Brian Kelly on w/ Rich Eisen re: Nabers

Eric seems very confident NE is going JJM, not Maye. That fairly unlike him. Hint #1
Hint #2: Eric seems excited about this big news. He wants a new QB as bad as anyone.
My guess? Schoen told Wolf we have a deal in place for pick 4 for JJM, if you want we can get you the same deal and work together on this so you get JJM at 4, we get Maye at 3 and AZ gets Nabers or MHJ at 6 as long as you give them your word you're not going WR. That's the only way he could have gotten big news at this stage because it's the only way Minnesota could be truly locked out and the 3 teams could have something set in stone, hence the big news.
If we included our negotiations with AZ (which would make sense and be smart of Schoen), then this could essentially be via a 3 team trade and possibly allow us to keep 47 and 2025 1st which was Schoen's goal.
I hope you're right, but I don't think so. It sounds like we dealt directly with NE.
As I've said, I think all of this is a huge mistake. But if we did this, Schoen owns it. It's the "Pottery Barn" rule. "You break it, you bought it." "You trade up for the player, you own that decision." I hate these massive move ups. Fifty percent fail, and I see nothing so special about Maye to justify doing it for hIm. Schoen's personnel decisions, especially regarding QBs, aren't good enough to justify allowing him to do this IMO. He was at least partially responsible for the Jones contract, and STILL hasn't fixed the OL.
Here is what I know... Eric does not want to give up a first at all and hell neither do I. He seems excited about the news so this tells me that next years 1st isn't involved much less next years and the year after that.
Generational QB.
The Pats NEED a QB. But they'll pass?
I would not let that evaluation drive up the price, Giants need to be smart.
That sounds like NE trying to simply take adavantage.
If they did this, what a colossal fuck up they did with Jones. Less than a year after signing him to $160M contract with $92M guaranteed they do a complete 180 and barf up a ton of draft capital and maybe players to get a new QB.
Jets moved from #6 to #3 in trade with the Colts. It cost the Jets 3 second-round picks.
"The team announced Saturday it acquired the No. 3 overall pick of the draft in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets are sending their sixth, 37th and 49th overall selections in this year's draft and their second-rounder in 2019 to Indianapolis."
I gotta say, the way you make your points does crack me up.
Call me crazy, but I'm pretty damn good at reading body language.
PRIOR to the last commercial break, whenever Bautista/Ross/Garofolo were speaking about New York, they were referencing them selecting a wideout. That they didn't know how much they would be willing to move up, what sort of price tag it would take, that it takes two parties to tango.. the usual schpiel.
This last segment? When asked about the team ALL THREE were spouting that "they've heard nothing other than the team is attempting to trade up", "they have been utterly enamored with both Maye and McCarthy", etc.
on the chart. Nothing on top of that because it's Maye and this BS about the value of his position/potential.
He might not even be there at 3, nobody knows.
No more, no less or hard pass.
Agreed, based on Schoen knowing NE wanted JJM and having a deal in place with AZ which NE could utilize. That would equate to picks 6, 70, 107 and 2025 2nd. I hope that's what Schoen did and he was firm on this. AZ gets 2025 2nd and 107 and 6, NE gets 70 and 4, we get 3.
The Colts weren't in the QB market in 2018. Very different.
RE: @Eric - something I just noticed on NFL Network
Their tune changed ABRUPTLY.
Again, call me insane. Just something I noticed.
I think the NFL is headed more toward a WWF direction... that some things are orchestrated and released at their own time. It would not surprise me if . people are sitting on this.
I'm viewing this from a fan perspective too. It's why I say verify first.
There is a real downside to sharing info early... if it's wrong, you guys will take it out on me! Also, Schoen already said they are trying to find leaks.
I keep checking other sources. No word.
F that, share away Erik. I'll never got on someone for being wrong, sources can be wrong/misinformed (especially if the team is trying to snuff out leaks) and things are always fluid. Appreciate you sharing what you can.
and don't forget the added expenses of moving Jones. Jones starting with Maye on the bench is a pipe dream.
Most people say may needs to sit a year...he needs to work on his football and clean up stuff and to not throw him in a position to need to win games right now.
So he would be holding a clipboard.
I'd say more like half a year unless Lock lights it up. I presume they would cut DJ once he can pass a physical to eliminate the concern of injury guarantee and let him find a new spot asap.
Yeah my guess is Lock would start just because of the injury settlement and Giants couldn't risk that because they would need cap space to make up for whatever lack of picks they would have after the trade.
Just sayin' Maye isn't starting for a while this year...maybe at the end of the season but Daboll/Kafka will need to make sure he is ready and clean stuff up.
But he's 21 so we have time...its not like have a 24 year old sitting.
I believe it was Rico that spilled the beans - you can defer to Rico if things break down between now and the draft - which it could.
Potentially dumb question but why? If he's a franchise guy, then, that price is in line with what it would cost to get up there to take him.
Do you not think Maye is a franchise guy?
