Do you make this trade for J.J. McCarthy?

Caleb, Maye, Daniels are off the board.
He insists Cardinals don't want to trade down past 6 (which I believe).
Giants use their 3rd rounder (#70) overall to ensure they get McCarthy without a team jumping in front of them.
Kollman says the 3rd rounder meets the draft chart value. Brett Kollman's Mock
I would not give a 2025 2nd.
Don't love this reason
They're not getting a full QB clock. Jones is getting $40 million 2024 and $28 in 2025.
Would take a swing with the other Tier 2 guys though.
I would do this absolutely, and I would do the 2025 2nd too if needed for pick 4.
“Swing away Mara, swing away!”
There are many ways to take Penix.
But a 3rd would be a no Brainer for a QB that you desire
I don't know if that's a good or bad thing to be honest lol
All depends on how he is used I guess.
Maye is the Josh Allen/Herbert 2.0 Daboll/Schoen are most after but they DO like McCarthy
Sy, my question is this. You said if McCarthy went back to school he'd be in the discussion to be the first overall pick. Yet, a 2025 2nd would keep you from trading for McCarthy?
And I would then hope the board sets high expectation for JMac; and many don't fall back into the trap of our QB just being a passenger again. The QB needs to drive the team.
is 6 and the 2024 3rd. Yes.
Sy, my question is this. You said if McCarthy went back to school he'd be in the discussion to be the first overall pick. Yet, a 2025 2nd would keep you from trading for McCarthy?
"Could" be the top overall pick. Partially due to a lack of competition and assuming he took a step up.
Daniel Jones experience
I’m not saying that he’s the next best QB- but what if that’s why we haven’t heard any connection to him was to mislead everyone away from their target?
He was one of the 30 visits.
is 6 and the 2024 3rd. Yes.
Sy, my question is this. You said if McCarthy went back to school he'd be in the discussion to be the first overall pick. Yet, a 2025 2nd would keep you from trading for McCarthy?
"Could" be the top overall pick. Partially due to a lack of competition and assuming he took a step up.
How do you like Jaxon Dart? He's my sleeper pick for #1 qb next year.
Great young guy, good athlete, but I am unimpressed with his passing skills.
I would not take Nix or Penix either.
Williams, Daniels, and Maye are the only QBs that interest me in this year's draft.
If they take any of the other QBs it feels like we'll right back here again in 2-3 years realizing we don't have "the guy."
Go all in on Maye....if NE is dead set on taking him, then build out the rest of the team and gather ammunition for 2025.
Rico weighs in...
Thanks Rico.
This is a change, isn't it?
Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation.
Great info, thanks for sharing.
Most exciting time of the year. Hopefully next year it's not!
Drafting Nabers at 6 and starting Jones is no direction imo.
Gettin the pappy ready front and center now for tomorrow night. Thanks Rico.
The New York Giants aren’t leaving the draft without a QB and everything points to them taking one tomorrow. Sure sounds like Joe Schoen is getting his ducks in a row to pick a QB #NYGiants
Hell YES! I wonder if this would only be for one of Maye or JJM or they would do it for either. I've been saying for months that my preference would be a reasonable trade to 4 for Maye or JJM with my personal preference being for JJM.
Let’s go!
McCarthy would be an excellent choice for us.
The New York Giants aren’t leaving the draft without a QB and everything points to them taking one tomorrow. Sure sounds like Joe Schoen is getting his ducks in a row to pick a QB #NYGiants
He's reading BBI obviously
Pats take McCarthy and then the Giants and Vikings are fighting over Maye at #4 and #5.
Sounds like if we have a deal in place with AZ then the only way Minnesota could beat that for Maye would be to trade with LAC then AZ. I'm guessing AZ has already explored all options with trading down with Minnesota then back up, etc.
he doesn't make that 1 handed catch on the lateral it's 7 points for bama.
the Giants could still get boxed out here.
Sounds like if we have a deal in place with AZ then the only way Minnesota could beat that for Maye would be to trade with LAC then AZ. I'm guessing AZ has already explored all options with trading down with Minnesota then back up, etc.
Sounds like Arizona wants to make sure they get one of the elite WR and no trade directly with Minnesota locks them into that.
Well, let's hope the first part - Pats taking JMac - occurs.
And the way for Kraft to get Wolf on board is a good, old fashioned "happy ending" massage.
Good point, but it'd need to be announced now.
??
Good point, but it'd need to be announced now.
Not necessarily could be announced as late as NE is on the clock.
Hmmmmm this is also a possibility... but I suspect Arizona wont move until they see what Patriots do. If they are set on getting either MHJr or Nabers.. Patriots cant take a WR..
??
Hmmmmm this is also a possibility... but I suspect Arizona wont move until they see what Patriots do. If they are set on getting either MHJr or Nabers.. Patriots cant take a WR..
That's a good point, it would take NE confirming with AZ they aren't going wr before the trade with us. Good point.
Appreciate the intel! Maye or McCarthy would be a great start.
I feel like the Chargers are in the same boat too, they got rid of Keenan Allen, I'm sure they'd love to pair a guy like Nabers or Odunze with Herbert.
Nobody wants to move out of the top 10 unless they get a godfather deal and I frankly don't think the Vikings have the ammo to move to 5.
I think if they are going to move up, it's going to be a trade with us.
If they did this and traded a 2nd for Aiyuk it would say a lot about how JS views roster building. It would signal that he believes that adding Aiyuk likely elevates the play of Robinson, Hyatt and Slayton and thus takes the offense to a new level. I think the same could be said about Burns and what that does for a guy like Ojulari, who becomes valuable depth and could be a stud in a rotational role.
It would mean that he believes that spending big for top talent at premium positions elevates everyone else vs. building the roster by gambling that 2nd and 3rd rounders are going to turn into premium players. Because of the cap you clearly can’t do this repeatedly but he clearly values adding the big studs and taking a big swing.
We've heard speculation that NE and AZ don't want to drop out of top 10. That only leaves Chargers at 5 to worry about trading down.
There's only 2 reasons to move up: to get your choice of QB 3 or 4, and/or you're in a bidding war with another team for the last of the top targets. A bidding war means overpaying.
I would only trade if the bidding war is real. No more Gollaway scenario where every day DG would add a few more million on the contract just to make sure he got his man against an imaginary foe. Too many BBIers are hearing footsteps and dreaming up panic trades.