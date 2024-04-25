for display only
New York Giants 1st Round Selection: WR Malik Nabers

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2024 8:53 pm
Route 9 : 4/25/2024 8:54 pm : link
God bless you Knicks/Rangers/Yankees. Thanks for the distraction.
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2024 8:54 pm : link
introduction with Daniel Jones will be interesting.
Good pick  
jeff57 : 4/25/2024 8:54 pm : link
Sick pick...  
Jan in DC : 4/25/2024 8:54 pm : link
He's great. I can't wait to watch him.
meh  
moze1021 : 4/25/2024 8:54 pm : link
Time  
Giantsbigblue : 4/25/2024 8:54 pm : link
To let some stuff go fellas or it's gonna be a long off season here
Thank God  
Costy16 : 4/25/2024 8:54 pm : link
It wasn’t McCarthy.
Welcome Malik  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/25/2024 8:54 pm : link
May you flourish here!
It’s a waste for 2024  
Sammo85 : 4/25/2024 8:54 pm : link
RE: the  
Matt M. : 4/25/2024 8:55 pm : link
In comment 16488114 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
introduction with Daniel Jones will be interesting.
Wait until the end of the draft to do that. Lol.
Go get a QB  
ajr2456 : 4/25/2024 8:55 pm : link
Great  
Giants : 4/25/2024 8:55 pm : link
Pick.
He’s  
g56blue10 : 4/25/2024 8:55 pm : link
Great but I can’t understand how, if this team thinks they can with with Jones
love it!!!!  
Everyone Relax : 4/25/2024 8:55 pm : link
best WR in the draft
He’ll be good  
Biteymax22 : 4/25/2024 8:55 pm : link
I don’t think this is the right move for the team, you just brought in a guy that’s already on the fence about your QB.
Great player  
lax counsel : 4/25/2024 8:55 pm : link
Hopefully he can throw the ball to himself, because the Giants don’t have a starting caliber NFL qb. Guess they’ll be all in for Arch in 26.
I love the guy  
George from PA : 4/25/2024 8:55 pm : link
Has improved the entire WR room
Who's throwing to him?  
logman : 4/25/2024 8:55 pm : link
Nabers is a beast.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/25/2024 8:55 pm : link

They must not have had the conviction on JJ.

Gotta trust the process.
RE: Go get a QB  
Sean : 4/25/2024 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16488137 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.

This. Pair him with Penix.
Great pick  
bwitz : 4/25/2024 8:56 pm : link
Now get a QB who can actually throw to him.
Hope he is great  
rocco8112 : 4/25/2024 8:56 pm : link
Disappointed we didn't go QB.

I really had no clue where they were going there.  
Matt M. : 4/25/2024 8:56 pm : link
Could have been Nabers, Odunze, McCarthy, or even Penix. SD going Alt was an interesting curveball.

They got a great player in Nabers. I can't complain. But, I am curious to see if Jones is the QB by the end of the draft.
Nice!  
ZogZerg : 4/25/2024 8:56 pm : link
Now trade up for a QB.
RE: Who's throwing to him?  
Route 9 : 4/25/2024 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16488153 logman said:
Quote:
...


Lock
Ummmm yeah....  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/25/2024 8:56 pm : link
Back to baseball season, LOL. Yikes.
awesome pick  
Chip : 4/25/2024 8:56 pm : link
OL RB TE round 2
You know Daboll lobbied hard for him  
illmatic : 4/25/2024 8:56 pm : link
Seems perfect for what they want to do offensively.
RE: RE: Go get a QB  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/25/2024 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16488156 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16488137 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


.


This. Pair him with Penix.


What I’m hoping for.
Great  
AcidTest : 4/25/2024 8:57 pm : link
pick. Phenomenal player.
Bo  
g56blue10 : 4/25/2024 8:57 pm : link
Nix ?? Not sure how far he will slide
….  
ryanmkeane : 4/25/2024 8:57 pm : link
Man I’m hoping he’s great but liked Odunze more. Oh well.
love it  
bluefin : 4/25/2024 8:57 pm : link
welcome, Malik
Please find him a QB  
jgambrosio : 4/25/2024 8:57 pm : link
And fix the stadium turf so he can run free
Ok I like it  
Paulie Walnuts : 4/25/2024 8:57 pm : link
We'll go get Penix now
This is awesome  
Rudy5757 : 4/25/2024 8:57 pm : link
So glad they didn’t go for McCarthy.

Daniel Jones lives 🤣🤣😂
Nabors has the potential to be  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/25/2024 8:57 pm : link
our Jamarr Chase.
Sy's writeup on Malik Nabers  
GFAN52 : 4/25/2024 8:57 pm : link
We have seen glimpses and heard Brian Daboll discuss how much value a playmaker after the catch can be in his system. We’ve also heard how much he values a guy that can line up in different spots. Something like that makes me think he can be the guy that is atop their list in a few weeks. Nabers has elite twitch and toughness. His issues with drops have come from the fact he makes his post-catch move prior to bringing the ball in. That has been somewhat corrected and when it clicks, it looks special. The concept of pairing him with an eventual new, young quarterback makes sense. Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson can create serious excitement in that area and if everything else falls into place, watch out. This would actually take some pressure off the quartetback much like the situation around Brock Purdy in SF. Nabers will be a fun player.
RE: Hope he is great  
Matt M. : 4/25/2024 8:57 pm : link
In comment 16488161 rocco8112 said:
Quote:
Disappointed we didn't go QB.
With that QB likely being McCarthy, I can't say I'm disappointed. I would have been good with him, but I'm happy with Nabers.
Love the player  
gameday555 : 4/25/2024 8:57 pm : link
Would have taken a shot at JJM. Time will tell.
Love the player  
46and2Blue : 4/25/2024 8:57 pm : link
Hope the talent isn’t wasted by lack of qb
I think the Nabers Giants QB talk was nonsense  
bigblueny : 4/25/2024 8:58 pm : link
and he really wanted to come here... fuck yeah, what a talent we just got.
RE: I love the guy  
RDJR : 4/25/2024 8:58 pm : link
In comment 16488152 George from PA said:
Quote:
Has improved the entire WR room


Who throws to him. C’mon.
Is Nabers a good wideout?  
Roto_Wizard : 4/25/2024 8:58 pm : link
Sure, he's electric.

But who the hell is going to throw him the ball?

You are honestly expecting Jones to either improve or stay healthy? REALLY?

Clearly they haven't learned a thing. Get ready for another rough year. Hopefully Drew Lock can step up.
Great player  
Thegratefulhead : 4/25/2024 8:58 pm : link
Only loss at 6 was to overpay to move up.
Fucking  
BigBlueBuff : 4/25/2024 8:58 pm : link
Horrendous. The only guy in the projections that I didn’t want.
Hopefully Drew Lock  
Sammo85 : 4/25/2024 8:58 pm : link
unlocks some magic.
Very Happy!!  
BigTymer : 4/25/2024 8:58 pm : link
Favorite player in this draft. Now, JS has to find a QB...
OBJ part 2  
JohnB : 4/25/2024 8:59 pm : link
the good news  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2024 8:59 pm : link
is we have completely transformed the WR room.

The right pick  
Breeze_94 : 4/25/2024 8:59 pm : link
Blue chip talent. McCarthy, while I like him, was not anywhere near blue chip.
RE: Great  
cosmicj : 4/25/2024 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16488178 AcidTest said:
Quote:
pick. Phenomenal player.


Knew you would like it.

Nabers is a VERY exciting player. Now let’s get Penix.
RE: RE: Go get a QB  
M.S. : 4/25/2024 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16488156 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16488137 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


.


This. Pair him with Penix.

Gotta trade up for him! It can be done.
The sound you hear...  
4xchamps : 4/25/2024 8:59 pm : link
is me patting myself on the back. The obvious pick.... JJ will prove to not be an NFL QB.
RE: Nabors has the potential to be  
jvm52106 : 4/25/2024 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16488192 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
our Jamarr Chase.


Keep in mind Bengals got their Chase after getting Burrow not the other way around..
I love the talent  
Sammo85 : 4/25/2024 8:59 pm : link
But Daboll has a big red target on his back now.
Belichek was really complimentary of nabers  
Eric on Li : 4/25/2024 8:59 pm : link
i was a jjm guy but the way this all played out im fine with their choice.

they and min tried to move up for maye.

neither tried to move up for jjm.

nyg stayed where they were didnt force a position and took a guy graded really highly by almost everyone. they got a top 3 position player in the draft at a premium position.

RE: This is awesome  
bwitz : 4/25/2024 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16488191 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
So glad they didn’t go for McCarthy.

Daniel Jones lives 🤣🤣😂


Yeah. Let’s hope that’s. It the case. Otherwise, wasted pick for at least two years.
RE: I think the Nabers Giants QB talk was nonsense  
RDJR : 4/25/2024 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16488198 bigblueny said:
Quote:
and he really wanted to come here... fuck yeah, what a talent we just got.


We need a quarterback. A WR is not a primary ball handler.
RE: OBJ part 2  
section125 : 4/25/2024 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16488216 JohnB said:
Quote:
.


No. He is faster.
RE: He’s  
4xchamps : 4/25/2024 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16488139 g56blue10 said:
Quote:
Great but I can’t understand how, if this team thinks they can with with Jones

One year. Hang in there brother.
Great pick!  
US1 Giants : 4/25/2024 9:00 pm : link
Jones can throw him the ball, for god sakes if we can  
gtt350 : 4/25/2024 9:00 pm : link
give him a second or two
RE: RE: Who's throwing to him?  
4xchamps : 4/25/2024 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16488171 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16488153 logman said:


Quote:


...



Lock

Lock can't shine DJ's shoes. Look at his career stats....
RE: the good news  
RDJR : 4/25/2024 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16488218 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is we have completely transformed the WR room.


So what?
RE: He’s  
cokeduplt : 4/25/2024 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16488139 g56blue10 said:
Quote:
Great but I can’t understand how, if this team thinks they can with with Jones


What are they supposed to do, pick McCarthy even though they obviously didn’t like him. Pick a stud WR and figure out the rest later
RE: Is Nabers a good wideout?  
Breeze_94 : 4/25/2024 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16488206 Roto_Wizard said:
Quote:
Sure, he's electric.

But who the hell is going to throw him the ball?

You are honestly expecting Jones to either improve or stay healthy? REALLY?

Clearly they haven't learned a thing. Get ready for another rough year. Hopefully Drew Lock can step up.


Overreaction. Jones isn’t as bad as you make it. He can get the ball to Nabers. Guy won a WC game throwing to Richie James and Hodgins from the bills p-squad…
Joe Schoen head faked  
M.S. : 4/25/2024 9:00 pm : link
The entire football world.
If you don't want the QB  
Mendenhall : 4/25/2024 9:00 pm : link
then trade back. Team has so many weaknesses.
Good pick  
George : 4/25/2024 9:00 pm : link
I’m not sold on JJM at all. Getting an alpha WR without losing any picks later this week is huge.

