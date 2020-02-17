|
|NFL Draft notes I’ve gathered after speaking with multiple team sources:
• #AZCardinals are driving a hard bargain to move back and are “more than happy” to take Marvin Harrison Jr. at 4
• #Chargers have explored moving down from 5, but are content staying put — likely to take an OT
• #Bears aren’t married to WR at 9 — OT and EDGE are also options, while trading down remains a possibility as well
• #Raiders are a candidate to move up for QB, but it’s going to be tough to get past 9
• #Vikings more likely to keep 11+23 at this point, though they continue to explore all options
While they don't want to negotiate against themselves, can they afford to assume Minnesota is not going to trade up?
Do the Giants take that chance?
While they don't want to negotiate against themselves, can they afford to assume Minnesota is not going to trade up?
Nope the Giants can't assume anything. They have to set a limit on what they are willing to spend to move up and not exceed that.
I'm guessing the Vikes aren't able to get up into the top 5 due to teams not wanting to move down that far and that's why they're likely keeping 11 & 23
You can’t take the chance. Be proactive and get your guy, assuming Maye is their QB1.
Harrison 4
Alt 5
Maye 6.
Win.
Let the trade back auction begin!
Like Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, etc.
I feel like McCarthy could be that guy.
I could see that happening, but my gut says NE has Kraft wanting JJM and front office wanting trade down. I believe they are not enamored with Maye.
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.
That would be fine with me.
But they might not take McCarthy.
Which its seems likely based on a lot of the recent reports.
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.
I could see that happening, but my gut says NE has Kraft wanting JJM and front office wanting trade down. I believe they are not enamored with Maye.
Well you think that way because like many of us, you are highly susceptible to what you are reading on this site.
In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.
That would be fine with me.
But they might not take McCarthy.
Would be typical of our past 10+ years to trade down with the Broncos fail on the picks we get and watch JJM dominate for Sean Payton in Denver. Lol
In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.
That would be fine with me.
But they might not take McCarthy.
I could be very, very wrong, but I think they would take him. It's going to be an interesting night either way...
As I've said before, the Vikings were only interested in Maye otherwise they were staying put and would take Penix at 11/23.
In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.
I could see that happening, but my gut says NE has Kraft wanting JJM and front office wanting trade down. I believe they are not enamored with Maye.
Well you think that way because like many of us, you are highly susceptible to what you are reading on this site.
Not just that, I think Maye is a real boom or bust prospect. I don't like how he seems to respond to pressure by panicking and making mistakes/locking onto his first read. I see the upside, but the aforementioned potential issues are cause for extreme concern. I also really like JJM as a prospect more than Maye. I'd say my gut feeling about JJM to the Pats is based on my personal evaluation that I did before anyone said they liked JJM more than Maye. Then what I've heard on the site solidified what I studied and believed before any of the media stuff.
I'm not one who's for Maye, but if that's who they want, then trading with LA should be worth the risk of someone else jumping them. I guess it's a question of whether New England wants Maye or not.
Which is possible.
It's also possible that the Patriots are putting that out there to make the Giants and Vikings sweat.
Or that the Pats arent moving
is another way to read this and that is that the Vikings are losing to the Giants.
Or that the Pats arent moving
Which has already been pointed out.
This is going to happen in my opinion.
They will be looking at JJM, Nabers or Odunze.
If I had to guess it will be
Williams
Daniels
Maye
Harrison
Alt
I do think there is an outside chance you can flip McCarthy and Maye in the scenario and JJM goes 3 and the Giants are looking at Maye available at 6.
It's a shame that the NFL doesn't allow "Eli for Rivers plus picks" type of trades any more. Because if they did, this would probably work best for both the Giants and NE.
It's a shame that the NFL doesn't allow "Eli for Rivers plus picks" type of trades any more. Because if they did, this would probably work best for both the Giants and NE.
You mean the 2020 draft wasn't stressful when there were 4 offensive tackles to choose from?? I kid, mostly.
