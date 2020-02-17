for display only
PrettyRickey213 "Schoen getting in position to take QB"

Big Rick in FL : 4/24/2024 10:02 pm
Quote:
The New York Giants aren’t leaving the draft without a QB and everything points to them taking one tomorrow. Sure sounds like Joe Schoen is getting in position to pick a QB tomorrow night #NYGiants
From Rickeys fingertips  
Scooter185 : 4/24/2024 10:04 pm : link
To Goodells ears
Not getting  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2024 10:04 pm : link
my hopes up until the deal is done. Giants can still easily get boxed out here. Or the cost may be so great that it leaves an unsettled feeling.
RE: Not getting  
Sean : 4/24/2024 10:06 pm : link
In comment 16484995 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
my hopes up until the deal is done. Giants can still easily get boxed out here. Or the cost may be so great that it leaves an unsettled feeling.

Yep. Still 23 hours from NYG picking. Everyone will be talking tomorrow.
Please god yes  
Formerly TD : 4/24/2024 10:07 pm : link
If he can somehow gey Aiyuk, too… would be a historic offseason.

2004-2005 vibes. Fingers crossed.
Aww man  
Rjanyg : 4/24/2024 10:07 pm : link
This is getting crazy!
Rico chimes in:  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 10:09 pm : link
Somewhat of a change.
Rico : 9:43 pm : link : reply
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation
RE: Not getting  
GFAN52 : 4/24/2024 10:09 pm : link
In comment 16484995 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
my hopes up until the deal is done. Giants can still easily get boxed out here. Or the cost may be so great that it leaves an unsettled feeling.


Same, I'm trying to temper my hope until I hear the words WE HAVE A TRADE by the Commissioner.
Rickey's post came 2 minutes after Rico's btw.  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 10:11 pm : link
Is someone reading BBI? Cmon chime in Rickey.
I am praying whomever they get is good!  
George from PA : 4/24/2024 10:14 pm : link
Rather not over pay...but if they are great....who cares..

Still think the WR might be special players

And the QB craze has risen....and maybe teams in teens more desperate will over pay with us at 6.

Should be entertaining
RE: Rico chimes in:  
stoneman : 4/24/2024 10:14 pm : link
In comment 16485005 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
Somewhat of a change.
Rico : 9:43 pm : link : reply
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation


WOW - sounds like it's anybody but DJ now - 4th QB.
RE: RE: Rico chimes in:  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 10:16 pm : link
In comment 16485014 stoneman said:
Quote:
In comment 16485005 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Somewhat of a change.
Rico : 9:43 pm : link : reply
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation



WOW - sounds like it's anybody but DJ now - 4th QB.


Yes, or possibly step one to get to 3 (I hope not but who am I to be critical of them if they have conviction). I'd just take Maye or JJM at 4 myself. That's what I've been saying for months.
at the end of the day  
mphbullet36 : 4/24/2024 10:19 pm : link
I am not QB scouting expert but gotta trust Schoen and Dabs here. There were part of the process that drafted Allen.

If they have conviction on these QB's make the deal happen. Its the most important position in sports. If they get it right our franchise is set up for the next 10-15 years.

If they get it wrong they will be gone in a year or two.
Yup, Its coming into focus  
Stars_and_stripes : 4/24/2024 10:19 pm : link
And becoming clear its QB (likely Maye over McCarthy).
I’m not letting myself get excited  
LW_Giants : 4/24/2024 10:20 pm : link
But damn, I want JJM or Maye!
The worm seemed to turn tonight  
Chris684 : 4/24/2024 10:21 pm : link
Around the time of Glazer’s update that the Pats love Maye.

I’m wondering if Schoen was working the Pats with the hope of Maye being option 1A knowing that through Cowden’s connection to Ossenfort, he’s had a reasonable deal with Arizona to 4 in his back pocket the whole time for McCarthy who is option 1B.
I  
AcidTest : 4/24/2024 10:21 pm : link
assume that if we move up to #4 it would involve a draft pick next year since Arizona already has a ton this year. My guess is that it would cost a second next year. But I have also read that Arizona has told MHJ that he's their pick if he's available at #4, and that they would want a lot to move down at all. Less than 24 hours to go.
The last 24 hours  
uncledave : 4/24/2024 10:24 pm : link
Are always the worst
RE: The worm seemed to turn tonight  
AcidTest : 4/24/2024 10:24 pm : link
In comment 16485030 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Around the time of Glazer’s update that the Pats love Maye.

