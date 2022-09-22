for display only
New York Giants 3rd Round Selection: CB Andru Phillips

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2024 9:43 pm
3/3 on visitors so far for the 2nd year in a row day 1 and 2  
Eric on Li : 4/26/2024 9:44 pm : link
from mcginn:

10. ANDRU PHILLIPS, Kentucky (5-10 ½, 192, 4.48, 3): Fourth-year junior with a 42-inch vertical jump and an 11-3 broad jump. “He’s excellent,” one scout said. “His movement skills, his toughness, his awareness and production … to me, this guy’s a slam-dunk starter. He can play inside and outside – probably better in the slot. He’s so fluid. You’d be good with him as your No. 2 corner moving forward.” Started 16 of 38 games over four seasons. “He has a compact build,” a second scout said. “More of a nickel. Not the greatest speed. Quicker than he is fast. Kind of a mid-range cover guy than deep.” Finished with 82 tackles (three for loss), no picks and 10 passes defensed. “He’s a little bit under the radar but a pretty good player,” a third scout said. From Mauldin, S.C.
Position of need  
bluefin : 4/26/2024 9:45 pm : link
good rating from Sy’56 - great pick
Sy has him with a 2nd round grade  
gersh : 4/26/2024 9:46 pm : link
Giants value board seems very similar to Sys (as does the draft in general)
CB is a premium position and a need. Made too much sense
All in.  
solarmike : 4/26/2024 9:47 pm : link
This almost makes up for my hatred of  
Doubledeuce22 : 4/26/2024 9:47 pm : link
Last rounds pick. Really like this kid a lot. Would have been happy if he was the pick in the 2nd.
YESSSS!!!!  
Jerry in_DC : 4/26/2024 9:47 pm : link
He was #6 on my board!
I like this pick  
Fifty Six : 4/26/2024 9:47 pm : link
Looks like 3 starters in 3 rounds. Hopefully.
Eric,  
robbieballs2003 : 4/26/2024 9:47 pm : link
where are you getting the picks from? Thanks.
during the process he was often comp'd to mcreary (bowen's TEN slot)  
Eric on Li : 4/26/2024 9:48 pm : link
he is more athletic but had a similar career. at one point i think mike g said there was some buzz he'd go 2nd round or even late first. that 42 inch vert matches nabers and his broad was actually better.

this is a solid pick - generally considered a better prospect than flott was in round 3 a few years ago.

Big investment in the secondary with back to back  
Metnut : 4/26/2024 9:49 pm : link
day 2 picks.

Would love to add Estime or the Penn State TE tomorrow.
Zero career INTs...  
Anakim : 4/26/2024 9:49 pm : link
He's very raw
Love the two players for the secondary  
BillT : 4/26/2024 9:49 pm : link
Good players that fill a need.
whoa  
santacruzom : 4/26/2024 9:50 pm : link
I don't know why but I thought he was drafted already. Nice pick!
Fills a need.  
section125 : 4/26/2024 9:50 pm : link
4.48 isn't bad.

giants will likely carry 10 DBs  
bigbluewillrise : 4/26/2024 9:50 pm : link
i think they now have 9 CBs and 5s on the roster.

It is clear they really  
Giantimistic : 4/26/2024 9:50 pm : link
Listen to what their coaches want.

We heard Daboll loved Nabers and now we have 2 picks for our dcoordinator.
Suring up the defense  
Darwinian : 4/26/2024 9:51 pm : link
ryanmkeane : 4/26/2024 9:51 pm : link
Jeremiah’s 50th rated player at 70!
He should be in the mix  
logman : 4/26/2024 9:52 pm : link
for Nickle
He was  
Amtoft : 4/26/2024 9:52 pm : link
not very good last year. I don't like this pick at all. So many better CBs on the board. He gave up over 100 passer rating with 3TDs against and no pickss... like every no picks
Literally one of Dan Brugler's  
BigBlue7 : 4/26/2024 9:52 pm : link
Favorite people in the entire draft
*Dane  
BigBlue7 : 4/26/2024 9:53 pm : link
Agree  
AcidTest : 4/26/2024 9:53 pm : link
with the write up. Nickel at this level. OK pick but would have preferred Franklin, Beebe, Haynes, or Wright.
Tiki did a good job introducing the pick  
JohnB : 4/26/2024 9:54 pm : link
I liked his story
Ehh  
jeff57 : 4/26/2024 9:54 pm : link
Position over value. Split opinions on him.
Another player to help the D  
bwitz : 4/26/2024 9:54 pm : link
and the pick, again, wasn’t Rattler.

