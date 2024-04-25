New York Giants 1st Round Selection: WR Malik Nabers

We have seen glimpses and heard Brian Daboll discuss how much value a playmaker after the catch can be in his system. We’ve also heard how much he values a guy that can line up in different spots. Something like that makes me think he can be the guy that is atop their list in a few weeks. Nabers has elite twitch and toughness. His issues with drops have come from the fact he makes his post-catch move prior to bringing the ball in. That has been somewhat corrected and when it clicks, it looks special. The concept of pairing him with an eventual new, young quarterback makes sense. Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson can create serious excitement in that area and if everything else falls into place, watch out. This would actually take some pressure off the quartetback much like the situation around Brock Purdy in SF. Nabers will be a fun player.
They clearly did their homework on him and didn’t take him. That’s ok. This team needs talent. This guy is legit. Maybe they don’t get a QB for another year or two. It is what it is. You can’t force it if the QBs aren’t good
2. MALIK NABERS, Louisiana State (6-0, 199, 4.44, 1): Third-year junior. "He's that all-around, well-polished, freakishly athletic individual," said one scout. "His traits just jump off the tape at you." His pro day workout included a 42-inch vertical jump and 10-9 broad jump. "I absolutely love watching Malik Nabers," a second scout said. "He's not your typical size for an 'X' but he has the speed, the separation, routes and hands. Where he separates himself is run after catch. That's what makes him such an exciting player. CeeDee Lamb is a little bit bigger; Nabers is more sudden and (has) better top-end speed." A third scout graded him on a par with Justin Jefferson, another LSU product. "He's powerful, he's explosive and he can win at every level of route running, which makes him special as a high-floor player," a fourth scout said. "He can run after the catch. He can run intermediate routes. He can track the deep ball." Started 30 of 38 games. Finished with 189 catches for 3,003 (15.9) and 21 TDs. "He's not Harrison," a fifth scout said. "If you see that just ignore it. He's more of the D.J. Moore kind of player. Thick running back build. He's a good player, a really good player. I don't think he has elite ball skills." From Youngsville, La. "He is what he is right now," said a sixth scout. "He's topped out. Against the Alabama corners his production all came against zone coverage over the middle. When he was manned up he struggled. But he has straight dog in him once he catches the ball."
Marvin Harrison, Rome Odunze … and Malik Nabers above them both
“(Harrison’s) not No. 1 to me,” said a veteran NFL receivers coach, whose team is in the market for another top receiver, and whom we’ll ID as WR Coach 1. “(LSU’s Malik) Nabers is the No. 1 on my list and I think he is on a lot of people’s lists. He’s just different to me. I don’t think it’s anything toward Marvin, it’s just really that Nabers is that good. His skills with the ball in his hands are really different. His acceleration is just different. His explosive is different. He tracks the ball really well. He’s a smaller guy but he can still play outside. He’s rare in a lot of ways. He’s got some Ja’Marr Chase in him, some DJ Moore skills. I hesitate to say this because Tyreek Hill’s speed is just so different from anybody in the league, but Nabers has some of that kind of burst and just so explosive off the line of scrimmage.
“He’s as fast as the person chasing him. He’s gonna run away from whoever. If Deion was chasing him, he’d go 4.21 or whatever. He’s the best WR prospect since Chase and on tape, I think he’s even more impressive. This dude is different.”
Another long-time NFL assistant, who has coached receivers and been an NFL offensive coordinator, agreed that Nabers was the top receiver prospect.
“It’s Nabers and then there’s a gap,” said Offensive Assistant 1. “He is the best wide receiver in the draft in a couple of years, maybe more. He is Tyreek Hill combined with both of those San Francisco guys (Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk). He is so explosive. He has a second gear. He can stop on a dime. He breaks tackles. You can’t jam him because he’s just too quick and if you miss at all, he’s gonna outrun you. He’s really competitive but he can be a pain in the ass. He’ll be the guy who’ll have something to say to the coordinator coming off the field. He’s got that edge to him where he doesn’t know when to let up. He doesn’t know that those guys are on his side.”
Scout 1: “Nabers is so much more explosive. I think he has more upside. I don’t know if I trust him like I trust Marvin. I trust Marvin to be disciplined.”
WR Coach 2: “We have Nabers as No. 1. He’s got all the ability in the world. He’s got Receiver No. 1 written all over him. He does have some stuff he’s got to clean up. Route running, which will come naturally with the right coach and group of receivers. So much upside. He just brings a different presence. His physicality. You see that on tape. He’s got that dawg in him.”
Harrison, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound Biletnikoff Award winner, is bigger than the 6-feet, 199-pound Nabers, who finished second in the FBS with 1,569 receiving yards and third with 14 touchdowns. Harrison ranked No. 2 on the Freaks List in 2023 after putting up impressive numbers in the Buckeyes strength program. He’s bench pressed 380 pounds, broad-jumped 10 feet 8, clocked 3.94 in the shuttle and topped out at 23.5 mph, according to Ohio State sources. But Harrison didn’t do any of the testing in the draft process, which has added to some skepticism about his explosiveness.
“Marvin is great too,” said WR Coach 1. “You question just how fast he is. He can take the top off and he’s got elite ball skills and elite tracking. I don’t see 23 mph — that’s really, really fast. He’s to me more of a glider, build-up speed type of guy. Which you would expect, because he is huge.”
Offensive Assistant 1: “Marvin is really good. Polished. If you’re looking to pick on something, he’s not gonna run by people. They’re gonna squat on him at the top of the break. He’s good. I just wished he did the testing. He comes across as casual a little bit.”
Scout 1: “I think Marvin is pretty damn explosive. Physically, he’s like a 6-3 CeeDee Lamb. He just doesn’t have that innate dog that Malik has.”
WR Coach 2: “Harrison is like a fluid, smooth receiver. He doesn’t have the same elite traits like Nabers. He can separate and catches the ball real well. I don’t think he wows you.”
Odunze is as tall as Harrison and a little thicker at 212 pounds. He did all the testing in Indianapolis, clocking a 4.45 40 with a 1.52 10-yard split, vertical jumping 39 inches and going 4.03 in the 20-yard shuttle. Last season at Washington, Odunze led the nation in receiving yards with 1,640 to go with 82 catches and 13 touchdowns.
Scout 1: “Rome is the safest guy of the receivers. He’s just not as talented as Malik or Harrison as far as getting consistent separation at an NFL level. I trust him a little more than those guys. As far as strength through the catch, he might be the best. He’s built right to last and run routes.”
WR Coach 1: “He’s great at tracking the ball; he’s rugged and has good run after the catch ability. Can play inside and out, and he’s so smart — like different type of smart. He can pick things up so easily and will adapt easily to the pro game because of the system and the concepts they had there, and that really shows up in his game.”
Offensive Assistant 1: “I like the grit and his lower body is really strong. But he’s not running by people or closing cushion like Nabers does.”
WR Coach 2: “I think you have a top two with Malik and Marvin, and then I think there’s Rome, who I don’t think is in that same tier as those two. Rome has the make-up to be really good but in my opinion he doesn’t have the elite traits like the other two. I question his top-end (speed). He doesn’t have that juice like Nabers. He’s more of a possession-type receiver. He’s a more polished route runner, but I don’t think he’s to the level of Marvin.”
