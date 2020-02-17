for display only
2024 NFL Draft Discussion Thread: 2nd and 3rd Rounds

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:29 pm
GB gets a good RB  
Amtoft : 10:45 pm : link
RB MarShawn Lloyd
i got him  
Mr. Nickels : 10:45 pm : link
in the 6th for the Saints in BBI mock
Fingers crossed we trade back into the 3rd  
Roto_Wizard : 10:46 pm : link
Would love to see Lloyd in our backfield, or Wright
im calling my shot with roman wilson and russ now  
Eric on Li : 10:47 pm : link
that is going to be a "how did he fall that far" pick. wilson was good on scramble drills with JJM. didnt drop any passes. big speed just like lockett.

TB goes  
Amtoft : 10:47 pm : link
Safety Tyreek Smith
RE: Fingers crossed we trade back into the 3rd  
Amtoft : 10:48 pm : link
In comment 16494076 Roto_Wizard said:
Quote:
Would love to see Lloyd in our backfield, or Wright


Lloyd gone
and  
Mr. Nickels : 10:48 pm : link
Tykee smith as well
RE: im calling my shot with roman wilson and russ now  
Amtoft : 10:49 pm : link
In comment 16494078 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
that is going to be a "how did he fall that far" pick. wilson was good on scramble drills with JJM. didnt drop any passes. big speed just like lockett.


I will double down on that. I love him... He had the same issues as JJM. They got a big lead with a strong DEF and they just ran the ball in the second half. You put him on LSU or Ohio State and he has a monster year.
RE: RE: Fingers crossed we trade back into the 3rd  
Roto_Wizard : 10:49 pm : link
In comment 16494076 Roto_Wizard said:
Quote:
In comment 16494076 Roto_Wizard said:


Quote:


Would love to see Lloyd in our backfield, or Wright



Lloyd gone


Yep, that unfortunately happened as I hit "submit".

Oh well. Still some talent left, but its more complimentary.
Some kind of red flag for Franklin  
BleedBlue46 : 10:50 pm : link
That we don't know about. Must be
RE: Some kind of red flag for Franklin  
Amtoft : 10:52 pm : link
In comment 16494090 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
That we don't know about. Must be


you can usually tell because no one on TV is talking about him. That is usually the cigaweed, but we won't know for awhile if at all.
RE: Some kind of red flag for Franklin  
Festina Lente : 10:53 pm : link
In comment 16494090 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
That we don't know about. Must be


I heard someone say something about him not having the best hands?
LB Ty'Ron Hopper  
Amtoft : 10:53 pm : link
to GB
RE: RE: Some kind of red flag for Franklin  
Amtoft : 10:55 pm : link
In comment 16494090 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16494090 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


That we don't know about. Must be



I heard someone say something about him not having the best hands?


"He needs to get the drops under control, having had an 18% drop rate as a freshman and 10% drop rate last season" Ewww good call
RE: RE: im calling my shot with roman wilson and russ now  
bw in dc : 10:56 pm : link
In comment 16494078 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16494078 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


that is going to be a "how did he fall that far" pick. wilson was good on scramble drills with JJM. didnt drop any passes. big speed just like lockett.





I will double down on that. I love him... He had the same issues as JJM. They got a big lead with a strong DEF and they just ran the ball in the second half. You put him on LSU or Ohio State and he has a monster year.


Eric/LI has emerged as a big Blue and Maize fan this year...
RE: RE: im calling my shot with roman wilson and russ now  
Eric on Li : 10:57 pm : link
In comment 16494078 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16494078 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


that is going to be a "how did he fall that far" pick. wilson was good on scramble drills with JJM. didnt drop any passes. big speed just like lockett.





I will double down on that. I love him... He had the same issues as JJM. They got a big lead with a strong DEF and they just ran the ball in the second half. You put him on LSU or Ohio State and he has a monster year.


yep. big plays when it mattered and still had something like 12 tds. great catch% very few drops. very lockett-y.
No  
AcidTest : 10:57 pm : link
interest in trading up, although it can't be ruled out because Schoen said he might not be done tonight. But we should really think about trading down tomorrow. Picks are now almost completely fungible and this team has a ton of needs. One or two more tomorrow would help improve our depth. Schoen has also done a good job of finding contributors on day three, including Belton, Bellinger, and McFadden.
Whew...  
bw in dc : 10:58 pm : link
I thought she was going to say Jaylen Wright there...
RE: No  
Amtoft : 10:58 pm : link
In comment 16494109 AcidTest said:
Quote:
interest in trading up, although it can't be ruled out because Schoen said he might not be done tonight. But we should really think about trading down tomorrow. Picks are now almost completely fungible and this team has a ton of needs. One or two more tomorrow would help improve our depth. Schoen has also done a good job of finding contributors on day three, including Belton, Bellinger, and McFadden.


