Do you make this trade for J.J. McCarthy?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 7:06 pm
Caleb, Maye, Daniels are off the board.

He insists Cardinals don't want to trade down past 6 (which I believe).

Giants use their 3rd rounder (#70) overall to ensure they get McCarthy without a team jumping in front of them.

Kollman says the 3rd rounder meets the draft chart value.
Brett Kollman's Mock - ( New Window )
Without question  
jvm52106 : 4/24/2024 7:07 pm : link
Not a problem.
In a heartbeat  
Optimus-NY : 4/24/2024 7:07 pm : link
The most I would give for McCarthy  
Sy'56 : 4/24/2024 7:08 pm : link
is 6 and the 2024 3rd. Yes.

I would not give a 2025 2nd.
We can still move around  
jvm52106 : 4/24/2024 7:08 pm : link
Off 47 to pick up a 4th or 5th too.
if that's all it takes definitely  
Eric on Li : 4/24/2024 7:08 pm : link
unless there's some crazy value who falls you can slide back from #47 and pick up an extra pick that will produce a comparable prospect to #70 any way.
Kollman  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 7:09 pm : link
"If I'm the Giants, we have to take a swing."
Kollman  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 7:09 pm : link
"I cannot leave the first round without resetting my quarterback clock."
Yes, that is what  
section125 : 4/24/2024 7:10 pm : link
the charts say - it is about a 200 pt move up. I would do that.
No  
Trainmaster : 4/24/2024 7:11 pm : link
I take my chances he’ll either be there at #6, or if he goes at #4 or #5 I’ll take my pick of Odunze or whoever between MHJ and Nabers are left.

Without hesitation  
Capt. Don : 4/24/2024 7:12 pm : link
RE: Kollman  
Sy'56 : 4/24/2024 7:12 pm : link
In comment 16484529 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
"I cannot leave the first round without resetting my quarterback clock."


Don't love this reason

They're not getting a full QB clock. Jones is getting $40 million 2024 and $28 in 2025.
Yes, you absolutely have to.  
DeVito32 : 4/24/2024 7:12 pm : link
It’s a no brainer for me.
FYI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 7:12 pm : link
in the discussion, Kollman says he has McCarthy and Nix rated closely.
It's a yes for me. Probably better than having to trade to 3  
Blue21 : 4/24/2024 7:12 pm : link
for Maye and giving up a 2025 1 and maybe more .
No dice  
ThomasG : 4/24/2024 7:13 pm : link
Wouldn't use #6 on JJM so anything extra is a no go.

Would take a swing with the other Tier 2 guys though.
RE: The most I would give for McCarthy  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16484523 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
is 6 and the 2024 3rd. Yes.

I would not give a 2025 2nd.


I would do this absolutely, and I would do the 2025 2nd too if needed for pick 4.
Yes  
jeff57 : 4/24/2024 7:14 pm : link
But in these situations you can throw the trade value chart out the window.
RE: Kollman  
eric2425ny : 4/24/2024 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16484526 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
"If I'm the Giants, we have to take a swing."


“Swing away Mara, swing away!”
I don't, I just sit and get Penix (or drop and get Penix)  
PatersonPlank : 4/24/2024 7:15 pm : link
Absolutely!  
Rave7 : 4/24/2024 7:15 pm : link
DO IT!
Yes. That's a fair compensation assuming the Cardinals accept it  
GFAN52 : 4/24/2024 7:16 pm : link
maybe even add a 2025 4th if they are resistant to moving.
RE: FYI  
Blue21 : 4/24/2024 7:16 pm : link
In comment 16484543 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
in the discussion, Kollman says he has McCarthy and Nix rated closely.
I have heard others say this too. I like Nix a lot. Probably more than most. Nix at 6 instead? I ll leave that up to the Giants. I m no expert . I assume Sy would say no way and 95% of BBI.
RE: I don't, I just sit and get Penix (or drop and get Penix)  
eric2425ny : 4/24/2024 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16484553 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
/


There are many ways to take Penix.
No and I would not take him in the top ten  
The Mike : 4/24/2024 7:18 pm : link
Would only take McCarthy on a trade back - he and Penix are in the same value tier.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/24/2024 7:24 pm : link
Yes.
Do the Giants like him?  
George from PA : 4/24/2024 7:24 pm : link
QB rating and fitting a system are not the same?

