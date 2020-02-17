for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Brian Kelly on w/ Rich Eisen re: Nabers

Strahan91 : 1:49 pm
"If he makes it past 6, I'd be very surprised... I know New York really likes him."
Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:50 pm : link
probably won't be picking at 6.

My guess is we will be picking at 4.
RE: Giants  
Rjanyg : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16486322 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
probably won't be picking at 6.

My guess is we will be picking at 4.


Have you received any emails or texts from our asshats today?
Rjanyg  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:53 pm : link
I just got some REALLY big news.
RE: Rjanyg  
UberAlias : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16486337 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I just got some REALLY big news.


Good news, I hope.
RE: Rjanyg  
John in NC : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16486337 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I just got some REALLY big news.


Can only be that a deal is done / in place, right?
RE: Rjanyg  
Roto_Wizard : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16486337 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I just got some REALLY big news.


Care to share with the rest of the class, good sir?
Uber  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:54 pm : link
trying to get details
RE: Rjanyg  
Pete from Woodstock : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16486337 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I just got some REALLY big news.


NICE!!! Can NOT wait!
Eric seems very confident NE taking JJM at 3  
DaveInTampa : 1:55 pm : link
Interesting
There goes my work day  
UberAlias : 1:55 pm : link
(what was left of it anyway)
RE: Rjanyg  
GFAN52 : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16486337 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I just got some REALLY big news.


Sounds good. Looking forward to any details you can share.
RE: Rjanyg  
M.S. : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16486337 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I just got some REALLY big news.

Wow!
RE: Uber  
JT039 : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16486344 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
trying to get details


Oh man. Now I am going to be refreshing BBi every 3 seconds lol
RE: Rjanyg  
Chris684 : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16486337 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I just got some REALLY big news.


You better give us some crumbs!
Welp  
djm : 1:56 pm : link
Looks like the refresh button will be working overtime for me.
RE: There goes my work day  
bceagle05 : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16486349 UberAlias said:
Quote:
(what was left of it anyway)

I actually have a job interview at 4pm. Hope they don't catch me refreshing BBI.
oh come on!  
Greg from LI : 1:57 pm : link
I actually do need to get some work done this afternoon
So if the Giants are picking at #4  
Tom in NY : 1:57 pm : link
then it really comes down to who does NE take at #3.

We all have our hopes, mine is that Kraft fell in love with JJM and is overruling Wolf, leaving Maye for the Giants.
RE: Rjanyg  
Scooter185 : 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16486337 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I just got some REALLY big news.


👀👀👀
I think I will be suprised if we take Nabers  
SteelGiant : 1:57 pm : link
He is the one guy that most analysts have us pinned on.

I think he might be the biggest smoke screen
RE: RE: Rjanyg  
DaveInTampa : 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16486354 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486337 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I just got some REALLY big news.



You better give us some crumbs!


If you have been following his recent posts, he has said that NE and NYG want different QBs,strongly implying NE wants mccarthy and giants can trsde to 4 for Maye
RE: Rjanyg  
Lambuth_Special : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16486337 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I just got some REALLY big news.


And people made fun of me for suggesting the Hendon Hooker trade.
I literally got asked a question in a zoom while I was refreshing BBI  
John in NC : 1:58 pm : link
And had to ask my boss to repeat the question. Please give us a hint!
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:58 pm : link
Eric, thanks. My entire day is now going to be refreshing BBI every 2.5666 seconds. Haha.
I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:58 pm : link
not trying to keep you guys waiting... but I don't know what I can say (yet).
RE: I'm  
JT039 : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16486370 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not trying to keep you guys waiting... but I don't know what I can say (yet).


At least pin this thread...lol
The hint seems to be us trading to 4  
HardTruth : 1:59 pm : link
And therefore we are drafting a QB

I assume whoever NE does not take which I will presume is Maye
RE: I'm  
JayBinQueens : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16486370 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not trying to keep you guys waiting... but I don't know what I can say (yet).


Whatever you want!
RE: I'm  
UberAlias : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 16486370 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not trying to keep you guys waiting... but I don't know what I can say (yet).
Wait until sure. We know the beats have eyes in the forum.
RE: Rjanyg  
Rjanyg : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16486337 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I just got some REALLY big news.


On the edge of my seat nervously tapping my feet!!!
RE: I'm  
Rjanyg : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16486370 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not trying to keep you guys waiting... but I don't know what I can say (yet).


Just post a happy face if we will be happy : )
I think Eric is just generating click bait!  
Pete from Woodstock : 2:03 pm : link
LOL
Nabers is an incredible prospect  
Darwinian : 2:03 pm : link
Love to have him plus Penix
Eric..blink twice if we're moving up  
Chris684 : 2:04 pm : link
to 4 for McCarthy lol
RE: I think Eric is just generating click bait!  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 16486383 Pete from Woodstock said:
Quote:
LOL


And the last time I've done that is?
What would happen on BBI..if..the Giants move up to 4  
George from PA : 2:05 pm : link
The Pick is in


Nabers
Who will be first  
stoneman : 2:06 pm : link
Eric or PrettyRickey
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:06 pm : link
Eric coming in from the top rope.
RE: What would happen on BBI..if..the Giants move up to 4  
Roto_Wizard : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 16486387 George from PA said:
Quote:
The Pick is in


Nabers


Don’t you put that evil on me, Ricky Bobby.
at this pace  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:07 pm : link
it's going to be PrettyRickey, but I suspect we'll hear it soon.
RE: Eric..blink twice if we're moving up that’s great  
steviej : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16486385 Chris684 said:
Quote:
to 4 for McCarthy lol
spit my lunch out 😊
RE: …  
leatherneck570 : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16486390 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Eric coming in from the top rope.


I think Eric is more of an Alabama slam type guy.
RE: I'm  
M.S. : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16486370 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not trying to keep you guys waiting... but I don't know what I can say (yet).

Well, there goes my afternoon. My I-phone is now officially cemented in my hand. (:-)
Eric...  
bw in dc : 2:09 pm : link
Email me the information.

Thanks. ;)
Love Nabers  
Carl in CT : 2:09 pm : link
But it’s for Maye or MHJR I would think.
RE: I literally got asked a question in a zoom while I was refreshing BBI  
BleedBlue46 : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16486366 John in NC said:
Quote:
And had to ask my boss to repeat the question. Please give us a hint!


Lol

Eric seems very confident NE is going JJM, not Maye. That fairly unlike him. Hint #1

Hint #2: Eric seems excited about this big news. He wants a new QB as bad as anyone.

My guess? Schoen told Wolf we have a deal in place for pick 4 for JJM, if you want we can get you the same deal and work together on this so you get JJM at 4, we get Maye at 3 and AZ gets Nabers or MHJ at 6 as long as you give them your word you're not going WR. That's the only way he could have gotten big news at this stage because it's the only way Minnesota could be truly locked out and the 3 teams could have something set in stone, hence the big news.
Eric....no need to say anything....just pick a #  
George from PA : 2:09 pm : link
1. Giants trading a player

2. Giants trading for a player

3. Giants trading up for a QB

4. Giants trading back

5. Giants is doing something crazy
RE: at this pace  
Scooter185 : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16486392 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
it's going to be PrettyRickey, but I suspect we'll hear it soon.


Eric, are you cancelling the post-draft drinking bender?
RE: The hint seems to be us trading to 4  
BleedBlue46 : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16486373 HardTruth said:
Quote:
And therefore we are drafting a QB

I assume whoever NE does not take which I will presume is Maye


That wouldn't be big news because Rico already basically said we have a deal in place for 4.
...  
BleedBlue46 : 2:13 pm : link
Looks like
Rico : 2:12 pm : link : reply
Maye at 3.
No rhyme or reason  
JT039 : 2:13 pm : link
but the three team trade happens, and we go to 3 and take McCarthy instead of Maye.
RE: RE: at this pace  
Rjanyg : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16486403 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486392 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


it's going to be PrettyRickey, but I suspect we'll hear it soon.