The draft falls off... trading back wouldn't make a ton of sense. I think 99 would be the pick if we move up... that is what I am waiting for
RE: Whew...  
Amtoft : 10:58 pm : link
In comment 16494110 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I thought she was going to say Jaylen Wright there...


hahaha me too!
McMillan  
AcidTest : 10:59 pm : link
is a very good pick for the Bucs.
Im trying to go to bed  
blueblood : 11:00 pm : link
but the Joe Schoen comments is keeping me up
RE: RE: RE: im calling my shot with roman wilson and russ now  
Eric on Li : 11:00 pm : link
In comment 16494088 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16494088 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16494078 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


that is going to be a "how did he fall that far" pick. wilson was good on scramble drills with JJM. didnt drop any passes. big speed just like lockett.





I will double down on that. I love him... He had the same issues as JJM. They got a big lead with a strong DEF and they just ran the ball in the second half. You put him on LSU or Ohio State and he has a monster year.



Eric/LI has emerged as a big Blue and Maize fan this year...


michigan did make up a very disproportionate amount of my CFB this year lol.
RE: No  
bw in dc : 11:01 pm : link
In comment 16494109 AcidTest said:
Quote:
interest in trading up, although it can't be ruled out because Schoen said he might not be done tonight. But we should really think about trading down tomorrow. Picks are now almost completely fungible and this team has a ton of needs. One or two more tomorrow would help improve our depth. Schoen has also done a good job of finding contributors on day three, including Belton, Bellinger, and McFadden.


The board knows... ;)
Bad Day 3  
AcesUp : 11:01 pm : link
Yeah it’s been said this is a bad Day 3 with how the NIL is influencing these later guys to stay. That will eventually correct down the road but don’t have a problem moving up for a guy if it starts to thin out at a position they like in this draft.
RE: Im trying to go to bed  
stoneman : 11:04 pm : link
In comment 16494122 blueblood said:
Quote:
but the Joe Schoen comments is keeping me up


LOL - myself as well
RE: RE: No  
AcidTest : 11:05 pm : link
In comment 16494109 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16494109 AcidTest said:


Quote:


interest in trading up, although it can't be ruled out because Schoen said he might not be done tonight. But we should really think about trading down tomorrow. Picks are now almost completely fungible and this team has a ton of needs. One or two more tomorrow would help improve our depth. Schoen has also done a good job of finding contributors on day three, including Belton, Bellinger, and McFadden.



The draft falls off... trading back wouldn't make a ton of sense. I think 99 would be the pick if we move up... that is what I am waiting for


Don't agree. There are plenty of overlooked players on day three that contribute. Having an extra pick or two gives us the ability to target those players.
there  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:05 pm : link
is no way Wright makes it to our next pick.
I love Wingo  
Amtoft : 11:05 pm : link
That is who I want, BUT... I think I am alone on this, but I wouldn't mind coming up and taking Joe Milton... Size and amazing Arm. He feet are slow, but you can win with him running a set offense for him. Plus with all our speed and the biggest arm in the draft... seems like a fit
there goes  
prdave73 : 11:05 pm : link
One of my favorite RB MarShawn Lloyd. Smh..
As a PSU fan...  
bw in dc : 11:05 pm : link
let me say the better football player at Edge just got picked - Adisa Isaac...

The announcer is scarring the piss out of me with these almost Jaylen Wright announcements...
RE: there goes  
Amtoft : 11:06 pm : link
In comment 16494144 prdave73 said:
Quote:
One of my favorite RB MarShawn Lloyd. Smh..


I think you are watching on a delay hahaha
RE: there  
prdave73 : 11:06 pm : link
In comment 16494142 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is no way Wright makes it to our next pick.


