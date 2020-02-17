Rickey Tweet About Aiyuk

|
|Rickey thoughts 💭 . It's all speculation until tomorrow but Giants making an offer for Aiyuk signals to me that Schoen thinks he may be able to get his QB in the draft. It follows the Buffalo playbook when Bills traded for a veteran Diggs to help a young Josh Allen.
Signals a compete for today, while building out for the future (understanding that the QB probably won’t play this year. At least Maye wouldn’t)
In this scenario it would be JJM.. I am not sold Minnesota comes up here , they could stay at 11 and take Penix or Nix..
I’d rather draft my new offensive core tomorrow and Friday and let them develop together.
McCarthy+ 2nd or 3rd round RB + 2nd or 3rd round WR
but they are just below that and still ascending with their primes ahead of them. to get either for a non-first round pick would be a coup no matter what their contract is.
aiyuk is a stud who creates game changing plays and with very few weaknesses.
As with most QB prospects, the idea is they have the traits needed to evolve their game at the next level. Lots of past QB prospects have been good or worse, let alone great, as prospects and end up being great. Conversely lots of great QB prospects have been shit in the NFL.
i honestly have no idea.
he had 1350 yards last year on 18 ypc. it is 50/50 whoever the best WR is left at #6 does that even once over their rookie deal. jamarr chase has only done it once.
Why? Essentially Aiyuk's deal would be replacing DJs contract.
If we got JJM for pick 6 or maybe a bit more, then I'd say build more naturally and the 2025 1st could turn into McMillan.
If we're not taking big swings, what are we doing? Great teams take big swings, and if they miss occasionally, they keep swinging.
than trade for Aiyuk and then paying him $25-30mil+/yr. Too pricey. Hard pass.
Why? Essentially Aiyuk's deal would be replacing DJs contract.
waller's contract going away half pays for aiyuk. all the other skill players on the offense are cheap.
throw in slayton and you have paid down almost $20m of aiyuk with waller/slayton before you even save the $20m+ next year moving on from jones.
Totally agree.
If we get a QB/WR in any combo, it would be exciting, whether that's Nabers/Penix or Maye/Aiyuk or JJM/Aiyuk.
He’s not an all-pro wr. He made 2nd team because a handful of WR were hurt or their QB got hurt.
He’s barely a top 20WR. No defensive coordinator is scared of him. You can’t trade and then pay close to $30mil/yr for a player like that. No thanks
but they are just below that and still ascending with their primes ahead of them. to get either for a non-first round pick would be a coup no matter what their contract is.
I disagree to some extent. Aiyuk put it all together last year and was legitimately a top tier WR. Pound-for-pound he's right there with the top guys, he just needs more looks.
2nd in the league in yards per target, and a full 1-2 yards more than any of the other premium pass catchers.
+100000000000000000
Against trading for an All-Pro WR that just turned 26 last month?
Name 20 wrs better than Aiyuk. He is a top 12 receiver.
+1. I think people don’t realize how good Aiyuk is. He is absolutely someone worth the Davonta Smith contract and probably a little more.
Against trading for an All-Pro WR that just turned 26 last month?
He was literally on the All-Pro team. So I'm not sure how you can say he's not an All-Pro.
Obviously, I defer to your expertise, however...
I have a friend who is very familiar with the 49ers thinking. According to him, there are some in the organization who feel in a more traditional offense Aiyuk could be bordering the top tier of receivers in the league.
He says, he has heard nothing that leads him to believe they are in a hurry to trade him.
got the QB, this would make a really good offseason.... Burns, Aiyuk, and a QB? Sign me up.
+1. I think people don’t realize how good Aiyuk is. He is absolutely someone worth the Davonta Smith contract and probably a little more.
He's absolutely worth more than Devonta. He's a significantly better player than Smith.
neither is top top tier like bosa, jj, etc.
but they are just below that and still ascending with their primes ahead of them. to get either for a non-first round pick would be a coup no matter what their contract is.
I disagree to some extent. Aiyuk put it all together last year and was legitimately a top tier WR. Pound-for-pound he's right there with the top guys, he just needs more looks.