But a 3rd would be a no Brainer for a QB that you desire
I kinda see McCarthy  
Stars_and_stripes : 4/24/2024 7:25 pm : link
like a better Brock Purdy.

I don't know if that's a good or bad thing to be honest lol

All depends on how he is used I guess.

Maye is the Josh Allen/Herbert 2.0 Daboll/Schoen are most after but they DO like McCarthy
Forget it  
Sky King : 4/24/2024 7:26 pm : link
Just take Penix at 6.
RE: The most I would give for McCarthy  
Sean : 4/24/2024 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16484523 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
is 6 and the 2024 3rd. Yes.

I would not give a 2025 2nd.

Sy, my question is this. You said if McCarthy went back to school he'd be in the discussion to be the first overall pick. Yet, a 2025 2nd would keep you from trading for McCarthy?
I would  
j_rud : 4/24/2024 7:31 pm : link
But just between us, I'd make it a 2nd if I also got to see the look on Adofo Mensah's face when he learned that's all it took.
I wouldn't feel great or even good...  
bw in dc : 4/24/2024 7:32 pm : link
about this concept, but JMac has more skills than the incumbent, so I'd probably hold my nose and go along just to begin the process of ending the Jones era.

And I would then hope the board sets high expectation for JMac; and many don't fall back into the trap of our QB just being a passenger again. The QB needs to drive the team.
Makes more sense to me than trading away next year's 1  
robbieballs2003 : 4/24/2024 7:33 pm : link
Hell yes  
Roto_Wizard : 4/24/2024 7:37 pm : link
Absolutely. In a heartbeat.
Yes  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/24/2024 7:37 pm : link
If you were going to take him at 6 then a third rounder shouldn’t stop you.
RE: RE: The most I would give for McCarthy  
Sy'56 : 4/24/2024 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16484598 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16484523 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


is 6 and the 2024 3rd. Yes.

I would not give a 2025 2nd.


Sy, my question is this. You said if McCarthy went back to school he'd be in the discussion to be the first overall pick. Yet, a 2025 2nd would keep you from trading for McCarthy?


"Could" be the top overall pick. Partially due to a lack of competition and assuming he took a step up.
That’s a fair deal  
Metnut : 4/24/2024 7:39 pm : link
I’d even throw in an early day3 2025 pick to close the deal.
Trade for JJ  
Cheech d : 4/24/2024 7:41 pm : link
Yes if they have JJ as one of their bonafide first round talents and a top 2 QB.
In this scenario  
56goat : 4/24/2024 7:47 pm : link
Yep.
Yes.  
AcidTest : 4/24/2024 7:48 pm : link
Absolutely. But I doubt the Cardinals would accept only #70. My guess is they would at least want #47 given that they'd be risking losing MHJ by moving to #6. There is a "tax" to be paid to force them to incur that risk. Trade charts are irrelevant.
I want Drake Maye but I'm down with anything that ends the  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/24/2024 7:52 pm : link

Daniel Jones experience
As long as I have him rated significantly  
ZogZerg : 4/24/2024 7:53 pm : link
Higher than the other QBs.
Of course, why on earth would a 3rd even matter  
UConn4523 : 4/24/2024 7:53 pm : link
Absolutely  
g56blue10 : 4/24/2024 7:54 pm : link
JJ has grown on me. Certainly a risk but he at the moment projects as. Top pick next year. Who know where we pick next year so let’s go for if
If the Giants are going McCarthy  
HardTruth : 4/24/2024 7:54 pm : link
Its going to be a small trade up to 4/5 and not at 6.
If someone else trades up for him  
Carl in CT : 4/24/2024 7:57 pm : link
You are one pick away from MHJR. I’ll take my chances at 6 or call the chargers
No  
UberAlias : 4/24/2024 7:58 pm : link
I would take Nabers over JJ. JJ comes into consideration for me at 6 if top 3 QBs plus Nabers and MHJ are off the board.
Why  
Snorkels : 4/24/2024 7:58 pm : link
in god's name would Arizona even contemplate that. Maybe they trade down but they want to come away with Harrison or a big package for the picks and that's neither. And you don't think Minny could at least give them the part b. Stop dreaming!
Penix at 6  
averagejoe : 4/24/2024 7:59 pm : link
and don't gamble on trading down for him .
I think I could get behind that trade, but I don't want Aiyuk,  
jb322 : 4/24/2024 8:00 pm : link
I'd prefer Tee Higgins
Just a crazy thought given the misdirection being used  
rich in DC : 4/24/2024 8:04 pm : link
What if the Giants know that none of the “top 4” QBs are making it to #6- and they can’t agree on a trade-up. Given how his name has rarely been connected to the Giants, what if their plan B is Nix? That would be one of the great smoke jobs pre-draft that I have ever seen.

