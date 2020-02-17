for display only
J. Schultz "Vikings more likely to keep 11/23" + Draft info

Big Rick in FL : 4/24/2024 12:35 pm
Quote:
NFL Draft notes I’ve gathered after speaking with multiple team sources:

• #AZCardinals are driving a hard bargain to move back and are “more than happy” to take Marvin Harrison Jr. at 4

• #Chargers have explored moving down from 5, but are content staying put — likely to take an OT

• #Bears aren’t married to WR at 9 — OT and EDGE are also options, while trading down remains a possibility as well

• #Raiders are a candidate to move up for QB, but it’s going to be tough to get past 9

• #Vikings more likely to keep 11+23 at this point, though they continue to explore all options
So then the Vikings won't trade up  
Anakim : 4/24/2024 12:36 pm : link
Which means it's NYG vs. the status quo
Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 12:37 pm : link
are in a dangerous position too.

While they don't want to negotiate against themselves, can they afford to assume Minnesota is not going to trade up?
Schultz  
Big Rick in FL : 4/24/2024 12:37 pm : link
Has broken a ton of stories over the past year. Signings/trades etc are different than the draft, but he definitely has good info.
RE: Schultz  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16483489 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Has broken a ton of stories over the past year. Signings/trades etc are different than the draft, but he definitely has good info.


This.
If NE goes JJM  
The Dude : 4/24/2024 12:39 pm : link
I can't see NYG not moving up to get Maye, if they somehow dont move up and still* get him....That would be fantastic. Just doesn't seem likely.
Could  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 12:39 pm : link
Maye fall to #6?

Do the Giants take that chance?
maybe this will be one of those years  
JJ2525 : 4/24/2024 12:40 pm : link
where everyone talks for months about trades and then very few actually happen.
RE: Giants  
Big Rick in FL : 4/24/2024 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16483488 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are in a dangerous position too.

While they don't want to negotiate against themselves, can they afford to assume Minnesota is not going to trade up?


Nope the Giants can't assume anything. They have to set a limit on what they are willing to spend to move up and not exceed that.

I'm guessing the Vikes aren't able to get up into the top 5 due to teams not wanting to move down that far and that's why they're likely keeping 11 & 23
RE: Could  
The_Boss : 4/24/2024 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16483498 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Maye fall to #6?

Do the Giants take that chance?


You can’t take the chance. Be proactive and get your guy, assuming Maye is their QB1.
Thanks Rick  
ZogZerg : 4/24/2024 12:41 pm : link
The Viking news make some sense. As I have been saying, I don't see how New England can drop to 11. They are drafting a QB for sure. No clue on what Chargers are thinking. Maybe that is not high enough for Minny?

momentum has swung toward  
Giants1986 : 4/24/2024 12:42 pm : link
NE taking Maye amongst the insiders so the Giants wouldnt be moving at that point.
NYG moved up for Banks last year  
UberAlias : 4/24/2024 12:42 pm : link
No way they let Maye slip past 4.
Exciting...  
IchabodGiant : 4/24/2024 12:42 pm : link
if it plays out like that, we're getting JJM or Maye.
IF the Giants are going QB  
HardTruth : 4/24/2024 12:43 pm : link
They likely trade will be at 5 with Chargers.
Williams and Daniels #1 and #2  
Andy in Halifax : 4/24/2024 12:44 pm : link
McCarthy 3
Harrison 4
Alt 5
Maye 6.

Win.
Do the Giants have any kind of agreement  
Maijay : 4/24/2024 12:46 pm : link
with teams say 3-5 to counter any offer from a team after them? Or is that too complicated to do? In other words can they better a rivals offer.
RE: momentum has swung toward  
GFAN52 : 4/24/2024 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16483510 Giants1986 said:
Quote:
NE taking Maye amongst the insiders so the Giants wouldnt be moving at that point.