2nd in the league in yards per target, and a full 1-2 yards more than any of the other premium pass catchers.
i lean more towards agreeing with you than disagreeing, but i do think showing he can handle the kind of volume the top guys get is a box he hasnt checked yet. i dont blame him for not getting volume and i dont mind if he has some statistical regression, but fair or unfair it's just something he hasnt done. i dont have many concerns that he wouldnt produce with more volume. its also possible like tyreek he is just as effective with high volume. its an upside/downside thing.
RB Singletary + Benson (r3) or Estime (r4)
WR Aiyuk
WR Hyatt/Slayton
SWR Wan’Dale
TE Bellinger
LT Thomas
LG Runyan
C Schmitz
RG Eluemunor
RT Neal
Feel like that’s decent group around the young QB - especially having the WR’s, LT, and C in place - and two guards who excel in pass pro.
Eric on Li said:
I disagree to some extent. Aiyuk put it all together last year and was legitimately a top tier WR. Pound-for-pound he's right there with the top guys, he just needs more looks.
2nd in the league in yards per target, and a full 1-2 yards more than any of the other premium pass catchers.
i lean more towards agreeing with you than disagreeing, but i do think showing he can handle the kind of volume the top guys get is a box he hasnt checked yet. i dont blame him for not getting volume and i dont mind if he has some statistical regression, but fair or unfair it's just something he hasnt done. i dont have many concerns that he wouldnt produce with more volume. its also possible like tyreek he is just as effective with high volume. its an upside/downside thing.
I mean Aiyuk's floor here is a half decent WR1 that we haven't had in like forever. Betting on Daboll he'd exceed that floor.
I disagree to some extent. Aiyuk put it all together last year and was legitimately a top tier WR. Pound-for-pound he's right there with the top guys, he just needs more looks.
2nd in the league in yards per target, and a full 1-2 yards more than any of the other premium pass catchers.
+1. From this and the initial Aiyuk thread I get the feeling that he's very underrated on BBI. 2nd highest PFF grade amongst WR's last year, 7th in receiving yards with far fewer targets than any of the top 6 (closest is DJ Moore who had 31 more than Aiyuk), #1 in yards per target in the NFL (min. 50 targets), and only 2 drops last year.
Bottomline for me, he was incredibly efficient with his touches. He had 1 fewer 20+ yard plays than Hill who had significantly more touches.
Edge 1, WR1 and QB with franchise grade potential (Maye) in one off-season... Schoen would deserve a monument right outside MetLife. It will probably cost significant portions of draft capital in 2024 and 2025 but it'd be so worth it. 'Scared money don't make money' as they say and all.
If he gets 130 targets and even drops a yard per target he's a 1500 player. He's a big game hunter.
I still think you trade down and get a corner, or get Surtain in the trade down and have to punt on QB this year to make an Aiyuk move.
got the QB, this would make a really good offseason.... Burns, Aiyuk, and a QB? Sign me up.
Edge 1, WR1 and QB with franchise grade potential (Maye) in one off-season... Schoen would deserve a monument right outside MetLife. It will probably cost significant portions of draft capital in 2024 and 2025 but it'd be so worth it. 'Scared money don't make money' as they say and all.
Is Maye within reach if they are using the #2 on the WR? I'm starting to think it may be McCarthy.
Good not great is a WR2 IMO. Aiyuk with a full load of targets is one of the 10-15 best WRs in the league. Even extending that out to top 20 is much better than Good. 18 yards per catch on 75 receptions is nuts.
Post some evidence that he can’t.
Bottomline for me, he was incredibly efficient with his touches. He had 1 fewer 20+ yard plays than Hill who had significantly more touches.
I agree like I said it’s just something he hasn’t done so if there’s any difference between him and the elite elites that’s it. I have very few doubts he would continue to produce with more volume and put up even better stats. I see upside over what was already a borderline all pro year.
The only doubt is maybe with less talent around him good defenses defend him more successfully with doubles but 20% more target volume will likely lead to more production than any modest efficiency loss.
had 75 catches, 1342 yards and 18 yards a catch.
And he's not top 20?
He seems more like a solid #2 to me.
got the QB, this would make a really good offseason.... Burns, Aiyuk, and a QB? Sign me up.