It is an overpay for a QB that projects to the same (or worse) level of McCarthy
You may be right. But clearly the NYG feels there is a gap between Maye and McCarthy if they're willing to make the move to 3 to ensure Maye rather than the cheaper move of going to 4 or 5 to get McCarthy.
Just gotta hope this isn't one of those full bloom love things and it works out this time.
If AZ is happy with either Nabers or MHJ as reported and if NE really wants JJM, then this could be done for pick 6, 70, 107 and 2025 2nd. AZ gets 2025 2nd, picks 107 and 6 (Nabers or MHJ), NE gets picks 70 and JJM at 4, NYG get Maye at 3.
While I understand the overall perspective that Maye and JJM could be at the same level of QB.
The question really is
Daboll/Maye = Daboll/JJM
I dont think that is true considering the difference of the players skill sets. I like both players for different reasons. I do think Maye fits better with what Daboll wants to do with his offense.
RE: What I don't understand the need for Schoen to move up to 3
If he knows NE is not trading the pick and is taking JJM? Does he want to completely box out Minn?
Yes, this is the only way to box out Minn. I presume the deal Schoen had in place with AZ was if JJM was there, not Maye and AZ (and likely NE and NYG) knows Minnesota wouldn't be trading for JJM at 4. Thus, NE could have the same deal in place with AZ for JJM at 4.
F that, share away Erik. I'll never got on someone for being wrong, sources can be wrong/misinformed (especially if the team is trying to snuff out leaks) and things are always fluid. Appreciate you sharing what you can.
Apologies on the typo in your name. I work with an Erik for work...and clearly I'm not working too hard at the moment...
While I understand the overall perspective that Maye and JJM could be at the same level of QB.
The question really is
Daboll/Maye = Daboll/JJM
I dont think that is true considering the difference of the players skill sets. I like both players for different reasons. I do think Maye fits better with what Daboll wants to do with his offense.
Currently I agree. Due to JJM's biggest weakness being his touch and accuracy on intermediate to deep throws which I think he can and will improve. Nevertheless, that weakness of JJM's is a strength of Maye's. Daboll's ideal offense is predicated on these types of throws.
If they did this, what a colossal fuck up they did with Jones. Less than a year after signing him to $160M contract with $92M guaranteed they do a complete 180 and barf up a ton of draft capital and maybe players to get a new QB.
He got hurt behind a pathetic OLine, throwing to forgettable skill players. Let it go. It's time to move on, and Schoen & Daboll need to put a quality product around the QB.
If they did this, what a colossal fuck up they did with Jones. Less than a year after signing him to $160M contract with $92M guaranteed they do a complete 180 and barf up a ton of draft capital and maybe players to get a new QB.
What's the worse colossal fuck up? Admitting a mistake and moving on or keep digging a hole hoping to prove you are right?
With some people, there's no winning no matter what the team does.
as I've repeatedly posted in multiple threads this morning, if the Pats really want Maye, they will take him. I don't think they do or they wouldn't be talking to us.
And because of that, I would not give up the farm for Maye. I don't think the Giants need to do that. And I personally wonder about the grade difference between the two quarterbacks.
This x 1000, if we can't get Maye for close to the same price as JJM which would I think be pick 6, 70 and 2025 2nd then fuck em at get JJM. Even if they have a preliminary deal with AZ and NE in place then the Vikings could still pull a rabbit out if there hat somehow and move up with LAC then AZ and NE, highly unlikely but anything is possible.
We are buying Bob Kraft is dictating to his organization now? After 30 years if not and winning 6 SBs?
On the Dynasty, its clear Kraft loved Bledsoe like his own kid and just paid him 100+ mil for biggest deal ever. Yet he allowed Belichick ( who was a fired HC and was 5-13 for him) to stay with Brady , a 6th rd pick who just had 2 picks vs Rams to start over Bledsoe despite weight of every one coming down on him directly
And this decision Paid off bigger than any football decision in history
Yet he is individually going to override his organization?
We are buying Bob Kraft is dictating to his organization now? After 30 years if not and winning 6 SBs?
On the Dynasty, its clear Kraft loved Bledsoe like his own kid and just paid him 100+ mil for biggest deal ever. Yet he allowed Belichick ( who was a fired HC and was 5-13 for him) to stay with Brady , a 6th rd pick who just had 2 picks vs Rams to start over Bledsoe despite weight of every one coming down on him directly
And this decision Paid off bigger than any football decision in history
Yet he is individually going to override his organization?
the Patriots want JJM they shouldn't trade with anyone, including us. Even moving to #6 means they could miss out on him. Trading with us only makes sense if they can immediately trade back up to #4, which would require a deal with AZ, they are happy with Nix or Penix, or as Sy said, they aren't taking a QB in round one.
We are buying Bob Kraft is dictating to his organization now? After 30 years if not and winning 6 SBs?
On the Dynasty, its clear Kraft loved Bledsoe like his own kid and just paid him 100+ mil for biggest deal ever. Yet he allowed Belichick ( who was a fired HC and was 5-13 for him) to stay with Brady , a 6th rd pick who just had 2 picks vs Rams to start over Bledsoe despite weight of every one coming down on him directly
And this decision Paid off bigger than any football decision in history
Yet he is individually going to override his organization?