I’m wondering if Schoen was working the Pats with the hope of Maye being option 1A knowing that through Cowden’s connection to Ossenfort, he’s had a reasonable deal with Arizona to 4 in his back pocket the whole time for McCarthy who is option 1B.


Quite possibly. He also has to know by now whether he can make a deal with NE, AZ, or frankly anyone else.

I also agree that the Giants seem determined to get a QB tomorrow.
RE: Yup, Its coming into focus  
Roto_Wizard : 4/24/2024 10:24 pm : link
In comment 16485024 Stars_and_stripes said:
Quote:
And becoming clear its QB (likely Maye over McCarthy).


That might be our preference, but it'd be a moot point if New England takes Maye. And we'd have to fend off Minnesota trading up to Arizona as well.
RE: Rico chimes in:  
Blue21 : 4/24/2024 10:24 pm : link
In comment 16485005 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
Somewhat of a change.
Rico : 9:43 pm : link : reply
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation
This I believe. Lots of chatter Maye to NE. And 6-4 for JJ comes a lot cheaper. Do it.
RE: The worm seemed to turn tonight  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 10:24 pm : link
In comment 16485030 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Around the time of Glazer’s update that the Pats love Maye.

I'm wondering if Schoen was working the Pats with the hope of Maye being option 1A knowing that through Cowden's connection to Ossenfort, he's had a reasonable deal with Arizona to 4 in his back pocket the whole time for McCarthy who is option 1B.


Now that's a way to call NE's bluff if I've ever seen one. Obviously, Schoen must be fine with either Maye or JJM at 4. Nevertheless, the Pats will 100% go JJM if Kraft really wants him. Schoen is playing legit poker.
Anyone here feel at least a little uneasy  
M.S. : 4/24/2024 10:25 pm : link

When the media compares Maye going to the Giants with Allen going to the Bills? It’s almost as though Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have brought their Buffalo genie lamp with them to New York and all they need to do is give it one more wishful rub and out will pop a franchise QB!
RE: Rico chimes in:  
ajr2456 : 4/24/2024 10:25 pm : link
In comment 16485005 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
Somewhat of a change.
Rico : 9:43 pm : link : reply
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation


What thread is this in?
Giddy Up  
IchabodGiant : 4/24/2024 10:26 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Yup, Its coming into focus  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 10:26 pm : link
In comment 16485036 Roto_Wizard said:
Quote:
In comment 16485024 Stars_and_stripes said:


Quote:


And becoming clear its QB (likely Maye over McCarthy).



That might be our preference, but it'd be a moot point if New England takes Maye. And we'd have to fend off Minnesota trading up to Arizona as well.


Minnesota would likely have to get to 5 then 4 to entice AZ.
ajr  
Sean : 4/24/2024 10:26 pm : link
The McCarthy hypothetical trade thread.
schoen risking his legacy on the 4th best QB of the draft...  
bigbluewillrise : 4/24/2024 10:26 pm : link
wow.....


RE: RE: Rico chimes in:  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 10:27 pm : link
In comment 16485043 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16485005 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Somewhat of a change.
Rico : 9:43 pm : link : reply
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation



What thread is this in?


Would you make this trade for JJM?
RE: RE: RE: Rico chimes in:  
Optimus-NY : 4/24/2024 10:27 pm : link
In comment 16485017 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16485014 stoneman said:


Quote:


In comment 16485005 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Somewhat of a change.
Rico : 9:43 pm : link : reply
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation



WOW - sounds like it's anybody but DJ now - 4th QB.



Yes, or possibly step one to get to 3 (I hope not but who am I to be critical of them if they have conviction). I'd just take Maye or JJM at 4 myself. That's what I've been saying for months.


Part 1 of a double trade-up methinks...
I do not know who the Giants want, but I doubt  
George from PA : 4/24/2024 10:27 pm : link
It's all the available QBs....they have a target....that they might lose....can't be a given
RE: Rico chimes in:  
AcidTest : 4/24/2024 10:27 pm : link
In comment 16485005 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
Somewhat of a change.
Rico : 9:43 pm : link : reply
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation


In all fairness, JJ being a "possibility" is pretty vague. That certainly doesn't convince me the Giants have a deal in place with the Cardinals to move up to #4 if he's still on the board at that pick.
RE: Not getting  
Spider43 : 4/24/2024 10:28 pm : link
In comment 16484995 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
my hopes up until the deal is done. Giants can still easily get boxed out here. Or the cost may be so great that it leaves an unsettled feeling.