I like this.
That is  
Jerry in_DC : 4/25/2024 9:00 pm : link
very disappointing but in line with what the Giants do.
This  
Giantsbigblue : 4/25/2024 9:01 pm : link
Should open up the offense. Now defenses have to account for someone. Love the pick!
RE: Fucking  
SirYesSir : 4/25/2024 9:01 pm : link
In comment 16488210 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:
Horrendous. The only guy in the projections that I didn’t want.




🤡
sign Dak  
Archer : 4/25/2024 9:01 pm : link
Play the season out and sign Prescot.

He will be a free agent next year
Let the...  
Johnny5 : 4/25/2024 9:01 pm : link
... cliff jumping begin! LOL
RE: RE: Nabors has the potential to be  
4xchamps : 4/25/2024 9:01 pm : link
In comment 16488228 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16488192 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:


Quote:


our Jamarr Chase.



Keep in mind Bengals got their Chase after getting Burrow not the other way around..


So that's how everyone has to do it? The Jets got Wilson before Wilson. How'd that work out?
Impressed that Schoen and Co,  
jeff57 : 4/25/2024 9:01 pm : link
Did not cave to the pressure to take a QB. They obviously thought that McCarthy didn’t measure up.
They clearly didn’t love mccarthy  
GiantsFan84 : 4/25/2024 9:01 pm : link
They clearly did their homework on him and didn’t take him. That’s ok. This team needs talent. This guy is legit. Maybe they don’t get a QB for another year or two. It is what it is. You can’t force it if the QBs aren’t good
OBJ was the 13th pick in the draft.  
RDJR : 4/25/2024 9:01 pm : link
Do we really think this kid is going to be better than Odell?
 
christian : 4/25/2024 9:02 pm : link
Nabers and MHJr were pound for pound the best players in the draft.
Alright ...  
Beer Man : 4/25/2024 9:02 pm : link
Another year of never ending Daniel Jones threads and 1/2 dozen more reincarnations of Producer
Maybe all the later JJM  
Everyone Relax : 4/25/2024 9:02 pm : link
hype was a facade? No one is moving to get him. Giants made the right pick. They werent going to fix this team with one pick
I’m all about QB  
AcesUp : 4/25/2024 9:02 pm : link
But you rarely have access to this level of WR prospect. They’re gonna have to be extremely aggressive at QB next year but if Nabers hits the table is set.
Love it  
18E : 4/25/2024 9:02 pm : link
!!!
JJ McCarthy  
M.S. : 4/25/2024 9:03 pm : link
Falls into the lap of Minny at 11?
You  
SoZKillA : 4/25/2024 9:03 pm : link
People wanted JJM that bad? He’s another DJ, he’s a 3rd round talent at best.
Thanks Mara...QB Hell  
JoeDonLooney : 4/25/2024 9:03 pm : link
We could have moved down, got multiple #1s maybe and still get a #1WR. This smells of Mara.

Oh, wait a minute, let's get a Rattler or a Pratt or some other mediocre QB later.
RE: …  
AcesUp : 4/25/2024 9:03 pm : link
In comment 16488279 christian said:
Quote:
Nabers and MHJr were pound for pound the best players in the draft.


Probably top 3 WR prospects over the last decade.
I talked to a ton of Michigan fans today  
ZogZerg : 4/25/2024 9:04 pm : link
And they ALL said JJ is OVERRATED.

So happy we passed on him.

RE: Thank God  
Mike from Ohio : 4/25/2024 9:04 pm : link
In comment 16488127 Costy16 said:
Quote:
It wasn’t McCarthy.


This. I was worried we were going to grab him out of desperation.

I will not be able to read Schoen’s comments, because if he says “weapons for Daniel” or “help Daniel” I am going to kill someone.
Unless We Trade Up For Penix Or Nix  
BlueVinnie : 4/25/2024 9:04 pm : link
get ready for at least 2 more years of shitty football. That is assuming Drew Lock doesn't somehow become a thing.
Great Pick  
Jim in Tampa : 4/25/2024 9:04 pm : link
I much preferred Maye, but I didn't want JJ and my biggest fear was not only would the Giants take McCarthy, but they'd also trade up to do so.

Malik will be exciting and who knows... maybe DJ turns it around in year 6 :>)

(At least we kept all our picks.)
I like our WRs now at least.  
jgambrosio : 4/25/2024 9:04 pm : link
Nabers, wandale, Hyatt, and now we can call slaytons bluff.

Can drew lock be a serviceable QB is the main question. At least good enough to keep DJ on the bench and we see what 2025 offers.
Good pick  
kelly : 4/25/2024 9:04 pm : link
Was not sold on Maye so not disappointed there.

With Wandale and Nabers Jones can continue to throw short passes and let these guys run. Both are very quick and tough.

Now go get a two way TE who can be another short pass option.

Then a RB in the third who can pass protect and catch.

lets see what happens
Maybe you can argue Watkins  
AcesUp : 4/25/2024 9:04 pm : link
But think MHJ and Nabers easily clear top 5 by consensus.
RE: Thanks Mara...QB Hell  
BlackLight : 4/25/2024 9:04 pm : link
In comment 16488296 JoeDonLooney said:
Quote:
We could have moved down, got multiple #1s maybe and still get a #1WR. This smells of Mara.

Oh, wait a minute, let's get a Rattler or a Pratt or some other mediocre QB later.


Maranoia is running wild like it's never run before!
RE: Impressed that Schoen and Co,  
mfsd : 4/25/2024 9:04 pm : link
In comment 16488269 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Did not cave to the pressure to take a QB. They obviously thought that McCarthy didn’t measure up.


Me too. I have no doubt Schoen did all his homework on possible trades, but sticking and taking Nabers is bold on its own.

 
ryanmkeane : 4/25/2024 9:04 pm : link
Big Rick did say that Nabers was a good dude.
RE: That is  
Go Terps : 4/25/2024 9:04 pm : link
In comment 16488260 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
very disappointing but in line with what the Giants do.


+1

Hopefully they somehow trade back in for a QB. Otherwise, a fine weapon for Daniel.
It will be interesting  
River Mike : 4/25/2024 9:05 pm : link
to see the wailing and gnashing of teeth in the QB or die crowd.
RE: RE: Fucking  
BigBlueBuff : 4/25/2024 9:05 pm : link
In comment 16488263 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
In comment 16488210 BigBlueBuff said:


Quote:


Horrendous. The only guy in the projections that I didn’t want.





🤡
Time will tell who is the clown, but my money is solidly on you.
RE: You  
RDJR : 4/25/2024 9:05 pm : link
In comment 16488291 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
People wanted JJM that bad? He’s another DJ, he’s a 3rd round talent at best.


No. Trade back.
Great pick, tremendous talent and fills a huge hole  
JonC : 4/25/2024 9:05 pm : link
Jones' days are still numbered.
Love the player...  
Amtoft : 4/25/2024 9:05 pm : link
You can't not like him... He is widely regarded as a lock to be a super star. He has elite separation... love it!!
Feldman and McGinn on Nabers  
Eric on Li : 4/25/2024 9:05 pm : link
and of course, the RAS vs Jamarr Chase.



McGinn:

Quote:
2. MALIK NABERS, Louisiana State (6-0, 199, 4.44, 1): Third-year junior. “He’s that all-around, well-polished, freakishly athletic individual,” said one scout. “His traits just jump off the tape at you.” His pro day workout included a 42-inch vertical jump and 10-9 broad jump. “I absolutely love watching Malik Nabers,” a second scout said. “He’s not your typical size for an ‘X’ but he has the speed, the separation, routes and hands. Where he separates himself is run after catch. That’s what makes him such an exciting player. CeeDee Lamb is a little bit bigger; Nabers is more sudden and (has) better top-end speed.” A third scout graded him on a par with Justin Jefferson, another LSU product. “He’s powerful, he’s explosive and he can win at every level of route running, which makes him special as a high-floor player,” a fourth scout said. “He can run after the catch. He can run intermediate routes. He can track the deep ball.” Started 30 of 38 games. Finished with 189 catches for 3,003 (15.9) and 21 TDs. “He’s not Harrison,” a fifth scout said. “If you see that just ignore it. He’s more of the D.J. Moore kind of player. Thick running back build. He’s a good player, a really good player. I don’t think he has elite ball skills.” From Youngsville, La. “He is what he is right now,” said a sixth scout. “He’s topped out. Against the Alabama corners his production all came against zone coverage over the middle. When he was manned up he struggled. But he has straight dog in him once he catches the ball.”


Feldman:

Quote:
Marvin Harrison, Rome Odunze … and Malik Nabers above them both

“(Harrison’s) not No. 1 to me,” said a veteran NFL receivers coach, whose team is in the market for another top receiver, and whom we’ll ID as WR Coach 1. “(LSU’s Malik) Nabers is the No. 1 on my list and I think he is on a lot of people’s lists. He’s just different to me. I don’t think it’s anything toward Marvin, it’s just really that Nabers is that good. His skills with the ball in his hands are really different. His acceleration is just different. His explosive is different. He tracks the ball really well. He’s a smaller guy but he can still play outside. He’s rare in a lot of ways. He’s got some Ja’Marr Chase in him, some DJ Moore skills. I hesitate to say this because Tyreek Hill’s speed is just so different from anybody in the league, but Nabers has some of that kind of burst and just so explosive off the line of scrimmage.

“He’s as fast as the person chasing him. He’s gonna run away from whoever. If Deion was chasing him, he’d go 4.21 or whatever. He’s the best WR prospect since Chase and on tape, I think he’s even more impressive. This dude is different.”

Another long-time NFL assistant, who has coached receivers and been an NFL offensive coordinator, agreed that Nabers was the top receiver prospect.

“It’s Nabers and then there’s a gap,” said Offensive Assistant 1. “He is the best wide receiver in the draft in a couple of years, maybe more. He is Tyreek Hill combined with both of those San Francisco guys (Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk). He is so explosive. He has a second gear. He can stop on a dime. He breaks tackles. You can’t jam him because he’s just too quick and if you miss at all, he’s gonna outrun you. He’s really competitive but he can be a pain in the ass. He’ll be the guy who’ll have something to say to the coordinator coming off the field. He’s got that edge to him where he doesn’t know when to let up. He doesn’t know that those guys are on his side.”

Scout 1: “Nabers is so much more explosive. I think he has more upside. I don’t know if I trust him like I trust Marvin. I trust Marvin to be disciplined.”

WR Coach 2: “We have Nabers as No. 1. He’s got all the ability in the world. He’s got Receiver No. 1 written all over him. He does have some stuff he’s got to clean up. Route running, which will come naturally with the right coach and group of receivers. So much upside. He just brings a different presence. His physicality. You see that on tape. He’s got that dawg in him.”

Harrison, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound Biletnikoff Award winner, is bigger than the 6-feet, 199-pound Nabers, who finished second in the FBS with 1,569 receiving yards and third with 14 touchdowns. Harrison ranked No. 2 on the Freaks List in 2023 after putting up impressive numbers in the Buckeyes strength program. He’s bench pressed 380 pounds, broad-jumped 10 feet 8, clocked 3.94 in the shuttle and topped out at 23.5 mph, according to Ohio State sources. But Harrison didn’t do any of the testing in the draft process, which has added to some skepticism about his explosiveness.

