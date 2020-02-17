Giants may be on the clock at #3

I’m sure many here will rejoice over this, but I can’t help but think, there goes our WR and CB we so desperately need. We will be lucky to get as many wins this coming year with a rookie QB who may or may not pan out. See 2021 first round QBs…..all but one traded away in shame.
Nevertheless, if this QB is as good as Mahomes, never mind.
is doing a lot of work here.
But Eric wouldn't share if it wasn't viable.
As I said, I operate under the assumption that nothing is done until it is done. Been burned before.
If it's a king's ransom for 3 then I honestly hope it's not true. Get JJM or Maye for much less at 4. Nevertheless, if they felt the need to go to 3 then they obviously value one of JJM or Maye much more highly than the other.
Only if it doesn’t work. Who knows, the QB they take might be the #1 QB on their board and has a #1 overall grade for them. Aside, personally I think the NYG get their act together enough to be picking in the 12-16 range in 2025.
Schoen and Daboll are pushing their chips to the middle of the table. Even if it costs us next year's #1 (likely), if it gets them their guy, more than worth it. If they have a conviction, they've got to make a move.
NE gets their guy at 6 or earlier. Unless they are open. I don't like the thought of giving up too much.
This is my hope and what makes the most sense to me. We get it done for a reasonable cost because NE uses the same deal we had in place with AZ to get JJM at 4, we get Maye at 3 and AZ gets Nabers or MHJ at 6. If Schoen pays a king's ransom with all that leverage he had, I will have serious doubts yet be excited at the same time.
I feel like Andy Dufresne crawling through 6 years of shit smelling foulness, and I can see the end of the pipe.
You are a hard man to please.
I interpreted this to mean that GT liked what you're hearing, and frankly I was surprised by that.
I may be mis-reading.
Maye isn't my favorite of the bunch but that's an evaluation opinion. The important thing is they would actually be trying to get better at QB, and can finally start building something instead of spinning their wheels like they have been.
They have to be confident they can get to 4. That 3 team trade could be what it is.
As an aside, if NE gets McCarthy and Aiyuk, that's a great start for them.
They could get Mitchell or Leggette or Morgan or Seumalia at 34. I wouldn't trade 34 for Aiyuk, I would trade 47 and a conditional 25 4th/3rd though.
Either Schoen passed the deal we have in place with AZ over to NE, or NE preferred a bigger haul and to take their chances. I think the 3 team exchange could be much less costly for us. That's my hope.
Consider a much less expensive trade up with LAC to get #5.
Or just sit at #6, assume LAC takes WR Nabers or OT Alt and just take Maye at #6.
If Minnesota jumps ahead, just take Nabers at #6.
Good chance they lose Maye to Minnesota if played like that. The best play is to use the negotiated deal with AZ to give NE the opportunity to get JJM at 4, then we get Maye at 3 and AZ gets Nabers/MHJ at 6. That would cost a lot less and be very wise of Schoen.
RE: The Giants are idiots if they trade up to #3 with NE
I feel like Andy Dufresne crawling through 6 years of shit smelling foulness, and I can see the end of the pipe.
You are a hard man to please.
I interpreted this to mean that GT liked what you're hearing, and frankly I was surprised by that.
I may be mis-reading.
Maye isn't my favorite of the bunch but that's an evaluation opinion. The important thing is they would actually be trying to get better at QB, and can finally start building something instead of spinning their wheels like they have been.
got it. that's where I thought you were. For me, the future #1 throws everything out the window into "bad" territory. I can appreciate the point about conviction and QB-focus, just too much downside in it for me.
As I have frequently found myself doing in recent years, here's to hoping I'm dead wrong.
about next year's #1, if the QB they get is the guy that can get under center and lead this team to wins, it is worth the capital. Nothing good comes cheap.
I am not holding my breath. And even if they get one of McCarthy or Maye, they will not likely be starting until game 12 at the earliest and maybe even not until next year. Both have lost of work to catch up on.
RE: The Giants are idiots if they trade up to #3 with NE
Consider a much less expensive trade up with LAC to get #5.
Or just sit at #6, assume LAC takes WR Nabers or OT Alt and just take Maye at #6.
If Minnesota jumps ahead, just take Nabers at #6.
Lol... you don't seem to understand deal makong, no offense. If you have a top 10 QB in your sights, according to your coach, you fucking do it. There are too many moving parts to wait. Waiting is for losers.
I'd love to get Maye without sacrificing the 2025 1st, but that shouldn't be a deal-breaker at all.
What happens if the Giants don't go QB this year and are stuck with a pick in the 6-10 range in 2025? Not only do you HAVE to trade up for a QB, but you're likely doing so for a prospect worse than Maye (and possibly McCarthy). Get the guy now and everything else will fall into place
I'd love to get Maye without sacrificing the 2025 1st, but that shouldn't be a deal-breaker at all.
What happens if the Giants don't go QB this year and are stuck with a pick in the 6-10 range in 2025? Not only do you HAVE to trade up for a QB, but you're likely doing so for a prospect worse than Maye (and possibly McCarthy). Get the guy now and everything else will fall into place
Precisely. The situation people fear, we're already in that situation, a perpetual 6 win team.
RE: trading two 1st rounders for QB3/QB4 is just so desperate
Jordan Schultz
@Schultz_Report
NFL Draft notes I’ve gathered after speaking with multiple team sources:
• As many teams expect a flurry of 1st-round trades, sources believe these are the teams who’ve shown the most interest in trading up: Giants, Jets, Vikings Raiders, Colts, Jaguars, Bills, Lions and Eagles. The Commanders could come back up into Round 1 as well
• Chargers still exploring trade-back options
• One GM says he expects as many as 10 OL in the 1st-round
• Indy has done a ton of work on WR, as well as corner. They also really like Brock Bowers
• Denver has tried to move up, but lacks the capital many teams covet. Teams believe they’ll have to go into future resources to trade up
I'd love to get Maye without sacrificing the 2025 1st, but that shouldn't be a deal-breaker at all.
What happens if the Giants don't go QB this year and are stuck with a pick in the 6-10 range in 2025? Not only do you HAVE to trade up for a QB, but you're likely doing so for a prospect worse than Maye (and possibly McCarthy). Get the guy now and everything else will fall into place
Precisely. The situation people fear, we're already in that situation, a perpetual 6 win team.
Valid point no doubt, and it's a surety that my downside-focused view is largely a product of having been so beaten down for the last decade.
got it. that's where I thought you were. For me, the future #1 throws everything out the window into "bad" territory. I can appreciate the point about conviction and QB-focus, just too much downside in it for me.
As I have frequently found myself doing in recent years, here's to hoping I'm dead wrong.
I'd rather sit at 6 and take the best QB available, but to me it was FAR more important that they leave this draft with a QB than with the QB I want.
What makes the draft so compelling is it's a window into the team's plans, and the actions shape the future. You could see the disaster looking when they picked Barkley, clear as day.
If they start over at QB (in a talented QB class) in the same season they dumped Barkley...that tells me we're finally seeing things with clearer eyes.
If this goes down it'll be the best day the Giants have had since Super Bowl 46, IMO.
If your coach loves him. You guys overrate first round picks. The name of the game is to get a top 10 QB, it's not to hoard first round picks. We had TWO top 7 picks and all it got us was Neal and KT.
If Maye hits he's worth 5 first rounders.
Exactly. They did a ton of homework this season scouting these guys, if they believe in one and can get him, you do what it takes. It’s the most important position on the team, and we are a complete dumpster fire in the mud until we find an answer. Schoen and Dabs will be fired if they don’t find an answer soon.
got it. that's where I thought you were. For me, the future #1 throws everything out the window into "bad" territory. I can appreciate the point about conviction and QB-focus, just too much downside in it for me.
As I have frequently found myself doing in recent years, here's to hoping I'm dead wrong.
I'd rather sit at 6 and take the best QB available, but to me it was FAR more important that they leave this draft with a QB than with the QB I want.
What makes the draft so compelling is it's a window into the team's plans, and the actions shape the future. You could see the disaster looking when they picked Barkley, clear as day.
If they start over at QB (in a talented QB class) in the same season they dumped Barkley...that tells me we're finally seeing things with clearer eyes.
If this goes down it'll be the best day the Giants have had since Super Bowl 46, IMO.
Pretty much. But the question is, who is the QB Daboll wants? Which one does he think he can mold into a star?
Oh yeah. Justin Pugh, Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, Evan Engram, dare I say Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, DeAndre Baker, Evan Neal.
I'll take our chances.
I get your point, but on the other hand, you're trading two "chances" on hitting for just one.
In five years, that list might have Maye on it (and if so, should be listed twice if they give up another first for him)
Eric... you mentined in the other thread Big QB NEWs
got it. that's where I thought you were. For me, the future #1 throws everything out the window into "bad" territory. I can appreciate the point about conviction and QB-focus, just too much downside in it for me.
As I have frequently found myself doing in recent years, here's to hoping I'm dead wrong.
I'd rather sit at 6 and take the best QB available, but to me it was FAR more important that they leave this draft with a QB than with the QB I want.
What makes the draft so compelling is it's a window into the team's plans, and the actions shape the future. You could see the disaster looking when they picked Barkley, clear as day.
If they start over at QB (in a talented QB class) in the same season they dumped Barkley...that tells me we're finally seeing things with clearer eyes.
If this goes down it'll be the best day the Giants have had since Super Bowl 46, IMO.
Agreed on all points, good post. I'd also add that if they trade a lot for one guy then you gotta have faith in and appreciate that big conviction.
oh my god, what if it's a top 5 pick? what if we're the Panthers and there's a better prospect next year? what if? what if....? holy shit so f-ing annoying.
If Schoen makes this move, and gets his guy I love it. It's bold, it's aggressive and it could be the catalyst to contending or it could be a colossal failure or somewhere in the middle, but at least it's not settling or being passive.
if he's wrong he will lose his job, but I love the move if this is what he does and if it costs next year's 1st. Oh well. Cost of doing business.
for Patriots unless they are bowled over with an incredible offer. Also offers a small bit to at McCarthy could be a consideration if they don't take Maye but he they say is considered with a lower ceiling. Then again I doubt this station has asshats. 😊
oh my god, what if it's a top 5 pick? what if we're the Panthers and there's a better prospect next year? what if? what if....? holy shit so f-ing annoying.
If Schoen makes this move, and gets his guy I love it. It's bold, it's aggressive and it could be the catalyst to contending or it could be a colossal failure or somewhere in the middle, but at least it's not settling or being passive.
if he's wrong he will lose his job, but I love the move if this is what he does and if it costs next year's 1st. Oh well. Cost of doing business.
do trade up and Maye takes the Giants to a Super Bowl, no one will care.
If Maye busts, we're looking at a new GM and HC in three years.
They know it.
And I'd be rooting for that not to be the case. If they get Maye wrong but acknowledge it early I'd want to keep them in the building. That's smart management.
Yes. There's no shame in missing on QB as long as other systems are progressing. Hey, maybe in 3 years the team is highly competitive and they have a chance at a QB upgrade. You do it. No shame in it. The mistake is insisting it has to be your (inferior) guy
oh my god, what if it's a top 5 pick? what if we're the Panthers and there's a better prospect next year? what if? what if....? holy shit so f-ing annoying.
If Schoen makes this move, and gets his guy I love it. It's bold, it's aggressive and it could be the catalyst to contending or it could be a colossal failure or somewhere in the middle, but at least it's not settling or being passive.Well said I totally agree
if he's wrong he will lose his job, but I love the move if this is what he does and if it costs next year's 1st. Oh well. Cost of doing business.
We have bad QB play in a QB driven league, I don't see how anyone can be upset about giving up next year's 1 to get a QB. If that's the cost, then that's the cost. Get your QB and coach him. We can't continue with what we have, Schoen needs to build his own team.
If they pick a QB who is a franchise changer, the compensation doesn't
really matter. People bitched about the compensation we gave up for Eli. It didn't matter. So if this works out and we get to 3, then the only thing that will matter is if we got the guy or not. A franchise QB is basically priceless.
oh my god, what if it's a top 5 pick? what if we're the Panthers and there's a better prospect next year? what if? what if....? holy shit so f-ing annoying.
If Schoen makes this move, and gets his guy I love it. It's bold, it's aggressive and it could be the catalyst to contending or it could be a colossal failure or somewhere in the middle, but at least it's not settling or being passive.
if he's wrong he will lose his job, but I love the move if this is what he does and if it costs next year's 1st. Oh well. Cost of doing business.
That is more than "what if." Rookie QB's have generally struggled, our OL is a work in progress, and Maye's numbers are really bad under pressure compared to the other QB's speculated as 1st round picks other than Penix. This team is a lot closer to the Carolina Panthers than they are to a playoff team.
oh my god, what if it's a top 5 pick? what if we're the Panthers and there's a better prospect next year? what if? what if....? holy shit so f-ing annoying.
If Schoen makes this move, and gets his guy I love it. It's bold, it's aggressive and it could be the catalyst to contending or it could be a colossal failure or somewhere in the middle, but at least it's not settling or being passive.Well said I totally agree
if he's wrong he will lose his job, but I love the move if this is what he does and if it costs next year's 1st. Oh well. Cost of doing business. I totally agree
oh my god, what if it's a top 5 pick? what if we're the Panthers and there's a better prospect next year? what if? what if....? holy shit so f-ing annoying.
If Schoen makes this move, and gets his guy I love it. It's bold, it's aggressive and it could be the catalyst to contending or it could be a colossal failure or somewhere in the middle, but at least it's not settling or being passive.
if he's wrong he will lose his job, but I love the move if this is what he does and if it costs next year's 1st. Oh well. Cost of doing business.
That is more than "what if." Rookie QB's have generally struggled, our OL is a work in progress, and Maye's numbers are really bad under pressure compared to the other QB's speculated as 1st round picks other than Penix. This team is a lot closer to the Carolina Panthers than they are to a playoff team.
So now you know how 2024 is going to go, how the other teams in 2024 are going to do and what QB is going to be available to the Giants at their draft spot and you already know that QB is a better fit than Maye or whoever the Giants take?
If Schoen and Daboll take Maye they believe he is their guy and they can win with him. And it's their jobs (and possibly careers) on the line.
And while he did preside over the contract I take that as a failure to manage the people above him who wanted to keep Jones. Shitcanning both Barkley and Jones (the faces of the franchise 🤮) in the same offseason hours a long way to rectifying that failure.
What's important to see now if they draft Maye, McCarthy, Penix, or whomever is that the new guy does not get the ridiculous leash Jones got. If after two years it's not looking good and they explore other QB options I think that's a huge check in Schoen's favor. That'd mean it's no longer business as usual, and jobs have to actually be earned.
bum me right the fuck out.