Pick number 9. Get more weapons for Daniel. 7 wins, pick numerous 8. Get more help for Daniel. Before you know it, it's 2030 and Mara is trying to make the case to put him in the ring of honor because he's top 5 all time in games played...
To believe I am so bummed drafting such an awesome player. He’s a legit stud. I just think are going to be in QB hell and I think JJM is going to be an above average QB. I think will be around 500 next . We need to figure out how to get a QB
1. Some draft boards have Nabers the highest rated player in the draft
2. If it works out and the WRs can stay healthy, it could be one of the best WR crews the team had
3. I'm a fan of building the team and then bringing in a young QB putting them in the best position to succeed
Yeah he’s on a 1 year. Giants are going to have to go all in at qb next offseason. That’s the trade off. Dak is gonna hit FA and hopefully the QB class matures and they can trade the farm for one. Nabers isn’t anything to be upset about, a rare prospect at a premium position.
Why? he cannot control what QB is on the board when we pick
Daboll never had a target on his back and still doesn't and he won't unless he commits murder or goes Joe Judge...
He absolutely does. A playoff miss and poor offense and it’s going to be boiling water time. You can choose to be ignorant of that reality. This franchise has had six losing seasons in seven.
No he doesn't and no he won't. You are the one with your head in the clouds. If you are telling me the team is that bad, you don't think Schoen and the FO know that too. So they give him a talent deficient team and then fire him if they don't make the playoffs? How does that make sense to anyone?
Why? he cannot control what QB is on the board when we pick
Daboll never had a target on his back and still doesn't and he won't unless he commits murder or goes Joe Judge...
He absolutely does. A playoff miss and poor offense and it’s going to be boiling water time. You can choose to be ignorant of that reality. This franchise has had six losing seasons in seven.
No he doesn't and no he won't. You are the one with your head in the clouds. If you are telling me the team is that bad, you don't think Schoen and the FO know that too. So they give him a talent deficient team and then fire him if they don't make the playoffs? How does that make sense to anyone?
They’ve been here going into 3 seasons. This is their team. Their picks and their QB choice. They don’t get 5 years.
Good for the team build, I think probably the end of Daboll
One day we'll be able to raise the standards here. I hope.
I think Lock still has upside. I think Nabers is a game changing player. Can’t be unhappy. Looks like the had a guy(Maye). They could not get him. Is what it is. Jones could recover and play well. Pleased with the quality of the player that was drafted at a premium position.
Hope folks enjoyed that amazing Tommy Devitto run!
So go win now. Go score 27 PPG and win 11 games with your new weapon.
That's fair, right? We have a #1 WR, a #1 left tackle, and a #1 QB.
Go win. Go fucking win.
Yep - the standard is competing for the division title and the top teams in the NFC right now. All the moves the last 2 years have been win now. There is no growth path. We are in theory in the success window.
If it's an average year there are maybe 2 QBs at the top. Say we're at pick 9. Lots of teams need QBs. We're desperate and trading 3 FRPs to get in there if anyone is willing to deal?
Yeah probably. Or you entice the Cousins of next year, who will probably be Dak, to play for your team. Or you go in on a 2nd tier qb prospect with a short leash. You could easily argue that’s the level JJM and Penix are too.
did their due diligence on every freakin QB in the draft. If they think Maye, JJM, Penix, etc are a cut below and not worth a top pick or trade up, so be it. You take the stud and live with the consequences. Their jobs will depend on it.
[quote]Nabers is an electric playmaker and arguably this class’ most dangerous ball carrier in space. An incredibly smooth and explosive athlete with great ball skills, Nabers was an instant contributor in the SEC for LSU and made 161 catches (playing with Jayden Daniels) the last two seasons. There were some scouts who had Nabers ranked ahead of Harrison — he’s that good.
The Giants have questions about Daniel Jones, to be sure. But they still have so much work to do that bringing a first-round QB in to compete for the job wouldn’t have made much sense. Nabers is an awesome talent and will instantly make one of the slowest offenses faster. This is a sensible, efficient and potentially explosive draft pick.
You also don’t draft a QB because you are desperate. People here were blinded by their dislike of DJ. Convinced themselves that any QB was better. The owner did not feel that way. We can release Jones after 2024.
if we still need a QB in a year or 2 ... the Giants trade up and draft ARCH MANNING!!!!
MANNING 2.0 baby!!!!
WOOOHOO
(lol)
Please stop. Arch Manning cannot even make starting QB in college. Was beat in the spring game.
c'mon dude .... I know it is hard to communicate humor and
satire and sarcasm with just text but, the whole post was tongue in cheek. Even if he ends up being a great college QB - the chances of the Giants getting him are probably near zero. Things just don't work out that way.
if we still need a QB in a year or 2 ... the Giants trade up and draft ARCH MANNING!!!!
MANNING 2.0 baby!!!!
WOOOHOO
(lol)
Please stop. Arch Manning cannot even make starting QB in college. Was beat in the spring game.
c'mon dude .... I know it is hard to communicate humor and
satire and sarcasm with just text but, the whole post was tongue in cheek. Even if he ends up being a great college QB - the chances of the Giants getting him are probably near zero. Things just don't work out that way.
I don't care. Not funny.
RE: RE: How anyone doesn’t like this pick is crazy
Clearly the Giants didn’t like McCarthy. Some people had Nabers #1 overall.
McCarthy was the 5th QB taken and not many thought Penix was even a thought.
Don’t reach for players, this was a great pick.
The Pats probably wanted way more than the Giants were willing to pay.
Think of the speed & quickness we have at WR now, it’s crazy.
How do they get the ball? I’ve asked this at least 3 times on this thread and have not received a response.
Improved OL, Better WRs by getting a #1 and moving everyone down one slot where they belong. People talk like DJ can’t throw, he can if he has time and not laying on his back within 2 seconds. He is not a top 5 QB and if he’s as bad as you think the Giants will have the opportunity to take a QB next year and get rid of his contract.
Obviously the Giants feel that DJ and Nabers was better than picking the 4th QB. The team is better than it was and hour ago. When you get a chance to take an elite talent you take him. If you can’t be happy about getting a top talent I’m sorry for you. It’s not like they drafted Thomas Lewis.
Yes. Take ANY quarterback. In fact, teams that don’t have their “qb of the future” on their roster in any given season shouldn’t even be allowed to play. What’s the point in even having a football team if you have not identified your “qb of the future.” It’s all that matters. The other 52 guys on the roster are simply window dressing. The good news is the “qb of the future” can be literally any qb you draft who has not stepped on the field yet. He’s a mystery box. Why take cold hard cash when you can have a chance at the mystery box? That’s what the giants front office didn’t understand when they made this terrible pick of the best athlete in the draft.
if we still need a QB in a year or 2 ... the Giants trade up and draft ARCH MANNING!!!!
MANNING 2.0 baby!!!!
WOOOHOO
(lol)
Please stop. Arch Manning cannot even make starting QB in college. Was beat in the spring game.
c'mon dude .... I know it is hard to communicate humor and
satire and sarcasm with just text but, the whole post was tongue in cheek. Even if he ends up being a great college QB - the chances of the Giants getting him are probably near zero. Things just don't work out that way.
I don't care. Not funny.
lol ... "not Funny" You are killing me.