Eric, are you cancelling the post-draft drinking bender?


Great question!!
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16486417 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
Looks like
Rico : 2:12 pm : link : reply
Maye at 3.


There it is.
Rico in another thread said  
larryflower37 : 2:15 pm : link
Pats with Mayes at 3
But for who?  
jvm52106 : 2:15 pm : link
Or whom?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:15 pm : link
So I guess JJM to us at 4?
RE: RE: ...  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16486428 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16486417 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Looks like
Rico : 2:12 pm : link : reply
Maye at 3.



There it is.


But to who?
I'm going to assume that's Maye to the Giants at three  
bceagle05 : 2:15 pm : link
and not the Patriots.
RE: RE: ...  
JT039 : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16486428 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16486417 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Looks like
Rico : 2:12 pm : link : reply
Maye at 3.



There it is.


So NE is taking Maye and we take McCarthy at 4?
RE: RE: ...  
Strahan91 : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16486428 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16486417 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Looks like
Rico : 2:12 pm : link : reply
Maye at 3.



There it is.

As in, Giants trade up to 3?
I see a new handle on Twitter/X  
stoneman : 2:15 pm : link
PrettyEric123
So Maye at 3  
McNally's_Nuts : 2:15 pm : link
wonder what team that ends in an S gets him
It  
AcidTest : 2:15 pm : link
sounds like we have a deal in place with NE. I assume the compensation is astronomical.
RE: No rhyme or reason  
Amtoft : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16486419 JT039 said:
Quote:
but the three team trade happens, and we go to 3 and take McCarthy instead of Maye.


Now that would be funny
RE: RE: RE: at this pace  
Scooter185 : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16486427 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16486403 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 16486392 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


it's going to be PrettyRickey, but I suspect we'll hear it soon.



Eric, are you cancelling the post-draft drinking bender?



Great question!!


Perhaps rescheduling it for celebratory purposes!?
RE: But for who?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16486431 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Or whom?


Giants.
RE: RE: ...  
Roto_Wizard : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16486428 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16486417 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Looks like
Rico : 2:12 pm : link : reply
Maye at 3.



There it is.


Eric -

Is that New England taking him at 3?
Or us trading up with them to take him at 3?

You seemed to be happy before- I thought you wanted us to take Maye over JJMC. This would be a bummer, no?
RE: RE: But for who?  
JT039 : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16486445 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16486431 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


Or whom?



Giants.


three team trade? NE goes to 4?
So was that Giants at 3?  
larryflower37 : 2:16 pm : link
Or Pats?
RE: RE: But for who?  
BleedBlue46 : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16486445 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16486431 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


Or whom?



Giants.


Lol at the folks questioning if it's Pats or us after you excitedly said you got big news then Rico says maye at 3
RE: RE: But for who?  
Strahan91 : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 16486445 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16486431 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


Or whom?



Giants.

Is Rico who told you or someone else? Just curious if it's two separate people sharing the same info
Yeah,  
AcidTest : 2:17 pm : link
the Rico tweet is cryptic about who is taking Maye at #3. I don't blame him, but it is confusing. Hopefully, we can get some clarification.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:17 pm : link
My head hurts.
Wow good for Schoen.  
bceagle05 : 2:18 pm : link
Gotta admire him for getting his guy, if true. Those rooting for losses were doing so with Caleb, Maye and Daniels in mind, so if we land one without giving up the farm, all's well that ends well.
Guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:18 pm : link
all I can tell you is that is what I'm being told. You saw it from Rico.

Don't shoot the messenger.
Some of you are overestimating my education  
ATL_Giants : 2:18 pm : link
Did we trade up to the 3rd pick?
RE: Some of you are overestimating my education  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16486459 ATL_Giants said:
Quote:
Did we trade up to the 3rd pick?


According to source, yes.
That's not much to go on as it could be any of Pats-Vikes-GMen  
Darwinian : 2:19 pm : link
Hope it's us.
RE: Some of you are overestimating my education  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16486459 ATL_Giants said:
Quote:
Did we trade up to the 3rd pick?


Connecting the dots, yes.

It sounds like NYG and NE have a deal in place that sends the Giants #3 pick. Giants will use this to select Maye.

No idea what we're sending back besides the obvious #6 pick.
RE: RE: Some of you are overestimating my education  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16486461 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16486459 ATL_Giants said:


Quote:


Did we trade up to the 3rd pick?



According to source, yes.


And boom goes the dynamite!
RE: RE: But for who?  
jvm52106 : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16486445 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16486431 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


Or whom?



Giants.



Yes!!! Maye the force be with us!!
RE: RE: Some of you are overestimating my education  
ATL_Giants : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16486461 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16486459 ATL_Giants said:


Quote:


Did we trade up to the 3rd pick?



According to source, yes.

Thank you sir. Hope it didn't cost a Brink's truck.
but  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:20 pm : link
I always operate under trust, but verify.

So I wouldn't celebrate or complain just yet.
There's  
AcidTest : 2:20 pm : link
no way we did this without "giving up the farm." Multiple #1's in all likelihood. This year, next year, and probably 2026 as well.
RE: Yeah,  
BleedBlue46 : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16486455 AcidTest said:
Quote:
the Rico tweet is cryptic about who is taking Maye at #3. I don't blame him, but it is confusing. Hopefully, we can get some clarification.


If we included our negotiations with AZ (which would make sense and be smart of Schoen), then this could essentially be via a 3 team trade and possibly allow us to keep 47 and 2025 1st which was Schoen's goal.
RE: There's  
Amtoft : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 16486469 AcidTest said:
Quote:
no way we did this without "giving up the farm." Multiple #1's in all likelihood. This year, next year, and probably 2026 as well.


3 1sts to move up 3 spots? Hahaha I mean come on now.
RE: There's  
BleedBlue46 : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 16486469 AcidTest said:
Quote:
no way we did this without "giving up the farm." Multiple #1's in all likelihood. This year, next year, and probably 2026 as well.


No way. Schoen had all the leverage knowing NE wanted JJM and with a deal in place for 4. No way in hell
Ugh now I need to turn on Boston sports radio  
Tyrion : 2:21 pm : link
And see if anything has changed in their reporting
RE: RE: There's  
Carl in CT : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16486474 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16486469 AcidTest said:


Quote:


no way we did this without "giving up the farm." Multiple #1's in all likelihood. This year, next year, and probably 2026 as well.

Better not be two. This isn’t Payton Manning.



3 1sts to move up 3 spots? Hahaha I mean come on now.
RE: There's  
BleedBlue46 : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16486469 AcidTest said:
Quote:
no way we did this without "giving up the farm." Multiple #1's in all likelihood. This year, next year, and probably 2026 as well.


Could feasibly be pick 70 and 4 to NE, our 2025 2nd to AZ, and we get pick 3.
RE: There's  
DaveInTampa : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16486469 AcidTest said:
Quote:
no way we did this without "giving up the farm." Multiple #1's in all likelihood. This year, next year, and probably 2026 as well.


The Panthers didn't give up that much and they moved from 9 to 1 last year
We might have to pay a lot  
Darwinian : 2:23 pm : link
QB is the position worth paying for. Get over it.
RE: We might have to pay a lot  
BleedBlue46 : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16486481 Darwinian said:
Quote:
QB is the position worth paying for. Get over it.


I'm thinking we give up pick 70, 107 and 2025 2nd or less. Schoen had all the leverage knowing NE wanted JJM and having a deal in place with AZ.
Eric, are u hearing AZ involved?  
DaveInTampa : 2:24 pm : link
Seems they would if NE wants to make sure they get Mccarthy
Now  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:24 pm : link
if I really wanted to screw with you guys, I would follow up with...