This.
Overall, I cannot see them taking anything  
jvm52106 : 4/24/2024 12:46 pm : link
but a QB at 6. It is just a matter of which QB..
Andy  
cosmicj : 4/24/2024 12:47 pm : link
I’ve been thinking about the ultimate order, too. The chatter sure sounds like there’s a stand off and everyone will just keep their picks and select.
I don't recall a draft  
darren in pdx : 4/24/2024 12:48 pm : link
where there were so many moving parts that all seemed like they could potentially happen.
what  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 12:49 pm : link
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.
I'd be concerned about  
bc4life : 4/24/2024 12:49 pm : link
Denver fouling things up.
Or maybe Schultz got wind of Minnesota being locked out  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 12:52 pm : link
Due to the 3 team trade. It would be impossible to beat that.
RE: what  
bigblue5611 : 4/24/2024 12:52 pm : link
In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.
That would be fine with me.
RE: what  
The Mike : 4/24/2024 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.


Let the trade back auction begin!
Is there one QB  
larryflower37 : 4/24/2024 12:53 pm : link
That could have that monumental slide we have seen so often.
Like Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, etc.
I feel like McCarthy could be that guy.
RE: what  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.


I could see that happening, but my gut says NE has Kraft wanting JJM and front office wanting trade down. I believe they are not enamored with Maye.
RE: RE: what  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16483547 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.

That would be fine with me.


But they might not take McCarthy.
yeah if the Pats take Maye at #3  
mphbullet36 : 4/24/2024 12:54 pm : link
I think that pauses any trade up scenario from the Giants...I don' think they are in the trade up for JJM group.

Which its seems likely based on a lot of the recent reports.
RE: RE: what  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16483556 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.



I could see that happening, but my gut says NE has Kraft wanting JJM and front office wanting trade down. I believe they are not enamored with Maye.


Well you think that way because like many of us, you are highly susceptible to what you are reading on this site.
RE: RE: RE: what  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16483559 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16483547 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.

That would be fine with me.



But they might not take McCarthy.


Would be typical of our past 10+ years to trade down with the Broncos fail on the picks we get and watch JJM dominate for Sean Payton in Denver. Lol
I think all the speculation and rumors about a tradeup  
Strahan91 : 4/24/2024 12:56 pm : link
to 3 for Maye will be all for naught and NE stands pat and takes him
RE: RE: RE: what  
bigblue5611 : 4/24/2024 12:57 pm : link
In comment 16483559 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16483547 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.

That would be fine with me.



But they might not take McCarthy.

I could be very, very wrong, but I think they would take him. It's going to be an interesting night either way...
What this tells me  
Sky King : 4/24/2024 12:59 pm : link
Is that NE is wither taking Maye, OR they wanted too much from the Vikings to move.

As I've said before, the Vikings were only interested in Maye otherwise they were staying put and would take Penix at 11/23.
RE: RE: RE: what  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16483564 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16483556 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.



I could see that happening, but my gut says NE has Kraft wanting JJM and front office wanting trade down. I believe they are not enamored with Maye.



Well you think that way because like many of us, you are highly susceptible to what you are reading on this site.


Not just that, I think Maye is a real boom or bust prospect. I don't like how he seems to respond to pressure by panicking and making mistakes/locking onto his first read. I see the upside, but the aforementioned potential issues are cause for extreme concern. I also really like JJM as a prospect more than Maye. I'd say my gut feeling about JJM to the Pats is based on my personal evaluation that I did before anyone said they liked JJM more than Maye. Then what I've heard on the site solidified what I studied and believed before any of the media stuff.
The AZ-SD dynamic here is fascinating  
John in NC : 4/24/2024 1:00 pm : link
It's possible that both organizations would prefer a slight trade down but know that the other team wants the same thing. It gives me a glimmer of hope that AZ would take a reasonable offer from the Giants on Thursday if the Giants call. It all depends on how closely AZ has WR 1 and 2.
BTW  
Giants1986 : 4/24/2024 1:01 pm : link
What an awful outcome for Maye to go up to NE that roster is awful, with a defensive HC. I bet he prefers NYG or MIN
there  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 1:02 pm : link
is another way to read this and that is that the Vikings are losing to the Giants.
I'd be happy with Nabers  
US1 Giants : 4/24/2024 1:03 pm : link
He might be the best player in this draft. Not willing to trade up for Maye. If Maye falls to 6 then I could see taking him although I still prefer Nabers.
Albert Breer  
DaveInTampa : 4/24/2024 1:04 pm : link
Reporting today that Pats most likely staying put and taking Maye.
RE: Could  
barens : 4/24/2024 1:05 pm : link
In comment 16483498 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Maye fall to #6?