Looks like it. They don't even have a GM.
He's 82 now and making shorter term decisions. There's no long haul, even passing the team onto his son.
It seems inevitable now that the Giants will be on the board @3. My source contends though that the Giants still really like McCarthy.
Now that would be a shocker. I posited this in a thread that we would trade up to 3 for JJM, that's my prediction and I'm sticking to it. I was halfway serious, but truly felt that in my gut. I still think the go Maye at 3 and get it done for much less than predicted by passing our negotiated deal with AZ over to NE.
I think the NFL is headed more toward a WWF direction... that some things are orchestrated and released at their own time. It would not surprise me if . people are sitting on this.
It seems like the NFL has put an embargo on the teams and their reporters from spilling any beans. It ruins the drama of the TV show.
Remember when the first pick was announced a week before?
Hilarious. The NFL is putting an embargo on reporters who don't work for the NFL. Have people not been posting info being put out by reporters every half hour, if not sooner? Or maybe you mean "media people" who work for each teams' website and podcast? They aren't reporters, they are part of the teams' public relations department.
There have been reports for weeks the Giants were trying to get to 3. And that they were trying to get to 4. Also nothing becomes official and is announced by the teams and the league until the paperwork goes to the NFL (it's just rumors till then). That won't happen until a team is on the clock. Why? Suppose the player the Giants want gets in a car accident on the way to the draft and has a broken arm, or worse. Or, if this is a trade for 3, what if Chicago takes Daniels and Washington takes Maye? Do you think the Pats might rethink giving up 3 at that point?
As far as the No. 1 pick, do you think we don't know who it is every year Remember when Travon Walker vaulted to the top of the first round in the weeks before the 2022 draft. It was widely reported that was going to happen. And remember, the team with the No. 1 used to negotiate with the player they wanted before the draft. THAT'S why you knew who the pick was going to be. But now, with the rookie pay scale pretty much determining what everyone will get, there is no need for that. The team with the first pick knows what it's going to cost them no matter who they pick.
you might want to listen to the Stapleton-Schrager podcast.
I did. I assume you're talking about Schrager being told he can only report stuff up to a certain time on Thursday so as to not hurt ratings. And you just reinforced my point. He WORKS FOR THE NFL. The NFL can tell its employees to do whatever the NFL wants them to do. Schrager's job, as he alluded to, is to generate interest so people watch the draft. And I can't really call a guy a reporter when his job is to share info about the business that employs him. He is a hybrid journalist/public relations specialist. You're also not going to hear anything from anyone else from the NFL Network in the next few hours. And the main reason is they are on site preparing to do their jobs at the NFL draft. They aren't calling around to sources right now.
The NFL can't put an embargo on reporters from any other company. First, they don't work for the NFL. I'd love to see the reaction from NFL beat reporters at major news outlets if the NFL told them they couldn't report news leading up to the draft. And any reporter who would agree to that isn't a journalist. Second, it would be ridiculous to try because a reporter who hasn't been told they are 'embargoed' might get the info and report it.
Third, and most importantly, how could you possibly enforce it? A reporter finds out two teams have a trade in place if the right player is available and reports it. What's the penalty? Is the NFL going to refuse credentials to a reporter who reports facts? Not in a million years.
The NFL surely tells teams not to disclose stuff like that in the hours leading up to the draft, but why would they disclose it anyway? Now, what happens if a friend of Mara's grandkid tells a friend, who tells another friend, who shares it with a reporter? Who are you going to penalize?
Like you and I said, nothing is ever official until the paperwork is given to the NFL. And no team is ever going to announce they have a trade before that happens.
in the back of my mind is this, "is this a mole hunt?"
Sehr gut!
Have you received any emails or texts from our asshats today?
Good news, I hope.
Can only be that a deal is done / in place, right?
Care to share with the rest of the class, good sir?
NICE!!! Can NOT wait!
Sounds good. Looking forward to any details you can share.
Wow!
Oh man. Now I am going to be refreshing BBi every 3 seconds lol
You better give us some crumbs!
I actually have a job interview at 4pm. Hope they don't catch me refreshing BBI.
We all have our hopes, mine is that Kraft fell in love with JJM and is overruling Wolf, leaving Maye for the Giants.
👀👀👀
I think he might be the biggest smoke screen
Quote:
I just got some REALLY big news.
You better give us some crumbs!
If you have been following his recent posts, he has said that NE and NYG want different QBs,strongly implying NE wants mccarthy and giants can trsde to 4 for Maye
And people made fun of me for suggesting the Hendon Hooker trade.
At least pin this thread...lol
I assume whoever NE does not take which I will presume is Maye
Whatever you want!
On the edge of my seat nervously tapping my feet!!!
Just post a happy face if we will be happy : )
And the last time I've done that is?
Don’t you put that evil on me, Ricky Bobby.
I think Eric is more of an Alabama slam type guy.