"OMG! There's something else!"
RE: RE: Yeah,  
AcidTest : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16486473 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486455 AcidTest said:


Quote:


the Rico tweet is cryptic about who is taking Maye at #3. I don't blame him, but it is confusing. Hopefully, we can get some clarification.



If we included our negotiations with AZ (which would make sense and be smart of Schoen), then this could essentially be via a 3 team trade and possibly allow us to keep 47 and 2025 1st which was Schoen's goal.


I hope you're right, but I don't think so. It sounds like we dealt directly with NE.

As I've said, I think all of this is a huge mistake. But if we did this, Schoen owns it. It's the "Pottery Barn" rule. "You break it, you bought it." "You trade up for the player, you own that decision." I hate these massive move ups. Fifty percent fail, and I see nothing so special about Maye to justify doing it for hIm. Schoen's personnel decisions, especially regarding QBs, aren't good enough to justify allowing him to do this IMO. He was at least partially responsible for the Jones contract, and STILL hasn't fixed the OL.
RE: RE: There's  
Amtoft : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16486479 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486469 AcidTest said:


Quote:


no way we did this without "giving up the farm." Multiple #1's in all likelihood. This year, next year, and probably 2026 as well.



Could feasibly be pick 70 and 4 to NE, our 2025 2nd to AZ, and we get pick 3.


So 6, 70, and 2025 2nd.... that isn't bad.
RE: Now  
JT039 : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16486485 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
if I really wanted to screw with you guys, I would follow up with...

"OMG! There's something else!"


Aiyuk for 47!!!!

haha
RE: Now  
Amtoft : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16486485 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
if I really wanted to screw with you guys, I would follow up with...

"OMG! There's something else!"


Brandon Aiyuk ... we know already hahaha
RE: RE: Now  
Amtoft : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16486490 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486485 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


if I really wanted to screw with you guys, I would follow up with...

"OMG! There's something else!"



Aiyuk for 47!!!!

haha


I would say great minds, but come on that is pushing it.
My first thought was Aiyuk when Eric reported BIG news.  
bceagle05 : 2:27 pm : link
Figured a trade up would happen on the clock tonight.
RE: RE: RE: There's  
BleedBlue46 : 2:28 pm : link
In comment 16486487 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16486479 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16486469 AcidTest said:


Quote:


no way we did this without "giving up the farm." Multiple #1's in all likelihood. This year, next year, and probably 2026 as well.



Could feasibly be pick 70 and 4 to NE, our 2025 2nd to AZ, and we get pick 3.



So 6, 70, and 2025 2nd.... that isn't bad.


Maybe include 107, just because Schoen had all the leverage in the world knowing NE wanted JJM and having a deal in place with AZ for 4.
I  
AcidTest : 2:28 pm : link
hope the cost is much lower than what I said, but all I read is that NE said that since Maye would be the #1 QB in any other class, that they wanted to be compensated based on that fact. They also kept talking about a historic haul and wanting a "bag." And if they traded with us, they are now at #6, which means they might miss out on JJM. We'd have to pay more to get them to incur that risk.
?  
RazorbackRandy : 2:28 pm : link
What is Rico's Twitter Handle?
RE: My first thought was Aiyuk when Eric reported BIG news.  
Strahan91 : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 16486497 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Figured a trade up would happen on the clock tonight.

Unfortunately if it does happen it likely won't until the Pats are on the clock so we're all in for 6+ hours that'll feel like 2 full days of waiting
if  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:29 pm : link
this is true (again, we have no confirmation), then I really hope we didn't give up the farm. I don't think we have to.
RE: if  
BleedBlue46 : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16486505 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this is true (again, we have no confirmation), then I really hope we didn't give up the farm. I don't think we have to.


Agreed.
RE: RE: My first thought was Aiyuk when Eric reported BIG news.  
BleedBlue46 : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16486503 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486497 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


Figured a trade up would happen on the clock tonight.


Unfortunately if it does happen it likely won't until the Pats are on the clock so we're all in for 6+ hours that'll feel like 2 full days of waiting


5.5 hrs sir :)
RE: if  
DaveInTampa : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16486505 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this is true (again, we have no confirmation), then I really hope we didn't give up the farm. I don't think we have to.


Has your source said anything about the terms?
RE: I  
Amtoft : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16486500 AcidTest said:
Quote:
hope the cost is much lower than what I said, but all I read is that NE said that since Maye would be the #1 QB in any other class, that they wanted to be compensated based on that fact. They also kept talking about a historic haul and wanting a "bag." And if they traded with us, they are now at #6, which means they might miss out on JJM. We'd have to pay more to get them to incur that risk.


Here is what I know... Eric does not want to give up a first at all and hell neither do I. He seems excited about the news so this tells me that next years 1st isn't involved much less next years and the year after that.
Assuming this is true  
Roto_Wizard : 2:32 pm : link
(And it’s an if, not certain I know)

I wonder when they announce the news of the trade. Shortly? When New England is on the clock?
RE: if  
Amtoft : 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16486505 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this is true (again, we have no confirmation), then I really hope we didn't give up the farm. I don't think we have to.


Oh no... I thought you knew the terms... Ugh I still think what I heard of next years 1st is a thing.
this is not a great deal for the Pats  
stoneman : 2:32 pm : link
they could still lose out at "their" QB if they are sitting at #6.
DaveInTampa  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:33 pm : link
I asked tons of questions.

I'm viewing this from a fan perspective too. It's why I say verify first.

There is a real downside to sharing info early... if it's wrong, you guys will take it out on me! Also, Schoen already said they are trying to find leaks.

I keep checking other sources. No word.
This will be amazing either way but  
Rjanyg : 2:34 pm : link
I hope we kept at least one of our day 2 pick and next years 1st rounder.
RE: I  
BillKo : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16486500 AcidTest said:
Quote:
hope the cost is much lower than what I said, but all I read is that NE said that since Maye would be the #1 QB in any other class, that they wanted to be compensated based on that fact. They also kept talking about a historic haul and wanting a "bag." And if they traded with us, they are now at #6, which means they might miss out on JJM. We'd have to pay more to get them to incur that risk.


Generational QB.

The Pats NEED a QB. But they'll pass?

I would not let that evaluation drive up the price, Giants need to be smart.

That sounds like NE trying to simply take adavantage.
BTW Eric  
Scooter185 : 2:35 pm : link
Get the extra hamsters out
RE: this is not a great deal for the Pats  
BleedBlue46 : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16486514 stoneman said:
Quote:
they could still lose out at "their" QB if they are sitting at #6.


We could have used our deal in place with AZ for JJM at 4 in this negotiation process. NE then could have the same deal in place with AZ essentially making this a unicorn of a 3 team trade.
What is Rico’s history  
kelsto811 : 2:35 pm : link
Hits or misses?
I wonder how many BBIers  
DaveInTampa : 2:36 pm : link
Have no clue about all this because they assumed this thread is about Brian Kelly's opinion on Nabers :)
RE: DaveInTampa  
BleedBlue46 : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16486516 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I asked tons of questions.

I'm viewing this from a fan perspective too. It's why I say verify first.

There is a real downside to sharing info early... if it's wrong, you guys will take it out on me! Also, Schoen already said they are trying to find leaks.

I keep checking other sources. No word.


Don't worry, everyone knows things can always change. We appreciate you and BBI to the utmost
RE: I wonder how many BBIers  
Pete from Woodstock : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16486524 DaveInTampa said:
Quote:
Have no clue about all this because they assumed this thread is about Brian Kelly's opinion on Nabers :)


Now THAT'S funny Dave!
RE: What is Rico’s history  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16486523 kelsto811 said:
Quote:
Hits or misses?


Both, just like with most of the asshats. Things change.
RE: What is Rico’s history  
BleedBlue46 : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16486523 kelsto811 said:
Quote:
Hits or misses?


I believe he's had hits for the better part of a decade spanning 3 gms, put 2 and 2 together and id guess his source is connected directly to Mara.
Giving up multiple firsts  
Sy'56 : 2:37 pm : link
and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake
RE: Now  
UberAlias : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16486485 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
if I really wanted to screw with you guys, I would follow up with...