Do the Giants take that chance?


I'm not one who's for Maye, but if that's who they want, then trading with LA should be worth the risk of someone else jumping them. I guess it's a question of whether New England wants Maye or not.
RE: Albert Breer  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16483592 DaveInTampa said:
Quote:
Reporting today that Pats most likely staying put and taking Maye.


Which is possible.

It's also possible that the Patriots are putting that out there to make the Giants and Vikings sweat.
RE: there  
Giants1986 : 4/24/2024 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16483586 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is another way to read this and that is that the Vikings are losing to the Giants.


Or that the Pats arent moving
RE: RE: there  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16483601 Giants1986 said:
Quote:
In comment 16483586 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is another way to read this and that is that the Vikings are losing to the Giants.



Or that the Pats arent moving


Which has already been pointed out.
RE: what  
Chris684 : 4/24/2024 1:10 pm : link
In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.


This is going to happen in my opinion.

They will be looking at JJM, Nabers or Odunze.

If I had to guess it will be

Williams
Daniels
Maye
Harrison
Alt

I do think there is an outside chance you can flip McCarthy and Maye in the scenario and JJM goes 3 and the Giants are looking at Maye available at 6.
This could be the wildest and most stressful Giants draft...  
Jim in Tampa : 4/24/2024 1:10 pm : link
since 2004.

It's a shame that the NFL doesn't allow "Eli for Rivers plus picks" type of trades any more. Because if they did, this would probably work best for both the Giants and NE.
RE: This could be the wildest and most stressful Giants draft...  
barens : 4/24/2024 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16483612 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
since 2004.

It's a shame that the NFL doesn't allow "Eli for Rivers plus picks" type of trades any more. Because if they did, this would probably work best for both the Giants and NE.


You mean the 2020 draft wasn't stressful when there were 4 offensive tackles to choose from?? I kid, mostly.
If I have it right  
bigblue5611 : 4/24/2024 1:14 pm : link
I believe Rico is the only resident asshat to have not chimed in yet, correct? His post usually comes in a couple hours before the draft if I recall?
RE: If I have it right  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16483621 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
I believe Rico is the only resident asshat to have not chimed in yet, correct? His post usually comes in a couple hours before the draft if I recall?


Oh, I've gotten e-mails from him. He has a lot to say.

On the site, he posted yesterday and said it was NOT true that ownership is against moving up.
Never mind  
bigblue5611 : 4/24/2024 1:16 pm : link
He technically chimed in on the Diana Russini thread to say it wasn't true. But wasn't much info there obviously.
Peppers  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 1:17 pm : link
has also been very quiet. And GiantGrit has been e-mailing me more than he is posting.
RE: what  
bw in dc : 4/24/2024 1:18 pm : link
In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.


I've said that same exact thing. If Schoen goes non-QB or trades down in that scenario, the Daniel Jones Triple Down plan has been activated.
RE: RE: If I have it right  
bigblue5611 : 4/24/2024 1:18 pm : link
In comment 16483624 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Oh, I've gotten e-mails from him. He has a lot to say.

On the site, he posted yesterday and said it was NOT true that ownership is against moving up.


Yup, remembered that a minute after I posted. I'll be interested (obviously) in what he has to say. At this point I wish I could just go to sleep and wake up at draft time haha. I'm also the asshole that didn't realize he volunteered to assist with something for his daughters dance class on the night of the draft...needless to say I'll be hustling to get that done and get out of there.
there  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 1:18 pm : link
is also another asshat who no one seems to either know about or has forgotten. He started posting last year and only drops tidbits here and there. He's been very quiet.
RE: Peppers  
bigblue5611 : 4/24/2024 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16483627 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
has also been very quiet. And GiantGrit has been e-mailing me more than he is posting.


