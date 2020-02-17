for display only
Graziano: It's possible NYG takes Penix at 6

Sean : 8:12 am
Quote:
I've been told the Giants and Vikings are the two teams that have been most active in discussions with the Patriots about the No. 3 pick, and that if Washington takes Daniels at No. 2, the Giants would be very interested in trading up to No. 3 for Maye. I've also been told in recent days that the Giants like Penix and might even be willing to take him as high as No. 6. There's a lot of chatter flying around, but what is clear is that the Giants have done significant work on the quarterbacks and are very open, if not desperate, to come out of Thursday night with one of them.

Oh, FFS  
jeff57 : 8:13 am : link
36 hours.
If they select Penix without trading back...  
DefenseWins : 8:13 am : link
then people here are going to be screaming again that we reached.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:15 am : link
If they think he’s a franchise quarterback, fine.
I'll take "Things that are never going to happen" for $1000 Alex  
Tom in NY : 8:15 am : link
!
This jives  
Dankbeerman : 8:15 am : link
with Eric saying we are trying to get McCarthy drafted in front of us.

Penix is rumored to be a fit for Minn and NE if they dont take McCarthy
RE: If they select Penix without trading back...  
jvm52106 : 8:16 am : link
In comment 16482663 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
then people here are going to be screaming again that we reached.


Because it is a reach (health questions alone).. But if Maye and JJM are gone then where do you go?

It seems pretty obvious to me that the Giants have decided Jones is not the guy (both play and health)..

If Penix is after JJM, then I would try to move back to 9/10 and grab him there.. But whatever at this point I think we know they want a QB..
RE: If they select Penix without trading back...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:16 am : link
In comment 16482663 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
then people here are going to be screaming again that we reached.


Many, but this has always been a last-ditch type option. I even talked about it on the Scout's Honor podcast.

The issue is Penix could go as high as the teens, and as low as the 2nd round. Depends on medicals.
RE: If they select Penix without trading back...  
Capt. Don : 8:16 am : link
In comment 16482663 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
then people here are going to be screaming again that we reached.


I suspect that you are right and people who do that, misunderstand the draft.

We have the 6th pick. We dont have the 15th pick (or whatever pick makes Penix Palatable) and if you attempt to trade back you first have to find a willing partner and you likely lose the QB you want.

I understand that complaint if it is likely that Penix would be there at 47 but he wont be.
RE: If they select Penix without trading back...  
section125 : 8:17 am : link
In comment 16482663 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
then people here are going to be screaming again that we reached.


And what if they trade back and some team jumps ahead and takes Penix? I do agree with Terps that if Penix is good enough to be taken at 12, then why not at 6...

I for one would love a trade back that nets a couple extra picks and then they select Penix.
Penix scares me.  
Vin_Cuccs : 8:17 am : link
Especially at #6.

Needs to operate from a clean pocket, did not look great in the game against a pro-style defense (Michigan), injury concerns....

At this point, I think I am Maye or bust. Either trade up for him or trade back for the best WR available.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:17 am : link
this would make Go Terps happy, and we all know that is important around here. ;)
Maye and Penix are my favorite possible targets too  
Heisenberg : 8:17 am : link
I'd be happier with Penix at six than McCarthy
I don’t care if BBI throws a tantrum  
UConn4523 : 8:18 am : link
Penix is a gamer, I’ll leave the medicals to the professionals.
You want to cloud this situation  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:18 am : link
even more? I was told a while ago the Giants liked Nix.
RE: RE: If they select Penix without trading back...  
Sean : 8:18 am : link
In comment 16482671 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
In comment 16482663 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


then people here are going to be screaming again that we reached.



I suspect that you are right and people who do that, misunderstand the draft.

We have the 6th pick. We dont have the 15th pick (or whatever pick makes Penix Palatable) and if you attempt to trade back you first have to find a willing partner and you likely lose the QB you want.

I understand that complaint if it is likely that Penix would be there at 47 but he wont be.

It goes back to the George Young quote after drafting Simms. "Well, we don't have a late first round pick."

I don't believe in reaching on QBs, you either get it right or don't.
Nix at 6 !!!!!  
ZogZerg : 8:19 am : link
Maybe that will be tomorrows
Click bait.
Could this be leaked  
leatherneck570 : 8:20 am : link
So teams up their offers to move up?
If Penix has clean medicals  
Biteymax22 : 8:20 am : link
He's a first round QB, our first round pick is 6 so that's where we'd have to take him. I think if his medicals are clean and you get cute and more down to far, you might find someone else jumps ahead of you.

As I see all the rumors shake out closer to the draft I can't help but notice they're starting to show a pattern that we're disinterested in McCarthy.

Is it possible that McCarthy is our guy and Schoen is trying to convince the Vikings that they don't need to jump ahead of us if Maye goes to the Pats so McCarthy falls to 6?
RE: Could this be leaked  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:21 am : link
In comment 16482686 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
So teams up their offers to move up?


Sure.

From this point on, don't assume anything is the truth.

The stakes are too high.
I like what I see from Penix  
kdog77 : 8:22 am : link
but not at 6. Maybe Jets would trade up if Odunze is there, but I think Giants sit tight at 6 and take WR.
If NE  
Dankbeerman : 8:23 am : link
was looking to trade down to acquire picks and take Penix as a fallback then this could be leveraging them towards the rumored 3 way with us and the Cards
Too  
Toth029 : 8:24 am : link
Many question marks with him that high.

Forcing the issue will result in new management in 2025 and a new coaching staff.
RE: RE: Could this be leaked  
leatherneck570 : 8:24 am : link
In comment 16482689 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16482686 leatherneck570 said:


Quote:


So teams up their offers to move up?



Sure.

From this point on, don't assume anything is the truth.

The stakes are too high.