Are you the humor/sarcasm police for BBI? Should run everything by you before we post?
How funny it was is not the point. The post was not to be taken serious. I thought people would get that with the Yaahoo and the lol.
post your email and I will submit any future posts to you before I post them to BBI.
RE: I think if Alt had been on the board, Giants would have taken him
If it's an average year there are maybe 2 QBs at the top. Say we're at pick 9. Lots of teams need QBs. We're desperate and trading 3 FRPs to get in there if anyone is willing to deal?
Who we trading up for? Fucking Carson Beck? Riley Leonard? This is what I mean about Schoen/Daboll being QB starved in 2025. They can seriously fuck this thing bad. I’d rather both be fired.
Beck and Leonard are already much more highly rated than Daniels was last spring.
It's funny to me that people who bitch that they reached for Jones are now pissed they didn't reach for a QB that has a windup that at times looks like a baseball pitcher.
Maybe McCarthy ends up being good, but I'll wager right now that Nabers ends up a much better WR than McCarthy is as a QB. But people keep saying McCarthy's a winner. Well, so was Geno Torretta. So was Johnny Manziel. Kellen Moore was 50-3.
“Nabers is an electric playmaker and arguably this class’ most dangerous ball carrier in space. An incredibly smooth and explosive athlete with great ball skills, Nabers was an instant contributor in the SEC for LSU and made 161 catches (playing with Jayden Daniels) the last two seasons. There were some scouts who had Nabers ranked ahead of Harrison — he’s that good.”
“The Giants have questions about Daniel Jones, to be sure. But they still have so much work to do that bringing a first-round QB in to compete for the job wouldn’t have made much sense. Nabers is an awesome talent and will instantly make one of the slowest offenses faster. This is a sensible, efficient and potentially explosive draft pick.”
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
Giants clearly tried to trade up for Maye who was the QB they loved. Not sure what else you guys want. They ain’t have conviction on McCarthy being worth that pick at 6. I imagine Minnesota might have offered a trade up but maybe not, they might have thought Giants would take receiver regardless.
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.
Sure. We know for a fact that the six bozos who were just drafted are all gonna be great and we also already know for a fact that there are no good quarterbacks available to be drafted next year. Makes sense.
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.
The Panthers are almost assuredly picking #1 overall next year.
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.
Don't be so sure. Carson Beck has the prototype franchise QB body, over 72% passing, 24-6 TD-INT, just shy of 4000 yards passing.
Let's see how it plays out, if they are picking 1.1, then you only need one stud QB prospect in the class.
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.
Sure. We know for a fact that the six bozos who were just drafted are all gonna be great and we also already know for a fact that there are no good quarterbacks available to be drafted next year. Makes sense.
If I’m wrong I’ll own up to it. There is not one QB projected to be draft eligible in 2025 that I want. Ewers, Leonard, Beck, Sanders, DJ, Dart, Ward, etc.
You can’t pick a qb without the resources to make him successful. Nabers is special. We will see if Jones or Lock have what it takes to run this offense with him. We will also see if the line has been fixed. If not, we still have our picks. Great pick!
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.
Sure. We know for a fact that the six bozos who were just drafted are all gonna be great and we also already know for a fact that there are no good quarterbacks available to be drafted next year. Makes sense.
If I’m wrong I’ll own up to it. There is not one QB projected to be draft eligible in 2025 that I want. Ewers, Leonard, Beck, Sanders, DJ, Dart, Ward, etc.
I'll rely on the professionals to decide whether there are QBs worth drafting next year.
and the offense had 50% more effect on a game than defense.
If they had taken that pass rushing DT that Eric spoke highly of, then four legit pass rushers and three if they rotate. Plus Simmons could sneak up and have a free run at the quarterback a couple of times a game.
That would have given me something to look forward to.
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.
Sure. We know for a fact that the six bozos who were just drafted are all gonna be great and we also already know for a fact that there are no good quarterbacks available to be drafted next year. Makes sense.
If I’m wrong I’ll own up to it. There is not one QB projected to be draft eligible in 2025 that I want. Ewers, Leonard, Beck, Sanders, DJ, Dart, Ward, etc.
I'll rely on the professionals to decide whether there are QBs worth drafting next year.
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.
Sure. We know for a fact that the six bozos who were just drafted are all gonna be great and we also already know for a fact that there are no good quarterbacks available to be drafted next year. Makes sense.
If I’m wrong I’ll own up to it. There is not one QB projected to be draft eligible in 2025 that I want. Ewers, Leonard, Beck, Sanders, DJ, Dart, Ward, etc.
I'll rely on the professionals to decide whether there are QBs worth drafting next year.
Many have already said it’ll be a down year.
And those same many has Daniels nowhere near the top two at this time last year.
Clearly the Giants didn’t like McCarthy. Some people had Nabers #1 overall.
McCarthy was the 5th QB taken and not many thought Penix was even a thought.
Don’t reach for players, this was a great pick.
The Pats probably wanted way more than the Giants were willing to pay.
Think of the speed & quickness we have at WR now, it’s crazy.
How do they get the ball? I’ve asked this at least 3 times on this thread and have not received a response.
Improved OL, Better WRs by getting a #1 and moving everyone down one slot where they belong. People talk like DJ can’t throw, he can if he has time and not laying on his back within 2 seconds. He is not a top 5 QB and if he’s as bad as you think the Giants will have the opportunity to take a QB next year and get rid of his contract.
Obviously the Giants feel that DJ and Nabers was better than picking the 4th QB. The team is better than it was and hour ago. When you get a chance to take an elite talent you take him. If you can’t be happy about getting a top talent I’m sorry for you. It’s not like they drafted Thomas Lewis.
Trading up to 3 was not an option.
TThe problem is Rudy is that your post mirrors Mara year-over-year-over-year. All the while you remain oblivious that QB is very important. If you really feel the QB is so important than how can you give Jones any type of conviction a fan?
I understand if they don't have conviction - they can't take him. But your homerism for Jones is just like Mara-- your post is embarrassment.
I will say - which you may agree- they aren't doomed for the future yet- if they could finally hit on some draft picks coming up and hit on the FA OL with guys like Neal and JMS coming through.
But your point about Jones is s off-base. So -- 1.) Ignore that he has not really shown to be a good passing QB.2.) Ignore how what we heard is probably true with his throwing motion. 3.) Ignore That his legs which was a huge part of his game is probably seriously diminished. 4.) Ignore that he has been injury prone.
With all of this combined - how can you believe in Jones if you are to be fair?
This coach has had a QB take him to the playoffs with absolute trash at WR and then get hurt after 5 games. This with the worst OL in the NFL while he was the QB
Maybe said coach believes in QB with a better cast around him. If OL just plays avg Jones can get the ball to Nabers
There is a WR defenses will have to respect - DCs don’t care about Slayton or Hyatt and despite the promise of Wandale he is not threatening people all over the field - Nabers does that
Would you afgree then - that if said coach believes as you say - and it winds up either Jones gets hurt yet again or is trash regardless- then that said coach is a probable moron because even many non-expert fans could see what he was too blind to see?
He was arguably the very best player in the draft. The Chargers inexplicably passed on him - their mistake was the Giants opportunity, and it was good to see the Giants make the sensible choice.
