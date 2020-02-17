for display only
New York Giants 2nd Round Selection: S Tyler Nubin

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:14 pm
Congrats  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:14 pm : link
MadPlaid
Good pick. He's a ballhawk.  
Anakim : 8:15 pm : link
There's your FS.
Wow  
GruningsOnTheHill : 8:16 pm : link
Nice
McGinn + RAS (tested very poorly)  
Eric on Li : 8:16 pm : link
Shoutout to madplaid!!!!!

1. TYLER NUBIN, Minnesota (6-1, 205, 4.61, 2-3): High-school corner moved to safety once he reached the Twin Cities. “They played him (in the box) but if you watch him covering on special teams you know he can play in space,” one scout said. “He is a special-teams demon. Nubin gives you more than (Kamren) Kinchens because he could be that big nickel. He plays with a physical mindset. He’s better than Kinchens in natural tight end matchups in man coverage or as a general slot guy. He’s got great ball skills, too. For a guy you don’t see going backwards very often he’s always around the ball.” Ran an unexpectedly slow 40. “That hurt him,” a second scout said. “Instincts are his thing. He’s quick to trigger. Better in zone than man. Physical around the line of scrimmage. Little tight in his backpedal but uses his size well to play physical and doesn’t give up separation much. Struggles to open his hips and change direction, but nothing crazy. Can track (the deep ball). Looks to lay a hit. I think he should have come out last year but I still think he’s a pretty good football player. Yes, he’ll be a starter. I would say second round but he would have been a first-rounder last year.” Just 10 reps on the bench press. “He doesn’t have great range but he can do the interchangeable stuff,” a third scout said. “He’ll be a good teams player. He’s had production on the ball.” Started 43 of 55 games, finishing with 207 tackles (4 ½ for loss), 13 picks and 24 passes defensed. From St. Charles, Ill.

So another second round safety  
McNally's_Nuts : 8:16 pm : link
they won’t resign to a second contract.
Good prediction!  
81_Great_Dane : 8:16 pm : link
...  
GruningsOnTheHill : 8:17 pm : link
https://athlonsports.com/college/minnesota-golden-gophers/all-gophers/football/nick-saban-labels-tyler-nubin-as-best-safety-in-the-draft
RE: So another second round safety  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16493251 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
they won’t resign to a second contract.


JFC... you guys need to give it a rest.
Hell yes!  
GiantsFan84 : 8:18 pm : link
This dude is a STUD
PFF was also really high on Nubin - had him #31 overall  
Eric on Li : 8:18 pm : link
and one of the highest graded safeties in country.

Nubin possesses the athleticism, football IQ and talent as a run-stopper to be a versatile and impactful safety in any scheme. He would likely make the most plays in a system that consistently uses two-deep coverages, allowing him to play free, robber and box safety roles.

PROS
Quick, controlled backpedal
Good first-step explosiveness
Desire to make impactful hits on ball carriers/pass catchers
Impressive ability to flip his hips to run
Effective blitzer, even from deep alignments
Top-tier ball skills for a safety
Excellent eyes/anticipation for where the ball is going

CONS
Leads with the crown of his helmet too much
Lighter run defender
Can be overaggressive in pursuit angles
Athletics look awful  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:18 pm : link
What's his deal? 2nd round?
Can he play  
Silver Spoon : 8:18 pm : link
QB? I kid.
Absolutely terrible  
BigBlueDawg56 : 8:18 pm : link
Pick. We needed a corner so much more then a safety
Shocking NFL Network  
section125 : 8:19 pm : link
went to commercial with the Giants pick.....

WTF and are they 5 minutes late with there announcements? I look at BBI and the pick is listed. Sort of annoying.
RE: So another second round safety  
uconngiant : 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16493251 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
they won’t resign to a second contract.


Why be a jerk?