Yep, if I’m the Broncos or Raiders, this lights a fire under my butt to secure the next QB on my board.
I don't buy any of it.  
barens : 8:25 am : link
Nobody is getting leaked info about who they like at 6. I barely give credence to the trade up rumors.
RE: Could this be leaked  
UConn4523 : 8:25 am : link
In comment 16482686 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
So teams up their offers to move up?


Decreasing what we’d need to move up would make more sense I think. But I don’t think this noise actually helps or hurts in the grand scheme of things.
RE: Too  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:25 am : link
In comment 16482695 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Many question marks with him that high.

Forcing the issue will result in new management in 2025 and a new coaching staff.


The problem is doing nothing could have the same result.

Welcome to QB hell.
Well, you also leak this  
jvm52106 : 8:26 am : link
if you want to let NE know, don't think you have us over a barrel.
RE: RE: Could this be leaked  
leatherneck570 : 8:26 am : link
In comment 16482699 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16482686 leatherneck570 said:


Quote:


So teams up their offers to move up?



Decreasing what we’d need to move up would make more sense I think. But I don’t think this noise actually helps or hurts in the grand scheme of things.


I can see it working both ways.
If the Giants love Penix  
pjcas18 : 8:26 am : link
a far better strategy would be to make the pick at 6. Nabors, Odunze, whoever.

and then trade back in to the first or early 2nd to take Penix even including 2025 1st. That is if they have conviction Penix is the guy.

Taking him at 6 isn't bad because of the player, it's bad because he's projected to go much later. it's like the Patriots picking Logan Mankins in the 1st. the guy is a borderline HOFer, but reality is he was more than likely going to be available much later (like rounds later). so it represented bad value where they selected him, just like Penix would at 6.

IOW, put simply for the mouth breathers, if the Patriots took Tom Brady in the 1st round of the 2000 NFL draft it would have been a terrible pick and he's arguably the GOAT QB and it has nothing to do with that.
Not buying this. Reeks of desperation to me if it actually is true  
The_Boss : 8:27 am : link
-
Graziano knows as much  
BeckShepEli : 8:27 am : link
As the people on this board(minus a handful).

This guy always swings and misses. Now if garafolo reported this, it would be a different story.
RE: Well, you also leak this  
Sean : 8:28 am : link
In comment 16482702 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
if you want to let NE know, don't think you have us over a barrel.

This.
RE: Well, you also leak this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:28 am : link
In comment 16482702 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
if you want to let NE know, don't think you have us over a barrel.


This is a good point.

If Penix is New England's fallback with a trade down, the Giants may have just put some doubt in their minds.
RE: If the Giants love Penix  
leatherneck570 : 8:28 am : link
In comment 16482705 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
a far better strategy would be to make the pick at 6. Nabors, Odunze, whoever.

and then trade back in to the first or early 2nd to take Penix even including 2025 1st. That is if they have conviction Penix is the guy.

Taking him at 6 isn't bad because of the player, it's bad because he's projected to go much later. it's like the Patriots picking Logan Mankins in the 1st. the guy is a borderline HOFer, but reality is he was more than likely going to be available much later (like rounds later). so it represented bad value where they selected him, just like Penix would at 6.

IOW, put simply for the mouth breathers, if the Patriots took Tom Brady in the 1st round of the 2000 NFL draft it would have been a terrible pick and he's arguably the GOAT QB and it has nothing to do with that.


He may not be there. There’s buzz the Raiders are taking him at 13

New England's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:29 am : link
rumored fall back was taking Penix at 11 after a tradedown with the Vikings. If the Giants leak it that they may take Penix at 6....
RE: RE: If the Giants love Penix  
crooza172 : 8:30 am : link
In comment 16482713 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
In comment 16482705 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


a far better strategy would be to make the pick at 6. Nabors, Odunze, whoever.

and then trade back in to the first or early 2nd to take Penix even including 2025 1st. That is if they have conviction Penix is the guy.

Taking him at 6 isn't bad because of the player, it's bad because he's projected to go much later. it's like the Patriots picking Logan Mankins in the 1st. the guy is a borderline HOFer, but reality is he was more than likely going to be available much later (like rounds later). so it represented bad value where they selected him, just like Penix would at 6.

IOW, put simply for the mouth breathers, if the Patriots took Tom Brady in the 1st round of the 2000 NFL draft it would have been a terrible pick and he's arguably the GOAT QB and it has nothing to do with that.



He may not be there. There’s buzz the Raiders are taking him at 13


If Penix didn't have the medicals, he'd be talked about in the top 2 in my opinion. If they are not worried about the medicals, I would have no issue with him at 6. He's a great kid with huge upside. It would also signal the giants are ready to break their "qb mold" as he is the complete opposite of anything we have had before.
RE: New England's  
leatherneck570 : 8:31 am : link
In comment 16482716 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
rumored fall back was taking Penix at 11 after a tradedown with the Vikings. If the Giants leak it that they may take Penix at 6....


Yeah definitely helps on multiple fronts. It’s beautiful, really.
I think Penix is a good qb, but his injury history should remove him  
Ira : 8:31 am : link
from day one consideration. I know he's been healthy for two years, but that's not two years in the nfl.
RE: RE: If they select Penix without trading back...  
Andy in Boston : 8:31 am : link
In comment 16482670 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16482663 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


then people here are going to be screaming again that we reached.



Many, but this has always been a last-ditch type option. I even talked about it on the Scout's Honor podcast.

The issue is Penix could go as high as the teens, and as low as the 2nd round. Depends on medicals.


I'm not concerned about medicals....as he's been clean for 2+ years. I'm concerned about the RT covering his blind side.
lol  
pjcas18 : 8:32 am : link
"the buzz is" the Giants are getting played.

it's like Daniel Jones won't be there at 17 all over again.

Hopefully Schoen doesn't react to the "buzz is...." like fans do.
RE: lol  
leatherneck570 : 8:33 am : link
In comment 16482724 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
"the buzz is" the Giants are getting played.

it's like Daniel Jones won't be there at 17 all over again.

