. I believe Daniel Jones can read defenses. I am brave enough to admit I could be wrong and explore what it would mean.

The Giants would know. Not debatable.

JJ reportedly impressed Daboll greatly in his ability to break things down under intense oral examination. (this is why I think Daboll was the leak of the Giants interest JJ). Daboll looked ill after that was reported. All quiet on the JJ front since.

I REALLY think it’s JJ.
RE: Maye scares the shit out of me  
bw in dc : 4/23/2024 9:23 pm : link
In comment 16482378 Go Terps said:
Quote:
But I'll take that over the current state of affairs. Gotta try.


For the QBs within reach, is this your level on confidence list?

1. Penix
2. JMac
3. Maye
4. Nix
5. Rest
My impression was Giants DO like McCarthy  
Stars_and_stripes : 4/23/2024 9:24 pm : link
should Maye go 3 to some other team than Giants they would not hesitate to trade up to 4 for McCarthy. Price will be lower and QB position way too important too pass up when McCarthy has a high grade himself. McCarthy intangibles off the charts and QB is a intangibles critical position.
RE: RE: Maye scares the shit out of me  
Go Terps : 4/23/2024 9:31 pm : link
In comment 16482388 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16482378 Go Terps said:


Quote:


But I'll take that over the current state of affairs. Gotta try.



For the QBs within reach, is this your level on confidence list?

1. Penix
2. JMac
3. Maye
4. Nix
5. Rest


Penix
JJ
Nix
Maye
Rest

I'd rather they trade up for Maybe than take Nabers at 6, though. What bugs me about this process is it feels like full bloom love with no fallback plan at QB. Basically what they did with Eli - trade a bunch when there were two good alternatives right there for them. That worked out, but I think that was luck and not an actual good plan.
RE: My impression was Giants DO like McCarthy  
BleedBlue46 : 4/23/2024 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16482389 Stars_and_stripes said:
Quote:
should Maye go 3 to some other team than Giants they would not hesitate to trade up to 4 for McCarthy. Price will be lower and QB position way too important too pass up when McCarthy has a high grade himself. McCarthy intangibles off the charts and QB is a intangibles critical position.


That would be nice. My 1a. JJM 1b Maye
RE: The talk of the Patriots...  
ajr2456 : 4/23/2024 9:40 pm : link
In comment 16482331 bw in dc said:
Quote:
targeting JMac, I believe, is legit. And that is creating this ripple effect...


X2
bw  
Go Terps : 4/23/2024 9:44 pm : link
I could even flip flop Nix and McCarthy. I liked what I saw of Nix better, but I'm influenced by what I read from smart people like Sy and Randy Mueller.
RE: It's not really a 3 team trade  
Rjanyg : 4/23/2024 9:47 pm : link
In comment 16482358 Sean said:
Quote:
The Pats are on the clock at 3 and you see that Patriots logo in the bottom left of the screen change to a lowercase 'ny' indicating NYG is on the clock.

Arizona is then on the clock at 4 and NE trades up and takes JJM.

It's essentially a 3 team trade but it will be executed as two separate deals.


True, but in essence, 3 teams are making deals that are all connected.
RE: bw  
Sean : 4/23/2024 9:47 pm : link
In comment 16482402 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I could even flip flop Nix and McCarthy. I liked what I saw of Nix better, but I'm influenced by what I read from smart people like Sy and Randy Mueller.

I do agree with you about the concern the Giants are locked in on Maye. I'm fine with them looking to trade up for Maye, but there should be a backup plan to slide down from 6 and look to draft Penix or Nix if it's available.

Go for Maye or trade down and collect assets and still come away with Penix or Nix. Sticking at 6 and drafting Nabers is 2018 all over again imo.
RE: JJ  
Brown_Hornet : 4/23/2024 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16482387 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Is their guy. I believe Daniel Jones can read defenses. I am brave enough to admit I could be wrong and explore what it would mean.

The Giants would know. Not debatable.

JJ reportedly impressed Daboll greatly in his ability to break things down under intense oral examination. (this is why I think Daboll was the leak of the Giants interest JJ). Daboll looked ill after that was reported. All quiet on the JJ front since.

I REALLY think it’s JJ.
agree
JJM  
Snorkels : 4/23/2024 9:54 pm : link
Or maybe after McCarthy blew everyone away with his interviews and personality teams went back to the tapes and realized they were looking at a guy who has to put his whole body into throws that's going to slow your release and limits the ability to get the ball on the numbers in stride.
McCarthy  
Archer : 4/23/2024 9:58 pm : link
If McCarthy stayed in school he would be odds-on favorite to be the first pick in 2025. McCarthy is 21 years old.
And he has not scratched the surface of what he could become.

One of the most significant predictors of QBs success is their age at the time of being drafted.

