2024 NFL Draft Discussion Thread: 2nd and 3rd Rounds

that is going to be a "how did he fall that far" pick. wilson was good on scramble drills with JJM. didnt drop any passes. big speed just like lockett.
I will double down on that. I love him... He had the same issues as JJM. They got a big lead with a strong DEF and they just ran the ball in the second half. You put him on LSU or Ohio State and he has a monster year.
RE: RE: Fingers crossed we trade back into the 3rd
that is going to be a "how did he fall that far" pick. wilson was good on scramble drills with JJM. didnt drop any passes. big speed just like lockett.
I will double down on that. I love him... He had the same issues as JJM. They got a big lead with a strong DEF and they just ran the ball in the second half. You put him on LSU or Ohio State and he has a monster year.
Eric/LI has emerged as a big Blue and Maize fan this year...
RE: RE: im calling my shot with roman wilson and russ now
that is going to be a "how did he fall that far" pick. wilson was good on scramble drills with JJM. didnt drop any passes. big speed just like lockett.
I will double down on that. I love him... He had the same issues as JJM. They got a big lead with a strong DEF and they just ran the ball in the second half. You put him on LSU or Ohio State and he has a monster year.
yep. big plays when it mattered and still had something like 12 tds. great catch% very few drops. very lockett-y.
interest in trading up, although it can't be ruled out because Schoen said he might not be done tonight. But we should really think about trading down tomorrow. Picks are now almost completely fungible and this team has a ton of needs. One or two more tomorrow would help improve our depth. Schoen has also done a good job of finding contributors on day three, including Belton, Bellinger, and McFadden.
interest in trading up, although it can't be ruled out because Schoen said he might not be done tonight. But we should really think about trading down tomorrow. Picks are now almost completely fungible and this team has a ton of needs. One or two more tomorrow would help improve our depth. Schoen has also done a good job of finding contributors on day three, including Belton, Bellinger, and McFadden.
The draft falls off... trading back wouldn't make a ton of sense. I think 99 would be the pick if we move up... that is what I am waiting for
that is going to be a "how did he fall that far" pick. wilson was good on scramble drills with JJM. didnt drop any passes. big speed just like lockett.
I will double down on that. I love him... He had the same issues as JJM. They got a big lead with a strong DEF and they just ran the ball in the second half. You put him on LSU or Ohio State and he has a monster year.
Eric/LI has emerged as a big Blue and Maize fan this year...
michigan did make up a very disproportionate amount of my CFB this year lol.
interest in trading up, although it can't be ruled out because Schoen said he might not be done tonight. But we should really think about trading down tomorrow. Picks are now almost completely fungible and this team has a ton of needs. One or two more tomorrow would help improve our depth. Schoen has also done a good job of finding contributors on day three, including Belton, Bellinger, and McFadden.
Yeah it’s been said this is a bad Day 3 with how the NIL is influencing these later guys to stay. That will eventually correct down the road but don’t have a problem moving up for a guy if it starts to thin out at a position they like in this draft.
interest in trading up, although it can't be ruled out because Schoen said he might not be done tonight. But we should really think about trading down tomorrow. Picks are now almost completely fungible and this team has a ton of needs. One or two more tomorrow would help improve our depth. Schoen has also done a good job of finding contributors on day three, including Belton, Bellinger, and McFadden.
The draft falls off... trading back wouldn't make a ton of sense. I think 99 would be the pick if we move up... that is what I am waiting for
Don't agree. There are plenty of overlooked players on day three that contribute. Having an extra pick or two gives us the ability to target those players.
That is who I want, BUT... I think I am alone on this, but I wouldn't mind coming up and taking Joe Milton... Size and amazing Arm. He feet are slow, but you can win with him running a set offense for him. Plus with all our speed and the biggest arm in the draft... seems like a fit
That is who I want, BUT... I think I am alone on this, but I wouldn't mind coming up and taking Joe Milton... Size and amazing Arm. He feet are slow, but you can win with him running a set offense for him. Plus with all our speed and the biggest arm in the draft... seems like a fit
I really don't want to get into the QB idea, but I am a Pratt fan.
That is who I want, BUT... I think I am alone on this, but I wouldn't mind coming up and taking Joe Milton... Size and amazing Arm. He feet are slow, but you can win with him running a set offense for him. Plus with all our speed and the biggest arm in the draft... seems like a fit
I really don't want to get into the QB idea, but I am a Pratt fan.
I like Pratt also. Milton and Pratt are the last of the QBs I like.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Lloyd gone
I will double down on that. I love him... He had the same issues as JJM. They got a big lead with a strong DEF and they just ran the ball in the second half. You put him on LSU or Ohio State and he has a monster year.