No one is saying that the Giants don't need a quarterback. They can't cut DJ fast enough in my view. And clearly Schoen tried to trade up for Maye, the only quarterback left they apparently had a first round grade on. Obviously the Patriots were asking for way too much to move up three spots. It wasn't about ignoring the quarterback position - it was about not having a quarterback to choose from that was graded commensurate with the sixth overall pick.
I will say this, though. I think Terps will be proven right yet again on the quarterback position. To me, there is a very good chance that maybe all three of the top quarterbacks end up either busting or simply becoming JAGs in the league. Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota keep jumping into my mind the more I think about Williams and Daniels. And while I love Maye as a prospect, believing he is another Justin Herbert, he could also become another Zach Wilson if he doesn't take a big leap forward. A guy with an incredible ceiling, but unable to budge from his floor. And I think both Nix and JJM were severely overdrafted. Both feel like journeymen NFL quarterback whose ceilings will be game managers.
But the surprise of the night was clearly the Falcons taking Penix. And it signaled to me that if he didn't have the injury history, Penix would have been the first overall pick in this draft. And while it seemed like a head scratcher for a team that had just signed Cousins, I think there is a high probability that Penix will ultimately become the best player from this draft. Sitting behind Cousins for a year or two will be precisely the recipe for his development, ala Mahomes and Smith. And while I can't kill the Giants for passing on him given the medical issues, posterity may very well prove that Penix will be the Lamar Jackson of this draft and taking him would have been the smart move last night by the Giants.
Meaning that Terps, really the only poster on this site pounding the table hard for Penix for months now, may very well have had this right yet again.
They must not have had the conviction on JJ.
Gotta trust the process.
This. Pair him with Penix.
They got a great player in Nabers. I can't complain. But, I am curious to see if Jones is the QB by the end of the draft.
Lock
.
This. Pair him with Penix.
What I’m hoping for.
Daniel Jones lives 🤣🤣😂
Who throws to him. C’mon.
But who the hell is going to throw him the ball?
You are honestly expecting Jones to either improve or stay healthy? REALLY?
Clearly they haven't learned a thing. Get ready for another rough year. Hopefully Drew Lock can step up.
Knew you would like it.
Nabers is a VERY exciting player. Now let’s get Penix.
.
This. Pair him with Penix.
Gotta trade up for him! It can be done.
Keep in mind Bengals got their Chase after getting Burrow not the other way around..
they and min tried to move up for maye.
neither tried to move up for jjm.
nyg stayed where they were didnt force a position and took a guy graded really highly by almost everyone. they got a top 3 position player in the draft at a premium position.
Daniel Jones lives 🤣🤣😂
Yeah. Let’s hope that’s. It the case. Otherwise, wasted pick for at least two years.
We need a quarterback. A WR is not a primary ball handler.
No. He is faster.
One year. Hang in there brother.
...
Lock
Lock can't shine DJ's shoes. Look at his career stats....
So what?
What are they supposed to do, pick McCarthy even though they obviously didn’t like him. Pick a stud WR and figure out the rest later
But who the hell is going to throw him the ball?
You are honestly expecting Jones to either improve or stay healthy? REALLY?
Clearly they haven't learned a thing. Get ready for another rough year. Hopefully Drew Lock can step up.
Overreaction. Jones isn’t as bad as you make it. He can get the ball to Nabers. Guy won a WC game throwing to Richie James and Hodgins from the bills p-squad…
I like this.
🤡
He will be a free agent next year
our Jamarr Chase.
Keep in mind Bengals got their Chase after getting Burrow not the other way around..
So that's how everyone has to do it? The Jets got Wilson before Wilson. How'd that work out?
Oh, wait a minute, let's get a Rattler or a Pratt or some other mediocre QB later.
Probably top 3 WR prospects over the last decade.
So happy we passed on him.
This. I was worried we were going to grab him out of desperation.
I will not be able to read Schoen’s comments, because if he says “weapons for Daniel” or “help Daniel” I am going to kill someone.
Malik will be exciting and who knows... maybe DJ turns it around in year 6 :>)
(At least we kept all our picks.)
Can drew lock be a serviceable QB is the main question. At least good enough to keep DJ on the bench and we see what 2025 offers.
With Wandale and Nabers Jones can continue to throw short passes and let these guys run. Both are very quick and tough.
Now go get a two way TE who can be another short pass option.
Then a RB in the third who can pass protect and catch.
lets see what happens
Oh, wait a minute, let's get a Rattler or a Pratt or some other mediocre QB later.
Maranoia is running wild like it's never run before!
Me too. I have no doubt Schoen did all his homework on possible trades, but sticking and taking Nabers is bold on its own.
+1
Hopefully they somehow trade back in for a QB. Otherwise, a fine weapon for Daniel.
Horrendous. The only guy in the projections that I didn’t want.
🤡
No. Trade back.
McGinn:
Feldman:
“(Harrison’s) not No. 1 to me,” said a veteran NFL receivers coach, whose team is in the market for another top receiver, and whom we’ll ID as WR Coach 1. “(LSU’s Malik) Nabers is the No. 1 on my list and I think he is on a lot of people’s lists. He’s just different to me. I don’t think it’s anything toward Marvin, it’s just really that Nabers is that good. His skills with the ball in his hands are really different. His acceleration is just different. His explosive is different. He tracks the ball really well. He’s a smaller guy but he can still play outside. He’s rare in a lot of ways. He’s got some Ja’Marr Chase in him, some DJ Moore skills. I hesitate to say this because Tyreek Hill’s speed is just so different from anybody in the league, but Nabers has some of that kind of burst and just so explosive off the line of scrimmage.
“He’s as fast as the person chasing him. He’s gonna run away from whoever. If Deion was chasing him, he’d go 4.21 or whatever. He’s the best WR prospect since Chase and on tape, I think he’s even more impressive. This dude is different.”
Another long-time NFL assistant, who has coached receivers and been an NFL offensive coordinator, agreed that Nabers was the top receiver prospect.
“It’s Nabers and then there’s a gap,” said Offensive Assistant 1. “He is the best wide receiver in the draft in a couple of years, maybe more. He is Tyreek Hill combined with both of those San Francisco guys (Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk). He is so explosive. He has a second gear. He can stop on a dime. He breaks tackles. You can’t jam him because he’s just too quick and if you miss at all, he’s gonna outrun you. He’s really competitive but he can be a pain in the ass. He’ll be the guy who’ll have something to say to the coordinator coming off the field. He’s got that edge to him where he doesn’t know when to let up. He doesn’t know that those guys are on his side.”
Scout 1: “Nabers is so much more explosive. I think he has more upside. I don’t know if I trust him like I trust Marvin. I trust Marvin to be disciplined.”
WR Coach 2: “We have Nabers as No. 1. He’s got all the ability in the world. He’s got Receiver No. 1 written all over him. He does have some stuff he’s got to clean up. Route running, which will come naturally with the right coach and group of receivers. So much upside. He just brings a different presence. His physicality. You see that on tape. He’s got that dawg in him.”