What you see from a 5th-year player who is 24 is what you get.
Don't expect more from Penix, Nix, etc.

I prefer JJ to Maye and I hope that the Giants have the opportunity to draft him at 6.
Lance Zierlein on JJM  
Ira : 4/23/2024 9:58 pm : link
@LanceZierlein
JJ McCarthy reached the state title game at QB in 2017, 2018 and 2019 winning the title as a sophomore in 2018 at Nazareth HS.

He was 8-0 at IMG as a senior and finished #1 in the nation.

At Michigan he went to two CFPs in both years winning a title in 2023-2024.

He finished 36-2 in high school and 27-1 in college as a starter for a total of 63-3 since he was 15 years old.

When you try and figure out why NFL teams like McCarthy more than the rest of us, there is a lot of talk about his intangibles and history as a winner.
RE: My impression was Giants DO like McCarthy  
widmerseyebrow : 4/23/2024 9:58 pm : link
In comment 16482389 Stars_and_stripes said:
Quote:
should Maye go 3 to some other team than Giants they would not hesitate to trade up to 4 for McCarthy. Price will be lower and QB position way too important too pass up when McCarthy has a high grade himself. McCarthy intangibles off the charts and QB is a intangibles critical position.


another nugget...
Man, I hope...  
JohnG in Albany : 4/23/2024 10:00 pm : link
the BBI hamster is already on a steroid IV drip for the amount of traffic this site is going to see on Thursday evening.

RE: bw  
bw in dc : 4/23/2024 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16482402 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I could even flip flop Nix and McCarthy. I liked what I saw of Nix better, but I'm influenced by what I read from smart people like Sy and Randy Mueller.


I recall you were not enamored with Nix's throwing performance at the Combine. So, I thought you were more bearish on him.

I've come around on Nix - not the full 180 - and think he's improved to the point where I would invest a second day pick in him if Schoen can't make it work in the lottery. And I'd be perfectly comfortable failing with Nix for two years than failing in year six with Jones.
RE: My impression was Giants DO like McCarthy  
Woodstock : 4/23/2024 10:11 pm : link
In comment 16482389 Stars_and_stripes said:
Quote:
should Maye go 3 to some other team than Giants they would not hesitate to trade up to 4 for McCarthy. Price will be lower and QB position way too important too pass up when McCarthy has a high grade himself. McCarthy intangibles off the charts and QB is a intangibles critical position.


Hmmmm. I was told no on McCarthy. Maye or wide receiver are the targets.
RE: RE: bw  
Go Terps : 4/23/2024 10:12 pm : link
In comment 16482435 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16482402 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I could even flip flop Nix and McCarthy. I liked what I saw of Nix better, but I'm influenced by what I read from smart people like Sy and Randy Mueller.



I recall you were not enamored with Nix's throwing performance at the Combine. So, I thought you were more bearish on him.

I've come around on Nix - not the full 180 - and think he's improved to the point where I would invest a second day pick in him if Schoen can't make it work in the lottery. And I'd be perfectly comfortable failing with Nix for two years than failing in year six with Jones.


Yeah I'd be concerned a bit about Nix but I think he can operate the offense. Mike Lombardi compared him to Andy Dalton, and that felt about right. Maybe could be better if things break right.
 
christian : 4/23/2024 10:18 pm : link
Nix is a great subject for the Daboll lab. It's time for a fresh build.

How absolutely frustrating would it be if the most talented quarterback Daboll gets a crack at is a 4th year Jones?

Might as well have hired Martindale as the head coach.
I have a feeling the giants-JJM interest  
LW_Giants : 4/23/2024 10:20 pm : link
Was just smoke and they only like Maye of the qbs after the first two picks. I was hoping they’d like both as it’d give us two opportunities for a qb, but I’m becoming convinced thats not the case.

So I guess it’s Maye, a wide receiver or a trade down. If JJM is there at 6 they may get some decent trade proposals.
RE: …  
Go Terps : 4/23/2024 10:22 pm : link
In comment 16482445 christian said:
Quote:
Nix is a great subject for the Daboll lab. It's time for a fresh build.

How absolutely frustrating would it be if the most talented quarterback Daboll gets a crack at is a 4th year Jones?

Might as well have hired Martindale as the head coach.


That's the thing. We hired this guy in large party because he's supposed to be a QB whisperer. Instead of getting wrapped up in ranking these QBs we should be talking more about what they each do well and what they don't, and being open to different options instead of falling in full bloom love.
this list goes back to the 2010 draft  
Eric on Li : 4/23/2024 10:23 pm : link
you guys are dazzled by the explosive p12 statlines/passing attacks, but as prospects both penix and nix come with a lot more baggage. there are things i like and dislike about both of them but id easily prefer maye or jjm bc they have much more projection.



the age argument ≠ a younger player has a longer career

the age argument is that the player is less experienced and their accomplishments a little more meaningful having come against more experienced players as compared to players who needed 1-2k more snaps before finding success (against less experienced players).
RE: RE: …  
LW_Giants : 4/23/2024 10:23 pm : link
In comment 16482449 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16482445 christian said:


Quote:


Nix is a great subject for the Daboll lab. It's time for a fresh build.