Agreed.

I'd only move up to #5 for Maye. But if Schoen wants to do it at 4, I can live with it. It'll cost us though. And pass on JJ.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/24/2024 10:29 pm : link
I would think Giants would be trading up to 4 if Pats take McCarthy.
Hopefully this doesn’t turn out to be one big tease  
The_Boss : 4/24/2024 10:29 pm : link
Where we sit tight and end up taking the #2 WR off the board, which in any other year, would be a great thing…and yes, I realize that may end up how it goes if 1-5 doesn’t play out like we hope…
RE: RE: Rico chimes in:  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 10:31 pm : link
In comment 16485053 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16485005 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Somewhat of a change.
Rico : 9:43 pm : link : reply
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation



In all fairness, JJ being a "possibility" is pretty vague. That certainly doesn't convince me the Giants have a deal in place with the Cardinals to move up to #4 if he's still on the board at that pick.


True, but the way I read it is JJM as a possibility (if Maye is gone). Not that they would maybe do it for JJM, I read it as we have a deal in place with AZ for Maye, JD or JJM. You could be right, but I don't see Rico even mentioning JJM if it was maybe for JJM definitely for JD or Maye.
I  
AcidTest : 4/24/2024 10:32 pm : link
would prefer to take either Maye or JJM at #6 over anyone else, but a second is the absolute most I would give up (Sy said he wouldn't give up more than our third) to move up for either. They both have some pretty substantial holes and everyone agrees as a consequence they need to sit for a year.
Why does it matter if they have to sit for a year  
ElitoCanton : 4/24/2024 10:35 pm : link
Eli sat for a half a year. Mahomes sat for just about a full year. I think they turned out pretty well. This team is up shit's creek until they get a QB.
RE: RE: RE: Rico chimes in:  
AcidTest : 4/24/2024 10:35 pm : link
In comment 16485063 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16485053 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16485005 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Somewhat of a change.
Rico : 9:43 pm : link : reply
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation



In all fairness, JJ being a "possibility" is pretty vague. That certainly doesn't convince me the Giants have a deal in place with the Cardinals to move up to #4 if he's still on the board at that pick.



True, but the way I read it is JJM as a possibility (if Maye is gone). Not that they would maybe do it for JJM, I read it as we have a deal in place with AZ for Maye, JD or JJM. You could be right, but I don't see Rico even mentioning JJM if it was maybe for JJM definitely for JD or Maye.


The word "possibility" creates uncertainty for me about whether a deal is in place for JJM.
None of the top 5 QBs  
JT039 : 4/24/2024 10:37 pm : link
If you include Nix - should sit if the giants get them. Maybe a few games but real live action is the only way they get better.

Penix inability to scramble, throw on the run, and throw under pressure in college shows he has the highest learning curve and will need better pieces surrounding him than what we can provide.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Rico chimes in:  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 10:37 pm : link
In comment 16485070 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16485063 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16485053 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16485005 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Somewhat of a change.
Rico : 9:43 pm : link : reply
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation



In all fairness, JJ being a "possibility" is pretty vague. That certainly doesn't convince me the Giants have a deal in place with the Cardinals to move up to #4 if he's still on the board at that pick.



True, but the way I read it is JJM as a possibility (if Maye is gone). Not that they would maybe do it for JJM, I read it as we have a deal in place with AZ for Maye, JD or JJM. You could be right, but I don't see Rico even mentioning JJM if it was maybe for JJM definitely for JD or Maye.



The word "possibility" creates uncertainty for me about whether a deal is in place for JJM.


Yeah, it go either way as in maybe/uncertain for JJM or as JJM being a possibility along with Maye and JD.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Rico chimes in:  
AcidTest : 4/24/2024 10:39 pm : link
In comment 16485075 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16485070 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16485063 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16485053 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16485005 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Somewhat of a change.
Rico : 9:43 pm : link : reply
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation



In all fairness, JJ being a "possibility" is pretty vague. That certainly doesn't convince me the Giants have a deal in place with the Cardinals to move up to #4 if he's still on the board at that pick.