Edge 1, WR1 and QB with franchise grade potential (Maye) in one off-season... Schoen would deserve a monument right outside MetLife. It will probably cost significant portions of draft capital in 2024 and 2025 but it'd be so worth it. 'Scared money don't make money' as they say and all.
Is Maye within reach if they are using the #2 on the WR? I'm starting to think it may be McCarthy.
They could potentially do it for pick 6, 70, 2025 1st and 3rd or so. It's possible to keep 47
got the QB, this would make a really good offseason.... Burns, Aiyuk, and a QB? Sign me up.
Edge 1, WR1 and QB with franchise grade potential (Maye) in one off-season... Schoen would deserve a monument right outside MetLife. It will probably cost significant portions of draft capital in 2024 and 2025 but it'd be so worth it. 'Scared money don't make money' as they say and all.
Is Maye within reach if they are using the #2 on the WR? I'm starting to think it may be McCarthy.
2025 1st and more would have to be in play but yeah, I think they could pull it off without including that 2024 2nd round pick
Name 20 receivers better. Have you even watched more than a handful of 49ers games? I think you're talking out of your you know what. I live in '9ers country. Aiyuk is their #1, deebo is an elite gadget receiver, kittle exploits mismatches and gets blanked when opposing teams have a good cover safety or lb.
Our friends at ESPN advanced analytics rated him the best WR in the NFL in 2023 BTW.
He seems more like a solid #2 to me.
He's a top 12 wr in the league. He is a #1, on the tier below the top 5.
That is not the offense Daboll runs nor his philosophy.
Ha she lost confidence in our ability to scout? I mean, he’d be right to looking back over the last decade.
But maybe he feels more confident in our pro player scouting than college scouting?
Post draft scouting shakeup would confirm this.
Ha she lost confidence in our ability to scout? I mean, he’d be right to looking back over the last decade.
But maybe he feels more confident in our pro player scouting than college scouting?
Post draft scouting shakeup would confirm this.
Not really accurate. They have replaced a lot of scouts the past few years including during Gettleman tenure into this regime.
The front office structure/personnel has been overhauled past 2-3 yrs.
Ha she lost confidence in our ability to scout? I mean, he’d be right to looking back over the last decade.
But maybe he feels more confident in our pro player scouting than college scouting?
Post draft scouting shakeup would confirm this.
Interesting thought, he has changed a lot of the top dogs, but I don't think the lower level scours have been changed a lot?
There’s about 7-8 elite WR in the league that are a cut above (JJ, ARSB, Hill, Chase, Lamb, Brown, Evans, Adams, Allen).
After that group, how you rank the next tier of guys (Cooper, Nacua, Higgins, DJ Moore, Aiyuk, Waddle, Devonta Smith, Collins, Diggs, Metcalf, Ridley, Mcalaurin, Deebo, Pitman, G. Wilson) really depends on personal preference. If you told me I could add any of those guys to the Giants - the only ones I’d definitively pick over Aiyuk are Waddle, and Wilson. Too soon on Puka.
So willing to trade picks to move up. Willing to trade premium pick for Burns. And now possibly for Aiyuck.
Ha she lost confidence in our ability to scout? I mean, he’d be right to looking back over the last decade.
But maybe he feels more confident in our pro player scouting than college scouting?
Post draft scouting shakeup would confirm this.
Not really accurate. They have replaced a lot of scouts the past few years including during Gettleman tenure into this regime.
The front office structure/personnel has been overhauled past 2-3 yrs.
I know they've changed a lot of the higher ups, but what about the regional scouts etc?
And a couple of solid veteran o- lineman
Really need a 3-tech to put next to Dex
Our friends at ESPN advanced analytics rated him the best WR in the NFL in 2023 BTW.
He was 100% the most efficient. High catch rate, crazy ypc, tons of big plays.
Like I said in my first reply my only surprise is that he is somehow gettable for a 2nd round pick.
They don’t want to trade Higgins until next year. They want 1 more year with him while chase is cheap.
I don’t think the Bengals are listening on Higgins
Against trading for an All-Pro WR that just turned 26 last month?
Dumbness. It's contagious.
Same reason some are upset we traded for Burns... they want the picks to move up for a QB. They think all we need a is a QB and give everything up for one. How dare we use resources on Pro Bowl star players!