"OMG! There's something else!"
Please don't, lol.
They should give up whatever the value is to get up to 3  
BillKo : 2:39 pm : link
on the chart. Nothing on top of that because it's Maye and this BS about the value of his position/potential.

He might not even be there at 3, nobody knows.

No more, no less or hard pass.
My Viking friend, as of this morning  
Sky King : 2:39 pm : link
Has heard nothing new. As far as he knows, it's still Maye (in a trade up to 3) or bust.
Are  
AcidTest : 2:39 pm : link
any of the other "asshats" reporting this?

If they did this, what a colossal fuck up they did with Jones. Less than a year after signing him to $160M contract with $92M guaranteed they do a complete 180 and barf up a ton of draft capital and maybe players to get a new QB.
RE: Giving up multiple firsts  
Chris684 : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake


If you’re asking me Maye + heavier compensation vs McCarthy + little to no compensation in taking McCarthy every time.

However, if Schoen knows New England is set on McCarthy themselves that obviously changes things a great deal.
RE: Giving up multiple firsts  
stoneman : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake


and don't forget the added expenses of moving Jones. Jones starting with Maye on the bench is a pipe dream.
RE: My Viking friend, as of this morning  
Chris684 : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16486537 Sky King said:
Quote:
Has heard nothing new. As far as he knows, it's still Maye (in a trade up to 3) or bust.


For the Vikings or Giants?
RE: My Viking friend, as of this morning  
Darwinian : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16486537 Sky King said:
Quote:
Has heard nothing new. As far as he knows, it's still Maye (in a trade up to 3) or bust.


My Viking friend thinks they're going to have to settle for Penix.
If the Giants move up to 3 for a QB  
M.S. : 2:42 pm : link

You might as well wipe out the memories of 2022 and 2023. You have now entered into the Twilight Zone and this is Year One of the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll Regime. But there’s just one catch… sort of like a Black Hole. Schoen & Daboll do not get 4 years tacked on to the 2 they already vaporized. Their leash is not that long.
All that's been said is Giants take Maye at 3  
KingBlue : 2:42 pm : link
There has not been confirmation that we gave up 2025 1st. All Sy is saying is that would be a mistake if we did.
RE: Giving up multiple firsts  
PetesHereNow : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake


Potentially dumb question but why? If he's a franchise guy, then, that price is in line with what it would cost to get up there to take him.

Do you not think Maye is a franchise guy?
RE: If the Giants move up to 3 for a QB  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16486544 M.S. said:
Quote:

You might as well wipe out the memories of 2022 and 2023. You have now entered into the Twilight Zone and this is Year One of the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll Regime. But there’s just one catch… sort of like a Black Hole. Schoen & Daboll do not get 4 years tacked on to the 2 they already vaporized. Their leash is not that long.


We get MS. You keep harping on this.
2018 draft  
Professor Falken : 2:44 pm : link
Jets moved from #6 to #3 in trade with the Colts. It cost the Jets 3 second-round picks.

"The team announced Saturday it acquired the No. 3 overall pick of the draft in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets are sending their sixth, 37th and 49th overall selections in this year's draft and their second-rounder in 2019 to Indianapolis."
RE: Giving up multiple firsts  
AcidTest : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake


Agreed.
RE: If the Giants move up to 3 for a QB  
Sean : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16486544 M.S. said:
Quote:

You might as well wipe out the memories of 2022 and 2023. You have now entered into the Twilight Zone and this is Year One of the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll Regime. But there’s just one catch… sort of like a Black Hole. Schoen & Daboll do not get 4 years tacked on to the 2 they already vaporized. Their leash is not that long.

I gotta say, the way you make your points does crack me up.
@Eric - something I just noticed on NFL Network  
Roto_Wizard : 2:45 pm : link
Call me crazy, but I'm pretty damn good at reading body language.

PRIOR to the last commercial break, whenever Bautista/Ross/Garofolo were speaking about New York, they were referencing them selecting a wideout. That they didn't know how much they would be willing to move up, what sort of price tag it would take, that it takes two parties to tango.. the usual schpiel.

This last segment? When asked about the team ALL THREE were spouting that "they've heard nothing other than the team is attempting to trade up", "they have been utterly enamored with both Maye and McCarthy", etc.

Their tune changed ABRUPTLY.

Again, call me insane. Just something I noticed.
What if Lance Zierling's mock is right?  
KingBlue : 2:45 pm : link
Lance mocked Giants trade up to 3 with Pats. Pat's target is not JJM. He has NE selecting Alt.
RE: Giving up multiple firsts  
Darwinian : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake


But what is your coach says, "I can make him a top 10 QB."
RE: RE: Giving up multiple firsts  
Sy'56 : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16486548 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake



Potentially dumb question but why? If he's a franchise guy, then, that price is in line with what it would cost to get up there to take him.

Do you not think Maye is a franchise guy?


It is an overpay for a QB that projects to the same (or worse) level of McCarthy
RE: RE: Giving up multiple firsts  
mphbullet36 : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16486540 stoneman said:
Quote:
In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake



and don't forget the added expenses of moving Jones. Jones starting with Maye on the bench is a pipe dream.


Most people say may needs to sit a year...he needs to work on his football and clean up stuff and to not throw him in a position to need to win games right now.

So he would be holding a clipboard.
RE: They should give up whatever the value is to get up to 3  
BleedBlue46 : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16486536 BillKo said:
Quote:
on the chart. Nothing on top of that because it's Maye and this BS about the value of his position/potential.

He might not even be there at 3, nobody knows.

No more, no less or hard pass.


Agreed, based on Schoen knowing NE wanted JJM and having a deal in place with AZ which NE could utilize. That would equate to picks 6, 70, 107 and 2025 2nd. I hope that's what Schoen did and he was firm on this. AZ gets 2025 2nd and 107 and 6, NE gets 70 and 4, we get 3.
RE: 2018 draft  
Sy'56 : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16486551 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Jets moved from #6 to #3 in trade with the Colts. It cost the Jets 3 second-round picks.

"The team announced Saturday it acquired the No. 3 overall pick of the draft in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets are sending their sixth, 37th and 49th overall selections in this year's draft and their second-rounder in 2019 to Indianapolis."


The Colts weren't in the QB market in 2018. Very different.
RE: @Eric - something I just noticed on NFL Network  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16486556 Roto_Wizard said:
Quote:
Call me crazy, but I'm pretty damn good at reading body language.

PRIOR to the last commercial break, whenever Bautista/Ross/Garofolo were speaking about New York, they were referencing them selecting a wideout. That they didn't know how much they would be willing to move up, what sort of price tag it would take, that it takes two parties to tango.. the usual schpiel.

This last segment? When asked about the team ALL THREE were spouting that "they've heard nothing other than the team is attempting to trade up", "they have been utterly enamored with both Maye and McCarthy", etc.

Their tune changed ABRUPTLY.

Again, call me insane. Just something I noticed.


I think the NFL is headed more toward a WWF direction... that some things are orchestrated and released at their own time. It would not surprise me if . people are sitting on this.
RE: RE: My Viking friend, as of this morning  
Sky King : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16486541 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486537 Sky King said:


Quote:


Has heard nothing new. As far as he knows, it's still Maye (in a trade up to 3) or bust.



For the Vikings or Giants?


Vikings.
RE: RE: RE: Giving up multiple firsts  
BleedBlue46 : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16486561 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486540 stoneman said:


Quote:


In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake



and don't forget the added expenses of moving Jones. Jones starting with Maye on the bench is a pipe dream.



Most people say may needs to sit a year...he needs to work on his football and clean up stuff and to not throw him in a position to need to win games right now.

So he would be holding a clipboard.