Today was a good day.
Love the pick  
Rick in Dallas : 4/26/2024 9:54 pm : link
More of a nickle corner but very aggressive
The Giants have a very nice collection  
Jay on the Island : 4/26/2024 9:54 pm : link
of young CB's with Banks, Hawkins III, Flott, McCloud, Phillips, and possibly Aaron Robinson if he can make a full reovery.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/26/2024 9:55 pm : link
Taking a guard in the 3rd round….we don’t have the best history with those.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2024 9:55 pm : link
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
70) NYG: Andru Phillips - CB/Kentucky

They missed out on the corners in round 2 and were smart not to reach (end up with the top S). Sitting patient and getting a really good nickel that excels at playing sticky to his man. Another scheme-based fit and this secondary has multiple young/exciting pieces now.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2024 9:56 pm : link
9) Andru Phillips – Kentucky – 5’11 / 190

Grade: 79

One-year starter. Also part of the heavy rotation in the Kentucky defensive backfield in 2022 which hosted two eventual pro outside corners. Phillips moved from the slot to outside, although he played all over the defensive backfield all three years, in 2023. Former high school track standout that starred in triple jumps where he finished number one in the nation. That burst stands out on film. Although slightly undersized, Phillips already has a lot of pro traits in his arsenal. He is smooth as butter in his backpedal and his ability to stick is foot in the ground and explode downhill created a lot of impressive tape. The inside-out versatility in addition to impressive tape in both zone and man coverage will make him attractive to any team looking to upgrade the cornerback room. There are off-field concerns from an arrest in 2021 that need to be answered. He also failed to grab a single interception over his career. Phillips does not react as quickly in man coverage and there are too many missed tackles. The good and bad with him creates a wide margin within his projection, but this guy has starting corner written all over him.

*Phillips is a guy that picked up a lot of steam over the season. His movement traits and fluidity are so pro-caliber. When he makes plays on the ball, there are a few elite, hard to find components that immediately jump off the screen. That is how I first found him. I was watching Florida offense tape and this kid kept jumping off the screen. The physical limitations did impede some of his playmaking potential. He may have to be a slot only but man I love how he turns and runs. The character concerns need to be a part of his process, no question.
A Barkley esque RB  
thrunthrublue : 4/26/2024 9:56 pm : link
Really odd  
allstarjim : 4/26/2024 9:57 pm : link
To see a bottom tier 10-yard split with top tier vert and broad.

Makes me think he got a bad start in his 40 and probably runs faster than the 4.48.

You don't often see that combo as both are explosion metrics related to the lower half.
RE: Ehh  
BigBlueShock : 4/26/2024 9:57 pm : link
In comment 16493849 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Position over value. Split opinions on him.

He’s been projected to go in the 2nd round. That’s not “value”? Just say you’ve never heard of him instead of making inaccurate statements
Another disposable CB  
averagejoe : 4/26/2024 9:57 pm : link
we draft them every year. None are ever any good .
RE: …  
Toth029 : 4/26/2024 9:58 pm : link
In comment 16493853 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Taking a guard in the 3rd round….we don’t have the best history with those.


The team hasn't had good 3rd round picks since they chose Tuck. Hopefully Phillips changes that.
Love the Andru Phillips pick  
Rave7 : 4/26/2024 9:58 pm : link
He is a feisty corner!
Dane Brugler's favorite player in this draft.
Daniel Jeremiahs 51st player.
His comp is Roger Mccreary, who the Giants wanted 2yrs ago and the Titans took and DC was Shane Bowen, now our DC.
We had a bottom 5 secondary coming into tonight  
John in NC : 4/26/2024 9:58 pm : link
Love what they did tonight. Sounds like we will love his attitude.
Who is penciled to start opposite banks  
Amc825 : 4/26/2024 9:58 pm : link
Right now Flott?
I like the commitment to defense  
BigBlueBuff : 4/26/2024 9:59 pm : link
but this offense needs many more weapons than just Nabers. I would like to see that addressed at some point.
RE: Really odd  
shyster : 4/26/2024 9:59 pm : link
In comment 16493865 allstarjim said:
Quote:
To see a bottom tier 10-yard split with top tier vert and broad.

Makes me think he got a bad start in his 40 and probably runs faster than the 4.48.

You don't often see that combo as both are explosion metrics related to the lower half.