If the rumors about ownership not being sold on trading up for a QB are true it's very possible Schoen's only chance to win in his current position might be JJM and Aiyuk. He can draft a good RB in the 3rd or 4th round. He's added depth on the OL and at TE. A new QB and a true #1 receiver might be the best shot he's got to not pick in the top 10 next year if he still has a job.
Our friends at ESPN advanced analytics rated him the best WR in the NFL in 2023 BTW.
He was 100% the most efficient. High catch rate, crazy ypc, tons of big plays.
Like I said in my first reply my only surprise is that he is somehow gettable for a 2nd round pick.
I think your hunch Slayton + 47 is a good guess. Slayton is a poor man's version, but super cheap in 2024.
Agree.
If the rumors about ownership not being sold on trading up for a QB are true it's very possible Schoen's only chance to win in his current position might be JJM and Aiyuk. He can draft a good RB in the 3rd or 4th round. He's added depth on the OL and at TE. A new QB and a true #1 receiver might be the best shot he's got to not pick in the top 10 next year if he still has a job.
This would be building something. Picking Nabers at 6 with status quo at QB is building nothing.
There’s about 7-8 elite WR in the league that are a cut above (JJ, ARSB, Hill, Chase, Lamb, Brown, Evans, Adams, Allen).
After that group, how you rank the next tier of guys (Cooper, Nacua, Higgins, DJ Moore, Aiyuk, Waddle, Devonta Smith, Collins, Diggs, Metcalf, Ridley, Mcalaurin, Deebo, Pitman, G. Wilson) really depends on personal preference. If you told me I could add any of those guys to the Giants - the only ones I’d definitively pick over Aiyuk are Waddle, and Wilson. Too soon on Puka.
I actually think he’s at least as good as St Brown and definitely more dynamic. Give Aiyuk 160 targets and he blows past St Browns production IMO.
Eric in Li, I agree. You have to project which isn't a perfect science.
Our friends at ESPN advanced analytics rated him the best WR in the NFL in 2023 BTW.
He was 100% the most efficient. High catch rate, crazy ypc, tons of big plays.
Like I said in my first reply my only surprise is that he is somehow gettable for a 2nd round pick.
I think your hunch Slayton + 47 is a good guess. Slayton is a poor man's version, but super cheap in 2024.
I agree i see a real fit. And if slayton has a good year he probably brings sf a 5th rd comp pick next year. 47 probably gets a solid wr they can groom like pearsall or Wilson.
If giants get a rookie qb, aiyuk is a great way to balance present and future while supporting that rookie qb.
I would like the foundation of a young QB plus four “big ticket” vets - Burns, Aiyuk, Dex and Thomas - plus a few talented draft pics like KT, Banks, Wan’dale and Hyatt. That looks like a team that actually has a foundation.
Are pointless. Aiyuk is good. Had 1300 yards in a key role for one of the NFL’s best offenses.
There’s about 7-8 elite WR in the league that are a cut above (JJ, ARSB, Hill, Chase, Lamb, Brown, Evans, Adams, Allen).
After that group, how you rank the next tier of guys (Cooper, Nacua, Higgins, DJ Moore, Aiyuk, Waddle, Devonta Smith, Collins, Diggs, Metcalf, Ridley, Mcalaurin, Deebo, Pitman, G. Wilson) really depends on personal preference. If you told me I could add any of those guys to the Giants - the only ones I’d definitively pick over Aiyuk are Waddle, and Wilson. Too soon on Puka.
I actually think he’s at least as good as St Brown and definitely more dynamic. Give Aiyuk 160 targets and he blows past St Browns production IMO.
Agreed. He’s also as good or better than the current version of Adams and he’s better than the current version of Allen too. The only WR’s I think are clearly 100% a cut above are JJ, Hill, Lamb and Chase
If Schoen pulls that off, hats off to him.
Getting a true #1 would be really important if those scouting reports are accurate
Secondly.
Giants may have decided JMM + Aiyuck + next years #1 > Maye
Are pointless. Aiyuk is good. Had 1300 yards in a key role for one of the NFL’s best offenses.