Hopefully Schoen doesn't react to the "buzz is...." like fans do.


For the record I don’t believe the Giants are taking Penix at 6, but leaking this for leverage.
Everyone knows we've been scouting the hell out of the QBs  
UberAlias : 8:33 am : link
The message here is that we have options --it's not Maye or bust. It's no different than NE saying to the media that they haven't gotten any good offers.
If Penix or Nix are the true fallback options  
Jaenyg : 8:33 am : link
They were always in play at 6. This notion that we can expertly trade back up from the 2nd was always flawed because it’s too risky. Where do you trade up to? Who do you need to get ahead of? We may misjudge and miss out altogether.

Ideally, we can take advantage of the fact that there will be true blue chippers at premium positions available at 6 and exploit the Titans, Falcons, Bears for picks while we keep the fallback QB target in arms reach. This goes for JJM too.

RE: lol  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:33 am : link
In comment 16482724 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
"the buzz is" the Giants are getting played.

it's like Daniel Jones won't be there at 17 all over again.

Hopefully Schoen doesn't react to the "buzz is...." like fans do.


No one is leaking the Giants may take Penix at 6 except for the Giants.

It doesn't serve anyone else's purpose. But it serves New York's purpose.
RE: If the Giants love Penix  
UConn4523 : 8:33 am : link
In comment 16482705 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
a far better strategy would be to make the pick at 6. Nabors, Odunze, whoever.

and then trade back in to the first or early 2nd to take Penix even including 2025 1st. That is if they have conviction Penix is the guy.

Taking him at 6 isn't bad because of the player, it's bad because he's projected to go much later. it's like the Patriots picking Logan Mankins in the 1st. the guy is a borderline HOFer, but reality is he was more than likely going to be available much later (like rounds later). so it represented bad value where they selected him, just like Penix would at 6.

IOW, put simply for the mouth breathers, if the Patriots took Tom Brady in the 1st round of the 2000 NFL draft it would have been a terrible pick and he's arguably the GOAT QB and it has nothing to do with that.


Trading back into the first, to the mid teens, would be expensive, probably this and next years 2nd plus some. And that’s if he’s there. Giant risk if you like the player.
The more interesting thing here is  
UberAlias : 8:34 am : link
Why Penix, not JJM? A few reasons come to mind.
RE: RE: If the Giants love Penix  
pjcas18 : 8:35 am : link
In comment 16482730 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16482705 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


a far better strategy would be to make the pick at 6. Nabors, Odunze, whoever.

and then trade back in to the first or early 2nd to take Penix even including 2025 1st. That is if they have conviction Penix is the guy.

Taking him at 6 isn't bad because of the player, it's bad because he's projected to go much later. it's like the Patriots picking Logan Mankins in the 1st. the guy is a borderline HOFer, but reality is he was more than likely going to be available much later (like rounds later). so it represented bad value where they selected him, just like Penix would at 6.

IOW, put simply for the mouth breathers, if the Patriots took Tom Brady in the 1st round of the 2000 NFL draft it would have been a terrible pick and he's arguably the GOAT QB and it has nothing to do with that.



Trading back into the first, to the mid teens, would be expensive, probably this and next years 2nd plus some. And that’s if he’s there. Giant risk if you like the player.


Right, but again, that is a better strategy than 36 hours before the draft adjusting your draft board for a player that had been projected late 1st/early 2nd to pick him at 6 because you suddenly believe the "buzz" in peak lying season.
..  
Sean : 8:36 am : link
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
What I can tell you about Michael Penix Jr. & #Giants:

1. Giants sent every critical person to Washington's pro day where they also had dinner with the Huskies QB

2. QB coach Shea Tierney worked with Penix Jr. on the field at both Senior Bowl AND NFL Combine, as well

3. Joe Schoen seemed to intimate last week that Giants were comfortable with Penix Jr.'s medical, indirectly noting that when a player responds well to surgeries and issues, that's a good indicator

4. Penix Jr. ultimately did NOT take a top 30 visit to the Giants. This could mean something, or nothing. Meeting ownership in some form a key component, though
RE: If Penix or Nix are the true fallback options  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:36 am : link
In comment 16482728 Jaenyg said:
Quote:
They were always in play at 6. This notion that we can expertly trade back up from the 2nd was always flawed because it’s too risky. Where do you trade up to? Who do you need to get ahead of? We may misjudge and miss out altogether.

Ideally, we can take advantage of the fact that there will be true blue chippers at premium positions available at 6 and exploit the Titans, Falcons, Bears for picks while we keep the fallback QB target in arms reach. This goes for JJM too.


Even if this rumor were true, I don't think Nix is in play for the Giants at 6. This was more along a reference of QBs the Giants like. (He's in the no-mans land between our two picks).
RE: RE: lol  
pjcas18 : 8:38 am : link
In comment 16482729 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16482724 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


"the buzz is" the Giants are getting played.

it's like Daniel Jones won't be there at 17 all over again.

Hopefully Schoen doesn't react to the "buzz is...." like fans do.



No one is leaking the Giants may take Penix at 6 except for the Giants.

It doesn't serve anyone else's purpose. But it serves New York's purpose.


Graziano names his source as the Giants? All he says is in the clip above is "I've been told" is there detail in the link (it's ESPN+ which I do not have) where he says it's the Giants telling him this?
Penix  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:38 am : link
is being tossed out here for a potential trade back from pick 6 imv.
Nice!  
Formerly TD : 8:38 am : link
He could be the best of the bunch.

Each of the top 6 have potential pros/cons. Penix is no different. His pure passer prowess is easy to see (less of a projection that JJM and some others).
Question for all (regardless of which QB you want)  
jvm52106 : 8:39 am : link
what does this mean for Jones going forward? There is NO WAY the Giants can play this as nothing but rumors even if we don't draft a QB early.