Well, there goes my afternoon. My I-phone is now officially cemented in my hand. (:-)
Thanks. ;)
Lol
2. Giants trading for a player
3. Giants trading up for a QB
4. Giants trading back
5. Giants is doing something crazy
Eric, are you cancelling the post-draft drinking bender?
That wouldn't be big news because Rico already basically said we have a deal in place for 4.
Maye at 3.
Quote:
it's going to be PrettyRickey, but I suspect we'll hear it soon.
Eric, are you cancelling the post-draft drinking bender?
Great question!!
Quote:
Looks like
But to who?
Quote:
Looks like
So NE is taking Maye and we take McCarthy at 4?
Quote:
Looks like
As in, Giants trade up to 3?
Now that would be funny
Quote:
In comment 16486392 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
it's going to be PrettyRickey, but I suspect we'll hear it soon.
Eric, are you cancelling the post-draft drinking bender?
Great question!!
Perhaps rescheduling it for celebratory purposes!?
Giants.
Quote:
Looks like
Eric -
Is that New England taking him at 3?
Or us trading up with them to take him at 3?
You seemed to be happy before- I thought you wanted us to take Maye over JJMC. This would be a bummer, no?
Quote:
Or whom?
three team trade? NE goes to 4?
Quote:
Or whom?
Lol at the folks questioning if it's Pats or us after you excitedly said you got big news then Rico says maye at 3
Quote:
Is Rico who told you or someone else? Just curious if it's two separate people sharing the same info
Don't shoot the messenger.
According to source, yes.
Connecting the dots, yes.
It sounds like NYG and NE have a deal in place that sends the Giants #3 pick. Giants will use this to select Maye.
No idea what we're sending back besides the obvious #6 pick.
Quote:
Did we trade up to the 3rd pick?
According to source, yes.
And boom goes the dynamite!
Quote:
Yes!!! Maye the force be with us!!
Quote:
Did we trade up to the 3rd pick?
According to source, yes.
Thank you sir. Hope it didn't cost a Brink's truck.
So I wouldn't celebrate or complain just yet.
If we included our negotiations with AZ (which would make sense and be smart of Schoen), then this could essentially be via a 3 team trade and possibly allow us to keep 47 and 2025 1st which was Schoen's goal.
3 1sts to move up 3 spots? Hahaha I mean come on now.
No way. Schoen had all the leverage knowing NE wanted JJM and with a deal in place for 4. No way in hell
Quote:
no way we did this without "giving up the farm." Multiple #1's in all likelihood. This year, next year, and probably 2026 as well.
Better not be two. This isn’t Payton Manning.
3 1sts to move up 3 spots? Hahaha I mean come on now.
Could feasibly be pick 70 and 4 to NE, our 2025 2nd to AZ, and we get pick 3.
The Panthers didn't give up that much and they moved from 9 to 1 last year
I'm thinking we give up pick 70, 107 and 2025 2nd or less. Schoen had all the leverage knowing NE wanted JJM and having a deal in place with AZ.
"OMG! There's something else!"
Quote:
the Rico tweet is cryptic about who is taking Maye at #3. I don't blame him, but it is confusing. Hopefully, we can get some clarification.
If we included our negotiations with AZ (which would make sense and be smart of Schoen), then this could essentially be via a 3 team trade and possibly allow us to keep 47 and 2025 1st which was Schoen's goal.
I hope you're right, but I don't think so. It sounds like we dealt directly with NE.
As I've said, I think all of this is a huge mistake. But if we did this, Schoen owns it. It's the "Pottery Barn" rule. "You break it, you bought it." "You trade up for the player, you own that decision." I hate these massive move ups. Fifty percent fail, and I see nothing so special about Maye to justify doing it for hIm. Schoen's personnel decisions, especially regarding QBs, aren't good enough to justify allowing him to do this IMO. He was at least partially responsible for the Jones contract, and STILL hasn't fixed the OL.
Quote:
no way we did this without "giving up the farm." Multiple #1's in all likelihood. This year, next year, and probably 2026 as well.
Could feasibly be pick 70 and 4 to NE, our 2025 2nd to AZ, and we get pick 3.
So 6, 70, and 2025 2nd.... that isn't bad.
"OMG! There's something else!"
Aiyuk for 47!!!!
haha
"OMG! There's something else!"
Brandon Aiyuk ... we know already hahaha
Quote:
if I really wanted to screw with you guys, I would follow up with...
"OMG! There's something else!"
Aiyuk for 47!!!!
haha
I would say great minds, but come on that is pushing it.
Quote:
In comment 16486469 AcidTest said:
Quote:
no way we did this without "giving up the farm." Multiple #1's in all likelihood. This year, next year, and probably 2026 as well.
Could feasibly be pick 70 and 4 to NE, our 2025 2nd to AZ, and we get pick 3.
So 6, 70, and 2025 2nd.... that isn't bad.
Maybe include 107, just because Schoen had all the leverage in the world knowing NE wanted JJM and having a deal in place with AZ for 4.
Unfortunately if it does happen it likely won't until the Pats are on the clock so we're all in for 6+ hours that'll feel like 2 full days of waiting
Agreed.