I was just about to reply to Eric in Li to say that his 10y split was 1.51 not 1.6, per nfl.com.
RE: The Giants have a very nice collection  
bluefin : 4/26/2024 9:59 pm : link
In comment 16493852 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
of young CB's with Banks, Hawkins III, Flott, McCloud, Phillips, and possibly Aaron Robinson if he can make a full reovery.

Well stocked at nickel, but who starts outside, opposite Banks? Hawkins? Or McCloud?
RE: ...  
section125 : 4/26/2024 9:59 pm : link
In comment 16493855 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
70) NYG: Andru Phillips - CB/Kentucky

They missed out on the corners in round 2 and were smart not to reach (end up with the top S). Sitting patient and getting a really good nickel that excels at playing sticky to his man. Another scheme-based fit and this secondary has multiple young/exciting pieces now.


Yeah man. Build a tough defense. Not sure where I'd go in the 4th - RB, DT, TE
RE: Another disposable CB  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2024 9:59 pm : link
In comment 16493867 averagejoe said:
Quote:
we draft them every year. None are ever any good .


Yeah, Tae Banks sucks.

LOL
Good pick  
RAIN : 4/26/2024 10:00 pm : link
A blanket for secondary.
RE: RE: Really odd  
allstarjim : 4/26/2024 10:01 pm : link
In comment 16493876 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 16493865 allstarjim said:


Quote:


To see a bottom tier 10-yard split with top tier vert and broad.

Makes me think he got a bad start in his 40 and probably runs faster than the 4.48.

You don't often see that combo as both are explosion metrics related to the lower half.



I was just about to reply to Eric in Li to say that his 10y split was 1.51 not 1.6, per nfl.com.


That makes a lot more sense, and 1.51 is obviously a really good number.
I don’t mind the pick  
GiantsFan84 : 4/26/2024 10:01 pm : link
But I was hoping for OL there BeeBee or Haynes
I like going all in on defense after Nabers  
Sean : 4/26/2024 10:01 pm : link
They'll need to heavily lean on the defense this year.
RE: I like the commitment to defense  
BigBlueShock : 4/26/2024 10:02 pm : link
In comment 16493875 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:
but this offense needs many more weapons than just Nabers. I would like to see that addressed at some point.

It’s impossible to fill every hole in 3 picks
Good value  
Biteymax22 : 4/26/2024 10:02 pm : link
Size screams nickel but I’m reports that say he can play some outside too. Nickel is really a starting position in today’s NFL anyway.
RE: RE: …  
Sprintfish : 4/26/2024 10:02 pm : link
In comment 16493868 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16493853 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Taking a guard in the 3rd round….we don’t have the best history with those.



The team hasn't had good 3rd round picks since they chose Tuck. Hopefully Phillips changes that.


Hopefully Hyatt changed that. I'm not giving up on last year yet.
RE: RE: The Giants have a very nice collection  
allstarjim : 4/26/2024 10:02 pm : link
In comment 16493878 bluefin said:
Quote:
In comment 16493852 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


of young CB's with Banks, Hawkins III, Flott, McCloud, Phillips, and possibly Aaron Robinson if he can make a full reovery.


Well stocked at nickel, but who starts outside, opposite Banks? Hawkins? Or McCloud?


Whoever wins the job.
Just an observation  
AcesUp : 4/26/2024 10:02 pm : link
Schoen has a tendency to check needs at non-premium positions on Day 2. Grabbed the likely starting nickel here after grabbing a starter at safety last round. JMS last year and slot WR his first draft.
Wonder what the character issues  
Dnew15 : 4/26/2024 10:03 pm : link
That need to be checked on include???
RE: Another disposable CB  
Mbavaro : 4/26/2024 10:03 pm : link
In comment 16493867 averagejoe said:
Quote:
we draft them every year. None are ever any good .


Think before you post

Tae Banks says hello

You should change your handle to Perpetually Miserable
Wonder if this means they plan to play Flott outside.  
BigBlueNH : 4/26/2024 10:04 pm : link
I thought he played well last year.
RE: I like going all in on defense after Nabers  
Roto_Wizard : 4/26/2024 10:04 pm : link
In comment 16493895 Sean said:
Quote:
They'll need to heavily lean on the defense this year.


While the offense continues to average less than 15 PPG...

Yes, they will need to rely on the defense. Again.

They need more playmakers.
We absolutely neeed  
Now Mike in MD : 4/26/2024 10:04 pm : link
replace Flott in th slot. He's a complete liability in run support, and you just can't have that with your slot corner. This guy has the build to support the run and it certainly seems like he is unfraid to stick his nose in things. Huge upgrade if he replaces Flott
RE: Good value  
Mike from Ohio : 4/26/2024 10:04 pm : link
In comment 16493899 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Size screams nickel but I’m reports that say he can play some outside too. Nickel is really a starting position in today’s NFL anyway.