Oh, I've gotten e-mails from him. He has a lot to say.
On the site, he posted yesterday and said it was NOT true that ownership is against moving up.
I've said that same exact thing. If Schoen goes non-QB or trades down in that scenario, the Daniel Jones Triple Down plan has been activated.
On the site, he posted yesterday and said it was NOT true that ownership is against moving up.
Yup, remembered that a minute after I posted. I'll be interested (obviously) in what he has to say. At this point I wish I could just go to sleep and wake up at draft time haha. I'm also the asshole that didn't realize he volunteered to assist with something for his daughters dance class on the night of the draft...needless to say I'll be hustling to get that done and get out of there.
Ah, Peppers, I didn't think about not seeing much from him. Well good to know you've at least been getting tidbits from some of them.
I believe Rico is the only resident asshat to have not chimed in yet, correct? His post usually comes in a couple hours before the draft if I recall?
Oh, I've gotten e-mails from him. He has a lot to say.
On the site, he posted yesterday and said it was NOT true that ownership is against moving up.
Anything you're at liberty to share with the masses? High level even?
In comment 16483541 Eric from BBI said:
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.
That would be fine with me.
But they might not take McCarthy.
Win-win IMO. If they like McCarthy, take him. If not, maybe deal to Vikings for 11, 23, +, or another team
Gloveone?
I've wondered the same.
Hitdog has also been rather quiet
Drafting Jones wasn't as bad as keeping him after ut clearly wasn't working.
But didn't the front office prefer Stroud but Tepper wanted Young? If Schoen/Daboll identify Maye or JJM as their guy, do it. If it doesn't work out, move on in year 3.
+2. It sounds like all or most of this chatter about trades could be just "so much sound and fury signifying nothing."
If NE takes Maye then the Giants should not try and trade up. SkyKing has said that the Vikings won't trade up for JJM and the Cardinals apparently want a ton to move down and risk missing out on MHJ. That isn't surprising. Despite all the recent chatter about Nabers passing him on some teams' draft boards, he's still the presumptive #1 WR in the draft. Some teams apparently have him as the #1 player in the entire draft, regardless of position.
If NE takes JJM, then the Giants could offer our #1 next year to move to #4 for Maye. I wouldn't, but it would be reasonable to do so.
I don't see other teams as potential suitors or trade partners for NE, AZ, or SD, except Denver. And if they made a "godfather" offer then we can't beat it anyway.
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.
That would be fine with me.
Because you assume they take JJM.... They may still take Nabers or trade down.
Hitdog
Consider it a "where's Waldo?" exercise for BBI.
What are we up to now? 6, 7 asshats?
Consider it a "where's Waldo?" exercise for BBI.
Did Soti ever comeback here?
Consider it a "where's Waldo?" exercise for BBI.
Woodstock?
Peppers
Hitdog
Woodstock
Giantgrit.
WHo am I missing?
SKyking and stars and stripes have dropped some stuff but are you counting either of them?
I don't know if you're going to see some of these guys post. Stakes too high. Too many eyes watching.
Peppers
Hitdog
Woodstock
Giantgrit.
GoDeep13
Rickey
(the guy who you guys haven't caught)
Eli and Rivers all over again.
Any ETA on Rico’s big post? Or when GoDeep will check back in? Remember in his last thread he mentioned that he would try to leave some more nuggets before the big event tomorrow night.
I don't know if you're going to see some of these guys post. Stakes too high. Too many eyes watching.
As much as I love the asshats, franchise QB is too important to f around about.
Peppers
Hitdog
Woodstock
Giantgrit.
GoDeep13
Rickey
(the guy who you guys haven't caught)
Oh yeah Rickey! Thanks!
Eric, you gotta throw us a clue here on the mystery asshat!!
While they don't want to negotiate against themselves, can they afford to assume Minnesota is not going to trade up?
Therein lies the rub (no offense to Bob Kraft!)...
Rico
Peppers
Hitdog
Woodstock
Giantgrit.