I'd say more like half a year unless Lock lights it up. I presume they would cut DJ once he can pass a physical to eliminate the concern of injury guarantee and let him find a new spot asap.
RE: DaveInTampa  
bigblue5611 : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16486516 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I asked tons of questions.

I'm viewing this from a fan perspective too. It's why I say verify first.

There is a real downside to sharing info early... if it's wrong, you guys will take it out on me! Also, Schoen already said they are trying to find leaks.

I keep checking other sources. No word.


F that, share away Erik. I'll never got on someone for being wrong, sources can be wrong/misinformed (especially if the team is trying to snuff out leaks) and things are always fluid. Appreciate you sharing what you can.
I just remembered  
Scooter185 : 2:48 pm : link
BBs quote about when real information starts to leak and we're within that window now

Gosh 8pm can't get here soon enough
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:49 pm : link
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
41s
As stated previously, Giants are all in on Drake Maye. They're attempting to move up to the third pick to draft their next franchise QB. Hopefully, the Daniel Jones era ends tonight. #NYGiants #NFLDraft
If NE trades out of 3  
Sy'56 : 2:49 pm : link
I think it means they are passing on a round 1 QB
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giving up multiple firsts  
mphbullet36 : 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16486567 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486561 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 16486540 stoneman said:


Quote:


In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake



and don't forget the added expenses of moving Jones. Jones starting with Maye on the bench is a pipe dream.



Most people say may needs to sit a year...he needs to work on his football and clean up stuff and to not throw him in a position to need to win games right now.

So he would be holding a clipboard.



I'd say more like half a year unless Lock lights it up. I presume they would cut DJ once he can pass a physical to eliminate the concern of injury guarantee and let him find a new spot asap.


Yeah my guess is Lock would start just because of the injury settlement and Giants couldn't risk that because they would need cap space to make up for whatever lack of picks they would have after the trade.

Just sayin' Maye isn't starting for a while this year...maybe at the end of the season but Daboll/Kafka will need to make sure he is ready and clean stuff up.

But he's 21 so we have time...its not like have a 24 year old sitting.
RE: RE: DaveInTampa  
stoneman : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16486568 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486516 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I asked tons of questions.

I'm viewing this from a fan perspective too. It's why I say verify first.

There is a real downside to sharing info early... if it's wrong, you guys will take it out on me! Also, Schoen already said they are trying to find leaks.

I keep checking other sources. No word.



F that, share away Erik. I'll never got on someone for being wrong, sources can be wrong/misinformed (especially if the team is trying to snuff out leaks) and things are always fluid. Appreciate you sharing what you can.


I believe it was Rico that spilled the beans - you can defer to Rico if things break down between now and the draft - which it could.
RE: RE: RE: Giving up multiple firsts  
PetesHereNow : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16486560 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486548 PetesHereNow said:


Quote:


In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake



Potentially dumb question but why? If he's a franchise guy, then, that price is in line with what it would cost to get up there to take him.

Do you not think Maye is a franchise guy?



It is an overpay for a QB that projects to the same (or worse) level of McCarthy


You may be right. But clearly the NYG feels there is a gap between Maye and McCarthy if they're willing to make the move to 3 to ensure Maye rather than the cheaper move of going to 4 or 5 to get McCarthy.

Just gotta hope this isn't one of those full bloom love things and it works out this time.
RE: If NE trades out of 3  
KingBlue : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16486574 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I think it means they are passing on a round 1 QB


Lance Zierling has NE selecting Alt at 6 in his mock. (Zierling has been pretty good with his mocks).
RE: RE: 2018 draft  
BleedBlue46 : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16486563 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486551 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


Jets moved from #6 to #3 in trade with the Colts. It cost the Jets 3 second-round picks.

"The team announced Saturday it acquired the No. 3 overall pick of the draft in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets are sending their sixth, 37th and 49th overall selections in this year's draft and their second-rounder in 2019 to Indianapolis."



The Colts weren't in the QB market in 2018. Very different.


If AZ is happy with either Nabers or MHJ as reported and if NE really wants JJM, then this could be done for pick 6, 70, 107 and 2025 2nd. AZ gets 2025 2nd, picks 107 and 6 (Nabers or MHJ), NE gets picks 70 and JJM at 4, NYG get Maye at 3.
RE: RE: If NE trades out of 3  
Sy'56 : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16486580 KingBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16486574 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


I think it means they are passing on a round 1 QB



Lance Zierling has NE selecting Alt at 6 in his mock. (Zierling has been pretty good with his mocks).


Yes I would see Alt or one of the WRs
I have  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:53 pm : link
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.
RE: I have  
crackerjack465 : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 16486587 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.


my heart can't take it
RE: I have  
Scooter185 : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 16486587 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.


I love and hate you rn Eric
What I don't understand the need for Schoen to move up to 3  
Sky King : 2:53 pm : link
If he knows NE is not trading the pick and is taking JJM? Does he want to completely box out Minn?
RE: If NE trades out of 3  
BleedBlue46 : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16486574 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I think it means they are passing on a round 1 QB


I don't agree personally I think they get JJM at 4 using the negotiation Schoen did to have a deal in place with AZ for JJM at 4. Kraft isn't leaving rd1 without JJM. Just my 2 cents.
RE: I have  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16486587 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.


🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿.
RE: I have  
Mitty81 : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16486587 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.


Cutting Daniel Jones with a post-June 1 designation?
RE: I have  
Chris684 : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16486587 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.


I'm sitting at my desk at work constantly hitting refresh and watching the clock. I have a little more than an hour and a half until I can leave. Ugh.
Pats could say screw you trade  
Carl in CT : 2:54 pm : link
3 and move down. If you are telling me our choices are then MHJR of JJM I’m taking the former.
RE: I have  
PetesHereNow : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16486587 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.


Get the Ouija board out and let's get the truth out of you, one way or another, boss.
...  
christian : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16486564 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Again, call me insane. Just something I noticed.

I think the NFL is headed more toward a WWF direction... that some things are orchestrated and released at their own time. It would not surprise me if . people are sitting on this.


It seems like the NFL has put an embargo on the teams and their reporters from spilling any beans. It ruins the drama of the TV show.

Remember when the first pick was announced a week before?
christian  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:55 pm : link
exactly
RE: RE: RE: If NE trades out of 3  
KingBlue : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16486586 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486580 KingBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 16486574 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


I think it means they are passing on a round 1 QB



Lance Zierling has NE selecting Alt at 6 in his mock. (Zierling has been pretty good with his mocks).



Yes I would see Alt or one of the WRs


Taking it a step further... Perhaps the Giants wouldn't have to pay the QB tax if NE is not going QB. So they don't give up 2025 1st
Tell me a flip for  
Carl in CT : 2:56 pm : link
JH from the Chargers and then I’ll go nuts.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giving up multiple firsts  
SteelGiant : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16486577 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 16486560 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16486548 PetesHereNow said:


Quote:


In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake



Potentially dumb question but why? If he's a franchise guy, then, that price is in line with what it would cost to get up there to take him.

Do you not think Maye is a franchise guy?



It is an overpay for a QB that projects to the same (or worse) level of McCarthy



You may be right. But clearly the NYG feels there is a gap between Maye and McCarthy if they're willing to make the move to 3 to ensure Maye rather than the cheaper move of going to 4 or 5 to get McCarthy.

Just gotta hope this isn't one of those full bloom love things and it works out this time.


While I understand the overall perspective that Maye and JJM could be at the same level of QB.

The question really is
Daboll/Maye = Daboll/JJM

I dont think that is true considering the difference of the players skill sets. I like both players for different reasons. I do think Maye fits better with what Daboll wants to do with his offense.
RE: What I don't understand the need for Schoen to move up to 3  
BleedBlue46 : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16486591 Sky King said:
Quote:
If he knows NE is not trading the pick and is taking JJM? Does he want to completely box out Minn?


