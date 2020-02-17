for display only
2024 NFL Draft Discussion Thread: 1st Round

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2024 7:20 pm
RE: Man, I wish we had had Roseman as our GM.  
BestFeature : 4/25/2024 11:06 pm : link
In comment 16489563 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


And yet Hurts was a second round pick, not #6 in the draft.
Nice move by the Lions  
Optimus-NY : 4/25/2024 11:08 pm : link
Another weapon in their secondary at Corner.
Another  
Amtoft : 4/25/2024 11:11 pm : link
OL to TB... damn man... Love Barton
There  
AcidTest : 4/25/2024 11:11 pm : link
goes Morgan to Green Bay. Expect Paul to go before the end of the first round as well.
I can easily see the Packers as the team that moves up this year.  
Optimus-NY : 4/25/2024 11:16 pm : link
Similar to how we expected the Lions to take a leap last season from their previous season in 2022. The Pack have got the QB. The rest of their team is following suit.
They are getting behind..  
Amtoft : 4/25/2024 11:17 pm : link
Edge goes to AZ
Lions  
prdave73 : 4/25/2024 11:19 pm : link
just got stronger! wow
RE: RE: RE: Damn it...  
allstarjim : 4/25/2024 11:21 pm : link
In comment 16489513 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16489494 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 16489452 Amtoft said:


Quote:


They got Mitchell



The overall physical package and what he can bring to the table is elite, top shelf tool set. But he played at Toledo. Toledo didn't play ANYBODY. He had a very slightly higher QB rating against to Terrion Arnold, who did what he did in the SEC.

Nabers will eat him alive.



People said the same thing about Sauce. He was barely targeted this year and was by far the best CB at Senior Bowl.


Sauce played better comp. Sauce put good tape together against Alabama. He played Notre Dame. Toledo played one power 5 teams in 2023, that being Illinois in week 1...a terrible offensive team that struggled to throw the ball. I think they were something like 84th in NCAA in points per game last year...or very close to that.

I'm not going to say Mitchell sucks, that's not true. As I said, elite tools. But you can't compare the comp between Sauce and Mitchell, and as I said, Arnold had a slightly better QB rating against playing in the SEC...I would've been more pissed if they took him.
RE: Eagles have like a hundred people in their war room.  
Fishmanjim57 : 4/25/2024 11:23 pm : link
In comment 16489481 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
They got the highest rated CB in the draft in Mitchell.

I hope he has a season ending injury in training camp. Fuck the Eagles.
Whoa...  
Amtoft : 4/25/2024 11:24 pm : link
KC moves up for fastest WR in draft
KC jumped Dallas ?  
Simms11 : 4/25/2024 11:26 pm : link
.
chiefs worthy  
bigbluewillrise : 4/25/2024 11:27 pm : link
replace chetah
RE: KC jumped Dallas ?  
Amtoft : 4/25/2024 11:28 pm : link
In comment 16489684 Simms11 said:
Quote:
.


And SF who might be looking for a WR also if they move one of their guys.
Classic Falcons  
jeff57 : 4/25/2024 11:29 pm : link
From Kirk Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney on the #Falcons’ selecting QB Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall.

"Yes, it was a big surprise. We had no idea this was coming. The truth is the whole league had no idea this was coming. We got no heads up. Kirk got a call from the Falcons when they were on the clock. That was the first we heard. It never came up in any conversation.”
Dallas trades back...  
Amtoft : 4/25/2024 11:30 pm : link
two OL get drafted and then they go OL... That is a lot of OL
Worthy  
AcidTest : 4/25/2024 11:32 pm : link
is proof of "ludicrous speed" from Spaceballs. Slight frame, but an incredible weapon.
RE: Worthy  
Amtoft : 4/25/2024 11:33 pm : link
In comment 16489713 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is proof of "ludicrous speed" from Spaceballs. Slight frame, but an incredible weapon.


especially with the new KR rules
Dallas gets what the  
Amtoft : 4/25/2024 11:34 pm : link
9th OL... is that right?
Guyton  
AcidTest : 4/25/2024 11:34 pm : link
was frequently mocked to the Cowboys.
Cowflops did well  
Optimus-NY : 4/25/2024 11:36 pm : link
Guyton is an excellent prospect at OT. Another fine job by Will McClay.
Finally!  
Trainmaster : 4/25/2024 11:36 pm : link
At least someone didn’t drop to Dallas like Parsons or CC Lamb.
RE: Cowflops did well  
Amtoft : 4/25/2024 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16489728 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Guyton is an excellent prospect at OT. Another fine job by Will McClay.