Good pick for the Giants and a need
RE: Absolutely terrible  
logman : 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16493271 BigBlueDawg56 said:
Quote:
Pick. We needed a corner so much more then a safety


Perhaps you missed the run of the top CBs ahead of them
Not a fan of this pick  
BlueManCrew : 8:20 pm : link
But the board fell horribly for us. Was hoping for a trade down.
Hate it  
Doubledeuce22 : 8:21 pm : link
But what else is new. I don’t like taking a safety in round 2 when there are holes all over this team.
RE: Absolutely terrible  
RCPhoenix : 8:21 pm : link
In comment 16493271 BigBlueDawg56 said:
Quote:
Pick. We needed a corner so much more then a safety


Safety was a big need too.
Thank god  
bwitz : 8:21 pm : link
Better pick than the loser Rattler.
RE: Congrats  
MadPlaid : 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16493241 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
MadPlaid

Holy crap!! I got it right. Called it. LOL
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:22 pm : link
Great pick.
Ugh.  
PatersonPlank : 8:22 pm : link
Ugh
RE: Absolutely terrible  
Toth029 : 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16493271 BigBlueDawg56 said:
Quote:
Pick. We needed a corner so much more then a safety


Bowen uses three safety looks.

Nubin, Pinnock and Belton/Mills.
Safety  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:23 pm : link
is a major need and he was rated as the #1 safety in the draft.
Decent pick  
jeff57 : 8:23 pm : link
Another second round safety who will be gone after 4 years
 
ryanmkeane : 8:23 pm : link
Sy likes this guy, his third rated safety in the whole draft.
RE: McGinn + RAS (tested very poorly)  
bw in dc : 8:23 pm : link
In comment 16493250 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Shoutout to madplaid!!!!!

1. TYLER NUBIN, Minnesota (6-1, 205, 4.61, 2-3): High-school corner moved to safety once he reached the Twin Cities. “They played him (in the box) but if you watch him covering on special teams you know he can play in space,” one scout said. “He is a special-teams demon. Nubin gives you more than (Kamren) Kinchens because he could be that big nickel. He plays with a physical mindset. He’s better than Kinchens in natural tight end matchups in man coverage or as a general slot guy. He’s got great ball skills, too. For a guy you don’t see going backwards very often he’s always around the ball.” Ran an unexpectedly slow 40. “That hurt him,” a second scout said. “Instincts are his thing. He’s quick to trigger. Better in zone than man. Physical around the line of scrimmage. Little tight in his backpedal but uses his size well to play physical and doesn’t give up separation much. Struggles to open his hips and change direction, but nothing crazy. Can track (the deep ball). Looks to lay a hit. I think he should have come out last year but I still think he’s a pretty good football player. Yes, he’ll be a starter. I would say second round but he would have been a first-rounder last year.” Just 10 reps on the bench press. “He doesn’t have great range but he can do the interchangeable stuff,” a third scout said. “He’ll be a good teams player. He’s had production on the ball.” Started 43 of 55 games, finishing with 207 tackles (4 ½ for loss), 13 picks and 24 passes defensed. From St. Charles, Ill.


JFC...that is a brutal RAS.
RE: RE: So another second round safety  
McNally's_Nuts : 8:23 pm : link
In comment 16493276 uconngiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16493251 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


they won’t resign to a second contract.



Why be a jerk?


Good pick for the Giants and a need



Schoen doesn’t value safeties but takes one with a tip 50 pick?

This was not a good pick  
Don from CT : 8:23 pm : link
There were much better players available

Strictly for need
Good pick.  
prdave73 : 8:23 pm : link
He was one of my 3 players I suggested the Giants should draft.
would  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:23 pm : link
you rather have the 9th or 10th cornerback or the #1 safety?
Love him  
gameday555 : 8:23 pm : link
Physical, fundamentally sound, plays with more athleticism than his testing numbers would have you believe. Mark my words, this guy is gonna be a fan favorite.