I’m not saying that he’s the next best QB- but what if that’s why we haven’t heard any connection to him was to mislead everyone away from their target?
RE: Just a crazy thought given the misdirection being used  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 8:06 pm : link
In comment 16484702 rich in DC said:
Quote:
What if the Giants know that none of the “top 4” QBs are making it to #6- and they can’t agree on a trade-up. Given how his name has rarely been connected to the Giants, what if their plan B is Nix? That would be one of the great smoke jobs pre-draft that I have ever seen.

I’m not saying that he’s the next best QB- but what if that’s why we haven’t heard any connection to him was to mislead everyone away from their target?


He was one of the 30 visits.
LOL  
UberAlias : 4/24/2024 8:07 pm : link
I was just going to say-- "Eric's been known to throw Nix's name out from time to time, wonder if he's heard something."
RE: RE: RE: The most I would give for McCarthy  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16484629 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16484598 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16484523 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


is 6 and the 2024 3rd. Yes.

I would not give a 2025 2nd.


Sy, my question is this. You said if McCarthy went back to school he'd be in the discussion to be the first overall pick. Yet, a 2025 2nd would keep you from trading for McCarthy?



"Could" be the top overall pick. Partially due to a lack of competition and assuming he took a step up.


How do you like Jaxon Dart? He's my sleeper pick for #1 qb next year.
Yes  
Biteymax22 : 4/24/2024 8:08 pm : link
We haven’t exactly lit the world on fire with 3rd rounders, if thats what it takes to get your next QB, go for it.
No. I would not draft McCarthy at all.  
Tom in NY : 4/24/2024 8:12 pm : link
I don't see 'special' with him.
Great young guy, good athlete, but I am unimpressed with his passing skills.
I would not take Nix or Penix either.

Williams, Daniels, and Maye are the only QBs that interest me in this year's draft.

If they take any of the other QBs it feels like we'll right back here again in 2-3 years realizing we don't have "the guy."
Go all in on Maye....if NE is dead set on taking him, then build out the rest of the team and gather ammunition for 2025.
Yes  
Maijay : 4/24/2024 8:35 pm : link
If he is their man that's a fair deal.
NO  
mpinmaine : 4/24/2024 8:46 pm : link
If Schoen and Daboll are sold on JJM, then hell yes  
Section331 : 4/24/2024 8:49 pm : link
you make that trade.
Yup  
Rjanyg : 4/24/2024 9:35 pm : link
If that’s all it takes? I’d be behind ecstatic!
There is a reasonable chance that this happens.  
Rico : 4/24/2024 9:35 pm : link
RE: There is a reasonable chance that this happens.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 9:35 pm : link
In comment 16484939 Rico said:
Quote:
-


Rico weighs in...
RE: There is a reasonable chance that this happens.  
GFAN52 : 4/24/2024 9:36 pm : link
In comment 16484939 Rico said:
Quote:
-


Thanks Rico.
RE: There is a reasonable chance that this happens.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16484939 Rico said:
Quote:
-


This is a change, isn't it?
hell yes  
ElitoCanton : 4/24/2024 9:38 pm : link
make that trade.
Somewhat of a change.  
Rico : 4/24/2024 9:43 pm : link
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation.
Rico  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 9:44 pm : link
it's going to be a wild 24 hours.
RE: Somewhat of a change.  
GFAN52 : 4/24/2024 9:45 pm : link
In comment 16484960 Rico said:
Quote:
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation.