Yes, this is the only way to box out Minn. I presume the deal Schoen had in place with AZ was if JJM was there, not Maye and AZ (and likely NE and NYG) knows Minnesota wouldn't be trading for JJM at 4. Thus, NE could have the same deal in place with AZ for JJM at 4.
I wonder if we’ll see  
leatherneck570 : 2:57 pm : link
A stop to Picks being announced on X minutes before they are unveiled on TV.
RE: I have  
Roto_Wizard : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16486587 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.


Do you have ANY IDEA how much the "F5" key HATES my guts right now, between this thread and Rickey?
RE: RE: DaveInTampa  
bigblue5611 : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16486568 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:

F that, share away Erik. I'll never got on someone for being wrong, sources can be wrong/misinformed (especially if the team is trying to snuff out leaks) and things are always fluid. Appreciate you sharing what you can.


Apologies on the typo in your name. I work with an Erik for work...and clearly I'm not working too hard at the moment...
RE: I have  
KennyHill48 : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16486587 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.


I think its a contingency plan about which other QB we'll try to get if this trade goes sideways and/or we are locked out of the top 4 QBs.
RE: I have  
Toth029 : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16486587 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.


Which brand of lotion should we get for later?
Eric, you said more stuff on the QB front  
Chris684 : 2:59 pm : link
but didn't necessarily say for the Giants.

Is something going on with Herbert-McCarthy-Pats-Chargers?
I am simply going to warn  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:00 pm : link
everyone again... don't assume anything is true until it is verified.

We have had asshat reports for decades. We know who has good batting averages and who does not. But things change.

Honestly, as a fan, I don't believe anything until I see it confirmed.

Right now, I am operating under the assumption that nothing is done.

You guys know my history. I don't make click bait.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giving up multiple firsts  
BleedBlue46 : 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16486604 SteelGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16486577 PetesHereNow said:


Quote:


In comment 16486560 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16486548 PetesHereNow said:


Quote:


In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake



Potentially dumb question but why? If he's a franchise guy, then, that price is in line with what it would cost to get up there to take him.

Do you not think Maye is a franchise guy?



It is an overpay for a QB that projects to the same (or worse) level of McCarthy



You may be right. But clearly the NYG feels there is a gap between Maye and McCarthy if they're willing to make the move to 3 to ensure Maye rather than the cheaper move of going to 4 or 5 to get McCarthy.

Just gotta hope this isn't one of those full bloom love things and it works out this time.



While I understand the overall perspective that Maye and JJM could be at the same level of QB.

The question really is
Daboll/Maye = Daboll/JJM

I dont think that is true considering the difference of the players skill sets. I like both players for different reasons. I do think Maye fits better with what Daboll wants to do with his offense.


Currently I agree. Due to JJM's biggest weakness being his touch and accuracy on intermediate to deep throws which I think he can and will improve. Nevertheless, that weakness of JJM's is a strength of Maye's. Daboll's ideal offense is predicated on these types of throws.
RE: RE: @Eric - something I just noticed on NFL Network  
logman : 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16486564 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

I think the NFL is headed more toward a WWF direction... that some things are orchestrated and released at their own time. It would not surprise me if . people are sitting on this.


If you saw some of Schrager's comments with Art Stapleton, he pretty much confirmed that if they have a late scoop, sometimes they'll be subtly encouraged not share it immediately.

How soon is late?

Who knows?
RE: ...  
UberAlias : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16486573 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Rickey
@prettyrickey213
·
41s
As stated previously, Giants are all in on Drake Maye. They're attempting to move up to the third pick to draft their next franchise QB. Hopefully, the Daniel Jones era ends tonight. #NYGiants #NFLDraft
His take gets stronger and stronger. Eyes on BBI?
RE: I am simply going to warn  
Sean : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16486615 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
everyone again... don't assume anything is true until it is verified.

We have had asshat reports for decades. We know who has good batting averages and who does not. But things change.

Honestly, as a fan, I don't believe anything until I see it confirmed.

Right now, I am operating under the assumption that nothing is done.

You guys know my history. I don't make click bait.

Yep, I agree. Not one national or beat has this. We've got about 5.5 hours until the Pats are on the clock.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giving up multiple firsts  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16486604 SteelGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16486577 PetesHereNow said:


Quote:


In comment 16486560 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16486548 PetesHereNow said:


Quote:


In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake



Potentially dumb question but why? If he's a franchise guy, then, that price is in line with what it would cost to get up there to take him.

Do you not think Maye is a franchise guy?



It is an overpay for a QB that projects to the same (or worse) level of McCarthy



You may be right. But clearly the NYG feels there is a gap between Maye and McCarthy if they're willing to make the move to 3 to ensure Maye rather than the cheaper move of going to 4 or 5 to get McCarthy.

Just gotta hope this isn't one of those full bloom love things and it works out this time.



While I understand the overall perspective that Maye and JJM could be at the same level of QB.

The question really is
Daboll/Maye = Daboll/JJM

I dont think that is true considering the difference of the players skill sets. I like both players for different reasons. I do think Maye fits better with what Daboll wants to do with his offense.


Can anyone say to what extent Maye is clutch?
RE: Are  
mittenedman : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16486538 AcidTest said:
Quote:
any of the other "asshats" reporting this?

If they did this, what a colossal fuck up they did with Jones. Less than a year after signing him to $160M contract with $92M guaranteed they do a complete 180 and barf up a ton of draft capital and maybe players to get a new QB.


He got hurt behind a pathetic OLine, throwing to forgettable skill players. Let it go. It's time to move on, and Schoen & Daboll need to put a quality product around the QB.
RE: RE: I have  
stoneman : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16486596 Mitty81 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486587 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.



Cutting Daniel Jones with a post-June 1 designation?


It has to be about Jones - hope they found a trading partner for him - there are still many QB hungry teams left. It will be Lock starting with Maye on the bench.
RE: I have  
bw in dc : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16486587 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.


Do the Pats want us to toss in Jones, too?

;)
I have moved past the  
bigbluehoya : 3:04 pm : link
"I want the information" stage of the process, and am now in the "I hope the information isn't true" stage.
RE: I am simply going to warn  
Roto_Wizard : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16486615 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
everyone again... don't assume anything is true until it is verified.

We have had asshat reports for decades. We know who has good batting averages and who does not. But things change.

Honestly, as a fan, I don't believe anything until I see it confirmed.

Right now, I am operating under the assumption that nothing is done.

You guys know my history. I don't make click bait.


Eric -

Perhaps you can answer this, perhaps you can't. Have you had anyone OTHER than Rico come to you saying that the trade for 3 is done? Or is it a single insider source for the mean time?

Granted, I'd like to trust Rico and his source(s). But teams leak out bad info around now.

Trying not to get my hopes up and then get crushed.
RE: I have  
UberAlias : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16486587 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.
All statues quo on what was already said, I take it?
RE: Are  
TrueBlue56 : 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16486538 AcidTest said:
Quote:
any of the other "asshats" reporting this?

If they did this, what a colossal fuck up they did with Jones. Less than a year after signing him to $160M contract with $92M guaranteed they do a complete 180 and barf up a ton of draft capital and maybe players to get a new QB.


What's the worse colossal fuck up? Admitting a mistake and moving on or keep digging a hole hoping to prove you are right?

With some people, there's no winning no matter what the team does.
RE: I have moved past the  
M.S. : 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16486630 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
"I want the information" stage of the process, and am now in the "I hope the information isn't true" stage.

Too funny!!!😂
Roto_Wizard  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:06 pm : link
I can't get into that.

All I can say is the longer this goes without confirmation, the more I doubt this is done.
Jack Stroud must be having a bad day...  
KingBlue : 3:06 pm : link
Keep him in your thoughts on this stressful day.
RE: RE: I have  
Sky King : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16486596 Mitty81 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486587 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.



Cutting Daniel Jones with a post-June 1 designation?