Vocal tone setter we haven't had since Rolle.
I gave MadPlaid  
Amtoft : 8:23 pm : link
a bad time for taking him... mainly because he took a QB in round one and didn't give that QB one of the last WRs in Ricky Pearsall. Total redemption for him... nice pick brother!
Wasn't mentioned in Sy's Day 2 preview  
Mayo2JZ : 8:23 pm : link
But NFLN is touting him as the best safety
RE: Absolutely terrible  
UConn4523 : 8:23 pm : link
In comment 16493271 BigBlueDawg56 said:
Quote:
Pick. We needed a corner so much more then a safety


Pack it up boys, seasons over.
Terrible pick  
Larry in Pencilvania : 8:24 pm : link
They again pick a guy in the second round who wasn't on my board. Stupid name, slow as hell and they won't resign him. Why bother. Has Mara all over it
Like him, good pick  
Biteymax22 : 8:24 pm : link
A guy I’d say has the “football player” moniker. Put him somewhere, he’ll find a way to produce.
Perfect fit for our new defense  
BigBlue7 : 8:24 pm : link
Zone ball hawk!!!
RE: So another second round safety  
Mayo2JZ : 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16493251 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
they won’t resign to a second contract.


Don't be such a douche
…..  
Micko : 8:25 pm : link
Folks are struggling with taking the best safety in the draft which is a huge need for us? Another good pick - considering the run on CB.
He is a perfect fit for the new defense  
larryflower37 : 8:25 pm : link
Big Nickel that get ints
And folks swore…  
2ndroundKO : 8:25 pm : link
We were okay with Dane Belton and Jason Pinnock. First safety chosen? Nice job, Gmen.
The run on corners AND Powers-Johnson coming off  
Sy'56 : 8:25 pm : link
was hard to watch
Sy gave him an 81 grade  
section125 : 8:25 pm : link
but reading his review I get the feeling he is not very impressed despite some strong points.
I usually love  
McNally's_Nuts : 8:25 pm : link
the Giants drafts but not this year.

So like 6 hall of famers incoming
Highlights  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:26 pm : link
“Welcome to New York” || Minnesota Safety Tyler Nubin Highlights ᴴᴰ - ( New Window )
RE: And folks swore…  
Amtoft : 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16493320 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
We were okay with Dane Belton and Jason Pinnock. First safety chosen? Nice job, Gmen.


I think you guys give Dane Belton to much credit. I will say I think Nubin starts over him. After losing Xavier we needed a safety.
RE: Terrible pick  
Rory : 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16493314 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
They again pick a guy in the second round who wasn't on my board. Stupid name, slow as hell and they won't resign him. Why bother. Has Mara all over it


Is this sarcasm ? Your board ? Who the f are you?
I’m ok with this pick  
Chris684 : 8:26 pm : link
Unless Dalls gets Trey Benson, then I will hate it. Half kidding.
 
ryanmkeane : 8:26 pm : link
You know who also had a horrific RAS? Deandre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook, Arik Armstead, Xavien Howard, and Nick Bolton.
Jeremiah  
Sammo85 : 8:27 pm : link
said he was his top safety and wasn’t close.
RE: would  
Doubledeuce22 : 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16493302 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you rather have the 9th or 10th cornerback or the #1 safety?


Ask yourself that same question but in the NFL right now. Safety is the RB of the defense. Add it when you’re ready to compete. Almost makes no sense to let McKinney walk just to use your second on a questionable safety. Don’t like it at all.
RE: Safety  
AcidTest : 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16493293 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is a major need and he was rated as the #1 safety in the draft.


And yet people still complain. Considering how the board fell, we were very fortunate he was still available at #47.
Good pick and a fit from everything  
Simms11 : 8:27 pm : link
I’ve seen. Need a ballhawk safety.
Sy had a 81 grade starter first year grade on him. His #3 safety  
Blue21 : 8:27 pm : link
That's good enough for me
RE: would  
NYGiantFL007 : 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16493302 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you rather have the 9th or 10th cornerback or the #1 safety?


JFC Eric I was just going to say this. People here want to make me put my head through the wall.
RE: would  
NJBlueTuna : 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16493302 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you rather have the 9th or 10th cornerback or the #1 safety?