The Giants have aggressively sought out the QB's and have been rumored to want multiple QB's and linked to trade up options for Maye/Daniels/JJM and now ok with Penix at 6. How does Jones (the person) even want to play here after this? More importantly how would the Giants organization and staff be able to sell Jones as the QB to the team, many of whom were added last year (offensively) and this year with no "bond" or attachment to Jones in place...

To me, this is as close to Kerry Collins 2004 offseason as you will ever see or even Jimmy G with SF two years ago..
pjcas18  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:40 am : link
I'm not sure you're getting this. First, if the Giants want this out there, they don't have to do it directly.

Of course, he doesn't say where he got it.

Again, releasing this info makes a lot of sense if the Giants want to deter New England from trading down with the Vikings.

The Vikings are our #1 problem right now.
NE leaks that they haven't gotten any legitimate offers  
UberAlias : 8:40 am : link
The next day, NYG leaks that they'd be fine taking Penix at 6. This one is pretty easy to read.

Does the reference to Penix and not JJM suggest knowledge that JJ won't be there at 6? There is a lot to unravel in that question, IMO.
I love how everyone reacts....  
George from PA : 8:40 am : link
Trade up for Maye....no matter the cost

But Penix....oh...I don't know at 6.

None of you know what QB will hit....all are a risk....a major risk!

None of you know the order the Giants have them....
RE: I love how everyone reacts....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:41 am : link
In comment 16482746 George from PA said:
Quote:
Trade up for Maye....no matter the cost

But Penix....oh...I don't know at 6.

None of you know what QB will hit....all are a risk....a major risk!

None of you know the order the Giants have them....


Well, we can start another Daniel Jones sucks thread if that makes you happy.
If I’m being honest  
JoeyBigBlue : 8:41 am : link
I prefer Penix over McCarthy. He wouldn’t be my first choice at 6, but it’s a move I could live with.
RE: I love how everyone reacts....  
jvm52106 : 8:42 am : link
In comment 16482746 George from PA said:
Quote:
Trade up for Maye....no matter the cost

But Penix....oh...I don't know at 6.

None of you know what QB will hit....all are a risk....a major risk!

None of you know the order the Giants have them....


True but many of us have clear issues with a guy with a lengthy injury history.. With our injury history that has to be considered.
RE: NE leaks that they haven't gotten any legitimate offers  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:42 am : link
In comment 16482745 UberAlias said:
Quote:
The next day, NYG leaks that they'd be fine taking Penix at 6. This one is pretty easy to read.

Does the reference to Penix and not JJM suggest knowledge that JJ won't be there at 6? There is a lot to unravel in that question, IMO.


What everyone needs to understand is there is a massive battle going on behind the scenes between the Giants and Vikings for Maye.
I’ll throw this out there again  
JT039 : 8:43 am : link
We spent 5 years playing a guy who is oft injured and struggles with pressure.

So why not take the guy with the most injuries who also struggles with pressure.

It would be a typical Giants move. Maybe in round 2 we can take a guy with a lot of injuries and is contemplating retirement?
RE: RE: RE: If they select Penix without trading back...  
SirLoinOfBeef : 8:43 am : link
In comment 16482721 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
In comment 16482670 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16482663 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


then people here are going to be screaming again that we reached.



Many, but this has always been a last-ditch type option. I even talked about it on the Scout's Honor podcast.

The issue is Penix could go as high as the teens, and as low as the 2nd round. Depends on medicals.



I'm not concerned about medicals....as he's been clean for 2+ years. I'm concerned about the RT covering his blind side.


There may be a different RT soon.
Penix  
Archer : 8:43 am : link
If the Giants select Penix then they must have a high grade on him.

I don't see it and if the Giants select him I would hope to be wrong.

There are some prognosticators in the media who are far more knowledgeable than I am and who love Penix. He is getting a lot of love lately.


Penix would be a very risky selection for many reasons.
I would not want to be Schoen if Penix were injured in the preseason.


RE: RE: NE leaks that they haven't gotten any legitimate offers  
UberAlias : 8:44 am : link
In comment 16482752 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16482745 UberAlias said:


Quote:


The next day, NYG leaks that they'd be fine taking Penix at 6. This one is pretty easy to read.

Does the reference to Penix and not JJM suggest knowledge that JJ won't be there at 6? There is a lot to unravel in that question, IMO.



What everyone needs to understand is there is a massive battle going on behind the scenes between the Giants and Vikings for Maye.


Of course. NYG is telling NE --don't just trade back to 11 and assume Penix will be there for you.
Penix is one of my favorites in the draft  
Milton : 8:44 am : link
While I'm not crazy about using the 6th overall pick on him, I prefer him to JJM and consider him almost the equal of Maye in terms of value (although for very different reasons).
Well that would suck  
Larry from WV : 8:44 am : link
Gotta admit that sounds like shopping hungry to me. We have a pro-bowl talent at a premier position or we have someone with a 5% chance of panning out.
NYG is flexing their draft position here  
UberAlias : 8:45 am : link
"We can limit you QB options better than they can."
Again, I think this leak is 100%  
jvm52106 : 8:46 am : link
intentional. New England won't want to move much past 6 if they think their guy could be gone.. Minnesota's 11 and 23 (this year) is not equal to 3 (in terms of QB) if that is your focus.

Lots of gamesmanship going on here.
BTW  
UberAlias : 8:47 am : link
We are going to see some serious heat on this one today. I would bet on it. Not necessarily resolution, but movement, for sure. Get ready.
Penix is one of my favorites in the draft  
Milton : 8:48 am : link
While I'm not crazy about using the 6th overall pick on him, I prefer him to JJM and consider him the equal of Maye in terms of value (although for very different reasons). I would probably take Maye over Penix, but just barely.
p.s.--What say you to betting Penix at +6000 as the 6th overall pick?
RE: Again, I think this leak is 100%  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:48 am : link
In comment 16482763 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
intentional. New England won't want to move much past 6 if they think their guy could be gone.. Minnesota's 11 and 23 (this year) is not equal to 3 (in terms of QB) if that is your focus.