Shitload of dead money, but saves $750,000 on the cap!
what I can confirm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:07 pm : link
without a doubt is the Giants are trying to get up to #3.
RE: Roto_Wizard  
Roto_Wizard : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16486644 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I can't get into that.

All I can say is the longer this goes without confirmation, the more I doubt this is done.


Thanks for being honest and I appreciate the response. Wish I could be optimistic about the report, but things aren't looking up then :(
Sean  
M.S. : 3:08 pm : link
If this goes down as is, it’ll be your turn for buying drinks all around!
also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:09 pm : link
in the back of my mind is this, "is this a mole hunt?"
I'm still on Team Peppers  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 3:10 pm : link
Giants want McCarthy.

However, thanks for all the tidbits. Would still love if we got a QB within the top 6, even if it's Maye (without giving up the farm).
RE: what I can confirm  
BleedBlue46 : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16486651 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
without a doubt is the Giants are trying to get up to #3.


Honestly, I'd prefer JJM at 4 if the trade costs are extreme for Maye. Either way, I don't see Schoen coming away from rd1 without a QB at this point.
This would be very exciting,  
LW_Giants : 3:11 pm : link
focusing on a guy you love and then going out and getting him is the type of decisiveness the giants have lacked for years.
RE: I am simply going to warn  
AcidTest : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16486615 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
everyone again... don't assume anything is true until it is verified.

We have had asshat reports for decades. We know who has good batting averages and who does not. But things change.

Honestly, as a fan, I don't believe anything until I see it confirmed.

Right now, I am operating under the assumption that nothing is done.

You guys know my history. I don't make click bait.


Thanks for the reminder. I appreciate your calm and level-headed approach. Everyone needs to wait for confirmation.
Come on guys  
Dave on the UWS : 3:12 pm : link
put your big boy pants on and nut up!
Eric's not going to post squat.
Wait until around 8:30. THEN you can have your nervous breakdown.
Is the other QB news that Jones is getting cut or benched?  
John in NC : 3:13 pm : link
That would be a hard reset
I will say this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:13 pm : link
as I've repeatedly posted in multiple threads this morning, if the Pats really want Maye, they will take him. I don't think they do or they wouldn't be talking to us.

And because of that, I would not give up the farm for Maye. I don't think the Giants need to do that. And I personally wonder about the grade difference between the two quarterbacks.
RE: also  
bw in dc : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16486658 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
in the back of my mind is this, "is this a mole hunt?"


Thanks, Ethan Hunt.
RE: This would be very exciting,  
BleedBlue46 : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16486667 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
focusing on a guy you love and then going out and getting him is the type of decisiveness the giants have lacked for years.


Since Gettleman's full bloom love for Daniel Jones and Barkley?
RE: also  
bigbluehoya : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16486658 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
in the back of my mind is this, "is this a mole hunt?"


would love it if that were the case. I have been fairly adamant at not wanting to trade up, especially if it meant farewell to the 2025 #1. And I fear it could be much, much worse than that.

The only thing that gives me hope on a better price -- why agree to anything before the Pats are on the clock and have their feet to the fire unless you think you are getting a good rate?
RE: I'm still on Team Peppers  
Sean : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16486662 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
Giants want McCarthy.

However, thanks for all the tidbits. Would still love if we got a QB within the top 6, even if it's Maye (without giving up the farm).

This will make BBI combust - NYG trades up to 3 and takes McCarthy.
RE: This would be very exciting,  
Darwinian : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16486667 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
focusing on a guy you love and then going out and getting him is the type of decisiveness the giants have lacked for years.


YES!
Sounds like NE is on the hook  
logman : 3:15 pm : link
but not in the boat just yet
RE: I will say this  
HardTruth : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16486676 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
as I've repeatedly posted in multiple threads this morning, if the Pats really want Maye, they will take him. I don't think they do or they wouldn't be talking to us.

And because of that, I would not give up the farm for Maye. I don't think the Giants need to do that. And I personally wonder about the grade difference between the two quarterbacks.


Wouldn’t the same logic apply for JJ McCarthy & the Pats?
RE: I will say this  
BleedBlue46 : 3:18 pm : link
In comment 16486676 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
as I've repeatedly posted in multiple threads this morning, if the Pats really want Maye, they will take him. I don't think they do or they wouldn't be talking to us.

And because of that, I would not give up the farm for Maye. I don't think the Giants need to do that. And I personally wonder about the grade difference between the two quarterbacks.


This x 1000, if we can't get Maye for close to the same price as JJM which would I think be pick 6, 70 and 2025 2nd then fuck em at get JJM. Even if they have a preliminary deal with AZ and NE in place then the Vikings could still pull a rabbit out if there hat somehow and move up with LAC then AZ and NE, highly unlikely but anything is possible.
HardTruth  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:18 pm : link
Not sure I understand your question.

I am operating under the assumption that the Patriots don't want Maye but understand that two other teams do.

I am also operating under the assumption that the Patriots prefer McCarthy (or maybe as suggested above, they want a non-QB).

In such a scenario, they don't have a lot of leverage against us, especially if they don't want to drop down to 11.
RE: RE: I will say this  
BleedBlue46 : 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16486687 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In comment 16486676 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


as I've repeatedly posted in multiple threads this morning, if the Pats really want Maye, they will take him. I don't think they do or they wouldn't be talking to us.

And because of that, I would not give up the farm for Maye. I don't think the Giants need to do that. And I personally wonder about the grade difference between the two quarterbacks.



Wouldn’t the same logic apply for JJ McCarthy & the Pats?


Not if Kraft is in full bloom love with JJM.
On Kraft  
HardTruth : 3:23 pm : link
We are buying Bob Kraft is dictating to his organization now? After 30 years if not and winning 6 SBs?

On the Dynasty, its clear Kraft loved Bledsoe like his own kid and just paid him 100+ mil for biggest deal ever. Yet he allowed Belichick ( who was a fired HC and was 5-13 for him) to stay with Brady , a 6th rd pick who just had 2 picks vs Rams to start over Bledsoe despite weight of every one coming down on him directly

And this decision Paid off bigger than any football decision in history

Yet he is individually going to override his organization?
RE: Sounds like NE is on the hook  
stoneman : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16486686 logman said:
Quote:
but not in the boat just yet


1st, Wash has to pick Daniels, then Kraft has to pull the trigger. Alot of things can change from now to 8PM.
Okay, now Lombardi is on this  
Sean : 3:24 pm : link
He says Pats love McCarthy & NYG has made a substantial offer for Drake Maye.

4:20 minute mark. Linked. Came out this afternoon.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: On Kraft  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:24 pm : link
In comment 16486706 HardTruth said:
Quote:
We are buying Bob Kraft is dictating to his organization now? After 30 years if not and winning 6 SBs?

On the Dynasty, its clear Kraft loved Bledsoe like his own kid and just paid him 100+ mil for biggest deal ever. Yet he allowed Belichick ( who was a fired HC and was 5-13 for him) to stay with Brady , a 6th rd pick who just had 2 picks vs Rams to start over Bledsoe despite weight of every one coming down on him directly

And this decision Paid off bigger than any football decision in history

Yet he is individually going to override his organization?


Looks like it. They don't even have a GM.
Confirmation Eric.  
GoDeep13 : 3:25 pm : link
It seems inevitable now that the Giants will be on the board @3. My source contends though that the Giants still really like McCarthy.
I still think McCarthy as well...  
Chris684 : 3:25 pm : link
just following some nuggets from guys I trust, Glazer, Schrager and Peppers.
The dilemma is NE getting back to 4 for McCarthy  
Sean : 3:26 pm : link
.
If  
AcidTest : 3:26 pm : link
the Patriots want JJM they shouldn't trade with anyone, including us. Even moving to #6 means they could miss out on him. Trading with us only makes sense if they can immediately trade back up to #4, which would require a deal with AZ, they are happy with Nix or Penix, or as Sy said, they aren't taking a QB in round one.
RE: Confirmation Eric.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 16486711 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
It seems inevitable now that the Giants will be on the board @3. My source contends though that the Giants still really like McCarthy.