Would have taken Rakestraw
RE: I gave MadPlaid  
MadPlaid : 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16493306 Amtoft said:
Quote:
a bad time for taking him... mainly because he took a QB in round one and didn't give that QB one of the last WRs in Ricky Pearsall. Total redemption for him... nice pick brother!

Thanks, my friend. I guess I knew what I was doing. Ha! It happens sometimes.
RE: Terrible pick  
Mayo2JZ : 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16493314 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
They again pick a guy in the second round who wasn't on my board. Stupid name, slow as hell and they won't resign him. Why bother. Has Mara all over it


Wasn't on YOUR board. Oh the humanity
RE: RE: McGinn + RAS (tested very poorly)  
Joey in VA : 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16493298 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16493250 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Shoutout to madplaid!!!!!

1. TYLER NUBIN, Minnesota (6-1, 205, 4.61, 2-3): High-school corner moved to safety once he reached the Twin Cities. “They played him (in the box) but if you watch him covering on special teams you know he can play in space,” one scout said. “He is a special-teams demon. Nubin gives you more than (Kamren) Kinchens because he could be that big nickel. He plays with a physical mindset. He’s better than Kinchens in natural tight end matchups in man coverage or as a general slot guy. He’s got great ball skills, too. For a guy you don’t see going backwards very often he’s always around the ball.” Ran an unexpectedly slow 40. “That hurt him,” a second scout said. “Instincts are his thing. He’s quick to trigger. Better in zone than man. Physical around the line of scrimmage. Little tight in his backpedal but uses his size well to play physical and doesn’t give up separation much. Struggles to open his hips and change direction, but nothing crazy. Can track (the deep ball). Looks to lay a hit. I think he should have come out last year but I still think he’s a pretty good football player. Yes, he’ll be a starter. I would say second round but he would have been a first-rounder last year.” Just 10 reps on the bench press. “He doesn’t have great range but he can do the interchangeable stuff,” a third scout said. “He’ll be a good teams player. He’s had production on the ball.” Started 43 of 55 games, finishing with 207 tackles (4 ½ for loss), 13 picks and 24 passes defensed. From St. Charles, Ill.





JFC...that is a brutal RAS.
So was Xavier McKinney, and you KNOW that this position requires vision, anticipation and film study to be good. GO watch his highlights, the dude can play.
RE: Terrible pick  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16493314 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
They again pick a guy in the second round who wasn't on my board. Stupid name, slow as hell and they won't resign him. Why bother. Has Mara all over it


As I said earlier. Just miserable people with miserable lives.


I'm curious  
Semipro Lineman : 8:29 pm : link
who were the better picks available? Don't just give position but explain why you would have taken a different player instead...
People are really pissed at this pick ?  
Ned In Atlanta : 8:29 pm : link
Let's trot out Jalen Mills. Some on this board are constantly miserable
Preferred Seumalia, Benson or Sainrisitil or Hall jr or Jenkins  
BleedBlue46 : 8:29 pm : link
He could be a Mckinney clone though. They seem very similar and I know bowen highly values safety in his d.
If we're drafting for need  
Don from CT : 8:29 pm : link

Why not solidify the 0-line?

The line really needs to be fixed, I'm really hoping Free Agency was enough? I'm feeling like we missed some value/need

This Safety may be rated #1, however, is not head and shoulders above the next 3-4 guys
RE: would  
DefenseWins : 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16493302 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you rather have the 9th or 10th cornerback or the #1 safety?


Dont try to reason with them Eric
People are going to love Nubin  
ajr2456 : 8:29 pm : link
Guy makes plays
It’s a solid pick  
John in NC : 8:29 pm : link
Needs to be a very good starter to justify the positional investment, but there’s very little reason to doubt that he will be. You have to trust Bowen on safeties.
RE: RE: Terrible pick  
dlauster : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16493349 BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit said:
Quote:
In comment 16493314 Larry in Pencilvania said:


Quote:


They again pick a guy in the second round who wasn't on my board. Stupid name, slow as hell and they won't resign him. Why bother. Has Mara all over it



As I said earlier. Just miserable people with miserable lives.



