2024 NFL Draft Discussion Thread: 1st Round

The overall physical package and what he can bring to the table is elite, top shelf tool set. But he played at Toledo. Toledo didn't play ANYBODY. He had a very slightly higher QB rating against to Terrion Arnold, who did what he did in the SEC.
Nabers will eat him alive.
People said the same thing about Sauce. He was barely targeted this year and was by far the best CB at Senior Bowl.
Sauce played better comp. Sauce put good tape together against Alabama. He played Notre Dame. Toledo played one power 5 teams in 2023, that being Illinois in week 1...a terrible offensive team that struggled to throw the ball. I think they were something like 84th in NCAA in points per game last year...or very close to that.
I'm not going to say Mitchell sucks, that's not true. As I said, elite tools. But you can't compare the comp between Sauce and Mitchell, and as I said, Arnold had a slightly better QB rating against playing in the SEC...I would've been more pissed if they took him.
RE: Eagles have like a hundred people in their war room.
From Kirk Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney on the #Falcons’ selecting QB Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall.
Lawrence had a big time target in Ridley last year and Lawrence looked fair. He has a lot of skill talent around him and has not taken the next step
I'm a bit surprised he found his way into the first round. But if the 9ers like him, you have to think he was worth it.
You know, keep an eye on Graham Mertz this upcoming year. He actually had a good year in Gainesville in 2022 after leaving Madison. I wouldn't be surprised if he puts up some pretty big numbers in 2024 and gets some draft traction.
I hope you're right but I fear you will be wrong. JJM was rated 84 by SY as an example (It;s not like SY was the only 1 who had JJM rated very high.).. QB's are exponentially more improtant than a WR.
Think about it-- SY's ceiling for JJM was Joe Burrow. Nabors celing can never be Burrow.
I 100% respect Sy’s opinion, I’m sure a lot of skilled evaluators had him stacked similar but the Giants clearly didn’t, they would have picked him at 6 given their trade efforts for Maye. Their actions dictate a tier break after Maye. They could be wrong and they might be, but it doesn’t look like the Vikings were that convicted either because they didn’t act with a ton of urgency themselves. They waited until 1 pick in front to move on him when it was widely reported they were in on Maye and negotiating with NE as well. So you can safely assume it was a similar eval situation. It’s unlikely the Giants will have access to a similar prospect to Maye either, but I don’t think it's crazy to see them having access to a 2nd tier quy.
I agree- I didn't throw the remote- and I said "I fear" the analysis is wrong by bypassing the QB. The fact is Minny got him and instead Giants could have traded down-- but as you say they didn’t have the conviction.
But if they are wrong and any of those QB's are really good - this is a major blunder. If they are right = then terrific move. I believe it will prove to be a blunder unless they do very well start this year with their draft picks.
Bottomline is some teams took a big chance and reached as teams normally do with QB’s. The Giants chose not to reach. We’ll see who was more successful. I hope it’s us – but doubt it.
If I watched more games I would be divorced hahaha... I have seen a ton of FSU and I love Jarrian James for example later in the draft... In fact he will go higher than people think. Coleman I was not impressed.
Again, Coleman is only 20 years old. A little more development he's going to be a monster.
Seahawks, Saints and Raiders all tried to move into the top ten
And yet Hurts was a second round pick, not #6 in the draft.
I hope he has a season ending injury in training camp.
And SF who might be looking for a WR also if they move one of their guys.
especially with the new KR rules
He is so raw... I like Patrick Paul better.
They are going CB, but not Cooper
Agree on both counts. McClay is unbelievable at evaluating talent. He's done such a good job that Dallas may not be able to afford paying that talent second contracts.
He is so raw... I like Patrick Paul better.
Another good player who'll be there in RD2. Such a DEEP top of the draft with respect to OTs.
no room with nabers. guessing this means deebo or aiyuk on the way out tomorrow.
I liked him a lot too.
That is an amazing situation.
Nice move by Buffalo
I liked him a lot too.
Boom...got him for the Rams in the BBI Mock Draft at #52 overall. Pearsall is a dude.
I wouldn't... Coleman can't catch.
I wouldn't. Leggette is a beast
I'm a bit surprised he found his way into the first round. But if the 9ers like him, you have to think he was worth it.
You know, keep an eye on Graham Mertz this upcoming year. He actually had a good year in Gainesville in 2022 after leaving Madison. I wouldn't be surprised if he puts up some pretty big numbers in 2024 and gets some draft traction.
I 100% respect Sy’s opinion, I’m sure a lot of skilled evaluators had him stacked similar but the Giants clearly didn’t, they would have picked him at 6 given their trade efforts for Maye. Their actions dictate a tier break after Maye. They could be wrong and they might be, but it doesn’t look like the Vikings were that convicted either because they didn’t act with a ton of urgency themselves. They waited until 1 pick in front to move on him when it was widely reported they were in on Maye and negotiating with NE as well. So you can safely assume it was a similar eval situation. It’s unlikely the Giants will have access to a similar prospect to Maye either, but I don’t think it's crazy to see them having access to a 2nd tier quy.
I agree- I didn't throw the remote- and I said "I fear" the analysis is wrong by bypassing the QB. The fact is Minny got him and instead Giants could have traded down-- but as you say they didn’t have the conviction.
But if they are wrong and any of those QB's are really good - this is a major blunder. If they are right = then terrific move. I believe it will prove to be a blunder unless they do very well start this year with their draft picks.
Bottomline is some teams took a big chance and reached as teams normally do with QB’s. The Giants chose not to reach. We’ll see who was more successful. I hope it’s us – but doubt it.
I wouldn't... Coleman can't catch.
LMAO. You need to watch more film, ma dude.
Another: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__CNdG1ZJ0Y
He's a red zone and contested catch mismatch. He's a dude.
Also, Legette is 23 years old...Coleman is 20.
I agree, don’t think the draft was as deep as reported at WR and now they are getting over drafted.
LMAO. You need to watch more film, ma dude.
If I watched more games I would be divorced hahaha... I have seen a ton of FSU and I love Jarrian James for example later in the draft... In fact he will go higher than people think. Coleman I was not impressed.
Text from an AFC GM on the #Chiefs getting Xavier Worthy: “FU** me”
LOL. Bet that was the 49ers
If I watched more games I would be divorced hahaha... I have seen a ton of FSU and I love Jarrian James for example later in the draft... In fact he will go higher than people think. Coleman I was not impressed.
Again, Coleman is only 20 years old. A little more development he's going to be a monster.
Suggests multiple teams had him rated higher than JJM.