“Marvin is great too,” said WR Coach 1. “You question just how fast he is. He can take the top off and he’s got elite ball skills and elite tracking. I don’t see 23 mph — that’s really, really fast. He’s to me more of a glider, build-up speed type of guy. Which you would expect, because he is huge.”

Offensive Assistant 1: “Marvin is really good. Polished. If you’re looking to pick on something, he’s not gonna run by people. They’re gonna squat on him at the top of the break. He’s good. I just wished he did the testing. He comes across as casual a little bit.”

Scout 1: “I think Marvin is pretty damn explosive. Physically, he’s like a 6-3 CeeDee Lamb. He just doesn’t have that innate dog that Malik has.”

WR Coach 2: “Harrison is like a fluid, smooth receiver. He doesn’t have the same elite traits like Nabers. He can separate and catches the ball real well. I don’t think he wows you.”

Odunze is as tall as Harrison and a little thicker at 212 pounds. He did all the testing in Indianapolis, clocking a 4.45 40 with a 1.52 10-yard split, vertical jumping 39 inches and going 4.03 in the 20-yard shuttle. Last season at Washington, Odunze led the nation in receiving yards with 1,640 to go with 82 catches and 13 touchdowns.

Scout 1: “Rome is the safest guy of the receivers. He’s just not as talented as Malik or Harrison as far as getting consistent separation at an NFL level. I trust him a little more than those guys. As far as strength through the catch, he might be the best. He’s built right to last and run routes.”

WR Coach 1: “He’s great at tracking the ball; he’s rugged and has good run after the catch ability. Can play inside and out, and he’s so smart — like different type of smart. He can pick things up so easily and will adapt easily to the pro game because of the system and the concepts they had there, and that really shows up in his game.”

Offensive Assistant 1: “I like the grit and his lower body is really strong. But he’s not running by people or closing cushion like Nabers does.”

WR Coach 2: “I think you have a top two with Malik and Marvin, and then I think there’s Rome, who I don’t think is in that same tier as those two. Rome has the make-up to be really good but in my opinion he doesn’t have the elite traits like the other two. I question his top-end (speed). He doesn’t have that juice like Nabers. He’s more of a possession-type receiver. He’s a more polished route runner, but I don’t think he’s to the level of Marvin.”


Now do we see a move for Bo Nix or Penix?
RE: JJ McCarthy  
Mike from Ohio : 4/25/2024 9:05 pm : link
In comment 16488290 M.S. said:
Quote:
Falls into the lap of Minny at 11?


Poor man’s Kirk Cousins. They can have him.
Eric posted earlier about where Maye would've gone in past few drafts  
John in NC : 4/25/2024 9:05 pm : link
There's a decent argument that Nabers could've be WR 1 in any draft since 2014.
Another great player in the draft  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/25/2024 9:05 pm : link
that won't reach his potential with this shit staff/franchise.

Great pick, boys!
7 wins  
Jerry in_DC : 4/25/2024 9:06 pm : link
Pick number 9. Get more weapons for Daniel. 7 wins, pick numerous 8. Get more help for Daniel. Before you know it, it's 2030 and Mara is trying to make the case to put him in the ring of honor because he's top 5 all time in games played...
RE: I love the talent  
DefenseWins : 4/25/2024 9:06 pm : link
In comment 16488230 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
But Daboll has a big red target on his back now.


Why? he cannot control what QB is on the board when we pick
RE: …  
section125 : 4/25/2024 9:06 pm : link
In comment 16488279 christian said:
Quote:
Nabers and MHJr were pound for pound the best players in the draft.


Clearly they were. I can guarantee that neither Schoen or Daboll wanted anything to do with McCarthy and obviously the Vikings may not have been either although at 11 they might be.

You take the BEST player available and that was Nabers at #6.
RE: OBJ was the 13th pick in the draft.  
monstercoo : 4/25/2024 9:06 pm : link
In comment 16488275 RDJR said:
Quote:
Do we really think this kid is going to be better than Odell?


He’s my #1 WR in the draft. Im happy with the pick, he’s the player I was hoping for. This fanbase is going to have a tough time with him though..
It’s hard  
g56blue10 : 4/25/2024 9:06 pm : link
To believe I am so bummed drafting such an awesome player. He’s a legit stud. I just think are going to be in QB hell and I think JJM is going to be an above average QB. I think will be around 500 next . We need to figure out how to get a QB
RE: Joe Schoen head faked  
Mike from Ohio : 4/25/2024 9:07 pm : link
In comment 16488252 M.S. said:
Quote:
The entire football world.


He stood pat and picked a guy everyone mocked to them. This wasn’t some kind of coup.
RE: the good news  
Rjanyg : 4/25/2024 9:07 pm : link
In comment 16488218 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is we have completely transformed the WR room.


Yes we do! Great player. Got a good one and kept our draft in tact!

Not gonna lie, was hoping for Maye or JJM. Nabers was 3rd on my wish list.
Valentine was right !  
Manny in CA : 4/25/2024 9:07 pm : link
It's gonna be F1 time @ Metlife (Nabors, Hyatt, Slayton, Robinson.

The Giants sure put in a lot of work evaluating QBs...  
GFAN52 : 4/25/2024 9:07 pm : link
only to go with the player most of the mocks and all of the oddsmakers have been forecasting Nabers at 6.
I feel like this was Joe Schoen’s  
Biteymax22 : 4/25/2024 9:07 pm : link
Version of the Barkley pick. I like the player a lot, I liked Barkley a lot.

Given the amount of holes, specifically at QB, I thought QB or trade down for more assets was the move. I just don’t see how we’re going to get the ball to him.
RE: RE: I love the talent  
Sammo85 : 4/25/2024 9:07 pm : link
In comment 16488338 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16488230 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


But Daboll has a big red target on his back now.



Why? he cannot control what QB is on the board when we pick


He needs a QB to run his offense you dope.
RE: RE: Great  
AcidTest : 4/25/2024 9:07 pm : link
In comment 16488222 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16488178 AcidTest said:


Quote:


pick. Phenomenal player.



Knew you would like it.

Nabers is a VERY exciting player. Now let’s get Penix.


Very happy with Nabers.

The Falcons just took Penix.
Falcons  
Sammo85 : 4/25/2024 9:08 pm : link
are a great fit for Penix.
Interesting  
ajr2456 : 4/25/2024 9:09 pm : link
You can take a QB with one on the roster
I hope he can throw the ball to himself.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/25/2024 9:09 pm : link
.
RE: Interesting  
Giantsbigblue : 4/25/2024 9:09 pm : link
In comment 16488371 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
You can take a QB with one on the roster


Go cheer for the falcons
RE: RE: I think the Nabers Giants QB talk was nonsense  
bigblueny : 4/25/2024 9:09 pm : link
In comment 16488233 RDJR said:
Quote:
In comment 16488198 bigblueny said:


Quote:


and he really wanted to come here... fuck yeah, what a talent we just got.



We need a quarterback. A WR is not a primary ball handler.


Nah. Don't agree. Jones gets another deserved chance.
So…punt on QB into 2025?  
The_Boss : 4/25/2024 9:09 pm : link
Schoen and Daboll shopping QB hungry in THAT QB class is a terrifying thought. I’d actually rather both be fired in January after we blow ass next year than let them draft next April.
RE: RE: I love the talent  
section125 : 4/25/2024 9:10 pm : link
In comment 16488338 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16488230 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


But Daboll has a big red target on his back now.



Why? he cannot control what QB is on the board when we pick


Daboll never had a target on his back and still doesn't and he won't unless he commits murder or goes Joe Judge...
I don't have a problem with this pick  
Beer Man : 4/25/2024 9:10 pm : link
1. Some draft boards have Nabers the highest rated player in the draft
2. If it works out and the WRs can stay healthy, it could be one of the best WR crews the team had
3. I'm a fan of building the team and then bringing in a young QB putting them in the best position to succeed
Getting a QB will be on the GM…..  
Simms11 : 4/25/2024 9:10 pm : link
there’s a number of ways, through trades, draft or FA. We'll probably be in a better position next year to get one. You can’t project QBs a year out. Let’s see what happens next year.
Don’t sleep  
Thegratefulhead : 4/25/2024 9:10 pm : link
On Lock
Giants fans who don't love this pick.....  
Fishmanjim57 : 4/25/2024 9:10 pm : link
Will probably love him when he plays. Malik Nabers is a great pick, and I like him more than Harrison! The Giants just received the best WR in the draft!
RE: RE: You  
SoZKillA : 4/25/2024 9:10 pm : link
In comment 16488323 RDJR said:
Quote:
In comment 16488291 SoZKillA said:


Quote:


People wanted JJM that bad? He’s another DJ, he’s a 3rd round talent at best.



No. Trade back.


Ok trade back to where? Take another CB who’s average? We need a fucking WR. Enough.
RE: RE: RE: I love the talent  
Sammo85 : 4/25/2024 9:11 pm : link
In comment 16488388 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16488338 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16488230 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


But Daboll has a big red target on his back now.



Why? he cannot control what QB is on the board when we pick



Daboll never had a target on his back and still doesn't and he won't unless he commits murder or goes Joe Judge...


He absolutely does. A playoff miss and poor offense and it’s going to be boiling water time. You can choose to be ignorant of that reality. This franchise has had six losing seasons in seven.
We are going to have get a QB next year  
Mike from Ohio : 4/25/2024 9:11 pm : link
Regardless of who is there or where we are picking. Either that or sign an expensive free agent.

Or give Daniel three or four more years to show us how good he is.
RE: Don’t sleep  
46and2Blue : 4/25/2024 9:11 pm : link
In comment 16488396 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
On Lock


Drew lock has not been a very good qb so far
RE: I talked to a ton of Michigan fans today  
RCPhoenix : 4/25/2024 9:12 pm : link
In comment 16488301 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
And they ALL said JJ is OVERRATED.

So happy we passed on him.


I liked him but Nabers is a stud WR.
RE: Don’t sleep  
Sean : 4/25/2024 9:12 pm : link
In comment 16488396 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
On Lock

One day we'll be able to raise the standards here. I hope.
RE: Getting a QB will be on the GM…..  
The_Boss : 4/25/2024 9:13 pm : link
In comment 16488393 Simms11 said:
Quote:
there’s a number of ways, through trades, draft or FA. We'll probably be in a better position next year to get one. You can’t project QBs a year out. Let’s see what happens next year.


Yes you can absolutely project QB’s a year out.
RE: RE: Interesting  
ajr2456 : 4/25/2024 9:13 pm : link
In comment 16488374 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16488371 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


You can take a QB with one on the roster



Go cheer for the falcons


Why would I do that?
Man  
Jerry in_DC : 4/25/2024 9:13 pm : link
This is going to be a depressing season
CHI went with the obvious  
logman : 4/25/2024 9:13 pm : link
on both picks and immediately become relevant
RE: Giants fans who don't love this pick.....  
RDJR : 4/25/2024 9:13 pm : link
In comment 16488397 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
Will probably love him when he plays. Malik Nabers is a great pick, and I like him more than Harrison! The Giants just received the best WR in the draft!