GoDeep13
Rickey
(the guy who you guys haven't caught)
Oh yeah Rickey! Thanks!
Eric, you gotta throw us a clue here on the mystery asshat!!
I think it was Jim in Tampa who has shared some info too.
Not like that hasn't happened before lol....
Peppers
Hitdog
Woodstock
Giantgrit.
WHo am I missing?
SKyking and stars and stripes have dropped some stuff but are you counting either of them?
Ha don't count me in unless my info proves true. Or if I can get actually get a hold of this guy again
will be fascinating is if the Pats take Maye and the Giants find themselves at #6 with McCarthy still on the board.
Eli and Rivers all over again.
I was thinking same thing!
Consider it a "where's Waldo?" exercise for BBI.
Does this poster’s handle begin with a “C”?
Oh yeah! Big Rick! Thanks!
I’ve heard a lot of opinions that this draft - while great at the top - only has 12-19 1st rounders depending who you ask. And then thins out again after the mid rounds.
So if you’re not getting a typical -st round talent with the 23 while also missing out on the blue chips, they don’t have much to offer.
Them types don't hang in our circles bro. Lol. Though in all seriousness I didn't realize one of my buddies is actually tight with him. Had no idea he knew that guy. Probably wanted it that way. I don't know if I'll talk to him directly again but I'll sure try and get some info through my friend.
its still a pretty funny story.
its still a pretty funny story.
I know there was a thread asking this the other day... I honestly don't remember it's been so long.
If you do see him again, make sure to talk him into signing up on here, lol.
Them types don't hang in our circles bro. Lol. Though in all seriousness I didn't realize one of my buddies is actually tight with him. Had no idea he knew that guy. Probably wanted it that way. I don't know if I'll talk to him directly again but I'll sure try and get some info through my friend.
Hitdog. I think only a few posters picked up on this other guy. I'm not going to out him.
Consider it a "where's Waldo?" exercise for BBI.
Does this poster’s handle begin with a “C”?
In comment 16483743 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Rico
Peppers
Hitdog
Woodstock
Giantgrit.
GoDeep13
Rickey
(the guy who you guys haven't caught)
Oh yeah Rickey! Thanks!
Eric, you gotta throw us a clue here on the mystery asshat!!
I think it was Jim in Tampa who has shared some info too.
Anything about the Giants drafting Kwity Paye was certainly not me.
In comment 16483769 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16483743 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Rico
Peppers
Hitdog
Woodstock
Giantgrit.
GoDeep13
Rickey
(the guy who you guys haven't caught)
Oh yeah Rickey! Thanks!
Eric, you gotta throw us a clue here on the mystery asshat!!
I think it was Jim in Tampa who has shared some info too.
Anything about the Giants drafting Kwity Paye was certainly not me.
And I don't have any Giants inside info. Just rumors that an NFC front office member shares with me.
Yup :-)
Why? They don't have any ammo. Where they could be a factor is picks 7 through 10 though when Nix and Penix will be be factors.
In comment 16483708 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Hitdog. I think only a few posters picked up on this other guy. I'm not going to out him.
Consider it a "where's Waldo?" exercise for BBI.
Does this poster’s handle begin with a “C”?
yeah i think capisce maybe had a few tidbits
Yeah that's definitely who he's talking about. My phone autosaves username searches on here and all the guys that have posted inside info over the years are on there. I believe the top 2 have stated they no longer get info anymore, but I could be wrong on that.
JonC
Hitdog42
GiantGrit
Capisce
GoDeep13
Rico
Peppers
Hitdog. I think only a few posters picked up on this other guy. I'm not going to out him.
Consider it a "where's Waldo?" exercise for BBI.
Does this poster’s handle begin with a “C”?
lol
Reporting today that Pats most likely staying put and taking Maye.
Which is possible.
It's also possible that the Patriots are putting that out there to make the Giants and Vikings sweat.
That's exactly what that is. Kraft the CIA agent, lol.