Harrison, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound Biletnikoff Award winner, is bigger than the 6-feet, 199-pound Nabers, who finished second in the FBS with 1,569 receiving yards and third with 14 touchdowns. Harrison ranked No. 2 on the Freaks List in 2023 after putting up impressive numbers in the Buckeyes strength program. He’s bench pressed 380 pounds, broad-jumped 10 feet 8, clocked 3.94 in the shuttle and topped out at 23.5 mph, according to Ohio State sources. But Harrison didn’t do any of the testing in the draft process, which has added to some skepticism about his explosiveness.
“Marvin is great too,” said WR Coach 1. “You question just how fast he is. He can take the top off and he’s got elite ball skills and elite tracking. I don’t see 23 mph — that’s really, really fast. He’s to me more of a glider, build-up speed type of guy. Which you would expect, because he is huge.”
Offensive Assistant 1: “Marvin is really good. Polished. If you’re looking to pick on something, he’s not gonna run by people. They’re gonna squat on him at the top of the break. He’s good. I just wished he did the testing. He comes across as casual a little bit.”
Scout 1: “I think Marvin is pretty damn explosive. Physically, he’s like a 6-3 CeeDee Lamb. He just doesn’t have that innate dog that Malik has.”
WR Coach 2: “Harrison is like a fluid, smooth receiver. He doesn’t have the same elite traits like Nabers. He can separate and catches the ball real well. I don’t think he wows you.”
Odunze is as tall as Harrison and a little thicker at 212 pounds. He did all the testing in Indianapolis, clocking a 4.45 40 with a 1.52 10-yard split, vertical jumping 39 inches and going 4.03 in the 20-yard shuttle. Last season at Washington, Odunze led the nation in receiving yards with 1,640 to go with 82 catches and 13 touchdowns.
Scout 1: “Rome is the safest guy of the receivers. He’s just not as talented as Malik or Harrison as far as getting consistent separation at an NFL level. I trust him a little more than those guys. As far as strength through the catch, he might be the best. He’s built right to last and run routes.”
WR Coach 1: “He’s great at tracking the ball; he’s rugged and has good run after the catch ability. Can play inside and out, and he’s so smart — like different type of smart. He can pick things up so easily and will adapt easily to the pro game because of the system and the concepts they had there, and that really shows up in his game.”
Offensive Assistant 1: “I like the grit and his lower body is really strong. But he’s not running by people or closing cushion like Nabers does.”
WR Coach 2: “I think you have a top two with Malik and Marvin, and then I think there’s Rome, who I don’t think is in that same tier as those two. Rome has the make-up to be really good but in my opinion he doesn’t have the elite traits like the other two. I question his top-end (speed). He doesn’t have that juice like Nabers. He’s more of a possession-type receiver. He’s a more polished route runner, but I don’t think he’s to the level of Marvin.”
Now do we see a move for Bo Nix or Penix?
Poor man’s Kirk Cousins. They can have him.
Great pick, boys!
Why? he cannot control what QB is on the board when we pick
Clearly they were. I can guarantee that neither Schoen or Daboll wanted anything to do with McCarthy and obviously the Vikings may not have been either although at 11 they might be.
You take the BEST player available and that was Nabers at #6.
He’s my #1 WR in the draft. Im happy with the pick, he’s the player I was hoping for. This fanbase is going to have a tough time with him though..
He stood pat and picked a guy everyone mocked to them. This wasn’t some kind of coup.
Yes we do! Great player. Got a good one and kept our draft in tact!
Not gonna lie, was hoping for Maye or JJM. Nabers was 3rd on my wish list.
Given the amount of holes, specifically at QB, I thought QB or trade down for more assets was the move. I just don’t see how we’re going to get the ball to him.
But Daboll has a big red target on his back now.
Why? he cannot control what QB is on the board when we pick
He needs a QB to run his offense you dope.
pick. Phenomenal player.
Knew you would like it.
Nabers is a VERY exciting player. Now let’s get Penix.
Very happy with Nabers.
The Falcons just took Penix.
Go cheer for the falcons
and he really wanted to come here... fuck yeah, what a talent we just got.
We need a quarterback. A WR is not a primary ball handler.
Nah. Don't agree. Jones gets another deserved chance.
But Daboll has a big red target on his back now.
Why? he cannot control what QB is on the board when we pick
Daboll never had a target on his back and still doesn't and he won't unless he commits murder or goes Joe Judge...
2. If it works out and the WRs can stay healthy, it could be one of the best WR crews the team had
3. I'm a fan of building the team and then bringing in a young QB putting them in the best position to succeed
People wanted JJM that bad? He’s another DJ, he’s a 3rd round talent at best.
No. Trade back.
Ok trade back to where? Take another CB who’s average? We need a fucking WR. Enough.
He absolutely does. A playoff miss and poor offense and it’s going to be boiling water time. You can choose to be ignorant of that reality. This franchise has had six losing seasons in seven.
Or give Daniel three or four more years to show us how good he is.
Drew lock has not been a very good qb so far
So happy we passed on him.
I liked him but Nabers is a stud WR.
One day we'll be able to raise the standards here. I hope.
Yes you can absolutely project QB’s a year out.
You can take a QB with one on the roster
Go cheer for the falcons
Why would I do that?
I agree he is a talented kid, who will be good. However, who gets him the ball?
Yeah he’s on a 1 year. Giants are going to have to go all in at qb next offseason. That’s the trade off. Dak is gonna hit FA and hopefully the QB class matures and they can trade the farm for one. Nabers isn’t anything to be upset about, a rare prospect at a premium position.
On Lock
One day we'll be able to raise the standards here. I hope.
People will be calling for DeVito again. Just prepare yourself. There’s a segment here that accepts 5-7 wins as “positive”.
Maybe great and a little saner
On Lock
One day we'll be able to raise the standards here. I hope.
Fucking pathetic.
So, so depressing.
So in that respect, not making Daniel uncomfortable with his job was a huge win.
Yep, punting on another year.
.
Yep, punting on another year.
You think a rookie QB is gonna come in and turn it around in year one with Slayton being the best weapon on offense?
Pretty easy when you have #1 and #9.
What is the over/under on # of games before Daboll starts throwing his iPad t his QB next year.
The Giants have zero.
Yet somehow the Falcons are the stupid ones according to some.
Who we trading up for? Fucking Carson Beck? Riley Leonard? This is what I mean about Schoen/Daboll being QB starved in 2025. They can seriously fuck this thing bad. I’d rather both be fired.
The Giants have zero.
Yet somehow the Falcons are the stupid ones according to some.
You can't play two at once and they gave Cousins a boatload of money
On Lock
One day we'll be able to raise the standards here. I hope.
Time for Jones to deliver in his 6th attempt to be a franchise QB.
Expectations?
30+ TDs, 8+ YPA, 66% comp%, and 3,600+ passing yards.
At least...
Maye still goes 3
If it's an average year there are maybe 2 QBs at the top. Say we're at pick 9. Lots of teams need QBs. We're desperate and trading 3 FRPs to get in there if anyone is willing to deal?
Who we trading up for? Fucking Carson Beck? Riley Leonard? This is what I mean about Schoen/Daboll being QB starved in 2025. They can seriously fuck this thing bad. I’d rather both be fired.
Yeah I'd be fine with firing them at this point. The problem might be that the 1st question in the interview process is, "tell me how you will make Daniel happy."
This franchise has no balls and no brains. Schoen is a fraud.
Time for Jones to deliver in his 6th attempt to be a franchise QB.
Expectations?