I agree he is a talented kid, who will be good. However, who gets him the ball?
RE: Great pick, tremendous talent and fills a huge hole  
AcesUp : 4/25/2024 9:13 pm : link
In comment 16488324 JonC said:
Quote:
Jones' days are still numbered.


Yeah he’s on a 1 year. Giants are going to have to go all in at qb next offseason. That’s the trade off. Dak is gonna hit FA and hopefully the QB class matures and they can trade the farm for one. Nabers isn’t anything to be upset about, a rare prospect at a premium position.
Mel Kiper….  
UticaMike : 4/25/2024 9:14 pm : link
really struggling tonight, lol lol
RE: RE: Don’t sleep  
Sammo85 : 4/25/2024 9:14 pm : link
In comment 16488423 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16488396 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


On Lock


One day we'll be able to raise the standards here. I hope.



People will be calling for DeVito again. Just prepare yourself. There’s a segment here that accepts 5-7 wins as “positive”.
RE: OBJ was the 13th pick in the draft.  
nochance : 4/25/2024 9:15 pm : link
In comment 16488275 RDJR said:
Quote:
Do we really think this kid is going to be better than Odell?



Maybe great and a little saner
RE: RE: Don’t sleep  
Go Terps : 4/25/2024 9:15 pm : link
In comment 16488423 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16488396 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


On Lock


One day we'll be able to raise the standards here. I hope.


Fucking pathetic.

So, so depressing.
Good for the Bears.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/25/2024 9:15 pm : link
They know what they're doing unlike the Giants.
Thought the Jets would just take  
M.S. : 4/25/2024 9:16 pm : link
JJ McCarthy.
The standard for the Giants and John Mara  
Mike from Ohio : 4/25/2024 9:16 pm : link
Is not winning, it’s being classy. John Mara would rather lose games in half empty stadiums than not be fair to poor Daniel.

So in that respect, not making Daniel uncomfortable with his job was a huge win.
I think Nabers is great  
Greg from LI : 4/25/2024 9:17 pm : link
But he can’t pass to himself
RE: RE: RE: RE: I love the talent  
section125 : 4/25/2024 9:17 pm : link
In comment 16488408 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16488388 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16488338 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16488230 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


But Daboll has a big red target on his back now.



Why? he cannot control what QB is on the board when we pick



Daboll never had a target on his back and still doesn't and he won't unless he commits murder or goes Joe Judge...



He absolutely does. A playoff miss and poor offense and it’s going to be boiling water time. You can choose to be ignorant of that reality. This franchise has had six losing seasons in seven.


No he doesn't and no he won't. You are the one with your head in the clouds. If you are telling me the team is that bad, you don't think Schoen and the FO know that too. So they give him a talent deficient team and then fire him if they don't make the playoffs? How does that make sense to anyone?
RE: It’s a waste for 2024  
56goat : 4/25/2024 9:18 pm : link
In comment 16488130 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
.


Yep, punting on another year.
Has anyone checked on Go Terps?  
JCin332 : 4/25/2024 9:19 pm : link
..
Fantastic Pick  
bLiTz 2k : 4/25/2024 9:19 pm : link
...

RE: RE: It’s a waste for 2024  
Giantsbigblue : 4/25/2024 9:19 pm : link
In comment 16488466 56goat said:
Quote:
In comment 16488130 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


.



Yep, punting on another year.


You think a rookie QB is gonna come in and turn it around in year one with Slayton being the best weapon on offense?
RE: Good for the Bears.  
BillT : 4/25/2024 9:20 pm : link
In comment 16488454 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
They know what they're doing unlike the Giants.

Pretty easy when you have #1 and #9.
So next year  
Jerry in_DC : 4/25/2024 9:20 pm : link
If it's an average year there are maybe 2 QBs at the top. Say we're at pick 9. Lots of teams need QBs. We're desperate and trading 3 FRPs to get in there if anyone is willing to deal?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I love the talent  
Sammo85 : 4/25/2024 9:20 pm : link
In comment 16488463 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16488408 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16488388 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16488338 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16488230 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


But Daboll has a big red target on his back now.



Why? he cannot control what QB is on the board when we pick



Daboll never had a target on his back and still doesn't and he won't unless he commits murder or goes Joe Judge...



He absolutely does. A playoff miss and poor offense and it’s going to be boiling water time. You can choose to be ignorant of that reality. This franchise has had six losing seasons in seven.



No he doesn't and no he won't. You are the one with your head in the clouds. If you are telling me the team is that bad, you don't think Schoen and the FO know that too. So they give him a talent deficient team and then fire him if they don't make the playoffs? How does that make sense to anyone?


They’ve been here going into 3 seasons. This is their team. Their picks and their QB choice. They don’t get 5 years.
Good for the team build, I think probably the end of Daboll  
widmerseyebrow : 4/25/2024 9:21 pm : link
.
RE: I love the talent  
56goat : 4/25/2024 9:21 pm : link
In comment 16488230 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
But Daboll has a big red target on his back now.


What is the over/under on # of games before Daboll starts throwing his iPad t his QB next year.
QB is the most important position in sports  
Darwinian : 4/25/2024 9:22 pm : link
The Falcons have two.

The Giants have zero.

Yet somehow the Falcons are the stupid ones according to some.
RE: So next year  
The_Boss : 4/25/2024 9:23 pm : link
In comment 16488492 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
If it's an average year there are maybe 2 QBs at the top. Say we're at pick 9. Lots of teams need QBs. We're desperate and trading 3 FRPs to get in there if anyone is willing to deal?


Who we trading up for? Fucking Carson Beck? Riley Leonard? This is what I mean about Schoen/Daboll being QB starved in 2025. They can seriously fuck this thing bad. I’d rather both be fired.
RE: QB is the most important position in sports  
Mike in NY : 4/25/2024 9:23 pm : link
In comment 16488508 Darwinian said:
Quote:
The Falcons have two.

The Giants have zero.

Yet somehow the Falcons are the stupid ones according to some.


You can't play two at once and they gave Cousins a boatload of money
Sure seems like  
Jerry in_DC : 4/25/2024 9:23 pm : link
There were some QBs around...
RE: RE: Don’t sleep  
Thegratefulhead : 4/25/2024 9:23 pm : link
In comment 16488423 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16488396 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


On Lock


One day we'll be able to raise the standards here. I hope.
I think Lock still has upside. I think Nabers is a game changing player. Can’t be unhappy. Looks like the had a guy(Maye). They could not get him. Is what it is. Jones could recover and play well. Pleased with the quality of the player that was drafted at a premium position.
Hope folks enjoyed that amazing Tommy Devitto run!  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/25/2024 9:24 pm : link
Woohoo!!!
Should have shown  
McNally's_Nuts : 4/25/2024 9:24 pm : link
balls and gotten Maye
Let's reset now...  
bw in dc : 4/25/2024 9:24 pm : link
We have a beefed-up OL, a great new WR prospect, a stable of other young, talented WRs, offensive minded HC, etc.

Time for Jones to deliver in his 6th attempt to be a franchise QB.

Expectations?

30+ TDs, 8+ YPA, 66% comp%, and 3,600+ passing yards.

At least...
RE: Hope folks enjoyed that amazing Tommy Devitto run!  
UConn4523 : 4/25/2024 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16488524 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Woohoo!!!


Maye still goes 3
RE: RE: So next year  
Jerry in_DC : 4/25/2024 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16488515 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16488492 Jerry in_DC said:


Quote:


If it's an average year there are maybe 2 QBs at the top. Say we're at pick 9. Lots of teams need QBs. We're desperate and trading 3 FRPs to get in there if anyone is willing to deal?



Who we trading up for? Fucking Carson Beck? Riley Leonard? This is what I mean about Schoen/Daboll being QB starved in 2025. They can seriously fuck this thing bad. I’d rather both be fired.


Yeah I'd be fine with firing them at this point. The problem might be that the 1st question in the interview process is, "tell me how you will make Daniel happy."
This will be the first year in a very long time  
LW_Giants : 4/25/2024 9:25 pm : link
Where I won’t be living and breathing everything giants. I just cannot get excited about a season where Daniel jones is the qb and nothing better on the horizon. Completely apathetic
RE: Should have shown  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/25/2024 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16488525 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
balls and gotten Maye


This franchise has no balls and no brains. Schoen is a fraud.
RE: Let's reset now...  
The_Boss : 4/25/2024 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16488535 bw in dc said:
Quote:
We have a beefed-up OL, a great new WR prospect, a stable of other young, talented WRs, offensive minded HC, etc.

Time for Jones to deliver in his 6th attempt to be a franchise QB.

Expectations?

30+ TDs, 8+ YPA, 66% comp%, and 3,600+ passing yards.

At least...


In one year??
RE: Hope folks enjoyed that amazing Tommy Devitto run!  
Chris684 : 4/25/2024 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16488524 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Woohoo!!!


The DeVito run has nothing to do with it.

Penix and McCarthy just went 2 and 4 picks after us. We should have taken either.
RE: I feel like this was Joe Schoen’s  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/25/2024 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16488347 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Version of the Barkley pick. I like the player a lot, I liked Barkley a lot.

Given the amount of holes, specifically at QB, I thought QB or trade down for more assets was the move. I just don’t see how we’re going to get the ball to him.


Hard not to agree. I like the player but he shoulda traded down IMO.
6 picks  
M.S. : 4/25/2024 9:25 pm : link

I want at least 4 on offense.

Malik is #1
RE: RE: Hope folks enjoyed that amazing Tommy Devitto run!  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/25/2024 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16488537 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16488524 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Woohoo!!!



Maye still goes 3


Way to completely miss the point.
So The Final Score  
Trainmaster : 4/25/2024 9:25 pm : link
WR2 over QB4.

Really like the pick. Get a developmental QB on day 3. Start with Lock and see what happens.

As of now, still have the 2025 1st rounder unless they use it to trade up to get Nix (hope they don't).

Belichek clip "so much to like about nabors...smart...tough"  
Eric on Li : 4/25/2024 9:25 pm : link
Pat McAfee
@PatMcAfeeShow
·
27m
Malik Nabers will be going to the New York Giants..

"There's so much to like about Nabers and he's very very tough to cover" ~ Bill Belichick

https://x.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1783661708302561443 - ( New Window )
The Giants are trying to win now  
Go Terps : 4/25/2024 9:26 pm : link
So go win now. Go score 27 PPG and win 11 games with your new weapon.

That's fair, right? We have a #1 WR, a #1 left tackle, and a #1 QB.

Go win. Go fucking win.

RE: Let's reset now...  
Eli2020 : 4/25/2024 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16488535 bw in dc said:
Quote:
We have a beefed-up OL, a great new WR prospect, a stable of other young, talented WRs, offensive minded HC, etc.

Time for Jones to deliver in his 6th attempt to be a franchise QB.

Expectations?

30+ TDs, 8+ YPA, 66% comp%, and 3,600+ passing yards.

At least...


In other words, we’re so fucked
RE: RE: QB is the most important position in sports  
Mike from Ohio : 4/25/2024 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16488516 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16488508 Darwinian said:


Quote:


The Falcons have two.

The Giants have zero.

Yet somehow the Falcons are the stupid ones according to some.