I really don't like spending a future 1 to move up for a Mayebe (admit it, it's chuckle-worthy) or a maybe not. If we draft a guy @ 6 and he's shit, we can draft again in Rd1 next season. What if we don't have a Rd1? QB hell. Oh well. I trust that Eric wouldn't post this without some faith in the source. Thanks for allowing me time to meditate and do some breathing exercises before it happens. You saved a TV set tonight.
Part of the agita is also because of who is rumored to be the pick there, should we trade up. A bunch of us see a future stud in Maye, while others might see a bum. They'd prefer their own selection, either Daniels (who I think will turn into RG'4' in a couple of years) or JJ (who still strikes me as a JAG, at this stage). We'll find out in a couple of years, I guess.
All that said, I'm still expecting WR1 for us at #6 when all the dust settles. I just know ownership too well. I'm hoping Schoen is still pleading his case, as we speak.
I’m sure many here will rejoice over this, but I can’t help but think, there goes our WR and CB we so desperately need. We will be lucky to get as many wins this coming year with a rookie QB who may or may not pan out. See 2021 first round QBs…..all but one traded away in shame.
Nevertheless, if this QB is as good as Mahomes, never mind.
Why don't you think the Giants need a Qb? If you think they need a QB then what's the point of your question?
Also-- if the QB is good but overall the WR/TE/RB suck and more help is needed on the OL -- then why are you so foucused on wins for next year when they aren't expected to win anyway?
In other words, why don't you think ""there goes our QB we so desperately need"?"
oh my god, what if it's a top 5 pick? what if we're the Panthers and there's a better prospect next year? what if? what if....? holy shit so f-ing annoying.
If Schoen makes this move, and gets his guy I love it. It's bold, it's aggressive and it could be the catalyst to contending or it could be a colossal failure or somewhere in the middle, but at least it's not settling or being passive.
if he's wrong he will lose his job, but I love the move if this is what he does and if it costs next year's 1st. Oh well. Cost of doing business.
This +1,000
This team has been a doormat for a decade, and all of these first round picks have not helped. Be bold and trust your scouting.
do trade up and Maye takes the Giants to a Super Bowl, no one will care.
If Maye busts, we're looking at a new GM and HC in three years.
They know it.
And I'd be rooting for that not to be the case. If they get Maye wrong but acknowledge it early I'd want to keep them in the building. That's smart management.
Yes. There's no shame in missing on QB as long as other systems are progressing. Hey, maybe in 3 years the team is highly competitive and they have a chance at a QB upgrade. You do it. No shame in it. The mistake is insisting it has to be your (inferior) guy
If they pass on a QB that turns out the QB is good and the GMen's QB sucks and the team overall sucks ofc they should be fired.
If Schon and Daboll think Maye is the next Josh Allen
And while he did preside over the contract I take that as a failure to manage the people above him who wanted to keep Jones. Shitcanning both Barkley and Jones (the faces of the franchise 🤮) in the same offseason hours a long way to rectifying that failure.
What's important to see now if they draft Maye, McCarthy, Penix, or whomever is that the new guy does not get the ridiculous leash Jones got. If after two years it's not looking good and they explore other QB options I think that's a huge check in Schoen's favor. That'd mean it's no longer business as usual, and jobs have to actually be earned.
That'd be an actual real culture shift.
More excuse making. After their 1st year - "They had the floor." Instead they tripped over their own feet.
Since Gettleman was hired the Giants have been completely hopeless. Bleak, zero chance to be good, insanely boring. Living under the stupidity of Gettleman and the boring, zero ceiling, robotic QB play of Daniel Jones was been pure misery.
Being freed from that and having a reason to be excited and optimistic about the Giants will really be an incredible feeling. Everything has been so dormant for so long. Please End Jones. Get the new guy. Let's go.
I feel like Andy Dufresne crawling through 6 years of shit smelling foulness, and I can see the end of the pipe.
I know that Maye isn't your favorite and that you don't want the Giants to fixate on one QB when other quality prospects exist... wouldn't you be a bit disappointed if we gave up a lot of draft capital in that event?
So many want the Giants to have a “conviction “ but if that conviction is for McCarthy they will be upset
If you are talking about my post, I would not be upset. I said it will take me longer to be on the same page as them with McCarthy. That doesn't mean I don't want them doing it if they believe the kid can be special. I just don't hold that view right now.
But Boston sports radio has at least one person now saying NE to trade down to 6 and then back up to 4.
Interesting, if Schoen gives up a king's ransom while providing them with the deal with AZ to get JJM knowing they wanted JJM I'm going to be a bit disappointed. I'm hoping this means he negotiated this all very wisely by first establishing a deal with AZ to get JJM at 4 then passing that deal along to NE so it's essentially a 3 team trade and he can get it done for traditional trade chart value which would be pick 6, 70, 107 and 2035 2nd. That would be winning.
I can ultimately get my head around it because I love the player. But that is a vicious price to pay for a guy who had a very disappointing year in 2023.
If this is for McCarthy, the next five years will make the DJ Era seem like a paradise in the Alps. It will easily go down as the worst draft day decision in Giants history, and that is saying a lot given the ignominious track record of this franchise on draft day.
I still say the best thing for this team is to stay pat and let the draft come to us. We are at ground zero of the "Post DJ Era" rebuild. Giving up so many assets for a low floor high ceiling guy is a massive bet on a kid who will be anointed instantly as the savior of this franchise. Heavy shall be the head of Mr. Maye....
I can ultimately get my head around it because I love the player. But that is a vicious price to pay for a guy who had a very disappointing year in 2023.
If this is for McCarthy, the next five years will make the DJ Era seem like a paradise in the Alps. It will easily go down as the worst draft day decision in Giants history, and that is saying a lot given the ignominious track record of this franchise on draft day.
I still say the best thing for this team is to stay pat and let the draft come to us. We are at ground zero of the "Post DJ Era" rebuild. Giving up so many assets for a low floor high ceiling guy is a massive bet on a kid who will be anointed instantly as the savior of this franchise. Heavy shall be the head of Mr. Maye....
If you prefer staying put and you hate JJ, then you're basically saying you'd like more DJ.
I'd prefer to keep #47 and give up #70 and another pick next year, but if this is the price to get the guy at #3, do it.
Me too but if Minnesota is offering their 2 1sts and a 1st next year I suppose this is what it'll take to top that
If NE wants JJM and we have a deal in place to get from 6 to 4 which we could pass along to NE in the trade from 6 to 3, then we aren't competing with Minnesota and it would be stupid to cave to NE's demands. Make them trade with Minnesota or take JJM at 3 then.
I'd prefer to keep #47 and give up #70 and another pick next year, but if this is the price to get the guy at #3, do it.
Me too but if Minnesota is offering their 2 1sts and a 1st next year I suppose this is what it'll take to top that
If NE wants JJM and we have a deal in place to get from 6 to 4 which we could pass along to NE in the trade from 6 to 3, then we aren't competing with Minnesota and it would be stupid to cave to NE's demands. Make them trade with Minnesota or take JJM at 3 then.
I think Arizona is taking Harrison. Rumor is they gave him a promise if he's on the board at 4 which would align with how he's handled the pre-draft process.
I'd prefer to keep #47 and give up #70 and another pick next year, but if this is the price to get the guy at #3, do it.
Me too but if Minnesota is offering their 2 1sts and a 1st next year I suppose this is what it'll take to top that
If NE wants JJM and we have a deal in place to get from 6 to 4 which we could pass along to NE in the trade from 6 to 3, then we aren't competing with Minnesota and it would be stupid to cave to NE's demands. Make them trade with Minnesota or take JJM at 3 then.
I think Arizona is taking Harrison. Rumor is they gave him a promise if he's on the board at 4 which would align with how he's handled the pre-draft process.
I've seen that said, but no link or anything. Any idea? Why would Rico say we had a deal in place with AZ if they are guaranteeing MHJ? Also, if they trade down and MHJ isn't on the board then that technically doesn't break their promise lol
I'd prefer to keep #47 and give up #70 and another pick next year, but if this is the price to get the guy at #3, do it.
Me too but if Minnesota is offering their 2 1sts and a 1st next year I suppose this is what it'll take to top that
If NE wants JJM and we have a deal in place to get from 6 to 4 which we could pass along to NE in the trade from 6 to 3, then we aren't competing with Minnesota and it would be stupid to cave to NE's demands. Make them trade with Minnesota or take JJM at 3 then.
I think Arizona is taking Harrison. Rumor is they gave him a promise if he's on the board at 4 which would align with how he's handled the pre-draft process.
That rumor came from Matt Miller. I like Matt's work as a draft analyst. He has absolutely no inside sources. The next story he breaks will be the first.
RE: If the Pats want #4, why wouldn’t the giants just trade with AZ
First then swap 3 and 4. It almost certainly wouldn’t require a ‘25 first rounder, more likely a ‘24 and ‘25 3rd.
AZ wouldn't want to swap without knowing NE went QB. This trade to 3 could still essentially be a 3 team trade with AZ using our negotiated deal with them we had in place yesterday. In which case it could cost a lot less than presumed.
I can ultimately get my head around it because I love the player. But that is a vicious price to pay for a guy who had a very disappointing year in 2023.
If this is for McCarthy, the next five years will make the DJ Era seem like a paradise in the Alps. It will easily go down as the worst draft day decision in Giants history, and that is saying a lot given the ignominious track record of this franchise on draft day.
I still say the best thing for this team is to stay pat and let the draft come to us. We are at ground zero of the "Post DJ Era" rebuild. Giving up so many assets for a low floor high ceiling guy is a massive bet on a kid who will be anointed instantly as the savior of this franchise. Heavy shall be the head of Mr. Maye....
If you prefer staying put and you hate JJ, then you're basically saying you'd like more DJ.
You may not have noticed, but I have been the most prolific anti-DJ poster on this site since the moment he was drafted. Let me be clear. They should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical. I am fine with Lock being the starter under Daboll's tutelage with Cutlets as the backup. And they should absolutely get the best quarterback in this draft at the most sensible point when value and opportunity present themselves, which they unquestionably will, in this draft.
Giving up two firsts and a second is way too expensive to move up three spots - for anybody. The Giants are bidding against themselves yet again for the umpteenth time in recent memory.
I can ultimately get my head around it because I love the player. But that is a vicious price to pay for a guy who had a very disappointing year in 2023.
If this is for McCarthy, the next five years will make the DJ Era seem like a paradise in the Alps. It will easily go down as the worst draft day decision in Giants history, and that is saying a lot given the ignominious track record of this franchise on draft day.
I still say the best thing for this team is to stay pat and let the draft come to us. We are at ground zero of the "Post DJ Era" rebuild. Giving up so many assets for a low floor high ceiling guy is a massive bet on a kid who will be anointed instantly as the savior of this franchise. Heavy shall be the head of Mr. Maye....
If you prefer staying put and you hate JJ, then you're basically saying you'd like more DJ.
You may not have noticed, but I have been the most prolific anti-DJ poster on this site since the moment he was drafted. Let me be clear. They should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical. I am fine with Lock being the starter under Daboll's tutelage with Cutlets as the backup. And they should absolutely get the best quarterback in this draft at the most sensible point when value and opportunity present themselves, which they unquestionably will, in this draft.
Giving up two firsts and a second is way too expensive to move up three spots - for anybody. The Giants are bidding against themselves yet again for the umpteenth time in recent memory.
I agree, I would have called their bluff and taken Maye or JJM at 4. I like JJM more though, if you love Maye this is the only way to lock him up in Giants Blue.
RE: If the Pats want #4, why wouldn’t the giants just trade with AZ
I've seen that said, but no link or anything. Any idea? Why would Rico say we had a deal in place with AZ if they are guaranteeing MHJ? Also, if they trade down and MHJ isn't on the board then that technically doesn't break their promise lol
That rumor came from Matt Miller. I like Matt's work as a draft analyst. He has absolutely no inside sources. The next story he breaks will be the first.
Can't find it now but I initially saw it because a Cardinals beat writer quote tweeted it and said that he believes it to be true
They're probably going to draft him. The player aligns with the Cardinals biggest need. I can't imagine they promised him anything. Unless it is similar to the Panthers GM telling Legette they're gonna take him if he's at 33. Which the Panthers GM said he told a bunch of prospects that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Raanan on the Michael Kay show just now said that he's hearing
I've seen that said, but no link or anything. Any idea? Why would Rico say we had a deal in place with AZ if they are guaranteeing MHJ? Also, if they trade down and MHJ isn't on the board then that technically doesn't break their promise lol
Link - ( New Window )
I appreciate the link but I think this should be taken with a grain of salt: "Sources around the NFL say Harrison has an assurance from the Cardinals that he will be the pick if available at this spot."
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Raanan on the Michael Kay show just now said that he's hearing
That rumor came from Matt Miller. I like Matt's work as a draft analyst. He has absolutely no inside sources. The next story he breaks will be the first.
Can't find it now but I initially saw it because a Cardinals beat writer quote tweeted it and said that he believes it to be true
They're probably going to draft him. The player aligns with the Cardinals biggest need. I can't imagine they promised him anything. Unless it is similar to the Panthers GM telling Legette they're gonna take him if he's at 33. Which the Panthers GM said he told a bunch of prospects that.
It just makes sense when you zoom out and look at how he's handled the pre-draft process. He hasn't acted like a guy that's falling past 4. I'd bet a lot of money that's where he goes tonight
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Raanan on the Michael Kay show just now said that he's hearing
I've seen that said, but no link or anything. Any idea? Why would Rico say we had a deal in place with AZ if they are guaranteeing MHJ? Also, if they trade down and MHJ isn't on the board then that technically doesn't break their promise lol
Link - ( New Window )
I appreciate the link but I think this should be taken with a grain of salt: "Sources around the NFL say Harrison has an assurance from the Cardinals that he will be the pick if available at this spot."
You think that should be taken with a grain of salt but you hang on every new asshat information like it's gospel?
I prefer J.J. McCarthy over Drake Maye. Something about the latter’s throwing motion kinda bugs me. And ya gotta love J.J. McCarthy’s mobility. But whether it’s one or the other, I am keeping my fingers crossed that Daboll allows his shiny new QB to learn the NFL game from the sidelines and from a very few exhibition games and opportunistic in-game situations.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Raanan on the Michael Kay show just now said that he's hearing
That rumor came from Matt Miller. I like Matt's work as a draft analyst. He has absolutely no inside sources. The next story he breaks will be the first.
Can't find it now but I initially saw it because a Cardinals beat writer quote tweeted it and said that he believes it to be true
They're probably going to draft him. The player aligns with the Cardinals biggest need. I can't imagine they promised him anything. Unless it is similar to the Panthers GM telling Legette they're gonna take him if he's at 33. Which the Panthers GM said he told a bunch of prospects that.