Oh thank God... I was in for a world of hurt if we put that one out there and got it wrong.
RE: RE: RE: I will say this  
Darwinian : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 16486694 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16486687 HardTruth said:


Quote:


In comment 16486676 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


as I've repeatedly posted in multiple threads this morning, if the Pats really want Maye, they will take him. I don't think they do or they wouldn't be talking to us.

And because of that, I would not give up the farm for Maye. I don't think the Giants need to do that. And I personally wonder about the grade difference between the two quarterbacks.



Wouldn’t the same logic apply for JJ McCarthy & the Pats?



Not if Kraft is in full bloom love with JJM.


LOL.. Kraft like the cut of JJM's jib. Translation... he is tall, handsome, and personable. He can date my daughter.
RE: RE: On Kraft  
stoneman : 3:28 pm : link
In comment 16486709 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16486706 HardTruth said:


Quote:


We are buying Bob Kraft is dictating to his organization now? After 30 years if not and winning 6 SBs?

On the Dynasty, its clear Kraft loved Bledsoe like his own kid and just paid him 100+ mil for biggest deal ever. Yet he allowed Belichick ( who was a fired HC and was 5-13 for him) to stay with Brady , a 6th rd pick who just had 2 picks vs Rams to start over Bledsoe despite weight of every one coming down on him directly

And this decision Paid off bigger than any football decision in history

Yet he is individually going to override his organization?



Looks like it. They don't even have a GM.


He's 82 now and making shorter term decisions. There's no long haul, even passing the team onto his son.
RE: Confirmation Eric.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 16486711 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
It seems inevitable now that the Giants will be on the board @3. My source contends though that the Giants still really like McCarthy.


Thanks for the info.
RE: Confirmation Eric.  
KingBlue : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16486711 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
It seems inevitable now that the Giants will be on the board @3. My source contends though that the Giants still really like McCarthy.


Maybe it's true that NE is going non-QB...
RE: Confirmation Eric.  
BleedBlue46 : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16486711 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
It seems inevitable now that the Giants will be on the board @3. My source contends though that the Giants still really like McCarthy.


Now that would be a shocker. I posited this in a thread that we would trade up to 3 for JJM, that's my prediction and I'm sticking to it. I was halfway serious, but truly felt that in my gut. I still think the go Maye at 3 and get it done for much less than predicted by passing our negotiated deal with AZ over to NE.
RE: Confirmation Eric.  
Roto_Wizard : 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16486711 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
It seems inevitable now that the Giants will be on the board @3. My source contends though that the Giants still really like McCarthy.


Thank... baby... Jesus.
So if NE is going non-QB  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 3:32 pm : link
That means Vikings jump up and grab McCarthy. I'd rather just let NE pick whoever they want at 3, and pick the QB the Giants want at 6 (assuming NE goes non QB)
RE: RE: I have  
nygiantfan : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16486628 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16486587 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.



Do the Pats want us to toss in Jones, too?

;)


That's a deal-breaker. For the Pats.
Kraft being frozen out personnel decisions by Belicheck  
BigBlueCane : 3:33 pm : link
makes it all the more likely, he would have more input now then before.

Don't underestimate that.
RE: ...  
k2tampa : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16486600 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16486564 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Again, call me insane. Just something I noticed.

I think the NFL is headed more toward a WWF direction... that some things are orchestrated and released at their own time. It would not surprise me if . people are sitting on this.



It seems like the NFL has put an embargo on the teams and their reporters from spilling any beans. It ruins the drama of the TV show.

Remember when the first pick was announced a week before?


Hilarious. The NFL is putting an embargo on reporters who don't work for the NFL. Have people not been posting info being put out by reporters every half hour, if not sooner? Or maybe you mean "media people" who work for each teams' website and podcast? They aren't reporters, they are part of the teams' public relations department.

There have been reports for weeks the Giants were trying to get to 3. And that they were trying to get to 4. Also nothing becomes official and is announced by the teams and the league until the paperwork goes to the NFL (it's just rumors till then). That won't happen until a team is on the clock. Why? Suppose the player the Giants want gets in a car accident on the way to the draft and has a broken arm, or worse. Or, if this is a trade for 3, what if Chicago takes Daniels and Washington takes Maye? Do you think the Pats might rethink giving up 3 at that point?

As far as the No. 1 pick, do you think we don't know who it is every year Remember when Travon Walker vaulted to the top of the first round in the weeks before the 2022 draft. It was widely reported that was going to happen. And remember, the team with the No. 1 used to negotiate with the player they wanted before the draft. THAT'S why you knew who the pick was going to be. But now, with the rookie pay scale pretty much determining what everyone will get, there is no need for that. The team with the first pick knows what it's going to cost them no matter who they pick.

RE: Giving up multiple firsts  
sb from NYT Forum : 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake


I feel this way too, but I’m no scout and an occasional college football fan.
RE: So if NE is going non-QB  
BleedBlue46 : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16486754 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
That means Vikings jump up and grab McCarthy. I'd rather just let NE pick whoever they want at 3, and pick the QB the Giants want at 6 (assuming NE goes non QB)


Agreed, if Schoen doesn't get this done without the 2025 1st or pick 47 then I'd much rather have JJM or Maye at 4.
k2tampa  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:44 pm : link
you might want to listen to the Stapleton-Schrager podcast.
If it includes next years #1  
Rudy5757 : 3:45 pm : link
It’s a mistake. There is no excuse to keep giving up picks for players.

I watched the inside draft from last year and Schoen got fleeced last year trading up one spot in the 1st round. There were no other teams looking to move up.

Don’t get fleeced again for a QB many believe needs a year before he is able to play at the NFL level.
RE: RE: Confirmation Eric.  
sb from NYT Forum : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16486724 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16486711 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


It seems inevitable now that the Giants will be on the board @3. My source contends though that the Giants still really like McCarthy.



Oh thank God... I was in for a world of hurt if we put that one out there and got it wrong.


No worries man. Some of us are rational and appreciate your effort, right or wrong.
RE: k2tampa  
k2tampa : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16486800 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you might want to listen to the Stapleton-Schrager podcast.


I did. I assume you're talking about Schrager being told he can only report stuff up to a certain time on Thursday so as to not hurt ratings. And you just reinforced my point. He WORKS FOR THE NFL. The NFL can tell its employees to do whatever the NFL wants them to do. Schrager's job, as he alluded to, is to generate interest so people watch the draft. And I can't really call a guy a reporter when his job is to share info about the business that employs him. He is a hybrid journalist/public relations specialist. You're also not going to hear anything from anyone else from the NFL Network in the next few hours. And the main reason is they are on site preparing to do their jobs at the NFL draft. They aren't calling around to sources right now.

The NFL can't put an embargo on reporters from any other company. First, they don't work for the NFL. I'd love to see the reaction from NFL beat reporters at major news outlets if the NFL told them they couldn't report news leading up to the draft. And any reporter who would agree to that isn't a journalist. Second, it would be ridiculous to try because a reporter who hasn't been told they are 'embargoed' might get the info and report it.

Third, and most importantly, how could you possibly enforce it? A reporter finds out two teams have a trade in place if the right player is available and reports it. What's the penalty? Is the NFL going to refuse credentials to a reporter who reports facts? Not in a million years.

The NFL surely tells teams not to disclose stuff like that in the hours leading up to the draft, but why would they disclose it anyway? Now, what happens if a friend of Mara's grandkid tells a friend, who tells another friend, who shares it with a reporter? Who are you going to penalize?

Like you and I said, nothing is ever official until the paperwork is given to the NFL. And no team is ever going to announce they have a trade before that happens.
RE: also  
JCassmen : 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16486658 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
in the back of my mind is this, "is this a mole hunt?"


Sehr gut!
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 