You can't play two at once and they gave Cousins a boatload of money


You have a QB who can win games while your rookie sits and learns. It is ideal.

The Giants have to decide between Drew Lock and Daniel Jones…both of whom are arguably worse than Cousins AND Penix.
RE: RE: Should have shown  
The_Boss : 4/25/2024 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16488541 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16488525 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


balls and gotten Maye



This franchise has no balls and no brains. Schoen is a fraud.


John Mara gets to sleep well tonight.
Can’t wait for the end arounds and the bubble screens  
RDJR : 4/25/2024 9:26 pm : link
designed for Nabers. They will really be something.
RE: RE: Getting a QB will be on the GM…..  
Simms11 : 4/25/2024 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16488427 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16488393 Simms11 said:


Quote:


there’s a number of ways, through trades, draft or FA. We'll probably be in a better position next year to get one. You can’t project QBs a year out. Let’s see what happens next year.



Yes you can absolutely project QB’s a year out.


Sure you can, but not accurately….come on. There’s been plenty of QBs that changed their narrative their final year. There’s some intriguing guys there next year right now. We’ll see how it plays out.
Lombardi Trophies - Pats & Steelers (6) ...  
Manny in CA : 4/25/2024 9:27 pm : link

Dallas, 49ers (5)

Giants, Packers, Chiefs (4)

Results matter.
RE: The Giants are trying to win now  
The_Boss : 4/25/2024 9:27 pm : link
In comment 16488558 Go Terps said:
Quote:
So go win now. Go score 27 PPG and win 11 games with your new weapon.

That's fair, right? We have a #1 WR, a #1 left tackle, and a #1 QB.

Go win. Go fucking win.


4-13
Great pick  
JerseyCityJoe : 4/25/2024 9:27 pm : link
Thank you Giants.
Don't sleep on Tommy Cutlets  
Paulie Walnuts : 4/25/2024 9:28 pm : link
.
RE: Lombardi Trophies - Pats & Steelers (6) ...  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/25/2024 9:28 pm : link
In comment 16488572 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

Dallas, 49ers (5)

Giants, Packers, Chiefs (4)

Results matter.


None of the people who helped the Giants win those SBs are around anymore.
RE: The Giants are trying to win now  
figgy2989 : 4/25/2024 9:28 pm : link
In comment 16488558 Go Terps said:
Quote:
So go win now. Go score 27 PPG and win 11 games with your new weapon.

That's fair, right? We have a #1 WR, a #1 left tackle, and a #1 QB.

Go win. Go fucking win.


Jesus Christ, shut the fuck up already. Between you and the SanFran drunk, maybe put the phone down and go enjoy the outside world.
RE: Belichek clip  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2024 9:28 pm : link
In comment 16488556 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Pat McAfee
@PatMcAfeeShow
·
27m
Malik Nabers will be going to the New York Giants..

"There's so much to like about Nabers and he's very very tough to cover" ~ Bill Belichick https://x.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1783661708302561443 - ( New Window )


Thanks!
Not disappointed - we have a legit #1 WR now.  
short lease : 4/25/2024 9:28 pm : link

(at least on paper) but, I would have preferred Odunze.

Nabers seems to have more potential for PDD (prima donna disease).


We will see. Wish him well.
RE: Can’t wait for the end arounds and the bubble screens  
Mike from Ohio : 4/25/2024 9:28 pm : link
In comment 16488567 RDJR said:
Quote:
designed for Nabers. They will really be something.


Yeah it will be good for Nabers to understand how hard NFL safeties hit.
If Nix makes it past Den, LV  
BH28 : 4/25/2024 9:28 pm : link
I wonder if that is our window to trade back in for Nix?
RE: RE: Let's reset now...  
bw in dc : 4/25/2024 9:29 pm : link
In comment 16488562 Eli2020 said:
Quote:
In comment 16488535 bw in dc said:


Quote:


We have a beefed-up OL, a great new WR prospect, a stable of other young, talented WRs, offensive minded HC, etc.

Time for Jones to deliver in his 6th attempt to be a franchise QB.

Expectations?

30+ TDs, 8+ YPA, 66% comp%, and 3,600+ passing yards.

At least...



In other words, we’re so fucked


According to what was declared by Schoen et al tonight, more pieces are in place for Jones to shine. And they still believe in him.

I can't wait to hear Schoen's press conference.
RE: If Nix makes it past Den, LV  
The_Boss : 4/25/2024 9:29 pm : link
In comment 16488589 BH28 said:
Quote:
I wonder if that is our window to trade back in for Nix?


We already have one Daniel jones.
Oh noze!!  
Johnny5 : 4/25/2024 9:29 pm : link
The Giants didn't select a QB!! lol



Anyway ball-breaking aside, I wouldn't be surprised for them to somehow select Bo Nix.
How anyone doesn’t like this pick is crazy  
Rudy5757 : 4/25/2024 9:30 pm : link
Clearly the Giants didn’t like McCarthy. Some people had Nabers #1 overall.

McCarthy was the 5th QB taken and not many thought Penix was even a thought.

Don’t reach for players, this was a great pick.

The Pats probably wanted way more than the Giants were willing to pay.

Think of the speed & quickness we have at WR now, it’s crazy.
RE: The Giants are trying to win now  
Jerry in_DC : 4/25/2024 9:30 pm : link
In comment 16488558 Go Terps said:
Quote:
So go win now. Go score 27 PPG and win 11 games with your new weapon.

That's fair, right? We have a #1 WR, a #1 left tackle, and a #1 QB.

Go win. Go fucking win.


Yep - the standard is competing for the division title and the top teams in the NFC right now. All the moves the last 2 years have been win now. There is no growth path. We are in theory in the success window.
Wanted McCarthy  
Ike#88 : 4/25/2024 9:30 pm : link
who is going to throw to Nabors? Giants won one playoff game with Barkley and none with Beckham. This front office thinks Jones is the answer... still? Just so typical of the Mara led Giants.
RE: So next year  
AcesUp : 4/25/2024 9:30 pm : link
In comment 16488492 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
If it's an average year there are maybe 2 QBs at the top. Say we're at pick 9. Lots of teams need QBs. We're desperate and trading 3 FRPs to get in there if anyone is willing to deal?


Yeah probably. Or you entice the Cousins of next year, who will probably be Dak, to play for your team. Or you go in on a 2nd tier qb prospect with a short leash. You could easily argue that’s the level JJM and Penix are too.
Sy’56 had one thing hugely right  
M.S. : 4/25/2024 9:31 pm : link

A reluctance to surrender draft capital for a Talent-deficient Giants team.
 
christian : 4/25/2024 9:31 pm : link
10 years after they draft OBJ, they draft his clone.
Makes a lot of sense  
SimmsToBavaro : 4/25/2024 9:32 pm : link
And we didn’t get saddled with JJ. Thank God!
I think Nabers is great  
Greg from LI : 4/25/2024 9:33 pm : link
But he can’t pass to himself
RE: RE: The Giants are trying to win now  
Scooter185 : 4/25/2024 9:33 pm : link
In comment 16488575 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16488558 Go Terps said:


Quote:


So go win now. Go score 27 PPG and win 11 games with your new weapon.

That's fair, right? We have a #1 WR, a #1 left tackle, and a #1 QB.

Go win. Go fucking win.




4-13


4-13 and Nabers gets called a bust
.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 4/25/2024 9:33 pm : link
Drew Lock will win the job
RE: .....  
The_Boss : 4/25/2024 9:34 pm : link
In comment 16488637 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
Drew Lock will win the job


5-12
Schoen and Daboll  
Maggot Brain : 4/25/2024 9:35 pm : link
did their due diligence on every freakin QB in the draft. If they think Maye, JJM, Penix, etc are a cut below and not worth a top pick or trade up, so be it. You take the stud and live with the consequences. Their jobs will depend on it.
If only  
Jerry in_DC : 4/25/2024 9:35 pm : link
There were some QBs in this draft
Six QBs Gone In The 1st Round  
BlueVinnie : 4/25/2024 9:36 pm : link
and the team with one of the worst QB rooms in the league, didn't get one of them.
Odds Nix is available without having to trade up?  
Matt M. : 4/25/2024 9:36 pm : link
Would he be in play?
RE: QB is the most important position in sports  
EJNNJ : 4/25/2024 9:36 pm : link
In comment 16488508 Darwinian said:
Quote:
The Falcons have two.

The Giants have zero.

Yet somehow the Falcons are the stupid ones according to some.


Actually it's the OL... any QB will look bad passing from his back. Not saying DJ is Pro bowl but give him a competent OL for an accurate assessment
RE: I think Nabers is great  
cokeduplt : 4/25/2024 9:36 pm : link
In comment 16488633 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But he can’t pass to himself


So what’s the alternative? Pick a qb who they don’t like?
RE: Six QBs Gone In The 1st Round  
Darwinian : 4/25/2024 9:36 pm : link
In comment 16488671 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
and the team with one of the worst QB rooms in the league, didn't get one of them.


With the #6 pick.

That's a pretty neat trick.
RE: RE: I think Nabers is great  
Darwinian : 4/25/2024 9:38 pm : link
In comment 16488686 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
In comment 16488633 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


But he can’t pass to himself



So what’s the alternative? Pick a qb who they don’t like?


KOC and Payton found QBs they like. They don't know about quarterbacks?
RE: RE: Hope folks enjoyed that amazing Tommy Devitto run!  
cokeduplt : 4/25/2024 9:38 pm : link
In comment 16488546 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16488524 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Woohoo!!!



The DeVito run has nothing to do with it.

Penix and McCarthy just went 2 and 4 picks after us. We should have taken either.


Why? Take a qb just to take one? Stupid
Look it is simple ....  
short lease : 4/25/2024 9:39 pm : link

if we still need a QB in a year or 2 ... the Giants trade up and draft ARCH MANNING!!!!

MANNING 2.0 baby!!!!


WOOOHOO



(lol)
RE: RE: RE: I think Nabers is great  
cokeduplt : 4/25/2024 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16488707 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16488686 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


In comment 16488633 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


But he can’t pass to himself



So what’s the alternative? Pick a qb who they don’t like?



KOC and Payton found QBs they like. They don't know about quarterbacks?



We will see if they did. Giants made the pick that made the most sense instead of reaching
RE: How anyone doesn’t like this pick is crazy  
RDJR : 4/25/2024 9:40 pm : link
In comment 16488599 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
Clearly the Giants didn’t like McCarthy. Some people had Nabers #1 overall.

McCarthy was the 5th QB taken and not many thought Penix was even a thought.

Don’t reach for players, this was a great pick.

The Pats probably wanted way more than the Giants were willing to pay.

Think of the speed & quickness we have at WR now, it’s crazy.


How do they get the ball? I’ve asked this at least 3 times on this thread and have not received a response.
I think Schoen plays scared  
Darwinian : 4/25/2024 9:40 pm : link
He ain't it.
If it was gonna be a WR, wish it was Odunze  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/25/2024 9:41 pm : link
.
The Athletic gave the Giants a Grade A for the pick  
US1 Giants : 4/25/2024 9:41 pm : link
[quote]Nabers is an electric playmaker and arguably this class’ most dangerous ball carrier in space. An incredibly smooth and explosive athlete with great ball skills, Nabers was an instant contributor in the SEC for LSU and made 161 catches (playing with Jayden Daniels) the last two seasons. There were some scouts who had Nabers ranked ahead of Harrison — he’s that good.