Lots of gamesmanship going on here.


Well, it's so transparent that Kraft could also call our bluff. But regardless, it's a wide leak (if it is an intentional leak).
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:48 am : link
wise, not wide.
Overdraft  
US1 Giants : 8:49 am : link
Think my head would explode.
I like Penix  
Giantimistic : 8:49 am : link
And would be good with him being the pick. The thing I am most concerned with about him be a Giant is autocorrect and s and X being close together on the keyboard.

Yep it’s 4D chess being played.  
leatherneck570 : 8:49 am : link
The mere fact that this is out there  
UberAlias : 8:50 am : link
Is a good sign for those of us wanting Maye. It means we're in the race.
pjcas  
UConn4523 : 8:51 am : link
I don’t think the Giants are adjusting their board 36 hours before the draft. If they liked Penix a month ago they still like him now, and if they didn’t like him a month ago they probably still don’t now either.

I’m simply saying your trade up scenario doesn’t appear to be realistic and comes with risk, not sure how that’s considered a better strategy unless you happen to know Penix won’t be taken by anyone else.
RE: New England's  
Blue21 : 8:53 am : link
In comment 16482716 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
rumored fall back was taking Penix at 11 after a tradedown with the Vikings. If the Giants leak it that they may take Penix at 6....
Now this makes perfect sense. I hope they blast this to all the reporters
RE: The mere fact that this is out there  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:53 am : link
In comment 16482778 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Is a good sign for those of us wanting Maye. It means we're in the race.


I think what is going on right now is the Patriots are trying to goad the Giants into giving up more assets. If the Patriots really want McCarthy, it's a big risk for them to drop too far. Now the Giants are trying to tell them their fallback may be off the table too.

This really comes down to how much of a risk the Patriots want to take. Now NE could simply take McCarthy at #3, but they don't get any extras out of that.

Again, I think the 3-way day makes the most sense for all parties. If stars-and-stripes nails that, he's in gloveone territory.
BTW --if NE is intent on getting a QB as everyone assumes  
UberAlias : 8:54 am : link
They would be fools to trade back into QB row. You basically put yourself into the exact position MN has spent this whole time trying to get out of.
I think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:55 am : link
what is also becoming clear is that Kraft really doesn't want Maye, which is good for us.
I’m not a Penix fan due to the medical, but  
LW_Giants : 8:56 am : link
I’d appreciate the giants taking some chances at the qb position. We need to start trying to find someone better than Jones
RE: RE: The mere fact that this is out there  
section125 : 8:56 am : link
In comment 16482790 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16482778 UberAlias said:


......
Again, I think the 3-way day makes the most sense for all parties. If stars-and-stripes nails that, he's in gloveone territory.


And if he doesn't, he's dead to us. Dead I tell you!

No, it is still a good thread.
RE: RE: The mere fact that this is out there  
leatherneck570 : 8:57 am : link
In comment 16482790 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16482778 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Is a good sign for those of us wanting Maye. It means we're in the race.



I think what is going on right now is the Patriots are trying to goad the Giants into giving up more assets. If the Patriots really want McCarthy, it's a big risk for them to drop too far. Now the Giants are trying to tell them their fallback may be off the table too.

This really comes down to how much of a risk the Patriots want to take. Now NE could simply take McCarthy at #3, but they don't get any extras out of that.

Again, I think the 3-way day makes the most sense for all parties. If stars-and-stripes nails that, he's in gloveone territory.


RE: BTW --if NE is intent on getting a QB as everyone assumes  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:57 am : link
In comment 16482791 UberAlias said:
Quote:
They would be fools to trade back into QB row. You basically put yourself into the exact position MN has spent this whole time trying to get out of.


Except in the 3-way deal, NE still is guaranteed to get their guy plus assets. It's why it makes sense for them.

Put it this way, if the Giants could get the guy they wanted plus a draft pick, wouldn't you do it?
You do it and dont look back  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8:58 am : link
Love his upside and injuries are just so random. Be thrilled with Penix at 6.
RE: I think  
jvm52106 : 8:58 am : link
In comment 16482793 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
what is also becoming clear is that Kraft really doesn't want Maye, which is good for us.


One person here says the Giants have a "type" for their QB and let's say that is true with various people and teams. Then maybe Mayo wants his QB with Brissett there now and maybe Penix as the young developing QB.. Maybe the Giants know that and that spurred them to drop the hint that don't think he makes it past us if you trade elsewhere.
RE: RE: The mere fact that this is out there  
UberAlias : 9:00 am : link
In comment 16482790 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16482778 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Is a good sign for those of us wanting Maye. It means we're in the race.



I think what is going on right now is the Patriots are trying to goad the Giants into giving up more assets. If the Patriots really want McCarthy, it's a big risk for them to drop too far. Now the Giants are trying to tell them their fallback may be off the table too.

This really comes down to how much of a risk the Patriots want to take. Now NE could simply take McCarthy at #3, but they don't get any extras out of that.

Again, I think the 3-way day makes the most sense for all parties. If stars-and-stripes nails that, he's in gloveone territory.


Absolutely. A deal back to 11 without a trade back up is SUPER risky for NE. As I just said, that puts them into the exact position right in QB row MN has been desperate to get out of. For one, unless they LOVE Maye, I think the NE front offense would push hard to make this deal. Their roster is desperate for more picks. If NY controls the path to #4, they have massive advantage with NE.

I think your read is correct. NE sees the situation and is trying to squeeze a little more juice from the lemon. NY is saying --are you sure you want to take a chance like that? Take the deal.
RE: pjcas18  
pjcas18 : 9:00 am : link
In comment 16482743 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not sure you're getting this. First, if the Giants want this out there, they don't have to do it directly.

Of course, he doesn't say where he got it.