How absolutely frustrating would it be if the most talented quarterback Daboll gets a crack at is a 4th year Jones?

Might as well have hired Martindale as the head coach.



That's the thing. We hired this guy in large party because he's supposed to be a QB whisperer. Instead of getting wrapped up in ranking these QBs we should be talking more about what they each do well and what they don't, and being open to different options instead of falling in full bloom love.


Agreed. But Daboll made his bed and my guess is he’s feeling pressure to win and thinks a rookie qb will not do that.
...  
christian : 4/23/2024 10:27 pm : link
I'm perfectly fine with the maximum potential of a player like Nix than 5 years of documented ceiling of Daniel Jones. I'd take Nix over Jones if Nix was 26.
You can only  
Spider43 : 4/23/2024 10:31 pm : link
Beat a dead horse so much.
LW_Giants  
Sean : 4/23/2024 10:31 pm : link
As Robert Mays said on his pod today, that's why bad teams stay bad. I'd rather trade down than take a WR at 6.
RE: this list goes back to the 2010 draft  
bw in dc : 4/23/2024 10:36 pm : link
In comment 16482450 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
you guys are dazzled by the explosive p12 statlines/passing attacks, but as prospects both penix and nix come with a lot more baggage. there are things i like and dislike about both of them but id easily prefer maye or jjm bc they have much more projection.



the age argument ≠ a younger player has a longer career

the age argument is that the player is less experienced and their accomplishments a little more meaningful having come against more experienced players as compared to players who needed 1-2k more snaps before finding success (against less experienced players).


I heard someone discussing this today on the radio. Not sure if you can totally trust that sample size, but it does sure look bad for older QBs drafted with high picks since 2010. I always try to remind myself, however, that each draft is independent of the prior(s). So, hard to know what's truly a valid trend.

I do think there is a legitimate point of view that these older QBs may look much better later in their career because of their total experience/maturity and being completely comfortable to that game speed. Things really slow down...
RE: RE: this list goes back to the 2010 draft  
Eric on Li : 4/23/2024 10:39 pm : link
In comment 16482464 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16482450 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


you guys are dazzled by the explosive p12 statlines/passing attacks, but as prospects both penix and nix come with a lot more baggage. there are things i like and dislike about both of them but id easily prefer maye or jjm bc they have much more projection.



the age argument ≠ a younger player has a longer career

the age argument is that the player is less experienced and their accomplishments a little more meaningful having come against more experienced players as compared to players who needed 1-2k more snaps before finding success (against less experienced players).



I heard someone discussing this today on the radio. Not sure if you can totally trust that sample size, but it does sure look bad for older QBs drafted with high picks since 2010. I always try to remind myself, however, that each draft is independent of the prior(s). So, hard to know what's truly a valid trend.

I do think there is a legitimate point of view that these older QBs may look much better later in their career because of their total experience/maturity and being completely comfortable to that game speed. Things really slow down...


the covid guys who got 5-6 years especially. thats why i hated pickett so much.
RE: I think crunch time is  
Johnny5 : 4/23/2024 10:46 pm : link
In comment 16482359 JonC said:
Quote:
netting out truth from rumor.

Yep. I have always figured if it was anyone they liked (that would realistically be potentially available) it was Maye. I still think that. And I have a feeling Patriots are going to take him. I don't think they want McCarthy and they need a QB even worse than we do. But who the hell knows... lol
RE: A lot of people chiming in that NYG is NOT interested in JJM  
nygiantfan : 4/23/2024 10:47 pm : link
In comment 16482373 Sean said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )


Rumor is that JJ turned the Giants off by saying he was only available for a private workout for them on Easter Sunday, And that didn’t go over well with the franchise leads.
RE: RE: RE: this list goes back to the 2010 draft  
bw in dc : 4/23/2024 10:52 pm : link
In comment 16482469 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


the covid guys who got 5-6 years especially. thats why i hated pickett so much.


The Weeden thing always makes me laugh. That was such a Cleveland thing to do back in the day.

Which QB room was worse? 2023 NYG or 2012 Browns with Weeden, McCoy and Thad Lewis/Josh Johnson?
RE: LW_Giants  
LW_Giants : 4/23/2024 10:58 pm : link
In comment 16482459 Sean said:
Quote:
As Robert Mays said on his pod today, that's why bad teams stay bad. I'd rather trade down than take a WR at 6.