Quote:
Figured a trade up would happen on the clock tonight.
Unfortunately if it does happen it likely won't until the Pats are on the clock so we're all in for 6+ hours that'll feel like 2 full days of waiting
5.5 hrs sir :)
Has your source said anything about the terms?
Here is what I know... Eric does not want to give up a first at all and hell neither do I. He seems excited about the news so this tells me that next years 1st isn't involved much less next years and the year after that.
I wonder when they announce the news of the trade. Shortly? When New England is on the clock?
Oh no... I thought you knew the terms... Ugh I still think what I heard of next years 1st is a thing.
I'm viewing this from a fan perspective too. It's why I say verify first.
There is a real downside to sharing info early... if it's wrong, you guys will take it out on me! Also, Schoen already said they are trying to find leaks.
I keep checking other sources. No word.
Generational QB.
The Pats NEED a QB. But they'll pass?
I would not let that evaluation drive up the price, Giants need to be smart.
That sounds like NE trying to simply take adavantage.
We could have used our deal in place with AZ for JJM at 4 in this negotiation process. NE then could have the same deal in place with AZ essentially making this a unicorn of a 3 team trade.
I'm viewing this from a fan perspective too. It's why I say verify first.
There is a real downside to sharing info early... if it's wrong, you guys will take it out on me! Also, Schoen already said they are trying to find leaks.
I keep checking other sources. No word.
Don't worry, everyone knows things can always change. We appreciate you and BBI to the utmost
Now THAT'S funny Dave!
Both, just like with most of the asshats. Things change.
I believe he's had hits for the better part of a decade spanning 3 gms, put 2 and 2 together and id guess his source is connected directly to Mara.
"OMG! There's something else!"
He might not even be there at 3, nobody knows.
No more, no less or hard pass.
If they did this, what a colossal fuck up they did with Jones. Less than a year after signing him to $160M contract with $92M guaranteed they do a complete 180 and barf up a ton of draft capital and maybe players to get a new QB.
If you’re asking me Maye + heavier compensation vs McCarthy + little to no compensation in taking McCarthy every time.
However, if Schoen knows New England is set on McCarthy themselves that obviously changes things a great deal.
and don't forget the added expenses of moving Jones. Jones starting with Maye on the bench is a pipe dream.
For the Vikings or Giants?
My Viking friend thinks they're going to have to settle for Penix.
Potentially dumb question but why? If he's a franchise guy, then, that price is in line with what it would cost to get up there to take him.
Do you not think Maye is a franchise guy?
We get MS. You keep harping on this.
Agreed.
I gotta say, the way you make your points does crack me up.
PRIOR to the last commercial break, whenever Bautista/Ross/Garofolo were speaking about New York, they were referencing them selecting a wideout. That they didn't know how much they would be willing to move up, what sort of price tag it would take, that it takes two parties to tango.. the usual schpiel.
This last segment? When asked about the team ALL THREE were spouting that "they've heard nothing other than the team is attempting to trade up", "they have been utterly enamored with both Maye and McCarthy", etc.
Their tune changed ABRUPTLY.
Again, call me insane. Just something I noticed.
But what is your coach says, "I can make him a top 10 QB."
Quote:
and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake
Potentially dumb question but why? If he's a franchise guy, then, that price is in line with what it would cost to get up there to take him.
Do you not think Maye is a franchise guy?
It is an overpay for a QB that projects to the same (or worse) level of McCarthy
Quote:
and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake
and don't forget the added expenses of moving Jones. Jones starting with Maye on the bench is a pipe dream.
Most people say may needs to sit a year...he needs to work on his football and clean up stuff and to not throw him in a position to need to win games right now.
So he would be holding a clipboard.
He might not even be there at 3, nobody knows.
No more, no less or hard pass.
Agreed, based on Schoen knowing NE wanted JJM and having a deal in place with AZ which NE could utilize. That would equate to picks 6, 70, 107 and 2025 2nd. I hope that's what Schoen did and he was firm on this. AZ gets 2025 2nd and 107 and 6, NE gets 70 and 4, we get 3.
I think the NFL is headed more toward a WWF direction... that some things are orchestrated and released at their own time. It would not surprise me if . people are sitting on this.
Quote:
Has heard nothing new. As far as he knows, it's still Maye (in a trade up to 3) or bust.
For the Vikings or Giants?
Vikings.
Quote:
In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake
and don't forget the added expenses of moving Jones. Jones starting with Maye on the bench is a pipe dream.
Most people say may needs to sit a year...he needs to work on his football and clean up stuff and to not throw him in a position to need to win games right now.
So he would be holding a clipboard.
I'd say more like half a year unless Lock lights it up. I presume they would cut DJ once he can pass a physical to eliminate the concern of injury guarantee and let him find a new spot asap.
I'm viewing this from a fan perspective too. It's why I say verify first.
There is a real downside to sharing info early... if it's wrong, you guys will take it out on me! Also, Schoen already said they are trying to find leaks.
I keep checking other sources. No word.