True, but the way I read it is JJM as a possibility (if Maye is gone). Not that they would maybe do it for JJM, I read it as we have a deal in place with AZ for Maye, JD or JJM. You could be right, but I don't see Rico even mentioning JJM if it was maybe for JJM definitely for JD or Maye.



The word "possibility" creates uncertainty for me about whether a deal is in place for JJM.



Yeah, it go either way as in maybe/uncertain for JJM or as JJM being a possibility along with Maye and JD.


Yup.
RE: RE: RE: Rico chimes in:  
RE: RE: RE: Rico chimes in:
ajr2456 : 4/24/2024 10:39 pm : link
Quote:
In comment 16485043 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16485005 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Somewhat of a change.
Rico : 9:43 pm : link : reply
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation



What thread is this in?



Would you make this trade for JJM?


I would. I like Maye more but I think JJM is going to be at worst above average
RE: RE: RE: RE: Rico chimes in:  
Mike in Prescott : 4/24/2024 10:39 pm : link

Quote:





Part 1 of a double trade-up methinks...


+1
RE: RE: RE: RE: Rico chimes in:  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 10:40 pm : link
In comment 16485079 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16485048 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16485043 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16485005 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Somewhat of a change.
Rico : 9:43 pm : link : reply
It sounds like we have some deal in place with Arizona to move up to 4. At first it was only for Maye or Daniels, but today my source mentioned JJ as a possibility.

Two years ago it seemed like Thibs was off our board, but then my source said he was on our board in the final 24 hours before the draft. This may be a similar situation



What thread is this in?



Would you make this trade for JJM?



I would. I like Maye more but I think JJM is going to be at worst above average


That's the thread the post is in ;)
I want JJ  
Joey in VA : 4/24/2024 10:43 pm : link
Make it happen Joe.
A lot can happen  
jvm52106 : 4/24/2024 10:44 pm : link
Between now and our pick but getting stuff lined up, being ready to pounce is what I want to hear..

I am still hoping for Maye but JJM is solid as well.. Daniel Jones is not the QB for this team and we need our guy on board..

We have holes but in order to build you have to have a center piece and that is your QB...
RE: schoen risking his legacy on the 4th best QB of the draft...  
Frbuff : 4/24/2024 10:45 pm : link
In comment 16485047 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
wow.....

If he trades for McCarthy.. Schoen will go as the worst gm we ever had.. at least gettlemen drafted the best players on this team.
RE: RE: schoen risking his legacy on the 4th best QB of the draft...  
jvm52106 : 4/24/2024 10:49 pm : link
In comment 16485095 Frbuff said:
Quote:
In comment 16485047 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


wow.....

If he trades for McCarthy.. Schoen will go as the worst gm we ever had.. at least gettlemen drafted the best players on this team.


Sure sure..
RE: Not getting  
Joey in VA : 4/24/2024 10:49 pm : link
In comment 16484995 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
my hopes up until the deal is done. Giants can still easily get boxed out here. Or the cost may be so great that it leaves an unsettled feeling.
You go to hell. You go to hell and you die! I'm literally going stir crazy at this point.
RE: RE: Not getting  
jvm52106 : 4/24/2024 10:50 pm : link
In comment 16485102 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 16484995 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


my hopes up until the deal is done. Giants can still easily get boxed out here. Or the cost may be so great that it leaves an unsettled feeling.

You go to hell. You go to hell and you die! I'm literally going stir crazy at this point.


I took tomorrow off because I knew there was no way I would concentrate on work..
Make It Happen Joe!  
BlueVinnie : 4/24/2024 10:53 pm : link
Find us a franchise QB and then, as the saying goes, you'll never have to buy a drink in this town again.
If I had to guess, Giants made a very fair offer for #3  
Stars_and_stripes : 4/24/2024 10:59 pm : link
And Pats are trying to get Giants to give up more. Giants are not budging as they know their offer is more than fair.

In the end I doubt Pats will bite their nose to spite their face, McCarthy is the guy they want. Everybody gets what they want with no team being excessively ripped off.