I feel like we are always looking for someone who can play inside. Hopefully this is the guy. At 5’10” he may be too small to play outside consistently.
RE: Wonder what the character issues  
Now Mike in MD : 4/26/2024 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16493910 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
That need to be checked on include???


Sy mentioned an arrest in 2021
RE: Just an observation  
cokeduplt : 4/26/2024 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16493904 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Schoen has a tendency to check needs at non-premium positions on Day 2. Grabbed the likely starting nickel here after grabbing a starter at safety last round. JMS last year and slot WR his first draft.


CB is a premium position
RE: RE: Really odd  
Eric on Li : 4/26/2024 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16493876 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 16493865 allstarjim said:


Quote:


To see a bottom tier 10-yard split with top tier vert and broad.

Makes me think he got a bad start in his 40 and probably runs faster than the 4.48.

You don't often see that combo as both are explosion metrics related to the lower half.



I was just about to reply to Eric in Li to say that his 10y split was 1.51 not 1.6, per nfl.com.


i dont put the times in the RAS database i just post the cards lol.
He’s going to be a boom or bust pick  
ajr2456 : 4/26/2024 10:05 pm : link
He can be really good but when things aren’t going right he can unravel. But I think this confirms Melton was their top option at 47.
This guy will be able to play outside eventually  
Doubledeuce22 : 4/26/2024 10:06 pm : link
I think. Will be extremely versatile. This is the best value the Giants have gotten so far in this draft IMO.
RE: RE: Wonder what the character issues  
bluefin : 4/26/2024 10:06 pm : link
In comment 16493919 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 16493910 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


That need to be checked on include???



Sy mentioned an arrest in 2021

Arrested for burglary, but cleared by a grand jury, and suing the police.
Link - ( New Window )
was looking DT here but I like this guy  
Del Shofner : 4/26/2024 10:07 pm : link
RE: He’s going to be a boom or bust pick  
bluefin : 4/26/2024 10:07 pm : link
In comment 16493923 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
He can be really good but when things aren’t going right he can unravel. But I think this confirms Melton was their top option at 47.

Do you think he can play outside?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2024 10:07 pm : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
5m
Joe Schoen said Andru Phillips is "sticky." He has versatility to play inside and outside, but he'll likely begin in the slot.
RE: RE: Just an observation  
AcesUp : 4/26/2024 10:08 pm : link
In comment 16493920 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
In comment 16493904 AcesUp said:


Quote:


Schoen has a tendency to check needs at non-premium positions on Day 2. Grabbed the likely starting nickel here after grabbing a starter at safety last round. JMS last year and slot WR his first draft.



CB is a premium position


He’s probably an inside corner although some think he can play outside.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2024 10:08 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Andru Philips will have inside/outside flex and will begin his career in slot. Sounds like Cor'Dale Flott may get first shot at boundary, from talking to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. #NYGIants
Too early for the Darnay Holmes Appreciation Thread?  
John in NC : 4/26/2024 10:08 pm : link
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2024 10:09 pm : link
Wan’Dale Robinson
@wanda1erobinson
·
23s
gone be jus like old times😂😂
@AndruPhillips
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2024 10:09 pm : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
38s
Schoen said the Giants have a young corps on defense that can now grow together. "I do think we have pieces in place."
RE: RE: He’s going to be a boom or bust pick  
ajr2456 : 4/26/2024 10:09 pm : link
In comment 16493929 bluefin said:
Quote:
In comment 16493923 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


He can be really good but when things aren’t going right he can unravel. But I think this confirms Melton was their top option at 47.


Do you think he can play outside?


I don’t because of the size
RE: ...  
bluefin : 4/26/2024 10:10 pm : link
In comment 16493934 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Andru Philips will have inside/outside flex and will begin his career in slot. Sounds like Cor'Dale Flott may get first shot at boundary, from talking to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. #NYGIants

Flott can cover, but I hope he improves his tackling
Clearly the new staff prioritizes physicality in secondary  
gameday555 : 4/26/2024 10:10 pm : link
In the case of Nubin, I think he plays with incredible toughness yet intelligence and technique. Phillips to me is physical but grabby and looks for contact rather than taking the best angle.

LOVE Nubin, not a fan at all of Phillips. Which probably means Nubin will bust and Phillips will be a star. It's all a crapshoot. To hell with my evaluations lets hope they're both stud