F that, share away Erik. I'll never got on someone for being wrong, sources can be wrong/misinformed (especially if the team is trying to snuff out leaks) and things are always fluid. Appreciate you sharing what you can.
Gosh 8pm can't get here soon enough
Quote:
In comment 16486540 stoneman said:
Quote:
In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake
and don't forget the added expenses of moving Jones. Jones starting with Maye on the bench is a pipe dream.
Most people say may needs to sit a year...he needs to work on his football and clean up stuff and to not throw him in a position to need to win games right now.
So he would be holding a clipboard.
I'd say more like half a year unless Lock lights it up. I presume they would cut DJ once he can pass a physical to eliminate the concern of injury guarantee and let him find a new spot asap.
Yeah my guess is Lock would start just because of the injury settlement and Giants couldn't risk that because they would need cap space to make up for whatever lack of picks they would have after the trade.
Just sayin' Maye isn't starting for a while this year...maybe at the end of the season but Daboll/Kafka will need to make sure he is ready and clean stuff up.
But he's 21 so we have time...its not like have a 24 year old sitting.
Quote:
I asked tons of questions.
I'm viewing this from a fan perspective too. It's why I say verify first.
There is a real downside to sharing info early... if it's wrong, you guys will take it out on me! Also, Schoen already said they are trying to find leaks.
I keep checking other sources. No word.
F that, share away Erik. I'll never got on someone for being wrong, sources can be wrong/misinformed (especially if the team is trying to snuff out leaks) and things are always fluid. Appreciate you sharing what you can.
I believe it was Rico that spilled the beans - you can defer to Rico if things break down between now and the draft - which it could.
Quote:
In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake
Potentially dumb question but why? If he's a franchise guy, then, that price is in line with what it would cost to get up there to take him.
Do you not think Maye is a franchise guy?
It is an overpay for a QB that projects to the same (or worse) level of McCarthy
You may be right. But clearly the NYG feels there is a gap between Maye and McCarthy if they're willing to make the move to 3 to ensure Maye rather than the cheaper move of going to 4 or 5 to get McCarthy.
Just gotta hope this isn't one of those full bloom love things and it works out this time.
Lance Zierling has NE selecting Alt at 6 in his mock. (Zierling has been pretty good with his mocks).
If AZ is happy with either Nabers or MHJ as reported and if NE really wants JJM, then this could be done for pick 6, 70, 107 and 2025 2nd. AZ gets 2025 2nd, picks 107 and 6 (Nabers or MHJ), NE gets picks 70 and JJM at 4, NYG get Maye at 3.
Quote:
I think it means they are passing on a round 1 QB
Lance Zierling has NE selecting Alt at 6 in his mock. (Zierling has been pretty good with his mocks).
Yes I would see Alt or one of the WRs
my heart can't take it
I love and hate you rn Eric
I don't agree personally I think they get JJM at 4 using the negotiation Schoen did to have a deal in place with AZ for JJM at 4. Kraft isn't leaving rd1 without JJM. Just my 2 cents.
🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿.
Cutting Daniel Jones with a post-June 1 designation?
I'm sitting at my desk at work constantly hitting refresh and watching the clock. I have a little more than an hour and a half until I can leave. Ugh.
Get the Ouija board out and let's get the truth out of you, one way or another, boss.
I think the NFL is headed more toward a WWF direction... that some things are orchestrated and released at their own time. It would not surprise me if . people are sitting on this.
It seems like the NFL has put an embargo on the teams and their reporters from spilling any beans. It ruins the drama of the TV show.
Remember when the first pick was announced a week before?
Quote:
In comment 16486574 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I think it means they are passing on a round 1 QB
Lance Zierling has NE selecting Alt at 6 in his mock. (Zierling has been pretty good with his mocks).
Yes I would see Alt or one of the WRs
Taking it a step further... Perhaps the Giants wouldn't have to pay the QB tax if NE is not going QB. So they don't give up 2025 1st
Quote:
In comment 16486548 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 16486529 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and a day 2 pick for Maye is a mistake
Potentially dumb question but why? If he's a franchise guy, then, that price is in line with what it would cost to get up there to take him.
Do you not think Maye is a franchise guy?
It is an overpay for a QB that projects to the same (or worse) level of McCarthy
You may be right. But clearly the NYG feels there is a gap between Maye and McCarthy if they're willing to make the move to 3 to ensure Maye rather than the cheaper move of going to 4 or 5 to get McCarthy.
Just gotta hope this isn't one of those full bloom love things and it works out this time.
Yes, this is the only way to box out Minn. I presume the deal Schoen had in place with AZ was if JJM was there, not Maye and AZ (and likely NE and NYG) knows Minnesota wouldn't be trading for JJM at 4. Thus, NE could have the same deal in place with AZ for JJM at 4.
Do you have ANY IDEA how much the "F5" key HATES my guts right now, between this thread and Rickey?
F that, share away Erik. I'll never got on someone for being wrong, sources can be wrong/misinformed (especially if the team is trying to snuff out leaks) and things are always fluid. Appreciate you sharing what you can.
Apologies on the typo in your name. I work with an Erik for work...and clearly I'm not working too hard at the moment...