30+ TDs, 8+ YPA, 66% comp%, and 3,600+ passing yards.
At least...
In one year??
The DeVito run has nothing to do with it.
Penix and McCarthy just went 2 and 4 picks after us. We should have taken either.
Given the amount of holes, specifically at QB, I thought QB or trade down for more assets was the move. I just don’t see how we’re going to get the ball to him.
Hard not to agree. I like the player but he shoulda traded down IMO.
I want at least 4 on offense.
Malik is #1
Woohoo!!!
Maye still goes 3
Way to completely miss the point.
Really like the pick. Get a developmental QB on day 3. Start with Lock and see what happens.
As of now, still have the 2025 1st rounder unless they use it to trade up to get Nix (hope they don't).
@PatMcAfeeShow
·
27m
Malik Nabers will be going to the New York Giants..
"There's so much to like about Nabers and he's very very tough to cover" ~ Bill Belichick
https://x.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1783661708302561443 - ( New Window )
That's fair, right? We have a #1 WR, a #1 left tackle, and a #1 QB.
Go win. Go fucking win.
Time for Jones to deliver in his 6th attempt to be a franchise QB.
Expectations?
30+ TDs, 8+ YPA, 66% comp%, and 3,600+ passing yards.
At least...
In other words, we’re so fucked
The Falcons have two.
The Giants have zero.
Yet somehow the Falcons are the stupid ones according to some.
You can't play two at once and they gave Cousins a boatload of money
You have a QB who can win games while your rookie sits and learns. It is ideal.
The Giants have to decide between Drew Lock and Daniel Jones…both of whom are arguably worse than Cousins AND Penix.
balls and gotten Maye
This franchise has no balls and no brains. Schoen is a fraud.
John Mara gets to sleep well tonight.
there’s a number of ways, through trades, draft or FA. We'll probably be in a better position next year to get one. You can’t project QBs a year out. Let’s see what happens next year.
Yes you can absolutely project QB’s a year out.
Sure you can, but not accurately….come on. There’s been plenty of QBs that changed their narrative their final year. There’s some intriguing guys there next year right now. We’ll see how it plays out.
Dallas, 49ers (5)
Giants, Packers, Chiefs (4)
Results matter.
That's fair, right? We have a #1 WR, a #1 left tackle, and a #1 QB.
Go win. Go fucking win.
4-13
Dallas, 49ers (5)
Giants, Packers, Chiefs (4)
Results matter.
None of the people who helped the Giants win those SBs are around anymore.
That's fair, right? We have a #1 WR, a #1 left tackle, and a #1 QB.
Go win. Go fucking win.
Jesus Christ, shut the fuck up already. Between you and the SanFran drunk, maybe put the phone down and go enjoy the outside world.
@PatMcAfeeShow
·
27m
Malik Nabers will be going to the New York Giants..
"There's so much to like about Nabers and he's very very tough to cover" ~ Bill Belichick https://x.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1783661708302561443 - ( New Window )
Thanks!
(at least on paper) but, I would have preferred Odunze.
Nabers seems to have more potential for PDD (prima donna disease).
We will see. Wish him well.
Yeah it will be good for Nabers to understand how hard NFL safeties hit.
Quote:
We have a beefed-up OL, a great new WR prospect, a stable of other young, talented WRs, offensive minded HC, etc.
Time for Jones to deliver in his 6th attempt to be a franchise QB.
Expectations?
30+ TDs, 8+ YPA, 66% comp%, and 3,600+ passing yards.
At least...
In other words, we’re so fucked
According to what was declared by Schoen et al tonight, more pieces are in place for Jones to shine. And they still believe in him.
I can't wait to hear Schoen's press conference.
We already have one Daniel jones.
Anyway ball-breaking aside, I wouldn't be surprised for them to somehow select Bo Nix.
McCarthy was the 5th QB taken and not many thought Penix was even a thought.
Don’t reach for players, this was a great pick.
The Pats probably wanted way more than the Giants were willing to pay.
Think of the speed & quickness we have at WR now, it’s crazy.
That's fair, right? We have a #1 WR, a #1 left tackle, and a #1 QB.
Go win. Go fucking win.
Yep - the standard is competing for the division title and the top teams in the NFC right now. All the moves the last 2 years have been win now. There is no growth path. We are in theory in the success window.
Yeah probably. Or you entice the Cousins of next year, who will probably be Dak, to play for your team. Or you go in on a 2nd tier qb prospect with a short leash. You could easily argue that’s the level JJM and Penix are too.
A reluctance to surrender draft capital for a Talent-deficient Giants team.
So go win now. Go score 27 PPG and win 11 games with your new weapon.
That's fair, right? We have a #1 WR, a #1 left tackle, and a #1 QB.
Go win. Go fucking win.
4-13
4-13 and Nabers gets called a bust
5-12
The Giants have zero.
Yet somehow the Falcons are the stupid ones according to some.
Actually it's the OL... any QB will look bad passing from his back. Not saying DJ is Pro bowl but give him a competent OL for an accurate assessment
So what’s the alternative? Pick a qb who they don’t like?
With the #6 pick.
That's a pretty neat trick.
But he can’t pass to himself
So what’s the alternative? Pick a qb who they don’t like?
KOC and Payton found QBs they like. They don't know about quarterbacks?
Woohoo!!!
The DeVito run has nothing to do with it.
Penix and McCarthy just went 2 and 4 picks after us. We should have taken either.
Why? Take a qb just to take one? Stupid
if we still need a QB in a year or 2 ... the Giants trade up and draft ARCH MANNING!!!!
MANNING 2.0 baby!!!!
WOOOHOO
(lol)
McCarthy was the 5th QB taken and not many thought Penix was even a thought.
Don’t reach for players, this was a great pick.
The Pats probably wanted way more than the Giants were willing to pay.
Think of the speed & quickness we have at WR now, it’s crazy.
How do they get the ball? I’ve asked this at least 3 times on this thread and have not received a response.
The Giants have questions about Daniel Jones, to be sure. But they still have so much work to do that bringing a first-round QB in to compete for the job wouldn't have made much sense. Nabers is an awesome talent and will instantly make one of the slowest offenses faster. This is a sensible, efficient and potentially explosive draft pick.

Grade: A

The Athletic
Grade: A
[quote]
The Athletic - ( New Window )
They made their own bed.
if we still need a QB in a year or 2 ... the Giants trade up and draft ARCH MANNING!!!!
MANNING 2.0 baby!!!!
WOOOHOO
(lol)
Please stop. Arch Manning cannot even make starting QB in college. Was beat in the spring game.
Anyway ball-breaking aside, I wouldn't be surprised for them to somehow select Bo Nix.
That is awesome!
My personal fun draft fact. In 1986 the Giants had four 2nd round picks plus their 1st and 3rd and all six picks were defense. They picked up Mark Collins, Erik Howard and Pepper Johnson.
Then Young went offense in the first round for the next nine years.
1987
Ingram WE
Moore OT(Jumbo Elliott in 2nd round)
Williams C
Hampton RB
Bunch FB (ouch)
Brown, Derek TE
Brown, Dave QB* Supplemental Draft, 1st Round
Lewis WR
Wheatley RB
1995
George Young was killing me here. A team built around the defense and he picked only offense first
And SEVEN offensive skill positions
He clearly was not good picking these players.