-Pats get 4 and select McCarthy at a better spot while they get fair (not a rip off) type compensation
-Giants get 3 and get their highest graded target in Maye (though McCarthy is closely graded)
- Cards get 6 and get the blue chip pass catcher

RE: If I had to guess, Giants made a very fair offer for #3  
BleedBlue46 : 4/24/2024 11:09 pm : link
In comment 16485124 Stars_and_stripes said:
Quote:
And Pats are trying to get Giants to give up more. Giants are not budging as they know their offer is more than fair.

In the end I doubt Pats will bite their nose to spite their face, McCarthy is the guy they want. Everybody gets what they want with no team being excessively ripped off.

-Pats get 4 and select McCarthy at a better spot while they get fair (not a rip off) type compensation
-Giants get 3 and get their highest graded target in Maye (though McCarthy is closely graded)
- Cards get 6 and get the blue chip pass catcher


Either that or Schoen just calls their bluff with a deal in place to get to 4 knowing he's fine with JJM or Maye for the reasonable trade cost. Then NE takes Kraft's guy in JJM at 3 looking like the interim year 1 GM Wolf is.
RE: The last 24 hours  
santacruzom : 4/24/2024 11:44 pm : link
In comment 16485034 uncledave said:
Quote:
Are always the worst


Yes but one benefit to being a Giants fan over the past few years is that our team always drafts early in the night.
Kill me if you must  
Fifty Six : 4/24/2024 11:48 pm : link
But imo all the "everything points to giants taking a QB" talk is bs. I think the g8ants would love for everyone to believe that though, because the more teams trade in front of them to draft a QB the more chance their favorite player will be there. Is it Nabers, Harrison, Odunze is the question for me.
RE: RE: If I had to guess, Giants made a very fair offer for #3  
Stars_and_stripes : 4/24/2024 11:53 pm : link
In comment 16485130 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16485124 Stars_and_stripes said:


Quote:


And Pats are trying to get Giants to give up more. Giants are not budging as they know their offer is more than fair.

In the end I doubt Pats will bite their nose to spite their face, McCarthy is the guy they want. Everybody gets what they want with no team being excessively ripped off.

-Pats get 4 and select McCarthy at a better spot while they get fair (not a rip off) type compensation
-Giants get 3 and get their highest graded target in Maye (though McCarthy is closely graded)
- Cards get 6 and get the blue chip pass catcher




Either that or Schoen just calls their bluff with a deal in place to get to 4 knowing he's fine with JJM or Maye for the reasonable trade cost. Then NE takes Kraft's guy in JJM at 3 looking like the interim year 1 GM Wolf is.


Is his only leverage McCarthy or can he get San Diego involved? Without San Diego I agree he certainly has less leverage. Maybe one of these moving parts shifted and he doesn't have San Diego anor Minnesota ready to give up the mother load anymore.
Vikes  
bc4life : 12:15 am : link
Broncos and maybe another team may cut in
RE: Vikes  
Toth029 : 12:18 am : link
In comment 16485167 bc4life said:
Quote:
Broncos and maybe another team may cut in


All possible but it becomes a huge drop for those clubs. Cardinals won't drop below 6. Patriots likely want one of the Maye/JJ or WR's.
RE: schoen risking his legacy on the 4th best QB of the draft...  
allstarjim : 12:45 am : link
In comment 16485047 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
wow.....


All things considered (including injury risk), JJM has the highest floor of any QB in this draft. Fight me.

It is not the "4th best". It is the presumed 4th-taken.

Did Brandon Beane select the 3rd best QB in 2018 in Josh Allen, behind Mayfield and Darnold? And if you looked at most of the mocks and draft community, you would've said at the time he was the 4th best, behind Josh Rosen, too.

And I can't believe Brett Veach risked his legacy on Patrick Mahomes at 10th overall. Clearly they should've moved heaven and earth to move up ahead of the Bears to take Mitchell Trubisky #1 overall.

Hell, there's a non-zero chance that Spencer Rattler becomes the best NFL quarterback in this class.

Take the guy you have a conviction on. I really like JJM. I think he's going to be a really good QB, with potential to be a top 5 NFL QB. And any of the top 6 guys have a somewhat of a real chance at that. I truly believe JJM will be successful in the NFL. How successful is the big question, but I think he has what it takes to reach his potential. Let's hope that potential is a multi-championship winning franchise QB.
The "xth best QB in this draft" is nonsense  
Go Terps : 12:51 am : link
There are six very talented, very accomplished QB prospects in this draft. They have varying skillsets.