Agreed
RE: RE: It's not really a 3 team trade  
Blue Dog : 4/23/2024 11:04 pm : link
In comment 16482405 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16482358 Sean said:


Quote:


The Pats are on the clock at 3 and you see that Patriots logo in the bottom left of the screen change to a lowercase 'ny' indicating NYG is on the clock.

Arizona is then on the clock at 4 and NE trades up and takes JJM.

It's essentially a 3 team trade but it will be executed as two separate deals.



True, but in essence, 3 teams are making deals that are all connected.


Since this is all hypothetical, it is feasibly possible that the Giants give something to the Cardinals as well as the Patriots to help cover their costs for "moving back up" as part of their end of the deal. Then it would become a true three team trade.
RE: RE: A lot of people chiming in that NYG is NOT interested in JJM  
Darwinian : 4/23/2024 11:07 pm : link
In comment 16482483 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
In comment 16482373 Sean said:


Quote:


. Link - ( New Window )



Rumor is that JJ turned the Giants off by saying he was only available for a private workout for them on Easter Sunday, And that didn’t go over well with the franchise leads.


That's odd. Where did you hear that?
I can't wait for Thursday night.  
Rave7 : 4/23/2024 11:27 pm : link
It's funny how Breer, Brugler, and Jeremiah all said no to JJM right before the draft.
This could be an ultimate smoke screen by Schoen if he really loved JJM and pick him at 6. Schoen could pretend they were going all in on Maye, but really he wanted JJM at 6 without trading up. This suspense is killing me.
RE: Man, I hope...  
blueblood : 4/23/2024 11:31 pm : link
In comment 16482432 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
the BBI hamster is already on a steroid IV drip for the amount of traffic this site is going to see on Thursday evening.


I told Eric get a back up hamster.. or consider upgrading to a guinea pig
RE: McCarthy  
AcidTest : 4/23/2024 11:40 pm : link
In comment 16482428 Archer said:
Quote:
If McCarthy stayed in school he would be odds-on favorite to be the first pick in 2025. McCarthy is 21 years old.
And he has not scratched the surface of what he could become.

One of the most significant predictors of QBs success is their age at the time of being drafted.

What you see from a 5th-year player who is 24 is what you get.
Don't expect more from Penix, Nix, etc.

I prefer JJ to Maye and I hope that the Giants have the opportunity to draft him at 6.


Agreed.
RE: I can't wait for Thursday night.  
KennyHill48 : 12:47 am : link
In comment 16482513 Rave7 said:
Quote:
It's funny how Breer, Brugler, and Jeremiah all said no to JJM right before the draft.
This could be an ultimate smoke screen by Schoen if he really loved JJM and pick him at 6. Schoen could pretend they were going all in on Maye, but really he wanted JJM at 6 without trading up. This suspense is killing me.


I think the opinions from Breer, Brugler and Jeremiah re: JJM and the Giants is them drawing their own conclusions based on what other teams and/or agents have told them. Specifically, I think one or more of those guys may have gotten information that Denver and/or Minnesota have spoken to the Giants about trading back from #6. That would lead these guys to conclude that the Giants must be out on McCarthy if they are entertaining a trade back from #6. That could be the case or it could be Schoen is talking with these teams to see if he can get an offer that would give him the draft capital this year to better build out the roster and the draft capital next year to get a QB.

In terms of talking to agents, its also possible Breer, Brugler and Jeremiah have spoken to the agents for the three WRs and the agent for McCarthy that the agents for the three WRs have said that the Giants have been very positive with them, while McCarthy's agent has said that the Giants have been lukewarm. From this, Breer, Brugler and Jeremiah all conclude that the Giants must be down on McCarthy. Again, this could be the case or it could be that the Giants told McCarthy's team to not publicize the Giants' interest.

Before you dismiss the possibility of the Giants telling McCarthy to downplay their interest, Pat Leonard had a really interesting tweet re: talking to Drake Maye that I'll quote below. Basically, when Leonard asked Maye about meeting John Mara, Maye clammed up and didn't answer. I think that shows that someone told Maye not to get into the subject of meeting Mara because that would be a giveaway that the Giants are interested based on what Mara said at the owner's meetings. McCarthy and his camp could have received the similar instructions

Quote:

@PLeonardNYDN
Just spoke with UNC QB Drake Maye 👀

He said he liked watching Tom Brady Patriots tape with Giants HC Brian Daboll: “Makes me want to play in that type of offense”

“It was just really cool watching the old Patriots tape and seeing him coach Tom and say, ‘Hey, this what Tom was thinking, he’s taking Gronk across the middle,'” Maye told @NYDNSports from a @raisingcanes event in Detroit at the @NFLDraft. “Some of that stuff was pretty cool, and it makes me want to play in that type of offense.”

I also asked if he met Giants co-owner John Mara and how that went.

“Um, I’m not gonna speak on anything,” Maye said respectfully. “Sorry about that. Yes sir.”