Ah, Peppers, I didn't think about not seeing much from him. Well good to know you've at least been getting tidbits from some of them.
RE: there  
bigblue5611 : 4/24/2024 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16483631 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is also another asshat who no one seems to either know about or has forgotten. He started posting last year and only drops tidbits here and there. He's been very quiet.
Is there an active thread with them on it that you could point the way to? :-)
RE: RE: If I have it right  
Chris684 : 4/24/2024 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16483624 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16483621 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


I believe Rico is the only resident asshat to have not chimed in yet, correct? His post usually comes in a couple hours before the draft if I recall?



Oh, I've gotten e-mails from him. He has a lot to say.

On the site, he posted yesterday and said it was NOT true that ownership is against moving up.


Anything you're at liberty to share with the masses? High level even?
What if NE drafts Maye  
kelly : 4/24/2024 1:27 pm : link
And then if JJM is available at 6 they trade down 6. Giants get Maye, NE gets JJM and a 3?

Can History Repeat Itself...in a bad way  
AustinGiant : 4/24/2024 1:28 pm : link
While I understand we would like to move on from Jones, it may be a mistake to do it this year. Look what happened to the Panthers last year and they will suffer for many years because of that trade. What about the Giants "forcing" the Jones pick? Just saying drafting for need can kill you. Also last year at this time the prevailing opinion was there would only be 2 elite QB candidates: Williams & Maye. Daniels and McCarthy were relative surprises. This will happen in 2025 and IMO there will not be as many teams looking to draft a QB as they will have invested in one this year. We forced the Jones pick and arguably lost either Tua or Herbert in the following year.
RE: RE: RE: what  
KDavies : 4/24/2024 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16483559 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16483547 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.

That would be fine with me.



But they might not take McCarthy.


Win-win IMO. If they like McCarthy, take him. If not, maybe deal to Vikings for 11, 23, +, or another team
RE: there  
Rjanyg : 4/24/2024 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16483631 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is also another asshat who no one seems to either know about or has forgotten. He started posting last year and only drops tidbits here and there. He's been very quiet.


Gloveone?
RE: maybe this will be one of those years  
Darwinian : 4/24/2024 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16483501 JJ2525 said:
Quote:
where everyone talks for months about trades and then very few actually happen.


I've wondered the same.
RE: there  
Mike in NY : 4/24/2024 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16483631 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is also another asshat who no one seems to either know about or has forgotten. He started posting last year and only drops tidbits here and there. He's been very quiet.


Hitdog has also been rather quiet
RE: Can History Repeat Itself...in a bad way  
FStubbs : 4/24/2024 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16483661 AustinGiant said:
Quote:
While I understand we would like to move on from Jones, it may be a mistake to do it this year. Look what happened to the Panthers last year and they will suffer for many years because of that trade. What about the Giants "forcing" the Jones pick? Just saying drafting for need can kill you. Also last year at this time the prevailing opinion was there would only be 2 elite QB candidates: Williams & Maye. Daniels and McCarthy were relative surprises. This will happen in 2025 and IMO there will not be as many teams looking to draft a QB as they will have invested in one this year. We forced the Jones pick and arguably lost either Tua or Herbert in the following year.


Drafting Jones wasn't as bad as keeping him after ut clearly wasn't working.
RE: Can History Repeat Itself...in a bad way  
bigblue5611 : 4/24/2024 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16483661 AustinGiant said:
Quote:
While I understand we would like to move on from Jones, it may be a mistake to do it this year. Look what happened to the Panthers last year and they will suffer for many years because of that trade. What about the Giants "forcing" the Jones pick? Just saying drafting for need can kill you. Also last year at this time the prevailing opinion was there would only be 2 elite QB candidates: Williams & Maye. Daniels and McCarthy were relative surprises. This will happen in 2025 and IMO there will not be as many teams looking to draft a QB as they will have invested in one this year. We forced the Jones pick and arguably lost either Tua or Herbert in the following year.

But didn't the front office prefer Stroud but Tepper wanted Young? If Schoen/Daboll identify Maye or JJM as their guy, do it. If it doesn't work out, move on in year 3.
RE: Andy  
AcidTest : 4/24/2024 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16483536 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I’ve been thinking about the ultimate order, too. The chatter sure sounds like there’s a stand off and everyone will just keep their picks and select.


