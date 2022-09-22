New York Giants 3rd Round Selection: CB Andru Phillips

10. ANDRU PHILLIPS, Kentucky (5-10 ½, 192, 4.48, 3): Fourth-year junior with a 42-inch vertical jump and an 11-3 broad jump. “He’s excellent,” one scout said. “His movement skills, his toughness, his awareness and production … to me, this guy’s a slam-dunk starter. He can play inside and outside – probably better in the slot. He’s so fluid. You’d be good with him as your No. 2 corner moving forward.” Started 16 of 38 games over four seasons. “He has a compact build,” a second scout said. “More of a nickel. Not the greatest speed. Quicker than he is fast. Kind of a mid-range cover guy than deep.” Finished with 82 tackles (three for loss), no picks and 10 passes defensed. “He’s a little bit under the radar but a pretty good player,” a third scout said. From Mauldin, S.C.
he is more athletic but had a similar career. at one point i think mike g said there was some buzz he'd go 2nd round or even late first. that 42 inch vert matches nabers and his broad was actually better.
this is a solid pick - generally considered a better prospect than flott was in round 3 a few years ago.
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
70) NYG: Andru Phillips - CB/Kentucky
They missed out on the corners in round 2 and were smart not to reach (end up with the top S). Sitting patient and getting a really good nickel that excels at playing sticky to his man. Another scheme-based fit and this secondary has multiple young/exciting pieces now.
One-year starter. Also part of the heavy rotation in the Kentucky defensive backfield in 2022 which hosted two eventual pro outside corners. Phillips moved from the slot to outside, although he played all over the defensive backfield all three years, in 2023. Former high school track standout that starred in triple jumps where he finished number one in the nation. That burst stands out on film. Although slightly undersized, Phillips already has a lot of pro traits in his arsenal. He is smooth as butter in his backpedal and his ability to stick is foot in the ground and explode downhill created a lot of impressive tape. The inside-out versatility in addition to impressive tape in both zone and man coverage will make him attractive to any team looking to upgrade the cornerback room. There are off-field concerns from an arrest in 2021 that need to be answered. He also failed to grab a single interception over his career. Phillips does not react as quickly in man coverage and there are too many missed tackles. The good and bad with him creates a wide margin within his projection, but this guy has starting corner written all over him.
*Phillips is a guy that picked up a lot of steam over the season. His movement traits and fluidity are so pro-caliber. When he makes plays on the ball, there are a few elite, hard to find components that immediately jump off the screen. That is how I first found him. I was watching Florida offense tape and this kid kept jumping off the screen. The physical limitations did impede some of his playmaking potential. He may have to be a slot only but man I love how he turns and runs. The character concerns need to be a part of his process, no question.
He is a feisty corner!
Dane Brugler's favorite player in this draft.
Daniel Jeremiahs 51st player.
His comp is Roger Mccreary, who the Giants wanted 2yrs ago and the Titans took and DC was Shane Bowen, now our DC.
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
70) NYG: Andru Phillips - CB/Kentucky
They missed out on the corners in round 2 and were smart not to reach (end up with the top S). Sitting patient and getting a really good nickel that excels at playing sticky to his man. Another scheme-based fit and this secondary has multiple young/exciting pieces now.
Yeah man. Build a tough defense. Not sure where I'd go in the 4th - RB, DT, TE
Schoen has a tendency to check needs at non-premium positions on Day 2. Grabbed the likely starting nickel here after grabbing a starter at safety last round. JMS last year and slot WR his first draft.
replace Flott in th slot. He's a complete liability in run support, and you just can't have that with your slot corner. This guy has the build to support the run and it certainly seems like he is unfraid to stick his nose in things. Huge upgrade if he replaces Flott
Schoen has a tendency to check needs at non-premium positions on Day 2. Grabbed the likely starting nickel here after grabbing a starter at safety last round. JMS last year and slot WR his first draft.
Schoen has a tendency to check needs at non-premium positions on Day 2. Grabbed the likely starting nickel here after grabbing a starter at safety last round. JMS last year and slot WR his first draft.