I think its a contingency plan about which other QB we'll try to get if this trade goes sideways and/or we are locked out of the top 4 QBs.
Which brand of lotion should we get for later?
Is something going on with Herbert-McCarthy-Pats-Chargers?
We have had asshat reports for decades. We know who has good batting averages and who does not. But things change.
Honestly, as a fan, I don't believe anything until I see it confirmed.
Right now, I am operating under the assumption that nothing is done.
You guys know my history. I don't make click bait.
I think the NFL is headed more toward a WWF direction... that some things are orchestrated and released at their own time. It would not surprise me if . people are sitting on this.
If you saw some of Schrager's comments with Art Stapleton, he pretty much confirmed that if they have a late scoop, sometimes they'll be subtly encouraged not share it immediately.
How soon is late?
Who knows?
We have had asshat reports for decades. We know who has good batting averages and who does not. But things change.
Honestly, as a fan, I don't believe anything until I see it confirmed.
Right now, I am operating under the assumption that nothing is done.
You guys know my history. I don't make click bait.
Yep, I agree. Not one national or beat has this. We've got about 5.5 hours until the Pats are on the clock.
Can anyone say to what extent Maye is clutch?
If they did this, what a colossal fuck up they did with Jones. Less than a year after signing him to $160M contract with $92M guaranteed they do a complete 180 and barf up a ton of draft capital and maybe players to get a new QB.
He got hurt behind a pathetic OLine, throwing to forgettable skill players. Let it go. It's time to move on, and Schoen & Daboll need to put a quality product around the QB.
Quote:
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.
Cutting Daniel Jones with a post-June 1 designation?
It has to be about Jones - hope they found a trading partner for him - there are still many QB hungry teams left. It will be Lock starting with Maye on the bench.
Do the Pats want us to toss in Jones, too?
;)
We have had asshat reports for decades. We know who has good batting averages and who does not. But things change.
Honestly, as a fan, I don't believe anything until I see it confirmed.
Right now, I am operating under the assumption that nothing is done.
You guys know my history. I don't make click bait.
Eric -
Perhaps you can answer this, perhaps you can't. Have you had anyone OTHER than Rico come to you saying that the trade for 3 is done? Or is it a single insider source for the mean time?
Granted, I'd like to trust Rico and his source(s). But teams leak out bad info around now.
Trying not to get my hopes up and then get crushed.
If they did this, what a colossal fuck up they did with Jones. Less than a year after signing him to $160M contract with $92M guaranteed they do a complete 180 and barf up a ton of draft capital and maybe players to get a new QB.
What's the worse colossal fuck up? Admitting a mistake and moving on or keep digging a hole hoping to prove you are right?
With some people, there's no winning no matter what the team does.
Too funny!!!😂
All I can say is the longer this goes without confirmation, the more I doubt this is done.
Quote:
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.
Cutting Daniel Jones with a post-June 1 designation?
Shitload of dead money, but saves $750,000 on the cap!
All I can say is the longer this goes without confirmation, the more I doubt this is done.
Thanks for being honest and I appreciate the response. Wish I could be optimistic about the report, but things aren't looking up then :(
However, thanks for all the tidbits. Would still love if we got a QB within the top 6, even if it's Maye (without giving up the farm).
Honestly, I'd prefer JJM at 4 if the trade costs are extreme for Maye. Either way, I don't see Schoen coming away from rd1 without a QB at this point.
We have had asshat reports for decades. We know who has good batting averages and who does not. But things change.
Honestly, as a fan, I don't believe anything until I see it confirmed.
Right now, I am operating under the assumption that nothing is done.
You guys know my history. I don't make click bait.
Thanks for the reminder. I appreciate your calm and level-headed approach. Everyone needs to wait for confirmation.
Eric's not going to post squat.
Wait until around 8:30. THEN you can have your nervous breakdown.
And because of that, I would not give up the farm for Maye. I don't think the Giants need to do that. And I personally wonder about the grade difference between the two quarterbacks.
Thanks, Ethan Hunt.
Since Gettleman's full bloom love for Daniel Jones and Barkley?
would love it if that were the case. I have been fairly adamant at not wanting to trade up, especially if it meant farewell to the 2025 #1. And I fear it could be much, much worse than that.
The only thing that gives me hope on a better price -- why agree to anything before the Pats are on the clock and have their feet to the fire unless you think you are getting a good rate?
However, thanks for all the tidbits. Would still love if we got a QB within the top 6, even if it's Maye (without giving up the farm).
This will make BBI combust - NYG trades up to 3 and takes McCarthy.
YES!
And because of that, I would not give up the farm for Maye. I don't think the Giants need to do that. And I personally wonder about the grade difference between the two quarterbacks.
Wouldn’t the same logic apply for JJ McCarthy & the Pats?
And because of that, I would not give up the farm for Maye. I don't think the Giants need to do that. And I personally wonder about the grade difference between the two quarterbacks.