The Giants have questions about Daniel Jones, to be sure. But they still have so much work to do that bringing a first-round QB in to compete for the job wouldn’t have made much sense. Nabers is an awesome talent and will instantly make one of the slowest offenses faster. This is a sensible, efficient and potentially explosive draft pick.

Grade: A
[quote]

The Athletic - ( New Window )
The  
Toth029 : 4/25/2024 9:43 pm : link
Guru who developed Josh Allen wanted the WR.

They made their own bed.
Fine  
uncledave : 4/25/2024 9:43 pm : link
Pretty chalk imo. Would have preferred Odunze
RE: Look it is simple ....  
section125 : 4/25/2024 9:43 pm : link
In comment 16488719 short lease said:
Quote:

if we still need a QB in a year or 2 ... the Giants trade up and draft ARCH MANNING!!!!

MANNING 2.0 baby!!!!


WOOOHOO



(lol)


Please stop. Arch Manning cannot even make starting QB in college. Was beat in the spring game.
With all the QBs picked ...  
Manny in CA : 4/25/2024 9:44 pm : link
This pushes the talent at every other position DOWN, that's good news for teams like the Giants who have holes all over the place.
You don’t invest $40M in a QB and give up after 6 games  
joe48 : 4/25/2024 9:44 pm : link
You also don’t draft a QB because you are desperate. People here were blinded by their dislike of DJ. Convinced themselves that any QB was better. The owner did not feel that way. We can release Jones after 2024.
RE: Oh noze!!  
AcidTest : 4/25/2024 9:44 pm : link
In comment 16488598 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
The Giants didn't select a QB!! lol



Anyway ball-breaking aside, I wouldn't be surprised for them to somehow select Bo Nix.


That is awesome!
great pick BPA  
bc4life : 4/25/2024 9:44 pm : link
Needed a # 1 wr.
Great pick. Got a top 3 talent at 6  
Thunderstruck27 : 4/25/2024 9:44 pm : link
The tears on this thread just make it better
if only Nabers could throw the ball to himself  
Reese's Pieces : 4/25/2024 9:45 pm : link
On this dismal night, when likely no one is happy, I'll bore you with why I believe in defense and not so much on "skill" players.

My personal fun draft fact. In 1986 the Giants had four 2nd round picks plus their 1st and 3rd and all six picks were defense. They picked up Mark Collins, Erik Howard and Pepper Johnson.

Then Young went offense in the first round for the next nine years.

1987
Ingram WE
Moore OT(Jumbo Elliott in 2nd round)
Williams C
Hampton RB
Bunch FB (ouch)
Brown, Derek TE
Brown, Dave QB* Supplemental Draft, 1st Round
Lewis WR
Wheatley RB
1995

George Young was killing me here. A team built around the defense and he picked only offense first

And SEVEN offensive skill positions
He clearly was not good picking these players.
But he broke the streak with Cedric Jones in 1996. 🤣
RE: If it was gonna be a WR, wish it was Odunze  
short lease : 4/25/2024 9:45 pm : link
In comment 16488763 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
.


+1

Said the same thing in an earlier post SB. Nabers is a player but, I am concerned with his maturity level and ego being a potential problem. We will see though.

I wish him well and much success. I hope he proves me dead wrong.
RE: .....  
ThomasG : 4/25/2024 9:46 pm : link
In comment 16488637 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
Drew Lock will win the job


Well, we look forward to that Greg RN
Spencer Rattler  
Paulie Walnuts : 4/25/2024 9:46 pm : link
Anyone?
License Plate Guy loved the pick.  
Crispino : 4/25/2024 9:47 pm : link
“Hey look, a player who wears a license plate like me!” 😀
Geez  
eugibs : 4/25/2024 9:49 pm : link
You qb or bust guys should try crying harder. Nabers is an absolute beast and at least half of these qbs who were just drafted are gonna be in the xfl before too long.
I think if Alt had been on the board, Giants would have taken him  
GeofromNJ : 4/25/2024 9:49 pm : link
Great pick by the Chargers. I just hope our O-line allows sufficient time to exploit Nabers' ability.
Might be the best player in the draft  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/25/2024 9:49 pm : link
RE: Spencer Rattler  
BillT : 4/25/2024 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16488835 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Anyone?

No. Absolutely no.
RE: RE: Look it is simple ....  
Toth029 : 4/25/2024 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16488786 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16488719 short lease said:


Quote:



if we still need a QB in a year or 2 ... the Giants trade up and draft ARCH MANNING!!!!

MANNING 2.0 baby!!!!


WOOOHOO



(lol)



Please stop. Arch Manning cannot even make starting QB in college. Was beat in the spring game.


He tore it up from reports. So what are you talking about?
https://247sports.com/article/arch-manning-backs-up-hype-as-no-1-overall-recruit-with-dynamic-performance-in-texas-spring-game-230867780/ - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Look it is simple ....  
short lease : 4/25/2024 9:51 pm : link
In comment 16488786 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16488719 short lease said:


Quote:



if we still need a QB in a year or 2 ... the Giants trade up and draft ARCH MANNING!!!!

MANNING 2.0 baby!!!!


WOOOHOO



(lol)



Please stop. Arch Manning cannot even make starting QB in college. Was beat in the spring game.



c'mon dude .... I know it is hard to communicate humor and
satire and sarcasm with just text but, the whole post was tongue in cheek. Even if he ends up being a great college QB - the chances of the Giants getting him are probably near zero. Things just don't work out that way.

RE: Spencer Rattler  
section125 : 4/25/2024 9:51 pm : link
In comment 16488835 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Anyone?


Geez. Guy has never done anything worth talking about.
RE: RE: If it was gonna be a WR, wish it was Odunze  
D HOS : 4/25/2024 9:51 pm : link
In comment 16488824 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 16488763 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


.



+1

Said the same thing in an earlier post SB. Nabers is a player but, I am concerned with his maturity level and ego being a potential problem. We will see though.

I wish him well and much success. I hope he proves me dead wrong.


I think Dr Lani is pretty important. I hope she can help keep this kid's head on right. No boat trips.
RE: The  
Mbavaro : 4/25/2024 9:51 pm : link
In comment 16488779 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Guru who developed Josh Allen wanted the WR.

They made their own bed.


And what would you suggest they do?

Draft a QB they don’t have conviction on?
RE: RE: RE: If it was gonna be a WR, wish it was Odunze  
short lease : 4/25/2024 9:53 pm : link
In comment 16488901 D HOS said:
Quote:
In comment 16488824 short lease said:


Quote:


In comment 16488763 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


.



+1

Said the same thing in an earlier post SB. Nabers is a player but, I am concerned with his maturity level and ego being a potential problem. We will see though.

I wish him well and much success. I hope he proves me dead wrong.



I think Dr Lani is pretty important. I hope she can help keep this kid's head on right. No boat trips.


+1
RE: RE: RE: Look it is simple ....  
section125 : 4/25/2024 9:54 pm : link
In comment 16488896 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 16488786 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16488719 short lease said:


Quote:



if we still need a QB in a year or 2 ... the Giants trade up and draft ARCH MANNING!!!!

MANNING 2.0 baby!!!!


WOOOHOO



(lol)



Please stop. Arch Manning cannot even make starting QB in college. Was beat in the spring game.




c'mon dude .... I know it is hard to communicate humor and
satire and sarcasm with just text but, the whole post was tongue in cheek. Even if he ends up being a great college QB - the chances of the Giants getting him are probably near zero. Things just don't work out that way.


I don't care. Not funny.
RE: RE: How anyone doesn’t like this pick is crazy  
Rudy5757 : 4/25/2024 9:56 pm : link
In comment 16488732 RDJR said:
Quote:
In comment 16488599 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Clearly the Giants didn’t like McCarthy. Some people had Nabers #1 overall.

McCarthy was the 5th QB taken and not many thought Penix was even a thought.

Don’t reach for players, this was a great pick.

The Pats probably wanted way more than the Giants were willing to pay.

Think of the speed & quickness we have at WR now, it’s crazy.



How do they get the ball? I’ve asked this at least 3 times on this thread and have not received a response.


Improved OL, Better WRs by getting a #1 and moving everyone down one slot where they belong. People talk like DJ can’t throw, he can if he has time and not laying on his back within 2 seconds. He is not a top 5 QB and if he’s as bad as you think the Giants will have the opportunity to take a QB next year and get rid of his contract.

Obviously the Giants feel that DJ and Nabers was better than picking the 4th QB. The team is better than it was and hour ago. When you get a chance to take an elite talent you take him. If you can’t be happy about getting a top talent I’m sorry for you. It’s not like they drafted Thomas Lewis.


Trading up to 3 was not an option.
RE: RE: The  
eugibs : 4/25/2024 9:57 pm : link
In comment 16488906 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16488779 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Guru who developed Josh Allen wanted the WR.

They made their own bed.



And what would you suggest they do?

Draft a QB they don’t have conviction on?


Yes. Take ANY quarterback. In fact, teams that don’t have their “qb of the future” on their roster in any given season shouldn’t even be allowed to play. What’s the point in even having a football team if you have not identified your “qb of the future.” It’s all that matters. The other 52 guys on the roster are simply window dressing. The good news is the “qb of the future” can be literally any qb you draft who has not stepped on the field yet. He’s a mystery box. Why take cold hard cash when you can have a chance at the mystery box? That’s what the giants front office didn’t understand when they made this terrible pick of the best athlete in the draft.
Here’s a question  
Amc825 : 4/25/2024 9:58 pm : link
Who gets number 8?
Love it or hate it  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 4/25/2024 9:59 pm : link
Two things are evident

1. The leaks out kc NYG central have stopprd.

2. Schoen doesnf cave to fan oressure
RE: RE: RE: RE: Look it is simple ....  
short lease : 4/25/2024 9:59 pm : link
In comment 16488930 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16488896 short lease said:


Quote:


In comment 16488786 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16488719 short lease said:


Quote:



if we still need a QB in a year or 2 ... the Giants trade up and draft ARCH MANNING!!!!

MANNING 2.0 baby!!!!


WOOOHOO



(lol)



Please stop. Arch Manning cannot even make starting QB in college. Was beat in the spring game.




c'mon dude .... I know it is hard to communicate humor and
satire and sarcasm with just text but, the whole post was tongue in cheek. Even if he ends up being a great college QB - the chances of the Giants getting him are probably near zero. Things just don't work out that way.




I don't care. Not funny.



lol ... "not Funny" You are killing me.

Are you the humor/sarcasm police for BBI? Should run everything by you before we post?

How funny it was is not the point. The post was not to be taken serious. I thought people would get that with the Yaahoo and the lol.

post your email and I will submit any future posts to you before I post them to BBI.
RE: I think if Alt had been on the board, Giants would have taken him  
Greg from LI : 4/25/2024 10:00 pm : link
In comment 16488876 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
Great pick by the Chargers. I just hope our O-line allows sufficient time to exploit Nabers' ability.