But he broke the streak with Cedric Jones in 1996. 🤣
+1
Said the same thing in an earlier post SB. Nabers is a player but, I am concerned with his maturity level and ego being a potential problem. We will see though.
I wish him well and much success. I hope he proves me dead wrong.
Well, we look forward to that Greg RN
No. Absolutely no.
if we still need a QB in a year or 2 ... the Giants trade up and draft ARCH MANNING!!!!
MANNING 2.0 baby!!!!
WOOOHOO
(lol)
Please stop. Arch Manning cannot even make starting QB in college. Was beat in the spring game.
He tore it up from reports. So what are you talking about?
https://247sports.com/article/arch-manning-backs-up-hype-as-no-1-overall-recruit-with-dynamic-performance-in-texas-spring-game-230867780/ - ( New Window )
if we still need a QB in a year or 2 ... the Giants trade up and draft ARCH MANNING!!!!
MANNING 2.0 baby!!!!
WOOOHOO
(lol)
Please stop. Arch Manning cannot even make starting QB in college. Was beat in the spring game.
c'mon dude .... I know it is hard to communicate humor and
satire and sarcasm with just text but, the whole post was tongue in cheek. Even if he ends up being a great college QB - the chances of the Giants getting him are probably near zero. Things just don't work out that way.
Geez. Guy has never done anything worth talking about.
Quote:
.
+1
Said the same thing in an earlier post SB. Nabers is a player but, I am concerned with his maturity level and ego being a potential problem. We will see though.
I wish him well and much success. I hope he proves me dead wrong.
I think Dr Lani is pretty important. I hope she can help keep this kid's head on right. No boat trips.
They made their own bed.
And what would you suggest they do?
Draft a QB they don’t have conviction on?
Clearly the Giants didn’t like McCarthy. Some people had Nabers #1 overall.
McCarthy was the 5th QB taken and not many thought Penix was even a thought.
Don’t reach for players, this was a great pick.
The Pats probably wanted way more than the Giants were willing to pay.
Think of the speed & quickness we have at WR now, it’s crazy.
How do they get the ball? I’ve asked this at least 3 times on this thread and have not received a response.
Improved OL, Better WRs by getting a #1 and moving everyone down one slot where they belong. People talk like DJ can’t throw, he can if he has time and not laying on his back within 2 seconds. He is not a top 5 QB and if he’s as bad as you think the Giants will have the opportunity to take a QB next year and get rid of his contract.
Obviously the Giants feel that DJ and Nabers was better than picking the 4th QB. The team is better than it was and hour ago. When you get a chance to take an elite talent you take him. If you can’t be happy about getting a top talent I’m sorry for you. It’s not like they drafted Thomas Lewis.
Trading up to 3 was not an option.
Guru who developed Josh Allen wanted the WR.
They made their own bed.
And what would you suggest they do?
Draft a QB they don’t have conviction on?
Yes. Take ANY quarterback. In fact, teams that don’t have their “qb of the future” on their roster in any given season shouldn’t even be allowed to play. What’s the point in even having a football team if you have not identified your “qb of the future.” It’s all that matters. The other 52 guys on the roster are simply window dressing. The good news is the “qb of the future” can be literally any qb you draft who has not stepped on the field yet. He’s a mystery box. Why take cold hard cash when you can have a chance at the mystery box? That’s what the giants front office didn’t understand when they made this terrible pick of the best athlete in the draft.
1. The leaks out kc NYG central have stopprd.
2. Schoen doesnf cave to fan oressure
The OL could give all the time in the world and it will still be sucko Jones or, even worse, Lock throwing to him
Gonna be great seeing Nabers cook the defense only for Jones to check down because he’s incapable of reading a defense
If it's an average year there are maybe 2 QBs at the top. Say we're at pick 9. Lots of teams need QBs. We're desperate and trading 3 FRPs to get in there if anyone is willing to deal?
Who we trading up for? Fucking Carson Beck? Riley Leonard? This is what I mean about Schoen/Daboll being QB starved in 2025. They can seriously fuck this thing bad. I’d rather both be fired.
Beck and Leonard are already much more highly rated than Daniels was last spring.
It's funny to me that people who bitch that they reached for Jones are now pissed they didn't reach for a QB that has a windup that at times looks like a baseball pitcher.
Maybe McCarthy ends up being good, but I'll wager right now that Nabers ends up a much better WR than McCarthy is as a QB. But people keep saying McCarthy's a winner. Well, so was Geno Torretta. So was Johnny Manziel. Kellen Moore was 50-3.
This.
The QB or bust crowd are 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
“Nabers is an electric playmaker and arguably this class’ most dangerous ball carrier in space. An incredibly smooth and explosive athlete with great ball skills, Nabers was an instant contributor in the SEC for LSU and made 161 catches (playing with Jayden Daniels) the last two seasons. There were some scouts who had Nabers ranked ahead of Harrison — he’s that good.”
“The Giants have questions about Daniel Jones, to be sure. But they still have so much work to do that bringing a first-round QB in to compete for the job wouldn’t have made much sense. Nabers is an awesome talent and will instantly make one of the slowest offenses faster. This is a sensible, efficient and potentially explosive draft pick.”
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
They made their own bed.
The 'guy who developed Josh Allen' didn't believe the QB was worth taking.
If you believe he's a good QB coach you should trust he knows whether a QB can be good.
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.
I don't care. Not funny.
lol ... "not Funny" You are killing me.
Are you the humor/sarcasm police for BBI? Should run everything by you before we post?
How funny it was is not the point. The post was not to be taken serious. I thought people would get that with the Yaahoo and the lol.
post your email and I will submit any future posts to you before I post them to BBI.
Hey, keep digging...
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.
Sure. We know for a fact that the six bozos who were just drafted are all gonna be great and we also already know for a fact that there are no good quarterbacks available to be drafted next year. Makes sense.
You qb or bust guys should try crying harder. Nabers is an absolute beast and at least half of these qbs who were just drafted are gonna be in the xfl before too long.
This.
The QB or bust crowd are 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
The thing is, we have other draft picks in this draft. If it's "any QB will do, just draft one", then maybe we get our guy in the 2nd or 3rd round and he'll have Nabers to throw to.
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.
The Panthers are almost assuredly picking #1 overall next year.
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.
Don't be so sure. Carson Beck has the prototype franchise QB body, over 72% passing, 24-6 TD-INT, just shy of 4000 yards passing.
Let's see how it plays out, if they are picking 1.1, then you only need one stud QB prospect in the class.
Time for Jones to deliver in his 6th attempt to be a franchise QB.
Expectations?
30+ TDs, 8+ YPA, 66% comp%, and 3,600+ passing yards.
At least...
This is fair...DJ needs to perform.
In comment 16489019 allstarjim said:
Quote:
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.
I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.
I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.
I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.
But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.
So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.
The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.
Sure. We know for a fact that the six bozos who were just drafted are all gonna be great and we also already know for a fact that there are no good quarterbacks available to be drafted next year. Makes sense.
If I’m wrong I’ll own up to it. There is not one QB projected to be draft eligible in 2025 that I want. Ewers, Leonard, Beck, Sanders, DJ, Dart, Ward, etc.