CB is a premium position
He’s probably an inside corner although some think he can play outside.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Andru Philips will have inside/outside flex and will begin his career in slot. Sounds like Cor'Dale Flott may get first shot at boundary, from talking to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. #NYGIants
Too early for the Darnay Holmes Appreciation Thread?
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Andru Philips will have inside/outside flex and will begin his career in slot. Sounds like Cor'Dale Flott may get first shot at boundary, from talking to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. #NYGIants
Flott can cover, but I hope he improves his tackling
Clearly the new staff prioritizes physicality in secondary
10. ANDRU PHILLIPS, Kentucky (5-10 ½, 192, 4.48, 3): Fourth-year junior with a 42-inch vertical jump and an 11-3 broad jump. “He’s excellent,” one scout said. “His movement skills, his toughness, his awareness and production … to me, this guy’s a slam-dunk starter. He can play inside and outside – probably better in the slot. He’s so fluid. You’d be good with him as your No. 2 corner moving forward.” Started 16 of 38 games over four seasons. “He has a compact build,” a second scout said. “More of a nickel. Not the greatest speed. Quicker than he is fast. Kind of a mid-range cover guy than deep.” Finished with 82 tackles (three for loss), no picks and 10 passes defensed. “He’s a little bit under the radar but a pretty good player,” a third scout said. From Mauldin, S.C.
CB is a premium position and a need. Made too much sense
this is a solid pick - generally considered a better prospect than flott was in round 3 a few years ago.
Would love to add Estime or the Penn State TE tomorrow.
Time for bed.
We heard Daboll loved Nabers and now we have 2 picks for our dcoordinator.
Today was a good day.
@Ourlads_Sy
70) NYG: Andru Phillips - CB/Kentucky
They missed out on the corners in round 2 and were smart not to reach (end up with the top S). Sitting patient and getting a really good nickel that excels at playing sticky to his man. Another scheme-based fit and this secondary has multiple young/exciting pieces now.
Grade: 79
One-year starter. Also part of the heavy rotation in the Kentucky defensive backfield in 2022 which hosted two eventual pro outside corners. Phillips moved from the slot to outside, although he played all over the defensive backfield all three years, in 2023. Former high school track standout that starred in triple jumps where he finished number one in the nation. That burst stands out on film. Although slightly undersized, Phillips already has a lot of pro traits in his arsenal. He is smooth as butter in his backpedal and his ability to stick is foot in the ground and explode downhill created a lot of impressive tape. The inside-out versatility in addition to impressive tape in both zone and man coverage will make him attractive to any team looking to upgrade the cornerback room. There are off-field concerns from an arrest in 2021 that need to be answered. He also failed to grab a single interception over his career. Phillips does not react as quickly in man coverage and there are too many missed tackles. The good and bad with him creates a wide margin within his projection, but this guy has starting corner written all over him.
*Phillips is a guy that picked up a lot of steam over the season. His movement traits and fluidity are so pro-caliber. When he makes plays on the ball, there are a few elite, hard to find components that immediately jump off the screen. That is how I first found him. I was watching Florida offense tape and this kid kept jumping off the screen. The physical limitations did impede some of his playmaking potential. He may have to be a slot only but man I love how he turns and runs. The character concerns need to be a part of his process, no question.
Makes me think he got a bad start in his 40 and probably runs faster than the 4.48.
You don't often see that combo as both are explosion metrics related to the lower half.
He’s been projected to go in the 2nd round. That’s not “value”? Just say you’ve never heard of him instead of making inaccurate statements
The team hasn't had good 3rd round picks since they chose Tuck. Hopefully Phillips changes that.
Dane Brugler's favorite player in this draft.
Daniel Jeremiahs 51st player.
His comp is Roger Mccreary, who the Giants wanted 2yrs ago and the Titans took and DC was Shane Bowen, now our DC.
Makes me think he got a bad start in his 40 and probably runs faster than the 4.48.