+2. It sounds like all or most of this chatter about trades could be just "so much sound and fury signifying nothing."

If NE takes Maye then the Giants should not try and trade up. SkyKing has said that the Vikings won't trade up for JJM and the Cardinals apparently want a ton to move down and risk missing out on MHJ. That isn't surprising. Despite all the recent chatter about Nabers passing him on some teams' draft boards, he's still the presumptive #1 WR in the draft. Some teams apparently have him as the #1 player in the entire draft, regardless of position.

If NE takes JJM, then the Giants could offer our #1 next year to move to #4 for Maye. I wouldn't, but it would be reasonable to do so.

I don't see other teams as potential suitors or trade partners for NE, AZ, or SD, except Denver. And if they made a "godfather" offer then we can't beat it anyway.
RE: RE: what  
Amtoft : 4/24/2024 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16483547 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.

That would be fine with me.


Because you assume they take JJM.... They may still take Nabers or trade down.
At this point I don't want to trade up...  
Amtoft : 4/24/2024 1:50 pm : link
We have to many needs. Maybe if moving from 6 to 5 costs like a 4th or a 2025 3rd I do it, but that is it. If we don't get a QB then we don't. We will get really good players instead. If we walked away with Nabers, Orhorhoro, and DTD then I would be happy. We can grab a Joe Milton or Pratt in the 4th to give us another option to keep Daniels off the field late in the year. Then next year get a FA QB or draft one.
RE: there  
UberAlias : 4/24/2024 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16483631 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is also another asshat who no one seems to either know about or has forgotten. He started posting last year and only drops tidbits here and there. He's been very quiet.


Hitdog
It's not  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 1:55 pm : link
Hitdog. I think only a few posters picked up on this other guy. I'm not going to out him.

Consider it a "where's Waldo?" exercise for BBI.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 1:56 pm : link
how the heck did I forget about Hitdog?

What are we up to now? 6, 7 asshats?
RE: It's not  
jvm52106 : 4/24/2024 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16483708 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Hitdog. I think only a few posters picked up on this other guy. I'm not going to out him.

Consider it a "where's Waldo?" exercise for BBI.


Did Soti ever comeback here?
RE: It's not  
UberAlias : 4/24/2024 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16483708 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Hitdog. I think only a few posters picked up on this other guy. I'm not going to out him.

Consider it a "where's Waldo?" exercise for BBI.


Woodstock?
JTGiants was my favorite asshat  
Lambuth_Special : 4/24/2024 1:58 pm : link
Classic meltdown after the Jones pick (which he assured us wouldn't happen).
Coming up empty at QB is a real possibility if Maye goes 3  
The_Boss : 4/24/2024 1:59 pm : link
What’s the saying about HOPE being a faulty strategy/plan? Because that’ll be the plan at QB moving forward: HOPE Lock/Jones play well while HOPING a lesser talent at QB emerges in 2024 for the 2025 draft.
Eric  
Roto_Wizard : 4/24/2024 2:01 pm : link
Any ETA on Rico’s big post? Or when GoDeep will check back in? Remember in his last thread he mentioned that he would try to leave some more nuggets before the big event tomorrow night.
I got 5 asshats  
Rjanyg : 4/24/2024 2:01 pm : link
Rico
Peppers
Hitdog
Woodstock
Giantgrit.

WHo am I missing?

SKyking and stars and stripes have dropped some stuff but are you counting either of them?
RE: Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16483730 Roto_Wizard said:
Quote:
Any ETA on Rico’s big post? Or when GoDeep will check back in? Remember in his last thread he mentioned that he would try to leave some more nuggets before the big event tomorrow night.


I don't know if you're going to see some of these guys post. Stakes too high. Too many eyes watching.
Rjanyg  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 2:04 pm : link
Rico
Peppers
Hitdog
Woodstock
Giantgrit.

GoDeep13
Rickey
(the guy who you guys haven't caught)
RE: what  
JonC : 4/24/2024 2:04 pm : link
In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.


Eli and Rivers all over again.
RE: RE: Eric  
UberAlias : 4/24/2024 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16483737 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16483730 Roto_Wizard said:


Quote:


Any ETA on Rico’s big post? Or when GoDeep will check back in? Remember in his last thread he mentioned that he would try to leave some more nuggets before the big event tomorrow night.