Quote:
Would love to see Lloyd in our backfield, or Wright
Lloyd gone
Yep, that unfortunately happened as I hit "submit".
Oh well. Still some talent left, but its more complimentary.
you can usually tell because no one on TV is talking about him. That is usually the cigaweed, but we won't know for awhile if at all.
I heard someone say something about him not having the best hands?
Quote:
That we don't know about. Must be
I heard someone say something about him not having the best hands?
"He needs to get the drops under control, having had an 18% drop rate as a freshman and 10% drop rate last season" Ewww good call
Quote:
that is going to be a "how did he fall that far" pick. wilson was good on scramble drills with JJM. didnt drop any passes. big speed just like lockett.
I will double down on that. I love him... He had the same issues as JJM. They got a big lead with a strong DEF and they just ran the ball in the second half. You put him on LSU or Ohio State and he has a monster year.
Eric/LI has emerged as a big Blue and Maize fan this year...
Quote:
that is going to be a "how did he fall that far" pick. wilson was good on scramble drills with JJM. didnt drop any passes. big speed just like lockett.
I will double down on that. I love him... He had the same issues as JJM. They got a big lead with a strong DEF and they just ran the ball in the second half. You put him on LSU or Ohio State and he has a monster year.
yep. big plays when it mattered and still had something like 12 tds. great catch% very few drops. very lockett-y.
The draft falls off... trading back wouldn't make a ton of sense. I think 99 would be the pick if we move up... that is what I am waiting for
hahaha me too!
Quote:
In comment 16494078 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
that is going to be a "how did he fall that far" pick. wilson was good on scramble drills with JJM. didnt drop any passes. big speed just like lockett.
I will double down on that. I love him... He had the same issues as JJM. They got a big lead with a strong DEF and they just ran the ball in the second half. You put him on LSU or Ohio State and he has a monster year.
Eric/LI has emerged as a big Blue and Maize fan this year...
michigan did make up a very disproportionate amount of my CFB this year lol.
The board knows... ;)
LOL - myself as well
Quote:
interest in trading up, although it can't be ruled out because Schoen said he might not be done tonight. But we should really think about trading down tomorrow. Picks are now almost completely fungible and this team has a ton of needs. One or two more tomorrow would help improve our depth. Schoen has also done a good job of finding contributors on day three, including Belton, Bellinger, and McFadden.
The draft falls off... trading back wouldn't make a ton of sense. I think 99 would be the pick if we move up... that is what I am waiting for
Don't agree. There are plenty of overlooked players on day three that contribute. Having an extra pick or two gives us the ability to target those players.
The announcer is scarring the piss out of me with these almost Jaylen Wright announcements...
I think you are watching on a delay hahaha
I wish.
I really don't want to get into the QB idea, but I am a Pratt fan.
Just have to survive the Bengals and Chargers and he should fall to us
Quote:
That is who I want, BUT... I think I am alone on this, but I wouldn't mind coming up and taking Joe Milton... Size and amazing Arm. He feet are slow, but you can win with him running a set offense for him. Plus with all our speed and the biggest arm in the draft... seems like a fit
I really don't want to get into the QB idea, but I am a Pratt fan.
I like Pratt also. Milton and Pratt are the last of the QBs I like.
Quote:
is no way Wright makes it to our next pick.
Just have to survive the Bengals and Chargers and he should fall to us
Are you saying the Giants are trading up?
Quote:
but the Joe Schoen comments is keeping me up
LOL - myself as well
we're into compensary picks - I don't think you can trade these - I/m outta here
Quote:
In comment 16494122 blueblood said:
Quote:
but the Joe Schoen comments is keeping me up
LOL - myself as well
we're into compensary picks - I don't think you can trade these - I/m outta here
Yes you can now
Quote:
In comment 16494122 blueblood said:
Quote:
but the Joe Schoen comments is keeping me up
LOL - myself as well
we're into compensary picks - I don't think you can trade these - I/m outta here
You can. Rule change a few years ago.
Quote:
In comment 16494142 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is no way Wright makes it to our next pick.
Just have to survive the Bengals and Chargers and he should fall to us
Are you saying the Giants are trading up?
yeah whats the deal with that ?
Jarrian Jones I got in the 6th round of the BBI draft... Go Raiders
Quote:
is no way Wright makes it to our next pick.
Just have to survive the Bengals and Chargers and he should fall to us
Just chargers now… who can easily go WR and their defense is shit so could go there too
Lol right..
::throws remote::