Great info, thanks for sharing.
 
christian : 4/24/2024 9:46 pm : link
Thanks Rico, now I can't sleep.

Most exciting time of the year. Hopefully next year it's not!
Thanks, Rico  
Sean : 4/24/2024 9:46 pm : link
It's simple logic. It makes no sense for the Giants to not come away with a QB. This is year 3 of the Schoen/Daboll build, there needs to be a direction.

Drafting Nabers at 6 and starting Jones is no direction imo.
RE: Somewhat of a change.  
Eric on Li : 4/24/2024 9:47 pm : link
In comment 16484960 Rico said:
Quote:
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation.


RE: Somewhat of a change.  
bigblue5611 : 4/24/2024 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16484960 Rico said:
Quote:
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation.


Gettin the pappy ready front and center now for tomorrow night. Thanks Rico.
New tweet…  
bceagle05 : 4/24/2024 9:51 pm : link
@prettyrickey213
The New York Giants aren’t leaving the draft without a QB and everything points to them taking one tomorrow. Sure sounds like Joe Schoen is getting his ducks in a row to pick a QB #NYGiants 
So much for...  
bw in dc : 4/24/2024 9:51 pm : link
Quote:
“There's going to be a lot of smoke this week: ‘This is the Giants’ guy and this is who they’re taking,’” Schoen said. “And nobody knows because there’s one person that does and I’m keeping things pretty close to the vest in terms of what we’re going to do.
RE: Somewhat of a change.  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 9:55 pm : link
In comment 16484960 Rico said:
Quote:
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation.


Hell YES! I wonder if this would only be for one of Maye or JJM or they would do it for either. I've been saying for months that my preference would be a reasonable trade to 4 for Maye or JJM with my personal preference being for JJM.
RE: There is a reasonable chance that this happens.  
Chris684 : 4/24/2024 9:57 pm : link
In comment 16484939 Rico said:
Quote:
-


Let’s go!

McCarthy would be an excellent choice for us.
RE: New tweet…  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 9:58 pm : link
In comment 16484973 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
@prettyrickey213
The New York Giants aren’t leaving the draft without a QB and everything points to them taking one tomorrow. Sure sounds like Joe Schoen is getting his ducks in a row to pick a QB #NYGiants 


He's reading BBI obviously
Of course  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 9:59 pm : link
the Giants could still get boxed out here.

Pats take McCarthy and then the Giants and Vikings are fighting over Maye at #4 and #5.
RE: Of course  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 10:03 pm : link
In comment 16484988 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the Giants could still get boxed out here.

Pats take McCarthy and then the Giants and Vikings are fighting over Maye at #4 and #5.


Sounds like if we have a deal in place with AZ then the only way Minnesota could beat that for Maye would be to trade with LAC then AZ. I'm guessing AZ has already explored all options with trading down with Minnesota then back up, etc.
getting my gif game ready for tomorrow  
Eric on Li : 4/24/2024 10:04 pm : link
anyone who didnt see this live, this was the biggest play of the CFB playoff.

he doesn't make that 1 handed catch on the lateral it's 7 points for bama.

RE: RE: Of course  
mphbullet36 : 4/24/2024 10:04 pm : link
In comment 16484993 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16484988 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


the Giants could still get boxed out here.

Pats take McCarthy and then the Giants and Vikings are fighting over Maye at #4 and #5.



Sounds like if we have a deal in place with AZ then the only way Minnesota could beat that for Maye would be to trade with LAC then AZ. I'm guessing AZ has already explored all options with trading down with Minnesota then back up, etc.


Sounds like Arizona wants to make sure they get one of the elite WR and no trade directly with Minnesota locks them into that.
Or is this trade with AZ step 1 to get to 3?  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 10:06 pm : link
RE: Of course  
bw in dc : 4/24/2024 10:08 pm : link
In comment 16484988 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the Giants could still get boxed out here.

Pats take McCarthy and then the Giants and Vikings are fighting over Maye at #4 and #5.