He is so raw... I like Patrick Paul better.
If Raves=ns land  
Festina Lente : 4/25/2024 11:37 pm : link
Cooper DJ... they are just so lucky sometimes
RE: If Raves=ns land  
Amtoft : 4/25/2024 11:38 pm : link
In comment 16489734 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
Cooper DJ... they are just so lucky sometimes


They are going CB, but not Cooper
RE: Cowflops did well  
bw in dc : 4/25/2024 11:44 pm : link
In comment 16489728 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Guyton is an excellent prospect at OT. Another fine job by Will McClay.


Agree on both counts. McClay is unbelievable at evaluating talent. He's done such a good job that Dallas may not be able to afford paying that talent second contracts.
RE: RE: Cowflops did well  
Optimus-NY : 4/25/2024 11:44 pm : link
In comment 16489731 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16489728 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Guyton is an excellent prospect at OT. Another fine job by Will McClay.



He is so raw... I like Patrick Paul better.


Another good player who'll be there in RD2. Such a DEEP top of the draft with respect to OTs.
Guyton had a very average week of practice at Senior Bowl  
Rick in Dallas : 4/25/2024 11:44 pm : link
They may have screwed up trading down and missing on Barton
Jax  
stretch234 : 4/25/2024 11:44 pm : link
Lawrence had a big time target in Ridley last year and Lawrence looked fair. He has a lot of skill talent around him and has not taken the next step
Damn  
Amtoft : 4/25/2024 11:45 pm : link
one of my favorite WRs in the draft the guy I have been mocking to the Giants in the second round forever goes to SF... Ughhh I hate SF. Rickey Pearsall!
RE: Damn  
Eric on Li : 4/25/2024 11:46 pm : link
In comment 16489765 Amtoft said:
Quote:
one of my favorite WRs in the draft the guy I have been mocking to the Giants in the second round forever goes to SF... Ughhh I hate SF. Rickey Pearsall!


no room with nabers. guessing this means deebo or aiyuk on the way out tomorrow.
RE: Damn  
widmerseyebrow : 4/25/2024 11:46 pm : link
In comment 16489765 Amtoft said:
Quote:
one of my favorite WRs in the draft the guy I have been mocking to the Giants in the second round forever goes to SF... Ughhh I hate SF. Rickey Pearsall!


I liked him a lot too.
RE: Classic Falcons  
bw in dc : 4/25/2024 11:48 pm : link
In comment 16489698 jeff57 said:
Quote:
From Kirk Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney on the #Falcons’ selecting QB Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall.

"Yes, it was a big surprise. We had no idea this was coming. The truth is the whole league had no idea this was coming. We got no heads up. Kirk got a call from the Falcons when they were on the clock. That was the first we heard. It never came up in any conversation.” Link - ( New Window )


That is an amazing situation.
This last pick is important...  
Amtoft : 4/25/2024 11:48 pm : link
Good chance he will be in our team in the future... Lets go Buffalo pick a good player for us.
panthers double down on this year's mingo (legette)  
Eric on Li : 4/25/2024 11:49 pm : link
better hope 1 of them was more than a 1 year wonder.
RE: panthers double down on this year's mingo (legette)  
Amtoft : 4/25/2024 11:50 pm : link
In comment 16489778 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
better hope 1 of them was more than a 1 year wonder.


Nice move by Buffalo
RE: RE: Damn  
allstarjim : 4/25/2024 11:50 pm : link
In comment 16489769 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 16489765 Amtoft said:


Quote:


one of my favorite WRs in the draft the guy I have been mocking to the Giants in the second round forever goes to SF... Ughhh I hate SF. Rickey Pearsall!



I liked him a lot too.


Boom...got him for the Rams in the BBI Mock Draft at #52 overall. Pearsall is a dude.

I would take Keion Coleman  
allstarjim : 4/25/2024 11:52 pm : link
over Leggette.
Another plus to taking WR.  
BleedBlue46 : 4/25/2024 11:53 pm : link
There are going to be slim pickings at 47.
RE: I would take Keion Coleman  
Amtoft : 4/25/2024 11:53 pm : link
In comment 16489792 allstarjim said:
Quote:
over Leggette.


I wouldn't... Coleman can't catch.
RE: I would take Keion Coleman  
BleedBlue46 : 4/25/2024 11:53 pm : link
In comment 16489792 allstarjim said:
Quote:
over Leggette.