I wish.
surpised Wright is still on the board  
bc4life : 11:07 pm : link
if Giants want him, they'd have to trade up
I  
AcidTest : 11:07 pm : link
thought Hunt might be in play for the Giants at #107.
RE: I love Wingo  
bw in dc : 11:08 pm : link
In comment 16494143 Amtoft said:
Quote:
That is who I want, BUT... I think I am alone on this, but I wouldn't mind coming up and taking Joe Milton... Size and amazing Arm. He feet are slow, but you can win with him running a set offense for him. Plus with all our speed and the biggest arm in the draft... seems like a fit


I really don't want to get into the QB idea, but I am a Pratt fan.
Oh no...  
Amtoft : 11:08 pm : link
they said Rattlers name... plus for the love of every thing good don't let our Giants be involved in that name
RE: there  
Mr. Nickels : 11:08 pm : link
In comment 16494142 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is no way Wright makes it to our next pick.


Just have to survive the Bengals and Chargers and he should fall to us
RE: RE: I love Wingo  
Amtoft : 11:09 pm : link
In comment 16494143 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16494143 Amtoft said:


Quote:


That is who I want, BUT... I think I am alone on this, but I wouldn't mind coming up and taking Joe Milton... Size and amazing Arm. He feet are slow, but you can win with him running a set offense for him. Plus with all our speed and the biggest arm in the draft... seems like a fit



I really don't want to get into the QB idea, but I am a Pratt fan.


I like Pratt also. Milton and Pratt are the last of the QBs I like.
I'm  
AcidTest : 11:09 pm : link
predicting that Wright falls to our pick and the Giants don't take him.
RE: RE: there  
Amtoft : 11:09 pm : link
In comment 16494142 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16494142 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is no way Wright makes it to our next pick.



Just have to survive the Bengals and Chargers and he should fall to us


Are you saying the Giants are trading up?
Jarrian Jones...  
Amtoft : 11:12 pm : link
My guy!! I love Jones... he was so good this year on that incredible DEF.
RE: RE: Im trying to go to bed  
stoneman : 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16494122 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 16494122 blueblood said:


Quote:


but the Joe Schoen comments is keeping me up



LOL - myself as well


we're into compensary picks - I don't think you can trade these - I/m outta here
RE: RE: RE: Im trying to go to bed  
Amtoft : 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16494138 stoneman said:
Quote:
In comment 16494138 stoneman said:


Quote:


In comment 16494122 blueblood said:


Quote:


but the Joe Schoen comments is keeping me up



LOL - myself as well



we're into compensary picks - I don't think you can trade these - I/m outta here


Yes you can now
RE: RE: RE: Im trying to go to bed  
allstarjim : 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16494138 stoneman said:
Quote:
In comment 16494138 stoneman said:


Quote:


In comment 16494122 blueblood said:


Quote:


but the Joe Schoen comments is keeping me up



LOL - myself as well



we're into compensary picks - I don't think you can trade these - I/m outta here


You can. Rule change a few years ago.
RE: RE: RE: there  
blueblood : 11:14 pm : link
In comment 16494158 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
In comment 16494158 Mr. Nickels said:


Quote:


In comment 16494142 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is no way Wright makes it to our next pick.



Just have to survive the Bengals and Chargers and he should fall to us



Are you saying the Giants are trading up?


yeah whats the deal with that ?
RE: Jarrian Jones...  
Amtoft : 11:15 pm : link
In comment 16494170 Amtoft said:
Quote:
My guy!! I love Jones... he was so good this year on that incredible DEF.


Jarrian Jones I got in the 6th round of the BBI draft... Go Raiders
RE: RE: there  
BleedBlue : 11:15 pm : link
In comment 16494142 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16494142 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is no way Wright makes it to our next pick.



Just have to survive the Bengals and Chargers and he should fall to us


Just chargers now… who can easily go WR and their defense is shit so could go there too
RE: I'm  
prdave73 : 11:15 pm : link
In comment 16494162 AcidTest said:
Quote:
predicting that Wright falls to our pick and the Giants don't take him.


Lol right..
RE: I'm  
Roto_Wizard : 11:15 pm : link
In comment 16494162 AcidTest said:
Quote:
predicting that Wright falls to our pick and the Giants don't take him.


::throws remote::