It just makes sense when you zoom out and look at how he's handled the pre-draft process. He hasn't acted like a guy that's falling past 4. I'd bet a lot of money that's where he goes tonight
I could see it since we have word that Minnesota doesn't want JJM, NE could have intel about that. They could make out like bandits if JJM is that dude.
I can ultimately get my head around it because I love the player. But that is a vicious price to pay for a guy who had a very disappointing year in 2023.
If this is for McCarthy, the next five years will make the DJ Era seem like a paradise in the Alps. It will easily go down as the worst draft day decision in Giants history, and that is saying a lot given the ignominious track record of this franchise on draft day.
I still say the best thing for this team is to stay pat and let the draft come to us. We are at ground zero of the "Post DJ Era" rebuild. Giving up so many assets for a low floor high ceiling guy is a massive bet on a kid who will be anointed instantly as the savior of this franchise. Heavy shall be the head of Mr. Maye....
If you prefer staying put and you hate JJ, then you're basically saying you'd like more DJ.
You may not have noticed, but I have been the most prolific anti-DJ poster on this site since the moment he was drafted. Let me be clear. They should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical. I am fine with Lock being the starter under Daboll's tutelage with Cutlets as the backup. And they should absolutely get the best quarterback in this draft at the most sensible point when value and opportunity present themselves, which they unquestionably will, in this draft.
Giving up two firsts and a second is way too expensive to move up three spots - for anybody. The Giants are bidding against themselves yet again for the umpteenth time in recent memory.
I agree, I would have called their bluff and taken Maye or JJM at 4. I like JJM more though, if you love Maye this is the only way to lock him up in Giants Blue.
It's the "falling in love" that I hate. This should be a dispassionate decision based on intellect, not emotion. I do like Maye very much because of his ceiling - at six. Which is precisely why I don't love JJM - at six. So I have a problem with the price tag of moving up for Maye and drafting JJM in the top ten.
So there is no reason to panic. Why? Because it should not be an emotional decision. If you can get Maye at four with a slight trade up that doesn't include the 2025 first round pick, then do it. If you can get JJM with a trade back, which is exactly what the Pats are trying to accomplish, then do that. If not, in either case, don't. Let the draft come to you and make sensible value/opportunity decisions.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Raanan on the Michael Kay show just now said that he's hearing
I've seen that said, but no link or anything. Any idea? Why would Rico say we had a deal in place with AZ if they are guaranteeing MHJ? Also, if they trade down and MHJ isn't on the board then that technically doesn't break their promise lol
Link - ( New Window )
I appreciate the link but I think this should be taken with a grain of salt: "Sources around the NFL say Harrison has an assurance from the Cardinals that he will be the pick if available at this spot."
You think that should be taken with a grain of salt but you hang on every new asshat information like it's gospel?
I take all the reports with a grain of salt, but I like to posture about all the reports because I think that's part of the fun. Predraft shenanigans are the best!
I can ultimately get my head around it because I love the player. But that is a vicious price to pay for a guy who had a very disappointing year in 2023.
If this is for McCarthy, the next five years will make the DJ Era seem like a paradise in the Alps. It will easily go down as the worst draft day decision in Giants history, and that is saying a lot given the ignominious track record of this franchise on draft day.
I still say the best thing for this team is to stay pat and let the draft come to us. We are at ground zero of the "Post DJ Era" rebuild. Giving up so many assets for a low floor high ceiling guy is a massive bet on a kid who will be anointed instantly as the savior of this franchise. Heavy shall be the head of Mr. Maye....
If you prefer staying put and you hate JJ, then you're basically saying you'd like more DJ.
You may not have noticed, but I have been the most prolific anti-DJ poster on this site since the moment he was drafted. Let me be clear. They should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical. I am fine with Lock being the starter under Daboll's tutelage with Cutlets as the backup. And they should absolutely get the best quarterback in this draft at the most sensible point when value and opportunity present themselves, which they unquestionably will, in this draft.
Giving up two firsts and a second is way too expensive to move up three spots - for anybody. The Giants are bidding against themselves yet again for the umpteenth time in recent memory.
I agree, I would have called their bluff and taken Maye or JJM at 4. I like JJM more though, if you love Maye this is the only way to lock him up in Giants Blue.
It's the "falling in love" that I hate. This should be a dispassionate decision based on intellect, not emotion. I do like Maye very much because of his ceiling - at six. Which is precisely why I don't love JJM - at six. So I have a problem with the price tag of moving up for Maye and drafting JJM in the top ten.
So there is no reason to panic. Why? Because it should not be an emotional decision. If you can get Maye at four with a slight trade up that doesn't include the 2025 first round pick, then do it. If you can get JJM with a trade back, which is exactly what the Pats are trying to accomplish, then do that. If not, in either case, don't. Let the draft come to you and make sensible value/opportunity decisions.
You don't have to be raging with passion for your HC to conclude that Maye is a QB he can turn into a stud and then make him the priority. It's actually leas rational to insist you won't pony up more for the QB your HC thinks you need. And who will care about passion and rationality if the guy you passed on becomes a top-8 stud? Just ask Sean Payton who waited patiently and dispassionatly for Mahomes to land in his lap at pick 11.
I can ultimately get my head around it because I love the player. But that is a vicious price to pay for a guy who had a very disappointing year in 2023.
If this is for McCarthy, the next five years will make the DJ Era seem like a paradise in the Alps. It will easily go down as the worst draft day decision in Giants history, and that is saying a lot given the ignominious track record of this franchise on draft day.
I still say the best thing for this team is to stay pat and let the draft come to us. We are at ground zero of the "Post DJ Era" rebuild. Giving up so many assets for a low floor high ceiling guy is a massive bet on a kid who will be anointed instantly as the savior of this franchise. Heavy shall be the head of Mr. Maye....
If you prefer staying put and you hate JJ, then you're basically saying you'd like more DJ.
You may not have noticed, but I have been the most prolific anti-DJ poster on this site since the moment he was drafted. Let me be clear. They should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical. I am fine with Lock being the starter under Daboll's tutelage with Cutlets as the backup. And they should absolutely get the best quarterback in this draft at the most sensible point when value and opportunity present themselves, which they unquestionably will, in this draft.
Giving up two firsts and a second is way too expensive to move up three spots - for anybody. The Giants are bidding against themselves yet again for the umpteenth time in recent memory.
I agree, I would have called their bluff and taken Maye or JJM at 4. I like JJM more though, if you love Maye this is the only way to lock him up in Giants Blue.
It's the "falling in love" that I hate. This should be a dispassionate decision based on intellect, not emotion. I do like Maye very much because of his ceiling - at six. Which is precisely why I don't love JJM - at six. So I have a problem with the price tag of moving up for Maye and drafting JJM in the top ten.
So there is no reason to panic. Why? Because it should not be an emotional decision. If you can get Maye at four with a slight trade up that doesn't include the 2025 first round pick, then do it. If you can get JJM with a trade back, which is exactly what the Pats are trying to accomplish, then do that. If not, in either case, don't. Let the draft come to you and make sensible value/opportunity decisions.
I see your perspective, it seems as though Schdabs have extreme conviction in Maye and probably have for close to two years now ever since he started rollin in 2022. I predict the Patriots will make out very nicely in this as I believe in JJM, but I'm hoping Maye is all Schdabs hope and more if that's the way it goes.
They don't know their ass from a hat... that WR ship has sailed.
Since I posted this the money has moved harder to favor a WR. From -230 to -280.
And sharp people betting money know - to put it mildly - way more than we do right now.
And it’s now gone to -350.
It’s a WR for us tonight boys.
That's not a good sign.
The pro gamblers and sharks bet in Vegas at spots that basically sponsor them because they spend so much. Most of those guys aren't on betting apps, that's based on people that are common fans with no inside Intel. I'd say these means nothing.
I will never root against the Giants during the game, but that "win" is going to hurt.
What hurt was failing to trade Barkley for a medium Pepsi to the Ravens or Texans before the deadline. The near wins and near losses canceled out. The failure to trade Barkley was plain dumb.
You can't play the "what if" game with records.
"What if" Taylor did not make a bone head play at the last second of the half against the Bills and the REPEATED IT in the last seconds of the game.
You record is what it is. The "what ifs" even out.
I'm not sure if you're responding to me or the op? I said exactly what you're saying. We had 3 near wins and 3 near losses, they balanced out. The failure to trade Barkley was undoubtedly a mistake though.
Any updates regarding more sources confirming that the deal is actually done? I know GoDeep and RICO chimed in earlier, just circling back. Haven’t seen anything from the usual other sources, didn’t know if that was as a result of the “other qb info” you had earlier or not.
Any updates regarding more sources confirming that the deal is actually done? I know GoDeep and RICO chimed in earlier, just circling back. Haven’t seen anything from the usual other sources, didn’t know if that was as a result of the “other qb info” you had earlier or not.
It fucking better not if Schoen is required to guarantee they don't take JJM and he knows the cost to guarantee JJM from pick 6, no reason to overpay. You're basically just paying a bit more than what you'd pay AZ for pick 4 to guarantee Minnesota can't do anything tricky.
The betting markets are 25 steps ahead of whatever insider report you think you’re getting. It remains ~80% chance we’re going WR.
The betting market is WR at pick 6 or WR for Giants
This guy is soon to be in recovery from the DJ cult and he's thinking betting app odds are indicative of insider info. Those are just Joe shmoes using those apps, the real big sharks are in free penthouses in Vegas placing massive bets.
That’s what I kept being told
GoDeep13 : 6:33 pm : link : reply
That the Giants and Vikings near the end have been very high on McCarthy. It’s seemingly why things have suddenly gone cold on a Vikings/Pats trade. They both really want JJ. Giants are willing to pivot to Maye.
The betting markets are 25 steps ahead of whatever insider report you think you’re getting. It remains ~80% chance we’re going WR.
The betting market is WR at pick 6 or WR for Giants
This guy is soon to be in recovery from the DJ cult and he's thinking betting app odds are indicative of insider info. Those are just Joe shmoes using those apps, the real big sharks are in free penthouses in Vegas placing massive bets.
Yes, the big money gamblers reject the free money being offered by a 3:1 payoff for Giants taking a QB. Uh, no.
It’s true bookies don’t “know” anything. They’re not supposed to. The money flows do, and bookies change odds in response. No money is coming in on giants to take a qb right now, a lot of money is coming in on WR.
That’s what I kept being told
GoDeep13 : 6:33 pm : link : reply
That the Giants and Vikings near the end have been very high on McCarthy. It’s seemingly why things have suddenly gone cold on a Vikings/Pats trade. They both really want JJ. Giants are willing to pivot to Maye.
Pivot? Jesus fucking christ, they better not be paying too much if they are saying ok we will take Maye you guys can have the guy we like slightly more. Unless that's Schoen's way to negotiating the cost down with them. They could have them graded nearly equally perhaps. The price of this trade better not be exorbitant.
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Makes sense they would want a guarantee on who they select at 3.
This is what would be weird about 3 team deal. It only works if teams know who each wants, but by doing that NE essentially lets the Giants know they want JJM which means the giants could presumably just make the deal with Arizona and give up less
That’s what I kept being told
GoDeep13 : 6:33 pm : link : reply
That the Giants and Vikings near the end have been very high on McCarthy. It’s seemingly why things have suddenly gone cold on a Vikings/Pats trade. They both really want JJ. Giants are willing to pivot to Maye.
Again, even if this were true (it’s probably not because of betting odds), the odds now highly favor an OT at Pick 5. So if MHJ goes to Arizona, one of those two qbs we like is gonna be there at 6
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Makes sense they would want a guarantee on who they select at 3.
This is what would be weird about 3 team deal. It only works if teams know who each wants, but by doing that NE essentially lets the Giants know they want JJM which means the giants could presumably just make the deal with Arizona and give up less
They basically did just that as NE required them to guarantee we wouldn't take JJM. Schoen better get this done for traditional trade chart value. He has had all the leverage, he knew what NE wanted, he knew they would go JJM at 3 if we didn't trade with them, he had a deal in place to get to 4, just no reason to overpay at all here.
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Makes sense they would want a guarantee on who they select at 3.
This is what would be weird about 3 team deal. It only works if teams know who each wants, but by doing that NE essentially lets the Giants know they want JJM which means the giants could presumably just make the deal with Arizona and give up less
The reason Schoen would deal with NE to get to 3 is the eliminate any threat of being outbid for his guy.
That’s what I kept being told
GoDeep13 : 6:33 pm : link : reply
That the Giants and Vikings near the end have been very high on McCarthy. It’s seemingly why things have suddenly gone cold on a Vikings/Pats trade. They both really want JJ. Giants are willing to pivot to Maye.
Again, even if this were true (it’s probably not because of betting odds), the odds now highly favor an OT at Pick 5. So if MHJ goes to Arizona, one of those two qbs we like is gonna be there at 6
In comment 16487353 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487329 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487315 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
That the Giants and Vikings near the end have been very high on McCarthy. It’s seemingly why things have suddenly gone cold on a Vikings/Pats trade. They both really want JJ. Giants are willing to pivot to Maye.
So if the Patriots stay at 3 for JJ the Giants pivot to AZ for the #4 pick?
Bingo. I like our odds to trade with Arizona. They don’t need a plethora of picks. Monty may take #70 and a 2025 2nd and be just fine with it.
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Makes sense they would want a guarantee on who they select at 3.
This is what would be weird about 3 team deal. It only works if teams know who each wants, but by doing that NE essentially lets the Giants know they want JJM which means the giants could presumably just make the deal with Arizona and give up less
The reason Schoen would deal with NE to get to 3 is the eliminate any threat of being outbid for his guy.
If his guy isn’t Maye then why do the deal if you have something in place at 4? Force New England to pick JJ at 3.
If I knew Maye was Patrick Mahomes, I would have no problem trading three number one picks. But he might also be Mitch Trubisky, a North Carolina Tar Heel more highly touted than Maye, who the Bears not only traded up for with a comparable deal that is being discussed here, but also passed over Mahomes himself! Same situation last year with the Panthers trading up for Young and passing over Stroud. I assure you both Ryan Pace and David Tepper were in full bloom love and had massive conviction for Trubisky and Young, respectively, in making these brutally disastrous trades.
So notwithstanding Daboll's superior quarterback whispering pedigree, there is no way anybody knows for sure about Maye until we him performing at an elite level at NFL full speed and size.
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Makes sense they would want a guarantee on who they select at 3.
