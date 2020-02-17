It feels like all the JJ McCarthy talk stopped Sean : 4/23/2024 8:22 pm

It's interesting, last week we heard JJM with Schrager's mock and GoDeep's post. In the last 48 hours or so, it feels like all the talk is a trade up for Maye, draft WR or trade down.



It's starting to feel like it's Maye or bust for QB, but maybe that's just smoke too.