New York Giants 2nd Round Selection: S Tyler Nubin

1. TYLER NUBIN, Minnesota (6-1, 205, 4.61, 2-3): High-school corner moved to safety once he reached the Twin Cities. “They played him (in the box) but if you watch him covering on special teams you know he can play in space,” one scout said. “He is a special-teams demon. Nubin gives you more than (Kamren) Kinchens because he could be that big nickel. He plays with a physical mindset. He’s better than Kinchens in natural tight end matchups in man coverage or as a general slot guy. He’s got great ball skills, too. For a guy you don’t see going backwards very often he’s always around the ball.” Ran an unexpectedly slow 40. “That hurt him,” a second scout said. “Instincts are his thing. He’s quick to trigger. Better in zone than man. Physical around the line of scrimmage. Little tight in his backpedal but uses his size well to play physical and doesn’t give up separation much. Struggles to open his hips and change direction, but nothing crazy. Can track (the deep ball). Looks to lay a hit. I think he should have come out last year but I still think he’s a pretty good football player. Yes, he’ll be a starter. I would say second round but he would have been a first-rounder last year.” Just 10 reps on the bench press. “He doesn’t have great range but he can do the interchangeable stuff,” a third scout said. “He’ll be a good teams player. He’s had production on the ball.” Started 43 of 55 games, finishing with 207 tackles (4 ½ for loss), 13 picks and 24 passes defensed. From St. Charles, Ill.
Nubin possesses the athleticism, football IQ and talent as a run-stopper to be a versatile and impactful safety in any scheme. He would likely make the most plays in a system that consistently uses two-deep coverages, allowing him to play free, robber and box safety roles.
PROS
Quick, controlled backpedal
Good first-step explosiveness
Desire to make impactful hits on ball carriers/pass catchers
Impressive ability to flip his hips to run
Effective blitzer, even from deep alignments
Top-tier ball skills for a safety
Excellent eyes/anticipation for where the ball is going
CONS
Leads with the crown of his helmet too much
Lighter run defender
Can be overaggressive in pursuit angles
you rather have the 9th or 10th cornerback or the #1 safety?
Ask yourself that same question but in the NFL right now. Safety is the RB of the defense. Add it when you’re ready to compete. Almost makes no sense to let McKinney walk just to use your second on a questionable safety. Don’t like it at all.
JFC...that is a brutal RAS.
So was Xavier McKinney, and you KNOW that this position requires vision, anticipation and film study to be good. GO watch his highlights, the dude can play.
you rather have the 9th or 10th cornerback or the #1 safety?
Ask yourself that same question but in the NFL right now. Safety is the RB of the defense. Add it when you’re ready to compete. Almost makes no sense to let McKinney walk just to use your second on a questionable safety. Don’t like it at all.
Not in the defense Shane Bowen is going to run. And I covered this in my preview.
Why be a jerk?
Good pick for the Giants and a need
Perhaps you missed the run of the top CBs ahead of them
Safety was a big need too.
Bowen uses three safety looks.
Nubin, Pinnock and Belton/Mills.
they won’t resign to a second contract.
Good pick for the Giants and a need
Schoen doesn’t value safeties but takes one with a tip 50 pick?
Strictly for need
Vocal tone setter we haven't had since Rolle.
“Welcome to New York” || Minnesota Safety Tyler Nubin Highlights ᴴᴰ - ( New Window )
I think you guys give Dane Belton to much credit. I will say I think Nubin starts over him. After losing Xavier we needed a safety.
Ask yourself that same question but in the NFL right now. Safety is the RB of the defense. Add it when you’re ready to compete. Almost makes no sense to let McKinney walk just to use your second on a questionable safety. Don’t like it at all.
And yet people still complain. Considering how the board fell, we were very fortunate he was still available at #47.
Would have taken Rakestraw
Shoutout to madplaid!!!!!
Why not solidify the 0-line?
The line really needs to be fixed, I'm really hoping Free Agency was enough? I'm feeling like we missed some value/need
This Safety may be rated #1, however, is not head and shoulders above the next 3-4 guys
They again pick a guy in the second round who wasn't on my board. Stupid name, slow as hell and they won't resign him. Why bother. Has Mara all over it
Giants building a very promising defense. Need another CB badly though…
He has 13 INT the last three seasons. Saban said he’s the top safety in the draft.
100% outside CB veteran will be signed.
So was Xavier McKinney, and you KNOW that this position requires vision, anticipation and film study to be good. GO watch his highlights, the dude can play.
I'm not commenting on his play. Just how low the RAS score was.
I predicted we would select him in today's draft thread.
Why not solidify the 0-line?
The line really needs to be fixed, I'm really hoping Free Agency was enough? I'm feeling like we missed some value/need
This Safety may be rated #1, however, is not head and shoulders above the next 3-4 guys
They signed 2 vets for that
you rather have the 9th or 10th cornerback or the #1 safety?
Ask yourself that same question but in the NFL right now. Safety is the RB of the defense. Add it when you’re ready to compete. Almost makes no sense to let McKinney walk just to use your second on a questionable safety. Don’t like it at all.
Not in the defense Shane Bowen is going to run. And I covered this in my preview.
Schoen is a disaster
they won’t resign to a second contract.
Why be a jerk?
Good pick for the Giants and a need
Schoen doesn’t value safeties but takes one with a tip 50 pick?
He's solid..I liked Smith, hall Jr, Jenkins dt or sairisitl cb or Benson rb or Seumalia T/G
They again pick a guy in the second round who wasn't on my board. Stupid name, slow as hell and they won't resign him. Why bother. Has Mara all over it
Is this sarcasm ? Your board ? Who the f are you?
2. competent 2nd CB
3. edge passer rusher depth after azeez one more guy
Some of you guys are REALLY starting to piss Eric & me off...
Yes, even though Sy not impressed he still gave him an 81. That makes perfect sense.
They gave the ST coach a lot - he will push to have a top 10 unit.
they won’t resign to a second contract.
JFC... you guys need to give it a rest.
Humble request, please don't use God's name in vain. Thank you!
2. competent 2nd CB
3. edge passer rusher depth after azeez one more guy
1. agreed
2. Flott, McCloud or Hawkins - or a vet like Xavien Howard.
Adoree' Jackson.Stephon Gilmore or Steven Nelson.
3 ojulari? Good if can play more than 2 games
I didn't know his RAS score until Eric posted it. It definitely surprised me.
Of course, if the score was really high, do you think people would be posting it to further justify the pick?
This is what you think after they just drafted the top rated safety at pick 47?
They again pick a guy in the second round who wasn't on my board. Stupid name, slow as hell and they won't resign him. Why bother. Has Mara all over it
Is this sarcasm ? Your board ? Who the f are you?
It was sarcasm.