This is what would be weird about 3 team deal. It only works if teams know who each wants, but by doing that NE essentially lets the Giants know they want JJM which means the giants could presumably just make the deal with Arizona and give up less
They basically did just that as NE required them to guarantee we wouldn't take JJM. Schoen better get this done for traditional trade chart value. He has had all the leverage, he knew what NE wanted, he knew they would go JJM at 3 if we didn't trade with them, he had a deal in place to get to 4, just no reason to overpay at all here.
If he has a deal to get the 4th spot, then there's no need to trade to 3 at all. NYG seem to like both Maye and JJM. I'm guessing that they couldn't get a deal to the 4th spot.
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Makes sense they would want a guarantee on who they select at 3.
This is what would be weird about 3 team deal. It only works if teams know who each wants, but by doing that NE essentially lets the Giants know they want JJM which means the giants could presumably just make the deal with Arizona and give up less
They basically did just that as NE required them to guarantee we wouldn't take JJM. Schoen better get this done for traditional trade chart value. He has had all the leverage, he knew what NE wanted, he knew they would go JJM at 3 if we didn't trade with them, he had a deal in place to get to 4, just no reason to overpay at all here.
If he has a deal to get the 4th spot, then there's no need to trade to 3 at all. NYG seem to like both Maye and JJM. I'm guessing that they couldn't get a deal to the 4th spot.
He's missed 21 games in 5 years. The Giants record since the first game he started is 30-52-1. Since 2021 his record vs Dallas and Philadelphia is 1-9. In 2022 his "good" year 0-5 vs Dallas and Philadelphia.
And someone said that the next 5 years with JJ McCarthy would be much worse? How can it be much worse?
2021 offensive ranking yards 31st and points 31st
2022 offensive ranking yards 18th and points tied 14th
2023 offensive ranking yards 29th and points 30th
There is only 1 team in the NFL that would start Daniel Jones at QB at this point. The one that paid him 82 million dollars.
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Well then screw the Patriots and trade with AZ
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
i been syaing for a while now though, i expect giants to move up... i think maye is a giant
One thing's for sure if this happens - we'll find out how much of a "QB whisperer" Brian Daboll actually is.
Oh no....
But Eric wouldn't share if it wasn't viable.
GoDeep13 : 3:25 pm : link : reply
It seems inevitable now that the Giants will be on the board @3. My source contends though that the Giants still really like McCarthy.
Rico : 2:12 pm : link : reply
Maye at 3.
Quote:
.
Oh no....
All in then, I hate and love it at the same time. Oooof
But Eric wouldn't share if it wasn't viable.
As I said, I operate under the assumption that nothing is done until it is done. Been burned before.
But Eric wouldn't share if it wasn't viable.
May for Maye?
Nevertheless, if this QB is as good as Mahomes, never mind.
Meaning JJM at 3. I still think it's for Maye whom I like less. If they are trading 2025 1st then they need to trade for Aiyuk and go all in.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
is doing a lot of work here.
But Eric wouldn't share if it wasn't viable.
As I said, I operate under the assumption that nothing is done until it is done. Been burned before.
If it's a king's ransom for 3 then I honestly hope it's not true. Get JJM or Maye for much less at 4. Nevertheless, if they felt the need to go to 3 then they obviously value one of JJM or Maye much more highly than the other.
Last time everybody predicted an awful season, we went to the playoffs unexpectedly. I don't think Giants implode next season. It may be a bit conservative offensively still than what people want.
I tend to agree.
I really hope we don't trade our first rounder next year.
If we avoid trading 2025 1st and get JJM or Maye at 4 for much less than good.
Please no
Only if it doesn’t work. Who knows, the QB they take might be the #1 QB on their board and has a #1 overall grade for them. Aside, personally I think the NYG get their act together enough to be picking in the 12-16 range in 2025.
Please no
They would really need to go all in and get Aiyuk if they trade 2025 1st. Make that 1st as low as possible and go all in.
This is my hope and what makes the most sense to me. We get it done for a reasonable cost because NE uses the same deal we had in place with AZ to get JJM at 4, we get Maye at 3 and AZ gets Nabers or MHJ at 6. If Schoen pays a king's ransom with all that leverage he had, I will have serious doubts yet be excited at the same time.
He makes it sound like the Giants offer is an absolute haul. Mentioned Bill Simmons tweet which was quite a lot to give up
You are a hard man to please.
Quote:
next year is criminal.
Last time everybody predicted an awful season, we went to the playoffs unexpectedly. I don't think Giants implode next season. It may be a bit conservative offensively still than what people want.
Trying to predict next years finish is fools gold.
Andy spent 19 years there, we only spent 6
If Maye hits he's worth 5 first rounders.
Quote:
I feel like Andy Dufresne crawling through 6 years of shit smelling foulness, and I can see the end of the pipe.
You are a hard man to please.
Eric, I think he means he is happy…
Everything is contingent on them taking Daniels.
Quote:
next year is criminal.
I tend to agree.
I really hope we don't trade our first rounder next year.
I heard that today, but it wasn't from the Giants side... it was 6, 70, 1st next year and a couple other picks mixed in.
But I'm just a fan. I've learned that these guys put the work in the evaluations and have to be trusted for better or worse.
Quote:
In comment 16486807 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I feel like Andy Dufresne crawling through 6 years of shit smelling foulness, and I can see the end of the pipe.
You are a hard man to please.
Eric, I think he means he is happy…
Yeah it was another way of saying he finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Quote:
I feel like Andy Dufresne crawling through 6 years of shit smelling foulness, and I can see the end of the pipe.
You are a hard man to please.
That's my way of saying I am happy. Almost, anyway.
Not if we hit a home run with a QB
If we whiff again, disaster. But I don’t mind Schoen and Daboll shooting their shot
Mara probably likes JJM better because he's more handsome, therefore better face of the franchise. And I wish I was being sarcastic.
Quote:
I feel like Andy Dufresne crawling through 6 years of shit smelling foulness, and I can see the end of the pipe.
You are a hard man to please.
I interpreted this to mean that GT liked what you're hearing, and frankly I was surprised by that.
I may be mis-reading.
Everything is contingent on them taking Daniels.
Also the NFL and networks really want this. It’s 20 years ago almost to the day Eli was drafted. That’s a HUGE story.
Yea.. we'll never recover.
As an aside, if NE gets McCarthy and Aiyuk, that's a great start for them.
Quote:
next year is criminal.
Not if we hit a home run with a QB
If we whiff again, disaster. But I don’t mind Schoen and Daboll shooting their shot
There's no disaster here. We're already in a disaster.
Everything is contingent on them taking Daniels.
With reports of us perhaps getting giving a king's ransom, I'm honestly hoping the Commies take Maye and we get JD (my favorite prospect in the draft) or JJM.
Arizona takes WR MHJ at #4.
Consider a much less expensive trade up with LAC to get #5.
Or just sit at #6, assume LAC takes WR Nabers or OT Alt and just take Maye at #6.
If Minnesota jumps ahead, just take Nabers at #6.
Oh yeah. Justin Pugh, Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, Evan Engram, dare I say Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, DeAndre Baker, Evan Neal.
I'll take our chances.
Either Eric is confident or he feels like fuck it 😊
Quote:
In comment 16486807 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I feel like Andy Dufresne crawling through 6 years of shit smelling foulness, and I can see the end of the pipe.
You are a hard man to please.
I interpreted this to mean that GT liked what you're hearing, and frankly I was surprised by that.
I may be mis-reading.
Maye isn't my favorite of the bunch but that's an evaluation opinion. The important thing is they would actually be trying to get better at QB, and can finally start building something instead of spinning their wheels like they have been.
Is that a Chili’s advertisement?
‘When you got nothing, you got nothing to lose.’
‘When you got nothing, you got nothing to lose.’
So fucking true.
As an aside, if NE gets McCarthy and Aiyuk, that's a great start for them.
They could get Mitchell or Leggette or Morgan or Seumalia at 34. I wouldn't trade 34 for Aiyuk, I would trade 47 and a conditional 25 4th/3rd though.
Either Schoen passed the deal we have in place with AZ over to NE, or NE preferred a bigger haul and to take their chances. I think the 3 team exchange could be much less costly for us. That's my hope.
You have to give something to get something.
Quote:
we are hosed.
Oh yeah. Justin Pugh, Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, Evan Engram, dare I say Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, DeAndre Baker, Evan Neal.
I'll take our chances.
This. You take the shot.
Quote:
we are hosed.
Oh yeah. Justin Pugh, Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, Evan Engram, dare I say Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, DeAndre Baker, Evan Neal.
I'll take our chances.
Plus a million!
Either Eric is confident or he feels like fuck it 😊
Well, it's a pretty big deal too.
For better or worse, this is one of the most important decisions this franchise has made.
Quote:
we are hosed.
Oh yeah. Justin Pugh, Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, Evan Engram, dare I say Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, DeAndre Baker, Evan Neal.
I'll take our chances.
ITA
Arizona takes WR MHJ at #4.
Consider a much less expensive trade up with LAC to get #5.
Or just sit at #6, assume LAC takes WR Nabers or OT Alt and just take Maye at #6.
If Minnesota jumps ahead, just take Nabers at #6.
Good chance they lose Maye to Minnesota if played like that. The best play is to use the negotiated deal with AZ to give NE the opportunity to get JJM at 4, then we get Maye at 3 and AZ gets Nabers/MHJ at 6. That would cost a lot less and be very wise of Schoen.
Arizona takes WR MHJ at #4.
Consider a much less expensive trade up with LAC to get #5.
Or just sit at #6, assume LAC takes WR Nabers or OT Alt and just take Maye at #6.
If Minnesota jumps ahead, just take Nabers at #6.
If the cost is a #1 next year.....I agree.
Quote:
In comment 16486811 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16486807 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I feel like Andy Dufresne crawling through 6 years of shit smelling foulness, and I can see the end of the pipe.
You are a hard man to please.
I interpreted this to mean that GT liked what you're hearing, and frankly I was surprised by that.
I may be mis-reading.
Maye isn't my favorite of the bunch but that's an evaluation opinion. The important thing is they would actually be trying to get better at QB, and can finally start building something instead of spinning their wheels like they have been.
got it. that's where I thought you were. For me, the future #1 throws everything out the window into "bad" territory. I can appreciate the point about conviction and QB-focus, just too much downside in it for me.
As I have frequently found myself doing in recent years, here's to hoping I'm dead wrong.
I am not holding my breath. And even if they get one of McCarthy or Maye, they will not likely be starting until game 12 at the earliest and maybe even not until next year. Both have lost of work to catch up on.
Arizona takes WR MHJ at #4.
Consider a much less expensive trade up with LAC to get #5.
Or just sit at #6, assume LAC takes WR Nabers or OT Alt and just take Maye at #6.
If Minnesota jumps ahead, just take Nabers at #6.
Agreed.
I can tell you GoDeep said McCarthy still in play at 3 and Rico said Maye at 3.
Arizona takes WR MHJ at #4.
Consider a much less expensive trade up with LAC to get #5.
Or just sit at #6, assume LAC takes WR Nabers or OT Alt and just take Maye at #6.
If Minnesota jumps ahead, just take Nabers at #6.
Lol... you don't seem to understand deal makong, no offense. If you have a top 10 QB in your sights, according to your coach, you fucking do it. There are too many moving parts to wait. Waiting is for losers.
I can't confirm anything.
I'm merely the conduit for other sources.
I still wouldn't bet $100 that this was a done deal because I know what has happened in the past with deals falling apart.
My understanding is it is for Maye.
Quote:
we are hosed.
Oh yeah. Justin Pugh, Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, Evan Engram, dare I say Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, DeAndre Baker, Evan Neal.
I'll take our chances.
That's an argument to get better scouts, not an argument to "give up the farm," especially for a QB who had a subpar 2023.
Fear of risk
Fear of pouncing
Good teams strike
What happens if the Giants don't go QB this year and are stuck with a pick in the 6-10 range in 2025? Not only do you HAVE to trade up for a QB, but you're likely doing so for a prospect worse than Maye (and possibly McCarthy). Get the guy now and everything else will fall into place
Quote:
That if the move to #3 does in fact happen,it would be for Maye (not McCarthy)?
I can't confirm anything.
I'm merely the conduit for other sources.
I still wouldn't bet $100 that this was a done deal because I know what has happened in the past with deals falling apart.
My understanding is it is for Maye.
I honestly checked if I could make a parlay prop bet and it's not allowed in my state ha.
Quote:
In comment 16486830 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
we are hosed.
Oh yeah. Justin Pugh, Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, Evan Engram, dare I say Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, DeAndre Baker, Evan Neal.
I'll take our chances.
That's an argument to get better scouts, not an argument to "give up the farm," especially for a QB who had a subpar 2023.
But Daboll must be saying I can make Maye great. You don't wait, you don't dither.
Josh Allen was qb 4 Lamar 5. This narrative sucks.
2018 draft, Josh Allen was QB3, Lamar Jackson was QB5. You do understand that even if Maye is QB 3, that he is allowed to play as well or better than QB 1 and/or QB2, right?
What happens if the Giants don't go QB this year and are stuck with a pick in the 6-10 range in 2025? Not only do you HAVE to trade up for a QB, but you're likely doing so for a prospect worse than Maye (and possibly McCarthy). Get the guy now and everything else will fall into place
Precisely. The situation people fear, we're already in that situation, a perpetual 6 win team.
Ah, QB3 or QB4? Who said either is where YOU rate them. How do you know how the Giants rank them?
BTW, what was Josh Allen QB 3 or 4? What was Lamar, QB 5 or 6?
Life is full of risks.
@Schultz_Report
NFL Draft notes I’ve gathered after speaking with multiple team sources:
• As many teams expect a flurry of 1st-round trades, sources believe these are the teams who’ve shown the most interest in trading up: Giants, Jets, Vikings Raiders, Colts, Jaguars, Bills, Lions and Eagles. The Commanders could come back up into Round 1 as well
• Chargers still exploring trade-back options
• One GM says he expects as many as 10 OL in the 1st-round
• Indy has done a ton of work on WR, as well as corner. They also really like Brock Bowers
• Denver has tried to move up, but lacks the capital many teams covet. Teams believe they’ll have to go into future resources to trade up
Quote:
I'd love to get Maye without sacrificing the 2025 1st, but that shouldn't be a deal-breaker at all.
What happens if the Giants don't go QB this year and are stuck with a pick in the 6-10 range in 2025? Not only do you HAVE to trade up for a QB, but you're likely doing so for a prospect worse than Maye (and possibly McCarthy). Get the guy now and everything else will fall into place
Precisely. The situation people fear, we're already in that situation, a perpetual 6 win team.
Valid point no doubt, and it's a surety that my downside-focused view is largely a product of having been so beaten down for the last decade.
Quote:
In comment 16486843 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16486830 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
we are hosed.
Oh yeah. Justin Pugh, Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, Evan Engram, dare I say Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, DeAndre Baker, Evan Neal.
I'll take our chances.