You qb or bust guys should try crying harder. Nabers is an absolute beast and at least half of these qbs who were just drafted are gonna be in the xfl before too long.
This.
The QB or bust crowd are 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Odell and Saquon were beasts too. Who cares? Maybe we can waste this guy’s prime years too and complete the trifecta.
I liked Williams, Maye, and Nabers. I'm very happy with Nabers at 6.
Link - ( New Window )
If they had taken that pass rushing DT that Eric spoke highly of, then four legit pass rushers and three if they rotate. Plus Simmons could sneak up and have a free run at the quarterback a couple of times a game.
That would have given me something to look forward to.
Many have already said it’ll be a down year.
They must not have had the conviction on JJ.
Gotta trust the process.
Irrelevant.
Look beyond the length of your nose.
Malik Nabors lost the trophy by one vote in 2923 (to Marvin Harrison). Two young studs that will torment the NFL for a long time.
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/malik-nabers/32004e41-4240-0459-a77d-033b6932cbbb - ( New Window )
0 for 2.
Maybe said coach believes in QB with a better cast around him. If OL just plays avg Jones can get the ball to Nabers
There is a WR defenses will have to respect - DCs don’t care about Slayton or Hyatt and despite the promise of Wandale he is not threatening people all over the field - Nabers does that
Maybe said coach believes in QB with a better cast around him. If OL just plays avg Jones can get the ball to Nabers
There is a WR defenses will have to respect - DCs don’t care about Slayton or Hyatt and despite the promise of Wandale he is not threatening people all over the field - Nabers does that
The good teams will rarely respect them because the QB you are so desperatley trying to put on a pedestal is no longer the QB he was.
Without getting the QB-- it's a wasted year.
Thanks for the laugh.
In comment 16488599 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
Clearly the Giants didn’t like McCarthy. Some people had Nabers #1 overall.
McCarthy was the 5th QB taken and not many thought Penix was even a thought.
Don’t reach for players, this was a great pick.
The Pats probably wanted way more than the Giants were willing to pay.
Think of the speed & quickness we have at WR now, it’s crazy.
How do they get the ball? I’ve asked this at least 3 times on this thread and have not received a response.
Improved OL, Better WRs by getting a #1 and moving everyone down one slot where they belong. People talk like DJ can’t throw, he can if he has time and not laying on his back within 2 seconds. He is not a top 5 QB and if he’s as bad as you think the Giants will have the opportunity to take a QB next year and get rid of his contract.
Obviously the Giants feel that DJ and Nabers was better than picking the 4th QB. The team is better than it was and hour ago. When you get a chance to take an elite talent you take him. If you can’t be happy about getting a top talent I’m sorry for you. It’s not like they drafted Thomas Lewis.
Trading up to 3 was not an option.
TThe problem is Rudy is that your post mirrors Mara year-over-year-over-year. All the while you remain oblivious that QB is very important. If you really feel the QB is so important than how can you give Jones any type of conviction a fan?
I understand if they don't have conviction - they can't take him. But your homerism for Jones is just like Mara-- your post is embarrassment.
I will say - which you may agree- they aren't doomed for the future yet- if they could finally hit on some draft picks coming up and hit on the FA OL with guys like Neal and JMS coming through.
But your point about Jones is s off-base. So -- 1.) Ignore that he has not really shown to be a good passing QB.2.) Ignore how what we heard is probably true with his throwing motion. 3.) Ignore That his legs which was a huge part of his game is probably seriously diminished. 4.) Ignore that he has been injury prone.
With all of this combined - how can you believe in Jones if you are to be fair?
Maybe said coach believes in QB with a better cast around him. If OL just plays avg Jones can get the ball to Nabers
There is a WR defenses will have to respect - DCs don’t care about Slayton or Hyatt and despite the promise of Wandale he is not threatening people all over the field - Nabers does that
Would you afgree then - that if said coach believes as you say - and it winds up either Jones gets hurt yet again or is trash regardless- then that said coach is a probable moron because even many non-expert fans could see what he was too blind to see?
@PatMcAfeeShow
·
27m
Malik Nabers will be going to the New York Giants..
"There's so much to like about Nabers and he's very very tough to cover" ~ Bill Belichick https://x.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1783661708302561443 - ( New Window )
Probably looking forward to coaching him next year.
Pat McAfee
@PatMcAfeeShow
·
27m
Malik Nabers will be going to the New York Giants..
"There's so much to like about Nabers and he's very very tough to cover" ~ Bill Belichick https://x.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1783661708302561443 - ( New Window )
Probably looking forward to coaching him next year.
🤞
I'm ready for a new approach.
Simple, don't cover the hot read and Jones will dump off to him every time.
I imagine it will be fairly easy by NFL standards.
Pat McAfee
@PatMcAfeeShow
·
27m
Malik Nabers will be going to the New York Giants..
"There's so much to like about Nabers and he's very very tough to cover" ~ Bill Belichick https://x.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1783661708302561443 - ( New Window )
Probably looking forward to coaching him next year.
wtching bb's reactions to each pick prior i had the same thought. he was very mixed on everyone picked until alt and nabers.
Guru who developed Josh Allen wanted the WR.
They made their own bed.
The 'guy who developed Josh Allen' didn't believe the QB was worth taking.
If you believe he's a good QB coach you should trust he knows whether a QB can be good.
Isn't it obvious though? These guys made Josh Allen into what he is and he had SOME BIG question marks. They tried for Maye and passed on JJM.
I don't how people get upset at first missing on a QB who might not be anything (JJM) and then not passing on a WR1 who was a top 3 talent in the whole draft and very possibly top 5 to 10 WR in NFL.
Only thing you can really do is go hard after Jones. But this opens up Jones running game even more.
We get a star running back, our offense is transformed.
No one is saying that the Giants don't need a quarterback. They can't cut DJ fast enough in my view. And clearly Schoen tried to trade up for Maye, the only quarterback left they apparently had a first round grade on. Obviously the Patriots were asking for way too much to move up three spots. It wasn't about ignoring the quarterback position - it was about not having a quarterback to choose from that was graded commensurate with the sixth overall pick.
I will say this, though. I think Terps will be proven right yet again on the quarterback position. To me, there is a very good chance that maybe all three of the top quarterbacks end up either busting or simply becoming JAGs in the league. Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota keep jumping into my mind the more I think about Williams and Daniels. And while I love Maye as a prospect, believing he is another Justin Herbert, he could also become another Zach Wilson if he doesn't take a big leap forward. A guy with an incredible ceiling, but unable to budge from his floor. And I think both Nix and JJM were severely overdrafted. Both feel like journeymen NFL quarterback whose ceilings will be game managers.
But the surprise of the night was clearly the Falcons taking Penix. And it signaled to me that if he didn't have the injury history, Penix would have been the first overall pick in this draft. And while it seemed like a head scratcher for a team that had just signed Cousins, I think there is a high probability that Penix will ultimately become the best player from this draft. Sitting behind Cousins for a year or two will be precisely the recipe for his development, ala Mahomes and Smith. And while I can't kill the Giants for passing on him given the medical issues, posterity may very well prove that Penix will be the Lamar Jackson of this draft and taking him would have been the smart move last night by the Giants.
Meaning that Terps, really the only poster on this site pounding the table hard for Penix for months now, may very well have had this right yet again.