This x 1000, if we can't get Maye for close to the same price as JJM which would I think be pick 6, 70 and 2025 2nd then fuck em at get JJM. Even if they have a preliminary deal with AZ and NE in place then the Vikings could still pull a rabbit out if there hat somehow and move up with LAC then AZ and NE, highly unlikely but anything is possible.
I am operating under the assumption that the Patriots don't want Maye but understand that two other teams do.
I am also operating under the assumption that the Patriots prefer McCarthy (or maybe as suggested above, they want a non-QB).
In such a scenario, they don't have a lot of leverage against us, especially if they don't want to drop down to 11.
Not if Kraft is in full bloom love with JJM.
1st, Wash has to pick Daniels, then Kraft has to pull the trigger. Alot of things can change from now to 8PM.
4:20 minute mark. Linked. Came out this afternoon.
Link - ( New Window )
Looks like it. They don't even have a GM.
Oh thank God... I was in for a world of hurt if we put that one out there and got it wrong.
LOL.. Kraft like the cut of JJM's jib. Translation... he is tall, handsome, and personable. He can date my daughter.
Quote:
He's 82 now and making shorter term decisions. There's no long haul, even passing the team onto his son.
Thanks for the info.
Maybe it's true that NE is going non-QB...
Now that would be a shocker. I posited this in a thread that we would trade up to 3 for JJM, that's my prediction and I'm sticking to it. I was halfway serious, but truly felt that in my gut. I still think the go Maye at 3 and get it done for much less than predicted by passing our negotiated deal with AZ over to NE.
Thank... baby... Jesus.
Quote:
more stuff on the QB front. Can't share now.
Do the Pats want us to toss in Jones, too?
;)
That's a deal-breaker. For the Pats.
Don't underestimate that.
Hilarious. The NFL is putting an embargo on reporters who don't work for the NFL. Have people not been posting info being put out by reporters every half hour, if not sooner? Or maybe you mean "media people" who work for each teams' website and podcast? They aren't reporters, they are part of the teams' public relations department.
There have been reports for weeks the Giants were trying to get to 3. And that they were trying to get to 4. Also nothing becomes official and is announced by the teams and the league until the paperwork goes to the NFL (it's just rumors till then). That won't happen until a team is on the clock. Why? Suppose the player the Giants want gets in a car accident on the way to the draft and has a broken arm, or worse. Or, if this is a trade for 3, what if Chicago takes Daniels and Washington takes Maye? Do you think the Pats might rethink giving up 3 at that point?
As far as the No. 1 pick, do you think we don't know who it is every year Remember when Travon Walker vaulted to the top of the first round in the weeks before the 2022 draft. It was widely reported that was going to happen. And remember, the team with the No. 1 used to negotiate with the player they wanted before the draft. THAT'S why you knew who the pick was going to be. But now, with the rookie pay scale pretty much determining what everyone will get, there is no need for that. The team with the first pick knows what it's going to cost them no matter who they pick.
I feel this way too, but I’m no scout and an occasional college football fan.
Agreed, if Schoen doesn't get this done without the 2025 1st or pick 47 then I'd much rather have JJM or Maye at 4.
I watched the inside draft from last year and Schoen got fleeced last year trading up one spot in the 1st round. There were no other teams looking to move up.
Don’t get fleeced again for a QB many believe needs a year before he is able to play at the NFL level.
Quote:
It seems inevitable now that the Giants will be on the board @3. My source contends though that the Giants still really like McCarthy.
Oh thank God... I was in for a world of hurt if we put that one out there and got it wrong.
No worries man. Some of us are rational and appreciate your effort, right or wrong.
I did. I assume you're talking about Schrager being told he can only report stuff up to a certain time on Thursday so as to not hurt ratings. And you just reinforced my point. He WORKS FOR THE NFL. The NFL can tell its employees to do whatever the NFL wants them to do. Schrager's job, as he alluded to, is to generate interest so people watch the draft. And I can't really call a guy a reporter when his job is to share info about the business that employs him. He is a hybrid journalist/public relations specialist. You're also not going to hear anything from anyone else from the NFL Network in the next few hours. And the main reason is they are on site preparing to do their jobs at the NFL draft. They aren't calling around to sources right now.
The NFL can't put an embargo on reporters from any other company. First, they don't work for the NFL. I'd love to see the reaction from NFL beat reporters at major news outlets if the NFL told them they couldn't report news leading up to the draft. And any reporter who would agree to that isn't a journalist. Second, it would be ridiculous to try because a reporter who hasn't been told they are 'embargoed' might get the info and report it.
Third, and most importantly, how could you possibly enforce it? A reporter finds out two teams have a trade in place if the right player is available and reports it. What's the penalty? Is the NFL going to refuse credentials to a reporter who reports facts? Not in a million years.
The NFL surely tells teams not to disclose stuff like that in the hours leading up to the draft, but why would they disclose it anyway? Now, what happens if a friend of Mara's grandkid tells a friend, who tells another friend, who shares it with a reporter? Who are you going to penalize?
Like you and I said, nothing is ever official until the paperwork is given to the NFL. And no team is ever going to announce they have a trade before that happens.
Sehr gut!