That's an argument to get better scouts, not an argument to "give up the farm," especially for a QB who had a subpar 2023.
But Daboll must be saying I can make Maye great. You don't wait, you don't dither.
GoDeep said JJM still in play at 3 btw. I doubt it, but that's what he said.
got it. that's where I thought you were. For me, the future #1 throws everything out the window into "bad" territory. I can appreciate the point about conviction and QB-focus, just too much downside in it for me.
As I have frequently found myself doing in recent years, here's to hoping I'm dead wrong.
I'd rather sit at 6 and take the best QB available, but to me it was FAR more important that they leave this draft with a QB than with the QB I want.
What makes the draft so compelling is it's a window into the team's plans, and the actions shape the future. You could see the disaster looking when they picked Barkley, clear as day.
If they start over at QB (in a talented QB class) in the same season they dumped Barkley...that tells me we're finally seeing things with clearer eyes.
If this goes down it'll be the best day the Giants have had since Super Bowl 46, IMO.
Life is full of risks.
Preach.
What did we give up for Eli? Crickets.
How many SB MVPs did he win? TWO.
If Maye hits he's worth 5 first rounders.
Exactly. They did a ton of homework this season scouting these guys, if they believe in one and can get him, you do what it takes. It’s the most important position on the team, and we are a complete dumpster fire in the mud until we find an answer. Schoen and Dabs will be fired if they don’t find an answer soon.
If Maye busts, we're looking at a new GM and HC in three years.
They know it.
Quote:
got it. that's where I thought you were. For me, the future #1 throws everything out the window into "bad" territory. I can appreciate the point about conviction and QB-focus, just too much downside in it for me.
As I have frequently found myself doing in recent years, here's to hoping I'm dead wrong.
I'd rather sit at 6 and take the best QB available, but to me it was FAR more important that they leave this draft with a QB than with the QB I want.
What makes the draft so compelling is it's a window into the team's plans, and the actions shape the future. You could see the disaster looking when they picked Barkley, clear as day.
If they start over at QB (in a talented QB class) in the same season they dumped Barkley...that tells me we're finally seeing things with clearer eyes.
If this goes down it'll be the best day the Giants have had since Super Bowl 46, IMO.
Pretty much. But the question is, who is the QB Daboll wants? Which one does he think he can mold into a star?
Quote:
we are hosed.
Oh yeah. Justin Pugh, Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, Evan Engram, dare I say Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, DeAndre Baker, Evan Neal.
I'll take our chances.
I get your point, but on the other hand, you're trading two "chances" on hitting for just one.
In five years, that list might have Maye on it (and if so, should be listed twice if they give up another first for him)
If this happens, the rebuild has FINALLY begun.
Good way to look at it. Though it is New York.
If Maye busts, we're looking at a new GM and HC in three years.
They know it.
And I'd be rooting for that not to be the case. If they get Maye wrong but acknowledge it early I'd want to keep them in the building. That's smart management.
Plus, we will have cap space next year with Jones off the books to make some moves...
I did, but probably won't. Contradictory reports.
Quote:
got it. that's where I thought you were. For me, the future #1 throws everything out the window into "bad" territory. I can appreciate the point about conviction and QB-focus, just too much downside in it for me.
As I have frequently found myself doing in recent years, here's to hoping I'm dead wrong.
I'd rather sit at 6 and take the best QB available, but to me it was FAR more important that they leave this draft with a QB than with the QB I want.
What makes the draft so compelling is it's a window into the team's plans, and the actions shape the future. You could see the disaster looking when they picked Barkley, clear as day.
If they start over at QB (in a talented QB class) in the same season they dumped Barkley...that tells me we're finally seeing things with clearer eyes.
If this goes down it'll be the best day the Giants have had since Super Bowl 46, IMO.
Agreed on all points, good post. I'd also add that if they trade a lot for one guy then you gotta have faith in and appreciate that big conviction.
Don't leave out Webster
2. Webster
3. Tuck
4. Jacobs
Plus the monster offseason haul of Pierce, McKenzie and Burress.
Huge off season.
fans losing their shit over next year's 1st, lol.
oh my god, what if it's a top 5 pick? what if we're the Panthers and there's a better prospect next year? what if? what if....? holy shit so f-ing annoying.
If Schoen makes this move, and gets his guy I love it. It's bold, it's aggressive and it could be the catalyst to contending or it could be a colossal failure or somewhere in the middle, but at least it's not settling or being passive.
if he's wrong he will lose his job, but I love the move if this is what he does and if it costs next year's 1st. Oh well. Cost of doing business.
Quote:
they traded away their 2005 first round pick and still had a good draft with drafting Tuck and Jacobs. It can be done.
Don't leave out Webster
2. Webster
3. Tuck
4. Jacobs
Plus the monster offseason haul of Pierce, McKenzie and Burress.
Huge off season.
I remember Accorsi mentioning that off season that part of what gave them the space to be so active in free agency was not having to allot it to a first round pick.
If AZ and gets a(our) '25 1st to move down to 6 with NE back to 4 and NE gets picks from AZ this year(they have a ton) this could make sense.
fans losing their shit over next year's 1st, lol.
oh my god, what if it's a top 5 pick? what if we're the Panthers and there's a better prospect next year? what if? what if....? holy shit so f-ing annoying.
If Schoen makes this move, and gets his guy I love it. It's bold, it's aggressive and it could be the catalyst to contending or it could be a colossal failure or somewhere in the middle, but at least it's not settling or being passive.
if he's wrong he will lose his job, but I love the move if this is what he does and if it costs next year's 1st. Oh well. Cost of doing business.
+1
Quote:
do trade up and Maye takes the Giants to a Super Bowl, no one will care.
If Maye busts, we're looking at a new GM and HC in three years.
They know it.
And I'd be rooting for that not to be the case. If they get Maye wrong but acknowledge it early I'd want to keep them in the building. That's smart management.
Yes. There's no shame in missing on QB as long as other systems are progressing. Hey, maybe in 3 years the team is highly competitive and they have a chance at a QB upgrade. You do it. No shame in it. The mistake is insisting it has to be your (inferior) guy
Quote:
do trade up and Maye takes the Giants to a Super Bowl, no one will care.
If Maye busts, we're looking at a new GM and HC in three years.
They know it.
And I'd be rooting for that not to be the case. If they get Maye wrong but acknowledge it early I'd want to keep them in the building. That's smart management.
No. If Schoen and Daboll give up a ton to move up and get Maye and he busts, they're fired.
fans losing their shit over next year's 1st, lol.
oh my god, what if it's a top 5 pick? what if we're the Panthers and there's a better prospect next year? what if? what if....? holy shit so f-ing annoying.
If Schoen makes this move, and gets his guy I love it. It's bold, it's aggressive and it could be the catalyst to contending or it could be a colossal failure or somewhere in the middle, but at least it's not settling or being passive.Well said I totally agree
if he's wrong he will lose his job, but I love the move if this is what he does and if it costs next year's 1st. Oh well. Cost of doing business.
fans losing their shit over next year's 1st, lol.
oh my god, what if it's a top 5 pick? what if we're the Panthers and there's a better prospect next year? what if? what if....? holy shit so f-ing annoying.
If Schoen makes this move, and gets his guy I love it. It's bold, it's aggressive and it could be the catalyst to contending or it could be a colossal failure or somewhere in the middle, but at least it's not settling or being passive.
if he's wrong he will lose his job, but I love the move if this is what he does and if it costs next year's 1st. Oh well. Cost of doing business.
That is more than "what if." Rookie QB's have generally struggled, our OL is a work in progress, and Maye's numbers are really bad under pressure compared to the other QB's speculated as 1st round picks other than Penix. This team is a lot closer to the Carolina Panthers than they are to a playoff team.
Quote:
In comment 16486897 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
do trade up and Maye takes the Giants to a Super Bowl, no one will care.
If Maye busts, we're looking at a new GM and HC in three years.
They know it.
And I'd be rooting for that not to be the case. If they get Maye wrong but acknowledge it early I'd want to keep them in the building. That's smart management.
No. If Schoen and Daboll give up a ton to move up and get Maye and he busts, they're fired.
I'm sure they would be. I hope they'd operate a little more wisely and understand that while the result might not have been the desired one, the method was sound.
Quote:
In comment 16486906 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16486897 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
do trade up and Maye takes the Giants to a Super Bowl, no one will care.
If Maye busts, we're looking at a new GM and HC in three years.
They know it.
And I'd be rooting for that not to be the case. If they get Maye wrong but acknowledge it early I'd want to keep them in the building. That's smart management.
No. If Schoen and Daboll give up a ton to move up and get Maye and he busts, they're fired.
I'm sure they would be. I hope they'd operate a little more wisely and understand that while the result might not have been the desired one, the method was sound.
You can't fail twice massively on a QB and say "the method was sound"
Maye is the guy who really fits Daboll's system and has a plus arm to challenge down the field..
This is the right deal, the right time...
Quote:
to get the QB you want.
fans losing their shit over next year's 1st, lol.
oh my god, what if it's a top 5 pick? what if we're the Panthers and there's a better prospect next year? what if? what if....? holy shit so f-ing annoying.
If Schoen makes this move, and gets his guy I love it. It's bold, it's aggressive and it could be the catalyst to contending or it could be a colossal failure or somewhere in the middle, but at least it's not settling or being passive.Well said I totally agree
if he's wrong he will lose his job, but I love the move if this is what he does and if it costs next year's 1st. Oh well. Cost of doing business. I totally agree
Quote:
In comment 16486921 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16486906 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16486897 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
do trade up and Maye takes the Giants to a Super Bowl, no one will care.
If Maye busts, we're looking at a new GM and HC in three years.
They know it.
And I'd be rooting for that not to be the case. If they get Maye wrong but acknowledge it early I'd want to keep them in the building. That's smart management.
No. If Schoen and Daboll give up a ton to move up and get Maye and he busts, they're fired.
I'm sure they would be. I hope they'd operate a little more wisely and understand that while the result might not have been the desired one, the method was sound.
You can't fail twice massively on a QB and say "the method was sound"
The Jones failure was tied to a bigger picture push but none of you want to admit that..
I understand a franchise QB is small consolation for the pain you'll have to endure.
I understand a franchise QB is small consolation for the pain you'll have to endure.
Ha ha..+1
Quote:
to get the QB you want.
fans losing their shit over next year's 1st, lol.
oh my god, what if it's a top 5 pick? what if we're the Panthers and there's a better prospect next year? what if? what if....? holy shit so f-ing annoying.
If Schoen makes this move, and gets his guy I love it. It's bold, it's aggressive and it could be the catalyst to contending or it could be a colossal failure or somewhere in the middle, but at least it's not settling or being passive.
if he's wrong he will lose his job, but I love the move if this is what he does and if it costs next year's 1st. Oh well. Cost of doing business.
That is more than "what if." Rookie QB's have generally struggled, our OL is a work in progress, and Maye's numbers are really bad under pressure compared to the other QB's speculated as 1st round picks other than Penix. This team is a lot closer to the Carolina Panthers than they are to a playoff team.
So now you know how 2024 is going to go, how the other teams in 2024 are going to do and what QB is going to be available to the Giants at their draft spot and you already know that QB is a better fit than Maye or whoever the Giants take?
If Schoen and Daboll take Maye they believe he is their guy and they can win with him. And it's their jobs (and possibly careers) on the line.
What's important to see now if they draft Maye, McCarthy, Penix, or whomever is that the new guy does not get the ridiculous leash Jones got. If after two years it's not looking good and they explore other QB options I think that's a huge check in Schoen's favor. That'd mean it's no longer business as usual, and jobs have to actually be earned.
That'd be an actual real culture shift.
I really don't like spending a future 1 to move up for a Mayebe (admit it, it's chuckle-worthy) or a maybe not. If we draft a guy @ 6 and he's shit, we can draft again in Rd1 next season. What if we don't have a Rd1? QB hell. Oh well. I trust that Eric wouldn't post this without some faith in the source. Thanks for allowing me time to meditate and do some breathing exercises before it happens. You saved a TV set tonight.
Quote:
In comment 16486921 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16486906 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16486897 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
do trade up and Maye takes the Giants to a Super Bowl, no one will care.
If Maye busts, we're looking at a new GM and HC in three years.
They know it.
And I'd be rooting for that not to be the case. If they get Maye wrong but acknowledge it early I'd want to keep them in the building. That's smart management.
No. If Schoen and Daboll give up a ton to move up and get Maye and he busts, they're fired.
I'm sure they would be. I hope they'd operate a little more wisely and understand that while the result might not have been the desired one, the method was sound.
You can't fail twice massively on a QB and say "the method was sound"
Agreed. That's an asinine idea.
If they trade up big for Maye and he busts, they are done and they should be. Large extension for Jones and then this? How many chances do you think you get in the NFL?
Quote:
In comment 16486897 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
do trade up and Maye takes the Giants to a Super Bowl, no one will care.
If Maye busts, we're looking at a new GM and HC in three years.
They know it.
And I'd be rooting for that not to be the case. If they get Maye wrong but acknowledge it early I'd want to keep them in the building. That's smart management.
No. If Schoen and Daboll give up a ton to move up and get Maye and he busts, they're fired.
Agreed, if he traded a modest package for JJM or Maye at 4 it could be different.
Link - ( New Window )
Yeah I am sure Evan Neal, Kadarious Toney, DeAndre Baker, Daniel Jones, Evan Engram would agree with you...
wow so enlightening from Ian...
I actually laughed out loud because this is so true that it hurts.
Quote:
Said it a million times before, but if Drake is the pick & he becomes an elite QB, no one will GAF what we gave up. Of course he could be an epic bust that costs Joe & Dabs their jobs.
Life is full of risks.
Preach.
What did we give up for Eli? Crickets.
How many SB MVPs did he win? TWO.
Manning was a lot surer bet than Maye.
All that said, I'm still expecting WR1 for us at #6 when all the dust settles. I just know ownership too well. I'm hoping Schoen is still pleading his case, as we speak.
Quote:
In comment 16486887 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Said it a million times before, but if Drake is the pick & he becomes an elite QB, no one will GAF what we gave up. Of course he could be an epic bust that costs Joe & Dabs their jobs.
Life is full of risks.
Preach.
What did we give up for Eli? Crickets.
How many SB MVPs did he win? TWO.
Manning was a lot surer bet than Maye.
Only because of his last name. Many of us felt Ben had a higher ceiling and more dynamic.
Nevertheless, if this QB is as good as Mahomes, never mind.
Why don't you think the Giants need a Qb? If you think they need a QB then what's the point of your question?
Also-- if the QB is good but overall the WR/TE/RB suck and more help is needed on the OL -- then why are you so foucused on wins for next year when they aren't expected to win anyway?