There’s about 7-8 elite WR in the league that are a cut above (JJ, ARSB, Hill, Chase, Lamb, Brown, Evans, Adams, Allen).
After that group, how you rank the next tier of guys (Cooper, Nacua, Higgins, DJ Moore, Aiyuk, Waddle, Devonta Smith, Collins, Diggs, Metcalf, Ridley, Mcalaurin, Deebo, Pitman, G. Wilson) really depends on personal preference. If you told me I could add any of those guys to the Giants - the only ones I’d definitively pick over Aiyuk are Waddle, and Wilson. Too soon on Puka.
I actually think he’s at least as good as St Brown and definitely more dynamic. Give Aiyuk 160 targets and he blows past St Browns production IMO.
Agreed. He’s also as good or better than the current version of Adams and he’s better than the current version of Allen too. The only WR’s I think are clearly 100% a cut above are JJ, Hill, Lamb and Chase
id go amon-ra over aiyuk because he is so damn tough, steady, and polished. you lose a little explosiveness but ill take the other stuff. that's also why ive been a lean toward odunze > nabers out of guys in the draft.
Crazy.
Not only would I laugh, but I would be incredibly happy with a result like this. Get the QBs in the room already some guys to throw to!
Prefer MHJ or Odunze over Nabers though.
If Schoen pulls that off, hats off to him.
Exactly!
and the thought of McCarthy throwing to Aiyuk (and NYG giving up a 2nd) - this would be a big economic transaction. Big money + a premium draft pick (maybe more) for a guy that is good (not great) is a huge swing.
Good not great is a WR2 IMO. Aiyuk with a full load of targets is one of the 10-15 best WRs in the league. Even extending that out to top 20 is much better than Good. 18 yards per catch on 75 receptions is nuts.
He has flat out disappeared for weeks at a time. I wouldn't hate the move if the price is right, but he is not a true #1
and the thought of McCarthy throwing to Aiyuk (and NYG giving up a 2nd) - this would be a big economic transaction. Big money + a premium draft pick (maybe more) for a guy that is good (not great) is a huge swing.
Good not great is a WR2 IMO. Aiyuk with a full load of targets is one of the 10-15 best WRs in the league. Even extending that out to top 20 is much better than Good. 18 yards per catch on 75 receptions is nuts.
He has flat out disappeared for weeks at a time. I wouldn't hate the move if the price is right, but he is not a true #1
I assume you mean weeks:
2
13
17 (think they had already clinched)
because every other game he had at least 57 yards or a td.
he had 7x 100 yard games and 3 others where he scored tds with less than 100.
and again, this is with low volume because he shared an offense with CMC/Kittle/Deebo. All 4 players had 80+ targets.
You can’t keep giving up draft assets and FA money. These are moves you make for the last pieces, not the moves to make a bad team better.
If this is the route they go it’s throwing good money after bad.
You can’t keep giving up draft assets and FA money. These are moves you make for the last pieces, not the moves to make a bad team better.
If this is the route they go it’s throwing good money after bad.
in the whole of the last 2 full drafts, 61 wide receivers total, how many players have had a 1300 yard season?
You can’t keep giving up draft assets and FA money. These are moves you make for the last pieces, not the moves to make a bad team better.
If this is the route they go it’s throwing good money after bad.
I like Aiyuk, but I agree. He seems like player to add as a final piece, especially with the inevitable contract he gets that will very likely top Amon-Ra St. Browns record setting contract of 4yrs/$120M with $77M guaranteed.
And after being in a great environment like San Fran, is Aiyuk really going to want to be at a place breaking in a rookie QB or playing with Jones or Lock?
Baltimore
Buffalo
These are the three teams that make the most sense. They need WRs. And giving up a late one isn’t unreasonable. But Baltimore just extended Bateman.
But with Rice looking at a length suspension - KC might be the best team.
Baltimore
Buffalo
These are the three teams that make the most sense. They need WRs. And giving up a late one isn’t unreasonable. But Baltimore just extended Bateman.
But with Rice looking at a length suspension - KC might be the best team.
What if they think Worthy could be their next Tyreek Hill?
And draft a good WR in a WR rich draft?
You can’t keep giving up draft assets and FA money. These are moves you make for the last pieces, not the moves to make a bad team better.