Right? This take was so bad I actually thought it was tongue in cheek
Very good player  
Breeze_94 : 8:30 pm : link
Fills a need. Creates turnovers. Not sure what else people wanted.

Giants building a very promising defense. Need another CB badly though…
RE: Absolutely terrible  
Costy16 : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16493271 BigBlueDawg56 said:
Quote:
Pick. We needed a corner so much more then a safety


He has 13 INT the last three seasons. Saban said he’s the top safety in the draft.
This tells me the giants will be active in FA for CB  
bigbluewillrise : 8:30 pm : link
after the draft.


100% outside CB veteran will be signed.
RE: RE: RE: McGinn + RAS (tested very poorly)  
bw in dc : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16493348 Joey in VA said:
Quote:

JFC...that is a brutal RAS.

So was Xavier McKinney, and you KNOW that this position requires vision, anticipation and film study to be good. GO watch his highlights, the dude can play.


I'm not commenting on his play. Just how low the RAS score was.

I predicted we would select him in today's draft thread.
RE: If we're drafting for need  
Giantsbigblue : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16493360 Don from CT said:
Quote:

Why not solidify the 0-line?

The line really needs to be fixed, I'm really hoping Free Agency was enough? I'm feeling like we missed some value/need

This Safety may be rated #1, however, is not head and shoulders above the next 3-4 guys


They signed 2 vets for that
RE: RE: would  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16493334 Doubledeuce22 said:
Quote:
In comment 16493302 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you rather have the 9th or 10th cornerback or the #1 safety?



Ask yourself that same question but in the NFL right now. Safety is the RB of the defense. Add it when you’re ready to compete. Almost makes no sense to let McKinney walk just to use your second on a questionable safety. Don’t like it at all.


Not in the defense Shane Bowen is going to run. And I covered this in my preview.
Watch this guy.  
Straw Hat : 8:30 pm : link
Great player. Anyone crying about this pick is going to look like an idiot.
RE: RE: RE: So another second round safety  
Giants1986 : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16493299 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16493276 uconngiant said:


Quote:


In comment 16493251 McNally's_Nuts said:
Schoen is a disaster

Quote:


they won’t resign to a second contract.



Why be a jerk?


Good pick for the Giants and a need




Schoen doesn’t value safeties but takes one with a tip 50 pick?
I like the pick  
bigblue12 : 8:30 pm : link
He was one of my guys.
RE: I'm curious  
BleedBlue46 : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16493354 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
who were the better picks available? Don't just give position but explain why you would have taken a different player instead...


He's solid..I liked Smith, hall Jr, Jenkins dt or sairisitl cb or Benson rb or Seumalia T/G
 
ryanmkeane : 8:31 pm : link
Sy just tweeted he thinks Nubin might be better than McKinney.
I am  
Amtoft : 8:31 pm : link
wondering if we bring back Jackson on a 1 year deal
First round grade for Sy  
Sean : 8:31 pm : link
Fills a need. I like it. Go get another starter in the third round.
I would think that our DC made that recommendation.  
solarmike : 8:31 pm : link
And all agreed.
RE: Watch this guy.  
NJLCO : 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16493378 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
Great player. Anyone crying about this pick is going to look like an idiot.

Plus 1
RE: RE: Terrible pick  
Kevin in Annapolis : 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16493329 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 16493314 Larry in Pencilvania said:


Quote:


They again pick a guy in the second round who wasn't on my board. Stupid name, slow as hell and they won't resign him. Why bother. Has Mara all over it



Is this sarcasm ? Your board ? Who the f are you?