In other words, why don't you think ""there goes our QB we so desperately need"?"
fans losing their shit over next year's 1st, lol.
oh my god, what if it's a top 5 pick? what if we're the Panthers and there's a better prospect next year? what if? what if....? holy shit so f-ing annoying.
If Schoen makes this move, and gets his guy I love it. It's bold, it's aggressive and it could be the catalyst to contending or it could be a colossal failure or somewhere in the middle, but at least it's not settling or being passive.
if he's wrong he will lose his job, but I love the move if this is what he does and if it costs next year's 1st. Oh well. Cost of doing business.
This +1,000
This team has been a doormat for a decade, and all of these first round picks have not helped. Be bold and trust your scouting.
I understand a franchise QB is small consolation for the pain you'll have to endure.
And you know he’s a franchise QB?
Quote:
In comment 16486893 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16486887 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Said it a million times before, but if Drake is the pick & he becomes an elite QB, no one will GAF what we gave up. Of course he could be an epic bust that costs Joe & Dabs their jobs.
Life is full of risks.
Preach.
What did we give up for Eli? Crickets.
How many SB MVPs did he win? TWO.
Manning was a lot surer bet than Maye.
Only because of his last name. Many of us felt Ben had a higher ceiling and more dynamic.
Yeah, only because of his last name. Right.
Quote:
who now won't be able to spend hours watching "tape" of 1st round prospects next year, in anticipation of the Giants' 2025 RD-1 pick.
I understand a franchise QB is small consolation for the pain you'll have to endure.
And you know he’s a franchise QB?
I know Daniel Jones isn't. That's what matters
Quote:
In comment 16486897 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
do trade up and Maye takes the Giants to a Super Bowl, no one will care.
If Maye busts, we're looking at a new GM and HC in three years.
They know it.
And I'd be rooting for that not to be the case. If they get Maye wrong but acknowledge it early I'd want to keep them in the building. That's smart management.
Yes. There's no shame in missing on QB as long as other systems are progressing. Hey, maybe in 3 years the team is highly competitive and they have a chance at a QB upgrade. You do it. No shame in it. The mistake is insisting it has to be your (inferior) guy
If they pass on a QB that turns out the QB is good and the GMen's QB sucks and the team overall sucks ofc they should be fired.
Quote:
In comment 16486927 Go Terps said:
The Jones failure was tied to a bigger picture push but none of you want to admit that..
Nonsense. Please stop with the excuse making.
Quote:
who now won't be able to spend hours watching "tape" of 1st round prospects next year, in anticipation of the Giants' 2025 RD-1 pick.
I understand a franchise QB is small consolation for the pain you'll have to endure.
And you know he’s a franchise QB?
No one knows obviously. But most fans realize that the Giants don't currently have a franchise QB, and we're not going to win anything until we do.
So Schoen and Daboll are taking their shot.
"Johnny, what can you make out of this?
This? Why, I can make a hat or a brooch or a pterodactyl."
The worst thing would be giving up a haul for Maye and JJM turning out to be the dude. Pats get a king's ransom and JJM. We repay them for 2 lost superbowls.
I'm honestly hoping the Commies surprise everyone and take Maye. Get JJM for less or pay the king's ransom for JD.
I'd presume if we had a deal in place with AZ to get from 4 to 6 that could've been passed along in the deal with NE.
Contingent on Daniels goes #2 which is likely :)
Gotta make sure WAS takes JD
I saw Matt Miller from ESPN reported that MHJ apparently has a promise from Arizona if he's there at 4 fwiw.
What's important to see now if they draft Maye, McCarthy, Penix, or whomever is that the new guy does not get the ridiculous leash Jones got. If after two years it's not looking good and they explore other QB options I think that's a huge check in Schoen's favor. That'd mean it's no longer business as usual, and jobs have to actually be earned.
That'd be an actual real culture shift.
More excuse making. After their 1st year - "They had the floor." Instead they tripped over their own feet.
That would be wild.
Being freed from that and having a reason to be excited and optimistic about the Giants will really be an incredible feeling. Everything has been so dormant for so long. Please End Jones. Get the new guy. Let's go.
The assumption was it was for Maye. But that was an assumption based on earlier information.
Quote:
In comment 16486928 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16486927 Go Terps said:
The Jones failure was tied to a bigger picture push but none of you want to admit that..
Nonsense. Please stop with the excuse making.
It's not an excuse about thecdeal- that was forced to keep Barkley...
The assumption was it was for Maye. But that was an assumption based on earlier information.
ugh, I would hate that.
The assumption was it was for Maye. But that was an assumption based on earlier information.
Bet against that kid at your own peril.
OK I laughed a little.
I look forward to the day a year or two from now when Ryan and I hold the exact same view on the Giants QB - that he is a damn stud!
I know that Maye isn't your favorite and that you don't want the Giants to fixate on one QB when other quality prospects exist... wouldn't you be a bit disappointed if we gave up a lot of draft capital in that event?
If that guy busts, Daboll & Schoen are emptying their desks the day after the last game, THIS coming season. (Ghost of Matt Millen GM re-visited ?)
They are "up against it" - Broken QB, Rebuilt O-line after a disastrous debacle, no running game ....
As William Bendix used to say "what a revolting development" !
The assumption was it was for Maye. But that was an assumption based on earlier information.
Imagine if the Pats get a haul from us and then take Maye at 6
Quote:
reading what "BleedBlue46" wrote and going back through my messages, I would not completely discount the possibility of McCarthy at #3.
The assumption was it was for Maye. But that was an assumption based on earlier information.
Imagine if the Pats get a haul from us and then take Maye at 6
Or trade down with the Vikings for a bigger haul.
The assumption was it was for Maye. But that was an assumption based on earlier information.
Rico said Maye so I will believe that.
The assumption was it was for Maye. But that was an assumption based on earlier information.
That would be mind blowing, plus the fact he's not even attending the draft in person.
The assumption was it was for Maye. But that was an assumption based on earlier information.
I really hope that is smoke. I will still be glad they went and got the QB they liked, but I am just not there on that guy being anything special in the NFL.
Quote:
In comment 16487011 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
reading what "BleedBlue46" wrote and going back through my messages, I would not completely discount the possibility of McCarthy at #3.
The assumption was it was for Maye. But that was an assumption based on earlier information.
Imagine if the Pats get a haul from us and then take Maye at 6
Or trade down with the Vikings for a bigger haul.
That's what Belichick would do if he was still there
GoDeep thinks the deal is about done, but he threw McCarthy's name in there.
The worst thing would be giving up a haul for Maye and JJM turning out to be the dude. Pats get a king's ransom and JJM. We repay them for 2 lost superbowls.
Spending a haul for either of these prospects is a valid critique.
However, paying a premium for a prospect who doesn't have special skills like McCarthy would be very difficult to swallow. At least I know Maye has a hose, is big, athletic and mobile.
Quote:
But Boston sports radio has at least one person now saying NE to trade down to 6 and then back up to 4.
If you are talking about my post, I would not be upset. I said it will take me longer to be on the same page as them with McCarthy. That doesn't mean I don't want them doing it if they believe the kid can be special. I just don't hold that view right now.
Also the note was us with Maye and NE with JJ
Me, but idk if I could hold out to Saturday in the old format at this point.
LOL!!!
Also the note was us with Maye and NE with JJ
This reeks of that 3-way trade deal posted by stars and stripes.
Quote:
So I don't know if he was reporting that's what he was hearing, or just speculation. But I figured it worth posting given it lines up with our asshats.
Also the note was us with Maye and NE with JJ
This reeks of that 3-way trade deal posted by stars and stripes.
The ultimate asshat hit coming from a guy getting hammered at some party would be fucking awesome
Quote:
In comment 16487011 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
reading what "BleedBlue46" wrote and going back through my messages, I would not completely discount the possibility of McCarthy at #3.
The assumption was it was for Maye. But that was an assumption based on earlier information.
Imagine if the Pats get a haul from us and then take Maye at 6
Or trade down with the Vikings for a bigger haul.
And everything they get, if it happens, is all because their shitty kicker missed a 27 yard FG against us...
GoDeep thinks the deal is about done, but he threw McCarthy's name in there.
meaning it's a possibility that McCarthy is the pick at #3?
I'd prefer to keep #47 and give up #70 and another pick next year, but if this is the price to get the guy at #3, do it.
Interesting, if Schoen gives up a king's ransom while providing them with the deal with AZ to get JJM knowing they wanted JJM I'm going to be a bit disappointed. I'm hoping this means he negotiated this all very wisely by first establishing a deal with AZ to get JJM at 4 then passing that deal along to NE so it's essentially a 3 team trade and he can get it done for traditional trade chart value which would be pick 6, 70, 107 and 2035 2nd. That would be winning.
Quote:
Yes he did. And that's what I was told some time ago.
GoDeep thinks the deal is about done, but he threw McCarthy's name in there.
meaning it's a possibility that McCarthy is the pick at #3?
Confirmation Eric.
GoDeep13 : 3:25 pm : link : reply
It seems inevitable now that the Giants will be on the board @3. My source contends though that the Giants still really like McCarthy.
If Maye is a franchise QB, this price is cheap. Take your shot Schoen.
Link - ( New Window )
…I guess I hope Schoen and Daboll do.
Not those of us on the west coast 😊
Although I’m not doing shit now other than wearing out the refresh button…
GoDeep thinks the deal is about done, but he threw McCarthy's name in there.
My buddy who works for an NFL team said he heard it's Maye & it's been Maye the entire time.
I mean, trolling the Vikings would be worth it alone
…I guess I hope Schoen and Daboll do.
Exactly how I feel.
They know more football than I do.......just hope they are right.
Quote:
it'll take 6, 47 and our 2025 1st to get to 3
I'd prefer to keep #47 and give up #70 and another pick next year, but if this is the price to get the guy at #3, do it.
Me too but if Minnesota is offering their 2 1sts and a 1st next year I suppose this is what it'll take to top that
If this is for McCarthy, the next five years will make the DJ Era seem like a paradise in the Alps. It will easily go down as the worst draft day decision in Giants history, and that is saying a lot given the ignominious track record of this franchise on draft day.
I still say the best thing for this team is to stay pat and let the draft come to us. We are at ground zero of the "Post DJ Era" rebuild. Giving up so many assets for a low floor high ceiling guy is a massive bet on a kid who will be anointed instantly as the savior of this franchise. Heavy shall be the head of Mr. Maye....
That is a UNC Chapel Hill fit.
Okay, he needs to be docked a few dollars from the kangaroo court on that one.
What hurt was failing to trade Barkley for a medium Pepsi to the Ravens or Texans before the deadline. The near wins and near losses canceled out. The failure to trade Barkley was plain dumb.
If this is for McCarthy, the next five years will make the DJ Era seem like a paradise in the Alps. It will easily go down as the worst draft day decision in Giants history, and that is saying a lot given the ignominious track record of this franchise on draft day.
I still say the best thing for this team is to stay pat and let the draft come to us. We are at ground zero of the "Post DJ Era" rebuild. Giving up so many assets for a low floor high ceiling guy is a massive bet on a kid who will be anointed instantly as the savior of this franchise. Heavy shall be the head of Mr. Maye....
If you prefer staying put and you hate JJ, then you're basically saying you'd like more DJ.
Quote:
dressed in blue. Link - ( New Window )
Yep
That is a UNC Chapel Hill fit.
Quote:
Yes he did. And that's what I was told some time ago.
GoDeep thinks the deal is about done, but he threw McCarthy's name in there.
My buddy who works for an NFL team said he heard it's Maye & it's been Maye the entire time.
Like I've been saying, I've heard it was Maye since February/March. That's colored my take on the we're moving to #3.
Quote:
In comment 16487051 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
it'll take 6, 47 and our 2025 1st to get to 3
I'd prefer to keep #47 and give up #70 and another pick next year, but if this is the price to get the guy at #3, do it.
Me too but if Minnesota is offering their 2 1sts and a 1st next year I suppose this is what it'll take to top that
If NE wants JJM and we have a deal in place to get from 6 to 4 which we could pass along to NE in the trade from 6 to 3, then we aren't competing with Minnesota and it would be stupid to cave to NE's demands. Make them trade with Minnesota or take JJM at 3 then.
Going from #6 to #4 is a lot easier than #11 to #4.
Quote:
In comment 16487056 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16487051 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
it'll take 6, 47 and our 2025 1st to get to 3
I'd prefer to keep #47 and give up #70 and another pick next year, but if this is the price to get the guy at #3, do it.
Me too but if Minnesota is offering their 2 1sts and a 1st next year I suppose this is what it'll take to top that
If NE wants JJM and we have a deal in place to get from 6 to 4 which we could pass along to NE in the trade from 6 to 3, then we aren't competing with Minnesota and it would be stupid to cave to NE's demands. Make them trade with Minnesota or take JJM at 3 then.
I think Arizona is taking Harrison. Rumor is they gave him a promise if he's on the board at 4 which would align with how he's handled the pre-draft process.
Going from #6 to #4 is a lot easier than #11 to #4.
I don't know about a bigger haul. I'd imagine Minnesota's best offer is their 2 1sts this year and 1st next year. If Raanan's price is accurate, the Giants offer has slightly more value
Quote:
Yes he did. And that's what I was told some time ago.
GoDeep thinks the deal is about done, but he threw McCarthy's name in there.
My buddy who works for an NFL team said he heard it's Maye & it's been Maye the entire time.
Yep. We can only hope (I speak only for myself).
Quote:
In comment 16487051 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
it'll take 6, 47 and our 2025 1st to get to 3
I'd prefer to keep #47 and give up #70 and another pick next year, but if this is the price to get the guy at #3, do it.
Me too but if Minnesota is offering their 2 1sts and a 1st next year I suppose this is what it'll take to top that
#6, #47, and our #1 next year is what a lot of us thought would be the minimum to get this done. Way too much for Maye IMO. But NE is even dumber for not insisting on a lot more.
Quote:
In comment 16487074 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487056 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16487051 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
it'll take 6, 47 and our 2025 1st to get to 3
I'd prefer to keep #47 and give up #70 and another pick next year, but if this is the price to get the guy at #3, do it.
Me too but if Minnesota is offering their 2 1sts and a 1st next year I suppose this is what it'll take to top that
If NE wants JJM and we have a deal in place to get from 6 to 4 which we could pass along to NE in the trade from 6 to 3, then we aren't competing with Minnesota and it would be stupid to cave to NE's demands. Make them trade with Minnesota or take JJM at 3 then.
I think Arizona is taking Harrison. Rumor is they gave him a promise if he's on the board at 4 which would align with how he's handled the pre-draft process.