This group will probably have a success story or two, and probably a flop or two. Predicting who will be what is something the NFL has repeatedly shown itself to be terrible at.

The way the NFL approaches the QB position is deeply flawed from the scouting process all the way through to the pro QB evaluation process. So much is a function of luck that best thing an organization can do is take as many swings at solving it as they can.
Xth best any position  
Mike in NY : 1:31 am : link
One of the biggest myths of the entire draft. To give the short version, not all teams have a position like QB ranked in the same order.

As more broken out stats posted the other day demonstrated, JJ McCarthy was one of the best of the top 6 QB’s when facing pressure. Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels also ranked highly in those areas. Jayden Daniels nobody expects to be there so not worth discussing, but with Nix his ADOT was greater than 33% lower than McCarthy’s which could skew data as any QB this high will have their highest completion percentage behind the LOS followed by 0-9 yards. Despite not throwing for a lot of yards or TD’s, McCarthy has by far the highest percentage of 3rd and 7+ attempts going for first downs of all of the top 6 QB’s. His completion percentage in those situations is on par with Nix and Daniels in that situation which tells me that he is looking to extend drives and not just dumping it off and praying. Additionally, at 8% for McCarthy and 11% for Daniels these two have the lowest screen pass % of the top 6 QB’s. Nix is at a whopping 22%. That is not to say that McCarthy is guaranteed to have success in the NFL, but analytics based teams might rank him higher.

Second, teams generally do not operate with a numerical listing of players. Teams cluster players into tiers and try to get a player from the highest tier remaining.

Third, if you solely relied on ranking at a position you would see teams drafting K1 in Round 1 like you are Al Davis with Sebastian Janikowski. This gets back to my point above, if you are not taking someone from your top tier of remaining talent you are not getting the best players. If you look at The Huddle Report, they have at least 39 OL above the top K in this draft. Should a team bypass OL33 just to draft K1?
RE: schoen risking his legacy on the 4th best QB of the draft...  
Big Rick in FL : 6:20 am : link
In comment 16485047 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
wow.....


4th best QB according to who?
I love all the bullshit  
jvm52106 : 6:38 am : link
People say here as if they know anything!!

Whoever the Giants draft......please be a great player  
George from PA : 6:43 am : link
The WR should be great.

The QB must also be great
I’m good with Maye or JJM (or Penix)  
Formerly TD : 6:43 am : link
Make it happen, Joe.
a few things here to unravel if there's a deal to move to 4  
dd in Mass : 7:17 am : link
1. The Pats made it clear to Schoen over a month ago they wanted a QB.
2. The Pats owner loves JJM, anyone close to the organization heard this a dozen times. However this past week their draft board had JJM lower than expected.
3. The Pats let it be known yesterday they decided they are taking Maye.
4. So Schoen going to #4, let's the Pats know they can get JJM and some reasonable compensation. Or the Giants don't have any reservations taking JJM at that spot.
5. Schoen knows he has to get a QB this draft. This would reset his and Dabs timeline of working with the new QB. This move buys them 2 more years of getting the Giants on track.
RE: a few things here to unravel if there's a deal to move to 4  
Rjanyg : 7:51 am : link
In comment 16485250 dd in Mass said:
Quote:
1. The Pats made it clear to Schoen over a month ago they wanted a QB.
2. The Pats owner loves JJM, anyone close to the organization heard this a dozen times. However this past week their draft board had JJM lower than expected.
3. The Pats let it be known yesterday they decided they are taking Maye.
4. So Schoen going to #4, let's the Pats know they can get JJM and some reasonable compensation. Or the Giants don't have any reservations taking JJM at that spot.
5. Schoen knows he has to get a QB this draft. This would reset his and Dabs timeline of working with the new QB. This move buys them 2 more years of getting the Giants on track.


This is most realistic timeline and thought toward NYG - NE dialog.

I will assume NYG likes Maye and McCarthy close to the same, if NYG can get to 4 they get a QB. If NE and NYG can come to reasonable compensation on a swap of 3 & 4 then Giants get Maye and NE gets McCarthy, and say pick 70.

If NE decides they still want JJ they take him at 3 and Giants get Maye.