If this is the route they go it’s throwing good money after bad.
I like Aiyuk, but I agree. He seems like player to add as a final piece, especially with the inevitable contract he gets that will very likely top Amon-Ra St. Browns record setting contract of 4yrs/$120M with $77M guaranteed.
And after being in a great environment like San Fran, is Aiyuk really going to want to be at a place breaking in a rookie QB or playing with Jones or Lock?
most people have no problem going to a place that writes them a $120m check.
the whole 'final piece' thing is imo a generally stupid concept. this regime is in year 3. mcdaniel traded for tyreek at age 28 in year 1, how did that work out?
again, year 3, get busy livin or get busy dyin. obviously if you miss on the top qbs you probably picked a WR top 10 and dont trade for aiyuk.
You can’t keep giving up draft assets and FA money. These are moves you make for the last pieces, not the moves to make a bad team better.
If this is the route they go it’s throwing good money after bad.
IIRC the Giants met with Keon Coleman at the combine. Wonder if he is an option at 47.
And draft a good WR in a WR rich draft?
You can’t keep giving up draft assets and FA money. These are moves you make for the last pieces, not the moves to make a bad team better.
If this is the route they go it’s throwing good money after bad.
IIRC the Giants met with Keon Coleman at the combine. Wonder if he is an option at 47.
Coleman doesn’t really have the same skillset as Aiyuk, but he could certainly be in play there. In the second round, I’d love to get a McConkey/Pearsall option.
most people have no problem going to a place that writes them a $120m check.
the whole 'final piece' thing is imo a generally stupid concept. this regime is in year 3. mcdaniel traded for tyreek at age 28 in year 1, how did that work out?
again, year 3, get busy livin or get busy dyin. obviously if you miss on the top qbs you probably picked a WR top 10 and dont trade for aiyuk.
I'm sure Aiyuk will gladly cash the big checks. I'm less sure he would be as productive here without all of the constituent parts he had in San Fran.
I think these final pieces are good reminders. AJ Brown was a nice final piece for the Eagles. Randy Moss for the Patriots. Stafford was a nice final piece for the Rams. McCaffrey for the 9ers.
Let's look how Tyreke has worked out. Individually, he's been awesome in Miami. He's made them a fun watch for sure. But the team? Back-to-back wildcard spots (good), but out of the playoffs in week one.
Of course, his prior team have won back-to-back Super Bowls without him. And I don't know if you have noticed, but Miami hasn't had a great offseason keeping or adding players. But I will consider the jury still out. So, let's see how year three plays out...
Look, it's not the worst idea. But we need to get the first part solved first - QB. If that happens, I may feel better.
Look, it's not the worst idea. But we need to get the first part solved first - QB. If that happens, I may feel better.
nobody is suggesting this if they draft nabers/odunze. the entire point is if they get their QB in round 1.
And draft a good WR in a WR rich draft?
You can’t keep giving up draft assets and FA money. These are moves you make for the last pieces, not the moves to make a bad team better.
If this is the route they go it’s throwing good money after bad.
IIRC the Giants met with Keon Coleman at the combine. Wonder if he is an option at 47.
Coleman at 47 would be awesome. I have done a few mocks with him falling there.
You can’t keep giving up draft assets and FA money. These are moves you make for the last pieces, not the moves to make a bad team better.
If this is the route they go it’s throwing good money after bad.
Exactly this goes against Schoen's MO why trade and pay for a WR in draft rich with WRs???
Hearing a big Eagles deal is in the works #FlyEaglesFly
And draft a good WR in a WR rich draft?
You can’t keep giving up draft assets and FA money. These are moves you make for the last pieces, not the moves to make a bad team better.
If this is the route they go it’s throwing good money after bad.
Exactly this goes against Schoen's MO why trade and pay for a WR in draft rich with WRs???
Against his MO? in what? His 2 years as GM? Joe schoen was with the Buffalo bills when they traded for Stefon Diggs in 2020.
2020 was regarded as a wide receiver rich draft, where a record 13 wide receivers went in the first 2 rounds.
Hearing a big Eagles deal is in the works #FlyEaglesFly
I'm hearing they are going to trade up to 12 with Denver for Quinyon Mitchell.