I've seen that said, but no link or anything. Any idea? Why would Rico say we had a deal in place with AZ if they are guaranteeing MHJ? Also, if they trade down and MHJ isn't on the board then that technically doesn't break their promise lol
Going from #6 to #4 is a lot easier than #11 to #4.
If they go to #11, they're likely not going to try and get back up to #4. They will likely draft Nix instead.
They don't know their ass from a hat... that WR ship has sailed.
Quote:
Still heavily favor giants first pick at WR
They don't know their ass from a hat... that WR ship has sailed.
If I could bet in my state I would've already.
Quote:
In comment 16487074 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487056 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16487051 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
it'll take 6, 47 and our 2025 1st to get to 3
I'd prefer to keep #47 and give up #70 and another pick next year, but if this is the price to get the guy at #3, do it.
Me too but if Minnesota is offering their 2 1sts and a 1st next year I suppose this is what it'll take to top that
If NE wants JJM and we have a deal in place to get from 6 to 4 which we could pass along to NE in the trade from 6 to 3, then we aren't competing with Minnesota and it would be stupid to cave to NE's demands. Make them trade with Minnesota or take JJM at 3 then.
I think Arizona is taking Harrison. Rumor is they gave him a promise if he's on the board at 4 which would align with how he's handled the pre-draft process.
That rumor came from Matt Miller. I like Matt's work as a draft analyst. He has absolutely no inside sources. The next story he breaks will be the first.
AZ wouldn't want to swap without knowing NE went QB. This trade to 3 could still essentially be a 3 team trade with AZ using our negotiated deal with them we had in place yesterday. In which case it could cost a lot less than presumed.
Quote:
I can ultimately get my head around it because I love the player. But that is a vicious price to pay for a guy who had a very disappointing year in 2023.
If this is for McCarthy, the next five years will make the DJ Era seem like a paradise in the Alps. It will easily go down as the worst draft day decision in Giants history, and that is saying a lot given the ignominious track record of this franchise on draft day.
I still say the best thing for this team is to stay pat and let the draft come to us. We are at ground zero of the "Post DJ Era" rebuild. Giving up so many assets for a low floor high ceiling guy is a massive bet on a kid who will be anointed instantly as the savior of this franchise. Heavy shall be the head of Mr. Maye....
If you prefer staying put and you hate JJ, then you're basically saying you'd like more DJ.
You may not have noticed, but I have been the most prolific anti-DJ poster on this site since the moment he was drafted. Let me be clear. They should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical. I am fine with Lock being the starter under Daboll's tutelage with Cutlets as the backup. And they should absolutely get the best quarterback in this draft at the most sensible point when value and opportunity present themselves, which they unquestionably will, in this draft.
Giving up two firsts and a second is way too expensive to move up three spots - for anybody. The Giants are bidding against themselves yet again for the umpteenth time in recent memory.
Quote:
In comment 16487075 The Mike said:
Quote:
I can ultimately get my head around it because I love the player. But that is a vicious price to pay for a guy who had a very disappointing year in 2023.
If this is for McCarthy, the next five years will make the DJ Era seem like a paradise in the Alps. It will easily go down as the worst draft day decision in Giants history, and that is saying a lot given the ignominious track record of this franchise on draft day.
I still say the best thing for this team is to stay pat and let the draft come to us. We are at ground zero of the "Post DJ Era" rebuild. Giving up so many assets for a low floor high ceiling guy is a massive bet on a kid who will be anointed instantly as the savior of this franchise. Heavy shall be the head of Mr. Maye....
If you prefer staying put and you hate JJ, then you're basically saying you'd like more DJ.
You may not have noticed, but I have been the most prolific anti-DJ poster on this site since the moment he was drafted. Let me be clear. They should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical. I am fine with Lock being the starter under Daboll's tutelage with Cutlets as the backup. And they should absolutely get the best quarterback in this draft at the most sensible point when value and opportunity present themselves, which they unquestionably will, in this draft.
Giving up two firsts and a second is way too expensive to move up three spots - for anybody. The Giants are bidding against themselves yet again for the umpteenth time in recent memory.
I agree, I would have called their bluff and taken Maye or JJM at 4. I like JJM more though, if you love Maye this is the only way to lock him up in Giants Blue.
Good point and maybe Schoen has both NE and AZ GMs on the phone at the same time like Billy Beane in Moneyball.
I've seen that said, but no link or anything. Any idea? Why would Rico say we had a deal in place with AZ if they are guaranteeing MHJ? Also, if they trade down and MHJ isn't on the board then that technically doesn't break their promise lol
Link - ( New Window )
That rumor came from Matt Miller. I like Matt's work as a draft analyst. He has absolutely no inside sources. The next story he breaks will be the first.
Can't find it now but I initially saw it because a Cardinals beat writer quote tweeted it and said that he believes it to be true
Quote:
That rumor came from Matt Miller. I like Matt's work as a draft analyst. He has absolutely no inside sources. The next story he breaks will be the first.
Can't find it now but I initially saw it because a Cardinals beat writer quote tweeted it and said that he believes it to be true
They're probably going to draft him. The player aligns with the Cardinals biggest need. I can't imagine they promised him anything. Unless it is similar to the Panthers GM telling Legette they're gonna take him if he's at 33. Which the Panthers GM said he told a bunch of prospects that.
Quote:
I've seen that said, but no link or anything. Any idea? Why would Rico say we had a deal in place with AZ if they are guaranteeing MHJ? Also, if they trade down and MHJ isn't on the board then that technically doesn't break their promise lol
Link - ( New Window )
I appreciate the link but I think this should be taken with a grain of salt: "Sources around the NFL say Harrison has an assurance from the Cardinals that he will be the pick if available at this spot."
Quote:
In comment 16487111 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
That rumor came from Matt Miller. I like Matt's work as a draft analyst. He has absolutely no inside sources. The next story he breaks will be the first.
Can't find it now but I initially saw it because a Cardinals beat writer quote tweeted it and said that he believes it to be true
They're probably going to draft him. The player aligns with the Cardinals biggest need. I can't imagine they promised him anything. Unless it is similar to the Panthers GM telling Legette they're gonna take him if he's at 33. Which the Panthers GM said he told a bunch of prospects that.
It just makes sense when you zoom out and look at how he's handled the pre-draft process. He hasn't acted like a guy that's falling past 4. I'd bet a lot of money that's where he goes tonight
Quote:
In comment 16487101 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
I've seen that said, but no link or anything. Any idea? Why would Rico say we had a deal in place with AZ if they are guaranteeing MHJ? Also, if they trade down and MHJ isn't on the board then that technically doesn't break their promise lol
Link - ( New Window )
I appreciate the link but I think this should be taken with a grain of salt: "Sources around the NFL say Harrison has an assurance from the Cardinals that he will be the pick if available at this spot."
You think that should be taken with a grain of salt but you hang on every new asshat information like it's gospel?
Quote:
In comment 16487126 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487111 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
That rumor came from Matt Miller. I like Matt's work as a draft analyst. He has absolutely no inside sources. The next story he breaks will be the first.
Can't find it now but I initially saw it because a Cardinals beat writer quote tweeted it and said that he believes it to be true
They're probably going to draft him. The player aligns with the Cardinals biggest need. I can't imagine they promised him anything. Unless it is similar to the Panthers GM telling Legette they're gonna take him if he's at 33. Which the Panthers GM said he told a bunch of prospects that.
It just makes sense when you zoom out and look at how he's handled the pre-draft process. He hasn't acted like a guy that's falling past 4. I'd bet a lot of money that's where he goes tonight
I could see it since we have word that Minnesota doesn't want JJM, NE could have intel about that. They could make out like bandits if JJM is that dude.
Quote:
In comment 16487081 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487075 The Mike said:
Quote:
I can ultimately get my head around it because I love the player. But that is a vicious price to pay for a guy who had a very disappointing year in 2023.
If this is for McCarthy, the next five years will make the DJ Era seem like a paradise in the Alps. It will easily go down as the worst draft day decision in Giants history, and that is saying a lot given the ignominious track record of this franchise on draft day.
I still say the best thing for this team is to stay pat and let the draft come to us. We are at ground zero of the "Post DJ Era" rebuild. Giving up so many assets for a low floor high ceiling guy is a massive bet on a kid who will be anointed instantly as the savior of this franchise. Heavy shall be the head of Mr. Maye....
If you prefer staying put and you hate JJ, then you're basically saying you'd like more DJ.
You may not have noticed, but I have been the most prolific anti-DJ poster on this site since the moment he was drafted. Let me be clear. They should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical. I am fine with Lock being the starter under Daboll's tutelage with Cutlets as the backup. And they should absolutely get the best quarterback in this draft at the most sensible point when value and opportunity present themselves, which they unquestionably will, in this draft.
Giving up two firsts and a second is way too expensive to move up three spots - for anybody. The Giants are bidding against themselves yet again for the umpteenth time in recent memory.
I agree, I would have called their bluff and taken Maye or JJM at 4. I like JJM more though, if you love Maye this is the only way to lock him up in Giants Blue.
It's the "falling in love" that I hate. This should be a dispassionate decision based on intellect, not emotion. I do like Maye very much because of his ceiling - at six. Which is precisely why I don't love JJM - at six. So I have a problem with the price tag of moving up for Maye and drafting JJM in the top ten.
So there is no reason to panic. Why? Because it should not be an emotional decision. If you can get Maye at four with a slight trade up that doesn't include the 2025 first round pick, then do it. If you can get JJM with a trade back, which is exactly what the Pats are trying to accomplish, then do that. If not, in either case, don't. Let the draft come to you and make sensible value/opportunity decisions.
Quote:
In comment 16487124 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487101 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
I've seen that said, but no link or anything. Any idea? Why would Rico say we had a deal in place with AZ if they are guaranteeing MHJ? Also, if they trade down and MHJ isn't on the board then that technically doesn't break their promise lol
Link - ( New Window )
I appreciate the link but I think this should be taken with a grain of salt: "Sources around the NFL say Harrison has an assurance from the Cardinals that he will be the pick if available at this spot."
You think that should be taken with a grain of salt but you hang on every new asshat information like it's gospel?
I take all the reports with a grain of salt, but I like to posture about all the reports because I think that's part of the fun. Predraft shenanigans are the best!
Quote:
In comment 16487114 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16487081 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487075 The Mike said:
Quote:
I can ultimately get my head around it because I love the player. But that is a vicious price to pay for a guy who had a very disappointing year in 2023.
If this is for McCarthy, the next five years will make the DJ Era seem like a paradise in the Alps. It will easily go down as the worst draft day decision in Giants history, and that is saying a lot given the ignominious track record of this franchise on draft day.
I still say the best thing for this team is to stay pat and let the draft come to us. We are at ground zero of the "Post DJ Era" rebuild. Giving up so many assets for a low floor high ceiling guy is a massive bet on a kid who will be anointed instantly as the savior of this franchise. Heavy shall be the head of Mr. Maye....
If you prefer staying put and you hate JJ, then you're basically saying you'd like more DJ.
You may not have noticed, but I have been the most prolific anti-DJ poster on this site since the moment he was drafted. Let me be clear. They should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical. I am fine with Lock being the starter under Daboll's tutelage with Cutlets as the backup. And they should absolutely get the best quarterback in this draft at the most sensible point when value and opportunity present themselves, which they unquestionably will, in this draft.
Giving up two firsts and a second is way too expensive to move up three spots - for anybody. The Giants are bidding against themselves yet again for the umpteenth time in recent memory.
I agree, I would have called their bluff and taken Maye or JJM at 4. I like JJM more though, if you love Maye this is the only way to lock him up in Giants Blue.
It's the "falling in love" that I hate. This should be a dispassionate decision based on intellect, not emotion. I do like Maye very much because of his ceiling - at six. Which is precisely why I don't love JJM - at six. So I have a problem with the price tag of moving up for Maye and drafting JJM in the top ten.
So there is no reason to panic. Why? Because it should not be an emotional decision. If you can get Maye at four with a slight trade up that doesn't include the 2025 first round pick, then do it. If you can get JJM with a trade back, which is exactly what the Pats are trying to accomplish, then do that. If not, in either case, don't. Let the draft come to you and make sensible value/opportunity decisions.
You don't have to be raging with passion for your HC to conclude that Maye is a QB he can turn into a stud and then make him the priority. It's actually leas rational to insist you won't pony up more for the QB your HC thinks you need. And who will care about passion and rationality if the guy you passed on becomes a top-8 stud? Just ask Sean Payton who waited patiently and dispassionatly for Mahomes to land in his lap at pick 11.
Quote:
In comment 16487114 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16487081 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487075 The Mike said:
Quote:
I can ultimately get my head around it because I love the player. But that is a vicious price to pay for a guy who had a very disappointing year in 2023.
If this is for McCarthy, the next five years will make the DJ Era seem like a paradise in the Alps. It will easily go down as the worst draft day decision in Giants history, and that is saying a lot given the ignominious track record of this franchise on draft day.
I still say the best thing for this team is to stay pat and let the draft come to us. We are at ground zero of the "Post DJ Era" rebuild. Giving up so many assets for a low floor high ceiling guy is a massive bet on a kid who will be anointed instantly as the savior of this franchise. Heavy shall be the head of Mr. Maye....
If you prefer staying put and you hate JJ, then you're basically saying you'd like more DJ.
You may not have noticed, but I have been the most prolific anti-DJ poster on this site since the moment he was drafted. Let me be clear. They should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical. I am fine with Lock being the starter under Daboll's tutelage with Cutlets as the backup. And they should absolutely get the best quarterback in this draft at the most sensible point when value and opportunity present themselves, which they unquestionably will, in this draft.
Giving up two firsts and a second is way too expensive to move up three spots - for anybody. The Giants are bidding against themselves yet again for the umpteenth time in recent memory.
I agree, I would have called their bluff and taken Maye or JJM at 4. I like JJM more though, if you love Maye this is the only way to lock him up in Giants Blue.
It's the "falling in love" that I hate. This should be a dispassionate decision based on intellect, not emotion. I do like Maye very much because of his ceiling - at six. Which is precisely why I don't love JJM - at six. So I have a problem with the price tag of moving up for Maye and drafting JJM in the top ten.
So there is no reason to panic. Why? Because it should not be an emotional decision. If you can get Maye at four with a slight trade up that doesn't include the 2025 first round pick, then do it. If you can get JJM with a trade back, which is exactly what the Pats are trying to accomplish, then do that. If not, in either case, don't. Let the draft come to you and make sensible value/opportunity decisions.
I see your perspective, it seems as though Schdabs have extreme conviction in Maye and probably have for close to two years now ever since he started rollin in 2022. I predict the Patriots will make out very nicely in this as I believe in JJM, but I'm hoping Maye is all Schdabs hope and more if that's the way it goes.