Again, releasing this info makes a lot of sense if the Giants want to deter New England from trading down with the Vikings.

The Vikings are our #1 problem right now.


I'm getting it. I think maybe some of you are not getting it - this is likely BS and the Giants are almost definitely not taking Penix at 6.

RE: BTW --if NE is intent on getting a QB as everyone assumes  
MojoEd : 9:00 am : link
In comment 16482791 UberAlias said:
Quote:
They would be fools to trade back into QB row. You basically put yourself into the exact position MN has spent this whole time trying to get out of.

NE not intent in getting a QB is one thing that I absolutely would not buy.
f*ck  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:00 am : link
I'm not going to get any work done today.
Pats leak yesterday no offer is good enough so far  
JonC : 9:00 am : link
Giants leak today they're considering Penix at #6 as a response.

Giants want to box out Vikes for Maye, Pats want to ensure JJ if they move down. It also suggests Vikes may have the upper hand at trading up for #4, if the Pats stay put and draft JJ.

It's all coming into focus, now can Schoen pull it off.
RE: The more interesting thing here is  
barens : 9:01 am : link
In comment 16482732 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Why Penix, not JJM? A few reasons come to mind.


Lol, wasn't it just 3 or 4 days ago, that there were reports that Chicago might take JJM #1?
pjcas18  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:01 am : link
Yes, intentional BS.

It serves New York's purpose.
RE: pjcas  
pjcas18 : 9:03 am : link
In comment 16482784 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
I don’t think the Giants are adjusting their board 36 hours before the draft. If they liked Penix a month ago they still like him now, and if they didn’t like him a month ago they probably still don’t now either.

I’m simply saying your trade up scenario doesn’t appear to be realistic and comes with risk, not sure how that’s considered a better strategy unless you happen to know Penix won’t be taken by anyone else.


it's not realistic because 36 hours before the draft - the guy on most draft boards in the 30-40 range suddenly becomes a "realistic option" at 6. lol. Ok.

Prior to this report the Giants getting a WR like Nabers or Odunze at 6 and Penix or Nix sometime after seemed completely realistic.

Sometime after could be a trade back into the 1st, a trade up in the 2nd, but it certainly seemed realistic and it probably still is unless you believe things that get released 36 hours before the draft.
RE: Pats leak yesterday no offer is good enough so far  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:03 am : link
In comment 16482813 JonC said:
Quote:
Giants leak today they're considering Penix at #6 as a response.

Giants want to box out Vikes for Maye, Pats want to ensure JJ if they move down. It also suggests Vikes may have the upper hand at trading up for #4, if the Pats stay put and draft JJ.

It's all coming into focus, now can Schoen pull it off.


Ding...ding...ding....

If Maye gets to #4, then it is us versus the Vikings 2.0 and that may be harder to win. Why? Because the Cards can trade back and then trade up to #5 still (they've done this before).
RE: BTW  
Go Terps : 9:03 am : link
In comment 16482676 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this would make Go Terps happy, and we all know that is important around here. ;)


Ha. The amount of shit I would take here every time he threw an incompletion would be something, I'm sure.

If the Giants drafted Penix it'd be the biggest surprise they've ever handed me in almost 40 years as a fan. No way that happens.
RE: RE: BTW --if NE is intent on getting a QB as everyone assumes  
UberAlias : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16482802 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16482791 UberAlias said:


Quote:


They would be fools to trade back into QB row. You basically put yourself into the exact position MN has spent this whole time trying to get out of.



Except in the 3-way deal, NE still is guaranteed to get their guy plus assets. It's why it makes sense for them.

Put it this way, if the Giants could get the guy they wanted plus a draft pick, wouldn't you do it?


Of course. I literally proposed the 3-way deal a month ago before anything was out there. I called it a win win win, because it is.

The forum told me it couldn't happen becuase 3-way deals only happen in NBA. BS. NYG was talking to NE --there is no way they wouldn';t leverage the Ryan Cowden connection to bring Az into the mix if that's what it takes to get their guy.
RE: RE: Pats leak yesterday no offer is good enough so far  
jvm52106 : 9:07 am : link
In comment 16482818 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16482813 JonC said:


Quote:


Giants leak today they're considering Penix at #6 as a response.

Giants want to box out Vikes for Maye, Pats want to ensure JJ if they move down. It also suggests Vikes may have the upper hand at trading up for #4, if the Pats stay put and draft JJ.

It's all coming into focus, now can Schoen pull it off.



Ding...ding...ding....

If Maye gets to #4, then it is us versus the Vikings 2.0 and that may be harder to win. Why? Because the Cards can trade back and then trade up to #5 still (they've done this before).


Cards can't risk losing their WR of choice, if Vikes come to 4 it will probably include JJ.. Doubt they want to do that. My bigger worry would be Vikes at 5.. So overall we need to get to 3 or 4.
Uber  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:07 am : link
I missed that proposal by you. Fine work.
Thanks  
UberAlias : 9:08 am : link
It was in a thread, not a OP.
jvm52106  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:11 am : link
I still worry about the Cardinals trade back and then trading up if Maye gets to 4.

Remember, the Vikings will give up THREE #1 picks to the Cardinals. They could easily flip some of that to move up with the Chargers (that deal could already be in place). All that matters to the Cardinals is that they still make out with more draft picks and the same player.

Otherwise, the Giants position here could simply be to let the Patriots take McCarthy and deal directly with the Cardinals right now (which still may happen).
Penix is my choice for QB but not at 6. I hope Giants can manage a  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 9:11 am : link
trade down to get him.
RE: Pats leak yesterday no offer is good enough so far  
UberAlias : 9:11 am : link
In comment 16482813 JonC said:
Quote:
Giants leak today they're considering Penix at #6 as a response.

Giants want to box out Vikes for Maye, Pats want to ensure JJ if they move down. It also suggests Vikes may have the upper hand at trading up for #4, if the Pats stay put and draft JJ.