I don't know if you're going to see some of these guys post. Stakes too high. Too many eyes watching.
As it should be (this year).

As much as I love the asshats, franchise QB is too important to f around about.
Ian Rapoport basically said the same thing on PM  
ZogZerg : 4/24/2024 2:08 pm : link
He doesn't know that we will see the massive run up for QBs that people thought a couple of days ago. He doesn't have that sense right now.
RE: Rjanyg  
Rjanyg : 4/24/2024 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16483743 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Rico
Peppers
Hitdog
Woodstock
Giantgrit.

GoDeep13
Rickey
(the guy who you guys haven't caught)


Oh yeah Rickey! Thanks!

Eric, you gotta throw us a clue here on the mystery asshat!!
RE: Giants  
Optimus-NY : 4/24/2024 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16483488 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are in a dangerous position too.

While they don't want to negotiate against themselves, can they afford to assume Minnesota is not going to trade up?


Therein lies the rub (no offense to Bob Kraft!)...
who was the guy that was all in  
jvm52106 : 4/24/2024 2:13 pm : link
about Giants wanting Kwity Paye and said he had inside knowledge??
RE: RE: Rjanyg  
UberAlias : 4/24/2024 2:17 pm : link
In comment 16483769 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16483743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Rico
Peppers
Hitdog
Woodstock
Giantgrit.

GoDeep13
Rickey
(the guy who you guys haven't caught)



Oh yeah Rickey! Thanks!

Eric, you gotta throw us a clue here on the mystery asshat!!


I think it was Jim in Tampa who has shared some info too.
Actually I think I confused posters  
UberAlias : 4/24/2024 2:19 pm : link
This was Big Rick himself.
I could see a situation where NE wants to trade with GIants  
LW_Giants : 4/24/2024 2:21 pm : link
for JJM but isn't sure he'll be there so they take Maye with the understanding that they'd trade him to the giants for JJM and more if JJM is there at 6.

Not like that hasn't happened before lol....
RE: I got 5 asshats  
Stars_and_stripes : 4/24/2024 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16483733 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Rico
Peppers
Hitdog
Woodstock
Giantgrit.

WHo am I missing?

SKyking and stars and stripes have dropped some stuff but are you counting either of them?


Ha don't count me in unless my info proves true. Or if I can get actually get a hold of this guy again
Stars --  
UberAlias : 4/24/2024 2:24 pm : link
If you do see him again, make sure to talk him into signing up on here, lol.
RE: RE: what  
Jaenyg : 4/24/2024 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16483746 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.



Eli and Rivers all over again.


I was thinking same thing!
RE: It's not  
Jaenyg : 4/24/2024 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16483708 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Hitdog. I think only a few posters picked up on this other guy. I'm not going to out him.

Consider it a "where's Waldo?" exercise for BBI.


Does this poster’s handle begin with a “C”?
RE: Actually I think I confused posters  
Rjanyg : 4/24/2024 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16483801 UberAlias said:
Quote:
This was Big Rick himself.


Oh yeah! Big Rick! Thanks!
The Vikes 23 just isn’t as  
mittenedman : 4/24/2024 2:50 pm : link
tempting as they want it to be.

I’ve heard a lot of opinions that this draft - while great at the top - only has 12-19 1st rounders depending who you ask. And then thins out again after the mid rounds.

So if you’re not getting a typical -st round talent with the 23 while also missing out on the blue chips, they don’t have much to offer.
*Typical  
mittenedman : 4/24/2024 2:51 pm : link
1st round talent
RE: Stars --  
Stars_and_stripes : 4/24/2024 3:24 pm : link
In comment 16483814 UberAlias said:
Quote:
If you do see him again, make sure to talk him into signing up on here, lol.