The OL could give all the time in the world and it will still be sucko Jones or, even worse, Lock throwing to him
Giants are an  
McNally's_Nuts : 4/25/2024 10:00 pm : link
unserious franchise and have been for the last ten years.

Gonna be great seeing Nabers cook the defense only for Jones to check down because he’s incapable of reading a defense
RE: RE: So next year  
k2tampa : 4/25/2024 10:01 pm : link
In comment 16488515 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16488492 Jerry in_DC said:


Quote:


If it's an average year there are maybe 2 QBs at the top. Say we're at pick 9. Lots of teams need QBs. We're desperate and trading 3 FRPs to get in there if anyone is willing to deal?



Who we trading up for? Fucking Carson Beck? Riley Leonard? This is what I mean about Schoen/Daboll being QB starved in 2025. They can seriously fuck this thing bad. I’d rather both be fired.


Beck and Leonard are already much more highly rated than Daniels was last spring.
It's funny to me that people who bitch that they reached for Jones are now pissed they didn't reach for a QB that has a windup that at times looks like a baseball pitcher.

Maybe McCarthy ends up being good, but I'll wager right now that Nabers ends up a much better WR than McCarthy is as a QB. But people keep saying McCarthy's a winner. Well, so was Geno Torretta. So was Johnny Manziel. Kellen Moore was 50-3.
RE: Geez  
bLiTz 2k : 4/25/2024 10:01 pm : link
In comment 16488871 eugibs said:
Quote:
You qb or bust guys should try crying harder. Nabers is an absolute beast and at least half of these qbs who were just drafted are gonna be in the xfl before too long.


This.

The QB or bust crowd are 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
The Atletic Gives Giants an “A” Grade  
M.S. : 4/25/2024 10:03 pm : link

“Nabers is an electric playmaker and arguably this class’ most dangerous ball carrier in space. An incredibly smooth and explosive athlete with great ball skills, Nabers was an instant contributor in the SEC for LSU and made 161 catches (playing with Jayden Daniels) the last two seasons. There were some scouts who had Nabers ranked ahead of Harrison — he’s that good.”

“The Giants have questions about Daniel Jones, to be sure. But they still have so much work to do that bringing a first-round QB in to compete for the job wouldn’t have made much sense. Nabers is an awesome talent and will instantly make one of the slowest offenses faster. This is a sensible, efficient and potentially explosive draft pick.”
I would've gone JJM  
allstarjim : 4/25/2024 10:03 pm : link
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.

I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.

I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.

I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.

But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.

So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.

The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/25/2024 10:04 pm : link
Giants clearly tried to trade up for Maye who was the QB they loved. Not sure what else you guys want. They ain’t have conviction on McCarthy being worth that pick at 6. I imagine Minnesota might have offered a trade up but maybe not, they might have thought Giants would take receiver regardless.
RE: The  
k2tampa : 4/25/2024 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16488779 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Guru who developed Josh Allen wanted the WR.

They made their own bed.


The 'guy who developed Josh Allen' didn't believe the QB was worth taking.
If you believe he's a good QB coach you should trust he knows whether a QB can be good.
RE: I would've gone JJM  
The_Boss : 4/25/2024 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16489019 allstarjim said:
Quote:
But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.

I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.

I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.

I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.

But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.

So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.

The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.


That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Look it is simple ....  
section125 : 4/25/2024 10:06 pm : link
In comment 16488979 short lease said:
Quote:



I don't care. Not funny.




lol ... "not Funny" You are killing me.

Are you the humor/sarcasm police for BBI? Should run everything by you before we post?

How funny it was is not the point. The post was not to be taken serious. I thought people would get that with the Yaahoo and the lol.

post your email and I will submit any future posts to you before I post them to BBI.


Hey, keep digging...
RE: RE: I would've gone JJM  
eugibs : 4/25/2024 10:09 pm : link
In comment 16489052 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16489019 allstarjim said:


Quote:


But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.

I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.

I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.

I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.

But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.

So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.

The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.



That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.


Sure. We know for a fact that the six bozos who were just drafted are all gonna be great and we also already know for a fact that there are no good quarterbacks available to be drafted next year. Makes sense.
RE: RE: Geez  
FStubbs : 4/25/2024 10:09 pm : link
In comment 16488998 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 16488871 eugibs said:


Quote:


You qb or bust guys should try crying harder. Nabers is an absolute beast and at least half of these qbs who were just drafted are gonna be in the xfl before too long.



This.

The QB or bust crowd are 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡


The thing is, we have other draft picks in this draft. If it's "any QB will do, just draft one", then maybe we get our guy in the 2nd or 3rd round and he'll have Nabers to throw to.
RE: RE: I would've gone JJM  
FStubbs : 4/25/2024 10:10 pm : link
In comment 16489052 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16489019 allstarjim said:


Quote:


But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.

I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.

I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.

I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.

But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.

So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.

The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.



That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.


The Panthers are almost assuredly picking #1 overall next year.
RE: RE: I would've gone JJM  
allstarjim : 4/25/2024 10:11 pm : link
In comment 16489052 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16489019 allstarjim said:


Quote:


But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.

I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.

I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.

I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.

But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.

So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.

The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.



That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.


Don't be so sure. Carson Beck has the prototype franchise QB body, over 72% passing, 24-6 TD-INT, just shy of 4000 yards passing.

Let's see how it plays out, if they are picking 1.1, then you only need one stud QB prospect in the class.
RE: Let's reset now...  
Tom in NY : 4/25/2024 10:12 pm : link
In comment 16488535 bw in dc said:
Quote:
We have a beefed-up OL, a great new WR prospect, a stable of other young, talented WRs, offensive minded HC, etc.

Time for Jones to deliver in his 6th attempt to be a franchise QB.

Expectations?

30+ TDs, 8+ YPA, 66% comp%, and 3,600+ passing yards.

At least...


This is fair...DJ needs to perform.
RE: RE: RE: I would've gone JJM  
The_Boss : 4/25/2024 10:13 pm : link
In comment 16489078 eugibs said:
Quote:
In comment 16489052 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16489019 allstarjim said:


Quote:


But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.

I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.

I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.

I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.

But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.

So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.

The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.



That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.



Sure. We know for a fact that the six bozos who were just drafted are all gonna be great and we also already know for a fact that there are no good quarterbacks available to be drafted next year. Makes sense.



If I’m wrong I’ll own up to it. There is not one QB projected to be draft eligible in 2025 that I want. Ewers, Leonard, Beck, Sanders, DJ, Dart, Ward, etc.
Giants literally had ZERO star playmakers  
M.S. : 4/25/2024 10:14 pm : link
On offense. Now they have one in Malik Nabers.
I’m not going to debate with anyone  
UberAlias : 4/25/2024 10:16 pm : link
I love the pick. Maye was the guy I really wanted but Nabers was my clear #2.
Haven't seen it posted anyhwere  
John in NC : 4/25/2024 10:16 pm : link
Nabers was the top rated player in the entire draft on NFL.com
RE: RE: Geez  
bceagle05 : 4/25/2024 10:17 pm : link
In comment 16488998 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 16488871 eugibs said:


Quote:


You qb or bust guys should try crying harder. Nabers is an absolute beast and at least half of these qbs who were just drafted are gonna be in the xfl before too long.



This.

The QB or bust crowd are 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

Odell and Saquon were beasts too. Who cares? Maybe we can waste this guy’s prime years too and complete the trifecta.
Great pick  
Giantsforever : 4/25/2024 10:19 pm : link
You can’t pick a qb without the resources to make him successful. Nabers is special. We will see if Jones or Lock have what it takes to run this offense with him. We will also see if the line has been fixed. If not, we still have our picks. Great pick!
RE: I’m not going to debate with anyone  
Johnny5 : 4/25/2024 10:21 pm : link
In comment 16489165 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I love the pick. Maye was the guy I really wanted but Nabers was my clear #2.

I liked Williams, Maye, and Nabers. I'm very happy with Nabers at 6.
The Giants took the BPA  
AnnapolisMike : 4/25/2024 10:25 pm : link
Last time I checked it's still a team game. QB will work itself out.
Here’s his first interview with Madeline…..  
Simms11 : 4/25/2024 10:26 pm : link
Seems like a good kid.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: I would've gone JJM  
k2tampa : 4/25/2024 10:27 pm : link
In comment 16489142 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16489078 eugibs said:


Quote:


In comment 16489052 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16489019 allstarjim said:


Quote:


But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.

I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.

I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.

I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.

But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.

So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.

The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.



That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.



Sure. We know for a fact that the six bozos who were just drafted are all gonna be great and we also already know for a fact that there are no good quarterbacks available to be drafted next year. Makes sense.




If I’m wrong I’ll own up to it. There is not one QB projected to be draft eligible in 2025 that I want. Ewers, Leonard, Beck, Sanders, DJ, Dart, Ward, etc.


I'll rely on the professionals to decide whether there are QBs worth drafting next year.
Bless...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/25/2024 10:29 pm : link
...our emotions.
Everyone talks offense as if the two units were out of balance  
Reese's Pieces : 4/25/2024 10:33 pm : link
and the offense had 50% more effect on a game than defense.

If they had taken that pass rushing DT that Eric spoke highly of, then four legit pass rushers and three if they rotate. Plus Simmons could sneak up and have a free run at the quarterback a couple of times a game.

That would have given me something to look forward to.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I would've gone JJM  
The_Boss : 4/25/2024 10:39 pm : link
In comment 16489305 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16489142 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16489078 eugibs said:


Quote:


In comment 16489052 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16489019 allstarjim said:


Quote:


But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.

I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.

I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.

I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.

But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.

So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.

The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.



That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.



Sure. We know for a fact that the six bozos who were just drafted are all gonna be great and we also already know for a fact that there are no good quarterbacks available to be drafted next year. Makes sense.




If I’m wrong I’ll own up to it. There is not one QB projected to be draft eligible in 2025 that I want. Ewers, Leonard, Beck, Sanders, DJ, Dart, Ward, etc.



I'll rely on the professionals to decide whether there are QBs worth drafting next year.

Many have already said it’ll be a down year.
RE: Nabers is a beast.  
Dave in Buffalo : 4/25/2024 10:47 pm : link
In comment 16488154 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

They must not have had the conviction on JJ.

Gotta trust the process.
👍
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I would've gone JJM  
regischarlotte : 4/25/2024 10:59 pm : link
In comment 16489419 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16489305 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16489142 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16489078 eugibs said:


Quote:


In comment 16489052 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16489019 allstarjim said:


Quote:


But I'm fine with the pick. This is going to be an exciting WR group.

I think this pick was about timing and economics. They are paying DJ this year. They will have some dead money on DJ after 2024 but it will be a lot better getting a rookie QB next year and have a lot of flexibility to build the team further around him.

I believe the Giants are going to lose a lot in 2024. But they will also have a tremendous base from which to get better quickly when they get their man at QB.

I say it every year, the draft is not about the immediate season. It's clear this is a build year. This is a plan that requires patience.