It's all coming into focus, now can Schoen pull it off.


This is spot on. I think this is going to heat up big time today. Now Schoen needs to bring in his closer.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:12 am : link
Eric, I hope you’re right on Kraft being cool on Maye.
Idk if there is any validity to the asshat rumor but  
LW_Giants : 9:12 am : link
A three team deal just makes so much sense for cards giants and New England. But Vikings are not going to go down easy, they’ll keep driving up the price until the last minute
RE: RE: pjcas  
UConn4523 : 9:13 am : link
In comment 16482817 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16482784 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


I don’t think the Giants are adjusting their board 36 hours before the draft. If they liked Penix a month ago they still like him now, and if they didn’t like him a month ago they probably still don’t now either.

I’m simply saying your trade up scenario doesn’t appear to be realistic and comes with risk, not sure how that’s considered a better strategy unless you happen to know Penix won’t be taken by anyone else.



it's not realistic because 36 hours before the draft - the guy on most draft boards in the 30-40 range suddenly becomes a "realistic option" at 6. lol. Ok.

Prior to this report the Giants getting a WR like Nabers or Odunze at 6 and Penix or Nix sometime after seemed completely realistic.

Sometime after could be a trade back into the 1st, a trade up in the 2nd, but it certainly seemed realistic and it probably still is unless you believe things that get released 36 hours before the draft.


So you are quoting draft boards? Strange. Guess McCarthy is out to then.

And I don’t believe this because it’s the day before the draft, I’ve believed Penix and Nix won’t be available after the teens for weeks atleast, possibly months.
RE: …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:13 am : link
In comment 16482845 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Eric, I hope you’re right on Kraft being cool on Maye.


Look, the Commanders and Pats may still take Maye and all of this is moot that we will be laughing at in a couple of days.

However, everything coming out the last few days suggests Maye is not their guy.
That said I hope you are right  
UConn4523 : 9:14 am : link
.
IT's absurd to think most teams have Penix  
Mike from Ohio : 9:15 am : link
somewhere between 30-40 on their boards. If they did, there would be no point floating this because nobody would believe it. This is being floated only because there is a very real possibility that Penix will be picked somewhere between 11 and 20.

There are a crap ton of teams after us that need QBs. You can't develop a draft strategy based on "buzz." It is based on who picks in a range, who do they need, and how good can they be.

This is only being floated to discourage NE from trading back to 11 if they like Penix. If nobody had him realistically going in the first round, it would be completely pointless to do it.
How crazy would it be  
DaveInTampa : 9:16 am : link
For us to stay at #6 and end up with the fifth QB taken?
Unless I'm missing something  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:18 am : link
the only way any of this makes sense is the following:

(1) the Pats are not in love with Maye. (But they also may be waiting to see if Washington passes on Daniels... this is why no deals until DC picks).

(2) there is someone the Pats want where they don't want to fall too far down on the board (McCarthy and/or Penix?)

Also throw in there the strong possibility that the Cardinals don't want to fall below #6.
Penix smoke is something I suggested  
widmerseyebrow : 9:19 am : link
on GoDeep's thread. It makes sense to keep NE in line.
I don't think the Pats want Maye  
JonC : 9:19 am : link
I think they want Daniels, with JJ as the fallback unless Kraft wins out on JJ, and Penix the next fallback.
this is just another chess move  
dd in Mass : 9:19 am : link
by the Giants. They are trying to take away possible options for the Pats.

It's all about leverage, and squeezing the deal. Supposedly, the Pats are no longer interested in the Giants offer which was #3.... for #6, 2025 #1 and a 2025 #3.

Supposedly, the Giants are now more interested in trading back a few spots to grab extra draft capital.

It's all posturing at this point, no deal is going to happen until and hour or two before the draft starts.

I do know that Kraft still loves JJM and that they want a QB in this draft. However, JJM wasn't one of the top QB's based on their scouting reports.

So do they reach for JJM, take Maye or trade back? It's still anybody's guess in Foxboro.

Eric  
JonC : 9:19 am : link
yessir.
Would be a huge mistake, IMO  
Anakim : 9:20 am : link
Instant F from me
I could easily see Daboll loving Penix  
Sean : 9:20 am : link
Daboll has said he likes juice at the position. Remember the Buck/Aikman comments from the Seattle game about Daboll/Jones.

NYG doesn't have a pick again until 47. Penix won't be there. If you want him, you take him at 6.
Graziano: It's possible NYG takes Penix at 6  
M.S. : 9:21 am : link

I guess anything is possible... but Penix at 6?

Nice click-bait.
RE: I could easily see Daboll loving Penix  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:21 am : link
In comment 16482874 Sean said:
Quote:
Daboll has said he likes juice at the position. Remember the Buck/Aikman comments from the Seattle game about Daboll/Jones.

NYG doesn't have a pick again until 47. Penix won't be there. If you want him, you take him at 6.


Go post this on the Patriots version of BBI. It will help Schoen.
Giants1986 said Daboll prefers Penix  
widmerseyebrow : 9:22 am : link
Without a follow up. No idea if he's a true asshat or just talking.
24 hrs out this reads like smoke to influence other teams  
j_rud : 9:24 am : link
.
beautiful  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:24 am : link
now the New York beat reporters are tweeting about it.

Bait taken.
RE: If NE  
Optimus-NY : 9:26 am : link
In comment 16482694 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
was looking to trade down to acquire picks and take Penix as a fallback then this could be leveraging them towards the rumored 3 way with us and the Cards


+1

RE: beautiful  
Optimus-NY : 9:27 am : link
In comment 16482886 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
now the New York beat reporters are tweeting about it.

Bait taken.


Mission accomplished...
The conspiracy theories in this thread are hilarious  
Rudy5757 : 9:28 am : link
Just call the bluff of the Pats and don’t trade with them. If they want McCarthy they have to take him at 3. If they want to trade with Minnesota they will be without a QB. Giants can either take McCarthy, trade with another team or trade with the Pats and take most of what they got in the trade back…lol take a WR and let McCarthy get taken by another team ahead of 11.