Them types don't hang in our circles bro. Lol. Though in all seriousness I didn't realize one of my buddies is actually tight with him. Had no idea he knew that guy. Probably wanted it that way. I don't know if I'll talk to him directly again but I'll sure try and get some info through my friend.
Eric- its at this time every year  
Dave on the UWS : 4/24/2024 3:33 pm : link
you explain to the "newbies", about the origin of "Asshat",
its still a pretty funny story.
RE: Eric- its at this time every year  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16484000 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
you explain to the "newbies", about the origin of "Asshat",
its still a pretty funny story.


I know there was a thread asking this the other day... I honestly don't remember it's been so long.
Jaenyg  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 3:36 pm : link
that's a good guess
RE: RE: Stars --  
UberAlias : 4/24/2024 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16483973 Stars_and_stripes said:
Quote:
In comment 16483814 UberAlias said:


Quote:


If you do see him again, make sure to talk him into signing up on here, lol.



Them types don't hang in our circles bro. Lol. Though in all seriousness I didn't realize one of my buddies is actually tight with him. Had no idea he knew that guy. Probably wanted it that way. I don't know if I'll talk to him directly again but I'll sure try and get some info through my friend.
I hear ya!
RE: RE: It's not  
Giants1986 : 4/24/2024 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16483831 Jaenyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16483708 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Hitdog. I think only a few posters picked up on this other guy. I'm not going to out him.

Consider it a "where's Waldo?" exercise for BBI.



Does this poster’s handle begin with a “C”?
yeah i think capisce maybe had a few tidbits
RE: RE: RE: Rjanyg  
Big Rick in FL : 4/24/2024 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16483795 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16483769 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


In comment 16483743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Rico
Peppers
Hitdog
Woodstock
Giantgrit.

GoDeep13
Rickey
(the guy who you guys haven't caught)



Oh yeah Rickey! Thanks!

Eric, you gotta throw us a clue here on the mystery asshat!!



I think it was Jim in Tampa who has shared some info too.


Anything about the Giants drafting Kwity Paye was certainly not me.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Rjanyg  
Big Rick in FL : 4/24/2024 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16484114 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16483795 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16483769 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


In comment 16483743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Rico
Peppers
Hitdog
Woodstock
Giantgrit.

GoDeep13
Rickey
(the guy who you guys haven't caught)



Oh yeah Rickey! Thanks!

Eric, you gotta throw us a clue here on the mystery asshat!!



I think it was Jim in Tampa who has shared some info too.



Anything about the Giants drafting Kwity Paye was certainly not me.


And I don't have any Giants inside info. Just rumors that an NFC front office member shares with me.
RE: there  
Optimus-NY : 4/24/2024 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16483586 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is another way to read this and that is that the Vikings are losing to the Giants.


Yup :-)
RE: I'd be concerned about  
Optimus-NY : 4/24/2024 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16483542 bc4life said:
Quote:
Denver fouling things up.


Why? They don't have any ammo. Where they could be a factor is picks 7 through 10 though when Nix and Penix will be be factors.
RE: RE: RE: It's not  
Big Rick in FL : 4/24/2024 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16484028 Giants1986 said:
Quote:
In comment 16483831 Jaenyg said:


Quote:


In comment 16483708 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Hitdog. I think only a few posters picked up on this other guy. I'm not going to out him.

Consider it a "where's Waldo?" exercise for BBI.



Does this poster’s handle begin with a “C”?

yeah i think capisce maybe had a few tidbits


Yeah that's definitely who he's talking about. My phone autosaves username searches on here and all the guys that have posted inside info over the years are on there. I believe the top 2 have stated they no longer get info anymore, but I could be wrong on that.

JonC
Hitdog42
GiantGrit
Capisce
GoDeep13
Rico
Peppers
RE: RE: It's not  
Optimus-NY : 4/24/2024 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16483831 Jaenyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16483708 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Hitdog. I think only a few posters picked up on this other guy. I'm not going to out him.

Consider it a "where's Waldo?" exercise for BBI.



Does this poster’s handle begin with a “C”?


lol
RE: RE: Albert Breer  
Optimus-NY : 4/24/2024 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16483600 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16483592 DaveInTampa said:


Quote:


Reporting today that Pats most likely staying put and taking Maye.



Which is possible.

It's also possible that the Patriots are putting that out there to make the Giants and Vikings sweat.


That's exactly what that is. Kraft the CIA agent, lol.