Quote:
Still heavily favor giants first pick at WR
They don't know their ass from a hat... that WR ship has sailed.
Since I posted this the money has moved harder to favor a WR. From -230 to -280.
And sharp people betting money know - to put it mildly - way more than we do right now.
Quote:
In comment 16487096 LittleBlue said:
Quote:
Still heavily favor giants first pick at WR
They don't know their ass from a hat... that WR ship has sailed.
Since I posted this the money has moved harder to favor a WR. From -230 to -280.
And sharp people betting money know - to put it mildly - way more than we do right now.
And it’s now gone to -350.
It’s a WR for us tonight boys.
If this regime loves (insert QB) they have the right to do what it takes to get him. It’s their careers on the line.
If this regime loves (insert QB) they have the right to do what it takes to get him. It’s their careers on the line.
Those of us who have thought it was insane to pay up for QB4 all along are thrilled to be getting Nabers.
Looks like my granddaughter's date for her Junior Prom.
No, Seriously!!
Who knew Bradys ceiling was 50 TDs in a season? People even thought that Ryan Leaf was the big ceiling over Peyton
NFL QB is about whats between the ears and McCarthy has it in spades
He also throws it 65+ yards and 61 mph and have some great agility drills. The kid was offered a scholarship in 8th grade and was a 5 star top QB recruit
I think people pegging his so called “ceiling” are going on some very surface level analysis of him QBing a run heavy team
Quote:
I will never root against the Giants during the game, but that "win" is going to hurt.
What hurt was failing to trade Barkley for a medium Pepsi to the Ravens or Texans before the deadline. The near wins and near losses canceled out. The failure to trade Barkley was plain dumb.
You can't play the "what if" game with records.
"What if" Taylor did not make a bone head play at the last second of the half against the Bills and the REPEATED IT in the last seconds of the game.
You record is what it is. The "what ifs" even out.
He seems like a great fit for the Giants!
Quote:
In comment 16487105 KingBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16487096 LittleBlue said:
Quote:
Still heavily favor giants first pick at WR
They don't know their ass from a hat... that WR ship has sailed.
Since I posted this the money has moved harder to favor a WR. From -230 to -280.
And sharp people betting money know - to put it mildly - way more than we do right now.
And it’s now gone to -350.
It’s a WR for us tonight boys.
That's not a good sign.
Quote:
In comment 16487209 LittleBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16487105 KingBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16487096 LittleBlue said:
Quote:
Still heavily favor giants first pick at WR
They don't know their ass from a hat... that WR ship has sailed.
Since I posted this the money has moved harder to favor a WR. From -230 to -280.
And sharp people betting money know - to put it mildly - way more than we do right now.
And it’s now gone to -350.
It’s a WR for us tonight boys.
That's not a good sign.
The pro gamblers and sharks bet in Vegas at spots that basically sponsor them because they spend so much. Most of those guys aren't on betting apps, that's based on people that are common fans with no inside Intel. I'd say these means nothing.
Quote:
In comment 16487066 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I will never root against the Giants during the game, but that "win" is going to hurt.
What hurt was failing to trade Barkley for a medium Pepsi to the Ravens or Texans before the deadline. The near wins and near losses canceled out. The failure to trade Barkley was plain dumb.
You can't play the "what if" game with records.
"What if" Taylor did not make a bone head play at the last second of the half against the Bills and the REPEATED IT in the last seconds of the game.
You record is what it is. The "what ifs" even out.
I'm not sure if you're responding to me or the op? I said exactly what you're saying. We had 3 near wins and 3 near losses, they balanced out. The failure to trade Barkley was undoubtedly a mistake though.
Quote:
Up until now the chorus was do whatever it takes to get the QB. Now people are choking on the potential cost to move up.
If this regime loves (insert QB) they have the right to do what it takes to get him. It’s their careers on the line.
Those of us who have thought it was insane to pay up for QB4 all along are thrilled to be getting Nabers.
Who is “us?” You and 10 other fans?
Quote:
In comment 16487209 LittleBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16487105 KingBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16487096 LittleBlue said:
Quote:
Still heavily favor giants first pick at WR
They don't know their ass from a hat... that WR ship has sailed.
Since I posted this the money has moved harder to favor a WR. From -230 to -280.
And sharp people betting money know - to put it mildly - way more than we do right now.
And it’s now gone to -350.
It’s a WR for us tonight boys.
That's not a good sign.
DK odds of a QB for giants first pick have come down. Was +175 now it’s +150.
Who knew Bradys ceiling was 50 TDs in a season? People even thought that Ryan Leaf was the big ceiling over Peyton
NFL QB is about whats between the ears and McCarthy has it in spades
He also throws it 65+ yards and 61 mph and have some great agility drills. The kid was offered a scholarship in 8th grade and was a 5 star top QB recruit
I think people pegging his so called “ceiling” are going on some very surface level analysis of him QBing a run heavy team
Sy said his ceiling was Joe Burrow.
Quote:
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
And if Schoen makes that promise and breaks it, no GM will ever trust him again.
Quote:
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Fucking Patriots. They could truly transform their entire franchise with this trade if JJM is the dude and they make good picks. Mixed feelings.
Quote:
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
So Schoen knows 100% they want JJM. He better not get fleeced by paying much of anything more than traditional trade value which would be pick 6, 70, 107 and 2025 2nd.
Quote:
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Makes sense they would want a guarantee on who they select at 3.
I heard it is 6, 70, 2025 1st and other picks involved. I am praying I don't have correct info since it isn't from a Giants person.
Quote:
In comment 16487024 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
So Schoen knows 100% they want JJM. He better not get fleeced by paying much of anything more than traditional trade value which would be pick 6, 70, 107 and 2025 2nd.
Throw in a free medium Pepsi and call it a night.
Interesting new stuff. Not bad.
Quote:
In comment 16487024 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
So Schoen knows 100% they want JJM. He better not get fleeced by paying much of anything more than traditional trade value which would be pick 6, 70, 107 and 2025 2nd.
As long as they have conviction to trade up for a specific player I'm not concerned with the cost.
It fucking better not if Schoen is required to guarantee they don't take JJM and he knows the cost to guarantee JJM from pick 6, no reason to overpay. You're basically just paying a bit more than what you'd pay AZ for pick 4 to guarantee Minnesota can't do anything tricky.
The betting market is WR at pick 6 or WR for Giants
LittleBlue, we know you love DJ. It's ok buddy, breath!
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
The betting markets are 25 steps ahead of whatever insider report you think you’re getting. It remains ~80% chance we’re going WR.
The betting market is WR at pick 6 or WR for Giants
WR for giants. Implied at about 80%+ chance.
There’s probably no trade coming.
Quote:
The betting markets are 25 steps ahead of whatever insider report you think you’re getting. It remains ~80% chance we’re going WR.
The betting market is WR at pick 6 or WR for Giants
This guy is soon to be in recovery from the DJ cult and he's thinking betting app odds are indicative of insider info. Those are just Joe shmoes using those apps, the real big sharks are in free penthouses in Vegas placing massive bets.
GoDeep13 : 6:33 pm : link : reply
That the Giants and Vikings near the end have been very high on McCarthy. It’s seemingly why things have suddenly gone cold on a Vikings/Pats trade. They both really want JJ. Giants are willing to pivot to Maye.
Haha.
Quote:
In comment 16487310 LittleBlue said:
Quote:
The betting markets are 25 steps ahead of whatever insider report you think you’re getting. It remains ~80% chance we’re going WR.
The betting market is WR at pick 6 or WR for Giants
This guy is soon to be in recovery from the DJ cult and he's thinking betting app odds are indicative of insider info. Those are just Joe shmoes using those apps, the real big sharks are in free penthouses in Vegas placing massive bets.
Yes, the big money gamblers reject the free money being offered by a 3:1 payoff for Giants taking a QB. Uh, no.
It’s true bookies don’t “know” anything. They’re not supposed to. The money flows do, and bookies change odds in response. No money is coming in on giants to take a qb right now, a lot of money is coming in on WR.
I don’t want to believe this, but it’s logical that NFL’s gambling sponsors would have the best intel.
GoDeep13 : 6:33 pm : link : reply
That the Giants and Vikings near the end have been very high on McCarthy. It’s seemingly why things have suddenly gone cold on a Vikings/Pats trade. They both really want JJ. Giants are willing to pivot to Maye.
Pivot? Jesus fucking christ, they better not be paying too much if they are saying ok we will take Maye you guys can have the guy we like slightly more. Unless that's Schoen's way to negotiating the cost down with them. They could have them graded nearly equally perhaps. The price of this trade better not be exorbitant.
Quote:
In comment 16487024 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Makes sense they would want a guarantee on who they select at 3.
This is what would be weird about 3 team deal. It only works if teams know who each wants, but by doing that NE essentially lets the Giants know they want JJM which means the giants could presumably just make the deal with Arizona and give up less
Oh, Well if you say so it must be true
Quote:
The betting markets are 25 steps ahead of whatever insider report you think you’re getting. It remains ~80% chance we’re going WR.
I don’t want to believe this, but it’s logical that NFL’s gambling sponsors would have the best intel.
Their odds are based on bets. The betting apps get tons of last minute bets from common gamblers, not pros. Thus, the odds shift toward receiver with people betting based on the pundits word.
GoDeep13 : 6:33 pm : link : reply
That the Giants and Vikings near the end have been very high on McCarthy. It’s seemingly why things have suddenly gone cold on a Vikings/Pats trade. They both really want JJ. Giants are willing to pivot to Maye.
Again, even if this were true (it’s probably not because of betting odds), the odds now highly favor an OT at Pick 5. So if MHJ goes to Arizona, one of those two qbs we like is gonna be there at 6
Quote:
In comment 16487283 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487024 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Makes sense they would want a guarantee on who they select at 3.
This is what would be weird about 3 team deal. It only works if teams know who each wants, but by doing that NE essentially lets the Giants know they want JJM which means the giants could presumably just make the deal with Arizona and give up less
They basically did just that as NE required them to guarantee we wouldn't take JJM. Schoen better get this done for traditional trade chart value. He has had all the leverage, he knew what NE wanted, he knew they would go JJM at 3 if we didn't trade with them, he had a deal in place to get to 4, just no reason to overpay at all here.
Quote:
In comment 16487283 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487024 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Makes sense they would want a guarantee on who they select at 3.
This is what would be weird about 3 team deal. It only works if teams know who each wants, but by doing that NE essentially lets the Giants know they want JJM which means the giants could presumably just make the deal with Arizona and give up less
The reason Schoen would deal with NE to get to 3 is the eliminate any threat of being outbid for his guy.
Quote:
That’s what I kept being told
GoDeep13 : 6:33 pm : link : reply
That the Giants and Vikings near the end have been very high on McCarthy. It’s seemingly why things have suddenly gone cold on a Vikings/Pats trade. They both really want JJ. Giants are willing to pivot to Maye.
Again, even if this were true (it’s probably not because of betting odds), the odds now highly favor an OT at Pick 5. So if MHJ goes to Arizona, one of those two qbs we like is gonna be there at 6
In comment 16487353 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487329 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487315 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
That the Giants and Vikings near the end have been very high on McCarthy. It’s seemingly why things have suddenly gone cold on a Vikings/Pats trade. They both really want JJ. Giants are willing to pivot to Maye.
So if the Patriots stay at 3 for JJ the Giants pivot to AZ for the #4 pick?
Bingo. I like our odds to trade with Arizona. They don’t need a plethora of picks. Monty may take #70 and a 2025 2nd and be just fine with it.
Quote:
In comment 16487298 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487283 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487024 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Makes sense they would want a guarantee on who they select at 3.
This is what would be weird about 3 team deal. It only works if teams know who each wants, but by doing that NE essentially lets the Giants know they want JJM which means the giants could presumably just make the deal with Arizona and give up less
The reason Schoen would deal with NE to get to 3 is the eliminate any threat of being outbid for his guy.
If his guy isn’t Maye then why do the deal if you have something in place at 4? Force New England to pick JJ at 3.
So notwithstanding Daboll's superior quarterback whispering pedigree, there is no way anybody knows for sure about Maye until we him performing at an elite level at NFL full speed and size.
Sharp money is betting on actual games not these prop bets on who's getting drafted.
Betting odds are even more worthless than mock drafts
Quote:
In comment 16487298 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487283 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487024 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Makes sense they would want a guarantee on who they select at 3.
This is what would be weird about 3 team deal. It only works if teams know who each wants, but by doing that NE essentially lets the Giants know they want JJM which means the giants could presumably just make the deal with Arizona and give up less
They basically did just that as NE required them to guarantee we wouldn't take JJM. Schoen better get this done for traditional trade chart value. He has had all the leverage, he knew what NE wanted, he knew they would go JJM at 3 if we didn't trade with them, he had a deal in place to get to 4, just no reason to overpay at all here.
If he has a deal to get the 4th spot, then there's no need to trade to 3 at all. NYG seem to like both Maye and JJM. I'm guessing that they couldn't get a deal to the 4th spot.
Quote:
In comment 16487298 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487283 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16487024 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Makes sense they would want a guarantee on who they select at 3.
This is what would be weird about 3 team deal. It only works if teams know who each wants, but by doing that NE essentially lets the Giants know they want JJM which means the giants could presumably just make the deal with Arizona and give up less
They basically did just that as NE required them to guarantee we wouldn't take JJM. Schoen better get this done for traditional trade chart value. He has had all the leverage, he knew what NE wanted, he knew they would go JJM at 3 if we didn't trade with them, he had a deal in place to get to 4, just no reason to overpay at all here.
If he has a deal to get the 4th spot, then there's no need to trade to 3 at all. NYG seem to like both Maye and JJM. I'm guessing that they couldn't get a deal to the 4th spot.
The belief within the league is that pick will most likely be North Carolina QB Drake Maye.
Florio: With draft roughly an hour away, Pats are expected to not trade the third overall pick. Which means it's Drake Maye time in New England.
Link - ( New Window )
The #Patriots have been entertaining offers for weeks, but nobody - inc the #Vikings and #Giants - have offered anywhere near enough to move NE off the third pick.
Link - ( New Window )
And someone said that the next 5 years with JJ McCarthy would be much worse? How can it be much worse?
2021 offensive ranking yards 31st and points 31st
2022 offensive ranking yards 18th and points tied 14th
2023 offensive ranking yards 29th and points 30th
There is only 1 team in the NFL that would start Daniel Jones at QB at this point. The one that paid him 82 million dollars.
That would be a terrible trade for the Giants
Quote:
I'm not saying it is McCarthy, but BleedBlue46 made me go back and review what I was told. GoDeep13's post clouds this.
It will be Maye. It’s the only way Pats close the deal. We have to “promise” it’s for Maye.
Well then screw the Patriots and trade with AZ