You don't often see that combo as both are explosion metrics related to the lower half.
I was just about to reply to Eric in Li to say that his 10y split was 1.51 not 1.6, per nfl.com.
Well stocked at nickel, but who starts outside, opposite Banks? Hawkins? Or McCloud?
@Ourlads_Sy
70) NYG: Andru Phillips - CB/Kentucky
They missed out on the corners in round 2 and were smart not to reach (end up with the top S). Sitting patient and getting a really good nickel that excels at playing sticky to his man. Another scheme-based fit and this secondary has multiple young/exciting pieces now.
Yeah man. Build a tough defense. Not sure where I'd go in the 4th - RB, DT, TE
Yeah, Tae Banks sucks.
LOL
Quote:
To see a bottom tier 10-yard split with top tier vert and broad.
Makes me think he got a bad start in his 40 and probably runs faster than the 4.48.
You don't often see that combo as both are explosion metrics related to the lower half.
I was just about to reply to Eric in Li to say that his 10y split was 1.51 not 1.6, per nfl.com.
That makes a lot more sense, and 1.51 is obviously a really good number.
It’s impossible to fill every hole in 3 picks
Quote:
Taking a guard in the 3rd round….we don’t have the best history with those.
The team hasn't had good 3rd round picks since they chose Tuck. Hopefully Phillips changes that.
Hopefully Hyatt changed that. I'm not giving up on last year yet.
Quote:
of young CB's with Banks, Hawkins III, Flott, McCloud, Phillips, and possibly Aaron Robinson if he can make a full reovery.
Well stocked at nickel, but who starts outside, opposite Banks? Hawkins? Or McCloud?
Whoever wins the job.
Think before you post
Tae Banks says hello
You should change your handle to Perpetually Miserable
While the offense continues to average less than 15 PPG...
Yes, they will need to rely on the defense. Again.
They need more playmakers.
I feel like we are always looking for someone who can play inside. Hopefully this is the guy. At 5’10” he may be too small to play outside consistently.
Sy mentioned an arrest in 2021
CB is a premium position
Quote:
To see a bottom tier 10-yard split with top tier vert and broad.
Makes me think he got a bad start in his 40 and probably runs faster than the 4.48.
You don't often see that combo as both are explosion metrics related to the lower half.
I was just about to reply to Eric in Li to say that his 10y split was 1.51 not 1.6, per nfl.com.
i dont put the times in the RAS database i just post the cards lol.
Quote:
That need to be checked on include???
Sy mentioned an arrest in 2021
Arrested for burglary, but cleared by a grand jury, and suing the police.
Link - ( New Window )
Do you think he can play outside?
@Dan_Salomone
·
5m
Joe Schoen said Andru Phillips is "sticky." He has versatility to play inside and outside, but he'll likely begin in the slot.
Quote:
Schoen has a tendency to check needs at non-premium positions on Day 2. Grabbed the likely starting nickel here after grabbing a starter at safety last round. JMS last year and slot WR his first draft.
CB is a premium position
He’s probably an inside corner although some think he can play outside.
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Andru Philips will have inside/outside flex and will begin his career in slot. Sounds like Cor'Dale Flott may get first shot at boundary, from talking to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. #NYGIants
@wanda1erobinson
·
23s
gone be jus like old times😂😂
@AndruPhillips
@Dan_Salomone
·
38s
Schoen said the Giants have a young corps on defense that can now grow together. "I do think we have pieces in place."
Quote:
He can be really good but when things aren’t going right he can unravel. But I think this confirms Melton was their top option at 47.
Do you think he can play outside?
I don’t because of the size
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Andru Philips will have inside/outside flex and will begin his career in slot. Sounds like Cor'Dale Flott may get first shot at boundary, from talking to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. #NYGIants
Flott can cover, but I hope he improves his tackling
LOVE Nubin, not a fan at all of Phillips. Which probably means Nubin will bust and Phillips will be a star. It's all a crapshoot. To hell with my evaluations lets hope they're both stud