Lippy, clearly
I honesty question the intelligence  
blueblood : 8:32 pm : link
of some of the Giants fanbase. We cry they dont resign McKinney. We draft a McKinney replacement... and we cry about that..
I don’t think this staff knows what they are doing  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8:33 pm : link
Feels like they are running in circles
we are 3 pieces away from a top 10 D  
bigbluewillrise : 8:33 pm : link
1.another interior DL that can rush the passer a bit
2. competent 2nd CB
3. edge passer rusher depth after azeez one more guy
It's funny  
Toth029 : 8:33 pm : link
Some mentioned how the Giants and Joe Schoen needed to find starters tonight, and he found the FS. Yet they still whine.
When Nick Saban  
GruningsOnTheHill : 8:33 pm : link
says this guy is the best safety in the draft and has him on his All-Defense Draft Team, that's good enough for me.

Some of you guys are REALLY starting to piss Eric & me off...
RE: I don’t think this staff knows what they are doing  
Optimus-NY : 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16493395 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Feels like they are running in circles


That's the entire organization, lol.
Kind of laughing at those  
section125 : 8:33 pm : link
saying his RAS was bad - when McKinney was listed with him and they were almost identical and Nubin was a bit faster and bigger.
Colts  
Amtoft : 8:33 pm : link
take Mitchell... the fall stops
RE: Sy gave him an 81 grade  
Now Mike in MD : 8:34 pm : link
In comment 16493322 section125 said:
Quote:
but reading his review I get the feeling he is not very impressed despite some strong points.


Yes, even though Sy not impressed he still gave him an 81. That makes perfect sense.
Solid pick  
JonC : 8:34 pm : link
Versatile, long, rangey ballhawk FS with good positional instincts.
i would draft DT in the 3rd  
bigbluewillrise : 8:34 pm : link
and sign quality vet CB and edge rusher after the draft and give Bowen a chance to have a top 10 unit.

They gave the ST coach a lot - he will push to have a top 10 unit.
joel klatt a tyler nubin fan  
Eric on Li : 8:35 pm : link
says giants making 2 good picks so far is inconsistent with their typical strategy of making picks he didnt like years ago.
RE: RE: So another second round safety  
Antonio Fierce : 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16493259 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16493251 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


they won’t resign to a second contract.



JFC... you guys need to give it a rest.


Humble request, please don't use God's name in vain. Thank you!
RE: we are 3 pieces away from a top 10 D  
gersh : 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16493397 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
1.another interior DL that can rush the passer a bit
2. competent 2nd CB
3. edge passer rusher depth after azeez one more guy


1. agreed
2. Flott, McCloud or Hawkins - or a vet like Xavien Howard.
Adoree' Jackson.Stephon Gilmore or Steven Nelson.
3 ojulari? Good if can play more than 2 games
RE: I don’t think this staff knows what they are doing  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16493395 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Feels like they are running in circles


Circle Circle Dot Dot dang u got that moron shot.

Geddafookouttaheaaa.
RE: Kind of laughing at those  
bw in dc : 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16493404 section125 said:
Quote:
saying his RAS was bad - when McKinney was listed with him and they were almost identical and Nubin was a bit faster and bigger.


I didn't know his RAS score until Eric posted it. It definitely surprised me.

Of course, if the score was really high, do you think people would be posting it to further justify the pick?
RE: I don’t think this staff knows what they are doing  
ryanmkeane : 8:37 pm : link
In comment 16493395 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Feels like they are running in circles

This is what you think after they just drafted the top rated safety at pick 47?
RE: RE: Terrible pick  
BlackLight : 8:37 pm : link
In comment 16493329 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 16493314 Larry in Pencilvania said:


Quote:


They again pick a guy in the second round who wasn't on my board. Stupid name, slow as hell and they won't resign him. Why bother. Has Mara all over it



Is this sarcasm ? Your board ? Who the f are you?


It was sarcasm.
RE: joel klatt a tyler nubin fan  
John in NC : 8:38 pm : link
In comment 16493421 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
says giants making 2 good picks so far is inconsistent with their typical strategy of making picks he didnt like years ago.


Odd, he ripped the Giants over th