I wouldn't. Leggette is a beast
RE: Jax  
bw in dc : 4/25/2024 11:55 pm : link
In comment 16489762 stretch234 said:
Quote:
Lawrence had a big time target in Ridley last year and Lawrence looked fair. He has a lot of skill talent around him and has not taken the next step


I'm a bit surprised he found his way into the first round. But if the 9ers like him, you have to think he was worth it.

You know, keep an eye on Graham Mertz this upcoming year. He actually had a good year in Gainesville in 2022 after leaving Madison. I wouldn't be surprised if he puts up some pretty big numbers in 2024 and gets some draft traction.
RE: RE: RE: I think it’s more likely  
giantstock : 4/25/2024 11:58 pm : link
In comment 16489424 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 16489242 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 16488846 AcesUp said:


Quote:




I hope you're right but I fear you will be wrong. JJM was rated 84 by SY as an example (It;s not like SY was the only 1 who had JJM rated very high.).. QB's are exponentially more improtant than a WR.

Think about it-- SY's ceiling for JJM was Joe Burrow. Nabors celing can never be Burrow.



I 100% respect Sy’s opinion, I’m sure a lot of skilled evaluators had him stacked similar but the Giants clearly didn’t, they would have picked him at 6 given their trade efforts for Maye. Their actions dictate a tier break after Maye. They could be wrong and they might be, but it doesn’t look like the Vikings were that convicted either because they didn’t act with a ton of urgency themselves. They waited until 1 pick in front to move on him when it was widely reported they were in on Maye and negotiating with NE as well. So you can safely assume it was a similar eval situation. It’s unlikely the Giants will have access to a similar prospect to Maye either, but I don’t think it's crazy to see them having access to a 2nd tier quy.


I agree- I didn't throw the remote- and I said "I fear" the analysis is wrong by bypassing the QB. The fact is Minny got him and instead Giants could have traded down-- but as you say they didn’t have the conviction.

But if they are wrong and any of those QB's are really good - this is a major blunder. If they are right = then terrific move. I believe it will prove to be a blunder unless they do very well start this year with their draft picks.

Bottomline is some teams took a big chance and reached as teams normally do with QB’s. The Giants chose not to reach. We’ll see who was more successful. I hope it’s us – but doubt it.
RE: RE: I would take Keion Coleman  
allstarjim : 4/25/2024 11:59 pm : link
In comment 16489798 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16489792 allstarjim said:


Quote:


over Leggette.



I wouldn't... Coleman can't catch.


LMAO. You need to watch more film, ma dude.
Coleman  
allstarjim : 12:04 am : link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5t1b5L0N5w

Another: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__CNdG1ZJ0Y

He's a red zone and contested catch mismatch. He's a dude.

Also, Legette is 23 years old...Coleman is 20.
RE: Another plus to taking WR.  
UConn4523 : 12:06 am : link
In comment 16489797 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
There are going to be slim pickings at 47.


I agree, don’t think the draft was as deep as reported at WR and now they are getting over drafted.
RE: RE: RE: I would take Keion Coleman  
Amtoft : 12:06 am : link
In comment 16489813 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16489798 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16489792 allstarjim said:


Quote:


over Leggette.



I wouldn't... Coleman can't catch.



LMAO. You need to watch more film, ma dude.


If I watched more games I would be divorced hahaha... I have seen a ton of FSU and I love Jarrian James for example later in the draft... In fact he will go higher than people think. Coleman I was not impressed.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:13 am : link
Jordan Schultz
@Schultz_Report
·
40m
Text from an AFC GM on the #Chiefs getting Xavier Worthy: “FU** me”
RE: ...  
Festina Lente : 12:18 am : link
In comment 16489857 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Schultz
@Schultz_Report
·
40m
Text from an AFC GM on the #Chiefs getting Xavier Worthy: “FU** me”


LOL. Bet that was the 49ers
RE: RE: RE: RE: I would take Keion Coleman  
allstarjim : 12:53 am : link
In comment 16489835 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16489813 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 16489798 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16489792 allstarjim said:


Quote:


over Leggette.



I wouldn't... Coleman can't catch.



LMAO. You need to watch more film, ma dude.



If I watched more games I would be divorced hahaha... I have seen a ton of FSU and I love Jarrian James for example later in the draft... In fact he will go higher than people think. Coleman I was not impressed.


Again, Coleman is only 20 years old. A little more development he's going to be a monster.
Seahawks, Saints and Raiders all tried to move into the top ten  
shyster : 1:06 am : link
for Penix, per James Palmer of NFL Media.

Suggests multiple teams had him rated higher than JJM.