But in this division, you have Hurts, Dak, and now Jayden Daniels at QB. The Giants can legitimately go 0-6 in the division next year. And they can easily be drafting higher next year. And I won't be upset, either. Because if they have that guy slotted at their pick next year, the Giants will be viewed as a really great destination to turn things around quickly.

So if the theme is to build out this team for the future, 2nd round should be Trey Benson, a DT that drops, or CB. More likely one of the latter two positions.

The draft is fun. I'm going to be optimistic about the build, laying the foundation, and then go for broke on QB next season...hell, they could be picking first overall, while having an envious roster with just one major hole, albeit the most important one.



That’ll be so typical: the NYG earn the #1 pick in a year where the QB’s are substandard.



Sure. We know for a fact that the six bozos who were just drafted are all gonna be great and we also already know for a fact that there are no good quarterbacks available to be drafted next year. Makes sense.




If I’m wrong I’ll own up to it. There is not one QB projected to be draft eligible in 2025 that I want. Ewers, Leonard, Beck, Sanders, DJ, Dart, Ward, etc.



I'll rely on the professionals to decide whether there are QBs worth drafting next year.


Many have already said it’ll be a down year.


And those same many has Daniels nowhere near the top two at this time last year.

Irrelevant.
Daniel Jones  
iMatt : 4/25/2024 11:03 pm : link
...won't be on the roster next year. Thankfully. But anyone furious about this pick because of its relationship to Jones shouldn't be trusted to plan Monday's sales dept lunch.

Look beyond the length of your nose.
you're deluding yourself if you think  
Shirk130 : 4/25/2024 11:17 pm : link
Giants have any plans to move on from Jones. I'm done even thinking it will ever happen. He is here until he retires.
Jalin Hyatt won the 2022 Biletnikoff Trophy ...  
Manny in CA : 4/25/2024 11:21 pm : link

Malik Nabors lost the trophy by one vote in 2923 (to Marvin Harrison). Two young studs that will torment the NFL for a long time.
Correction (typo)...  
Manny in CA : 4/25/2024 11:23 pm : link
Nabors - trophy winner 2023.
clip of Lance zierlein on nfl.com talking about nabers pick  
Eric on Li : 4/25/2024 11:27 pm : link
he had him as his #1 wr, sounds like a lot of slot fades in our future here.
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/malik-nabers/32004e41-4240-0459-a77d-033b6932cbbb - ( New Window )
RE: Correction (typo)...  
allstarjim : 4/25/2024 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16489671 Manny in CA said:
Quote:
Nabors - trophy winner 2023.


0 for 2.
Nabers  
stretch234 : 4/25/2024 11:53 pm : link
This coach has had a QB take him to the playoffs with absolute trash at WR and then get hurt after 5 games. This with the worst OL in the NFL while he was the QB

Maybe said coach believes in QB with a better cast around him. If OL just plays avg Jones can get the ball to Nabers

There is a WR defenses will have to respect - DCs don’t care about Slayton or Hyatt and despite the promise of Wandale he is not threatening people all over the field - Nabers does that
RE: Nabers  
giantstock : 12:05 am : link
In comment 16489796 stretch234 said:
Quote:
This coach has had a QB take him to the playoffs with absolute trash at WR and then get hurt after 5 games. This with the worst OL in the NFL while he was the QB

Maybe said coach believes in QB with a better cast around him. If OL just plays avg Jones can get the ball to Nabers

There is a WR defenses will have to respect - DCs don’t care about Slayton or Hyatt and despite the promise of Wandale he is not threatening people all over the field - Nabers does that


The good teams will rarely respect them because the QB you are so desperatley trying to put on a pedestal is no longer the QB he was.

Without getting the QB-- it's a wasted year.
RE: The Giants took the BPA  
giantstock : 12:07 am : link
In comment 16489281 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
QB will work itself out.


Thanks for the laugh.
You're a defensive coordinator facing the Giants.  
CT Charlie : 12:29 am : link
How do you plan to cover Nabers, Hyatt and Wan'dale?

RE: RE: RE: How anyone doesn’t like this pick is crazy  
giantstock : 12:31 am : link
In comment 16488951 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
In comment 16488732 RDJR said:


Quote:


In comment 16488599 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Clearly the Giants didn’t like McCarthy. Some people had Nabers #1 overall.

McCarthy was the 5th QB taken and not many thought Penix was even a thought.

Don’t reach for players, this was a great pick.

The Pats probably wanted way more than the Giants were willing to pay.

Think of the speed & quickness we have at WR now, it’s crazy.



How do they get the ball? I’ve asked this at least 3 times on this thread and have not received a response.



Improved OL, Better WRs by getting a #1 and moving everyone down one slot where they belong. People talk like DJ can’t throw, he can if he has time and not laying on his back within 2 seconds. He is not a top 5 QB and if he’s as bad as you think the Giants will have the opportunity to take a QB next year and get rid of his contract.

Obviously the Giants feel that DJ and Nabers was better than picking the 4th QB. The team is better than it was and hour ago. When you get a chance to take an elite talent you take him. If you can’t be happy about getting a top talent I’m sorry for you. It’s not like they drafted Thomas Lewis.


Trading up to 3 was not an option.


TThe problem is Rudy is that your post mirrors Mara year-over-year-over-year. All the while you remain oblivious that QB is very important. If you really feel the QB is so important than how can you give Jones any type of conviction a fan?

I understand if they don't have conviction - they can't take him. But your homerism for Jones is just like Mara-- your post is embarrassment.

I will say - which you may agree- they aren't doomed for the future yet- if they could finally hit on some draft picks coming up and hit on the FA OL with guys like Neal and JMS coming through.

But your point about Jones is s off-base. So -- 1.) Ignore that he has not really shown to be a good passing QB.2.) Ignore how what we heard is probably true with his throwing motion. 3.) Ignore That his legs which was a huge part of his game is probably seriously diminished. 4.) Ignore that he has been injury prone.

With all of this combined - how can you believe in Jones if you are to be fair?

RE: Nabers  
giantstock : 12:35 am : link
In comment 16489796 stretch234 said:
Quote:
This coach has had a QB take him to the playoffs with absolute trash at WR and then get hurt after 5 games. This with the worst OL in the NFL while he was the QB

Maybe said coach believes in QB with a better cast around him. If OL just plays avg Jones can get the ball to Nabers

There is a WR defenses will have to respect - DCs don’t care about Slayton or Hyatt and despite the promise of Wandale he is not threatening people all over the field - Nabers does that


Would you afgree then - that if said coach believes as you say - and it winds up either Jones gets hurt yet again or is trash regardless- then that said coach is a probable moron because even many non-expert fans could see what he was too blind to see?
RE: Belichek clip  
bceagle05 : 12:58 am : link
In comment 16488556 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Pat McAfee
@PatMcAfeeShow
·
27m
Malik Nabers will be going to the New York Giants..

"There's so much to like about Nabers and he's very very tough to cover" ~ Bill Belichick https://x.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1783661708302561443 - ( New Window )


Probably looking forward to coaching him next year.
RE: RE: Belichek clip  
Go Terps : 12:59 am : link
In comment 16489943 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
In comment 16488556 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Pat McAfee
@PatMcAfeeShow
·
27m
Malik Nabers will be going to the New York Giants..

"There's so much to like about Nabers and he's very very tough to cover" ~ Bill Belichick https://x.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1783661708302561443 - ( New Window )



Probably looking forward to coaching him next year.


🤞

I'm ready for a new approach.
RE: You're a defensive coordinator facing the Giants.  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:03 am : link
In comment 16489908 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
How do you plan to cover Nabers, Hyatt and Wan'dale?


Simple, don't cover the hot read and Jones will dump off to him every time.
RE: You're a defensive coordinator facing the Giants.  
Go Terps : 1:09 am : link
In comment 16489908 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
How do you plan to cover Nabers, Hyatt and Wan'dale?


I imagine it will be fairly easy by NFL standards.
RE: RE: Belichek clip  
Eric on Li : 1:16 am : link
In comment 16489943 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
In comment 16488556 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Pat McAfee
@PatMcAfeeShow
·
27m
Malik Nabers will be going to the New York Giants..

"There's so much to like about Nabers and he's very very tough to cover" ~ Bill Belichick https://x.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1783661708302561443 - ( New Window )



Probably looking forward to coaching him next year.


wtching bb's reactions to each pick prior i had the same thought. he was very mixed on everyone picked until alt and nabers.
Better dust off  
BigBlueCane : 3:47 am : link
the Belicheck related stuff and info since he'll be coaching here next year.
RE: RE: The  
AlwaysASpiral : 4:24 am : link
In comment 16489043 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16488779 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Guru who developed Josh Allen wanted the WR.

They made their own bed.



The 'guy who developed Josh Allen' didn't believe the QB was worth taking.
If you believe he's a good QB coach you should trust he knows whether a QB can be good.


Isn't it obvious though? These guys made Josh Allen into what he is and he had SOME BIG question marks. They tried for Maye and passed on JJM.

I don't how people get upset at first missing on a QB who might not be anything (JJM) and then not passing on a WR1 who was a top 3 talent in the whole draft and very possibly top 5 to 10 WR in NFL.
RE: You're a defensive coordinator facing the Giants.  
AlwaysASpiral : 4:33 am : link
In comment 16489908 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
How do you plan to cover Nabers, Hyatt and Wan'dale?


Only thing you can really do is go hard after Jones. But this opens up Jones running game even more.

We get a star running back, our offense is transformed.
Nabers was the right pick  
The Mike : 4:54 am : link
He was arguably the very best player in the draft. The Chargers inexplicably passed on him - their mistake was the Giants opportunity, and it was good to see the Giants make the sensible choice.

No one is saying that the Giants don't need a quarterback. They can't cut DJ fast enough in my view. And clearly Schoen tried to trade up for Maye, the only quarterback left they apparently had a first round grade on. Obviously the Patriots were asking for way too much to move up three spots. It wasn't about ignoring the quarterback position - it was about not having a quarterback to choose from that was graded commensurate with the sixth overall pick.

I will say this, though. I think Terps will be proven right yet again on the quarterback position. To me, there is a very good chance that maybe all three of the top quarterbacks end up either busting or simply becoming JAGs in the league. Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota keep jumping into my mind the more I think about Williams and Daniels. And while I love Maye as a prospect, believing he is another Justin Herbert, he could also become another Zach Wilson if he doesn't take a big leap forward. A guy with an incredible ceiling, but unable to budge from his floor. And I think both Nix and JJM were severely overdrafted. Both feel like journeymen NFL quarterback whose ceilings will be game managers.

But the surprise of the night was clearly the Falcons taking Penix. And it signaled to me that if he didn't have the injury history, Penix would have been the first overall pick in this draft. And while it seemed like a head scratcher for a team that had just signed Cousins, I think there is a high probability that Penix will ultimately become the best player from this draft. Sitting behind Cousins for a year or two will be precisely the recipe for his development, ala Mahomes and Smith. And while I can't kill the Giants for passing on him given the medical issues, posterity may very well prove that Penix will be the Lamar Jackson of this draft and taking him would have been the smart move last night by the Giants.

Meaning that Terps, really the only poster on this site pounding the table hard for Penix for months now, may very well have had this right yet again.