Getting to pick 4 simplifies the decision making.
RE: a few things here to unravel if there's a deal to move to 4  
Sean : 7:53 am : link
In comment 16485250 dd in Mass said:
Quote:
1. The Pats made it clear to Schoen over a month ago they wanted a QB.
2. The Pats owner loves JJM, anyone close to the organization heard this a dozen times. However this past week their draft board had JJM lower than expected.
3. The Pats let it be known yesterday they decided they are taking Maye.
4. So Schoen going to #4, let's the Pats know they can get JJM and some reasonable compensation. Or the Giants don't have any reservations taking JJM at that spot.
5. Schoen knows he has to get a QB this draft. This would reset his and Dabs timeline of working with the new QB. This move buys them 2 more years of getting the Giants on track.

Regarding 5, I think it's just simply they desperately need a QB. Any guy they have a first round grade on they will try hard to get. Williams & Daniels are out of reach. That leaves Maye & McCarthy.

It's less about timelines and more about building THEIR team. Between QB and the Burns trade, it's time to build their way. It's year 3 already.
.  
ThomasG : 7:59 am : link
bigbluewillrise  
Toth029 : 8:53 am : link
Please respond. Thanks!
RE: Vikes  
Optimus-NY : 9:49 am : link
In comment 16485167 bc4life said:
Quote:
Broncos and maybe another team may cut in



Broncos have no ammo and the Chargers are not dealing within their division.
Let The Draft Come To You Joe  
Trainmaster : 9:50 am : link
You’re in the driver’s seat with 6th that still will net a choice of the QB4 or WR2 or OT1 or Edge1.
RE: RE: Vikes  
Stars_and_stripes : 9:53 am : link
In comment 16485575 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16485167 bc4life said:


Quote:


Broncos and maybe another team may cut in




Broncos have no ammo and the Chargers are not dealing within their division.


-Giants have Cards deal on apparent lockdown

-Giants take McCarthy at @4 should Maye go 3

-Therefore, Kraft has to stick and pick McCarthy at 3 or lose McCarthy to G-Men at 4, Chargers pick becomes useless to Pats at that point if Vikes trade up.
Watch us trade up to #4 and take MHJr  
PatersonPlank : 9:57 am : link
BBI would explode
RE: The  
Andrew in Austin : 10:15 am : link
In comment 16485182 Go Terps said:
Quote:
There are six very talented, very accomplished QB prospects in this draft. They have varying skillsets.

This group will probably have a success story or two, and probably a flop or two. Predicting who will be what is something the NFL has repeatedly shown itself to be terrible at.

The way the NFL approaches the QB position is deeply flawed from the scouting process all the way through to the pro QB evaluation process. So much is a function of luck that best thing an organization can do is take as many swings at solving it as they can.


Really just a great summary of the reality of finding a QB. I was a person hoping DJ would pan out after 22, but 23 was a bucket of cold water on those hopes. We need to just keep taking shots until we find the right person. Fail fast until you get it right.
RE: RE: RE: Vikes  
BleedBlue46 : 10:29 am : link
In comment 16485592 Stars_and_stripes said:
Quote:
In comment 16485575 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16485167 bc4life said:


Quote:


Broncos and maybe another team may cut in




Broncos have no ammo and the Chargers are not dealing within their division.



-Giants have Cards deal on apparent lockdown

-Giants take McCarthy at @4 should Maye go 3

-Therefore, Kraft has to stick and pick McCarthy at 3 or lose McCarthy to G-Men at 4, Chargers pick becomes useless to Pats at that point if Vikes trade up.


I'm guessing LAC don't want to move down with the Vikings which boxes them out of weaseling up to 3 or 4. They would have to get to 5 first. AZ doesn't want to miss out on Nabers or MHJ. LAC presumably don't want to miss out on Nabers/MHJ/Alt, I think they want one of MHJ/Nabers too.

The only way we could make the trade with AZ before NE picks is if somehow NE gave AZ the guarantee that they aren't taking a WR. That happens in trades in the draft. If Schoen has a deal in place with AZ, then I presume the Vikings simply can't move into the top 5 so AZ has agreed to the preliminary deal with us. In that situation, I would just tell Wolf that we have a deal in place to get to 4 and we like both JJM and Maye so yall go ahead and pick your guy.
Man we’re just lucky  
leatherneck570 : 10:31 am : link
X is letting Rickey scoop the insiders right before the draft after banning Rickey for scooping the insiders. Amirite?
Yeah  
David B. : 12:34 pm : link
He walked into the draft room and sat down.
