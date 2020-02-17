NFL Draft notes I’ve gathered after speaking with multiple team sources:



• #AZCardinals are driving a hard bargain to move back and are “more than happy” to take Marvin Harrison Jr. at 4



• #Chargers have explored moving down from 5, but are content staying put — likely to take an OT



• #Bears aren’t married to WR at 9 — OT and EDGE are also options, while trading down remains a possibility as well



• #Raiders are a candidate to move up for QB, but it’s going to be tough to get past 9



• #Vikings more likely to keep 11+23 at this point, though they continue to explore all options