If you get desperate you most likely make a stupid trade. A QB is not going to help this team win this year. Trading up kills any hope to improve this team this year. Trading up costs a lot more cap money.
RE: 24 hrs out this reads like smoke to influence other teams  
Optimus-NY : 9:28 am : link
In comment 16482884 j_rud said:
Quote:
.


Laremy Tunsil understands...
RE: RE: 24 hrs out this reads like smoke to influence other teams  
widmerseyebrow : 9:31 am : link
In comment 16482896 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16482884 j_rud said:


Quote:


.



Laremy Tunsil understands...


Haha, a Tunsil like surprise would be the cherry on top for this years draft run up!
I feel we should take the WR at 6 Stud  
mdthedream : 9:32 am : link
If the Giants want a QB Trade the 2nd round pick and extra to get the QB in the late first round or early 2nd and I am also talking future round picks plus maybe a player as well.If its a QB we really like and he is still on the board.
RE: RE: If they select Penix without trading back...  
steve in ky : 9:34 am : link
In comment 16482673 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16482663 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


I do agree with Terps that if Penix is good enough to be taken at 12, then why not at 6...
.


Because they would mitigate the risk he presents for health reasons by gaining some additional picks if trading back
Moving on from Daniel Jones should be the priority  
RCPhoenix : 9:39 am : link
It’s risky to trade back from #6 - assuming JJM is gone - with the hope that Penix might be available when the Giants have their pick.

I just hope all this smoke means the team is moving on from Daniel Jones.
Penix Sucks  
Jim in Tampa : 9:47 am : link
Has trouble completing intermediate passes.

Has no plan B when a play breaks down as evidenced by the fact that he rushed for just 8 yards last season. (That's not going to work in today's NFL.)

Add in his age (24 before training camps open) and his medicals and I don't even want him in RD-2, let alone @ 6.

Also, from my thread yesterday, here's the review by Beacher Report’s Analyst Derrik Klassen:

“His response to pressure is to either throw it away or throw it up for Odunze… In the NFL you’re going to have to have a lot more.” “He doesn’t have answers to get outside the pocket. His scramble rate was around 1%. In the NFL that’s not going to fly. In 1980 maybe. Today there’s no shot.” “His adjusted accuracy rate is also worse than all the other QBs except for Rattler.” “That’s not great given all the offensive talent he had, plus superior coaching.” “He had everything you could want and he still was not an accurate passer.” “In the 1-10 yard area, he just doesn’t have that timing that rhythm that flexibility to throw it very well and that’s a big hinderance.” “He struggles with touch.”
 
ryanmkeane : 9:48 am : link
Only way they take Penix is if they decide to trade down into the teens and get a shitload of extra picks including multiple 1sts and by that I mean a 2025 and 2026.
Nobody  
AcidTest : 9:48 am : link
believes that the Giants would take Penix at #6. That's bullshit and everyone knows it, so any "leak" that we might is irrelevant and won't give us any "leverage" with NE or AZ.

I agree it's Maye or bust for the Giants. It's also looking like NE will take JJM. That puts the Giants and the Vikings in competition with Arizona for #4. My guess is we win that battle and Maye is a Giant by 9PM tomorrow night. The only way that doesn't happen is if AZ asks for a ridiculous haul of draft picks.
Next leak - Giants talking to SD about pick swap  
Shecky : 9:48 am : link
Scare AZ into realizing they’d have to overpay drastically to get back to five to draft a WR.

To be honest, there’s no bad situation here for the Giants. Unless they feel Maye is a 12 year franchise QB worthy of #1 overall in any draft. And worth the overpay.

But if all this maneuvering causes the Vikes to overpay to get into the third slot. Or 4th slot.

And AZ to overpay to get back to the 5th slot.

Giants may still be able to choose a dominate WR. Or even better, all those overpays to move up, causes a desired player to fall to six and someone has to pay this years cost to move up to six.

This isn’t a Cedric Jones or Devonta Smith situation IMO. Where there’s less targeted players available than their pick number in the draft.
Penix doesn't suck  
JonC : 9:49 am : link
But, having watched him play probably 15 games or more, I do agree with the snippet observations. There are warts and holes plus the injury dossier is really risky.

Anyway, Giants taking Penix at 6 is a non-issue imv, this is about motivating the Pats.
RE: Penix Sucks  
Shecky : 9:50 am : link
In comment 16482950 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
His response to pressure is to either throw it away or throw it up for Odunze


Any chance you have a link to that. I’m blown away reading that. For the simple fact of my blind comments about him int he QB stats thread from yesterday 😮
It's lying season  
nochance : 9:54 am : link
No one knows who prefers what QB or maybe none at all. All these suggested trades were heard in 2018 and the draft didn't go as expected. Just wait and see because there are no peyton Mannings or Luck in this draft
RE: Penix doesn't suck  
GFAN52 : 9:55 am : link
In comment 16482957 JonC said:
Quote:
But, having watched him play probably 15 games or more, I do agree with the snippet observations. There are warts and holes plus the injury dossier is really risky.

Anyway, Giants taking Penix at 6 is a non-issue imv, this is about motivating the Pats.


Agreed, I don't think they are seriously considering him at 6 for themselves.
RE: RE: Penix Sucks  
Jim in Tampa : 10:00 am : link
In comment 16482962 Shecky said:
Quote:
In comment 16482950 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


His response to pressure is to either throw it away or throw it up for Odunze



Any chance you have a link to that. I’m blown away reading that. For the simple fact of my blind comments about him int he QB stats thread from yesterday 😮

The link to that thread is below. The OP contains the link to the interview. QBs are discussed in the first half of the video and the other skill positions in the second half.

QB Takes - ( New Window )