Well, let's hope the first part - Pats taking JMac - occurs.

And the way for Kraft to get Wolf on board is a good, old fashioned "happy ending" massage.
RE: Or is this trade with AZ step 1 to get to 3?  
Sean : 4/24/2024 10:10 pm : link
In comment 16484999 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
??

Good point, but it'd need to be announced now.
To the OP...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/24/2024 10:12 pm : link
...yes, I would.
RE: RE: Or is this trade with AZ step 1 to get to 3?  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 10:15 pm : link
In comment 16485007 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16484999 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


??


Good point, but it'd need to be announced now.


Not necessarily could be announced as late as NE is on the clock.
RE: Or is this trade with AZ step 1 to get to 3?  
blueblood : 4/24/2024 10:17 pm : link
In comment 16484999 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
??


Hmmmmm this is also a possibility... but I suspect Arizona wont move until they see what Patriots do. If they are set on getting either MHJr or Nabers.. Patriots cant take a WR..
RE: RE: Or is this trade with AZ step 1 to get to 3?  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 10:20 pm : link
In comment 16485019 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 16484999 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


??



Hmmmmm this is also a possibility... but I suspect Arizona wont move until they see what Patriots do. If they are set on getting either MHJr or Nabers.. Patriots cant take a WR..


That's a good point, it would take NE confirming with AZ they aren't going wr before the trade with us. Good point.
RE: getting my gif game ready for tomorrow  
Eric on Li : 4/24/2024 10:20 pm : link
In comment 16484996 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
anyone who didnt see this live, this was the biggest play of the CFB playoff.

he doesn't make that 1 handed catch on the lateral it's 7 points for bama.


take 2

100% yes  
.McL. : 4/24/2024 10:21 pm : link
Everyday and twice on Sunday
RE: Somewhat of a change.  
Toth029 : 4/24/2024 11:55 pm : link
In comment 16484960 Rico said:
Quote:
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation.


Appreciate the intel! Maye or McCarthy would be a great start.
If the Cardinals don't want to move lower than 6  
BH28 : 12:17 am : link
Why do you need to make the move at all?

I feel like the Chargers are in the same boat too, they got rid of Keenan Allen, I'm sure they'd love to pair a guy like Nabers or Odunze with Herbert.

Nobody wants to move out of the top 10 unless they get a godfather deal and I frankly don't think the Vikings have the ammo to move to 5.

I think if they are going to move up, it's going to be a trade with us.
Giants third rounders are still cursed, might as well  
Blue Dog : 3:01 am : link
Hopefully Cordale Flott (looked okay last year) and Jalin Hyatt (still early) can break that curse.
Trade up for JJ?  
UberAlias : 4:46 am : link
Ugh.
I’d trade a 3rd to ensure the Giants get their QB  
csb : 6:03 am : link
I’ll trust Daboll and Schoen on who they choose - McCarthy or other.

If they did this and traded a 2nd for Aiyuk it would say a lot about how JS views roster building. It would signal that he believes that adding Aiyuk likely elevates the play of Robinson, Hyatt and Slayton and thus takes the offense to a new level. I think the same could be said about Burns and what that does for a guy like Ojulari, who becomes valuable depth and could be a stud in a rotational role.

It would mean that he believes that spending big for top talent at premium positions elevates everyone else vs. building the roster by gambling that 2nd and 3rd rounders are going to turn into premium players. Because of the cap you clearly can’t do this repeatedly but he clearly values adding the big studs and taking a big swing.
some BBIers  
fkap : 8:50 am : link
have trade fever, moving up just to move up out of fear of being outbid by Minny.

We've heard speculation that NE and AZ don't want to drop out of top 10. That only leaves Chargers at 5 to worry about trading down.

There's only 2 reasons to move up: to get your choice of QB 3 or 4, and/or you're in a bidding war with another team for the last of the top targets. A bidding war means overpaying.

I would only trade if the bidding war is real. No more Gollaway scenario where every day DG would add a few more million on the contract just to make sure he got his man against an imaginary foe. Too many BBIers are hearing footsteps and dreaming up panic trades.
